Ross Cockrell Signs with Carolina

BigBlue2112 : 3/23/2018 11:49 am
per Stapleton twitter
2 yrs $6.8mil  
BigBlue2112 : 3/23/2018 11:50 am : link
.
Field Yates reports  
adamg : 3/23/2018 11:50 am : link
2 years 6.8 mill.

FUCK
That's not good  
jeff57 : 3/23/2018 11:51 am : link
.
Well  
antdog24 : 3/23/2018 11:51 am : link
that sucks, he was solid.
thats a deal.  
Capt. Don : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link
I really wanted him back and for that price I wouldve been even happier.
Was Really Hoping He Would Resign With Us  
pa_giant_fan : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link
CB is really a big need right now.
At that price  
Mike in NY : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link
Disappointed we did not re-sign him. The other FA's we have lost all got more than I thought they deserved, but this stings considering how he improved over the course of last season
Cannot understand why we did not resign him  
Sonic Youth : 3/23/2018 11:52 am : link
Reminds me of the Rangers and Anton Stralman from a few years ago.
eh, he was feisty  
JonC : 3/23/2018 11:53 am : link
but really grabby out there, I'm ok moving on.
that trade didn't work out so well...  
GiantNatty : 3/23/2018 11:53 am : link
but what else is new?
good use of  
Mr. Nickels : 3/23/2018 11:54 am : link
a draft pick
I think he was ok...  
T-Bone : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link
but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.
I think the Giants  
Miamijints : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link
can find a player to duplicate his play in the draft.
This  
ChicagoMarty : 3/23/2018 11:55 am : link
is discouraging.

I was all in with DG up until this ...

DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!
Darqueze Dennard is still available  
jeff57 : 3/23/2018 11:56 am : link
And he finally had a decent year last season. Byron Maxwell is also available.
That sucks. He was really good for us.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 3/23/2018 11:56 am : link
.
RE: I think he was ok...  
bradshaw44 : 3/23/2018 11:57 am : link
In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:
Quote:
but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.


Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.
RE: This  
Mike in NY : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link
In comment 13882300 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
is discouraging.

I was all in with DG up until this ...

DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!


What draft picks? With all of our needs, barring a trade down, I do not see the luxury of spending more than a single pick on a DB
First  
AcidTest : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link
obviously bad move by DG.
That's a shame.  
Mad Mike : 3/23/2018 11:58 am : link
I'm not nearly as enamored with him as some, but he certainly showed enough to want to bring back.
That's a good deal for Carolina  
AdamBrag : 3/23/2018 11:59 am : link
He's a good player.
RE: RE: I think he was ok...  
T-Bone : 3/23/2018 11:59 am : link
In comment 13882312 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:


Quote:


but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.



Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.


To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.
Egads...  
M.S. : 3/23/2018 12:00 pm : link

...was really hoping to re-sign him.

Oh, well... we now definitely need to go CB with a premium draft choice.
Would have liked him to return.  
Brown Recluse : 3/23/2018 12:02 pm : link
Maybe he wasn't the best player, but he helped fill the cupboard and its looking pretty bare right now.

Secondary is a mess right now.
Our 2ndary  
MotownGIANTS : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link
its not going to be good .... Ross was not elite but he was steady. Also we have absolutely ZERO depth!

Maybe my darkhorse is the pick (with a trade down) .... M. Fitzpatrick ....
Should not be a surprise ..  
Spider56 : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link
It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.
He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.
There was talk at the start of FA  
Beer Man : 3/23/2018 12:03 pm : link
that the Giants would probably let him walk in that his skills don't match well with Bettcher's defense.
Figured he'd get  
Metnut : 3/23/2018 12:08 pm : link
more than that. Wish we kept him.
RE: Should not be a surprise ..  
antdog24 : 3/23/2018 12:11 pm : link
In comment 13882341 Spider56 said:
Quote:
It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.
He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.

Didn't know this. There's a good chance we tried to sign him but the prospect of playing for the home team won out.
He was solid  
SHO'NUFF : 3/23/2018 12:13 pm : link
and cheap depth
if they wanted him baxk  
George from PA : 3/23/2018 12:15 pm : link
those numbers would have been fine
Adios  
pjcas18 : 3/23/2018 12:16 pm : link
he'll help with the comp pick calculations.
If that's the way he wants to be  
Gman11 : 3/23/2018 12:18 pm : link
then screw him.

Holy farts  
Joey in VA : 3/23/2018 12:19 pm : link
You guys way way way overrated him. He was OK on a 3-13 team. There is a reason he was available for a song and signed for next to nothing in Carolina. He's just not that good and in this 3-4 he will struggle because he's not a strong press corner. He's more suited for an off role than a press corner.
Meh.  
Klaatu : 3/23/2018 12:24 pm : link
Seems like a classic case of overrating our own talent. A guy like Cockrell is eminently replaceable.
Wow.  
rasbutant : 3/23/2018 12:28 pm : link
That's all he got.
Trade down + Denzel Ward?  
TommytheElephant : 3/23/2018 12:34 pm : link
::::::::ducks::::::::::
He might be  
lugnut : 3/23/2018 12:41 pm : link
eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.

CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?
RE: RE: RE: I think he was ok...  
bradshaw44 : 3/23/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 13882326 T-Bone said:
Quote:
In comment 13882312 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 13882293 T-Bone said:


Quote:


but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.



Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.



To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.


Neither am I. Just pointing out that we shouldn’t be losing sleep over not retaining a guy that was borderline JAG.
I thought he was okay, I would not have had a problem keeping him  
Victor in CT : 3/23/2018 12:45 pm : link
since they only have 2 corners. To me it indicates:

1) they aren't done adding DBs, be it via the draft, FA, or UDFA

2) that DG is looking at the 2016 Apple and giving him a pass for 2017 due to his family issues and is expecting him to come back strong

3) they expect Jenkins to play like he did in 2016
RE: He might be  
Klaatu : 3/23/2018 12:46 pm : link
In comment 13882469 lugnut said:
Quote:
eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.

CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?


Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will use a premium pick on a CB.

My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.
Disappointed  
Chris : 3/23/2018 12:47 pm : link
I thought he looked awesome last year. CB has become a premium position, and to land Cockrell for 3.5 mil per, seems like a steal to me. Coaching staffs across the league obviously have a different set of criteria which they judge CBs against than the fans do.
It's a good deal  
IIT : 3/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
But we can't afford him. We're too close to the cap in 2018.
I think this is a quietly good draft for corners.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2018 12:53 pm : link
.
Examples  
Chris : 3/23/2018 12:57 pm : link
To those saying Cockrell is a JAG, can you provide examples of matchups which Cockrell fared poorly in? In the games I watched, it seemed to me Cockrell got the better of his man over the course of each game, and I don't recall him giving up any big plays. Conversely, I can remember about a dozen big plays given up by our 1st rounder, Eli Apple. And I recall how just about every other non major free agent corner we have brought in under Reese has become burnt toast. So if Cockrell is just another guy, I hope Gettlemen finds a couple like him.
RE: Holy farts  
Sammo85 : 3/23/2018 1:07 pm : link
In comment 13882403 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
You guys way way way overrated him. He was OK on a 3-13 team. There is a reason he was available for a song and signed for next to nothing in Carolina. He's just not that good and in this 3-4 he will struggle because he's not a strong press corner. He's more suited for an off role than a press corner.


Yep. When he was forced into playing more and having to play in press/man schemes due to injuries and suspensions he looked terrible and took a bunch of penalties.
Outside  
old man : 3/23/2018 1:08 pm : link
Of trusting what we have(no), does this mean 1 FA, and move Minka,James,Ward, or X, up to the #2, or if a trade 5,6,12?
RE: It's a good deal  
BigBlue4You09 : 3/23/2018 1:08 pm : link
In comment 13882502 IIT said:
Quote:
But we can't afford him. We're too close to the cap in 2018.


Could have easily afforded that
RE: Should not be a surprise ..  
Del Shofner : 3/23/2018 1:20 pm : link
In comment 13882341 Spider56 said:
Quote:
It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.
He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.


Don't overlook this aspect.
He  
Toth029 : 3/23/2018 1:24 pm : link
Was the teams best corner.

And people were mad about DRC being let go wnen he was worse last season.
Good for him...  
EricJ : 3/23/2018 1:30 pm : link
he came in here and took care of business. Turned it into a nice little deal for himself.
Here  
XBRONX : 3/23/2018 1:36 pm : link
comes Minkah
Cockrell  
WillVAB : 3/23/2018 1:41 pm : link
His role should be filled by a cheap rookie. You don’t pay 3/4/5 corners millions of dollars. If you do you’re going to suffer at other spots.

I don’t mind the move by DG at all. This team needs to go back to the right way of building a roster — drafting well.
He is a nice player  
AnnapolisMike : 3/23/2018 1:53 pm : link
Not a great player.
Isn't it just possible that Bettcher and Gettleman  
Dave on the UWS : 3/23/2018 1:58 pm : link
didn't see him as a good fit for what they want to do this year?
played well  
giantsFC : 3/23/2018 2:03 pm : link
but I think the talent level in DB's outside of the really good ones are so even across the NFL that cheaper options are around.

Hopefully the Giants find a couple of Cockrell types to play for them this year instead of just one.
RE: good use of  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/23/2018 2:04 pm : link
In comment 13882290 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
a draft pick

Thanks jerry..

and thanks for Brad Wing too..
Yeah, I'm going to miss that 7th round  
pjcas18 : 3/23/2018 2:09 pm : link
pick.

Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.
draft picks are gold bro  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/23/2018 2:11 pm : link
Bradshaw?
Oh well  
5BowlsSoon : 3/23/2018 2:12 pm : link
Nice strong name too.
RE: RE: good use of  
T-Bone : 3/23/2018 2:35 pm : link
In comment 13882682 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 13882290 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


a draft pick


Thanks jerry..

and thanks for Brad Wing too..


LMAO!

So now it's Reese's fault when the GM after him lets a guy, who played pretty well mind you, leave?

You can't make this shit up.
RE: Yeah, I'm going to miss that 7th round  
Victor in CT : 3/23/2018 2:37 pm : link
In comment 13882696 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
pick.

Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.


If they drafted Mike Cox and Mike Hunt, they could really produce their own players :-)
Cockrell  
George : 3/23/2018 2:47 pm : link
I was kinda hoping we'd sign him, as his departure makes us razor thin at DB.
One Would Have to Think  
varco : 3/23/2018 3:27 pm : link
If we hadn't signed him 'til now and at the price he eventually received, that he must not have been highly valued by DG and the coaching staff. I keep on telling myself that the front office and coaching staff know a heck of a lot more than the fans about players. If the prior regime had been in place, I would have reason to question not signing him but I am going to give the new guys the benefit of the doubt, until proven otherwise.
On the Other Hand  
varco : 3/23/2018 3:33 pm : link
Another thought.....maybe Ross Cockrell didn't want to play for the Giants and really wanted the Panthers.
RE: RE: He might be  
Gothamist : 3/23/2018 3:38 pm : link
In comment 13882483 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 13882469 lugnut said:


Quote:


eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.

CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?



Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will use a premium pick on a CB.

My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.


We have had at times some pretty putrid second stringers yet Cockrell was not as bad as those would claim..

When they just pick on one corner for two guys are out time and time again


It might have been about fitting in the DC’s focus on athletic ability

Cockrell certainly had a marginally fair season warranting a possible return. I saw improvement. I did not watch him on special teams but I would not be expecting much.

I do remember in September, one early impression of him, on a particular play he was very apprehensive to engage a tackle a runner, the runner almost ran him over and on contact Cockrell was bracing himself for the pain of the collision.

Maybe DRC was asked to play for $2.5 and to have cap room and pay him anything higher than $2M would not get my vote.


Do we get an extra pick next year?
As painful as this may sound  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2018 3:52 pm : link
he actually added value to the secondary play last season...
Giants had a shot  
bc4life : 3/23/2018 4:00 pm : link
to sign him and new cb coach has Steeler roots and they didn't which probably means that he could ball but was replaceable.

We have Jackrabbit and Apple and they signed 3 CBs. They have a plan.
RE: Giants had a shot - The Pitts coach import made hi  
Gothamist : 3/23/2018 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13883027 bc4life said:
Quote:
to sign him and new cb coach has Steeler roots and they didn't which probably means that he could ball but was replaceable.

We have Jackrabbit and Apple and they signed 3 CBs. They have a plan.
He was not a good tackler  
Reale01 : 3/23/2018 4:57 pm : link
I guess his coverage was OK. We don't always see that on TV, but I trust those of you who watch the all-22. Would not have wanted to spend a lot on him.
The three CB  
XBRONX : 3/23/2018 5:10 pm : link
signed are strictly special teams. They stink at CB. Draft Minkah and not a stinker,
RE: Cannot understand why we did not resign him  
wonderback : 3/23/2018 5:23 pm : link
In comment 13882279 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
Reminds me of the Rangers and Anton Stralman from a few years ago.


That still pisses me off.
Yea I'm a bit surprised DG didn't resign  
prdave73 : 3/23/2018 6:21 pm : link
Cockrell, I thought he was solid as well. Oh well the best way to mask an average secondary is to get some pass rusher then.
mistake  
Chuck Q : 3/23/2018 6:36 pm : link
to let him go...
Only options in free agency  
XBRONX : 3/23/2018 6:38 pm : link
at CB are DRC and Bashaud Breeland. Breeland flunked physical because of a foot infection that is expected to heal in few months. Why not sign him?
Draft is CB heavy ..  
Bluesbreaker : 3/23/2018 9:09 pm : link
He played decent its not the end of the world ...
RE: He  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/23/2018 10:37 pm : link
In comment 13882577 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Was the teams best corner.

And people were mad about DRC being let go wnen he was worse last season.


DRC didn’t play poorly last season. He was probably trying to figure why, after a six pick season and being voted 2nd team All Pro, he was demoted to slot corner playing 50 percent of the snaps while the 2nd year wonder was single handily losing the vital Eagles game with two PI calls on two Eagle TD drives.

Funny business between coaches and secondary. DRC and Jenkins suspended one game and coaches’ pet at the beginning of the season ending the season off the field with no one too sure why.
Cockrell went to Duke  
SirYesSir : 12:36 am : link
so maybe he really wanted to play in Carolina, and was turning down similar deals from DG. who knows...
