OBJ will hold out per Ian R BeckShepEli : 7:35 am From @gmfb: My understanding is that #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr will not set foot on a field without a new contract extension agreed to — with the #Giants or any team. ... This comes a day after owner John Mara said no one is “untouchable” in trade talks.

Then we trade GoDeep13 : 7:41 am : link To the highest bidder. Love the talent but if we’re going down this road then So be it. Hope we can get a 1st outta him.

He will have to report by Week 10 to accrue a year of service. Diver_Down : 7:43 am : link So if he is true to his word, then he is willing to lose $4.75M in game checks. I'm not even considering potential fines for missing training camp as often times they are threatened, but often waived.

Why people are so fast to oust the most prolific bhill410 : 7:46 am : link Offensive talent this franchise has ever had is beyond me. It’s as tho people forget what last year was like without him. (Yes they also lost the corpse of Marshall but if you think he was going to change things you are delusional). So what is the plan then? You are going to trade him to create a new wr1 hole? If you think that whoever you draft in mid to late first round is going to seemlessly step into that you are insane. Then regardless of what they do at 2 it’s a moot point because this offense is going to be the same without him.

The Giants need to make a decision to trade or sign him sooner rather that later. Otherwise he will continue to be a huge distraction.

I don’t like it, but Emil : 7:46 am : link Totally get it. He lost a season because of an injury on a meaningless play in preseason and on a slant route against the Rams. He just saw Evans and Watkins get paid. Two WRs from his draft class that he is better than. This is a tough one. Giants don’t want to lock him up long term yet because he’s coming off injury and off the field stuff, but they are not going to get max value in a trade for the same reasons.



I said it last night. I pay him. He’s not going to stop producing because he got paid. Not that kind of player. 5 year deal 18 mil per. Use the franchise tag on Collins if you have to. It’s cheaper for a safety than a WR anyway.

Quote: So if he is true to his word, then he is willing to lose $4.75M in game checks. I'm not even considering potential fines for missing training camp as often times they are threatened, but often waived.



He might be. He's been making a lot more from endorsements for a while now. Nike alone pay him $5.8 million a year. A few sites put his non football earnings at about $9 million a year (but that would seem to be guess work). Although ultimately his injury last year may make that less likely. Out of sight out of mind is the phrase that comes to mind.



The problem for the team is that we simply don't have the cap room to facilitate a new contract for him this year. In comment 13886249 Diver_Down said:He might be. He's been making a lot more from endorsements for a while now. Nike alone pay him $5.8 million a year. A few sites put his non football earnings at about $9 million a year (but that would seem to be guess work). Although ultimately his injury last year may make that less likely. Out of sight out of mind is the phrase that comes to mind.The problem for the team is that we simply don't have the cap room to facilitate a new contract for him this year.

Quote: Should.



Is he under contract now? In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:Is he under contract now?

Quote: or kick his ass to the curb.



The Giants need to make a decision to trade or sign him sooner rather that later. Otherwise he will continue to be a huge distraction.



That seems like Odell’s thinking too. I’d pay him. No hesitation. You are not going to get whet his value is in a trade and this draft is a poor one for WRs.



This is all a game of leverage and Odell is using his. In comment 13886255 AnnapolisMike said:That seems like Odell’s thinking too. I’d pay him. No hesitation. You are not going to get whet his value is in a trade and this draft is a poor one for WRs.This is all a game of leverage and Odell is using his.

Good job meddling madeinstars : 7:50 am : link John Mara smh

This was to be expected. Keith : 7:51 am : link No surprise here. Hopefully obj can be realistic with his expectations. If not, we will have to play hardball.

I think a lot of you need to prepare.. Sean : 7:51 am : link for Odell to be elsewhere next year. New regime, a GM who is not very tolerant of this behavior & the need for a culture change here.

Not hard to Predict or believe this Rafflee : 7:52 am : link This is obviously a Collision Course. I generally dismiss the "Odell's a Great Teammate" comments....



.... you can't dismiss the Fact that he does not have a long term deal that was in the news last year---He has been "Bad News" for almost a Year---The Owner has spoken Publicly about the Organization's frustration with Odell.



I don't believe that Odell will play thru this disagreement, and I don't blame the Giants if they decide to move away from Him. Also, the Present Cap Situation may force the team away from an ability to sign a lucrative deal No.





RE: He will have to report by Week 10 to accrue a year of service. nygiants16 : 7:52 am : link

Quote: So if he is true to his word, then he is willing to lose $4.75M in game checks. I'm not even considering potential fines for missing training camp as often times they are threatened, but often waived.



True to his word? I must of missed the direct quote from beckham In comment 13886249 Diver_Down said:True to his word? I must of missed the direct quote from beckham

I’d imagine the giants would have gotten a haul a year ago, Keith : 7:52 am : link they could get a haul now and they can get a haul a year from now. Teams pay for elite talent. I still wouldn’t trade him unless he was being so unrealistic w his demands.

This would be terrific Chris684 : 7:52 am : link Maybe it will get NYG around to trading this guy BEFORE the draft where they can get some immediate compensation.



Beckham to Cleveland for #4 overall.



Giants pick twice in top 5.



Beckham is reunited with Jarvis Landry and can spend his down time following LeBron around Cleveland.



Win win.





This isn’t good dep026 : 7:53 am : link New offense, new system. He needs to be at everything.

Quote: In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Should.







Is he under contract now?



He is. Could the team not cut him at the first sign of a production slip? It goes both ways. In comment 13886260 EricJ said:He is. Could the team not cut him at the first sign of a production slip? It goes both ways.

RE: I think a lot of you need to prepare.. Emil : 7:54 am : link

Quote: for Odell to be elsewhere next year. New regime, a GM who is not very tolerant of this behavior & the need for a culture change here.



That certainly could happen. Or the Giants pay the best offensive player in franchise history, unless Gettleman wants to pick in the top 5 again next year.



I understand the reservations, but if Watkins and Evans deserved their money then so does OBJ. In comment 13886266 Sean said:That certainly could happen. Or the Giants pay the best offensive player in franchise history, unless Gettleman wants to pick in the top 5 again next year.I understand the reservations, but if Watkins and Evans deserved their money then so does OBJ.

RE: Not hard to Predict or believe this Toth029 : 7:54 am : link

Quote: This is obviously a Collision Course. I generally dismiss the "Odell's a Great Teammate" comments....



.... you can't dismiss the Fact that he does not have a long term deal that was in the news last year---He has been "Bad News" for almost a Year---The Owner has spoken Publicly about the Organization's frustration with Odell.



I don't believe that Odell will play thru this disagreement, and I don't blame the Giants if they decide to move away from Him. Also, the Present Cap Situation may force the team away from an ability to sign a lucrative deal No.





When they dealt JPP, it opened the door for more money allocated to Beckham and Landon.



He lost the 2017 to a meaningless play. I don't blame him at all. In comment 13886267 Rafflee said:When they dealt JPP, it opened the door for more money allocated to Beckham and Landon.He lost the 2017 to a meaningless play. I don't blame him at all.

Quote: Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????



Did you bring this same energy when Aaron Donald held out last year? In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:Did you bring this same energy when Aaron Donald held out last year?

Quote: Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????



You know, you really are the worst. In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:You know, you really are the worst.

Is it too late to place the franchise tag for 2018? Rick in Dallas : 7:55 am : link Not sure of the tag rules. If we still can we st least will be able to see if OBJ has recovered 100% from his injury.

It gives the front office more time to evaluate whether to commit a long term contract to OBJ.

They dealt jpp Keith : 7:56 am : link primarily because he wasn’t a fit for this defense. They didn’t save much money this year, so how can anyone suggest it was about money?

RE: I think a lot of you need to prepare.. Diver_Down : 7:56 am : link

Quote: for Odell to be elsewhere next year. New regime, a GM who is not very tolerant of this behavior & the need for a culture change here.



I said the same thing back in January when Eric was doing his "Year in Review" posts. Many talk in absolutes that OBJ will never be traded/not signed when the reality is that despite his great talent, we still lose. Even in the one winning season, he was the best offensive player which couldn't top 20 points in a game. When the game matters most (playoffs), he came up small. I'm pretty sure we are capable of losing seasons without him. In comment 13886266 Sean said:I said the same thing back in January when Eric was doing his "Year in Review" posts. Many talk in absolutes that OBJ will never be traded/not signed when the reality is that despite his great talent, we still lose. Even in the one winning season, he was the best offensive player which couldn't top 20 points in a game. When the game matters most (playoffs), he came up small. I'm pretty sure we are capable of losing seasons without him.

Quote: primarily because he wasn’t a fit for this defense. They didn’t save much money this year, so how can anyone suggest it was about money?



Because it saves the Giants 20 million next year. In comment 13886280 Keith said:Because it saves the Giants 20 million next year.

RE: Is it too late to place the franchise tag for 2018? Keith : 7:56 am : link

Quote: Not sure of the tag rules. If we still can we st least will be able to see if OBJ has recovered 100% from his injury.

It gives the front office more time to evaluate whether to commit a long term contract to OBJ.



Giants don’t need to. He’s under contract, we picked up his option for 8.5m. In comment 13886279 Rick in Dallas said:Giants don’t need to. He’s under contract, we picked up his option for 8.5m.

Quote: In comment 13886280 Keith said:





Quote:





primarily because he wasn’t a fit for this defense. They didn’t save much money this year, so how can anyone suggest it was about money?







Because it saves the Giants 20 million next year.



Then they would have traded him next year. Jpp is a bad for for the direction of the team. In comment 13886282 madeinstars said:Then they would have traded him next year. Jpp is a bad for for the direction of the team.

Quote: In comment 13886249 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





So if he is true to his word, then he is willing to lose $4.75M in game checks. I'm not even considering potential fines for missing training camp as often times they are threatened, but often waived.







He might be. He's been making a lot more from endorsements for a while now. Nike alone pay him $5.8 million a year. A few sites put his non football earnings at about $9 million a year (but that would seem to be guess work). Although ultimately his injury last year may make that less likely. Out of sight out of mind is the phrase that comes to mind.



The problem for the team is that we simply don't have the cap room to facilitate a new contract for him this year.



Actually, I hadn't factored in he's earning this year, I'm sure we could come up with something but we'd still have to make another couple of moves to do it.



He's earning $8,459,000 this year. In comment 13886257 bigbluescot said:Actually, I hadn't factored in he's earning this year, I'm sure we could come up with something but we'd still have to make another couple of moves to do it.He's earning $8,459,000 this year.

RE: This would be terrific Emil : 7:58 am : link

Quote: Maybe it will get NYG around to trading this guy BEFORE the draft where they can get some immediate compensation.



Beckham to Cleveland for #4 overall.



Giants pick twice in top 5.



Beckham is reunited with Jarvis Landry and can spend his down time following LeBron around Cleveland.



Win win.





Cleveland is not trading pick 4 for one player. They also are set at WR.



People forget JPP was a declining pass rusher with one good hand about to turn 30. Trading him was smart. OBJ is a young, game changing offensive talent. You don’t just trade that away for unknowns. In comment 13886270 Chris684 said:Cleveland is not trading pick 4 for one player. They also are set at WR.People forget JPP was a declining pass rusher with one good hand about to turn 30. Trading him was smart. OBJ is a young, game changing offensive talent. You don’t just trade that away for unknowns.

Quote: New offense, new system. He needs to be at everything.



I was told for the past few years that OTAs don't matter. OBJ is better off jumping rope with Carter. I would presume that OBJ won't be showing up at OTAs this year either even before the latest proclamation of "holding out". In comment 13886272 dep026 said:I was told for the past few years that OTAs don't matter. OBJ is better off jumping rope with Carter. I would presume that OBJ won't be showing up at OTAs this year either even before the latest proclamation of "holding out".

Quote: In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????







You know, you really are the worst.



That's because I am right. In comment 13886278 Emil said:That's because I am right.

Quote: Totally get it. He lost a season because of an injury on a meaningless play in preseason and on a slant route against the Rams. He just saw Evans and Watkins get paid. Two WRs from his draft class that he is better than. This is a tough one. Giants don’t want to lock him up long term yet because he’s coming off injury and off the field stuff, but they are not going to get max value in a trade for the same reasons.



I said it last night. I pay him. He’s not going to stop producing because he got paid. Not that kind of player. 5 year deal 18 mil per. Use the franchise tag on Collins if you have to. It’s cheaper for a safety than a WR anyway.



100% agree. With JPP being traded, a bunch of money was cleared from next years cap so this is doable. It is all about OBJ showing a tad more maturity. He will always be a diva, so that is not the issue. He is a competitor so that is not the issue. You just don't want major distractions and for the focus to be on the game and not the off field BS. That is what Mara is concerned with and rightly so. In comment 13886256 Emil said:100% agree. With JPP being traded, a bunch of money was cleared from next years cap so this is doable. It is all about OBJ showing a tad more maturity. He will always be a diva, so that is not the issue. He is a competitor so that is not the issue. You just don't want major distractions and for the focus to be on the game and not the off field BS. That is what Mara is concerned with and rightly so.

Quote: In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????







Did you bring this same energy when Aaron Donald held out last year?



No. Because I dont follow Rams Interactive. We are Giants fans here. In comment 13886277 ajr2456 said:No. Because I dont follow Rams Interactive. We are Giants fans here.

Quote: In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Should.







Is he under contract now?



Yes. In comment 13886260 EricJ said:Yes.

Quote: In comment 13886278 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:





Quote:





Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????







You know, you really are the worst.







That's because I am right.



Nope because you have one note and you play it over and over again. In comment 13886290 Frankie in Flushing said:Nope because you have one note and you play it over and over again.

If he holds out out what a disaster rocco8112 : 8:04 am : link Puts this team in a tough spot. What value could you even get in a trade? I let him sit if he holds out. I do not even entertain the idea of signing him.

Quote: In comment 13886272 dep026 said:





Quote:





New offense, new system. He needs to be at everything.







I was told for the past few years that OTAs don't matter. OBJ is better off jumping rope with Carter. I would presume that OBJ won't be showing up at OTAs this year either even before the latest proclamation of "holding out".



What proclamation are you talking about? Beckham has not said shit In comment 13886289 Diver_Down said:What proclamation are you talking about? Beckham has not said shit

Quote: In comment 13886270 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Maybe it will get NYG around to trading this guy BEFORE the draft where they can get some immediate compensation.



Beckham to Cleveland for #4 overall.



Giants pick twice in top 5.



Beckham is reunited with Jarvis Landry and can spend his down time following LeBron around Cleveland.



Win win.









Cleveland is not trading pick 4 for one player. They also are set at WR.



People forget JPP was a declining pass rusher with one good hand about to turn 30. Trading him was smart. OBJ is a young, game changing offensive talent. You don’t just trade that away for unknowns.



Why wouldn't they trade the 4 pick for him? Aside from Landry, they have Gordon, who could blow up at any time, and Coleman who's been a bust so far. They might make the deal to reunite Beckham with Landry. In comment 13886288 Emil said:Why wouldn't they trade the 4 pick for him? Aside from Landry, they have Gordon, who could blow up at any time, and Coleman who's been a bust so far. They might make the deal to reunite Beckham with Landry.

Quote: Should. why? As talented as he is, he generates penalties and bad press. Just had a video come out of you smiling a joint, a girl doing lines and oh by the way you missed 11 games in 2017. Shut up and play In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:why? As talented as he is, he generates penalties and bad press. Just had a video come out of you smiling a joint, a girl doing lines and oh by the way you missed 11 games in 2017. Shut up and play

I'll say it, b/c I know many are thinking it Pep22 : 8:09 am : link Would you trader OBJ and if so, is CLE the likely destination (reasons: they have a ton of young assets, plenty of $$, and his buddy Jarvis Landry which may make help CLE think OBJ would find the destination more attractive than CLE is typically perceived to be)?



What would it take? I think it starts with the # 4 pick. I'd then want one other premium pick i.e. # 35 and Corey Coleman. We then walk out of the draft w something like:



RD1, Pick - 2 QB Rosen



RD1, Pick - 4 RB Barkley (replaces OBJ as the star or focal point of the Offense)



RD2, Pick - 34 OG Will Hernandez



RD2, Pick - 35 WR DJ Moore



RD3, Pick - 66 CB MJ Stewart



RD3, Pick - 69 OG Braden Smith



RD4, Pick - 108 LB Josey Jewell



RD5, Pick - 139 S/CB Kameron Kelly



+ Corey Coleman



... Toth029 : 8:12 am : link No one is a goddam bust after one season.



I saw the same shit about Goff.

They likely wouldn't get more than the # 4 pick for Beckham jeff57 : 8:12 am : link It would, in effect, be a Beckham for Barkley trade.

Two Toth029 : 8:13 am : link Seasons. Same difference. Total garbage at QB.

He should hold out AnnapolisMike : 8:14 am : link he is on the cusp of $50M guaranteed. Why risk that for 8M? The Giants should pay him or trade him.

Quote: In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Should.



why? As talented as he is, he generates penalties and bad press. Just had a video come out of you smiling a joint, a girl doing lines and oh by the way you missed 11 games in 2017. Shut up and play



Because his career can be cut short at any moment and he can get cut on the spot. It's called securing your future. In comment 13886304 djstat said:Because his career can be cut short at any moment and he can get cut on the spot. It's called securing your future.

So a reporter's "understanding" Eman11 : 8:17 am : link Is now taken as fact and a direct quote from any player?



I'll believe this when OBJ or his agent comes out and publicly states this. Til then it's just more bs to make headlines and click bait.

