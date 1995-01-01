NGT: Jets Trade Up to Acquire #3 Pick Anando : 10:50 am Just made official via their twitter account



Traded their first, both seconds, and a second next year

Pretty sure our pick is even more valuable now adamg : 10:51 am : link This is exciting.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : : 10:51 am : link

Mike Garafolo

‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo

29s29 seconds ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted New York Jets



There you go, Jets twitter. That was a possible entry point for the Bills. How high does Buffalo try to go now.

That can't possibly be accurate ... not close enough to draft day baadbill : 10:51 am : link according to some BBI experts on other threads

They almost Jon in NYC : 10:52 am : link certainly want Rosen. Would certainly be something if someone traded to 2 and stole Rosen from them.

Really hope we go QB aimrocky : 10:53 am : link this will be fun seeing the two QB's grow and compete together in NYC.

Thank you NY Jets BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:54 am : link If someone wants to trade up with us they have to gives a kings ransom.



You know the Jets are taking a QB there. That cost to move up to 2 is going to be much higher then this!

RE: ... adamg : 10:55 am : link

Quote: I wonder if this Bills-Giants trade now officially has legs.



As in, it's a done deal contingent upon the Browns drafting a specific player? In comment 13870695 Eric from BBI said:As in, it's a done deal contingent upon the Browns drafting a specific player?

What is shocking TrueBlue56 : 10:55 am : link Is what the Colts got back to move back. They got a 2nd round pick next year and not a 1st.



The browns have to take a quarterback 1st overall and we will have team's bidding hard for our pick to get ahead of the jets



Going to be real interesting

Big difference going 6 to 3 giants#1 : 10:55 am : link Than dealing back to buffalos spot. Colts will still get a blue chipper especially if 3 qbs go top 5

Knew Keith : 10:55 am : link the colts would trade out. Qb, qb, qb, de will be the first 4 picks, IMO.

This only helps us GoDeep13 : 10:58 am : link Puts the pressure on Cleveland to go QB at 1 or if they go Barkley at 1 to try and read up from 4 to 2 to get their QB giving us a chance at keeping a top 5 pick and havin 3 picks in the top 5 of round two.



Also makes Buffalo have to give up more in a possible trade up with us to get their QB. Today is a good day.

I hope GeoMan999 : 10:59 am : link The Bills do not panic and approach the Eagles about Foles!

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : : 10:59 am : link

Jordan Raanan

‏Verified account @JordanRaanan

56s56 seconds ago



Picks 2 and 3 in play for QBs with Jets moving up. Hard to imagine the Browns waiting to take their QB at 4. No. 1 will be a QB. #nfldraft



RE: ... VinegarPeppers : 10:59 am : link



Take a sure thing gold jacket guy in Barkley. He also brings great character to the table.



In comment

Quote: I wonder if this Bills-Giants trade now officially has legs. I hope not. I don’t want to go down that low.Take a sure thing gold jacket guy in Barkley. He also brings great character to the table.In comment 13870695 Eric from BBI said:

It does seem to confirm that the Browns now have to take Ten Ton Hammer : 11:00 am : link the guy they want the most at 1 and can't play around.

RE: Pretty sure our pick is even more valuable now M.S. : 11:01 am : link

Quote: This is exciting.

B.I.N.G.O. In comment 13870686 adamg said:B.I.N.G.O.

RE: Pretty sure our pick is even more valuable now M.S. : 11:01 am : link

Quote: This is exciting.

Damn right!!! In comment 13870686 adamg said:Damn right!!!

So they're plan is to trade their lungs kelsto811 : 11:02 am : link And draft whoever's available at 3? Great plan

RE: ... M.S. : 11:02 am : link

Quote:

Mike Garafolo

þVerified account @MikeGarafolo

29s29 seconds ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted New York Jets



There you go, Jets twitter. That was a possible entry point for the Bills. How high does Buffalo try to go now.

F-ing exactly. They need to speak with us if they want their QB!!! In comment 13870687 Eric from BBI said:F-ing exactly. They need to speak with us if they want their QB!!!

RE: ... M.S. : 11:02 am : link

Quote: I wonder if this Bills-Giants trade now officially has legs.

Yes, yes and yes!!! In comment 13870695 Eric from BBI said:Yes, yes and yes!!!

If the Giants like Rosen, Diver_Down : 11:03 am : link they better sound out the smoke signals. The Jets can easily move up to #1 to jump us. Cleveland with #3 and #4 can still get their guy and deal further.

Good for the browns crackerjack465 : 11:04 am : link they now get the QB they want at #1, and if we do end up trading out (or staying put and taking a QB), they don't have to worry much anymore about a non-qb at #3.



They get to take their QB at #1 and Barkley at #4.

This makes the Browns getting Barkley at 4 a real strong possibility GFAN52 : 11:04 am : link if they take Darnold at #1.

Wow! Imagine the Bills trading up in front of the Jets now GiantJake : 11:04 am : link Over a month before the draft and things are getting crazy already. If the Giants stay put, the Jets will be holding their breath hoping their guy doesn't get snagged before they can grab him.

.. BeckShepEli : 11:05 am : link Bills would need to give up both 1’s, both 2’s and a 1 next year

Keep in mind that the Bills and Jets are in the same division. Ira : 11:05 am : link The plot has indeed thickened.

RE: Good for the browns GFAN52 : 11:05 am : link

Quote: they now get the QB they want at #1, and if we do end up trading out (or staying put and taking a QB), they don't have to worry much anymore about a non-qb at #3.



They get to take their QB at #1 and Barkley at #4.



Browns are getting to get healthy real fast with this draft. In comment 13870722 crackerjack465 said:Browns are getting to get healthy real fast with this draft.

Nice move by the Jets ghost718 : 11:06 am : link Good luck getting the Giants out of 2,the draft picture should be more clear now.

This is a fantastic turn of events for the Giants dpinzow : 11:06 am : link The Giants can pretty much hold another QB-desperate team at ransom for the #2 pick. Remember when Mike Ditka sold his entire draft to get Ricky Williams (not even a QB)? That's what the Giants could demand

RE: Good for the browns McNally's_Nuts : 11:07 am : link

Quote: they now get the QB they want at #1, and if we do end up trading out (or staying put and taking a QB), they don't have to worry much anymore about a non-qb at #3.



They get to take their QB at #1 and Barkley at #4.



Who would the Giants be taking in your scenario? In comment 13870722 crackerjack465 said:Who would the Giants be taking in your scenario?

BeckShepEli arniefez : 11:07 am : link I would hang up the phone if that's what the Bills offered.

There are three high-ceilinged prototype QBs shyster : 11:08 am : link in this draft and the Jets are assured of getting one. They don't have to do anything more. And they would really be stripping themselves of picks if they move up again.

RE: BeckShepEli BeckShepEli : 11:09 am : link

Quote: I would hang up the phone if that's what the Bills offered.



Well I feel we have a lot of leverage right now. What would you want In comment 13870731 arniefez said:Well I feel we have a lot of leverage right now. What would you want

The Jets basicly only jumped Denver George from PA : 11:09 am : link As Cleveland 4th is not going QB and unless Giants draft Barkley will have a dream draft....with their top QB AND Barkley



Colts will still get Nelson or Chubb at 6. Also, says that Luck is good to go.



Buffalo only has one trading partner if they want one of the top QBs.....oh boy.



Things just got real interesting









This could just as well mean madeinstars : 11:10 am : link That the Giants did not want to trade out of the second pick. Which could mean they do want to go qb or Barkley.

RE: .. Joey from GlenCove : 11:10 am : link

Quote: Bills would need to give up both 1’s, both 2’s and a 1 next year



I want a cost controlled player as well. Starter In comment 13870725 BeckShepEli said:I want a cost controlled player as well. Starter

Wonder Jon in NYC : 11:10 am : link if the Broncos give DG a call soon. Jets just jumped them in the QB race, and if they want one of Allen, Darnold or Rosen, no guarantee that they're anymore.

Wow. youngd74 : 11:10 am : link this puts in an even better position. Someone who wants a QB bad enough will be blowing Gettleman's phone up soon. Denver, Buffalo. Lets do this DG.

All that to get Mayfield or maybe Allen BillT : 11:11 am : link Better than what they have, for sure.

I'm not sure I understand the giddyness pjcas18 : 11:11 am : link



How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.



Quote:

Jason McIntyre

‏Verified account @jasonrmcintyre

13m13 minutes ago



The Jets just backed the Giants into a corner. LOVE IT.

Browns want Saquon at 1?

Giants have to take a QB at 2, and deal with all the Eli drama.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jets baby, well done!



Sam Darnold in play for the Jets?

of Jets fan/sports writer Jason McIntyre.How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.

RE: I'm not sure I understand the giddyness Jon in NYC : 11:12 am : link

Quote: of Jets fan/sports writer Jason McIntyre.



How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.







Quote:







Jason McIntyre

‏Verified account @jasonrmcintyre

13m13 minutes ago



The Jets just backed the Giants into a corner. LOVE IT.

Browns want Saquon at 1?

Giants have to take a QB at 2, and deal with all the Eli drama.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jets baby, well done!



Sam Darnold in play for the Jets?









He's been a putz for a while. You should hit the unfollow button. In comment 13870742 pjcas18 said:He's been a putz for a while. You should hit the unfollow button.

RE: This could just as well mean sharpshooter66 : 11:13 am : link

Quote: That the Giants did not want to trade out of the second pick. Which could mean they do want to go qb or Barkley.



Or that the Giants didnt want to be "that team" that delivered a franchise QB to the Jets lol In comment 13870736 madeinstars said:Or that the Giants didnt want to be "that team" that delivered a franchise QB to the Jets lol

#2 is now the only bluepepper : 11:14 am : link open avenue for a team targeting one of the top QB's. Giants can get a massive haul. Barkley has to be first ballot hof good for us to use this pick on him.

RE: RE: This could just as well mean madeinstars : 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870736 madeinstars said:





Quote:





That the Giants did not want to trade out of the second pick. Which could mean they do want to go qb or Barkley.







Or that the Giants didnt want to be "that team" that delivered a franchise QB to the Jets lol



Either way, to me this makes it more likely that the Giants stay put at 2, not less likely. In comment 13870745 sharpshooter66 said:Either way, to me this makes it more likely that the Giants stay put at 2, not less likely.

If we trade back Denver is who i want to trade with Chris684 : 11:15 am : link That’s prime Nelson territory and huge value at 5.



We can pick up a 2, a 5 and their 2019 1.

RE: If the Giants like Rosen, Ten Ton Hammer : 11:15 am : link

Quote: The Jets can easily move up to #1 to jump us. Cleveland with #3 and #4 can still get their guy and deal further.



I don't think they have nearly enough to trade up again.Just next year's first rounder isn't going to get it done. In comment 13870720 Diver_Down said:I don't think they have nearly enough to trade up again.Just next year's first rounder isn't going to get it done.

Ask yourself why teams are so interested in moving up.. Sean : 11:16 am : link and then ask yourself again why we would want to move OUT of this position?



That return did not even return a future first round pick? Great trade for the Jets.

IMO... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : : 11:16 am : link You either have to have a massive conviction on the QB who will be there at #2 or you now accept the massive trade deal some team is going to give you.

This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - Ira : 11:16 am : link or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.

RE: RE: RE: This could just as well mean sharpshooter66 : 11:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870745 sharpshooter66 said:





Quote:





In comment 13870736 madeinstars said:





Quote:





That the Giants did not want to trade out of the second pick. Which could mean they do want to go qb or Barkley.







Or that the Giants didnt want to be "that team" that delivered a franchise QB to the Jets lol







Either way, to me this makes it more likely that the Giants stay put at 2, not less likely.



I agree. In comment 13870748 madeinstars said:I agree.

Jets explored all trade up options GFAN52 : 11:16 am : link Ian Rapoport

‏

Verified account



@RapSheet

5m5 minutes ago



The #Jets explored all options for this trade... including possibly going up to No. 1. In the end, they settled on No. 3. ... Meanwhile, the #Colts fielded calls from other QB-needy teams, but felt good about moving to No. 6 and dealing with the #Jets.

32 replies 146 retweets 297 likes





That could mean the approach DG but the price was too high OR the Giants are staying put regardless.







RE: #2 is now the only Sean : 11:17 am : link

Quote: open avenue for a team targeting one of the top QB's. Giants can get a massive haul. Barkley has to be first ballot hof good for us to use this pick on him.



or we take a QB. Ever think of that? In comment 13870747 bluepepper said:or we take a QB. Ever think of that?

I still don't understand yankeeslover : 11:17 am : link Everyone looking to trade out. Wouldn't you want a blue chip player? Wether it's a qb or Barkley? We trade down to 12 then we have no chance at our own blue chip player.

RE: If all it took was two second rounders, surprised buffalo didn't do Gatorade Dunk : 11:17 am : link

Quote: that earlier.

Because the Jets' 1st (#6) and both 2018 2nds (#37 and #49) are higher picks than the Bills' picks in the 1st (#12 and #22) and 2nd (#53 and #56), respectively. The Colts may well have a top tier of six players on their board so they feel confident that they'll still get one of the premium talents in the draft, and they're still in position to trade down again if one of the QBs is sitting there at #6.



So I don't think the "all it took" with respect to the Jets would necessarily apply to the Bills. In comment 13870692 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because the Jets' 1st (#6) and both 2018 2nds (#37 and #49) are higher picks than the Bills' picks in the 1st (#12 and #22) and 2nd (#53 and #56), respectively. The Colts may well have a top tier of six players on their board so they feel confident that they'll still get one of the premium talents in the draft, and they're still in position to trade down again if one of the QBs is sitting there at #6.So I don't think the "all it took" with respect to the Jets would necessarily apply to the Bills.

You trade back to number 4 The 12th Man : 11:18 am : link Then trade back to number 12 so the Bills get their pick.we end up with a kings ransom of picks and away we go. Build for now and for the future. I really see us now trading back not once but twice.

Would the Jets offer their one next year to move up to two? wgenesis123 : 11:18 am : link .

RE: Wow. Eman11 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: this puts in an even better position. Someone who wants a QB bad enough will be blowing Gettleman's phone up soon. Denver, Buffalo. Lets do this DG.



That's as far as I'd want to trade back. If three QBs go 1-2-3, that most likely (unless Cleve trades out of 4 which I doubt since they already have a ton of picks) leaves us at 5 with one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick. Plus whatever picks they get from Denver.



I can live with that if DG doesn't love a QB at 2. In comment 13870739 youngd74 said:That's as far as I'd want to trade back. If three QBs go 1-2-3, that most likely (unless Cleve trades out of 4 which I doubt since they already have a ton of picks) leaves us at 5 with one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick. Plus whatever picks they get from Denver.I can live with that if DG doesn't love a QB at 2.

RE: Jets explored all trade up options Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : : 11:19 am : link

Quote: Ian Rapoport

‏

Verified account



@RapSheet

5m5 minutes ago



The #Jets explored all options for this trade... including possibly going up to No. 1. In the end, they settled on No. 3. ... Meanwhile, the #Colts fielded calls from other QB-needy teams, but felt good about moving to No. 6 and dealing with the #Jets.

32 replies 146 retweets 297 likes





That could mean the approach DG but the price was too high OR the Giants are staying put regardless.







Or Gettleman knows the price will only go up the longer he waits, including on the clock on draft day. In comment 13870757 GFAN52 said:Or Gettleman knows the price will only go up the longer he waits, including on the clock on draft day.

Giants better not let them get Rosen jeff57 : 11:20 am : link .

We now have additional leverage with the Browns.,.. Emlen'sGremlins : 11:20 am : link ....for the discussed trade of our #2 for their #4. The Jets have pinched them in.

RE: RE: #2 is now the only Zepp : 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870747 bluepepper said:





Quote:





open avenue for a team targeting one of the top QB's. Giants can get a massive haul. Barkley has to be first ballot hof good for us to use this pick on him.







or we take a QB. Ever think of that?



They are NOT going to take the 2nd best QB on the board...one which most likely either has a ton of concussion issues, can't hit the side of a barn, or is Baker Mayfield.



The only play for the Giants is to draft Barkley or trade down. If they trade down, it had better be a massive deal in order to pass up Barkley. My guess is they don't get that. In comment 13870758 Sean said:They are NOT going to take the 2nd best QB on the board...one which most likely either has a ton of concussion issues, can't hit the side of a barn, or is Baker Mayfield.The only play for the Giants is to draft Barkley or trade down. If they trade down, it had better be a massive deal in order to pass up Barkley. My guess is they don't get that.

RE: I still don't understand Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am : : 11:21 am : link

Quote: Everyone looking to trade out. Wouldn't you want a blue chip player? Wether it's a qb or Barkley? We trade down to 12 then we have no chance at our own blue chip player.



Because if you don't have a conviction on a QB or feel multiple premium picks are more valuable than a RB.



Look, the Giants need a ton of help. In comment 13870762 yankeeslover said:Because if you don't have a conviction on a QB or feel multiple premium picks are more valuable than a RB.Look, the Giants need a ton of help.

RE: RE: Jets explored all trade up options GFAN52 : 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870757 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





Ian Rapoport

‏

Verified account



@RapSheet

5m5 minutes ago



The #Jets explored all options for this trade... including possibly going up to No. 1. In the end, they settled on No. 3. ... Meanwhile, the #Colts fielded calls from other QB-needy teams, but felt good about moving to No. 6 and dealing with the #Jets.

32 replies 146 retweets 297 likes





That could mean the approach DG but the price was too high OR the Giants are staying put regardless.











Or Gettleman knows the price will only go up the longer he waits, including on the clock on draft day.



That's possibly as well. In comment 13870769 Eric from BBI said:That's possibly as well.

RE: RE: If the Giants like Rosen, Diver_Down : 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870720 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





The Jets can easily move up to #1 to jump us. Cleveland with #3 and #4 can still get their guy and deal further.







I don't think they have nearly enough to trade up again.Just next year's first rounder isn't going to get it done.



This is the Jets. The same team that had to ensure that McCown would be starter just for him to sign a below-market deal. If they have 1 player (Rosen), they can sell next year's draft capital to do what it would take. The Jets should be a lesson for all as to how long a franchise can wallow in QB Hell with mediocre talent. This is no time for them to get cute. If they sense that Rosen won't be there for them, they will do whatever it takes. My assumption is that the Giants won't deliver the Jets franchise QB to them by swapping out picks so that leaves the Browns. In comment 13870750 Ten Ton Hammer said:This is the Jets. The same team that had to ensure that McCown would be starter just for him to sign a below-market deal. If they have 1 player (Rosen), they can sell next year's draft capital to do what it would take. The Jets should be a lesson for all as to how long a franchise can wallow in QB Hell with mediocre talent. This is no time for them to get cute. If they sense that Rosen won't be there for them, they will do whatever it takes. My assumption is that the Giants won't deliver the Jets franchise QB to them by swapping out picks so that leaves the Browns.

Agree 100% sharpshooter66 : 11:22 am : link That the Giants should wait it out the price tag for the pick will increase

RE: RE: I still don't understand Sean : 11:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870762 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





Everyone looking to trade out. Wouldn't you want a blue chip player? Wether it's a qb or Barkley? We trade down to 12 then we have no chance at our own blue chip player.







Because if you don't have a conviction on a QB or feel multiple premium picks are more valuable than a RB.



Look, the Giants need a ton of help.



Eric, the Giants also need a QB just like these teams desperately trying to get in position to draft one. In comment 13870774 Eric from BBI said:Eric, the Giants also need a QB just like these teams desperately trying to get in position to draft one.

RE: RE: I still don't understand yankeeslover : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870762 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





Everyone looking to trade out. Wouldn't you want a blue chip player? Wether it's a qb or Barkley? We trade down to 12 then we have no chance at our own blue chip player.







Because if you don't have a conviction on a QB or feel multiple premium picks are more valuable than a RB.



Look, the Giants need a ton of help.



Eric, gun to head, what would you do? Do you roll the dice with Eli and Webb? Or do you take a potential future at 2? I just hate to be stuck in the 90s again if Webb doesn't work out. In comment 13870774 Eric from BBI said:Eric, gun to head, what would you do? Do you roll the dice with Eli and Webb? Or do you take a potential future at 2? I just hate to be stuck in the 90s again if Webb doesn't work out.

RE: RE: RE: I still don't understand Zepp : 11:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870774 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 13870762 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





Everyone looking to trade out. Wouldn't you want a blue chip player? Wether it's a qb or Barkley? We trade down to 12 then we have no chance at our own blue chip player.







Because if you don't have a conviction on a QB or feel multiple premium picks are more valuable than a RB.



Look, the Giants need a ton of help.







Eric, the Giants also need a QB just like these teams desperately trying to get in position to draft one.



Just because you do doesn't mean you take whatever scraps are left to you. Concussion history? No thanks. Accuracy issues? No thanks. Baker? no thanks.



The only play for the Giants is barkley or trade down for a massive haul...and it better be massive. In comment 13870782 Sean said:Just because you do doesn't mean you take whatever scraps are left to you. Concussion history? No thanks. Accuracy issues? No thanks. Baker? no thanks.The only play for the Giants is barkley or trade down for a massive haul...and it better be massive.

I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB Big Rick in FL : 11:25 am : link If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs.

RE: ... AcidTest : 11:26 am : link

Quote: I wonder if this Bills-Giants trade now officially has legs.



Could be. Teams undoubtedly have their preferred order for the QBs, but are willing to settle for just getting any one of the "big three." In comment 13870695 Eric from BBI said:Could be. Teams undoubtedly have their preferred order for the QBs, but are willing to settle for just getting any one of the "big three."

Not one 1st round pick? BestFeature : 11:26 am : link What a shitty haul for the Colts. If this is the going rate don't trade. Quality is almost always better than quantity. Just stop outsmarting yourself and grab a QB or Barkley. People are obsessed with trades that usually work in the favor of the team trading up. Take the franchise altering player rather than hope to get a bunch of good players. This isn't hard. Take the fucking QB. Don't be the Browns.

RE: RE: #2 is now the only bluepepper : 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870747 bluepepper said:





Quote:





open avenue for a team targeting one of the top QB's. Giants can get a massive haul. Barkley has to be first ballot hof good for us to use this pick on him.







or we take a QB. Ever think of that?

Yes, in fact I hope that's what we do. I was making the comment for the Barkley crowd. IMO it makes little sense to take him now since if he turns out to be anything less than an all-time great RB then he's not worth this #2. We need to take a franchise QB or an all-time great at another position to pass up the trade offers we're going to get for this pick. In comment 13870758 Sean said:Yes, in fact I hope that's what we do. I was making the comment for the Barkley crowd. IMO it makes little sense to take him now since if he turns out to be anything less than an all-time great RB then he's not worth this #2. We need to take a franchise QB or an all-time great at another position to pass up the trade offers we're going to get for this pick.

A great point about trading down.. Sean : 11:29 am : link Buffalo did it last year with KC, and now they are frantically trying to trade up the next year. It’s so overrated.

yankeeslover Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : : 11:30 am : link I haven't started my evaluation of the QBs yet.



But right now, I think you either take the QB or trade back. I love Barkley, but if the Giants can get a massive trade deal out of the pick, I think they have to seriously consider taking it.



My thought process has always been this: the Giants will probably not be in this spot again for decades. I don't see the game-changing defender (a Reggie White or Lawrence Taylor) here. Offensively, when you pick this high, it's got to be a QB...someone who will be THE GUY for 10-15 years. If the Giants don't feel confident about the QB who will be there at #2, then don't force it. Trade back.



The whispers out there are the Giants are not going to draft a QB. I'm not sure I buy that. But if that is true, then I think trading down is seriously in play.

RE: I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB Eman11 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs.



Maybe DG didn't think that offer was enough for him.



Now, if he waits them out, and isn't high on a QB, maybe he can get their #1 next year, plus ? to go from 2-3. Key is going to be how he feels about a QB, or if the Browns take the one he wants at 1, IMO.



I could also see them trading back with Denver if they aren't high on a QB or he's gone at 1. In comment 13870785 Big Rick in FL said:Maybe DG didn't think that offer was enough for him.Now, if he waits them out, and isn't high on a QB, maybe he can get their #1 next year, plus ? to go from 2-3. Key is going to be how he feels about a QB, or if the Browns take the one he wants at 1, IMO.I could also see them trading back with Denver if they aren't high on a QB or he's gone at 1.

RE: A great point about trading down.. Zepp : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Buffalo did it last year with KC, and now they are frantically trying to trade up the next year. It’s so overrated.



Yup. When you have a Barkley in your lap it better be an offer you can't refuse type of deal to pass him up. Hall of Fame players don't fall out of trees like this. In comment 13870790 Sean said:Yup. When you have a Barkley in your lap it better be an offer you can't refuse type of deal to pass him up. Hall of Fame players don't fall out of trees like this.

RE: I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB BillT : 11:30 am : link

Quote: If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs.

This! However, there is the thought that even if the Giants might be willing to trade the #2 it wouldn't be to the crosstown rivals. Bad PR move to give the Jests Rosen or Darnold. In comment 13870785 Big Rick in FL said:This! However, there is the thought that even if the Giants might be willing to trade the #2 it wouldn't be to the crosstown rivals. Bad PR move to give the Jests Rosen or Darnold.

RE: Not one 1st round pick? Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:31 am : : 11:31 am : link

Quote: What a shitty haul for the Colts. If this is the going rate don't trade. Quality is almost always better than quantity. Just stop outsmarting yourself and grab a QB or Barkley. People are obsessed with trades that usually work in the favor of the team trading up. Take the franchise altering player rather than hope to get a bunch of good players. This isn't hard. Take the fucking QB. Don't be the Browns.



I don't understand why the Colts wouldn't sweat the Jets out and drive up the price. In comment 13870788 BestFeature said:I don't understand why the Colts wouldn't sweat the Jets out and drive up the price.

Great news for the Barkley crowd AcesUp : 11:31 am : link It makes things much more difficult for the Browns to get cute with their QB at 1. Also speaks to how the Jets view these QBs, they have to see at least 3 franchise worthy guys to make this move now. Great news all around as the Giant pick just became much more valuable.



