John Jerry's contract re-structured Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 9:42 am : 3/21/2018 9:42 am Dan Duggan

& #8207;Verified account @DDuggan21

7m7 minutes ago



John Jerry's contract was re-worked, per source. Jerry is now only signed through 2018 (instead of 2019) and his base salary for 2018 has been reduced to $1.075M (had been $3.05M). Cap hit is now $3.6M (had been $4.125M).



Was hoping for this to happen Snacks : 3/21/2018 9:45 am : link as I think he could be valuable DEPTH behind the 5 starters.



Both guard spots and didn't he play some RT for us?



Like him as a backup.

Grrrrrrrr.... Beer Man : 3/21/2018 9:46 am : link I still hope he is not one of the starting 5 in 2018

That's a help. It would seem like restructuring our o-line Ira : 3/21/2018 9:46 am : link is a 2 year job, so having Jerry around for one more year at a reduced cap hit seems reasonable.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 9:47 am : : 3/21/2018 9:47 am : link

Dan Duggan

‏Verified account @DDuggan21

6m6 minutes ago



Dan Duggan Retweeted Dan Duggan



Jerry had a $400K roster bonus added. His per-game roster bonus was increased to a total of $500K ($31,250K per game) from $250K ($15,525 per game)

Good, even though Reese is gone BBI still has Giants61 : 3/21/2018 9:47 am : link a Jerry to beat up

He and Herzlich David B. : 3/21/2018 9:49 am : link are like the last two Japanese soldiers on Iwo Jima.

Good TD : 3/21/2018 9:51 am : link More in line with backup money. Still a little rich but we get a backup without having the cap hit of cutting him + paying a new backup money. He’s gone in 2019 with no cap hit and he’s depth in 2018.

Only save half a mil? jeff57 : 3/21/2018 9:52 am : link He actually wasn’t horrible on the left side. So as long as he stays there, hopefully as a backup, it’s not that bad.

RE: RE: No. BrettNYG10 : 3/21/2018 9:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13877146 BrettNYG10 said:





Quote:





.







What?



I wanted him cut. In comment 13877147 Eric from BBI said:I wanted him cut.

Jerry is good depth GiantsRage2007 : 3/21/2018 9:56 am : link This shouldn't preclude us from drafting a Guard to push him out of the starting 5.



I think Jerry is a serviceable player, he's just better suited to be a backup, not to be relied on as the best player on the line like he was at times last season.

If the guy could just JonC : 3/21/2018 9:57 am : link clean up HALF of his mental lapses and errors per game ...

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 9:57 am : : 3/21/2018 9:57 am : link

Dan Duggan

‏Verified account @DDuggan21

39s39 seconds ago



Few more details on Jerry’s contract: $525K of $1.075M salary is guaranteed. $400K roster bonus is paid today. The $31,250 per-game roster bonus is for being on the 46-man active roster. Giants could pick up another $1.05M in cap space if Jerry doesn’t make the team.



I have never actually noticed a restructuring Andy in Halifax : 3/21/2018 9:57 am : link where years were dropped from a contract, other than a contract termination. That's a first for me.

This makes me want to draft Nelson ATL_Giants : 3/21/2018 9:57 am : link even more.

Could do a lot worse than him BigBlueinDE : 3/21/2018 9:59 am : link as a backup. When Players like Jerry are starting for a period of time is when they get exposed which, of course, the Giants were forced to do due to their OL issues.

RE: Horrible JohnnyFlowers : 3/21/2018 10:02 am : link

Quote: No excuse for this



Based on the talent available in free agency and our salary cap, what would be your alternative? I don't like Jerry either but we need depth. In comment 13877189 Mr. Nickels said:Based on the talent available in free agency and our salary cap, what would be your alternative? I don't like Jerry either but we need depth.

Player and agent see the writing on the wall JonC : 3/21/2018 10:02 am : link and are trying to play ball in 2018 for freedom in 2019.

Again, I am not a fan of Jerry Rjanyg : 3/21/2018 10:03 am : link but he played well at LG. He is good vet depth, and our team lead the league in injuries last year.



