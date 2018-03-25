Mara talking about how the QB transition in the league...

|
|“I always admired the way the Packers handled it with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, so that’s a factor,’’ Mara said at the NFL owners’ meetings.
|“I think a lot of times that’s unavoidable in this sport,” Mara said of hurting the feelings of the incumbent quarterback. “You have to make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the franchise. If feelings get hurt, you try not to do that, but if they do, they do.”
Mara said the Jets never called the Giants about trading up to get the second pick. The Jets struck a deal with the Colts to land the No. 3 pick.
Mara said it is too early in the evaluation process to know whom the Giants are targeting and, ultimately, whom they will take the night of April 26.
“You want to know who we’re going to pick? We don’t,” Mara said. “We’re very early on in the process. You can give me eight different scenarios and I can tell you that it’s a possibility.
|“Believe me when I tell you, I don’t know if we’re taking a quarterback.”
“They’re all important picks, but the No. 2 pick in the draft is an important pick that can have a huge effect on the future of this franchise, so you have to make the right decision,’’ Mara said. “The way I look at it is it’s an opportunity for us to get a lot better, being able to pick at the top of each of these rounds and particularly with the amount of quality at the top of this draft, it gives us a chance to do something.”
As far as trading down in the draft to acquire additional picks, Mara said, “The way I look at that, if we wanted to do that, tell me who we’re gonna get with these other picks and then compare that with the person we could have got with the second pick, and then let’s see which scenario’s gonna make us better.”
|Exactly what you should say
| that if Darnold goes #1 and the Giants take a QB, it will be Josh Allen over Rosen/Mayfield.
#1- he is the prototype that teams look for- size, arm, athleticism
#2- apparently he has killed the interview process and impressed teams in that regard
#3- he has had the best pre-draft process of the group, killing it at the senior bowl, combine, and his pro-day
#4- his personality meshes the best with the Giants staff/organization. No off-the-field concerns.
#5- he has shown marked improvement since the end of the season. Means that he takes well to coaching and will only get better once he gets to work with Shurmur
#6- he makes most sense as a developmental guy who can sit for 2 years behind Eli. He is raw, but has the most upside. Baker on the other hand will not sit easy behind Eli, and Rosen is the guy who is praised for his readiness to play instead. Why not take the high upside guy over the pro ready guy if you plan on grooming a guy for 2 years anyway.
How can you confirm #2? How fo we know how the QBs did?
I can't confirm that myself obviously...this is what they have been talking about on NFL network. Saying that Allen has impressed teams on the whiteboard with his knowledge. This is why I phrased it as "apparently he has killed the interview process"
| The biggest things i took from that set of PR:
1) they are not close to their own board
2) therefore trades are speculative
3) media does not know what they are saying when it comes to the Giants
4) it was a pre emptive message to Eli...what ever will be will be. Hope it looks like green bays luck but you never know.
5) maybe a qb and maybe not
6) they are very aware how important this draft is to their prospects
|How the hell can you possibly tell him who you’re going to get with the extra picks? You may have a pretty good idea if you traded down no lower than 5 but if you trade down with Buffalo at 12 and 22 that’s a pretty unreasonable question to ask. Let alone any later round picks you may acquire. That statement to me sends a strong message that a trade down is highly unlikely. What GM would put their job on the line with a request like that?
|Or eli plays well and we win 10 games this year
|I believe its a league to league year. No one thought we would win in 07 or the eagles last year. So yeah, understanding the league, its possible for sure
|Or eli plays well and we win 10 games this year
| In comment 13885575 jtgiants said:
Quote:
I believe its a league to league year. No one thought we would win in 07 or the eagles last year. So yeah, understanding the league, its possible for sure
Fair enough. I find it difficult to apply that logic to a 3-13 team, a brand new system on both sides of the ball, and an aging quarterback.
The 06 Giants and 16 Eagles were 8-8, and 7-9. 3-13 and largely uncompetitive against some of the worst teams in the league is a much different year.
| This year. If the Giants draft a QB Eli may just say you should go with the kid and move on to a contender. He saw how we handled it when he was a rookie. We probably make the playoffs that year if we stuck with Warner.
If a QB is chosen this is Elis last year with the Giants unless we make the playoffs. No reason to keep an expensive QB and not make the playoffs.
My best guess is that we,are taking a QB, too many teams are excited about this group.
| Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.
We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.
I think it's the right move.
You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.
| In comment 13885661 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.
We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.
I think it's the right move.
You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.
This team is a majorly tough spot. Maybe Manning isn't done, but this team as constructed basically gives him as little help as any in his career.
The bigger question should be: presumably the talent and acclimation to the system rises as the age and presumably productivity of the QB declines.
Are these trajectories going to cross to produce a chance to win a championship?
If the answer seems like no, what is the point of picking a QB, paying nearly 30M in cap dollars to the position on the type of team where 6-7 wins is the ceiling?
About the #NYG search for a franchise QB to succeed Eli, John Mara: "Well, I mean we may have one on the roster right now I just don't know that yet." Referencing Davis Webb, obvi.
| handled it with Favre and Rodgers? That was a category 3 sh-t show.
| In comment 13885713 bw in dc said:
Quote:
handled it with Favre and Rodgers? That was a category 3 sh-t show.
There are lessons to be learned from several transitions: Montana to Young, Brees to Rivers, Favre to Rodgers, and Smith to Mahomes.
I include Smith to Mahomes despite the obvious differences because the potential similarities make it so intriguing (i.e., what if the Giants draft Rosen and Manning has the kind of year that Alex Smith just had?). By trading Smith to a team willing to give him an extension on the one year left of his KC contract, everyone came out ahead. This is the ideal scenario for the Giants in 2019.
The same Smith who couldn't beat a decimated Giant Team this past season and whose arm gets exposed in a place like Met Stadium when the wind blows.
|http://www.footballperspective.com/will-the-giants-draft-a-qb/
| Even if the Giants draft a QB, I think the expectation will still be that Eli is the starter.
We'll see someone else under center if we get off to a 1-4 start or something like that. But until then, Eli is almost certainly going to be the guy regardless of whether or not we take a QB.
I think it's the right move.
You really have to be sure your franchise QB is finished before you move on. I give Britt flak on this subject because I think he's way too attached to Eli - but I do think he's right about at least this... the whole "better to move on a year too early than a year too late..." thing really shouldn't apply to QB's.
Wake up. Its 2018 and we need to stop playing games...