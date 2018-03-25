Mara talking about how the QB transition in the league... GFAN52 : 3:04 pm



Quote: “I always admired the way the Packers handled it with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, so that’s a factor,’’ Mara said at the NFL owners’ meetings.



Quote: “I think a lot of times that’s unavoidable in this sport,” Mara said of hurting the feelings of the incumbent quarterback. “You have to make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the franchise. If feelings get hurt, you try not to do that, but if they do, they do.”



Mara said the Jets never called the Giants about trading up to get the second pick. The Jets struck a deal with the Colts to land the No. 3 pick.



Mara said it is too early in the evaluation process to know whom the Giants are targeting and, ultimately, whom they will take the night of April 26.



“You want to know who we’re going to pick? We don’t,” Mara said. “We’re very early on in the process. You can give me eight different scenarios and I can tell you that it’s a possibility.



Quote: “Believe me when I tell you, I don’t know if we’re taking a quarterback.”



“They’re all important picks, but the No. 2 pick in the draft is an important pick that can have a huge effect on the future of this franchise, so you have to make the right decision,’’ Mara said. “The way I look at it is it’s an opportunity for us to get a lot better, being able to pick at the top of each of these rounds and particularly with the amount of quality at the top of this draft, it gives us a chance to do something.”



As far as trading down in the draft to acquire additional picks, Mara said, “The way I look at that, if we wanted to do that, tell me who we’re gonna get with these other picks and then compare that with the person we could have got with the second pick, and then let’s see which scenario’s gonna make us better.”





A couple of quotes from the winter meetings:

RE: All of that is by the book GFAN52 : 3:12 pm : link

Quote: Exactly what you should say



True. But I think his quote on trading down just reaffirms the Giant organization philosophy of not considering it a wise move, not that I agree with it if you are overwhelmed with a trade offer. In comment 13885449 Ten Ton Hammer said:True. But I think his quote on trading down just reaffirms the Giant organization philosophy of not considering it a wise move, not that I agree with it if you are overwhelmed with a trade offer.

This is just my opinion as a fan mfsd : 3:14 pm : link I know some didn’t like the Gettleman hire as it seemed an easy, same old Giants decision...but I’m a lot more confidant Mara will trust DG’s judgement about what to do with the #2 pick. He may have felt compelled to be a lot more involved with a rookie GM or an outsider like a Louis Riddick.



FWIW, I was in camp Riddick at the time, but liked the DG decision as an alternative

I have a feeling Breeze_94 : 3:24 pm : link that if Darnold goes #1 and the Giants take a QB, it will be Josh Allen over Rosen/Mayfield.



#1- he is the prototype that teams look for- size, arm, athleticism



#2- apparently he has killed the interview process and impressed teams in that regard



#3- he has had the best pre-draft process of the group, killing it at the senior bowl, combine, and his pro-day



#4- his personality meshes the best with the Giants staff/organization. No off-the-field concerns.



#5- he has shown marked improvement since the end of the season. Means that he takes well to coaching and will only get better once he gets to work with Shurmur



#6- he makes most sense as a developmental guy who can sit for 2 years behind Eli. He is raw, but has the most upside. Baker on the other hand will not sit easy behind Eli, and Rosen is the guy who is praised for his readiness to play instead. Why not take the high upside guy over the pro ready guy if you plan on grooming a guy for 2 years anyway.

^ to add to that thought Breeze_94 : 3:26 pm : link This doesn't mean the Giants will take Allen- I just think he'd be their guy. Whether they take him will come down to whether they believe he can improve on that completion percentage and continue to ascend in the NFL.

RE: I have a feeling GFAN52 : 3:27 pm : link

How can you confirm #2? How do we know how the QBs did?

RE: RE: I have a feeling Breeze_94 : 3:32 pm : link

In comment 13885475 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





I can't confirm that myself obviously...this is what they have been talking about on NFL network. Saying that Allen has impressed teams on the whiteboard with his knowledge. This is why I phrased it as "apparently he has killed the interview process"

In comment 13885481 GFAN52 said:





Fair enough. If you went strictly on your pro day workouts however, I think Darnold's in the rain and Rosen's in the wind had better workouts.

. Bill2 : 3:48 pm : link The biggest things i took from that set of PR:



1) they are not close to their own board



2) therefore trades are speculative



3) media does not know what they are saying when it comes to the Giants



4) it was a pre emptive message to Eli...what ever will be will be. Hope it looks like green bays luck but you never know.



5) maybe a qb and maybe not



6) they are very aware how important this draft is to their prospects

I stopped reading after the Green Bay quote. bceagle05 : 3:54 pm : link I'd be shocked if we land on someone other than a QB.

