An NFL coach's view mai71 : 3/20/2018 12:25 pm A friend of mine has an NFL QB coach as an acquaintance. This coach was entrusted to break down tape on the current crop of QB's , including

Darold, Rosen, Allen and Mayfield. He also did the same job of evaluating QB's last year.



My friend, a Giant fan, asked the QB coach if there was any significant difference between the top four and Davis Webb. He responded that he felt there was no significant difference between them and Davis Webb.



It seems to me that if Gettleman and the powers that be feel the same way anything is possible with the 2nd pick.



Again, I know that this is both anecdotal and second hand information. If true, it just adds to the speculation on what the Giants will do with second pick this year.

Quote: If Webb was the prospect that these guys are, why was he a 3rd round pick when all of these guys are projected to go top 10, possibly top 5??



To be fair, Webb was predicted to go about a round higher than he actually did. You have a lot of QB's being talked about early in the draft because many teams picking high need QB's. Akili Smith, Jake Locker, Christian Ponder, etc. were all Top 12 picks. Just because a QB is projected to go high doesn't mean he will be a success. I will say though that the generic succsess rate for a QB drafted high is better than one drafted lower, but you can say that for most positions. About the only positions that are different are P and K because to be worth the pick you need to be a generational talent or it is a waste In comment 13876090 Keith said:To be fair, Webb was predicted to go about a round higher than he actually did. You have a lot of QB's being talked about early in the draft because many teams picking high need QB's. Akili Smith, Jake Locker, Christian Ponder, etc. were all Top 12 picks. Just because a QB is projected to go high doesn't mean he will be a success. I will say though that the generic succsess rate for a QB drafted high is better than one drafted lower, but you can say that for most positions. About the only positions that are different are P and K because to be worth the pick you need to be a generational talent or it is a waste

Mike, that's fine, even if he was a projected Keith : 3/20/2018 2:10 pm : link 2nd rounder, there is a reason he was projected for the 2nd round. He's a project. He's not close to the prospect that these 4 guys are. There is a top tier DE in the draft, one of the best RB prospects in the draft, good secondary guys a top tier OL and yet all the teams are fighting to move up and get one of the QB's. Webb went in the 3rd round.

. idiotsavant : 3/20/2018 2:10 pm : link #4 + 33,34,35 + whatever we have 3-7 or to that effect would be ideal.

Why was Russell Wilson a 3rd round pick and not a top 5?



You completely missed the point. Why did Wilson fall to the 3rd round? He had certain flaws that teams didn't want. Obviously teams were wrong. What have you seen from Webb that tells you teams were wrong. Guy couldn't beat out Geno Smith. In comment 13876098 allstarjim said:You completely missed the point. Why did Wilson fall to the 3rd round? He had certain flaws that teams didn't want. Obviously teams were wrong. What have you seen from Webb that tells you teams were wrong. Guy couldn't beat out Geno Smith.

I also have a friend in the coaching ranks... Frankie in Flushing : 3/20/2018 2:16 pm : link And he thinks Mason Rudolph could be the best of the bunch.

Man I hate that statement. People take one example and in this case from decades ago to try to create an argument that there is no probability difference of success for a player picked early or late...as if its completely random. Although apparently it's an iron-clad rule for running backs. In comment 13876055 Pep22 said:Although apparently it's an iron-clad rule for running backs.

Quote: If Webb was the prospect that these guys are, why was he a 3rd round pick when all of these guys are projected to go top 10, possibly top 5??



Because teams occasionally miss on guys, even QB's? Russell Wilson was a 3rd round pick, Kirk Cousins a 4th, Dak Prescott a 4th rounder, Case Keenum undrafted.



It happens. I have no idea if Webb will develop into a quality starter, but we knew when he was drafted that he was a project who needed work. Sometimes those projects work out, or else why even draft them? In comment 13876090 Keith said:Because teams occasionally miss on guys, even QB's? Russell Wilson was a 3rd round pick, Kirk Cousins a 4th, Dak Prescott a 4th rounder, Case Keenum undrafted.It happens. I have no idea if Webb will develop into a quality starter, but we knew when he was drafted that he was a project who needed work. Sometimes those projects work out, or else why even draft them?

