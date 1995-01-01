"Darnold had one of the best pro days I've ever seen"..... sxdxca : 1:28 am



"No, it hit right during his throwing session and I got to tell you, it was a little bit Roy Hobbs-esque. You know what I mean? I mean, it was a little bit "The Natural" because it started raining very heavily right when Sam started to throw and he did not flinch at all."



"He had one of the most, I would say, best pro days I've seen in a long time. And in large part due to the rain because Colin, here's the thing, these pro days, there's no adversity for all these guys. I've gone around and seen all of them, I even went to Fargo, North Dakota to see your boy, Carson Wentz, there is no adversity for these quarterbacks on their pro days."



"And then all of a sudden, here we get to USC, it never rains in California and there is a torrential rain storm. And Sam Darnold wanted this, he was praying for rain so that he could have some level of adversity and go out there and show the NFL community that he can throw the ball when it's wet, when the conditions are inclement. And he was fantastic, he was ripping it, man."







It's now making sense to me why the Giants are rumored to be wanting to trade up with Cleveland.



In my opinion after seeing Darnold at his pro day , (which I saw the video by the way) , he was so impressive , the Giants realize he's the best player in this draft , and he is going to be a Hall Of Fame QB and star.



Unfortunately , I don't think the Browns will trade with the Giants , there's no way Cleveland lets this guy go.



Here is the



Link













- ( Here are a few quotes"No, it hit right during his throwing session and I got to tell you, it was a little bit Roy Hobbs-esque. You know what I mean? I mean, it was a little bit "The Natural" because it started raining very heavily right when Sam started to throw and he did not flinch at all.""He had one of the most, I would say, best pro days I've seen in a long time. And in large part due to the rain because Colin, here's the thing, these pro days, there's no adversity for all these guys. I've gone around and seen all of them, I even went to Fargo, North Dakota to see your boy, Carson Wentz, there is no adversity for these quarterbacks on their pro days.""And then all of a sudden, here we get to USC, it never rains in California and there is a torrential rain storm. And Sam Darnold wanted this, he was praying for rain so that he could have some level of adversity and go out there and show the NFL community that he can throw the ball when it's wet, when the conditions are inclement. And he was fantastic, he was ripping it, man."It's now making sense to me why the Giants are rumored to be wanting to trade up with Cleveland.In my opinion after seeing Darnold at his pro day , (which I saw the video by the way) , he was so impressive , the Giants realize he's the best player in this draft , and he is going to be a Hall Of Fame QB and star.Unfortunately , I don't think the Browns will trade with the Giants , there's no way Cleveland lets this guy go.Here is theLink Link - ( New Window

Darnold go EAT. BladeCleaver : 6:53 am : link

Quote: OK, assume Darnold is gone, what are the Giants doing?



Run to the podium with "BARKLEY" on their card In comment 13879120 ZogZerg said:Run to the podium with "BARKLEY" on their card

Supposed to be Darnold gone... BladeCleaver : 6:54 am : link Stupid ipad

RE: mattyblue : 6:59 am : link

Quote: OK, assume Darnold is gone, what are the Giants doing?



With them staying put I think they have their eyes on a QB. I don’t think Darnold is the best QB in the draft right now. He may turn out to be but he is a project. Mayfield and Rosen look great is to me. In comment 13879120 ZogZerg said:With them staying put I think they have their eyes on a QB. I don’t think Darnold is the best QB in the draft right now. He may turn out to be but he is a project. Mayfield and Rosen look great is to me.

RE: M.S. : 7:08 am : link

Quote: OK, assume Darnold is gone, what are the Giants doing?

...and with the second pick of the 2018 National Football League Draft, the New York Giants select quarterback out of UCLA, Josh Rosen.



Josh Rosen.



And then the crowd cheers. In comment 13879120 ZogZerg said:...and with the second pick of the 2018 National Football League Draft, the New York Giants select quarterback out of UCLA, Josh Rosen.Josh Rosen.And then the crowd cheers.

