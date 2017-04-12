What if Eli plays really well this season?

|
|there will be a lynch mob of BBI quotes of posters who stated emphatically that Eli was done....
In comment 13875317 dep026 said:
There will be zero unhappy people if Eli plays really well. There will be some very surprised people, that's all.
|I just haven’t seen enough empiracle evidence over the last 2 seasons to think he will, though.
| Giants QB for a lot longer than two more years regardless of how he plays.
In comment 13875317 dep026 said:
Quote:
There will be zero unhappy people if Eli plays really well. There will be some very surprised people, that's all.
In comment 13875372 baadbill said:
Quote:
Giants QB for a lot longer than two more years regardless of how he plays.
No, he'll still age like a normal human being does.
In comment 13875317 dep026 said:
Quote:
That’s just crap and you know it. The very idea that you would post that is just yet another tell-tale sign of how many uneducated fans we have on BBI.
If you cannot discern the difference between what many expect to happen with Eli and wish would happen you are simple clueless.
| There are posters here who still shit on Eli for how he played in the Super Bowls. I didn’t say many, a lot, or most. There are posters here who hate Eli. Him having success is something they do not enjoy.
Those are facts. It doesn’t mean you are lumped into it.... but if you can’t see a few posters who hate Eli then I don’t know what to tell you.
In comment 13875415 dep026 said:
Quote:
Give me the list...
|
That's total nonsense and it's total nonsense people would be unhappy if he played well.
There are plenty of fans of the team that think he's overrated. There are plenty of fans who think the defense was much more of a factor in the 2 championships. There are people who think it's pretty shady he got himself tangled up with the dipshit equipment guy to rip people off.
But hate? Lol - you should take a second look at what fact means.
In comment 13875415 dep026 said:
Quote:
| Is we have a chance going into this year with a 2x SB QB. A new coaching staff and the chance to draft his predecessor. I think it’s vitalnfor the team and the rookie to see Eli have success.
How to determine success for the average fan like many of us here are is the question mark. Is 4,000 yards the bar? 30 TDS?, 12 INTs? Playoffs? Judging ones success is a very hard thing to do anymore.
|for Eli to be carried off the field with a debilitating head injury before a game this year. I'd say he is a contender for the poster who shits on Eli even if he's playing well.
In comment 13875427 dep026 said:
Quote:
It’s not hard and it’s not tied to stats. It’s showing that he can still be value-add to the team winning games in the 4qtr, whether we have the lead or not. Something we haven’t seen in several years...
|Eli
Dragon : 12/4/2017 8:55 pm : link
Hope he has a good insurance plan neck will hopefully get broken this weekend before halftime.
|
It’s not hard and it’s not tied to stats. It’s showing that he can still be value-add to the team winning games in the 4qtr, whether we have the lead or not. Something we haven’t seen in several years...
|
Dragon had hoped that Eli suffered a broken neck. It was reported to the mods and they responded that they understand why it would upset others. But they didn't delete the comment and it exists on BBI servers. By allowing it to remain on their servers, they are condoning such hateful speech. Dragon's Hateful Speech - ( New Window )
| to the point he’s pro bowl level - as suggested. That would mean he’s right there with Brees, Wentz, Wilson, Rodgers, Newton, Ryan, Goff, etc. Does anyone really think that’s rational?
That’s asking a lot for a 37 year old to be in that company. The NFC is loaded with excellent QB play...
| Eli’s play in the 4qtr was the reason behind that successful season?
If you told me it was 2011 then I would stipulate...
we go...
|are so massively overrated, its criminal they are mentioned with the best QBs in the game.
| If Eli play really well, the Giants could make the Superbowl. It would be absolutely brilliant. Happy as fuck.
What if he plays worse than last year and we took a guard at 2?
In comment 13875549 dep026 said:
Quote:
? That explains why both of them have been awarded MVP of the entire NFL in the past.
In comment 13875518 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to the point he’s pro bowl level - as suggested. That would mean he’s right there with Brees, Wentz, Wilson, Rodgers, Newton, Ryan, Goff, etc. Does anyone really think that’s rational?
That’s asking a lot for a 37 year old to be in that company. The NFC is loaded with excellent QB play...
One of the QB's you mentioned will be 39, so...
|
So?
Do you want to attempt to put Eli in the same category as Brees? I'm certainly interested in that battle...
In comment 13875549 dep026 said:
Quote:
Massively overrated? Uh - no.
