Schefter says Giants may trade up Big Rick in FL : 3/21/2018 2:26 pm To #1. I'd have to assume for Sam Darnold. I hope they can get that deal done. Just secure a QB.



Not sure if it was a rumor or speculation. My buddy texted it to me that Schefter said it on TV.

They may or they may not BigBlue4You09 : 3/21/2018 2:28 pm : link Or they may trade down

Or they may stand pat David B. : 3/21/2018 2:29 pm : link They may take a QB. Or they may not.



I say the Giants may trade down YAJ2112 : 3/21/2018 2:29 pm : link unless they stay put. Or trade up.



sounds like the giants are just throwing a lot of shit out there mphbullet36 : 3/21/2018 2:29 pm : link thats a good thing...we wank barkley, we will consider trading down, now we want to trade up to secure Darnold...keep em guessing!

To me this reads as follows NoGainDayne : 3/21/2018 2:30 pm : link Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.



I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.

I would have no problem with this. NYG07 : 3/21/2018 2:31 pm : link If they believe there is one true franchise QB in this draft and they want to go get him then so be it. It worked out with Eli.

Shows how little anyone knows Oscar : 3/21/2018 2:31 pm : link Draft night will be fun.

I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of. I think that you make the same argument for every single player in the draft. Trading up would be the worst possible choice they could make. In comment 13878034 NoGainDayne said:I think that you make the same argument for every single player in the draft. Trading up would be the worst possible choice they could make.

they can stay right where there at Rocky369 : 3/21/2018 2:31 pm : link and secure a QB. not a single one of these guys proves to be head and shoulders above the rest.

Why not? If they love Darnold and see him as the next Eli? Dg learner under EA. Who had no 2nd thoughts of trading up for Eli. What if the Giants feel Darnold is the only franchise QB of this draft. In comment 13878018 Eric from BBI said:Why not? If they love Darnold and see him as the next Eli? Dg learner under EA. Who had no 2nd thoughts of trading up for Eli. What if the Giants feel Darnold is the only franchise QB of this draft.

Cheaper to do it from #2 AnnapolisMike : 3/21/2018 2:32 pm : link than some other spot in a year or two. If the conviction is there....fine.

Now this is a smoke screen if i ever heard of one... bumpsinthenight : 3/21/2018 2:33 pm : link .

So we've narrowed it down LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/21/2018 2:34 pm : link They will either trade up, trade down, or stay put to draft Barkley, or a QB.



Misinformation campaign it seems.

So Shurmur is at USC for pro day Vanzetti : 3/21/2018 2:35 pm : link And Schefter tries to create a rumor that Giants want Darnold and will trade up for him



This has zero credibility

RE: they can stay right where there at Reeses Pieces : 3/21/2018 2:35 pm : link

Quote: and secure a QB. not a single one of these guys proves to be head and shoulders above the rest.



They may want to secure THE QB. To many the four QB's are in a similar range, however it is possible the Giants deem one of them head and shoulders above the rest. In comment 13878045 Rocky369 said:They may want to secure THE QB. To many the four QB's are in a similar range, however it is possible the Giants deem one of them head and shoulders above the rest.

Darnold is a moose... bw in dc : 3/21/2018 2:36 pm : link And that's a huge advantage.



His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...



And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?

It would cost them a 3 this year and a 3 next year jeff57 : 3/21/2018 2:38 pm : link That is, if the Browns don’t hold out for the 2 this year.



No thanks.

Sean Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 2:38 pm : : 3/21/2018 2:38 pm : link Because it would amount to us having a one player draft.



Is there really THAT big a difference between Darnold and Rosen? Hell, there may be other QB's in this class who end up being better.

I am in no way an Asshat but I have a family friend that works for the team. We had a brief conversation at the start of FA and he mentioned that Darnold is their #1 QB choice, if they go QB In comment 13878034 NoGainDayne said:I am in no way an Asshat but I have a family friend that works for the team. We had a brief conversation at the start of FA and he mentioned that Darnold is their #1 QB choice, if they go QB

Can we now agree that there is legitimate smoke? Mike in Prescott : 3/21/2018 2:39 pm : link Yesterday, the consensus among those with contacts was that the Giants were not interested in a QB. Concern was expressed that our plans are often leaked.



