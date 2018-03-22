And now Harris waived mort christenson : 3/22/2018 4:31 pm the beat goes on.

Beat me to it! Metnut : 3/22/2018 4:32 pm : link Gettlemen is a busy man!

salary cap being jvm52106 : 3/22/2018 4:33 pm : link taken care of and perhaps another move coming.

so with the JPP trade and Harris cut mphbullet36 : 3/22/2018 4:33 pm : link that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying

Traina Mdgiantsfan : 3/22/2018 4:34 pm : link Per Pat’s twitter

Giants announce they have terminated Dwayne Harris' contract.

Not surprised, darren in pdx : 3/22/2018 4:36 pm : link often injured and didn't return on investment outside of the first season. Too bad it didn't work out because he's a great ST player and decent WR depth.

i think it is the correct and necesssary move Essex : 3/22/2018 4:36 pm : link and his signing was a head scratcher at the time and now, but I always liked the guy, I thought when he was healthy he played hard.

expected GiantsFan84 : 3/22/2018 4:38 pm : link but still glad it happened

His best days Beer Man : 3/22/2018 4:39 pm : link were behind him. At this point of his career he was overpaid and easily replaceable

This is the right move but I liked Harris Chris684 : 3/22/2018 4:40 pm : link The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.



He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.



Best of luck to him.

Does cap space calculations include JonC : 3/22/2018 4:41 pm : link draft pool or not?



RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris bigbluescot : 3/22/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.



He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.



Best of luck to him.



That's about right I think. Oft injured, but an excellent special teamer who was a willing if limited receiver. In comment 13880983 Chris684 said:That's about right I think. Oft injured, but an excellent special teamer who was a willing if limited receiver.

RE: Giants are definitely in win now mode QB Snacks : 3/22/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: Don't think so



Seems the giants are trying to put themselves in a position to clear the books for the future without punting on next season.



In any event Dwayne Harris isnt a win now player. In comment 13880962 Big Rick in FL said:Seems the giants are trying to put themselves in a position to clear the books for the future without punting on next season.In any event Dwayne Harris isnt a win now player.

RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris Giantophile : 3/22/2018 4:45 pm : link

Quote: The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.



He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.



Best of luck to him.



+1. Harris was tough, was always a fan of his. I never blame a player who is paid more than people think he's worth, especially when he's playing hard. In comment 13880983 Chris684 said:+1. Harris was tough, was always a fan of his. I never blame a player who is paid more than people think he's worth, especially when he's playing hard.

was just a matter of time 2cents : 3/22/2018 4:47 pm : link paid him like a #3 Wide out to fill the role of an UDFA special teamer.



will always remember his return td against the cowgirls back a couple years, that was a sweet win.

RE: Does cap space calculations include Justlurking : 3/22/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: draft pool or not?



Based on everything I’m seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool. In comment 13880986 JonC said:Based on everything I’m seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.

RE: RE: Does cap space calculations include JonC : 3/22/2018 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13880986 JonC said:





Quote:





draft pool or not?







Based on everything I’m seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.



If accurate, there might be another move teed up. In comment 13881007 Justlurking said:If accurate, there might be another move teed up.

RE: RE: RE: Does cap space calculations include 2cents : 3/22/2018 4:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13881007 Justlurking said:





Quote:





In comment 13880986 JonC said:





Quote:





draft pool or not?







Based on everything I’m seeing they should have about $6 million exclusive of the draft pool.







If accurate, there might be another move teed up.



what do we think? mostly depth signings or could we see marshall get cut here shortly and DG go for another starter level talent at around 8 mil? In comment 13881013 JonC said:what do we think? mostly depth signings or could we see marshall get cut here shortly and DG go for another starter level talent at around 8 mil?

RE: Giants are definitely in win now mode UConn4523 : 3/22/2018 4:55 pm : link

Quote: Don't think so



I don't know why its one or the other with some of you. Its both. We are trying to get rid of players who aren't worth their contracts, or are hurt a lot, or have shitty attitudes. Why does that mean they aren't both trying to win now and build for the future? In comment 13880962 Big Rick in FL said:I don't know why its one or the other with some of you. Its both. We are trying to get rid of players who aren't worth their contracts, or are hurt a lot, or have shitty attitudes. Why does that mean they aren't both trying to win now and build for the future?

Vereen will be next RAIN : 3/22/2018 4:57 pm : link and then Marshall.

Thank you DG!! Miamijints : 3/22/2018 4:58 pm : link Total waste of assets.

Guy played with a lot of heart. BigBlue in Keys : 3/22/2018 5:01 pm : link Gave us some exciting plays during a few poor seasons. Took a bunch of big hits and often played hard through injuries. What more could you ask for. I wish him all the best.

RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut Beer Man : 3/22/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying There is about $7.65M in available cap space for 2018 as of now In comment 13880963 mphbullet36 said:There is about $7.65M in available cap space for 2018 as of now

No surprise jeff57 : 3/22/2018 5:02 pm : link Save about 2 mill.

once again this is about next years cap Chip : 3/22/2018 5:09 pm : link and clear 4 mil more for 2019.

Absolutely made sense Jimmy Googs : 3/22/2018 5:17 pm : link still a few others that need their pink slips...

I think other dominoes gmen9892 : 3/22/2018 5:23 pm : link Have to fall in order for Marshall to be cut. I think he gets released after the draft, depending on how it shakes out.



The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.

RE: I think other dominoes gmen9892 : 3/22/2018 5:23 pm : link

Quote: Have to fall in order for Marshall to be cut. I think he gets released after the draft, depending on how it shakes out.



The Giants dont really NEED him cap space right now.



*his In comment 13881079 gmen9892 said:*his

Liked Harris a lot JerseyCityJoe : 3/22/2018 5:31 pm : link But he is a luxury we can't afford.

RE: Liked Harris a lot mfsd : 3/22/2018 5:37 pm : link

Quote: But he is a luxury we can't afford.



Yup, solid player. Kick return abilities marginalized with the rule changes, but still a pro bowl caliber gunner and had his moments as a WR too.



Overpaid and an obvious cut, but no gripes about his efforts with the Giants In comment 13881099 JerseyCityJoe said:Yup, solid player. Kick return abilities marginalized with the rule changes, but still a pro bowl caliber gunner and had his moments as a WR too.Overpaid and an obvious cut, but no gripes about his efforts with the Giants

Never panned out as a slot receiver widmerseyebrow : 3/22/2018 5:37 pm : link Making the contract a poor one.

Good luck! trueblueinpw : 3/22/2018 6:00 pm : link He was a very solid special teamer. Remember a few games when he really stepped up as a WR too. Seems like a good guy, hopefully he has a great post playing career.



Why do people think Marshall will stick around? I thought he’d be a cap cut.

Most overrated ryanmkeane : 3/22/2018 6:07 pm : link return man in NFL history

RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut SterlingArcher : 3/22/2018 6:20 pm : link

Quote: that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that? In comment 13880963 mphbullet36 said:From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that?

RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut SterlingArcher : 3/22/2018 6:21 pm : link

Quote: that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that? In comment 13880963 mphbullet36 said:From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that?

RE: RE: so with the JPP trade and Harris cut Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2018 6:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13880963 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





that would free up about 5 million in cap space...enough to almost sign the rookies. Which means maybe Marshall is staying



From what I understand teams have to keep rookie signing funds in a separate pot. Does anyone have the particulars on that?



I believe that's true. In comment 13881191 SterlingArcher said:I believe that's true.

Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd Rflairr : 3/22/2018 7:19 pm : link I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try

RE: Liked Harris a lot arcarsenal : 3/22/2018 7:23 pm : link

Quote: But he is a luxury we can't afford.



I don't look at him as a "luxury" at all - he's really not that good. In comment 13881099 JerseyCityJoe said:I don't look at him as a "luxury" at all - he's really not that good.

Harris is a tough dude. Brown Recluse : 3/22/2018 7:28 pm : link Always gave his best and did what was asked of him.



These are the kind of guys I enjoy rooting for. Wish him well.

RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd Danny Kanell : 3/22/2018 7:37 pm : link

Quote: I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try



How anyone can come to that conclusion after watching Brandon Marshall last year is beyond me.

In comment 13881293 Rflairr said:How anyone can come to that conclusion after watching Brandon Marshall last year is beyond me.

Really I’m NikkiMac : 3/22/2018 8:01 pm : link Thinking Brandon Marshall should be gone too perfect compliment to OBJ ?

I don’t know about that I’d go with a younger player

His first season he was excellent Kyle in NY : 3/22/2018 8:27 pm : link Two return touchdowns and contributed far more at WR than expected. But injuries took a toll. He didn’t bring much in the return game after that

Best of luck to Harris FranknWeezer : 3/22/2018 8:50 pm : link I really liked him as a tough WR and a solid gunner. Appreciate his time with the NYG!

RE: RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd Rflairr : 3/22/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13881293 Rflairr said:





Quote:





I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try







How anyone can come to that conclusion after watching Brandon Marshall last year is beyond me.



No one can judge anything by McAdoo's shitty offensive scheme. But you can judge by seeing Marshall's entire playing career In comment 13881320 Danny Kanell said:No one can judge anything by McAdoo's shitty offensive scheme. But you can judge by seeing Marshall's entire playing career

RE: RE: This is the right move but I liked Harris DavidinBMNY : 3/22/2018 9:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13880983 Chris684 said:





Quote:





The guy was a gamer and besides his salary, not part of the underlying problem with the locker room recently.



He would have fit in well on the SB teams he missed out on by a few years.



Best of luck to him.