I guess his best ability is availability.

closer to a paycut giants#1 : 3/21/2018 10:05 am : link than a restructure.

if off the books for 2019 Chip : 3/21/2018 10:08 am : link it creates cap space for Collins and Beckham

He will likely be a starter again PatersonPlank : 3/21/2018 10:09 am : link Solder-Jerry-Jones-Draft Guy- Flowers

RE: ... bigbluescot : 3/21/2018 10:09 am : link

Quote:

Dan Duggan

‏Verified account @DDuggan21

39s39 seconds ago



Few more details on Jerry’s contract: $525K of $1.075M salary is guaranteed. $400K roster bonus is paid today. The $31,250 per-game roster bonus is for being on the 46-man active roster. Giants could pick up another $1.05M in cap space if Jerry doesn’t make the team.



That makes more sense. In comment 13877207 Eric from BBI said:That makes more sense.

He starts old man : 3/21/2018 10:17 am : link Or at least competes Until the 2nd rder is ready.

Vet minimum for a starter or bench guy, or cut.

Like a lot of Giants fans, Dan in the Springs : 3/21/2018 10:23 am : link I've wanted him gone real bad. However keeping him at this price is a good idea. Basically it's costing only a million more than cutting him and you have to have depth. What we have to hope for is improvements in coaching, scheme and health.

RE: Player and agent see the writing on the wall Snacks : 3/21/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: and are trying to play ball in 2018 for freedom in 2019.



Good for us then. He will be motivated. In comment 13877231 JonC said:Good for us then. He will be motivated.

Bet they are trying to work deals with others on Blue21 : 3/21/2018 10:41 am : link this team they want to keep but don't want to pay. Maybe Marshall. Could be everyone has their heals dug in and waiting.

Juggling figures, Doomster : 3/21/2018 10:42 am : link to save .5M in cap?



So what we have is a backup for 3.5M cap? God forbid he is the starter.....to see him not handle a simple stunt week after week, was unreal.....



Outright cut would have been 1.6M dead, but would net 2M in cap......

RE: I have never actually noticed a restructuring FranknWeezer : 3/21/2018 10:45 am : link

Quote: where years were dropped from a contract, other than a contract termination. That's a first for me.



I had the same thought, Andy. Makes one wonder how motivated and energized Jerry is going to be to play lights-out for us, knowing his lame-duck status and that he's unlikely to return. This is much different from a "one-year prove it" deal. It's like a "you've had your chance and have underperformed, but we're in a bind, so we'll regretfully take you back, but at a lower price and for a lower period of time" deal. I will be really surprised if the light bulb goes on for him this year. And as an alumn of his alma mater, I hope I'm wrong. In comment 13877209 Andy in Halifax said:I had the same thought, Andy. Makes one wonder how motivated and energized Jerry is going to be to play lights-out for us, knowing his lame-duck status and that he's unlikely to return. This is much different from a "one-year prove it" deal. It's like a "you've had your chance and have underperformed, but we're in a bind, so we'll regretfully take you back, but at a lower price and for a lower period of time" deal. I will be really surprised if the light bulb goes on for him this year. And as an alumn of his alma mater, I hope I'm wrong.

He's bad ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 10:46 am : link but he's not horrible. What a great summary for our OL.

I will say I think our o-line will be better Knee of Theismann : 3/21/2018 10:46 am : link Not only because of our FA signings, but because Jerry and Flowers will both be FAs next year, so they have a lot to play for in their (possibly) final years here. That does make a difference oftentimes.

louis riddick said when he interviewed for the gm job his feeling was sundayatone : 3/21/2018 10:52 am : link giants want to be a run first team,jerry not a good run blocker.

RE: Chubb before Nelson jvm52106 : 3/21/2018 10:54 am : link

Quote: .



OMG why?? If aren't drafting a QB at #2 because we kept Eli and his contract, then please do not draft Chubb while keeping OV adn JPP with their contracts. Too much money at a position that isn't nearly as valued now as it was in our traditional 4-3 alignment. Plus, Chubb does not seem like THE guy. Good player but lacking that take over capability.



