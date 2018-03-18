Heard Paul Schwartz with Bob Papa this morning joeinpa : 10:13 am He said, the Jets are convinced Giants are not taking quarterback with the second pick, Schwartz seems to concur with that assessment.



Said Giants will be true to their board, and just doesn't believe they have any of the quarterbacks valued as the second best player in the draft



Believes Chubb is a distinct possibility or a trade down with Denver for Nelson









Quote: my main concern about Webb, is that he was drafted and evanluated by Reese, Ross, and McAdoo, three people who are no longer part of the organization, and without a good track record drafting (especially in the third round).



But if the new coach and GM are on board, then by all means, keep grooming Webb for 2019/20.



Sure, groom him, but don't place your whole wager on him.

How do you figure? If they like him as Eli's successor, it would be pretty silly to draft a QB







Yeah because Gettleman and Shurmur have so much film on Webb playing NFL games to go off of. He was a late 3rd round pick (by Jerry Reese no less) in what was deemed a down year QB class.



If he was a late 3rd round pick last year, where would he have been drafted this year?



Everybody has got an opinion and they are all different. So, you can pretty much find any evidence to support the view you have and say that's the truth. It's not; it's one truth of many.



With that caveat, this is, IMO, an interesting article. It's from before last year's draft.

With that caveat, this is, IMO, an interesting article. It's from before last year's draft.

Sure, groom him, but don't place your whole wager on him.



He was always a 2 or 3 year project pick. It's the people that picked him, and their ability to evaluate, that concern me the most.

No argument there, they haven't gotten close to being right on a QB in many years, and now the coach/staff are gone too.

People ryanmkeane : 12:59 pm : link around here act like the Giants know absolutely nothing about Davis Webb. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game. Neither has any of these QBs at the top of the draft. Also, Webb's character is pretty much unmatched. Dude lives and breathes football which is something they already know to be a fact about him.

Even a broken clock PEEJ : 1:00 pm : link is right twice a day. :)

Quote: around here act like the Giants know absolutely nothing about Davis Webb. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game. Neither has any of these QBs at the top of the draft. Also, Webb's character is pretty much unmatched. Dude lives and breathes football which is something they already know to be a fact about him.



I like what I know of Davis Webb. The only problem is that it isn't much. I like the potential.

Quote: finally ends up being the pick that Reese got right?



LOL it certainly would be something Britt. I do not even have to list Reese's third round picks on here. We all know.

Davis Webb lacks a huge component those prospects don't JonC : 1:06 pm : link it's pedigree, consensus based on big program production and their respective projections to the NFL.



Again, it's not definitive but 32 teams decided Webb's pedigree was 3rd rounder, a historical hit-rate of 25%.



I'm not ok betting on him to take over the Giants, not remotely, it makes no sense to plan with that strategy at the team's blueprint core. Zero.



Quote: finally ends up being the pick that Reese got right?



I'm still hoping that OBJ turns into a decent player.....but yeah it would be funny if Reese finally hit on a pick!

Jon ryanmkeane : 1:09 pm : link every single draft pick in the NFL is a bet. If you have conviction on Webb then yes, it absolutely makes sense to bet on him. We all understand that Darnold, Rosen, and Allen were more highly rated prospects than Webb. But it's not like Webb was some late round flyer. He was highly rated as well. Some folks had him as a 2nd rounder with extremely high upside if he sat for a few years. I'm not sure I agree with your take.

He was a third round pick JonC : 1:11 pm : link 25% historical hit rate, an irresponsible bet if you live in the real world. Moving on ...



I don't think we need to count the number of players left from Reese's past 10 years of drafting left on the current roster to stand by my point.

Britt was clearly talking about QBs ...

Britt was clearly talking about QBs ...

Quote: every single draft pick in the NFL is a bet. If you have conviction on Webb then yes, it absolutely makes sense to bet on him. We all understand that Darnold, Rosen, and Allen were more highly rated prospects than Webb. But it's not like Webb was some late round flyer. He was highly rated as well. Some folks had him as a 2nd rounder with extremely high upside if he sat for a few years. I'm not sure I agree with your take.