An an NFL QBs coach thinks... GiantsAlwaysAndForever : 3/20/2018 2:24 pm : link There's no difference between Webb and Rosen, then he clearly isn't doing his job right.



Not sure how you could ever watch their game tape back-to-back and not notice the differences in footwork, throwing mechanics, anticipation throwing (the biggest contract), pocket presence, and mental processing.



Webb is also a completely different prospect than Darnold,Jackson, Baker - so I won't compare there.



Webb does compare somewhat to Allen for me, although he has a worse arm and overall athleticism.

Again, you are missing the point. Keith : 3/20/2018 2:25 pm : link Lets use Wilson for example(same can be said of Prescott)....Rookie year training camp, they knew they had something special. He won the job immediately. Obviously teams miss on guys, I wasn't trying to suggest that. My point is...what has happened with Webb that makes people think he should be compared to them. He did nothing his rookie year. He didn't look good in camp, preseason and didn't beat out Geno for the backup job. What has Webb done where he should be compared to a group of guys that will go top 5 in this years draft? Its BS.

I’m continually shocked.... Bobby from Bensonhurst : 3/20/2018 2:25 pm : link That Lamar Jackson isn’t given consideration since DG is going for a hawg mawlies with Nelson at 2.

It's also a bit weird that we've turned the 3rd (and now second) round Bill L : 3/20/2018 2:28 pm : link into the equivalent of being a UDFA.



Usually they're considered to be high draft picks.



It's also hard to judge a person's ability just by citing what pick he is. The number of teams desperate for a QB (or whatever), the overall strength of the draft, the overall strength of the position, the total number of players at the position, the overall strength of players at other positions, the overall numbers of players at other positions, the needs of teams at other positions, etc, etc, etc, will determine which specific pick is used on a player. And, it's not unheard for some flaw or trait or whatever to get attached to a player and cause him to fall.

the idea that he didn't or couldn't beat out Geno Smith Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/20/2018 2:30 pm : link last year is a bit of a misreading of history. The coach and the GM had no intention of allowing him to compete for the second spot. And they said that on multiple occasions. Feel free to blame them, but don't use that as a negative on Webb. Once they were gone, he was pretty quickly elevated over Geno.

You completely missed the point. Why did Wilson fall to the 3rd round? He had certain flaws that teams didn't want. Obviously teams were wrong. What have you seen from Webb that tells you teams were wrong. Guy couldn't beat out Geno Smith.



Can we stop with the "he couldn't beat out Geno Smith" BS? It is ridiculous. Geno was signed as a veteran backup because the staff did not want to go into the season with Webb as the only backup. When the season went south, and McAdoo was fighting for his job, who was he going to let play? A guy who had 2 years of starting experience, or a rookie who was bound to struggle? In comment 13876123 Keith said:Can we stop with the "he couldn't beat out Geno Smith" BS? It is ridiculous. Geno was signed as a veteran backup because the staff did not want to go into the season with Webb as the only backup. When the season went south, and McAdoo was fighting for his job, who was he going to let play? A guy who had 2 years of starting experience, or a rookie who was bound to struggle?

That's kind of my point there. Keith : 3/20/2018 2:35 pm : link Webb clearly wasn't ready to be a starting QB in the NFL. So this guy(who signed up when, today) claims that his connection said that Webb is as good of a prospect as Rosen and Darnold, yet Webb was drafted in the 3rd round(there were plenty of teams that needed QB's so that's just silly), didn't look all that special in camp or preseason and didn't show the coaches anything during the season that would let them think he was ready to be a QB, yet a few months later he's as good as all of these guys about to go top 10. Ok then.