In comment 13877288 JonC said:OMG why?? If aren't drafting a QB at #2 because we kept Eli and his contract, then please do not draft Chubb while keeping OV adn JPP with their contracts. Too much money at a position that isn't nearly as valued now as it was in our traditional 4-3 alignment. Plus, Chubb does not seem like THE guy. Good player but lacking that take over capability.

I'm The President wonderback : 3/21/2018 11:04 am : link Of the John Jerry Sucks Fan club. I can't stand this guy. I don't care if he pays to play on the Giants. He's not a good backup. He stinks. We lose Pugh, we lose Flucker, we lose Richburg (and before any of the wise guys on this board point out to me that they were free agents and he is singed, I don't care) but this guy survives to play another day. Don't tell me there isn't another backup OL in this league that's not significantly better than Jerry. If he's still on this team the OL improvement plan will have to wait another year. Sheeesh!!!



I guess it's a sign of the times that a less than mediocre OL player like Jerry can last as long as he has.

But Doomster : 3/21/2018 11:06 am : link I will say I think our o-line will be better

Knee of Theismann : 10:46 am : link : reply

Not only because of our FA signings, but because Jerry and Flowers will both be FAs next year, so they have a lot to play for in their (possibly) final years here. That does make a difference oftentimes.





Final year of a contract has no effect on talent....

RE: Like a lot of Giants fans, Gmen4Life21 : 3/21/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: I've wanted him gone real bad. However keeping him at this price is a good idea. Basically it's costing only a million more than cutting him and you have to have depth. What we have to hope for is improvements in coaching, scheme and health.

Good points. This board inordinately hates Jerry. Handing him a starting role is one thing. Be mad at the FO for not having proper depth. Letting him compete and be a 6th-7th OL, he'd be a quality backup and capable of starting games for you. He won't be the reason you lose especially if there are quality OL playing alongside. In comment 13877302 Dan in the Springs said:Good points. This board inordinately hates Jerry. Handing him a starting role is one thing. Be mad at the FO for not having proper depth. Letting him compete and be a 6th-7th OL, he'd be a quality backup and capable of starting games for you. He won't be the reason you lose especially if there are quality OL playing alongside.

As far as Chubb goes Chip : 3/21/2018 11:09 am : link It gives DG flexibility with Vernon and JPP contracts in 2019 to free up cap space. I don't see this happening. Remember John Jerrys contract is a Jerry Reese move and his now off the books in 2019.

This is a perfectly reasonable move Dave in PA : 3/21/2018 11:14 am : link not sure how this could be viewed negatively. There are other options for cap savings

RE: As far as Chubb goes jvm52106 : 3/21/2018 11:14 am : link

Quote: It gives DG flexibility with Vernon and JPP contracts in 2019 to free up cap space. I don't see this happening. Remember John Jerrys contract is a Jerry Reese move and his now off the books in 2019.



I get that but man Chubb just seems like an average player and not a game changer. Especially with our changing defense. In comment 13877443 Chip said:I get that but man Chubb just seems like an average player and not a game changer. Especially with our changing defense.

RE: Chubb before Nelson Toth029 : 3/21/2018 11:16 am : link

Quote: .

Who doesn't love a great pass rusher? But does Chubb fit the 3-4? Seems like he'd be a greater fit in the Giants' old 4-3 scheme. In comment 13877288 JonC said:Who doesn't love a great pass rusher? But does Chubb fit the 3-4? Seems like he'd be a greater fit in the Giants' old 4-3 scheme.

The problem isn't Jerry it's the players around him BillT : 3/21/2018 11:19 am : link If Jerry was our 5th (or even 4th) best OL the line would be pretty good. But the truth is he's been near our best OL and that's a problem but not Jerry's problem.

RE: Horrible Rory : 3/21/2018 11:21 am : link

Quote: No excuse for this



cut yourself In comment 13877189 Mr. Nickels said:cut yourself

RE: Chubb before Nelson Mark from Jersey : 3/21/2018 11:23 am : link

Quote: . I agree. Dominant pass rushers harder to find than guards. It would be different if Nelson was a tackle IMO. In comment 13877288 JonC said:I agree. Dominant pass rushers harder to find than guards. It would be different if Nelson was a tackle IMO.

