Sy'56 : 9:42 am Of all the interviews I've heard Gettleman on, this is the one I have heard the most.



While I have always and will always be in the "Never say never" camp when it comes to someone offering a trade for a player or picks, I do think the idea of trading down gets a tad overrated at times.



This time of year, there are hundreds of prospects that give the notion of hope and repair to a broken team. NYG was as broken as any team in the league last year and while some holes have been plugged, there are still several leaks. Knowing that, the idea of trading down and getting multiple picks falsely leads many to believe that all if these issues will be covered in a single draft.



However if you truly look at draft classes, every single one of them...the 96-100 players taken in rounds 1-3...most of them are not in the league making an impact 4-5 years later. Go ahead...take a look. It is true.



More picks DOES increase your odds of having a draft class like the Saints did last year, absolutely. But odds that will not happen. Some of the best draft minds in the league miss on more prospects than they hit on. But many of you do not realize that in the moment because right now, you have lists and lists of prospects that can be THE guy. They benefit from the unknown.



This brings me back to Gettleman and his approach with the #2 pick. Whether it is a QB or Barkley, the offer has to be overly substantial to move down, especially if it is the Bills and that #12 pick. That is a far drop in comparison to who you can have at #2. Gettleman understands that "getting too cute"...trying to manipulate the draft and hoping your guy falls to this spot and that team takes this guy...it may put them in a very unfavorable position. Extra picks are nice...but they are very far from guaranteed.



What draws me to BUF is potential 2019 1st, as they may very well end up being one of the worst 5 teams in football. That pick next year may be VERY valuable.



This says it all. Thanks Sy.

Colin, good info. Keith : 11:23 am : link Very curious about that Barkley scenario. Why wouldn't teams send someone? Is it possible that teams already know everythign they need to know about him?

Jay on the Island : 11:24 am : link He didn't really play it safe there. Christian McCaffrey wasn't exactly a safe choice in the top 10. Shaq Thompson and Kelvin Benjamin weren't either. This gives me some hope that he will go with a QB when all is said and done.

Was talking about the Giants draft Barkley vs. QB. The host had brought up a good point IMO. She was talking about how much better Eli is in playaction and how she could see the Giants positioning themselves to play to Eli's strengths instead of the old regime's forcing an entirely different offense on him that he was never comfortable running. She went on about the running game and Barkley but it did make me think back to Bradshaw and Jacobs and how good Eli was when he could run that playaction... Just something to think about.



But but but WCO is bright and shiny and a lot of other teams is running it!



Eli throws a good deep ball, best at the intermediate balls (absolutely beautiful throws like Manningham pass in SB) and is the worst at short passes and reads. Derp let's bring in the WCO! In comment 13877452 totowa_gman said:But but but WCO is bright and shiny and a lot of other teams is running it!Eli throws a good deep ball, best at the intermediate balls (absolutely beautiful throws like Manningham pass in SB) and is the worst at short passes and reads. Derp let's bring in the WCO!

Colin Jay on the Island : 11:30 am : link Is it possible that the Giants didn't send anyone besides a defensive coach to Barkley's pro day because they were alerted that he was going to sit on his combine numbers? I hope that this means they are going to take a QB but I personally don't think the Giants not sending many to Barkley's pro day because they already have done all their homework on him.

and what I said aligns with your point that more picks does not = more wins.



The Browns collected a lot of picks of the last couple of years and that got then a winless season. Why? Because they do not have a franchise QB. That is the most important position on the field. More than a RB or a pass rusher. If people here doubt that, all you need to do is look at the leagues top salaries and see how many RBs or pass rushers are paid more than the top QBs in this league.



I also mentioned that while L Bell is considered possibly the best RB in the game, the Steelers scored as many points per game without him as they did with him because they had a QB who could run the offense regardless.



So, getting picks from the Bills is a nice idea but what is the point? In a year or two when you NEED that next QB where will we be selecting? We probably will have to deal just as many (if not more) picks back to get to the top of the draft to select a top QB in what MAY also be a thin QB class.... and unwilling teams to trade with because they may want the guy as well.



If we do not select our QB with this pick, in a year or two we will be giving up way too much, or we will be just another one of those average teams with an average QB that is destined to just have an average season with no shot at a championship.