Another interesting development is that the Jets may actually be a potential trade partner for the Giants. If the Giants actually do love Barkley over the QBs and the Jets have a preference for one, the Bills can be used as leverage to entice the Jets to move up on spot. Just one scenario that benefits the Giants after this move.

Who do you guys think Jets are targeting? Chris684 : 11:31 am : link I think it’s Mayfield all the way.

Wow, teams are massively over paying here PatersonPlank : 11:31 am : link I'd wait and then do a deal with the Bills. Their #12, #22, their two 2nd rounders, and something next draft. Thats a massive haul, and could really plug a lot of holes for us. Thats possible 5 new starters in the 1st two rounds. For example McGlinchey (sp?), a top RB, a top CB, a LB, a Guard, etc.

Jets might go from 3 to 1 brunswick : 11:33 am : link ...

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:33 am : : 11:33 am : link

Greg Gabriel

‏ @greggabe



Buffalo will have to pay a ransom to get to 2 ( If Giants want to trade). Colts didn’t want to move further back than 6. Knew where drop off was. It’s about the quality of the player



Giants have cokeduplt : 11:33 am : link To pick a QB here, hopefully Rosen if available. Idk why the jets wouldn’t wait to see who the first few picks are before making this move.

RE: Jets might go from 3 to 1 cokeduplt : 11:34 am : link

Quote: ...



They don’t have much to trade now In comment 13870804 brunswick said:They don’t have much to trade now

I don't think Cleveland DonnieD89 : 11:34 am : link really cares. They already leveraged themselves at the RB position with the Carlos Hyde signing. They are going to get either Fitzpatrick, Chubb or Nelson. But Barkley is still their, they can still take him.

RE: Giants have Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am : : 11:35 am : link

Quote: To pick a QB here, hopefully Rosen if available. Idk why the jets wouldn’t wait to see who the first few picks are before making this move.



Yes IF the Giants REALLY like one of the quarterbacks at #2. But that's a big if. In comment 13870806 cokeduplt said:Yes IF the Giants REALLY like one of the quarterbacks at #2. But that's a big if.

A AcidTest : 11:36 am : link lot depends on how the Browns value the QBs. If their grades on Darnold, Rosen, and Allen aren't substantially different, then they may just take Barkley, knowing they'll still get one of he QBs at #4. That's probably what I would do. That would also make the Giants' pick more valuable, since anyone trading with us would get whatever QB they wanted. But even if the Browns take a QB, our pick is still valuable since the Jets will obviously take a QB at #3.



My guess as of right now:



If the Browns take a QB, we stay put at #2, and take Barkley.



If the Browns take Barkley, we trade out for a fortune.



Either one is fine with me.

RE: RE: Giants have cokeduplt : 11:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870806 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





To pick a QB here, hopefully Rosen if available. Idk why the jets wouldn’t wait to see who the first few picks are before making this move.







Yes IF the Giants REALLY like one of the quarterbacks at #2. But that's a big if.



It’s not really. I’m sure the have one of them graded high enough In comment 13870810 Eric from BBI said:It’s not really. I’m sure the have one of them graded high enough

RE: A Sean : 11:37 am : link

Quote: lot depends on how the Browns value the QBs. If their grades on Darnold, Rosen, and Allen aren't substantially different, then they may just take Barkley, knowing they'll still get one of he QBs at #4. That's probably what I would do. That would also make the Giants' pick more valuable, since anyone trading with us would get whatever QB they wanted. But even if the Browns take a QB, our pick is still valuable since the Jets will obviously take a QB at #3.



My guess as of right now:



If the Browns take a QB, we stay put at #2, and take Barkley.



If the Browns take Barkley, we trade out for a fortune.



Either one is fine with me.



You don’t think QB is a need? In comment 13870813 AcidTest said:You don’t think QB is a need?

RE: RE: Not one 1st round pick? robbieballs2003 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870788 BestFeature said:





Quote:





What a shitty haul for the Colts. If this is the going rate don't trade. Quality is almost always better than quantity. Just stop outsmarting yourself and grab a QB or Barkley. People are obsessed with trades that usually work in the favor of the team trading up. Take the franchise altering player rather than hope to get a bunch of good players. This isn't hard. Take the fucking QB. Don't be the Browns.







I don't understand why the Colts wouldn't sweat the Jets out and drive up the price.



If we believe Dave Te then they really want Nelson or Chubb. And if the Jets wind up trading with us then they lose out on dropping to six where it seems Nelson will still be available. In comment 13870799 Eric from BBI said:If we believe Dave Te then they really want Nelson or Chubb. And if the Jets wind up trading with us then they lose out on dropping to six where it seems Nelson will still be available.

This Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am : : 11:38 am : link is the first time in my lifetime that the Giants have been in this position where desperate teams may be calling them for the spot. This is GREAT!

RE: I'm not sure I understand the giddyness BestFeature : 11:39 am : link

Quote: of Jets fan/sports writer Jason McIntyre.



How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.







Quote:







Jason McIntyre

‏Verified account @jasonrmcintyre

13m13 minutes ago



The Jets just backed the Giants into a corner. LOVE IT.

Browns want Saquon at 1?

Giants have to take a QB at 2, and deal with all the Eli drama.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jets baby, well done!



Sam Darnold in play for the Jets?









Maybe I'm off because there was certainly Eli drama last year but I sure hope that DG won't be making the decision based on perceived Eli drama. Like this is someone trying to sound smart about a complete non-factor. In comment 13870742 pjcas18 said:Maybe I'm off because there was certainly Eli drama last year but I sure hope that DG won't be making the decision based on perceived Eli drama. Like this is someone trying to sound smart about a complete non-factor.

robbieballs2003 Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:39 am : : 11:39 am : link Would you be happy if the Giants came away with Nelson and additional #1 and/or #2 picks in 2018/2019? I would.

RE: RE: I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB Eman11 : 11:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870785 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs.





This! However, there is the thought that even if the Giants might be willing to trade the #2 it wouldn't be to the crosstown rivals. Bad PR move to give the Jests Rosen or Darnold.



I don't think this confirms that at all. I think the only thing it confirms is it puts pressure on the Browns to take a QB at 1. They can't risk the guy they like still being there at 4.



As for the Giants, while they might like and be targeting a QB at 2, what if it's the same one the Browns grab at 1? Does anyone think the Giants have two QBs rated the same or would settle on their second choice just because he's a QB? I don't.



They are in a huge position of strength here at 2, even more than before thanks to the Jets trade. In comment 13870798 BillT said:I don't think this confirms that at all. I think the only thing it confirms is it puts pressure on the Browns to take a QB at 1. They can't risk the guy they like still being there at 4.As for the Giants, while they might like and be targeting a QB at 2, what if it's the same one the Browns grab at 1? Does anyone think the Giants have two QBs rated the same or would settle on their second choice just because he's a QB? I don't.They are in a huge position of strength here at 2, even more than before thanks to the Jets trade.

RE: RE: A Zepp : 11:40 am : link

Quote:





You don’t think QB is a need?



Not sloppy seconds. This isn't fantasy football where you have to draft a position this round or else. This high you have to go BPA if there is not a QB you absolutely love. If Darnold isn't there you'd be out of your mind to wage the franchise on a guy who has had 2 concussions in a year, a guy who has accuracy issues or Mayfield. One or all of those guys might be end up being good. Rosen might never have another concussion. But are you willing to bet on those things? Or take the sure bet in Barkley......or a massive trade down? In comment 13870816 Sean said:Not sloppy seconds. This isn't fantasy football where you have to draft a position this round or else. This high you have to go BPA if there is not a QB you absolutely love. If Darnold isn't there you'd be out of your mind to wage the franchise on a guy who has had 2 concussions in a year, a guy who has accuracy issues or Mayfield. One or all of those guys might be end up being good. Rosen might never have another concussion. But are you willing to bet on those things? Or take the sure bet in Barkley......or a massive trade down?

This is going to be very disappointing AdamBrag : 11:40 am : link when the Giants don't trade out of the pick and draft someone like Nelson.

I thought everyone said on Daddy's thread montanagiant : 11:41 am : link That NO ONE would do a Draft trade this early yet

RE: Jets might go from 3 to 1 GFAN52 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: ...



Doubtful, the Browns want the pick of the QBs. In comment 13870804 brunswick said:Doubtful, the Browns want the pick of the QBs.

RE: cokeduplt cokeduplt : 11:42 am : link

Quote: How can you be so sure? I'm not.



I’d find it odd that all the teams want to trade up desperately for one of these QBs but the Giants think they’re garbage? Doesn’t add up In comment 13870817 Eric from BBI said:I’d find it odd that all the teams want to trade up desperately for one of these QBs but the Giants think they’re garbage? Doesn’t add up

RE: A montanagiant : 11:42 am : link

Quote: lot depends on how the Browns value the QBs. If their grades on Darnold, Rosen, and Allen aren't substantially different, then they may just take Barkley, knowing they'll still get one of he QBs at #4. That's probably what I would do. That would also make the Giants' pick more valuable, since anyone trading with us would get whatever QB they wanted. But even if the Browns take a QB, our pick is still valuable since the Jets will obviously take a QB at #3.



My guess as of right now:



If the Browns take a QB, we stay put at #2, and take Barkley.



If the Browns take Barkley, we trade out for a fortune.



Either one is fine with me.

Our spot has definitely increased in value now. We are in a perfect position to reap a goldmine worth of picks In comment 13870813 AcidTest said:Our spot has definitely increased in value now. We are in a perfect position to reap a goldmine worth of picks

RE: robbieballs2003 robbieballs2003 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: Would you be happy if the Giants came away with Nelson and additional #1 and/or #2 picks in 2018/2019? I would.



Yeah. Absolutely. It would be hard to see a situation where I would not be in agreememt. After a few years we will look back and say maybe we should have done something different but I'd love Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Rosen, possibly Allen after hearing he never had a QB coach at college, or a trade down for a king's ransom. In comment 13870822 Eric from BBI said:Yeah. Absolutely. It would be hard to see a situation where I would not be in agreememt. After a few years we will look back and say maybe we should have done something different but I'd love Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Rosen, possibly Allen after hearing he never had a QB coach at college, or a trade down for a king's ransom.

RE: This is going to be very disappointing Ten Ton Hammer : 11:43 am : link

Quote: when the Giants don't trade out of the pick and draft someone like Nelson.



I think that's a lot less likely after seeing what they did in free agency. In comment 13870826 AdamBrag said:I think that's a lot less likely after seeing what they did in free agency.

Buffalo is picking 12.. Sean : 11:44 am : link Such a significant drop. I’m stunned so many people here are so excited about trading down to 12. SMH

RE: RE: A AcidTest : 11:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870813 AcidTest said:





Quote:





lot depends on how the Browns value the QBs. If their grades on Darnold, Rosen, and Allen aren't substantially different, then they may just take Barkley, knowing they'll still get one of he QBs at #4. That's probably what I would do. That would also make the Giants' pick more valuable, since anyone trading with us would get whatever QB they wanted. But even if the Browns take a QB, our pick is still valuable since the Jets will obviously take a QB at #3.



My guess as of right now:



If the Browns take a QB, we stay put at #2, and take Barkley.



If the Browns take Barkley, we trade out for a fortune.



Either one is fine with me.







You don’t think QB is a need?



I don't think any of the QBs are worth the #2 pick. That has nothing to do with Webb. Webb is irrelevant to that conclusion.



Rosen is the best player in the draft, but he has an injury history that includes two recent concussions. He's also a classic pocket passer in an era where the proliferation of spread offenses in college mean that OL play in the NFL has declined markedly. He has nimble feet and good pocket presence, but is not a threat to run.



Darnold has a loopy throwing motion, and his arm and lower body are often not in sync when he throws. That produces a lot of overthrows. He has s somewhat chunky body style, is prone to fumbling, and stares down receivers.



Allen has the best arm since Elway. He's also incredibly strong, and can consequently shake off tacklers. He can also run. But he has serious accuracy issues.



I trust the Giants' judgment if they draft any of the QBs. None are anywhere near remote throwers. But I'd probably take Barkley or trade down. If forced to pick a QB, I'd take Darnold. In comment 13870816 Sean said:I don't think any of the QBs are worth the #2 pick. That has nothing to do with Webb. Webb is irrelevant to that conclusion.Rosen is the best player in the draft, but he has an injury history that includes two recent concussions. He's also a classic pocket passer in an era where the proliferation of spread offenses in college mean that OL play in the NFL has declined markedly. He has nimble feet and good pocket presence, but is not a threat to run.Darnold has a loopy throwing motion, and his arm and lower body are often not in sync when he throws. That produces a lot of overthrows. He has s somewhat chunky body style, is prone to fumbling, and stares down receivers.Allen has the best arm since Elway. He's also incredibly strong, and can consequently shake off tacklers. He can also run. But he has serious accuracy issues.I trust the Giants' judgment if they draft any of the QBs. None are anywhere near remote throwers. But I'd probably take Barkley or trade down. If forced to pick a QB, I'd take Darnold.

cokeduplt Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:44 am : : 11:44 am : link Because drafting is subjective. The Giants have repeatedly said the #2 pick has to be a HOF talent. What if the Giants scouts - right or wrong - don't believe ANY of the QBs are HOF talents?

Fantastic! Sammo85 : 11:44 am : link The price for #2 just increased a ton.



Teams like the Broncos, Cards, Bills have to pay up. Also if the Browns want a QB and Barkley they have to pay up as well.



Do not underestimate Gettlemans rapport with Brandon Beane the GM up in Buffalo from their time in Carolina.



Giants are in a great spot.

Seems like the Jets gave up a lot. Would have figured Jimmy Googs : 11:45 am : link just 2 of the #2 picks would have been enough. A third #2 seems like a premium.



Nice to hear as DG has to be licking his chops. We absolutely need to hold out and wait to see how desperate Buffalo becomes for our #2 pick.



I am all-in on picking Rosen #2, but if we can a crapload of picks this year plus Buffalo's #1 pcik next year, we can package up something next year to move up and pick a QB.



Have to consider who at QB becomes available next year to make the best decision...

RE: RE: cokeduplt Eman11 : 11:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870817 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





How can you be so sure? I'm not.







I’d find it odd that all the teams want to trade up desperately for one of these QBs but the Giants think they’re garbage? Doesn’t add up



We don't know what the Giants think. Maybe they don't think these guys are garbage and sending out some mis directions? Maybe they really are good with Eli for another couple of years or really high on Webb.



Maybe these other teams are panicking while the Giants are staying cool. In comment 13870831 cokeduplt said:We don't know what the Giants think. Maybe they don't think these guys are garbage and sending out some mis directions? Maybe they really are good with Eli for another couple of years or really high on Webb.Maybe these other teams are panicking while the Giants are staying cool.

RE: I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB NYG07 : 11:45 am : link

Quote: If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs.



I think so too. They no doubt called the Giants about a trade for the number 2 pick and settled at 3. They clearly wanted to jump in front of Denver at the very least so they have their choice of the 3rd QB. In comment 13870785 Big Rick in FL said:I think so too. They no doubt called the Giants about a trade for the number 2 pick and settled at 3. They clearly wanted to jump in front of Denver at the very least so they have their choice of the 3rd QB.

I don't understand why everyone is obsessed with trading down BestFeature : 11:46 am : link Maybe if out QB were 5 years younger but don't overthink it. It's like the Giants taking Robert Gallery in 2004 (if he were still around) rather than Eli.

There's a few ways to look at this Peppers : 11:46 am : link -Increases the price of #2 for Denver, Miami, and Buffalo.



-It will take a lot for Browns/Giants to move out of the top 2 picks.



-Browns take QB @1 or they settle with the 4th best QB at 4



-Increases the probability of Barkley getting to 4



-Eliminates the Browns moving from 4 to 2



-Increases the probability of the Browns trading out of 4



-Jets have QBs graded relatively close



The trade isn't a big surprise, many projected it if Jets lost out on Cousins. What's interesting now is how this forces the Bills hand. They are on the move for a QB. Miami and Denver are also on the outside looking in. Very real possibility 4 QBs go in top 5 which I heard months ago. Unreal.

The wheels are turning in Cleveland Chip : 11:46 am : link Another team who will pick a QB in front of them at 4. The 4th pick still gets us Nelson.

I wonder which QB kinard : 11:46 am : link the Jets have their sights on?

Let me put it this way guys.... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am : : 11:47 am : link What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.

RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - Fast Eddie : 11:48 am : link

Quote: or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.



This ^^^ In comment 13870754 Ira said:This ^^^

RE: I'm not sure I understand the giddyness M.S. : 11:48 am : link

Quote: of Jets fan/sports writer Jason McIntyre.



How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.







Quote:







Jason McIntyre

þVerified account @jasonrmcintyre

13m13 minutes ago



The Jets just backed the Giants into a corner. LOVE IT.

Browns want Saquon at 1?

Giants have to take a QB at 2, and deal with all the Eli drama.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jets baby, well done!



Sam Darnold in play for the Jets?







Whoever this guy is... he missed the memo months ago. In comment 13870742 pjcas18 said:Whoever this guy is... he missed the memo months ago.

RE: cokeduplt cokeduplt : 11:49 am : link

Quote: Because drafting is subjective. The Giants have repeatedly said the #2 pick has to be a HOF talent. What if the Giants scouts - right or wrong - don't believe ANY of the QBs are HOF talents?



Obviously we don’t know what they’re thinking but I find it hard to believe they don’t like one of these guys enough. The only team with trading with is Denver anything else would be to far imo. If they don’t draft a QB Davis Webb better be really good In comment 13870839 Eric from BBI said:Obviously we don’t know what they’re thinking but I find it hard to believe they don’t like one of these guys enough. The only team with trading with is Denver anything else would be to far imo. If they don’t draft a QB Davis Webb better be really good

RE: robbieballs2003 yankeeslover : 11:49 am : link

Quote: Would you be happy if the Giants came away with Nelson and additional #1 and/or #2 picks in 2018/2019? I would.



Problem is trading to 12. Nelson won't be there. I have no issue trading back if you stay in top 10.. but to move to 12, you lose all shot at Nelson or any blue chip player. Maybe Denver at 5? That might be perfect. In comment 13870822 Eric from BBI said:Problem is trading to 12. Nelson won't be there. I have no issue trading back if you stay in top 10.. but to move to 12, you lose all shot at Nelson or any blue chip player. Maybe Denver at 5? That might be perfect.

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... AcidTest : 11:50 am : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.



I'm fine with that, or staying put and taking Barkley. As I've said, I'm not a fan of any of the QBs at #2, but certainly won't hate it if they take one. In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:I'm fine with that, or staying put and taking Barkley. As I've said, I'm not a fan of any of the QBs at #2, but certainly won't hate it if they take one.

RE: Buffalo is picking 12.. Joey from GlenCove : 11:51 am : link

Quote: Such a significant drop. I’m stunned so many people here are so excited about trading down to 12. SMH





You'd have to think the possibility to add the 12, 22, next years first, a 2nd, a 3rd



and a POSSIBLE STARTER



is a haul In comment 13870836 Sean said:You'd have to think the possibility to add the 12, 22, next years first, a 2nd, a 3rdand a POSSIBLE STARTERis a haul

From a non giants point of view. I love this trade for the Colts superspynyg : 11:51 am : link They obviously feel good about where Luck is at and they can use this draft to fill a lot of holes.

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... Sean : 11:52 am : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.



This puts the Bills out of play. Theoretically we could trade back with Denver. That’s it.



CLE- Darnold

DEN- Rosen

NYJ- Mayfield

CLE- Barkley/Chubb

NYG- Nelson?



I’d prefer Barkley in that scenario, but he’d likely be gone. Just know we could be in the same spot as Buffalo next year, trying to trade up after trading down the previous year. In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:This puts the Bills out of play. Theoretically we could trade back with Denver. That’s it.CLE- DarnoldDEN- RosenNYJ- MayfieldCLE- Barkley/ChubbNYG- Nelson?I’d prefer Barkley in that scenario, but he’d likely be gone. Just know we could be in the same spot as Buffalo next year, trying to trade up after trading down the previous year.

RE: Buffalo is picking 12.. Eman11 : 11:52 am : link

Quote: Such a significant drop. I’m stunned so many people here are so excited about trading down to 12. SMH



Same here. The farthest I'd want them to drop back is 5 with Fenver.



After such a painful to watch, shitty year last year, they have to come away with one of the top, blue chip players from this draft. He won't be there at 12,IMO.



Give me one of Barkley,Chubb, Fitzpatrick or Nelson plus some picks and I'd be ok with a trade back to 5, as long as they're not in love with a QB who is still there at 2. In comment 13870836 Sean said:Same here. The farthest I'd want them to drop back is 5 with Fenver.After such a painful to watch, shitty year last year, they have to come away with one of the top, blue chip players from this draft. He won't be there at 12,IMO.Give me one of Barkley,Chubb, Fitzpatrick or Nelson plus some picks and I'd be ok with a trade back to 5, as long as they're not in love with a QB who is still there at 2.

Clevland idiotsavant : 11:52 am : link You talking:



#s

4,33,(34),35,64 and two picks next year for #2?



Or something to that effect?

Is the broncos pick a legit option? Joey from GlenCove : 11:53 am : link Trade with them and get nelson?



are they as desperate as the bills?

RE: Clevland Zepp : 11:54 am : link

Quote: You talking:



#s

4,33,(34),35,64 and two picks next year for #2?



Or something to that effect?



I'd say 1, 33, 64, 1 next year. In comment 13870865 idiotsavant said:I'd say 1, 33, 64, 1 next year.

RE: I think this pretty much confirms the Giants are taking a QB Red Right Hand : 11:54 am : link

Quote: If not the Jets would have just moved to 2 and the Giants get a decent haul while most likely still getting Nelson/Barkley.



Schefter also just said it's likely the first 3 picks are going to be QBs. Not necessarily, they may not have felt the jets offered enough to surrender the pick, but that doesn't mean they won't move if the right offer comes along. In comment 13870785 Big Rick in FL said:Not necessarily, they may not have felt the jets offered enough to surrender the pick, but that doesn't mean they won't move if the right offer comes along.

Also this changes nothing ThatLimerickGuy : 11:54 am : link The Giants were always going to either grab Darnold or Barkley at #2. The rest of the discussion is all noise.



They are in a can't miss spot.



One is a generational QB talent who for years has been touted as the next great thing, and really has never done anything to change that. He will be a future star. Think of a much better Aaron Rodgers coming out of college and that's Darnold.



The other is a generational RB talent who produced running behind a putrid O-Line. Behind this new line he can be amazing.



Both are amazing people most importantly, and the type of foundational player that this team needs.



Take ALL of the analysis out of the picture from every single pundit about arm strength, accuracy, quickness, speed, etc. and filter it through the lens of JOHN MARA. This is the key. Mara just went through a period where he stepped back a little bit and trusted Reese and McAdoo and his father's franchise was quite frankly embarrassed. He knows the franchise is at a crossroads. No shot he lets that happen again. He is signing off on this pick 100%, and the two true character guys happen to be the best 2 guys in the draft, in Darnold and Barkley.



Do you think Mara is going to put the future of his franchise in the hands of Baker Mayfield, whose overblown reputation is still just that...a reputation....or Josh Rosen, the political activist who has his own reputation of being a party guy (among the other concerns with him)?



I could do DG's job in this draft. See which one of the two is picked 1st and then pick the other. Not brain surgery.



The ONLY caveat is if someone absolutely knocks the socks off of the Giants with a deal, which starts at 2 firsts and 2 seconds IMO.

Trade with Denver Mr. Nickels : 11:55 am : link QB QB QB 1 2 3



Browns get their choice at 4 of Chubb Nelson Barkley



We pick whichever they don't take and like best at 5 and get extra picks and a 1 next year.



If we don't take QB we HAVE to trade with Denver.

This trade should be amazing news for the Giants AdamBrag : 11:55 am : link assuming they don't want to take a QB at 2. However, it's going to require creativity on their part and that has never been a strong suit of the organization.

RE: Clevland adamg : 11:55 am : link

Quote: You talking:



#s

4,33,(34),35,64 and two picks next year for #2?



Or something to that effect?



This is so dumb. Why would the Browns do that? In comment 13870865 idiotsavant said:This is so dumb. Why would the Browns do that?

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... bluepepper : 11:55 am : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.

Extra picks to spend on another QB? Think about that one. Unless Webb is the real deal (dubious) then we are going to have to make a similar trade in reverse a couple of years down the road. In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:Extra picks to spend on another QB? Think about that one. Unless Webb is the real deal (dubious) then we are going to have to make a similar trade in reverse a couple of years down the road.

RE: RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - GFAN52 : 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13870754 Ira said:





Quote:





or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.







This ^^^



Browns @ 1 get their pick of the QBs then Barkley falls to them a 4. Perfect draft scenario taking shape. In comment 13870852 Fast Eddie said:Browns @ 1 get their pick of the QBs then Barkley falls to them a 4. Perfect draft scenario taking shape.

Buffalo picking @12 Peppers : 11:57 am : link is still a tough sell for them. They'll have to give up 3 first round picks at minimum to beat out a deal from Denver who will have to separate with at least 2 first rounders.



I look for Buffalo to make another trade with a team close to 5. Whether that is the Browns, Denver, the Colts moving back again (which is highly unlikely), or Tampa.



Then Bills make an offer for pick #2. I don't think Gettleman (if he's considering it) will move back much further than 7.

In my mind it’s ryanmkeane : 11:58 am : link stay at 2 and take Barkley unless the Bills offer something so absurd you simply can’t pass it up. A RG III type haul would have to do it.

It better be at least 2 first round picks in 19 and 20 RobCarpenter : 11:58 am : link To move out of the #2 spot.



I don’t see any scenario in which the Browns don’t take a QB at #1.



And I think Barkley is the BPA in this draft, period. I badly want him to be the Giants’ pick at #2. Reaching for players like Pugh and Flowers is why the team is picking #2. Don’t force a pick for a QB.



