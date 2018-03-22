Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
And now Harris waived

mort christenson : 3/22/2018 4:31 pm
the beat goes on.
Beat me to it!  
Metnut : 3/22/2018 4:32 pm : link
Gettlemen is a busy man!
House cleaning  
BlueHurricane : 3/22/2018 4:32 pm : link
Continues.
salary cap being  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2018 4:33 pm : link
taken care of and perhaps another move coming.
Giants are definitely in win now mode  
Big Rick in FL : 3/22/2018 4:33 pm : link
Don't think so
so with the JPP trade and Harris cut  
mphbullet36 : 3/22/2018 4:33 pm : link
that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
That one's not shocking. Didn't like that signing at all  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2018 4:34 pm : link
.
No surprise there  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/22/2018 4:34 pm : link
Marshall next?
Traina  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/22/2018 4:34 pm : link
Per Pat’s twitter
Giants announce they have terminated Dwayne Harris' contract.
Not surprised,  
darren in pdx : 3/22/2018 4:36 pm : link
often injured and didn't return on investment outside of the first season. Too bad it didn't work out because he's a great ST player and decent WR depth.
i think it is the correct and necesssary move  
Essex : 3/22/2018 4:36 pm : link
and his signing was a head scratcher at the time and now, but I always liked the guy, I thought when he was healthy he played hard.
expected  
GiantsFan84 : 3/22/2018 4:38 pm : link
but still glad it happened
His best days  
Beer Man : 3/22/2018 4:39 pm : link
were behind him. At this point of his career he was overpaid and easily replaceable
This is the right move but I liked Harris  
Chris684 : 3/22/2018 4:40 pm : link
The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.

He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.

Best of luck to him.
Does cap space calculations include  
JonC : 3/22/2018 4:41 pm : link
draft pool or not?
RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris  
bigbluescot : 3/22/2018 4:41 pm : link









That's about right I think. Oft injured, but an excellent special teamer who was a willing if limited receiver.
RE: Giants are definitely in win now mode  
QB Snacks : 3/22/2018 4:43 pm : link





Seems the giants are trying to put themselves in a position to clear the books for the future without punting on next season.

In any event Dwayne Harris isnt a win now player.
Harris was a real good player  
David B. : 3/22/2018 4:44 pm : link
But he's kind of done.
RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris  
Giantophile : 3/22/2018 4:45 pm : link









+1. Harris was tough, was always a fan of his. I never blame a player who is paid more than people think he's worth, especially when he's playing hard.
was just a matter of time  
2cents : 3/22/2018 4:47 pm : link
paid him like a #3 Wide out to fill the role of an UDFA special teamer.

will always remember his return td against the cowgirls back a couple years, that was a sweet win.
RE: Does cap space calculations include  
Justlurking : 3/22/2018 4:48 pm : link





Based on everything I’m seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.
about time.  
Victor in CT : 3/22/2018 4:49 pm : link
he was way overpaid form the get go.
never properly used him  
mdc1 : 3/22/2018 4:49 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Does cap space calculations include  
JonC : 3/22/2018 4:50 pm : link















If accurate, there might be another move teed up.
BBI article  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2018 4:51 pm : link
on move and roster implications.
New York Giants Cut Dwayne Harris - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Does cap space calculations include  
2cents : 3/22/2018 4:51 pm : link

























what do we think? mostly depth signings or could we see marshall get cut here shortly and DG go for another starter level talent at around 8 mil?
RE: Giants are definitely in win now mode  
UConn4523 : 3/22/2018 4:55 pm : link





I don't know why its one or the other with some of you. Its both. We are trying to get rid of players who aren't worth their contracts, or are hurt a lot, or have shitty attitudes. Why does that mean they aren't both trying to win now and build for the future?
Vereen will be next  
RAIN : 3/22/2018 4:57 pm : link
and then Marshall.
This was the most obvious move of all.....  
Dry Lightning : 3/22/2018 4:58 pm : link
very, very worn out player.
Thank you DG!!  
Miamijints : 3/22/2018 4:58 pm : link
Total waste of assets.
RE: Vereen will be next  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/22/2018 5:00 pm : link





Vereen is a free agent.
Guy played with a lot of heart.  
BigBlue in Keys : 3/22/2018 5:01 pm : link
Gave us some exciting plays during a few poor seasons. Took a bunch of big hits and often played hard through injuries. What more could you ask for. I wish him all the best.
RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut  
Beer Man : 3/22/2018 5:01 pm : link


that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
There is about $7.65M in available cap space for 2018 as of now
No surprise  
jeff57 : 3/22/2018 5:02 pm : link
Save about 2 mill.
once again this is about next years cap  
Chip : 3/22/2018 5:09 pm : link
and clear 4 mil more for 2019.
Jerrah  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/22/2018 5:12 pm : link
Will sign him
keep em coming DG  
gtt350 : 3/22/2018 5:14 pm : link
.
Absolutely made sense  
Jimmy Googs : 3/22/2018 5:17 pm : link
still a few others that need their pink slips...
I think other dominoes  
gmen9892 : 3/22/2018 5:23 pm : link
Have to fall in order for Marshall to be cut. I think he gets released after the draft, depending on how it shakes out.

The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.
RE: I think other dominoes  
gmen9892 : 3/22/2018 5:23 pm : link







*his
Liked Harris a lot  
JerseyCityJoe : 3/22/2018 5:31 pm : link
But he is a luxury we can't afford.
RE: Liked Harris a lot  
mfsd : 3/22/2018 5:37 pm : link





Yup, solid player. Kick return abilities marginalized with the rule changes, but still a pro bowl caliber gunner and had his moments as a WR too.