You aren't wrong with any of that.



But you HAVE to be convinced one of the quarterbacks is THE guy. You can't take one just because...



Yes I agree with not taking a guy "just because". That should be something you never to at any position and at any point in the draft. However, this is a deep QB class and if you cannot find someone that you like in this bunch then I am not sure what they would be looking for. You have about 4 -5 guys who have varying skill sets with varying strengths/weaknesses. That PERFECT QB may never be there for them to even select.



So, we could end up with Kent Graham in two years. In comment 13877314 Sy'56 said:Yes I agree with not taking a guy "just because". That should be something you never to at any position and at any point in the draft. However, this is a deep QB class and if you cannot find someone that you like in this bunch then I am not sure what they would be looking for. You have about 4 -5 guys who have varying skill sets with varying strengths/weaknesses. That PERFECT QB may never be there for them to even select.So, we could end up with Kent Graham in two years.

If Papa, King, Schwartz, etc. are correct, it suggests they simply don't have the same grade on these quarterbacks as other teams - right or wrong.



Eric from BBI That would be conjecture. They know nothing. All speculation and I have to say that we should kill Papa and the other two for suggesting that just like we would kill someone like Ranaan or Gary Myers for doing the same thing.

People ryanmkeane : 11:32 am : link are bringing up Kent Graham a lot recently. Even comparing him to Webb. Graham was an 8th round pick and wasn't even really that good in college.

gidiefor : Mod : 11:34 am : link The only significance I see to that is that there are fewer questions about Barkley than any other draft pick -- the most attention is paid to the players who have the most questions



so if anything -- the extra attention being paid to the QBs is indicative of just how many questions surround those guys

RE: Colin EricJ : 11:35 am : link

Is it possible that the Giants didn't send anyone besides a defensive coach to Barkley's pro day because they were alerted that he was going to sit on his combine numbers? I hope that this means they are going to take a QB but I personally don't think the Giants not sending many to Barkley's pro day because they already have done all their homework on him.



It means nothing. Stop looking for smoke signals. The reality is this. The guy blew away everyone at the combine. What would you expect to see in a workout this week that would be different?



You have all you need to know about the guy. You are better off sending people to look at guys who are 2nd 3rd round opportunities. Those are harder to figure out and may need another look. In comment 13877512 Jay on the Island said:It means nothing. Stop looking for smoke signals. The reality is this. The guy blew away everyone at the combine. What would you expect to see in a workout this week that would be different?You have all you need to know about the guy. You are better off sending people to look at guys who are 2nd 3rd round opportunities. Those are harder to figure out and may need another look.

RE: People EricJ : 11:36 am : link

are bringing up Kent Graham a lot recently. Even comparing him to Webb. Graham was an 8th round pick and wasn't even really that good in college.



yeah I mentioned him at least once but not as it relates to Webb. Just that we could end up with a JAG at QB in a couple of years and Graham was a good example. In comment 13877520 ryanmkeane said:yeah I mentioned him at least once but not as it relates to Webb. Just that we could end up with a JAG at QB in a couple of years and Graham was a good example.

You can wing up with Kent Graham Sy'56 : 11:36 am : link or Russell Wilson.



You can wind up with Peyton Manning, or Jamarcus Russell.



We know

and what I said aligns with your point that more picks does not = more wins.



The Browns collected a lot of picks of the last couple of years and that got then a winless season. Why? Because they do not have a franchise QB. That is the most important position on the field. More than a RB or a pass rusher. If people here doubt that, all you need to do is look at the leagues top salaries and see how many RBs or pass rushers are paid more than the top QBs in this league.



I also mentioned that while L Bell is considered possibly the best RB in the game, the Steelers scored as many points per game without him as they did with him because they had a QB who could run the offense regardless.



So, getting picks from the Bills is a nice idea but what is the point? In a year or two when you NEED that next QB where will we be selecting? We probably will have to deal just as many (if not more) picks back to get to the top of the draft to select a top QB in what MAY also be a thin QB class.... and unwilling teams to trade with because they may want the guy as well.