Anyone else wonder why the Jets didn’t make this trade closer to draft day? I guess they thought the price would go up?



I think Allen is the Jets guy.

bluepepper Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:59 am : : 11:59 am : link What if the Giants like one of the other QBs in this draft who will go later more than the "top rated" guys?

assuming Giants want one of top QBs bc4life : 11:59 am : link Wonder if Giants and Browns are looking at same guy?

Would you have taken 3 number twos Joey from GlenCove : 12:00 pm : link to move down to 6?



i know we won't trade with them but is that enough for us to move?





I think we would need next years one not next years 2nd.

Unless the Giants yankeeslover : 12:00 pm : link Are one of those teams that love Lamar Jackson. I read there were a couple Gms that loved him. We can trade to 12 and grab him.

trading back bc4life : 12:01 pm : link might cost them Nelson - could very well be Colts pick

TLG - if Cleveland has same view as your post Jimmy Googs : 12:01 pm : link then they should offer us a boatload for the #2 pick so they can guarantee getting the two generational players in this draft.



btw - the word "generational" is becoming way too overused...

RE: Would you have taken 3 number twos Big Blue Hokie : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: to move down to 6?



i know we won't trade with them but is that enough for us to move?





I think we would need next years one not next years 2nd.





I was thinking the same thing. Assuming Barkley is there, is there a chance to drop to 6 (still get Nelson) and acquire some 2nd rounders? In comment 13870885 Joey from GlenCove said:I was thinking the same thing. Assuming Barkley is there, is there a chance to drop to 6 (still get Nelson) and acquire some 2nd rounders?

RE: This could just as well mean Hammer : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: That the Giants did not want to trade out of the second pick. Which could mean they do want to go qb or Barkley.



This ^^^



I'm sure that the Jets spoke to Gettleman and either did not like the price or were told that the Giants are staying put.



I'll predict that the Giants play it safe, stay where they are and take a quarterback. In comment 13870736 madeinstars said:This ^^^I'm sure that the Jets spoke to Gettleman and either did not like the price or were told that the Giants are staying put.I'll predict that the Giants play it safe, stay where they are and take a quarterback.

Hammer Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:04 pm : : 12:04 pm : link Why would you trade out of the pick now? The longer you wait, the more you will get.





RE: Giants better not let them get Rosen Gatorade Dunk : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: .

Really? That seems like a silly approach.



Giants better do what's best for their own team. In comment 13870771 jeff57 said:Really? That seems like a silly approach.Giants better do what's best for their own team.

RE: Trade with Denver Eman11 : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: QB QB QB 1 2 3



Browns get their choice at 4 of Chubb Nelson Barkley



We pick whichever they don't take and like best at 5 and get extra picks and a 1 next year.



If we don't take QB we HAVE to trade with Denver.



I'd add Fitzpatrick to that mix but totally agree with you and this is the type of deal they'd lay the parameters for before the draft, imo.



If the Giants wanted a QB but the Browns took him at 1, they'd be able to pull the trigger on this with Denver on draft day. Personally, I don't want them trading back any farther than this.



I think even if the Giants aren't high on a QB, they're going to let on they are in order to get a huge deal to think about. I'd be surprised if they made any move before the draft unless of course they get one they can't refuse. In comment 13870873 Mr. Nickels said:I'd add Fitzpatrick to that mix but totally agree with you and this is the type of deal they'd lay the parameters for before the draft, imo.If the Giants wanted a QB but the Browns took him at 1, they'd be able to pull the trigger on this with Denver on draft day. Personally, I don't want them trading back any farther than this.I think even if the Giants aren't high on a QB, they're going to let on they are in order to get a huge deal to think about. I'd be surprised if they made any move before the draft unless of course they get one they can't refuse.

RE: bluepepper AdamBrag : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: What if the Giants like one of the other QBs in this draft who will go later more than the "top rated" guys?



If the Giants go QB outside of round 1, Kyle Lauletta is a guy I'd watch. He feels like a very Pat Shurmur-esque QB. In comment 13870883 Eric from BBI said:If the Giants go QB outside of round 1, Kyle Lauletta is a guy I'd watch. He feels like a very Pat Shurmur-esque QB.

RE: Also this changes nothing robbieballs2003 : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: The Giants were always going to either grab Darnold or Barkley at #2. The rest of the discussion is all noise.



They are in a can't miss spot.



One is a generational QB talent who for years has been touted as the next great thing, and really has never done anything to change that. He will be a future star. Think of a much better Aaron Rodgers coming out of college and that's Darnold.



The other is a generational RB talent who produced running behind a putrid O-Line. Behind this new line he can be amazing.



Both are amazing people most importantly, and the type of foundational player that this team needs.



Take ALL of the analysis out of the picture from every single pundit about arm strength, accuracy, quickness, speed, etc. and filter it through the lens of JOHN MARA. This is the key. Mara just went through a period where he stepped back a little bit and trusted Reese and McAdoo and his father's franchise was quite frankly embarrassed. He knows the franchise is at a crossroads. No shot he lets that happen again. He is signing off on this pick 100%, and the two true character guys happen to be the best 2 guys in the draft, in Darnold and Barkley.



Do you think Mara is going to put the future of his franchise in the hands of Baker Mayfield, whose overblown reputation is still just that...a reputation....or Josh Rosen, the political activist who has his own reputation of being a party guy (among the other concerns with him)?



I could do DG's job in this draft. See which one of the two is picked 1st and then pick the other. Not brain surgery.



The ONLY caveat is if someone absolutely knocks the socks off of the Giants with a deal, which starts at 2 firsts and 2 seconds IMO.



I'm assuming this is opinion and not your source, correct?

In comment 13870872 ThatLimerickGuy said:I'm assuming this is opinion and not your source, correct?

Gettleman wants a Gold Jacket from this draft.... Emlen'sGremlins : 12:06 pm : link ....that rules out Buffalo as a trade partner.



In order to get one of Barkley/Nelson plus a haul, only Cleveland and Denver qualify.

RE: I'm not sure I understand the giddyness Boy Cord : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: of Jets fan/sports writer Jason McIntyre.



How does this change anything for the Giants other than a) make their pick more valuable for QB needy teams or b) force CLE to more strongly consider a QB leaving Barkley for the Giants.







Quote:







Jason McIntyre

‏Verified account @jasonrmcintyre

13m13 minutes ago



The Jets just backed the Giants into a corner. LOVE IT.

Browns want Saquon at 1?

Giants have to take a QB at 2, and deal with all the Eli drama.

HAHAHAHAHA, Jets baby, well done!



Sam Darnold in play for the Jets?









What an idiot. This means the Giants told the Jets to fuck off so now the Jets get the third pick of the litter. Moron. In comment 13870742 pjcas18 said:What an idiot. This means the Giants told the Jets to fuck off so now the Jets get the third pick of the litter. Moron.

RE: RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - Blue21 : 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870754 Ira said:





Quote:





or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.







This ^^^



I also agree. This could be better for Giants. They get their pick between Barkley and Rosen if this happens. I doubt Browns go Rosen after he made it clear he doesn't want to go to Cleveland. In comment 13870852 Fast Eddie said:I also agree. This could be better for Giants. They get their pick between Barkley and Rosen if this happens. I doubt Browns go Rosen after he made it clear he doesn't want to go to Cleveland.

the most Steve in Greenwich : 12:06 pm : link important takeaway for me is the Jets willing to jump into the 3rd overall pick this early in the game. That means they have a very strong conviction in at least 3 QB's in this draft. Similar to the convictions shown by both the Rams and Eagles a couple of years ago making deals weeks prior to the draft, that QB class was something to jump for. This QB class is the same. The stars aligned for the Giants to have a great pick in a great QB class, hopefully they don't get stupid or cute and just take the gift that has fallen right into their lap.

I would say this mdthedream : 12:06 pm : link trading with the Browns for pick 4 makes more sense. Browns get both guys they want a Rb and QB than the Jets get a Qb and Giants can decide if its Rosen or Mayfield. They would also get a boat load of picks.I could live with that. If the Giants take Barkley at 2 I am OK with that as well but in know way should we take Nelson at 2.

Picks are only as valuable as the players who are available. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:07 pm : link I still don't think this is a great draft and who knows what next year brings. I don't like getting caught up in stocking picks. It's often referred to as "the currency of hope". You can feel great about what those picks represent in potential, but potential is all that they are.

RE: trading back Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:07 pm : : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: might cost them Nelson - could very well be Colts pick



The Giants can use help everywhere on this roster. That was just one example. Chubb would be great too. Or a CB. And again, you are receiving multiple #1/#2 picks to address the roster.



We have five picks right now. In comment 13870889 bc4life said:The Giants can use help everywhere on this roster. That was just one example. Chubb would be great too. Or a CB. And again, you are receiving multiple #1/#2 picks to address the roster.We have five picks right now.

Eric yankeeslover : 12:07 pm : link How do you feel about Barkley and taking a rb that high?

The main trade the Giants should be focused on tyrik13 : 12:09 pm : link Is one with Cle. Trade back to number 4 and acquire 3 of their seconds from this year. That way we could plug alot of holes and fill this team with some talent.

RE: I would say this Mr. Nickels : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: trading with the Browns for pick 4 makes more sense. Browns get both guys they want a Rb and QB than the Jets get a Qb and Giants can decide if its Rosen or Mayfield. They would also get a boat load of picks.I could live with that. If the Giants take Barkley at 2 I am OK with that as well but in know way should we take Nelson at 2.





No lol. Awful logic. In comment 13870906 mdthedream said:No lol. Awful logic.

RE: The main trade the Giants should be focused on yankeeslover : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Is one with Cle. Trade back to number 4 and acquire 3 of their seconds from this year. That way we could plug alot of holes and fill this team with some talent.

I agree. Either Cleveland or Denver at 5. Best of both worlds and guarantees a bluechip. In comment 13870911 tyrik13 said:I agree. Either Cleveland or Denver at 5. Best of both worlds and guarantees a bluechip.

RE: the most AcesUp : 12:10 pm : link

Quote: important takeaway for me is the Jets willing to jump into the 3rd overall pick this early in the game. That means they have a very strong conviction in at least 3 QB's in this draft.



This should be a big takeaway after this trade, yet I'm still seeing comments stating that "there isn't a franchise QB worth taking at 2" in this very thread. The Jets clearly think differently, in fact they see 3.



I'm not saying that's how the Giants feel either, it's just that they would be in the minority if they did. In comment 13870905 Steve in Greenwich said:This should be a big takeaway after this trade, yet I'm still seeing comments stating that "there isn't a franchise QB worth taking at 2" in this very thread. The Jets clearly think differently, in fact they see 3.I'm not saying that's how the Giants feel either, it's just that they would be in the minority if they did.

Between now and the end of Day One of the Draft... M.S. : 12:10 pm : link

...the Jets move to #3 means this (IMO):



90% chance the Giants #2 pick just got hugely more valuable;

10% chance the Giants #2 pick has not changed in value;

0% chance the Giants #2 pick lost value.



The Jets move is a really good story for the Giants!



Others have said the following, but it bears repeating:



(1) Cleveland now must go QB at #1;

(2) If the Giants want Barkley he'll now be sitting there at #2;

(3) If the Giants have placed a can't miss franchise-label on one of the QBs available at #2, then he's our pick;

(4) If not... and if not Barkley... then the Giants should wheel and deal until the cows come home;

(5) And if they go the "Let's make a Deal" route, they could end up with Nelson and several extra premium picks between this year and next.



This is a very good day to be a New York Giants fan!



RE: bluepepper bluepepper : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: What if the Giants like one of the other QBs in this draft who will go later more than the "top rated" guys?

Trading down makes sense to me only if we're rolling with Eli for 2 more years at least or think Webb is the answer. To pass on the top-rated QB's in the class only to take one later strikes me as a Browns like move - Cody Kessler and Deshone Kizer rather than Wentz or Watson. In comment 13870883 Eric from BBI said:Trading down makes sense to me only if we're rolling with Eli for 2 more years at least or think Webb is the answer. To pass on the top-rated QB's in the class only to take one later strikes me as a Browns like move - Cody Kessler and Deshone Kizer rather than Wentz or Watson.

Everybody assumes Cleveland wants Barkley. robbieballs2003 : 12:11 pm : link I remember reading somewhere that they really like Chubb so they can sit at 4 and get their two guys even if Barkley is still on the board. I also think Fitzpatrick would be a perfect fit in Cleveland.

RE: RE: Also this changes nothing ThatLimerickGuy : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870872 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





The Giants were always going to either grab Darnold or Barkley at #2. The rest of the discussion is all noise.



They are in a can't miss spot.



One is a generational QB talent who for years has been touted as the next great thing, and really has never done anything to change that. He will be a future star. Think of a much better Aaron Rodgers coming out of college and that's Darnold.



The other is a generational RB talent who produced running behind a putrid O-Line. Behind this new line he can be amazing.



Both are amazing people most importantly, and the type of foundational player that this team needs.



Take ALL of the analysis out of the picture from every single pundit about arm strength, accuracy, quickness, speed, etc. and filter it through the lens of JOHN MARA. This is the key. Mara just went through a period where he stepped back a little bit and trusted Reese and McAdoo and his father's franchise was quite frankly embarrassed. He knows the franchise is at a crossroads. No shot he lets that happen again. He is signing off on this pick 100%, and the two true character guys happen to be the best 2 guys in the draft, in Darnold and Barkley.



Do you think Mara is going to put the future of his franchise in the hands of Baker Mayfield, whose overblown reputation is still just that...a reputation....or Josh Rosen, the political activist who has his own reputation of being a party guy (among the other concerns with him)?



I could do DG's job in this draft. See which one of the two is picked 1st and then pick the other. Not brain surgery.



The ONLY caveat is if someone absolutely knocks the socks off of the Giants with a deal, which starts at 2 firsts and 2 seconds IMO.







I'm assuming this is opinion and not your source, correct?



Absolutely- just my 2 cents In comment 13870900 robbieballs2003 said:Absolutely- just my 2 cents

RE: Knew djm : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: the colts would trade out. Qb, qb, qb, de will be the first 4 picks, IMO.



No way in hell Barkley slips past 4. Zero chance. In comment 13870701 Keith said:No way in hell Barkley slips past 4. Zero chance.

OK Mr Nickels mdthedream : 12:15 pm : link why is it a bad logic? A little insight would be good.

RE: I don't understand why everyone is obsessed with trading down dtman1 : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: Maybe if out QB were 5 years younger but don't overthink it. It's like the Giants taking Robert Gallery in 2004 (if he were still around) rather than Eli. Colts traded down because they don't need a QB and there's a market for the high pick they had. They move back only 3 spots and get (3) 2nd round picks for it. In comment 13870845 BestFeature said:Colts traded down because they don't need a QB and there's a market for the high pick they had. They move back only 3 spots and get (3) 2nd round picks for it.

..... Micko : 12:16 pm : link Love the idea of fixing the line and accumulating picks but don't like the idea that we go back the Kent Graham / Dave Brown era either. Give me a franchise QB and hen fix the line over time. Better chance of that working.

And, while it is fun to talk about a trade down, robbieballs2003 : 12:16 pm : link The fact that the Jets went ahead with pulling the trigger on this deal 5 weeks out from the draft means one of two things. One, they couldn't get number 2 or, two, the number 3 pick is more enticing to us but what would the Jets give up? They have no second round picks the next two years so would they go ahead and trade number 3 and next year's first?

RE: Thank you NY Jets Homer_Jones : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: If someone wants to trade up with us they have to gives a kings ransom.



You know the Jets are taking a QB there. That cost to move up to 2 is going to be much higher then this!



--------------



Without reading 168 responses, this was my EXACT thought.



The Bills might have to give up 12,21 and next year's #1.



The Oline can be fixed and a RB (pick 34). Next years 1 can be used for Ammo for a QB.



Plus the rookie contracts at 12 (McGlinchey and one of the centers at 21) can offset the cost of Solder.



I can't see Gettleman turning this down. He'd have to be in love with BOTH Allen and Darnold.



With the added value of 2 (with the Jets trade) no way he drafts Barkley. Means it's either a QB or a trade. Which ALSO means the Browns can get Darnold/Allen at 1 and Barkley at 4.



Browns fans should be MORE elated than us. In comment 13870694 BigBlueDownTheShore said:--------------Without reading 168 responses, this was my EXACT thought.The Bills might have to give up 12,21 and next year's #1.The Oline can be fixed and a RB (pick 34). Next years 1 can be used for Ammo for a QB.Plus the rookie contracts at 12 (McGlinchey and one of the centers at 21) can offset the cost of Solder.I can't see Gettleman turning this down. He'd have to be in love with BOTH Allen and Darnold.With the added value of 2 (with the Jets trade) no way he drafts Barkley. Means it's either a QB or a trade. Which ALSO means the Browns can get Darnold/Allen at 1 and Barkley at 4.Browns fans should be MORE elated than us.

So just to summarize the Jets phenominal QB activity PatersonPlank : 12:18 pm : link They now have on roster:



McCown - veteran

Bridgewater - a 1 year deal for a guy who hasn't played in 2 years, and now may likely never play for the Jets

Petty - 4th round pick in 2015

Hackenberg - 2nd round in 2016

xxxx - 1st round pick in 2018, where they gave away a slew of other picks.



Seeing as you can only really have 3 QB's at most that means 2 have to go at least. You know McCown is there and the new draft choice is there. That leaves 1 of Bridgewater, Petty, and Hackenberg to make it (if they do keep 1). So that could mean Bridgewater never puts on a Jets jersey, or that they just punt on their 2016 2nd round pick.



What a mess.

RE: Eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:21 pm : : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: How do you feel about Barkley and taking a rb that high?



I'd be OK with that if they are not thrilled with the QBs. But now, given this turn of events, I wouldn't pass up a huge trade deal if offered. In comment 13870909 yankeeslover said:I'd be OK with that if they are not thrilled with the QBs. But now, given this turn of events, I wouldn't pass up a huge trade deal if offered.

RE: RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - mphbullet36 : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870754 Ira said:





Quote:





or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.







This ^^^



my god...dream scenario



Browns want to secure barkley and darnold



they trade #4 and a similar trade with the Jets (get there two two's 33 and 35 and there second rounder next year.



Giants now have #4, #33, #34, and #35



Then bills get desperate to move up after darnold and whoever the jets pick is off the board and want to jump the broncos. They offer the giants



#12, #22, #53, and 56 and there 1st round pikc next year.



So the giants would have



#12, #22, #33, #34, #35, #53, and #56 in the 1st two rounds this year plus the Bills first round pick next year and the browns 2nd round pick next year.



I only do this if the Giants think Webb can be the franchise Qb...but if they do this could rebuild the giants roster in two years. In comment 13870852 Fast Eddie said:my god...dream scenarioBrowns want to secure barkley and darnoldthey trade #4 and a similar trade with the Jets (get there two two's 33 and 35 and there second rounder next year.Giants now have #4, #33, #34, and #35Then bills get desperate to move up after darnold and whoever the jets pick is off the board and want to jump the broncos. They offer the giants#12, #22, #53, and 56 and there 1st round pikc next year.So the giants would have#12, #22, #33, #34, #35, #53, and #56 in the 1st two rounds this year plus the Bills first round pick next year and the browns 2nd round pick next year.I only do this if the Giants think Webb can be the franchise Qb...but if they do this could rebuild the giants roster in two years.

I think its safe to assume Peppers : 12:22 pm : link Barkley isn't going in the top 3 picks. Just doesn't fit the narrative.



-Jets didn't trade all those assets for a move to get a RB.



-Giants won't turn down multiple 1 round picks for a RB.



-Makes ZERO sense for the Browns to trade up to pick #2 for Barkley when they'll likely have him at 4.



-NYG not trading back with NYJ is very telling in my opinion. Its a QB unless DG gets that "offer he can't refuse".



I also think this puts to rest NYG07 : 12:23 pm : link the notion around here that none of these guys are franchise players. We have teams frantically trying to trade up to grab one.



I know the Jets are desperate, but they could have stayed at 6 and taken the one that fell into their lap. I wonder who they are targeting.

RE: Is the broncos pick a legit option? dtman1 : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Trade with them and get nelson?



are they as desperate as the bills? I would LOVE that trade down with Denver. Move down 3 spots and still get Nelson at 5. Then draft a RB at (34). In comment 13870868 Joey from GlenCove said:I would LOVE that trade down with Denver. Move down 3 spots and still get Nelson at 5. Then draft a RB at (34).

RE: RE: RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - mphbullet36 : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870852 Fast Eddie said:





Quote:





In comment 13870754 Ira said:





Quote:





or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.







This ^^^







Browns @ 1 get their pick of the QBs then Barkley falls to them a 4. Perfect draft scenario taking shape.



unless the giants threaten to take barkley at #2 if the browns don't play ball with us?

In comment 13870877 GFAN52 said:unless the giants threaten to take barkley at #2 if the browns don't play ball with us?

don't think they have 1st or 2nd round bc4life : 12:24 pm : link needs at DT, WR, or TE.



OL & LB seem to be biggest needs.

This guarantees to me Tanker20 : 12:24 pm : link That the Giants are taking a QB.



Clearly the Jets offered this pick to the Giants and we turned them down.



There’s no way, that we would have turned down that trade if we were not focused on QB. We would have had a decent chance at any position player we wanted at 6 (guanratee atleast 3 QBs taken in top 5) plus gotten two/three more higher picks. That would have been huge for us.



I love Barkley as a huge PSU fan, but there’s no way he’d be worth turning that package down and I’d be SHOCKED if the Giants disagreed with that.



The only other reason they would have turned this trade down, in a world where they are not sold on a QB, is if they had a better trade down lined up (very doubtful).

RE: I think its safe to assume jeff57 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Barkley isn't going in the top 3 picks. Just doesn't fit the narrative.



-Jets didn't trade all those assets for a move to get a RB.



-Giants won't turn down multiple 1 round picks for a RB.



-Makes ZERO sense for the Browns to trade up to pick #2 for Barkley when they'll likely have him at 4.



-NYG not trading back with NYJ is very telling in my opinion. Its a QB unless DG gets that "offer he can't refuse".



Giants would never trade back with them. I think it will be



Darnold

Rosen

Allen

Barkley

Mayfield In comment 13870937 Peppers said:Giants would never trade back with them. I think it will beDarnoldRosenAllenBarkleyMayfield

if Browns bc4life : 12:25 pm : link like Mayfield or Allen - they could probably take Barkley 1 and still get their QB

RE: I think its safe to assume Strahan91 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Barkley isn't going in the top 3 picks. Just doesn't fit the narrative.



-Jets didn't trade all those assets for a move to get a RB.



-Giants won't turn down multiple 1 round picks for a RB.



-Makes ZERO sense for the Browns to trade up to pick #2 for Barkley when they'll likely have him at 4.



-NYG not trading back with NYJ is very telling in my opinion. Its a QB unless DG gets that "offer he can't refuse".



Agree with all of these points except for the last one. The other possibility is that the Giants believe one of the QB's is a franchise caliber guy. If that's the case then you'd wait to see who Cleveland takes first before pulling the trigger on a deal. That's the only other possibility in my mind.



Those who want Saquon will likely be in denial but this screams of the Giants at least believing that one of the quarterbacks is worth the 2nd pick. In comment 13870937 Peppers said:Agree with all of these points except for the last one. The other possibility is that the Giants believe one of the QB's is a franchise caliber guy. If that's the case then you'd wait to see who Cleveland takes first before pulling the trigger on a deal. That's the only other possibility in my mind.Those who want Saquon will likely be in denial but this screams of the Giants at least believing that one of the quarterbacks is worth the 2nd pick.

RE: RE: the most bluepepper : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870905 Steve in Greenwich said:





Quote:





important takeaway for me is the Jets willing to jump into the 3rd overall pick this early in the game. That means they have a very strong conviction in at least 3 QB's in this draft.







This should be a big takeaway after this trade, yet I'm still seeing comments stating that "there isn't a franchise QB worth taking at 2" in this very thread. The Jets clearly think differently, in fact they see 3.



I'm not saying that's how the Giants feel either, it's just that they would be in the minority if they did.

The NFL market is saying these guys are worth a lot. The Giants can buck that but they will either have to find a bargain later in the draft (maybe they already did with Webb) or pay that steep market price in a future draft. Personally I don't think you go bargain hunting with the future of your franchise but yeah, it does work out sometimes. In comment 13870914 AcesUp said:The NFL market is saying these guys are worth a lot. The Giants can buck that but they will either have to find a bargain later in the draft (maybe they already did with Webb) or pay that steep market price in a future draft. Personally I don't think you go bargain hunting with the future of your franchise but yeah, it does work out sometimes.

RE: Hammer mphbullet36 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Why would you trade out of the pick now? The longer you wait, the more you will get.





agreed this trade just increased the value of the #2 pick. Jets are picking a QB when the colts weren't



so now if you aren't in the top 3 chances are you aren't getting the QB you want. So if a team like the bills needs a QB the only spot they have to move up is the #2 spot. In comment 13870895 Eric from BBI said:agreed this trade just increased the value of the #2 pick. Jets are picking a QB when the colts weren'tso now if you aren't in the top 3 chances are you aren't getting the QB you want. So if a team like the bills needs a QB the only spot they have to move up is the #2 spot.

RE: Giants have VegasRich : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: To pick a QB here, hopefully Rosen if available. Idk why the jets wouldn’t wait to see who the first few picks are before making this move.



The reason the Jets do not wait til draft day is they will pay 1/3 to 1/2 more to get same result, the #3 overall pick. This was their cheapest move to make IMO... In comment 13870806 cokeduplt said:The reason the Jets do not wait til draft day is they will pay 1/3 to 1/2 more to get same result, the #3 overall pick. This was their cheapest move to make IMO...

RE: RE: I think its safe to assume twostepgiants : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870937 Peppers said:





Quote:





Barkley isn't going in the top 3 picks. Just doesn't fit the narrative.



-Jets didn't trade all those assets for a move to get a RB.



-Giants won't turn down multiple 1 round picks for a RB.



