To #1. I'd have to assume for Sam Darnold. I hope they can get that deal done. Just secure a QB.
Not sure if it was a rumor or speculation. My buddy texted it to me that Schefter said it on TV.
They may take a QB. Or they may not.
Brillant.
unless they stay put. Or trade up.
I guarantee I'm right.
thats a good thing...we wank barkley, we will consider trading down, now we want to trade up to secure Darnold...keep em guessing!
Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.
I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.
unless they stay put. Or trade up.
I guarantee I'm right.
It would almost be worth it for them to pass.
Not really though.
If they believe there is one true franchise QB in this draft and they want to go get him then so be it. It worked out with Eli.
Why? I hope this is true. You’ve been saying it’s about conviction with QB, and this would show massive conviction.
unless they stay put. Or trade up.
I guarantee I'm right.
+1.
| Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.
I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.
I think that you make the same argument for every single player in the draft. Trading up would be the worst possible choice they could make.
and secure a QB. not a single one of these guys proves to be head and shoulders above the rest.
Why not? If they love Darnold and see him as the next Eli? Dg learner under EA. Who had no 2nd thoughts of trading up for Eli. What if the Giants feel Darnold is the only franchise QB of this draft.
than some other spot in a year or two. If the conviction is there....fine.
Ditto
They will either trade up, trade down, or stay put to draft Barkley, or a QB.
Misinformation campaign it seems.
And Schefter tries to create a rumor that Giants want Darnold and will trade up for him
This has zero credibility
and secure a QB. not a single one of these guys proves to be head and shoulders above the rest.
They may want to secure THE QB. To many the four QB's are in a similar range, however it is possible the Giants deem one of them head and shoulders above the rest.
| If they believe there is one true franchise QB in this draft and they want to go get him then so be it. It worked out with Eli.
+1
And that's a huge advantage.
His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...
And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?
That is, if the Browns don’t hold out for the 2 this year.
No thanks.
Because it would amount to us having a one player draft.
Is there really THAT big a difference between Darnold and Rosen? Hell, there may be other QB's in this class who end up being better.
| Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.
I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.
I am in no way an Asshat but I have a family friend that works for the team. We had a brief conversation at the start of FA and he mentioned that Darnold is their #1 QB choice, if they go QB
Yesterday, the consensus among those with contacts was that the Giants were not interested in a QB. Concern was expressed that our plans are often leaked.
If the Giants are not sold on a QB, as the "leaks" have indicated, there would be almost no reason to move up to #1, right? Stay at two and either Barkley or Chubb is there. It seems incredibly unlikely that a move to one would be needed for Barkley.
My thoughts are that the Gmen are now actively engaged in sending out false rumors. Just my two bits.
He was on NFL Live with Ryan Clark and Louis Riddick speculating about the top of the draft. When Darnold said he had dinner with the Giants, Schefter coyly said the Browns may like more than one QB equally and could leverage a trade with the Giants if we covet Darnold. He said he was just throwing it out there, but had this wry smile. Riddick was even calling him out a bit, saying there's always inside info behind his "ideas."
but if there is a guy we love, I can't really get mad. The Bears traded their 3 pick, plus a 3rd and 4th and a 3rd the next year to move up to 2 and take Trubisky.
If the Brown's have 2 qbs rated the same. Let the Giants trade and take one and Brown's take the other at #2 and ﹰBrowns pick up and extra draft pick. Now, I have no idea what the cost would be for one spot, but might work out best for both teams especially if Giants only have one QB rated high and Brown's gave 2.
| Because it would amount to us having a one player draft.
Is there really THAT big a difference between Darnold and Rosen? Hell, there may be other QB's in this class who end up being better.
I agree 100% with you. But what if the Giants only view Darnold as a franchise qb? Then you can't blame them for moving up for there guy. They did it with Eli and I'm sure not one Giant fan on this board cares about the cost we gave up for Eli. And this won't cost nearly as much.
Once again I agree with you, but Giants might not.
when everyone was going on about Giants wanting Darnold.
If they feel he is clearly the guy and they know Cleveland wants Allen, then I can see the Giants getting nervous that Jets or another team could jump in front. Cleveland may feel that #4 gets them Allen.
I hope the Giants don't do this. I don't see Cleveland taking that chance.
Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.
I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.
I think that you make the same argument for every single player in the draft. Trading up would be the worst possible choice they could make.
I think trading up for a QB is a different story, that was my caveat of if they plan to compete. (Which some of their moves this off-season have indicated)
Even taking a QB at 2 throws a serious wrench in their ability to compete, so they are divergent strategies.
I am in the trade down or take Barkley at 2 camp because i'm not sold on any of the QBs but if the Giants are I absolutely want them to do everything possible to get it right.
If they have such a huge conviction on Darnold, it would be more palatable. And at the time, the Eli trade sucked too. In hindsight, it was the right move. But damn, we're at the #2 spot... trade up?! Ughh.
give up that much for Eli. We gave up a 3rd in 2004, 1st and 5th in 2005. By today's standards, that is really not much at all to go get your guy.
And the impetus for this could be Bills trying to get to 1 for Rosen.
Maybe they both discovered this during the Bills trade up offer.
that conviction better be rock solid because you lose the ability to improve your team in other areas. You basically bet the entire draft and season on a single player.
That is, if the Browns don't hold out for the 2 this year.

No thanks.
No thanks.
If they just use this year's picks, it would be 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks. If I'm the Browns, I don't give a shit about 4th and 5th rounders. So either the 3rd this year and 3rd next year, or the Giants will have to give up the 2nd this year. With the likely hood that our 3rd next year won't be high, the Browns should insist on the 2nd.
Regardless of the scenario, I hope DG stays at #2.
unless they stay put. Or trade up.
I guarantee I'm right.
Spot on.
It would almost be worth it for them to pass.
Not really though.
Let's hope Shurmur didn't bring THAT from the Vikings!Q!
| And the impetus for this could be Bills trying to get to 1 for Rosen.
Maybe they both discovered this during the Bills trade up offer.
Ok I keep seeing people saying this. Can you explain what is behind your belief that the Giants want Rosen?
give up that much for Eli. We gave up a 3rd in 2004, 1st and 5th in 2005. By today's standards, that is really not much at all to go get your guy.
We didn't have a #1 pick the following year for trading up a few spots. You are correct that in that is now more commonplace, but not having your #1 the following year just to move up a few spots is not cheap.
Giants can only draft a QB if they are 100% convinced or in love with 1 guy over all others
These guys cant seperate for each other so therefore we cant take QB.
But if the Giants do like one over the others?
we cant trade up to #1 because its too much
And thee guys arent too different from each other anyways.
that the Giants really want. Just a gut feeling so I'm probably wrong but if I'm not I wouldn't be stunned to see them move to #1 to lock it down.
| And that's a huge advantage.
His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...
And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?
When you say "moose", do you mean a skinny moose? Because Sammy was shorter than Rosen and light in the shorts also.
give up that much for Eli. We gave up a 3rd in 2004, 1st and 5th in 2005. By today's standards, that is really not much at all to go get your guy.
We didn't have a #1 pick the following year for trading up a few spots. You are correct that in that is now more commonplace, but not having your #1 the following year just to move up a few spots is not cheap.
If you pick up Darnold and play him or if Eli is as horrendously inept and toxic as everyone claims, plus you hamstring yourself with lost additional picks, then next year's 1st pick is going to be tremendously valuable.
Is simply a ploy to ensure they get the kicker they want at #2. Gotta sure up those special teams.
a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.
And the impetus for this could be Bills trying to get to 1 for Rosen.
Maybe they both discovered this during the Bills trade up offer.
Ok I keep seeing people saying this. Can you explain what is behind your belief that the Giants want Rosen?
Yes I can. I wrote a whole thread on it Case for Josh Rosen
that contradicts your ‘conviction’ argument. If NYG loves Darnold, and is worried about Rosen’s durability, Allen’s accuracy & Mayfield’s size...they should settle for any of those QB’s? Be aggressive, go get your guy.
we really love Barkley and are taking him at 2, we want to trade up for a QB, we're trading down with the Bills, or we're trading down with the Browns, or we're trading down with the Broncos. Or we're taking Rosen at 2. What other options are there? Glad we narrowed it down. Let's get upset again at these fantasies.
