Mara on Odell at NFL Owner's Meetings

John Mara at NFL Meetings: "I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior. He knows what is expected of him and now it's up to him."



"I'm not going to talk about his contract. Contracts get done when they're supposed to get done. We'll just have to see what happens."



Is that a departure from where Mara was a few months ago wanting to make Odell a Giant for life?



"Not necessarily."

Certainly a change of tone. Giant John : 1:48 pm : link Perhaps Mr. Mara would like to see change as opposed to ask for it?

Hopefully John starts doing his job bceagle05 : 1:50 pm : link half as well as Odell does his.

Quote: half as well as Odell does his.



Should have asked him why he kept that POS Reese around so long BigBlue4You09 : 1:52 pm : link .

Quote: .



Tito Wooten. ajr2456 : 2:02 pm : link Josh Brown. A couple of serial domestic abusers the Giants have given contract extensions to.



Weird time to have morals.

NFL is a business averagejoe : 2:04 pm : link Sounds like Mara is not in a re-negotiate the contract kinda mood. Odell is under contract and is expected to have a healthy productive season and to not bring any distraction to the team. Nothing wrong with that.

Quote: Josh Brown. A couple of serial domestic abusers the Giants have given contract extensions to.



Weird time to have morals.



Yes because all those making comments and passing judgement have perfect lives.



Odell has not done anything violent or abused anybody. Is he perfect? No. Does he do goofy stuff? Yes. Should he be perfect like Eli? As long as he doesn't sell non game worn jerseys as game worn.... In comment 13885347 ajr2456 said:Yes because all those making comments and passing judgement have perfect lives.Odell has not done anything violent or abused anybody. Is he perfect? No. Does he do goofy stuff? Yes. Should he be perfect like Eli? As long as he doesn't sell non game worn jerseys as game worn....

Quote: half as well as Odell does his. John Mara has two Super Bowl rings as owner, Odell has none as a player. In comment 13885334 bceagle05 said:John Mara has two Super Bowl rings as owner, Odell has none as a player.

Quote: Are in full force. It's staggering. Just, just....staggering.



There's one thing staggering in this thread and it's not what you think... In comment 13885361 Frankie in Flushing said:There's one thing staggering in this thread and it's not what you think...

Morons PaulN : 2:23 pm : link Sum up people that can not understand that 1 great talent with his attitude ruin a team. But keep justifying him. In the long run you will see how wrong you are, you just will hide, change your mind, make an excuse, say when you changed your mind and how right you were to change it then, every excuse under the sun for people that never admit they are wrong. Beckham is a me player, that is not a leader you want nor a teammate you want. Players will not say it now because he is such a great talent, but it will all come out one day.

Quote: Sum up people that can not understand that 1 great talent with his attitude ruin a team. But keep justifying him. In the long run you will see how wrong you are, you just will hide, change your mind, make an excuse, say when you changed your mind and how right you were to change it then, every excuse under the sun for people that never admit they are wrong. Beckham is a me player, that is not a leader you want nor a teammate you want. Players will not say it now because he is such a great talent, but it will all come out one day.



Calling other people morons but doesn't understand basic sentence structure. In comment 13885377 PaulN said:Calling other people morons but doesn't understand basic sentence structure.

Media should have asked Mara NYSports1 : 2:29 pm : link Why did he throw Reese and McAdoo under the bus regarding the Eli situation.



It was Mara who wanted to see Webb play but when he saw the fans reaction he panicked and fired Reese and McAdoo in season. Foolish....Should have owned up to it and fired them at the end of the year

Don’t understand the Josh Brown comments UConn4523 : 2:29 pm : link they fucked up on that one, so that means what exactly? Are they never allowed to be upset with a player for the rest of their existence?



As for Maras comments, glad he’s making an assertive statement. Don’t think it means much but glad he’s finally growing a pair.



“Expect a trade soon”. Zero chance.

. arcarsenal : 2:30 pm : link I've always said that Beckham will be here long-term, but I'm starting to change my mind about that.

Quote: they fucked up on that one, so that means what exactly? Are they never allowed to be upset with a player for the rest of their existence?



As for Maras comments, glad he’s making an assertive statement. Don’t think it means much but glad he’s finally growing a pair.



“Expect a trade soon”. Zero chance.



They knew about what happened and signed him anyway, and he's come out stronger against a player who hasn't done anything nearly as bad. In comment 13885381 UConn4523 said:They knew about what happened and signed him anyway, and he's come out stronger against a player who hasn't done anything nearly as bad.

Can you not learn from a mistake? UConn4523 : 2:34 pm : link Jesus Christ. I support Beckham being here but the Josh Brown comparison and comments are absurd.



Apply that logic to yourself or anyone you know. You’d all be out of jobs.

Quote: Jesus Christ. I support Beckham being here but the Josh Brown comparison and comments are absurd.



Apply that logic to yourself or anyone you know. You’d all be out of jobs.



That's the point. Mara comes out and says this about Odell because he knows it'll satisfy the media. When it came to Josh Brown he ran and hid. It's cowardice.



Why couldn't he just say no comment instead of publicy blasting his player? In comment 13885387 UConn4523 said:That's the point. Mara comes out and says this about Odell because he knows it'll satisfy the media. When it came to Josh Brown he ran and hid. It's cowardice.Why couldn't he just say no comment instead of publicy blasting his player?

Think OBJ is the best WR in FB now but going to be a big target TMS : 2:38 pm : link by the DBs, LBs in this league and he could be injured sooner rather than later. Thats a consideration when you are going to pay him like a QB.

The point is Mara isn’t allowed to say anything UConn4523 : 2:41 pm : link unless the crime is equal or greater than that of Browns, that’s essentially what your comments mean.



I don’t know why Mara didn’t say “no comment”. And I don’t know why he didn’t comment much on Brown although I suspect part of it was due to legal reasons and partly because he was embarassed.



Either way it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t say whatever he wants about Beckham regardless of him committing a crime or not.

Translation IMHO DavidinBMNY : 2:41 pm : link No long term deal for OBJ. Someone makes them an offer that makes the team better OBJ is gone.



Else, play out the 1 yr deal, take it from there - control him for at least 2 years.



Look for the NYG to hedge there bet by signing Collins to a long term extension.





Quote: that the Giants are betting off trading this distraction.



If you post it enough does it make it true?



Both sides of the Odell fence are nauseating. In comment 13885394 Frankie in Flushing said:If you post it enough does it make it true?Both sides of the Odell fence are nauseating.

His comments are also pretty standard UConn4523 : 2:44 pm : link Mara isn’t going to talk about his contract or discipline. He essentially said “no comment” without using those words.



Like everything else Odell related, people will hear what they want to hear.

Quote: No long term deal for OBJ. Someone makes them an offer that makes the team better OBJ is gone.



Else, play out the 1 yr deal, take it from there - control him for at least 2 years.



Look for the NYG to hedge there bet by signing Collins to a long term extension.





I don't think hedging their bet means what you think it means. In comment 13885401 DavidinBMNY said:I don't think hedging their bet means what you think it means.

Beckham is a difference maker .McL. : 2:46 pm : link The Giants have precious few of them right now... You don't trade difference makers unless its something egregious. Nothing Beckham has done has been egregious. immature - yes.



As for the latest video, some claim its spliced, but one thing for sure is, his wrists were not tatooed. They are now. Its old.

Quote: .



Of course they are. If he sternly said “no comment” I think we’d get the same exact reactions for the same exact posters. In comment 13885406 Ten Ton Hammer said:Of course they are. If he sternly said “no comment” I think we’d get the same exact reactions for the same exact posters.

Quote: .



Maybe the two Super Bowl titles played a part in that decision... but hey what do I know? I guess he was just a POS after all. In comment 13885336 BigBlue4You09 said:Maybe the two Super Bowl titles played a part in that decision... but hey what do I know? I guess he was just a POS after all.

Quote: I've always said that Beckham will be here long-term, but I'm starting to change my mind about that.



I'm starting to think the same. In comment 13885382 arcarsenal said:I'm starting to think the same.

This is Mara sending a message Emil : 3:05 pm : link That has to be sent and no it doesn’t mean a trade is imminent or even in the works. It means the owner isn’t going to talk about Odell and contract negotiations every time he has a microphone in his face. And OBJ gets his contract when the Giants are ready to give it to him.



As much as I love OBJ the Giants can’t lock him up yet. He needs to prove he can stay out of the negative headlines for a good stretch first. I think he can, especially once everyone gets back to playing football. The problem with the idea of trading OBJ is you’ll never get anywhere near his value back, especially now. Plus he’s the cheapest all pro player you can for find on offense. Trading him now for what would be back page stories for anyone else is foolish and knee jerk and Mara is neither of those things.



OBJ will get his contract as long as he doesn’t bite the hand.

Can we have a separate forum for just odell nygiants16 : 3:06 pm : link Yes let's trade the best player on the team, and acquire draft picks and hope you draft a player just as good...



Meanwhile Beckham goes on and has a hall of fame career...

One detail from the article Go Terps : 3:09 pm : link The coke video was shot on March 8. So it wasn't an old video like many claimed. And while I suppose it's possible he didn't do blow off her tits when she offered, I know what I believe.

Quote: Yes let's trade the best player on the team, and acquire draft picks and hope you draft a player just as good...



Meanwhile Beckham goes on and has a hall of fame career...



Exactly. Nothing OBJ has done makes the prospect of that scenario any more acceptable. If he was a locker room cancer I could see it, but he’s not. What Odell needs to focus on right now is being a member of the NYG and producing at an elite level. Then he’ll get his contract. In comment 13885442 nygiants16 said:Exactly. Nothing OBJ has done makes the prospect of that scenario any more acceptable. If he was a locker room cancer I could see it, but he’s not. What Odell needs to focus on right now is being a member of the NYG and producing at an elite level. Then he’ll get his contract.

in his japanhead : 3:11 pm : link time as a giant he's also missed a full season's-worth of games with injury (most of them this past year with the broken ankle). does that factor into contract negotiations? one would think it'd have to.

Quote: The coke video was shot on March 8. So it wasn't an old video like many claimed. And while I suppose it's possible he didn't do blow off her tits when she offered, I know what I believe.



So you believe he did come even though he has had zero issues with drugs? Makes sense In comment 13885450 Go Terps said:So you believe he did come even though he has had zero issues with drugs? Makes sense

Quote: Perhaps Mr. Mara would like to see change as opposed to ask for it?