If the Giants are not sold on a QB, as the "leaks" have indicated, there would be almost no reason to move up to #1, right? Stay at two and either Barkley or Chubb is there. It seems incredibly unlikely that a move to one would be needed for Barkley.



My thoughts are that the Gmen are now actively engaged in sending out false rumors. Just my two bits.



Yes I mentioned this on another thread. bceagle05 : 3/21/2018 2:39 pm : link He was on NFL Live with Ryan Clark and Louis Riddick speculating about the top of the draft. When Darnold said he had dinner with the Giants, Schefter coyly said the Browns may like more than one QB equally and could leverage a trade with the Giants if we covet Darnold. He said he was just throwing it out there, but had this wry smile. Riddick was even calling him out a bit, saying there's always inside info behind his "ideas."

It's not ideal, Keith : 3/21/2018 2:39 pm : link but if there is a guy we love, I can't really get mad. The Bears traded their 3 pick, plus a 3rd and 4th and a 3rd the next year to move up to 2 and take Trubisky.

This makes a ton of sense for both teams. yankeeslover : 3/21/2018 2:40 pm : link If the Brown's have 2 qbs rated the same. Let the Giants trade and take one and Brown's take the other at #2 and ﹰBrowns pick up and extra draft pick. Now, I have no idea what the cost would be for one spot, but might work out best for both teams especially if Giants only have one QB rated high and Brown's gave 2.

I agree 100% with you. But what if the Giants only view Darnold as a franchise qb? Then you can't blame them for moving up for there guy. They did it with Eli and I'm sure not one Giant fan on this board cares about the cost we gave up for Eli. And this won't cost nearly as much.

Once again I agree with you, but Giants might not. In comment 13878077 Eric from BBI said:I agree 100% with you. But what if the Giants only view Darnold as a franchise qb? Then you can't blame them for moving up for there guy. They did it with Eli and I'm sure not one Giant fan on this board cares about the cost we gave up for Eli. And this won't cost nearly as much.Once again I agree with you, but Giants might not.

I brought this up months ago ZogZerg : 3/21/2018 2:44 pm : link when everyone was going on about Giants wanting Darnold.



If they feel he is clearly the guy and they know Cleveland wants Allen, then I can see the Giants getting nervous that Jets or another team could jump in front. Cleveland may feel that #4 gets them Allen.



I hope the Giants don't do this. I don't see Cleveland taking that chance.

I think trading up for a QB is a different story, that was my caveat of if they plan to compete. (Which some of their moves this off-season have indicated)



Even taking a QB at 2 throws a serious wrench in their ability to compete, so they are divergent strategies.



I am in the trade down or take Barkley at 2 camp because i'm not sold on any of the QBs but if the Giants are I absolutely want them to do everything possible to get it right.



In comment 13878043 Bill L said:I think trading up for a QB is a different story, that was my caveat of if they plan to compete. (Which some of their moves this off-season have indicated)Even taking a QB at 2 throws a serious wrench in their ability to compete, so they are divergent strategies.I am in the trade down or take Barkley at 2 camp because i'm not sold on any of the QBs but if the Giants are I absolutely want them to do everything possible to get it right.

yankeeslover Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 2:46 pm : : 3/21/2018 2:46 pm : link If they have such a huge conviction on Darnold, it would be more palatable. And at the time, the Eli trade sucked too. In hindsight, it was the right move. But damn, we're at the #2 spot... trade up?! Ughh.

We didn't really ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 2:48 pm : link give up that much for Eli. We gave up a 3rd in 2004, 1st and 5th in 2005. By today's standards, that is really not much at all to go get your guy.

I believe the Giants want Rosen twostepgiants : 3/21/2018 2:48 pm : link And the impetus for this could be Bills trying to get to 1 for Rosen.



Maybe they both discovered this during the Bills trade up offer.

Every pick we have is almost one of the previous round Bill L : 3/21/2018 2:48 pm : link that conviction better be rock solid because you lose the ability to improve your team in other areas. You basically bet the entire draft and season on a single player.

RE: It would cost them a 3 this year and a 3 next year Diver_Down : 3/21/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: That is, if the Browns don’t hold out for the 2 this year.



No thanks.



