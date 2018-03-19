Bills Reportedly in Talks with Browns for #1 Overall Pick Capt. Don : 9:20 am



I wonder if this scenario played out if it would prod Denver into negotiations with us.

- ( According to Dan Patrick via BillsWire. Lonk - ( New Window

IF TRUE the Browns just don’t fucking get it TommytheElephant : 9:22 am : link They NEED a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft.

I refuse to believe the top 3 QBs are worse than what they have now

Browns are idiots if they deal back giants#1 : 9:22 am : link At least the Giants can make a plausible argument for not taking a QB. But the Browns must get a QB and dealing out of #1 means they get the 3rd QB (at best) in the draft.

If the Browns have all 4 QB's ranked somewhat equally, Keith : 9:24 am : link it makes a lot of sense.

So the Jets got the 3rd pick Big Rick in FL : 9:25 am : link Bills are talking to the Browns about the 1st pick. Yet nothing on the Giants 2nd pick. Hmmm probably because they want a QB.

This is bunch of crap BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:26 am : link The Browns aren't moving out of #1, maybe #4.



They draft their QB, and if Barkley gets taken by the Giants, they trade out of #4.

RE: If the Browns have all 4 QB's ranked somewhat equally, giants#1 : 9:27 am : link

they need better scouts.



Fixed

SMH .... Beer Man : 9:29 am : link This doesn't sound like something Dorsey would do. Browns need a QB of the future, three of the four top QBs could be gone by the time they pick at 4. But on the other hand if true, the Browns will not only own this draft, but probably next year as well.

RE: The Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : link

Quote: will take Barkley.



I think this is looking more and more likely. In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:I think this is looking more and more likely.

I think If Browns do this GMEN46 : 9:29 am : link Then they almost certainly would trade #4 to move up with Giants. Think of how much bills would give up to get to #1. Browns could the next offer Giants a really good package to go to #2. Maybe Browns really want Darnold and bills want Allen. Browns move down to #4 and prob get bills 2 #1’s this year 2 #2’a, 2 #3’s and a 2019 #1 and #3.



Browns could offer Giants #22 from bills #4 and a second rounder next year to move up from 4 to 2. Which would be a no brained for Gmen.



This would be an ideal scenario for Gmen if this happened. And honestly I think a great move for browns

RE: So the Jets got the 3rd pick giants#1 : 9:29 am : link

Quote: Bills are talking to the Browns about the 1st pick. Yet nothing on the Giants 2nd pick. Hmmm probably because they want a QB.



That's a stretch. The Jets-Colts deal wasn't overwhelming so no reason for the Giants to take that at this juncture. We're still a month from the draft and if anything, the Jets-Colts deal upped the value of the Giants pick for a team that wants a QB, since it guarantees 2, if not 3, QBs will be off the board after the first 3 picks.



With all the smoke around the Giants-Bills making a deal, this screams "Bills front office" leak to try and pressure the Giants to take their deal now. In comment 13877079 Big Rick in FL said:That's a stretch. The Jets-Colts deal wasn't overwhelming so no reason for the Giants to take that at this juncture. We're still a month from the draft and if anything, the Jets-Colts deal upped the value of the Giants pick for a team that wants a QB, since it guarantees 2, if not 3, QBs will be off the board after the first 3 picks.With all the smoke around the Giants-Bills making a deal, this screams "Bills front office" leak to try and pressure the Giants to take their deal now.

I’ve always felt #4 made sense for the Bills- Sean : 9:30 am : link CLE- QB

NYG- QB/Barkley

NYJ- QB

BUF- QB

DEN- Chubb/Nelson

IND- Chubb/Nelson



This would put Denver in a bind if they want a QB & would allow NYG to move down to 5 and still potentially land Barkley.

I'm sure the Bills Beer Man : 9:31 am : link Have probably reached out to DG with a similar offer

Maybe... Capt. Don : 9:31 am : link Browns get a boatload (including bills #1 next year) to go from 1 to 12/22 and then trade up from 4 to 2 with us.

RE: I think If Browns do this Beer Man : 9:32 am : link

Quote: Then they almost certainly would trade #4 to move up with Giants. Think of how much bills would give up to get to #1. Browns could the next offer Giants a really good package to go to #2. Maybe Browns really want Darnold and bills want Allen. Browns move down to #4 and prob get bills 2 #1’s this year 2 #2’a, 2 #3’s and a 2019 #1 and #3.



Browns could offer Giants #22 from bills #4 and a second rounder next year to move up from 4 to 2. Which would be a no brained for Gmen.



This would be an ideal scenario for Gmen if this happened. And honestly I think a great move for browns I don't know if they would be inclined to do so, but if they did, I imagine the Giants would pounce. In comment 13877094 GMEN46 said:I don't know if they would be inclined to do so, but if they did, I imagine the Giants would pounce.

Suspect Sammo85 : 9:34 am : link this is a media flag planted by the Bills to pressure the Giants.



No chance the Browns trade out of the first pick.

RE: RE: The Giants bigbluescot : 9:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.



Taking a RB at 2, in a completely stacked RB draft given the holes on this team is unforgivable. And I love Barkley as a prospect, but passing up the chance to transform the team is madness, and something you only do for the QB.

RE: RE: The Giants Sammo85 : 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.



Makes me really question Gettleman if he does this. I don't see a game breaker nor a game changer with Barkley. He's flashy athletically but I want to take a chance on a player who can be a cornerstone for 10 years or more, not a guy who if we are lucky makes it to a second contract.

RE: Maybe... bigbluescot : 9:36 am : link

Quote: Browns get a boatload (including bills #1 next year) to go from 1 to 12/22 and then trade up from 4 to 2 with us.

If they want Mayfield or Allen both of whom Dorsey supposedly rates then I could see that.

That would be great the the Giants, Bills at #1 ij_reilly : 9:38 am : link Then all the teams would know that QB is going 1 and 3 (Jets).



That would really put the pressure on Denver to move up.



Other QB hungry teams too.





RE: RE: RE: The Giants MetsAreBack : 9:38 am : link

Quote:





Taking a RB at 2, in a completely stacked RB draft given the holes on this team is unforgivable. And I love Barkley as a prospect, but passing up the chance to transform the team is madness, and something you only do for the QB.



I'd rather go QB too... but why would your decision to pass or not on Barkley be contingent on the "depth" at the position in one draft.



I'd rather go QB too... but why would your decision to pass or not on Barkley be contingent on the "depth" at the position in one draft.