RE: A different view Cap'n Bluebeard : 7:21 am : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



That is literally the only "negative" review I have seen regarding Darnold's pro day. I'll go with consensus over one dude whose credentials I couldn't even find anywhere. In comment 13879109 jeff57 said:That is literally the only "negative" review I have seen regarding Darnold's pro day. I'll go with consensus over one dude whose credentials I couldn't even find anywhere.

RE: Darnold looked bw in dc : 7:26 am : link

Quote: smooth and relaxed. He looks like the real deal but the game tape will be more revealing for the teams. This draft will be fun.



I watched it, too. Seemed to really focus on creating game speed in the drills.



And he looked leaner and fitter. His turn of foot in those roll out drills looked much quicker and smoother.



I sort of wish he wore a helmet and should pads just to make the drills more game like.



That’s one of the things that impressed me in the “Tom vs Time” pieces. For a lot of his throwing drills Brady will wear shorts and a tee shirt, but also a helmet and shoulder pads. That seems like a very common sense, smart thing to do...



In comment 13879119 dune69 said:I watched it, too. Seemed to really focus on creating game speed in the drills.And he looked leaner and fitter. His turn of foot in those roll out drills looked much quicker and smoother.I sort of wish he wore a helmet and should pads just to make the drills more game like.That’s one of the things that impressed me in the “Tom vs Time” pieces. For a lot of his throwing drills Brady will wear shorts and a tee shirt, but also a helmet and shoulder pads. That seems like a very common sense, smart thing to do...

Darnold is the only QB I would want....as only potential future hof George from PA : 7:46 am : link if they feel another QB will excel in the NFL....fine get them.



but if Darnold is gone.



assume anything is possible.



I would at least swap with the Jets.....as they can not possibly be ok....picking the 3rd best QB

So ridiculous. Rain doesn’t effect throwing a football Tuckrule : 7:59 am : link It wasn’t windy and the balls were bone dry. Wiped down each time and never hit the turf. The whole “he threw a wet ball beautifully” is ridiculous. Gym shorts a long sleeve t and a hat. I wish guys would go the manzeil route as far as shoulder pads and helmet at the pro day

Work-out Pep22 : 8:13 am : link it was okay, not great to me. He missed some throws. Ball placement wasn't always ideal.



That being said, I have to admit I am looking forward to a QB that isn't a bad athlete.

Rosen had a very windy day at his twostepgiants : 8:14 am : link And killed it



I think its harder to throw in wind.



I also liked that Rosen opened his to "improv" and allowed HCs there to name the toute they wanted him to throw



I dont lnow if thats common or not but i thought very cool

RE: this is said Klaatu : 8:23 am : link

Quote: every year



I remember when it was said about JaMarcus Russell. In comment 13879154 Sy'56 said:I remember when it was said about JaMarcus Russell.

The draft is funny... Chris684 : 8:25 am : link The day after watching Barkley at the combine everyone wanted him.



The day after throwing some passes in shorts while it was raining, Sam Darnold is the next John Elway.



Not saying these workouts aren't worth anything, but it's the total package you're looking for. NCAA resume, production, clean health plus workouts.

He helped himself with that workout, Ira : 8:26 am : link but, as was said above, the workout is not a big part of the decision - or at least it shouldn't be. You have to go by how he performs in games.

LOL UberAlias : 8:29 am : link No one is formulating a basis for their opinion based on the proday. But assessing a player, particularly a QB, is not purely an exercise in technical analysis. There are also those elements that come with your gut "feel" about a guy -poise/confidence/how he carries himself -and those can be equally as important.



From Ernie Accorsi's scouting report on Eli:

"Has courage and poise. In my opinion, most of all, he has that quality you can't define. Call it magic."



Darnold is a guy who has "it". There are many out there who see it in him. IMO, Darnold is not going to be good, he is going to be very good, quite possibly great. Let's just hope we have the good fortune to have the chance to draft him.

Paralysis by analysis dep026 : 8:36 am : link the guy is going to be a very good football player and we would be lucky to get him.

I don't know how a team uses #1 ij_reilly : 8:40 am : link on a guy who just flat out didn't play well in his final college season.



He wasn't good in the bowl game either.



You can argue "he didn't have much support", sure. But this guy didn't play good football. Eli didn't have much support either at Ole Miss, but nobody (I think) was stating that he didn't play good football.