Can we stop with the "he couldn't beat out Geno Smith" BS? It is ridiculous. Geno was signed as a veteran backup because the staff did not want to go into the season with Webb as the only backup. When the season went south, and McAdoo was fighting for his job, who was he going to let play? A guy who had 2 years of starting experience, or a rookie who was bound to struggle? Yeah it is a bit disingenuous, considering the context of the season. Eli was always going to be the guy leading a playoff team to the playoffs again, and Geno was the guy to fill in in case of injury while maintaining team progression. Webb was always going to be the guy who needed to be groomed for the future. "Beating out" was never expected; that's quite different from giving him experience once the season fell apart, but there was little logic to the last coaching staff at that point. In comment 13876159 Section331 said:Yeah it is a bit disingenuous, considering the context of the season. Eli was always going to be the guy leading a playoff team to the playoffs again, and Geno was the guy to fill in in case of injury while maintaining team progression. Webb was always going to be the guy who needed to be groomed for the future. "Beating out" was never expected; that's quite different from giving him experience once the season fell apart, but there was little logic to the last coaching staff at that point.

Hope this guy isn't scouting for the Giants ZogZerg : 3/20/2018 2:40 pm : link Webb same as top 4 QBs in this draft coming out of college.



LOL.

Quote: Is a better physical prototype QB than Darnold, is more athletic than both Darnold and Rosen, threw for 4300 yards and 37 TDs his senior year.



I really want to see what he has. Sure, he was a third rounder, and a late third at that. Russell Wilson was a third rounder, he's amazing. Nick Foles was a third rounder and is a Super Bowl MVP, right? Kirk Cousins was a 4th rounder and everybody seems to want him.



Yes, there's a LOT more misses than hits in the third round, but Webb has some qualities that can translate into success in the NFL.



If he is at least as good as the quarterbacks at the top of this draft and you take a QB in the first anyway, you've cost yourself a Saquon Barkley needlessly.



If you take a QB in this draft, better be an absolute stud. Better than a Matt Ryan.



Well, by not playing Webb at all last year, because Eli's streak was so sacred and Mara got too rattled by the fan blow back, we are now stuck in this conundrum at the #2 slot.



So you still have to draft a QB. And if it ends up being - by some gift from the football gods - that you end up having two young, good, capable QBs, then good for us. The more QB assets, the better...



Ask Philly. In comment 13876072 allstarjim said:Well, by not playing Webb at all last year, because Eli's streak was so sacred and Mara got too rattled by the fan blow back, we are now stuck in this conundrum at the #2 slot.So you still have to draft a QB. And if it ends up being - by some gift from the football gods - that you end up having two young, good, capable QBs, then good for us. The more QB assets, the better...Ask Philly.

Maybe we should see if could trade the other 50 guys Bill L : 3/20/2018 2:45 pm : link and accumulate even more QB assets?

I really want to see what he has. Sure, he was a third rounder, and a late third at that. Russell Wilson was a third rounder, he's amazing. Nick Foles was a third rounder and is a Super Bowl MVP, right? Kirk Cousins was a 4th rounder and everybody seems to want him.



Yes, there's a LOT more misses than hits in the third round, but Webb has some qualities that can translate into success in the NFL.



If he is at least as good as the quarterbacks at the top of this draft and you take a QB in the first anyway, you've cost yourself a Saquon Barkley needlessly.



If you take a QB in this draft, better be an absolute stud. Better than a Matt Ryan.







Well, by not playing Webb at all last year, because Eli's streak was so sacred and Mara got too rattled by the fan blow back, we are now stuck in this conundrum at the #2 slot.



So you still have to draft a QB. And if it ends up being - by some gift from the football gods - that you end up having two young, good, capable QBs, then good for us. The more QB assets, the better...



Ask Philly.



That's how I see it. Webb shouldn't prevent us from doing anything. If he ends up being good, good for us. It's another asset at the most important and most valuable position in all of sports. In comment 13876188 bw in dc said:That's how I see it. Webb shouldn't prevent us from doing anything. If he ends up being good, good for us. It's another asset at the most important and most valuable position in all of sports.

