How would you feel if Josh Allen is the pick at 2

If Darnold goes #1 and we take Allen over Barkley will you be upset.
Personally, I am going to trust the scouting, and I have a good feeling that with a good QB coach, he can become a hell of a player.
Darnold is the player I want though.
The bust factor is way too high.
I like his size. Rosen is the most polished, but his build really worries me.
| I like his size. Rosen is the most polished, but his build really worries me.
He weighs more than Darnold
His accuracy issue scares me.
I love the idea of drafting someone with his size, skills and athleticism and pairing him with Shurmur and putting him behind Eli for a year.
Not sure how. Darnled looks much thicker and more solid than Rosen. I know Rosen is a little taller, not sure where he weight is, his frame doesn't look as thick.
in the top three players. The top three are Barkley, Chubb and Nelson. I don't see any chance they take Allen. Maybe Darnold if he's there at #2.
would be unhappy. Much too inaccurate.
Allen would be fourth on my list, and IMO is not worthy of the #2 pick in the draft; too much of a boom/bust risk factor IMO. This is one scenario that I would not be happy with. If they go QB, I would prefer Darnold.
or something to that effect.
If that is true, I want no part of him.
they are going to stick with Davis Webb and draft either Barkley, Chubb, or trade back with Denver and grab Nelson...
Cleveland falls in love with him at his pro day and takes him
#1 and leaves Darnold for us at 2.
Whatever, he's much more solid than Eli. The scales don't lie. He's only 11 lbs less than Allen.
If its in the post it HAS to be true.
That would be a stretch after Darnold's pro day, but I share your hope.
How does accuracy factor in on busted plays, and scrambling towards the line of a scrimmage?
Not a comparison to Rogers but on busted plays GB practices WRs going to general areas and then combine that with Allen being able to throw it 70 yards.
They get paid to figure this out but if Allen’s weaknesses are minimized, coachable, more reps wow this could be a great pick... great upside...
they trade out than take him.
too many "ifs" here to expend a #2 overall. Sounds like a guy you take i n the 2nd or 3rd round, late 1st round if you want to reach.
but - I wouldn't be upset with Allen. There's something about a big armed, big bodied, quick footed QB from Wyoming that I like about throwing the ball in the Meadowlands come December...
Those SoCal boys scare me in NY...
Russell had all the talent in the world, but no work ethic. That's what his problem is.
What's most attractive about Josh Allen, is that he has literally had to work his ass off to get everything that he has. He wasn't even scouted coming out of high school and played at a Junior College to get to Wyoming.
But I would be fine if they took Allen because that means they are convinced that his accuracy issues are related to mechanics and footwork. With that said I think there is almost no chance that Allen is in the conversation for the 2nd pick.
but prefer Darnold. If Darnold goes 1 and the Giants pick Allen I would not be that mad to be honest. It would speak volumes as to what Shurmer, Shula and Gettleman think of his potential and if anyone can tap into that potential it is Shurmer. I'd rather have him over Rosen and Mayfield. Right now the top 5 on my board is as follows:
Darnold
Barkley
Nelson
Allen
Chubb
that are concerned about his accuracy issues. I would much rather they take Rosen or Mayfield if Darnold goes number 1. But if they took him I would at least be happy they are looking to long term solutions to fixing this team and I would hope they can refine his passing with NFL coaching.
If Allen is the guy then I will accept it without complaint.
I will respect his considerable judgment .
Russell's problem was work ethic. That's not Allen.
That being said, I love all the moves DG has made so far so I don't expect it to be the pick. Not the least bit worried
with the 12th pick after we fleece Buffalo.
I think that would mean they thought the accuracy concerns were either overblown, or easily correctable. The fact that we have the luxury of sitting him for a year to learn from Eli and work with Shurmur and Shula means we may get close to that high ceiling the kid has.
If the Giants do draft any of the top QBs...including Mayfield or Jackson...I will be excited about it because it shows they have a conviction on the guy, and I trust them to evaluate QBs.
I see bust, he is the remote throw pick. Did not dominate in week conference, accuracy issues.
The guy is showing all the signs of a franchise QB.
Look at his progression since the end of the regular season - Bowl game - Senior Bowl - Combine. Continuous improving mechanics/footwork, to go along with his great arm.
I get it, accuracy was an issue. However, this is an attentive student that never had a QB coach until after his college career ended.
Give Shurmur/Shula the next 18 months with the guy and he'll be ready to start.
YES.
If the Giants trade with Buffalo, Darnold/Rosen/Allen will all be gone. That's the problem with trading out of the top 4 picks.
behind Darnold, so pretty good if we drafted him.