Overrated? Newton is to a degree. But he's an incredible athlete and closer to his prime than Eli. So it's reasonable to conclude he will have a pro bowl caliber season before Eli. and that was the point - who could be a pro bowl player this upcoming season...
I don't know who overrates Ryan. He's a very good QB who is only 32 and has been a better regular season QB than Eli over his career.
| Not act like Manning was pitiful in 2016. While Manning's numbers weren't bad in 2016, there was a big drop off in yards and tds as well as ypa from '15. 16' was Mac's first year having full control and I think the offense changed, obviously for the worse.
When Mara claimed the offense was broken during the '13 season he should have said the OL was broken. In hindsight there wasn't any reason for gilbride to leave. The scheme Coughlin and gilbride ran we're fine.
I believe Mac was a Mara influenced hire, I don't think gilbride really wanted to retire or that coughlin wanted him to go. Mac comes in with but Coughlin not wanting to give up control of the offense blends his scheme with Mac's, which actually worked well. Coughlin leaves, Mac's real offense comes out and the team struggles offensively.
In comment 13875443 christian said:
Quote:
It may be rare, but the guy who called for a serious head injury would qualify as someone with an irrational hatred.
And sure, you can point to the defense in 2007, but 2011? I'm not sure the 31st ranked defense carried us to a championship. Eli threw the team on his back that year, and it is fans who cannot appreciate that fact that frustrate those of us appreciative of what Eli has meant to the franchise.
In comment 13875607 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 13875549 dep026 said:
Quote:
Massively overrated? Uh - no.
Overrated? Newton is to a degree. But he's an incredible athlete and closer to his prime than Eli. So it's reasonable to conclude he will have a pro bowl caliber season before Eli. and that was the point - who could be a pro bowl player this upcoming season...
I don't know who overrates Ryan. He's a very good QB who is only 32 and has been a better regular season QB than Eli over his career.
Yes, they are massively overrated. If you think Matt Ryan has been better than Eli Manning, even in the regular season - it kind of proves my point. People just look at stats - and say "look at his stats, he has been very good". Factoring in personel, where they play, and the results that have come about..... are rarely things that are considered.
In comment 13875465 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875443 christian said:
Quote:
It may be rare, but the guy who called for a serious head injury would qualify as someone with an irrational hatred.
And sure, you can point to the defense in 2007, but 2011? I'm not sure the 31st ranked defense carried us to a championship. Eli threw the team on his back that year, and it is fans who cannot appreciate that fact that frustrate those of us appreciative of what Eli has meant to the franchise.
I'm pretty sure they were the 31st ranked defense in 2012, not 2011. But the defense was still mediocre in 2011, so your point is valid.
In comment 13875618 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Pitiful, no. But coming off a season that wasn't his best overall in 2015 but statistically his best, 27th in total QBR was a huge disappointment.
In comment 13875570 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875549 dep026 said:
Quote:
? That explains why both of them have been awarded MVP of the entire NFL in the past.
ok, and whats your point? I would take 10-12 QBs over both of them and not even think twice. Stat driven league doesnt ensure success.
I will tell you this much, if a guy like Rivers, Luck, Stafford played with the talent the Falcons have had for their entire careers - they would be talked about in the realms of Rodgers and Brady.
|
|there's no arguing if you really believe Matt Ryan has been better than Eli. I am too old to do that. It kind of enhances my point I made earlier in this thread though.
In comment 13875694 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875661 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Pitiful, no. But coming off a season that wasn't his best overall in 2015 but statistically his best, 27th in total QBR was a huge disappointment.
And despite the fact that your eyes tell you even now that he can still physically make all the throws, because we're talking about physical decline here (there is no mental decline at 37 years old), you won't acknowledge that maybe McAdoo's horrible scheme that couldn't break 20 points for an NFL record 8 straight games was probably most responsible for that cliff he fell off?
Guys are still playing at a high level at 37 in the NFL. There are multiple examples.
And if you're going to say he mentally declined due to feeling the pass rush or not looking down field, those things are attributed to the scheme/poor line and can be fixed.
In comment 13875661 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875633 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875618 crick n NC said:
Pitiful, no. But coming off a season that wasn't his best overall in 2015 but statistically his best, 27th in total QBR was a huge disappointment.
And despite the fact that your eyes tell you even now that he can still physically make all the throws, because we're talking about physical decline here (there is no mental decline at 37 years old), you won't acknowledge that maybe McAdoo's horrible scheme that couldn't break 20 points for an NFL record 8 straight games was probably most responsible for that cliff he fell off?