-Makes ZERO sense for the Browns to trade up to pick #2 for Barkley when they'll likely have him at 4.



-NYG not trading back with NYJ is very telling in my opinion. Its a QB unless DG gets that "offer he can't refuse".







Giants would never trade back with them. I think it will be



Darnold

Rosen

Allen

Barkley

Mayfield



Exactly. In comment 13870946 jeff57 said:Exactly.

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... Rover : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.

No, if there is a franchise QB, you take him and DO NOT let the Jets steal the headlines. In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:No, if there is a franchise QB, you take him and DO NOT let the Jets steal the headlines.

RE: RE: trading back WillVAB : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870889 bc4life said:





Quote:





might cost them Nelson - could very well be Colts pick







The Giants can use help everywhere on this roster. That was just one example. Chubb would be great too. Or a CB. And again, you are receiving multiple #1/#2 picks to address the roster.



We have five picks right now.



Yep. The Giants are now in a position to rake Buffalo over the coals if they want their guy. There’s no telling what the cost might be, but it will definitely include both 1’s and 2’s plus a future first. My guess is more.



That’s a ton of premium picks to add cheap talent to the roster. As far as the gold jacket crap, Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison were selected in the late 20s. I’d rather have several picks to find gold jacket guys than one pick. In comment 13870908 Eric from BBI said:Yep. The Giants are now in a position to rake Buffalo over the coals if they want their guy. There’s no telling what the cost might be, but it will definitely include both 1’s and 2’s plus a future first. My guess is more.That’s a ton of premium picks to add cheap talent to the roster. As far as the gold jacket crap, Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison were selected in the late 20s. I’d rather have several picks to find gold jacket guys than one pick.

Yeah yankeeslover : 12:28 pm : link I think it's crazy to assume that the Giants would do anything to help the Jets. I would never see them trading even if it benefited the Giants. Can you imagine if the Giants traded with Jets and they picked a pro bowl qb and now giants in qb hell for 10 years.

I don't think Mara would ever live that down. Not in the NY market.

RE: I also think this puts to rest twostepgiants : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: the notion around here that none of these guys are franchise players. We have teams frantically trying to trade up to grab one.



I know the Jets are desperate, but they could have stayed at 6 and taken the one that fell into their lap. I wonder who they are targeting.



Exactly. Multiple teams offering "kings ransoms". It clearly shows where tbe vslue is in this draft. QB. In comment 13870938 NYG07 said:Exactly. Multiple teams offering "kings ransoms". It clearly shows where tbe vslue is in this draft. QB.

RE: So just to summarize the Jets phenominal QB activity Peppers : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: They now have on roster:



McCown - veteran

Bridgewater - a 1 year deal for a guy who hasn't played in 2 years, and now may likely never play for the Jets

Petty - 4th round pick in 2015

Hackenberg - 2nd round in 2016

xxxx - 1st round pick in 2018, where they gave away a slew of other picks.



Seeing as you can only really have 3 QB's at most that means 2 have to go at least. You know McCown is there and the new draft choice is there. That leaves 1 of Bridgewater, Petty, and Hackenberg to make it (if they do keep 1). So that could mean Bridgewater never puts on a Jets jersey, or that they just punt on their 2016 2nd round pick.



What a mess.



For a team in desperate need of a QB I don't think hedging their bets on the position is a bad move. I would want to get out of "QB Hell" as well.



In comment 13870931 PatersonPlank said:For a team in desperate need of a QB I don't think hedging their bets on the position is a bad move. I would want to get out of "QB Hell" as well.

people think bc4life : 12:29 pm : link those guys are franchise players.



QB is such a crap shoot

I love the fact that we are on the brink of manipulating a haul... Emlen'sGremlins : 12:31 pm : link ....with this fugazzi QB class.

RE: Yeah twostepgiants : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: I think it's crazy to assume that the Giants would do anything to help the Jets. I would never see them trading even if it benefited the Giants. Can you imagine if the Giants traded with Jets and they picked a pro bowl qb and now giants in qb hell for 10 years.

I don't think Mara would ever live that down. Not in the NY market.



Exactly. Play this out. A franchise QB could mean 7/8 playoffs in 10 years. A super bowl.



This is major financial money in tbe NY market. Especislky if the Giants are stuck without one .



This stuff matters. Big time In comment 13870958 yankeeslover said:Exactly. Play this out. A franchise QB could mean 7/8 playoffs in 10 years. A super bowl.This is major financial money in tbe NY market. Especislky if the Giants are stuck without one .This stuff matters. Big time

RE: Giants have djm : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: To pick a QB here, hopefully Rosen if available. Idk why the jets wouldn’t wait to see who the first few picks are before making this move.



Jets are weird

Colts are weird



Weird trade In comment 13870806 cokeduplt said:Jets are weirdColts are weirdWeird trade

RE: people think twostepgiants : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: those guys are franchise players.



QB is such a crap shoot



What position do you think isnt? In comment 13870962 bc4life said:What position do you think isnt?

RE: Yeah jeff57 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: I think it's crazy to assume that the Giants would do anything to help the Jets. I would never see them trading even if it benefited the Giants. Can you imagine if the Giants traded with Jets and they picked a pro bowl qb and now giants in qb hell for 10 years.

I don't think Mara would ever live that down. Not in the NY market.



Which is why I can’t see them taking Barkley and letting the Jets have Darnold or Rosen In comment 13870958 yankeeslover said:Which is why I can’t see them taking Barkley and letting the Jets have Darnold or Rosen

WHAT This does do Carl in CT : 12:32 pm : link Is make it harder on Cleveland to draft Barkley at 1 knowing two qb’s will go before they pick at 4. They might not get their guy. It also give the NYG more options I believe. I’m also glad they did it early as we have time to prepare. But I also feel Jets did well.

For the trade down crowd JINTin Adirondacks : 12:33 pm : link In 1 or 2 years Just where is our next QB going to come from if we trade out? The Days of "sure thing" college qbs like Luck are a thing of the past due to multiple variables. Are we going to offer up a kings ransom like the ones you are dreaming about for the #2 pick to get our guy?

RE: WHAT This does do PatersonPlank : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: Is make it harder on Cleveland to draft Barkley at 1 knowing two qb’s will go before they pick at 4. They might not get their guy. It also give the NYG more options I believe. I’m also glad they did it early as we have time to prepare. But I also feel Jets did well.



Plus they just picked up a starting RB in Hyde. I see no way Cleve does anything but pick a QB now. In comment 13870970 Carl in CT said:Plus they just picked up a starting RB in Hyde. I see no way Cleve does anything but pick a QB now.

The AcidTest : 12:33 pm : link Browns could easily take Barkley at #1. They might legitimately be concerned that the Giants would take him at #2. They might also have very close grades on all the "big three" QBs, one of whom is guaranteed to be available at #4.

twostep bc4life : 12:34 pm : link No position is a sure thing but QBs impact so many other players. And, tougher to cover up poor play.



You take a bad guard or a bad QB, seems like QB hurts you more.

Hyde AcidTest : 12:34 pm : link has no impact on whether to draft Barkley.

RE: For the trade down crowd PatersonPlank : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In 1 or 2 years Just where is our next QB going to come from if we trade out? The Days of "sure thing" college qbs like Luck are a thing of the past due to multiple variables. Are we going to offer up a kings ransom like the ones you are dreaming about for the #2 pick to get our guy?



Could be Webb. Depends on what the Giants think of him In comment 13870971 JINTin Adirondacks said:Could be Webb. Depends on what the Giants think of him

I wouldn't trade down below 4 or 5 JonC : 12:34 pm : link I want a blue chip prospect and extra picks. Do it. Do it.

RE: WHAT This does do dtman1 : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Is make it harder on Cleveland to draft Barkley at 1 knowing two qb’s will go before they pick at 4. They might not get their guy. It also give the NYG more options I believe. I’m also glad they did it early as we have time to prepare. But I also feel Jets did well. Agree 100%. In comment 13870970 Carl in CT said:Agree 100%.

I think they'll stay put DG : 12:35 pm : link and draft Nelson.



We'll see.





RE: RE: Eric Mark from Jersey : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870909 yankeeslover said:





Quote:





How do you feel about Barkley and taking a rb that high?







I'd be OK with that if they are not thrilled with the QBs. But now, given this turn of events, I wouldn't pass up a huge trade deal if offered. i agree 100% Eric. If it’s a kings ransom you take it. In comment 13870935 Eric from BBI said:i agree 100% Eric. If it’s a kings ransom you take it.

RE: Hyde PatersonPlank : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: has no impact on whether to draft Barkley.



I disagree. Hyde is good, young, and can carry the rock for them for a number of years. RB is no longer a position of need for the Browns, a young QB absolutely is. In comment 13870977 AcidTest said:I disagree. Hyde is good, young, and can carry the rock for them for a number of years. RB is no longer a position of need for the Browns, a young QB absolutely is.

Giants staying at 2,,,, likely qb Rafflee : 12:36 pm : link Jets made a huge trade up to 3 .... that means that the Giants aren't trading down, otherwise the Jets would have moved to 2 I a swap with Giants



Giants are taking a Qb

RE: IMO... 81_Great_Dane : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: You either have to have a massive conviction on the QB who will be there at #2 or you now accept the massive trade deal some team is going to give you. Agree. In comment 13870752 Eric from BBI said:Agree.

I think Giants are going QB. Giant John : 12:38 pm : link Yes I know there are whispers but that’s smoke. If Buffalo wants our number 2. I say we want their entire draft this year. They would not do this so we get our new QB. Fun times...

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... djm : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.



If you’re gonna assume that haul fixes the OL with all pros then I will counter that the qb you just traded down from is a perennial pro bowl franchise leader. So no thanks. Gimme the stud qb. In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:If you’re gonna assume that haul fixes the OL with all pros then I will counter that the qb you just traded down from is a perennial pro bowl franchise leader. So no thanks. Gimme the stud qb.

RE: This guarantees to me Eman11 : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: That the Giants are taking a QB.



Clearly the Jets offered this pick to the Giants and we turned them down.



There’s no way, that we would have turned down that trade if we were not focused on QB. We would have had a decent chance at any position player we wanted at 6 (guanratee atleast 3 QBs taken in top 5) plus gotten two/three more higher picks. That would have been huge for us.



I love Barkley as a huge PSU fan, but there’s no way he’d be worth turning that package down and I’d be SHOCKED if the Giants disagreed with that.



The only other reason they would have turned this trade down, in a world where they are not sold on a QB, is if they had a better trade down lined up (very doubtful).





Totally disagree. Maybe they didn't think that trade was worth it. Maybe the Giants think they can get a better deal, and now with the Jets moving to 3, it increases the chances of that.



Very smart move by DG in passing on this,IMO.



Hell, if they wanted to trade with the Jets now, they could get their 1 next year + just to go back 1 spot! I'd take that over going back four spots for a few 2's. In comment 13870943 Tanker20 said:Totally disagree. Maybe they didn't think that trade was worth it. Maybe the Giants think they can get a better deal, and now with the Jets moving to 3, it increases the chances of that.Very smart move by DG in passing on this,IMO.Hell, if they wanted to trade with the Jets now, they could get their 1 next year + just to go back 1 spot! I'd take that over going back four spots for a few 2's.

. MOOPS : 12:39 pm : link So



1. Browns.........QB

2. Giants...........? (Barkley or QB)

3. Jets...............QB

4. Browns.........? (Barkley or Chubb)

5. Denver..........QB

6. Colts.............? (Chubb or Nelson)



Miami at 11, Buffalo at 12 and Arizona at 15 still could be in play to get in the QB sweepstakes.

Buffalo is the only team with the Treasure Chest in place to move into the top 4. And it will cost a Treasure Chest full of picks. No threes or lower. Send your ones and twos.

You want a QB, pay me.



RE: RE: I think its safe to assume Peppers : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870937 Peppers said:





Quote:





Barkley isn't going in the top 3 picks. Just doesn't fit the narrative.



-Jets didn't trade all those assets for a move to get a RB.



-Giants won't turn down multiple 1 round picks for a RB.



-Makes ZERO sense for the Browns to trade up to pick #2 for Barkley when they'll likely have him at 4.



-NYG not trading back with NYJ is very telling in my opinion. Its a QB unless DG gets that "offer he can't refuse".







Giants would never trade back with them. I think it will be



Darnold

Rosen

Allen

Barkley

Mayfield



I think Gettleman will do whats best for the Giants, If a team offers a ransom I don't think it matters the name of the team. But for them to move out of 2, and passing on a QB, its going to take more than a few 2nd round picks. Multiple 1st would have to be involved. The Jets likely weighed their options.. I'm assuming they have the QBs closely rated and felt separating with more assets wasn't necessary.



I can see the top 5 like that as well. In comment 13870946 jeff57 said:I think Gettleman will do whats best for the Giants, If a team offers a ransom I don't think it matters the name of the team. But for them to move out of 2, and passing on a QB, its going to take more than a few 2nd round picks. Multiple 1st would have to be involved. The Jets likely weighed their options.. I'm assuming they have the QBs closely rated and felt separating with more assets wasn't necessary.I can see the top 5 like that as well.

RE: cokeduplt UConn4523 : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: Because drafting is subjective. The Giants have repeatedly said the #2 pick has to be a HOF talent. What if the Giants scouts - right or wrong - don't believe ANY of the QBs are HOF talents?



Shouldn’t you know not to take public comments at face value? I have no idea why so many people are taking these comments so literally. In comment 13870839 Eric from BBI said:Shouldn’t you know not to take public comments at face value? I have no idea why so many people are taking these comments so literally.

what's it going to take for Bills bc4life : 12:40 pm : link to buy the 2nd pick.



Both 1s, 2nd in 2018, and 2nd & maybe a 3rd in 2019?

RE: I think they'll stay put mphbullet36 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: and draft Nelson.



We'll see.





that would be a total disaster...not that they drafted nelson but the value of that pick isn't there for nelson. U need to get value if you are drafting nelson. In comment 13870983 DG said:that would be a total disaster...not that they drafted nelson but the value of that pick isn't there for nelson. U need to get value if you are drafting nelson.

UConn bc4life : 12:41 pm : link Maybe, but fortunately you don't get to draft this high very often.

RE: I also think this puts to rest WillVAB : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: the notion around here that none of these guys are franchise players. We have teams frantically trying to trade up to grab one.



I know the Jets are desperate, but they could have stayed at 6 and taken the one that fell into their lap. I wonder who they are targeting.



Not necessarily. If your QB is Tyrod, McCown, Osweiler, or McCarron you know you have zero shot at winning anything significant. That being the case, if a guy looks to have franchise potential, you roll the dice. This type of shit happens almost every year.



Look at Mahomes. Look at Tribusky. Look at the teams that maneuvered for those guys. Don’t look like legit QBs to me but teams are gonna move and gamble if the alternative is perpetual mediocrity at best. In comment 13870938 NYG07 said:Not necessarily. If your QB is Tyrod, McCown, Osweiler, or McCarron you know you have zero shot at winning anything significant. That being the case, if a guy looks to have franchise potential, you roll the dice. This type of shit happens almost every year.Look at Mahomes. Look at Tribusky. Look at the teams that maneuvered for those guys. Don’t look like legit QBs to me but teams are gonna move and gamble if the alternative is perpetual mediocrity at best.

RE: I love the fact that we are on the brink of manipulating a haul... GFAN52 : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: ....with this fugazzi QB class.



At the brink, we are? We could also just stay at 2. In comment 13870964 Emlen'sGremlins said:At the brink, we are? We could also just stay at 2.

RE: what's it going to take for Bills mphbullet36 : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: to buy the 2nd pick.



Both 1s, 2nd in 2018, and 2nd & maybe a 3rd in 2019?



both there 1's this year and there there 2019 1st...and thats just to start the conversation. Other picks will be added.

12



But 12 and 22 are involved and 2019 1st...then we can at least start negotiations In comment 13871000 bc4life said:both there 1's this year and there there 2019 1st...and thats just to start the conversation. Other picks will be added.12But 12 and 22 are involved and 2019 1st...then we can at least start negotiations

This deal Professor Falken : 12:43 pm : link puts pressure on Denver. It's now possible that the top 4 QBs will all be gone before they pick, if Cleveland is willing to trade down out of #4. A little easier for Miami or Buffalo to move up to #4 than it is to move to #2. Say it unfolds this way:



Cleveland-QB

Giants-QB

Jets-QB

Cleveland-Trade with Miami or Buffalo



Denver would be shut out of all 4 QBs. Even if Cleveland doesn't trade down, Denver would be left with the 4th best option at QB. If I'm DG, I call Elway and say make me an offer I can't refuse and guarantee you get to choose between the three QBs left after Cleveland picks #1.







RE: RE: For the trade down crowd JINTin Adirondacks : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870971 JINTin Adirondacks said:So in a sense Plank your Gambling Webb against the # 2 pick?





Quote:





In 1 or 2 years Just where is our next QB going to come from if we trade out? The Days of "sure thing" college qbs like Luck are a thing of the past due to multiple variables. Are we going to offer up a kings ransom like the ones you are dreaming about for the #2 pick to get our guy?







Could be Webb. Depends on what the Giants think of him In comment 13870978 PatersonPlank said:

UConn4523 Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm : : 12:43 pm : link Because what they are saying is correct. If you are not taking a potential HOF talent at #2, you are taking the wrong guy.

Isn’t the Pressure on Denver Now? Samiam : 12:43 pm : link With Elwsy calling the shots, isn’t he the most likely candidate to jump ahead of the Jets to get his young franchise QB? I don’t know if he has enough to offer but Elway can’t really wait to see who drops.



Also, regarding Nelson, I thought I read from Colin that Nelson is not that much better than the OG projected for round 2. Did anyone else see that? If yes, why the clamor for him top 5?



Also, if Barkley is this generational RB, and I don’t agree, why couldn’t the Jets have traded up for him. I don’t think they gave up that much. Why so sure it’s the QB?

Giants will jtgiants : 12:44 pm : link Take Barkley or trade down

RE: what's it going to take for Bills GFAN52 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: to buy the 2nd pick.



Both 1s, 2nd in 2018, and 2nd & maybe a 3rd in 2019?



Need a 1st in 2019 in place of the 2nd or 3rd or no deal. In comment 13871000 bc4life said:Need a 1st in 2019 in place of the 2nd or 3rd or no deal.

RE: RE: RE: This trade will further motivate the Browns to take a qb - M.S. : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870852 Fast Eddie said:





Quote:





In comment 13870754 Ira said:





Quote:





or to trade with us, as there's less chance the qb that they want is available at the 4th pick.







This ^^^







my god...dream scenario



Browns want to secure barkley and darnold



they trade #4 and a similar trade with the Jets (get there two two's 33 and 35 and there second rounder next year.



Giants now have #4, #33, #34, and #35



Then bills get desperate to move up after darnold and whoever the jets pick is off the board and want to jump the broncos. They offer the giants



#12, #22, #53, and 56 and there 1st round pikc next year.



So the giants would have



#12, #22, #33, #34, #35, #53, and #56 in the 1st two rounds this year plus the Bills first round pick next year and the browns 2nd round pick next year.



I only do this if the Giants think Webb can be the franchise Qb...but if they do this could rebuild the giants roster in two years.

I like those draft numbers... sign me the F up!!! In comment 13870936 mphbullet36 said:I like those draft numbers... sign me the F up!!!

djm Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:45 pm : : 12:45 pm : link It's like you ignored the bulk of my comments. If the Giants have a conviction on the QB, you take him. But they don't, move out of the spot.

Well this just got excited...my 2 cents j_rud : 12:45 pm : link Staying at 2: You only do this if you have conviction that the QB you're taking is a franchise leader with HoF potential. If they do that's fine, they're clearly more qualified than I am to make that distinction. But all of these guys have serious concerns. When you stand to gain as much as they can in a trade down, I don't take that gamble. I don't go Barkley either, as much as I love him. You're now weighing Barkley against adding multiple top end prospects over the next two drafts. As good as he looks to be, he's only one guy, and at a position where value can be had all over the draft.



Trade down with Buffalo: no thanks. 12 is too far back. They'd have to do something really special to get me to drop back 10 spots in this draft. They'd have to send the standard amount of picks and an ascending player to boot. Someone like Dion Dawkins. And that's not going to happen.



Trade down with Denver: Doable, but likely not nice as Cleveland. You still get a top 5 pick, add another in the top 40, and at least their first next year. In addition to a 3rd this yr and possibly next. And when next April rolls around, if you love on of the QBs, you have the ammo to go get them without crippling yourself for years.



Cleveland: This is the sweet spot IMO. At 4 you're getting Nelson/Chubb/Fitzpatrick as well as 33 and 35 overall, giving you the top 3 picks of the second round. It will lower the compensation on the back end but in all likelihood you're still getting the 1st yr as well. For a team with so many needs this is the ideal situation. You're adding one of the top players in the draft and getting 3 borderline first round talents at the top of the 2nd. That's the kind of trade that can quickly reverse a teams fortunes. The same potential to trade up next draft still applies as well.



I was unsure what I wanted the team to do up to this point but to me it's clear now: you pray Cleveland loves one of these QBs, you hold their feet to the fire, and you rebuild your roster. It might take some patience, it might even take until we're on the clock, but it's very possible if not likely.



This is compelling stuff. I'd rather not be at 2 overall, but it's a decent consolation for such a shitty season. It's also worth noting that this is opportune as all hell. The Giants haven't picked this high in decades. They're not likely to again in decades. The timing is immaculate.

RE: This deal GFAN52 : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: puts pressure on Denver. It's now possible that the top 4 QBs will all be gone before they pick, if Cleveland is willing to trade down out of #4. A little easier for Miami or Buffalo to move up to #4 than it is to move to #2. Say it unfolds this way:



Cleveland-QB

Giants-QB

Jets-QB

Cleveland-Trade with Miami or Buffalo



Denver would be shut out of all 4 QBs. Even if Cleveland doesn't trade down, Denver would be left with the 4th best option at QB. If I'm DG, I call Elway and say make me an offer I can't refuse and guarantee you get to choose between the three QBs left after Cleveland picks #1.







Cleveland would more likely take Barkley at 4. They already have plenty of picks. In comment 13871010 Professor Falken said:Cleveland would more likely take Barkley at 4. They already have plenty of picks.

RE: djm Justlurking : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: It's like you ignored the bulk of my comments. If the Giants have a conviction on the QB, you take him. But they don't, move out of the spot.



it is really that simple. In comment 13871018 Eric from BBI said:it is really that simple.

RE: RE: This deal Vanzetti : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871010 Professor Falken said:





Quote:





puts pressure on Denver. It's now possible that the top 4 QBs will all be gone before they pick, if Cleveland is willing to trade down out of #4. A little easier for Miami or Buffalo to move up to #4 than it is to move to #2. Say it unfolds this way:



Cleveland-QB

Giants-QB

Jets-QB

Cleveland-Trade with Miami or Buffalo



Denver would be shut out of all 4 QBs. Even if Cleveland doesn't trade down, Denver would be left with the 4th best option at QB. If I'm DG, I call Elway and say make me an offer I can't refuse and guarantee you get to choose between the three QBs left after Cleveland picks #1.











Cleveland would more likely take Barkley at 4. They already have plenty of picks.





You add Darnold and Barkley, that is some haul In comment 13871020 GFAN52 said:You add Darnold and Barkley, that is some haul

RE: UConn4523 UConn4523 : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Because what they are saying is correct. If you are not taking a potential HOF talent at #2, you are taking the wrong guy.



I really don’t think so. I’d rather have a very good but not HoF QB than a HoF Guard, for example. I’m guessing DG would feel the same but who knows.



And being a HoF talent and being a HoFer are vastly different things. Tons of HoF talent didn’t pan out to shit. In comment 13871013 Eric from BBI said:I really don’t think so. I’d rather have a very good but not HoF QB than a HoF Guard, for example. I’m guessing DG would feel the same but who knows.And being a HoF talent and being a HoFer are vastly different things. Tons of HoF talent didn’t pan out to shit.

Rover Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:47 pm : : 12:47 pm : link You can't be serious? You are more concerned about what the Jets do than improving the Giants?



Who the (blank) cares what the Jets do. That's

irrelevant unless you have an odd obsession with sports news.

RE: RE: I don't understand why everyone is obsessed with trading down BestFeature : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870845 BestFeature said:





Quote:





Maybe if out QB were 5 years younger but don't overthink it. It's like the Giants taking Robert Gallery in 2004 (if he were still around) rather than Eli.



Colts traded down because they don't need a QB and there's a market for the high pick they had. They move back only 3 spots and get (3) 2nd round picks for it.



I meant why is everyone obsessed with US trading down to get Nelson. If we were picking 8th or something maybe. But if you have an opportunity to get a QB in a draft that until everyone started overanalyzing was pretty strong at QB you do it. I would be ok with Barkley if they think he has a good shot to be an all time great. Not a guard. In comment 13870927 dtman1 said:I meant why is everyone obsessed with US trading down to get Nelson. If we were picking 8th or something maybe. But if you have an opportunity to get a QB in a draft that until everyone started overanalyzing was pretty strong at QB you do it. I would be ok with Barkley if they think he has a good shot to be an all time great. Not a guard.

UConn4523 Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:49 pm : : 12:49 pm : link Eli Manning is a HOF player.



If you are taking someone at #2 who is less of a talent than Eli, then I think you are not drafting the right QB at that particular spot.

RE: Rover jeff57 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: You can't be serious? You are more concerned about what the Jets do than improving the Giants?



Who the (blank) cares what the Jets do. That's

irrelevant unless you have an odd obsession with sports news.



If they let the Jets get a franchise QB while not ending up with one of their own, they’ll never hear the end of it from most of their fans. In comment 13871026 Eric from BBI said:If they let the Jets get a franchise QB while not ending up with one of their own, they’ll never hear the end of it from most of their fans.

What would a Broncos trade down look like? adamg : 12:50 pm : link We get their 2018 1st and 3rd (not compensatory) and 2019 1st and 2nd?