I think his change of tone is related more to the fact that he's tired of answering the same bullshit questions every time the media talks to him. In comment 13885333 Giant John said:I think his change of tone is related more to the fact that he's tired of answering the same bullshit questions every time the media talks to him.

Quote: time as a giant he's also missed a full season's-worth of games with injury (most of them this past year with the broken ankle). does that factor into contract negotiations? one would think it'd have to.



Absolutely. It’s probably one of the biggest factors in the fact he doesn’t have an extension yet. If he would have turned in a typical year last season we’d probably hear about ongoing and close to resolved negotiations.



If OBJ has 90 receptions 1,200 yds and 8+ TDs does anyone think Mr. Mara doesn’t open his wallet. In comment 13885453 japanhead said:Absolutely. It’s probably one of the biggest factors in the fact he doesn’t have an extension yet. If he would have turned in a typical year last season we’d probably hear about ongoing and close to resolved negotiations.If OBJ has 90 receptions 1,200 yds and 8+ TDs does anyone think Mr. Mara doesn’t open his wallet.

Quote: In comment 13885333 Giant John said:





Quote:





Perhaps Mr. Mara would like to see change as opposed to ask for it?







I think his change of tone is related more to the fact that he's tired of answering the same bullshit questions every time the media talks to him.



I agree. He’s got a team to rebuild In comment 13885467 paesan98 said:I agree. He’s got a team to rebuild

Quote: that the Giants are betting off trading this distraction.



I strongly dislike you as a person. In comment 13885394 Frankie in Flushing said:I strongly dislike you as a person.

I thought mitch300 : 3:32 pm : link It was Robby Anderson who was arrested and threatened to fuck the cops wife and nut her in the eye. I could see how some can be confused, with both of them are WR'S and play in N.Y.

Quote: The coke video was shot on March 8. So it wasn't an old video like many claimed. And while I suppose it's possible he didn't do blow off her tits when she offered, I know what I believe.

Let's be honest, you wouldn't have needed any video to believe what you believe. Once you get it in your head to dislike a player, there's no coming back from that. In comment 13885450 Go Terps said:Let's be honest, you wouldn't have needed any video to believe what you believe. Once you get it in your head to dislike a player, there's no coming back from that.

Quote: It was Robby Anderson who was arrested and threatened to fuck the cops wife and nut her in the eye. I could see how some can be confused, with both of them are WR'S and play in N.Y.



Exactly. And how many questions have the Jets been subjected to about their WR. Not nearly as many as Mara gets on OBJ. Can’t blame him if he doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. In comment 13885485 mitch300 said:Exactly. And how many questions have the Jets been subjected to about their WR. Not nearly as many as Mara gets on OBJ. Can’t blame him if he doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.

GD .McL. : 3:39 pm : link Who are you to question who I am.



I have been on this site for over 20 years, long before you arrived!



I lost my handle, which was #102 (McL - no periods) FYI, and stopped posting for long time and just lurked.



I recently got a new handle...



If you have read any of my posts you will see that I am nothing like the Trolls you accuse me of being. I started posting again because of some of the extreme idiocy going on. The exact opposite of the person who was signing off because of it.



Perhaps you should get your fact straight before making accusations.

DG and Abrams are realist . TMS : 3:42 pm : link Doubt they pay OBJ what he thinks he is worth . Unless OBJ wants to be a New Yorker which he probably wants to be. Love this team

OBJ is phenomenal exiled : 3:56 pm : link I don’t know why, but wide receivers always seem to be the drama queens—sometimes the better they are, the more drama they generate.



But his drama is just noise. It’s completely beside the point. He’s the best player the team has had in a long, long time. I’d hate to lose him.

Quote: Doubt they pay OBJ what he thinks he is worth . Unless OBJ wants to be a New Yorker which he probably wants to be. Love this team



I think you are right. As of now, both parties want the other. As far as money is concerned. OBJ isn’t getting a 20 million dollar a year offer. But, with the very disappointing Sammy Watkins getting 16 mil per year, I think OBJ should get around 18. At least that’s a what the market suggests. In comment 13885501 TMS said:I think you are right. As of now, both parties want the other. As far as money is concerned. OBJ isn’t getting a 20 million dollar a year offer. But, with the very disappointing Sammy Watkins getting 16 mil per year, I think OBJ should get around 18. At least that’s a what the market suggests.

Quote: I don’t know why, but wide receivers always seem to be the drama queens—sometimes the better they are, the more drama they generate.



But his drama is just noise. It’s completely beside the point. He’s the best player the team has had in a long, long time. I’d hate to lose him.



When you consider that the Giants have given contracts to players who blew their hand off, abused their wives, had to be picked up in jail, and were convicted of sexual assault in college, I can’t imagine that OBJs antics sweat them enough to overrule his phenomenal play on the field. I’m sure the Giants will find a way to structure a contract the rewards OBJ but also protects the organization. In comment 13885523 exiled said:When you consider that the Giants have given contracts to players who blew their hand off, abused their wives, had to be picked up in jail, and were convicted of sexual assault in college, I can’t imagine that OBJs antics sweat them enough to overrule his phenomenal play on the field. I’m sure the Giants will find a way to structure a contract the rewards OBJ but also protects the organization.

OBJ WillVAB : 4:09 pm : link He’s never been arrested or suspended and that’s all I care about. If he wants to do blow off some hot chick’s tits more power to him as long as he doesn’t get arrested or suspended.



That said, every time one of these videos surfaces he’s only hurting himself. Hard to demand to be the highest paid WR in the game when your behavior is creating the perception of being a risky contract. Giants would be better off franchising him.

Getting later in the day XBRONX : 4:15 pm : link did i miss this in the thread,Giants co-owner John Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday he had grown weary of some of the sideshow aspects of his best player’s life.

To the “trade him” crowd Emil : 4:21 pm : link If you read the ESPN article about Maras comments. Head Coach Pat Schurmur made a point to meet with Odell last week when Giants brass was in California looking at QBs. I don’t think the offensive minded QB whispering HC goes out of his way to meet with the team’s best offensive player if the organization really wants to trade him.



Also, how would Mara or Gettleman be helping Schurmur win games or the team improve if they traded the best offensive weapon in team history? As someone mentioned earlier, the headaches OBJ may bring are minor compared to the migraines Robby Anderson is giving the Jets. Right now, the question isn’t whether the Giants should sign OBJ, it’s when and for how much.

... christian : 4:22 pm : link If the Giants do not intend to retain Beckham, I will be very disappointed if they do not select a QB this year.



An Eli Manning led team without Beckham in 2019 might not score 150 points.

Quote: did i miss this in the thread,Giants co-owner John Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday he had grown weary of some of the sideshow aspects of his best player’s life.



Not what Mara said. He said he was tired of answer questions about OBJ. In comment 13885556 XBRONX said:Not what Mara said. He said he was tired of answer questions about OBJ.

I’m sure the Giants will find a way to structure a contract the rewards OBJ but also protects the organization.



I hope so. I hadn’t realized how many BBI fans want him gone—and seem to think he will be.



I hope so. I hadn’t realized how many BBI fans want him gone—and seem to think he will be.

Damn.just saw the video of beckham Shockwave : 4:25 pm : link Not sure how I missed all this news.\



It’s been in the back of my mind for awhile now but the kid has turned into a nightmare. He has obvious mental health issues and seemingly just wants to enjoy the party life. Which is fine with me if he wasn’t the NYG’s and NFL’s star wide receiver.



The fame went to his head. I don’t see him recovering from it. That combined with his injury last year, his tiny size, future contractor, future locker room cancer probability? I said trade him and come away with another top 5-10 pick this year, another round 1 next year and whatever else we can get.





Quote: Not sure how I missed all this news.\



It’s been in the back of my mind for awhile now but the kid has turned into a nightmare. He has obvious mental health issues and seemingly just wants to enjoy the party life. Which is fine with me if he wasn’t the NYG’s and NFL’s star wide receiver.



The fame went to his head. I don’t see him recovering from it. That combined with his injury last year, his tiny size, future contractor, future locker room cancer probability? I said trade him and come away with another top 5-10 pick this year, another round 1 next year and whatever else we can get.





He has obvious mental health issues?



Cmon. Let's not act like armchair psychologists here.



Odell is immature. That's it. Needs to grow up and be smarter. But mental health stuff isn't a thing you just label a person with from your couch. Don't do that. In comment 13885571 Shockwave said:He has obvious mental health issues?Cmon. Let's not act like armchair psychologists here.Odell is immature. That's it. Needs to grow up and be smarter. But mental health stuff isn't a thing you just label a person with from your couch. Don't do that.

Quote: Not sure how I missed all this news.\



It’s been in the back of my mind for awhile now but the kid has turned into a nightmare. He has obvious mental health issues and seemingly just wants to enjoy the party life. Which is fine with me if he wasn’t the NYG’s and NFL’s star wide receiver.



The fame went to his head. I don’t see him recovering from it. That combined with his injury last year, his tiny size, future contractor, future locker room cancer probability? I said trade him and come away with another top 5-10 pick this year, another round 1 next year and whatever else we can get.





Seriously? You got all that out of a video that’s been out for 3 weeks?



You won’t get a haul for OBJ. Coming off injury, due to get a big payday. Not an attractive trade piece right now.



Mara also said today the team is not shopping Odell, but would listen to offers as they would for all other players on the roster. In comment 13885571 Shockwave said:Seriously? You got all that out of a video that’s been out for 3 weeks?You won’t get a haul for OBJ. Coming off injury, due to get a big payday. Not an attractive trade piece right now.Mara also said today the team is not shopping Odell, but would listen to offers as they would for all other players on the roster.

Quote:



Quote:







I’m sure the Giants will find a way to structure a contract the rewards OBJ but also protects the organization.







I hope so. I hadn’t realized how many BBI fans want him gone—and seem to think he will be.





Which tells me he probably won’t be. Mara is far more measured than BBI. He’s on record as not even holding this 15 million dollar lawsuit against OBJ. I’m sure Mara is annoyed, but more with the drama and circus that OBJ brings on himself. Not so much OBJ, more of what comes with it. In comment 13885570 exiled said:Which tells me he probably won’t be. Mara is far more measured than BBI. He’s on record as not even holding this 15 million dollar lawsuit against OBJ. I’m sure Mara is annoyed, but more with the drama and circus that OBJ brings on himself. Not so much OBJ, more of what comes with it.

Completely clean house Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:37 pm : link Our locker room culture is a train wreck. Trade Shocke... I mean OBJ and stock it with leaders and high character guys like Strahan, Jacobs, Snee, OHara, Diehl and so forth.



