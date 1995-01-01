Ross Cockrell Signs with Carolina BigBlue2112 : 3/23/2018 11:49 am per Stapleton twitter

Field Yates reports adamg : 3/23/2018 11:50 am : link 2 years 6.8 mill.



FUCK

thats a deal. Capt. Don : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link I really wanted him back and for that price I wouldve been even happier.

Was Really Hoping He Would Resign With Us pa_giant_fan : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link CB is really a big need right now.

At that price Mike in NY : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link Disappointed we did not re-sign him. The other FA's we have lost all got more than I thought they deserved, but this stings considering how he improved over the course of last season

Cannot understand why we did not resign him Sonic Youth : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link Reminds me of the Rangers and Anton Stralman from a few years ago.

eh, he was feisty JonC : 3/23/2018 11:53 am : link but really grabby out there, I'm ok moving on.

that trade didn't work out so well... GiantNatty : 3/23/2018 11:53 am : link but what else is new?

I think he was ok... T-Bone : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.

I think the Giants Miamijints : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link can find a player to duplicate his play in the draft.

This ChicagoMarty : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link is discouraging.



I was all in with DG up until this ...



DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!

Darqueze Dennard is still available jeff57 : 3/23/2018 11:56 am : link And he finally had a decent year last season. Byron Maxwell is also available.

That sucks. He was really good for us. Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/23/2018 11:56 am : : 3/23/2018 11:56 am : link .

RE: I think he was ok... bradshaw44 : 3/23/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.



Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him. In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.

RE: This Mike in NY : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link

Quote: is discouraging.



I was all in with DG up until this ...



DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!



What draft picks? With all of our needs, barring a trade down, I do not see the luxury of spending more than a single pick on a DB In comment 13882300 ChicagoMarty said:What draft picks? With all of our needs, barring a trade down, I do not see the luxury of spending more than a single pick on a DB

First AcidTest : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link obviously bad move by DG.

That's a shame. Mad Mike : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link I'm not nearly as enamored with him as some, but he certainly showed enough to want to bring back.

That's a good deal for Carolina AdamBrag : 3/23/2018 11:59 am : link He's a good player.

RE: RE: I think he was ok... T-Bone : 3/23/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:





Quote:





but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.







Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.



To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year. In comment 13882312 bradshaw44 said:To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.

Egads... M.S. : 3/23/2018 12:00 pm : link

...was really hoping to re-sign him.



Oh, well... we now definitely need to go CB with a premium draft choice.

Would have liked him to return. Brown Recluse : 3/23/2018 12:02 pm : link Maybe he wasn't the best player, but he helped fill the cupboard and its looking pretty bare right now.



Secondary is a mess right now.

Our 2ndary MotownGIANTS : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link its not going to be good .... Ross was not elite but he was steady. Also we have absolutely ZERO depth!



Maybe my darkhorse is the pick (with a trade down) .... M. Fitzpatrick ....

Should not be a surprise .. Spider56 : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.

He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.

There was talk at the start of FA Beer Man : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link that the Giants would probably let him walk in that his skills don't match well with Bettcher's defense.

Figured he'd get Metnut : 3/23/2018 12:08 pm : link more than that. Wish we kept him.

RE: Should not be a surprise .. antdog24 : 3/23/2018 12:11 pm : link

Quote: It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.

He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.

Didn't know this. There's a good chance we tried to sign him but the prospect of playing for the home team won out. In comment 13882341 Spider56 said:Didn't know this. There's a good chance we tried to sign him but the prospect of playing for the home team won out.

He was solid SHO'NUFF : 3/23/2018 12:13 pm : link and cheap depth

Adios pjcas18 : 3/23/2018 12:16 pm : link he'll help with the comp pick calculations.



If that's the way he wants to be Gman11 : 3/23/2018 12:18 pm : link then screw him.





Holy farts Joey in VA : 3/23/2018 12:19 pm : link You guys way way way overrated him. He was OK on a 3-13 team. There is a reason he was available for a song and signed for next to nothing in Carolina. He's just not that good and in this 3-4 he will struggle because he's not a strong press corner. He's more suited for an off role than a press corner.

Meh. Klaatu : 3/23/2018 12:24 pm : link Seems like a classic case of overrating our own talent. A guy like Cockrell is eminently replaceable.

He might be lugnut : 3/23/2018 12:41 pm : link eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.



CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?

RE: RE: RE: I think he was ok... bradshaw44 : 3/23/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13882312 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:





Quote:





but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.







Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.







To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.



Neither am I. Just pointing out that we shouldn’t be losing sleep over not retaining a guy that was borderline JAG. In comment 13882326 T-Bone said:Neither am I. Just pointing out that we shouldn’t be losing sleep over not retaining a guy that was borderline JAG.

