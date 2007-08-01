Josh Allen Pro Day on live now NFL Network GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:04 pm Inside Wyoming's practice facility. Expected to throw 45-50 throws according to Mayock.

He throws a rocket even on his short passes so far GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:09 pm : link the touch is going to be key.

... okayrene : 3/23/2018 2:11 pm : link Anyone have that stat that showed the Top 4/5 college QB prospects and % of snaps under center?

Looking good on his touch passes so far GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:15 pm : link .

Ridiculous arm talent BLUATHRT : 3/23/2018 2:17 pm : link and his footwork looks so much better than it used to.He can be special.

Jesus SimpleMan : 3/23/2018 2:18 pm : link what a cannon of an arm. Throwing lasers.

Pat Shurmur just shaking his head and smirking GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:19 pm : link likes what he sees?

His arm strength is rediculous BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/23/2018 2:20 pm : link absolute lasers out of his hands.

He's showing a little touch BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/23/2018 2:24 pm : link on the short throws too, but they still seem like they are being fired out of a jugs machine.

Best AcidTest : 3/23/2018 2:26 pm : link arm strength since Elway. This format is best suited to highlight his awesome arm. But his accuracy issues are real. Big risk at #2.

RE: ...

Quote: Anyone have that stat that showed the Top 4/5 college QB prospects and % of snaps under center?



Allen 211 (35.2%)

Rosen 254 (33.6%

Jackson 72 (8.4%)

Mayfield 43 (4.8%)

Darnold 41 (4.2%)

Allen 211 (35.2%)
Rosen 254 (33.6%
Jackson 72 (8.4%)
Mayfield 43 (4.8%)
Darnold 41 (4.2%)

The better he does the better for us. yatqb : 3/23/2018 2:27 pm : link .

Need the jugs gun on his passes GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:28 pm : link .

Jeez ryanmkeane : 3/23/2018 2:29 pm : link dude has a fucking cannon

Just wait for it Sy'56 : 3/23/2018 2:29 pm : link "Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point

RE: Just wait for it

Quote: "Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point



But he's no throwing in the rain :}

RE: Just wait for it

Quote: "Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point



I hope so. Buffalo - time to up the ante!

I don’t know much about him TommytheElephant : 3/23/2018 2:31 pm : link But if everyone keeps saying “accuracy issues” that scares me ...



Unless we are doing 999 All game long

Best quote of day Fast Eddie : 3/23/2018 2:31 pm : link Ball bounces off receivers chest n mayock says if that ball was a harpoon that kid would be dead lol

Here goes the deep balls SimpleMan : 3/23/2018 2:32 pm : link Just overthrew the WR on the last one by 5+ yards.

RE: Just wait for it

Quote: "Best pro day I have ever seen" is coming at some point

You can be the first, just to get it out of the way.

You can be the first, just to get it out of the way.
Then we can read your evaluation report.

If he sits for a year and learns, he could be special GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:33 pm : link .

The WRs BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/23/2018 2:36 pm : link really didn't do him any favors watching this Pro day. They quit on the deep routes.

Has a great arm jeff57 : 3/23/2018 2:36 pm : link But his accuracy is an issue.

RE: The WRs

Quote: really didn't do him any favors watching this Pro day. They quit on the deep routes.



For sure.

... BleedBlue : 3/23/2018 2:38 pm : link cannon arm, average accuracy. bit of a concern. i like him, but i like darnold better

. . . . jeff57 : 3/23/2018 2:39 pm : link Same Giants contingent that was at USC the other day is standing behind Josh Allen while he throws at Wyoming Pro Day. They are coach Pat Shurmur, asst. GM Kevin Abrams, Sr. VP of player evaluation Chris Mara and scout Chris Pettit.

Still see him ranked 3rd GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 2:39 pm : link 1. Darnold

2. Rosen

3. Allen

RE: RE: ...

Quote: In comment 13882703 okayrene said:





Quote:





Anyone have that stat that showed the Top 4/5 college QB prospects and % of snaps under center?







Allen 211 (35.2%)

Rosen 254 (33.6%

Jackson 72 (8.4%)

Mayfield 43 (4.8%)

Darnold 41 (4.2%) Link - ( New Window )



thank you

For those of us who can’t watch now TommytheElephant : 3/23/2018 2:40 pm : link I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?

RE: RE: The WRs

Quote: In comment 13882770 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





really didn't do him any favors watching this Pro day. They quit on the deep routes.