If we do that, its time to dust off the ol' SB clock and hang it back up in the locker room!

Quote: Our locker room culture is a train wreck. Trade Shocke... I mean OBJ and stock it with leaders and high character guys like Strahan, Jacobs, Snee, OHara, Diehl and so forth.



If we do that, its time to dust off the ol' SB clock and hang it back up in the locker room!



LOL... you obviously don't remember much of Strahan's career. He made plenty of his own waves.



Dave Diehl also plowed into like 5 cars because he was driving hammered.



It's amazing how these guys are canonized while Odell is treated like America's Most Wanted. In comment 13885585 Coach Red Beaulieu said:LOL... you obviously don't remember much of Strahan's career. He made plenty of his own waves.Dave Diehl also plowed into like 5 cars because he was driving hammered.It's amazing how these guys are canonized while Odell is treated like America's Most Wanted.

Quote: Our locker room culture is a train wreck. Trade Shocke... I mean OBJ and stock it with leaders and high character guys like Strahan, Jacobs, Snee, OHara, Diehl and so forth.



If we do that, its time to dust off the ol' SB clock and hang it back up in the locker room!



Strahan? The guy who sat out multiple training camps so he could get paid? In comment 13885585 Coach Red Beaulieu said:Strahan? The guy who sat out multiple training camps so he could get paid?

What prejudice? Go Terps : 4:55 pm : link The guy's been a dick since he got here, and I was maybe the first guy on the board to say so. His behavior since then has been such that many Giants fans (and maybe now the owner) now see him the same way I have.



That's not prejudice. The guy is a dick.

Quote: The coke video was shot on March 8. So it wasn't an old video like many claimed. And while I suppose it's possible he didn't do blow off her tits when she offered, I know what I believe.



Sigh

I may as well give up publicly proclaiming my dismay when I find myself in agreement with Go Terps.... In comment 13885450 Go Terps said:SighI may as well give up publicly proclaiming my dismay when I find myself in agreement with Go Terps....

Quote: The guy's been a dick since he got here, and I was maybe the first guy on the board to say so. His behavior since then has been such that many Giants fans (and maybe now the owner) now see him the same way I have.



That's not prejudice. The guy is a dick.



Don't pull that shoulder patting yourself on the back..



In comment 13885600 Go Terps said:Don't pull that shoulder patting yourself on the back..

OBJ is an interesting case here micky : 5:04 pm : link I wouldn't be surprised if a great offer for him hits the table, hes good as gone.



With that said, it's not like he's done anything like criminal, drugs, nor etc. but his antics, knowing full well now he's under the microscope, isnt getting better. thus, thinking mara and etc have pretty much behind closed doors laid a line to not be crossed now.



Hate to see such talent get away, but if they feel it's getting too much antics wise, don't blame them for not re upping the contract.

Eric from BBI

Quote: In comment 13885585 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





Our locker room culture is a train wreck. Trade Shocke... I mean OBJ and stock it with leaders and high character guys like Strahan, Jacobs, Snee, OHara, Diehl and so forth.



If we do that, its time to dust off the ol' SB clock and hang it back up in the locker room!







LOL... you obviously don't remember much of Strahan's career. He made plenty of his own waves.



Dave Diehl also plowed into like 5 cars because he was driving hammered.



It's amazing how these guys are canonized while Odell is treated like America's Most Wanted.



Uh ok…What were Strahan issues? Not wanting to be fined for showing up to a meeting 5 minutes early?



David Diehl was a class act other than one incident (POS yes) In comment 13885587 arcarsenal said:Uh ok…What were Strahan issues? Not wanting to be fined for showing up to a meeting 5 minutes early?David Diehl was a class act other than one incident (POS yes)

Ugh Sammo85 : 5:16 pm : link This is really getting tiresome.



Enough about one guy being the center of attention whether it’s Eli and his feelings or OBJ and his antics.



I want a team, not a bunch of drama over one a has-been who’s barely backup quality now or the other, a never-will-be, when the chips are on the table when it matters most.



Hopefully both of these guys are gone after this year if not sooner.

These Odell discussions are never going to end until... EricJ : 5:17 pm : link A. Odell just STFU and plays football.

B. Odell gets traded or leaves via free agency.



I really wish he would just SFTU already and be an ambassador to the game and his team similar to Larry Fitz and Jerry Rice and not like Terrel Owens.



I think every Giants' fan would just love to have Odell on this team until he can no longer physically play the game. However, about half of us also know that all of his other shit just has no place on a championship team.



By the way, we still need to see if this injury has taken any of his quickness away.

The question is regarding the OBJ chart.. Shockwave : 5:19 pm : link Since he started in NFL has his issues gone up, down, up and down. Or has it continuously trended upwards non-stop. We have seen nothing from the kid to say everything that has happened so far with him is anywhere near the end.



He JM2.0

Johnny Manziel 2.0? UConn4523 : 5:22 pm : link I’m pretty much done on Odell threads but I’ll call out stupid shit like that. Manziel was never a good NFL player, never had elite talent, never won the Browns a bunch of games, was never a leader, and always had a drinking and drug problem.



But other than that, you are correct.

RE: These Odell discussions are never going to end until... arcarsenal : 5:23 pm : link

Quote: A. Odell just STFU and plays football.

B. Odell gets traded or leaves via free agency.



I really wish he would just SFTU already and be an ambassador to the game and his team similar to Larry Fitz and Jerry Rice and not like Terrel Owens.



I think every Giants' fan would just love to have Odell on this team until he can no longer physically play the game. However, about half of us also know that all of his other shit just has no place on a championship team.



By the way, we still need to see if this injury has taken any of his quickness away.



A broken ankle isn't going to sap him of any quickness.



It wasn't a muscular tear. This shouldn't have any impact on him athletically.



Look, I'm tired of reading about this shit too. But part of it is also that the media and a lot of other people desperately want to knock him down and see him fail and have a big target on him.



I don't know when the video is from - I don't know if it's from 3 weeks ago or 3 years ago. But if it is old, what has he even done that is problematic otherwise?



Josh Norman will be nearly 3 years old at the start of this coming season. Nothing like that has happened since. He's been flagged like 2-3 times total since then that I can remember.



I read these threads sometimes and they look like we're discussing Robby Anderson or Greg Hardy.



A lot of people definitely bend over backwards to defend him at times (me included), but it seems like it's just a neverending witch hunt.



He's going to wind up run of town because this will eventually just come to a head.



Even when he doesn't do anything, headlines come out about him getting into fights at nightclubs that he isn't even at. Its wild In comment 13885617 EricJ said:A broken ankle isn't going to sap him of any quickness.It wasn't a muscular tear. This shouldn't have any impact on him athletically.Look, I'm tired of reading about this shit too. But part of it is also that the media and a lot of other people desperately want to knock him down and see him fail and have a big target on him.I don't know when the video is from - I don't know if it's from 3 weeks ago or 3 years ago. But if it is old, what has he even done that is problematic otherwise?Josh Norman will be nearly 3 years old at the start of this coming season. Nothing like that has happened since. He's been flagged like 2-3 times total since then that I can remember.I read these threads sometimes and they look like we're discussing Robby Anderson or Greg Hardy.A lot of people definitely bend over backwards to defend him at times (me included), but it seems like it's just a neverending witch hunt.He's going to wind up run of town because this will eventually just come to a head.Even when he doesn't do anything, headlines come out about him getting into fights at nightclubs that he isn't even at. Its wild

Something is gonna have to be decided soon ghost718 : 5:41 pm : link We'll see what happens



Walking away from the draft with Barkley and either Chubb/Fitzpatrick would be something else.

RE: Something is gonna have to be decided soon arcarsenal : 5:47 pm : link

Quote: We'll see what happens



Walking away from the draft with Barkley and either Chubb/Fitzpatrick would be something else.



It would, but we'd also be walking away from it with zero starting caliber outside WR's.



Sterling Shepard as our #1?



If we're committing to Eli for another 1-2 years, you can't saddle him with that. It's destined to fail. In comment 13885646 ghost718 said:It would, but we'd also be walking away from it with zero starting caliber outside WR's.Sterling Shepard as our #1?If we're committing to Eli for another 1-2 years, you can't saddle him with that. It's destined to fail.

It's funny that Cowboys fans and the Dallas media... ajr2456 : 5:48 pm : link Were not clamoring to trade Zeke out of town after he pulled a woman's top down and got accused of domestic violence.





Quote: Were not clamoring to trade Zeke out of town after he pulled a woman's top down and got accused of domestic violence.





That’s really the heart of it for me. I wish Beckham was the model type of player we all hope and dream for, but I’ll settle for not being a criminal. The NFL and the Giants are a hobby, whether people want to admit it or not. We make opinions with fractional pieces of information, and think we are correct.



It’s funny to read some of these reactions, it’s also sad at the same time. In comment 13885658 ajr2456 said:That’s really the heart of it for me. I wish Beckham was the model type of player we all hope and dream for, but I’ll settle for not being a criminal. The NFL and the Giants are a hobby, whether people want to admit it or not. We make opinions with fractional pieces of information, and think we are correct.It’s funny to read some of these reactions, it’s also sad at the same time.

Quote: He’s never been arrested or suspended and that’s all I care about. If he wants to do blow off some hot chick’s tits more power to him as long as he doesn’t get arrested or suspended.



That said, every time one of these videos surfaces he’s only hurting himself. Hard to demand to be the highest paid WR in the game when your behavior is creating the perception of being a risky contract. Giants would be better off franchising him.



Except he was suspended. I'm surprised that some fans forgot about him coming unhinged and ear-holing Norman. He was subsequently suspended for his actions. In comment 13885545 WillVAB said:Except he was suspended. I'm surprised that some fans forgot about him coming unhinged and ear-holing Norman. He was subsequently suspended for his actions.

Quote:

Look, I'm tired of reading about this shit too. But part of it is also that the media and a lot of other people desperately want to knock him down and see him fail and have a big target on him.