I thought he was okay, I would not have had a problem keeping him Victor in CT : 3/23/2018 12:45 pm : link since they only have 2 corners. To me it indicates:



1) they aren't done adding DBs, be it via the draft, FA, or UDFA



2) that DG is looking at the 2016 Apple and giving him a pass for 2017 due to his family issues and is expecting him to come back strong



3) they expect Jenkins to play like he did in 2016

RE: He might be Klaatu : 3/23/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote: eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.



CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?



Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will use a premium pick on a CB.



My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me. In comment 13882469 lugnut said:Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe theyuse a premium pick on a CB.My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.

Disappointed Chris : 3/23/2018 12:47 pm : link I thought he looked awesome last year. CB has become a premium position, and to land Cockrell for 3.5 mil per, seems like a steal to me. Coaching staffs across the league obviously have a different set of criteria which they judge CBs against than the fans do.

It's a good deal IIT : 3/23/2018 12:53 pm : link But we can't afford him. We're too close to the cap in 2018.

Examples Chris : 3/23/2018 12:57 pm : link To those saying Cockrell is a JAG, can you provide examples of matchups which Cockrell fared poorly in? In the games I watched, it seemed to me Cockrell got the better of his man over the course of each game, and I don't recall him giving up any big plays. Conversely, I can remember about a dozen big plays given up by our 1st rounder, Eli Apple. And I recall how just about every other non major free agent corner we have brought in under Reese has become burnt toast. So if Cockrell is just another guy, I hope Gettlemen finds a couple like him.

RE: Holy farts Sammo85 : 3/23/2018 1:07 pm : link

Quote: You guys way way way overrated him. He was OK on a 3-13 team. There is a reason he was available for a song and signed for next to nothing in Carolina. He's just not that good and in this 3-4 he will struggle because he's not a strong press corner. He's more suited for an off role than a press corner.



Yep. When he was forced into playing more and having to play in press/man schemes due to injuries and suspensions he looked terrible and took a bunch of penalties. In comment 13882403 Joey in VA said:Yep. When he was forced into playing more and having to play in press/man schemes due to injuries and suspensions he looked terrible and took a bunch of penalties.

Outside old man : 3/23/2018 1:08 pm : link Of trusting what we have(no), does this mean 1 FA, and move Minka,James,Ward, or X, up to the #2, or if a trade 5,6,12?

RE: It's a good deal BigBlue4You09 : 3/23/2018 1:08 pm : link

Quote: But we can't afford him. We're too close to the cap in 2018.



Could have easily afforded that In comment 13882502 IIT said:Could have easily afforded that

RE: Should not be a surprise .. Del Shofner : 3/23/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.

He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.



Don't overlook this aspect. In comment 13882341 Spider56 said:Don't overlook this aspect.

He Toth029 : 3/23/2018 1:24 pm : link Was the teams best corner.



And people were mad about DRC being let go wnen he was worse last season.

Good for him... EricJ : 3/23/2018 1:30 pm : link he came in here and took care of business. Turned it into a nice little deal for himself.

Cockrell WillVAB : 3/23/2018 1:41 pm : link His role should be filled by a cheap rookie. You don’t pay 3/4/5 corners millions of dollars. If you do you’re going to suffer at other spots.



I don’t mind the move by DG at all. This team needs to go back to the right way of building a roster — drafting well.

He is a nice player AnnapolisMike : 3/23/2018 1:53 pm : link Not a great player.

played well giantsFC : 3/23/2018 2:03 pm : link but I think the talent level in DB's outside of the really good ones are so even across the NFL that cheaper options are around.



Hopefully the Giants find a couple of Cockrell types to play for them this year instead of just one.

RE: good use of Paulie Walnuts : 3/23/2018 2:04 pm : link

Quote: a draft pick

Thanks jerry..



and thanks for Brad Wing too.. In comment 13882290 Mr. Nickels said:Thanks jerry..and thanks for Brad Wing too..

Yeah, I'm going to miss that 7th round pjcas18 : 3/23/2018 2:09 pm : link pick.



Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.

Oh well 5BowlsSoon : 3/23/2018 2:12 pm : link Nice strong name too.

RE: RE: good use of T-Bone : 3/23/2018 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13882290 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





a draft pick





Thanks jerry..



and thanks for Brad Wing too..



LMAO!



So now it's Reese's fault when the GM after him lets a guy, who played pretty well mind you, leave?



You can't make this shit up. In comment 13882682 Paulie Walnuts said:LMAO!So now it's Reese's fault when the GM after him lets a guy, who played pretty well mind you, leave?You can't make this shit up.

RE: Yeah, I'm going to miss that 7th round Victor in CT : 3/23/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: pick.



Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.



If they drafted Mike Cox and Mike Hunt, they could really produce their own players :-) In comment 13882696 pjcas18 said:If they drafted Mike Cox and Mike Hunt, they could really produce their own players :-)

Cockrell George : 3/23/2018 2:47 pm : link I was kinda hoping we'd sign him, as his departure makes us razor thin at DB.