Webb wasn't highly rated by anyone... Any Qb that is highly rated by anyone will be picked very early.. Tom Brady and Russel Wilson were surprises

Webb wasn't highly rated by anyone... Any Qb that is highly rated by anyone will be picked very early.. Tom Brady and Russel Wilson were surprises

Thats not true, and there have been many examples posted on here that show that. You can want to draft a QB, thats fine, but lets not alter facts.

As AcidTest : 1:22 pm : link I've said, my view is that none of the QBs are worth the #2 pick. That conclusion has nothing to do with Webb.



Webb has a lot of physical tools, and a relentless work ethic and drive to succeed. I wouldn't therefore be surprised if he became an excellent QB. A 25% success rate isn't a 0% success rate. But he has still a third round pick, despite all these attributes, and the chatter that he could be drafted in the first round.



We know nothing about Webb. The Giants know next to nothing.

More important than WHO they pick is HOW they pick Tom in Kzoo : 1:27 pm : link The arguments for QB or no QB have merits on both sides, and on't be resolved for several years. While I have opinions, I think that's not the biggest issue.



It's what Eric alluded to earlier- the apparent predictability to others of what our choice is or is not to be.



I have no confidence in our track record in recent drafts at being unpredictable.



I have no confidence from Carolina drafts that DG yet has shown an ability to manipulate the draft, at least in early rounds.



He has shown a propensity to draft lineman, both offensive and defensive with reasonable success, but less so at other positions.



I agree this is a draft he must get right- but I'd add, less about the player, and more about fair value, or where he get's them, and what potentially he get's in return.



If he drafts Chubb at 2,he may show an ability to pick the right player, but not make the draft work for him.



And demonstrate we still cannot play the misinformation game-which would seem to be vital here.





Paterson ryanmkeane : 1:31 pm : link I'm with you...it's funny that some folks here think that Webb is the equivalent to an undrafted free agent or even a late round flyer.



He was anywhere from a late 1 to round 3 prospect, who was the MVP of the senior bowl and has better arm talent than some of the QBs in this year's draft that people want to take at 2 overall.

Quote: around here act like the Giants know absolutely nothing about Davis Webb. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game. Neither has any of these QBs at the top of the draft. Also, Webb's character is pretty much unmatched. Dude lives and breathes football which is something they already know to be a fact about him.



then you trade out of #2.

Quote: I'm with you...it's funny that some folks here think that Webb is the equivalent to an undrafted free agent or even a late round flyer.



He was anywhere from a late 1 to round 3 prospect, who was the MVP of the senior bowl and has better arm talent than some of the QBs in this year's draft that people want to take at 2 overall.



Better arm talent? Based on what? There are going to be 4 QBs taken in the first 5 picks of this draft. Webb was not even remotely in the conversation for a top 10 pick last year, by actual NFL evaluators.

Quote: that isn't among the 75% of 3rd rounders that does nothing in the NFL, that is what he is.



Yay! An intelligent well reasoned comment. It's refreshing that someone is not comparing him with to Tom Brady or that he somehow had this transcendent experience that transformed him from a Jerry Reese late third rounder to a bona fide NFL star playing against guys who will be packing grocieries this season.



Is it so unreasonable that the Giants have no real idea what they have in in Webb, because of his lack of time last year and really have to depend on his college film, which objectively should not excite anyone.



Let's also clarify something with Tom Brady- and this in no way addresses his ability now- but when he was drafted, the patriots had a number on overall pick 29 year old qb who had been to multiple pro bowls and wasn't far removed from leading that team to a SB appearance. Why does this matter? Well, simply stated, the patriots had no intention of tom Brady comparisons ever touching the field in a meaningful way. The patriots had no idea what Brady was until the Bledsoe injury. It was a pleasant surprise not a realistic strategy the patriots had ever employed. So utilizing a later round pick as a way to find a franchise qb isn't really a compelling strategy.