If we do not select our QB with this pick, in a year or two we will be giving up way too much, or we will be just another one of those average teams with an average QB that is destined to just have an average season with no shot at a championship.







You aren't wrong with any of that.



But you HAVE to be convinced one of the quarterbacks is THE guy. You can't take one just because...







Yes I agree with not taking a guy "just because". That should be something you never to at any position and at any point in the draft. However, this is a deep QB class and if you cannot find someone that you like in this bunch then I am not sure what they would be looking for. You have about 4 -5 guys who have varying skill sets with varying strengths/weaknesses. That PERFECT QB may never be there for them to even select.



So, we could end up with Kent Graham in two years.



Victor in CT that was after they thought Dave Brown was "the guy" and gave up their # 1 in 1993 to take him in the supplemental draft.

RE: You can wing up with Kent Graham EricJ : 11:37 am : link

Quote: or Russell Wilson.



You can wind up with Peyton Manning, or Jamarcus Russell.



We know



Sy'56 Or Ryan Leaf..

good post Colin. But recall that DGs "QB hell" comment also Victor in CT : 11:43 am : link inlcuded reaching too high for the wrong guy and setting your program back even further. Dave Brown is a perfect example.

absolutely all-important consideration here is what does Gettleman actually think about the quarterbacks in this draft?



If he has grades on them that would put them in mid- to late-1st round territory in other drafts, then not taking the QB now makes more sense. So what matters is what kind of grade does he have on them?



If Papa, King, Schwartz, etc. are correct, it suggests they simply don't have the same grade on these quarterbacks as other teams - right or wrong.



Now if they do have an extremely high grade on one or two of them, and pass on that guy, I would be very disappointed because teams rarely have the opportunity to nab a franchise QB without giving away the store.







If NYG trades out of the pick, I guarantee you they may be in the same spot as Buffalo next year- frantically trying to trade up to nab a QB.



Not really going out on a limb there are you? Guaranteeing they "may be"?



Sean Not really going out on a limb there are you? Guaranteeing they "may be"?

I dont get what exactly you're saying or guaranteeing. Saying they "may be" kind of cancels out the guarantee, no?

Rosen Thegratefulhead : 11:51 am : link If his medicals check out, he has to be the pick. His tools and mechanics are top 25% in the NFL right now.

I strongly believe Sammo85 : 11:52 am : link that Shurmur and Shula will have a say in a Gettlemans ear in terms of evaluating the QBs.



I don’t think the Giants will make up their minds on their board for at least another 2-3 weeks.

I understand what people are trying to say about Rosen's Keith : 11:54 am : link medicals, but it doesn't really make sense. He had a minor shoulder issue that was corrected and should not have any long term effects. How can his concussions "check out"? Either it scares you off or it doesn't because you can't really test his brain. Nothing else about his injury history needs to be checked out.

RE: You can wing up with Kent Graham jvm52106 : 11:54 am : link

Quote: or Russell Wilson.



You can wind up with Peyton Manning, or Jamarcus Russell.



We know



I agree and disagree on some of these. The Jamarcus Russell's, Akili Smith, David Klingler's etc were one year or two year tops, unique offense types without any real substantial PRO style work. They ran up gawdy numbers in non competitive or non defensive games.



Ryan Leaf was a tough one because he played in a good conference and put up good numbers. Nobody could really get inside his head and see his wiring wasn't designed to handle the stress and expectations of being a high draft pick in the NFL.



Right now the 4 QB's coming out (at the top) all have pluses and minuses. Rosen's are health and potential "commitment". Mayfield's is more attitude and off the field, along with height and the offense he played in. Allen is lower level comp %, offense he played in and winning %. Darnold is a turnover machine and has not played a ton of CFB. However there do not appear to be any J.Rissells, Smith's or Klinglers here. In comment 13877529 Sy'56 said:I agree and disagree on some of these. The Jamarcus Russell's, Akili Smith, David Klingler's etc were one year or two year tops, unique offense types without any real substantial PRO style work. They ran up gawdy numbers in non competitive or non defensive games.Ryan Leaf was a tough one because he played in a good conference and put up good numbers. Nobody could really get inside his head and see his wiring wasn't designed to handle the stress and expectations of being a high draft pick in the NFL.Right now the 4 QB's coming out (at the top) all have pluses and minuses. Rosen's are health and potential "commitment". Mayfield's is more attitude and off the field, along with height and the offense he played in. Allen is lower level comp %, offense he played in and winning %. Darnold is a turnover machine and has not played a ton of CFB. However there do not appear to be any J.Rissells, Smith's or Klinglers here.

only key thing stated here..that should be taken note of.... micky : 11:55 am : link

Quote: ..... , but he also said one never wants to end up in 'QB hell'.