Guys are still playing at a high level at 37 in the NFL. There are multiple examples.
And if you're going to say he mentally declined due to feeling the pass rush or not looking down field, those things are attributed to the scheme/poor line and can be fixed.
Just because other QBs are still playing at a high level at 37 doesn't mean he will. No, I do not think he has lost his mental ability to read a defense and audible to better plays when surveying the defense at the line of scrimmage.
But I do see a drop off in his intermediate/deep accuracy. Also yes, I do think he is shell shocked. As I said in a thread yesterday, he got sacked against the Lions this year without even getting touched. It was embarrassing to watch.
You are probably right, him playing in a much better offensive scheme should help, but if the organization puts all of their faith in Eli going forward than I think it is a mistake.
|.
| The defense stepped it up in the playoffs, that's true.
But Eli's NFL record 7 fourth quarter comebacks, and record breaking 14 4th quarter TD's got us to 9-7, while the defense had a historically bad 4 games stretch where we lost 4 games in a row.
In comment 13875518 bw in dc said:
One of the QB's you mentioned will be 39, so...
In comment 13875694 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875661 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875633 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875618 crick n NC said:
Pitiful, no. But coming off a season that wasn't his best overall in 2015 but statistically his best, 27th in total QBR was a huge disappointment.
And despite the fact that your eyes tell you even now that he can still physically make all the throws, because we're talking about physical decline here (there is no mental decline at 37 years old), you won't acknowledge that maybe McAdoo's horrible scheme that couldn't break 20 points for an NFL record 8 straight games was probably most responsible for that cliff he fell off?
Guys are still playing at a high level at 37 in the NFL. There are multiple examples.
And if you're going to say he mentally declined due to feeling the pass rush or not looking down field, those things are attributed to the scheme/poor line and can be fixed.
Just because other QBs are still playing at a high level at 37 doesn't mean he will. No, I do not think he has lost his mental ability to read a defense and audible to better plays when surveying the defense at the line of scrimmage.
But I do see a drop off in his intermediate/deep accuracy. Also yes, I do think he is shell shocked. As I said in a thread yesterday, he got sacked against the Lions this year without even getting touched. It was embarrassing to watch.
You are probably right, him playing in a much better offensive scheme should help, but if the organization puts all of their faith in Eli going forward than I think it is a mistake.
That was Ziggy Ansah.. sacked Eli with his pinky nail
| that was game 2 of the season. haha
I thought he fell cause he didnt think he could get the throw off.
| 1. He's 37
2. His contract is up after the season
He could be MVP in 2018; those things won't change.
|than a year too late.
In comment 13875706 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875694 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875661 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875633 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875618 crick n NC said:
Pitiful, no. But coming off a season that wasn't his best overall in 2015 but statistically his best, 27th in total QBR was a huge disappointment.
And despite the fact that your eyes tell you even now that he can still physically make all the throws, because we're talking about physical decline here (there is no mental decline at 37 years old), you won't acknowledge that maybe McAdoo's horrible scheme that couldn't break 20 points for an NFL record 8 straight games was probably most responsible for that cliff he fell off?
Guys are still playing at a high level at 37 in the NFL. There are multiple examples.
And if you're going to say he mentally declined due to feeling the pass rush or not looking down field, those things are attributed to the scheme/poor line and can be fixed.
Just because other QBs are still playing at a high level at 37 doesn't mean he will. No, I do not think he has lost his mental ability to read a defense and audible to better plays when surveying the defense at the line of scrimmage.
But I do see a drop off in his intermediate/deep accuracy. Also yes, I do think he is shell shocked. As I said in a thread yesterday, he got sacked against the Lions this year without even getting touched. It was embarrassing to watch.
You are probably right, him playing in a much better offensive scheme should help, but if the organization puts all of their faith in Eli going forward than I think it is a mistake.
That was Ziggy Ansah.. sacked Eli with his pinky nail
Honestly, that was a smart business decision when you're getting battered constantly, in the midst of a losing season, with a lame duck coach, and a depleted roster.
What did he have to gain/prove by hanging in there? Nothing.
| some of the same people on this thread used to go out of their way to bash Eli's play during the 00s. Now they can't wait to question his worth heading into 2018.
Not saying you like it, but you definitely go out of your way and look for reasons to believe that Eli won't produce in 2018.
How the fuck can anyone take the 2017 season seriously? And to make things even more ridiculous, Eli actually posted stats that aren't even as bad as his 2013 campaign. Not even close actually. His numbers last year were merely pedestrian or below average. Not shockingly bad by any stretch and at times Eli played well last year.
