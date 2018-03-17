Joe Banner Comments on the Giants

|
|Quote:
|the trade bar is not set. You want the 2nd overall pick..Beat what the Colts got!
|Quote:
| As the deal they gave Indy for the #3 spot?
That's patently ridiculous to claim
|Quote:
|Banner can go shit in his hat.
|Quote:
|Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
|Quote:
| you do it when you are on the clock. That is when the other teams get desperate just like Acorsi was when we traded for Eli.
Once Cleveland makes their first selection, THAT is when the offers will come. If a team farther back wants a player, why would they trade with us today without knowing whether he will still be there at #2?
|Quote:
| you do it when you are on the clock. That is when the other teams get desperate just like Acorsi was when we traded for Eli.
Once Cleveland makes their first selection, THAT is when the offers will come. If a team farther back wants a player, why would they trade with us today without knowing whether he will still be there at #2?
|Quote:
|like the QBs could go in the first 4 picks. Teams are climbing all over themselves to get in a position to pick one. They are climbing all over themselves to get in the position we are already in...pick a QB!!!!!!
|Quote:
| you do it when you are on the clock. That is when the other teams get desperate just like Acorsi was when we traded for Eli.
Once Cleveland makes their first selection, THAT is when the offers will come. If a team farther back wants a player, why would they trade with us today without knowing whether he will still be there at #2?
|Quote:
|Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871584 djm said:
Quote:
Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
If anything there actions show they are going to take a QB. Mara knows Eli is almost done that's why he allowed him to be benched last year.
They went out and go a QB guru as their HC.
That QB guru came out and said he wanted an OC whose worked with QBs before. That's exactly what they did when hiring an OC. They went out an got an OC that developed the 1st overall pick from his rookie year through his 7th season. Which he did a damn good job. The QB he developed has a career record of 64-47 with 4 playoff appearances in 7 season. He turned into an MVP and has been to a SB.
The GM who hired those 2 guys specifically stated they didn't want to be in a QB hell and if they don't draft one that is exactly where they will be. They'll have a 39 year old whose on the downside of his career making 23.2 million and a 3rd round pick who couldn't beat out Geno Smith. They don't draft a QB and they'll be in the same boat as the Cardinals or Broncos signing average QBs to a deal worth 20 million a year.
The Giants didn't bring in 2 QB gurus for a 15 year vet whose nearing 40 years old. They did it so they can draft and develop a new franchise QB.
If those things didn't make their intentions obvious I think the Jets trade did. If the Giants wanted Barkley/Nelson/Chubb they could have picked up 4 extra picks and still got there man at 6. Instead the Jets has to settle for picking behind us, because obviously we didn't want a QB needy team ahead of us.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871584 djm said:
Quote:
Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
If those things didn't make their intentions obvious I think the Jets trade did. If the Giants wanted Barkley/Nelson/Chubb they could have picked up 4 extra picks and still got there man at 6. Instead the Jets has to settle for picking behind us, because obviously we didn't want a QB needy team ahead of us.
|Quote:
|prospects. You can't ignore the fact that it is obvious MANY teams LOVE these QB prospects. I submit that makes it more likely (not certain but more likely) that Gettleman also thinks they are pretty good. Also, if he doesn't like any of them it is also becoming increasing clear he is swimming against the grain based on what other GM's think.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871584 djm said:
Quote:
Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
If anything there actions show they are going to take a QB. Mara knows Eli is almost done that's why he allowed him to be benched last year.
They went out and go a QB guru as their HC.
That QB guru came out and said he wanted an OC whose worked with QBs before. That's exactly what they did when hiring an OC. They went out an got an OC that developed the 1st overall pick from his rookie year through his 7th season. Which he did a damn good job. The QB he developed has a career record of 64-47 with 4 playoff appearances in 7 season. He turned into an MVP and has been to a SB.
The GM who hired those 2 guys specifically stated they didn't want to be in a QB hell and if they don't draft one that is exactly where they will be. They'll have a 39 year old whose on the downside of his career making 23.2 million and a 3rd round pick who couldn't beat out Geno Smith. They don't draft a QB and they'll be in the same boat as the Cardinals or Broncos signing average QBs to a deal worth 20 million a year.