Colin@gbn

RE: I understand what people are trying to say about Rosen's Eman11 : 11:57 am : link

Quote: medicals, but it doesn't really make sense. He had a minor shoulder issue that was corrected and should not have any long term effects. How can his concussions "check out"? Either it scares you off or it doesn't because you can't really test his brain. Nothing else about his injury history needs to be checked out.



Pretty sure he had a knee injury as well. Maybe not a major one but one worth looking into,IMO.



My biggest concern is he seems to get injured easily or at least too often for my liking. I can't imagine that gets better on the Pro level. In comment 13877571 Keith said:Pretty sure he had a knee injury as well. Maybe not a major one but one worth looking into,IMO.My biggest concern is he seems to get injured easily or at least too often for my liking. I can't imagine that gets better on the Pro level.

Keith ryanmkeane : 11:58 am : link agree on the "Rosen's medicals" becoming so ridiculous at this point. People are acting like he's had multiple serious injuries, or a knee injury or something. He basically had a bruised shoulder. I'm sure Eli Manning has had multiple concussions in his career, even in college.

To QB or not to QB Colin@gbn : 11:59 am : link I have no idea what to make of the business with Barkley; in fact it is entirely possible that everyone, the Giants included, feels that have all the info on him that they need. Still it is WEIRD that almost nobody showed at his pro day and that he does not appear to have any private workouts or visits. And for the record, Barkley had every intention of doing positional drills when he woke up that morning and only backed off when nobody showed. Plus I have heard from several sources around the league that they wouldn't be surprised to see Barkley drop out of the top 5, not because he's not a talented player, but that the positional multiplier for the QBs and at least Chubb and even maybe 1-2 other edge rushers could push him down.



What nobody can dispute is that the Giants are all in right now checking out the QBs and in fact they are the only players that the Giants appear to be seriously checking out. And as a general rule the guys that NFL teams are seriously checking out barely a month from the draft are guys that they already have a good grade on those guys. That's all we can really say at this time.

Eman, no doubt. Keith : 11:59 am : link I think that's a legitimate concern. My whole point was just that none of his injuries should be lingering or even show up on any medical report now. Either you are scared off by how injury prone he appears to be or you aren't. I don't think there is anything to "check out". It's not like a guy that had major knee reconstruction and you need ot run MRI's to see if it healed correctly.

Eman ryanmkeane : 12:00 pm : link Rosen has never suffered a knee injury. He suffered a "leg injury" against ASU but then came back into the game. He basically was beat up and needed a breather.

RE: Keith Eman11 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: agree on the "Rosen's medicals" becoming so ridiculous at this point. People are acting like he's had multiple serious injuries, or a knee injury or something. He basically had a bruised shoulder. I'm sure Eli Manning has had multiple concussions in his career, even in college.



I haven't watched a bunch of UCLA's games but I've read articles saying he either didn't play in or didn't finish 12 of his last 20 games at UCLA.



That's a big red flag and a major concern for me. Especially potentially going from an every snap every game Eli, to him. I know I don't want to be holding my breath every time he drops back to pass. In comment 13877583 ryanmkeane said:I haven't watched a bunch of UCLA's games but I've read articles saying he either didn't play in or didn't finish 12 of his last 20 games at UCLA.That's a big red flag and a major concern for me. Especially potentially going from an every snap every game Eli, to him. I know I don't want to be holding my breath every time he drops back to pass.

