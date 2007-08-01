Josh Allen Pro Day on live now NFL Network

Inside Wyoming's practice facility. Expected to throw 45-50 throws according to Mayock.
the touch is going to be key.
Anyone have that stat that showed the Top 4/5 college QB prospects and % of snaps under center?
and his footwork looks so much better than it used to.He can be special.
what a cannon of an arm. Throwing lasers.
absolute lasers out of his hands.
Breaking records for saying the word “wow” lol
on the short throws too, but they still seem like they are being fired out of a jugs machine.
arm strength since Elway. This format is best suited to highlight his awesome arm. But his accuracy issues are real. Big risk at #2.
But he scares the hell outta me.
Anyone have that stat that showed the Top 4/5 college QB prospects and % of snaps under center?
Allen 211 (35.2%)
Rosen 254 (33.6%
Jackson 72 (8.4%)
Mayfield 43 (4.8%)
Darnold 41 (4.2%) Link
- ( New Window
)
dude has a fucking cannon
"Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point
"Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point
But he's no throwing in the rain :}
"Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point
I hope so. Buffalo - time to up the ante!
But if everyone keeps saying “accuracy issues” that scares me ...
Unless we are doing 999 All game long
Ball bounces off receivers chest n mayock says if that ball was a harpoon that kid would be dead lol
Just overthrew the WR on the last one by 5+ yards.
"Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point
You can be the first, just to get it out of the way.
Then we can read your evaluation report.
really didn't do him any favors watching this Pro day. They quit on the deep routes.
But his accuracy is an issue.
really didn't do him any favors watching this Pro day. They quit on the deep routes.
For sure.
cannon arm, average accuracy. bit of a concern. i like him, but i like darnold better
Same Giants contingent that was at USC the other day is standing behind Josh Allen while he throws at Wyoming Pro Day. They are coach Pat Shurmur, asst. GM Kevin Abrams, Sr. VP of player evaluation Chris Mara and scout Chris Pettit.
1. Darnold
2. Rosen
3. Allen
Allen 211 (35.2%)
Rosen 254 (33.6%
Jackson 72 (8.4%)
Mayfield 43 (4.8%)
Darnold 41 (4.2%) Link - ( New Window )
thank you
I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?
For sure.
More accurately the scramble deep routes. The streaks were fine.
accuracy issues vs turnover issues vs concussion history and family who might tell him to retire young. Take your pick
Assuming Darnold isn't available, I prefer Rosen much more.
but that was awfully impressive. His arm strength is amazing and he showed some touch today. His accuracy certainly didn't look as bad as some people make it out to be today (I know, he was inside and he's throwing in shorts but still... We could be a great fit for him.
If (IF) we stay at #2 sign me up for Barkley or Allen
| 1. Darnold
2. Rosen
3. Allen
It's Rosen for me.
2005 52.8%
2006 57.7%
2007 56.1%
Rookie year 7 games started 48.2%
All we heard from fans that time, that will improve he will get better. He did and so can Allen.
I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?
The WRs ran out of gas on the scramble drills, and pulled up and kind of lost the ball.
I think NFL receivers do a better job of locating the ball. It's something they do in drills at the combine.
I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?
Not really. He was throwing 70+ yards and the recievers had a hard time keeping up and adjusting. NFL WRs would have had most of them
I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?
Slow WRs.
He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.
He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.
No you didn't.
He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.
Just leave already. You bring nothing to the table. Go away troll.
I did watch a lot of Allen, Rosen, and Darnold once the Giants went downhill. Allen is just not accurate. Sorry.
Freshman 48.5%
Sophmore 63.5%
Junior 58.0%
Senior 62.4%
Josh Allen
Freshman: 66.7%
Sophmore: 56.0%
Junior : 56.3%
Allen vs Utah St. and tell me he is inaccurate.
interview with Mayock was very good...seems like a great/humble kid. Mentioned multiple times the teammates and coaches who helped him along the way to get better. That's a key sign for a face of a franchise
Unparalleled arm strength, improving footwork and mechanics and can run as well as almost anyone at the QB position. Throws unbelievably well on the run. Has a lot of Carson Wentz in him. And he has played with inferior surrounding players his whole life (small high school; Wyoming; his group of WR's/TE/FB today, etc.), other than during the Senior Bowl, where he kicked ass.