Matt, testing out a new gif before you use it liberally in our upcoming BBI Mock Draft? You know I am going to snag all of the guys you are targeting for Cinncy. Ha!
All kinds of scenarios were thrown around. Giants had dinner with Darnold on Monday night. Basically, he speculated that they might trade up to get Darnold - that might be the only way to get him.
The Browns had dinner with Darnold last night and hue Jackson gave him a big hug on the field immediately after his workout today. So who knows.
It did not seem like a big inside scoop.
a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.
That is my thought process as well. If they want Allen over Darnold they can trade down one spot to still get him then let the Jets take Darnold or Mayfield at 3 and get Barkley at 4.
a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.
That is my thought process as well. If they want Allen over Darnold they can trade down one spot to still get him then let the Jets take Darnold or Mayfield at 3 and get Barkley at 4.
**Let the Jets take Rosen or Mayfield at 3
and secure a QB. not a single one of these guys proves to be head and shoulders above the rest.
Thanks for the info. Is Gettleman a neighbor?
Go on...?
and I would not be surprised if the top people, including Mara, weren't like us and split on one of more people. Maybe split on Eli, based on their knowledge and experience and conviction, and, like bw says, cowardice. Maybe split on Barkley. Maybe split on the current ability, or potential, or longevity of one of more of the QB's. That's a lot of people who likely think independently. I wouldn't at all be surprised if they had not formed any sort of consensus yet. I would be surprised, though, if the trade up, sacrifice resources, on a player that they were not unanimous/and strongly, enthusiastically unanimous about. And, that is going to take all the way up to the draft, IMO
There are actually very few scenarios that would piss me off - but this is absolutely one of them.
I expect he'll be the new object of every team's desire at QB and the talk will be about the Giants trying to trade up for him. :)
more than 5 weeks left of this constant speculation.
Browns prefer Allen (rumors of this for a while) and Giants prefer Darnold. Giants want Darnold (or perhaps Rosen) and don't want to risk the Bills jumping them.
I really hope they don't trade up for Barkley. We don't have enough picks. I would be really disappointed if this was the case. And i'm not someone that is against Barkely at 2 I just think trading up for him is a big mistake if we are trying to win something in the next few years, which taking him absolutely is a signal of.
I am in no way an Asshat but I have a family friend that works for the team. We had a brief conversation at the start of FA and he mentioned that Darnold is their #1 QB choice, if they go QB
That can't be because from reading here Rosen is clearly so much better. Obviously Gettleman is in over his head and doesn't know how to do his job. /s
you're right, giving up a #1 just to go up a few spots is not cheap. Which is why I found it confusing that everyone was panning the Jets move. The Jets didn't have to give up a #1 next year...i think it was a great move for them especially if they love Rosen and Allen (and obviously Darnold).
That being said, the AMOUNT of picks the Giants gave up for Eli was pretty small. They gave up a total of 3 picks, and one was a 5th rounder.
I think if Giants only got 3 picks and not a 1st from Denver to move down to 5 to take Nelson/Chubb, people would be freaking out
When you are in striking range of a franchise QB, you do it. I am in the camp that thinks it is absolutely ridiculous to take a RB at 2.
| Because it would amount to us having a one player draft.
Is there really THAT big a difference between Darnold and Rosen? Hell, there may be other QB's in this class who end up being better.
This.
Makes no sense to trade up when they are assured of getting a difference maker at 2. Makes more sense to trade down to 5 if Denver is willing.
I can't wait for the draft to come and go.
trading up for Darnold at 1 would be criminal. he's not even the best QB in the class, Rosen is.
the Chargers used one of those picks, a 3RD ROUNDER on a kicker...yikes.
There are 2 QBs to take and Darnold isn't one of them.
Mayfield is a better prospect. It he was taller we would have 3 high end prospects at QB. He gets dinged for the height. Even with this knock, hes a prospect than Darnold.
If Giants are at 2 and go QB its Rosen or Allen.
If it’s for a QB that they are in love with enough to warrant moving up and not risk losing him, so be it. Do it.
Driving up desperation of teams wanting to trade up and driving up the price by seeming like they’d be giving up a player that they want too. Has to be done.
there's no guarantee that Browns would consider if they have him rated at the top of their board as well.
then trading up is fine. I wouldn't agree with that evaluation based on what I've seen, but they're the guys making the call.