For sure.



More accurately the scramble deep routes. The streaks were fine.

final analysis Chip : 3/23/2018 2:40 pm : link accuracy issues vs turnover issues vs concussion history and family who might tell him to retire young. Take your pick

Looked great in a controlled environment The_Boss : 3/23/2018 2:40 pm : link Assuming Darnold isn't available, I prefer Rosen much more.

Well, I haven't seen a lot of pro days kennyd : 3/23/2018 2:41 pm : link but that was awfully impressive. His arm strength is amazing and he showed some touch today. His accuracy certainly didn't look as bad as some people make it out to be today (I know, he was inside and he's throwing in shorts but still... We could be a great fit for him.

If (IF) we stay at #2 sign me up for Barkley or Allen

RE: Still see him ranked 3rd

Quote: 1. Darnold

2. Rosen

3. Allen



It's Rosen for me.

Eli Manning first 3 years starting including SB year NYSports1 : 3/23/2018 2:41 pm : link 2005 52.8%

2006 57.7%

2007 56.1%



Rookie year 7 games started 48.2%



All we heard from fans that time, that will improve he will get better. He did and so can Allen.

RE: For those of us who can't watch now

Quote: I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?



The WRs ran out of gas on the scramble drills, and pulled up and kind of lost the ball.



The WRs ran out of gas on the scramble drills, and pulled up and kind of lost the ball.

I think NFL receivers do a better job of locating the ball. It's something they do in drills at the combine.

RE: For those of us who can't watch now

Quote: I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?



Not really. He was throwing 70+ yards and the recievers had a hard time keeping up and adjusting. NFL WRs would have had most of them

RE: For those of us who can't watch now

Quote: I am sensing he struggled towards the end- true?



Slow WRs.

HARD pass on Allen Frankie in Flushing : 3/23/2018 2:44 pm : link He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.

RE: HARD pass on Allen

Quote: He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.



No you didn't.

RE: HARD pass on Allen

Quote: He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.



Just leave already. You bring nothing to the table. Go away troll.

RE: RE: HARD pass on Allen

Quote: In comment 13882805 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.







Just leave already. You bring nothing to the table. Go away troll.



I did watch a lot of Allen, Rosen, and Darnold once the Giants went downhill. Allen is just not accurate. Sorry.

Eli Manning 4 years of college NYSports1 : 3/23/2018 3:07 pm : link Freshman 48.5%

Sophmore 63.5%

Junior 58.0%

Senior 62.4%





Josh Allen



Freshman: 66.7%

Sophmore: 56.0%

Junior : 56.3%





His post workout ryanmkeane : 3/23/2018 3:09 pm : link interview with Mayock was very good...seems like a great/humble kid. Mentioned multiple times the teammates and coaches who helped him along the way to get better. That's a key sign for a face of a franchise

Absolutely LOVE Josh Allen PSIMMS 22-25-268 : 3/23/2018 3:23 pm : link Unparalleled arm strength, improving footwork and mechanics and can run as well as almost anyone at the QB position. Throws unbelievably well on the run. Has a lot of Carson Wentz in him. And he has played with inferior surrounding players his whole life (small high school; Wyoming; his group of WR's/TE/FB today, etc.), other than during the Senior Bowl, where he kicked ass.

Allen is my #1 QB as well Chris684 : 3/23/2018 3:24 pm : link ..



Love him as a prospect with Shurmur and a year behind Eli.

Giants had a private workout with Rosen after his pro day... GFAN52 : 3/23/2018 3:25 pm : link I wonder if they will set one up with Allen while they are in Wyoming or bring him in later for his workout?

I had heard that he didn't have a QB coach at Wyoming. Diver_Down : 3/23/2018 3:31 pm : link He himself attributes his accuracy issues with getting his feet right. Anyone who has watched him - Do you see an improvement since he started working with Chris Palmer? I know it is a short window since Mobile and his pro-day today, but as a comparison you would like to see his uptake/improvement as a result of proper coaching. With Eli starting this year and Allen sitting behind and learning/improving his technique, he could be special. I'm intrigued by the guy. I still favor Rosen.

RE: RE: HARD pass on Allen

Quote: In comment 13882805 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.







No you didn't.



LOL...in the poster's defense, it's possible to watch quite a few games online...youtube and my guess is they stream Wyoming games.