Its the #2 overall pick in the draft - you're looking for a guy that will be a superstar for you for 10+ years. Your approach seems incredibly short-sighted and dangerous.

RE: IF TRUE the Browns just don't fucking get it BigBlue4You09 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: They NEED a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft.

I refuse to believe the top 3 QBs are worse than what they have now



Why can't they get one with the 4th pick?

RE: RE: Maybe... Sammo85 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877101 Capt. Don said:





Quote:





Browns get a boatload (including bills #1 next year) to go from 1 to 12/22 and then trade up from 4 to 2 with us.





If they want Mayfield or Allen both of whom Dorsey supposedly rates then I could see that.



The problem for them is if they do this Allen, Rosen, Darnold are all gone by 4.



The problem for them is if they do this Allen, Rosen, Darnold are all gone by 4.

I don't see Mayfield for them.

"Talks" probably went like this.... GFAN52 : 9:39 am : link Beane: Hello John would you consider dropping down for # 12 and 22 and our 2019 and 2020 1st picks.



Dorsey: Silence....Bye Brandon.



Dorsey would be a fool to trade the first. They are more likely talking about Cleveland's 4th.







RE: Suspect giants#1 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: this is a media flag planted by the Bills to pressure the Giants.



No chance the Browns trade out of the first pick.



This. You don't acquire Tyrod Taylor and trade your only potential long term QB (Kizer) if you don't plan on taking a QB.

RE: RE: IF TRUE the Browns just don't fucking get it giants#1 : 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877070 TommytheElephant said:





Quote:





They NEED a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft.

I refuse to believe the top 3 QBs are worse than what they have now







Why can't they get one with the 4th pick?



They *could*. But with the potential for QBs to go 1-2-3, why would they want to risk getting their 4th rated QB?

RE: RE: Suspect MetsAreBack : 9:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877112 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





this is a media flag planted by the Bills to pressure the Giants.



No chance the Browns trade out of the first pick.







This. You don't acquire Tyrod Taylor and trade your only potential long term QB (Kizer) if you don't plan on taking a QB.



They gave up the first pick in the third round for Taylor. I see the point about Kizer, i dont understand the point about Taylor. That is an incredibly rich price to pay - borderline incompetent, if not outright - for a stopgap guy to give you ~8 games before handing it off to the #1 overall pick.

possible that the Giants could trade down with Denver and still get Andy in Boston : 9:42 am : link Barkley. If Denver or Buffalo crack into top 3....then obviously 1st 3 picks are QB's. I think Cleveland should strongly consider Chubb at #4. Myles Garret on 1 side and Chubb on the other? That's scary.

RE: RE: The Giants Capt. Don : 9:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.



Agreed. If that is the case, the ideal scenario would be to trade back with Denver and take him at #5. This would have shades of the Chargers taking LdT at #5. Get the best player in the draft AND extra picks.

Maybe the Browns do it bigbluehoya : 9:45 am : link And then flip #4 and #22 to the Giants to get up to #2.



Everyone wins. Jets lose, Broncos lose.

Rumor was out two days ago jeff57 : 9:46 am : link Subsequently knocked down by a Bills writer.

RE: RE: RE: Suspect giants#1 : 9:47 am : link

Quote:



They gave up the first pick in the third round for Taylor. I see the point about Kizer, i dont understand the point about Taylor. That is an incredibly rich price to pay - borderline incompetent, if not outright - for a stopgap guy to give you ~8 games before handing it off to the #1 overall pick.



3rd round pick for a QB is nothing. The Browns still have more cap space than anyone and haven't extended Taylor who's in the last year of his deal. If you think he's more than a stop-gap, I don't know what to tell you.

Bills Sammo85 : 9:47 am : link cannot gamble on Number 4. They have to trade for 1 or 2 if they want a QB.





RE: Maybe the Browns do it Capt. Don : 9:47 am : link

Quote: And then flip #4 and #22 to the Giants to get up to #2.



Everyone wins. Jets lose, Broncos lose.



That would be highway robbery for Giants. My guess is they would swap #22 with our #34. Which I would do especially if the target is Barkley and not a QB.

Honestly, I'm most comfortable with the Giants staying at 2 ij_reilly : 9:48 am : link Those trade-down scenarios are tempting. But at 2, the Giants can pick any player they want, except for whoever the Browns pick at 1.



And the Browns #1 pick almost for sure has to be a QB, unless they have three or more QBs basically equally rated.



RE: Bills Capt. Don : 9:49 am : link

Quote: cannot gamble on Number 4. They have to trade for 1 or 2 if they want a QB.





Agreed. You are going to give up a LOT of assets to get to #4 and then possibly take your #3 rated QB. If you give up that much you might as well give up a little more and get who you really want.

No way they trade the 1 ZogZerg : 9:49 am : link unless they know which QB buffalo is taking AND they can trade up to #2 with the Giants.





RE: possible that the Giants could trade down with Denver and still get mittenedman : 9:49 am : link

Quote: Barkley. If Denver or Buffalo crack into top 3....then obviously 1st 3 picks are QB's. I think Cleveland should strongly consider Chubb at #4. Myles Garret on 1 side and Chubb on the other? That's scary.



Your scenario (trading down with DEN) was always the best one. It's all contingent on the Browns taking a QB at 1 so you can't until draft day. DEN then gets shaky knees knowing the Jets are picking 3rd and makes a strong offer. Take it. If CLE goes QB at 1, trading down to 5 guarantees Barkley, Chubb or Nelson + plus a bevy of extra picks.



Your scenario (trading down with DEN) was always the best one. It's all contingent on the Browns taking a QB at 1 so you can't until draft day. DEN then gets shaky knees knowing the Jets are picking 3rd and makes a strong offer. Take it. If CLE goes QB at 1, trading down to 5 guarantees Barkley, Chubb or Nelson + plus a bevy of extra picks.

That's max value.

RE: If the Browns have all 4 QB's ranked somewhat equally, TD : 9:52 am : link

Quote: it makes a lot of sense.



This

RE: Honestly, I'm most comfortable with the Giants staying at 2 giants#1 : 9:53 am : link

Quote: Those trade-down scenarios are tempting. But at 2, the Giants can pick any player they want, except for whoever the Browns pick at 1.



And the Browns #1 pick almost for sure has to be a QB, unless they have three or more QBs basically equally rated.