One Would Have to Think varco : 3/23/2018 3:27 pm : link If we hadn't signed him 'til now and at the price he eventually received, that he must not have been highly valued by DG and the coaching staff. I keep on telling myself that the front office and coaching staff know a heck of a lot more than the fans about players. If the prior regime had been in place, I would have reason to question not signing him but I am going to give the new guys the benefit of the doubt, until proven otherwise.

On the Other Hand varco : 3/23/2018 3:33 pm : link Another thought.....maybe Ross Cockrell didn't want to play for the Giants and really wanted the Panthers.

RE: RE: He might be Gothamist : 3/23/2018 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13882469 lugnut said:





Quote:





eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.



CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?







Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will use a premium pick on a CB.



My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.



We have had at times some pretty putrid second stringers yet Cockrell was not as bad as those would claim..



When they just pick on one corner for two guys are out time and time again





It might have been about fitting in the DC’s focus on athletic ability



Cockrell certainly had a marginally fair season warranting a possible return. I saw improvement. I did not watch him on special teams but I would not be expecting much.



I do remember in September, one early impression of him, on a particular play he was very apprehensive to engage a tackle a runner, the runner almost ran him over and on contact Cockrell was bracing himself for the pain of the collision.



Maybe DRC was asked to play for $2.5 and to have cap room and pay him anything higher than $2M would not get my vote.





Do we get an extra pick next year? In comment 13882483 Klaatu said:We have had at times some pretty putrid second stringers yet Cockrell was not as bad as those would claim..When they just pick on one corner for two guys are out time and time againIt might have been about fitting in the DC’s focus on athletic abilityCockrell certainly had a marginally fair season warranting a possible return. I saw improvement. I did not watch him on special teams but I would not be expecting much.I do remember in September, one early impression of him, on a particular play he was very apprehensive to engage a tackle a runner, the runner almost ran him over and on contact Cockrell was bracing himself for the pain of the collision.Maybe DRC was asked to play for $2.5 and to have cap room and pay him anything higher than $2M would not get my vote.Do we get an extra pick next year?

As painful as this may sound Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2018 3:52 pm : link he actually added value to the secondary play last season...

Giants had a shot bc4life : 3/23/2018 4:00 pm : link to sign him and new cb coach has Steeler roots and they didn't which probably means that he could ball but was replaceable.



We have Jackrabbit and Apple and they signed 3 CBs. They have a plan.

RE: Giants had a shot - The Pitts coach import made hi Gothamist : 3/23/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: to sign him and new cb coach has Steeler roots and they didn't which probably means that he could ball but was replaceable.



We have Jackrabbit and Apple and they signed 3 CBs. They have a plan. In comment 13883027 bc4life said:

He was not a good tackler Reale01 : 3/23/2018 4:57 pm : link I guess his coverage was OK. We don't always see that on TV, but I trust those of you who watch the all-22. Would not have wanted to spend a lot on him.

The three CB XBRONX : 3/23/2018 5:10 pm : link signed are strictly special teams. They stink at CB. Draft Minkah and not a stinker,

RE: Cannot understand why we did not resign him wonderback : 3/23/2018 5:23 pm : link

Quote: Reminds me of the Rangers and Anton Stralman from a few years ago.



That still pisses me off. In comment 13882279 Sonic Youth said:That still pisses me off.

Yea I'm a bit surprised DG didn't resign prdave73 : 3/23/2018 6:21 pm : link Cockrell, I thought he was solid as well. Oh well the best way to mask an average secondary is to get some pass rusher then.

Only options in free agency XBRONX : 3/23/2018 6:38 pm : link at CB are DRC and Bashaud Breeland. Breeland flunked physical because of a foot infection that is expected to heal in few months. Why not sign him?

Draft is CB heavy .. Bluesbreaker : 3/23/2018 9:09 pm : link He played decent its not the end of the world ...

RE: He SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/23/2018 10:37 pm : link

Quote: Was the teams best corner.



And people were mad about DRC being let go wnen he was worse last season.



DRC didn’t play poorly last season. He was probably trying to figure why, after a six pick season and being voted 2nd team All Pro, he was demoted to slot corner playing 50 percent of the snaps while the 2nd year wonder was single handily losing the vital Eagles game with two PI calls on two Eagle TD drives.



Funny business between coaches and secondary. DRC and Jenkins suspended one game and coaches’ pet at the beginning of the season ending the season off the field with no one too sure why. In comment 13882577 Toth029 said:DRC didn’t play poorly last season. He was probably trying to figure why, after a six pick season and being voted 2nd team All Pro, he was demoted to slot corner playing 50 percent of the snaps while the 2nd year wonder was single handily losing the vital Eagles game with two PI calls on two Eagle TD drives.Funny business between coaches and secondary. DRC and Jenkins suspended one game and coaches’ pet at the beginning of the season ending the season off the field with no one too sure why.