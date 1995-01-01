Kim Jones:. . Giants LOVE Barkley. Nysportsfn13 : 12:21 pm Kim Jones on WFAN said the Giants are absolutely in love with Barkley. They believe he can do it all. can line up outside as a WR in sets, can catch outta the back field, can block line OL, and of course his running.. just passing this along.





I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley EddieNYG : 12:24 pm : link But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB.

I AcidTest : 12:25 pm : link think he's the pick, unless somebody makes a ridiculous offer, which is certainly possible since a lot teams want our pick to draft a QB.

RE: I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley Nysportsfn13 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB.



no but if they don't view any of these as a "franchise QB" he'll be the pick.



its QB or Barkley IMO. In comment 13877654 EddieNYG said:no but if they don't view any of these as a "franchise QB" he'll be the pick.its QB or Barkley IMO.

he would provide UESBLUE : 12:26 pm : link immediate excitement and after last season that is of high value to this franchise.

She’s pushing her own narrative Rflairr : 12:26 pm : link She’s been pushing him all football season. She’s also a Penn State alum

Nice to finally get away from knowing who the Giants fap to GiantFilthy : 12:26 pm : link with Reese and company gone.

I think it would take a LOT sharpshooter66 : 12:26 pm : link to taoe Barkley from the Giants. IMO thats why the jets traded with the colts and the bills are talking to the Browns. I could be wrong, but i dont think i am.

Kim's ryanmkeane : 12:27 pm : link infatuation with Barkley is pretty funny, borderline unprofessional. BUT, i think it's accurate what she's saying.

Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams EddieNYG : 12:27 pm : link Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!

She loves Barkley 10thAve : 12:27 pm : link She’s a Penn Stater just like him and she’s always promoting him.

If Barkley's the pick... jogo1 : 12:29 pm : link I wonder if a trade with the Jets is possible.

He could Joey in VA : 12:29 pm : link Be a pro bowler at slot WR, I am certain of that. His route running and hands coupled with body control would make him deadly in the slot. People overlook that when talking about devaluing RBs. He's an incredible receiver at the position.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Nysportsfn13 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



of course they're going to visit the QB pro days, it would be a fireable offense not do so even if you're not convinced on one of them. In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:of course they're going to visit the QB pro days, it would be a fireable offense not do so even if you're not convinced on one of them.

RE: he would provide UConn4523 : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: immediate excitement and after last season that is of high value to this franchise.



That's basically how I'm looking at it. I generally think its a bad idea to take a RB this high, but at this point, fuck it. Give me something fun to watch on Sundays. In comment 13877665 UESBLUE said:That's basically how I'm looking at it. I generally think its a bad idea to take a RB this high, but at this point, fuck it. Give me something fun to watch on Sundays.

RE: If Barkley's the pick... Nysportsfn13 : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: I wonder if a trade with the Jets is possible.



I would try it certainly, the Jets probably feel they can get who they want at 3 tho and do they have anything left to move up? In comment 13877683 jogo1 said:I would try it certainly, the Jets probably feel they can get who they want at 3 tho and do they have anything left to move up?

She said he could run over people EddieNYG : 12:30 pm : link Ala Adrian Peterson.



That's a bit of a stretch, no?

Here's the thing.. Nysportsfn13 : 12:32 pm : link If the Giants wanted Nelson, why wouldn't they have made the trade with the Jets at 6?.. good chance Chubb or nelson would be there at 6, especially since teams likely would try to trade with Browns for #4 for a QB.



IMO its a QB or barkley. but we'll see.

RE: I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley Scott in Montreal : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB.



Let us know when there is one available.

History will show that this years class is the re-dux of 1999 not 1983.



In comment 13877654 EddieNYG said:Let us know when there is one available.History will show that this years class is the re-dux of 1999 not 1983.

RE: She said he could run over people RAIN : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: Ala Adrian Peterson.



That's a bit of a stretch, no?



It's not a stretch, he certainly can do it. But he doesn't all the time because of his lateral quickness. I like the RB that doesn't go overboard with trying to run people over when there are other alternatives. It shortens their on the field readiness. I'd rather have a role player that craves contact at the RB position. In comment 13877693 EddieNYG said:It's not a stretch, he certainly can do it. But he doesn't all the time because of his lateral quickness. I like the RB that doesn't go overboard with trying to run people over when there are other alternatives. It shortens their on the field readiness. I'd rather have a role player that craves contact at the RB position.

RE: RE: If Barkley's the pick... Eman11 : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877683 jogo1 said:





Quote:





I wonder if a trade with the Jets is possible.







I would try it certainly, the Jets probably feel they can get who they want at 3 tho and do they have anything left to move up?



I'd take their #1 next year.



They might get antsy as the draft approaches and worry someone else will trade with the Giants and take the guy they really want. Ideal scenario for DG and the Giants,IMO. In comment 13877692 Nysportsfn13 said:I'd take their #1 next year.They might get antsy as the draft approaches and worry someone else will trade with the Giants and take the guy they really want. Ideal scenario for DG and the Giants,IMO.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Rflairr : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB

31 teams also probably love barkley as well mphbullet36 : 12:36 pm : link he does it all and is a great kid off the field. Whats not to love?



The question comes down to does it makes sense considering where we are picking and the value of the pick in terms of QB's and what we could possibly get in a trade.

draft jurban : 12:37 pm : link if we don't drop in draft....he is the pick...bank it

RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams EddieNYG : 12:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!