The Giants didn't bring in 2 QB gurus for a 15 year vet whose nearing 40 years old. They did it so they can draft and develop a new franchise QB.
If those things didn't make their intentions obvious I think the Jets trade did. If the Giants wanted Barkley/Nelson/Chubb they could have picked up 4 extra picks and still got there man at 6. Instead the Jets has to settle for picking behind us, because obviously we didn't want a QB needy team ahead of us.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871584 djm said:
Quote:
Jfc what actions? How can anyone base anything off of what the giants did in FA? So they should not have signed a LT if they were going to draft a qb at 2??? Wtf.
If anything there actions show they are going to take a QB. Mara knows Eli is almost done that's why he allowed him to be benched last year.
They went out and go a QB guru as their HC.
That QB guru came out and said he wanted an OC whose worked with QBs before. That's exactly what they did when hiring an OC. They went out an got an OC that developed the 1st overall pick from his rookie year through his 7th season. Which he did a damn good job. The QB he developed has a career record of 64-47 with 4 playoff appearances in 7 season. He turned into an MVP and has been to a SB.
The GM who hired those 2 guys specifically stated they didn't want to be in a QB hell and if they don't draft one that is exactly where they will be. They'll have a 39 year old whose on the downside of his career making 23.2 million and a 3rd round pick who couldn't beat out Geno Smith. They don't draft a QB and they'll be in the same boat as the Cardinals or Broncos signing average QBs to a deal worth 20 million a year.
The Giants didn't bring in 2 QB gurus for a 15 year vet whose nearing 40 years old. They did it so they can draft and develop a new franchise QB.
If those things didn't make their intentions obvious I think the Jets trade did. If the Giants wanted Barkley/Nelson/Chubb they could have picked up 4 extra picks and still got there man at 6. Instead the Jets has to settle for picking behind us, because obviously we didn't want a QB needy team ahead of us.
|Quote:
| inconsequential. Who cares what he thinks. I think they would have wanted more than 3 - #2s.
Maybe they really want a QB or Barkley.
|Quote:
|we like 1 QB at 2. If he goes 1 all bets are off.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871581 section125 said:
Quote:
inconsequential. Who cares what he thinks. I think they would have wanted more than 3 - #2s.
Maybe they really want a QB or Barkley.
That’s what I think it comes down to. They either really like a quarterback at #2 or they really like Barkley at #2. They are not interested in trading down unless there is an offer they can’t refuse. Gettleman is going to be busting some balls in order to give up the #2 pick.
|Quote:
|It is obvious Giants are going QB at #2. Many don't want to believe that and want a lot of extra picks they can mock with...
|Quote:
| In comment 13871671 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
It is obvious Giants are going QB at #2. Many don't want to believe that and want a lot of extra picks they can mock with...
Absolutely agree. You don't trade down and accumulate extra picks, only to have to use those same picks to move up the following year. Look at Buffalo. They bypassed Mahomes and Watson and are now trying to use the first round pick they got by moving down - and other picks - to get up and get a QB. Now, maybe they didn't like Mahomes or Watson, and that's fine. But I have a really, really tough time believing that the Giants do not like any of the four QBs who will go in the top 5 picks.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871694 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
we like 1 QB at 2. If he goes 1 all bets are off.
I think this is the likely case. If Cleveland takes who the Giants are targeting, then it’s Barkley or trade down. I think that QB is Darnold.
|Quote:
|
They either love a QB or made an awful decision.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871740 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 13871694 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
we like 1 QB at 2. If he goes 1 all bets are off.
I think this is the likely case. If Cleveland takes who the Giants are targeting, then it’s Barkley or trade down. I think that QB is Darnold.
It's Rosen. Darnold is not a Giants type qb. Rosen checks all the boxes. I'm sure the Giants have had his Heath cleared. Browns are not taking Rosen.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871804 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 13871740 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 13871694 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
we like 1 QB at 2. If he goes 1 all bets are off.
I think this is the likely case. If Cleveland takes who the Giants are targeting, then it’s Barkley or trade down. I think that QB is Darnold.
It's Rosen. Darnold is not a Giants type qb. Rosen checks all the boxes. I'm sure the Giants have had his Heath cleared. Browns are not taking Rosen.