Yeah I agree that people will look for any small thing and will make a huge deal out of it. That being said, the guy simply is not helping himself here. Lets take that recent video for example. Most people are arguing whether he was doing coke in the video. Not me... I am comfortable enough knowing that he probably didn't. HOWEVER, why the hell is he putting himself in that environment? Why is he with someone who would actually take a phone out to record it to? Some horrible decision making there. When you are an athlete of that level you are a target and it is on him to limit the chances that shit will end up going viral.... whether it is this video or a photo on a boat, or whatever. In comment 13885623 arcarsenal said:Yeah I agree that people will look for any small thing and will make a huge deal out of it. That being said, the guy simply is not helping himself here. Lets take that recent video for example. Most people are arguing whether he was doing coke in the video. Not me... I am comfortable enough knowing that he probably didn't. HOWEVER, why the hell is he putting himself in that environment? Why is he with someone who would actually take a phone out to record it to? Some horrible decision making there. When you are an athlete of that level you are a target and it is on him to limit the chances that shit will end up going viral.... whether it is this video or a photo on a boat, or whatever.

EricJ UConn4523 : 5:59 pm : link sometimes the answer is simple. In this case I think it is. He let his guard down and it bit him in the ass. I feel that way because he clearly has security (the lawsuit) and either didn’t have it when he was abroad, or just got careless.



That’s the fair way to look at things. Or people can do what they do best and claim all sorts of shit because they have an axe to grind.

I've goofed on GoTerps a lot, in the past. Klaatu : 6:08 pm : link I've called him "Scrooge McDuck" (with pictures) among other things.



But I agreed with him during the Shockey kerfuffle and I'm beginning to agree with him now.

Quote: sometimes the answer is simple. In this case I think it is. He let his guard down and it bit him in the ass. I feel that way because he clearly has security (the lawsuit) and either didn’t have it when he was abroad, or just got careless.



That’s the fair way to look at things. Or people can do what they do best and claim all sorts of shit because they have an axe to grind.



yeah he let his guard down. He needs to be A LOT smarter not only with what he does but what he says too. We can banter back and forth on it forever but in the end this is his life and his future and only he can control what happens. It is still early in his career to just grow up and be a pro.

In comment 13885675 UConn4523 said:yeah he let his guard down. He needs to be A LOT smarter not only with what he does but what he says too. We can banter back and forth on it forever but in the end this is his life and his future and only he can control what happens. It is still early in his career to just grow up and be a pro.

I trying to figure out what OBJ did wrong... Bill L : 6:11 pm : link What crimes he committted, what behavior needs to be modified, etc. someone help me Out?

Quote: In comment 13885587 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13885585 Coach Red Beaulieu said:





Quote:





Our locker room culture is a train wreck. Trade Shocke... I mean OBJ and stock it with leaders and high character guys like Strahan, Jacobs, Snee, OHara, Diehl and so forth.



If we do that, its time to dust off the ol' SB clock and hang it back up in the locker room!







LOL... you obviously don't remember much of Strahan's career. He made plenty of his own waves.



Dave Diehl also plowed into like 5 cars because he was driving hammered.



It's amazing how these guys are canonized while Odell is treated like America's Most Wanted.







Uh ok…What were Strahan issues? Not wanting to be fined for showing up to a meeting 5 minutes early?



David Diehl was a class act other than one incident (POS yes)



Well there was the whole press conference where he called out the HC while that coach was burying his mother. In comment 13885613 Shockwave said:Well there was the whole press conference where he called out the HC while that coach was burying his mother.

A little more in depth quotes from what Mara said steve in ky : 6:14 pm : link Quote: Speaking at the NFL meetings, Mara said he is not angry with Beckham, who recently was seen in a video in bed with a woman and what appeared to be white powder, though the timing of the video and its content is uncertain.



“It’s too often he allows himself to be put in bad situations and uses bad judgment,” Mara said, adding that the video “wasn’t helpful. He knows what we expect of him and now it’s up to him. We certainly are not shopping him. Coming off 3-13 when we played as poorly as we did, I can’t say anyone is untouchable.”...



“Contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done. We’ll just have to see what happens,” Mara said. He added that Beckham playing out the contract is “a possibility.”

Link - ( New Window

Quote: Dear other teams:



Call us. Let’s make a deal.



Regards,

John



Really not how I read that at all. In comment 13885653 bw in dc said:Really not how I read that at all.

Quote: What crimes he committted, what behavior needs to be modified, etc. someone help me Out?



Yeah, I'm getting stuck on it too.



It depends on that video. I've seen that it's from 2015 - I've seen that it's from recently. But I'm not sure how it was recent if he doesn't have the same tattoos.



If it is, shame on him... even if he didn't do any drugs. He should know better.



If it's not, I'm not really sure what the problem is unless we're still focused on really old shit like Norman, the kicking net, or the boat trip. All of which should be let go of by now. In comment 13885698 Bill L said:Yeah, I'm getting stuck on it too.It depends on that video. I've seen that it's from 2015 - I've seen that it's from recently. But I'm not sure how it was recent if he doesn't have the same tattoos.If it is, shame on him... even if he didn't do any drugs. He should know better.If it's not, I'm not really sure what the problem is unless we're still focused on really old shit like Norman, the kicking net, or the boat trip. All of which should be let go of by now.

Quote: Since he started in NFL has his issues gone up, down, up and down. Or has it continuously trended upwards non-stop. We have seen nothing from the kid to say everything that has happened so far with him is anywhere near the end.



He JM2.0



Little overly dramatic don’t you think. In comment 13885618 Shockwave said:Little overly dramatic don’t you think.

. arcarsenal : 6:17 pm : link What's clear is that this guy is going to get run out of town one way or another.



I'm starting to think it's inevitable. The wolves have been out and want him out of here and soon enough, they'll get what they want.

Quote:



Quote:





Speaking at the NFL meetings, Mara said he is not angry with Beckham, who recently was seen in a video in bed with a woman and what appeared to be white powder, though the timing of the video and its content is uncertain.



“It’s too often he allows himself to be put in bad situations and uses bad judgment,” Mara said, adding that the video “wasn’t helpful. He knows what we expect of him and now it’s up to him. We certainly are not shopping him. Coming off 3-13 when we played as poorly as we did, I can’t say anyone is untouchable.”...



“Contracts get done when they’re supposed to get done. We’ll just have to see what happens,” Mara said. He added that Beckham playing out the contract is “a possibility.”



Link - ( New Window )



Thanks for posting the article. I go back to my first post. This is Mara sending a message. You wanna get paid, smarten up. In comment 13885704 steve in ky said:Thanks for posting the article. I go back to my first post. This is Mara sending a message. You wanna get paid, smarten up.

RE: . Emil : 6:20 pm : link

Quote: What's clear is that this guy is going to get run out of town one way or another.



I'm starting to think it's inevitable. The wolves have been out and want him out of here and soon enough, they'll get what they want.



Only solution is winning. In comment 13885710 arcarsenal said:Only solution is winning.

OBJ has made a terrible Eli look decent the last few years BigBlue4You09 : 6:29 pm : link Biggest mistake in franchise history would be getting rid of this guy when Eli finally passes the torch

Quote: What's clear is that this guy is going to get run out of town one way or another.



I'm starting to think it's inevitable. The wolves have been out and want him out of here and soon enough, they'll get what they want.



I guarantee you that if he produces on the field and keeps the rest of it clean, then that won't happen. In comment 13885710 arcarsenal said:I guarantee you that if he produces on the field and keeps the rest of it clean, then that won't happen.

Quote: Biggest mistake in franchise history would be getting rid of this guy when Eli finally passes the torch



On the other hand, the biggest mistake could be signing him long term.



It’s quite the challenge... In comment 13885731 BigBlue4You09 said:On the other hand, the biggest mistake could be signing him long term.It’s quite the challenge...

Portraying Beckham as some kind of targeted victim is interesting Go Terps : 7:00 pm : link Four years of him being a dipshit is going to get attention, especially when everyone knows the Giants are at a crossroads with him from a contract perspective.



Pointing to other players around the league and what they've done has no bearing on whether or not Beckham is and has been an asshole. He is, and he has been.

He’s not a victim but he’s not a criminal Bill L : 7:01 pm : link In the off-season and off the field, he’s you or me so far.

Quote: Four years of him being a dipshit is going to get attention, especially when everyone knows the Giants are at a crossroads with him from a contract perspective.



Pointing to other players around the league and what they've done has no bearing on whether or not Beckham is and has been an asshole. He is, and he has been.



You're missing the point. Those players around the league are either highly paid or are going to be soon. Yet there's no rush to trade those guys.



Hell, if Josh Gordon stays clean produces back to back years Cleveland will probably pay him. In comment 13885778 Go Terps said:You're missing the point. Those players around the league are either highly paid or are going to be soon. Yet there's no rush to trade those guys.Hell, if Josh Gordon stays clean produces back to back years Cleveland will probably pay him.

Quote: In the off-season and off the field, he’s you or me so far.



No one is suggesting throwing him in jail. What is at issue is whether his employer should continue to tolerate this idiot at a significant pay increase, or trade him for picks at a time when the rebuilding franchise could use all the picks and salary cap space it can muster. In comment 13885781 Bill L said:No one is suggesting throwing him in jail. What is at issue is whether his employer should continue to tolerate this idiot at a significant pay increase, or trade him for picks at a time when the rebuilding franchise could use all the picks and salary cap space it can muster.

Quote: Four years of him being a dipshit is going to get attention, especially when everyone knows the Giants are at a crossroads with him from a contract perspective.



Pointing to other players around the league and what they've done has no bearing on whether or not Beckham is and has been an asshole. He is, and he has been.



So who justly deserves more scrutiny? Robby Anderson, Gronk, or OBJ? The media is fascinated by him and he sells. In comment 13885778 Go Terps said:So who justly deserves more scrutiny? Robby Anderson, Gronk, or OBJ? The media is fascinated by him and he sells.

Quote: If the Giants do not intend to retain Beckham, I will be very disappointed if they do not select a QB this year.



An Eli Manning led team without Beckham in 2019 might not score 150 points.





Pat Riley is the champ of building up value on someone who he says he has “no intention of trading.”



The Shurmer Beckham meeting could mean lots of things:



Get familiar

Talk about Paris

or

Try to relate and motivate

any above plus and or not add a window dressing that the NYGs are OK keeping him and are not intending to go to the draft without him.



Why show your cards?

Why create a weak hand?



Mara says one thing

Shumur says another

DG wants to invest lots of money for lineman



It says we will take your call but we never said we want to specifically deal him.





My hope is that we can trade him and get pick #4 pick or #5 pick another player and a #1 next year.



Cleveland just added WRs?



I prefer another generation player Barkley at #4 or Nelson... another player off Cleveland roster and the #1 next year...