I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB



Exactly!



Those who want to trade down or take Barkley at 2, think that Eli Manning is 30 years old in the prime of his career. That can't be further from the truth. In comment 13877713 Rflairr said:Exactly!Those who want to trade down or take Barkley at 2, think that Eli Manning is 30 years old in the prime of his career. That can't be further from the truth.

RE: RE: he would provide Rflairr : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877665 UESBLUE said:





Quote:





immediate excitement and after last season that is of high value to this franchise.







That's basically how I'm looking at it. I generally think its a bad idea to take a RB this high, but at this point, fuck it. Give me something fun to watch on Sundays.



Fix the OL. And get a legit offensive scheme and Gallman, Shep, Engram, and Beckham is more than enough excitement In comment 13877690 UConn4523 said:Fix the OL. And get a legit offensive scheme and Gallman, Shep, Engram, and Beckham is more than enough excitement

Her obsession with him is weird Big Rick in FL : 12:39 pm : link I don't think I've seen her speak of another player. I don't think my GF likes me as much as she likes Saquon.

The thing here is also... Nysportsfn13 : 12:39 pm : link nobody has any clue how the Giants really feel about Webb.

Kim Jones I trust TommytheElephant : 12:40 pm : link glad to finally hear from a reliable source.

RE: RE: RE: If Barkley's the pick... Boy Cord : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877692 Nysportsfn13 said:





Quote:





In comment 13877683 jogo1 said:





Quote:





I wonder if a trade with the Jets is possible.







I would try it certainly, the Jets probably feel they can get who they want at 3 tho and do they have anything left to move up?







I'd take their #1 next year.



They might get antsy as the draft approaches and worry someone else will trade with the Giants and take the guy they really want. Ideal scenario for DG and the Giants,IMO.



That's a trade the Giants consider making after the Browns pick and not one second sooner. In comment 13877704 Eman11 said:That's a trade the Giants consider making after the Browns pick and not one second sooner.

RE: Her obsession with him is weird Ten Ton Hammer : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: I don't think I've seen her speak of another player. I don't think my GF likes me as much as she likes Saquon.



She's a Penn State alum. He's the best player they've had in a really long time. I know a few Penn State people. They're all nuts for him. In comment 13877721 Big Rick in FL said:She's a Penn State alum. He's the best player they've had in a really long time. I know a few Penn State people. They're all nuts for him.

.... Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:44 pm : : 12:44 pm : link Best smoke screen the Giants have had as long as I've been watching them (possible, but how likely?).



Or Barkley is #1 on their board. Jones is saying the same thing that others have now said.

RE: I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley djstat : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB. I just don't believe any of these QB's are decade franchise QB's. In comment 13877654 EddieNYG said:I just don't believe any of these QB's are decade franchise QB's.

RE: I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley OBJRoyal : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB.



Plenty of smoke about the Giants not liking the QB’s and loving Barkley, could be fire. In comment 13877654 EddieNYG said:Plenty of smoke about the Giants not liking the QB’s and loving Barkley, could be fire.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams djstat : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon! Eddie you cannot be that dumb. Of course they will be at Pro Days for the QB's. Especially Darnold who didn't throw at the combine. But a lot of people do not believe this crop of QBs are franchise QBs. In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:Eddie you cannot be that dumb. Of course they will be at Pro Days for the QB's. Especially Darnold who didn't throw at the combine. But a lot of people do not believe this crop of QBs are franchise QBs.

People are really comfortable reaching such conclusions. Ten Ton Hammer : 12:48 pm : link I feel like we should be leaving those feelings to people who at least sat and watched all the games the QB played and did the legwork to learn the player.

Question to ask is who doesn't love Barkley... GFAN52 : 12:48 pm : link I'm sure all 32 teams love him but have other more pressing needs.

RE: .... OBJRoyal : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Best smoke screen the Giants have had as long as I've been watching them (possible, but how likely?).



Or Barkley is #1 on their board. Jones is saying the same thing that others have now said.



That’s my thinking as well, there is so much smoke, it could be and actual fire. Time will tell... In comment 13877733 Eric from BBI said:That’s my thinking as well, there is so much smoke, it could be and actual fire. Time will tell...

Barkley Pete44 : 12:51 pm : link In my opinion, this is not a smokescreen, they are pretty intent on taking Barkely. I feel everything said and done seems to indicate it. Also, the recent success of Gurley, Elliot and Fournette is at play here as well.



I'm saying this and I'm 100pct in the take a QB camp.



Not only is Eli 37, but he has played like a lower echelon QB the last 2 seasons. I give him a pass with the line, but he still makes so many dumb mistakes.

RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams EddieNYG : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



Eddie you cannot be that dumb. Of course they will be at Pro Days for the QB's. Especially Darnold who didn't throw at the combine. But a lot of people do not believe this crop of QBs are franchise QBs.



Thanks for calling me dumb, real big of you.



Teams are trying to trade up and get one of the QBs, but this crop isn't any good. Ok.... In comment 13877742 djstat said:Thanks for calling me dumb, real big of you.Teams are trying to trade up and get one of the QBs, but this crop isn't any good. Ok....