Darnold came out a year too early. Not from a dollars perspective, apparently, but from a development perspective.



I really hope the Giants don't pick this guy at #2.



Darnold coming out early is irrelevant to us UConn4523 : 8:42 am : link he isn't playing in 2018 if we draft him. So why does that matter?



And he didn't play "not good" in 2017 - it just wasn't as good as his 2016 season.

RE: So ridiculous. Rain doesn’t effect throwing a football jestersdead : 8:48 am : link

Quote: It wasn’t windy and the balls were bone dry. Wiped down each time and never hit the turf. The whole “he threw a wet ball beautifully” is ridiculous. Gym shorts a long sleeve t and a hat. I wish guys would go the manzeil route as far as shoulder pads and helmet at the pro day



I watched and the balls weren't "bone dry" but they did get dried off, which happens in every NFL game in the same condition. He threw to unknown WRs who dropped balls and hit the wet turf. If the balls were bone dry, why did Mayock make a comment about the ball slipping out of his hand on a throw?



Manziel wore the pads and helmet to make himself look bigger than he measured. It had nothing to do with throwing in game conditions In comment 13879150 Tuckrule said:I watched and the balls weren't "bone dry" but they did get dried off, which happens in every NFL game in the same condition. He threw to unknown WRs who dropped balls and hit the wet turf. If the balls were bone dry, why did Mayock make a comment about the ball slipping out of his hand on a throw?Manziel wore the pads and helmet to make himself look bigger than he measured. It had nothing to do with throwing in game conditions

When Allen throws it in the air from end zone.... Emlen'sGremlins : 8:55 am : link ....to end zone at his pro day tomorrow we will have a new #1.

As long as the Giants David B. : 8:55 am : link Get ONE of them. I like Rosen as a passer a little better, but Darnold looks terrific too.

Darnold has that knack UConn4523 : 8:56 am : link for being able to still capitalize on a busted play. I think you need that in today's NFL. I'd like him in Blue.

Are you guys paying attention?!? IIT : 8:56 am : link It was raining!



That's a hell of a lot of adversity for any young man to handle. Darnold met that challenge head on. He got wet. Steely eyes and all.



And we're not talking any old rain. We're talking California rain. Not that substandard stuff the wind tries to push up in Jersey in November.



Christ. More than a month of the hype machine still to come...

Only on BBI UConn4523 : 8:58 am : link guess he should have thrown under water.



Nothing satisfies some of you people. You aren’t the ones making the pick, relax.

From Tony Pauline re: Darnold's Pro Day: Jerry K : 9:00 am : link



I would agree with many of those concerns and will go on record saying that both Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield threw better on pro day."



- ( "There’s mixed feedback on Sam Darnold’s throwing session from NFL teams on hand; there were some beautiful passes and there were a number of balls that got away from him. There was concern that Darnold was slow setting up in the pocket and really did not get depth on drops. While he threw some tight spirals, a number of passes came out of his hand funny and the throws wobbled. And this was before the rain came.I would agree with many of those concerns and will go on record saying that both Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield threw better on pro day." A Difference of Opinion - ( New Window

RE: Only on BBI BigBlue4You09 : 9:02 am : link

Quote: guess he should have thrown under water.



Nothing satisfies some of you people. You aren’t the ones making the pick, relax.



But we're the ones also investing our time and money into the next 10+ years potentially watching this guy lead our team. In comment 13879243 UConn4523 said:But we're the ones also investing our time and money into the next 10+ years potentially watching this guy lead our team.

RE: Darnold go EAT. Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13879120 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





OK, assume Darnold is gone, what are the Giants doing?







Run to the podium with "BARKLEY" on their card



Draft a qb or trade down. I hate the idea of giving the Jets their choice of qb! In comment 13879124 BladeCleaver said:Draft a qb or trade down. I hate the idea of giving the Jets their choice of qb!

RE: RE: Only on BBI dep026 : 9:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13879243 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





guess he should have thrown under water.



Nothing satisfies some of you people. You aren’t the ones making the pick, relax.







But we're the ones also investing our time and money into the next 10+ years potentially watching this guy lead our team.