If they just use this year's picks, it would be 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks. If I'm the Browns, I don't give a shit about 4th and 5th rounders. So either the 3rd this year and 3rd next year, or the Giants will have to give up the 2nd this year. With the likely hood that our 3rd next year won't be high, the Browns should insist on the 2nd.



Regardless of the scenario, I hope DG stays at #2. In comment 13878073 jeff57 said:If they just use this year's picks, it would be 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks. If I'm the Browns, I don't give a shit about 4th and 5th rounders. So either the 3rd this year and 3rd next year, or the Giants will have to give up the 2nd this year. With the likely hood that our 3rd next year won't be high, the Browns should insist on the 2nd.Regardless of the scenario, I hope DG stays at #2.

Let's hope Shurmur didn't bring THAT from the Vikings!Q!

Ok I keep seeing people saying this. Can you explain what is behind your belief that the Giants want Rosen? In comment 13878112 twostepgiants said:Ok I keep seeing people saying this. Can you explain what is behind your belief that the Giants want Rosen?

We didn't have a #1 pick the following year for trading up a few spots. You are correct that in that is now more commonplace, but not having your #1 the following year just to move up a few spots is not cheap. In comment 13878111 ryanmkeane said:We didn't have a #1 pick the following year for trading up a few spots. You are correct that in that is now more commonplace, but not having your #1 the following year just to move up a few spots is not cheap.

I see a lot of circular logic at work twostepgiants : 3/21/2018 2:54 pm : link Giants can only draft a QB if they are 100% convinced or in love with 1 guy over all others



These guys cant seperate for each other so therefore we cant take QB.



But if the Giants do like one over the others?



we cant trade up to #1 because its too much



And thee guys arent too different from each other anyways.

I think it's Darnold Harvest Blend : 3/21/2018 2:55 pm : link that the Giants really want. Just a gut feeling so I'm probably wrong but if I'm not I wouldn't be stunned to see them move to #1 to lock it down.

When you say "moose", do you mean a skinny moose? Because Sammy was shorter than Rosen and light in the shorts also. In comment 13878069 bw in dc said:When you say "moose", do you mean a skinny moose? Because Sammy was shorter than Rosen and light in the shorts also.

We didn't have a #1 pick the following year for trading up a few spots. You are correct that in that is now more commonplace, but not having your #1 the following year just to move up a few spots is not cheap. If you pick up Darnold and play him or if Eli is as horrendously inept and toxic as everyone claims, plus you hamstring yourself with lost additional picks, then next year's 1st pick is going to be tremendously valuable. In comment 13878139 Eric from BBI said:If you pick up Darnold and play him or if Eli is as horrendously inept and toxic as everyone claims, plus you hamstring yourself with lost additional picks, then next year's 1st pick is going to be tremendously valuable.

The Smokescreen lax counsel : 3/21/2018 2:56 pm : link Is simply a ploy to ensure they get the kicker they want at #2. Gotta sure up those special teams.

From the Browns perspective bceagle05 : 3/21/2018 2:57 pm : link a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.

Yes I can. I wrote a whole thread on it

Case for Josh Rosen - ( New Window

Eric.. Sean : 3/21/2018 2:58 pm : link that contradicts your ‘conviction’ argument. If NYG loves Darnold, and is worried about Rosen’s durability, Allen’s accuracy & Mayfield’s size...they should settle for any of those QB’s? Be aggressive, go get your guy.

So either adamg : 3/21/2018 2:59 pm : link we really love Barkley and are taking him at 2, we want to trade up for a QB, we're trading down with the Bills, or we're trading down with the Browns, or we're trading down with the Broncos. Or we're taking Rosen at 2. What other options are there? Glad we narrowed it down. Let's get upset again at these fantasies.

Matt, testing out a new gif before you use it liberally in our upcoming BBI Mock Draft? You know I am going to snag all of the guys you are targeting for Cinncy. Ha!

I saw it. It was a discussion about what might happen Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/21/2018 3:01 pm : link All kinds of scenarios were thrown around. Giants had dinner with Darnold on Monday night. Basically, he speculated that they might trade up to get Darnold - that might be the only way to get him.



The Browns had dinner with Darnold last night and hue Jackson gave him a big hug on the field immediately after his workout today. So who knows.