Kim Archer : 12:55 pm : link Kim was not necessarily stating that the Giants were infatuated with Barkley



Kim was saying that she is infatuated with Barkley and that she expects that the Giants will select Barkley with the second pick



Kim is convinced that Webb is the future and as such the Giants will select Barkley



To understand Kim’s bias toward Barkley you have to know that she did an article on him last year and has closely followed him since







RE: .... Rong5611 : 12:57 pm : link

Absolutely, just like the Norwell hype. DG is playing the game, maybe to get Cleveland to consider taking Barkley with the #1...so we can get our first choice among the QB's.



This is the most exciting draft in years, since Eli.





In comment

Quote: Best smoke screen the Giants have had as long as I've been watching them (possible, but how likely?).



Or Barkley is #1 on their board. Jones is saying the same thing that others have now said. Absolutely, just like the Norwell hype. DG is playing the game, maybe to get Cleveland to consider taking Barkley with the #1...so we can get our first choice among the QB's.This is the most exciting draft in years, since Eli.In comment 13877733 Eric from BBI said:

Whats not to like about Barkley Beer Man : 12:57 pm : link You can plug at least a half dozen other names into the statement replacing Barkley's name, and it would still be true. And if you are DG, you'd say the same about every player in the draft at this time of the NFL year.

Well duh Gmen88 : 1:00 pm : link They would be foolish not to. And the Penn State alum who's been obsessed with Saquon for years says this? SHOCKER. Nothing to see here....

I would imagine Keith : 1:02 pm : link most teams feel the same way. Whats not to love? There are a few people trying to convince everyone that he has certain flaws, but they don't appear to be real. He seems like the whole package.



I still wouldn't draft him. I don't need my RB to be a great slot WR, unless I don't have a great slot WR. I can pieces that can do all that Barkley can do.

Any other NFL teams send one of the owners to scout players arniefez : 1:02 pm : link on their pro day?

I love Kim but her fawning over Barkley has been ridiculous. bceagle05 : 1:02 pm : link We know he's a great player, but put the pom poms down for a minute, please.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon! There are lots of reasons why the Giants should be there.



Even if the Giants love Barkley, it still would make sense for the Giants to make the Browns believe that the Giants would take Darnold if they don't.... just so they don't get too cute. In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:There are lots of reasons why the Giants should be there.Even if the Giants love Barkley, it still would make sense for the Giants to make the Browns believe that the Giants would take Darnold if they don't.... just so they don't get too cute.

RE: He could gtt350 : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: Be a pro bowler at slot WR, I am certain of that. His route running and hands coupled with body control would make him deadly in the slot. People overlook that when talking about devaluing RBs. He's an incredible receiver at the position.



excellent point. he would be a nightmare along with OBJ for Defensive co ordinators. ha imagine Barkley in the slot and OBJ in the backfield.

you could make people crazy In comment 13877685 Joey in VA said:excellent point. he would be a nightmare along with OBJ for Defensive co ordinators. ha imagine Barkley in the slot and OBJ in the backfield.you could make people crazy

RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams GFAN52 : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



There are lots of reasons why the Giants should be there.



Even if the Giants love Barkley, it still would make sense for the Giants to make the Browns believe that the Giants would take Darnold if they don't.... just so they don't get too cute.



There's also other USC players beside Darnold they are probably look at as well. In comment 13877788 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:There's also other USC players beside Darnold they are probably look at as well.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Victor in CT : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



doesn't mean you don't do your homework. In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:doesn't mean you don't do your homework.

RE: RE: She said he could run over people Victor in CT : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877693 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Ala Adrian Peterson.



That's a bit of a stretch, no?







It's not a stretch, he certainly can do it. But he doesn't all the time because of his lateral quickness. I like the RB that doesn't go overboard with trying to run people over when there are other alternatives. It shortens their on the field readiness. I'd rather have a role player that craves contact at the RB position.



possibly the rationale for the Stewart signing?? In comment 13877702 RAIN said:possibly the rationale for the Stewart signing??

RE: RE: She said he could run over people Victor in CT : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877693 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Ala Adrian Peterson.



That's a bit of a stretch, no?







It's not a stretch, he certainly can do it. But he doesn't all the time because of his lateral quickness. I like the RB that doesn't go overboard with trying to run people over when there are other alternatives. It shortens their on the field readiness. I'd rather have a role player that craves contact at the RB position.



possibly the rationale for the Stewart signing?? In comment 13877702 RAIN said:possibly the rationale for the Stewart signing??

RE: RE: RE: She said he could run over people Ten Ton Hammer : 1:11 pm : link

Quote:



possibly the rationale for the Stewart signing??



More than one rationale for signing steward. Familiarity with offensive scheme and ability to help coach it to others would be another. In comment 13877801 Victor in CT said:More than one rationale for signing steward. Familiarity with offensive scheme and ability to help coach it to others would be another.

If Browns dont take him , I believe the Giants will. NYG_Jase : 1:12 pm : link I don't feel like any of these QB's has that guaranteed franchise player feeling. In addition the teams really needing QB's don't have a current franchise player.



I feel the Giants will

1 take Barkley if there

1a. Take Chubb if Barkley is gone

1b. Take Nelson if they make a trade with Denver

Listened to the whole interview driving home figgy2989 : 1:13 pm : link In the snow. I do not remember her specifically saying the Giants “Love” Barkley. Many times she mentioned that she thinks that they will draft him, but did not say she heard they love him.



Kim is a PSU alum and always pushes those guys above others and is not shy about it.