Love him as a prospect with Shurmur and a year behind Eli.
I wonder if they will set one up with Allen while they are in Wyoming or bring him in later for his workout?
He himself attributes his accuracy issues with getting his feet right. Anyone who has watched him - Do you see an improvement since he started working with Chris Palmer? I know it is a short window since Mobile and his pro-day today, but as a comparison you would like to see his uptake/improvement as a result of proper coaching. With Eli starting this year and Allen sitting behind and learning/improving his technique, he could be special. I'm intrigued by the guy. I still favor Rosen.
No you didn't.
LOL...in the poster's defense, it's possible to watch quite a few games online...youtube and my guess is they stream Wyoming games.
Michigan football, Ohio State foobtall, USC football, Miami football, Wyoming football, Texas football, etc... ;)
"Josh Allen is the best quarterback in this draft. I think all of the talk about his accuracy is the most overblown thing out there. His guys don't get open, which causes a lot of the incompletions -- it's not an accuracy issue." -- NFC executive NFL.com
- ( New Window
)
Really good looking athlete...
but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.
If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.
| but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.
If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.
Put him in the Shurmur Lab of Learning and I bet the finished product could be sensational...
Or just draft him for Hail Mary's... ;)
| but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.
If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.
I agree if we didn’t hire an offensive coordinator like Shurmur as our head coach I’d be more concerned but with Shula and Shurmur coaching him and learning behind Eli it might be a good situation for him. I wouldn’t mind Rosen as well who I think is ranked in my view above Allen either.
but what do i know. I will be really happy with any of the top 3 or a trade down. Lots of good options this year, its good to be at 2 and get to decide your own fate, only thing better would be #1.
He himself attributes his accuracy issues with getting his feet right. Anyone who has watched him - Do you see an improvement since he started working with Chris Palmer? I know it is a short window since Mobile and his pro-day today, but as a comparison you would like to see his uptake/improvement as a result of proper coaching. With Eli starting this year and Allen sitting behind and learning/improving his technique, he could be special. I'm intrigued by the guy. I still favor Rosen.
he’s improved tremendously since Wyoming’s Bowl game. Daniel Jeremiah even said he can’t remember the last time he’s seen a WB make such marked improvement over the course of a draft offseason.
there was a very notable difference with his throwing at the combine. And not having a QB coach would explain why he locks onto receivers and doesn’t read defenses well. To me his strongest selling point ( excluding his arm) is his personality, how he carries himself, his work ethic. There are a lot of Great intangibles here.
he's improved tremendously since Wyoming's Bowl game. Daniel Jeremiah even said he can't remember the last time he's seen a WB make such marked improvement over the course of a draft offseason.
Thank you. To me that proves his willingness to be coached and to put what he's learned into action. He is an intriguing prospect.
Seem to skirt Eli similar issues
| Seem to skirt Eli similar issues
Eli circa 2007-8? or Eli circa 2017-18?
No he didn't have close to the arm talent that Allen has. Where do people come up with this shit?
Taped Allen' pro day. Gotta tell you, I was blown away. Wow.Arm strength isn't everything but if you can mold this guy he will be great.
and they were discussing Allen's pro-day. Brian Billick offered up the comparison to Kyle Boller. He used his experience as a word of caution. He and his scouts overlooked the low completion % by attributing it to the lack of talent surrounding Kyle. He countered that the potential and ceiling is what organizations fall in love with, but look out for the floor. With such a caveat, he would not take the risk within the top 5 (Mayock said he would be surprised if Allen isn't taken in the top 5).
if he fell out of a boat.
