Paul Schwartz on why Giants won't go with QB



1. The Giants do not think this quarterback class is in the same league as the Manning-Ben Roethlisberger-Philip Rivers class of 2004.



2. When their draft board is finalized, the expectation is Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen will not be one of the top three overall players listed. All three, of course, will be assigned high first-round grades, but all three will fall short of the top three. The strong feeling is the Giants will have running back Saquon Barkley, guard Quenton Nelson and defensive end Bradley Chubb as their highest-rated players (not necessarily in that order). So, it would go against their draft-day rules at No. 2 to take a quarterback not rated as the No. 1, 2 or 3 player on their board.



3. What about a trade down? The notion “quarterback or else they must trade out” is not flying with the Giants. Again, go back to Gettleman, who stressed, “You can’t get too cute” here. You see a player with the potential for greatness, you take him. Now, if the Giants get blown away by the Broncos (sitting at No. 5), do they move down? They definitely would consider it, especially if at No. 5 they can get Nelson.



4. Bills trade down:



Sliding all the way down in a deal with the Bills could bring back No. 12 and 22 in the first round and, in the second round, the 53rd and 65th overall picks, plus a 2019 second-round pick. It is believed Gettleman would hold out for more — the Bills would have to include their 2019 first-round pick. That is a bounty the Giants would have to consider, but the smart money is on them staying put and taking a player they see greatness in.

Thanks for posting FranknWeezer : 3/20/2018 6:49 pm : link That BUF trade scenario sounds like Schwartz pulled it straight from BBI, especially with the added commentary about it taking a '19 first rounder to make it palatable for NYG.

Why is the 2004 class even being mentioned here? Ten Ton Hammer : 3/20/2018 6:50 pm : link That should have no bearing on why or why not to take a QB.



If the standard is that a QB has to look like a hall fame lock, even the 2004 class wasn't that.

RE: Thanks for posting

Quote: That BUF trade scenario sounds like Schwartz pulled it straight from BBI, especially with the added commentary about it taking a '19 first rounder to make it palatable for NYG.



Via Incarcerated Bob... :)

RE: Why is the 2004 class even being mentioned here?

Quote: That should have no bearing on why or why not to take a QB.



If the standard is that a QB has to look like a hall fame lock, even the 2004 class wasn't that.



Agreed, and Philadelphia seems pretty happy with Wentz.

The right move.. Sean : 3/20/2018 6:53 pm : link If they don’t like QB’s so be it, I just hope it isn’t because of Eli.

RE: Why is the 2004 class even being mentioned here?

Quote: That should have no bearing on why or why not to take a QB.



If the standard is that a QB has to look like a hall fame lock, even the 2004 class wasn't that.



No, but let's face it. Eli in 2004 was a better prospect than any of these guys - except maybe a non-concussed Rosen.

To add: FStubbs : 3/20/2018 6:55 pm : link I'm almost positive a QB will be chosen at #2. I just don't know who will be doing the picking.

The key line... Milton : 3/20/2018 6:58 pm : link Quote: Based on conversations, observations, machinations and educated guesswork, here are scenarios The Post views as most pressing for the Giants as they brace for this monumental draft In other words, it's not based on inside information, it's just a bunch of sportswriters who know nothing more than we do having the same conversation we've been having the past several weeks.



Everybody is guessing based on what they would do if they were Gettleman. In other words, it's not based on inside information, it's just a bunch of sportswriters who know nothing more than we do having the same conversation we've been having the past several weeks.Everybody is guessing based on what they would do if they were Gettleman.

Eli kills Rosen as a prospect, even without concussions Tim in VA : 3/20/2018 7:02 pm : link And 2004 is mentioned often here as well in comparison to this draft. Totally fair to bring that up. There have been many posters here echoing each and every one of the points above, myself included, so don't act surprised. The only thing I disagree with is the argument against trading down. If Barkley is on the board, then yes you grab him, but Nelson or Chubb can be gotten later with extra much needed draft picks

Generally Schwartz is the only beat guy I respect and trust. David B. : 3/20/2018 7:04 pm : link But he doesn't know either.