That's why my preference, assuming they don't love any of the QBs, is to deal down to #5. Then, QBs (likely) go in the first 3 picks and Giants get Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, or Fitzpatrick, though I'd wager that the Browns take either Barkley or Chubb at #4.

bigbluescot Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : : 9:55 am : link I'm on record as saying I would take the QB. But I don't think the Giants are going to do that. I think they want Barkley and if he is isn't there, they will draft Chubb or Nelson.

RE: RE: If the Browns have all 4 QB's ranked somewhat equally, mphbullet36 : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877075 Keith said:





Quote:





it makes a lot of sense.







This



this...would be beyond stupid. How would a scouting department go..."well we will be happy with any of the 4 so who cares". This is the conviction you want from your franchise that has been desperate for a franchise QB since its re-emergence into the NFL?



this...would be beyond stupid. How would a scouting department go..."well we will be happy with any of the 4 so who cares". This is the conviction you want from your franchise that has been desperate for a franchise QB since its re-emergence into the NFL?

LOL that would laughable by the browns...

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants bigbluescot : 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877113 bigbluescot said:





Quote:











Taking a RB at 2, in a completely stacked RB draft given the holes on this team is unforgivable. And I love Barkley as a prospect, but passing up the chance to transform the team is madness, and something you only do for the QB.







I'd rather go QB too... but why would your decision to pass or not on Barkley be contingent on the "depth" at the position in one draft.



Its the #2 overall pick in the draft - you're looking for a guy that will be a superstar for you for 10+ years. Your approach seems incredibly short-sighted and dangerous.



It's about time left with Eli. If you're not taking a QB this year, we're riding the Eli train until the wheel fall off. That's what 2/3 years at most?



Lets say we did a trade with the Bills, and stuck at 12 (I personally think we could probably get back up to 6 by trading with the Colts).



We'd have 12, 22, 34, 53, and almost certainly either 56 or 65 as well as a 2019 2nd. And that's at a minimum. It's a deep draft until well into the 3rd round.



We could sort out the interior of the oline (potentially getting both Hernandez and Price for instance), get one of the 2nd tier RB, get at least one of a number of very good CB, before the end of the 2nd round. Or we could get some LB depth, FS help. That's far more valuable to me than a RB or Guard no matter how talented they are. If we were a Barkley away then fine, but we're simply not.



It's about time left with Eli. If you're not taking a QB this year, we're riding the Eli train until the wheel fall off. That's what 2/3 years at most?

Lets say we did a trade with the Bills, and stuck at 12 (I personally think we could probably get back up to 6 by trading with the Colts).

We'd have 12, 22, 34, 53, and almost certainly either 56 or 65 as well as a 2019 2nd. And that's at a minimum. It's a deep draft until well into the 3rd round.

We could sort out the interior of the oline (potentially getting both Hernandez and Price for instance), get one of the 2nd tier RB, get at least one of a number of very good CB, before the end of the 2nd round. Or we could get some LB depth, FS help. That's far more valuable to me than a RB or Guard no matter how talented they are. If we were a Barkley away then fine, but we're simply not.

At 2, you're looking for an exceptional pass rusher or a franchise QB. I'm not even sure you necessarily look for a LT these days.

RE: bigbluescot mphbullet36 : 9:57 am : link

Quote: I'm on record as saying I would take the QB. But I don't think the Giants are going to do that. I think they want Barkley and if he is isn't there, they will draft Chubb or Nelson.



with no trade down? That would be an epic fail by gettleman. I could live with Barkley I suppose at #2 because he is the best player in the draft...but picking nelson or chubb at #2 would be an epic fail since you would most likely get either at 5 or 6...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Suspect MetsAreBack : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877133 MetsAreBack said:





Quote:









They gave up the first pick in the third round for Taylor. I see the point about Kizer, i dont understand the point about Taylor. That is an incredibly rich price to pay - borderline incompetent, if not outright - for a stopgap guy to give you ~8 games before handing it off to the #1 overall pick.







3rd round pick for a QB is nothing. The Browns still have more cap space than anyone and haven't extended Taylor who's in the last year of his deal. If you think he's more than a stop-gap, I don't know what to tell you.



He very well might be, I have no idea. Chances are high they take a QB with either #1 or #4, i'm not disputing that.



But NO, throwing away the top pick in the third round for a free agent to be QB as a stop-gap... just because "a third rounder for a QB is nothing" (note: I have no idea what that means - is your point that they will somehow trade him to recoup the pick in October.... that seems optimistic... will they franchise him after the season? That would be a lot of money for this talent level) -- is incompetent if the plan all along was to have him play 8 games and then hand over the reigns.



He very well might be, I have no idea. Chances are high they take a QB with either #1 or #4, i'm not disputing that.

But NO, throwing away the top pick in the third round for a free agent to be QB as a stop-gap... just because "a third rounder for a QB is nothing" (note: I have no idea what that means - is your point that they will somehow trade him to recoup the pick in October.... that seems optimistic... will they franchise him after the season? That would be a lot of money for this talent level) -- is incompetent if the plan all along was to have him play 8 games and then hand over the reigns.

You could have just signed Bridgewater or Bradford or any other 8 game stopgap and kept your #65 overall pick.

RE: bigbluescot Andy in Boston : 9:58 am : link

Quote: I'm on record as saying I would take the QB. But I don't think the Giants are going to do that. I think they want Barkley and if he is isn't there, they will draft Chubb or Nelson.



you mean at #2 if Browns take Barkley #1?

Read here TMS : 9:59 am : link a few weeks ago that the Bills really want Rosen and would go a long way to get him. Sounds logical hearing this. Bills think they have enough team to do very well next season with the right QB.

RE: Browns are idiots if they deal back Essex : 10:01 am : link

Quote: At least the Giants can make a plausible argument for not taking a QB. But the Browns must get a QB and dealing out of #1 means they get the 3rd QB (at best) in the draft.



the giants and browns are both in the same boat, the only plausible argument not to take a qb is that there are no worthy QBs. Just because the Giants have a regressing Eli, which puts us in a better position for the next two years with a 3-13 roster, both teams need a qb in the worst way.

RE: bigbluescot Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:01 am : link

Quote: I'm on record as saying I would take the QB. But I don't think the Giants are going to do that. I think they want Barkley and if he is isn't there, they will draft Chubb or Nelson.



All the chatter and moves so far seem to indicate Giants are in love with Barkley and won't budge.



All the chatter and moves so far seem to indicate Giants are in love with Barkley and won't budge.