It seems pretty clear that Strahan91 : 3:56 pm : link the Giants *want* to draft a QB. Whether or not they think one of the 3 remaining are worth the 2nd overall pick is still tbd

RE: . christian : 4:00 pm : link

Quote: The biggest things i took from that set of PR:



1) they are not close to their own board



2) therefore trades are speculative



3) media does not know what they are saying when it comes to the Giants



4) it was a pre emptive message to Eli...what ever will be will be. Hope it looks like green bays luck but you never know.



5) maybe a qb and maybe not



6) they are very aware how important this draft is to their prospects



RE #4: Mara might want to brush up on how much of a soap opera the transition between Favre and Rodgers ended up being.



Long-term my opinion it just would be so much easier to move on from Manning now. New GM, new coach, #2 pick with legit QB prospects. It's a picture perfect time.



RE #4: Mara might want to brush up on how much of a soap opera the transition between Favre and Rodgers ended up being.

Long-term my opinion it just would be so much easier to move on from Manning now. New GM, new coach, #2 pick with legit QB prospects. It's a picture perfect time.

Alternative now is either the embarrassment of struggling and getting benched or squeezing out mediocrity and prolonging turning this around.

Pertaining to what Mr Mara said 8TimeChamps : 4:05 pm : link How the hell can you possibly tell him who you’re going to get with the extra picks? You may have a pretty good idea if you traded down no lower than 5 but if you trade down with Buffalo at 12 and 22 that’s a pretty unreasonable question to ask. Let alone any later round picks you may acquire. That statement to me sends a strong message that a trade down is highly unlikely. What GM would put their job on the line with a request like that?

Christian jtgiants : 4:10 pm : link Or eli plays well and we win 10 games this year

RE: Pertaining to what Mr Mara said Giantimistic : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: How the hell can you possibly tell him who you’re going to get with the extra picks? You may have a pretty good idea if you traded down no lower than 5 but if you trade down with Buffalo at 12 and 22 that’s a pretty unreasonable question to ask. Let alone any later round picks you may acquire. That statement to me sends a strong message that a trade down is highly unlikely. What GM would put their job on the line with a request like that?



I actually thought this was very telling and a great way to look at it and what the Giants will do. You can tell Mara at 2,3,4,5 which impact players you think we could have and be very accurate. At 12 and 22 it would much more of a guess. Mara is pretty much saying, we cannot mess this up this year so if you don't take the 2nd pick you better be very well sure who you are getting in return.



I actually thought this was very telling and a great way to look at it and what the Giants will do. You can tell Mara at 2,3,4,5 which impact players you think we could have and be very accurate. At 12 and 22 it would much more of a guess. Mara is pretty much saying, we cannot mess this up this year so if you don't take the 2nd pick you better be very well sure who you are getting in return.

It is not about the pick, it is about the player.

RE: Christian christian : 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Or eli plays well and we win 10 games this year



Do you believe as presently constructed and with achievable improvements to the roster, an Eli Manning led Giants team can win a Super Bowl in the next 2 years?

Christian jtgiants : 4:30 pm : link I believe its a league to league year. No one thought we would win in 07 or the eagles last year. So yeah, understanding the league, its possible for sure

RE: Christian christian : 4:36 pm : link

Quote: I believe its a league to league year. No one thought we would win in 07 or the eagles last year. So yeah, understanding the league, its possible for sure



Fair enough. I find it difficult to apply that logic to a 3-13 team, a brand new system on both sides of the ball, and an aging quarterback.



Fair enough. I find it difficult to apply that logic to a 3-13 team, a brand new system on both sides of the ball, and an aging quarterback.

The 06 Giants and 16 Eagles were 8-8, and 7-9. 3-13 and largely uncompetitive against some of the worst teams in the league is a much different year.

RE: Christian Milton : 4:44 pm : link

I have complete confidence that Eli will do just that and yet I still want the Giants to draft a QB with the #2 overall pick. More than any other draft pick since 2004, this pick is about the future, not about 2018. And Eli would have to launch himself into Brady, Rodgers, Peyton territory for me to believe it's worth it to give him a $30M/year extension rather than pass the torch to the next great Giants QB who will be playing on a contract that averages $7.5M/year.

I don't think it's out of the question that Eli is not on the team Rudy5757 : 4:47 pm : link This year. If the Giants draft a QB Eli may just say you should go with the kid and move on to a contender. He saw how we handled it when he was a rookie. We probably make the playoffs that year if we stuck with Warner.