RE: To QB or not to QB jvm52106 : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: I have no idea what to make of the business with Barkley; in fact it is entirely possible that everyone, the Giants included, feels that have all the info on him that they need. Still it is WEIRD that almost nobody showed at his pro day and that he does not appear to have any private workouts or visits. And for the record, Barkley had every intention of doing positional drills when he woke up that morning and only backed off when nobody showed. Plus I have heard from several sources around the league that they wouldn't be surprised to see Barkley drop out of the top 5, not because he's not a talented player, but that the positional multiplier for the QBs and at least Chubb and even maybe 1-2 other edge rushers could push him down.



What nobody can dispute is that the Giants are all in right now checking out the QBs and in fact they are the only players that the Giants appear to be seriously checking out. And as a general rule the guys that NFL teams are seriously checking out barely a month from the draft are guys that they already have a good grade on those guys. That's all we can really say at this time.



Thoughts on the QB's Colin. The top 4 guys, what order do you have them in right now? Not where they will be picked but how you rank the 4 QB's. In comment 13877587 Colin@gbn said:Thoughts on the QB's Colin. The top 4 guys, what order do you have them in right now? Not where they will be picked but how you rank the 4 QB's.

Shurmur is at the USC pro day Dave on the UWS : 12:08 pm : link I can see them taking Barkley, but all things being equal, I think they would prefer QB. The QBs need to prove to the organization that they are legit franchise guys. Any franchise level QB could be a perennial pro bowler.

RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... bw in dc : 12:15 pm : link

Well then anyone who works, coaches, or scouts for the NFL must be pretty stupid too.





It's the value of the pick - not Barkley as a prospect. At the #2 slot, which Jints Central has, it is not good value to take a RB. RBs grow on trees. They are everywhere, practically every year. So it's not financially practical to spend #2 slot dollars on a commodity. In comment 13877406 ryanmkeane said:It's the value of the pick - not Barkley as a prospect. At the #2 slot, which Jints Central has, it is not good value to take a RB. RBs grow on trees. They are everywhere, practically every year. So it's not financially practical to spend #2 slot dollars on a commodity.

RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... One Man Thrill Ride : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877393 bw in dc said:





Quote:





because I'm really starting to believe Jints Central is stupid enough to take Barkley.









Well then anyone who works, coaches, or scouts for the NFL must be pretty stupid too.





A lot of teams honestly are very stupid.



"Stupid" is strong term.



Thrill will rephrase. A lot of the GMs and head coaches are extremely egotistical and their hubris creates an unbelievable amount of bias and backward thinking. Traditionalism.



Every team will rightfully have a top-5 grade on Barkley. He's awesome.

Smart teams, however, will recognize the opportunity cost of picking a running back so high. In the case of NYG, that means potentially forfeiting a long-term solution at QB. Or turning down a transformative package of picks from Cleveland or Denver to drop down to 4th or 5th.



We can forgive Gettleman and Jints Central if Darnold was their only QB and Cleveland picked him. Taking Barkley instead of making a similar deal to the Jets-Colts (presuming such an offer exists, of course)? It would be an egregiously short-sighted uneconomical backward-thinking reductionist populist move.



Chasing a win-now window that doesn't actually exist. Coming off a 13-loss season.



Thrilly Mays Hayes doesn't always agree with Bw Webb in DC, but the Mssr. bw painted a good picture of what life with Barkley would look like. He'd be routinely awesome and yet we'd be wondering why NYG isn't winning more games.



Nevermind all the data about the shorter lifespans of RBs (based on the brutality of the position) and the economics of the position itself (high supply of talent).



Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights. In comment 13877406 ryanmkeane said:A lot of teams honestly are very stupid."Stupid" is strong term.Thrill will rephrase. A lot of the GMs and head coaches are extremely egotistical and their hubris creates an unbelievable amount of bias and backward thinking. Traditionalism.Every team will rightfully have a top-5 grade on Barkley. He's awesome.Smart teams, however, will recognize the opportunity cost of picking a running back so high. In the case of NYG, that means potentially forfeiting a long-term solution at QB. Or turning down a transformative package of picks from Cleveland or Denver to drop down to 4th or 5th.We can forgive Gettleman and Jints Central if Darnold was their only QB and Cleveland picked him. Taking Barkley instead of making a similar deal to the Jets-Colts (presuming such an offer exists, of course)? It would be an egregiously short-sighted uneconomical backward-thinking reductionist populist move.Chasing a win-now window that doesn't actually exist. Coming off a 13-loss season.Thrilly Mays Hayes doesn't always agree with Bw Webb in DC, but the Mssr. bw painted a good picture of what life with Barkley would look like. He'd be routinely awesome and yet we'd be wondering why NYG isn't winning more games.Nevermind all the data about the shorter lifespans of RBs (based on the brutality of the position) and the economics of the position itself (high supply of talent).Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights.