It is time to "go" or "no go" on Odell... the mike : 8:19 am : link He is the finest offensive player the Giants have ever had, but the problem is only going to fester now... he will no doubt sit out until week ten and cause a huge distraction that will be lethal for this team. The man is simply immature and any hope that he will "grow up" is over. Mara and Gettleman must assert leadership prior to the June voluntary workouts which will be crucial for this team given the many new faces. By early June, they must either 1) give him a reasonable long term contract that gets him Antonio Brown type guaranteed money, 2) trade him for the best possible package they can get - which will be unsatisfying since no one is giving us a great haul for someone coming off season ending injury on the brink of a major contract renewal or 3) support his decision to stay away until week ten, not play him at all in 2018 when he returns and then try to trade him next year - effectively saying to the team, that he and his selfishness are no longer welcome on this team. ...If they can't trade him next year, put the franchise tag on him again and repeat process again. There is no winning a protracted fight with Beckham - he will drag this team into the mud unless Gettleman AND Mara stand up to him... We can blame Odell all we want, but the real problem all along has been lack of leadership by the Giants front office. If they don't stand up to him now, the Giant chemistry will continue to be poisoned and will again fester to the point of another disastrous season...





Heard on Sports Talk Yesterday Painless62 : 8:19 am : link Feelings about OBJ really depend on your age. The younger fans want to keep him and the older ones want to get rid of him. Interesting and I think true. My friends and I in our fifties all feel he is a head case and an attention whore. Our belief is you can't win with this type of player except maybe in basketball. We all remember great Giants teams that had only average receivers, not only won, but were fun to watch. We all don't think it makes any sense to tie up any where close to the money he wants in a WR. Only a QB. Give us 2 reasonable picks and don't let the door hit you in the ass. You are another teams problem problem. If you want a culture change, does OBJ really fit with that? Culture is so important in football as last season showed. Anyway, even if we wanted to extend him, how can you do it cap wise? Any extension is going to cost more than his current cap hit. We need to sign our rookies and honestly need a few more vet pieces to be competitive this year, which I beleive they feel they can be.

Not for nothing nygiants16 : 8:20 am : link Shurmur is not going out of his way to go visit with a player, get to know a player, find out what motivated a player and Mae's him tick if the giants were thinking of getting rid of him...

Guy is coming of an injury with off the field concerns jeff57 : 8:21 am : link They'd be crazy to give him a long-term deal at this point.

Quote: Feelings about OBJ really depend on your age. The younger fans want to keep him and the older ones want to get rid of him. Interesting and I think true. My friends and I in our fifties all feel he is a head case and an attention whore. Our belief is you can't win with this type of player except maybe in basketball. We all remember great Giants teams that had only average receivers, not only won, but were fun to watch. We all don't think it makes any sense to tie up any where close to the money he wants in a WR. Only a QB. Give us 2 reasonable picks and don't let the door hit you in the ass. You are another teams problem problem. If you want a culture change, does OBJ really fit with that? Culture is so important in football as last season showed. Anyway, even if we wanted to extend him, how can you do it cap wise? Any extension is going to cost more than his current cap hit. We need to sign our rookies and honestly need a few more vet pieces to be competitive this year, which I beleive they feel they can be.



2 simple questions since you bring up culture...



Who was the first player to call ogletree and welcome him to the giants?



When did the locker room start going to shut last year? Seems to me it was after Beckham was hurt and not around as much In comment 13886319 Painless62 said:2 simple questions since you bring up culture...Who was the first player to call ogletree and welcome him to the giants?When did the locker room start going to shut last year? Seems to me it was after Beckham was hurt and not around as much

Goodbye Sammo85 : 8:26 am : link Tired of this drama queen. He’s not skipping camp to protect himself from injury, he’s trying to play poker and force the Giants hand.



Give me a couple high draft picks, maybe a 1 and a 3 and away we go.

Quote: Offensive talent this franchise has ever had is beyond me. It’s as tho people forget what last year was like without him. (Yes they also lost the corpse of Marshall but if you think he was going to change things you are delusional). So what is the plan then? You are going to trade him to create a new wr1 hole? If you think that whoever you draft in mid to late first round is going to seemlessly step into that you are insane. Then regardless of what they do at 2 it’s a moot point because this offense is going to be the same without him.





Last year wasn't much better with him... In comment 13886254 bhill410 said:Last year wasn't much better with him...

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:28 am : link Just extend him already.



The guy is one of the best offensive players in the league.



He'll be a young QBs best friend, turning 6 yard slants into 65 yard touchdowns

its a business UESBLUE : 8:29 am : link and hes doing what his agent tells him. NYG are not trading a player off a season ending injury re: value. Further, after a shitty yr NYG are not trading their most exciting player who sells the most jerseys.



Its all just posturing on both sides.

Doesn't the current CBA BlueHurricane : 8:30 am : link make it extremely difficult on the players who hold out?



Aren't the fines for missing camp extreme?

Quote: In comment 13886254 bhill410 said:





Quote:





Offensive talent this franchise has ever had is beyond me. It’s as tho people forget what last year was like without him. (Yes they also lost the corpse of Marshall but if you think he was going to change things you are delusional). So what is the plan then? You are going to trade him to create a new wr1 hole? If you think that whoever you draft in mid to late first round is going to seemlessly step into that you are insane. Then regardless of what they do at 2 it’s a moot point because this offense is going to be the same without him.









Last year wasn't much better with him...



You mean 2017 when he barely played because of a preseason injury and then broken ankle?



Or 2016 when the team went 11-5 and he single handily won the team 3-4 games. In comment 13886327 DC Gmen Fan said:You mean 2017 when he barely played because of a preseason injury and then broken ankle?Or 2016 when the team went 11-5 and he single handily won the team 3-4 games.

Quote: and hes doing what his agent tells him. NYG are not trading a player off a season ending injury re: value. Further, after a shitty yr NYG are not trading their most exciting player who sells the most jerseys.



Its all just posturing on both sides.



Concur In comment 13886329 UESBLUE said:Concur

This is was I thought he would do ZogZerg : 8:31 am : link Not surprising.



The issue is, he has turned off ownership by his lack of growing up this off season. Now I can see ownership refusing to pay him, especially the rate he is demanding.



What week does he rejoin the team? The question is, when does he need to rejoin the team so that he doesn't lose a year of eligibility?



Another lost year at the WR position for the Giants.



Do they trade him, let him hold out, or sign him to a huge deal?



Sounds like a good BBI poll.





Can’t blame the guy Oscar : 8:31 am : link He’s wildly underpaid and this is the only real lever he has to pull.

Sociopaths Painless62 : 8:32 am : link Some of the worst people you will encounter. Can literally buy you dinner and turn around and stab you in the back later. Just because he did 1 good thing does not excuse the bad behavior and everything else. No, I'm not calling him a sociopath, just using that as an example. Another example is the guy who is the nicest to his wife and then goes around cheating on her. I don't think I would put him in the good husband category.

Quote: Shurmur is not going out of his way to go visit with a player, get to know a player, find out what motivated a player and Mae's him tick if the giants were thinking of getting rid of him...



That was my thought last night. In comment 13886321 nygiants16 said:That was my thought last night.

And so it begins blueblood : 8:32 am : link just what this offseason needed.. more chaos..

Quote: Feelings about OBJ really depend on your age. The younger fans want to keep him and the older ones want to get rid of him. Interesting and I think true. My friends and I in our fifties all feel he is a head case and an attention whore. Our belief is you can't win with this type of player except maybe in basketball. We all remember great Giants teams that had only average receivers, not only won, but were fun to watch. We all don't think it makes any sense to tie up any where close to the money he wants in a WR. Only a QB. Give us 2 reasonable picks and don't let the door hit you in the ass. You are another teams problem problem. If you want a culture change, does OBJ really fit with that? Culture is so important in football as last season showed. Anyway, even if we wanted to extend him, how can you do it cap wise? Any extension is going to cost more than his current cap hit. We need to sign our rookies and honestly need a few more vet pieces to be competitive this year, which I beleive they feel they can be.



Well, I'm in my mid 40's and I don't see things the way you do and neither do any of my 40-50 year old friends. I think you need a bigger sample size. The guy is loving life and playing his way without being a locker room issue (any quote from his teammates are positive) He is super passionate about his job. I don't think many people can say that. In comment 13886319 Painless62 said:Well, I'm in my mid 40's and I don't see things the way you do and neither do any of my 40-50 year old friends. I think you need a bigger sample size. The guy is loving life and playing his way without being a locker room issue (any quote from his teammates are positive) He is super passionate about his job. I don't think many people can say that.

Okay what numbers per is he looking for? Joey from GlenCove : 8:33 am : link



whats fair 16?



Antiono browns contract:

Quote: The deal is for four years and $68 million, which will pay Brown $17 million annually over four years and $18.5 annually for three years. The extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.



Hes not as good as brown 20M?whats fair 16?Antiono browns contract:Hes not as good as brown

I can't crick n NC : 8:36 am : link Blame him, get paid why you still can. I'm sure his career flashed before his eyes last year when he got hurt. It stinks for the team, but I'm sure his teammates get it.

Quote: 20M?



whats fair 16?



Antiono browns contract:





Quote:





The deal is for four years and $68 million, which will pay Brown $17 million annually over four years and $18.5 annually for three years. The extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.







Hes not as good as brown



Doesn't matter. He will get more money. It's hte way the NFL works. Solder isn't as good as Joe Thomas either, but he still got more money.



The next elite receiver will get more than Odell even i he is not as good. In comment 13886341 Joey from GlenCove said:Doesn't matter. He will get more money. It's hte way the NFL works. Solder isn't as good as Joe Thomas either, but he still got more money.The next elite receiver will get more than Odell even i he is not as good.

Quote: Some of the worst people you will encounter. Can literally buy you dinner and turn around and stab you in the back later. Just because he did 1 good thing does not excuse the bad behavior and everything else. No, I'm not calling him a sociopath, just using that as an example. Another example is the guy who is the nicest to his wife and then goes around cheating on her. I don't think I would put him in the good husband category.



1 example?



How about snacks Harrison letting Beckham babysit his newborn..



How about shephard having him be a groomsman in his wedding..



How about all of the charity work he does...



How about exec's at the pro bowl being impressed with how great he was with the fans and the whole experience...



But because hedances and has crazy hair, proposed to a kicking net, he is a cancer? In comment 13886336 Painless62 said:1 example?How about snacks Harrison letting Beckham babysit his newborn..How about shephard having him be a groomsman in his wedding..How about all of the charity work he does...How about exec's at the pro bowl being impressed with how great he was with the fans and the whole experience...But because hedances and has crazy hair, proposed to a kicking net, he is a cancer?

Please Doubledeuce22 : 8:39 am : link Trade this guy. Can’t stand him anymore. Great player with a terrible attitude. TO part 2.

I hope everyone who wants Beckham traded nygiants16 : 8:40 am : link Are prepared to watch him have a hall of fame career somewhere else while the giants struggle to replace him at wide receiver

Quote: .



Rob. In comment 13886351 Boy Cord said:Rob.

I get all the off field stuff totowa_gman : 8:41 am : link is driving everyone away from him... but come on now. Even Strahan held out for more money. This is a business for them after all. I'm no OBJ apologist but I would never hold it against any player who is trying to leverage their talent to make more money. In my opinion he will get paid and it will be bigger than Brown's deal.

Quote: In comment 13886336 Painless62 said:





Quote:





Some of the worst people you will encounter. Can literally buy you dinner and turn around and stab you in the back later. Just because he did 1 good thing does not excuse the bad behavior and everything else. No, I'm not calling him a sociopath, just using that as an example. Another example is the guy who is the nicest to his wife and then goes around cheating on her. I don't think I would put him in the good husband category.







1 example?



How about snacks Harrison letting Beckham babysit his newborn..



How about shephard having him be a groomsman in his wedding..



How about all of the charity work he does...



How about exec's at the pro bowl being impressed with how great he was with the fans and the whole experience...



But because hedances and has crazy hair, proposed to a kicking net, he is a cancer?



You forgot lifting his leg and peeing like a dog. In comment 13886349 nygiants16 said:You forgot lifting his leg and peeing like a dog.

Jeff I would never try to defend that nygiants16 : 8:43 am : link That and the norman thing I will never defend

It's a shame JonC : 8:43 am : link A potential generational player in OB who has nowhere to hide in the modern social media world catching his every move and can't stop effing up, and potentially hanging onto Eli a bit too long.



I can't say I'm not surpruised, Tom in DC : 8:46 am : link or even that I'm not un-sympathetic. The guy is coming off a season ending injury. Also, deservedly or not, other teams target him (he's not without blame there). However, the guy is a top 5 receiver in the game and he does deserve at least on cash in on a big signing bonus. Trading OBJ without a contract in place isn't realistic imo.

It is a shame, Go Terps : 8:47 am : link but this has been coming for a while. The boat trip/stupidity in Green Bay should have been the last straw.



It's past time.

Quote: Some of the worst people you will encounter. Can literally buy you dinner and turn around and stab you in the back later. Just because he did 1 good thing does not excuse the bad behavior and everything else. No, I'm not calling him a sociopath, just using that as an example. Another example is the guy who is the nicest to his wife and then goes around cheating on her. I don't think I would put him in the good husband category.



huh? In comment 13886336 Painless62 said:huh?

Quote: Interesting. Apparently lower than most believe, according to NFL execs

Link - ( New Window )



I’m guessing his bullshit hurts, but there has to be someone out there willing to part with a 1. In comment 13886359 jeff57 said:I’m guessing his bullshit hurts, but there has to be someone out there willing to part with a 1.

i wouldnt either ArcadeSlumlord : 8:48 am : link and i want him traded, but if i were him i wouldnt either...

Quote: In comment 13886351 Boy Cord said:





Quote:





.







Rob.



Oh, damn. You went there. In comment 13886354 Sammo85 said:Oh, damn. You went there.

Quote: Interesting. Apparently lower than most believe, according to NFL execs

Link - ( New Window )



Of course it is, what GM wouldn’t want to try to bend us over in a trade negotiation? In comment 13886359 jeff57 said:Of course it is, what GM wouldn’t want to try to bend us over in a trade negotiation?

He's the best player the Giants have had since LT Heisenberg : 8:49 am : link They need to pay him.

players hold out it's a business move bc4life : 8:49 am : link off the field stuff, way exaggerated.



Only reason I'd think of trading OB is that he wants too much money.

As we have seen with McAdoo and Reese antdog24 : 8:50 am : link Mara is swayed by fan opinion. He would catch hell if he traded OBJ, arguably the most popular Giant in the modern era. He'll pay him.

Quote: In comment 13886354 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13886351 Boy Cord said:





Quote:





.







Rob.







Sorry, I was laughing at this.



I would give Rob a chance to beat out Eli for the starting job. I think he could do it. In comment 13886380 Britt in VA said:I would give Rob a chance to beat out Eli for the starting job. I think he could do it.

Sit back and think for a moment... baadbill : 8:51 am : link Quote: This comes a day after owner John Mara said no one is “untouchable” in trade talks.



It stretches credulity to believe Mara’s statement was made in a vacuum. It is a virtual certainty Beckham’s position was privately made known to Gettleman and ownership for some time now - and Mara was the one who decided to go public to create negotiating leverage - putting Beckham’s agent in a position of having to either back do2n or respond to Mara’s ploy. An asshole negotiating move by Mara as far as I am concerned. It stretches credulity to believe Mara’s statement was made in a vacuum. It is a virtual certainty Beckham’s position was privately made known to Gettleman and ownership for some time now - and Mara was the one who decided to go public to create negotiating leverage - putting Beckham’s agent in a position of having to either back do2n or respond to Mara’s ploy. An asshole negotiating move by Mara as far as I am concerned.

A lot of this.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:51 am : link is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.

Quote: A potential generational player in OB who has nowhere to hide in the modern social media world catching his every move and can't stop effing up, and potentially hanging onto Eli a bit too long.



JonC that’s my problem with Odell, he doesn’t try to hide it. As a matter of fact I think he entertains it. In comment 13886361 JonC said:JonC that’s my problem with Odell, he doesn’t try to hide it. As a matter of fact I think he entertains it.

Please Painless62 : 8:51 am : link Did you not read that I said he was NOT a sociopath. What he is is a drama queen that distracts from the team. Drama queens are not dangerous, just a pain in the ass

No more than a # 4 for OB? bc4life : 8:51 am : link If true and I was Cleveland - I'd give up a #2. Imagine that adding a QB, Barkley, and OB in one off season.

Quote: off the field stuff, way exaggerated.



Only reason I'd think of trading OB is that he wants too much money.



Bunch of kids. The fan base is marginally split on Beckham. Most of us that aren’t kids are tired of him and his nonsense.



I’d trade him for a couple 2s. In comment 13886381 bc4life said:Bunch of kids. The fan base is marginally split on Beckham. Most of us that aren’t kids are tired of him and his nonsense.I’d trade him for a couple 2s.

Didn't the NYBEN1963 : 8:53 am : link media report this same thing last year? Said he was holding out when he skipped the OTAs but yet he was there for all mandatory team activities. And all the insiders had egg on their faces.

Can we cut Mara? baadbill : 8:53 am : link Seems to me he’s the guy acting in bad faith going public with p4ivate discussions.

Ugh, this is precisely what a bottom-dwelling team... M.S. : 8:54 am : link

...DOESN'T need!



My poor Giants just can't seem to catch a fucking break.





I'm all for paying the guy Bramton1 : 8:54 am : link But I seriously don't think we have the cap for that. Unless he expects the Giants to cut players to make room for him.



It would hurt very much if we traded him, but he very well could force the team's hand.

As proof.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:54 am : link of the above post, all you need to know is that some people still are talking about a boat trip, a couple of years later.



A boat trip that by several reports was far more tame than the partying the defense did that same weekend in NY. But Instagram wasn't there, so people don't give a fuck.



The boat trip is one of those IQ tests many people fail.

RE: RE: It's a shame nygiants16 : 8:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886361 JonC said:





Quote:





A potential generational player in OB who has nowhere to hide in the modern social media world catching his every move and can't stop effing up, and potentially hanging onto Eli a bit too long.