RE: RE: he would provide Victor in CT : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877665 UESBLUE said:





Quote:





immediate excitement and after last season that is of high value to this franchise.







That's basically how I'm looking at it. I generally think its a bad idea to take a RB this high, but at this point, fuck it. Give me something fun to watch on Sundays.



yep. and from a practical standpoint, look at the impact Fournette had in JAX this year. And Elliot in Dallas. Both are difference makers, and Barkley is being touted as at least as good if not better. In comment 13877690 UConn4523 said:yep. and from a practical standpoint, look at the impact Fournette had in JAX this year. And Elliot in Dallas. Both are difference makers, and Barkley is being touted as at least as good if not better.

Jets Dragon : 1:19 pm : link Are an easy trade partner if a QB goes number one they have to have one QB they love. It’s poker time I’ve got an offer for the number two what’s your offer you in or your out? They have put themselves in a terrible position they are right at the door but just one step away from where they truly need to be. If your top two rated QB guys are gone when your turn comes everything done to that point becomes useless.



Look I don’t know which QB the Giants like but the move from two to three still leaves them in the dealers chair. Do they want a QB or HB now your talking to the Browns and Broncos with your preference being the Browns to close a deal with. They want Barkley for sure meaning one of the big three QB’s are still there once your back in the dealers chair again at four. At this point you still have one of top three QB’s, Chubb, Nelson and James the game is still in your control has been for almost thirty minutes or so.

I just don't buy all of the talk about... M.S. : 1:20 pm : link

...this magical, super-duper Barkely-OBJ combo.



Makes little sense to me.



I'll tell you what's a super-duper combo:



Saquon Barkley behind a Giants line that looks like the Cowboys line.



Now we're talking.



For what it's worth (zero)... I believe as near as 100% as one can be that the Giants are going QB at #2.



Hard to imagine trading down from #2 to #3 and getting Barkley. Big Blue Blogger : 1:20 pm : link It's possible, of course - if the Jets fear that another team is eyeing the same QB they covet, and they believe the Giants are willing to trade down to #5 or lower and risk losing Barkley.



The biggest obstacle, obviously, is the Browns. If they take Barkley at #1, the whole subject is moot. If Cleveland goes QB at #1, there won't be much chance of Barkley falling past their second pick, at #4. The Jets know that, and may choose to call the Giants' bluff by staying put at #3.



Over the next few weeks, it behooves the Giants to show enormous interest in all the top QBs, plus Chubb, Nelson, Ward, James, etc.

For those that want Barkley at 2 Rudy5757 : 1:22 pm : link Go all the way back to the 2000 draft and look at all of the 1st round picks at RB and see how many won a Superbowl and then how many were the reason they won. There are some Superbowl wins but none were the deciding factor in the game. It's gotten worse in the last 10 years too. It's a passing league.



All I am saying is that the value doesn't appear to be there taking a RB at pick 2. Elliott may be the one but he has had one of the best Old and his yards per carry dropped a whole yard last year from 5.1 to 4.1. Remains to be seen.

I just wish the draft was this weekend... EricJ : 1:24 pm : link so all of the nonsense can just stop.

Best Player Available - Barkley? Nelson? Chubb? TheVette : 1:26 pm : link I know there is a lot of energy around the franchise QB approach, but most player rankings I have seen in terms of the BPA usually has Barkely, Chubb, or Nelson ranked consistently higher than any of the QBs.



The bottom line is if the Giants like Webb (only they can make that call), then the likelihood of the Giants taking Barkley, Nelson, or Chubb is real. They all reflect positions of need - so it not like the Giants will be drafting a guy who will not be starting and contributing immediately.

RE: Jets Victor in CT : 1:29 pm : link it will never happen:



1) they Jets have nothing left to trade

2) the Giants/Jets will never trade with each other, especially with this much on the line. The team that is wrong will never live it down.

RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Craigg619 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!







I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB



They're gonna remember it next year when Eli is crumbling to the turf as soon as a defender gets close and throwing at the feet of receivers when he's pressured.



I love Eli, but passing on a QB would be such a massive mistake. I won't be sleeping very well if they take Barkley but this is just my opinion, which I'm sure some people think sucks. In comment 13877713 Rflairr said:They're gonna remember it next year when Eli is crumbling to the turf as soon as a defender gets close and throwing at the feet of receivers when he's pressured.I love Eli, but passing on a QB would be such a massive mistake. I won't be sleeping very well if they take Barkley but this is just my opinion, which I'm sure some people think sucks.

of course a alum of Penn State saying so micky : 1:31 pm : link in other news..water is wet

I trust DG - Barkley, QB, Nelson, trade down, PatersonPlank : 1:36 pm : link I think he'll do the right thing. We have lots of good choices this draft.

RE: RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams TheVette : 1:39 pm : link

I love Eli, but passing on a QB would be such a massive mistake. I won't be sleeping very well if they take Barkley but this is just my opinion, which I'm sure some people think sucks. [/quote]



A lot of that is predicated on what DG and PS think of Webb - if they like or do not like Webb, that's their call as to whether they think they need to do better at QB with the #2 pick.

RE: I just wish the draft was this weekend... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: so all of the nonsense can just stop.



Here here. In comment 13877838 EricJ said:Here here.

#metoo trueblueinpw : 1:48 pm : link But I’m not taking him at the 2.