Overpaid and an obvious cut, but no gripes about his efforts with the Giants
Never panned out as a slot receiver  
widmerseyebrow : 3/22/2018 5:37 pm : link
Making the contract a poor one.
Good luck!  
trueblueinpw : 3/22/2018 6:00 pm : link
He was a very solid special teamer. Remember a few games when he really stepped up as a WR too. Seems like a good guy, hopefully he has a great post playing career.

Why do people think Marshall will stick around? I thought he’d be a cap cut.
Most overrated  
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2018 6:07 pm : link
return man in NFL history
RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut  
SterlingArcher : 3/22/2018 6:20 pm : link


that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that?
RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut  
SterlingArcher : 3/22/2018 6:21 pm : link


that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that?
RE: RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2018 6:50 pm : link













I believe that's true.
Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd  
Rflairr : 3/22/2018 7:19 pm : link
I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try
RE: Liked Harris a lot  
arcarsenal : 3/22/2018 7:23 pm : link





I don't look at him as a "luxury" at all - he's really not that good.
Harris is a tough dude.  
Brown Recluse : 3/22/2018 7:28 pm : link
Always gave his best and did what was asked of him.

These are the kind of guys I enjoy rooting for. Wish him well.
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/22/2018 7:35 pm : link
I’ll miss his 7 yard returns and fair catches.
RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd  
Danny Kanell : 3/22/2018 7:37 pm : link





How anyone can come to that conclusion after watching Brandon Marshall last year is beyond me.
Really I’m  
NikkiMac : 3/22/2018 8:01 pm : link
Thinking Brandon Marshall should be gone too perfect compliment to OBJ ?
I don’t know about that I’d go with a younger player
His first season he was excellent  
Kyle in NY : 3/22/2018 8:27 pm : link
Two return touchdowns and contributed far more at WR than expected. But injuries took a toll. He didn’t bring much in the return game after that
Best of luck to Harris  
FranknWeezer : 3/22/2018 8:50 pm : link
I really liked him as a tough WR and a solid gunner. Appreciate his time with the NYG!
RE: RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd  
Rflairr : 3/22/2018 9:04 pm : link















No one can judge anything by McAdoo's shitty offensive scheme. But you can judge by seeing Marshall's entire playing career
RE: RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris  
DavidinBMNY : 3/22/2018 9:13 pm : link



















Agree - he was electric and had a great season for us.
RE: RE: RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd  
WillVAB : 3/22/2018 9:32 pm : link

























Agree on the shitty scheme, but Marshall got zero separation last year before he got hurt.
Marshall  
DavidinBMNY : 3/22/2018 9:33 pm : link
The key for me is Marshall a locker room + - or neutral? Given his talent, over the years, before he matured he must have been a -. Now if he's neutral you could keep him.

I will be surprised, if DG doesn't come to Marshall and ask him to take a pay cut. Marshall doesn't want to leave NY.

Plus DG has no ties to Marshall - not his signing.
Wow.....  
Doomster : 3/22/2018 9:58 pm : link
The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....
RE: Most overrated  
bradshaw44 : 3/22/2018 10:09 pm : link





You could have said overpaid and I would have agreed just the same.
RE: Wow.....  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/22/2018 10:14 pm : link




I actually agree with you, but I bet Marshall could figure out how to use the quote/reply feature.
RE: RE: Most overrated  
giantsFC : 3/22/2018 10:20 pm : link















Truth & truth

This was a head scratching signing from day one.
RE: Wow.....  
Giants in 07 : 3/22/2018 10:27 pm : link





He played 4 games. And didn’t he and Odell get hurt in the same game?
What a terrible signing  
Vanzetti : 3/22/2018 10:51 pm : link
Giants have no OL and They sign a ST player to a five year deal.

Harris was fine but nothing special. Good gunner and a mediocre return man
RE: RE: Wow.....  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2018 11:36 pm : link















Yes. Fredo is on a week-long losing streak of ineptitude.
Very good first season as a Giant  
Matt M. : 2:52 am : link
both as a returner and, surprisingly, as a WR. Since then, he has been a well below average returner and has barely seen the field as a WR. The last 2 seasons he wasn't just bad on returns, his decisions when to field a punt, fair catch, etc. were horrible to the point he was worse than having a rookie back there.
And the Giants  
XBRONX : 6:24 am : link
punt returner is? Glad is gone though
Marshall another guy highly overrated here. He did, showed  
Victor in CT : 8:25 am : link
nothing except that he couldn't get seperation nor did he want to get hit.
There's really  
ryanmkeane : 8:29 am : link
no reason for Marshall to be on this team. We aren't good, he's old, and he's also not that good.
this was always a bit of a headscratcher as a signing  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:34 am : link
he had his high moments early, but never seemed like a guy that the Giants really needed.
He was terrific his first season here, especially as a gunner and in  
JonC : 8:56 am : link
spot duties, but seemed to always be dinged and with dead legs the past two seasons.
RE: Harris is a tough dude.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:03 am : link







My thoughts as well. Did everything asked of him here and always showed up.
RE: this was always a bit of a headscratcher as a signing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:20 am : link





I thought a second WR was absolutely a need. Shepard's a good player, but this year has again illustrated that there's zero guys who can play behind Beckham and Shepard, and that's not good enough. You have to be able to not fall apart like a house of cards if you lose one starter.
I'd love to see Hurns Here  
Rafflee : 10:21 am : link
I think he brinbgs an element they don't have...if he'll sign cheap...cut marshall