RE: Giants will NYG07 : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: Take Barkley or trade down



You don't know that jt. I know you have conviction Eli still has top years left but that doesn't mean the Giants do.



Remember when Mara signed off on the benching of Eli? Remember when he gave the directive to heavily scout the top QBs coming out this year? I have made it no secret I want a QB at two. I also believe they will take one at 2. Maybe I am wrong, but you could be wrong too. In comment 13871015 jtgiants said:You don't know that jt. I know you have conviction Eli still has top years left but that doesn't mean the Giants do.Remember when Mara signed off on the benching of Eli? Remember when he gave the directive to heavily scout the top QBs coming out this year? I have made it no secret I want a QB at two. I also believe they will take one at 2. Maybe I am wrong, but you could be wrong too.

RE: Giants will Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:51 pm : : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: Take Barkley or trade down



I think you are correct and they are super high on Barkley. But if they pass up a massive trade deal and take the RB, he had better be Payton-esque. In comment 13871015 jtgiants said:I think you are correct and they are super high on Barkley. But if they pass up a massive trade deal and take the RB, he had better be Payton-esque.

Eli Manning was a different era UConn4523 : 12:51 pm : link if you are comparing prospects to a guy we drafted almost 15 years ago, I don’t know what to tell you.

If they are going to trade down they have to commit to it. wgenesis123 : 12:52 pm : link Trade now for the Jets 2019 first round pick and You have draft capitol to get a QB next year. Screw that worry about dealing with the Jets, grab what is there. The Jets may still get the same QB depending on who they want. Auction off the number three pick, its now in play for Cleveland and may be the last chance for Denver, Buffalo, and Arizona. If Cleveland wants to deal all you need is a second round pick #33 and since Cleveland will only take one QB pick number four can now be auctioned and Buffalo is now a better option. Worse case scenario you get stuck taking Barkley or Nelson. If that massive offer that Eric is dreaming about is offered at any point you go all in and take it.

jeff57 Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:52 pm : : 12:52 pm : link So what? You can't make decisions based on those type of concerns. You do what you think is best for your team.



Holy crap, talk about insecurity.

So now just because ryanmkeane : 12:52 pm : link the Jets traded up, we should trade back and ignore the fact that Barkley is an amazing, elite prospect? That’s really stupid.

Uconn idiotsavant : 12:52 pm : link As far as this one free agency year, good qbs are moving around.



But...Is anyone letting go of a HOF guard?



I guess what I am saying, is how good does that QB need to be? BCause the unique guard might be more rare than say, a folles or cousins or what have you.



How very good is very good?

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... OBJRoyal : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc.



Why is nobody talking about a draft where we get Barkley/Nelson in the first and a QB like Lauletta in the second. To me, Lauletta looks pretty damn good, so if we can trade back and get extra picks and end up using an additional pick on Lauletta, great In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:Why is nobody talking about a draft where we get Barkley/Nelson in the first and a QB like Lauletta in the second. To me, Lauletta looks pretty damn good, so if we can trade back and get extra picks and end up using an additional pick on Lauletta, great

Eric how many HOF players do you see on this list with the 2nd pick GFAN52 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning is a HOF player.



If you are taking someone at #2 who is less of a talent than Eli, then I think you are not drafting the right QB at that particular spot.



Very few.

- ( In comment 13871029 Eric from BBI said:Very few. Link - ( New Window

RE: Eli Manning was a different era Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:52 pm : : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: if you are comparing prospects to a guy we drafted almost 15 years ago, I don’t know what to tell you.



I don't see the difference so I guess you don't know what to tell me. In comment 13871036 UConn4523 said:I don't see the difference so I guess you don't know what to tell me.

AWSOME News for Giants. ZogZerg : 12:52 pm : link They can still get their QB at 2 or Trade back for a shit load of picks.

RE: UConn4523 Jimmy Googs : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: Eli Manning is a HOF player.



If you are taking someone at #2 who is less of a talent than Eli, then I think you are not drafting the right QB at that particular spot.



what?? You realize its 2018 and Eli is not the guy you describe above, right? In comment 13871029 Eric from BBI said:what?? You realize its 2018 and Eli is not the guy you describe above, right?

RE: RE: Giants will mphbullet36 : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871015 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Take Barkley or trade down







I think you are correct and they are super high on Barkley. But if they pass up a massive trade deal and take the RB, he had better be Payton-esque.



at minimum the giants need to make the browns believe this so that now that he jets have forced the browns hand to pick a QB @ #1 the giants need to force the browns to trade up to #2 to get barkley



Giants need to put it out there they are either selection Darnold/Barkley at #2 whoever the browns don't take and then reap the rewards if someone blows us away with a trade. In comment 13871035 Eric from BBI said:at minimum the giants need to make the browns believe this so that now that he jets have forced the browns hand to pick a QB @ #1 the giants need to force the browns to trade up to #2 to get barkleyGiants need to put it out there they are either selection Darnold/Barkley at #2 whoever the browns don't take and then reap the rewards if someone blows us away with a trade.

Just awesome development Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:54 pm : link (1) Cleveland now has to take a QB at one.

(2) Giants have three great options

(2A) Take Barkley

(2B) Take a QB

(2C) Trade out of the spot



As pointed by others the value of that spot just went up a lot. Whatever Buffalo thought they had to pay to move up from 12 just got a couple of draft picks added to it. I could see the Giants, if they want Barkley, to extorting another draft pick out of the Jets. Or getting a haul from a couple of other teams.



It is now the world's best poker game and from my perspective, the NY Giants control the table.



RE: So now just because Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:54 pm : : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: the Jets traded up, we should trade back and ignore the fact that Barkley is an amazing, elite prospect? That’s really stupid.



I don't think you're following this. The Jets traded up to get a QB. The other QB desperate teams now have to seriously push for trading up in front of the Jets. It means our #2 pick just dramatically increased in value. In comment 13871039 ryanmkeane said:I don't think you're following this. The Jets traded up to get a QB. The other QB desperate teams now have to seriously push for trading up in front of the Jets. It means our #2 pick just dramatically increased in value.

RE: RE: RE: Giants will GFAN52 : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871035 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 13871015 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Take Barkley or trade down







I think you are correct and they are super high on Barkley. But if they pass up a massive trade deal and take the RB, he had better be Payton-esque.







at minimum the giants need to make the browns believe this so that now that he jets have forced the browns hand to pick a QB @ #1 the giants need to force the browns to trade up to #2 to get barkley



Giants need to put it out there they are either selection Darnold/Barkley at #2 whoever the browns don't take and then reap the rewards if someone blows us away with a trade.



Why, it's just as likely QBs go in the first 3 picks and they get Barkley at 4. In comment 13871046 mphbullet36 said:Why, it's just as likely QBs go in the first 3 picks and they get Barkley at 4.

Denver needs to trade with Giants or browns ZogZerg : 12:56 pm : link If they want a top 4 QB.

Denver has to worry about Bills jumping them to move to 4.



If giants go QB the best Denver can do is QB 4

RE: RE: Eli Manning was a different era UConn4523 : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871036 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





if you are comparing prospects to a guy we drafted almost 15 years ago, I don’t know what to tell you.







I don't see the difference so I guess you don't know what to tell me.



The difference is QBs play if different offense now with less responsibility. They also have 5,000 beat writers and armchair scouts critiquing their every move.



It’s 2018, the perfect prospect doesn’t exist. If you are waiting for he next Eli Manning you are going to be waiting a while.



Goff, Wentz, etc all have/had warts in college. We have to hit on a guy with warts, whether you want to admit it or not. In comment 13871043 Eric from BBI said:The difference is QBs play if different offense now with less responsibility. They also have 5,000 beat writers and armchair scouts critiquing their every move.It’s 2018, the perfect prospect doesn’t exist. If you are waiting for he next Eli Manning you are going to be waiting a while.Goff, Wentz, etc all have/had warts in college. We have to hit on a guy with warts, whether you want to admit it or not.

Jimmy Googs Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:57 pm : : 12:57 pm : link You're not following me. I'm talking 2004 version of Eli, not the 2018 version. If you take a QB at #2, you had better be taking another Eli Manning or better.





RE: jeff57 jeff57 : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: So what? You can't make decisions based on those type of concerns. You do what you think is best for your team.



Holy crap, talk about insecurity.



The Maras have always kept an eye out on the Jets. Maybe Wellington did more, but it’s still a factor. Don’t kid yourself. Plus Darnold or Rosen are worth taking at 2 In comment 13871038 Eric from BBI said:The Maras have always kept an eye out on the Jets. Maybe Wellington did more, but it’s still a factor. Don’t kid yourself. Plus Darnold or Rosen are worth taking at 2

Quick question would anyone drop to three Carl in CT : 12:58 pm : link If Browns take a QB if the Jets offered next years 1 (should be a top 10) pick). Or would you need more players etc?

RE: RE: So now just because twostepgiants : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871039 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





the Jets traded up, we should trade back and ignore the fact that Barkley is an amazing, elite prospect? That’s really stupid.







I don't think you're following this. The Jets traded up to get a QB. The other QB desperate teams now have to seriously push for trading up in front of the Jets. It means our #2 pick just dramatically increased in value.



I dont see the same thing. There are 4 QBs. Denver is currently in position to grab the 4th.



Alot of these teams would be happy to grab any of Them. The pick that they need to get in front of is Denvers. The 4 pick just gained in value.



In comment 13871048 Eric from BBI said:I dont see the same thing. There are 4 QBs. Denver is currently in position to grab the 4th.Alot of these teams would be happy to grab any of Them. The pick that they need to get in front of is Denvers. The 4 pick just gained in value.

jeff57 Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:58 pm : : 12:58 pm : link (1) If the Giants base their decisions around the Jets, then they are being mismanaged.



(2) Just because YOU think they are worthy of the #2 spot does not make it so.

RE: Denver needs to trade with Giants or browns PatersonPlank : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: If they want a top 4 QB.

Denver has to worry about Bills jumping them to move to 4.



If giants go QB the best Denver can do is QB 4



Denver has to do something. They now face the very real scenario that Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield may all be gone before they pick. Same for the Bills (a certainty in their case) In comment 13871053 ZogZerg said:Denver has to do something. They now face the very real scenario that Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield may all be gone before they pick. Same for the Bills (a certainty in their case)

Name the last HoF talent UConn4523 : 12:59 pm : link at QB. Probably Luck. Can’t even say newton since he was and is a below average passer. So if you agree on Luck Han we are talking about 1 QB over a very long period of time where other really good to great QBs have also been drafted.



We have the correct HC to draft a QB that has some flaws. If we can’t find a good prospect now we aren’t going to find it picking in the teens and 20s.

Don't get cute Giants.. firedbytheboss : 12:59 pm : link Just take the best QB available.

twostepgiants Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:59 pm : : 12:59 pm : link Most seem to disagree with you, including the pundits now tweeting about this.

RE: Jimmy Googs Jimmy Googs : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: You're not following me. I'm talking 2004 version of Eli, not the 2018 version. If you take a QB at #2, you had better be taking another Eli Manning or better.





Ok, sorry. It wasn't clear.



I agree In comment 13871055 Eric from BBI said:Ok, sorry. It wasn't clear.I agree

RE: RE: Denver needs to trade with Giants or browns PatersonPlank : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871053 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





If they want a top 4 QB.

Denver has to worry about Bills jumping them to move to 4.



If giants go QB the best Denver can do is QB 4







Denver has to do something. They now face the very real scenario that Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield may all be gone before they pick. Same for the Bills (a certainty in their case)



Allen too, I should add. In comment 13871061 PatersonPlank said:Allen too, I should add.

UConn4523 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:00 pm : : 1:00 pm : link You don't take an average QB with the #2 pick in the draft. Period.

RE: Jimmy Googs twostepgiants : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: You're not following me. I'm talking 2004 version of Eli, not the 2018 version. If you take a QB at #2, you had better be taking another Eli Manning or better.





Again, why is the QB slot subject to different rules? How is taking Barkley any different?



Why cant i say- he better be Ezekiel Elliott or better?



In terms of relative value the QB drafted will be paid NFl backup mondy for 5 years. Barkley will be paid top 5 in NFL.



Can anyone guarantee that Barkley is a top 5 NFL RB? In comment 13871055 Eric from BBI said:Again, why is the QB slot subject to different rules? How is taking Barkley any different?Why cant i say- he better be Ezekiel Elliott or better?In terms of relative value the QB drafted will be paid NFl backup mondy for 5 years. Barkley will be paid top 5 in NFL.Can anyone guarantee that Barkley is a top 5 NFL RB?

But really to be fair. You don't draft thinking HOF Jimmy Googs : 1:03 pm : link as that is quite the bar to set. I do agree you draft a guy at #1 and #2 because he will be a huge asset in bringing the team to the promised land in the future.



I guess if he does that several times its a HOF-talent so I will stipulate...

Question for those saying if we do not draft a QB ... Bruner4329 : 1:04 pm : link For those saying if we don't draft a QB we are playing for now and not building the future a question. Let's assume in some of these scenarios we walk away with 5 or 6 picks in the first 2 rounds this year without considering what we get next year potentially. Do you realize we can get 5 or 6 starters with these picks which is almost 30% of our starting lineup at a relatively cheap cost for the next few years? How is that not planning for the future. If Webb is a QB of the future that is golden. If he is not you can probably trade down next year if you need a QB. Is getting potentially 5/6 starters a once in a life opportunity? I think so.

RE: UConn4523 UConn4523 : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: You don't take an average QB with the #2 pick in the draft. Period.



And that isn’t what I’m saying and you know it. You seem to want another Eli Manning. Can’t blame you for wanting that but it likely isn’t happening. So do you think Shurmur can take a slightly lesser prospect and make him good? Because that’s really all that matters. If the answer is yes than you run to the podium. If it’s no then you look elsewhere.



But to say you better get Eli’s talent at 2 or else is foolish. Look at the other guys drafted in recent history that are in the playoffs year 2 putting up great numbers. None of them had Eli’s pedigree. In comment 13871068 Eric from BBI said:And that isn’t what I’m saying and you know it. You seem to want another Eli Manning. Can’t blame you for wanting that but it likely isn’t happening. So do you think Shurmur can take a slightly lesser prospect and make him good? Because that’s really all that matters. If the answer is yes than you run to the podium. If it’s no then you look elsewhere.But to say you better get Eli’s talent at 2 or else is foolish. Look at the other guys drafted in recent history that are in the playoffs year 2 putting up great numbers. None of them had Eli’s pedigree.

RE: Yeah 81_Great_Dane : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: I think it's crazy to assume that the Giants would do anything to help the Jets. I would never see them trading even if it benefited the Giants. Can you imagine if the Giants traded with Jets and they picked a pro bowl qb and now giants in qb hell for 10 years.

I don't think Mara would ever live that down. Not in the NY market. Agree. I don't think BBIers consider this enough. In comment 13870958 yankeeslover said:Agree. I don't think BBIers consider this enough.

RE: jeff57 twostepgiants : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: (1) If the Giants base their decisions around the Jets, then they are being mismanaged.



(2) Just because YOU think they are worthy of the #2 spot does not make it so.



Just because You think they are not worthy doesnt make it do either.



You used tbe pundit argument in your post to me, well id point it back to you. Clearky alot do and several NFL teams onbviousky think these QBs are worth it plus the "kings ransom" to move up and get them, In comment 13871060 Eric from BBI said:Just because You think they are not worthy doesnt make it do either.You used tbe pundit argument in your post to me, well id point it back to you. Clearky alot do and several NFL teams onbviousky think these QBs are worth it plus the "kings ransom" to move up and get them,

RE: UConn4523 Jim in Forest Hills : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: You don't take an average QB with the #2 pick in the draft. Period.



Well thats the $100 million question that no one including GMs know the answer to. In comment 13871068 Eric from BBI said:Well thats the $100 million question that no one including GMs know the answer to.

RE: jeff57 DonnieD89 : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: So what? You can't make decisions based on those type of concerns. You do what you think is best for your team.



Holy crap, talk about insecurity.



Agree. You should not care about what another team does unless it's in your own division. My personal opinion is that the Giants are in the drivers seat and could care less what the other teams do below them. They have a choice of a franchise QB or potential super star RB. DG will not trade down unless there is a knock your socks of offer. IMO, it's between Darnold, Barkley, and Rosen at #2. In comment 13871038 Eric from BBI said:Agree. You should not care about what another team does unless it's in your own division. My personal opinion is that the Giants are in the drivers seat and could care less what the other teams do below them. They have a choice of a franchise QB or potential super star RB. DG will not trade down unless there is a knock your socks of offer. IMO, it's between Darnold, Barkley, and Rosen at #2.

twostepgiants/Jimmy Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:10 pm : : 1:10 pm : link Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman are both in line with my thinking on this. When you take someone at #1 or #2, you have to be drafting a player who is one of the best at his position. And as Gettleman said, if you botch the QB pick, you set your franchise back five years.



If you take Darnold or Rosen at #2, they had better be Eli (who went to a couple of Pro Bowls, had one superb season and a few other very good seasons) at that spot. Because you can get a lesser player lower in the first round.



The only reason Barkley is in the discussion right now is because many people feel he is the best running back to come along in years. (May or may not be true but a lot of people feel that way).



Now if the Giants feel Darnold or Rosen have the ability to be regular Pro Bowl-type quarterbacks, you take one of them. If you don't, you pass on the guy. You don't just take the QB. (And I've been the guy for months around here who has been leading the charge on drafting a QB).

twostepgiants Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:12 pm : : 1:12 pm : link I never said the QBs weren't worth taking at #2. Again, it's like you didn't read the bulk of my comments on this thread.

Ballsy move. old man : 1:12 pm : link Must feel they are a contender the next 4+ years( and they better because that cap space dries up quickly, and 2nd contracts will be due on guys whose positions pay big[CB]), and will take 1 of 2 choices that they fell neither Cleveland nor NY would take, but if 1 went, the other is there.

Unless Dorsey or DG leaked something that confirmed they will not take QB X.

Writers say Mayfield, but now seems Rosen, Darnold Allen.

If its Baker Mayfield, its good NYG had 5 guys at his pro day, even if just a charade.

Indy the early big #2 winner in the pre- draft. They and Cleveland own rd 2.

Giants should bug the Jets offices, find out who the he or they QB is, then drop a boatload of rumors they want they same guys. Put a little scare into them if its just a he.

"Shadow" their faxes to QB agents.

Or contact Indy, see if they want the #2.

Glad for Indy after the McDaniels Screw Job.

Of course you don’t just take a qb UConn4523 : 1:12 pm : link but your stance seems like your mind is made up when you really have no idea.



You know what else sets teams back? Picking the wrong non-QB at 2 as well.

RE: Quick question would anyone drop to three Eman11 : 1:15 pm : link

Quote: If Browns take a QB if the Jets offered next years 1 (should be a top 10) pick). Or would you need more players etc?



I'd do it just for their 1 next year if DG doesn't want a QB.



It accomplishes a few things IMO:



Forces the Browns hand even further to take a QB at 1, and ensures whatever guy DG does want is still there at 3.



It makes the #3 even more valuable now to a team who wants a QB (Denver) and could get us another 1 next year + other picks.



That could leave us with a Costner/Draft Day type of scenario. Adding two #1's next year, plus, and still getting one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick at 5!



This would be my ideal draft day scenario. In comment 13871058 Carl in CT said:I'd do it just for their 1 next year if DG doesn't want a QB.It accomplishes a few things IMO:Forces the Browns hand even further to take a QB at 1, and ensures whatever guy DG does want is still there at 3.It makes the #3 even more valuable now to a team who wants a QB (Denver) and could get us another 1 next year + other picks.That could leave us with a Costner/Draft Day type of scenario. Adding two #1's next year, plus, and still getting one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick at 5!This would be my ideal draft day scenario.

IMO, which I am learning is not shared by some here, the decision PatersonPlank : 1:15 pm : link to draft a QB or not hinges more on Webb than on Eli. You draft a QB high looking out 2 years or so in the future. Eli is the aging veteran who plays this year and maybe next. After that what they have now is Webb. They have seen him for a year and should be able to make an assessment. If they like Darnold and think 2 years from now he'll be a lot better than Webb, then draft him. If not then draft Barkley or trade down.

RE: Of course you don’t just take a qb Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:16 pm : : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: but your stance seems like your mind is made up when you really have no idea.



You know what else sets teams back? Picking the wrong non-QB at 2 as well.



I have no idea what you are talking about. I've said repeatedly on this thread that the Giants should now (1) draft the QB at #2 if they have a conviction on him, or (2) trade down if they don't.



The Giants are in a great position here right now, the type of position GMs dream about. In comment 13871089 UConn4523 said:I have no idea what you are talking about. I've said repeatedly on this thread that the Giants should now (1) draft the QB at #2 if they have a conviction on him, or (2) trade down if they don't.The Giants are in a great position here right now, the type of position GMs dream about.

Nyg07 jtgiants : 1:16 pm : link Yes. I was just stating my opinion. Nothing more

take a QB, I'm not sure Barkley is even the best RB in this draft.. firedbytheboss : 1:17 pm : link Barkley is an excellent prospect but get real. He has not shown that he is an every down back. He doesn't get his yards between the tackles. He is not Zeke Elliott. Sure maybe he is better but he is more of a Reggie Bush type back, but bigger. He makes his yards laterally and with his transcendent athleticism. But how long do those backs last? He is not really a banger so if they run him to the sidelines he can be frustrated. How good was Bush?



The pick is to take a chance on a QB. If the choice is between Wentz and Zeke, you take Wentz every time if you need a QB.

I am with Uconn on this. Taking the wrong QB at #2 doesn't Jimmy Googs : 1:17 pm : link set you back 5 years.



Taking the wrong QB and being so stubborn you can't see it for 4 years does...

Eric jtgiants : 1:17 pm : link I totally agree w your take on this. Of they turn down a trade then Barkley better be that good

RE: IMO, which I am learning is not shared by some here, the decision Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:17 pm : : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: to draft a QB or not hinges more on Webb than on Eli. You draft a QB high looking out 2 years or so in the future. Eli is the aging veteran who plays this year and maybe next. After that what they have now is Webb. They have seen him for a year and should be able to make an assessment. If they like Darnold and think 2 years from now he'll be a lot better than Webb, then draft him. If not then draft Barkley or trade down.



You're limiting your thinking on this. What if the Giants have high grades on other QBs in this draft? And they are then also offered multiple #1 and #2 picks? In comment 13871094 PatersonPlank said:You're limiting your thinking on this. What if the Giants have high grades on other QBs in this draft? And they are then also offered multiple #1 and #2 picks?

Trade down to 4 or 5 at the very lowest.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1:17 pm : link ....take Nelson....get additional 2018 picks....get 2019 1st Round pick. DG will be a hero.

RE: I am with Uconn on this. Taking the wrong QB at #2 doesn't Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:18 pm : : 1:18 pm : link

Quote: set you back 5 years.



Taking the wrong QB and being so stubborn you can't see it for 4 years does...



The Giants GM doesn't agree with you. In comment 13871099 Jimmy Googs said:The Giants GM doesn't agree with you.

RE: RE: Jimmy Googs Bill L : 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871055 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





You're not following me. I'm talking 2004 version of Eli, not the 2018 version. If you take a QB at #2, you had better be taking another Eli Manning or better.









Again, why is the QB slot subject to different rules? How is taking Barkley any different?



Why cant i say- he better be Ezekiel Elliott or better?



In terms of relative value the QB drafted will be paid NFl backup mondy for 5 years. Barkley will be paid top 5 in NFL.



Can anyone guarantee that Barkley is a top 5 NFL RB? say it. Then we definitely would have to pick Barkley. Cause yeah, I’ll guarantee it. In comment 13871069 twostepgiants said:say it. Then we definitely would have to pick Barkley. Cause yeah, I’ll guarantee it.

Ballys mitch300 : 1:19 pm : link Move by the Jets. If the QB they get doesn't pan out, it could set the franchise back for awhile.

RE: RE: Quick question would anyone drop to three jeff57 : 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871058 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





If Browns take a QB if the Jets offered next years 1 (should be a top 10) pick). Or would you need more players etc?







I'd do it just for their 1 next year if DG doesn't want a QB.



It accomplishes a few things IMO:



Forces the Browns hand even further to take a QB at 1, and ensures whatever guy DG does want is still there at 3.



It makes the #3 even more valuable now to a team who wants a QB (Denver) and could get us another 1 next year + other picks.



That could leave us with a Costner/Draft Day type of scenario. Adding two #1's next year, plus, and still getting one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick at 5!



This would be my ideal draft day scenario.



What if John Dorsey call and says, I’m eating my pancakes and thinking about moving No. 1? In comment 13871093 Eman11 said:What if John Dorsey call and says, I’m eating my pancakes and thinking about moving No. 1?

RE: Ballys mphbullet36 : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: Move by the Jets. If the QB they get doesn't pan out, it could set the franchise back for awhile.



better to take that risk then go more years without a QB In comment 13871105 mitch300 said:better to take that risk then go more years without a QB

RE: RE: I am with Uconn on this. Taking the wrong QB at #2 doesn't Bill L : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871099 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





set you back 5 years.



Taking the wrong QB and being so stubborn you can't see it for 4 years does...







The Giants GM doesn't agree with you. but he also said you go for the yellow jacket guy. That would conflict with not taking a RB that high. So the GM is likely going to backtrack in some ways. Either by taking a potential mediocre QB or passing on a HoF player. In comment 13871103 Eric from BBI said:but he also said you go for the yellow jacket guy. That would conflict with not taking a RB that high. So the GM is likely going to backtrack in some ways. Either by taking a potential mediocre QB or passing on a HoF player.

Eric UConn4523 : 1:22 pm : link we agree on everything but the word “talent”. I’m frankly sick of reading it on this board but there’s nothing I can do about it. You said we need to draft a QB as talented as Eli and I really don’t think that’s realistic. Too many good QBs have been drafted in the top 3 over he last several yeRs that weren’t the same caliber prospect as Eli was coming out.



My entire point is that a slightly less talented QB than Eli can have a HoF career. That is why I don’t care about the DG quotes, it could mean several different things.