It did not seem like a big inside scoop.

That is my thought process as well. If they want Allen over Darnold they can trade down one spot to still get him then let the Jets take Darnold or Mayfield at 3 and get Barkley at 4. In comment 13878154 bceagle05 said:That is my thought process as well. If they want Allen over Darnold they can trade down one spot to still get him then let the Jets take Darnold or Mayfield at 3 and get Barkley at 4.

**Let the Jets take Rosen or Mayfield at 3

Thanks for the info. Is Gettleman a neighbor? In comment 13878045 Rocky369 said:Thanks for the info. Is Gettleman a neighbor?

Go on...? In comment 13878170 KWALL2 said:Go on...?

It's way too early for them to know Bill L : 3/21/2018 3:06 pm : link and I would not be surprised if the top people, including Mara, weren't like us and split on one of more people. Maybe split on Eli, based on their knowledge and experience and conviction, and, like bw says, cowardice. Maybe split on Barkley. Maybe split on the current ability, or potential, or longevity of one of more of the QB's. That's a lot of people who likely think independently. I wouldn't at all be surprised if they had not formed any sort of consensus yet. I would be surprised, though, if the trade up, sacrifice resources, on a player that they were not unanimous/and strongly, enthusiastically unanimous about. And, that is going to take all the way up to the draft, IMO

. arcarsenal : 3/21/2018 3:08 pm : link There are actually very few scenarios that would piss me off - but this is absolutely one of them.

So after Josh Allen's Pro Day on Friday.... GFAN52 : 3/21/2018 3:08 pm : link I expect he'll be the new object of every team's desire at QB and the talk will be about the Giants trying to trade up for him. :)

That can't be because from reading here Rosen is clearly so much better. Obviously Gettleman is in over his head and doesn't know how to do his job. /s

Eric ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 3:10 pm : link you're right, giving up a #1 just to go up a few spots is not cheap. Which is why I found it confusing that everyone was panning the Jets move. The Jets didn't have to give up a #1 next year...i think it was a great move for them especially if they love Rosen and Allen (and obviously Darnold).



That being said, the AMOUNT of picks the Giants gave up for Eli was pretty small. They gave up a total of 3 picks, and one was a 5th rounder.



I think if Giants only got 3 picks and not a 1st from Denver to move down to 5 to take Nelson/Chubb, people would be freaking out

If they love Darnold then go for it bigblue12 : 3/21/2018 3:11 pm : link When you are in striking range of a franchise QB, you do it. I am in the camp that thinks it is absolutely ridiculous to take a RB at 2.

This.



Makes no sense to trade up when they are assured of getting a difference maker at 2. Makes more sense to trade down to 5 if Denver is willing.



I can't wait for the draft to come and go. In comment 13878077 Eric from BBI said:This.Makes no sense to trade up when they are assured of getting a difference maker at 2. Makes more sense to trade down to 5 if Denver is willing.I can't wait for the draft to come and go.

LOL Nysportsfn13 : 3/21/2018 3:12 pm : link trading up for Darnold at 1 would be criminal. he's not even the best QB in the class, Rosen is.

Also... ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 3:12 pm : link the Chargers used one of those picks, a 3RD ROUNDER on a kicker...yikes.

If you have the 1 or 2 KWALL2 : 3/21/2018 3:13 pm : link There are 2 QBs to take and Darnold isn't one of them.



Mayfield is a better prospect. It he was taller we would have 3 high end prospects at QB. He gets dinged for the height. Even with this knock, hes a prospect than Darnold.



If Giants are at 2 and go QB its Rosen or Allen.







. Danny Kanell : 3/21/2018 3:13 pm : link If it’s for a QB that they are in love with enough to warrant moving up and not risk losing him, so be it. Do it.



Easy BS 8TimeChamps : 3/21/2018 3:16 pm : link Driving up desperation of teams wanting to trade up and driving up the price by seeming like they’d be giving up a player that they want too. Has to be done.

Even if the Giants wanted to move up for Darnold.... GFAN52 : 3/21/2018 3:17 pm : link there's no guarantee that Browns would consider if they have him rated at the top of their board as well.

