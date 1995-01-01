Ross Cockrell Signs with Carolina

that sucks, he was solid.
I really wanted him back and for that price I wouldve been even happier.
CB is really a big need right now.
Disappointed we did not re-sign him. The other FA's we have lost all got more than I thought they deserved, but this stings considering how he improved over the course of last season
Reminds me of the Rangers and Anton Stralman from a few years ago.
but really grabby out there, I'm ok moving on.
but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.
can find a player to duplicate his play in the draft.
is discouraging.
I was all in with DG up until this ...
DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!
And he finally had a decent year last season. Byron Maxwell is also available.
| but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.
Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.
| is discouraging.
I was all in with DG up until this ...
DG can redeem himself by using several draft picks on DBs however!
What draft picks? With all of our needs, barring a trade down, I do not see the luxury of spending more than a single pick on a DB
obviously bad move by DG.
I'm not nearly as enamored with him as some, but he certainly showed enough to want to bring back.
but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.
Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.
To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.
...was really hoping to re-sign him.
Oh, well... we now definitely need to go CB with a premium draft choice.
Maybe he wasn't the best player, but he helped fill the cupboard and its looking pretty bare right now.
Secondary is a mess right now.
its not going to be good .... Ross was not elite but he was steady. Also we have absolutely ZERO depth!
Maybe my darkhorse is the pick (with a trade down) .... M. Fitzpatrick ....
It was in the Raleigh newspaper this am that Carolina was after him.
He grew up in the Carolinas and went to high school in Charlotte. He’s going home.
that the Giants would probably let him walk in that his skills don't match well with Bettcher's defense.
more than that. Wish we kept him.
Didn't know this. There's a good chance we tried to sign him but the prospect of playing for the home team won out.
those numbers would have been fine
he'll help with the comp pick calculations.
You guys way way way overrated him. He was OK on a 3-13 team. There is a reason he was available for a song and signed for next to nothing in Carolina. He's just not that good and in this 3-4 he will struggle because he's not a strong press corner. He's more suited for an off role than a press corner.
Seems like a classic case of overrating our own talent. A guy like Cockrell is eminently replaceable.
eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.
CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?
but was becoming overrated on this site. No big loss as far as I'm concerned.
Agreed. And every steeler fan I know was happy to be rid of him when we traded for him.
To be clear... I'm not saying he sucked. He played just ok in my eyes and it was getting to the point where he was getting credited as being a much better player than what I thought he was last year.
Neither am I. Just pointing out that we shouldn’t be losing sleep over not retaining a guy that was borderline JAG.
since they only have 2 corners. To me it indicates:
1) they aren't done adding DBs, be it via the draft, FA, or UDFA
2) that DG is looking at the 2016 Apple and giving him a pass for 2017 due to his family issues and is expecting him to come back strong
3) they expect Jenkins to play like he did in 2016
Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will
use a premium pick on a CB.
My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.
I thought he looked awesome last year. CB has become a premium position, and to land Cockrell for 3.5 mil per, seems like a steal to me. Coaching staffs across the league obviously have a different set of criteria which they judge CBs against than the fans do.
But we can't afford him. We're too close to the cap in 2018.
To those saying Cockrell is a JAG, can you provide examples of matchups which Cockrell fared poorly in? In the games I watched, it seemed to me Cockrell got the better of his man over the course of each game, and I don't recall him giving up any big plays. Conversely, I can remember about a dozen big plays given up by our 1st rounder, Eli Apple. And I recall how just about every other non major free agent corner we have brought in under Reese has become burnt toast. So if Cockrell is just another guy, I hope Gettlemen finds a couple like him.
Yep. When he was forced into playing more and having to play in press/man schemes due to injuries and suspensions he looked terrible and took a bunch of penalties.
Of trusting what we have(no), does this mean 1 FA, and move Minka,James,Ward, or X, up to the #2, or if a trade 5,6,12?
Could have easily afforded that
Don't overlook this aspect.