The people in that building know their history, especially Mara. He knows how the Eli trade worked out. If he has a conviction on Darnold I think they'll make it happen.
Yes and no. When I was talking about conviction, I wasn't talking about a player to trade up for from the #2 spot. As I posted above, it's more palatable if you really believe Darnold is THAT much superior to everyone else.
But this Giants team has a bunch of holes and I'd hate coming away from this draft with just one player. That all said, if Darnold ends up being the only Franchise QB in this draft, it would be a defensible move.
a swap with the Giants also guarantees you Saquon Barkley at #4. Giants are moving up for a QB and the Jets are taking a QB. You get Allen or Rosen at #2 and still get Barkley.
This is a good point but it is leverage for us then
Mayfield is a better NFL prospect than Sam Darnold? I don't think anyone that works in some NFL capacity would agree with you on that.
| trading up for Darnold at 1 would be criminal. he's not even the best QB in the class, Rosen is.
You heard it here, case closed. /s
what will we have one pick in the draft .....
fact is, they saw Rosen and Barkley yesterday....Darnold today. The brass hasn't even sat down to discuss it. This just Schefter reaching, I believe. Of the Giants using the media to create firestorms.
how there could be one single guy, that is heads over the other guys and is so much better than them that he is worth blowing the whole draft to get...but the team we would trade with, who is far more desperate and is worse situated at the same spot than we are, would be ambivalent about a couple players so would drop to an either/or position. Essentially, for this to work, the clubs would have to have two radically different logic sets, working on the same problem.
me too. This is the one thing I posted about a few months. The 1 scenario could potentially be disastrous. Trade up, trade picks, and have the guy not be the guy.
to get the Bills to anny up their offer.
fact is, they saw Rosen and Barkley yesterday....Darnold today. The brass hasn't even sat down to discuss it. This just Schefter reaching, I believe. Of the Giants using the media to create firestorms.
And like I said earlier, wait until Friday's Josh Allen Pro Day and see what all the media types will be saying then.
I hope this is not true.
me too. This is the one thing I posted about a few months. The 1 scenario could potentially be disastrous. Trade up, trade picks, and have the guy not be the guy.
That also takes DG's statement about being wrong at QB setting you back for 5 years, doubling down by increasing the risk and also the length of setback with a mistake. It seems very contradictory.
in the the opinion of at least one other team in the top five.
Ben Allbright is a sports radio guy in Denver who has impressed me as being tuned in.
Allbright also has a photo on his twitter page of Browns owner Haslam sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents.
Browns are going to take their guy. Link
| And that's a huge advantage.
His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...
And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?
And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.
...never trade up to #1.
N.E.V.E.R.
Maybe Mayfield... This would be my nightmare scenario...
I think we take Rosen at #2. There was an article in NJ.com on Gettleman saying QB's needing to succeed in the pocket (progressions, etc.). Based on what we've seen, that's what he does better than anyone. And, he's accurate.
To Eric From BBI's point from earlier in this thread, the Giants need players. I can't see them giving the whole draft away for one guy, especially Darnold.
And that's a huge advantage.
His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...
And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?
And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.
This is really your reply?
That’s as silly as me saying that because Arnold has the same body type he’ll therefore be a Hall of Famer....
we all know that when Accorsi was in a position to draft a QB he coveted he pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade. I trust that DG will be realistic and won't overpay, but the fact that they are having conversations is not surprising.
| in the the opinion of at least one other team in the top five.
Ben Allbright is a sports radio guy in Denver who has impressed me as being tuned in.
Fwiw: Team picking in the top 5 to me "he [Darnold] is a lock to them [Browns] at #1..."
Allbright also has a photo on his twitter page of Browns owner Haslam sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents.
Browns are going to take their guy. Link - ( New Window )
I've been thinking they have been going Darnold at 1 for some time. Giants have their own options Rosen, Barkley trade down. No worries.
give up that much for Eli. We gave up a 3rd in 2004, 1st and 5th in 2005. By today's standards, that is really not much at all to go get your guy.
And if I remember correctly if the deal didn't go through they would have been "stuck" with Roethlisberger who would have been their next choice after Eli. (Rivers was the Chargers preferred QB over Ben).
