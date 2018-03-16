Geno Smith: McAdoo said I should start after he was fired Anando : 3/16/2018 1:10 pm Quote:

Just when you thought Ben McAdoo couldn't dig himself an even deeper grave with New York Giants fans, he found a way to do it.



According to Geno Smith, the disgraced former Giants head coach had parting words for Smith on his way out the door after being fired by the Giants. His final message to Smith was the same one he gave to Eli Manning a few weeks earlier.



“When Coach Mac was let go and left the building, I talked to him before he left, and he had told me he felt like I deserved to play the rest of the season,” Smith said, via The Daily News. “He believed in me. A lot of people did. Guys wanted me to do well. But there are some things that are out of your control.



Glad to have moved on from both of them JonC : 3/16/2018 1:12 pm : link but if enough voices are questioning Eli's abilities in that building, I give some weight to it as I'm plotting the future.

Just another big_blue : 3/16/2018 1:12 pm : link Reason why Macadoo was fired.

i thought he played ok against oakland GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2018 1:13 pm : link certainly as well if not better than eli had been playing

I don't know Pork Chop : 3/16/2018 1:15 pm : link this kind of sounds like kind words from the coach on his way out. Kind of like "you're working hard enough to start, you deserve it, keep it up" rather than "You are better than Eli"



But I am a glass-half-full guy.

IMO this just proves Geno still have a lot to learn steve in ky : 3/16/2018 1:16 pm : link I don't think he helped himself talking about this.

Geno is so stupid moespree : 3/16/2018 1:16 pm : link The man just can't help himself. Literally.

RE: Just another LauderdaleMatty : 3/16/2018 1:17 pm : link

Quote: Reason why Macadoo was fired.



Again and again I ask myself. What the fuck did Mara see in this guy that led him hire him as the HC or OC. Just a disaster. Anyone still

want to think he was a big part of that 11-5?



Talk about addition by subtraction In comment 13869479 big_blue said:Again and again I ask myself. What the fuck did Mara see in this guy that led him hire him as the HC or OC. Just a disaster. Anyone stillwant to think he was a big part of that 11-5?Talk about addition by subtraction

Geno has had a bad few months DennyInDenville : 3/16/2018 1:17 pm : link The flat earth stuff was just bizzare..



Doubt he gets another job now.

RE: IMO this just proves Geno still have a lot to learn Rory : 3/16/2018 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I don't think he helped himself talking about this.



Why shouldn't he?, he realizes his time playing football is close to being at an end and isnt ready for that. This quote gets his name in the papers. In comment 13869493 steve in ky said:Why shouldn't he?, he realizes his time playing football is close to being at an end and isnt ready for that. This quote gets his name in the papers.

He believed in him to the point he was willing to Jay in Toronto : 3/16/2018 1:17 pm : link fall off the edge of the world with him.

The team was 2-9 & was a second round draft choice.. Sean : 3/16/2018 1:18 pm : link Nothing is off limits at that point. 2-9!

A lot of what.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2018 1:19 pm : link I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.

Can we rehire McAdoo PatchoguePete : 3/16/2018 1:20 pm : link just to fire again. What a complete and utter jackass.

RE: Glad to have moved on from both of them Pascal4554 : 3/16/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: but if enough voices are questioning Eli's abilities in that building, I give some weight to it as I'm plotting the future.



JonC, how much do you think keeping Eli for next year is a business decision with his contract and his support with the fan base? I'm not bashing Eli, I just think giving him another chance next year makes a lot of sense if you are running a business and trying to sell tickets. You don't simply discard one of the most popular players in Giants history. In comment 13869478 JonC said:JonC, how much do you think keeping Eli for next year is a business decision with his contract and his support with the fan base? I'm not bashing Eli, I just think giving him another chance next year makes a lot of sense if you are running a business and trying to sell tickets. You don't simply discard one of the most popular players in Giants history.

He played better than expected arniefez : 3/16/2018 1:21 pm : link His character is exactly what was expected and that's probably the reason he doesn't have a job. He still hasn't figured out saying stuff like this hurts him not helps him? Plus a testimonial from Ben McAdoo isn't something to get excited about.

The thing crick n NC : 3/16/2018 1:23 pm : link That bothers me is knowing Eli was being playing well in the coughlin/Mac offense, not Mac seemed to tinker with the offense when coughlin left. All of a sudden Manning struggled. Mac knew how to make an offense that Eli thrived in

RE: A lot of what.. Matt in SGS : 3/16/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.



Well said. I think you hit on pretty much all the right points. How fast everything unraveled for McAdoo was a sign at how terrible he was at his job. And deciding that Geno was the hill to die on told you all you need to know about McAdoo's ability to read a room. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:Well said. I think you hit on pretty much all the right points. How fast everything unraveled for McAdoo was a sign at how terrible he was at his job. And deciding that Geno was the hill to die on told you all you need to know about McAdoo's ability to read a room.

The Giants have never needed to sell tickets arniefez : 3/16/2018 1:24 pm : link especially now with all the suckers buying PSL's. There is a high probability that 2018 will be the last season Eli Manning plays for the Giants and if they get off to a poor start he won't be the starter for much longer either.

It's incredible how badly the Giants screwed up the transition Brown Recluse : 3/16/2018 1:24 pm : link from Tom Coughlin. That was such a pivotal moment for this organization. And they settled on Ben McAdoo.



Meanwhile, the Eagles hired Doug Pederson (whom we all laughed at) and they just won a Super Bowl.





RE: A lot of what.. Mike from SI : 3/16/2018 1:25 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.