RE: I'm The President Rory : 3/21/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: Of the John Jerry Sucks Fan club. I can't stand this guy. I don't care if he pays to play on the Giants. He's not a good backup. He stinks. We lose Pugh, we lose Flucker, we lose Richburg (and before any of the wise guys on this board point out to me that they were free agents and he is singed, I don't care) but this guy survives to play another day. Don't tell me there isn't another backup OL in this league that's not significantly better than Jerry. If he's still on this team the OL improvement plan will have to wait another year. Sheeesh!!!



I guess it's a sign of the times that a less than mediocre OL player like Jerry can last as long as he has.



you have no idea what the plan is , get a life In comment 13877432 wonderback said:you have no idea what the plan is , get a life

Seems like a fair deal... M.S. : 3/21/2018 11:25 am : link

...for a serviceable NFL O-line back-up.



No?

I never believed Jerry wouldn't be on the Giants this year gidiefor : Mod : 3/21/2018 11:40 am : : 3/21/2018 11:40 am : link He ain't great -- but he's a pretty decent backup



problem is that he's been a starter

RE: Chubb before Nelson AcidTest : 3/21/2018 11:40 am : link

Quote: .



Yes. I assume at least partially because there is a greater drop off from Chubb to the next DE than there is from Nelson to the next G. Chubb could also spell JPP and OV, who played too many snaps last season. And DG added two pieces to the OL in FA. I'm just not happy taking Chubb at #2, but it isn't a "remote thrower." In comment 13877288 JonC said:Yes. I assume at least partially because there is a greater drop off from Chubb to the next DE than there is from Nelson to the next G. Chubb could also spell JPP and OV, who played too many snaps last season. And DG added two pieces to the OL in FA. I'm just not happy taking Chubb at #2, but it isn't a "remote thrower."

By "restructured" Greg from LI : 3/21/2018 11:52 am : link I was hoping you meant "doused in kerosene and set on fire"



John Jerry is easily the worst player I've ever seen stick around the Giants roster for this long.

Jerry is now a placeholder KeoweeFan : 3/21/2018 11:59 am : link for a mid round OL pick.

Granted, we're still five weeks away from the draft JonC : 3/21/2018 12:00 pm : link but hearing Chubb is ahead of Nelson for what it's worth.



RE: Jerry is now a placeholder Jay on the Island : 3/21/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote: for a mid round OL pick.

I think that he will be the backup to the 2nd round pick. In comment 13877590 KeoweeFan said:I think that he will be the backup to the 2nd round pick.

There's been no confirmation of a full move to a 3-4, dudes JonC : 3/21/2018 12:03 pm : link and apparently they believe he's a fit in both schemes, and carries the grade to be considered high.



I'd rather trade down to 4 or 5, if they want him or Nelson. But, this is where the "don't get cute" comes into play, there's a lot of moving parts and potentially conflicting interests when you play with trading down (or up).

They don’t cut RetroJint : 3/21/2018 12:09 pm : link you after you agree to a restructure . They cut you for refusing one. Everybody’s piñata will be back for one more season. In fairness to him, he is left-handed in his game. He played better on the left side. I see four tackles and four guards. Looks like they need another C. Perhaps In the draft. But value board throughout .



Gettleman was a little fuzzy when he spoke about it, but I think he’s still going to adhere to the concept of moving horizontally across row clusters(closely rated players) to address need. There is a screaming need for secondary help. More work to be done at linebacker . 2 kickers short, as well . It doesn’t look like G wants to pay corners .

Why do people hate on JJ? trueblueinpw : 3/21/2018 12:14 pm : link As far as I can tell he’s been one of our best or maybe just flat out the best O linemen in two seasons straight. Sure, it’s a tallest midget contest, but this guy puts in the work and keeps his nose clean and gets on the field on game day. I have zero insight to the Giants locker room but this guy seems like he’s a pretty solid character and his play isn’t nearly as bad as some make it out to be.

RE: RE: Jerry Frankie in Flushing : 3/21/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877570 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





To get him at this price is a steal for Big Blue. Go Giants!





Who would you take with the #2 pick?