JonC that’s my problem with Odell, he doesn’t try to hide it. As a matter of fact I think he entertains it.



I just dnt think he cares about optics...



Cruz was on talking about boat trip, and he said when one of the rappers tweeted the picture out he immediately got mad and nervous, he showed Beckham and basically Beckham was like who cares... In comment 13886386 Tittle 9 20 64 said:I just dnt think he cares about optics...Cruz was on talking about boat trip, and he said when one of the rappers tweeted the picture out he immediately got mad and nervous, he showed Beckham and basically Beckham was like who cares...

......... CoughlinHandsonHips : 8:56 am : link This guy is a choir boy compared to LT.

Quote: In comment 13886319 Painless62 said:





Quote:





Feelings about OBJ really depend on your age. The younger fans want to keep him and the older ones want to get rid of him. Interesting and I think true. My friends and I in our fifties all feel he is a head case and an attention whore. Our belief is you can't win with this type of player except maybe in basketball. We all remember great Giants teams that had only average receivers, not only won, but were fun to watch. We all don't think it makes any sense to tie up any where close to the money he wants in a WR. Only a QB. Give us 2 reasonable picks and don't let the door hit you in the ass. You are another teams problem problem. If you want a culture change, does OBJ really fit with that? Culture is so important in football as last season showed. Anyway, even if we wanted to extend him, how can you do it cap wise? Any extension is going to cost more than his current cap hit. We need to sign our rookies and honestly need a few more vet pieces to be competitive this year, which I beleive they feel they can be.







2 simple questions since you bring up culture...



Who was the first player to call ogletree and welcome him to the giants?



When did the locker room start going to shut last year? Seems to me it was after Beckham was hurt and not around as much



HUH?? Ummm, no... I think you are taking two pieces, not even remotely related and drawing a conclusion from them. In comment 13886324 nygiants16 said:HUH?? Ummm, no... I think you are taking two pieces, not even remotely related and drawing a conclusion from them.

Quote: Trade this guy. Can’t stand him anymore. Great player with a terrible attitude. TO part 2.

So when Aaron Donald held out, did you say the Rams should cut him? In comment 13886350 Doubledeuce22 said:So when Aaron Donald held out, did you say the Rams should cut him?

Quote: of the above post, all you need to know is that some people still are talking about a boat trip, a couple of years later.



A boat trip that by several reports was far more tame than the partying the defense did that same weekend in NY. But Instagram wasn't there, so people don't give a fuck.



The boat trip is one of those IQ tests many people fail.



It certainly is. In comment 13886399 FatMan in Charlotte said:It certainly is.

Quote: Are prepared to watch him have a hall of fame career somewhere else while the giants struggle to replace him at wide receiver



OMG, settle down. Nobody says OBJ sucks. But, if you can't see the potential issues here then you are a blind fan. In comment 13886353 nygiants16 said:OMG, settle down. Nobody says OBJ sucks. But, if you can't see the potential issues here then you are a blind fan.

Does this thread get 1000 posts by day’s end? The_Boss : 8:58 am : link -

Quote: But I seriously don't think we have the cap for that. Unless he expects the Giants to cut players to make room for him.



It would hurt very much if we traded him, but he very well could force the team's hand.



Although I would much rather resign him to a 2 year deal that gives him a modest raise, with a promise to revisit this next offseason. In comment 13886398 Bramton1 said:Although I would much rather resign him to a 2 year deal that gives him a modest raise, with a promise to revisit this next offseason.

Quote: is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.



Amazing post and a 100% true. In comment 13886385 FatMan in Charlotte said:Amazing post and a 100% true.

RE: RE: I hope everyone who wants Beckham traded nygiants16 : 9:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886353 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





Are prepared to watch him have a hall of fame career somewhere else while the giants struggle to replace him at wide receiver







OMG, settle down. Nobody says OBJ sucks. But, if you can't see the potential issues here then you are a blind fan.



What potential issues?



There are 2 things I can never defend, norman and dog peeing..



Do those 2 things stop you from signing Beckham? If so then no reason to debate In comment 13886411 jvm52106 said:What potential issues?There are 2 things I can never defend, norman and dog peeing..Do those 2 things stop you from signing Beckham? If so then no reason to debate

Quote: -



It could. If it wasn't for yesterday's mind numbing threads I'd say yes but i'm not sure right now. I see a few are going to fight this one to the death so its certainly possible. In comment 13886412 The_Boss said:It could. If it wasn't for yesterday's mind numbing threads I'd say yes but i'm not sure right now. I see a few are going to fight this one to the death so its certainly possible.

This isn't that big a deal, and I agree with Fatman.... Britt in VA : 9:04 am : link the guy gets more sh-t than he deserves. I'll save my vitriol for the guys that commit real crimes and abuse.



Beckham can be annoying with some of his antics, but I don't think he's an evil person or anything. He's also pretty talented.

I AcidTest : 9:04 am : link agree with those who don't blame OBJ for holding out. Players should get what they can. As far as his "antics," I do wish he wouldn't put himself in certain situations, but I'd still pay him. He's the most dynamic player in the history of the franchise. But I don't know if we have the money to do so right now. The benefit from getting rid of JPP's contract doesn't begin to accrue until next year. We only get $2.5M in cap relief this season.



All of that having been said, I will understand if the Giants trade him. It's becoming a mini version of what happened with Shockey. The problem is that his value is probably at its lowest now because of the holdout, missing most of last season with an injury, and his "antics."

He'll take off the first few weeks of training camp PEEJ : 9:05 am : link big deal

Now.... Britt in VA : 9:05 am : link that said, if he's part of the culture problem of the lockerroom, that's another story, and I could see them moving on from that potentially.

Quote: In comment 13886353 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





Are prepared to watch him have a hall of fame career somewhere else while the giants struggle to replace him at wide receiver







OMG, settle down. Nobody says OBJ sucks. But, if you can't see the potential issues here then you are a blind fan.



I don't "want him traded". But I am not opposed to trading anybody if at the right price. If I can get Barkley for OBJ, its merely one exceptional talent for another. However, Barkley is more attractive because he'd be cost controlled for 5 years. In comment 13886411 jvm52106 said:I don't "want him traded". But I am not opposed to trading anybody if at the right price. If I can get Barkley for OBJ, its merely one exceptional talent for another. However, Barkley is more attractive because he'd be cost controlled for 5 years.

This is not a surprise.... bw in dc : 9:07 am : link So I hope Mara doesn’t blink.



Now imagine if we draft a QB at #2. Then you can just pencil in the inevitable - the QB controversy. Especially if Eli struggles early...



This is setting up to be one helluva year at Jints Central. A grand soap opera - “As Jints Central Turns”...

I should of known better nygiants16 : 9:07 am : link I am out no reason to debate this, people hate Beckham and people love Beckham no in between

Everyone was saying he would hold out last year blueblood : 9:07 am : link and he didnt. Is anyone surprised going into the last year of his deal combined with the Giants freeing up a ton of cap space for next year that this hasnt become a story?

Quote: Interesting. Apparently lower than most believe, according to NFL execs

Link - ( New Window )

Raanan linked to ESPN insider which I'm not paying for. Any chance you could tell us what the consensus is that they are saying he's worth? In comment 13886359 jeff57 said:Raanan linked to ESPN insider which I'm not paying for. Any chance you could tell us what the consensus is that they are saying he's worth?

Not surprised mdthedream : 9:09 am : link seeing he got injured in Preseason last year. Timing sucks for him with the off field issues.

Is he worth an average of $15-18M against the cap AnnapolisMike : 9:09 am : link Does signing him to that kind of contract preclude the Giants from filling other holes on the roster. Is that money better spent elsewhere?









Quote: In comment 13886359 jeff57 said:





Quote:





Interesting. Apparently lower than most believe, according to NFL execs

Link - ( New Window )





Raanan linked to ESPN insider which I'm not paying for. Any chance you could tell us what the consensus is that they are saying he's worth?

No. I'm not paying for it either. In comment 13886432 montanagiant said:No. I'm not paying for it either.

FMIC with some great posts in this thread mfsd : 9:14 am : link As for OBJ, a hold out was always likely, and became a lock when he got hurt in preseason last year. No way he suits up again in a meaningless game without a long term deal. That’s the reality.

I love reading "dog peeing" UConn4523 : 9:14 am : link can't help but think of Beckham turning into a dog and pissing all over everything, then turning back into a human.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:15 am : link I don't blame the dude. He's underpaid & it's a short career.

Quote: Does signing him to that kind of contract preclude the Giants from filling other holes on the roster. Is that money better spent elsewhere?









Apply that to every WR that got paid before him. For Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, etc. the answer is yes. In comment 13886435 AnnapolisMike said:Apply that to every WR that got paid before him. For Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, etc. the answer is yes.

Quote: Does signing him to that kind of contract preclude the Giants from filling other holes on the roster. Is that money better spent elsewhere?









Yes and yes.



Talent wise, OBJ should be paid top Wr dollar.



But he’s replaceable - to an extent - and this team has a lot of holes that need repairing.... In comment 13886435 AnnapolisMike said:Yes and yes.Talent wise, OBJ should be paid top Wr dollar.But he’s replaceable - to an extent - and this team has a lot of holes that need repairing....

bad timing odell mittenedman : 9:17 am : link Mara just said it's in both parties best interests for OBJ to get on the field, keep his head straight and have a huge year. Then both sides can be happy with a max contract



his value is down due the injury but he wants his extension now. timing isn't right

I’d be ok tony71 : 9:17 am : link With 18-19 mill a year as long as the contract stipulates that if he is suspended or his behavior becomes a distraction or detrimental to the team in any way he loses a few mill off the top. Make him realize it’s time to grow up or his wallet will feel it.

Quote: With 18-19 mill a year as long as the contract stipulates that if he is suspended or his behavior becomes a distraction or detrimental to the team in any way he loses a few mill off the top. Make him realize it’s time to grow up or his wallet will feel it.



There is no way to really enforce that. Do the benefits of having OBJ on the team outweigh the loss of talent elsewhere on the roster. It really is as simple as that. In comment 13886453 tony71 said:There is no way to really enforce that. Do the benefits of having OBJ on the team outweigh the loss of talent elsewhere on the roster. It really is as simple as that.

A superstar wide receiver who parties hard, likes the limelight and Jimmy Googs : 9:21 am : link wants a new contract and potentially will hold out w/o it??



hhmm, I wonder if this ever happened in the NFL before...

Quote: Feelings about OBJ really depend on your age. The younger fans want to keep him and the older ones want to get rid of him. Interesting and I think true. My friends and I in our fifties all feel he is a head case and an attention whore. Our belief is you can't win with this type of player except maybe in basketball. We all remember great Giants teams that had only average receivers, not only won, but were fun to watch. We all don't think it makes any sense to tie up any where close to the money he wants in a WR. Only a QB. Give us 2 reasonable picks and don't let the door hit you in the ass. You are another teams problem problem. If you want a culture change, does OBJ really fit with that? Culture is so important in football as last season showed. Anyway, even if we wanted to extend him, how can you do it cap wise? Any extension is going to cost more than his current cap hit. We need to sign our rookies and honestly need a few more vet pieces to be competitive this year, which I beleive they feel they can be.



I'll be 58 soon and I agree. The team is kind of screwed if OBJ holds out. The Giants won't have the coin to give him a jackpot until next year. Sucks but bye-bye.

In comment 13886319 Painless62 said:I'll be 58 soon and I agree. The team is kind of screwed if OBJ holds out. The Giants won't have the coin to give him a jackpot until next year. Sucks but bye-bye.

OBJ, the best offensive talent this team has ever had, GiantFilthy : 9:25 am : link just finished up his 4th season in the NFL.



By his 4th season, Lawrence Taylor had already been smoking fucking crack daily for a while, to pick one example out of a hundred for the best defensive talent this team ever had.



There are levels to things we should be outraged about and people need to take a little time before picking their battles.

This is the part that sucks about being a NY fan. Keith : 9:26 am : link The Giants catered to the brittches that whined like little children when Eli was benched and hopefully they don't do the same with Odell. The kid has every right to hold out. However, due to some recent situations, if he's asking for QB money, we have every right not to pay him.



The problem isn't the partying, it isn't going on vacation with his friends on an off day before a game, it isn't that he has a really good time as a young single famous guy, it's that everything has to be filmed and put on social media. He's just giving all the drama queens something to freak out about. Plenty of guys do what Odell does, but nobody knows becuase their whole lives aren't documented.



Odell is making the right decision by holding out. He played last year on good faith that he'd be taken care of and he sustained a season ending injury. He deserves to get paid. Doesn't mean we have to cater to his demands. If he's expecting 20M per, it's going to be a battle.

For all of the people PaulBlakeTSU : 9:26 am : link that criticize their wives for their obsession with the Kardashians, the Real Housewives, and all of those brain-poisoning reality shows, they sure like to focus the same energy on Beckham.



The only issue is whether you want to commit the amount of financial resources to a WR, especially to one coming off an injury.



Everything else is busybody nonsense.





Ugh, coming off our last season and his injury PatersonPlank : 9:27 am : link this is the last thing we need. Lets sign him (and I'm an old guy), get him in, and start playing. He needs to make sure he's in game shape, and we need to install a new offense.

Quote: In comment 13886453 tony71 said:





Quote:





With 18-19 mill a year as long as the contract stipulates that if he is suspended or his behavior becomes a distraction or detrimental to the team in any way he loses a few mill off the top. Make him realize it’s time to grow up or his wallet will feel it.







There is no way to really enforce that. Do the benefits of having OBJ on the team outweigh the loss of talent elsewhere on the roster. It really is as simple as that.



Actually, there is a way to enforce such behavior. Every player's contract has a forfeiture clause that was negotiated with the latest CBA. Certain distinctions must be made to enable the team to enforce the clause. A suspension by the league or team is not enough. Now, if he is suspended by the team with Conduct Detrimental to the Team, then the team has the option to void future guarantees and allow for the them to seek repayment of the pro-rated signing bonus. All of this is just a technical distinction as the Giants have proven that they weren't willing to enforce the clause with Eli Apple's contract so they likely would not with OBJ's future contract. In comment 13886456 AnnapolisMike said:Actually, there is a way to enforce such behavior. Every player's contract has a forfeiture clause that was negotiated with the latest CBA. Certain distinctions must be made to enable the team to enforce the clause. A suspension by the league or team is not enough. Now, if he is suspended by the team with Conduct Detrimental to the Team, then the team has the option to void future guarantees and allow for the them to seek repayment of the pro-rated signing bonus. All of this is just a technical distinction as the Giants have proven that they weren't willing to enforce the clause with Eli Apple's contract so they likely would not with OBJ's future contract.

After watching 3 seasons of Ballers I get it all gtt350 : 9:28 am : link .

... christian : 9:29 am : link He should holdout, but it's going to be a riot if this is just the latest in bad reporting covering him and he doesn't.

Quote: this is the last thing we need. Lets sign him (and I'm an old guy), get him in, and start playing. He needs to make sure he's in game shape, and we need to install a new offense.



Meh, I can guarantee this was 100% expected by our FO. DO you really think Mara and co woke up this morning shocked by this news? In comment 13886469 PatersonPlank said:Meh, I can guarantee this was 100% expected by our FO. DO you really think Mara and co woke up this morning shocked by this news?

NFL - Not for Long Steve in South Jersey : 9:30 am : link I don't begrudge NFL players getting their money. An injury and the NFL team will kick them to the curb and cancel the contract.



Quote: is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.



Good comment. I don't "like" or "dislike" ODB, FWIW I would keep him on the team at almost any price.



However, it is still the case that ownership seems to believe that there are expectations of a "New York Football Giant" player that other teams may not have.



I suspect that, in John Mara's mind anyway, a New York Football Giant does not pee like a dog on another team's logo, not even the Eagles.



Whether this view carries the day or not remains to be seen. In comment 13886385 FatMan in Charlotte said:Good comment. I don't "like" or "dislike" ODB, FWIW I would keep him on the team at almost any price.However, it is still the case that ownership seems to believe that there are expectations of a "New York Football Giant" player that other teams may not have.I suspect that, in John Mara's mind anyway, a New York Football Giant does not pee like a dog on another team's logo, not even the Eagles.Whether this view carries the day or not remains to be seen.

OBJ WillVAB : 9:32 am : link If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.

It would behoove the Giants Keith : 9:32 am : link to get this done sooner rather than later, but I can cerntaily understand the hesitation with the 20M per number being thrown around. I'd be very curious to know what OBJ's camp is willing to do and if they've come down at all.

Quote: Actually, there is a way to enforce such behavior. Every player's contract has a forfeiture clause that was negotiated with the latest CBA. Certain distinctions must be made to enable the team to enforce the clause. A suspension by the league or team is not enough. Now, if he is suspended by the team with Conduct Detrimental to the Team, then the team has the option to void future guarantees and allow for the them to seek repayment of the pro-rated signing bonus. All of this is just a technical distinction as the Giants have proven that they weren't willing to enforce the clause with Eli Apple's contract so they likely would not with OBJ's future contract.



Nothing OBJ has done even comes close to 'Conduct Detrimental'. It's little stupid shit with him that is magnified by the glare of the spotlight he craves. What you see is always what you are going to get. In comment 13886470 Diver_Down said:Nothing OBJ has done even comes close to 'Conduct Detrimental'. It's little stupid shit with him that is magnified by the glare of the spotlight he craves. What you see is always what you are going to get.

Quote: If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.



That's not really how things work, nor should it. Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable. In comment 13886484 WillVAB said:That's not really how things work, nor should it. Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable.