I’m not sure why the Giants would have a draft day rule on a 1st round Ivan15 : 3/20/2018 7:04 pm : link QB.



They have only been in this position a few times in the last 40 years. And the last time they were close in 2004, they would have taken Big Ben who I don’t think was rated in the top 3 players.

I would not be surprised to see DG kick the can down the road The_Boss : 3/20/2018 7:07 pm : link Regarding Eli’s successor. Personally I think that’s the wrong move as I’ve said here on many occasions that this isn’t likely a playoff team in 2018. What happens the following year with Eli being 38 and the 2019 QB crop is nowhere close to this group? The last thing I want is DG selling off the farm for a prospect who likely won’t be as good as Darnold, Rosen, or Mayfield.

I would have put more credence in the whole shyster : 3/20/2018 7:07 pm : link if he did not (in effect) cite Incarcerated Bob.

So the Giants don't think this class is on par EddieNYG : 3/20/2018 7:08 pm : link With the 2004 class of Manning, Rivers and Big Ben...



But they're going to get a kings ransom for the #2 overall pick.



Classic misinformation given to Paul Schwartz a couple weeks after it's reported the Giants are going to be giving misinformation to see where the leaks are coming from.

Smoke TD : 3/20/2018 7:08 pm : link That’s fine. Hopefully we get the Browns to go position player at 1 and we have our choice of QBs.

The qbs Archer : 3/20/2018 7:09 pm : link How is it that the Jets and Buffalo are willing to trade up for a QB?

Not only are they willing to trade up but they are prepared to draft the 3rd selected QB





The only way the Giants do not select a QB is if they have a firm conviction on Webb or they get a first round pick next year that can be leveraged for a QB





I can’t shake this feeling that it’s going to be Barkley NoGainDayne : 3/20/2018 7:10 pm : link Not necessarily what I want. Ideally I want a trade down and Nelson. But the way they are talking about Eli and not wanting to trade back with the Jets. The free agents they are looking at. I think this regime is definitely masking their intentions better but it feels like they view this as a team that can go on another run and drafting a QB at 2 isn’t in line with that.

I know some don't want it to be true Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/20/2018 7:10 pm : link and it may not be ultimately, but it was a well reasoned and articulated article. It seemed more than credible to me. But I am not part of the "it has to be a QB crowd" and think it could be a QB or any of the other options mentioned.

RE: So the Giants don't think this class is on par

Quote: With the 2004 class of Manning, Rivers and Big Ben...



But they're going to get a kings ransom for the #2 overall pick.



Classic misinformation given to Paul Schwartz a couple weeks after it's reported the Giants are going to be giving misinformation to see where the leaks are coming from.



Because the Giants may not think it is a great class does not mean other teams feel that way.

Everybody hell bent on a QB at 2 Jeever : 3/20/2018 7:12 pm : link We can always trade for a proven commodity down the road. If we can get a decent deal with Denver I'd do it. You're still going to get one of Barkley, Nelson, Chubb or Fitzpatrick plus the extra picks.



I personally want Nelson to help protect our QB and improve the running game which also helps the QB.

RE: Everybody hell bent on a QB at 2

Quote: We can always trade for a decent deal with Denver I'd do it. You're still going to get one of Barkley, Nelson, Chubb or Fitzpatrick plus the extra picks.

I personally want Nelson to help protect our QB and improve the running game which also helps the QB.



I personally want Nelson to help protect our QB and improve the running game which also helps the QB.



I'm wondering how much the Giants would ask from Denver to move down to 5?

RE: Eli kills Rosen as a prospect, even without concussions

Quote: And 2004 is mentioned often here as well in comparison to this draft. Totally fair to bring that up. There have been many posters here echoing each and every one of the points above, myself included, so don't act surprised. The only thing I disagree with is the argument against trading down. If Barkley is on the board, then yes you grab him, but Nelson or Chubb can be gotten later with extra much needed draft picks



Tim u are wrong. David Carr , who was Eli mannings teammate has said Josh Rosen is a better prospect than Eli coming out.