Top QBs Colin@gbn : 12:20 pm : link JVM: I don't normally say who I'd like at any position. Fact nobody should care much what I or any other analyst thinks on these things. Fact is all I really care about is how NFL teams generally - and the Giants in particular - are thinking. I go back and forth on these guys suggesting that there isn't a lot of room between them. If I had to be pinned down I'd say 1) Rosen; 2) Darnold; 3) Allen and 4) Mayfield. What I think people are underplaying to some degree is that they are all very good prospects each of whom has something of that WOW factor although in somewhat different ways. Of course they also each have at least one major issue.





unless the Giants Les in TO : 12:20 pm : link are convinced Barkley is the second coming of a marshall faulk barry sanders or LDT, I hope they go in a different direction. There have been a number of top 5 overall pick running backs who have been complete busts, got injured (much higher potential at running back than other positions because of the wear and tear) or not even close to living up the their perceived potential - including penn state alum Curtis ennis, ki jana carter and garrison hearst. throw in other top 3 picks like reggie bush and Darren McFadden, there are a lot of successful college running backs who have not been able to make that leap to the pros.



I hope the Giants see a potential future hall of famer QB or DE at #2 and if not, either take nelson and/or trade down if the price is right.



Seeing this a lot lately on here Peppers : 12:21 pm : link Cherry Pickin' quotes from Gettleman to fit with what you want to happen or to add credence to your opinion.. While ignoring that he said just about everything to cover all his angles. He's well schooled, nothing was said to give a hint towards anything.



So need for me to dig up a DG quote to fit my agenda, I don't think any one opinion is wrong here.. as it's said, "There are many ways to skin a cat".









RE: RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... bw in dc : 12:26 pm : link

Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights.



bw in dc We posted at the same time. See above.

RE: unless the Giants ryanmkeane : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: are convinced Barkley is the second coming of a marshall faulk barry sanders or LDT,

I think they do think that. Faulk and Tomlinson are good comparisons for him. In comment 13877643 Les in TO said:I think they do think that. Faulk and Tomlinson are good comparisons for him.

2nd half of my post Dave on the UWS : 12:36 pm : link To me logically, since QB is the most important,vital position on the field, and there are 4 legit prospects here, you assess them ad nauseam and ONLY go with a Barkley or trade down if necessary. Eli being 37 mandates this. Webb is the wild card. DG talks about QB hell and there are 1 types:

1. Picking the wrong guy

2. Having Eli retire and literally having NO successor.

To me #2 is worse. When all is said and done, I’m betting Gettleman sees it that way.

#1 Dragon : 12:40 pm : link Pick is the key we are not trading for it so it’s a QB or HB for the Browns by all accounts with a 90% QB at this point. Should someone trade up into the number one position then is a QB 100%. Teams are desperate to draft their franchise QB our number 2, pick will only increase in value as the draft approaches. I would move no further back than # 7, but would make two trades if QB is not the preferred choice. That should bring you in the end two or three number ones this year, two number twos and one first, one second and one fourth next year. The value is all about the position and the number of franchise QB available in this draft.

RE: And I will go on record royhobbs7 : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: I do not think Nelson is a blue chip prospect, nor do I feel that way about Chubb.



Blue chip to me...only Barkley and Rosen if he checks ALL of the medical boxes.



Sy,



I hear you loud and clear and totally agree. It's Barkley or Bust. He is the only sure bet in the draft at #2. Barkley helps both offense and defense!



Nelson is also a sure bet. But no OG should be a top 3 pick.

Barkley is the only one; not Darnold, not Rosen, not Chubb!!!!



And Gettleman makes it quite clear where his preferences are. Moreover, check past drafts: Gettleman is correct. There are very few who become All-Pros in each year. And the chances of hitting on several extraordinary players in the first three rounds is not good.