Spot on. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:Spot on.

Smith against OAK BigBluesman : 3/16/2018 1:26 pm : link Was better than Eli for much of the year. In the end McAdoo was scapegoated for the only thing he did right. I wouldn't have agreed with Smith finishing the year, but a couple starts divided equally with Webb was the right choice. We now have no idea what we have in Webb, and thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.



Give it up Geno you'll never be a starter again bigbb : 3/16/2018 1:28 pm : link It takes more than the move the ball until you get into the red zone you have to finish plays and not turn the ball over

RE: The Giants have never needed to sell tickets Pascal4554 : 3/16/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: especially now with all the suckers buying PSL's. There is a high probability that 2018 will be the last season Eli Manning plays for the Giants and if they get off to a poor start he won't be the starter for much longer either.



Your probably right about the PSL's. But I think the empty stadium at the end of the year and the fan reaction to Eli's benching ways on Mara's mind. The Giants are a proud organization and their reputation was damaged with how the Eli benching went down. In comment 13869532 arniefez said:Your probably right about the PSL's. But I think the empty stadium at the end of the year and the fan reaction to Eli's benching ways on Mara's mind. The Giants are a proud organization and their reputation was damaged with how the Eli benching went down.

RE: Glad to have moved on from both of them bceagle05 : 3/16/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: but if enough voices are questioning Eli's abilities in that building, I give some weight to it as I'm plotting the future.



That's what I took from it, too. I'm sure Mac isn't the only one who feels that way. I love Eli but he looked scary bad at times last year. In comment 13869478 JonC said:That's what I took from it, too. I'm sure Mac isn't the only one who feels that way. I love Eli but he looked scary bad at times last year.

What??? FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2018 1:31 pm : link Quote: nd thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.



If that's your viewpoint then put the crosshairs directly on Mac. He had training camp, preseason and 12 weeks to get webb ready. Instead, he decided Geno Smith was the right backup.



That's not on fans and it is unlikely on ownership as they don't dictate who the backup is.



That's squarely on Mac. If that's your viewpoint then put the crosshairs directly on Mac. He had training camp, preseason and 12 weeks to get webb ready. Instead, he decided Geno Smith was the right backup.That's not on fans and it is unlikely on ownership as they don't dictate who the backup is.That's squarely on Mac.

No need to drop that bomb TMS : 3/16/2018 1:32 pm : link when you are going out the door. ELI would never do that because he has too much class even if it was true.

RE: A lot of what.. Paulie Walnuts : 3/16/2018 1:33 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.

100% agree with this point. spot on Fatman.. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:100% agree with this point. spot on Fatman..

Remember how it was taboo to utter Ray Handley's name? Dr. D : 3/16/2018 1:33 pm : link McAdouch, imo, was as bad or worse than Handley.



Maybe his name shouldn't be uttered, at least unless the "oo" is replaced with "ouch".



You can add an "e" at the end if you want to spell "douche" correctly.

RE: RE: Glad to have moved on from both of them JonC : 3/16/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869478 JonC said:





Quote:





but if enough voices are questioning Eli's abilities in that building, I give some weight to it as I'm plotting the future.







JonC, how much do you think keeping Eli for next year is a business decision with his contract and his support with the fan base? I'm not bashing Eli, I just think giving him another chance next year makes a lot of sense if you are running a business and trying to sell tickets. You don't simply discard one of the most popular players in Giants history.



It has a lot to do with it, as does sentimentality, and the likelihood he's the best option for 2018 even if they draft a QB at #2.

In comment 13869514 Pascal4554 said:It has a lot to do with it, as does sentimentality, and the likelihood he's the best option for 2018 even if they draft a QB at #2.

McAdoo was a terrible coach but made correct NYSports1 : 3/16/2018 1:35 pm : link call in benching Eli to see the other qb's. I am certain that he would have stated Webb the last 3 or 2 games and maybe today we would have a lil bit better idea of who we should draft instead of watching Webb clip board holding and scout team qb last year and determine from that if he can get the job done.

RE: RE: A lot of what.. the mike : 3/16/2018 1:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.





100% agree with this point. spot on Fatman..



Precisely right - spot on analysis! This is McAdoo's rationaliztion for his gross failure and the reason we have no idea what we have in Davis Webb... truly idiotic chapter in Giants history to the bitter end... In comment 13869564 Paulie Walnuts said:Precisely right - spot on analysis! This is McAdoo's rationaliztion for his gross failure and the reason we have no idea what we have in Davis Webb... truly idiotic chapter in Giants history to the bitter end...

No he didn't... FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2018 1:41 pm : link Quote: McAdoo was a terrible coach but made correct

NYSports1 : 1:35 pm : link : reply

call in benching Eli to see the other qb'



He didn't see the other qb's. He saw Geno. Making the correct call would've been putting Webb in, which he didn't do, and seemingly didn't plan to do (and that's sort of backed up by Geno's comments).



He benched eli for Geno Fucking Smith. Period. He didn't see the other qb's. He saw Geno. Making the correct call would've been putting Webb in, which he didn't do, and seemingly didn't plan to do (and that's sort of backed up by Geno's comments).He benched eli for Geno Fucking Smith. Period.

Worth noting: Red Dog : 3/16/2018 1:43 pm : link In every discussion of available QBs for QB-needy teams, and there were many of them, Geno Smith's name never came up anywhere that I saw. Not even once.



I think that says a hell of a lot about what most observers think of Smith as a QB.



As for McAdouche, Ray Handley is now off the hook for the title of the worst coach in GIANTS history.