Taped Allen' pro day. Gotta tell you, I was blown away. Wow.Arm strength isn't everything but if you can mold this guy he will be great.
That's the thing with Allen. You will look at his stats and you will stay "STAY AWAY!" Then you will actually watch him play and his arm strength and athleticism leaves you in awe. He is such a huge risk but the upside is immense. I would take Darnold and Rosen over him but if the Giants did draft Allen I wouldn't be upset at all.
One day you might know what you are talking about, but not today.
| He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.
Why and how? If you live in Flushing, how the fuck do you get so many Wyoming games? And why are you watching them?
Why and how? If you live in Flushing, how the fuck do you get so many Wyoming games? And why are you watching them?
IGNORE THE TROLL
to oranges.
|All those speaking of Allen s inaccuracies
Seem to skirt Eli similar issues
The inaccuracy discussion has to do with the fact that there has been hardly any successful QB's to come out since 2000 with a completion % in college below 58%.
And by successful, David Garrard is the pinnacle.
Eli had a higher completion % in college than Allen - he broke the 60% barrier at least. 60.8%
And fool themselves into thinking they can 'coach him up' As they have for countless other QBs in the history of the draft.
Meanwhile the guy that's a natural, smooth, accurate touch passer with a very live arm and thinks at an NFL level isn't impressive enough for some.
Seen this movie before.
I think Josh Allen would be a better fit for playing in the windy conditions of the Meadowlands as opposed to Darnold and Rosen. Warm weather QBs who don't have great arm strength would probaby be better in a dome or other warm weather conditions, but thats just my opinion. Josh Allen has that big arm which should work better piercing through the fall/winter winds at Metlife.
I think the native of Eau Claire Wisconsin, Eli Manning, has thrived in the cold......
...can live wth Rosen knowing full well the risks vs the rewards. Don't want Allen or Mayfield.
Look at BBI’s hero Elisha Manning. Great family of QB play - the Arch and Peyton. Some of the best coaching in the world for QBs....Cutcliffe, Coughlin, Gilbride. And he’s been surrounded by great skill players - Plax, Nicks, Smith, Shockey, Cruz, OBJ, etc.
Yet our hero is < 60% for his career.
Allen on the other hand hasn’t. He’s more skilled than Elisha and is eager to learn. Once he gets around the better coaching and the luxury of better talent, I feel good this accuracy issue will be put to rest...
that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.
For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.
| that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.
For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.
I can't believe you are still flogging that so-called "study." Even assuming there was any validity whatsoever to that mess, Allen missed the mythical "cut" by six completions.
No GM in his right mind would take that silly fan exercise seriously, and would have expected you to be smarter than that.
| that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.
For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.
I’m not. I’ll double check, but I can’t think of a QB since 2000 who will be drafted as high as Allen having played with such inferior talent...That’s an enormous factor here driving the results. You can’t just assume everyone is starting from the same baseline. I’m sure Allen would enjoy playing for Oklahoma and their superior talent against the Big12 dishwasher defenses...
I'm not. I'll double check, but I can't think of a QB since 2000 who will be drafted as high as Allen having played with such inferior talent...That's an enormous factor here driving the results. You can't just assume everyone is starting from the same baseline. I'm sure Allen would enjoy playing for Oklahoma and their superior talent against the Big12 dishwasher defenses...
And it's not just the relative talent. It's the relative schemes.
The completion % is absolutely a red flag but it's completely overblown imo if you watch his game tape. Accuracy is not Allen's strength but more importantly it's not some fatal flaw.
| 2005 52.8%
2006 57.7%
2007 56.1%
Rookie year 7 games started 48.2%
All we heard from fans that time, that will improve he will get better. He did and so can Allen.
People look for the flaws to support their position! But your point is spot on. Most of these players are going to develop yet we expect there to no areas of improvement coming from college.
I’d be good with Darnold, Rosen or Allen. Allen’s athleticism and arm strength are very appealling. Couple him with Shurm and it only gets better.