You arent part of the team and you choose to watch them. Our opinions literall y are worthless when it comes to who they should select. In comment 13879252 BigBlue4You09 said:You arent part of the team and you choose to watch them. Our opinions literall y are worthless when it comes to who they should select.

RE: this is said Sammo85 : 9:10 am : link

Quote: every year



Yep. It always makes me ask sarcastically, whether this is the first pro day that person has to ever been to.



I thought Darnold was solid, but not spectacular. Pro Days are essentially choreographed. In comment 13879154 Sy'56 said:Yep. It always makes me ask sarcastically, whether this is the first pro day that person has to ever been to.I thought Darnold was solid, but not spectacular. Pro Days are essentially choreographed.

Wait until tomorrow and Josh Allen unleashes some bomb throws... GFAN52 : 9:12 am : link and wows the NFL staff on hand. He'll again be the QB of the day. :)

RE: RE: Only on BBI UConn4523 : 9:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13879243 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





guess he should have thrown under water.



Nothing satisfies some of you people. You aren’t the ones making the pick, relax.







But we're the ones also investing our time and money into the next 10+ years potentially watching this guy lead our team.



What does that have to do with anything. You watchin Darnold pro day has 0 effect on what the Giants do in the draft.



I want to see him throw passes in Siberia or I will not be happy... In comment 13879252 BigBlue4You09 said:What does that have to do with anything. You watchin Darnold pro day has 0 effect on what the Giants do in the draft.I want to see him throw passes in Siberia or I will not be happy...

If all 4 QBs can make all the throws, but all 4 have warts, who is the Ivan15 : 9:16 am : link one with the magic?



If that’s your main criterion, then Mayfield must be your guy.



Maybe the Jets will walk away with the HOF QB.

'flat out didn't play well'... Torrag : 9:20 am : link That statement is a load of crap. If you want to say he didn't play as well as he did the year before it's one thing. He still played at a very high level. He still trew for 4K+ yards at 63+% and a 148 QB rating. It was one of the best years any college QB had in the country.



The thing is his 2016 season was even better and much more efficient. Why? He had a better offensive unit overall to play with.

RE: RE: this is said Jarvis : 9:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13879154 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





every year







Yep. It always makes me ask sarcastically, whether this is the first pro day that person has to ever been to.



I thought Darnold was solid, but not spectacular. Pro Days are essentially choreographed.



Exactly. I actually was able to watch most of it as I was between surgeries at work. It was fine. The rain made for good optics, but he didn't do anything that you don't normally see in pro days. The media has their darlings. Ever since the Rose Bowl game a year ago, Darnold has been their favorite. Even when he was clearly out played by Rosen in the head to head this year the media was reluctant to really say that.



Rosen for example threw in windy conditions. It was uncharacteristically windy in LA last week. He also went off script at the end and had coaches from the audience give him plays they wanted to see. I think wind can be equally as tough as rain for a QB, however that was barely reported. Meanwhile Darnold's pro day is a major story on ESPN. "Roy Hobbs"?? Come on. About the only thing similar to Roy Hobbs was that that Darnold's throws were as Scripted as "The Natural".



This isn't to say anything about Rosen's concussions or who will be better. I really don't know, but as fas as pro days go, I was actually more impressed watching Rosen throw. As Sy said though...it's a pro day, they (almost) all look good. In comment 13879266 Sammo85 said:Exactly. I actually was able to watch most of it as I was between surgeries at work. It was fine. The rain made for good optics, but he didn't do anything that you don't normally see in pro days. The media has their darlings. Ever since the Rose Bowl game a year ago, Darnold has been their favorite. Even when he was clearly out played by Rosen in the head to head this year the media was reluctant to really say that.Rosen for example threw in windy conditions. It was uncharacteristically windy in LA last week. He also went off script at the end and had coaches from the audience give him plays they wanted to see. I think wind can be equally as tough as rain for a QB, however that was barely reported. Meanwhile Darnold's pro day is a major story on ESPN. "Roy Hobbs"?? Come on. About the only thing similar to Roy Hobbs was that that Darnold's throws were as Scripted as "The Natural".This isn't to say anything about Rosen's concussions or who will be better. I really don't know, but as fas as pro days go, I was actually more impressed watching Rosen throw. As Sy said though...it's a pro day, they (almost) all look good.