RE: No he didn't... steve in ky : 3/16/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





McAdoo was a terrible coach but made correct

NYSports1 : 1:35 pm : link : reply

call in benching Eli to see the other qb'







He didn't see the other qb's. He saw Geno. Making the correct call would've been putting Webb in, which he didn't do, and seemingly didn't plan to do (and that's sort of backed up by Geno's comments).



He benched eli for Geno Fucking Smith. Period.



Exactly. Plus if he had just said to Eli that if at some point a game gets out of hand we probably will give Webb some time so the organization can properly evaluate him Eli doesn't refuse. Saying I am going to pull you at the half for Geno and you get the result that happened. In comment 13869586 FatMan in Charlotte said:Exactly. Plus if he had just said to Eli that if at some point a game gets out of hand we probably will give Webb some time so the organization can properly evaluate him Eli doesn't refuse. Saying I am going to pull you at the half for Geno and you get the result that happened.

RE: Smith against OAK JoeyBigBlue : 3/16/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote: Was better than Eli for much of the year. In the end McAdoo was scapegoated for the only thing he did right. I wouldn't have agreed with Smith finishing the year, but a couple starts divided equally with Webb was the right choice. We now have no idea what we have in Webb, and thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.





Davis sucked in that game. We lost to a terrible Raiders team that had quit on the season. Eli has given way too much to this franchise for him to go lose his streak the way he did. In comment 13869544 BigBluesman said:Davis sucked in that game. We lost to a terrible Raiders team that had quit on the season. Eli has given way too much to this franchise for him to go lose his streak the way he did.

RE: RE: Smith against OAK Brown Recluse : 3/16/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869544 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Was better than Eli for much of the year. In the end McAdoo was scapegoated for the only thing he did right. I wouldn't have agreed with Smith finishing the year, but a couple starts divided equally with Webb was the right choice. We now have no idea what we have in Webb, and thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.









Davis sucked in that game. We lost to a terrible Raiders team that had quit on the season. Eli has given way too much to this franchise for him to go lose his streak the way he did.



Davis sucked? Hmm. In comment 13869593 JoeyBigBlue said:Davis sucked? Hmm.

McAdoo was coaching for his job JonC : 3/16/2018 1:47 pm : link he wasn't thinking about NYG's QB situation post-2018, an unfortunate situation for a lot of people.

Did Eli with McAdoo's wife or something? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2018 1:48 pm : link Good Lord. The man NEVER passed up a chance to throw shade @ Eli. What a tool. Thank God he's gone.



As for Geno, he's trying to increase his value on the open market. Or something. It's Geno Smith.

McAdoo should be a head coach and Geno should be a starter est1986 : 3/16/2018 1:49 pm : link Said the two unemployed guys about each other

Tell Geno he can get a job with McAdoo OdellBeckhamJr : 3/16/2018 1:51 pm : link Bunch of losers

RE: McAdoo was coaching for his job steve in ky : 3/16/2018 1:52 pm : link

Quote: he wasn't thinking about NYG's QB situation post-2018, an unfortunate situation for a lot of people.



I'm not sure if could have saved his job at that point or not but how he handled it certainly will make it a longer, harder road for him to get a second chance as a HC in the NFL In comment 13869599 JonC said:I'm not sure if could have saved his job at that point or not but how he handled it certainly will make it a longer, harder road for him to get a second chance as a HC in the NFL

RE: RE: McAdoo was coaching for his job JonC : 3/16/2018 1:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869599 JonC said:





Quote:





he wasn't thinking about NYG's QB situation post-2018, an unfortunate situation for a lot of people.







I'm not sure if could have saved his job at that point or not but how he handled it certainly will make it a longer, harder road for him to get a second chance as a HC in the NFL



I'd agree he suffers from tunnel vision. In comment 13869613 steve in ky said:I'd agree he suffers from tunnel vision.

I guess anything is possible... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2018 1:54 pm : link But I don't ever see McAdoo being a head coach in the NFL ever again.

RE: Geno is so stupid BigBlue4You09 : 3/16/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote: The man just can't help himself. Literally.



How so? He wants to play and believes in himself. He has every right to feel that way. In comment 13869494 moespree said:How so? He wants to play and believes in himself. He has every right to feel that way.

RE: Smith against OAK Alan in Toledo : 3/16/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Was better than Eli for much of the year. In the end McAdoo was scapegoated for the only thing he did right. I wouldn't have agreed with Smith finishing the year, but a couple starts divided equally with Webb was the right choice. We now have no idea what we have in Webb, and thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.



Words to be eaten. In comment 13869544 BigBluesman said:Words to be eaten.

RE: RE: RE: Smith against OAK Matt in SGS : 3/16/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869593 JoeyBigBlue said:





Quote:





In comment 13869544 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Was better than Eli for much of the year. In the end McAdoo was scapegoated for the only thing he did right. I wouldn't have agreed with Smith finishing the year, but a couple starts divided equally with Webb was the right choice. We now have no idea what we have in Webb, and thanks to our reactionary fanbase and kneejerk ownership, we get to see more of a QB who is well past his prime.









Davis sucked in that game. We lost to a terrible Raiders team that had quit on the season. Eli has given way too much to this franchise for him to go lose his streak the way he did.







Davis sucked? Hmm.



Geno actually didn't suck in that game. He was ok. His numbers were pretty good (21-34, 212 yards and 1 TD). And he did move around a bit in the pocket to look for a play downfield. But Geno did his usual Geno thing of being careless with the ball, specifically the sack/fumble deep in Raiders territory after the blocked punt/punter being sacked.