If a QB is chosen this is Elis last year with the Giants unless we make the playoffs. No reason to keep an expensive QB and not make the playoffs.



My best guess is that we,are taking a QB, too many teams are excited about this group.

Its a year to year thing Bill2 : 4:48 pm : link So it cuts down to the possibility of worse as well as better.

. arcarsenal : 4:49 pm : link Still so many moving parts and things going on.



I actually believe him that NYG really haven't made a concrete decision yet one way or another.



This is going to be a hell of a draft day. We have so many directions we can go in.



All I want them to do is go with the guy they have the strongest convictions on.



I don't want to see a QB taken just for the sake of taking a QB... but if they love one of these guys (and it's not the one CLE takes), then I hope they DO take a QB.



If they have Barkley at the top of the board and think he's the best player in this draft, they should take Barkley.



I don't think Eli has much time left and think as time goes on, he's only going to need more around him to succeed - but I wouldn't be shocked if Eli played well enough to get us back to 9-10 wins with a good enough OL and the help he needs



One thing is certain:



This is a turning point for the Giants franchise. A huge one. They need to get this right. It's literally a franchise-altering decision.

RE: RE: Christian Rjanyg : 5:04 pm : link

When you look at how many injuries NYG had last year, most of the team were back ups, especially at the skill positions on Offense and LB. Our O Ljne will be better and we should have a better running game. The big question for a turnaround will be the new defensive scheme and fitting this pieces together.



When you look at how many injuries NYG had last year, most of the team were back ups, especially at the skill positions on Offense and LB. Our O Line will be better and we should have a better running game. The big question for a turnaround will be the new defensive scheme and fitting this pieces together.

A turn around is not out of the question, even a 3-13 team.

... christian : 5:37 pm : link No disagreement there - on paper the talent needle is pointing up.



So now take a QB who's a year older, a brand new system for the offense and defense, 4-5 offensive lineman playing in new positions, the teams best player coming back from a season ending injury, presumptive position changes for several defensive lineman and linebackers.



If everything goes well, I'd expect 6-7 wins and call it a really impressive improvement.

If we draft a QB is Shurmur ready for fans clamoring... GFAN52 : 5:40 pm : link for the rookie QB to play the first bad game Eli has.

RE: I don't think it's out of the question that Eli is not on the team Ivan15 : 5:41 pm : link

Quote: This year. If the Giants draft a QB Eli may just say you should go with the kid and move on to a contender. He saw how we handled it when he was a rookie. We probably make the playoffs that year if we stuck with Warner.



If a QB is chosen this is Elis last year with the Giants unless we make the playoffs. No reason to keep an expensive QB and not make the playoffs.



My best guess is that we,are taking a QB, too many teams are excited about this group.



Rudy, that's a pretty good way to look at. May almost be guaranteed if the Giants draft a QB.

. arcarsenal : 5:50 pm : link Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.



We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.



I think it's the right move.



You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.

RE: . christian : 6:02 pm : link

Quote: Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.



We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.



I think it's the right move.



You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.



This team is a majorly tough spot. Maybe Manning isn't done, but this team as constructed basically gives him as little help as any in his career.



The bigger question should be: presumably the talent and acclimation to the system rises as the age and presumably productivity of the QB declines.



Are these trajectories going to cross to produce a chance to win a championship?



If the answer seems like no, what is the point of picking a QB, paying nearly 30M in cap dollars to the position on the type of team where 6-7 wins is the ceiling?



This team is a majorly tough spot. Maybe Manning isn't done, but this team as constructed basically gives him as little help as any in his career.

The bigger question should be: presumably the talent and acclimation to the system rises as the age and presumably productivity of the QB declines.

Are these trajectories going to cross to produce a chance to win a championship?

If the answer seems like no, what is the point of picking a QB, paying nearly 30M in cap dollars to the position on the type of team where 6-7 wins is the ceiling?

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 6:27 pm : link

I go back and forth on it a lot. I don't think there's an easy answer.



I think they're (for better or worse) looking at the fact that we won 11 games just 2 years ago with Eli - with a pretty crappy OL and run game.



FO probably feels like if we improve the line and protect him, and give him a better run game - and have a healthy Beckham, that we can be better.



I still think the wise move is to take a QB if they love one of them @ 2 - even if Eli is still the starter short-term.



This is almost certainly the best chance we're going to get in the near future. Like I said before - this is the highest we've picked since we took LT all the way back in '81. And , it's a strong QB class.



That said - it really comes down to scouting and what the board looks like.



I don't want them to FORCE a QB pick just because of the opportunity that has presented itself. Take one only if the grading matches up and they feel he can truly be a franchise guy.