Don't believe anything tomjgiant : 3/20/2018 7:15 pm : link you read or here,the new regime is not stupid.This is misinformation.

Why Zepp : 3/20/2018 7:15 pm : link is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not going to take sloppy seconds on a QB? There is a reason why they haven't been in this position to draft a QB many times before is because they usually do it right. So I just don't get this fantasy football mindset that fans have that oh well....see need....fill need. NO! that is NOT how it works in the NFL! The good teams draft difference makers. Players that can play and play well. At this spot, this high in the draft you absolutely MUST draft, not only a starter, but an all pro and possibly hall of famer. If the Giants don't think these QB's are that then it is not crazy at all to pass on that position and go another direction whether its Barkley or trade down and Nelson.

RE: Why is the 2004 class even being mentioned here?

Quote: That should have no bearing on why or why not to take a QB.



are you arguing with us, Schwartz, or Gettleman? I can't figure it out. He's reporting what (what he thinks) they think.

this reads like an article Strahan91 : 3/20/2018 7:17 pm : link that comes out a day or two before the draft. Based on the fact that Hitdog hasn't chimed in at all or left breadcrumbs as he has in the past, I find it hard to believe that even the Giants know which direction they plan on going in yet

RE: Eli kills Rosen as a prospect, even without concussions

Quote:



This. None of these guys hold a candle as prospects.

If this is true LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/20/2018 7:22 pm : link and not just smoke, I'd be good with Barkley. A franchise QB would be great but they don't feel the QB is there then take the great RB.

RE: RE: Why is the 2004 class even being mentioned here?

Quote: In comment 13876512 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





That should have no bearing on why or why not to take a QB.



If the standard is that a QB has to look like a hall fame lock, even the 2004 class wasn't that.



are you arguing with us, Schwartz, or Gettleman? I can’t figure it out. He’s reporting what (what he thinks) they think.



I should hope it's just what he thinks. It would be a very strange standard to draft by if how you determined a QBs value was to compare them to a draft that was 14 years and also revise history to make it seem like the 04 QBs were all surefire prospects.

what's high first round?

All three, of course, will be assigned high first-round grades

Top ten? And would we rate a guy top 10 if we didn't think he was franchise QB material?Are we really going to pass on a franchise QB at 2 because we've determined he's only worth say the 8th slot? QB's come at a premium in this league. They cost more whether in terms $$ in FA or picks/players in a trade or draft slot.

It's AcidTest : 3/20/2018 7:30 pm : link a well written article, with the caveat as someone said, that he could have been fed misinformation. My guess is as follows:



(1) Barkley.

(2) Trade down with Denver, and take Nelson or Chubb.



I prefer (2). Assuming QBs go 1-3, then one or both of Nelson or Chubb is guaranteed to be available at 5. And it's likely to be both, since Barkley will likely go to the Browns at #4.

Wasn’t it stated by the Giants that no leaks bradshaw44 : 3/20/2018 7:32 pm : link Would be coming out with this regime? I won’t believe anything until the pick/trade is made.

RE: If this is true

Quote: and not just smoke, I'd be good with Barkley. A franchise QB would be great but they don't feel the QB is there then take the great RB.



Well, that was a quick change of mind!



Quote: Jesus

LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/18/2018 1:23 pm : link : reply

You guys are so annoying with the Barkley shit that I'm starting to hope that he is a bust.

In comment 13876555 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Well, that was a quick change of mind!

I'm starting to feel like SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/20/2018 7:40 pm : link Barkley is going to be the pick, provided we don't trade down.