I would not pay any receiver over 10% of my total cap. In comment 13885564 christian said:Pat Riley is the champ of building up value on someone who he says he has “no intention of trading.”The Shurmer Beckham meeting could mean lots of things:Get familiarTalk about ParisorTry to relate and motivateany above plus and or not add a window dressing that the NYGs are OK keeping him and are not intending to go to the draft without him.Why show your cards?Why create a weak hand?Mara says one thingShumur says anotherDG wants to invest lots of money for linemanIt says we will take your call but we never said we want to specifically deal him.My hope is that we can trade him and get pick #4 pick or #5 pick another player and a #1 next year.Cleveland just added WRs?I prefer another generation player Barkley at #4 or Nelson... another player off Cleveland roster and the #1 next year...I would not pay any receiver over 10% of my total cap.

this team mdc1 : 7:13 pm : link should not waste time on an individual that has not ability to be contrite about their behavior. Maybe we can get more weapons instead of one and individuals that do not play grab ass with their life and others.

Quote:



You're missing the point. Those players around the league are either highly paid or are going to be soon. Yet there's no rush to trade those guys.





No, I think YOU are missing the point. The ONLY thing that kept Odell from being dumped already due to his stupid actions IS his play on the field. An average WR would have been gone by now.



Now my next statement here is not directed at you but to anyone responding to the original post with John Mara's comments. Did anyone expect Mara to send a message that Odell can do whatever he wants and it would be "okay"? He has a team that was like a drunken pirate ship last year with NO control or discipline at all. If he didn't say what he said about Odell then I would be extremely disappointed. In comment 13885785 ajr2456 said:No, I think YOU are missing the point. The ONLY thing that kept Odell from being dumped already due to his stupid actions IS his play on the field. An average WR would have been gone by now.Now my next statement here is not directed at you but to anyone responding to the original post with John Mara's comments. Did anyone expect Mara to send a message that Odell can do whatever he wants and it would be "okay"? He has a team that was like a drunken pirate ship last year with NO control or discipline at all. If he didn't say what he said about Odell then I would be extremely disappointed.

Quote: should not waste time on an individual that has not ability to be contrite about their behavior. Maybe we can get more weapons instead of one and individuals that do not play grab ass with their life and others.



So are we blaming him for the French model secretly video taping him?



Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to fill the team full of Boy Scouts and hold professional football players to high moral standards, but sadly I do not think that is realistic. Anyone ever read it’s good to be Gronk? In comment 13885803 mdc1 said:So are we blaming him for the French model secretly video taping him?Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to fill the team full of Boy Scouts and hold professional football players to high moral standards, but sadly I do not think that is realistic. Anyone ever read it’s good to be Gronk?

Quote:



Robby Anderson is still a Jet.



For the Jets, Robbie Anderson is not an average player. He was their best offensive weapon last season. In comment 13885810 ajr2456 said:For the Jets, Robbie Anderson is not an average player. He was their best offensive weapon last season.

I don’t agree that an average player would be gone by now UConn4523 : 7:28 pm : link A. Because average players don’t generate news like this and B. He hasn’t had any major on field issues since the Carolina game almost 3 years ago.



I honestly don’t know where people come up with this stuff.

Quote: Four years of him being a dipshit is going to get attention, especially when everyone knows the Giants are at a crossroads with him from a contract perspective.



Pointing to other players around the league and what they've done has no bearing on whether or not Beckham is and has been an asshole. He is, and he has been.



I don't know, it's just as interesting to me that he's portrayed this way given what his actual transgressions are/were. I don't feel like other players who have done worse get the same type of media targets on their backs.



You keep calling him things like a "dipshit" or an "asshole" - but all that proves is that you don't like him.



I'm not so naive that I can't figure out why not everyone is his biggest fan, I just don't really see behavior that warrants getting rid of him for a suboptimal return.



I would be way more inclined to want to get rid of him if he were a legal problem or if it was clear he wasn't liked by his teammates. But neither are true.



I still think he provides way more on the field than any of the purported drawbacks.



He should grow up - but I don't think anything that has happened is good enough reason to trade away arguably the most talented offensive player we've ever seen.



Why can't he be a part of the solution? In comment 13885778 Go Terps said:I don't know, it's just as interesting to me that he's portrayed this way given what histransgressions are/were. I don't feel like other players who have done worse get the same type of media targets on their backs.You keep calling him things like a "dipshit" or an "asshole" - but all that proves is thatdon't like him.I'm not so naive that I can't figure out why not everyone is his biggest fan, I just don't really see behavior that warrants getting rid of him for a suboptimal return.I would be way more inclined to want to get rid of him if he were a legal problem or if it was clear he wasn't liked by his teammates. But neither are true.I still think he provides way more on the field than any of the purported drawbacks.He should grow up - but I don't think anything that has happened is good enough reason to trade away arguably the most talented offensive player we've ever seen.Why can't he be a part of the solution?

Quote: A. Because average players don’t generate news like this and B. He hasn’t had any major on field issues since the Carolina game almost 3 years ago.



I honestly don’t know where people come up with this stuff.



Maybe it’s because I think so highly of uconn in general. But man, I love and appreciate your takes. In comment 13885840 UConn4523 said:Maybe it’s because I think so highly of uconn in general. But man, I love and appreciate your takes.

Quote: A. Because average players don’t generate news like this and B. He hasn’t had any major on field issues since the Carolina game almost 3 years ago.



I honestly don’t know where people come up with this stuff.



The dumb shit dog peeing celebration was deemed serious enough to warrant a dressing down from the owner. Whatever any of us thought of it, Mara was unhappy. In comment 13885840 UConn4523 said:The dumb shit dog peeing celebration was deemed serious enough to warrant a dressing down from the owner. Whatever any of us thought of it, Mara was unhappy.

Quote: In comment 13885840 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





A. Because average players don’t generate news like this and B. He hasn’t had any major on field issues since the Carolina game almost 3 years ago.



I honestly don’t know where people come up with this stuff.







The dumb shit dog peeing celebration was deemed serious enough to warrant a dressing down from the owner. Whatever any of us thought of it, Mara was unhappy.



As well he should have been. But that is a reason to part ways? In comment 13885849 Go Terps said:As well he should have been. But that is a reason to part ways?

Quote:

So are we blaming him for the French model secretly video taping him?





I will defend Odell when needed but here yeah we need to blame him for being video taped. First, an unwise decision being in the room with a pile of coke. He should have insisted that the shit be put away or kick them out. He has everything to lose. Next, these virtual strangers should be forced to leave their phones at the door. A high profile guy like that needs to take every precautionary measure to make sure this shit does not happen. They need to make sure that some girl is not going to claim her new born baby is not his either. He has to have a very tight circle of friends at least until he retires. Then, bounce quarters off of her ass with mountains of coke in the room. In comment 13885817 Emil said:I will defend Odell when needed but here yeah we need to blame him for being video taped. First, an unwise decision being in the room with a pile of coke. He should have insisted that the shit be put away or kick them out. He has everything to lose. Next, these virtual strangers should be forced to leave their phones at the door. A high profile guy like that needs to take every precautionary measure to make sure this shit does not happen. They need to make sure that some girl is not going to claim her new born baby is not his either. He has to have a very tight circle of friends at least until he retires. Then, bounce quarters off of her ass with mountains of coke in the room.

Vontaze Burfict UConn4523 : 7:36 pm : link is still employed. Courtland Finnegan was employed for years for being a scumbag. Vincent Jackson was arrested a few times, a couple for DUIs. Kenny Britt still gets work.



None of them are in the same stratosphere of talent, production and importance and all still continue to play and get paid (Finnegan may be retired, not sure on him actually).



I’m fine with people wanting our star player to shape up or ship out, but making stuff up gets old.

It is very obvious why people hate him nygiants16 : 7:37 pm : link It is the dancing and the hair, what else has he done besides the panther game that makes people hate him so much?



Never have I seen so many fans of a team hate the best player on the team...



The kicking net thing really? It was a friggin joke, he was making fun of the media making so much of him snacking the net...



He gets mad on the field? Are you friggin kidding me?



The peeing on the field was a mistake...

Quote: In comment 13885840 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





A. Because average players don’t generate news like this and B. He hasn’t had any major on field issues since the Carolina game almost 3 years ago.



I honestly don’t know where people come up with this stuff.







The dumb shit dog peeing celebration was deemed serious enough to warrant a dressing down from the owner. Whatever any of us thought of it, Mara was unhappy.



So Mara was unhappy, what does that prove? I’m sure you wanted him to knee jerk react and cut him but thankfully that didn’t happen. In comment 13885849 Go Terps said:So Mara was unhappy, what does that prove? I’m sure you wanted him to knee jerk react and cut him but thankfully that didn’t happen.

arc Go Terps : 7:38 pm : link He can be part of the solution, I just wouldn't count on it based on the judgment he continues to exhibit. Maybe he behaves going forward, who knows? But I would categorize it as an enormous risk by management to believe he will. I don't deny his ability, but I don't let that blind me to what I think is a strong possibility that his lack of judgment will one day fuck us.



Just listen to the people that like him: it's one excuse and rationalization after another. There's a degree of delusion there that would not exist if he were playing for another team.

Quote: In comment 13885817 Emil said:





Quote:







So are we blaming him for the French model secretly video taping him?









I will defend Odell when needed but here yeah we need to blame him for being video taped. First, an unwise decision being in the room with a pile of coke. He should have insisted that the shit be put away or kick them out. He has everything to lose. Next, these virtual strangers should be forced to leave their phones at the door. A high profile guy like that needs to take every precautionary measure to make sure this shit does not happen. They need to make sure that some girl is not going to claim her new born baby is not his either. He has to have a very tight circle of friends at least until he retires. Then, bounce quarters off of her ass with mountains of coke in the room.



So I hear you and I don’t disagree that it was dumb. In fact idiotic. He never should have been in that situation. But it was stupid, not criminal. Also when you got nfl players who have multiple kids all over the country (Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson come to mind ) I’m not going to look at this as an offense that warrants cutting ties. In comment 13885857 EricJ said:So I hear you and I don’t disagree that it was dumb. In fact idiotic. He never should have been in that situation. But it was stupid, not criminal. Also when you got nfl players who have multiple kids all over the country (Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson come to mind ) I’m not going to look at this as an offense that warrants cutting ties.

And no I am not defending him peeing on the field nygiants16 : 7:39 pm : link ..

Emil.... bw in dc : 7:39 pm : link Again, I’m not comparing TO’s antics directly to OBJ’s.



I’m saying they are both continuous distractions - getting there in different ways.