To be fair, Webb was predicted to go about a round higher than he actually did. You have a lot of QB's being talked about early in the draft because many teams picking high need QB's. Akili Smith, Jake Locker, Christian Ponder, etc. were all Top 12 picks. Just because a QB is projected to go high doesn't mean he will be a success. I will say though that the generic succsess rate for a QB drafted high is better than one drafted lower, but you can say that for most positions. About the only positions that are different are P and K because to be worth the pick you need to be a generational talent or it is a waste Locker and Ponder were seen as huge reaches at the time they were taken. There are runs on QBs - that's why it makes no sense to pass on one when there's 5-6 consensus first round QBs.



what you're saying is closer to if a team shocked everyone and took Luke Falk at the back of the first round, he flamed out, and then years later people were talking about not taking a late 1st rd QB due to Falk and Weeden. In comment 13876106 Mike in NY said:Locker and Ponder were seen as huge reaches at the time they were taken. There are runs on QBs - that's why it makes no sense to pass on one when there's 5-6 consensus first round QBs.what you're saying is closer to if a team shocked everyone and took Luke Falk at the back of the first round, he flamed out, and then years later people were talking about not taking a late 1st rd QB due to Falk and Weeden.

Webb AcidTest : 3/20/2018 3:12 pm : link is not the reason the Giants shouldn't draft a QB at #2. The reason they shouldn't is that none of the QBs are worth the #2 pick.



Darnold: bad mechanics, fumble problems, stares down receivers.



Rosen: Gorgeous mechanics, and reads defenses at an advanced level. Good pocket presence, and nimble feet, but not a scrambler. Injury history that includes two recent concussions, and a slight frame.



Allen: Too inaccurate.



Webb was drafted where he should have been. The chatter last year about him being a first round pick was ridiculous. Webb played in a spread offense. 60-65% of his passes were within 10 yards of the LOS (70-75% for Falk BTW). Most of the rest of his passes were deep sideline "rail" throws. He made very few passes to the second and third levels, and consequently had almost no experience making the types of reads required at the NFL level. He also had no experience under center. What he had was a terrific arm, good mobility, great combine numbers, an insane work ethic, and an unquestioned love of football.



Webb was a classic Reese "project" pick. Most of those picks failed, which is why he was fired. Whether Webb can be the first Reese "project" pick to succeed is unknown.

Keith mai71 : 3/20/2018 3:45 pm : link I never claimed Davis was better than anybody . Quite the contrary, I was surprised that an NFL QB coach had this take on the consensus top four quarterbacks. Matter of fact I went back to my my source and double checked if that was the coach's assessment. That is why I posted in the first place. That coach certainly knows more than I do.





With all that said, my choice would be Barkley. Love the way he plays. Plus a great character guy. From my seat at Met Life, I would love to see ground and pound football take the heart out of the opponent. Old school football dominating the game and then Eli and OBJ put the dagger in to finish them off.

Unfortunately GiantFanInTX : 3/20/2018 3:46 pm : link We know as much about Webb as the prospects coming out. Here's how I see it. When you have a pick as high as #2 overall, you really can't miss. You need to take the player who will impact your organization in the most positive way. To me, given the uncertainties at QB, I'd rather see the Giants take Barkley, Nelson or even trade down. There are so many holes on the roster, but I just don't see how you can pass on a generational talent like Barkley or Nelson for an even more unknown commodity in one of the top rated QBs. Of course, how do you know that Barkley or Nelson don't turn out to be busts? It's a total crap shoot. I would not want to have to make these decisions...

Same goes for Allen and Mayfield most likely. Rosen is the only one that might be a Day 1 starter, and that shouldnt be a knock on the others, nor should it be a knock on Webb. In comment 13876174 Bill L said:Same goes for Allen and Mayfield most likely. Rosen is the only one that might be a Day 1 starter, and that shouldnt be a knock on the others, nor should it be a knock on Webb.