Let's see what I can dig up. FStubbs : 3/20/2018 7:44 pm : link



https://web.archive.org/web/20040711213947/http://football.about.com/cs/playerprofiles/p/elimanning.htm



https://scout.com/nfl/Article/2004-NFL-Draft-Quarterback-Top-10-104081983



So here's some of the scouting reports on Eli from 2004. Form your own conclusions as to how this guy would be rated against Rosen, Darnold, Allen, and Mayfield.



[url]https://usatoday30.usatoday.com/sports/football/2004draft/Manning,Eli-QB-Mississippi.htm[/url]So here's some of the scouting reports on Eli from 2004. Form your own conclusions as to how this guy would be rated against Rosen, Darnold, Allen, and Mayfield.

I don't know who the pick is arniefez : 3/20/2018 7:46 pm : link I really don't even really care who the pick is. But I care if the rest of league knows what they're doing again. I hope he's just guessing.

Not buying that schwartz know this much about the Giants draft board BillT : 3/20/2018 7:46 pm : link If he does, Gettleman and his staff need to be fired. We've got the most important pick since Eli and Schwartz knows this much about their intentions. Not buying it.

RE: RE: If this is true

Quote: In comment 13876555 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





and not just smoke, I'd be good with Barkley. A franchise QB would be great but they don't feel the QB is there then take the great RB.







Well, that was a quick change of mind!







Quote:





Jesus

LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/18/2018 1:23 pm : link : reply

You guys are so annoying with the Barkley shit that I'm starting to hope that he is a bust.









Wow, stalker much?



I'm in favor of the Giants following their board. If the Giants don't like the QBs well enough then I'm ok with that.



I'm annoyed by how the clueless laymen on this board have built Barkley into godlike status and tear down all other prospects because they want him so badly.



See the difference there?



Clueless nobodies following emotion and trying to talk themselves out of a QB.



Or



Professional scouts that don't see the franchise QB.





That said, this is likely smoke.



Wow, stalker much?

I'm in favor of the Giants following their board. If the Giants don't like the QBs well enough then I'm ok with that.

I'm annoyed by how the clueless laymen on this board have built Barkley into godlike status and tear down all other prospects because they want him so badly.

See the difference there?

Clueless nobodies following emotion and trying to talk themselves out of a QB.

Or

Professional scouts that don't see the franchise QB.

That said, this is likely smoke.

. arcarsenal : 3/20/2018 7:48 pm : link The more things I read like this, the more I'm starting to think the Giants ARE taking a QB.

The prevailing opinion of Denver being a trade partner Diver_Down : 3/20/2018 7:53 pm : link with the assumption that they want a QB might be false. Recently, the message is that they are content in seeing Keenum run the offense and staying at #5. The speculation is that they could go with Chubb to bookend with Von Miller. Of course, if a QB falls to them, then that is another matter.

RE: Why

[quote] is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not going to take sloppy seconds on a QB? There is a reason why they haven't been in this position to draft a QB many times before is because they usually do it right.



They usually do it right? What are you talking about?

Sloppy seconds? what if they get their top choice of QB,or they think both Darnold and Rosen are worthy of being picked at #2. This is one of the most highly thought of QB classes in a long time and to get the next franchise QB is not something the new GM is going to let slip through his hands.

Schwartz has been very plugged in this offseason Chris684 : 3/20/2018 7:58 pm : link Not sure how much smoke there is here.

RE: .

Quote: The more things I read like this, the more I'm starting to think the Giants ARE taking a QB.

Barkley Archer : 3/20/2018 8:05 pm : link The best case senario for the Giants is for the Browns to take Barkley



The Giants will then have their choice of the QBs and the value of the pick goes up in trading with the Bills etc

People touted Luck as being the best prospect since Manning Tim in VA : 3/20/2018 8:14 pm : link Consider this also. After Manning clearly said he wouldn't play for the Chargers, they still picked him. Rivers could have gotten selected before the Giants pick and what would the Chargers have done then? They knew he was by far the most valuable player in a great great draft

RE: I'm not sure why the Giants would have a draft day rule on a 1st round

Quote: QB.



no one knows what they are thinking (schwartz etc) except the getts and etc..plus this statement is made up..there's new thinking in that building..new ways.