Quote: In comment 13886470 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Actually, there is a way to enforce such behavior. Every player's contract has a forfeiture clause that was negotiated with the latest CBA. Certain distinctions must be made to enable the team to enforce the clause. A suspension by the league or team is not enough. Now, if he is suspended by the team with Conduct Detrimental to the Team, then the team has the option to void future guarantees and allow for the them to seek repayment of the pro-rated signing bonus. All of this is just a technical distinction as the Giants have proven that they weren't willing to enforce the clause with Eli Apple's contract so they likely would not with OBJ's future contract.







Nothing OBJ has done even comes close to 'Conduct Detrimental'. It's little stupid shit with him that is magnified by the glare of the spotlight he craves. What you see is always what you are going to get.



I'm not insinuating he has. My response was to your response that was to another poster who mentioned the conduct detrimental distinction. In comment 13886488 AnnapolisMike said:I'm not insinuating he has. My response was to your response that was to another poster who mentioned the conduct detrimental distinction.

Mara Not Helping MojoEd : 9:39 am : link Mara hasn’t helped this situation by getting personally involved in the first place. Makes it harder to descalate. OB is HOF; no chance we get anything close to true value in trade. (Aside, I wonder if this makes Barkley more likely at #2 as replacement face of the franchise.) I also think he mishandled it from a football perspective in overriding the coach’s decision on Eli, which binds Gettleman and Shurmur.

This is the hot girlfiend dilemma. FatHeadTommy : 9:40 am : link She's really hot and fucks like a porn star, but she spends all my money and she's as dumb as a rock. She would probably fuck the mailman.



Should I marry her?



Get rid of this guy and don't look back.

Trade him for picks now. Package our second round pick (and whatever) with OBJ and get Cleveland's #4.



So true about the age difference NJ_GIANTS : 9:41 am : link I've said for a while that we need to trade OBJ, the drama and negative attention created by him does not help the team. While a great player, he didn't show up in the play offs. He needs to grow up and put the team first.



My 13 year old son loves him, talks about his talent all the time. Makes excuses for his poor decisions and actions. Has always wanted to keep him, until now.



I wonder if the Jags would trade for him, it would really make them a great team.

Quote: If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.



Very good point Will.

In comment 13886484 WillVAB said:Very good point Will.

Quote: In comment 13886385 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.







Amazing post and a 100% true.



Excellent and spot on post, imv. He’ll get signed. Hopefully it’s a few weeks before the season opener to preserve his body. In comment 13886414 madeinstars said:Excellent and spot on post, imv. He’ll get signed. Hopefully it’s a few weeks before the season opener to preserve his body.

Quote:



Excellent and spot on post, imv. He’ll get signed. Hopefully it’s a few weeks before the season opener to preserve his body.



Nice to have you posting again BB56. You think he is worth the cap hit? In comment 13886516 Big Blue '56 said:Nice to have you posting again BB56. You think he is worth the cap hit?

He'll hold out, old man : 9:50 am : link They'll build an O, draft a WR late but most likely beat the bushes for a WR better than Lewis, King, or whoever is backup.

He'll hold out.

They'll listen to offers, but unless its a blowaway one,even with a declining trade value with every negative comment or action, he's here. Likely so is Marshall because of this.

With or without him they'll practice, play preseason, negotiate along the way, play the games.

Wait for which side blinks first.

We need to just let it play out.

OBJ and the #2 pick yankeeslover : 9:52 am : link To Cleveland for the #1 And #4. And I'm on record as not wanting to trade him. No way.

Quote: In comment 13886516 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:









Excellent and spot on post, imv. He’ll get signed. Hopefully it’s a few weeks before the season opener to preserve his body.







Nice to have you posting again BB56. You think he is worth the cap hit?



Thanks. I think he’s worth it. Only 25, already entrenched as one of the league’s best. The proverbial difference-maker. This is the social media age. Some take it in stride, others thrive in it. As a fan, I couldn’t care less about his antics moving forward. He is who he is. If it legitimately affects the team in a negative way, he shouldn’t be here. Only ownership and the new regime will determine that. I hope he shines HERE for years to come In comment 13886521 AnnapolisMike said:Thanks. I think he’s worth it. Only 25, already entrenched as one of the league’s best. The proverbial difference-maker. This is the social media age. Some take it in stride, others thrive in it. As a fan, I couldn’t care less about his antics moving forward. He is who he is. If it legitimately affects the team in a negative way, he shouldn’t be here. Only ownership and the new regime will determine that. I hope he shines HERE for years to come

Quote: In comment 13886484 WillVAB said:





Quote:





If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.







That's not really how things work, nor should it. Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable.



Not how things work? Look what Wash did with Cousins. They didn’t believe in him long term so they franchised him a few years running before trading him.



If OBJ expects to be the highest paid WR in the game he’s going to have to wait at least one year, possibly two. The Giants would basically be giving him an extra 14 mil over the next two years when they don’t have to. And they’d be stuck with a huge dead money hit if he got hurt or did something stupid.



If he wants the big contract, be a good soldier this year and produce on the field. He’ll get paid in ‘19. Makes no sense for the Giants to sacrifice value under the CBA that the players collectively bargained. In comment 13886493 Keith said:Not how things work? Look what Wash did with Cousins. They didn’t believe in him long term so they franchised him a few years running before trading him.If OBJ expects to be the highest paid WR in the game he’s going to have to wait at least one year, possibly two. The Giants would basically be giving him an extra 14 mil over the next two years when they don’t have to. And they’d be stuck with a huge dead money hit if he got hurt or did something stupid.If he wants the big contract, be a good soldier this year and produce on the field. He’ll get paid in ‘19. Makes no sense for the Giants to sacrifice value under the CBA that the players collectively bargained.

Giants Sammo85 : 9:55 am : link aren’t giving this guy what he thinks he’s worth. I don’t see them giving more than Watkins or Evans got.



Also, if you are an Eli proponent and support giving Collins and Beckham new deals essentially fully guarantees Eli is cut and gone after this season.



Gettleman is prepping to go shopping next offseason, not tie up his cap.

Totally expected AcesUp : 9:58 am : link OBJ is right to hold out and the Giants are right to hold firm if he's asking for 20m+/yr. Honestly, it's probably the time to get a deal done since his leverage is as low as it will get. The antics are overblown but OBJ needs to accept his reality and act accordingly, he hasn't. However, he's a special player on the field and you don't just trade those guys away unless it's a last resort.

========== GiantFilthy : 10:00 am : link Quote: Giants

Sammo85 : 9:55 am : link : reply

aren’t giving this guy what he thinks he’s worth. I don’t see them giving more than Watkins or Evans got.

They might not offer more than what Watkins or Evans got. However, he does deserve more than both Watkins and Evans. They might not offer more than what Watkins or Evans got. However, he does deserve more than both Watkins and Evans.

WillVAB, GiantFilthy : 10:01 am : link when did Cousins get traded? Redskins got nothing for him except a comp pick.

wait... does Ian Rappaport Rory : 10:01 am : link play WR for the NY Giants or Odell Beckham? I'm confused

Awesome news! Brown Recluse : 10:03 am : link If its not one thing, its another.



I really don't care what they do with him. Pay him or trade him. It'd be great to have a guy with his talent, but I also like players that don't choke in the playoffs.



Fantastic talent, but it's not like I own his jersey or anything.

Quote: Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable.



It's worked with the Steelers & Lev Bell. In comment 13886493 Keith said:It's worked with the Steelers & Lev Bell.

Quote: In comment 13886493 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13886484 WillVAB said:





Quote:





If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.







That's not really how things work, nor should it. Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable.







Not how things work? Look what Wash did with Cousins. They didn’t believe in him long term so they franchised him a few years running before trading him.



If OBJ expects to be the highest paid WR in the game he’s going to have to wait at least one year, possibly two. The Giants would basically be giving him an extra 14 mil over the next two years when they don’t have to. And they’d be stuck with a huge dead money hit if he got hurt or did something stupid.



If he wants the big contract, be a good soldier this year and produce on the field. He’ll get paid in ‘19. Makes no sense for the Giants to sacrifice value under the CBA that the players collectively bargained.



What Synder did with Cousins is not a good example for anybody to follow - they also got bupkis for Cousins.



Beckham is doing the right thing for Beckham here, but the team doesn't have the cap room. We'll see how Gettleman handles it. In comment 13886544 WillVAB said:What Synder did with Cousins is not a good example for anybody to follow - they also got bupkis for Cousins.Beckham is doing the right thing for Beckham here, but the team doesn't have the cap room. We'll see how Gettleman handles it.

Quote: when did Cousins get traded? Redskins got nothing for him except a comp pick.



Released, whatever. The point remains. Makes no sense for the Giants to gift OBJ the top WR deal at this juncture. In comment 13886568 GiantFilthy said:Released, whatever. The point remains. Makes no sense for the Giants to gift OBJ the top WR deal at this juncture.

I think the main issue QB Snacks : 10:07 am : link isnt that he wants a new contract it's the timing and manner in which it was done.



Here is a guy who got hurt last year (no fault of his own) who literally mimicked taking a piss on the field prior to injury. Against a team who has pissed all over his since he entered the league. He then double downed on it after the game offering no apologies and promising to do it again.



Over the off season a video surfaces in which he's clearly smoking a blunt. A week later a story, likely BS, surfaces about him being sued.



Ownership, who have been nothing but patient, coddling, and fair towards the kid finally shows some sort of push back and frustration with an ever growing list of unusual incidents (punching a wall in GB, norman incident, etc etc) and the very next day, in an act of defiance, him and his people leak that he's not stepping foot on the field without a new contract.



This isnt a guy with Giants DNA.







I cannot post this enough on here... NYG07 : 10:08 am : link Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%; 35-7 TD-INT; QB rating 111.4



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%; 285-209; QB rating 79.9



Yeah, lets trade that guy. It is just nonsense. He has never been arrested, and by all accounts is beloved by his teammates in the locker room. Then add to the fact that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL. How would you ever get value in a trade?





Quote:



Quote:





Giants

Sammo85 : 9:55 am : link : reply

aren’t giving this guy what he thinks he’s worth. I don’t see them giving more than Watkins or Evans got.





They might not offer more than what Watkins or Evans got. However, he does deserve more than both Watkins and Evans.



That’s subjective. Being deserving of something doesn’t mean you actually get it. In comment 13886565 GiantFilthy said:That’s subjective. Being deserving of something doesn’t mean you actually get it.

Quote: Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%; 35-7 TD-INT; QB rating 111.4



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%; 285-209; QB rating 79.9



Yeah, lets trade that guy. It is just nonsense. He has never been arrested, and by all accounts is beloved by his teammates in the locker room. Then add to the fact that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL. How would you ever get value in a trade?





More of an indictment on Eli than anything else. In comment 13886586 NYG07 said:More of an indictment on Eli than anything else.

Great Teammate ThatLimerickGuy : 10:09 am : link Everyone loves him.



Hardest Worker in the room.



Not a distraction at all.





Quote: aren’t giving this guy what he thinks he’s worth. I don’t see them giving more than Watkins or Evans got.



Also, if you are an Eli proponent and support giving Collins and Beckham new deals essentially fully guarantees Eli is cut and gone after this season.



Gettleman is prepping to go shopping next offseason, not tie up his cap.



That doesn't make sense. If you are going to pay him it has to be more than 2 WR's who aren't as good. Why would the Giants be ok risking $16 million and not $18 million? If he's getting a contract from the Giants it will be as the highest paid WR or no contract at all. In comment 13886551 Sammo85 said:That doesn't make sense. If you are going to pay him it has to be more than 2 WR's who aren't as good. Why would the Giants be ok risking $16 million and not $18 million? If he's getting a contract from the Giants it will be as the highest paid WR or no contract at all.

Just ask Victor Cruz the importance of getting paid Giantimistic : 10:11 am : link



"Strahan this week accused the team of making trade inquiries about him in early February, before it offered him a new contract reportedly worth about $58 million over seven years, which he did not accept. He also said the Giants refused to negotiate after making the offer in late February, and suggested they merely tried to make him look greedy and never intended to sign him to a huge new deal."



This is how the NFL is. It is not my favorite part of it but people care more about all this stuff because it is constantly put in our faces.



Sign Odell and move on. When he is on the field the Giants can score on any play. How many players in the league can you say that about.

- ( Odell was on the team when the Giants other star receiver watched his career basically end with one play. Odell just sat out most of last season with an injury. When you have the chance to get your money in the NFL you go for it. We all still love Strahan even though he went through all his contract issues. In the end if Odell wins a superbowl no one will care."Strahan this week accused the team of making trade inquiries about him in early February, before it offered him a new contract reportedly worth about $58 million over seven years, which he did not accept. He also said the Giants refused to negotiate after making the offer in late February, and suggested they merely tried to make him look greedy and never intended to sign him to a huge new deal."This is how the NFL is. It is not my favorite part of it but people care more about all this stuff because it is constantly put in our faces.Sign Odell and move on. When he is on the field the Giants can score on any play. How many players in the league can you say that about. Strahan trade, big contract, issues - ( New Window

I'm also going to take a wild guess UConn4523 : 10:13 am : link and say that Mara knew this well in advance and his comments about not walking to talk about Beckham's contract was a precursor to this news.

Quote: Everyone loves him.



Hardest Worker in the room.



Not a distraction at all.





Nail on head TLG, nail on head. In comment 13886592 ThatLimerickGuy said:Nail on head TLG, nail on head.

Quote: Everyone loves him.



Hardest Worker in the room.



Not a distraction at all.





Bingo, nuff said In comment 13886592 ThatLimerickGuy said:Bingo, nuff said

Contract talk WillVAB : 10:14 am : link Another point that hasn’t been discussed is the amount of games he’s missed so far in his career. 4 in his rookie year, 1 in 15, and 12 last year. He’s missed an entire season worth of games over the course of a 4 year career. Is he willing to take less money in exchange for the risk the Giants assume in a long term deal with guaranteed money?

It s a business decision joeinpa : 10:16 am : link this is not related to his other antics

Quote: Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%; 35-7 TD-INT; QB rating 111.4



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%; 285-209; QB rating 79.9



Yeah, lets trade that guy. It is just nonsense. He has never been arrested, and by all accounts is beloved by his teammates in the locker room. Then add to the fact that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL. How would you ever get value in a trade?





Eh, those statistics came from a broken offense.



Odell Beckham has been in the league 4 years, and teams have made the playoffs and won championships without him. The Giants actually did make the playoffs one year with him, but he was one of the reasons they lost. Go figure.



There's no denying his talent. But the team can do fine without him. Others are doing fine without him. If they trade him, so be it. In comment 13886586 NYG07 said:Eh, those statistics came from a broken offense.Odell Beckham has been in the league 4 years, and teams have made the playoffs and won championships without him. The Giants actually did make the playoffs one year with him, but he was one of the reasons they lost. Go figure.There's no denying his talent. But the team can do fine without him. Others are doing fine without him. If they trade him, so be it.

If i'm the coach there are certain players that would not play in the rasbutant : 10:17 am : link preseason.



Eli, Beckham, Vernon, Harrison, Jenkins



I would limit:

Landon Collins

N. Solder (only because the line needs time to gel)

Sterling Shepard



holding out is a thing of the past right? BillKo : 10:18 am : link I mean, you get fined big time.



Has there been a player that has held out into the regular season since the 2011 agreement?



OBJ is doing this for a few reasons. First, so he doesn't have to play in the preseason and risk injury. Second, to maybe get a new contract early.



But is very unlikely he holds out into Game 1 in September.

"Distraction" UConn4523 : 10:18 am : link the only people this distracts are those selling and reading newspapers.

========== GiantFilthy : 10:20 am : link Quote: Sammo85 : 10:09 am : link : reply

That’s subjective. Being deserving of something doesn’t mean you actually get it.

Nothing subjective about saying OBJ is a better receiver and has had a better career so far than Watkins or Evans. I don't see how anyone could argue for the other guys. Nothing subjective about saying OBJ is a better receiver and has had a better career so far than Watkins or Evans. I don't see how anyone could argue for the other guys.

Quote: In comment 13886260 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 13886245 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Should.







Is he under contract now?







He is. Could the team not cut him at the first sign of a production slip? It goes both ways.



Honor the contract that you signed. He may have out produced his rookie contract but he also sat out quite a few games. The move is not a smart one on his part. It is adding to the negativity that has been around him. In comment 13886274 ajr2456 said:Honor the contract that you signed. He may have out produced his rookie contract but he also sat out quite a few games. The move is not a smart one on his part. It is adding to the negativity that has been around him.

Quote: Another point that hasn’t been discussed is the amount of games he’s missed so far in his career. 4 in his rookie year, 1 in 15, and 12 last year. He’s missed an entire season worth of games over the course of a 4 year career. Is he willing to take less money in exchange for the risk the Giants assume in a long term deal with guaranteed money?



His injuries (rookie year and in ‘17) could have and often do, happen to many around the league through the years. Nothing unusual or indicative of proneness. No risk there, imo In comment 13886606 WillVAB said:His injuries (rookie year and in ‘17) could have and often do, happen to many around the league through the years. Nothing unusual or indicative of proneness. No risk there, imo

Quote: Everyone loves him.



Hardest Worker in the room.



Not a distraction at all.



Boat trip was a distraction. Entire team had to answer question about it all week.



Norman fiasco was a distraction. Team had to answer questions about it all season. He was selfish on the field.



Fake pissing like a dog was extremely unprofessional and embarrassing. Teammates left answering questions about it. He said he would do it again. The contract negotiation is going to be a shitshow.



There is more.



That said, I would only trade him if we are blown away by the offer. It would be reasonable to expect he will become more of a distraction with a huge contract combined with lots of guaranteed money. Not OBJs biggest fan but do not hate him either. In comment 13886592 ThatLimerickGuy said:Boat trip was a distraction. Entire team had to answer question about it all week.Norman fiasco was a distraction. Team had to answer questions about it all season. He was selfish on the field.Fake pissing like a dog was extremely unprofessional and embarrassing. Teammates left answering questions about it. He said he would do it again. The contract negotiation is going to be a shitshow.There is more.That said, I would only trade him if we are blown away by the offer. It would be reasonable to expect he will become more of a distraction with a huge contract combined with lots of guaranteed money. Not OBJs biggest fan but do not hate him either.