LOL...in the poster's defense, it's possible to watch quite a few games online...youtube and my guess is they stream Wyoming games.

Michigan football, Ohio State foobtall, USC football, Miami football, Wyoming football, Texas football, etc... ;)

Allen has his warts Biteymax22 : 3/23/2018 3:34 pm : link but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.



If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.

RE: Allen has his warts

Quote: but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.



If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.



Put him in the Shurmur Lab of Learning and I bet the finished product could be sensational...



Put him in the Shurmur Lab of Learning and I bet the finished product could be sensational...

Or just draft him for Hail Mary's... ;)

RE: Allen has his warts

Quote: but if we were to take a QB in the first they wouldn't start this year (or maybe next year) anyway, so I wouldn't freak if the Giants took him.



If coached well (our coach is good with QBs) he has by far the most physical potential to work with. He just won't be ready as soon as Darnold or Rosen.



I agree if we didn't hire an offensive coordinator like Shurmur as our head coach I'd be more concerned but with Shula and Shurmur coaching him and learning behind Eli it might be a good situation for him. I wouldn't mind Rosen as well who I think is ranked in my view above Allen either.

Mayock is really looking old these days eli4life : 3/23/2018 3:44 pm : link .

This is the guy i want. rasbutant : 3/23/2018 3:45 pm : link but what do i know. I will be really happy with any of the top 3 or a trade down. Lots of good options this year, its good to be at 2 and get to decide your own fate, only thing better would be #1.

RE: I had heard that he didn't have a QB coach at Wyoming.

he's improved tremendously since Wyoming's Bowl game. Daniel Jeremiah even said he can't remember the last time he's seen a WB make such marked improvement over the course of a draft offseason.

Bomar had an arm like that but didn't amount gtt350 : 3/23/2018 4:20 pm : link to anything

Just to the uneducated eye Dave on the UWS : 3/23/2018 4:22 pm : link there was a very notable difference with his throwing at the combine. And not having a QB coach would explain why he locks onto receivers and doesn’t read defenses well. To me his strongest selling point ( excluding his arm) is his personality, how he carries himself, his work ethic. There are a lot of Great intangibles here.

RE: RE: I had heard that he didn't have a QB coach at Wyoming.

Quote: In comment 13882931 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





He himself attributes his accuracy issues with getting his feet right. Anyone who has watched him - Do you see an improvement since he started working with Chris Palmer? I know it is a short window since Mobile and his pro-day today, but as a comparison you would like to see his uptake/improvement as a result of proper coaching. With Eli starting this year and Allen sitting behind and learning/improving his technique, he could be special. I'm intrigued by the guy. I still favor Rosen.



he’s improved tremendously since Wyoming’s Bowl game. Daniel Jeremiah even said he can’t remember the last time he’s seen a WB make such marked improvement over the course of a draft offseason.



Thank you. To me that proves his willingness to be coached and to put what he's learned into action. He is an intriguing prospect.

All those speaking of Allen s inaccuracies joeinpa : 3/23/2018 5:05 pm : link Seem to skirt Eli similar issues

RE: All those speaking of Allen s inaccuracies

Quote: Seem to skirt Eli similar issues



Eli circa 2007-8? or Eli circa 2017-18?

RE: Bomar had an arm like that but didn't amount

Quote: to anything

No he didn't have close to the arm talent that Allen has. Where do people come up with this shit?

Just watched this Marty866b : 3/23/2018 6:35 pm : link Taped Allen' pro day. Gotta tell you, I was blown away. Wow.Arm strength isn't everything but if you can mold this guy he will be great.

Was watching the Path to the Draft, Diver_Down : 3/23/2018 6:57 pm : link and they were discussing Allen's pro-day. Brian Billick offered up the comparison to Kyle Boller. He used his experience as a word of caution. He and his scouts overlooked the low completion % by attributing it to the lack of talent surrounding Kyle. He countered that the potential and ceiling is what organizations fall in love with, but look out for the floor. With such a caveat, he would not take the risk within the top 5 (Mayock said he would be surprised if Allen isn't taken in the top 5).

RE: Just watched this

Quote: Taped Allen' pro day. Gotta tell you, I was blown away. Wow.Arm strength isn't everything but if you can mold this guy he will be great.