We all have our opinions on this - but it's a very difficult crossroads and there's no easy answer.



I go back and forth on it a lot. I don't think there's an easy answer.

I think they're (for better or worse) looking at the fact that we won 11 games just 2 years ago with Eli - with a pretty crappy OL and run game.

FO probably feels like if we improve the line and protect him, and give him a better run game - and have a healthy Beckham, that we can be better.

I still think the wise move is to take a QB if they love one of them @ 2 - even if Eli is still the starter short-term.

This is almost certainly the best chance we're going to get in the near future. Like I said before - this is the highest we've picked since we took LT all the way back in '81. And, it's a strong QB class.

That said - it really comes down to scouting and what the board looks like.

I don't want them to FORCE a QB pick just because of the opportunity that has presented itself. Take one only if the grading matches up and they feel he can truly be a franchise guy.

We all have our opinions on this - but it's a very difficult crossroads and there's no easy answer.

I just want to see a plan and a course of action. So far, I am starting to see that, but we have a long way to go.

... christian : 6:32 pm : link It would be so like this team recently to take a QB, hang on to Manning for 2 more 7 wins seasons, and have a Rosen and Webb on roster with zero starts going into a make or break year for Schumer.

No kidding you don't know about Webb and who's fault was that... GFAN52 : 6:34 pm : link Quote: Kimberly Jones

‏

Verified account



@KimJonesSports

1h1 hour ago

More

About the #NYG search for a franchise QB to succeed Eli, John Mara: “Well, I mean we may have one on the roster right now I just don’t know that yet." Referencing Davis Webb, obvi.

RE: Mara admired how the Packers.... Milton : 6:44 pm : link

Quote: handled it with Favre and Rodgers? That was a category 3 sh-t show.

There are lessons to be learned from several transitions: Montana to Young, Brees to Rivers, Favre to Rodgers, and Smith to Mahomes.



There are lessons to be learned from several transitions: Montana to Young, Brees to Rivers, Favre to Rodgers, and Smith to Mahomes.

I include Smith to Mahomes despite the obvious differences because the potential similarities make it so intriguing (i.e., what if the Giants draft Rosen and Manning has the kind of year that Alex Smith just had?). By trading Smith to a team willing to give him an extension on the one year left of his KC contract, everyone came out ahead. This is the ideal scenario for the Giants in 2019.

RE: RE: Mara admired how the Packers.... christian : 6:59 pm : link

Manning having anything approaching the season Smith had would be an absolute miracle.

RE: I have a feeling giantstock : 7:24 pm : link

Quote: that if Darnold goes #1 and the Giants take a QB, it will be Josh Allen over Rosen/Mayfield.



#1- he is the prototype that teams look for- size, arm, athleticism



#2- apparently he has killed the interview process and impressed teams in that regard



#3- he has had the best pre-draft process of the group, killing it at the senior bowl, combine, and his pro-day



#4- his personality meshes the best with the Giants staff/organization. No off-the-field concerns.



#5- he has shown marked improvement since the end of the season. Means that he takes well to coaching and will only get better once he gets to work with Shurmur



#6- he makes most sense as a developmental guy who can sit for 2 years behind Eli. He is raw, but has the most upside. Baker on the other hand will not sit easy behind Eli, and Rosen is the guy who is praised for his readiness to play instead. Why not take the high upside guy over the pro ready guy if you plan on grooming a guy for 2 years anyway.



I hope your feeling is wrong. IMO Allen too risky. A high bust candidate.

RE: RE: RE: Mara admired how the Packers.... Bruner4329 : 8:13 pm : link

The same Smith who couldn't beat a decimated Giant Team this past season and whose arm gets exposed in a place like Met Stadium when the wind blows.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Mara admired how the Packers.... christian : 8:33 pm : link

Yes, if Manning has a 4K 26/5 season that would be a miracle.

RE: . Jimmy Googs : 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.



We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.



I think it's the right move.



You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.



Wake up. Its 2018 and we need to stop playing games...

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 9:47 pm : link

Wake up. Its 2018 and we need to stop playing games...



What games?



If they like one of these QB's, they should take one.



If Eli isn't getting the job done after a few weeks, make the switch.



I'm fine taking a QB @ 2 - I want them to if they have strong enough convictions about any of the guys who will be available when we pick.



What games?

If they like one of these QB's, they should take one.

If Eli isn't getting the job done after a few weeks, make the switch.

I'm fine taking a QB @ 2 - I want them to if they have strong enough convictions about any of the guys who will be available when we pick.

But they shouldn't force it.