Hopefully a RB needy team like the Eagles won't jump us!

They aren't "In talks" they just contacted the Bills... GFAN52 : 10:02 am : link Dan Patrick says on @dpshow the #Bills have contacted #Browns about No. 1 pick in draft. Was reported over the weekend #Jets called before moving up to 3. John Dorsey said to call & teams are.

It cracks me up seeing people all but freaking out SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:03 am : link About some report like this. The draft is over a month away. We have no idea what the Giants are going to do. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take a QB. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb. Or maybe they trade back.



The point is, nobody knows.

If Barkley goes #1 to Cleveland ij_reilly : 10:04 am : link Then I would consider trading down to 5 (Denver).



I really wouldn't want to see the Giants dropping any lower than 5. I don't want to be behind Indianapolis.



1. Barkley, Cleveland

2. QB, Denver

3. QB, Jets

4. QB, Cleveland

5. Giants, any player other than Barkley and the 3 QBs



I could live with that, if Barkley is off the board at #1.



I don't want to miss my shot at Barkley.



Now, if the Giants really like one or two QBs, they need to stay at #2, obviously.



RE: It cracks me up seeing people all but freaking out Capt. Don : 10:04 am : link

Quote: About some report like this. The draft is over a month away. We have no idea what the Giants are going to do. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take a QB. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb. Or maybe they trade back.



The point is, nobody knows.



YEAH! Why is everyone speculating on what the NY Giants will do on a NY Giants message board!? Ridiculous!

I keep saying that SB will be the pick.... Dan in the Springs : 10:06 am : link Barring an offer they can't refuse, and they are planning on him being a cornerstone for the next 10+ years. This is why they signed Stewart, a cornerstone for Carolina for the last 11years, to make sure that Barkley has a vet who can teach him what it takes to have that kind of career.

I dont mattyblue : 10:07 am : link Get why this would signal the Giants going Barkley? If anything hey are standing pat and taking the QB they want and think they can get.

Andy in Boston Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:10 am : : 10:10 am : link No.



I'm on record as saying I wouldn't pass up drafting at QB at #2 (or trading down if the Giants don't like the QBs). Doesn't matter what the Browns do.

RE: IF TRUE the Browns just don't fucking get it widmerseyebrow : 10:10 am : link

Quote: They NEED a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft.

I refuse to believe the top 3 QBs are worse than what they have now



Again, more evidence a QB needy team doesn't want to take any of these QBs at #1. It says more about the "top 4" guys.

RE: RE: It cracks me up seeing people all but freaking out SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877233 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





About some report like this. The draft is over a month away. We have no idea what the Giants are going to do. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take a QB. Maybe they stay @ 2 & take Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb. Or maybe they trade back.



The point is, nobody knows.







YEAH! Why is everyone speculating on what the NY Giants will do on a NY Giants message board!? Ridiculous!



You totally missed what I was expressing. I get a laugh @ these people who treat this stuff like gospel when it's a fluid situation that none of really are privy to know what's actually going on behind the scenes.

RE: This is bunch of crap old man : 10:11 am : link

Quote: The Browns aren't moving out of #1, maybe #4.



They draft their QB, and if Barkley gets taken by the Giants, they trade out of #4.



The #2 would cost the top half of the '18 draft plus the Bills 2nd next year, at a minimum. Imagine what the #1 costs!

May be different if the Bills throw in a starter, who would then need to be rep!aced.

So the premise is: for just 1 guy, they will move a starter plus some high picks, then need to replace the starter , while having other high needs w/o high picks. OR, the higher scenario, a Eli scenario-2018 version but much more expensive...sell THAT and 2+ years of mediocrity to the fans

when the Pats might be ripe for picking soon, the JETS are already better and Miami is in flux.

The #2 would cost the top half of the '18 draft plus the Bills 2nd next year, at a minimum. Imagine what the #1 costs!

May be different if the Bills throw in a starter, who would then need to be rep!aced.

So the premise is: for just 1 guy, they will move a starter plus some high picks, then need to replace the starter , while having other high needs w/o high picks. OR, the higher scenario, a Eli scenario-2018 version but much more expensive...sell THAT and 2+ years of mediocrity to the fans

when the Pats might be ripe for picking soon, the JETS are already better and Miami is in flux.

If anything its the #4, or " Brandon Beane Brutally Beaten in Buffalo " headline if the #1.

RE: I dont Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:11 am : link

Quote: Get why this would signal the Giants going Barkley? If anything hey are standing pat and taking the QB they want and think they can get.



It's not that... it's all of the leaks coming out that the Giants don't like the QBs as much as other teams do.

RE: If the Browns have all 4 QB's ranked somewhat equally, widmerseyebrow : 10:12 am : link

Quote: it makes a lot of sense.



What is the likelihood of that? If this is true, I think it just says that they don't care for any of the QBs and they don't want to take a 5-6 year shelflife player like Barkley or a guard #1 overall.

mphbullet36 Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am : : 10:12 am : link I tend to agree, but Mara picked Gettleman. He's not a risk taker.

If 4 QB's are going at the top of the draft and you don't want a QB, wgenesis123 : 10:19 am : link the best spot in this draft is Denver's pick number 5.

RE: RE: The Giants Beezer : 10:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.



Yet just when I start to think that, I remember ... we just have no clue. lol



Yet just when I start to think that, I remember ... we just have no clue. lol

I'll be really pumped if the Giants grab Barkley at 2. I hope it happens. It was fun having dynamic runningbacks teams had to plan for.

What I don't understand is Jay on the Island : 10:22 am : link It was reported last year several times that there were many in the organization that wanted to move on from Eli because they were convinced that his best days were behind him. Now they are in position to take a potential franchise QB without having to trade up and they might take Barkley to make another run with Eli?? If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.

RE: RE: The Giants EricJ : 10:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.



Stupid...

RE: mphbullet36 mphbullet36 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: I tend to agree, but Mara picked Gettleman. He's not a risk taker.



that would be super depressing...you need to take advantage of the #2 pick. It has inherit value due to QB class coming out this year...if we don't take advantage of that it would be like giving away free value...might as well just ended up with the 5 or 6th pick.



that would be super depressing...you need to take advantage of the #2 pick. It has inherit value due to QB class coming out this year...if we don't take advantage of that it would be like giving away free value...might as well just ended up with the 5 or 6th pick.

We have the #2 pick, we should start acting like it.

RE: What I don't understand is EricJ : 10:24 am : link

Quote: If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.