I get the angle that his production is outstanding, so you give him a longer leash. But I’m convinced there is a better formula to win without these self-involved, super-diva receivers....and that’s all over the league.

Quote: He can be part of the solution, I just wouldn't count on it based on the judgment he continues to exhibit. Maybe he behaves going forward, who knows? But I would categorize it as an enormous risk by management to believe he will. I don't deny his ability, but I don't let that blind me to what I think is a strong possibility that his lack of judgment will one day fuck us.



Just listen to the people that like him: it's one excuse and rationalization after another. There's a degree of delusion there that would not exist if he were playing for another team.



What does he continue to do? Norman thing and dog thing, what else? In comment 13885866 Go Terps said:What does he continue to do? Norman thing and dog thing, what else?

GT UConn4523 : 7:45 pm : link your only mistake is thinking that some (not all of us) would apply this same line of thinking for other players, even non Giants. Gronk is a perfect exemple, almost to the T. Antonio Brown is another. Both players outplay the problems they create, they win more so no one cares. And the problems they do create aren’t illegal and aren’t hurting others. They are enjoying their celebrity, shame on them.



I wish you could admit that. Maybe you have and I missed it, apologies if that’s the case.

RE: It is very obvious why people hate him Emil : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: It is the dancing and the hair, what else has he done besides the panther game that makes people hate him so much?



Never have I seen so many fans of a team hate the best player on the team...



The kicking net thing really? It was a friggin joke, he was making fun of the media making so much of him snacking the net...



He gets mad on the field? Are you friggin kidding me?



The peeing on the field was a mistake...



I’m a pretty conservative guy. I’d never have an outlandish hair cut and I have no tattoos. But it is very clear to me that a portion of the fanbase just hates the very appearance and demeanor of OBJ. If OBJ was not a great football player and he was just walking down the street I believe some would dislike him on sight without ever having met him. I didn’t use to feel this way but you read some comments, see how quickly people said he started that nightclub fight in Atlanta (and he wasn’t even in the state) hand listen to call ins on WFAN, I’m convinced plenty of people just don’t like him. He could visit 100 kids with cancer and OBJ would just be another young punk to them.



In comment 13885862 nygiants16 said:I’m a pretty conservative guy. I’d never have an outlandish hair cut and I have no tattoos. But it is very clear to me that a portion of the fanbase just hates the very appearance and demeanor of OBJ. If OBJ was not a great football player and he was just walking down the street I believe some would dislike him on sight without ever having met him. I didn’t use to feel this way but you read some comments, see how quickly people said he started that nightclub fight in Atlanta (and he wasn’t even in the state) hand listen to call ins on WFAN, I’m convinced plenty of people just don’t like him. He could visit 100 kids with cancer and OBJ would just be another young punk to them.

RE: Emil.... Emil : 7:47 pm : link

Quote: Again, I’m not comparing TO’s antics directly to OBJ’s.



I’m saying they are both continuous distractions - getting there in different ways.



I get the angle that his production is outstanding, so you give him a longer leash. But I’m convinced there is a better formula to win without these self-involved, super-diva receivers....and that’s all over the league.



Gronk, Antonio Brown, Travis Kelce. All playoff teams In comment 13885869 bw in dc said:Gronk, Antonio Brown, Travis Kelce. All playoff teams

As for the distraction thing UConn4523 : 7:49 pm : link it’s such a fan and media made up phenomenon. This isn’t the Roger Clemens steroid saga. By all accounts teammates and coaches love him, and they can get over the stupid tabloid headlines. Mara doesn’t coach or play, he’s worried about perception, production and money, so of course he’s ticked. But everyone else? Not really.

RE: RE: It is very obvious why people hate him nygiants16 : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13885862 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





It is the dancing and the hair, what else has he done besides the panther game that makes people hate him so much?



Never have I seen so many fans of a team hate the best player on the team...



The kicking net thing really? It was a friggin joke, he was making fun of the media making so much of him snacking the net...



He gets mad on the field? Are you friggin kidding me?



The peeing on the field was a mistake...







I’m a pretty conservative guy. I’d never have an outlandish hair cut and I have no tattoos. But it is very clear to me that a portion of the fanbase just hates the very appearance and demeanor of OBJ. If OBJ was not a great football player and he was just walking down the street I believe some would dislike him on sight without ever having met him. I didn’t use to feel this way but you read some comments, see how quickly people said he started that nightclub fight in Atlanta (and he wasn’t even in the state) hand listen to call ins on WFAN, I’m convinced plenty of people just don’t like him. He could visit 100 kids with cancer and OBJ would just be another young punk to them.





It is pretty obvious, ogletree mentions how Beckham is the first to call him no one talks about it...



A video of a bar fight with someone who looks like Beckham and the vitriol on that thread was unreal...



I have never heard a teammate or anyone fr that matter talk bad about him..



I have never seen a video or picture of him with alcohol in his hand, yet people assume he does drugs...



It is amazing to me In comment 13885880 Emil said:It is pretty obvious, ogletree mentions how Beckham is the first to call him no one talks about it...A video of a bar fight with someone who looks like Beckham and the vitriol on that thread was unreal...I have never heard a teammate or anyone fr that matter talk bad about him..I have never seen a video or picture of him with alcohol in his hand, yet people assume he does drugs...It is amazing to me

Emil UConn4523 : 7:52 pm : link that’s 100% correct. There’s a handful of people I know personally that hate him just because of his hair and that he dances. It’s funny, but also sad because thats the world we live in now. I ask them why they are ok with Gronk dancing and groping chicks on spring break and I usually get no response.



It’s just strange. If Beckham actually does something truly messed up I’ll be the first to want him gone. But until then I want him in blue busting 80 yard TDS.

Quote: He can be part of the solution, I just wouldn't count on it based on the judgment he continues to exhibit. Maybe he behaves going forward, who knows? But I would categorize it as an enormous risk by management to believe he will. I don't deny his ability, but I don't let that blind me to what I think is a strong possibility that his lack of judgment will one day fuck us.



Just listen to the people that like him: it's one excuse and rationalization after another. There's a degree of delusion there that would not exist if he were playing for another team.



I don't think you're totally off base - I see what you see even though you probably don't think I do.



I'm annoyed that he keeps popping up in headlines for the wrong reasons, but I also think there's definitely a bit of a witch hunt going on here.



Like I said before - if the video of him that we saw last week was recent, then even if he didn't do any drugs, he still fucked up and needs to know better than that. I said that as soon as I saw it. I'd be really disappointed if it was recent. It would tell me he's not learning.



I was under the impression that it was old. So, I don't know.



But if it's not recent, then I can't really think of anything he's done lately that warrants much criticism.



I do make some excuses for him... I won't deny that. I just see a dude who really does care about the game and wants to win and works hard. His teammates seem to like him quite a bit. Guys around the league seem to like him a lot too.



I just think the player is fantastic and that we need to be careful about being so eager to get rid of him.



I think a guy like Travis Kelce is really douchey too - but he's a huge part of KC's offense and might be the best TE in football when you factor in Gronk's inability to stay on the field.



The culture can change here without needing to ditch Beckham. The Giants should just be looking to structure a deal in a way that gives them some protection if they need it. In comment 13885866 Go Terps said:I don't think you're totally off base - I see what you see even though you probably don't think I do.I'm annoyed that he keeps popping up in headlines for the wrong reasons, but I also think there's definitely a bit of a witch hunt going on here.Like I said before - if the video of him that we saw last week was recent, then even if he didn't do any drugs, he still fucked up and needs to know better than that. I said that as soon as I saw it. I'd be really disappointed if it was recent. It would tell me he's not learning.I was under the impression that it was old. So, I don't know.But if it's not recent, then I can't really think of anything he's done lately that warrants much criticism.I do make some excuses for him... I won't deny that. I just see a dude who really does care about the game and wants to win and works hard. His teammates seem to like him quite a bit. Guys around the league seem to like him a lot too.I just think the player is fantastic and that we need to be careful about being so eager to get rid of him.I think a guy like Travis Kelce is really douchey too - but he's a huge part of KC's offense and might be the best TE in football when you factor in Gronk's inability to stay on the field.The culture can change here without needing to ditch Beckham. The Giants should just be looking to structure a deal in a way that gives them some protection if they need it.

Quote: that’s 100% correct. There’s a handful of people I know personally that hate him just because of his hair and that he dances. It’s funny, but also sad because thats the world we live in now. I ask them why they are ok with Gronk dancing and groping chicks on spring break and I usually get no response.



It’s just strange. If Beckham actually does something truly messed up I’ll be the first to want him gone. But until then I want him in blue busting 80 yard TDS.



Exactly. 100% with you.



Quite honestly. Some people need to get over themselves. I don’t expect OBj or Gronk to act like kids at Sunday school. I’d love it if we had a locker room full of Eli’s. But that’s not the world, that’s not reality. The coaches get this, amazing so many fans don’t. In comment 13885890 UConn4523 said:Exactly. 100% with you.Quite honestly. Some people need to get over themselves. I don’t expect OBj or Gronk to act like kids at Sunday school. I’d love it if we had a locker room full of Eli’s. But that’s not the world, that’s not reality. The coaches get this, amazing so many fans don’t.

So disagree on Emil : 8:10 pm : link eagles, and Atlanta. Julio Jones and Alshon Jeffrey may not be divas, but they are top tier receiving threats in this league and are paid as such.



Buffalo is a different one, but they wish they had a top tier receiving threat.

in the end fkap : 8:16 pm : link he'll get paid. The only consideration for the Giants is whether the contract is worth the production.



OBJ will always be flamboyant. The new regime may keep it from getting too outrageous, but there will always be some of the wacky behavior happening.

Quote: eagles, and Atlanta. Julio Jones and Alshon Jeffrey may not be divas, but they are top tier receiving threats in this league and are paid as such.



Buffalo is a different one, but they wish they had a top tier receiving threat.



Jeffrey is nowhere near the Brown/OBJ/Jones category of play.



Yes, Jones is top tier talent, but he's understated and a class act... In comment 13885915 Emil said:Jeffrey is nowhere near the Brown/OBJ/Jones category of play.Yes, Jones is top tier talent, but he's understated and a class act...

Quote: it’s such a fan and media made up phenomenon.



I agree 100%. Total BS because the other guys are professionals and are busy preparing themselves for the next game. They are not distracted at all by it.



Now, if anything the media creates the problem and possibly could turn it into a distraction by constantly asking team mates about another player's issues.



Next, if a player gets suspended and the team needs to alter a game plan now which means changes in the game plan and practice, then yeah that COULD be a problem.