If the personnel people have Darnold way ahead, Go Terps : 3/21/2018 3:19 pm : link then trading up is fine. I wouldn't agree with that evaluation based on what I've seen, but they're the guys making the call.



The people in that building know their history, especially Mara. He knows how the Eli trade worked out. If he has a conviction on Darnold I think they'll make it happen.

Sean Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2018 3:22 pm : : 3/21/2018 3:22 pm : link Yes and no. When I was talking about conviction, I wasn't talking about a player to trade up for from the #2 spot. As I posted above, it's more palatable if you really believe Darnold is THAT much superior to everyone else.



But this Giants team has a bunch of holes and I'd hate coming away from this draft with just one player. That all said, if Darnold ends up being the only Franchise QB in this draft, it would be a defensible move.





RE: From the Browns perspective Mr. Nickels : 3/21/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.





This is a good point but it is leverage for us then In comment 13878154 bceagle05 said:This is a good point but it is leverage for us then

KWALL ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 3:25 pm : link Mayfield is a better NFL prospect than Sam Darnold? I don't think anyone that works in some NFL capacity would agree with you on that.

You heard it here, case closed. /s

Remote toss Bluesbreaker : 3/21/2018 3:26 pm : link what will we have one pick in the draft .....

this seems far fetched to me Andy in Boston : 3/21/2018 3:29 pm : link fact is, they saw Rosen and Barkley yesterday....Darnold today. The brass hasn't even sat down to discuss it. This just Schefter reaching, I believe. Of the Giants using the media to create firestorms.

It's not even clear to me Bill L : 3/21/2018 3:30 pm : link how there could be one single guy, that is heads over the other guys and is so much better than them that he is worth blowing the whole draft to get...but the team we would trade with, who is far more desperate and is worse situated at the same spot than we are, would be ambivalent about a couple players so would drop to an either/or position. Essentially, for this to work, the clubs would have to have two radically different logic sets, working on the same problem.

me too. This is the one thing I posted about a few months. The 1 scenario could potentially be disastrous. Trade up, trade picks, and have the guy not be the guy. In comment 13878018 Eric from BBI said:me too. This is the one thing I posted about a few months. The 1 scenario could potentially be disastrous. Trade up, trade picks, and have the guy not be the guy.

And like I said earlier, wait until Friday's Josh Allen Pro Day and see what all the media types will be saying then. In comment 13878280 Andy in Boston said:And like I said earlier, wait until Friday's Josh Allen Pro Day and see what all the media types will be saying then.

me too. This is the one thing I posted about a few months. The 1 scenario could potentially be disastrous. Trade up, trade picks, and have the guy not be the guy. That also takes DG's statement about being wrong at QB setting you back for 5 years, doubling down by increasing the risk and also the length of setback with a mistake. It seems very contradictory. In comment 13878284 Andy in Boston said:That also takes DG's statement about being wrong at QB setting you back for 5 years, doubling down by increasing the risk and also the length of setback with a mistake. It seems very contradictory.

Darnold to Browns is a lock shyster : 3/21/2018 3:35 pm : link



Ben Allbright is a sports radio guy in Denver who has impressed me as being tuned in.





Benjamin Allbright

‏Verified account @AllbrightNFL

1h1 hour ago



Fwiw: Team picking in the top 5 to me "he [Darnold] is a lock to them [Browns] at #1..."



Allbright also has a photo on his twitter page of Browns owner Haslam sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents.



Browns are going to take their guy.



in the the opinion of at least one other team in the top five.

Ben Allbright is a sports radio guy in Denver who has impressed me as being tuned in.

Benjamin Allbright
‏Verified account @AllbrightNFL
1h1 hour ago

Fwiw: Team picking in the top 5 to me "he [Darnold] is a lock to them [Browns] at #1..."

Allbright also has a photo on his twitter page of Browns owner Haslam sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents.

Browns are going to take their guy.

And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.

And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.

I would bet a lotta money the Giants... M.S. : 3/21/2018 3:39 pm : link

...never trade up to #1.



N.E.V.E.R.

I would take Rosen and Allen over Darnold Matt G : 3/21/2018 3:39 pm : link Maybe Mayfield... This would be my nightmare scenario...