Quote: media report this same thing last year? Said he was holding out when he skipped the OTAs but yet he was there for all mandatory team activities. And all the insiders had egg on their faces.



This is how I remember it as well as was wondering if there was anyone else who remembered it too.



Beckham just doesn't seem like the type to hold out to me. I know that's probably being a little naive but I think he's just one of those rare guys who actually loves playing the game too much to holdout. Matter of fact, I thought he had a quote out there where even he laughed off the idea of holding out because that would mean he wouldn't be able to play. The man just lost a majority of the previous season and now he's going to hold out even more and miss more playing time?



I don't know. I just don't see it with him. I could be wrong but as has been asked already a few times in this thread, has Beckham actually come out and said this? In comment 13886391 NYBEN1963 said:This is how I remember it as well as was wondering if there was anyone else who remembered it too.Beckham just doesn't seem like the type to hold out to me. I know that's probably being a little naive but I think he's just one of those rare guys who actually loves playing the game too much to holdout. Matter of fact, I thought he had a quote out there where even he laughed off the idea of holding out because that would mean he wouldn't be able to play. The man just lost a majority of the previous season and now he's going to hold out even more and miss more playing time?I don't know. I just don't see it with him. I could be wrong but as has been asked already a few times in this thread, has Beckham actually come out and said this?

Quote: is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.



I couldn't have said this any better. Great Post!! This absurd witch hunt is ridiculous and if it continues we will lose one of the most talented players in Giants history. In comment 13886385 FatMan in Charlotte said:I couldn't have said this any better. Great Post!! This absurd witch hunt is ridiculous and if it continues we will lose one of the most talented players in Giants history.

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 10:25 am : link Quote: Here is a guy who got hurt last year (no fault of his own) who literally mimicked taking a piss on the field prior to injury.



I swear that celebration has taken more flack than almost anything else. People don't use it to just mock the celebration, but to make assumptions about OBJ as a person too.



It's insanity. I swear that celebration has taken more flack than almost anything else. People don't use it to just mock the celebration, but to make assumptions about OBJ as a person too.It's insanity.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:27 am : link Quote: Norman fiasco was a distraction. Team had to answer questions about it all season. He was selfish on the field.



Didn't they play the Panthers week 15??



Must have been a brutal 2 weeks..... Didn't they play the Panthers week 15??Must have been a brutal 2 weeks.....

I sure understand why OBJ... M.S. : 10:27 am : link

...made such a statement.



But this is a "what have you done for me lately league", and if OBJ thinks the Giants will open the floodgates without verifying he is back to his former greatness, I'm afraid OBJ is gonna be left pounding sand.

Quote:



Quote:





Sammo85 : 10:09 am : link : reply

That’s subjective. Being deserving of something doesn’t mean you actually get it.





Nothing subjective about saying OBJ is a better receiver and has had a better career so far than Watkins or Evans. I don't see how anyone could argue for the other guys.



No, my subjectivity point was about getting the $ allocation or assigned value one thinks he deserves. It’s largely situational. Actual allocations

valuation metrics are not done in a vacuum. Just because player X got 17m doesn’t mean player Z will automatically get 18m. In comment 13886623 GiantFilthy said:No, my subjectivity point was about getting the $ allocation or assigned value one thinks he deserves. It’s largely situational. Actual allocationsvaluation metrics are not done in a vacuum. Just because player X got 17m doesn’t mean player Z will automatically get 18m.

BTW Miamijints : 10:28 am : link When was the last time Ian Rappaport was right about anything???

Quote: In comment 13886586 NYG07 said:





Quote:





Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%; 35-7 TD-INT; QB rating 111.4



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%; 285-209; QB rating 79.9



Yeah, lets trade that guy. It is just nonsense. He has never been arrested, and by all accounts is beloved by his teammates in the locker room. Then add to the fact that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL. How would you ever get value in a trade?









Eh, those statistics came from a broken offense.



Odell Beckham has been in the league 4 years, and teams have made the playoffs and won championships without him. The Giants actually did make the playoffs one year with him, but he was one of the reasons they lost. Go figure.



There's no denying his talent. But the team can do fine without him. Others are doing fine without him. If they trade him, so be it.



I think you misread the stat. Those are Eli's career numbers, not just over the last 4 years. In comment 13886615 Brown Recluse said:I think you misread the stat. Those are Eli's career numbers, not just over the last 4 years.

Quote:



Quote:





Here is a guy who got hurt last year (no fault of his own) who literally mimicked taking a piss on the field prior to injury.







I swear that celebration has taken more flack than almost anything else. People don't use it to just mock the celebration, but to make assumptions about OBJ as a person too.



It's insanity.



Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that? In comment 13886642 FatMan in Charlotte said:Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that?

. . . . jeff57 : 10:33 am : link Ralph Vacchiano Retweeted Ralph Vacchiano



Giants GM Dave Gettleman politely declined comment on this story this morning, but promised to address it when he meets the press tomorrow ....





In comment 13886642 FatMan in Charlotte said:

Quote:





Quote:





Here is a guy who got hurt last year (no fault of his own) who literally mimicked taking a piss on the field prior to injury.







I swear that celebration has taken more flack than almost anything else. People don't use it to just mock the celebration, but to make assumptions about OBJ as a person too.



It's insanity.





Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that?

Yes. Yes.

FMIC & others who defend OBJ Danthebigbluefan : 10:35 am : link While I understand your point of view and how unfair sometimes the treatment Odell gets can be from fans, media, critics, etc. It's the reality of the world we live in.



I'm on the side of the aisle where I do NOT want him to leave the NYG. He's a generational talent who, if healthy, can put up all-time great numbers.



However, Beckham catches his fair share of criticism mostly for decisions and things HE does and brings upon HIMSELF. Odell is in the same category of stardom millennial (a term I use lightly because I am one as well) as the Paul Pogba's, and those athletes that have superstar talent but portray themselves as the prototypical millennial. I'm sorry, you want to get paid and yet you get caught on video in Paris with some Instagram model while she's doing coke and you're clearly smoking a roach? Or, just take a look through his social media feed and compare it to Antonio Brown's. You know what Antonio Brown was doing on March Break? His Instagram shows you: working out, working at getting better, commitment and dedication to his craft. Odell's is him posing like a model, in various nice cars or with his friends. Which is all fine, but your truth is exposed nowadays in the modern state of the internet. Odell's truth is he's an immature person who has incredible athletic talent, but seems to be more concerned with the "coin" and not the "kwan" (Jerry Maguire reference - but I think it's accurate).



If you want a raise and to be the highest paid non-QB, act like it. Don't be a jackass off the field, don't be a jackass on the field either. Get ahold of yourself and grow the fuck up. Different era's or not, you don't see Eli or Derek Jeter being careless with their public exposure, do you?



If Odell plans on holding out, I don't blame him one bit especially after losing a season to serious injury. But I also think he needs to reel in his need for attention and improve his decision-making. If you've got the wrong friends in your life, which he very well may since he's shot into superstardom, he needs to fix that. Show your employer that their investment in you is well-founded and will result in positive ROI.

Quote: She's really hot and fucks like a porn star, but she spends all my money and she's as dumb as a rock. She would probably fuck the mailman.



Should I marry her?



Get rid of this guy and don't look back.

Trade him for picks now. Package our second round pick (and whatever) with OBJ and get Cleveland's #4.



Yeah, except you aren’t fucking OBJ and there is zero chance he plays for another team if we commit so this analogy doesn’t work. In comment 13886510 FatHeadTommy said:Yeah, except you aren’t fucking OBJ and there is zero chance he plays for another team if we commit so this analogy doesn’t work.

I really have no idea.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:37 am : link Quote: Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that?



With all the celebrations people have done, didn't somebody poop out a ball once too?



I'm not looking at him as a mature adult. I'm looking at him as a football player who scored a TD and attempted to entertain. I mean, he's done a ton of different celebrations. I'm supposed to parse out what ones make him a despicable person?



If he just did a salsa and NBC piped in cool music for it...... With all the celebrations people have done, didn't somebody poop out a ball once too?I'm not looking at him as a mature adult. I'm looking at him as a football player who scored a TD and attempted to entertain. I mean, he's done a ton of different celebrations. I'm supposed to parse out what ones make him a despicable person?If he just did a salsa and NBC piped in cool music for it......

Quote:



Quote:





Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that?







With all the celebrations people have done, didn't somebody poop out a ball once too?



I'm not looking at him as a mature adult. I'm looking at him as a football player who scored a TD and attempted to entertain. I mean, he's done a ton of different celebrations. I'm supposed to parse out what ones make him a despicable person?



If he just did a salsa and NBC piped in cool music for it......



If somebody pooped out a football they would be a moron also.



I dont mind people celebrating after they score...they should. But taking a theoretical piss on the field shows a lack of intelligence. What would make him think that's a good decision? And then to double down and say he'd do it again (even after being penalized) shows that this guys agenda is Odell Beckham.



We'll probably have to agree to disagree here. I just dont see why people justify this crap. Guys like this never last in one place. Right or wrong this guy wont be a giant in 3 years In comment 13886671 FatMan in Charlotte said:If somebody pooped out a football they would be a moron also.I dont mind people celebrating after they score...they should. But taking a theoretical piss on the field shows a lack of intelligence. What would make him think that's a good decision? And then to double down and say he'd do it again (even after being penalized) shows that this guys agenda is Odell Beckham.We'll probably have to agree to disagree here. I just dont see why people justify this crap. Guys like this never last in one place. Right or wrong this guy wont be a giant in 3 years

Quote: In comment 13886615 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





In comment 13886586 NYG07 said:





Quote:





Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%; 35-7 TD-INT; QB rating 111.4



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%; 285-209; QB rating 79.9



Yeah, lets trade that guy. It is just nonsense. He has never been arrested, and by all accounts is beloved by his teammates in the locker room. Then add to the fact that he is one of the best players in the entire NFL. How would you ever get value in a trade?









Eh, those statistics came from a broken offense.



Odell Beckham has been in the league 4 years, and teams have made the playoffs and won championships without him. The Giants actually did make the playoffs one year with him, but he was one of the reasons they lost. Go figure.



There's no denying his talent. But the team can do fine without him. Others are doing fine without him. If they trade him, so be it.







I think you misread the stat. Those are Eli's career numbers, not just over the last 4 years.



It doesn't matter. Eli won 2 Super Bowls with lesser recievers than Beckham. Other teams win with lesser recieves than Beckham. The Giants don't *need* him in order to be successful, and thats my point. If they can get him signed then fine, but if not - trading him won't break their back. In comment 13886655 NYG07 said:It doesn't matter. Eli won 2 Super Bowls with lesser recievers than Beckham. Other teams win with lesser recieves than Beckham. The Giants don't *need* him in order to be successful, and thats my point. If they can get him signed then fine, but if not - trading him won't break their back.

The bottom line.. Sean : 10:41 am : link regardless of what you think of Beckham, the team is 23-31 since he was drafted (not counting the 11 games last year he didn’t play).



No one on this team should be off limits to trade.

This old man Photoguy : 10:42 am : link of 69 says pay the man.

Quote: In comment 13886493 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13886484 WillVAB said:





Quote:





If he wants a new deal he’s going to have to accept something below market. The Giants control him at 8.5 this year and around 17 next year under the franchise tag. If he’s demanding 18 or 19 per it makes zero sense for the Giants to simply cut a check right now.







That's not really how things work, nor should it. Clearly that's a bargaining chip for the Giants, but why would they want a disgruntiled star? That doesn't do anyone good. The Giants will take care of OBJ if he's being reasonable.







Not how things work? Look what Wash did with Cousins. They didn’t believe in him long term so they franchised him a few years running before trading him.



If OBJ expects to be the highest paid WR in the game he’s going to have to wait at least one year, possibly two. The Giants would basically be giving him an extra 14 mil over the next two years when they don’t have to. And they’d be stuck with a huge dead money hit if he got hurt or did something stupid.



If he wants the big contract, be a good soldier this year and produce on the field. He’ll get paid in ‘19. Makes no sense for the Giants to sacrifice value under the CBA that the players collectively bargained.



LOL, is that really what we want to do? Really? The Skins bungled the Cousins situation so freaking bad. Unvelievable. In comment 13886544 WillVAB said:LOL, is that really what we want to do? Really? The Skins bungled the Cousins situation so freaking bad. Unvelievable.

RE: This is the hot girlfiend dilemma. Mike from Ohio : 10:45 am : link

Quote: She's really hot and fucks like a porn star, but she spends all my money and she's as dumb as a rock. She would probably fuck the mailman.



Should I marry her?



Get rid of this guy and don't look back.

Trade him for picks now. Package our second round pick (and whatever) with OBJ and get Cleveland's #4.



This is the strangest and most baffling analogy I have seen in a while. It sounds like you may have some issues you want to share that have nothing to do with OBJ.



Please don't share them here. In comment 13886510 FatHeadTommy said:This is the strangest and most baffling analogy I have seen in a while. It sounds like you may have some issues you want to share that have nothing to do with OBJ.Please don't share them here.

Let OBJ Holdout giantstock : 10:45 am : link I support the Giants management here. OFC I want him back but the team was 3-13. He was part of it. The Giants were awful even before he got hurt. See what he does this year.



Brady takes less money while he is winning championships and OBJ is going to sit out right after the Giants had a historically bad year.



OFC there is more to it than that. But let him sit out if he feels that way. The team is not projected to be championship caliber.

I'm.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:46 am : link



Quote: If you want a raise and to be the highest paid non-QB, act like it. Don't be a jackass off the field, don't be a jackass on the field either. Get ahold of yourself and grow the fuck up. Different era's or not, you don't see Eli or Derek Jeter being careless with their public exposure, do you?



Much better to fuck random people and leave a gift basket. What if that kind of stuff was captured by a TMZ hidden camera or Instagram?



Being paid really doesn't matter - and public perception is easily manipulated. Do people think Brett Favre is a despicable guy for taking dick pics? What if ESPN glommed onto that instead of having helicopters follow him on FA visits?



This isn't an issue of Beckham either being a choir boy or a complete punk. It's that some people can reasonably see that what people record on Instagram and what they do for celebrations shouldn't lead to the perception they are terrible people or teammates. We keep hearing about distractions, boat trips, kicking nets, etc, but as I said above, it all leads to just one rationalization - to some people OBJ is unlikeable and people don't want to root for him.



So instead of just saying, "I don't want to root for a dick", they try to legitimize their dislike by overblowing a tweet, or making some parallel to a TD celebration as to what type of human he is. fine if somebody is going to be like Jeter:Much better to fuck random people and leave a gift basket. What if that kind of stuff was captured by a TMZ hidden camera or Instagram?Being paid really doesn't matter - and public perception is easily manipulated. Do people think Brett Favre is a despicable guy for taking dick pics? What if ESPN glommed onto that instead of having helicopters follow him on FA visits?This isn't an issue of Beckham either being a choir boy or a complete punk. It's that some people can reasonably see that what people record on Instagram and what they do for celebrations shouldn't lead to the perception they are terrible people or teammates. We keep hearing about distractions, boat trips, kicking nets, etc, but as I said above, it all leads to just one rationalization - to some people OBJ is unlikeable and people don't want to root for him.So instead of just saying, "I don't want to root for a dick", they try to legitimize their dislike by overblowing a tweet, or making some parallel to a TD celebration as to what type of human he is.

RE: RE: Contract talk WillVAB : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886606 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Another point that hasn’t been discussed is the amount of games he’s missed so far in his career. 4 in his rookie year, 1 in 15, and 12 last year. He’s missed an entire season worth of games over the course of a 4 year career. Is he willing to take less money in exchange for the risk the Giants assume in a long term deal with guaranteed money?







His injuries (rookie year and in ‘17) could have and often do, happen to many around the league through the years. Nothing unusual or indicative of proneness. No risk there, imo



It’s a factor in negotiations, along with the fact that the Giants control him below market for two more years. If he’s not willing to budge off being the highest paid WR w the guaranteed money that comes along with that, there’s no motivation for the Giants to get a long term deal done now. In comment 13886627 Big Blue '56 said:It’s a factor in negotiations, along with the fact that the Giants control him below market for two more years. If he’s not willing to budge off being the highest paid WR w the guaranteed money that comes along with that, there’s no motivation for the Giants to get a long term deal done now.

He will implode... Gothamist : 10:47 am : link If they ignore him...

If they do not react...

If he is forced to come in week three without a deal...

If he is franchised....





You want Mara to trade him and Mara hold out for the right offer?

You want to keep him, hold firm, to grin it and bear it because OBJ is OBJ, start managing the fallout now!!!



If he is a no show for OTAs I will bet that DG will deal him w Mara’s blessing..



If he can not show up and just decide no contact but he shows if not, then we will not see him here again... in a Giant jersey...



DG will not let him sit out into August.



Cleveland has huge cap room this year to front load a deal but will they gamble on him?







RE: It's a shame Emil : 10:48 am : link

Quote: A potential generational player in OB who has nowhere to hide in the modern social media world catching his every move and can't stop effing up, and potentially hanging onto Eli a bit too long.



Once again, I agree with you. In comment 13886361 JonC said:Once again, I agree with you.

Stop putting it off est1986 : 10:50 am : link Make him a Giant for life already. It’s part of why you traded JPP, right?

If there is to be a trade Sammo85 : 10:50 am : link It’s going to happen in the next month.

RE: I really have no idea.. giantstock : 10:51 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Would you ever do something like that? Would anyone you know that you consider to be a mature adult who makes good decisions do that?