If you are a Giants staffer, I will believe you; otherwise, the last time I recalled, Jerry Reese is is no longer the GM, so how can you say Darnold is not the Giants’ type?
|Quote:
| they will have once again failed in the front office. People need to stop looking at the "shiny object" in Barkley. Stop getting drawn in by his combine workout and just look at it logically.
The QB is far more important than the RB... period. The QB is far more valuable too. If you have a top QB and a solid OL you can win with MANY RBs.
We are looking at Leveon Bell right now who (many would say has been the best RB in the game) is already the highest paid RB and is looking for more. He has played 5 seasons and people are already questioning how much longer he can play effectively. Maybe two more years to bring it to 7 then play at a significantly reduced roll? A top QB will start and play every snap for 15 yrs. Meanwhile, the Steelers have scored exactly the same number of points per game with and without Bell playing. What does that tell you?
|Quote:
| they will have once again failed in the front office. People need to stop looking at the "shiny object" in Barkley. Stop getting drawn in by his combine workout and just look at it logically.
The QB is far more important than the RB... period. The QB is far more valuable too. If you have a top QB and a solid OL you can win with MANY RBs.
We are looking at Leveon Bell right now who (many would say has been the best RB in the game) is already the highest paid RB and is looking for more. He has played 5 seasons and people are already questioning how much longer he can play effectively. Maybe two more years to bring it to 7 then play at a significantly reduced roll? A top QB will start and play every snap for 15 yrs. Meanwhile, the Steelers have scored exactly the same number of points per game with and without Bell playing. What does that tell you?
|Quote:
| In comment 13871671 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
It is obvious Giants are going QB at #2. Many don't want to believe that and want a lot of extra picks they can mock with...
Absolutely agree. You don't trade down and accumulate extra picks, only to have to use those same picks to move up the following year. Look at Buffalo. They bypassed Mahomes and Watson and are now trying to use the first round pick they got by moving down - and other picks - to get up and get a QB. Now, maybe they didn't like Mahomes or Watson, and that's fine. But I have a really, really tough time believing that the Giants do not like any of the four QBs who will go in the top 5 picks.
|Quote:
| because their 4th round QB can’t throw well downfield. Roetglisberger can hence his importance to the Steelers compared to Bell.
You can slice this any way you want. QBs are the prized possession. If you have the opportunity to take one that you think is your next franchise QB, you do it. Maybe they think that in Webb - doubtful but possible. If that’s the case then go Barkley. Otherwise take the shot at QB you cover most and go from there.
I like Barkley and I like Nelson. Neither are premium positions and both can be filled later much more easily than QB.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871894 EricJ said:
Quote:
they will have once again failed in the front office. People need to stop looking at the "shiny object" in Barkley. Stop getting drawn in by his combine workout and just look at it logically.
The QB is far more important than the RB... period. The QB is far more valuable too. If you have a top QB and a solid OL you can win with MANY RBs.
We are looking at Leveon Bell right now who (many would say has been the best RB in the game) is already the highest paid RB and is looking for more. He has played 5 seasons and people are already questioning how much longer he can play effectively. Maybe two more years to bring it to 7 then play at a significantly reduced roll? A top QB will start and play every snap for 15 yrs. Meanwhile, the Steelers have scored exactly the same number of points per game with and without Bell playing. What does that tell you?
The Cowboys sure looked like shit when Elliott was out last year. An all around back can work wonders for an offense.
|Quote:
| If you knew you could have Matt Ryan or Barry Sanders for the duration of their career, who would you pick?
It comes down to that really. If you feel these QBs aren't franchise guys, but Barkley is a generational RB, what do you do? How valuable is a generational RB compared to an okay to decent QB?
|Quote:
| In comment 13871951 FStubbs said:
Quote:
If you knew you could have Matt Ryan or Barry Sanders for the duration of their career, who would you pick?
It comes down to that really. If you feel these QBs aren't franchise guys, but Barkley is a generational RB, what do you do? How valuable is a generational RB compared to an okay to decent QB?
How many Superbowl rings does Barry Sanders have? How many "generational RBs" carried the team to a championship with a sub par QB? The answer is NONE to both unless you go back to a time when the league was a "pound the rock" time in its history.