Can we really say the 3 QBs were THAT much different?
(I know "past history is not indicative.....")
My guess is, the Giants prefer Darnold. He is far more NFL ready than Allen. But I think Allen has a slightly higher upside.
You do whatever it takes to get him.
If that means trading up to do so sacrificing picks, so be it.
Darnold is the prize.
Everyone in NFL circles knows it.
Dave: Listen, I know that we are both desperate for QB's. We know that there is really only one guy who can be a great QB. Because there is only one guy, we will give you are really good asset, a really high draft pick (that we also need, but it's worth it because, you've got to get that guy) to trade with us. Then, you can take the other guy.
and everybody knows it, why on earth would Cleveland give it up?
he regularly looks very meh for long long periods in games. And loses the ball at an ridiculous rate.
When he rolls out on the boot though, he looks amazing.
Yeah. He is.
It's been pretty obvious for some time if you pay attention.
the Browns are taking Darnold.
The question is whether the Giants love either Rosen or Allen. If not, then it’s reasonable to assume Barkley or a trade down is very much the play there.
That “could be right”- it’s getting old quite fast.
Like the giants have 5 choices so you have a 20 percent chance of being right so may as well put one out there.
Trade down - Barkley, qb, Chubb, trade up. These people all have no clue right now.
you're batting 1,000. What are you hearing?
Yes, he has some things he can improve on -some tweaks to motion and ball security, but he is young and will benefit from sitting a year behind Eli and with our coaching gurus.
I think he's a Luck level talent and as see guys like Brady, Brees, etc moving on, Darnold will be firmly among the next great wave.
And that's a huge advantage.
His body type reminds me of Aikman. It would take some brass balls to go up and get him...
And if Jints Central does, it raises this question - why not play him, then, right away?
And Aikman was forced to retire because of injuries.
At the age of 37.
| and everybody knows it, why on earth would Cleveland give it up?
I have a theory- it's just my opinion though. Maybe some of it is wishful thinking.
I think Cleveland has a strong belief in Tyrod Taylor (who is still only 28 and has played pretty well at times- 22-20 record in 3 years in Buffalo with 65 TDs and 14 INT's) and they want to form a new quartet of Taylor, Barkley and Gordon, along with Corey Coleman. That's a pretty nice group there of skill players, and not to mention the TE Njoku flashed last year. If they do this they have ALL of those other picks, including 4 overall (Chubb/Nelson) to work on defense and O-line.
If they didn't love Taylor why would they announce him as the starter before the draft? What if you pick Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield and they come in and light it up in mini camp and training camp?
The Browns look at the Giants and see what we see- a 37 year old QB. They have to be figuring that the Giants have to be high on one of these QB's, which logically to me (based on thinking of how the Giants work) is Darnold. He's the cleanest guy and has been groomed for years in a big time market/program as the next best thing. That's a lot of pressure and he has handled it very well and succeeded, similarly as to how another young QB 14 years ago had the pressure of living up to his all-pro brother and demonstrated in college that the stage wasn't too big for him.
I think Gettleman and Shurmur are salivating over a 20 year old kid with all world athleticism and an off the charts skillset who they can work with and mold into a superstar. Throw in (again) that he is as clean a prospect as anyone. Shurmur is probably selling Gettleman on the fact that he made Case Keenum an all-pro caliber player and imagine what he can do with Darnold?
The stars are just lining up for Darnold to be a Giant. Think of it. For a team that needs to win now (maybe the GM/Coach are on a warm seat), you can't take Darnold because he isn't the most pro-ready guy. That would be Rosen. BUT- if you have a 37 year old beloved QB to play for another year and ease his way out gracefully then you go with the guy who can use the grooming but who has one of the highest ceilings of any QB in the last 20 years. Darnold could be Rodgers good or even BETTER. He has that tool set, without the risks of a Rosen, Mayfield or Allen.
In my opinion it's a poker game. The Giants want Darnold like a kid wants a bike on Christmas morning but they are keeping it under wraps. The Browns figure that the Giants want Darnold but don't know for sure. My guess is that a small package (2 3rd rounders) is floated right before draft day to get everyone what they want, which is absolutely fine by me.