Look at the Giants past drafts. How many 2nd and 3rd's have been successful picks over the past 10 years.

We only have two picks left on the roster from 2010-14. Some of that can be blamed on the Reese/Ross regime. They missed on a lot of picks. But in a few drafts during those years, there were few franchise-changing talents among the almost 500 players drafted in Rds 1-3 between 2010-14.



Consequently, if Getty loves Barkley or another player on his board at #2, that's who the Giants should select (unless the Browns usurp our intentions). In comment 13877254 Sy'56 said:Sy,I hear you loud and clear and totally agree. It's Barkley or Bust. He is the only sure bet in the draft at #2. Barkley helps both offense and defense!Nelson is also a sure bet. But no OG should be a top 3 pick.Barkley is the only one; not Darnold, not Rosen, not Chubb!!!!And Gettleman makes it quite clear where his preferences are. Moreover, check past drafts: Gettleman is correct. There are very few who become All-Pros in each year. And the chances of hitting on several extraordinary players in the first three rounds is not good.Look at the Giants past drafts. How many 2nd and 3rd's have been successful picks over the past 10 years.We only have two picks left on the roster from 2010-14. Some of that can be blamed on the Reese/Ross regime. They missed on a lot of picks. But in a few drafts during those years, there were few franchise-changing talents among the almost 500 players drafted in Rds 1-3 between 2010-14.Consequently, if Getty loves Barkley or another player on his board at #2, that's who the Giants should select (unless the Browns usurp our intentions).

RE: RE: RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... royhobbs7 : 1:01 pm : link

[quote] In comment 13877632 One Man Thrill Ride said:





Quote:







Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights.



Historically great longevity?



Are you more confident that Rosen will have greater durability and longevity than Barkley?



In comment 13877664 bw in dc said:[quote] In comment 13877632 One Man Thrill Ride said:Quote:Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights.Historically great longevity?Are you more confident that Rosen will have greater durability and longevity than Barkley?

RE: 2nd half of my post royhobbs7 : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: To me logically, since QB is the most important,vital position on the field, and there are 4 legit prospects here, you assess them ad nauseam and ONLY go with a Barkley or trade down if necessary. Eli being 37 mandates this. Webb is the wild card. DG talks about QB hell and there are 1 types:

1. Picking the wrong guy

2. Having Eli retire and literally having NO successor.

To me #2 is worse. When all is said and done, I’m betting Gettleman sees it that way.



Phila. won a Super Bowl with a backup QB (Foles).



Although, I won't downplay the significance of the QB position, you have to surround your QB with other talent.

Surround Eli with an offensive line and a running game and we just might see a different offense and a much more productive Eli.



Moreover, is Davis Webb potentially that terrible a QB; are Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield or Allen that much better than Webb is?

Nobody can answer that as yet. But several things that we do know: Webb is as diligent as they come; he is smart; he is a willing learner and a practice demon!



Are we certain that we are going to see the same dedication and drive from the fabulous(?) 4 QBs? In comment 13877712 Dave on the UWS said:Phila. won a Super Bowl with a backup QB (Foles).Although, I won't downplay the significance of the QB position, you have to surround your QB with other talent.Surround Eli with an offensive line and a running game and we just might see a different offense and a much more productive Eli.Moreover, is Davis Webb potentially that terrible a QB; are Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield or Allen that much better than Webb is?Nobody can answer that as yet. But several things that we do know: Webb is as diligent as they come; he is smart; he is a willing learner and a practice demon!Are we certain that we are going to see the same dedication and drive from the fabulous(?) 4 QBs?

RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... royhobbs7 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877393 bw in dc said:





Quote:





because I'm really starting to believe Jints Central is stupid enough to take Barkley.



You can just write the script...Barkley will have some spectacular moments, will be up some gaudy stats here and there, may make a few Pro Bowls, etc. And maybe we'll be a solid .500 team...



But we won't get over the hump because teams will start stacking the box and making Barkley's life miserable. Oh, sure - he'll beat it once in a while, but not enough. Because when we pushed all the chips into the middle of the table on Webb, the hope was he would the guy.