FYI... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:23 pm : : 1:23 pm : link I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈



RE: RE: Ballys Bill L : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871105 mitch300 said:





Quote:





Move by the Jets. If the QB they get doesn't pan out, it could set the franchise back for awhile.







better to take that risk then go more years without a QB there are QB available literally every year. We have a tow year window before we have no qB whatsoever. In comment 13871107 mphbullet36 said:there are QB available literally every year. We have a tow year window before we have no qB whatsoever.

RE: twostepgiants/Jimmy Jimmy Googs : 1:23 pm : link

Quote:



Now if the Giants feel Darnold or Rosen have the ability to be regular Pro Bowl-type quarterbacks, you take one of them. If you don't, you pass on the guy. You don't just take the QB. (And I've been the guy for months around here who has been leading the charge on drafting a QB).



I am good with this section of your post Eric.



And for the record, I have been quite vocal about the ABSOLUTE NEED to draft a QB; the ability to do so because there are future pro bowlers in this draft, imv; and teams don't find themselves at #2 very often. In comment 13871085 Eric from BBI said:I am good with this section of your post Eric.And for the record, I have been quite vocal about the ABSOLUTE NEED to draft a QB; the ability to do so because there are future pro bowlers in this draft, imv; and teams don't find themselves at #2 very often.

RE: If the Giants like Rosen, old man : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: they better sound out the smoke signals. The Jets can easily move up to #1 to jump us. Cleveland with #3 and #4 can still get their guy and deal further.

If the Jets try that, Cleveland will t t a kings ransom in spite of ANY of various charts' values; they already sold out RDS 1 & 2 in 18, and 2 in 19. They'd have to sell the 1 and 3 in 19 and the 1 in'20 I would think. If so they better be right about the QB. In comment 13870720 Diver_Down said:If the Jets try that, Cleveland will t t a kings ransom in spite of ANY of various charts' values; they already sold out RDS 1 & 2 in 18, and 2 in 19. They'd have to sell the 1 and 3 in 19 and the 1 in'20 I would think. If so they better be right about the QB.

The Giants ARE a QB desperate team. Toastt34 : 1:24 pm : link As much as I love Eli, that’s my opinion after watching the last couple years. I would say both Darnold and Rosen are at least equal to Eli when he came out, Darnold with a higher ceiling than Eli had and even say Rosen may look even better as a prospect right now than Eli did in 04. A rebuild means nothing without the quarterback, and with the price at such a premium for a QB, the Giants should stay where they are and grab one. I don’t care how many picks are being offered. Nothing will equal locking up a QB for the next 10 years if you hit on it.

Eric twostepgiants : 1:24 pm : link I intrepret Gettlemans comments a bit differently.



He said that you have to compare the 2 pick to other years. Are they worth the not just in this draft but others?



Id also say, ive heard similar comments about Rosen. Comments like hes the most polished since Luck or best QB prospect in 5 years.



Ive had also some posts about the Giants thinking.



I had a post called the Case for Pat Shurmur arguing based on Mara/Gettleman quotes that the Giants will like Shurmur. This was before the search.



I had a post called the Case for Josh Rosen that used quotes from Gettleman/Shurmur to argue that Rosen is the QB that they will like.



I think the pick will be Rosen at 2

Some of you are way too giddy right now djm : 1:24 pm : link I get the excitement but why on earth do you want to trade away from a hof talent?



How many hofers get traded or moved during their prime years? 1-100.



You couldn’t give me enough to move down to 12.

RE: FYI... Bill L : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈 honestly think that they feel that the class is too flawed to get requisite value or, possibly, everyone but Rosen is too flawed and Rosen is a longevity risk they would prefer not to take. In comment 13871111 Eric from BBI said:honestly think that they feel that the class is too flawed to get requisite value or, possibly, everyone but Rosen is too flawed and Rosen is a longevity risk they would prefer not to take.

RE: RE: I am with Uconn on this. Taking the wrong QB at #2 doesn't Jimmy Googs : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871099 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





set you back 5 years.



Taking the wrong QB and being so stubborn you can't see it for 4 years does...







The Giants GM doesn't agree with you.



No, he just didn't embellish on it with additional sentences... In comment 13871103 Eric from BBI said:No, he just didn't embellish on it with additional sentences...

RE: take a QB, I'm not sure Barkley is even the best RB in this draft.. robbieballs2003 : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: Barkley is an excellent prospect but get real. He has not shown that he is an every down back. He doesn't get his yards between the tackles. He is not Zeke Elliott. Sure maybe he is better but he is more of a Reggie Bush type back, but bigger. He makes his yards laterally and with his transcendent athleticism. But how long do those backs last? He is not really a banger so if they run him to the sidelines he can be frustrated. How good was Bush?



The pick is to take a chance on a QB. If the choice is between Wentz and Zeke, you take Wentz every time if you need a QB.



Somebody started drinking early for St. Patrick's Day.

In comment 13871098 firedbytheboss said:Somebody started drinking early for St. Patrick's Day.

It’s qb or Barkley djm : 1:26 pm : link For me.



Only trade down if you don’t love the qbs and Barkley goes 1.



I won’t even allow for the possibly that the giants don’t love the qbs and don’t love Barkley because that’s just absurd.

RE: RE: RE: Quick question would anyone drop to three Eman11 : 1:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871093 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13871058 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





If Browns take a QB if the Jets offered next years 1 (should be a top 10) pick). Or would you need more players etc?







I'd do it just for their 1 next year if DG doesn't want a QB.



It accomplishes a few things IMO:



Forces the Browns hand even further to take a QB at 1, and ensures whatever guy DG does want is still there at 3.



It makes the #3 even more valuable now to a team who wants a QB (Denver) and could get us another 1 next year + other picks.



That could leave us with a Costner/Draft Day type of scenario. Adding two #1's next year, plus, and still getting one of Barkley,Chubb,Nelson or Fitzpatrick at 5!



This would be my ideal draft day scenario.







What if John Dorsey call and says, I’m eating my pancakes and thinking about moving No. 1?



Haha. I teed it up for you and you knocked it right down the fairway. Well played.



Seriously, if that happened I'd hear him out but I don't want the Giants moving up and giving up assets.



I want them either taking their guy at 2, or adding more assets to move back no farther than 5. It would be great if DG could swing a couple of trades to move back a couple of spots if they move from #2. In comment 13871106 jeff57 said:Haha. I teed it up for you and you knocked it right down the fairway. Well played.Seriously, if that happened I'd hear him out but I don't want the Giants moving up and giving up assets.I want them either taking their guy at 2, or adding more assets to move back no farther than 5. It would be great if DG could swing a couple of trades to move back a couple of spots if they move from #2.

UConn4523 Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:26 pm : : 1:26 pm : link When looked at in its totality, Eli's career is a weird one. In terms of regular-season W-L production and "great seasons", he never lived up to the hype. He had one MVP-like season with a couple of legit Pro Bowl type seasons. But he will likely only go into the HOF because of his passing total numbers (a product of simply being durable and playing so long) and his EXTRAORDINARY playoff runs in 2007 and 2011. He was completely worth the trade in 2004 only because of those two playoff runs.



But if you take a QB at #1 or #2, you are expecting to draft a guy who will be an elite QB in this league. That's the expectation.

A trade down with Buffalo hammock man : 1:27 pm : link gives the coaches and front office a year to evaluate Webb. If Webb doesn't work out, the Giants have two number one picks to trade up for the best choice next year.

Eric ryanmkeane : 1:27 pm : link i think you are getting confused with people who are disagreeing with you, but they understand the situation at hand. For instance, it's entirely possible to understand that the Giants could probably get a massive haul, but still want to stand pat and take Barkley. That's where I'm at. I think he's that good.

Of course you are UConn4523 : 1:28 pm : link I don’t disagree. But again, you originally talked about “HoF talent” and I think that comment by DG is being taken far too literally. You don’t need HoF talent to be a HoFer.

Just because ryanmkeane : 1:29 pm : link you can get a massive haul of picks doesn't mean you have to do it. So now if they don't want a QB that means they automatically have to trade back because of the great picks they'll get? They don't have to. They can stay at 2 and take the best RB prospect the draft has seen in a few decades.

Shefter AcidTest : 1:29 pm : link doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.

twostepgiants Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:30 pm : : 1:30 pm : link You are basically altering your argument to fit your narrative that the Giants must draft Rosen.



I am not saying the Giants should or shouldn't draft any particular player. I'm merely pointing out that the premium will always be placed on the QB. Now you add the HUGE turn of events that the TRADE value of our #2 pick just went WAY UP.





Taking a RB now seems alittle more ridiculous. Dave in Hoboken : 1:31 pm : link I think the Giants have done a great job seperating themselves from the QBs publicly. They've worked that aspect wonderfully.

RE: RE: take a QB, I'm not sure Barkley is even the best RB in this draft.. firedbytheboss : 1:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871098 firedbytheboss said:





Quote:









Somebody started drinking early for St. Patrick's Day.



Nope I am being real. Barley isnot a slam dunk HoF. Peopel are talking here like he is. He is an excellent prospect who earns his yards flying outside and leaping over defenders - in college. In the pros if you do that you get hurt or fail. He has not shown he is a banger like Zeke. Sorry but people are going too far that Barkley is a slam dunk.



The Giants need to draft a QB. In comment 13871123 robbieballs2003 said:Nope I am being real. Barley isnot a slam dunk HoF. Peopel are talking here like he is. He is an excellent prospect who earns his yards flying outside and leaping over defenders - in college. In the pros if you do that you get hurt or fail. He has not shown he is a banger like Zeke. Sorry but people are going too far that Barkley is a slam dunk.The Giants need to draft a QB.

RE: FYI... twostepgiants : 1:31 pm : link

Quote: I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈



Are the Giants telegraphing again? I had a whole post on this - Giants Not Telegraphing Moves Anymore- BBI Act Accordingly. I linked it.



To use your own logic, tbe Giants "have " to have 1 QB above others that they want.



If thats the case, they cannot telegraph because they dont control that destiny. Cleveland does. The Giants must be cloak & dagger or risk having a trade there.









- ( In comment 13871111 Eric from BBI said:Are the Giants telegraphing again? I had a whole post on this - Giants Not Telegraphing Moves Anymore- BBI Act Accordingly. I linked it.To use your own logic, tbe Giants "have " to have 1 QB above others that they want.If thats the case, they cannot telegraph because they dont control that destiny. Cleveland does. The Giants must be cloak & dagger or risk having a trade there. My post - ( New Window

RE: Shefter Dave in Hoboken : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.



It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks.. In comment 13871136 AcidTest said:It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks..

Sam Darnold hasn’t even had his pro day yet.. Sean : 1:32 pm : link It’s still way early in the process. Indy can afford pulling the trigger early since they have Luck, and they are still within striking distance for Chubb.



It would be foolish for the Giants to make such a move now without even completing pro day/interview evaluations.

If the Giants don't take a QB at #2 ZogZerg : 1:33 pm : link then they better be trading down. Devner's spot would be fine.



I don't think Dottino has a clue of what the Giants are thinking.

RE: RE: cokeduplt clatterbuck : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870817 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





How can you be so sure? I'm not.







I’d find it odd that all the teams want to trade up desperately for one of these QBs but the Giants think they’re garbage? Doesn’t add up



It's not a question of evaluating the QBs as "garbage." It's evaluating each one against the potential haul of blue chip/quality players at positions of need. I agree with Eric: unless you have an unshakeable conviction on a QB available at 2, you make the trade with whichever team is desperate to move up. Also, if Giants have such a conviction on one of the QBs Browns draft him at 1, you don't take another one as a consolation prize. You make the deal. In comment 13870831 cokeduplt said:It's not a question of evaluating the QBs as "garbage." It's evaluating each one against the potential haul of blue chip/quality players at positions of need. I agree with Eric: unless you have an unshakeable conviction on a QB available at 2, you make the trade with whichever team is desperate to move up. Also, if Giants have such a conviction on one of the QBs Browns draft him at 1, you don't take another one as a consolation prize. You make the deal.

RE: RE: Shefter AcidTest : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871136 AcidTest said:





Quote:





doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.







It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks..



No, it doesn't, because the Giants could trade out of the #2 pick. In comment 13871144 Dave in Hoboken said:No, it doesn't, because the Giants could trade out of the #2 pick.

RE: Keep in mind that the Bills and Jets are in the same division. old man : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: The plot has indeed thickened.



Jets, and hopefully the Bills, can smell Patriots blood spilling with all the recent rumors and failures in Foxboro the last 5 months. Bills would be better off picking( but if they have a wood for a QB and will tank for the future I'd at least listen).



In comment 13870726 Ira said:Jets, and hopefully the Bills, can smell Patriots blood spilling with all the recent rumors and failures in Foxboro the last 5 months. Bills would be better off picking( but if they have a wood for a QB and will tank for the future I'd at least listen).

RE: A trade down with Buffalo Ten Ton Hammer : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: gives the coaches and front office a year to evaluate Webb.



Webb shouldn't have anything to do with anything. They don't owe him a year of everyone else's careers. In comment 13871129 hammock man said:Webb shouldn't have anything to do with anything. They don't owe him a year of everyone else's careers.

ERIC Carl in CT : 1:35 pm : link correct value went way up. I agree now it takes more to get the pick or we stay pat. That’s why I say this only helps the Giants. We just have to sit and listen. We also have more than 15 min (on the clock) to make a decision.

RE: RE: RE: Shefter Dave in Hoboken : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871144 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13871136 AcidTest said:





Quote:





doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.







It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks..







No, it doesn't, because the Giants could trade out of the #2 pick.



He was commenting on who are there in those spots right now. In comment 13871150 AcidTest said:He was commenting on who are there in those spots right now.

Ohh here it goes with the telegraphing bullshit UConn4523 : 1:36 pm : link it’s like the entire NFL doesn’t know Eli is 37 or that we went 3-13.

TTH ryanmkeane : 1:37 pm : link that's where i think people are missing the boat on this If Giants new brass loves Webb, why in the hell would they draft another QB when they could take Barkley or trade down and get a shitload of picks, plus another 1st rounder?



If they really like Webb and have conviction on him, there's no possible scenario where they would draft a QB.

RE: Just because Eman11 : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: you can get a massive haul of picks doesn't mean you have to do it. So now if they don't want a QB that means they automatically have to trade back because of the great picks they'll get? They don't have to. They can stay at 2 and take the best RB prospect the draft has seen in a few decades.



Or see if the Jets are willing to give up next year's #1 to move up to #2.



If I'm DG, I'm letting it out here I want a QB at 2. Either force the Jets to not settle for the 3rd QB or other teams who want one to get antsy. I'd start with the Jets first and then Denver. Maybe both if it fell right.



DG - turn the 2>3, and then the 3>5. IMO, in that scenario of QBs going 1,2,and 3 Barkley could still be there at 5. Not guaranteed but possible especially if the Browns are interested in Chubb as has been rumored.



In comment 13871133 ryanmkeane said:Or see if the Jets are willing to give up next year's #1 to move up to #2.If I'm DG, I'm letting it out here I want a QB at 2. Either force the Jets to not settle for the 3rd QB or other teams who want one to get antsy. I'd start with the Jets first and then Denver. Maybe both if it fell right.DG - turn the 2>3, and then the 3>5. IMO, in that scenario of QBs going 1,2,and 3 Barkley could still be there at 5. Not guaranteed but possible especially if the Browns are interested in Chubb as has been rumored.

One thing Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:37 pm : : 1:37 pm : link you guys have to also keep in mind is that the odds are that 2 or 3 of the top guys picked in this draft are not going to be outstanding football players. Go back and look at all of the drafts and who was taking with the top five picks. Again, you can't live/draft in fear, but NO ONE in this draft is a sure bet. Not any of the QBs, not Barkley, not Nelson, not Chubb, etc.



There is a vibe out there that the Giants may not take a QB at #2. I would if I had a conviction on the guy. Because think Eli is near done.



But if someone calls Gettleman and says we will give you multiple picks in this and future drafts, I think you have to seriously listen. We have five picks. This team needs a lot of help. What if you could ensure having two #1s this year and 2019 plus an extra #2?

RE: ERIC Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:39 pm : : 1:39 pm : link

Quote: correct value went way up. I agree now it takes more to get the pick or we stay pat. That’s why I say this only helps the Giants. We just have to sit and listen. We also have more than 15 min (on the clock) to make a decision.



Carl, I honestly would wait until the Giants are on the clock. Remember how Accorsi discussed the conversations on draft day with the Eli trade? The longer the Giants wait, the more than can get. If they don't get a great deal, you take the player. In comment 13871154 Carl in CT said:Carl, I honestly would wait until the Giants are on the clock. Remember how Accorsi discussed the conversations on draft day with the Eli trade? The longer the Giants wait, the more than can get. If they don't get a great deal, you take the player.

RE: FYI... Jimmy Googs : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈



this is supposed to mean what in your view? That a QB is off the table? please... In comment 13871111 Eric from BBI said:this is supposed to mean what in your view? That a QB is off the table? please...

RE: FYI... jeff57 : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈



You mean Davis Webb Dottino? In comment 13871111 Eric from BBI said:You mean Davis Webb Dottino?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Shefter AcidTest : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871150 AcidTest said:





Quote:





In comment 13871144 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13871136 AcidTest said:





Quote:





doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.







It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks..







No, it doesn't, because the Giants could trade out of the #2 pick.







He was commenting on who are there in those spots right now.



And that comment is pure speculation since the Giants might well trade out. In comment 13871155 Dave in Hoboken said:And that comment is pure speculation since the Giants might well trade out.

RE: One thing ryanmkeane : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: you guys have to also keep in mind is that the odds are that 2 or 3 of the top guys picked in this draft are not going to be outstanding football players. Go back and look at all of the drafts and who was taking with the top five picks.

Right. But that doesn't mean you still don't just take your guy at 2. You think Gettleman is saying to himself "gee we should probably take this trade offer because there's a decent chance whoever we take at 2 won't be good"? That could happen with any pick Eric. In comment 13871163 Eric from BBI said:Right. But that doesn't mean you still don't just take your guy at 2. You think Gettleman is saying to himself "gee we should probably take this trade offer because there's a decent chance whoever we take at 2 won't be good"? That could happen with any pick Eric.

I think Buffalo trading with CLE at 4 makes sense Sean : 1:41 pm : link .

RE: The Giants ARE a QB desperate team. clatterbuck : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: As much as I love Eli, that’s my opinion after watching the last couple years. I would say both Darnold and Rosen are at least equal to Eli when he came out, Darnold with a higher ceiling than Eli had and even say Rosen may look even better as a prospect right now than Eli did in 04. A rebuild means nothing without the quarterback, and with the price at such a premium for a QB, the Giants should stay where they are and grab one. I don’t care how many picks are being offered. Nothing will equal locking up a QB for the next 10 years if you hit on it.



DG may not agree on the level of desperation. In comment 13871116 Toastt34 said:DG may not agree on the level of desperation.

RE: RE: robbieballs2003 allstarjim : 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870822 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Would you be happy if the Giants came away with Nelson and additional #1 and/or #2 picks in 2018/2019? I would.







Problem is trading to 12. Nelson won't be there. I have no issue trading back if you stay in top 10.. but to move to 12, you lose all shot at Nelson or any blue chip player. Maybe Denver at 5? That might be perfect.



People should stop thinking this way. Blue chips, red chips...there is a grade on every guy. There is a PERCEIVED drop off in talent at some point. I believe 4 QBs will be taken in the top 11 picks, maybe in the top 5 picks. Then you have Barkley, Chubb, Minkah and Nelson, as the consensus top 4 elite players. But nobody knows how the draft is going to shake out.



Where was Zack Martin drafted? Odell was taken 12th, right? OBJ is a HOF-level talent. Who says at 12 that Tremaine Edmunds or Vita Vea or Roquan Smith won't make the HOF? What about Mike McGlinchey, Derwin James, or Joshua Jackson?



There is a lot of talent. Sure, I would love Barkley, but what if instead of one superb talent, I got 3 very good talents, that all could start, and perhaps at least one of them actually IS a superb talent that in retrospect would've been drafted sooner?



It's not about quantity over quality. It's about the quality of the quantity over the 1 quality player.



If I can get Roquan Smith, a guard like Isaiah Wynn, and a RB like Rashaad Penny with the picks I get for trading out of the opportunity to get one Saquon Barkley? And then I ALSO get the opportunity to have an EXTRA high first round draft pick next year? You have to consider that may be a smarter thing to do than just to take the one player like Barkley or Nelson.



In comment 13870856 yankeeslover said:People should stop thinking this way. Blue chips, red chips...there is a grade on every guy. There is a PERCEIVED drop off in talent at some point. I believe 4 QBs will be taken in the top 11 picks, maybe in the top 5 picks. Then you have Barkley, Chubb, Minkah and Nelson, as the consensus top 4 elite players. But nobody knows how the draft is going to shake out.Where was Zack Martin drafted? Odell was taken 12th, right? OBJ is a HOF-level talent. Who says at 12 that Tremaine Edmunds or Vita Vea or Roquan Smith won't make the HOF? What about Mike McGlinchey, Derwin James, or Joshua Jackson?There is a lot of talent. Sure, I would love Barkley, but what if instead of one superb talent, I got 3 very good talents, that all could start, and perhaps at least one of them actually IS a superb talent that in retrospect would've been drafted sooner?It's not about quantity over quality. It's about the quality of the quantity over the 1 quality player.If I can get Roquan Smith, a guard like Isaiah Wynn, and a RB like Rashaad Penny with the picks I get for trading out of the opportunity to get one Saquon Barkley? And then I ALSO get the opportunity to have an EXTRA high first round draft pick next year? You have to consider that may be a smarter thing to do than just to take the one player like Barkley or Nelson.

RE: UConn4523 twostepgiants : 1:42 pm : link

But if you take a QB at #1 or #2, you are expecting to draft a guy who will be an elite QB in this league. That's the expectation. [/quote]



I really dont understand this argument. Do you think anyone takes a player at 2 and doesnt think they will be “elite” at that position?



Was Greg Robinson taken at #2 in 2015 with the expectation he’d be an average OL? Or was he supposed to be an average OT? Or was he supposed to be “franchise LT” for a decade?



I expect any player to be elite that we draft at #2. what I find perplexing is that everyone seems to only find flaws at QB and therefore that these other guys will just solve our other needs with no risk of bust.



Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick , etc. Whoever. If taken at 2 they will have the expectation of being “elite”



And the fact is - they could bust. Just as easily as a QB. Every pick is a risk.



Even the cherished Saquon Barkley.

As ryanmkeane : 1:42 pm : link Gettleman said, when you start to get cute, that's when you miss out on a potential HOF pick. Don't get cute here. There's 2-3 players we can select at #2 who are not only elite prospects, but incredibly clean as well.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Shefter Dave in Hoboken : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871155 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13871150 AcidTest said:





Quote:





In comment 13871144 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13871136 AcidTest said:





Quote:





doesn't know anything. Nobody does. But even if he's right, that doesn't mean the Giants will be one of those teams.







It kinda does since the Giants are the number 2 pick and he said the first 3 picks..







No, it doesn't, because the Giants could trade out of the #2 pick.







He was commenting on who are there in those spots right now.







And that comment is pure speculation since the Giants might well trade out.



He's right alot more than he is wrong. In comment 13871174 AcidTest said:He's right alot more than he is wrong.

Whatever ryanmkeane : 1:46 pm : link fucking happens - this is great stuff. Giants own the keys to the draft at this point

RE: Whatever Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:47 pm : : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: fucking happens - this is great stuff. Giants own the keys to the draft at this point



^^^^ THIS IS THE KEY POINT ^^^^^



As long as I've been a Giants fan, the team has never been in this position before. In comment 13871189 ryanmkeane said:^^^^ THIS IS THE KEY POINT ^^^^^As long as I've been a Giants fan, the team has never been in this position before.

Don't get me wrong ryanmkeane : 1:49 pm : link getting Saquon would be unreal. That being said, getting a MASSIVE haul or a QB would also be exciting.

RE: TTH PatersonPlank : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: that's where i think people are missing the boat on this If Giants new brass loves Webb, why in the hell would they draft another QB when they could take Barkley or trade down and get a shitload of picks, plus another 1st rounder?



If they really like Webb and have conviction on him, there's no possible scenario where they would draft a QB.



I agree. Webb has a lot to do with this. If the Giants evaluation is that he is as good as anyone coming out, then they can focus their draft on a starting RB who could be great or they could trade down and get a load of picks to fill multiple holes. This is an advantage we have if Webb can be the guy. If they don't think Webb is as good, then draft a QB.



I am not a fan of having Webb battle it out with the #2 pick if he is a QB. That is a waste. We'd have two top picks sitting on the bench for two years, and you know only one will get real reps (likely the #2 guy). Its a falicy that we could "develop" two backup QBs. If we pick a QB then I say package Webb in a trade for a pick or something else. In comment 13871159 ryanmkeane said:I agree. Webb has a lot to do with this. If the Giants evaluation is that he is as good as anyone coming out, then they can focus their draft on a starting RB who could be great or they could trade down and get a load of picks to fill multiple holes. This is an advantage we have if Webb can be the guy. If they don't think Webb is as good, then draft a QB.I am not a fan of having Webb battle it out with the #2 pick if he is a QB. That is a waste. We'd have two top picks sitting on the bench for two years, and you know only one will get real reps (likely the #2 guy). Its a falicy that we could "develop" two backup QBs. If we pick a QB then I say package Webb in a trade for a pick or something else.

RE: Wonder old man : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: if the Broncos give DG a call soon. Jets just jumped them in the QB race, and if they want one of Allen, Darnold or Rosen, no guarantee that they're anymore.

+1.

Was just gonna post that idea. A QB at either 1 or 4, 1@ #3 a likely 1 @ #2, and betting you can duplicate the Keenum magic for 1 or 2 years and hope you get to be able to acquire a QB in the next 2 drafts, or another rental from someone's bench, is a diminishing op for success; unless you are not in love with 1 or 2 QBs in '18.