I heard they also think he can play QB jeff57 : 1:51 pm : link .

Imo jtgiants : 1:57 pm : link Itsbarkley or a trade down. I think barkley

I don't get why all the people who have a different view Bill L : 1:59 pm : link or weight people differently than we do, all seem to have some sneaky ulterior motive or less than pure, objective perspective or are just plain more ignorant than we are. Is it purely ego? Is it that we cannot conceive that anyone would think differently than we do and still remain a credible person? Or is a power and control thing, where other people *must* think as we do are they will be disparaged into extinction.



The draft is truly an interesting view into human behavior. And also a nifty bit of football stuff in the off-season.

RE: Nice to finally get away from knowing who the Giants fap to BrianLeonard23 : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: with Reese and company gone.



I’ve been fapping to Kim Jones for years In comment 13877669 GiantFilthy said:I’ve been fapping to Kim Jones for years

We hired DG and PS TMS : 2:06 pm : link to make these decisions so we have let them make them. If they do not think this is the right situation to take a QB and choose to take whomever or trade out of the spot that theirs to make. Their jobs depend on those judgements. Nobody knows for sure right now. I like that. They are both veteran successful FB guys who do their homework. Keep the faith.

Kim TMS : 2:13 pm : link points out all the ways she thinks the Giants see Barkley utilized. Saw tape of this guy throwing the FB. Like OBJ he has a very good arm and could be used in that way also.

The last time I listened to her RetroJint : 2:14 pm : link Those big hooters were lactating about “how much love there was in that locker room for Spags.” She’s also notorious playing the injury excuse for poor play to the players she likes . So the Giants, like the rest of the NFL world, love Barkley. News flash. Now go out on the limb and tell everybody they are drafting him.

RE: Hard to imagine trading down from #2 to #3 and getting Barkley. Eman11 : 2:23 pm : link

Quote: It's possible, of course - if the Jets fear that another team is eyeing the same QB they covet, and they believe the Giants are willing to trade down to #5 or lower and risk losing Barkley.



The biggest obstacle, obviously, is the Browns. If they take Barkley at #1, the whole subject is moot. If Cleveland goes QB at #1, there won't be much chance of Barkley falling past their second pick, at #4. The Jets know that, and may choose to call the Giants' bluff by staying put at #3.



Over the next few weeks, it behooves the Giants to show enormous interest in all the top QBs, plus Chubb, Nelson, Ward, James, etc.



Still a lot of time before the draft for any number of things to happen.



One being the Bills trade the big rumored haul (they supposedly would offer the Giants) to the Browns for the number 4 pick. That would put serious pressure on the Jets to trade for the 2 out of fear the Bills would be in position to if they don't.



Hell, at that point I could see the Giants cashing in and trading back to 3, and then to 4. QBs go 1-2-3, and the Giants get their guy at 4 while scoring some sweet picks.



Giants are in a prime spot to either just pick their guy at 2 or sit back, watch everyone else get antsy and wait for the offers to come in. In comment 13877828 Big Blue Blogger said:Still a lot of time before the draft for any number of things to happen.One being the Bills trade the big rumored haul (they supposedly would offer the Giants) to the Browns for the number 4 pick. That would put serious pressure on the Jets to trade for the 2 out of fear the Bills would be in position to if they don't.Hell, at that point I could see the Giants cashing in and trading back to 3, and then to 4. QBs go 1-2-3, and the Giants get their guy at 4 while scoring some sweet picks.Giants are in a prime spot to either just pick their guy at 2 or sit back, watch everyone else get antsy and wait for the offers to come in.

I like Kim and think she does a good job. I thought they should have Victor in CT : 2:25 pm : link given the Francesa show to her and 1 partner (ideally MAx Kellerman).

RE: RE: Jets Eman11 : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: it will never happen:



1) they Jets have nothing left to trade

2) the Giants/Jets will never trade with each other, especially with this much on the line. The team that is wrong will never live it down.



1) they have their #1 next year

2) what difference does it make to DG if he doesn't want a QB? I'd agree with you if he wants a QB and allows the Jets the opportunity to select one ahead of him, but if he doesn't want one, it doesn't matter. He could be wrong anyway to stay at 2, not select one, and have the Jets guy pan out, so what difference does it make if he takes a non QB at 2 or 3? In comment 13877848 Victor in CT said:1) they have their #1 next year2) what difference does it make to DG if he doesn't want a QB? I'd agree with you if he wants a QB and allows the Jets the opportunity to select one ahead of him, but if he doesn't want one, it doesn't matter. He could be wrong anyway to stay at 2, not select one, and have the Jets guy pan out, so what difference does it make if he takes a non QB at 2 or 3?

RE: I don't get why all the people who have a different view Keith : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: or weight people differently than we do, all seem to have some sneaky ulterior motive or less than pure, objective perspective or are just plain more ignorant than we are. Is it purely ego? Is it that we cannot conceive that anyone would think differently than we do and still remain a credible person? Or is a power and control thing, where other people *must* think as we do are they will be disparaged into extinction.



The draft is truly an interesting view into human behavior. And also a nifty bit of football stuff in the off-season.



The lack of self awareness is surprising. In comment 13877927 Bill L said:The lack of self awareness is surprising.

RE: The last time I listened to her Greg from LI : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: Those big hooters were lactating about “how much love there was in that locker room for Spags.”