But yea, he can't play well with a real man calling the plays as opposed to micky fucking mouse holding the tic tock diner menu.
That's nuts.
In comment 13875646 dep026 said:
Quote:
In the regular season - which, to be clear, and to avoid confusion is NOT the playoffs - Ryan has been consistently better than Eli.
Let's look (Eli first):
Completion %s: 59% to 65%
Pet Attmpt: 6.99 to 7.47
TD/INT Ratio: 1.49 to 2.06
QBR: 57 to 69
RAT: 83.5 to 93.4
MVPs 0 to 1
Should I ignore those?
| I have seen our residents who worship Eli say it's a stat driven bunch of nonsense to say other currently better QBs aren't better because stats are for losers. Those same people have pointed to Eli's yardage and completion percentage as signs that he's still good despite losing way more games than he has won over the past 5 years. Totally sensible He is 33-46 over the past five seasons, that is the only number that matters and it's magically going to reverse at age 37. That makes perfect sense.
Look when he stinks this year and costs us points with horrible interceptions and Charlie Brown like fumbles and fall downs I will wait patiently and watch you all blame the flat earthers, or the turf or the terrible coaching or the mish mash OL or whatever boogey man you feel vindicated blaming for your man crush not playing well yet again. Eli is cooked and it's going on year 3 of that and it's going to get worse. He may start off hot in a new offense but he's going to hear the footsteps and he's going to wildly huck the ball around hoping David Tyree or Mario Manningham reappear and save him again. He was a great QB and a winner for a long time. He hasn't been that guy for a long time and that's that. Eventually he will move on and I won't have to watch this blind Faith masquerade as "analysis" any longer.
|It seems a safe bet he wasn't even our first choice.
| rolling with Eli for a year or two is not "putting all their eggs in one basket".
They're not idiots. They will have a plan, one way or the other.
In comment 13875697 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It is, unless you are the Browns, you do not pick this high often. We were 3-13, our QB is 37 and he played awful last year. It is not if we need a QB, the only question is when. If Eli has reached a point in his career that he needs the exact same things a rookie QB needs to be successful, you might as well draft one when you have the second pick in a QB rich draft. The truth is, Eli might have a lot left, Eli also might be total toast. The last five years, combined with normal aging might have ruined him. I hope we hedge our bets and draft a QB at 2 while Eli wins a Superbowl then retires as a first ballot HoFer. That is my ideal scenario.
In comment 13875697 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It is, unless you are the Browns, you do not pick this high often. We were 3-13, our QB is 37 and he played awful last year. It is not if we need a QB, the only question is when. If Eli has reached a point in his career that he needs the exact same things a rookie QB needs to be successful, you might as well draft one when you have the second pick in a QB rich draft. The truth is, Eli might have a lot left, Eli also might be total toast. The last five years, combined with normal aging might have ruined him. I hope we hedge our bets and draft a QB at 2 while Eli wins a Superbowl then retires as a first ballot HoFer. That is my ideal scenario.
| some of the same people on this thread used to go out of their way to bash Eli's play during the 00s. Now they can't wait to question his worth heading into 2018.
Not saying you like it, but you definitely go out of your way and look for reasons to believe that Eli won't produce in 2018.
How the fuck can anyone take the 2017 season seriously? And to make things even more ridiculous, Eli actually posted stats that aren't even as bad as his 2013 campaign. Not even close actually. His numbers last year were merely pedestrian or below average. Not shockingly bad by any stretch and at times Eli played well last year.
But yea, he can't play well with a real man calling the plays as opposed to micky fucking mouse holding the tic tock diner menu.
That's nuts.
In comment 13875839 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Oooh, another contrarian Terps take that isn't based in reality.
In comment 13875845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 13875697 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It is, unless you are the Browns, you do not pick this high often. We were 3-13, our QB is 37 and he played awful last year. It is not if we need a QB, the only question is when. If Eli has reached a point in his career that he needs the exact same things a rookie QB needs to be successful, you might as well draft one when you have the second pick in a QB rich draft. The truth is, Eli might have a lot left, Eli also might be total toast. The last five years, combined with normal aging might have ruined him. I hope we hedge our bets and draft a QB at 2 while Eli wins a Superbowl then retires as a first ballot HoFer. That is my ideal scenario.