Denver has holes, and how long can Von Miller play? I don't think Denver trades up, will fill holes,and go from there. Hope I am wrong and JE loves a couple of guys. In comment 13870738 Jon in NYC said:+1.Was just gonna post that idea. A QB at either 1 or 4, 1@ #3 a likely 1 @ #2, and betting you can duplicate the Keenum magic for 1 or 2 years and hope you get to be able to acquire a QB in the next 2 drafts, or another rental from someone's bench, is a diminishing op for success; unless you are not in love with 1 or 2 QBs in '18.Denver has holes, and how long can Von Miller play? I don't think Denver trades up, will fill holes,and go from there. Hope I am wrong and JE loves a couple of guys.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:51 pm : : 1:51 pm : link twosteps... I don't even know what you're arguing about at this point. I'm not following you. I think I've made my position clear. If the Giants scouts love a QB at #2, you draft him. If they don't, you have to seriously consider moving down. But to love that QB, they have to think he will be an outstanding player, not just a guy. That's all I'm saying.



Jimmy Googs... it's not just Dottino... there are whispers out there the team isn't going QB. Could be smoke. Could be bunk. But they are out there.

It's really hard to have this discussion Ten Ton Hammer : 1:51 pm : link when some people need to be dragged kicking and screaming to even agree with the idea that these QBs are actually really good prospects.



Right off the top you're starting from two different zip codes.

RE: RE: Whatever RobCarpenter : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871189 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





fucking happens - this is great stuff. Giants own the keys to the draft at this point







^^^^ THIS IS THE KEY POINT ^^^^^



As long as I've been a Giants fan, the team has never been in this position before.



If Reese were still the GM today then you wouldn’t feel this way.



The reason the Giants are in a much better place now is b/c ownership finally got rid of Reese and McAdoo, and hired a competent GM. Who in turn hired a competent coach.







In comment 13871191 Eric from BBI said:If Reese were still the GM today then you wouldn’t feel this way.The reason the Giants are in a much better place now is b/c ownership finally got rid of Reese and McAdoo, and hired a competent GM. Who in turn hired a competent coach.

RE: It better be at least 2 first round picks in 19 and 20 allstarjim : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: To move out of the #2 spot.



I don’t see any scenario in which the Browns don’t take a QB at #1.



And I think Barkley is the BPA in this draft, period. I badly want him to be the Giants’ pick at #2. Reaching for players like Pugh and Flowers is why the team is picking #2. Don’t force a pick for a QB.



Anyone else wonder why the Jets didn’t make this trade closer to draft day? I guess they thought the price would go up?



I think Allen is the Jets guy.



Interesting. I think they like Rosen and are assuming that Darnold and Allen will go first. I also think the timing is interesting in that Rosen just had his pro day.



I'm thinking Rosen, or they may like Mayfield as well, but my gut tells me that Rosen is their top choice.



In comment 13870882 RobCarpenter said:Interesting. I think they like Rosen and are assuming that Darnold and Allen will go first. I also think the timing is interesting in that Rosen just had his pro day.I'm thinking Rosen, or they may like Mayfield as well, but my gut tells me that Rosen is their top choice.

I think ryanmkeane : 1:51 pm : link the Webb thing is very much underrated on this board. If Shurmur likes him, and likes him even more in a year or two of more schooling, there is NO WAY we will take a QB.

RE: RE: One thing DonQuixote : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871163 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





you guys have to also keep in mind is that the odds are that 2 or 3 of the top guys picked in this draft are not going to be outstanding football players. Go back and look at all of the drafts and who was taking with the top five picks.





Right. But that doesn't mean you still don't just take your guy at 2. You think Gettleman is saying to himself "gee we should probably take this trade offer because there's a decent chance whoever we take at 2 won't be good"? That could happen with any pick Eric.



But if you get 5 guys instead of one, the odds go up. I am not advocating it, but there is a certain bet hedging to having more picks.

In comment 13871176 ryanmkeane said:But if you get 5 guys instead of one, the odds go up. I am not advocating it, but there is a certain bet hedging to having more picks.

allstar ryanmkeane : 1:53 pm : link I agree...it's probably not a coincidence that directly after Rosen's pro day, the Jets made this trade.

Jets paid a shit ton to move from 6 to 3. ZogZerg : 1:53 pm : link Way over the value chart.



If Denver wants to move up it will cost them big time.

I don't think Bills have the juice to move to 2.



When you don't have a QB, you'll do anything to get one.

Thanks god the colts won the last game of the year;)

RE: ... RobCarpenter : 1:54 pm : link

Quote: twosteps... I don't even know what you're arguing about at this point. I'm not following you. I think I've made my position clear. If the Giants scouts love a QB at #2, you draft him. If they don't, you have to seriously consider moving down. But to love that QB, they have to think he will be an outstanding player, not just a guy. That's all I'm saying.



Jimmy Googs... it's not just Dottino... there are whispers out there the team isn't going QB. Could be smoke. Could be bunk. But they are out there.



You don’t move down unless the price is right. And it better be a serious haul to move down. If Barkley wasn’t in the draft it’s different. But he’s the best player in the draft. By far.



In comment 13871209 Eric from BBI said:You don’t move down unless the price is right. And it better be a serious haul to move down. If Barkley wasn’t in the draft it’s different. But he’s the best player in the draft. By far.

RE: RE: It better be at least 2 first round picks in 19 and 20 adamg : 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13870882 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





To move out of the #2 spot.



I don’t see any scenario in which the Browns don’t take a QB at #1.



And I think Barkley is the BPA in this draft, period. I badly want him to be the Giants’ pick at #2. Reaching for players like Pugh and Flowers is why the team is picking #2. Don’t force a pick for a QB.



Anyone else wonder why the Jets didn’t make this trade closer to draft day? I guess they thought the price would go up?



I think Allen is the Jets guy.







Interesting. I think they like Rosen and are assuming that Darnold and Allen will go first. I also think the timing is interesting in that Rosen just had his pro day.



I'm thinking Rosen, or they may like Mayfield as well, but my gut tells me that Rosen is their top choice.





Who would be taking which QB? Darnold seems like he's always referred to as a Browns favorite, so Allen to the Giants? Or Allen to a team who trades with the Giants for 2? In comment 13871212 allstarjim said:Who would be taking which QB? Darnold seems like he's always referred to as a Browns favorite, so Allen to the Giants? Or Allen to a team who trades with the Giants for 2?

Zog ryanmkeane : 1:54 pm : link the "value chart" goes out the window when trading up for a QB. The Eagles traded up for Wentz and gave up MORE than the Jets did, and everyone said the Eagles overpaid. How does it look for them now?

ryanmkeane Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:55 pm : : 1:55 pm : link My point is you have to way (1) the strength of your convictions about a guy, vs (2) the amount of premium picks you may receive in return if you have the slightest doubt.



Michael Strahan was a #2 pick. So was Chris Snee. You can get outstanding football players anywhere in the draft. Now if you have a supreme conviction on a player at #2, you take him. But if are not 100 percent convinced, and a team offers two #1s and one or two #2s, you can turn your roster around very quickly with that.



If the Giants think Rosen is likely to be an impact player in this league. Pick him. But if they don't like his health history, character, etc., you'd have to listen to other offers.

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: that's where i think people are missing the boat on this If Giants new brass loves Webb, why in the hell would they draft another QB when they could take Barkley or trade down and get a shitload of picks, plus another 1st rounder?



If they really like Webb and have conviction on him, there's no possible scenario where they would draft a QB.



'If they have conviction on Webb' is a big if. What they say they like about him are the same things people in those jobs said they loved about Ryan Nassib. I'm not dismissing it completely, but are we just taking it on faith that Jerry Reese hit a home run here? It'd be the first time he was ever right on a QB and one of the few times he was right in that round. In comment 13871159 ryanmkeane said:'If they have conviction on Webb' is a big if. What they say they like about him are the same things people in those jobs said they loved about Ryan Nassib. I'm not dismissing it completely, but are we just taking it on faith that Jerry Reese hit a home run here? It'd be the first time he was ever right on a QB and one of the few times he was right in that round.

RE: Zog ZogZerg : 1:56 pm : link

Quote: the "value chart" goes out the window when trading up for a QB. The Eagles traded up for Wentz and gave up MORE than the Jets did, and everyone said the Eagles overpaid. How does it look for them now?



Exactly. That's the point. In comment 13871224 ryanmkeane said:Exactly. That's the point.

The giants aren’t telegraphing anything lol djm : 1:56 pm : link How are they telegraphing a move? We are the ones speculating not the giants.



The giants can’t fart without someone reading into it. They can’t mske a fa signing signing someone using that move as some sort of draft clue.





Eric ryanmkeane : 1:57 pm : link completely 100% agree. That's why I ultimately think they will not trade down. I imagine they have 100% conviction on Barkley. The QBs...I'm not entirely sure. I think they'd love Darnold more than anyone, but Rosen looks so damn good throwing the ball.

If that future second rounder was a future first rounder est1986 : 1:58 pm : link That would have probably been good enough to get to our spot at #2. Sixth pick ain’t bad at all if it gets you an xtra second this year and xtra 1 next year. IMO it would just suck if you are are at 6th and the top 5 goes Rosen, Darnold, Barkley, Chubb, Nelson. Those are the blue chippers IMO. Indy doesn’t want or need a QB. Unless Chubb, Barkley or Nelson is their at 6 I expect them to look for another trade down partner.

RE: RE: TTH Dave in Hoboken : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871159 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





that's where i think people are missing the boat on this If Giants new brass loves Webb, why in the hell would they draft another QB when they could take Barkley or trade down and get a shitload of picks, plus another 1st rounder?



If they really like Webb and have conviction on him, there's no possible scenario where they would draft a QB.







'If they have conviction on Webb' is a big if. What they say they like about him are the same things people in those jobs said they loved about Ryan Nassib. I'm not dismissing it completely, but are we just taking it on faith that Jerry Reese hit a home run here? It'd be the first time he was ever right on a QB and one of the few times he was right in that round.



Exactly how I feel about Webb. People are counting on a Reese 2nd round pick, at QB to pan out? Wow. In comment 13871229 Ten Ton Hammer said:Exactly how I feel about Webb. People are counting on a Reese 2nd round pick, at QB to pan out? Wow.

TTH ryanmkeane : 1:59 pm : link what would be hilarious is if Reese was right about Webb and handed us a franchise QB in the 3rd round on his way out the door.

RE: It's really hard to have this discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:00 pm : : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: when some people need to be dragged kicking and screaming to even agree with the idea that these QBs are actually really good prospects.



Right off the top you're starting from two different zip codes.



I have a different take. It's hard to have a discussion on this when some are absolutely convinced that they know for a fact that the QB or RB are sure bets. There are no sure bets. It's a subjective process and the NFL graveyard is littered with failed top 5 picks. Again, you can't live in fear as a team - you have to trust your scouts. But I have no idea which player in this draft will be the best player in the NFL. And no one on this thread does either, despite what they say. In comment 13871210 Ten Ton Hammer said:I have a different take. It's hard to have a discussion on this when some are absolutely convinced that they know for a fact that the QB or RB are sure bets. There are no sure bets. It's a subjective process and the NFL graveyard is littered with failed top 5 picks. Again, you can't live in fear as a team - you have to trust your scouts. But I have no idea which player in this draft will be the best player in the NFL. And no one on this thread does either, despite what they say.

RE: TTH adamg : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: what would be hilarious is if Reese was right about Webb and handed us a franchise QB in the 3rd round on his way out the door. That would be beyond a blessing for us as Giants fans. The two things about Webb that are great that might not be great about the kids this year are his health and his demeanor. In comment 13871241 ryanmkeane said:That would be beyond a blessing for us as Giants fans. The two things about Webb that are great that might not be great about the kids this year are his health and his demeanor.

RE: I think Buffalo trading with CLE at 4 makes sense Eman11 : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: .



That would increase the value of #2 even more,IMO. A LOT more.



The Jets could worry Denver trades with the Giants and jumps them, so they offer their 1 next year to move up to 2.



Denver worries they'll be shit out of luck at 5 with the top 3 QBs going before them and Elway offers a huge haul to go from 5 > 3. In comment 13871177 Sean said:That would increase the value of #2 even more,IMO. A LOT more.The Jets could worry Denver trades with the Giants and jumps them, so they offer their 1 next year to move up to 2.Denver worries they'll be shit out of luck at 5 with the top 3 QBs going before them and Elway offers a huge haul to go from 5 > 3.

Eric ryanmkeane : 2:01 pm : link I'm not exactly saying Barkley is a "sure thing." But he's about 99.9% of the way there. There is absolutely zero chance he is a bust unless he has a serious injury.

RE: TTH bluepepper : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: what would be hilarious is if Reese was right about Webb and handed us a franchise QB in the 3rd round on his way out the door.

Imagine the 2021 SB champs with Webb throwing to Engram, Shep and OBJ. And Collins as DPOY. LOL. In comment 13871241 ryanmkeane said:Imagine the 2021 SB champs with Webb throwing to Engram, Shep and OBJ. And Collins as DPOY. LOL.

RE: I think djm : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: the Webb thing is very much underrated on this board. If Shurmur likes him, and likes him even more in a year or two of more schooling, there is NO WAY we will take a QB.



I feel safe in saying that shurmur and DG have Webb in their thoughts when it comes to drafting a qb. They didn’t draft Webb and haven’t seen him practice. He’s a near non factor that could become a factor if and when. And no sooner. In comment 13871214 ryanmkeane said:I feel safe in saying that shurmur and DG have Webb in their thoughts when it comes to drafting a qb. They didn’t draft Webb and haven’t seen him practice. He’s a near non factor that could become a factor if and when. And no sooner.

I need two future first rounders (2019, 2020) est1986 : 2:03 pm : link AND their top 4 picks in this draft (12, 22, 53, 56) from Buffalo if they want #2. If they want to throw in Kelvin Benjamin or Shady McCoy as a bonus, fine.



Now is that too much to ask?

RE: Eric Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:03 pm : : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: I'm not exactly saying Barkley is a "sure thing." But he's about 99.9% of the way there. There is absolutely zero chance he is a bust unless he has a serious injury.



I love Barkley. But I can't tell you how many times I've heard "there is no way this guy can be a bust" and then he ends up being a bust. In comment 13871249 ryanmkeane said:I love Barkley. But I can't tell you how many times I've heard "there is no way this guy can be a bust" and then he ends up being a bust.

Its easy to have a discussion on this because Jimmy Googs : 2:06 pm : link no one knows for certain.



Enjoy for the moment how relevant the Giants are.



It only took an abysmal 2017 season and bearing thru it...

Typo djm : 2:08 pm : link I feel safe in saying that shurmur and DG DON’T have Webb in their thoughts with regards to drafting a qb in April.

RE: RE: Eric ryanmkeane : 2:09 pm : link

Quote:







I love Barkley. But I can't tell you how many times I've heard "there is no way this guy can be a bust" and then he ends up being a bust.

True. To me, without saying he "definitely" won't be a bust (which he won't...lol) Barkley is the safest, cleanest, elite level prospect in the draft. In comment 13871255 Eric from BBI said:True. To me, without saying he "definitely" won't be a bust (which he won't...lol) Barkley is the safest, cleanest, elite level prospect in the draft.

This is awesome news illmatic : 2:10 pm : link Not only does it kind of force the Browns to take a QB at 1 instead of nabbing Barkley there and waiting until 4 for their QB, but it raises the value of the Giants pick even more. Amazing.



Even if Cleveland does go with Barkley at 1, which is really doubtful now, whoever wants to desperately trade up will get the top QB in the draft ahead of the Jets. The Giants are either walking away with Barkley, whoever they think the best QB in this draft is or a huge haul from a team that is desperate for a franchise QB. I guess the first two things were always going to happen but the third is basically assured now as well. If they want to trade down which I'm not fully convinced of.

Barkley won't bust but bluepepper : 2:10 pm : link he could easily disappoint. Think Reggie Bush. And please don't tell me Bush wasn't this highly regarded. He absolutely was and the Texans were crucified for passing on him.

RE: Let me put it this way guys.... Rjanyg : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: What if you get a deal where you trade down, get the top OL in the draft, then use the extra #1 (or perhaps one of your #2s) on another OL?



Your line is fixed, and now includes a perennial pro bowler at guard.



And you have extra picks now to spend on another QB, a WR, etc. i have been saying this for 2 months. If we were to trade with Cleveland and get the 2 second rounders 33 & 35 we could fix our OL, get a LB and RB and a CB in the first 2 days of the draft In comment 13870850 Eric from BBI said:i have been saying this for 2 months. If we were to trade with Cleveland and get the 2 second rounders 33 & 35 we could fix our OL, get a LB and RB and a CB in the first 2 days of the draft

I have never seen a RB as dynamic and gifted Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2:10 pm : link As Barkley. The fact that he played behind a sh*tty online only gives me greater comfort as a game changing player. He is not a guy playing on a dominant offense - instead he is the offense. Of course, he could get hurt, but so could any player you draft.



But trading down for a huge haul spreads the risk. Happy whichever way the Giants play it

Great deal for Colts KWALL2 : 2:11 pm : link Only dropping to 6. Giants should have made that deal.

Enough with people questioning if these QB propsects Chris L. : 2:11 pm : link are good prospects. There will be 3 QB's picked in the four picks and maybe four in the first 5 picks. Look at the draft over the last 40 years. Ask yourself how many times has that happened? We have teams doing handstands to try to move up in this draft with the Jets being the latest. Do you think they are moving up to get anything other than a QB???? We have the best RB prospect perhaps ever...are teams moving up to get him? Answer is no. These QB prospects are VERY, VERY good prospects! We need to take the one we like!

Imv LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:11 pm : link The only realistic trade down partner is Denver.



Buffalo is way too far down.

Jets are fucked I think, too soon to make this move. est1986 : 2:11 pm : link Darnold and Rosen are going 1&2 if you ask me... they might as well take Saquon at 3 if they can’t get Darnold or Rosen.

RE: Barkley won't bust but ryanmkeane : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: he could easily disappoint. Think Reggie Bush. And please don't tell me Bush wasn't this highly regarded. He absolutely was and the Texans were crucified for passing on him.

Bush was 200 pounds and was not the every down back in college that Barkley was. Not a fair comparison. In comment 13871264 bluepepper said:Bush was 200 pounds and was not the every down back in college that Barkley was. Not a fair comparison.

RE: . old man : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: So



1. Browns.........QB

2. Giants...........? (Barkley or QB)

3. Jets...............QB

4. Browns.........? (Barkley or Chubb)

5. Denver..........QB

6. Colts.............? (Chubb or Nelson)



Miami at 11, Buffalo at 12 and Arizona at 15 still could be in play to get in the QB sweepstakes.

Buffalo is the only team with the Treasure Chest in place to move into the top 4. And it will cost a Treasure Chest full of picks. No threes or lower. Send your ones and twos.

You want a QB, pay me.



Don't see AZ moving with the Bradford&Pugh signings, just rebuilding. See Miami rebuilding as well. Unless Bills think one of these kids can win Immediately AND they can compete still with what they have, they likely keep the picks

to improve overall, or trade for Foles using picks for a providen( if only a short term proven). In comment 13870997 MOOPS said:Don't see AZ moving with the Bradford&Pugh signings, just rebuilding. See Miami rebuilding as well. Unless Bills think one of these kids can win Immediately AND they can compete still with what they have, they likely keep the picksto improve overall, or trade for Foles using picks for a providen( if only a short term proven).

I disagree on the scouts idea twostepgiants : 2:14 pm : link There are 4 QBs available. if they dont like a single one of them then you need new scouts.



This is clearly one of the best QB classes in years. There is clearly a massive QB market on these guys, The overwhelming likelihood is that 4 QBs go top 10 and probably top 5.



Unless you think our scouts are some how the leagues best scouts and can intuit that all 4 will not be very good, which we have a terrible recent history of .



The question is not whether or not our scouts like 1 of these guys.



The question is whether or not you think we Need a QB or not.



if the answer is yes. Then you draft a QB and you can decide which one you like best.



The reason this is the question is because if you are wrong. And you need a QB. very shortly you will find yourself not being able to have the luxury to ask the question of “do my scouts like this QB” and you will have to draft or pay or trade for whoever happens to become available.



You will find yourself desperate to trade anything to move up to get whoever is there. Giving up multiple 1s.



You will find yourself paying 80+ mil to the Kirk Cousins guaranteed if they happen to be available.



You will find yourself needing to trade for backups and hoping they can do it.



Right now, the Giants have the rare luxury of deciding which QB they like. They have a choice.



If we are wrong about not needing one. They will be wishing for the opportunity to get whoever happens to be available.

RE: Jets are fucked I think, too soon to make this move. LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:16 pm : link

Quote: Darnold and Rosen are going 1&2 if you ask me... they might as well take Saquon at 3 if they can’t get Darnold or Rosen.



They probably like more than one QB, they might have their eye on Mayfield or Allen and wanted to get ahead of Denver.



At 3 at least 2 of those 4 will be on the board. In comment 13871270 est1986 said:They probably like more than one QB, they might have their eye on Mayfield or Allen and wanted to get ahead of Denver.At 3 at least 2 of those 4 will be on the board.

QB possibilities Pep22 : 2:16 pm : link Eli - no thanks, especially beyond 2018.



Webb - if they feel great about him as a prospect i.e. => the 2018 draft-able prospects, then great....feel free to trade him for a haul. For example: to Buffalo for 12, 16, both their 2s and Nathan Peterman (I'd want two bites at the QB of the future apple, but more likely, Peterman is a long time # 2).



If not Webb, the they likely have 3 QBs to choose from of the 4 top guys.



With Eli nearly done, with next years QBs class being lousy, with no sense of when we will be in this situation again (sitting nearly atop the draft with multiple options), they do not have the luxury of getting cute.





RE: QB possibilities Pep22 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: Eli - no thanks, especially beyond 2018.



Webb - if they feel great about him as a prospect i.e. => the 2018 draft-able prospects, then great....feel free to trade him for a haul. For example: to Buffalo for 12, 16, both their 2s and Nathan Peterman (I'd want two bites at the QB of the future apple, but more likely, Peterman is a long time # 2).



If not Webb, the they likely have 3 QBs to choose from of the 4 top guys.



With Eli nearly done, with next years QBs class being lousy, with no sense of when we will be in this situation again (sitting nearly atop the draft with multiple options), they do not have the luxury of getting cute.





22 not 16 In comment 13871285 Pep22 said:22 not 16

I feel like ryanmkeane : 2:19 pm : link because of this Jets move, people will underestimate the fact that Barkley is still far and away not only the best athlete by a wide margin in this draft but also the best prospect/player in the draft with the least likelihood of becoming a bust. That hasn't changed.

RE: Jets are fucked I think, too soon to make this move. bluepepper : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Darnold and Rosen are going 1&2 if you ask me... they might as well take Saquon at 3 if they can’t get Darnold or Rosen.

Not f'd at all IMO. They either like 3 of the QB's or are confident that somebody else does so they can trade back out if their guy is gone. In comment 13871270 est1986 said:Not f'd at all IMO. They either like 3 of the QB's or are confident that somebody else does so they can trade back out if their guy is gone.

RE: Enough with people questioning if these QB propsects Boatie Warrant : 2:25 pm : link

Quote: are good prospects. There will be 3 QB's picked in the four picks and maybe four in the first 5 picks. Look at the draft over the last 40 years. Ask yourself how many times has that happened? We have teams doing handstands to try to move up in this draft with the Jets being the latest. Do you think they are moving up to get anything other than a QB???? We have the best RB prospect perhaps ever...are teams moving up to get him? Answer is no. These QB prospects are VERY, VERY good prospects! We need to take the one we like!



Like 1999? In comment 13871268 Chris L. said:Like 1999?

To add to my point Ill say twostepgiants : 2:28 pm : link You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything

RE: To add to my point Ill say ryanmkeane : 2:32 pm : link

Quote: You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything

Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.

In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.

RE: RE: TTH mitch300 : 2:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871159 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





that's where i think people are missing the boat on this If Giants new brass loves Webb, why in the hell would they draft another QB when they could take Barkley or trade down and get a shitload of picks, plus another 1st rounder?



If they really like Webb and have conviction on him, there's no possible scenario where they would draft a QB.







I agree. Webb has a lot to do with this. If the Giants evaluation is that he is as good as anyone coming out, then they can focus their draft on a starting RB who could be great or they could trade down and get a load of picks to fill multiple holes. This is an advantage we have if Webb can be the guy. If they don't think Webb is as good, then draft a QB.



I am not a fan of having Webb battle it out with the #2 pick if he is a QB. That is a waste. We'd have two top picks sitting on the bench for two years, and you know only one will get real reps (likely the #2 guy). Its a falicy that we could "develop" two backup QBs. If we pick a QB then I say package Webb in a trade for a pick or something else.

I agree. The thought of Webb and the drafted QB fighting it out is not a reality. Especially with Eli on the team. In comment 13871199 PatersonPlank said:I agree. The thought of Webb and the drafted QB fighting it out is not a reality. Especially with Eli on the team.

RE: RE: Enough with people questioning if these QB propsects AcesUp : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871268 Chris L. said:





Quote:





are good prospects. There will be 3 QB's picked in the four picks and maybe four in the first 5 picks. Look at the draft over the last 40 years. Ask yourself how many times has that happened? We have teams doing handstands to try to move up in this draft with the Jets being the latest. Do you think they are moving up to get anything other than a QB???? We have the best RB prospect perhaps ever...are teams moving up to get him? Answer is no. These QB prospects are VERY, VERY good prospects! We need to take the one we like!







Like 1999?



Prospects bust, QBs bust. It doesn't mean you don't take them. Also, that class wasn't nearly as bad as you're alluding to. McNabb was a very good QB, getting a player of his caliber at 2 wouldn't be the worst. Culpepper was promising young QB who had his knee torn apart and wasn't the same. In comment 13871303 Boatie Warrant said:Prospects bust, QBs bust. It doesn't mean you don't take them. Also, that class wasn't nearly as bad as you're alluding to. McNabb was a very good QB, getting a player of his caliber at 2 wouldn't be the worst. Culpepper was promising young QB who had his knee torn apart and wasn't the same.