In comment 13876527 Ivan15 said:no one knows what they are thinking (schwartz etc) except the getts and etc..plus this statement is made up..there's new thinking in that building..new ways.

RE: Barkley

Quote: The best case senario for the Giants is for the Browns to take Barkley



The Giants will then have their choice of the QBs and the value of the pick goes up in trading with the Bills etc



I agree, but I see that probably as pretty low.

RE: Giants supposedly worked out Rosen today

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



Do you think it would have been Shula only or Shurmur as well who worked him out?

RE: Giants supposedly worked out Rosen today

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



Thank you for that.



If we don't find out today who was there for NYG, we'll likely find out at Darnold's pro day tomorrow.



Unless that gets rained out. In comment 13876621 jeff57 said:Thank you for that.If we don't find out today who was there for NYG, we'll likely find out at Darnold's pro day tomorrow.Unless that gets rained out.

RE: The prevailing opinion of Denver being a trade partner

Quote: with the assumption that they want a QB might be false. Recently, the message is that they are content in seeing Keenum run the offense and staying at #5. The speculation is that they could go with Chubb to bookend with Von Miller. Of course, if a QB falls to them, then that is another matter.



I think this makes sense as it's a long shot that the Giants would trade down to 12 and they don't have to take a QB at #2 so there's a real good chance that Denver will have two of the top four QBs to pick from at #5 and, they'd definitely have one of the top four sitting there. I'm starting to believe it'll be Chubb at #2...would love a trade down but I don't think they'll be a trade down scenario open where Chubb or Nelson would be available.

The deeper we get into this NYG07 : 3/20/2018 9:00 pm : link the more I think Rosen is going to be the pick. Darnold is going to go number one to the Browns. I just can't imagine the Giants front office passing on this opportunity. After all, we did hear about Mara giving the direct order to his scouting department to start scouting the top QBs in this draft last year, and Reese himself was at the USC-UCLA game.



We also had a poster recently say that Rothenberg was told by someone close to the Giants that Gettleman loves Rosen. Is it smoke? Maybe. But the fact that they did not even entertain the idea of trading down with the Jets tells me they want a QB.

Schwartz hasn't a clue what the Giants intentions are... Torrag : 3/20/2018 9:03 pm : link ...he's guessing just like everyone else.

RE: Everybody hell bent on a QB at 2

Quote: We can always trade for a proven commodity down the road. If we can get a decent deal with Denver I'd do it. You're still going to get one of Barkley, Nelson, Chubb or Fitzpatrick plus the extra picks.

I personally want Nelson to help protect our QB and improve the running game which also helps the QB.



I personally want Nelson to help protect our QB and improve the running game which also helps the QB.



Do you have some examples on past trades for proven commodities at QB?

Someone

RE: Eli kills Rosen as a prospect, even without concussions

Quote: And 2004 is mentioned often here as well in comparison to this draft. Totally fair to bring that up. There have been many posters here echoing each and every one of the points above, myself included, so don't act surprised. The only thing I disagree with is the argument against trading down. If Barkley is on the board, then yes you grab him, but Nelson or Chubb can be gotten later with extra much needed draft picks



Eli was also two years older than Rosen.

You probably can't lockdown the NY Giants in 2018 AcesUp : 3/20/2018 11:17 pm : link The concentration of people in the area with social media coupled with the established media connections just make things impossible here. Even if you could, most of the same scouting and front office staff are still in place from the previous regime. Odds are, the same leaks are there, so it's probably safe to take all this info at face value.



Personally, I'm fine with the Giants not liking the QB talent as long they're not motivated by some hail mary attempt to win one before Eli kicks it. So as far as that goes, I'm okay with this info. My biggest objection with this article is the stubbornness of staying at #2 when there is value to be had in moving down. If you're not going QB, at least leverage the QBs on the board for max value. There's a lot to be gained with this pick beyond BPA.