You're all class. In comment 13877975 RetroJint said:You're all class.

if they do want barkley msh : 2:32 pm : link they would need to continue to sell the idea they COULD take a QB at 2 because cleveland picks at 4 and will take him there if he is still there,with the colts trading out for the jets to take a QB that opens the door wider for them to risk waiting till 4 for barkley as the giants are the only threat to that idea



maybe they already have a trade in place with cleveland to drop to 4 and thats why the jets moved to 3 instead of 2 as they know there will be only 1 QB off the board at 3 or maybe they figure the giants will take barkley and still leave them the choice of 3 QB's at 3 the jets must feel their guy will be there at 3 to make that trade or they wouldnt make it even thou its the jets

RE: RE: The last time I listened to her YAJ2112 : 2:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877975 RetroJint said:





Quote:





Those big hooters were lactating about “how much love there was in that locker room for Spags.”







You're all class.



Just like school on Sunday In comment 13878044 Greg from LI said:Just like school on Sunday

RE: RE: I don't get why all the people who have a different view Bill L : 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877927 Bill L said:





Quote:





or weight people differently than we do, all seem to have some sneaky ulterior motive or less than pure, objective perspective or are just plain more ignorant than we are. Is it purely ego? Is it that we cannot conceive that anyone would think differently than we do and still remain a credible person? Or is a power and control thing, where other people *must* think as we do are they will be disparaged into extinction.



The draft is truly an interesting view into human behavior. And also a nifty bit of football stuff in the off-season.







The lack of self awareness is surprising. Really? Have I disparaged somebody? Have I said that you should ignore someone's entire professional career and integrity and that the only possible reason to write a story is because they went to the same school at different times? That's not even a good pickup line. Did I say that the only reason you would prefer one player over another is because you're lusting in your heart and pants over the current QB? If I did all that, then I agree with you on the self-awareness point. In comment 13878037 Keith said:Really? Have I disparaged somebody? Have I said that you should ignore someone's entire professional career and integrity and that the only possible reason to write a story is because they went to the same school at different times? That's not even a good pickup line. Did I say that the only reason you would prefer one player over another is because you're lusting in your heart and pants over the current QB? If I did all that, then I agree with you on the self-awareness point.

RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams steve in ky : 2:50 pm : link

Quote: Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!



That doesn't mean they don't like Barkley as the pick. If somehow Barkley went first or gets himself arrested between now and then are they supposed to sit at the draft table and flip coins to determine which QB they would pick? Of course they watch and grade all the QB's. In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:That doesn't mean they don't like Barkley as the pick. If somehow Barkley went first or gets himself arrested between now and then are they supposed to sit at the draft table and flip coins to determine which QB they would pick? Of course they watch and grade all the QB's.

What will be, will be HomerJones45 : 2:54 pm : link but I hope they know what they are doing. Penn State has a long history of hyping running backs who get drafted high and are absolute busts. And running backs worthy of the #2 pick don't get stopped cold by pedestrian defenses.

RE: Hey steve... steve in ky : 2:55 pm : link

Quote: How are things?





Good, just getting older LOL. How have you been,it's been a long while since you have been around. Good to see you posting again. In comment 13878132 bw in dc said:Good, just getting older LOL. How have you been,it's been a long while since you have been around. Good to see you posting again.

RE: if they do want barkley Eman11 : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: they would need to continue to sell the idea they COULD take a QB at 2 because cleveland picks at 4 and will take him there if he is still there,with the colts trading out for the jets to take a QB that opens the door wider for them to risk waiting till 4 for barkley as the giants are the only threat to that idea



maybe they already have a trade in place with cleveland to drop to 4 and thats why the jets moved to 3 instead of 2 as they know there will be only 1 QB off the board at 3 or maybe they figure the giants will take barkley and still leave them the choice of 3 QB's at 3 the jets must feel their guy will be there at 3 to make that trade or they wouldnt make it even thou its the jets



Maybe Cleveland is content with the RBs that will be there at the top of the 2nd Rd or just really like Chubb at 4 and not Barkley?



Maybe they trade #4 to Denver and take at Chubb at 5? Maybe they listen if Buffalo calls with the big haul to move up to 4?



Point is there's a lot of time left and things could go a number of ways. Ways that do pressure the Jets to want to move up to #2. Buffalo at 4 no doubt would be one, for fear they'd be in position to jump to 2 from 4.



Seems both Buffalo and the Jets would still have their #1's next year and that could be enough for DG to drop back a little if he doesn't want a QB, and knows his guy will still be there with QBs going 1-2 or 1-2-3.



Gonna be interesting and fun to watch this all play out. In comment 13878047 msh said:Maybe Cleveland is content with the RBs that will be there at the top of the 2nd Rd or just really like Chubb at 4 and not Barkley?Maybe they trade #4 to Denver and take at Chubb at 5? Maybe they listen if Buffalo calls with the big haul to move up to 4?Point is there's a lot of time left and things could go a number of ways. Ways that do pressure the Jets to want to move up to #2. Buffalo at 4 no doubt would be one, for fear they'd be in position to jump to 2 from 4.Seems both Buffalo and the Jets would still have their #1's next year and that could be enough for DG to drop back a little if he doesn't want a QB, and knows his guy will still be there with QBs going 1-2 or 1-2-3.Gonna be interesting and fun to watch this all play out.

RE: RE: Hey steve... bw in dc : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13878132 bw in dc said:





Quote:





How are things?