RE: RE: To add to my point Ill say LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything





Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.



So? That is the exception not the rule. In comment 13871330 ryanmkeane said:So? That is the exception not the rule.

RE: RE: To add to my point Ill say Jimmy Googs : 2:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything





Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.



And then were quickly exposed as having shot their load.



One-off example that only proves the Vikes went a bridge too far with an average QB... In comment 13871330 ryanmkeane said:And then were quickly exposed as having shot their load.One-off example that only proves the Vikes went a bridge too far with an average QB...

Barkley Bandwagon.......BUT!!!!! edavisiii : 2:39 pm : link Guys, no one love Barkley more than me. If there is no QB he is the best player in the draft. He runs inside, outside, is an elite pass catcher, GREAT blocker and he runs back kicks. Plus #1 guy as far a s character. So you are getting a guy who fills ALL the roles in RB by committee + all in one pick.......BUT



I know you all Remember Herschel Walker???? Minnesota should get credit for making that Cowboys team so good. If someone is going to offer a king's ransom, you got to take it. I still think you win with a great QB and line play ......... we could rebuild the interior of our line, find a RT, another linebacker or pass rusher, and still get a RB who will contribute. How many great players slip to the top of round 2? A lot.



If Cleveland takes a QB we still control the draft....we are in great position and this is exciting. Plus you know there will be more unpredictability....somebody will do something and we will say WTF...didn't see that coming THIS IS FUN!

RE: RE: To add to my point Ill say Pep22 : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything





Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.





Do you think its reasonable to expect high end success w/ UDFA or journeyman QBs? Keenum is an exception. In comment 13871330 ryanmkeane said:Do you think its reasonable to expect high end success w/ UDFA or journeyman QBs? Keenum is an exception.

My point ryanmkeane : 2:43 pm : link was that Webb was a 3rd round pick and some had him rated even higher than that. Big difference between Webb and a guy like Keenum.

Keenum isn't giving you a consistent winner either AcesUp : 2:45 pm : link He won't kill your chances but he's not going to guarantee that you're a playoff contender year in and year out unless you stack the deck for him.

RE: Keenum isn't giving you a consistent winner either ryanmkeane : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: He won't kill your chances but he's not going to guarantee that you're a playoff contender year in and year out unless you stack the deck for him.

I think people misunderstood my point. Webb is a worlds better prospect than Keenum, and Keenum has had NFL success. That was my point In comment 13871367 AcesUp said:I think people misunderstood my point. Webb is a worlds better prospect than Keenum, and Keenum has had NFL success. That was my point

RE: RE: FYI... chopperhatch : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871111 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





I've been leading the call for drafting a QB for quite some time... but this is the vibe coming out of the Giants... and I don't think it is just Dottino blowing smoke...





GiantsWFAN

‏ @giantswfan

3m3 minutes ago



Jets' move to No. 3 opens more trade options & hikes asking price for #Giants. If price not met, take Barkley; if he's gone, take Nelson or Chubb. (Drop mic) 🏈🏈🏈🏈







Are the Giants telegraphing again? I had a whole post on this - Giants Not Telegraphing Moves Anymore- BBI Act Accordingly. I linked it.



To use your own logic, tbe Giants "have " to have 1 QB above others that they want.



If thats the case, they cannot telegraph because they dont control that destiny. Cleveland does. The Giants must be cloak & dagger or risk having a trade there.





My post - ( New Window )



How many times are you going to reference your posts? We saw them. They were hard to miss because you posted like 5 threads a day. Shuttuo. In comment 13871142 twostepgiants said:How many times are you going to reference your posts? We saw them. They were hard to miss because you posted like 5 threads a day. Shuttuo.

Prospect doesn't mean much. Dave in Hoboken : 2:48 pm : link Brady wasn't a good prospect, and look what happened there. You have to give a guy like Webb a look, especially in a completely lost season.

RE: Barkley Bandwagon.......BUT!!!!! Giants1956 : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: Guys, no one love Barkley more than me. If there is no QB he is the best player in the draft. He runs inside, outside, is an elite pass catcher, GREAT blocker and he runs back kicks. Plus #1 guy as far a s character. So you are getting a guy who fills ALL the roles in RB by committee + all in one pick.......BUT



I know you all Remember Herschel Walker???? Minnesota should get credit for making that Cowboys team so good. If someone is going to offer a king's ransom, you got to take it. I still think you win with a great QB and line play ......... we could rebuild the interior of our line, find a RT, another linebacker or pass rusher, and still get a RB who will contribute. How many great players slip to the top of round 2? A lot.



If Cleveland takes a QB we still control the draft....we are in great position and this is exciting. Plus you know there will be more unpredictability....somebody will do something and we will say WTF...didn't see that coming THIS IS FUN!



When the Vikings traded for Walker they already had their

franchise QB, Troy Aikman. I don't think when Franchise

QB is available, you trade down. In comment 13871353 edavisiii said:When the Vikings traded for Walker they already had theirfranchise QB, Troy Aikman. I don't think when FranchiseQB is available, you trade down.

Thinking outside the box JayBinQueens : 2:54 pm : link Making the trade this early, is it possible the Jets can trade out of this spot and get a better haul than what they gave up when it's seen who goes 1 & 2?

RE: RE: Keenum isn't giving you a consistent winner either AcesUp : 2:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871367 AcesUp said:





Quote:





He won't kill your chances but he's not going to guarantee that you're a playoff contender year in and year out unless you stack the deck for him.





I think people misunderstood my point. Webb is a worlds better prospect than Keenum, and Keenum has had NFL success. That was my point



Prospect Keenum wasn't a great prospect. There's a list a mile long of shitty NFL QBs that were better prospects than Keenum too. It's a flawed perspective. In comment 13871370 ryanmkeane said:Prospect Keenum wasn't a great prospect. There's a list a mile long of shitty NFL QBs that were better prospects than Keenum too. It's a flawed perspective.

Weird to cite the vikings as an example of anything Ten Ton Hammer : 2:58 pm : link They blew a 1st round pick trading for sam bradford with the thinking that any QB could do the job with that defense. That didn't work either.

RE: RE: Barkley CAN BE A BUST firedbytheboss : 3:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871264 bluepepper said:





Quote:





he could easily disappoint. Think Reggie Bush. And please don't tell me Bush wasn't this highly regarded. He absolutely was and the Texans were crucified for passing on him.





Bush was 200 pounds and was not the every down back in college that Barkley was. Not a fair comparison.





Yes Bush is a fair comp for Barkley. True Barkley is a lot heavier but the combine numbers they posted are similar, including bench presses. And in style they are almost identical. With Barkley you are getting a back who wins with agility and speed. Not a banger like Zeke. I do like Barkley. I love him. But he is NOT CAN'T MISS. If you need a QB you take the great QB prospect.. full stop. In comment 13871275 ryanmkeane said:Yes Bush is a fair comp for Barkley. True Barkley is a lot heavier but the combine numbers they posted are similar, including bench presses. And in style they are almost identical. With Barkley you are getting a back who wins with agility and speed. Not a banger like Zeke. I do like Barkley. I love him. But he is NOT CAN'T MISS. If you need a QB you take the great QB prospect.. full stop.

1000% THIS firedbytheboss : 3:02 pm : link

Quote: There are 4 QBs available. if they dont like a single one of them then you need new scouts.



This is clearly one of the best QB classes in years. There is clearly a massive QB market on these guys, The overwhelming likelihood is that 4 QBs go top 10 and probably top 5.



Unless you think our scouts are some how the leagues best scouts and can intuit that all 4 will not be very good, which we have a terrible recent history of .



The question is not whether or not our scouts like 1 of these guys.



The question is whether or not you think we Need a QB or not.



if the answer is yes. Then you draft a QB and you can decide which one you like best.



The reason this is the question is because if you are wrong. And you need a QB. very shortly you will find yourself not being able to have the luxury to ask the question of “do my scouts like this QB” and you will have to draft or pay or trade for whoever happens to become available.



You will find yourself desperate to trade anything to move up to get whoever is there. Giving up multiple 1s.



You will find yourself paying 80+ mil to the Kirk Cousins guaranteed if they happen to be available.



You will find yourself needing to trade for backups and hoping they can do it.



Right now, the Giants have the rare luxury of deciding which QB they like. They have a choice.



If we are wrong about not needing one. They will be wishing for the opportunity to get whoever happens to be available.





Don't get cute. Get the QB. RBs grow on trees. I'm not even sure Barkley is the best RB in this class. I might rather have Guice. In comment 13871279 twostepgiants said:Don't get cute. Get the QB. RBs grow on trees. I'm not even sure Barkley is the best RB in this class. I might rather have Guice.

Must trade down.... Azul Grande : 3:09 pm : link Is it possible that people who spend time debating in hundreds of posts on the nfl draft weeks before it happens don’t know that all the statistical evidence says top picks are vastly overrated?



A systemic strategy to always trade down in the draft is estimated to be worth 1.5 extra wins per season! That’s even when you don’t have what is obviously an incredible bidding war primed up.

RE: Jets are fucked I think, too soon to make this move. GFAN52 : 3:18 pm : link

Quote: Darnold and Rosen are going 1&2 if you ask me... they might as well take Saquon at 3 if they can’t get Darnold or Rosen.



Blair Thomas says hi. Don't think anything but a QB was envisioned with their trade up. In comment 13871270 est1986 said:Blair Thomas says hi. Don't think anything but a QB was envisioned with their trade up.

RE: RE: To add to my point Ill say WillVAB : 3:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything





Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.



And Latavius Murray/McKinnon at RB. Cuts both ways. In comment 13871330 ryanmkeane said:And Latavius Murray/McKinnon at RB. Cuts both ways.

The idea that you have to spend a top 10 pick to get your QB is just Mike in NJ : 3:25 pm : link Wrong. You can find your quarterback at the bottom of the first round, or on day 2 or 3 of the draft just like any other position.



Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Case Keemun, even guys like Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco have been quarterbacks for winning teams and were not top 10 drafts picks. That’s not an “exception to the rule,” that’s damn near half the starting quarterbacks in the league. If we don’t like one of the 4 guys at the top of the draft you don’t just settle to take one.



Take the best guy available whether it’s Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, or one of the QBs. For all we know Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph, or Kyle Lauletta could be better than the QB we would take at 2.

RE: the most ColHowPepper : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: important takeaway for me is the Jets willing to jump into the 3rd overall pick this early in the game. That means they have a very strong conviction in at least 3 QB's in this draft. Similar to the convictions shown by both the Rams and Eagles a couple of years ago making deals weeks prior to the draft, that QB class was something to jump for. This QB class is the same. The stars aligned for the Giants to have a great pick in a great QB class, hopefully they don't get stupid or cute and just take the gift that has fallen right into their lap. Agree re. the conviction shown in this group of QBs, even if the NYG may not share it. Disagree with characterization as a "gift...fallen right into their lap." Took a lot of hard work by Reese/Ross to get us here. In comment 13870905 Steve in Greenwich said:Agree re. the conviction shown in this group of QBs, even if the NYG may not share it. Disagree with characterization as a "gift...fallen right into their lap." Took a lot of hard work by Reese/Ross to get us here.

This conversation is getting like politics or religion PatersonPlank : 3:27 pm : link No one listening, just yelling their point of view as "fact".

Barkley WillVAB : 3:28 pm : link If the Giants pass up 4-5 premium picks for a running back I’ll lose my mind. The Giants can get a productive back in round 3.





RE: Picks are only as valuable as the players who are available. ColHowPepper : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: I still don't think this is a great draft and who knows what next year brings. I don't like getting caught up in stocking picks. It's often referred to as "the currency of hope". You can feel great about what those picks represent in potential, but potential is all that they are. Good post. Problem for the Giants is the team is roster poor and the QB situation is not good (Eli's age and decline and Webb as likely as not another Nassib). So, as to QBs, the strong conviction may have to bend, weaken. In comment 13870907 Ten Ton Hammer said:Good post. Problem for the Giants is the team is roster poor and the QB situation is not good (Eli's age and decline and Webb as likely as not another Nassib). So, as to QBs, the strong conviction may have to bend, weaken.

RE: RE: RE: Eric Emlen'sGremlins : 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871255 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:













I love Barkley. But I can't tell you how many times I've heard "there is no way this guy can be a bust" and then he ends up being a bust.





True. To me, without saying he "definitely" won't be a bust (which he won't...lol) Barkley is the safest, cleanest, elite level prospect in the draft.



But he not be the best NFL RB. Several commentators on NFLN are touting Sony Michel as a better pro prospect. Better vision and better ability to run between the Tackles. In comment 13871261 ryanmkeane said:But he not be the best NFL RB. Several commentators on NFLN are touting Sony Michel as a better pro prospect. Better vision and better ability to run between the Tackles.

RE: The idea that you have to spend a top 10 pick to get your QB is just Ten Ton Hammer : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: Wrong. You can find your quarterback at the bottom of the first round, or on day 2 or 3 of the draft just like any other position.



Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Case Keemun, even guys like Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco have been quarterbacks for winning teams and were not top 10 drafts picks. That’s not an “exception to the rule,” that’s damn near half the starting quarterbacks in the league. If we don’t like one of the 4 guys at the top of the draft you don’t just settle to take one.



Take the best guy available whether it’s Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, or one of the QBs. For all we know Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph, or Kyle Lauletta could be better than the QB we would take at 2.



Using Tom Brady is a bit misleading.

Dak Prescott sure didn't look like a franchise guy last year. That book is yet to be written

Case Keenum is a sixth-year veteran. 2017 was the first moment he's ever looked competent enough to stick to one team, and he had a meltdown game in a pretty inopportune time of the season.

And I think you want to aim a bit higher than Andy Dalton or even Flacco for your next QB. In comment 13871447 Mike in NJ said:Using Tom Brady is a bit misleading.Dak Prescott sure didn't look like a franchise guy last year. That book is yet to be writtenCase Keenum is a sixth-year veteran. 2017 was the first moment he's ever looked competent enough to stick to one team, and he had a meltdown game in a pretty inopportune time of the season.And I think you want to aim a bit higher than Andy Dalton or even Flacco for your next QB.

RE: RE: The idea that you have to spend a top 10 pick to get your QB is just UConn4523 : 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871447 Mike in NJ said:





Quote:





Wrong. You can find your quarterback at the bottom of the first round, or on day 2 or 3 of the draft just like any other position.



Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Case Keemun, even guys like Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco have been quarterbacks for winning teams and were not top 10 drafts picks. That’s not an “exception to the rule,” that’s damn near half the starting quarterbacks in the league. If we don’t like one of the 4 guys at the top of the draft you don’t just settle to take one.



Take the best guy available whether it’s Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, or one of the QBs. For all we know Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph, or Kyle Lauletta could be better than the QB we would take at 2.







Using Tom Brady is a bit misleading.

Dak Prescott sure didn't look like a franchise guy last year. That book is yet to be written

Case Keenum is a sixth-year veteran. 2017 was the first moment he's ever looked competent enough to stick to one team, and he had a meltdown game in a pretty inopportune time of the season.

And I think you want to aim a bit higher than Andy Dalton or even Flacco for your next QB.



Agreed. And can’t you just say that there are great DEs and DBs that are from later rounds?



We have the opportunity to fill the hardest position to fill in sports but because there’s a few examples of being able to do it later in the draft we now shouldn’t?



I’m good with whatever DG decides but the logic above makes no sense. In comment 13871513 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agreed. And can’t you just say that there are great DEs and DBs that are from later rounds?We have the opportunity to fill the hardest position to fill in sports but because there’s a few examples of being able to do it later in the draft we now shouldn’t?I’m good with whatever DG decides but the logic above makes no sense.

RE: I feel like UberAlias : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: because of this Jets move, people will underestimate the fact that Barkley is still far and away not only the best athlete by a wide margin in this draft but also the best prospect/player in the draft with the least likelihood of becoming a bust. That hasn't changed. Your opinion. In comment 13871289 ryanmkeane said:Your opinion.

Jets moving to 3... M.S. : 3:59 pm : link

...is the best draft news since the Giants won their last game and managed to stay at #2!



This is a very exciting development which can break in at least one of three major directions... all of them good!



Thank you Gang Green!!!

RE: RE: I feel like ryanmkeane : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871289 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





because of this Jets move, people will underestimate the fact that Barkley is still far and away not only the best athlete by a wide margin in this draft but also the best prospect/player in the draft with the least likelihood of becoming a bust. That hasn't changed.



Your opinion.

Not just me. In comment 13871527 UberAlias said:Not just me.

Emlen ryanmkeane : 4:01 pm : link Barkley can absolutely be the best RB in the NFL his rookie season. It has happened quite a few times in the last few years actually.

Bills trade, maybe. But I'm looking hard at the Jets and the Browns widmerseyebrow : 4:07 pm : link at #4 on draft day to up the trade ante and guarantee they get the guy they want. That way we're still getting the guy we want plus some bonus picks. I say all this thinking



1) This QB class is generally overrated



2) The Giants hanging on to Eli tells me they're not going QB. He would have demanded to be shipped out if we were seriously going in another direction.

All mattyblue : 4:10 pm : link These pro teams moving up to clearly get a good QB but a lot of BBI thinks they all stink.

RE: Bills trade, maybe. But I'm looking hard at the Jets and the Browns UConn4523 : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: at #4 on draft day to up the trade ante and guarantee they get the guy they want. That way we're still getting the guy we want plus some bonus picks. I say all this thinking



1) This QB class is generally overrated



2) The Giants hanging on to Eli tells me they're not going QB. He would have demanded to be shipped out if we were seriously going in another direction.



1) says you

2) Eli has a huge cap hit for 2018 and him being here gives us flexibility on not only who to draft but not rushing the player into action if it’s a QB. In comment 13871548 widmerseyebrow said:1) says you2) Eli has a huge cap hit for 2018 and him being here gives us flexibility on not only who to draft but not rushing the player into action if it’s a QB.

The jets have XBRONX : 4:16 pm : link nothing left to trade

I can definitely see the Browns... M.S. : 4:18 pm : link

...forced to go QB at #1 and then trading up with us for Barkley at # 2.



We then go (hopefully) Nelson at 4 and pocket a couple more premium picks!

RE: Barkley won't bust but allstarjim : 4:20 pm : link

Quote: he could easily disappoint. Think Reggie Bush. And please don't tell me Bush wasn't this highly regarded. He absolutely was and the Texans were crucified for passing on him.



He absolutely was not this highly regarded. Were the Texans criticized for not taking him at 1 overall? Yes. But they are completely different prospects. There were limitations and questions (that were talked about prior to the draft) to Bush's game that simply aren't there with Barkley. In comment 13871264 bluepepper said:He absolutely was not this highly regarded. Were the Texans criticized for not taking him at 1 overall? Yes. But they are completely different prospects. There were limitations and questions (that were talked about prior to the draft) to Bush's game that simply aren't there with Barkley.

Jets are aiming spike : 4:20 pm : link for Mayfield or Allen.



Darnaud and Rosen will be no 1 and 2

RE: The jets have Eman11 : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: nothing left to trade



They have their #1 next year. Plus some 3's. In comment 13871565 XBRONX said:They have their #1 next year. Plus some 3's.

RE: RE: RE: To add to my point Ill say Bill L : 4:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871330 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





In comment 13871317 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





You can have all the “generational talent” in the world in the absolute prime of their careers at WR & RB



But if you have the equivalent of Kent Graham, Dave Brown and Danny Kanell, You arent winning anything





Tell that to the Vikings, who went to the NFC Championship game with an undrafted free agent at QB with the offensive coordinator who is now our HC.







And Latavius Murray/McKinnon at RB. Cuts both ways. and usually when the QB at the top is a top QB, you know it. There’s one usually with an occasional Manning/Leaf debate that you’ve been waiting anxiously on for three years until graduation. And then, you have, likely like this year, qbs that go high merely because they are qbs. You can run into problems with a Leaf, but in the other case, you end up with Couches.



The bottom line is, do your homework and get a guy whose talent dictates his draft position and you’ll be much better off in the long run. In comment 13871434 WillVAB said:and usually when the QB at the top is a top QB, you know it. There’s one usually with an occasional Manning/Leaf debate that you’ve been waiting anxiously on for three years until graduation. And then, you have, likely like this year, qbs that go high merely because they are qbs. You can run into problems with a Leaf, but in the other case, you end up with Couches.The bottom line is, do your homework and get a guy whose talent dictates his draft position and you’ll be much better off in the long run.

But, again, the characterization that these QBs are only going high Ten Ton Hammer : 4:32 pm : link Because they're QBs is not accurate. They were talking about these players as top of the draft talent at this time last year before the 2017 season was played. The story of the 2017 Jets season was how needed to tank to position themselves for one of those guys.

But, again, the characterization that these QBs are only going high Ten Ton Hammer : 4:36 pm : link Because they're QBs is not accurate. They were talking about these players as top of the draft talent at this time last year before the 2017 season was played. The story of the 2017 Jets season was how needed to tank to position themselves for one of those guys. 98.7 ESPN Radio was doing updates on Rosen and Darnold games at the start of the year because most people expected the Jets to have the season the Giants did and finally get their QB.

RE: RE: Barkley won't bust but WillVAB : 4:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871264 bluepepper said:





Quote:





he could easily disappoint. Think Reggie Bush. And please don't tell me Bush wasn't this highly regarded. He absolutely was and the Texans were crucified for passing on him.







He absolutely was not this highly regarded. Were the Texans criticized for not taking him at 1 overall? Yes. But they are completely different prospects. There were limitations and questions (that were talked about prior to the draft) to Bush's game that simply aren't there with Barkley.



The same shit being tossed around about Barkley was said about Bush. Yes they’re different players but the hype and ridiculous comparisons are exactly the same. In comment 13871577 allstarjim said:The same shit being tossed around about Barkley was said about Bush. Yes they’re different players but the hype and ridiculous comparisons are exactly the same.

Wow. Then there’s a lot of scouts needing to be canned Bill L : 4:38 pm : link Although i can see Rosen, and I might have picked Rosen, if ability was the only comsideration. He’s no Barkley but if you had positional bonus points, it would have seemed justifiable.

Well this thread finally appears to be losing steam. wgenesis123 : 4:41 pm : link Amazing how so many people can be involved in a conversation without ever listening to each other.

RE: Well this thread finally appears to be losing steam. Peppers : 5:02 pm : link

Quote: Amazing how so many people can be involved in a conversation without ever listening to each other.



Lol I was thinking the same. In comment 13871651 wgenesis123 said:Lol I was thinking the same.

RE: RE: The idea that you have to spend a top 10 pick to get your QB is just Mike in NJ : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13871447 Mike in NJ said:





Quote:





Wrong. You can find your quarterback at the bottom of the first round, or on day 2 or 3 of the draft just like any other position.



Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Case Keemun, even guys like Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco have been quarterbacks for winning teams and were not top 10 drafts picks. That’s not an “exception to the rule,” that’s damn near half the starting quarterbacks in the league. If we don’t like one of the 4 guys at the top of the draft you don’t just settle to take one.



Take the best guy available whether it’s Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, or one of the QBs. For all we know Lamar Jackson, Mason Rudolph, or Kyle Lauletta could be better than the QB we would take at 2.







Using Tom Brady is a bit misleading.

Dak Prescott sure didn't look like a franchise guy last year. That book is yet to be written

Case Keenum is a sixth-year veteran. 2017 was the first moment he's ever looked competent enough to stick to one team, and he had a meltdown game in a pretty inopportune time of the season.

And I think you want to aim a bit higher than Andy Dalton or even Flacco for your next QB.



Dak looks to be a good enough qb to win with. Is he a top 10 QB in the league? Probably not, but he’s good enough to field a competitive team with and if you have the right guys around him can probably be the QB on a contender. As for Flacco, he’s had one losing season in his career and won a Super Bowl. Andy Dalton is a 3 time Pro Bowler and has played in the post season 4 times. Both have had as much, if not more success than guys like Matt Stafford, Alex Smith, Sam Bradford, etc. that were taken at the top of the draft.



The point is, just because a quarterback isn’t taken in the top 10 doesn’t mean you’re going to get Kent Graham/Danny Kanell level QB play. You can find good quarterbacks later in the draft just like at any other position, so just take the best player available. In comment 13871513 Ten Ton Hammer said:Dak looks to be a good enough qb to win with. Is he a top 10 QB in the league? Probably not, but he’s good enough to field a competitive team with and if you have the right guys around him can probably be the QB on a contender. As for Flacco, he’s had one losing season in his career and won a Super Bowl. Andy Dalton is a 3 time Pro Bowler and has played in the post season 4 times. Both have had as much, if not more success than guys like Matt Stafford, Alex Smith, Sam Bradford, etc. that were taken at the top of the draft.The point is, just because a quarterback isn’t taken in the top 10 doesn’t mean you’re going to get Kent Graham/Danny Kanell level QB play. You can find good quarterbacks later in the draft just like at any other position, so just take the best player available.

RE: If the Giants like Rosen, santacruzom : 5:09 pm : link

Quote: they better sound out the smoke signals. The Jets can easily move up to #1 to jump us. Cleveland with #3 and #4 can still get their guy and deal further.



I don't know about "easily." In comment 13870720 Diver_Down said:I don't know about "easily."

RE: My point Mike from Ohio : 5:12 pm : link

Quote: was that Webb was a 3rd round pick and some had him rated even higher than that. Big difference between Webb and a guy like Keenum.



Who specifically had Webb rated higher than a 3rd round pick, and what are their NFL credentials? I read this all the time and have never seen any proof from anyone who writes it. In comment 13871364 ryanmkeane said:Who specifically had Webb rated higher than a 3rd round pick, and what are their NFL credentials? I read this all the time and have never seen any proof from anyone who writes it.

Mike in NJ UConn4523 : 5:12 pm : link do that exercise for every position in the NFL. Let me know how that goes.