RE: Someone

Quote: will have to remind me the last time the Giants actually used "smoke." And Gettlemen was here under both Accorsi and Reese.



Gettleman was the director of player personnel. He wasnt running the draft..



Gettleman was the director of player personnel. He wasnt running the draft..

So your going to blame him because the people in charge ABOVE him had an issue with leaking out info???

How in the world would Schwartz have such detailed information? Mr. Bungle : 3/20/2018 11:38 pm : link It would alarm me if this were all true and it's out in the media.

blueblood



If this is a change of style and a smokescreen. Bravo. But it would be a first.

Not saying scouts are right because they usually aren't... AdamBrag : 12:22 am : link but there is a strong belief in the scouting community that Giants will pick Barkley or Nelson at #2 with Barkley being the most prevalent rumor.



Of course this could be an amazing smokescreen...

RE: It's

Quote: a well written article, with the caveat as someone said, that he could have been fed misinformation. My guess is as follows:



(1) Barkley.

(2) Trade down with Denver, and take Nelson or Chubb.



I prefer (2). Assuming QBs go 1-3, then one or both of Nelson or Chubb is guaranteed to be available at 5. And it's likely to be both, since Barkley will likely go to the Browns at #4.



The other option is the Bills trade with the Colts using the 12th pick, their 2nd Second round pick and the first pick in the 3rd to get to 6, then use their 6th pick, their other 1st round pick and their 2nd round pick to get to 2.



As convoluted as that is, they're clearly trying to get in range of the prime QB picks, and that's the only way they can get there in my opinion. At 6 you get one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson. 6 is as low as I'd go without getting a first next year, even then I'd probably demand a 2019 2nd from Buffalo in the scenario above.



The other option is the Bills trade with the Colts using the 12th pick, their 2nd Second round pick and the first pick in the 3rd to get to 6, then use their 6th pick, their other 1st round pick and their 2nd round pick to get to 2.

As convoluted as that is, they're clearly trying to get in range of the prime QB picks, and that's the only way they can get there in my opinion. At 6 you get one of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson. 6 is as low as I'd go without getting a first next year, even then I'd probably demand a 2019 2nd from Buffalo in the scenario above.

If you're not taking a QB, I just can't see how you stay at 2. Hell, if comes to it do a 49ers and get on the phone with the Jets and we're fielding offers for 2, what can you offer. The Jets don't have much left, but I'm pretty positive you could leverage a 3rd and 4th for moving down one spot, I don't buy the notion that the Jets are happy with one of 3, they're all different QB's.

RE: blueblood

Quote: I'm saying Gettleman was/is part of a structure that has never used deception. I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that there were whispers the Giants weren't going QB. Now you see guys like Papa saying it.

If this is a change of style and a smokescreen. Bravo. But it would be a first.



If this is a change of style and a smokescreen. Bravo. But it would be a first.



He certainly didn't at Carolina. A quick search, suggests that the beat writers there were constantly surprised how forthright he was in the lead up to drafts.



Quote: Now that we're five years into the Dave Gettleman regime, it should be pretty clear the Panthers general manager doesn't go out of his way to throw up smokescreens. Actually, he usually takes the opposite approach



He certainly didn't at Carolina. A quick search, suggests that the beat writers there were constantly surprised how forthright he was in the lead up to drafts.

Quote: Now that we're five years into the Dave Gettleman regime, it should be pretty clear the Panthers general manager doesn't go out of his way to throw up smokescreens. Actually, he usually takes the opposite approach

Quote: Gettleman is a wealth of information but a week before the draft you have to wonder what was truth and what was smoke. He indicated he loved the depth in this draft at DB, DE, WR and RB. Honestly as I listen to him I can't help but think he is being truthful.

this is what GMs get paid to do. And differnces of opinion Victor in CT : 8:00 am : link are the only way that trades happen if you are looking for a trade down. If they don't have conviction about any of the QBs then it would be irresponsible to take one.