So you're saying Rosen is a less durable Peyton Manning? Um, sign me up for Peyton Manning with more injuries in a fucking heartbeat. In comment 13876251 AcidTest said:So you're saying Rosen is a less durable Peyton Manning? Um, sign me up for Peyton Manning with more injuries in a fucking heartbeat.

mai71 Milton : 3/20/2018 4:30 pm : link Given that 32 NFL scouting departments (including Gettleman) didn't think Webb was worth spending a 1st or 2nd round pick on, basically this QB coach friend of yours expects the top four QBs to go in the third round or there abouts. I bet he'll be surprised when they all go in the top ten! I guess it's either that or he can't believe that Webb didn't go in the top ten last year.



Maybe you can clarity on that: is it that he thinks Webb should've been a top ten pick last year or that he thinks Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, and Allen all grade out as third round prospects in his book?

Everyone needs to do themselves and the world a favor djm : 3/20/2018 4:33 pm : link And pretend that Davis Webb doesn’t exist until he takes snaps in training camp. I honestly don’t want to hear another word about Davis Webb until this summer. He doesn’t exist.

I really want to see what he has. Sure, he was a third rounder, and a late third at that. Russell Wilson was a third rounder, he's amazing. Nick Foles was a third rounder and is a Super Bowl MVP, right? Kirk Cousins was a 4th rounder and everybody seems to want him.



Yes, there's a LOT more misses than hits in the third round, but Webb has some qualities that can translate into success in the NFL.



If he is at least as good as the quarterbacks at the top of this draft and you take a QB in the first anyway, you've cost yourself a Saquon Barkley needlessly.



If you take a QB in this draft, better be an absolute stud. Better than a Matt Ryan.







Well, by not playing Webb at all last year, because Eli's streak was so sacred and Mara got too rattled by the fan blow back, we are now stuck in this conundrum at the #2 slot.



So you still have to draft a QB. And if it ends up being - by some gift from the football gods - that you end up having two young, good, capable QBs, then good for us. The more QB assets, the better...



Ask Philly.



I’ll beat this drum all year long. We’d still be in this “conundrum” even if Webb played 2-3-4 games in 2017. I’ve said this 10 times over the last two weeks here and no one ever acknowledges it. Which means the truth is annoying to hear. It’s still the truth. Even if Webb played some in 2017 we wouldn’t know nearly enough today. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it. Yes the giants handled the qbs awfully last year. But this still rings true. In comment 13876188 bw in dc said:I’ll beat this drum all year long. We’d still be in this “conundrum” even if Webb played 2-3-4 games in 2017. I’ve said this 10 times over the last two weeks here and no one ever acknowledges it. Which means the truth is annoying to hear. It’s still the truth. Even if Webb played some in 2017 we wouldn’t know nearly enough today. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it. Yes the giants handled the qbs awfully last year. But this still rings true.

Actually- if you want to go based on pre-draft projections Webb was a late first rounder. Many people had him ahead of Mahomes in their pre-draft evaluation.



Webb is going to be a star. If it's for the Giants or not I don't know. In comment 13876115 Keith said:Actually- if you want to go based on pre-draft projections Webb was a late first rounder. Many people had him ahead of Mahomes in their pre-draft evaluation.Webb is going to be a star. If it's for the Giants or not I don't know.

I think that is bullshit SomeFan : 3/20/2018 4:53 pm : link .

I think Webb JoeFootball : 3/20/2018 5:07 pm : link would have been drafted earlier had Jarred Goff's rookie season looked more like his second season. Goff was a joke when Webb was being evaluated in the same college system.

I strongly disagree. If Webb played 3 full games and showed pocket awareness, mobility, good decision making, poise, etc - like he really belonged and was comfortable - that would change the narrative.



Jimmy G played about 3 full games for the Pats and it was pretty clear he had the goods. Not comparing player to player, but pointing all you can see quite a bit over a 3 game sample...