Won't Happen Rong5611 : 3/21/2018 3:43 pm : link I think we take Rosen at #2. There was an article in NJ.com on Gettleman saying QB's needing to succeed in the pocket (progressions, etc.). Based on what we've seen, that's what he does better than anyone. And, he's accurate.



To Eric From BBI's point from earlier in this thread, the Giants need players. I can't see them giving the whole draft away for one guy, especially Darnold.

And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.



This is really your reply?



This is really your reply?

That's as silly as me saying that because Arnold has the same body type he'll therefore be a Hall of Famer....

Gettleman was an Accorsi protege and recommended pick Les in TO : 3/21/2018 3:50 pm : link we all know that when Accorsi was in a position to draft a QB he coveted he pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade. I trust that DG will be realistic and won't overpay, but the fact that they are having conversations is not surprising.

I've been thinking they have been going Darnold at 1 for some time. Giants have their own options Rosen, Barkley trade down. No worries.

And if I remember correctly if the deal didn't go through they would have been "stuck" with Roethlisberger who would have been their next choice after Eli. (Rivers was the Chargers preferred QB over Ben).



Can we really say the 3 QBs were THAT much different?

And if I remember correctly if the deal didn't go through they would have been "stuck" with Roethlisberger who would have been their next choice after Eli. (Rivers was the Chargers preferred QB over Ben).

Can we really say the 3 QBs were THAT much different?

(I know "past history is not indicative.....")

I will be happy with either Darnold or Allen GeofromNJ : 3/21/2018 3:59 pm : link My guess is, the Giants prefer Darnold. He is far more NFL ready than Allen. But I think Allen has a slightly higher upside.

If Darnold is your guy jc in c-ville : 3/21/2018 4:01 pm : link You do whatever it takes to get him.



If that means trading up to do so sacrificing picks, so be it.



I've been saying it since last year ThatLimerickGuy : 3/21/2018 4:02 pm : link Darnold is the prize.



Everyone in NFL circles knows it.

Its going to be a LOOOOOOOOOOOOONG BlueHurricane : 3/21/2018 4:03 pm : link 5 weeks

Then, I just don't know who that conversation works... Bill L : 3/21/2018 4:05 pm : link Dave: Listen, I know that we are both desperate for QB's. We know that there is really only one guy who can be a great QB. Because there is only one guy, we will give you are really good asset, a really high draft pick (that we also need, but it's worth it because, you've got to get that guy) to trade with us. Then, you can take the other guy.





So basically, if you're saying that Darnold is the prize Bill L : 3/21/2018 4:07 pm : link and everybody knows it, why on earth would Cleveland give it up?

I don't see it with Darnold bigbluescot : 3/21/2018 4:12 pm : link he regularly looks very meh for long long periods in games. And loses the ball at an ridiculous rate.



When he rolls out on the boot though, he looks amazing.

'Darnold isn’t the guy'... Torrag : 3/21/2018 4:13 pm : link Yeah. He is.



It's been pretty obvious for some time if you pay attention.

It’s becoming pretty obvious Sammo85 : 3/21/2018 4:24 pm : link the Browns are taking Darnold.



The question is whether the Giants love either Rosen or Allen. If not, then it’s reasonable to assume Barkley or a trade down is very much the play there.

There is so much generic guessing hitdog42 : 3/21/2018 4:44 pm : link That “could be right”- it’s getting old quite fast.

Like the giants have 5 choices so you have a 20 percent chance of being right so may as well put one out there.

Trade down - Barkley, qb, Chubb, trade up. These people all have no clue right now.

hitdog ryanmkeane : 3/21/2018 4:46 pm : link you're batting 1,000. What are you hearing?

I think Darnold is going to be great UberAlias : 3/21/2018 4:53 pm : link Yes, he has some things he can improve on -some tweaks to motion and ball security, but he is young and will benefit from sitting a year behind Eli and with our coaching gurus.



I think he's a Luck level talent and as see guys like Brady, Brees, etc moving on, Darnold will be firmly among the next great wave.

And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.

At the age of 37.

I have a theory- it's just my opinion though. Maybe some of it is wishful thinking.