Good, just getting older LOL. How have you been,it's been a long while since you have been around. Good to see you posting again.



I'm good, thanks. Couple of kids in high school and life flying by in a blink of an eye...



Thought I would a good time to come with the clown show BB'56 gone...



And now I see the clown show is back. Mother f-cker... ;) In comment 13878147 steve in ky said:I'm good, thanks. Couple of kids in high school and life flying by in a blink of an eye...Thought I would a good time to come with the clown show BB'56 gone...And now I see the clown show is back. Mother f-cker... ;)

RE: RE: RE: Jets Victor in CT : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877848 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





it will never happen:



1) they Jets have nothing left to trade

2) the Giants/Jets will never trade with each other, especially with this much on the line. The team that is wrong will never live it down.







1) they have their #1 next year

2) what difference does it make to DG if he doesn't want a QB? I'd agree with you if he wants a QB and allows the Jets the opportunity to select one ahead of him, but if he doesn't want one, it doesn't matter. He could be wrong anyway to stay at 2, not select one, and have the Jets guy pan out, so what difference does it make if he takes a non QB at 2 or 3?



from the Buffalo link yesterday:



For the #2 NY Giants pick, Buffalo Bills propose the following:

2018 1st Round (#12 overall)

2018 1st Round (#22)

2018 2nd Round (#53)

2018 3rd Round (#65)

2019 2nd Round



Everyone said this wasn't enough, that 2019 #1 need in addition to all the rest. The Jets are out of 2nd rounders. Swpping 2018 #1s and a 2019 #1 only is not enough. In comment 13878036 Eman11 said:from the Buffalo link yesterday:For the #2 NY Giants pick, Buffalo Bills propose the following:2018 1st Round (#12 overall)2018 1st Round (#22)2018 2nd Round (#53)2018 3rd Round (#65)2019 2nd RoundEveryone said this wasn't enough, that 2019 #1 need in addition to all the rest. The Jets are out of 2nd rounders. Swpping 2018 #1s and a 2019 #1 only is not enough.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Jets Eman11 : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13878036 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13877848 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





it will never happen:



1) they Jets have nothing left to trade

2) the Giants/Jets will never trade with each other, especially with this much on the line. The team that is wrong will never live it down.







1) they have their #1 next year

2) what difference does it make to DG if he doesn't want a QB? I'd agree with you if he wants a QB and allows the Jets the opportunity to select one ahead of him, but if he doesn't want one, it doesn't matter. He could be wrong anyway to stay at 2, not select one, and have the Jets guy pan out, so what difference does it make if he takes a non QB at 2 or 3?







from the Buffalo link yesterday:



For the #2 NY Giants pick, Buffalo Bills propose the following:

2018 1st Round (#12 overall)

2018 1st Round (#22)

2018 2nd Round (#53)

2018 3rd Round (#65)

2019 2nd Round



Everyone said this wasn't enough, that 2019 #1 need in addition to all the rest. The Jets are out of 2nd rounders. Swpping 2018 #1s and a 2019 #1 only is not enough.



Why not?



DG would still get his guy at 3 if he doesn't want a QB,and walk away with a premium pick next year. It would basically be a bonus pick and DG would get something in return for really doing nothing or risking anything.



He could always ask for a 3rd on top of next year's 1 but I'd don't see why just getting next year's 1 would stop him from pulling the trigger.



The only way this trade wouldn't make sense to me is if DG wants a QB and lets the Jets jump him. Then he'd have to get a whole helluva lot more to even consider justifying the risk of losing his guy to the Jets.



In comment 13878179 Victor in CT said:Why not?DG would still get his guy at 3 if he doesn't want a QB,and walk away with a premium pick next year. It would basically be a bonus pick and DG would get something in return for really doing nothing or risking anything.He could always ask for a 3rd on top of next year's 1 but I'd don't see why just getting next year's 1 would stop him from pulling the trigger.The only way this trade wouldn't make sense to me is if DG wants a QB and lets the Jets jump him. Then he'd have to get a whole helluva lot more to even consider justifying the risk of losing his guy to the Jets.

Could be a smokescreen... b/c if Browns take Barkley Knee of Theismann : 3:40 pm : link All of a sudden our pick is worth a whole damn lot.



With Jets, Browns, Broncos picking #3, #4, #5 ALL NEEDING A QB, ... there could be a team (or any one of those 3 teams) willing to trade us like their next 10 years' worth of draft picks to make sure they get "Their Guy".

Barkley..... johnboyw : 4:08 pm : link The Giants were 3-13 last year. They need a MAJOR CONTRIBUTION from the #2 pick this year. Barkley could be that and so could Nelson. A QB will not provide that contribution this year. The only way they don't take one of those two is if another team offers them a package they can't refuse which would include a #1 in 2019 where they can draft a QB.

RE: I'm sure the Giants LOVE Barkley royhobbs7 : 4:13 pm : link

Quote: But that doesn't mean they will take him over a franchise QB.



I guess the Giants will have to wait until at least 2019 to draft a franchise QB beauase there are none in this draft! In comment 13877654 EddieNYG said:I guess the Giants will have to wait until at least 2019 to draft a franchise QB beauase there are none in this draft!

If what you need to see to justify taking a QB Ten Ton Hammer : 4:15 pm : link is a guy wearing a Franchise QB nametag, you'll never take one.