And if the qb they trade up for is a winner no one will care.
and everybody knows it, why on earth would Cleveland give it up?
I have a theory- it's just my opinion though. Maybe some of it is wishful thinking.
I think Cleveland has a strong belief in Tyrod Taylor (who is still only 28 and has played pretty well at times- 22-20 record in 3 years in Buffalo with 65 TDs and 14 INT's) and they want to form a new quartet of Taylor, Barkley and Gordon, along with Corey Coleman. That's a pretty nice group there of skill players, and not to mention the TE Njoku flashed last year. If they do this they have ALL of those other picks, including 4 overall (Chubb/Nelson) to work on defense and O-line.
If they didn't love Taylor why would they announce him as the starter before the draft? What if you pick Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield and they come in and light it up in mini camp and training camp?
The Browns look at the Giants and see what we see- a 37 year old QB. They have to be figuring that the Giants have to be high on one of these QB's, which logically to me (based on thinking of how the Giants work) is Darnold. He's the cleanest guy and has been groomed for years in a big time market/program as the next best thing. That's a lot of pressure and he has handled it very well and succeeded, similarly as to how another young QB 14 years ago had the pressure of living up to his all-pro brother and demonstrated in college that the stage wasn't too big for him.
I think Gettleman and Shurmur are salivating over a 20 year old kid with all world athleticism and an off the charts skillset who they can work with and mold into a superstar. Throw in (again) that he is as clean a prospect as anyone. Shurmur is probably selling Gettleman on the fact that he made Case Keenum an all-pro caliber player and imagine what he can do with Darnold?
The stars are just lining up for Darnold to be a Giant. Think of it. For a team that needs to win now (maybe the GM/Coach are on a warm seat), you can't take Darnold because he isn't the most pro-ready guy. That would be Rosen. BUT- if you have a 37 year old beloved QB to play for another year and ease his way out gracefully then you go with the guy who can use the grooming but who has one of the highest ceilings of any QB in the last 20 years. Darnold could be Rodgers good or even BETTER. He has that tool set, without the risks of a Rosen, Mayfield or Allen.
In my opinion it's a poker game. The Giants want Darnold like a kid wants a bike on Christmas morning but they are keeping it under wraps. The Browns figure that the Giants want Darnold but don't know for sure. My guess is that a small package (2 3rd rounders) is floated right before draft day to get everyone what they want, which is absolutely fine by me.
If the Giants do like Darnold as much as you suggest then I would be perfectly fine with giving up a 2019 1st round pick and Ereck Flowers. The Browns need a LT and perhaps they will be interested in seeing if Flowers could blossom with a change of scenery. It would also clear cap space to help sign these draft picks.
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Yup. I've thought the same thing when people are saying the Giants control the draft. First of all, no one team controls the draft. You control your pick, and that pick might be worth more or less than other picks in a trade...obviously, the Giants #2 pick is pretty valuable.
But the Browns own the #1 and the #4 pick, they definitely have a lot more draft power than the Giants.
But I think it's more likely purposely false info coming out of the Giants themselves to try to up the ante for the 2nd pick
It really doesn't. Eli Manning was an excellent prospect and didn't start until Week 8-9 and only because Warner looked punch drunk and coughed up turnovers like a pez dispenser.
A franchise guy is there, and they have to trade up to get him, all for it, been saying this for a month.
1) Nobody on this board knows what the Giants will do. Everyone expressing certainty about it is fooling themselves.
2) Everybody on this board expressing an opinion on the QBs is an amateur with an opinion, nothing more. The certainty about who is and is not "the guy" from a group of fans is silly. Have your opinions, but you look foolish when you say it like it is established knowledge.
3) Different teams will like different players better. It is possible the Ginats are sold on Darnold (or any other guy). as head and shoulders better than the other QBs, while the Browns, Jets, Bills, Broncos, etc all come to different conclusions. It's silly to believe that if the Giants like one guy more every other team has reached that same conclusion.
"May" "Possible" "Could" " Likely" its usually Bull Shit.
as they do in todays News business just throw something out there including the above words in the statement just to leave yourself an out if it doesn't happen.
| 1) Nobody on this board knows what the Giants will do. Everyone expressing certainty about it is fooling themselves.