I think Cleveland has a strong belief in Tyrod Taylor (who is still only 28 and has played pretty well at times- 22-20 record in 3 years in Buffalo with 65 TDs and 14 INT's) and they want to form a new quartet of Taylor, Barkley and Gordon, along with Corey Coleman. That's a pretty nice group there of skill players, and not to mention the TE Njoku flashed last year. If they do this they have ALL of those other picks, including 4 overall (Chubb/Nelson) to work on defense and O-line.



If they didn't love Taylor why would they announce him as the starter before the draft? What if you pick Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield and they come in and light it up in mini camp and training camp?



The Browns look at the Giants and see what we see- a 37 year old QB. They have to be figuring that the Giants have to be high on one of these QB's, which logically to me (based on thinking of how the Giants work) is Darnold. He's the cleanest guy and has been groomed for years in a big time market/program as the next best thing. That's a lot of pressure and he has handled it very well and succeeded, similarly as to how another young QB 14 years ago had the pressure of living up to his all-pro brother and demonstrated in college that the stage wasn't too big for him.



I think Gettleman and Shurmur are salivating over a 20 year old kid with all world athleticism and an off the charts skillset who they can work with and mold into a superstar. Throw in (again) that he is as clean a prospect as anyone. Shurmur is probably selling Gettleman on the fact that he made Case Keenum an all-pro caliber player and imagine what he can do with Darnold?



The stars are just lining up for Darnold to be a Giant. Think of it. For a team that needs to win now (maybe the GM/Coach are on a warm seat), you can't take Darnold because he isn't the most pro-ready guy. That would be Rosen. BUT- if you have a 37 year old beloved QB to play for another year and ease his way out gracefully then you go with the guy who can use the grooming but who has one of the highest ceilings of any QB in the last 20 years. Darnold could be Rodgers good or even BETTER. He has that tool set, without the risks of a Rosen, Mayfield or Allen.



In my opinion it's a poker game. The Giants want Darnold like a kid wants a bike on Christmas morning but they are keeping it under wraps. The Browns figure that the Giants want Darnold but don't know for sure. My guess is that a small package (2 3rd rounders) is floated right before draft day to get everyone what they want, which is absolutely fine by me.













In comment 13878383 Bill L said:I have a theory- it's just my opinion though. Maybe some of it is wishful thinking.I think Cleveland has a strong belief in Tyrod Taylor (who is still only 28 and has played pretty well at times- 22-20 record in 3 years in Buffalo with 65 TDs and 14 INT's) and they want to form a new quartet of Taylor, Barkley and Gordon, along with Corey Coleman. That's a pretty nice group there of skill players, and not to mention the TE Njoku flashed last year. If they do this they have ALL of those other picks, including 4 overall (Chubb/Nelson) to work on defense and O-line.If they didn't love Taylor why would they announce him as the starter before the draft? What if you pick Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield and they come in and light it up in mini camp and training camp?The Browns look at the Giants and see what we see- a 37 year old QB. They have to be figuring that the Giants have to be high on one of these QB's, which logically to me (based on thinking of how the Giants work) is Darnold. He's the cleanest guy and has been groomed for years in a big time market/program as the next best thing. That's a lot of pressure and he has handled it very well and succeeded, similarly as to how another young QB 14 years ago had the pressure of living up to his all-pro brother and demonstrated in college that the stage wasn't too big for him.I think Gettleman and Shurmur are salivating over a 20 year old kid with all world athleticism and an off the charts skillset who they can work with and mold into a superstar. Throw in (again) that he is as clean a prospect as anyone. Shurmur is probably selling Gettleman on the fact that he made Case Keenum an all-pro caliber player and imagine what he can do with Darnold?The stars are just lining up for Darnold to be a Giant. Think of it. For a team that needs to win now (maybe the GM/Coach are on a warm seat), you can't take Darnold because he isn't the most pro-ready guy. That would be Rosen. BUT- if you have a 37 year old beloved QB to play for another year and ease his way out gracefully then you go with the guy who can use the grooming but who has one of the highest ceilings of any QB in the last 20 years. Darnold could be Rodgers good or even BETTER. He has that tool set, without the risks of a Rosen, Mayfield or Allen.In my opinion it's a poker game. The Giants want Darnold like a kid wants a bike on Christmas morning but they are keeping it under wraps. The Browns figure that the Giants want Darnold but don't know for sure. My guess is that a small package (2 3rd rounders) is floated right before draft day to get everyone what they want, which is absolutely fine by me.