Geno wasn't the reason they lost that game, but he certainly didn't help win it. Bottom line, McAdoo hitched his wagon to Geno Smith hoping that Geno was going to rip off a 300 yard, 3 TD game and make him look like a genius. And he neglected the fact that we are talking about Geno Smith, not some unknown. In comment 13869598 Brown Recluse said:Geno actually didn't suck in that game. He was ok. His numbers were pretty good (21-34, 212 yards and 1 TD). And he did move around a bit in the pocket to look for a play downfield. But Geno did his usual Geno thing of being careless with the ball, specifically the sack/fumble deep in Raiders territory after the blocked punt/punter being sacked.Geno wasn't the reason they lost that game, but he certainly didn't help win it. Bottom line, McAdoo hitched his wagon to Geno Smith hoping that Geno was going to rip off a 300 yard, 3 TD game and make him look like a genius. And he neglected the fact that we are talking about Geno Smith, not some unknown.

Red Dog SLIM_ : 3/16/2018 2:02 pm : link Also worth noting is how many teams would come calling if Eli was available...



Denver - Pretty confident on that one.

Bills - Yup.

Jaguars - who have their quarterback. Yeah.





They're both available, maybe someone will pick them up as a package baadbill : 3/16/2018 2:07 pm : link .

RE: A lot of what.. Reb8thVA : 3/16/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was. This is when you are at your best In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:This is when you are at your best

threads about McAdoo, threads about Reese, now a thread about Geno Greg from LI : 3/16/2018 2:13 pm : link What's the point of all this? Who cares? They're all gone now, so why rehash last year's failures endlessly?

RE: A lot of what.. allstarjim : 3/16/2018 2:18 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.



Totally agree. His system was never a fit for Eli's style of play and it was apparent early. But turning to Geno Smith is not the answer to making things work out. And I kind of feel bad for Geno, because he has had some bad luck that has undermined his opportunity to prove himself. Remember back in 2016 when IK Enempakali punched him in the face and broke his jaw? He was all set to be the starter to open the season. Then he gets his jaw wired shut and is out for 6-10 weeks and watches Fitzmagic get entrenched as the starter.



Then he comes here and looks like he's going to get an opportunity, and the head coach gets fired and he gets benched after 1 game, through no fault of his own, just bad leadership on the part of McAdoo.



I don't think he's a good QB but I have no problem with him venting some frustration, to me it's perfectly understandable given what he has gone through. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:Totally agree. His system was never a fit for Eli's style of play and it was apparent early. But turning to Geno Smith is not the answer to making things work out. And I kind of feel bad for Geno, because he has had some bad luck that has undermined his opportunity to prove himself. Remember back in 2016 when IK Enempakali punched him in the face and broke his jaw? He was all set to be the starter to open the season. Then he gets his jaw wired shut and is out for 6-10 weeks and watches Fitzmagic get entrenched as the starter.Then he comes here and looks like he's going to get an opportunity, and the head coach gets fired and he gets benched after 1 game, through no fault of his own, just bad leadership on the part of McAdoo.I don't think he's a good QB but I have no problem with him venting some frustration, to me it's perfectly understandable given what he has gone through.

RE: A lot of what.. clatterbuck : 3/16/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.



McAdoo's problem with Eli was that he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. The offensive scheme, such as it was, didn't make the best use of available personnel. The play calling was predictable and pedestrian. He didn't use assets like Rhett Ellison as a receiver or to augment the lousy offensive line. He was a terrible coach and his willingness to throw Manning under the bus just underscores how ill-prepared he was to ne head coach of the NY Giants. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:McAdoo's problem with Eli was that he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. The offensive scheme, such as it was, didn't make the best use of available personnel. The play calling was predictable and pedestrian. He didn't use assets like Rhett Ellison as a receiver or to augment the lousy offensive line. He was a terrible coach and his willingness to throw Manning under the bus just underscores how ill-prepared he was to ne head coach of the NY Giants.

Let's face it, McAdoo was fired because his team stunk... Dan in the Springs : 3/16/2018 2:27 pm : link and they stunk mostly because they stopped believing in the coach. He lost his team.



Having said that, he was fired mid-year because of the Eli Manning hype media machine that bought AND sold the story that Eli was being benched, that reported that Ben said Geno gave them a better chance to win (he never said that) and that turned Giants fans extremely angry over what was a very reasonable (if poorly executed) plan.



If he was bitter towards Eli on his way out the door I wouldn't blame him. I still think he deserved to be fired, but the reaction to the plan to give the second half of snaps to the backup QB's was ridiculous and over the top.

It wasn't ridiculous.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2018 2:29 pm : link when the plan didn't involve Webb and was instead meant to get Geno into games.



The is absolutely no logic to support that as a good move. It helps zero in the future development or assessment of Webb and all it did was give a journeyman QB some snaps.



As a stand alone decision - that in itself should have been enough to get him fired, simply for the lack of foresight and understanding.

Geno lost me idiotsavant : 3/16/2018 2:30 pm : link When he used his starting QB press conference to air old sour-grapes grievances ala "look at me now looser" style vs Rex Ryan.Rex Ryan. Seriously. Why waste your breath. As if he had now been anointed.



I mean. Really?



That's not how giants handle themselves.



His play didn't bother me particularly, if it had been in a vacuum, if you would see it that way just to isolate the press conference issue.

RE: A lot of what.. BrettNYG10 : 3/16/2018 2:31 pm : link

Quote: I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.



I think you're right.



Eli having any success going forward will make McAdoo look terribly. In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think you're right.Eli having any success going forward will make McAdoo look terribly.