Did Darnold's hands grow PaulBlakeTSU : 9:40 am : link to help with his fumbling issues?

RE: I heard the same... allstarjim : 9:44 am : link

Quote: but Rosen will be a great get at #2. He throws the ball better, better mechanics, better anticipation, more intelligent. Rosen will be a great consolation prize and can be a winner with a good team around him.



Just wondering, what is the basis for saying one guy is more intelligent than the other? Like, how would you know? In comment 13879081 firedbytheboss said:Just wondering, what is the basis for saying one guy is more intelligent than the other? Like, how would you know?

Torrag +1 JonC : 9:44 am : link Darnold was tremendous in 2016, was incredibly poorly pass protected in 2017.

I'm thrilled with Darnold or Rosen aimrocky : 9:45 am : link and pretty darn happy with Josh Allen. I can live with a trade for a massive haul and possibly Barkley. If we're taking Chubb or a Guard, I'm upset.

RE: Only on BBI bw in dc : 9:56 am : link

Quote: guess he should have thrown under water.



Nothing satisfies some of you people. You aren’t the ones making the pick, relax.



That's very funny. You really can't win around here.



Essentially, Darnold should have conducted two workouts - (1) in Brazil in a rain forest and (2) Antarctica. So he can demonstrate he can throw in the rain and cold. In comment 13879243 UConn4523 said:That's very funny. You really can't win around here.Essentially, Darnold should have conducted two workouts - (1) in Brazil in a rain forest and (2) Antarctica. So he can demonstrate he can throw in the rain and cold.

I dont know what some of you were watching gmen9892 : 10:08 am : link But I may have counted one missed throw throughout the whole process. His footwork looked good, his ball security looked good, his deep ball looked good, and his touch looked good. All while in the pouring rain.



I cant speak on how he looked compared to others, but he made EVERY throw in the worst conditions Ive heard/seen for a Pro Day ever. He did very well for himself.

People put too much stock into Barkley Keith : 10:45 am : link at the combine. He's playing track and field and weight lifting in shorts and now people are doing the same with Darnold. It should mean nothing. I bet that I can go out there and look good doing what he did. I watched it, he moved around a lot, looked fundamentally sound and showed a strong, accurate arm in the rain, but BFD. Wake me up when he has a 300 lb lineman in his grill. Means nothing.

RE: I dont know what some of you were watching bw in dc : 11:26 am : link

Quote: But I may have counted one missed throw throughout the whole process. His footwork looked good, his ball security looked good, his deep ball looked good, and his touch looked good. All while in the pouring rain.





I saw the same thing. I was very impressed with how fit and quicker he looked. He seemed to be really snapping off his throws with real conviction... In comment 13879384 gmen9892 said:I saw the same thing. I was very impressed with how fit and quicker he looked. He seemed to be really snapping off his throws with real conviction...

RE: The thing is, what would make the guy the BEST QB batman11 : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: prospect in a long time are things you cannot see at the combine or pro day. It would be things that you cannot measure.



Brady as an example. Nothing stood out prior to the draft. Afterwards, you find out about his work ethic, competitiveness, determination, and all of the other things that he is willing to do while away from the facility because he is dedicated towards winning.



That is what I am looking for.



That sounds like a description of what we know about Webb.... In comment 13879112 EricJ said:That sounds like a description of what we know about Webb....

I thought I heard on the NFL network Keith : 12:06 pm : link that the Giants ownership was at the pro day yesterday. Both Giants and Browns ownership was there. Anyone know if this was confirmed? Would tell me a lot about our plans if true.

RE: I thought I heard on the NFL network bw in dc : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: that the Giants ownership was at the pro day yesterday. Both Giants and Browns ownership was there. Anyone know if this was confirmed? Would tell me a lot about our plans if true.



Haslam was definitely there. At one point, he was sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents...



In comment 13880130 Keith said:Haslam was definitely there. At one point, he was sitting in the stands with Darnold's parents...

I saw that. Keith : 12:13 pm : link I was watching later on in the day and they reported that Giants ownership was there too.