Also... who the fuck says that Barkley is a generational RB? Who invented that term anyway? It is bullshit and this guy has not taken a snap in the NFL yet and yet some of you guys are putting him in the hall of fame already. Give that man a trophy for winning the combine.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871951 FStubbs said:
Quote:
If you knew you could have Matt Ryan or Barry Sanders for the duration of their career, who would you pick?
It comes down to that really. If you feel these QBs aren't franchise guys, but Barkley is a generational RB, what do you do? How valuable is a generational RB compared to an okay to decent QB?
How many Superbowl rings does Barry Sanders have? How many "generational RBs" carried the team to a championship with a sub par QB? The answer is NONE to both unless you go back to a time when the league was a "pound the rock" time in its history.
Also... who the fuck says that Barkley is a generational RB? Who invented that term anyway? It is bullshit and this guy has not taken a snap in the NFL yet and yet some of you guys are putting him in the hall of fame already. Give that man a trophy for winning the combine.
|Quote:
| Sanders never led his team anywhere, then retired early.
Ryan took his team to a super bowl on an MVP caliber season.
It's not an easy question, but in terms of team results, it's Ryan who wins here. Unless we want to play fantasy sports and guess at what Sanders would have done on a different team. But it would just be guessing.
|Quote:
|Trent Richardson was supposedly the next Jim Brown until he actually played.
|Quote:
| In comment 13871967 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 13871951 FStubbs said:
Quote:
If you knew you could have Matt Ryan or Barry Sanders for the duration of their career, who would you pick?
It comes down to that really. If you feel these QBs aren't franchise guys, but Barkley is a generational RB, what do you do? How valuable is a generational RB compared to an okay to decent QB?
How many Superbowl rings does Barry Sanders have? How many "generational RBs" carried the team to a championship with a sub par QB? The answer is NONE to both unless you go back to a time when the league was a "pound the rock" time in its history.
Also... who the fuck says that Barkley is a generational RB? Who invented that term anyway? It is bullshit and this guy has not taken a snap in the NFL yet and yet some of you guys are putting him in the hall of fame already. Give that man a trophy for winning the combine.
That's cool - no one really knows how these guys will do and it's all guesswork so we could be doing something better than chatting on these boards, yada, yada, whatever. Are you saying you think Barkley is a bust?
You also didn't answer the question. Matt Ryan or Barry Sanders. Which would you prefer having?
|Quote:
| unless they suck? And if they did suck why would we want them?
Franchise QBs don’t hit free agency unless it’s a very rare scenario like with Bree and Favre.
|Quote:
| they "should" based on compensation projections / point systems. Personally, I hope Rosen is there and we do take him because he is a bonafide NFL ready guy. Concussions do worry me a little but you take a chance on him if there.
|Quote:
| inconsequential. Who cares what he thinks. I think they would have wanted more than 3 - #2s.
Maybe they really want a QB or Barkley.
|Quote:
| In comment 13872076 SGMen said:
Quote:
they "should" based on compensation projections / point systems. Personally, I hope Rosen is there and we do take him because he is a bonafide NFL ready guy. Concussions do worry me a little but you take a chance on him if there.
whi knows with this new guy but the old management passed on a tackle of need because they were worried he would have to miss 6 weeks for substance abuse. I can’t see them risking it on a guy who could walk away in a year.
|Quote:
|The next positive thing he says about the Giants will be his first. Can't believe this moron was a Giants beat writer.
|Quote:
|the trade bar is not set. You want the 2nd overall pick..Beat what the Colts got!
|Quote:
| they will have once again failed in the front office. People need to stop looking at the "shiny object" in Barkley. Stop getting drawn in by his combine workout and just look at it logically.
The QB is far more important than the RB... period. The QB is far more valuable too. If you have a top QB and a solid OL you can win with MANY RBs.
We are looking at Leveon Bell right now who (many would say has been the best RB in the game) is already the highest paid RB and is looking for more. He has played 5 seasons and people are already questioning how much longer he can play effectively. Maybe two more years to bring it to 7 then play at a significantly reduced roll? A top QB will start and play every snap for 15 yrs. Meanwhile, the Steelers have scored exactly the same number of points per game with and without Bell playing. What does that tell you?