He was trying to save his job joeinpa : 3/16/2018 2:33 pm : link he felt Geno gave him best chance to win.



It was obvious he believed Geno was a better quarterback at this time.



Don't know why Geno had the need to share this.

RE: RE: A lot of what.. PatersonPlank : 3/16/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869509 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I've seen from Mac leads me to believe he thinks Eli was the reason he failed. Eli's lack of mobility wasn't a good fit for his system, so instead of modifying the system, he kept throwing the QB under the bus.



When it became clear the season was lost and he was in preservation mode, instead of grooming Webb, he replaced Eli with Smith - again as a way of trying to show that Geno could do much better in his system. He didn't.



His comments pretty much since midway through the 2016 season have pointed at scapegoating Eli instead of introspectively reviewing the merits of his offense.



I'm sure that his viewpoint was well known in the Giants offices. And I'm sure some people took his side.



Just another indication of what an abomination his tenure here was.







I think you're right.



Eli having any success going forward will make McAdoo look terribly.



Eli throwing for 434 yards 1.5 weeks later showed me all I need to see. In comment 13869731 BrettNYG10 said:Eli throwing for 434 yards 1.5 weeks later showed me all I need to see.

RE: Glad to have moved on from both of them JCin332 : 3/16/2018 2:46 pm : link

Quote: but if enough voices are questioning Eli's abilities in that building, I give some weight to it as I'm plotting the future.



Jon I think those questioning have left the building... In comment 13869478 JonC said:Jon I think those questioning have left the building...

This is what should of happened... Chris684 : 3/16/2018 2:53 pm : link The day McAdoo was canned.



Mara, Spags and Eli should have sat down and Mara should have told both of them that Eli was going to start the next 2 weeks against Dallas and Philly and that Webb is to immediately be elevated to the #2 QB.



This plan would have protected Webb from 2 tough divisional games, it would have given him an opportunity to accelerate his preparation for the final 2 weeks against lesser opponents and it would have given the home NYG crowd 2 opportunities to show Eli the respect he deserves after the organization fucked him over the way they did.



If you want to look back even further before Mac was canned, he should have promoted Webb to the #2 QB once they were 0-5 rendering Geno's role on the team completely useless. Webb could have seen live action during the 50 burger the Rams dropped on us and probably again in the San Francisco debacle.



What happened last year was an embarrassment and I blame John Mara for it, even more than I do McAdoo. Spags was allowed to coach the final 4 games as if he were auditioning for a promotion he was never realistically going to see.



All of this has fueled the fire for the debate that rages regarding the #2 pick. Very difficult situation to navigate for DG and PS.

Which is why PaulN : 3/16/2018 3:01 pm : link McAdoo is now walking the pavement.

RE: Geno is so stupid N9NE11 : 3/16/2018 3:08 pm : link

Quote: The man just can't help himself. Literally. e why is he stupid ...he played better than Eli(zabeth)to a lot of people In comment 13869494 moespree said:e why is he stupid ...he played better than Eli(zabeth)to a lot of people

Ironically, the easiest route for them to bench Eli Bill L : 3/16/2018 3:11 pm : link would have been for them to not bench Eli. Playing Webb in games would have, or at least could have, happened organically.

Eli mattyblue : 3/16/2018 3:21 pm : link Should never have been benched for Smith. However they should have let Webb play at some point. I doubt Webb will be the answer, and we need a QB at 2. Smith was an ass after the game he played in with that Rex Ryan bullshit and now he’s doing it to the Giants and Eli. It’s too bad because I thought he looked ok during that game and he could have leveraged a few decent games into a contract somewhere.

Sorry mattyblue : 3/16/2018 3:22 pm : link I meant to add that Eli needed to be benched though.

I think mattyblue : 3/16/2018 3:23 pm : link More at the end of games though.

This is some bullshit reporting ThatLimerickGuy : 3/16/2018 3:26 pm : link How is McAdoo "disgraced?"



Yeah he had a shit year but the guy is not Jerry Sandusky either.



I'm not a big BM fan but in 2 years the guy did have a 14-18 record. That's a 7-9 average. I feel like guys like Jeff Fischer and Marvin Lewis get contract extensions for doing that.



You know BM gets a lot of crap here, and rightfully so, but it took some balls to do what he did with Eli last year. Let's not kid ourselves Eli wasn't lighting the world on fire. Ben's job was to get the team to win, and he thought Geno gave them the best chance. Otherwise he just blindly hated Eli for some reason.

I doubt you will ever see McAdoo in the NFL again montanagiant : 3/16/2018 3:32 pm : link Never seen someone make so many bad decisions in so many circumstances in my life. From that goofy ass slicked hair to the sheer unimaginative scheme to the refusal to change up the O-Line he fucked them all up

RE: This is some bullshit reporting mattyblue : 3/16/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: How is McAdoo "disgraced?"



Yeah he had a shit year but the guy is not Jerry Sandusky either.



I'm not a big BM fan but in 2 years the guy did have a 14-18 record. That's a 7-9 average. I feel like guys like Jeff Fischer and Marvin Lewis get contract extensions for doing that.



You know BM gets a lot of crap here, and rightfully so, but it took some balls to do what he did with Eli last year. Let's not kid ourselves Eli wasn't lighting the world on fire. Ben's job was to get the team to win, and he thought Geno gave them the best chance. Otherwise he just blindly hated Eli for some reason.



A lot of good points. In comment 13869861 ThatLimerickGuy said:A lot of good points.