Mara got spooked with the fans who revolted over the idea of benching Eli. He MAY think that if we draft the QB may lead to losing some of the fan base.



Mara got spooked with the fans who revolted over the

RE: RE: I dont mphbullet36 : 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877243 mattyblue said:





Quote:





Get why this would signal the Giants going Barkley? If anything hey are standing pat and taking the QB they want and think they can get.







It's not that... it's all of the leaks coming out that the Giants don't like the QBs as much as other teams do.



I guess it could be misinformation. At least I hope so. DG suggested he wanted to tighten up the leaks...and by sending out a bunch of misinformation maybe this is our way of leaking the "wrong info"



At least I hope so... In comment 13877264 Eric from BBI said:I guess it could be misinformation. At least I hope so. DG suggested he wanted to tighten up the leaks...and by sending out a bunch of misinformation maybe this is our way of leaking the "wrong info"At least I hope so...

RE: What I don't understand is Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:25 am : : 10:25 am : link

Quote: It was reported last year several times that there were many in the organization that wanted to move on from Eli because they were convinced that his best days were behind him. Now they are in position to take a potential franchise QB without having to trade up and they might take Barkley to make another run with Eli?? If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.



Those people may have been fired (McAdoo, Reese, Ross). In comment 13877294 Jay on the Island said:Those people may have been fired (McAdoo, Reese, Ross).

RE: RE: RE: It cracks me up seeing people all but freaking out Capt. Don : 10:26 am : link

Quote:







YEAH! Why is everyone speculating on what the NY Giants will do on a NY Giants message board!? Ridiculous!







You totally missed what I was expressing. I get a laugh @ these people who treat this stuff like gospel when it's a fluid situation that none of really are privy to know what's actually going on behind the scenes.



I havent seen one poster treat it as "Gospel" or even likely. People are just speculating about the fallout if this happened. In fact, the words I see most are "if" and "maybe."



I get to laugh at posters like you who think they have some magnified sense of perspective because they only react to things that have already happened and like to remind us that no one knows what will happen - as if the rest of us dont already know that. Sometimes it is just fun to speculate. In comment 13877261 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I havent seen one poster treat it as "Gospel" or even likely. People are just speculating about the fallout if this happened. In fact, the words I see most are "if" and "maybe."I get to laugh at posters like you who think they have some magnified sense of perspective because they only react to things that have already happened and like to remind us that no one knows what will happen - as if the rest of us dont already know that. Sometimes it is just fun to speculate.

RE: RE: What I don't understand is Jay on the Island : 10:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877294 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





It was reported last year several times that there were many in the organization that wanted to move on from Eli because they were convinced that his best days were behind him. Now they are in position to take a potential franchise QB without having to trade up and they might take Barkley to make another run with Eli?? If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.







Those people may have been fired (McAdoo, Reese, Ross).

We all know that McAdoo wanted to get rid of Eli but from the reports it sounded like most of the FO wanted to move on. I have a hard time believing that it was just those three. In comment 13877318 Eric from BBI said:We all know that McAdoo wanted to get rid of Eli but from the reports it sounded like most of the FO wanted to move on. I have a hard time believing that it was just those three.

Another ryanmkeane : 10:28 am : link click bait article. Bills "in talks" for #1 pick? Of course they are, I'm sure they've called everyone from picks 1-6.

IF the browns trade down again djm : 10:28 am : link That entire franchise should be fire and bunker bombed.

The draft is going to be so much better Jay on the Island : 10:29 am : link If we are convinced that the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb and they end up taking Rosen. That would prove that Gettleman did a masterful job leaking false information out because it appears that most of the media reports have the Giants passing on a QB at 2.

RE: IF the browns trade down again Jay on the Island : 10:30 am : link

Quote: That entire franchise should be fire and bunker bombed.

They already have the 1st and 4th pick plus three seconds. If they trade down for more picks and miss out on most of the QB's then they truly are idiotic. In comment 13877327 djm said:They already have the 1st and 4th pick plus three seconds. If they trade down for more picks and miss out on most of the QB's then they truly are idiotic.

I don’t think Mara is calling the shots Essex : 10:30 am : link but he may have been looking for a GM who told him in the interview he won’t draft a qb and Eli is not done. Look, Gettleman is 67, he also wants to win now.



Anyway, the Bills move calling the Browns could mean 1000 different things.

It could be a Pr move to scare the Giants into taking their offer, it could mean the opposite that the Giants won’t trade back and the Bills need the Browns now, it could mean that the Giants covet a QB or Barkley and won’t move until the Browns announce their intentions (which is likely on draft day). Bottom line is we don’t have the first damn clue what this means and reading tea leaves at this point is silly.

RE: RE: RE: Suspect djm : 10:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877129 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13877112 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





this is a media flag planted by the Bills to pressure the Giants.



No chance the Browns trade out of the first pick.







This. You don't acquire Tyrod Taylor and trade your only potential long term QB (Kizer) if you don't plan on taking a QB.







They gave up the first pick in the third round for Taylor. I see the point about Kizer, i dont understand the point about Taylor. That is an incredibly rich price to pay - borderline incompetent, if not outright - for a stopgap guy to give you ~8 games before handing it off to the #1 overall pick.



It’s the browns. In comment 13877133 MetsAreBack said:It’s the browns.

RE: The draft is going to be so much better Essex : 10:32 am : link

Quote: If we are convinced that the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb and they end up taking Rosen. That would prove that Gettleman did a masterful job leaking false information out because it appears that most of the media reports have the Giants passing on a QB at 2.



The one thing that i have to say is Gettleman has been awesome so far in masking his intentions and that is a really good thing and if that continues he should be appreciated for doing so when not only did the last regime not do so but most teams can’t. In comment 13877328 Jay on the Island said:The one thing that i have to say is Gettleman has been awesome so far in masking his intentions and that is a really good thing and if that continues he should be appreciated for doing so when not only did the last regime not do so but most teams can’t.

RE: RE: I dont djm : 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877243 mattyblue said:





Quote:





Get why this would signal the Giants going Barkley? If anything hey are standing pat and taking the QB they want and think they can get.







It's not that... it's all of the leaks coming out that the Giants don't like the QBs as much as other teams do.



Eric cmon... you don’t really believe any of this shit do you? It’s make believe... In comment 13877264 Eric from BBI said:Eric cmon... you don’t really believe any of this shit do you? It’s make believe...