We were 3-13 last year and we have already got rid of 3 OL, possibly 4. We had UDFA playing a ton of snaps at skill positions. We lost OBJ for the majority of the year. We lost Marshall for the majority of the year. SS was banged up for a lot of games. The defense was just dyfunctional.
We are not fielding the same team this year. There were a lot of awful players on the team last year and some of them are getting passes and 2nd chances.
In comment 13875618 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Not act like Manning was pitiful in 2016. While Manning's numbers weren't bad in 2016, there was a big drop off in yards and tds as well as ypa from '15. 16' was Mac's first year having full control and I think the offense changed, obviously for the worse.
When Mara claimed the offense was broken during the '13 season he should have said the OL was broken. In hindsight there wasn't any reason for gilbride to leave. The scheme Coughlin and gilbride ran we're fine.
I believe Mac was a Mara influenced hire, I don't think gilbride really wanted to retire or that coughlin wanted him to go. Mac comes in with but Coughlin not wanting to give up control of the offense blends his scheme with Mac's, which actually worked well. Coughlin leaves, Mac's real offense comes out and the team struggles offensively.
Pretty much my exact view.
|but whose to assume any of these coaches would be successful, including Patricia & McDaniels?
In comment 13875858 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 13875697 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
rolling with Eli for a year or two is not "putting all their eggs in one basket".
They're not idiots. They will have a plan, one way or the other.
It is, unless you are the Browns, you do not pick this high often. We were 3-13, our QB is 37 and he played awful last year. It is not if we need a QB, the only question is when. If Eli has reached a point in his career that he needs the exact same things a rookie QB needs to be successful, you might as well draft one when you have the second pick in a QB rich draft. The truth is, Eli might have a lot left, Eli also might be total toast. The last five years, combined with normal aging might have ruined him. I hope we hedge our bets and draft a QB at 2 while Eli wins a Superbowl then retires as a first ballot HoFer. That is my ideal scenario.
We were 3-13 last year and we have already got rid of 3 OL, possibly 4. We had UDFA playing a ton of snaps at skill positions. We lost OBJ for the majority of the year. We lost Marshall for the majority of the year. SS was banged up for a lot of games. The defense was just dyfunctional.
We are not fielding the same team this year. There were a lot of awful players on the team last year and some of them are getting passes and 2nd chances.
That is all true. It also might be true that Eli is done. I don't know and neither does anyone. The only way anyone will be satisfied is we we give Eli, a good offensive scheme and coach, a solid OL and a quality running game. Who would not succeed with that? Dak Prescott looked amazing with that. The career Journeyman looked great with the Jets with less than that. All I know is that with timing of everything, including Eli's age and because we did not play Webb, I think it would be gross negligence on the part of management not to take a QB at 2 unless they are convinced none of them are worth anywhere near the number 2 pick. Otherwise take the damn QB and we can all root for Eli until proves he can't do it anymore.
In comment 13875754 djm said:
Quote:
It honestly could be a case study for a psychology class. With regards to Eli, I 100% believe there are actual Giant fans who would rather see him play bad then the team win. There is no doubt in my mind given the utter nonsense posted daily on BBI
In comment 13875754 djm said:
Quote:
It honestly could be a case study for a psychology class. With regards to Eli, I 100% believe there are actual Giant fans who would rather see him play bad then the team win. There is no doubt in my mind given the utter nonsense posted daily on BBI
In comment 13875858 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 13875845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 13875697 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It is, unless you are the Browns, you do not pick this high often. We were 3-13, our QB is 37 and he played awful last year. It is not if we need a QB, the only question is when. If Eli has reached a point in his career that he needs the exact same things a rookie QB needs to be successful, you might as well draft one when you have the second pick in a QB rich draft. The truth is, Eli might have a lot left, Eli also might be total toast. The last five years, combined with normal aging might have ruined him. I hope we hedge our bets and draft a QB at 2 while Eli wins a Superbowl then retires as a first ballot HoFer. That is my ideal scenario.
We were 3-13 last year and we have already got rid of 3 OL, possibly 4. We had UDFA playing a ton of snaps at skill positions. We lost OBJ for the majority of the year. We lost Marshall for the majority of the year. SS was banged up for a lot of games. The defense was just dyfunctional.
We are not fielding the same team this year. There were a lot of awful players on the team last year and some of them are getting passes and 2nd chances.