RE: RE: Geno is so stupid Brown Recluse : 3/16/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869494 moespree said:





Quote:





The man just can't help himself. Literally.



e why is he stupid ...he played better than Eli(zabeth)to a lot of people



You know whats stupid? Elizabeth? Are you 12? In comment 13869811 N9NE11 said:You know whats stupid? Elizabeth? Are you 12?

Gino was not a good player. Giant John : 3/16/2018 4:49 pm : link For the life of me I never understood why the Giants signed that moron. At least I have a better understanding of why he got his ass knocked out.

It could be seen as damning of Eli adamg : 3/16/2018 5:03 pm : link that Geno came in and the offense looked the same. It was able to put up a score or two and otherwise look pretty awful. The same as it did with Eli.



I'm still hopeful Eli and Shurmur can do better. But, Eli has something to prove going forward to keep his job. Especially if we draft a QB.

Worst move in NFL History ? Bluesbreaker : 3/16/2018 5:03 pm : link It's right up there ....

Geno you lived up to your billing he will make the play that will cost you the game ......

It was never McAdoo's intention of playing Webb montanagiant : 3/16/2018 5:16 pm : link That was all a smokescreen him and Jerry put together to get permission from Mara to pull Eli during a game. It was always nothing but a smokescreen to get Geno into a game and what better opportunity than a Raiders team that had also quit on their couch.



The guy's arrogance is what eventually cost him his job. Good fucking riddance to them both

RE: RE: Geno is so stupid Sarcastic Sam : 3/16/2018 6:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869494 moespree said:





Quote:





The man just can't help himself. Literally.



e why is he stupid ...he played better than Eli(zabeth)to a lot of people



What the hell kind of username is that? Seriously? In comment 13869811 N9NE11 said:What the hell kind of username is that? Seriously?

RE: RE: A lot of what.. Dr. D : 3/16/2018 6:46 pm : link

Quote:

McAdoo's problem with Eli was that he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. The offensive scheme, such as it was, didn't make the best use of available personnel. The play calling was predictable and pedestrian. He didn't use assets like Rhett Ellison as a receiver or to augment the lousy offensive line. He was a terrible coach and his willingness to throw Manning under the bus just underscores how ill-prepared he was to ne head coach of the NY Giants.

Couldn't have said it better. In comment 13869700 clatterbuck said:Couldn't have said it better.

The longer McAdoo’s gone the more I hate him trueblueinpw : 3/16/2018 6:53 pm : link And I fucking hated him plenty when he was here. Total fucking dick bag. Actually hate him more than the one who shall not be named. And by the way, shouldn’t we have a no name rule for McAdoof too?

RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. Dan in the Springs : 3/16/2018 6:58 pm : link

Quote: when the plan didn't involve Webb and was instead meant to get Geno into games.



The is absolutely no logic to support that as a good move. It helps zero in the future development or assessment of Webb and all it did was give a journeyman QB some snaps.



As a stand alone decision - that in itself should have been enough to get him fired, simply for the lack of foresight and understanding.



The reaction to it was ridiculous. We were already eliminated. What did it hurt to give the very backup a half of snaps?



Eli's and some fans' feelings.



I agree it could have been better, but the reactions by Eli and subsequent one by both the media and the fans were completely over the top and uncalled for.



Eli was not benched. He decided he didn't want to give up any snaps and benched himself in a meaningless game. In comment 13869726 FatMan in Charlotte said:The reaction to it was ridiculous. We were already eliminated. What did it hurt to give the very backup a half of snaps?Eli's and some fans' feelings.I agree it could have been better, but the reactions by Eli and subsequent one by both the media and the fans were completely over the top and uncalled for.Eli was not benched. He decided he didn't want to give up any snaps and benched himself in a meaningless game.

I actually have more concern over management.. EricJ : 3/16/2018 7:17 pm : link than MacAdoo. How many fucked up decisions can an organization make?

1. Hire McAdoo as your head coach when he was nothing more than (according to Greg Jennings) an over-paid gym teacher in Green Bay.

2. Fire Coughlin when anyone with a kindergarten football IQ knew that Reese was as much if not more of the problem.

3. Promote Mac to head coach after a cup of coffee as an OC while other candidates who are more qualified are turned down.

4. Watch your superstar GM continue to screw up the OL with a QB who needs a protected pocket even more than other QBs in the league.

5. Allow this clusterfuck of a benching to occur blaming McAdoo when many people believe it was Reese and Mara who wanted to make the change. ... and then tell the fans that they got too emotional over the decision.... like WE were the assholes.



** I am reading in the earlier posts how McAdoo's offense was not a fit for Eli. Meanwhile, there was the belief that McAdoo was hired as the head coach to keep some consistency in the system for Eli. If that scenario was true... then was there ANYONE in the front office who what the fuck they were doing? Anyone at all?

RE: The thing Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2018 7:26 pm : link

Quote: That bothers me is knowing Eli was being playing well in the coughlin/Mac offense, not Mac seemed to tinker with the offense when coughlin left. All of a sudden Manning struggled. Mac knew how to make an offense that Eli thrived in





huh?? In comment 13869527 crick n NC said:huh??

If McAdoo's offense was no good for Eli Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2018 7:31 pm : link what type of offense would be better?

RE: RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. Bill L : 3/16/2018 7:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869726 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





when the plan didn't involve Webb and was instead meant to get Geno into games.



The is absolutely no logic to support that as a good move. It helps zero in the future development or assessment of Webb and all it did was give a journeyman QB some snaps.



As a stand alone decision - that in itself should have been enough to get him fired, simply for the lack of foresight and understanding.