With all the celebrations people have done, didn't somebody poop out a ball once too?



I'm not looking at him as a mature adult. I'm looking at him as a football player who scored a TD and attempted to entertain. I mean, he's done a ton of different celebrations. I'm supposed to parse out what ones make him a despicable person?



If he just did a salsa and NBC piped in cool music for it......



I'm with the other poster tha disagees with you. Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting. I still want him ofc-- but this bullshit has to stop. He is okay with penalizing his team? That's winning football? Where do you draw the line on the obscenity and the okay to penalize his team? In comment 13886671 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm with the other poster tha disagees with you. Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting. I still want him ofc-- but this bullshit has to stop. He is okay with penalizing his team? That's winning football? Where do you draw the line on the obscenity and the okay to penalize his team?

With all that has been said in this thread, GiantFilthy : 10:52 am : link it would be kinda nice to actually wait for OBJ to say something and not just assume this is official.

RE: Raanan Emil : 10:52 am : link

Quote: Interesting. Apparently lower than most believe, according to NFL execs

Link - ( New Window )



My point as well. Teams don't often trade first round picks, even for all pro veteran players. Especially for players coming off an injury with some baggage. The Giants are not going to trade OBJ for a second round pick or later.



No one should be surprised by any of this. The negotiations between the Giants and OBJ have begun, and they have begun in a very public manner. In comment 13886359 jeff57 said:My point as well. Teams don't often trade first round picks, even for all pro veteran players. Especially for players coming off an injury with some baggage. The Giants are not going to trade OBJ for a second round pick or later.No one should be surprised by any of this. The negotiations between the Giants and OBJ have begun, and they have begun in a very public manner.

OBJ has been very immature in his young career. Keith : 10:54 am : link When you have a talent like that, you give him every chance to grow up and become a true professional. At this point, he's not quite where you want him to be. All of this talk about distractions, not a team player, blah blah. It's just noise. He does need to grow up still though. The people that don't like him will use BS stories like the boat trip and some frivalous law suit as a knock against him. Those people should never be taken seriously if they look at those situations as a distraction.

Paying OBJ... bw in dc : 10:55 am : link will only perpetuate the clown show.



We have seen who OBJ is. Backing up the Brinks will not change anything, it will just add fuel to OBJ's act. He will feel fully liberated to ratchet up the act...



Either you play this smart and execute a trade, or buckle in for this to continue ad infinitum.







LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:58 am : link Quote: Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.



What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities. What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.

This is the media's fault BigBlueHens : 10:58 am : link Granted, OBJ was in the wrong with the coke video. He should not have put himself in that situation.



However, the other situations were blown out of proportion by the media. The Norman incident? Norman went after him, threatened to end his career and had the bat. Refs did not throw the flag, OBJ took matters into his own hands.



The kicking net? I do not understand why that was a headline. He showed he cared? That is called passion.



The celebrations? I wish he would tone it down to not get flagged, but that is who he is.



Yes, he needs to do a better job with putting himself in some situations and he needs to lay low. But I believe the media and others have it out for him. He is a flashy 25 year old with all the money and power in the world. He has a target on his back, some of it he deserves but some of it is overblown. With that, you do not trade a top five talent at the age of 25 unless you get the craziest offer the NFL has ever seen. His teammates love him, and its not like he is beating his wife or kids and failing drug tests.



Im ok if OBJ Keith : 10:59 am : link stays who he is. He's good for 100 catches, 1500 yards and 15 TD's a season. Sign me up!

Remember what a distraction LT was?! BigBlue4You09 : 10:59 am : link “What are you talking about? LTaylor was suspended 4 games for violating the drug policy, failed multiple drug tests. He went to rehab in 1986, only to leave a week later. He was also arrested in 1991.



Stop this nonsense that Taylor was a model citizen during his playing days.”

========== GiantFilthy : 11:00 am : link Quote: This is the media's fault

BigBlueHens : 10:58 am : link : reply

Granted, OBJ was in the wrong with the coke video. He should not have put himself in that situation.



However, the other situations were blown out of proportion by the media.

They prey on the weak fish. BBI is a barrel full of 'em. They prey on the weak fish. BBI is a barrel full of 'em.

RE: Im ok if OBJ Go Terps : 11:01 am : link

Quote: stays who he is. He's good for 100 catches, 1500 yards and 15 TD's a season. Sign me up!



The only number of those he's reached is 100 catches, once. In comment 13886754 Keith said:The only number of those he's reached is 100 catches, once.

RE: ========== BigBlueHens : 11:03 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





This is the media's fault

BigBlueHens : 10:58 am : link : reply

Granted, OBJ was in the wrong with the coke video. He should not have put himself in that situation.



However, the other situations were blown out of proportion by the media.





They prey on the weak fish. BBI is a barrel full of 'em.



Ain't that the truth! In comment 13886762 GiantFilthy said:Ain't that the truth!

It's NY fans in general, bbi is just a microscope. Keith : 11:05 am : link It's sad. Kid puts up 100-1400-13 per season and the focus is on a penalty that he takes. It's sad. I'm hoping they can work this contract out and he gets to grow with a young QB.

Ridiculous Gmen86900711 : 11:07 am : link I first want to start off by saying I am not a Beckham hater. I just bought his jersey last year and I love the talent he brings to the game. That being said at some point his antics become to much to take. He wants 20+ million (Not going to happen). No WR is worth that kind of $. Factor in the fact that he's not smart enough to stay low profile while contract negotiations are on the table. What kind of bad behavior can we expect once he has the security of a new contract? I would love for him to grow up and see all of his talent realized with the Giants. Unfortunately he has shown no signs of growing up. Quite frankly he is becoming an embarrassment to the organization. No player is bigger than the team. If he doesn't turn this around quick I won't be surprised if he's gone.

RE: LOL.. I love liverwurst : 11:08 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.



Fatman: Is there something we don't know about you and Odell? It seems you're in love with him or something? Be honest









What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities. In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:

RE: LOL.. giantstock : 11:08 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.



Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.Did the owner afterwards

Brown recluse FatHeadTommy : 11:09 am : link What do the stats look like for other QB's when you remove their team's number one receiver from the stat totals?



I bet its a similar result.

It's just astonishing lawguy9801 : 11:11 am : link how easily some here would cast aside the most talented WR in Giants history, by far. How any rational fan can have that attitude after a season full of Roger Lewis and a rotation of random late-round/free agent bums just boggles the mind.



You really want to see him go to a team like the Eagles or Cowboys and torch us for 175 yards and 2 TDs per game? Really?



Some of you people really need a reality check.



Sign the man and pay him like the top WR that he is (contingent on physical health after his injury, of course).

Yeah let’s just trade our best player when our roster is devoid 732NYG : 11:11 am : link of talented players. All those picks you want to acquire? You PRAY that you hit on a player of OBJ’s caliber during the course of any draft. We have one, and you want to trade him, and for what? As FMIC said, the things you guys hate on him for are bullshit. The media goes out of the way to report on OBJ because they know idiot mouth breathers will pounce on him any chance they get. Meanwhile, you want to talk about AJ Green and Antonio Brown like they’re saints. Brown gets into fights and arguments with his team all the time, and AJ Green was in a full on fist fight on the field. It’s a joke. Meanwhile, you want to talk about Instagram pages like OBJ’s isn’t full of videos of him training too, but he’s probably just posting those for attention too, I’m sure. Just be honest already. It’s not about anything except for the fact that some of you old cranks don’t like him. He’s too flamboyant, he’s too flashy, blah blah blah. Go back to watching your Archie Bunker and sit down.

get over it UConn4523 : 11:12 am : link he's scored almost 40 TD's, did the dog thing once. But if you want to extrapolate that to him doing it for all TD's then you shouldn't be taken seriously.



These threads are unreal.

RE: RE: LOL.. I love liverwurst : 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful! In comment 13886788 giantstock said:Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!

RE: TJ : 11:14 am : link

Quote: the only people this distracts are those selling and reading newspapers.



This is exactly right.



IMO this is a perfect scenario for the giants. From a cost perspective extension is much better than allowing him to reach free agency. And if negotiations cause him to miss a big chunk of camp so much the better. In comment 13886619 UConn4523 said:This is exactly right.IMO this is a perfect scenario for the giants. From a cost perspective extension is much better than allowing him to reach free agency. And if negotiations cause him to miss a big chunk of camp so much the better.

RE: It's NY fans in general, bbi is just a microscope. UConn4523 : 11:15 am : link

Quote: It's sad. Kid puts up 100-1400-13 per season and the focus is on a penalty that he takes. It's sad. I'm hoping they can work this contract out and he gets to grow with a young QB.



Its ridiculous. I've got 11 friends in a group chat. I'm the only Giant fan in it and its nothing but football banter. The dog thing was made fun of and then quickly forgotten. Not a single one of them brings it up as ammo to describe how awful he is. Everyone agreed it was dumb and moved on.



Its crazy that in a chat of Jets, Cowboys, Eagles and Pats fans, that this incident is an afterthought but not on a Giants message board. In comment 13886779 Keith said:Its ridiculous. I've got 11 friends in a group chat. I'm the only Giant fan in it and its nothing but football banter. The dog thing was made fun of and then quickly forgotten. Not a single one of them brings it up as ammo to describe how awful he is. Everyone agreed it was dumb and moved on.Its crazy that in a chat of Jets, Cowboys, Eagles and Pats fans, that this incident is an afterthought but not on a Giants message board.

Beckham is too far gone ghost718 : 11:16 am : link Not much else needs to be said.



As far as compensation,what may help the Giants is the wide receivers in this years draft.You may find a team willing to deal rather than take one of these guys with a 1st round pick.

Like I said.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:16 am : link



Quote: Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.



Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.

above then just say you hate rooting for the guy and that's why he should be traded:That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.

RE: RE: It's NY fans in general, bbi is just a microscope. Keith : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886779 Keith said:





Quote:





It's sad. Kid puts up 100-1400-13 per season and the focus is on a penalty that he takes. It's sad. I'm hoping they can work this contract out and he gets to grow with a young QB.







Its ridiculous. I've got 11 friends in a group chat. I'm the only Giant fan in it and its nothing but football banter. The dog thing was made fun of and then quickly forgotten. Not a single one of them brings it up as ammo to describe how awful he is. Everyone agreed it was dumb and moved on.



Its crazy that in a chat of Jets, Cowboys, Eagles and Pats fans, that this incident is an afterthought but not on a Giants message board.



My brother is like this. He's always hated every star player in NY. He knows sports very well. Hated Ewing, hated Eli, hates Odell, turning on KP. This is just how some people are. If a player isn't perfect, they get turned on. I don't think my brother is a bad fan, he knows sports, he just has unfair expectations of star players. He's dying to trade OBJ. In comment 13886820 UConn4523 said:My brother is like this. He's always hated every star player in NY. He knows sports very well. Hated Ewing, hated Eli, hates Odell, turning on KP. This is just how some people are. If a player isn't perfect, they get turned on. I don't think my brother is a bad fan, he knows sports, he just has unfair expectations of star players. He's dying to trade OBJ.

I’m gonna laugh so hard at you miserable idiots when we extend OBJ 732NYG : 11:19 am : link as we should.

RE: Brown recluse NYG07 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: What do the stats look like for other QB's when you remove their team's number one receiver from the stat totals?



I bet its a similar result.



It's not. Gatorade Dunk dug into this when I posted this in another thread. Odell has bumped up Eli's career passer rating by 31 points while Julio Jones has only boosted Matt Ryan's by 7 points. In comment 13886793 FatHeadTommy said:It's not. Gatorade Dunk dug into this when I posted this in another thread. Odell has bumped up Eli's career passer rating by 31 points while Julio Jones has only boosted Matt Ryan's by 7 points.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:20 am : link



Quote: Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!



You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip...... this fucking tool:You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.But a boat trip......

Think of how important Keith : 11:21 am : link OBJ will be for our rookie QB. You need to give the rookie weapons, why trade the best WR in football? I pray Odell is being realistic with his demands.

RE: LOL.. NorwoodWideRight : 11:23 am : link

Quote: this fucking tool:







Quote:





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip......



Fatman, just curious: Would you say yea or nay to the fact that he's somewhat of a risk-taker and magnet for negative publicity and puts his own needs (for gameday revenge or hijinks, partying, etc.) above the teams? Would you consider him a team player? A prima donna?



Again, just curious. I don't have a horse in this race. In comment 13886839 FatMan in Charlotte said:Fatman, just curious: Would you say yea or nay to the fact that he's somewhat of a risk-taker and magnet for negative publicity and puts his own needs (for gameday revenge or hijinks, partying, etc.) above the teams? Would you consider him a team player? A prima donna?Again, just curious. I don't have a horse in this race.

RE: Like I said.. bw in dc : 11:25 am : link

Quote:

That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.



Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.



I don't buy that. It's a cost-benefit analysis, too. There is a working model in the NFL where you don't need the super-diva WR to compete - see the Packers, Saints, Pats, Minnesota, Philly, etc. So use those cap dollars for other needs; and jettison a major pain in the ass... In comment 13886827 FatMan in Charlotte said:I don't buy that. It's a cost-benefit analysis, too. There is a working model in the NFL where you don't need the super-diva WR to compete - see the Packers, Saints, Pats, Minnesota, Philly, etc. So use those cap dollars for other needs; and jettison a major pain in the ass...

RE: RE: Like I said.. Keith : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886827 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:







That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.



Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.







I don't buy that. It's a cost-benefit analysis, too. There is a working model in the NFL where you don't need the super-diva WR to compete - see the Packers, Saints, Pats, Minnesota, Philly, etc. So use those cap dollars for other needs; and jettison a major pain in the ass...



This is true. You don't need OBJ to compete. He certainly helps though. Especially if you are breaking in a new QB, he will help with his development a ton. In comment 13886866 bw in dc said:This is true. You don't need OBJ to compete. He certainly helps though. Especially if you are breaking in a new QB, he will help with his development a ton.

RE: Think of how important NYG07 : 11:30 am : link

Quote: OBJ will be for our rookie QB. You need to give the rookie weapons, why trade the best WR in football? I pray Odell is being realistic with his demands.



Ding ding. Just wait until Eli is gone. You all who want to trade Beckham will be extremely thankful that Darnold/Rosen/Webb, whoever has a player like Odell to throw to. In comment 13886843 Keith said:Ding ding. Just wait until Eli is gone. You all who want to trade Beckham will be extremely thankful that Darnold/Rosen/Webb, whoever has a player like Odell to throw to.

RE: Mara Not Helping Jim in NH : 11:34 am : link

Quote: Mara hasn’t helped this situation by getting personally involved in the first place. Makes it harder to descalate. OB is HOF; no chance we get anything close to true value in trade. (Aside, I wonder if this makes Barkley more likely at #2 as replacement face of the franchise.) I also think he mishandled it from a football perspective in overriding the coach’s decision on Eli, which binds Gettleman and Shurmur.



But the problem is that part of the "New York Football Giant" mystique is the multi-generational involvement of the Mara family and the cultish idea that they are representing, and sticking up for, something "better" than the others, win or lose.



In this light, John Mara getting involved like this was perfectly predictable. In comment 13886502 MojoEd said:But the problem is that part of the "New York Football Giant" mystique is the multi-generational involvement of the Mara family and the cultish idea that they are representing, and sticking up for, something "better" than the others, win or lose.In this light, John Mara getting involved like this was perfectly predictable.

RE: It's just astonishing giantstock : 11:34 am : link

Quote: how easily some here would cast aside the most talented WR in Giants history, by far. How any rational fan can have that attitude after a season full of Roger Lewis and a rotation of random late-round/free agent bums just boggles the mind.



You really want to see him go to a team like the Eagles or Cowboys and torch us for 175 yards and 2 TDs per game? Really?



Some of you people really need a reality check.



Sign the man and pay him like the top WR that he is (contingent on physical health after his injury, of course).



I'm okay with having him stay. But you realize the Giants won championships without OBJ or having the best wide receiver in their history prior, right?



I think some of you need to drop the hero-worship. The world of football doesn't have to revolve around OBJ.



No need to pay him until eh shows something this year. You want to make a bet even if he signs Giants aren't going to the SUper Bowl? Let's tone down the hero-worship. In comment 13886800 lawguy9801 said:I'm okay with having him stay. But you realize the Giants won championships without OBJ or having the best wide receiver in their history prior, right?I think some of you need to drop the hero-worship. The world of football doesn't have to revolve around OBJ.No need to pay him until eh shows something this year. You want to make a bet even if he signs Giants aren't going to the SUper Bowl? Let's tone down the hero-worship.

RE: LOL.. I love liverwurst : 11:37 am : link

Quote: this fucking tool:







Quote:





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip......





Who said it's a simple TD Celebration only, I sure didn't? The man has a history, plain and simple. Does this history involve bad things like drugs/DWI's's/ beating women, no it doesn't. However, it's always something stupid, or else we wouldn't even bee having this conversation, now would we?



Let me ask you this, if this was few years ago and extension talk came up about AJ Green and Julio Jones (providing they were Giants), would any of this even be a topic?



If I'm the owner of the Giants and am about to sign a player to the highest paid contract for a WR in NFL history, I would definitely have concerns with this guy, no doubt.



As for this idiot "Jay on the Island" comparing AJ Green to OBJ, it's not close. Green got into a fight because he was hot headed, once. AJ Green is a consummate professional and in NO WAY does OBJ deserve to be compared to him.