I know, I've already reae that taking a qb in any round is risky, but ts been posted on this site before, the hit rate is far higher inside the top 5. Do you want to roll the dice on a 25% hit rate over a 60% hit rate. Unfortunately I heclikelihood is that Webb ends up a below average starter or a lip board holder. I'd love to be proven wrong by him, but the odds are against him. In comment 13874228 JonC said:Yay! An intelligent well reasoned comment. It's refreshing that someone is not comparing him with to Tom Brady or that he somehow had this transcendent experience that transformed him from a Jerry Reese late third rounder to a bona fide NFL star playing against guys who will be packing grocieries this season.Is it so unreasonable that the Giants have no real idea what they have in in Webb, because of his lack of time last year and really have to depend on his college film, which objectively should not excite anyone.Let's also clarify something with Tom Brady- and this in no way addresses his ability now- but when he was drafted, the patriots had a number on overall pick 29 year old qb who had been to multiple pro bowls and wasn't far removed from leading that team to a SB appearance. Why does this matter? Well, simply stated, the patriots had no intention of tom Brady comparisons ever touching the field in a meaningful way. The patriots had no idea what Brady was until the Bledsoe injury. It was a pleasant surprise not a realistic strategy the patriots had ever employed. So utilizing a later round pick as a way to find a franchise qb isn't really a compelling strategy.I know, I've already reae that taking a qb in any round is risky, but ts been posted on this site before, the hit rate is far higher inside the top 5. Do you want to roll the dice on a 25% hit rate over a 60% hit rate. Unfortunately I heclikelihood is that Webb ends up a below average starter or a lip board holder. I'd love to be proven wrong by him, but the odds are against him.

Quote: I'm cool with a trade down, but there has to be some sort of plan. How far back would you trade, and who would you want to take there?



Ideally, swap with Denver @ 5. One of Nelson or Fitzpatrick will probably be there, I'd imagine.

Quote: ... is that whatever the direction the Giants are going in this draft, it remains unclear to everyone. Reese would have told everyone who he loves by now, and in doing so, give other teams time to execute a plan to steal him from us. At least it keeps all the rumors and speculation flying leading up to the draft - and may inflate the trade value of that pick.



It maybe subjective mrmory and observstion, but I don't recall anyone getting jumped in the draft more than Reese.

1st round pick next year in the deal? I'm cool with that.

If giants want Barkley, Nelson or chubb nygiants16 : 2:14 pm : link And view all 3 equally trade backs nd try to get as many picks as possible...



If you sit at 2 take the quarterback you like, no reason to take the positional players at 2...

Quote: I'm not convinced of anything right now. We're still five weeks away. And that's the way it should be. Disinformation, not information.



If you WERE convinced, why would anyone conclude that was because of Information and not Disinformation?

no Barkley or QB SHO'NUFF : 2:22 pm : link is an immediate remote tosser.



trade back will be a think about it remote tosser.

The Giants sent Shula and a full team of scouts to Tom in NY : 2:22 pm : link Mayfield and Rosen's pro day workouts.

Darnold's and Allen's pro days are this week (Wed & Friday).

Odds are pretty strong that there will be a strong presence at both of these as well.



I can't see the Giants sending that big of a contingent to these workouts if they were going to go another direction.



Barkley & Chubb's workouts are this week as well. Let's see who/how many Giants reps are there.



Best bet for the Giants is to get Cleveland to believe they are going to take Barkley, and get them to trade up from 4 to 2....multiple 2nd picks would build the roster, and allow the Giants to pick one of Darnold/Rosen/Allen.

Quote: I hate when GMs outsmart themselves



You're an expert on that, are ya?

Quote: Mayfield and Rosen's pro day workouts.

Darnold's and Allen's pro days are this week (Wed & Friday).

Odds are pretty strong that there will be a strong presence at both of these as well.