There may be nothing with Cleveland at 1 for Buffalo, this may just be wgenesis123 : 10:36 am : link pressure on DG to take an offer now. Buffalo needs to get it done ASAP, waiting only increases the chance that they don't get their guy. and drives the price up. For the Giants they run the risk of having no trade partner come draft day. Their conviction in Barkley and Nelson has to be really strong to stand pat. Of course the Giants could have everyone fooled if they are indeed focusing on a QB.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants The 12th Man : 10:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877093 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.







Makes me really question Gettleman if he does this. I don’t see a game breaker nor a game changer with Barkley. He’s flashy athletically but I want to take a chance on a player who can be a cornerstone for 10 years or more, not a guy who if we are lucky makes it to a second contract.



I am not trying to be obnoxious or mean but how much football do you watch and when you watch these games is your seeing eye dog with you when you do. Barley is not a game breaker, you are the 1st person I have ever heard say that. He is not a game changer, ask the teams and coaches who he has played against and had to game plan for him what they think. Ask the scouts that all have him ranked 1st in the draft what they think if he is a game changer. Tell me you do not want a RB with the 2nd pick fine, but to make comments like you did tells me you have never actually seen him play or you just don't know football. In comment 13877117 Sammo85 said:I am not trying to be obnoxious or mean but how much football do you watch and when you watch these games is your seeing eye dog with you when you do. Barley is not a game breaker, you are the 1st person I have ever heard say that. He is not a game changer, ask the teams and coaches who he has played against and had to game plan for him what they think. Ask the scouts that all have him ranked 1st in the draft what they think if he is a game changer. Tell me you do not want a RB with the 2nd pick fine, but to make comments like you did tells me you have never actually seen him play or you just don't know football.

12th Man Samiam : 10:45 am : link Have you asked the coaches or scouts or any professional in any team what they think of Barkley? None of us know what these people think about Barkley or anybody.

Wouldn't it be nice if the Bills traded to 4. bigbluescot : 10:47 am : link then you get the Jets, the Bills and probably the Broncos fighting to get to 2 with the ability (assuming you're not taking a QB) to safely move down.

If the Giants take Barkley, Doomster : 10:50 am : link you can stick DG in with the infamous names of RH and BM....can't bring myself to spell their names.

RE: RE: What I don't understand is Jarvis : 10:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877294 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





It was reported last year several times that there were many in the organization that wanted to move on from Eli because they were convinced that his best days were behind him. Now they are in position to take a potential franchise QB without having to trade up and they might take Barkley to make another run with Eli?? If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.







Those people may have been fired (McAdoo, Reese, Ross).



Eric,



I agree with you on most fronts here. I believe the Giants should draft a QB, but i am not convinced they will. I go back and forth. They have really telegraphed that they don't like the QBs, yet on the flip side they did a private workout with Rosen yesterday. It would also be smart to let the world know you don't want a QB if you really do because it may affect the way the Browns pick. For example, if the Browns covet Barkley and dreamed of pairing Barkley with a Rookie QB to reincarnate the 90's Cowboys, then maybe it forces the Browns to draft Barkley 1 thus giving the Giants their 1st choice at QB. Or...maybe the Giants are as leaky as always and people just know what they are thinking.



In addition, while you state that everyone that wanted to move on from Eli was fired, I remember it was Mara that had a part in the Eli benching. At least by his own words he felt that it was time to look at the other QBs on the roster to see what they had.



Finally, while there is risk to drafting a QB, there is great risk to not drafting one. The evidence does not paint Eli's future in a favorable light. While he may rebound into a QB that we can contend with, he really hasn't been the dominant player we knew since mid way through 2012. That's not to say he hasn't had some good statistical years, but i think you know what i mean. He may look great with the new regime and have renaissance, but if he doesn't and the Giants passed on a QB, there will be a significant backlash. If Eli struggles and Webb is nothing more than a standard 3rd round, while even 2 of the rookie QBs look promising (i say 2 since we have the 2 pick) i can see Gettleman getting a lot of heat in year 1.



Just some thoughts. I have honestly no idea what they will do and Barkley is tempting. (Although i do feel strongly that taking Chubb if Barkley is not there is really not maximizing the value of the awful season we just had). In comment 13877318 Eric from BBI said:Eric,I agree with you on most fronts here. I believe the Giants should draft a QB, but i am not convinced they will. I go back and forth. They have really telegraphed that they don't like the QBs, yet on the flip side they did a private workout with Rosen yesterday. It would also be smart to let the world know you don't want a QB if you really do because it may affect the way the Browns pick. For example, if the Browns covet Barkley and dreamed of pairing Barkley with a Rookie QB to reincarnate the 90's Cowboys, then maybe it forces the Browns to draft Barkley 1 thus giving the Giants their 1st choice at QB. Or...maybe the Giants are as leaky as always and people just know what they are thinking.In addition, while you state that everyone that wanted to move on from Eli was fired, I remember it was Mara that had a part in the Eli benching. At least by his own words he felt that it was time to look at the other QBs on the roster to see what they had.Finally, while there is risk to drafting a QB, there is great risk to not drafting one. The evidence does not paint Eli's future in a favorable light. While he may rebound into a QB that we can contend with, he really hasn't been the dominant player we knew since mid way through 2012. That's not to say he hasn't had some good statistical years, but i think you know what i mean. He may look great with the new regime and have renaissance, but if he doesn't and the Giants passed on a QB, there will be a significant backlash. If Eli struggles and Webb is nothing more than a standard 3rd round, while even 2 of the rookie QBs look promising (i say 2 since we have the 2 pick) i can see Gettleman getting a lot of heat in year 1.Just some thoughts. I have honestly no idea what they will do and Barkley is tempting. (Although i do feel strongly that taking Chubb if Barkley is not there is really not maximizing the value of the awful season we just had).

No Way Barkley at 2 Painless62 : 10:58 am : link I will be shocked, with all the holes on the roster, we take Barkley at 2. 5, maybe. It is QB or trade down.

Jarvis Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : : 11:09 am : link Thanks. You don't have to convince me about the risk of not drafting a QB. That's why I've been arguing for drafting one at this spot for months now. But that was/is dependent on the team believing their is a franchise QB in this draft. Who knows?



I'm not saying all of the dump Eli guys were those three (or even if they were all supportive of that). I'm merely suggesting that is a possibility. McAdoo seemed ready to move on. Mara? Who knows? He was conspicuously absent the day the announcement was made to bench him. Then they backtracked after the outrage. I find it very doubtful he wasn't on board initially.