There are certain high points to Allen's game, but there are too many negatives to justify spending the 2nd overall pick on him given the current state of the franchise
LOL.... "frame thickness"
Is this more or less important than grip strength?
but assume Shurmur saw something he could fix.
Would love the pick. If QB it should be Allen or Rosen
To Josh Allen, I think Allen or Darnold would be fine, but those are the only two I would want. His measurable are just off the charts, and he is a high quality character. The size, speed, and arm strength combination along with his high character make this kid very desirable.
I think Josh Allen showed, at the Senior Bowl and the combine, that he is responsive to coaching. He can improve and I like his potential. Lots of upside.
because that's who he sounds most like to me.
at this point. I just don't want any part of Mayfield.
Gun to my head, I think I'm most comfortable with Darnold and Allen.
If I thought the NFL was definitely going the route of having the QB wear flags, Rosen is unquestionably the pick...
Not a bad comparison, but Allen is a superior athlete to Flacco...
We already have that... Davis Webb
but I rarely get too upset over moves the team makes. I usually just believe that they know what they're doing and trust they're making the right moves.
But I'm on record as saying that there are only two players I want at #2 and that's Barkley or Rosen. I don't know what it is but I'm just not feelin Darnold like everyone else is. If he or Allen was the pick, see my first paragraph.
you seem to be throwing around some absolutes regarding the draft this year. You don't think Darnold is a great prospect vs Allen or Rosen, which would go against basically all of the NFL folks out there who have been saying Darnold is the #1 prospect. Why don't you like him compared to the others?
Giants would consider Allen. Doesn't seem like their type of pedigree when selecting QB. Small school and accuracy issues. He's got the arm and size and athleticism....no question. But Kyle Boller had that. Can he read a defense/improvise in the pocket like Rosen or Darnold..I don't think he has shown that.
last night I was listening to 'Late Hits' (a Sirius radio NFL station show) and they had Brian Billick call in as a guest. One of the questions they asked him was if there was any pick that he made... particularly at QB... that he regretted (not what they asked word for word but that was the gist of it).. and he said 'Well of course everyone knows about Boller...' but then he said something regarding that pick that I think is very apt when discussing Josh Allen and why he (Billick) would be wary of taking him high in the draft. He said something to the effect of he believes they didn't pay attention enough to the fact that Boller didn't have a very high completion percentage while in college and that it followed him into the league. He said he thought it was something (accuracy) they could teach and improve with him but they were unable to do it. So he's seems to be firm believer that if a guy can't cut it having a high completion percentage in college that he won't be able to do it when he transitions up to the NFL.
Just wanted to add that.
The ONLY QB I’d take with the pick. I watched all his games last year in 2016 when he burst onto the scene and this year and I think the Browns would be...welll...the Browns if they pass on him. Like what was said here before. Allen wasn’t one of these highly touted QBs coming out of college. No one wanted to give him a shot. He was told time and time again that he wasn’t college or pro material and he proved EVERYONE wrong. When was the last time ANYONE cared about Wyoming football? This kid is going to make a franchise very happy.
I don’t think there could be any better sign for the Browns that he should be their QB. The kid played on the one of the worst and most undertalented D1 programs in the country (That happen to wear Brown uniforms) and led them to their two most successful seasons and two bowl games!
Kid is an absolute gamer with fire in his eyes. I’d be thrilled and I don’t even think we need to take a QB this year.
That's funny Boller's name gets brought up right before my post referencing him.
Just out of curiosity, what is your problem with Mayfield? Is it just the crotch grabbing and what not?
I've heard a lot of people on this board argue that he was the product of a conference that played zero defense, yet he won on the road at Ohio state in the regular season. Then, against a great SEC defense in Georgia in the playoffs he was excellent aside from a few drives in the beginning of the second half when they adjusted and started getting their pass rush to him.
I do prefer Darnold or Rosen, but I think if he were two inches taller he would be getting more hype right now, even though he is still going to go in the top 6.
Despite that I'm a Barkley or Rosen guy at #2, for the past few weeks I've actually felt that if the team is committed to Eli for at least this upcoming season (if not two more), then Allen probably makes the most sense since he'd be able to sit and learn for a year or two before getting the starting job.
I'd still want Rosen first though.
For several reasons
But I think he's going to be the best QB of the class so I'd obviously be pretty pumped
Of how accurate a passer Eli Manning is?
Remember back when everyone was bitching about how Eli was throwing off his back foot when he was rolling out of the pocket.
And people seriously want to complain about Josh Allen's accuracy and mechanics? At least he has shown considerable improvement on them since his bowl game.
l'll feel the same way I would no matter who they pick whenever they pick, in case of a trade up or down. I hope they're right.
He plays small all the time in the freakin mountain west conference.