Josh Allen. If no Allen, Rosen. In comment 13877589 Jay on the Island said:Josh Allen. If no Allen, Rosen.

People hate Jerry because he's a putrid offensive lineman Greg from LI : 3/21/2018 12:19 pm : link And yet he's still on the roster after three seasons of abysmal performance.

If they draft a guard at 2 RollBlue : 3/21/2018 12:25 pm : link Gettlemen should be fired on the spot. If Nelson is the guy, need to trade back to 5.

RE: louis riddick said when he interviewed for the gm job his feeling was RetroJint : 3/21/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: giants want to be a run first team,jerry not a good run blocker.

This is interesting . Who told Riddick the Giants wanted to be a run-first team. Is that coming from John Mara? He was applying for the VP-GM position . There’s no coaching staff at that point . In comment 13877403 sundayatone said:This is interesting . Who told Riddick the Giants wanted to be a run-first team. Is that coming from John Mara? He was applying for the VP-GM position . There’s no coaching staff at that point .

Decent AcidTest : 3/21/2018 12:48 pm : link depth as others have said.

RE: RE: louis riddick said when he interviewed for the gm job his feeling was Ten Ton Hammer : 3/21/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877403 sundayatone said:





Quote:





giants want to be a run first team,jerry not a good run blocker.





This is interesting . Who told Riddick the Giants wanted to be a run-first team. Is that coming from John Mara? He was applying for the VP-GM position . There’s no coaching staff at that point .



He said it was the "feeling" he got, not that he was explicitly told that. But also, we know that John Mara has a good amount of say in the direction of the team. Identity always comes up with interviewing front office people. In comment 13877707 RetroJint said:He said it was the "feeling" he got, not that he was explicitly told that. But also, we know that John Mara has a good amount of say in the direction of the team. Identity always comes up with interviewing front office people.

I am sure DG XBRONX : 3/21/2018 1:30 pm : link and the coaching staff watched OL video from last year

RE: Player and agent see the writing on the wall NikkiMac : 3/21/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: and are trying to play ball in 2018 for freedom in 2019.



Good post JonC



And hopefully just because of salary or whatever he still has to earn his job through competition wether that be back up player or starter if not then the Giants are full of shit with the no scholarships and may the best player win stuff

In comment 13877231 JonC said:Good post JonCAnd hopefully just because of salary or whatever he still has to earn his job through competition wether that be back up player or starter if not then the Giants are full of shit with the no scholarships and may the best player win stuff

RE: I'm really Matt M. : 3/21/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Starting to feel like Nelson is the guy even at 2. Ho long does Nelson last? I would love to be able to pick him after trading back, but the highest they would probably land is 12. I don't think Nelson lasts that long. In comment 13877276 Joey in VA said:Ho long does Nelson last? I would love to be able to pick him after trading back, but the highest they would probably land is 12. I don't think Nelson lasts that long.

RE: RE: louis riddick said when he interviewed for the gm job his feeling was GiantTuff1 : 3/21/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877403 sundayatone said:





Quote:





giants want to be a run first team,jerry not a good run blocker.





This is interesting . Who told Riddick the Giants wanted to be a run-first team. Is that coming from John Mara? He was applying for the VP-GM position . There’s no coaching staff at that point .



The owners I'm sure have a say in creating an identity for their billion dollars asset that resonates as a strong NY Giants brand. That's good D, and smash mouth running game, with play action passing.



I would not be shocked even a little if the owners straight out heavily implied this is the sort of team they would want to field. In fact, I would be surprised if they didn't. In comment 13877707 RetroJint said:The owners I'm sure have a say in creating an identity for their billion dollars asset that resonates as a strong NY Giants brand. That's good D, and smash mouth running game, with play action passing.I would not be shocked even a little if the owners straight out heavily implied this is the sort of team they would want to field. In fact, I would be surprised if they didn't.

Nelson will be available RAIN : 3/21/2018 2:24 pm : link at 5, safe to say. If we select him at 2, and don't get picks... then its a lost opportunity. The Browns at #4, have Zeitler and Bitonio at G. If we don't take Barkley, they will at 4. That leaves the #5 as the first place for him, where someone could trade up with Denver if they don't have their QB.