Your defense of Odell Beckham is utterly idiotic In comment 13886839 FatMan in Charlotte said:Who said it's a simple TD Celebration only, I sure didn't? The man has a history, plain and simple. Does this history involve bad things like drugs/DWI's's/ beating women, no it doesn't. However, it's always something stupid, or else we wouldn't even bee having this conversation, now would we?Let me ask you this, if this was few years ago and extension talk came up about AJ Green and Julio Jones (providing they were Giants), would any of this even be a topic?If I'm the owner of the Giants and am about to sign a player to the highest paid contract for a WR in NFL history, I would definitely have concerns with this guy, no doubt.As for this idiot "Jay on the Island" comparing AJ Green to OBJ, it's not close. Green got into a fight because he was hot headed, once. AJ Green is a consummate professional and in NO WAY does OBJ deserve to be compared to him.Your defense of Odell Beckham is utterly idiotic

RE: Can we finally trade this distraction? djm : 11:38 am : link

Quote: Or is he not yet a distraction? What will it take, people???????



Just because people like yourself are distracted doesn't mean he's an actual distraction to the team.



MAra will be fine too. In comment 13886271 Frankie in Flushing said:Just because people like yourself are distracted doesn't mean he's an actual distraction to the team.MAra will be fine too.

BBI would find a way to hate Larry Fitzgerald if he were a Giant UConn4523 : 11:39 am : link .

LOL UConn Chris684 : 11:40 am : link Now we are comparing Beckham to Larry Fitzgerald?



That is laughable.

RE: Sociopaths djm : 11:43 am : link

Quote: Some of the worst people you will encounter. Can literally buy you dinner and turn around and stab you in the back later. Just because he did 1 good thing does not excuse the bad behavior and everything else. No, I'm not calling him a sociopath, just using that as an example. Another example is the guy who is the nicest to his wife and then goes around cheating on her. I don't think I would put him in the good husband category.



What the fuck are you talking about. Don't even answer. In comment 13886336 Painless62 said:What the fuck are you talking about. Don't even answer.

RE: LOL UConn UConn4523 : 11:44 am : link

Quote: Now we are comparing Beckham to Larry Fitzgerald?



That is laughable.



Isn’t it fun to make shit up? I’m starting to warm up to doing it myself since it’s all the rage around here. In comment 13886920 Chris684 said:Isn’t it fun to make shit up? I’m starting to warm up to doing it myself since it’s all the rage around here.

Laughable is people preferring Julio to OBJ 732NYG : 11:45 am : link when the guy plays like 8 games a season and has an ankle held together with duct tape.

So he says he is not playing until he gets a new deal. Giant John : 11:47 am : link That makes trading him more difficult and that is why the statement was phrased the way it was. We can’t trade him to a team that cant sign him to a long term deal. That eliminates any teams. The other thought I have is that if we take the comment at face value he will not play for the Giants this year either if we do not give him the mega deal. In other words he walks away from 8,500,000 dollars. Not exactly chump change either. I hope both sides think this through.

Personally I’d want to know he is 100% healthy.

RE: So he says he is not playing until he gets a new deal. nygiants16 : 11:48 am : link

Quote: That makes trading him more difficult and that is why the statement was phrased the way it was. We can’t trade him to a team that cant sign him to a long term deal. That eliminates any teams. The other thought I have is that if we take the comment at face value he will not play for the Giants this year either if we do not give him the mega deal. In other words he walks away from 8,500,000 dollars. Not exactly chump change either. I hope both sides think this through.

Personally I’d want to know he is 100% healthy.



Actually he didn't say anything but carry on In comment 13886939 Giant John said:Actually he didn't say anything but carry on

RE: RE: RE: LOL.. T-Bone : 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!



And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads. In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.Think about that.That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.

RE: RE: As proof.. djm : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886399 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





of the above post, all you need to know is that some people still are talking about a boat trip, a couple of years later.



A boat trip that by several reports was far more tame than the partying the defense did that same weekend in NY. But Instagram wasn't there, so people don't give a fuck.



The boat trip is one of those IQ tests many people fail.







It certainly is.



You would have cut Witten and Romo after Cabo 2008.



You would passed on drafting LT in 1981.



In comment 13886409 Go Terps said:You would have cut Witten and Romo after Cabo 2008.You would passed on drafting LT in 1981.

RE: Like I said.. QB Snacks : 11:52 am : link

Quote: above then just say you hate rooting for the guy and that's why he should be traded:







Quote:





Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.







That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.



Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.



No, you're simplifying it. It's about an overall attitude that isnt good for the team.



The Norman Incident

The Boat Trip

Punching hole in the wall vs GB

Slamming his head against walls post game @ philly in 16

punching the net and hitting himself in the face

proposing to the net

urinating on the field and not apologizing for the penalty

crying in the middle of football games on the sidelines

Getting caught smoking a blunt on video (dont care if he smokes but dont get caught on video)





Easy to minimize them individually but when you start adding them all up I fail to see how anyone cant recognize that this is an issue. My only guess would be those people didnt play competitive sports at any level. In comment 13886827 FatMan in Charlotte said:No, you're simplifying it. It's about an overall attitude that isnt good for the team.The Norman IncidentThe Boat TripPunching hole in the wall vs GBSlamming his head against walls post game @ philly in 16punching the net and hitting himself in the faceproposing to the neturinating on the field and not apologizing for the penaltycrying in the middle of football games on the sidelinesGetting caught smoking a blunt on video (dont care if he smokes but dont get caught on video)Easy to minimize them individually but when you start adding them all up I fail to see how anyone cant recognize that this is an issue. My only guess would be those people didnt play competitive sports at any level.

djm Go Terps : 11:53 am : link I don't know about those guys and you can bring up all the other names and rationalizations you want, but I know I'd trade Beckham from the Giants.



I've been telling you for a while now how this was going to go with Beckham. What the hell do you want from me?

look RobThailand : 11:54 am : link Iv'e been watching this shit show from afar way afar... Cut bait. He does not translate internationally at all(people don't know or care who he is),.. Whatever this clown wants ( 40 mil signing bonus 5 yer 80 mil contract) aint happening under DG

RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. I love liverwurst : 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.



T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying

RE: LOL.. giantstock : 11:55 am : link

Quote: this fucking tool:







Quote:





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip......



Your opinion is based in part on delusion and part in hero-worship. Are you trying to say if you got a super value -- more than what OBJ's value you wouldn't take it? Do you understand that we were 3-13 and the year before we only got tot the playoffs and have not won a super bowl recently?



I find it unfathomable that any Giant fan would think anyone on the team is untouchable after the season we just had and especially the player we are talking about so far has led the giants basically nowhere.



I don't want him traded but fans like you worship OBJ like he is some type of God. Tone it down. In comment 13886839 FatMan in Charlotte said:Your opinion is based in part on delusion and part in hero-worship. Are you trying to say if you got a super value -- more than what OBJ's value you wouldn't take it? Do you understand that we were 3-13 and the year before we only got tot the playoffs and have not won a super bowl recently?I find it unfathomable that any Giant fan would think anyone on the team is untouchable after the season we just had and especially the player we are talking about so far has led the giants basically nowhere.I don't want him traded but fans like you worship OBJ like he is some type of God. Tone it down.

Why is this breaking news? ryanmkeane : 11:56 am : link Every all pro caliber does this and yet when OBJ does it people want to trade him

RE: RE: Like I said.. nygiants16 : 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886827 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





above then just say you hate rooting for the guy and that's why he should be traded:







Quote:





Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.







That's all this boils down to. The rest is just a rationalization trying to find the logic behind getting rid of him.



Again - you are recommending personnel decisions based on a TD celebration. If you don't see that as being ludicrous, I don't know how else to illustrate it.







No, you're simplifying it. It's about an overall attitude that isnt good for the team.



The Norman Incident

The Boat Trip

Punching hole in the wall vs GB

Slamming his head against walls post game @ philly in 16

punching the net and hitting himself in the face

proposing to the net

urinating on the field and not apologizing for the penalty

crying in the middle of football games on the sidelines

Getting caught smoking a blunt on video (dont care if he smokes but dont get caught on video)





Easy to minimize them individually but when you start adding them all up I fail to see how anyone cant recognize that this is an issue. My only guess would be those people didnt play competitive sports at any level.



Only 2 of those things I have issues with, norman and peeing like a dog..



You are going to criticize him for getting mad about losing? You know how many players probably have punched the wall or thrown their helmet when they are mad about losing?



And the kicking net was a fucking joke, he was making fun of the media for making such a big deal about him getting hit in the face...how many penalties did he accrue with the net stuffM In comment 13886957 QB Snacks said:Only 2 of those things I have issues with, norman and peeing like a dog..You are going to criticize him for getting mad about losing? You know how many players probably have punched the wall or thrown their helmet when they are mad about losing?And the kicking net was a fucking joke, he was making fun of the media for making such a big deal about him getting hit in the face...how many penalties did he accrue with the net stuffM

Joe Beningno just said on WFAN.... Emlen'sGremlins : 11:56 am : link ....that there's no way the Giants would get a 1st round pick for Beckham.

RE: LOL UConn djm : 11:57 am : link

Quote: Now we are comparing Beckham to Larry Fitzgerald?



That is laughable.



Why? Odell is even better. Oh wait, Odell distracts the fans too much and forces the media to ask poor John Mara too many questions. And he took a boat ride once that the media went ape shit over.



You guys are distracted. And you literally want to trade an excellent player because of social media blip or two and one or two 15 yard penalties.



You don't have your priorities in order. It's as simple as that. You suck this shit up like a sponge and hold these players to standards that aren't necessarily vital to winning or even attainable.



Go ahead and trade him for shit on a shingle. Trade a lexus for a honda accord. You're nuts to even entertain this notion. Completely fucking nuts. In comment 13886920 Chris684 said:Why? Odell is even better. Oh wait, Odell distracts the fans too much and forces the media to ask poor John Mara too many questions. And he took a boat ride once that the media went ape shit over.You guys are distracted. And you literally want to trade an excellent player because of social media blip or two and one or two 15 yard penalties.You don't have your priorities in order. It's as simple as that. You suck this shit up like a sponge and hold these players to standards that aren't necessarily vital to winning or even attainable.Go ahead and trade him for shit on a shingle. Trade a lexus for a honda accord. You're nuts to even entertain this notion. Completely fucking nuts.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. T-Bone : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.







T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying



You have me confused with someone else. In comment 13886966 I love liverwurst said:You have me confused with someone else.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. T-Bone : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.







T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying



And what da hell does that have to do with anything? In comment 13886966 I love liverwurst said:And what da hell does that have to do with anything?

RE: RE: LOL.. 732NYG : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886839 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





this fucking tool:







Quote:





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip......







Your opinion is based in part on delusion and part in hero-worship. Are you trying to say if you got a super value -- more than what OBJ's value you wouldn't take it? Do you understand that we were 3-13 and the year before we only got tot the playoffs and have not won a super bowl recently?



I find it unfathomable that any Giant fan would think anyone on the team is untouchable after the season we just had and especially the player we are talking about so far has led the giants basically nowhere.



I don't want him traded but fans like you worship OBJ like he is some type of God. Tone it down.



Tone it down? Have some self awareness and realize your entire post is complete hyperbole cranked up to 12. Who is worshiping anyone? Smart people don’t want to trade our best player. They realize that maybe not having said best player on the field was a big reason we went 3-13. In comment 13886968 giantstock said:Tone it down? Have some self awareness and realize your entire post is complete hyperbole cranked up to 12. Who is worshiping anyone? Smart people don’t want to trade our best player. They realize that maybe not having said best player on the field was a big reason we went 3-13.

RE: RE: LOL.. NYG07 : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886839 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





this fucking tool:







Quote:





Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







You do realize that I'm not defending Beckham. I'm calling the people who think he should be traded morons.



I'm saying that if you judge somebody how they are as a person based on a TD celebration, that it is idiotic.



Like I've said numerous times - just say you hate the guy and move along. Trying to justify trading the best player on the team isn't really working.



But a boat trip......







Your opinion is based in part on delusion and part in hero-worship. Are you trying to say if you got a super value -- more than what OBJ's value you wouldn't take it? Do you understand that we were 3-13 and the year before we only got tot the playoffs and have not won a super bowl recently?



I find it unfathomable that any Giant fan would think anyone on the team is untouchable after the season we just had and especially the player we are talking about so far has led the giants basically nowhere.



I don't want him traded but fans like you worship OBJ like he is some type of God. Tone it down.



He is untouchable. He is the greatest receiver in NFL history through the first 3 years of his career. I was not around for the LT days but would you have traded him? It makes no sense. He is immature, but he is one of the best players in the NFL and deserves to be paid. I for one thought the JPP trade was made simply to make room for Odell's impending contract extension. I hope I am right. In comment 13886968 giantstock said:He is untouchable. He is the greatest receiver in NFL history through the first 3 years of his career. I was not around for the LT days but would you have traded him? It makes no sense. He is immature, but he is one of the best players in the NFL and deserves to be paid. I for one thought the JPP trade was made simply to make room for Odell's impending contract extension. I hope I am right.

RE: Joe Beningno just said on WFAN.... EricJ : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: ....that there's no way the Giants would get a 1st round pick for Beckham.

Joe Benigno is a perfect example of why WFAN has sucked for a long time. This illiterate asshole won a fucking contest and is now talking about sports in a major market. He has what seems to be a 3rd grade understanding of the English language.... and obviously a similar understanding of the NFL. In comment 13886972 Emlen'sGremlins said:Joe Benigno is a perfect example of why WFAN has sucked for a long time. This illiterate asshole won a fucking contest and is now talking about sports in a major market. He has what seems to be a 3rd grade understanding of the English language.... and obviously a similar understanding of the NFL.

You guys have to stop quoting an entire conversation... EricJ : 12:02 pm : link learn how to use the internet.

I mean djm : 12:03 pm : link the fact that you think it's laughable to compare Odell to Fitgerald is fact laughable and sad.



Step away from the PCs and phones and twitters and watch the games! Watch him play!



If Beckham is never drafted by the Giants, Coughlin is fired before January 2016. McAdoo never even sniffs a head coaching job and Eli is likely earning a paycheck in another city or is calling games for Fox.



Beckham is an idiot sometimes. He is immature at times. maybe he grows up. Maybe he doesn't. But I know one thing for certain, the guy rarely gets in any trouble on or off the field, EVER, and he plays harder and better than anyone. He's that good. Even if you want to split hairs and say he's not legendary good and only good, fine, you still keep him at all costs.



We're in this to win. We're not in this to field a team of quiet choir boys. Stop worrying so much about BULLSHIT. Did Beckham get suspended for PEDS? Did he get suspended for that grainy stupid video with the pizza? NOPE.



Stop worrying about bullshit. Let the Giants worry.

I'm torn on Beckham.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:03 pm : link Quote: Fatman, just curious: Would you say yea or nay to the fact that he's somewhat of a risk-taker and magnet for negative publicity and puts his own needs (for gameday revenge or hijinks, partying, etc.) above the teams? Would you consider him a team player? A prima donna?



Again, just curious. I don't have a horse in this race.



There's a fine line that a lot of elite athletes walk between cockiness, arrogance, assholery and that competitive edge that makes them elite. Probly a little like the line artists and performers have between genius and bat-shit crazy madness.



I would call Beckham a diva who is a team player. The guy is one of the first in the building to work out. He's constantly catching passes and working on technique. He's mentored the other WR's and to a man the players look at him as a great teammate and a positive influence.



And there's a dirty little secret most here don't want to accept - a lot of guys use the platform of the sport to entertain. To create an image or a persona. Not unlike the WWE. It is branding of sorts. Now I get why some don't like his antics or the "brand", so why not just come out and fucking say that?



There's actually rational debate to be had on trading him, especially when discussing the return he could get, but people who think he should be let go because he's a negative influence or a distraction need to just man up and say they want him gone because they don't like him.



Just like when JPP blew off his fingers, I said I didn't want him around because he's a moron. Not because of some cost/performance metric. Not because of made-up distractions of a boat trip. Because the guy decided that his hand wasn't all that valuable for success. Beckham kicking a net or celebrating a TD is just theatrics. If he blew off his hand, I'd say get rid of him too, and I'd say it was because I didn't like him and that he was a moron for maiming himself.



Trying to dress it up as being a rational move to make because subtraction of distractions = a better tram is horseshit.



And not even the happy horseshit kind... There's a fine line that a lot of elite athletes walk between cockiness, arrogance, assholery and that competitive edge that makes them elite. Probly a little like the line artists and performers have between genius and bat-shit crazy madness.I would call Beckham a diva who is a team player. The guy is one of the first in the building to work out. He's constantly catching passes and working on technique. He's mentored the other WR's and to a man the players look at him as a great teammate and a positive influence.And there's a dirty little secret most here don't want to accept - a lot of guys use the platform of the sport to entertain. To create an image or a persona. Not unlike the WWE. It is branding of sorts. Now I get why some don't like his antics or the "brand", so why not just come out and fucking say that?There's actually rational debate to be had on trading him, especially when discussing the return he could get, but people who think he should be let go because he's a negative influence or a distraction need to just man up and say they want him gone because they don't like him.Just like when JPP blew off his fingers, I said I didn't want him around because he's a moron. Not because of some cost/performance metric. Not because of made-up distractions of a boat trip. Because the guy decided that his hand wasn't all that valuable for success. Beckham kicking a net or celebrating a TD is just theatrics. If he blew off his hand, I'd say get rid of him too, and I'd say it was because I didn't like him and that he was a moron for maiming himself.Trying to dress it up as being a rational move to make because subtraction of distractions = a better tram is horseshit.And not even the happy horseshit kind...

========== GiantFilthy : 12:03 pm : link Quote: BBI would find a way to hate Larry Fitzgerald if he were a Giant

UConn4523 : 11:39 am : link : reply

Fitzgerald has allegedly done something way, way worse than anything OBJ has ever been accused of. Something that Mara seems to be ok with. Fitzgerald has allegedly done something way, way worse than anything OBJ has ever been accused of. Something that Mara seems to be ok with.

Trade Thegratefulhead : 12:05 pm : link It's possible but would depend on a number of things.



Contract demands, does he really want to be paid like a QB?