Put another way, if Webb was a complete, unmitigated disaster in those 3 games, do you think that accelerates the decision to go QB? In comment 13876396 djm said:I strongly disagree. If Webb played 3 full games and showed pocket awareness, mobility, good decision making, poise, etc - like he really belonged and was comfortable - that would change the narrative.Jimmy G played about 3 full games for the Pats and it was pretty clear he had the goods. Not comparing player to player, but pointing all you can see quite a bit over a 3 game sample...Put another way, if Webb was a complete, unmitigated disaster in those 3 games, do you think that accelerates the decision to go QB?

Milton mai71 : 3/20/2018 5:25 pm : link i don't disagree with you at all. The QB coach could have been just blowing smoke but for what purpose. I guess he was evaluating these quarterbacks using his criteria what ever that may be. My friend didn't follow up beyond his initial question.



You can bet that if my friend sees him in the near future he better get more information out of him.



I don't know if he has that type of relationship with the coach to get a more detailed analysis. I hope this guy is well respected in within the community of coaches. If I hear anything more substantive BBI will be sure to get the info.

Maybe someone could explain something to me... everyone slams McAdoo for his coaching job last year. I don't see one person having any defense for him and it's pretty much universally accepted that he and almost every decision he made was the wrong one.



But when it comes to his decision to play Smith over Webb... it's used as proof as to why Webb can't possibly be Eli's successor.



Why is that? In comment 13876123 Keith said:Maybe someone could explain something to me... everyone slams McAdoo for his coaching job last year. I don't see one person having any defense for him and it's pretty much universally accepted that he and almost every decision he made was the wrong one.But when it comes to his decision to play Smith over Webb... it's used as proof as to why Webb can't possibly be Eli's successor.Why is that?

I said this on a different thread about Webb .McL. : 3/20/2018 6:26 pm : link At this point we know Webb has almost everything you need to be successful...



Size, mobility, arm, accuracy, work ethic, coachability, football IQ, and his footwork even in preseason showed remarkable improvement



The only thing we don't know about Webb is if he can process everything happening on the field both pre and post snap, at the rate necessary to be successful at the NFL level. Depending on how fast he can process will determine if he is a bust, a star or somewhere in between. The problem is the Cal system was mostly a 1 read system, In the NFL the QB has no fewer than 3 pre and 3 post snap reads, and most plays more than that. It's a huge jump.



The only way to know if Webb is capable of making that jump, is for him to be in some real games. 3 games isn't enough, but it would have been far better than 0.



Now, consider the QBs in this 2018 draft class, do we know if they can process at an NFL level...



No... We don't. In that regards we know nothing more about them than we know about Webb. Perhaps Mayfield was in a more pro style offense and had some extra reads but in reality none of these guys were doing significantly more than Webb, and certainly nothing like what they need to do as Pros.



All of these guys have significant issues coming out.



Darnold - Mechanics, Sacks, Funbles

Rosen - Slight Frame, Injuries, apparently a poor locker room presense

Mayfield - Height, Off-Field, some say too improvisational, some question his arm

Allen - Mechanics, Accuracy, level of competition



Coming out Webb had questions too:



Mechanics - patted the ball, had a bit of a loop, footwork, taking snaps under center

Lack of experience - Didn't play in as many games as you would like because he was beaten out by Mahomes and Mayfield



From what I have seen of Webb in preseason, he seems to have addressed the mechanical items. Experience, blame the prior coaching staff...



So in fact, assessing Webb right now against the 2018 draft class QBs, we don't know if any of them can process fast enough. But we do know that Webb was able to improve and respond to coaching.



In other words, we know about the same about all of them.





Worst case scenario is definitely not an all-pro running back. Putting a potential injury aside, Reggie Bush was more hyped than Barkley and definitely more of a can’t-miss prospect. He was a solid pro but you can get backs like that long after the first round. And Bush was more successful than other top backs who busted. Worst case scenario is he’s Trent Richardson and Rosen or Allen lead teams that are playoff mainstays. In comment 13876082 allstarjim said:Worst case scenario is definitely not an all-pro running back. Putting a potential injury aside, Reggie Bush was more hyped than Barkley and definitely more of a can’t-miss prospect. He was a solid pro but you can get backs like that long after the first round. And Bush was more successful than other top backs who busted. Worst case scenario is he’s Trent Richardson and Rosen or Allen lead teams that are playoff mainstays.