And the guys who do "look" like that are just as capable of failing. You want a sure thing when there isn't one.

RE: For those that want Barkley at 2 royhobbs7 : 4:17 pm : link

Quote: Go all the way back to the 2000 draft and look at all of the 1st round picks at RB and see how many won a Superbowl and then how many were the reason they won. There are some Superbowl wins but none were the deciding factor in the game. It's gotten worse in the last 10 years too. It's a passing league.



All I am saying is that the value doesn't appear to be there taking a RB at pick 2. Elliott may be the one but he has had one of the best Old and his yards per carry dropped a whole yard last year from 5.1 to 4.1. Remains to be seen.



That makes no sense because the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year with Foles. Will Davis Webb be better than Foles with Shurmur coaching him? Probably.....



It's the team improvement that occurs with a generational back like Barkley. He improves both the offense and the defense (i.e., clock control). In comment 13877833 Rudy5757 said:That makes no sense because the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year with Foles. Will Davis Webb be better than Foles with Shurmur coaching him? Probably.....It's the team improvement that occurs with a generational back like Barkley. He improves both the offense and the defense (i.e., clock control).

RE: RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams royhobbs7 : 4:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877713 Rflairr said:





Quote:





In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!







I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB







They're gonna remember it next year when Eli is crumbling to the turf as soon as a defender gets close and throwing at the feet of receivers when he's pressured.



I love Eli, but passing on a QB would be such a massive mistake. I won't be sleeping very well if they take Barkley but this is just my opinion, which I'm sure some people think sucks.



A 37 year old QB in decline. You should be a GM because you seem to know more than Gettleman.

I.e., give Eli a top pass receiver (he didn't have OBJ last year); give Eli a better pass blocking line (he played behind a sieve last year); give Eli a franchise RB (like Barkley) and Eli may have 4 years left. Remember, he is the most durable QB of his genre, and has some peers (e.g., like Brees) who is older and still in great shape (as Eli is).

Sorry I missed the most important criteria:

Give Eli a coach who knows what he is doing and put him in a system where he can excel and you may see Eli finding the fountain of youth.

I (IMHO) do not believe that Eli has declined. He played behind the worst offense in the NFL last year (this offense had NOTHING)!

When your rookie TE is your best skill player and you have no offensive line, even Tom Brady would get killed! In comment 13877850 Craigg619 said:A 37 year old QB in decline. You should be a GM because you seem to know more than Gettleman.I.e., give Eli a top pass receiver (he didn't have OBJ last year); give Eli a better pass blocking line (he played behind a sieve last year); give Eli a franchise RB (like Barkley) and Eli may have 4 years left. Remember, he is the most durable QB of his genre, and has some peers (e.g., like Brees) who is older and still in great shape (as Eli is).Sorry I missed the most important criteria:Give Eli a coach who knows what he is doing and put him in a system where he can excel and you may see Eli finding the fountain of youth.I (IMHO) do not believe that Eli has declined. He played behind the worst offense in the NFL last year (this offense had NOTHING)!When your rookie TE is your best skill player and you have no offensive line, even Tom Brady would get killed!

There's always so many excuses for Eli. Keith : 4:57 pm : link We had one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but it was everyones fault but Eli. Anyone suggesting that Eli still has a lot left is basing that all on hope. All of it. Everything I have seen for the last two years leads me to believe that he's in a stead decline, but again, it's not his fault...its everyone elses.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Chris Mara and Kevin Abrams Craigg619 : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13877850 Craigg619 said:





Quote:





In comment 13877713 Rflairr said:





Quote:





In comment 13877676 EddieNYG said:





Quote:





Along with Shurmur are at Darnold's Pro Day



But they don't like these QBs.



C'mon!







I love how. Everyone who pushes Barkley, just likes to ignore the fact that the Giants have a 37 yr old QB in decline. They have as big a need at QB as any team. And they don’t get a chance to pick 2 often. Better not use it on no damn RB







They're gonna remember it next year when Eli is crumbling to the turf as soon as a defender gets close and throwing at the feet of receivers when he's pressured.



I love Eli, but passing on a QB would be such a massive mistake. I won't be sleeping very well if they take Barkley but this is just my opinion, which I'm sure some people think sucks.







A 37 year old QB in decline. You should be a GM because you seem to know more than Gettleman.

I.e., give Eli a top pass receiver (he didn't have OBJ last year); give Eli a better pass blocking line (he played behind a sieve last year); give Eli a franchise RB (like Barkley) and Eli may have 4 years left. Remember, he is the most durable QB of his genre, and has some peers (e.g., like Brees) who is older and still in great shape (as Eli is).

Sorry I missed the most important criteria:

Give Eli a coach who knows what he is doing and put him in a system where he can excel and you may see Eli finding the fountain of youth.

I (IMHO) do not believe that Eli has declined. He played behind the worst offense in the NFL last year (this offense had NOTHING)!

When your rookie TE is your best skill player and you have no offensive line, even Tom Brady would get killed!





Ooohh yea is that right? You don't believe Eli has declined? Good for you. They should make u the GM because you seem to know more than Gettlemen.



See how that works? It's called an opinion, champ. In comment 13878436 royhobbs7 said:Ooohh yea is that right? You don't believe Eli has declined? Good for you. They should make u the GM because you seem to know more than Gettlemen.See how that works? It's called an opinion, champ.