Essex Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:11 am : : 11:11 am : link How has Gettleman masked his intentions? Everyone seems to be suggesting they know the Giants won't draft a QB. Again, could be a great smoke screen, but we've never seen that from the Giants and Gettleman didn't apparently do that in Carolina either.

Eric ryanmkeane : 11:15 am : link in Gettleman's defense, he really hasn't said anything publicly which would mean, or not mean, that they are not drafting a quarterback. I think the media/scouts/reporters just write what they think they will do. Gettleman has said he wants a HOF type player and they can't miss or get too cute. Why does that mean it's not a QB?



All i know is that Reese along with basically every Giants coach went to Floyd's pro day. Everyone on earth knew they wanted him at #10. Gettleman hasn't done anything close to that with showing his hand.

The equivalent ryanmkeane : 11:16 am : link of the Floyd thing would have been Gettleman, Shula, and another position coach being on site for Barkley. That would have been idiotic.

RE: This is bunch of crap Eman11 : 11:17 am : link

Quote: The Browns aren't moving out of #1, maybe #4.



They draft their QB, and if Barkley gets taken by the Giants, they trade out of #4.



I agree. It makes much more sense to me for them to trade their #4 than the #1. At 1 they'd get their QB, and could take the big haul that's being floated round from the Bills for the #4.



Then if DG doesn't want a QB, I could see him trading the 2 to Buffalo for their 4 and next year's 1. QBs go 1-2-3, and the Giants have their pick of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson at 4.



Hell, they could turn around and swap the 4 to Denver if the Broncos wanted to go for a QB and DG could still get one of those guys. Huge win/win for DG and the Giants if it even plays out close to this IMO. In comment 13877081 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I agree. It makes much more sense to me for them to trade their #4 than the #1. At 1 they'd get their QB, and could take the big haul that's being floated round from the Bills for the #4.Then if DG doesn't want a QB, I could see him trading the 2 to Buffalo for their 4 and next year's 1. QBs go 1-2-3, and the Giants have their pick of Barkley, Chubb or Nelson at 4.Hell, they could turn around and swap the 4 to Denver if the Broncos wanted to go for a QB and DG could still get one of those guys. Huge win/win for DG and the Giants if it even plays out close to this IMO.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants Sammo85 : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877117 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13877093 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 13877085 mittenedman said:





Quote:





will take Barkley.







I think this is looking more and more likely.







Makes me really question Gettleman if he does this. I don’t see a game breaker nor a game changer with Barkley. He’s flashy athletically but I want to take a chance on a player who can be a cornerstone for 10 years or more, not a guy who if we are lucky makes it to a second contract.







I am not trying to be obnoxious or mean but how much football do you watch and when you watch these games is your seeing eye dog with you when you do. Barley is not a game breaker, you are the 1st person I have ever heard say that. He is not a game changer, ask the teams and coaches who he has played against and had to game plan for him what they think. Ask the scouts that all have him ranked 1st in the draft what they think if he is a game changer. Tell me you do not want a RB with the 2nd pick fine, but to make comments like you did tells me you have never actually seen him play or you just don't know football.



Your conduct is yet again a problem and commentary is wholly unproductive. This is a board where we are allowed to post our opinion. Lay off the personal insults or expect to be banned very quickly. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen your drivel on this board going after people.



I’ve watched a ton of Penn St football the last two years. I love the kid personally and I’m entitled to my opinion in how I see him translating to the NFL.



Scouts and teams miss on players almost as much as we do as fans. I don’t intend that to be a slight towards Sy, who does a fantastic job and is talented at what he does, but if I had ten bucks for every time some players was can’t miss or a game changer and then whiffed I could probably retire right now. In comment 13877359 The 12th Man said:Your conduct is yet again a problem and commentary is wholly unproductive. This is a board where we are allowed to post our opinion. Lay off the personal insults or expect to be banned very quickly. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen your drivel on this board going after people.I’ve watched a ton of Penn St football the last two years. I love the kid personally and I’m entitled to my opinion in how I see him translating to the NFL.Scouts and teams miss on players almost as much as we do as fans. I don’t intend that to be a slight towards Sy, who does a fantastic job and is talented at what he does, but if I had ten bucks for every time some players was can’t miss or a game changer and then whiffed I could probably retire right now.

RE: Wouldn't it be nice if the Bills traded to 4. Eman11 : 11:29 am : link

Quote: then you get the Jets, the Bills and probably the Broncos fighting to get to 2 with the ability (assuming you're not taking a QB) to safely move down.



That's the ideal scenario for me.



Your scenario of the Bills trading to 4 would assure Barkley to the Giants if the Giants traded back to 4. Same for Nelson if they're leading more towards him. Either way, DG gets his guy while getting more picks. In comment 13877389 bigbluescot said:That's the ideal scenario for me.Your scenario of the Bills trading to 4 would assure Barkley to the Giants if the Giants traded back to 4. Same for Nelson if they're leading more towards him. Either way, DG gets his guy while getting more picks.

Eric I don’t think DG Dave on the UWS : 11:38 am : link Knows what he is doing yet. Darnold has his pro day tom. April 9 Shurmur can spend some time with Webb to help their decision. I wouldn’t be surprised if the decision goes right up to the draft.

RE: Essex Essex : 11:41 am : link

Quote: How has Gettleman masked his intentions? Everyone seems to be suggesting they know the Giants won't draft a QB. Again, could be a great smoke screen, but we've never seen that from the Giants and Gettleman didn't apparently do that in Carolina either.



I have not the slightest clue what he is going to do, and nothing in terms of actions or even some of the half-hearted opinions by Schwartz that the Giants are not going to pick a qb, have convinced me otherwise. Maybe it’s because I can’t think Gettleman can be so stupid as to to pick Barkley. I have much more faith in him, so maybe it’s my bias showing and he hasnt been as good at masking his intention as I thought. In comment 13877449 Eric from BBI said:I have not the slightest clue what he is going to do, and nothing in terms of actions or even some of the half-hearted opinions by Schwartz that the Giants are not going to pick a qb, have convinced me otherwise. Maybe it’s because I can’t think Gettleman can be so stupid as to to pick Barkley. I have much more faith in him, so maybe it’s my bias showing and he hasnt been as good at masking his intention as I thought.

