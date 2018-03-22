And now Harris waived

taken care of and perhaps another move coming.
that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
Per Pat’s twitter
Giants announce they have terminated Dwayne Harris' contract.
often injured and didn't return on investment outside of the first season. Too bad it didn't work out because he's a great ST player and decent WR depth.
and his signing was a head scratcher at the time and now, but I always liked the guy, I thought when he was healthy he played hard.
but still glad it happened
were behind him. At this point of his career he was overpaid and easily replaceable
The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.
He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.
Best of luck to him.
The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.
He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.
Best of luck to him.
That's about right I think. Oft injured, but an excellent special teamer who was a willing if limited receiver.
Seems the giants are trying to put themselves in a position to clear the books for the future without punting on next season.
In any event Dwayne Harris isnt a win now player.
The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.
He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.
Best of luck to him.
+1. Harris was tough, was always a fan of his. I never blame a player who is paid more than people think he's worth, especially when he's playing hard.
paid him like a #3 Wide out to fill the role of an UDFA special teamer.
will always remember his return td against the cowgirls back a couple years, that was a sweet win.
Based on everything I'm seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.
he was way overpaid form the get go.
draft pool or not?
Based on everything I'm seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.
If accurate, there might be another move teed up.
what do we think? mostly depth signings or could we see marshall get cut here shortly and DG go for another starter level talent at around 8 mil?
I don't know why its one or the other with some of you. Its both. We are trying to get rid of players who aren't worth their contracts, or are hurt a lot, or have shitty attitudes. Why does that mean they aren't both trying to win now and build for the future?
very, very worn out player.
Vereen is a free agent.
Gave us some exciting plays during a few poor seasons. Took a bunch of big hits and often played hard through injuries. What more could you ask for. I wish him all the best.
that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
There is about $7.65M in available cap space for 2018 as of now
and clear 4 mil more for 2019.
still a few others that need their pink slips...
Have to fall in order for Marshall to be cut. I think he gets released after the draft, depending on how it shakes out.
The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.
Have to fall in order for Marshall to be cut. I think he gets released after the draft, depending on how it shakes out.
The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.
The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.
*his
But he is a luxury we can't afford.
But he is a luxury we can't afford.
Yup, solid player. Kick return abilities marginalized with the rule changes, but still a pro bowl caliber gunner and had his moments as a WR too.
Overpaid and an obvious cut, but no gripes about his efforts with the Giants
Making the contract a poor one.
He was a very solid special teamer. Remember a few games when he really stepped up as a WR too. Seems like a good guy, hopefully he has a great post playing career.
Why do people think Marshall will stick around? I thought he’d be a cap cut.
return man in NFL history
that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying
I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try
I don't look at him as a "luxury" at all - he's really not that good.
Always gave his best and did what was asked of him.
These are the kind of guys I enjoy rooting for. Wish him well.
I’ll miss his 7 yard returns and fair catches.
Thinking Brandon Marshall should be gone too perfect compliment to OBJ ?
I don’t know about that I’d go with a younger player
Two return touchdowns and contributed far more at WR than expected. But injuries took a toll. He didn’t bring much in the return game after that
I really liked him as a tough WR and a solid gunner. Appreciate his time with the NYG!
Agree - he was electric and had a great season for us.
The key for me is Marshall a locker room + - or neutral? Given his talent, over the years, before he matured he must have been a -. Now if he's neutral you could keep him.
I will be surprised, if DG doesn't come to Marshall and ask him to take a pay cut. Marshall doesn't want to leave NY.
Plus DG has no ties to Marshall - not his signing.
The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....
Truth & truth
This was a head scratching signing from day one.
both as a returner and, surprisingly, as a WR. Since then, he has been a well below average returner and has barely seen the field as a WR. The last 2 seasons he wasn't just bad on returns, his decisions when to field a punt, fair catch, etc. were horrible to the point he was worse than having a rookie back there.
punt returner is? Glad is gone though
nothing except that he couldn't get seperation nor did he want to get hit.
no reason for Marshall to be on this team. We aren't good, he's old, and he's also not that good.
he had his high moments early, but never seemed like a guy that the Giants really needed.
spot duties, but seemed to always be dinged and with dead legs the past two seasons.
My thoughts as well. Did everything asked of him here and always showed up.
I thought a second WR was absolutely a need. Shepard's a good player, but this year has again illustrated that there's zero guys who can play behind Beckham and Shepard, and that's not good enough. You have to be able to not fall apart like a house of cards if you lose one starter.
I think he brinbgs an element they don't have...if he'll sign cheap...cut marshall