It sounds like a lot of people have selective hearing Chris684 : 8:23 am : link because they want a QB so bad.



Dottino has been saying this for the last few months on all his interviews. Things can probably change, and they may still decide on a QB after all the evaluation is done.



Right now however, it does not appear they are thinking QB.

RE: Why

Quote: is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not going to take sloppy seconds on a QB? There is a reason why they haven't been in this position to draft a QB many times before is because they usually do it right. So I just don't get this fantasy football mindset that fans have that oh well....see need....fill need. NO! that is NOT how it works in the NFL! The good teams draft difference makers. Players that can play and play well. At this spot, this high in the draft you absolutely MUST draft, not only a starter, but an all pro and possibly hall of famer. If the Giants don't think these QB's are that then it is not crazy at all to pass on that position and go another direction whether its Barkley or trade down and Nelson.

I'll say this, and it is by no means definitive JonC : 8:31 am : link but I haven't heard one iota about QBs besides their QB evaluations aren't completed yet.



RE: RE: Why

Quote: In comment 13





Quote:





is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not going to take sloppy seconds on a QB? There is a reason why they haven't been in this position to draft a QB many times before is because they usually do it right. So I just don't get this fantasy football mindset that fans have that oh well....see need....fill need. NO! that is NOT how it works in the NFL! The good teams draft difference makers. Players that can play and play well. At this spot, this high in the draft you absolutely MUST draft, not only a starter, but an all pro and possibly hall of famer. If the Giants don't think these QB's are that then it is not crazy at all to pass on that position and go another direction whether its Barkley or trade down and Nelson.



Sloppy seconds? They have the second overall pick in a highly touted class. Fucking awful post.



Just because this group of QBs is highly touted doesn't mean they're all the same or those doing the touting are correct.



I believe most teams would have one guy they like a lot better than the others, and highly doubt many if any have them all rated the same.



It stands to reason to me the Giants have one rated higher, and if he's selected by the Browns, then yes they'd be picking sloppy seconds as far as QBs they like. Do you go that way just because it's a QB and so many people say they would take one or select a player you have rated higher? In comment 13876971 Sonic Youth said:Just because this group of QBs is highly touted doesn't mean they're all the same or those doing the touting are correct.I believe most teams would have one guy they like a lot better than the others, and highly doubt many if any have them all rated the same.It stands to reason to me the Giants have one rated higher, and if he's selected by the Browns, then yes they'd be picking sloppy seconds as far as QBs they like. Do you go that way just because it's a QB and so many people say they would take one or select a player you have rated higher?

Is a better-than-average QB more important to have then mikeinbloomfield : 9:12 am : link a great RB? I think the main argument this article is making is that Barkley will be a hall of famer, while none of the QBs are sure things.



The danger is, in two years when Eli is done, the Giants could have a great running back and a less than average QB. Can they win this way?



We know teams can win with only a better-than-average (not great) QB, if they have other pieces, like a great defense.



I guess the point is, QB is most important position on the field. Just because a QB is not a hall of famer, you can justify picking him high because of the importance of the position to winning, and the fact that the opportunity is rare. I'm not saying I know what the Giants will do, but I don't think its as clear cut as "none of these QBs are worth a second pick."

RE: RE: Why royhobbs7 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: Zepp said:

[quote] is it so hard to believe that the Giants are not going to take sloppy seconds on a QB? There is a reason why they haven't been in this position to draft a QB many times before is because they usually do it right.



They usually do it right? What are you talking about?

Sloppy seconds? what if they get their top choice of QB,or they think both Darnold and Rosen are worthy of being picked at #2. This is one of the most highly thought of QB classes in a long time and to get the next franchise QB is not something the new GM is going to let slip through his hands.



According to a few scouts' views. The top QB in this class (Darnold) would be #4 if he were drafted last year!!!! In comment 13876592 tomjgiant said:According to a few scouts' views. The top QB in this class (Darnold) would be #4 if he were drafted last year!!!!