Was the teams best corner.
And people were mad about DRC being let go wnen he was worse last season.
he came in here and took care of business. Turned it into a nice little deal for himself.
His role should be filled by a cheap rookie. You don’t pay 3/4/5 corners millions of dollars. If you do you’re going to suffer at other spots.
I don’t mind the move by DG at all. This team needs to go back to the right way of building a roster — drafting well.
didn't see him as a good fit for what they want to do this year?
but I think the talent level in DB's outside of the really good ones are so even across the NFL that cheaper options are around.
Hopefully the Giants find a couple of Cockrell types to play for them this year instead of just one.
Thanks jerry..
and thanks for Brad Wing too..
pick.
Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.
a draft pick
Thanks jerry..
and thanks for Brad Wing too..
LMAO!
So now it's Reese's fault when the GM after him lets a guy, who played pretty well mind you, leave?
You can't make this shit up.
| pick.
Maybe the Giants could have drafted Mike Cox and saved the franchise.
If they drafted Mike Cox and Mike Hunt, they could really produce their own players :-)
I was kinda hoping we'd sign him, as his departure makes us razor thin at DB.
If we hadn't signed him 'til now and at the price he eventually received, that he must not have been highly valued by DG and the coaching staff. I keep on telling myself that the front office and coaching staff know a heck of a lot more than the fans about players. If the prior regime had been in place, I would have reason to question not signing him but I am going to give the new guys the benefit of the doubt, until proven otherwise.
Another thought.....maybe Ross Cockrell didn't want to play for the Giants and really wanted the Panthers.
eminently replaceable...but now we have to replace him.
CB went from position of shit, to position of strength, right back to position of shit in about 1 season. So do we now "have" to go CB in Rd 2? Rd 3?
Nope. Not necessarily. Cockrell was a 4th round pick (#109). Maybe they'll use a 4th to replace him. Maybe they'll sign a UFA before or after the draft. Maybe they will use a premium pick on a CB.
My point is that the hand-wringing over the loss of Ross Cockrell seems pretty silly to me.
We have had at times some pretty putrid second stringers yet Cockrell was not as bad as those would claim..
When they just pick on one corner for two guys are out time and time again
It might have been about fitting in the DC’s focus on athletic ability
Cockrell certainly had a marginally fair season warranting a possible return. I saw improvement. I did not watch him on special teams but I would not be expecting much.
I do remember in September, one early impression of him, on a particular play he was very apprehensive to engage a tackle a runner, the runner almost ran him over and on contact Cockrell was bracing himself for the pain of the collision.
Maybe DRC was asked to play for $2.5 and to have cap room and pay him anything higher than $2M would not get my vote.
Do we get an extra pick next year?
he actually added value to the secondary play last season...
to sign him and new cb coach has Steeler roots and they didn't which probably means that he could ball but was replaceable.
We have Jackrabbit and Apple and they signed 3 CBs. They have a plan.
I guess his coverage was OK. We don't always see that on TV, but I trust those of you who watch the all-22. Would not have wanted to spend a lot on him.
signed are strictly special teams. They stink at CB. Draft Minkah and not a stinker,
That still pisses me off.
Cockrell, I thought he was solid as well. Oh well the best way to mask an average secondary is to get some pass rusher then.
at CB are DRC and Bashaud Breeland. Breeland flunked physical because of a foot infection that is expected to heal in few months. Why not sign him?
He played decent its not the end of the world ...
DRC didn’t play poorly last season. He was probably trying to figure why, after a six pick season and being voted 2nd team All Pro, he was demoted to slot corner playing 50 percent of the snaps while the 2nd year wonder was single handily losing the vital Eagles game with two PI calls on two Eagle TD drives.
Funny business between coaches and secondary. DRC and Jenkins suspended one game and coaches’ pet at the beginning of the season ending the season off the field with no one too sure why.
so maybe he really wanted to play in Carolina, and was turning down similar deals from DG. who knows...