2) Everybody on this board expressing an opinion on the QBs is an amateur with an opinion, nothing more. The certainty about who is and is not "the guy" from a group of fans is silly. Have your opinions, but you look foolish when you say it like it is established knowledge.
3) Different teams will like different players better. It is possible the Ginats are sold on Darnold (or any other guy). as head and shoulders better than the other QBs, while the Browns, Jets, Bills, Broncos, etc all come to different conclusions. It's silly to believe that if the Giants like one guy more every other team has reached that same conclusion.
These are all very true
| 1) Nobody on this board knows what the Giants will do. Everyone expressing certainty about it is fooling themselves.
2) Everybody on this board expressing an opinion on the QBs is an amateur with an opinion, nothing more. The certainty about who is and is not "the guy" from a group of fans is silly. Have your opinions, but you look foolish when you say it like it is established knowledge.
3) Different teams will like different players better. It is possible the Ginats are sold on Darnold (or any other guy). as head and shoulders better than the other QBs, while the Browns, Jets, Bills, Broncos, etc all come to different conclusions. It's silly to believe that if the Giants like one guy more every other team has reached that same conclusion.
4) They might not like any of the 4 better than other options at #2 and may do something else besides pick a qb
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Yup, and to boot, Giants have the Reese Curse hanging over them. Reese/Ross depleted the roster such that in many drafts teams KNEW who the Giants HAD to draft because of need and a bereft roster and in some cases traded up, Conklin/Floyd (Apple), then there was Scherff/Beaseley (Flowers),
Schefter has been quiet of late.
He needed some attention.
THE GIANTS ARE NOT TRADING UP TO GET DARNOLD.
Just think folks: What do the Giants have that the Browns would want to give them the first pick?
DUH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Browns are more likely to trade up to the Giants (from #4) than the Giants are to trade up for #1.
The Browns have more picks than they know what to do with in this draft. Trading down to #2 with the Giants makes zero sense for them. Especially since they desperately need a QB, and have a man crush on Darnold @ #1.
| and everybody knows it, why on earth would Cleveland give it up?
Correct. This is just Schefter trying to get some attention! Not fake news; just "embellished" news!
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Yup, and to boot, Giants have the Reese Curse hanging over them. Reese/Ross depleted the roster such that in many drafts teams KNEW who the Giants HAD to draft because of need and a bereft roster and in some cases traded up, Conklin/Floyd (Apple), then there was Scherff/Beaseley (Flowers),
👍🏻 Reese and Ross have left their urea for Gettleman.
We only have TWO draft choices left between 2010-14 (JPP & OBJ).
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Yup, and to boot, Giants have the Reese Curse hanging over them. Reese/Ross depleted the roster such that in many drafts teams KNEW who the Giants HAD to draft because of need and a bereft roster and in some cases traded up, Conklin/Floyd (Apple), then there was Scherff/Beaseley (Flowers),
👍🏻 Reese and Ross have left their urea for Gettleman.
We only have TWO draft choices left between 2010-14 (JPP & OBJ).
Well, only one now.
Giants have no control over this draft until Browns (or someone else) makes the #1 pick.
Yup, and to boot, Giants have the Reese Curse hanging over them. Reese/Ross depleted the roster such that in many drafts teams KNEW who the Giants HAD to draft because of need and a bereft roster and in some cases traded up, Conklin/Floyd (Apple), then there was Scherff/Beaseley (Flowers),
👍🏻 Reese and Ross have left their urea for Gettleman.
We only have TWO draft choices left between 2010-14 (JPP & OBJ).
Well, only one now.
👍 Yep (spoke too quickly), only one ☝️, OBJ. LOL!!!!
So, we might give up a second round pick instead of adding one. Why don’t I like this?
A patently ridiculous idea imo. Sorry but drafting somebody at 1 only to sit him isn't an option.
Take Barkley @ 2 and call it good.
A patently ridiculous idea imo. Sorry but drafting somebody at 1 only to sit him isn't an option.

Take Barkley @ 2 and call it good.
Take Barkley @ 2 and call it good.
Yup ridiculous idea to sit Eli..
A ridiculous idea is drafting a RB to pair with a 37 year old QB who only has 2 years left on his contract coming off a 3-13 season.