However, then the ball is snapped if anyone think that a player is thinking about another player's issues....well, it is just ridiculous. In comment 13885886 UConn4523 said:I agree 100%. Total BS because the other guys are professionals and are busy preparing themselves for the next game. They are not distracted at all by it.Now, if anything the media creates the problem and possibly could turn it into a distraction by constantly asking team mates about another player's issues.Next, if a player gets suspended and the team needs to alter a game plan now which means changes in the game plan and practice, then yeah that COULD be a problem.However, then the ball is snapped if anyone think that a player is thinking about another player's issues....well, it is just ridiculous.

What everyone is leaving out of Mara’s comment Emil : 8:29 pm : link Yes he said they listen to offers for any player, including OBJ. And he made it clear that after going 3-13 no one is untouchable.



But he also said that trading OBJ is “not the scenario that anyone wants to see.”



If you ask me this is the Giants way of sending a message to OBJ. Shurmur meets him California in an effort to get to know him and see what makes him tick. What motivates him. The kinder approach.



Mara uses his public time at the owners meetings to deliver the stick to Shurmur’s carrot. Shape up or you can forget that contract.



Very shrewd moves by the Giants. Extend the hand with a reminder not to bite it. I sense Gettelman at work. Hope it does the trick.

Quote: your only mistake is thinking that some (not all of us) would apply this same line of thinking for other players, even non Giants. Gronk is a perfect exemple, almost to the T. Antonio Brown is another. Both players outplay the problems they create, they win more so no one cares. And the problems they do create aren’t illegal and aren’t hurting others. They are enjoying their celebrity, shame on them.



I wish you could admit that. Maybe you have and I missed it, apologies if that’s the case.



I don't care about Beckham or anyone else enjoying their celebrity. I care that Beckham is a selfish, self centered jerk. It's that simple. In comment 13885877 UConn4523 said:I don't care about Beckham or anyone else enjoying their celebrity. I care that Beckham is a selfish, self centered jerk. It's that simple.

And thats why it’s hard to take you seriously UConn4523 : 8:36 pm : link and I know you don’t care what I think, which is fine. When it comes to Beckham related stuff I’ve started steering clear of you for precisely this reason. It’s fruitless and tiresome.

Uconn Emil : 8:40 pm : link Clearly you are a perceptive guy. Curious how you read the Mara comments and the Shurmur visit with OBJ.



I just keep coming back to why would you trade off the most productive piece of your franchise when you are trying to do a relatively quick rebuild. If OBJ was 30 I could see it, but he’s 25

Emil Go Terps : 8:41 pm : link How can you hear so much talk about changing the culture of the locker room and ask that question?



He is part (not all of) the reason this team has been a loser. I agree with people that say he is popular in the locker room. I believe it, and that's part of the problem.

Quote: How can you hear so much talk about changing the culture of the locker room and ask that question?



He is part (not all of) the reason this team has been a loser. I agree with people that say he is popular in the locker room. I believe it, and that's part of the problem.



This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read. In comment 13885971 Go Terps said:This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read.

Quote: How can you hear so much talk about changing the culture of the locker room and ask that question?



He is part (not all of) the reason this team has been a loser. I agree with people that say he is popular in the locker room. I believe it, and that's part of the problem.



You may have to consider that his public or social media persona is not the same as his private persona. In comment 13885971 Go Terps said:You may have to consider that his public or social media persona is not the same as his private persona.

Teammates like him and it’s a problem UConn4523 : 8:46 pm : link Family and friends like I’m and it’s a problem. Coaches like him and it’s a problem. Haha, it’s crazy how warped some people are. I’m just waiting to hear that his children’s hosptial visits are just a ploy and he actually hates kids.



These threads simply aren’t worth it.

Enjoy your night fellas UConn4523 : 8:47 pm : link Go Giants, I think...

I am laughing UConn4523 : 8:50 pm : link you are simply a peach.

maybe Les in TO : 8:52 pm : link Mara was having a bad day and was being cranky with reporters who ask the same questions over and over again?

Quote: Family and friends like I’m and it’s a problem. Coaches like him and it’s a problem. Haha, it’s crazy how warped some people are. I’m just waiting to hear that his children’s hosptial visits are just a ploy and he actually hates kids.



These threads simply aren’t worth it.



Not to mention who did ogletree mention as the first person to call him and welcome him?



Oh and when did the locker room go to crap? Oh that's right when Beckham got hurt and was not around the team as much...



Funny how that works In comment 13885979 UConn4523 said:Not to mention who did ogletree mention as the first person to call him and welcome him?Oh and when did the locker room go to crap? Oh that's right when Beckham got hurt and was not around the team as much...Funny how that works

Beckham is such a horrible person nygiants16 : 8:53 pm : link Snacks Harrison let him babysit his kid...



Sterling shepherd had him as one of his groomsmen...



What a horrible locker room cancer

I think if every Giant fan is being honest steve in ky : 8:54 pm : link they would prefer Odell didn't pull his shenanigans.



But you simply don't replace his type of production and to want him traded is IMO short sighted. He isn't getting in trouble with the law or beating women. The guy is simply far too immature and emotional and he just needs to grow up a little. But I certainly want him playing for the Giants each Sunday; he is one of the best talents in the entire league.

Quote: The fucking owner is tired of him.



I will, just like every time you mention drafting noodle arm Jackson In comment 13885988 Go Terps said:I will, just like every time you mention drafting noodle arm Jackson

Quote: Mara was having a bad day and was being cranky with reporters who ask the same questions over and over again?



Now that I completely understand In comment 13885993 Les in TO said:Now that I completely understand

Quote: they would prefer Odell didn't pull his shenanigans.



But you simply don't replace his type of production and to want him traded is IMO short sighted. He isn't getting in trouble with the law or beating women. The guy is simply far too immature and emotional and he just needs to grow up a little. But I certainly want him playing for the Giants each Sunday; he is one of the best talents in the entire league.



2nd best talent in big blue history In comment 13885998 steve in ky said:2nd best talent in big blue history

. Bill2 : 9:05 pm : link I amazed that few mentioned a perspective that matters a lot:



If i am Mara/Tisch do i spend a very large multi year guaranteed contract on a player who continually "seems" to make judgements that may hurt him or the team.



This is why the risk azsessment is different for tbis player. The amount and size of the contract.



Forget being a fan for a moment. Do you know many successful businesses who dont have a considered opinion about giving a multi year multi million dollar contracts to folks who provide many more incidents where emotional judgement could be questioned than typical for a league with 25 to 27 as the average age ?



Would you run a careless business or want to see progress before committing?



Its not a moral "what aboutism" discussion. Its not a questiom about being consistent with past decisions or players ("what about Brown or LT?"). Thats all irrelevant. Its a business decision that stands on its own.



Judgement is part of performance. Everywhere.





Ever been in a business where you ask for more money based on doing a few things really really well and they say...sure...love to

..perform in all dimensions better first. Like maybe all of them?



And your advice is to root for a team thats run by guys that pay a lot for some kinds of performance but dont make clear the whole package requires the whole package.



Want to know why tbis is reasonable?



OBJ. He can and does exhibit good judgement. Sometimes. So its not a matter of ability. Its not a priority to him all the time. But good judgement is a priority for the teammates and owners.



Do you want highlights or a team of a professionals?



Obviously, just imo

Quote: I amazed that few mentioned a perspective that matters a lot:



If i am Mara/Tisch do i spend a very large multi year guaranteed contract on a player who continually "seems" to make judgements that may hurt him or the team.



This is why the risk azsessment is different for tbis player. The amount and size of the contract.



Forget being a fan for a moment. Do you know many successful businesses who dont have a considered opinion about giving a multi year multi million dollar contracts to folks who provide many more incidents where emotional judgement could be questioned than typical for a league with 25 to 27 as the average age ?



Would you run a careless business or want to see progress before committing?



Its not a moral "what aboutism" discussion. Its not a questiom about being consistent with past decisions or players ("what about Brown or LT?"). Thats all irrelevant. Its a business decision that stands on its own.



Judgement is part of performance. Everywhere.





Ever been in a business where you ask for more money based on doing a few things really really well and they say...sure...love to

..perform in all dimensions better first. Like maybe all of them?



And your advice is to root for a team thats run by guys that pay a lot for some kinds of performance but dont make clear the whole package requires the whole package.



Want to know why tbis is reasonable?



OBJ. He can and does exhibit good judgement. Sometimes. So its not a matter of ability. Its not a priority to him all the time. But good judgement is a priority for the teammates and owners.



Do you want highlights or a team of a professionals?



Obviously, just imo



Bill you focused on what actually matters in all this. So this is why I think the situation plays out as follows:



Giants don’t trade OBJ in 2018. They don’t have to. They control him this year.



OBJ will be told the team expects him to play on his option contract and they will evaluate as the season progresses.



Depending on performance and behavior it’s possible the Giants and OBJ reach a deal. But more likely is the team will franchise OBJ in February 2019 and start working out a long term deal if 2018 went well for OBJ. If 2018 went poorly in terms of behavior I think you see Gettleman work a trade after franchising OBJ.



Everything about Mara and Gettelmans behavior suggests they are willing to be patient in 2018. Partly because they can and partly because it’s smart. In comment 13886020 Bill2 said:Bill you focused on what actually matters in all this. So this is why I think the situation plays out as follows:Giants don’t trade OBJ in 2018. They don’t have to. They control him this year.OBJ will be told the team expects him to play on his option contract and they will evaluate as the season progresses.Depending on performance and behavior it’s possible the Giants and OBJ reach a deal. But more likely is the team will franchise OBJ in February 2019 and start working out a long term deal if 2018 went well for OBJ. If 2018 went poorly in terms of behavior I think you see Gettleman work a trade after franchising OBJ.Everything about Mara and Gettelmans behavior suggests they are willing to be patient in 2018. Partly because they can and partly because it’s smart.

I keep reading about how important OBJ is to the team. Klaatu : 9:13 pm : link How could he possibly be replaced? Who will Eli throw to?



I get that.



And then I remember similar things being said when Tiki Barber retired. He was 60% of the offense! How could he possibly be replaced?



Well, the Giants learned to live without Barber and they could learn to live without OBJ if they so choose.

Bill2 steve in ky : 9:16 pm : link With you business analogy I liken it to a salesman who brings in far more business than anyone else in the company yet pushes the envelope when it comes to being the model employee. It has been my experience that often management will look the other way at questionable behavior (as long as legal) as long as the salesman is producing far more than the rest of their staff.