And if the qb they trade up for is a winner no one will care.

If the Giants do like Darnold as much as you suggest then I would be perfectly fine with giving up a 2019 1st round pick and Ereck Flowers. The Browns need a LT and perhaps they will be interested in seeing if Flowers could blossom with a change of scenery. It would also clear cap space to help sign these draft picks.

Browns own the hammer. They are in control of the draft. Ivan15 : 3/21/2018 5:51 pm : link Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.

Yup. I've thought the same thing when people are saying the Giants control the draft. First of all, no one team controls the draft. You control your pick, and that pick might be worth more or less than other picks in a trade...obviously, the Giants #2 pick is pretty valuable.



Yup. I've thought the same thing when people are saying the Giants control the draft. First of all, no one team controls the draft. You control your pick, and that pick might be worth more or less than other picks in a trade...obviously, the Giants #2 pick is pretty valuable.

But the Browns own the #1 and the #4 pick, they definitely have a lot more draft power than the Giants.

Now this would make me throw a remote montanagiant : 3/21/2018 6:28 pm : link But I think it's more likely purposely false info coming out of the Giants themselves to try to up the ante for the 2nd pick

Why does playing a rookie QB matter? Ten Ton Hammer : 3/21/2018 6:29 pm : link It really doesn't. Eli Manning was an excellent prospect and didn't start until Week 8-9 and only because Warner looked punch drunk and coughed up turnovers like a pez dispenser.

If Giants believe joeinpa : 3/21/2018 6:29 pm : link A franchise guy is there, and they have to trade up to get him, all for it, been saying this for a month.

Three things Mike from Ohio : 3/21/2018 6:32 pm : link 1) Nobody on this board knows what the Giants will do. Everyone expressing certainty about it is fooling themselves.



2) Everybody on this board expressing an opinion on the QBs is an amateur with an opinion, nothing more. The certainty about who is and is not "the guy" from a group of fans is silly. Have your opinions, but you look foolish when you say it like it is established knowledge.



3) Different teams will like different players better. It is possible the Ginats are sold on Darnold (or any other guy). as head and shoulders better than the other QBs, while the Browns, Jets, Bills, Broncos, etc all come to different conclusions. It's silly to believe that if the Giants like one guy more every other team has reached that same conclusion.

Look when you have catch words like Manning10 : 3/21/2018 6:54 pm : link "May" "Possible" "Could" " Likely" its usually Bull Shit.

as they do in todays News business just throw something out there including the above words in the statement just to leave yourself an out if it doesn't happen.

These are all very true

4) They might not like any of the 4 better than other options at #2 and may do something else besides pick a qb

Giants trade up to get Darnold royhobbs7 : 9:43 am : link Schefter has been quiet of late.

He needed some attention.



THE GIANTS ARE NOT TRADING UP TO GET DARNOLD.



Just think folks: What do the Giants have that the Browns would want to give them the first pick?



DUH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Trade up for #1 royhobbs7 : 9:46 am : link Browns are more likely to trade up to the Giants (from #4) than the Giants are to trade up for #1.



The Browns have more picks than they know what to do with in this draft. Trading down to #2 with the Giants makes zero sense for them. Especially since they desperately need a QB, and have a man crush on Darnold @ #1.

Correct. This is just Schefter trying to get some attention! Not fake news; just "embellished" news! In comment 13878383 Bill L said:Correct. This is just Schefter trying to get some attention! Not fake news; just "embellished" news!

👍🏻 Reese and Ross have left their urea for Gettleman.

👍🏻 Reese and Ross have left their urea for Gettleman.

We only have TWO draft choices left between 2010-14 (JPP & OBJ).

Well, only one now.

👍 Yep (spoke too quickly), only one ☝️, OBJ. LOL!!!!

Trade up? 5BowlsSoon : 11:04 am : link So, we might give up a second round pick instead of adding one. Why don’t I like this?

Trading up is OC2.0 : 4:35 pm : link A patently ridiculous idea imo. Sorry but drafting somebody at 1 only to sit him isn't an option.

Take Barkley @ 2 and call it good.