Even experts whiff Alan in Toledo : 3/20/2018 7:55 pm : link I had a golfing/touch football friend who played in the NBA for about 7 years and later coached Fordham. He told me in the most direct and positive manner that Larry Bird wouldn't make it in the league.

This bullshit again. Once again, Reggie Bush has nothing to do with Saquon Barkley. Bush was not the prospect that Barkley was, period. There was a lot of hype about Bush, yes. That doesn't mean they are the same. Sometimes the hype is justified. LaDainian Tomlinson had a lot of hype, too, and is a lot closer to the kind of football player that Barkley is.



Barkley will never be Trent Richardson. If you think that's possible you don't have any input worth reading in any discussion around Barkley, you clearly haven't done your homework. In comment 13876504 Strahan91 said:This bullshit again. Once again, Reggie Bush has nothing to do with Saquon Barkley. Bush was not the prospect that Barkley was, period. There was a lot of hype about Bush, yes. That doesn't mean they are the same. Sometimes the hype is justified. LaDainian Tomlinson had a lot of hype, too, and is a lot closer to the kind of football player that Barkley is.Barkley will never be Trent Richardson. If you think that's possible you don't have any input worth reading in any discussion around Barkley, you clearly haven't done your homework.

I strongly disagree. If Webb played 3 full games and showed pocket awareness, mobility, good decision making, poise, etc - like he really belonged and was comfortable - that would change the narrative.



Jimmy G played about 3 full games for the Pats and it was pretty clear he had the goods. Not comparing player to player, but pointing all you can see quite a bit over a 3 game sample...



Put another way, if Webb was a complete, unmitigated disaster in those 3 games, do you think that accelerates the decision to go QB?



Good post. I agree. Sure, Webb would have been playing behind a leaky OL, with WR's just off the street, but that still doesn't mean you can't make evaluations. Even if his stats suffered, you would have tape of him going through his progressions, calling out pass pro commands, how he handled pressure.



And yes, if his play screamed unmitigated disaster, that hastens the call to get another QB. In comment 13876419 bw in dc said:Good post. I agree. Sure, Webb would have been playing behind a leaky OL, with WR's just off the street, but that still doesn't mean you can't make evaluations. Even if his stats suffered, you would have tape of him going through his progressions, calling out pass pro commands, how he handled pressure.And yes, if his play screamed unmitigated disaster, that hastens the call to get another QB.

This is a very fair point. However, have you heard differently from anyone anywhere? In comment 13876453 T-Bone said:This is a very fair point. However, have you heard differently from anyone anywhere?

Sorry... not sure what you're referring to... heard what differently? About Webb not being able to overtake Smith? No I haven't... but because I haven't doesn't mean it should be assumed that he never was.



But let's just say he never was ready to overtake Smith last season. We all knew when Webb was drafted that he was a project that was going to have to take AT LEAST a year to be ready to play. So stating that Webb's inability to overtake Smith in his first season should be a factor in determining whether he can develop into Eli's successor doesn't make much sense to me. In comment 13877066 Keith said:Sorry... not sure what you're referring to... heard what differently? About Webb not being able to overtake Smith? No I haven't... but because I haven't doesn't mean it should be assumed that he never was.But let's just say he never was ready to overtake Smith last season. We all knew when Webb was drafted that he was a project that was going to have to take AT LEAST a year to be ready to play. So stating that Webb's inability to overtake Smith in his first season should be a factor in determining whether he can develop into Eli's successor doesn't make much sense to me.

I love when BBI'ers, who are home sitting in a lounge chair PatersonPlank : 9:43 am : link drinking beer, start calling professional scouts stupid and saying they know more about football than them.