OBJ continues joeinpa : 9:18 pm : link To put his team in the line of fire for negative press.



Love him, hate him, be indifferent to him, but his propensity to be in the eye of the storm shows a lack of maturity, judgement and awareness.



He s certainly not making a case that s making it easier for the Giants to offer the contract he s seeking, especially coming off an injury.

Quote: How could he possibly be replaced? Who will Eli throw to?



I get that.



And then I remember similar things being said when Tiki Barber retired. He was 60% of the offense! How could he possibly be replaced?



Well, the Giants learned to live without Barber and they could learn to live without OBJ if they so choose.



Man, we still had Toomer, Plax, Jacobs and 3 rookies in Bradshaw, Smith and Boss that were willing to step up.



that's how... In comment 13886032 Klaatu said:Man, we still had Toomer, Plax, Jacobs and 3 rookies in Bradshaw, Smith and Boss that were willing to step up.that's how...

Quote: To put his team in the line of fire for negative press.



Love him, hate him, be indifferent to him, but his propensity to be in the eye of the storm shows a lack of maturity, judgement and awareness.



He s certainly not making a case that s making it easier for the Giants to offer the contract he s seeking, especially coming off an injury.



He actually doesn’t do that at all. The media puts him there, just like they do with lots of superstars. I guess Durant, Lebron, etc. are shitty teammates too, can’t believe teams want that kind of cancer! In comment 13886041 joeinpa said:He actually doesn’t do that at all. The media puts him there, just like they do with lots of superstars. I guess Durant, Lebron, etc. are shitty teammates too, can’t believe teams want that kind of cancer!

Quote: How could he possibly be replaced? Who will Eli throw to?



I get that.



And then I remember similar things being said when Tiki Barber retired. He was 60% of the offense! How could he possibly be replaced?



Well, the Giants learned to live without Barber and they could learn to live without OBJ if they so choose.



Running back production is far easier to replace. They also had Plaxico and Toomer. Not to mention a very good OL.



OBJ has been the work horse on a very flawed team. Tiki was the best weapon among many. In comment 13886032 Klaatu said:Running back production is far easier to replace. They also had Plaxico and Toomer. Not to mention a very good OL.OBJ has been the work horse on a very flawed team. Tiki was the best weapon among many.

Whoa... Jimmy Googs : 9:38 pm : link where are you going with this? Those guys replaced Tiki and more.



Nobody on this roster is replacing OBJ's production.



Stop now with this train of thought..

Quote: In comment 13886032 Klaatu said:





Quote:





How could he possibly be replaced? Who will Eli throw to?



I get that.



And then I remember similar things being said when Tiki Barber retired. He was 60% of the offense! How could he possibly be replaced?



Well, the Giants learned to live without Barber and they could learn to live without OBJ if they so choose.







Running back production is far easier to replace. They also had Plaxico and Toomer. Not to mention a very good OL.



OBJ has been the work horse on a very flawed team. Tiki was the best weapon among many.



Tiki was more than just a running back. He caught 58 passes in 2006. Again, he was 60% of the offense that year.



The Giants aren't done acquiring weapons or rebuilding their offensive line. If someone makes them an offer they can't refuse - an offer that could help them do both of those things - I hope they take it. In comment 13886049 Emil said:Tiki was more than just a running back. He caught 58 passes in 2006. Again, he was 60% of the offense that year.The Giants aren't done acquiring weapons or rebuilding their offensive line. If someone makes them an offer they can't refuse - an offer that could help them do both of those things - I hope they take it.

. Bill2 : 9:40 pm : link Agree Emil. Doubt anything happens this year. There is no need to unless they know something we do not about OBj's medical or otherwise.



steve in ky; that's a good analogy but like all analogies has incomparables. The star salesman:



1) Get paid by formula and if and only after...not before...he or she performs. This is a guaranteed contract before the years



2) Cannot do things which may penalize other salespeople in the market game



3) the Star Salesperson gets different treatment for internal infractions...but not if they generate external fines, regulatory interference, league oversight, a lot of management time explaining, or takes actions which can reduce team effectiveness in future games as referees call things early and adversarily to "manage" the wild child.



Lets say we have a nail biter 9 and 7 season and miss the wild card because of two penalties and two Pi calls which went against us because the referees don't want to lost control of the game ( a sure way to get league ramifications and questions about their judgement)



I'm not saying he is not a great talent who I hope stays a Giant. I'm saying upfront large sums for a player who can control himself sometimes but is self indulgent at others should for our sakes and his and his teammates...be earned.



I take the comments Mara said about the QB situation, the draft and OBJ...and said maybe he learned from last year that he is 100% responsible for running an actual business not just being a steward of what Wellington wrought



Quote: How could he possibly be replaced? Who will Eli throw to?



I get that.



And then I remember similar things being said when Tiki Barber retired. He was 60% of the offense! How could he possibly be replaced?



Well, the Giants learned to live without Barber and they could learn to live without OBJ if they so choose.



We were sort of fortunate when Barber left because we had a fantastic OL, Jacobs and Ward were already here, and we drafted Bradshaw right after he left.



If we were set up to be able to replace Beckham's production in a similar way, I'd get it - but I don't think we are.



If Beckham goes, all we have left is a slot WR and a TE who sort of doubles as a WR.



WR is a need now. If we deal Beckham, it becomes a huge need. On top of plenty others. So, all we'd be doing is trading him for picks we'll need to use on the same position in hopes that whoever we pick will be anywhere near as good.



We're not going to hit on all our picks - so I guess I don't really see the point in dealing away a known quantity for more lotto tickets. In comment 13886032 Klaatu said:We were sort of fortunate when Barber left because we had a fantastic OL, Jacobs and Ward were already here, and we drafted Bradshaw right after he left.If we were set up to be able to replace Beckham's production in a similar way, I'd get it - but I don't think we are.If Beckham goes, all we have left is a slot WR and a TE who sort of doubles as a WR.WR is a need now. If we deal Beckham, it becomes aneed. On top of plenty others. So, all we'd be doing is trading him for picks we'll need to use on the same position in hopes that whoever we pick will be anywhere near as good.We're not going to hit on all our picks - so I guess I don't really see the point in dealing away a known quantity for more lotto tickets.

Quote: where are you going with this? Those guys replaced Tiki and more.



Nobody on this roster is replacing OBJ's production.



Stop now with this train of thought..



Why? You can't predict the future. Neither can I.



Maybe the Giants will be better off trading Beckham now, while his value is still high. Maybe they won't be. Maybe they'll come to regret it.



Either way, I don't see what's wrong is discussing it. In comment 13886062 Jimmy Googs said:Why? You can't predict the future. Neither can I.Maybe the Giants will be better off trading Beckham now, while his value is still high. Maybe they won't be. Maybe they'll come to regret it.Either way, I don't see what's wrong is discussing it.

My concern with Odell isn’t behavior.. Sean : 9:52 pm : link It’s his size & explosiveness. What happens when injuries impact his speed & quickness? What happens if he wears down?



Different sport, but I Jose Reyes is a similar case. If we give OBJ a huge contract, we can’t assume he will maintain his level of greatness considering his size.

You trade Odell, and it won’t matter if you draft a QB...ever Bill L : 9:59 pm : link Before OBJ and even after OBJ, we’ve had a glaring need for WR’s. And now people proposed we reduce that number to zero?



Take Barkley all you want, it even I don’t believe he’s going to always get a first down on 3rd and 20. And yet, he better because he would be are only option.

This might be all talk now jayg5 : 10:06 pm : link But come summer time this could be even worse.

What if OBJ says he's not playing for 8 mill a year. He sees players like Evans and Watkins getting 16 mill a year. What's Mara going to do then?



I don't want to trade OBJ at all and in the end I don't think Mara will have the balls to do so either, but I do see this situation getting a bit worse before it gets better

. Danny Kanell : 10:16 pm : link I’m coming in late but I’m glad to see Mara’s making his frustration public. Something has to give. If they’re ever going to trade him, now is the time while he still has value, we are in the process of a rebuild, we haven’t paid him yet and we are a month away from one of the most important drafts in recent years.



For all the people saying he’s immature and just needs to grow up...he’s entering his 5th season in the NFL. He’s already considered a veteran. How long are we supposed to wait?

Quote: Sum up people that can not understand that 1 great talent with his attitude ruin a team. But keep justifying him. In the long run you will see how wrong you are, you just will hide, change your mind, make an excuse, say when you changed your mind and how right you were to change it then, every excuse under the sun for people that never admit they are wrong. Beckham is a me player, that is not a leader you want nor a teammate you want. Players will not say it now because he is such a great talent, but it will all come out one day. yup There is a reason he has never won a football championship on any level ever

I doubt that changes least of all while he wears a NY Giants uniform. And that's not hating,insulting, piling on,pretending to be holier than though or calling him a thug. it's just an observation.



Odell is Odell's problem, not everyone else. In comment 13885377 PaulN said:yup There is a reason he has never won a football championship on any level everI doubt that changes least of all while he wears a NY Giants uniform. And that's not hating,insulting, piling on,pretending to be holier than though or calling him a thug. it's just an observation.Odell is Odell's problem, not everyone else.

Quote: is still employed. Courtland Finnegan was employed for years for being a scumbag. Vincent Jackson was arrested a few times, a couple for DUIs. Kenny Britt still gets work.



None of them are in the same stratosphere of talent, production and importance and all still continue to play and get paid (Finnegan may be retired, not sure on him actually).



I’m fine with people wanting our star player to shape up or ship out, but making stuff up gets old.



And Pacman Jones who caused a gunfight that left a bouncer paralyzed In comment 13885860 UConn4523 said:And Pacman Jones who caused a gunfight that left a bouncer paralyzed

Quote: What did OBJ do? It's more a matter of what he is than what he did. It's not wrong for people to form opinions about the character of another person with whom they have repeated dealings. To suggest otherwise is ridiculous. It seems john Mara, and quite a few others have formed their shared opinion of just who Odell is.

In comment 13885402 HitSquad said:It's more a matter of what he is than what he did. It's not wrong for people to form opinions about the character of another person with whom they have repeated dealings. To suggest otherwise is ridiculous. It seems john Mara, and quite a few others have formed their shared opinion of just who Odell is.

If Beckham goes we'll be just fine Go Terps : 10:33 pm : link Just like the twelve teams that have made the playoffs each year without him the of the four years he's been a pro. Wide receivers are as easy to find as nearly any other position.