That's the thing with Allen. You will look at his stats and you will stay "STAY AWAY!" Then you will actually watch him play and his arm strength and athleticism leaves you in awe. He is such a huge risk but the upside is immense. I would take Darnold and Rosen over him but if the Giants did draft Allen I wouldn't be upset at all.

RE: HARD pass on Allen

Why and how? If you live in Flushing, how the fuck do you get so many Wyoming games? And why are you watching them?

RE: RE: HARD pass on Allen

Quote: In comment 13882805 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





He looks great in shorts but horribly inaccurate in games. I watched a ton of Wyoming football.



Why and how? If you live in Flushing, how the fuck do you get so many Wyoming games? And why are you watching them?

IGNORE THE TROLL

It is apples..



Quote: All those speaking of Allen s inaccuracies

joeinpa : 5:04 pm : link : reply

Seem to skirt Eli similar issues



The inaccuracy discussion has to do with the fact that there has been hardly any successful QB's to come out since 2000 with a completion % in college below 58%.



And by successful, David Garrard is the pinnacle.



60.8% to oranges.The inaccuracy discussion has to do with the fact that there has been hardly any successful QB's to come out since 2000 with a completion % in college below 58%.And by successful, David Garrard is the pinnacle.Eli had a higher completion % in college than Allen - he broke the 60% barrier at least. 60.8%

People will fall in love with his arm Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2018 9:51 pm : link And fool themselves into thinking they can 'coach him up' As they have for countless other QBs in the history of the draft.



Meanwhile the guy that's a natural, smooth, accurate touch passer with a very live arm and thinks at an NFL level isn't impressive enough for some.



Seen this movie before.

The Meadowlands TheShade : 3/23/2018 11:34 pm : link I think Josh Allen would be a better fit for playing in the windy conditions of the Meadowlands as opposed to Darnold and Rosen. Warm weather QBs who don't have great arm strength would probaby be better in a dome or other warm weather conditions, but thats just my opinion. Josh Allen has that big arm which should work better piercing through the fall/winter winds at Metlife.

I want Darnold... Torrag : 12:06 am : link ...can live wth Rosen knowing full well the risks vs the rewards. Don't want Allen or Mayfield.

This accuracy issue is overblown... bw in dc : 12:18 am : link Look at BBI’s hero Elisha Manning. Great family of QB play - the Arch and Peyton. Some of the best coaching in the world for QBs....Cutcliffe, Coughlin, Gilbride. And he’s been surrounded by great skill players - Plax, Nicks, Smith, Shockey, Cruz, OBJ, etc.



Yet our hero is < 60% for his career.



Allen on the other hand hasn’t. He’s more skilled than Elisha and is eager to learn. Once he gets around the better coaching and the luxury of better talent, I feel good this accuracy issue will be put to rest...

You are missing the point..



For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.

RE: You are missing the point..

Quote: that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.



For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch. I can't believe you are still flogging that so-called "study." Even assuming there was any validity whatsoever to that mess, Allen missed the mythical "cut" by six completions.



I can't believe you are still flogging that so-called "study." Even assuming there was any validity whatsoever to that mess, Allen missed the mythical "cut" by six completions.

No GM in his right mind would take that silly fan exercise seriously, and would have expected you to be smarter than that.

RE: You are missing the point..

Quote: that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.



For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.



I'm not. I'll double check, but I can't think of a QB since 2000 who will be drafted as high as Allen having played with such inferior talent...That's an enormous factor here driving the results. You can't just assume everyone is starting from the same baseline. I'm sure Allen would enjoy playing for Oklahoma and their superior talent against the Big12 dishwasher defenses...

RE: RE: You are missing the point..

Quote: In comment 13883610 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





that it isn't based on Pro completion %. It isn't based on completion % from the 80's and 90's.



For collegiate QB's coming out since 2000, nobody has excelled with less than 58% in college. David Garrard is the best of the bunch.







I’m not. I’ll double check, but I can’t think of a QB since 2000 who will be drafted as high as Allen having played with such inferior talent...That’s an enormous factor here driving the results. You can’t just assume everyone is starting from the same baseline. I’m sure Allen would enjoy playing for Oklahoma and their superior talent against the Big12 dishwasher defenses...



And it's not just the relative talent. It's the relative schemes.



And it's not just the relative talent. It's the relative schemes.

The completion % is absolutely a red flag but it's completely overblown imo if you watch his game tape. Accuracy is not Allen's strength but more importantly it's not some fatal flaw.