I can't see the Giants sending that big of a contingent to these workouts if they were going to go another direction.



Barkley & Chubb's workouts are this week as well. Let's see who/how many Giants reps are there.



Best bet for the Giants is to get Cleveland to believe they are going to take Barkley, and get them to trade up from 4 to 2....multiple 2nd picks would build the roster, and allow the Giants to pick one of Darnold/Rosen/Allen.



...meaning that IF Cleveland wants Barkley they need to come up to 2 to get him.

We should pull a AJ Smith on the Jets SHO'NUFF : 2:29 pm : link get the QB they absolutely want and trade them for Barkley and a shitload of extra picks.

Point taken.

Quote: is an immediate remote tosser.



trade back will be a think about it remote tosser.

+1

Put remote through chipper, place remains in coal fired oven, cover ashes in molten lead and drop lead in deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, make Vodoo Doll of DG and stab repeatedly.

Chubb WillVAB : 3:09 pm : link Is a very good/clean prospect. He would give the Giants the ability to move on from Vernon or JPP’s contract if they choose.



I’d rather trade down but I can see why they’d stick at 2 and take Chubb.

Pat Kirwan... Strip-Sack : 4:48 pm : link just said on Moving the Chains that he'd take Chubb at #2 if he were DG as of right now....said they're's a big gap for pass rushers after Chubb and there are plenty of good RB's.

what if Eli's problems are not all on the O line and that his crappy play the last few years is simply his normal decline as happens to all QBs even the great ones. Over looking whats going on with Eli will be a mistake we'll pay for long after this draft is over...

Quote: just said on Moving the Chains that he'd take Chubb at #2 if he were DG as of right now....said they're's a big gap for pass rushers after Chubb and there are plenty of good RB's.



Would be reminiscent of Houston Texans 2006 draft, when they were criticized for passing on Reggie Bush and Vince Young in favor of Mario Williams. I remember thinking Casserly blew it at the time, but was quickly reminded that I am just a chuckle headed fan and the pros know more.

People argued for months about Bush vs. Williams. Ten Ton Hammer : 5:06 pm : link And plenty of Pros didn't notice that Trent Richardson wouldn't be able to adapt to the speed of the NFL and struggled to read his blocks.

I would love to move down to #5.... Strip-Sack : 5:15 pm : link

but don't think I'd be upset if they pulled the trigger on Chubb the more I look into him.

Quote: just said on Moving the Chains that he'd take Chubb at #2 if he were DG as of right now....said they're's a big gap for pass rushers after Chubb and there are plenty of good RB's.



I could live with this very reluctantly because pass rushers are in short supply. The QB is the best move, but this would have some logic to it.



I could live with this very reluctantly because pass rushers are in short supply. The QB is the best move, but this would have some logic to it.

And this is not as absurd as drafting Barkley or Nelson.

If Rosen were to go #1 overall, Chubb and Mayfield would be the only others I would consider with the #2 pick, but trading down would probably be my favorite option at that point.

I was previously of that opinion, but I've warmed up to Mayfield, and Darnold's poor athletic testing at the combine was a major buzz-kill. It suggests a poor work ethic (because you gotta believe he's a better athlete than that). And while it may just be smoke, I read that he "wasn't as advanced on the whiteboard" as teams expected/hoped him to be. Meanwhile Mayfield has grown on me (no pun intended). I worry about his defensive personality (I can already envision clashes with the media) and his adjustment to throwing to receivers who aren't wide open, but I think he is "potentially" worth the gamble (I really haven't researched him enough to have a strong enough opinion one way or the other).

I think the Giants should draft Rosen Breeze_94 : 7:12 pm : link and trade him. If the Jets want him, tell them to take Barkley and give us another draft pick (similar to what the Giants did by picking Phillip Rivers).



If they don't want to trade, then the Giants keep Rosen and he is the QB of the future. Of course this would only work if the Giants had a high grade on Rosen, which they should.