The reaction to it was ridiculous. We were already eliminated. What did it hurt to give the very backup a half of snaps?



Eli's and some fans' feelings.



I agree it could have been better, but the reactions by Eli and subsequent one by both the media and the fans were completely over the top and uncalled for.



Eli was not benched. He decided he didn't want to give up any snaps and benched himself in a meaningless game. that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting. In comment 13870096 Dan in the Springs said:that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting.

Wasn’t Geno Smith Daniel in Kentucky : 3/16/2018 8:02 pm : link involved with sending pictures of his penis to a groupie while at the jets.

That’s Eli’s replacement!?!?!?



Mcadoo and Reese are just sad.

RE: RE: RE: Geno is so stupid N9NE11 : 3/16/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13869811 N9NE11 said:it's my birthday...stupid





Quote:





In comment 13869494 moespree said:





Quote:





The man just can't help himself. Literally.



e why is he stupid ...he played better than Eli(zabeth)to a lot of people







What the hell kind of username is that? Seriously? In comment 13870053 Sarcastic Sam said:

The McAdoo saga is actually fascinating. Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/16/2018 8:32 pm : link My biggest question to his tenure has nothing to do with what has already been discussed on this thread. It's simply this. Why, when BM became head coach, did his top 10 offense (with Eli as QB)... suddenly suck?



Why was the play calling painfully predictable? No notable upgrades on the OL. The running game was always trash. Why did the offense go from top 10 to not being able to score 30 in almost 2 years??? That absolutely baffles me. Was Tom Coughlin that much of an influence on the offense? I don't know. Guess we will never know.

RE: The McAdoo saga is actually fascinating. Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2018 8:47 pm : link

Quote: My biggest question to his tenure has nothing to do with what has already been discussed on this thread. It's simply this. Why, when BM became head coach, did his top 10 offense (with Eli as QB)... suddenly suck?



Why was the play calling painfully predictable? No notable upgrades on the OL. The running game was always trash. Why did the offense go from top 10 to not being able to score 30 in almost 2 years??? That absolutely baffles me. Was Tom Coughlin that much of an influence on the offense? I don't know. Guess we will never know.



Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of men? In comment 13870169 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of men?

RE: RE: RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. Dan in the Springs : 3/16/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote:

that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting.



No,those are the facts. The distortion is the narrative that Eli was benched. I won't argue that it was delivered properly, it whether Eli was right to be upset. I will argue that he, the media, the fans, and many others overreacted.



Eli's feelings were hurt. He didn't want to come out at half. He'd rather have sat on the bench than go into a game knowing they were going to take him out at half. All facts, as reported by Eli himself.



Not distorted.



IMO there was a much better way for Eli to have handled this. The defense of his behavior refuses to acknowledge that, instead pointing only to how there was a better way for the NYG to have handled it. I say it was poorly handled by everyone, Eli included. In comment 13870140 Bill L said:No,those are the facts. The distortion is the narrative that Eli was benched. I won't argue that it was delivered properly, it whether Eli was right to be upset. I will argue that he, the media, the fans, and many others overreacted.Eli's feelings were hurt. He didn't want to come out at half. He'd rather have sat on the bench than go into a game knowing they were going to take him out at half. All facts, as reported by Eli himself.Not distorted.IMO there was a much better way for Eli to have handled this. The defense of his behavior refuses to acknowledge that, instead pointing only to how there was a better way for the NYG to have handled it. I say it was poorly handled by everyone, Eli included.

The plan was, even if they were winning the game or had a chance Bill L : 3/16/2018 10:31 pm : link To win the game, they were pulling him. No matter what the circumstance, competition, integrity be damned. It was a plan that no professional person, in fact, no person with integrity could accept. It was designed to humiliate him. And, beyond Eli, the plan, as presented, was actually throwing a game. MacAdoo was willing to make the Giants play the part of a two- it back-alley boxer and take a dive in games that they were winning. That’s not anywhere close to working other guys in to give them experience and watching them perform. It was unprecedented and unprofessional.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. mattyblue : 3/16/2018 10:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870140 Bill L said:





Quote:







that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting.







No,those are the facts. The distortion is the narrative that Eli was benched. I won't argue that it was delivered properly, it whether Eli was right to be upset. I will argue that he, the media, the fans, and many others overreacted.



Eli's feelings were hurt. He didn't want to come out at half. He'd rather have sat on the bench than go into a game knowing they were going to take him out at half. All facts, as reported by Eli himself.



Not distorted.



IMO there was a much better way for Eli to have handled this. The defense of his behavior refuses to acknowledge that, instead pointing only to how there was a better way for the NYG to have handled it. I say it was poorly handled by everyone, Eli included.





Completely agree my friends and I were recently talking about it. Eli insisted it be announced to the media as well. It makes his nearly crying while talking to the reporters a little suspect. The public outrage was a bit too much. In comment 13870237 Dan in the Springs said:Completely agree my friends and I were recently talking about it. Eli insisted it be announced to the media as well. It makes his nearly crying while talking to the reporters a little suspect. The public outrage was a bit too much.

RE: RE: RE: RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. montanagiant : 12:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870140 Bill L said:





Quote:







that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting.







No,those are the facts. The distortion is the narrative that Eli was benched. I won't argue that it was delivered properly, it whether Eli was right to be upset. I will argue that he, the media, the fans, and many others overreacted.



Eli's feelings were hurt. He didn't want to come out at half. He'd rather have sat on the bench than go into a game knowing they were going to take him out at half. All facts, as reported by Eli himself.



Not distorted.