But Webb just doesn't seem to get it. He's inconsistent from week to week, can't make key third down conversions, over throws too much, etc, etc. For crissakes, it's like watching Kent Graham all over again...



And the conversations will center on the obvious - we don't have the right trigger man. Why didn't we draft Rosen instead? Or Allen?



Oh, and guess what else? The other RBs from the Barkley draft are pretty good too - Johnson, Michel, Jones, etc.

They are putting up some excellent numbers...



But let's be optimistic. We have the 16th pick again! Maybe we can get one of these good Gs and that will make Barkley's life easier!







I still think we go QB. Why is it that it appears that the Bills, Jets, Browns, Broncos and possibly other teams think these QB's are good enough to draft? I'm just not buying that the Giants dont. I think this is them making sure nobody knows their intentions, but I just don't see how all the QB hungry teams are fighting to move to the top of the draft for a QB, but the Giants don't think any fit the bill.



It seems that some of you are more familiar with Webb than Coach Shurmur is?

Yeah, the Giants have to be crazy to draft a generational back like Barkley.

Just as crazy as the Rams were to draft Gurley; the Cowboys to draft Elliott and the Jaguars to draft Fournette.



And none of those teams benefited, right? In comment 13877472 Keith said:It seems that some of you are more familiar with Webb than Coach Shurmur is?Yeah, the Giants have to be crazy to draft a generational back like Barkley.Just as crazy as the Rams were to draft Gurley; the Cowboys to draft Elliott and the Jaguars to draft Fournette.And none of those teams benefited, right?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is really getting depressing... One Man Thrill Ride : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877664 bw in dc said:

[quote] In comment 13877632 One Man Thrill Ride said:





Quote:







Saquon Barkley would have to be historically great and have historically great longevity to justify the opportunity cost of picking him at #2. But a lot of GMs would be foolish enough to pull the triggers because ...hey highlights.



Historically great longevity?



Are you more confident that Rosen will have greater durability and longevity than Barkley?





Rosen? No.



Thrill fears that another concussion could motivate Rosen to retire early. And that will cause The Org to pass on him at #2. In comment 13877782 royhobbs7 said:Rosen? No.Thrill fears that another concussion could motivate Rosen to retire early. And that will cause The Org to pass on him at #2.

Colin ZogZerg : 1:20 pm : link Some really good information in your posts - thanks for sharing!





RE: And I will go on record ZogZerg : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: I do not think Nelson is a blue chip prospect, nor do I feel that way about Chubb.



Blue chip to me...only Barkley and Rosen if he checks ALL of the medical boxes.





Sy, I agree with you. It's Rosen or bust!!;). In comment 13877254 Sy'56 said:Sy, I agree with you. It's Rosen or bust!!;).

RE: RE: 2nd half of my post EricJ : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: I

Phila. won a Super Bowl with a backup QB (Foles).



Although, I won't downplay the significance of the QB position, you have to surround your QB with other talent.



yeah and what you did not mention was that Philly made about 15 off season moves in where virtually every one of them worked out for them. It was actually like hitting the power ball. So, what you saw in Philly was the exception and not the rule.



Having a top franchise QB means you have a chance every year and especially when you have a couple of key players go down. Jordy goes down with Rodgers in the lineup and they can still win games. Sub par OL? Rodgers can still win games. No RB? He can still win games. In comment 13877799 royhobbs7 said:yeah and what you did not mention was that Philly made about 15 off season moves in where virtually every one of them worked out for them. It was actually like hitting the power ball. So, what you saw in Philly was the exception and not the rule.Having a top franchise QB means you have a chance every year and especially when you have a couple of key players go down. Jordy goes down with Rodgers in the lineup and they can still win games. Sub par OL? Rodgers can still win games. No RB? He can still win games.

gidie nailed it Dave : 3:01 pm : link NYG often don't spend much time on 'clean' prospects

RE: Ten Ton Hammer : 3:57 pm : link

Quote: He sure wasn't a "generational back" at Pedo State.



People really latch on to buzzwords they hear like a dog with a steak bone. In comment 13878255 Greg from LI said:People really latch on to buzzwords they hear like a dog with a steak bone.