+1. Harris was tough, was always a fan of his. I never blame a player who is paid more than people think he's worth, especially when he's playing hard.



Agree - he was electric and had a great season for us. In comment 13880994 Giantophile said:Agree - he was electric and had a great season for us.

RE: RE: RE: Marshall is the perfect compliment to OBJ and Shepherd WillVAB : 3/22/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13881320 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13881293 Rflairr said:





Quote:





I’m guessing Shurmur has told Gettleman to give that trio another try







How anyone can come to that conclusion after watching Brandon Marshall last year is beyond me.







No one can judge anything by McAdoo's shitty offensive scheme. But you can judge by seeing Marshall's entire playing career



Agree on the shitty scheme, but Marshall got zero separation last year before he got hurt. In comment 13881442 Rflairr said:Agree on the shitty scheme, but Marshall got zero separation last year before he got hurt.

Marshall DavidinBMNY : 3/22/2018 9:33 pm : link The key for me is Marshall a locker room + - or neutral? Given his talent, over the years, before he matured he must have been a -. Now if he's neutral you could keep him.



I will be surprised, if DG doesn't come to Marshall and ask him to take a pay cut. Marshall doesn't want to leave NY.



Plus DG has no ties to Marshall - not his signing.

Wow..... Doomster : 3/22/2018 9:58 pm : link The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....

RE: Most overrated bradshaw44 : 3/22/2018 10:09 pm : link

Quote: return man in NFL history



You could have said overpaid and I would have agreed just the same. In comment 13881165 ryanmkeane said:You could have said overpaid and I would have agreed just the same.

RE: Wow..... Gatorade Dunk : 3/22/2018 10:14 pm : link

Quote: The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....

I actually agree with you, but I bet Marshall could figure out how to use the quote/reply feature. In comment 13881506 Doomster said:I actually agree with you, but I bet Marshall could figure out how to use the quote/reply feature.

RE: RE: Most overrated giantsFC : 3/22/2018 10:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13881165 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





return man in NFL history







You could have said overpaid and I would have agreed just the same.



Truth & truth



This was a head scratching signing from day one. In comment 13881522 bradshaw44 said:Truth & truthThis was a head scratching signing from day one.

RE: Wow..... Giants in 07 : 3/22/2018 10:27 pm : link

Quote: The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....



He played 4 games. And didn’t he and Odell get hurt in the same game? In comment 13881506 Doomster said:He played 4 games. And didn’t he and Odell get hurt in the same game?

What a terrible signing Vanzetti : 3/22/2018 10:51 pm : link Giants have no OL and They sign a ST player to a five year deal.



Harris was fine but nothing special. Good gunner and a mediocre return man

RE: RE: Wow..... Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2018 11:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13881506 Doomster said:





Quote:





The support for Marshall is mind boggling...dropped key passes....disappeared in games....no speed/separation.....never stepped up his game with the loss of OBj.....







He played 4 games. And didn’t he and Odell get hurt in the same game?



Yes. Fredo is on a week-long losing streak of ineptitude. In comment 13881544 Giants in 07 said:Yes. Fredo is on a week-long losing streak of ineptitude.

Very good first season as a Giant Matt M. : 2:52 am : link both as a returner and, surprisingly, as a WR. Since then, he has been a well below average returner and has barely seen the field as a WR. The last 2 seasons he wasn't just bad on returns, his decisions when to field a punt, fair catch, etc. were horrible to the point he was worse than having a rookie back there.

And the Giants XBRONX : 6:24 am : link punt returner is? Glad is gone though

Marshall another guy highly overrated here. He did, showed Victor in CT : 8:25 am : link nothing except that he couldn't get seperation nor did he want to get hit.

There's really ryanmkeane : 8:29 am : link no reason for Marshall to be on this team. We aren't good, he's old, and he's also not that good.

He was terrific his first season here, especially as a gunner and in JonC : 8:56 am : link spot duties, but seemed to always be dinged and with dead legs the past two seasons.

RE: Harris is a tough dude. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:03 am : link

Quote: Always gave his best and did what was asked of him.



These are the kind of guys I enjoy rooting for. Wish him well.



My thoughts as well. Did everything asked of him here and always showed up. In comment 13881304 Brown Recluse said:My thoughts as well. Did everything asked of him here and always showed up.

RE: this was always a bit of a headscratcher as a signing Ten Ton Hammer : 9:20 am : link

Quote: he had his high moments early, but never seemed like a guy that the Giants really needed.



I thought a second WR was absolutely a need. Shepard's a good player, but this year has again illustrated that there's zero guys who can play behind Beckham and Shepard, and that's not good enough. You have to be able to not fall apart like a house of cards if you lose one starter. In comment 13881790 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I thought a second WR was absolutely a need. Shepard's a good player, but this year has again illustrated that there's zero guys who can play behind Beckham and Shepard, and that's not good enough. You have to be able to not fall apart like a house of cards if you lose one starter.