IMO there was a much better way for Eli to have handled this. The defense of his behavior refuses to acknowledge that, instead pointing only to how there was a better way for the NYG to have handled it. I say it was poorly handled by everyone, Eli included.

It is absurd for you to place the blame on Eli with regards to this. I mean seriously it is absolutely ridiculous given how that fiasco went down. From the lies by Reese and McAdoo to Mara's excuse, blaming Eli is about the most idiotic thing I have seen on here In comment 13870237 Dan in the Springs said:It is absurd for you to place the blame on Eli with regards to this. I mean seriously it is absolutely ridiculous given how that fiasco went down. From the lies by Reese and McAdoo to Mara's excuse, blaming Eli is about the most idiotic thing I have seen on here

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It wasn't ridiculous.. montanagiant : 12:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870237 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





In comment 13870140 Bill L said:





Quote:







that pretty much distorts the plan presented to Eli. And universally, by professional players, the presented plan was called insulting.







No,those are the facts. The distortion is the narrative that Eli was benched. I won't argue that it was delivered properly, it whether Eli was right to be upset. I will argue that he, the media, the fans, and many others overreacted.



Eli's feelings were hurt. He didn't want to come out at half. He'd rather have sat on the bench than go into a game knowing they were going to take him out at half. All facts, as reported by Eli himself.



Not distorted.



IMO there was a much better way for Eli to have handled this. The defense of his behavior refuses to acknowledge that, instead pointing only to how there was a better way for the NYG to have handled it. I say it was poorly handled by everyone, Eli included.









Completely agree my friends and I were recently talking about it. Eli insisted it be announced to the media as well. It makes his nearly crying while talking to the reporters a little suspect. The public outrage was a bit too much.

LMAO...What an inane take on that situation In comment 13870274 mattyblue said:LMAO...What an inane take on that situation

The entire point of sitting Eli the mike : 12:48 am : link was to evaluate Davis Webb - not to look at Geno Smith! There was never a reason to even have him on the roster let alone get a look at someone the entire ownership knew intimately well from his spotty performance with the jets! Especially in a meaningless game between two teams already eliminated from post season play. Eli's feelings were not hurt - he was just smart enough to give McAdoo the rope to finally hang himself for his arrogance in continually trying to lay the blame for his own ineptitude as a coach at the heels of Eli. Thank God the two time super bowl champion, future HOFer and greatest quarterback in NYG history had the courage and audacity to stand up and outsmart a head coach who was in grotesquely over his head in his role -- he not only never had any prior experience whatsoever in being a head coach, but he never even played the game of football himself!!! How John Mara could have possibly made the decision to let Tom Coughlin go for this guy -- or even Kevin Gilbride for that matter, will go down as one of the worst decisions in Giant history... Eli deserves the medal of freedom for his actions!

what I don't get giantfan2000 : 11:17 am : link why did mcadoo even sit down with Eli and pull him as started ?

McAdoo should have let Eli play and if Eli was not effective then pull him for Geno or Webb--

There were certainly games where Eli was sucking and deserved to be benched.

THis would have put the burden on Eli to play better and not on mcadoo for ending Eli's streak.







I completely disagree.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:37 pm : link Quote:

The reaction to it was ridiculous. We were already eliminated. What did it hurt to give the very backup a half of snaps?





The reaction wasn't ridiculous because people rightly saw what a terrible plan it was. They benched eli for Geno Smith. Not for Davis Webb, but for a guy who will never be a meaningful player in the NFL.



Furthermore, it put a spotlight on two things:

1) Mac's incompetence in personnel by not developing Webb

2) Mac's inability to recognize the situation



The reaction was appropriate because it was a complete shitshow. The reaction wasn't ridiculous because people rightly saw what a terrible plan it was. They benched eli for Geno Smith. Not for Davis Webb, but for a guy who will never be a meaningful player in the NFL.Furthermore, it put a spotlight on two things:1) Mac's incompetence in personnel by not developing Webb2) Mac's inability to recognize the situationThe reaction was appropriate because it was a complete shitshow.

Benching Eli for Geno Jim in Forest Hills : 12:59 pm : link was one of the most mind numbing decisons thats ever been made. Benching Eli was understood, after all they were 2 and 9. But you have to look at Webb there.



That whole dog and pony show was to show that Mac was right about Eli.

So if we can all agree that it was poorly handled... Dan in the Springs : 3:30 pm : link Can we answer one question without dodging or deflecting? Is there a way Eli could have handled it better?



That's a closed-ended, yes or no question.

Geno making a statement like this to the media Jersey55 : 4:37 pm : link was a dumb move on his part because if its true nobody will believe him and most will assume he made the story up so I think he should have just shut up...

RE: So if we can all agree that it was poorly handled... Bill L : 4:40 pm : link

Quote: Can we answer one question without dodging or deflecting? Is there a way Eli could have handled it better?



That's a closed-ended, yes or no question. dear Eli. We intend to openly humiliate you. Please, hand your balls to the attendant and go gently into the good night.



Yeah, I suppose he could have done that. In comment 13871463 Dan in the Springs said:dear Eli. We intend to openly humiliate you. Please, hand your balls to the attendant and go gently into the good night.Yeah, I suppose he could have done that.

Yes... FatMan in Charlotte : 4:41 pm : link everyone could have handled it better.



The issue is Eli shouldn't have had to handle it if Mac and the Giants did a better job.

RE: Yes... Bill L : 4:48 pm : link

Quote: everyone could have handled it better.



The issue is Eli shouldn't have had to handle it if Mac and the Giants did a better job. Thats what is comes down to. In comment 13871645 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thats what is comes down to.