If there is one clue that the giants won’t pick a qb Essex : 11:45 am : link it might be the Jets trade, simply because it would be odd if a team would be satisfied with 3 QBs to give up what they did. But, even if the Jets didn’t think thAt only one qb would be picked by them, they have no idea if the NyG would trade out of two. So, yeah I have no trouble saying Gettleman has masked his intentions pretty well.

I'd agree there isn't much to suggest DG's been a smokescreener in the JonC : 11:54 am : link past. I'll also say it's entirely possible they haven't finished their QB evaluations yet either.



Darnold's pro day begins in 5 minutes ...

RE: RE: RE: What I don't understand is Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877318 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





In comment 13877294 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





It was reported last year several times that there were many in the organization that wanted to move on from Eli because they were convinced that his best days were behind him. Now they are in position to take a potential franchise QB without having to trade up and they might take Barkley to make another run with Eli?? If this is actually true then I believe that it proves that Mara is the one calling the shots and unfortunately for us he is becoming one of those meddling owners.







Those people may have been fired (McAdoo, Reese, Ross).







Eric,



I agree with you on most fronts here. I believe the Giants should draft a QB, but i am not convinced they will. I go back and forth. They have really telegraphed that they don't like the QBs, yet on the flip side they did a private workout with Rosen yesterday. It would also be smart to let the world know you don't want a QB if you really do because it may affect the way the Browns pick. For example, if the Browns covet Barkley and dreamed of pairing Barkley with a Rookie QB to reincarnate the 90's Cowboys, then maybe it forces the Browns to draft Barkley 1 thus giving the Giants their 1st choice at QB. Or...maybe the Giants are as leaky as always and people just know what they are thinking.



In addition, while you state that everyone that wanted to move on from Eli was fired, I remember it was Mara that had a part in the Eli benching. At least by his own words he felt that it was time to look at the other QBs on the roster to see what they had.



Finally, while there is risk to drafting a QB, there is great risk to not drafting one. The evidence does not paint Eli's future in a favorable light. While he may rebound into a QB that we can contend with, he really hasn't been the dominant player we knew since mid way through 2012. That's not to say he hasn't had some good statistical years, but i think you know what i mean. He may look great with the new regime and have renaissance, but if he doesn't and the Giants passed on a QB, there will be a significant backlash. If Eli struggles and Webb is nothing more than a standard 3rd round, while even 2 of the rookie QBs look promising (i say 2 since we have the 2 pick) i can see Gettleman getting a lot of heat in year 1.



Just some thoughts. I have honestly no idea what they will do and Barkley is tempting. (Although i do feel strongly that taking Chubb if Barkley is not there is really not maximizing the value of the awful season we just had).



Barkley could pad Eli's stats with 1000+ yds, 80 catches catching high percentage passes in the flats. Not to mention the effect he has on playaction. In comment 13877412 Jarvis said:Barkley could pad Eli's stats with 1000+ yds, 80 catches catching high percentage passes in the flats. Not to mention the effect he has on playaction.

Just gotta say that... M.S. : 11:58 am : link



...no matter what happens, it's getting real damn exciting thinking about all of the possible trades that may yet unfold!



And the Draft is still over a month away.



I think come Draft night, BBI is gonna need five dozen extra hamsters to keep the server up.









If the Browns are taking a QB, they are taking him at 1 Rudy5757 : 12:30 pm : link It makes no sense for them not to draft the QB they want. If they pass on a QB, the best they could do is 3rd choice and if they do that it shows they don't know what they are doing. The Bills had Taylor and gave up on him because he is not a top tier QB. The Browns then gave up on Kiser, so they have to take a QB.



They don't need more picks, they need to make the right picks. Pick the best QB at 1, maybe the Giants take Barkley but that will still leaves them Chubb or Nelson. Why would they gamble? If you are taking a QB in the 1st round you pick the one you like the most at 1 and don't look back. Picking at 4 could potentially leave them the 4th best QB and they have been there before. It's not out of the question they land the top QB and still have their choice of Barkley, Nelson and Chubb at 4.

RE: bigbluescot Rover : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: I'm on record as saying I would take the QB. But I don't think the Giants are going to do that. I think they want Barkley and if he is isn't there, they will draft Chubb or Nelson. Ugh I hope you are wrong, why do you think that? In comment 13877197 Eric from BBI said:Ugh I hope you are wrong, why do you think that?

draft jurban : 12:40 pm : link will be barkley ...unless they drop

RE: 12th Man The 12th Man : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: Have you asked the coaches or scouts or any professional in any team what they think of Barkley? None of us know what these people think about Barkley or anybody.



We have already heard from numerous ones of what they think of him. In comment 13877380 Samiam said:We have already heard from numerous ones of what they think of him.

1,4, 33,35,60,65.... Rafflee : 1:58 pm : link The Browns are 1 for their last 32. They have so many front of draft picks that I'd actually defend them taking a QB 1 AND 4!



Not Taking the top pick, especially at 1 for the last 32, would be Cowardly and Incompetent

I don't see how the Browns entertain that Matt M. : 2:16 pm : link Right now they are guaranteed either any QB they want + Barkley/Chubb (one or both will be there at #4) or Barkley #1 and still have one of the top 3 QBs. The second scenario is less likely after the Jets traded up to 3. Trading back,

I don’t know NikkiMac : 2:52 pm : link This may be off the wall but I have a sneaky suspicion that the Jets are going to take Barkley after Darnold and Rosen go 1 and 2 ..... why did they acquire Teddy Bridgewater ?

Good Lord If Cleveland Trades Pick #1 TheVette : 4:23 pm : link They already have the 4th pick and a ton of picks in the draft. They need a QB - why would they just not draft their guy. They are the only team that can not be boxed out on a choice.

Bills talk with Browns..... johnboyw : 4:31 pm : link Maybe the reason everyone is talking up Barclay to the Giants (Kim Jones, etc.) is really because they are hoping the Browns will take the bait and pick Barclay at #1 knowing they can still getting one of the top 3 QBs at #4 while the Giants get the guy they really want (Darnold). Don't forget, we're talking about the Browns.

RE: Bills talk with Browns..... blueblood : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: Maybe the reason everyone is talking up Barclay to the Giants (Kim Jones, etc.) is really because they are hoping the Browns will take the bait and pick Barclay at #1 knowing they can still getting one of the top 3 QBs at #4 while the Giants get the guy they really want (Darnold). Don't forget, we're talking about the Browns.



Not the same Browns.. completely different GM and personnel department.. In comment 13878450 johnboyw said:Not the same Browns.. completely different GM and personnel department..