RE: Chubb before Nelson LauderdaleMatty : 3/21/2018 3:32 pm : link

Quote: .



Probably IMO that's why the Giants suck so bad in too many spots. Too much money and too Many picks over the years on DL. Roquan Smith will likely be a great pro as will Fitzpatrick. And with the Giants fucked w Vernon a

and JPP for this year Chubb is just a bad pick when there will be guys like Nelson Smith and Fitzpatrick there. And if you want Chubb pray Denver calls. He will be there at 5 In comment 13877288 JonC said:Probably IMO that's why the Giants suck so bad in too many spots. Too much money and too Many picks over the years on DL. Roquan Smith will likely be a great pro as will Fitzpatrick. And with the Giants fucked w Vernon aand JPP for this year Chubb is just a bad pick when there will be guys like Nelson Smith and Fitzpatrick there. And if you want Chubb pray Denver calls. He will be there at 5

Chubb before Nelson Torrag : 3/21/2018 4:20 pm : link I agree with most of your posted opinions Jon not this time Chubb is a proto 4-3 DE. I don't think he's a real fit for wheat our defense is morphing into. Pus Nelson has the superior game tape.



It's Nelson then Chubb.

Scott Wright of NFLDraftCountDown.com Knee of Theismann : 3/21/2018 5:07 pm : link Which has been the #1 site I follow for the draft for about 15 years now, came out with his top 300 and now as Nelson at #1. He previously had Darnold at #1, who is now at #3. Barkley remains #2 on his board.

LOL PaulN : 3/21/2018 5:13 pm : link Unreal. The guy at 2 is Barkley, if it isn't a QB. They are not taking Nelson at 2, not in a million years.

RE: I'm The President Red Right Hand : 3/21/2018 6:06 pm : link

Quote: Of the John Jerry Sucks Fan club. I can't stand this guy. I don't care if he pays to play on the Giants. He's not a good backup. He stinks. We lose Pugh, we lose Flucker, we lose Richburg (and before any of the wise guys on this board point out to me that they were free agents and he is singed, I don't care) but this guy survives to play another day. Don't tell me there isn't another backup OL in this league that's not significantly better than Jerry. If he's still on this team the OL improvement plan will have to wait another year. Sheeesh!!!



I guess it's a sign of the times that a less than mediocre OL player like Jerry can last as long as he has.

So we have Solder starting at LT over Flowers, and Flowers Starting at RT over Hart, but the OL isn't better. OK. In comment 13877432 wonderback said:So we have Solder starting at LT over Flowers, and Flowers Starting at RT over Hart, but the OL isn't better. OK.

I don't mind that the Giants presumably told Jerry to either take yatqb : 3/21/2018 6:08 pm : link a pay cut or be cut. Or that the Giants guaranteed him $400K to see if he makes the roster after training camp. The guy is now a depth signing, and can be cut at any time. He doesn't even earn any more than the $400K if he's on our roster but not active for games. No harm there that I can see.



I expect the Giants to draft an OG no later than round 3, and if that guy can beat our Jerry, Greco or Halapio, at least one if not two of them are gone.

An example of there is simply no value whatsoever Jimmy Googs : 3/21/2018 8:34 pm : link of having this guy in a NY Giant uniform anymore. I don't care how far you change/don't change his salary, his value on the field is worthless.



You are better having a roster spot open and letting guys not named John Jerry go try and win it.









I would expect there is a bonus in there if he is a starter for one or Ivan15 : 3/21/2018 8:36 pm : link More games

RE: I would expect there is a bonus in there if he is a starter for one or Jimmy Googs : 3/21/2018 8:42 pm : link

Quote: More games



If he is starter for one or more games, the money should come out of DG's salary and not counted against our cap... In comment 13878818 Ivan15 said:If he is starter for one or more games, the money should come out of DG's salary and not counted against our cap...

What on Earth are people so unhinged about? Ten Ton Hammer : 12:06 am : link It's not his fault the team was dumb enough to sign him. What was he supposed to say, "no thanks, I won't take those millions of dollars"?



You saw how fast Hart got cut. Clearly DG thinks there is some value to him being on the roster at a cost of nothing.