That is all true. It also might be true that Eli is done. I don't know and neither does anyone. The only way anyone will be satisfied is we we give Eli, a good offensive scheme and coach, a solid OL and a quality running game. Who would not succeed with that? Dak Prescott looked amazing with that. The career Journeyman looked great with the Jets with less than that. All I know is that with timing of everything, including Eli's age and because we did not play Webb, I think it would be gross negligence on the part of management not to take a QB at 2 unless they are convinced none of them are worth anywhere near the number 2 pick. Otherwise take the damn QB and we can all root for Eli until proves he can't do it anymore.
In comment 13875860 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13875754 djm said:
Quote:
some of the same people on this thread used to go out of their way to bash Eli's play during the 00s. Now they can't wait to question his worth heading into 2018.
Not saying you like it, but you definitely go out of your way and look for reasons to believe that Eli won't produce in 2018.
How the fuck can anyone take the 2017 season seriously? And to make things even more ridiculous, Eli actually posted stats that aren't even as bad as his 2013 campaign. Not even close actually. His numbers last year were merely pedestrian or below average. Not shockingly bad by any stretch and at times Eli played well last year.
But yea, he can't play well with a real man calling the plays as opposed to micky fucking mouse holding the tic tock diner menu.
That's nuts.
It honestly could be a case study for a psychology class. With regards to Eli, I 100% believe there are actual Giant fans who would rather see him play bad then the team win. There is no doubt in my mind given the utter nonsense posted daily on BBI
This post is nonsense. We are all Giants fans here, and we just want to win. Just because some of us think it is time to move on from Eli does not mean we want to see him fail. That is pure garbage.
|they're just not being produced by colleges at a high rate anymore
In comment 13875706 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Honestly, that was a smart business decision when you're getting battered constantly, in the midst of a losing season, with a lame duck coach, and a depleted roster.
What did he have to gain/prove by hanging in there? Nothing.
In comment 13875731 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875706 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Honestly, that was a smart business decision when you're getting battered constantly, in the midst of a losing season, with a lame duck coach, and a depleted roster.
What did he have to gain/prove by hanging in there? Nothing.
IT WAS THE SECOND GAME OF THE SEASON!
|FTW. Very well said.
|
All of the people that believe in Eli just want to see him given a fair chance to succeed.
In comment 13876044 gmen9892 said:
Quote:
All of the people that believe in Eli just want to see him given a fair chance to succeed.
What in sweet Moses does "fair chance to succeed" mean?
What more does Jints Central have to do to demonstrate they have bent over backwards to afford him that chance?
| and scheme was and we are talking about a single sack as "embarrassing" proof he is done...
Sort of makes the OP's argument...
In comment 13875731 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875706 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Honestly, that was a smart business decision when you're getting battered constantly, in the midst of a losing season, with a lame duck coach, and a depleted roster.
What did he have to gain/prove by hanging in there? Nothing.
IT WAS THE SECOND GAME OF THE SEASON!
In comment 13876215 JCin332 said:
Quote:
Sort of makes the OP's argument...
Yes because that is exactly what I said right? That one embarrassing sack is evidence. That was solely related to my point that he is shell shocked. I have stated many times his play the last two years is evidence he is in major decline.
At least you didn't tell me to go root for the Eagles.
| If I have learned anything about Eli threads, it is that many people simply are incapable of discussing the topic objectively.
And this goes both ways. It certainly isn't limited to the pro-Eli people.
In comment 13876130 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13875731 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13875706 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Honestly, that was a smart business decision when you're getting battered constantly, in the midst of a losing season, with a lame duck coach, and a depleted roster.
What did he have to gain/prove by hanging in there? Nothing.
IT WAS THE SECOND GAME OF THE SEASON!
Doesnt matter if it was the 2nd or 10th. Business decisions like that are what has allowed Eli to make it 14 years in this league without any major injuries. I will take that trade-off.
| Newton did that down one score in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. In identical situations Eli turned losses into wins with historic plays.
Cam Newton deserves way more grief for that play than he actually got. It is, possibly, the worst play in the history of the NFL and I don't think he could live it down if he threw for 100,000 yards and 500 touchdowns for his career. If I owned the Panthers that would have been his last game in that uniform.
Now I think there's a strong chance Eli is done and I think we should move on from him...but next to Eli, Cam ain't shit.
In comment 13876232 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13876215 JCin332 said:
Quote:
Sort of makes the OP's argument...
Yes because that is exactly what I said right? That one embarrassing sack is evidence. That was solely related to my point that he is shell shocked. I have stated many times his play the last two years is evidence he is in major decline.
At least you didn't tell me to go root for the Eagles.
Oh shit thanks for reminding me go root for the fucking eagles..