Hold Out? It looks like he will hold out.



Offers? If we are truly blown away.. 2 number ones like Galloway



If we were offered at least 2 number ones or the equivalent and OBJ wanted more than 6 years/100 million 55 guaranteed AND it looked like we were going to have to deal with a holdout situation. I would trade him. I do think some of his shit is overblown but I also recognize he can also be tiresome for ownership/management.





People ThatLimerickGuy : 12:06 pm : link Stop looking at this from and X and O standpoint.



Have you ever heard the old saying "He who controls the money controls everything?"



The Giants are probably the most conservative org in the NFL. They aren't giving that contract to Beckham. Notice how this is all floated pre-draft?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. I love liverwurst : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886966 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.







T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying







And what da hell does that have to do with anything?





We're talking about being grown ups. Most grown ups have credit cards, do you? In comment 13886982 T-Bone said:We're talking about being grown ups. Most grown ups have credit cards, do you?

I think Benigno is right Go Terps : 12:08 pm : link A first round pick for a holdout coming off a season ending lower body injury?

RE: I'm torn on Beckham.. NorwoodWideRight : 12:08 pm : link

Quote:

There's a fine line that a lot of elite athletes walk between cockiness, arrogance, assholery and that competitive edge that makes them elite. Probly a little like the line artists and performers have between genius and bat-shit crazy madness.



I appreciate the detailed response and don't disagree with what you say about brilliance and bat-shit crazy madness. In comment 13887002 FatMan in Charlotte said:I appreciate the detailed response and don't disagree with what you say about brilliance and bat-shit crazy madness.

Limerick ryanmkeane : 12:08 pm : link no offense but that's just an absurd statement. You think Beckham gives a shit if the Giants aren't going to pay him? He'll go get the contract somewhere else.



And your statement of "the Giants aren't giving that contract to Beckham" ...how exactly do you know that? I'm sure John Mara is just thrilled with letting someone who, before being hurt, was on pace to break every NFL receiving record that exists.

RE: He's the best player the Giants have had since LT JCin332 : 12:09 pm : link

Quote: They need to pay him.



This is simply not even close to being true... In comment 13886378 Heisenberg said:This is simply not even close to being true...

I just want OBJ dep026 : 12:09 pm : link at all the team activities. We have a new direction. I want him there. I could careless what he does off the field anymore.



We need him.

T-Bone.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:09 pm : link might not own a credit card. Had drinks with him once and he slipped out and left us with the bill!!!



Not really sure why a whole page of quoted text has to be used for that side conversation.



Not only is liverwurst a terrible poster, he fucking sucks at the quote feature.

When OBJ gets accused of domestic violence, 732NYG : 12:10 pm : link we can start comparing him to Fitzgerald. It’s laughable to compare the two otherwise.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. T-Bone : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886982 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886966 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.







T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying







And what da hell does that have to do with anything?









We're talking about being grown ups. Most grown ups have credit cards, do you?



That's how you equate a person acting like an adult? Whether they have a credit card or not?



Wow. In comment 13887021 I love liverwurst said:That's how you equate a person acting like an adult? Whether they have a credit card or not?Wow.

RE: T-Bone.. T-Bone : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: might not own a credit card. Had drinks with him once and he slipped out and left us with the bill!!!



Not really sure why a whole page of quoted text has to be used for that side conversation.



Not only is liverwurst a terrible poster, he fucking sucks at the quote feature.



I thought you guys said you had it?! *grin* In comment 13887028 FatMan in Charlotte said:I thought you guys said you had it?! *grin*

And I cut.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:13 pm : link Boner slack on the quote feature because we all know his goal is to make a thread as long as possible to use as toilet paper!!

T-Bone, GiantFilthy : 12:13 pm : link do you qualify for any energy related rebates through your home insurance?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL.. BigBlue4You09 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886982 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886966 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886948 T-Bone said:





Quote:





In comment 13886816 I love liverwurst said:





Quote:





In comment 13886788 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13886750 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





Only that I'm more horrified that intelligent people such as yourself excuse/justify this poop and piss behaviour. It's disgusting.







What is being excused or justified? It is a TD celebration. Thionk about that for a second. You have people making assumptions about Beckham the person based on a celebration he's done. And you guys are dead serious!



Using words like "horrified" and "disgusting" in the aftermath of a TD celebration?



The society-degrading poop and piss behavior!! Oh the humanities.







Did he get penalized? WHy? How can you say you aren't justifying it? Why did he get penalized? And is it good for the team that he gets penalized? SO if it is good for OBJ then it's okay for Flowers to clebrate a good block - or he picked up stunt while the team got a tD and he celebrates along with OBJ celebrating in which they both get penalized? WHere do you draw the line?



Hey-- why not EVERY TD - let's celebrate and get a penalty and afterwards say its okay.



Did he pretend like he was a dog and pretend like he was peeing in the end zone? So you think I should accept someone pretending to be a dog and pee in the end zone is okay? I can't call it disgusting? There comes a point where you would say "enough is enough" but "the next guy" would be okay with it.



Did the owner afterwards









Fatman fantasizes about OBJ, that's the only legitimate reason I can think of as to why he defends him on every single instance. It's disgraceful!







And THESE are the folks who are suggesting that it's Odell that needs to grow up.



Think about that.



That's what I find so funny about these kinds of threads.







T-Bone: Did you get a credit card yet? I remember about 15 years ago you claimed that you never owned a credit or debit card?. We've been in the 21st century for awhile now, just saying







And what da hell does that have to do with anything?









We're talking about being grown ups. Most grown ups have credit cards, do you?



Mines maxed out, does that still count? In comment 13887021 I love liverwurst said:Mines maxed out, does that still count?

RE: People nygiants16 : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: Stop looking at this from and X and O standpoint.



Have you ever heard the old saying "He who controls the money controls everything?"



The Giants are probably the most conservative org in the NFL. They aren't giving that contract to Beckham. Notice how this is all floated pre-draft?



Most conservative? They have paid druggies and women beaters and they are not going to pay Odell? Hahahahahaha In comment 13887014 ThatLimerickGuy said:Most conservative? They have paid druggies and women beaters and they are not going to pay Odell? Hahahahahaha

RE: And I cut.. T-Bone : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: Boner slack on the quote feature because we all know his goal is to make a thread as long as possible to use as toilet paper!!



And you know this! MAAAAN! In comment 13887044 FatMan in Charlotte said:And you know this! MAAAAN!

RE: RE: He's the best player the Giants have had since LT djm : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886378 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





They need to pay him.







This is simply not even close to being true...



Yes it is. Numbers stats eye test all scream that it's true.



LT, Strahan, Beckham. There's your 3 best NYG players over the last 30 years--QBs excluded. In comment 13887026 JCin332 said:Yes it is. Numbers stats eye test all scream that it's true.LT, Strahan, Beckham. There's your 3 best NYG players over the last 30 years--QBs excluded.

RE: And I cut.. T-Bone : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Boner slack on the quote feature because we all know his goal is to make a thread as long as possible to use as toilet paper!!



Actually though.. that was going to be my last response to that particular poster. Anyone who equates whether a person has a credit card or not to their level of maturity is not really worth having a conversation about this with.



That said, I apologize for the length of that post. In comment 13887044 FatMan in Charlotte said:Actually though.. that was going to be my last response to that particular poster. Anyone who equates whether a person has a credit card or not to their level of maturity is not really worth having a conversation about this with.That said, I apologize for the length of that post.

RE: T-Bone, T-Bone : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: do you qualify for any energy related rebates through your home insurance?



Lemme ask my daddy... In comment 13887045 GiantFilthy said:Lemme ask my daddy...

RE: Think of how important TMS : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: OBJ will be for our rookie QB. You need to give the rookie weapons, why trade the best WR in football? I pray Odell is being realistic with his demands. Why would you think he would be realistic. He is a guy who believes he is the best with a big ego and will want to be paid like the best. I worry more about his ability to stay healthy. He is always going to be targeted by the DBs and LBs who want to take him out and shut him up. Big gamble to make if he wants QB money which he probably does. DG and the owners will make that call. In comment 13886843 Keith said:Why would you think he would be realistic. He is a guy who believes he is the best with a big ego and will want to be paid like the best. I worry more about his ability to stay healthy. He is always going to be targeted by the DBs and LBs who want to take him out and shut him up. Big gamble to make if he wants QB money which he probably does. DG and the owners will make that call.

DJM Doug in MA : 12:21 pm : link Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss are the first two players I thought of when I heard this. I think the Giant's need to figure out who they think OBJ is before they do anything...this isn't just re-signing a player...it will most likely be the biggest contract ever given to a Wide Receiver.



To me...Larry Fitzgerald is the type of player you build a team around...Randy Moss is the type of player a team takes on when they're making a run for the Super Bowl. Moss really had no issues off the field either but for one reason or another found himself on multiple teams because he was a distraction.



I think OBJ is Randy Moss, however, I'd only trade him if I could get a draft pick in the top 6 for 2018 or multiple picks in 2019. I would let him hold out if I'm Mara.



Which by the way...can't Mara keep his mouth shut? Why stir the pot with "I'm sick of talking about OBJ". He's been less than impressive as an owner IMO.





for all those dismissing japanhead : 12:23 pm : link the boat party trip before beckham came up small in the GB playoff game last year, do you not recall that even gettleman himself remarked negatively on this when asked about it?



beckham is a great player but he's got a bit of diva in him, with an air of mental torment (that he's toned down since his first 2 years in the league), which many fans seem to laud and chalk up to him being a firey competitor.



not sure if giving him 20k per year following a season where he managed to play all of 4 games (because he was targeted preseason) is a wise move.

RE: DJM nygiants16 : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss are the first two players I thought of when I heard this. I think the Giant's need to figure out who they think OBJ is before they do anything...this isn't just re-signing a player...it will most likely be the biggest contract ever given to a Wide Receiver.



To me...Larry Fitzgerald is the type of player you build a team around...Randy Moss is the type of player a team takes on when they're making a run for the Super Bowl. Moss really had no issues off the field either but for one reason or another found himself on multiple teams because he was a distraction.



I think OBJ is Randy Moss, however, I'd only trade him if I could get a draft pick in the top 6 for 2018 or multiple picks in 2019. I would let him hold out if I'm Mara.



Which by the way...can't Mara keep his mouth shut? Why stir the pot with "I'm sick of talking about OBJ". He's been less than impressive as an owner IMO.





You do know Larry Fitzgerald has a domestic violence right? No one talks about it because it was 10 years ago In comment 13887071 Doug in MA said:You do know Larry Fitzgerald has a domestic violence right? No one talks about it because it was 10 years ago

reality check mdc1 : 12:24 pm : link 0 playoff wins

no championships

no show in big games

ho's flashing mirrors/lines

hype





Yeah that demands big money. Need to find tough guys that can actually beat tough guys. I guess into year 3 he has probably lost some quickness with injuries anyway.

Beating your wife is worse than UConn4523 : 12:26 pm : link turning into a dog and peeing

RE: RE: Think of how important Keith : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886843 Keith said:





Quote:





OBJ will be for our rookie QB. You need to give the rookie weapons, why trade the best WR in football? I pray Odell is being realistic with his demands.



Why would you think he would be realistic. He is a guy who believes he is the best with a big ego and will want to be paid like the best. I worry more about his ability to stay healthy. He is always going to be targeted by the DBs and LBs who want to take him out and shut him up. Big gamble to make if he wants QB money which he probably does. DG and the owners will make that call.



He is the best. In typical NY fan history, what have you done for me lately. He's out last year so people forget what he means to the team. He's had the best first 3 years of his career than any WR in history. OBJ is the best WR in football. In comment 13887068 TMS said:He is the best. In typical NY fan history, what have you done for me lately. He's out last year so people forget what he means to the team. He's had the best first 3 years of his career than any WR in history. OBJ is the best WR in football.

you're the guys who would've called for trading tarkenton too PerpetualNervousness : 12:28 pm : link it's the same ridiculous logic. the team's got a generational talent and you won't replace him with whatever you get in return. who cares what he does on social media? am i missing the arrest record? you have no idea what players in the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s did in their free time. i guarantee you, they weren't in church when they werent' at practice. john mara kept josh brown on this team, but odell is too much for him. give me a break. this is a player who shows up every week, who his teammates love, and who leaves it out on the field every single play.



I'd love to hear from all the bbi posters who signed a contract at 22, then when they found out they were one of the most talented people in the world at their jobs, but never asked for a raise, and instead said, that's ok, you don't need to pay me any more money for the next few years. it's cool. come one.



you know why odell's on social media all the time? because it's worth a lot of money - and because he's grossly underpaid for what he does, in a sport where he could be injured any minute, any competent financial advisor would tell him the same thing - you better maximize your value while you can. remember hakeem nicks and steve smith? boy, those second contracts really paid off for them didnt' they? the same people screaming to trade odell are going to be all over this site bitching and moaning when the draft pick the giants get back turns out to the league average player he's likely to be, and when the giants take the money they would've used on odell for some free agent that everyone is going to scream is overpriced.



you know who's an overpaid giant? mark herzlich. someone ought to ask john mara about that contract.

Ehhh dep026 : 12:28 pm : link I still think Brown is better. OBJ getting hurt last year hurt that title.



But OBJ is much younger and can overtake that throne pretty easily if he stays healthy.

I'm just hoping that OBJ and Giants management... M.S. : 12:29 pm : link

...can have a series of heart-to-heart talks and put all of this behind them.



This team can ill-afford a huge, gaping hole at #1 receiver. And OBJ needs to reassure the Giants that he's more-or-less the same receiver pre-injury.



As for OBJ's behavior?



I have zero clue what can be done... I'm just hoping that as he gets a little older OBJ will tone down some of his antics.



But unloading a player of his caliber over "antics" is sheer lunacy. Maybe someone can coach him up over the "optics" of certain behaviors.



Regrettably, OBJ's explicit threat of holding out is more than just optics, and I sure hope he does not have to be taught the hard way that NO ONE is above the team.

RE: for all those dismissing Ten Ton Hammer : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: the boat party trip before beckham came up small in the GB playoff game last year, do you not recall that even gettleman himself remarked negatively on this when asked about it?



Argue that taking a trip 7 days before a game, on the team team day off matters. In comment 13887079 japanhead said:Argue that taking a trip 7 days before a game, on the team team day off matters.

RE: A lot of this.. Everyone Relax : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: is the culture we live in today where news is craved 24/7, whether it is good news, bad news, legitimate news or fluff drivel to drive clicks.



Since Beckham is a lightening rod, he gets written about. Sometime deservedly, oftentimes not deservedly.



I'm having a difficult time seeing more hysteria about a player who has been broadly perceived as a distraction and bad teammate and a bad off the field guy with very few concrete examples to prove any of those points.



I have no clue what the outcome of Beckham will be. Traded, staying here long-term. Have no idea. but basically, the narrative that exists, the fan's perceptions that exist, basically are driving emotional reactions that really aren't based on anything of substance.



People really dislike this guy for his celebrations, for his sideline antics and for earholing a guy who bodyslammed him without any penalty. The same fanbase that openly questioned management's sanity by letting Will Hill go. The same fanbase who was hoping Adrian Peterson could get a shot here.



Basically, people want to get rid of Beckham because they dislike him. And that is the core of the issue whether you dress it up as him being a distraction or take each and every tweet and dissect it to make terrible assumptions.



It would be so much better if people just said they dislike the guy and want him gone rather than go through convoluted reasoning on why trading the best player on the team is actually a good move.



Thank you! A sensible post. I think if you listed out all of his "bad behavior" in one post people might be able to see that he really hasn't done anything so egregious that has garnered this hatred for him.



People started hating him in training camp his rookie year when he pulled his hamstring. It's obviously he doesn't appeal to the older generations because his hair keeps longer and lighter, and that he likes to dance on the field. He's going to end up getting pushed out of this town and it will be something every Giants fan has endure for the next decade as he becomes a hall of fame player. In comment 13886385 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thank you! A sensible post. I think if you listed out all of his "bad behavior" in one post people might be able to see that he really hasn't done anything so egregious that has garnered this hatred for him.People started hating him in training camp his rookie year when he pulled his hamstring. It's obviously he doesn't appeal to the older generations because his hair keeps longer and lighter, and that he likes to dance on the field. He's going to end up getting pushed out of this town and it will be something every Giants fan has endure for the next decade as he becomes a hall of fame player.

........ CoughlinHandsonHips : 12:29 pm : link Yea because our scouts have done such a great job identifying talent, let's trade away one of the best receivers in the NFL to give them another crack at it

RE: nyg nygiants16 : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: accused correct?



Does it matter? Ezekiel elliot

Was just accused no charges and got 6 games In comment 13887103 Doug in MA said:Does it matter? Ezekiel elliotWas just accused no charges and got 6 games

RE: T-Bone.. I love liverwurst : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: might not own a credit card. Had drinks with him once and he slipped out and left us with the bill!!!



Not really sure why a whole page of quoted text has to be used for that side conversation.



Not only is liverwurst a terrible poster, he fucking sucks at the quote feature.





Fatman just needs to send pic's when he's blowing sweet nothings in OBJ's ear. This way here we'll have factual evidence it's a true bromance





In comment 13887028 FatMan in Charlotte said:Fatman just needs to send pic's when he's blowing sweet nothings in OBJ's ear. This way here we'll have factual evidence it's a true bromance

Can we agree on... Sy'56 : 12:32 pm : link NYG does not need Beckham to win

RE: I'm just hoping that OBJ and Giants management... nygiants16 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote:

...can have a series of heart-to-heart talks and put all of this behind them.



This team can ill-afford a huge, gaping hole at #1 receiver. And OBJ needs to reassure the Giants that he's more-or-less the same receiver pre-injury.



As for OBJ's behavior?



I have zero clue what can be done... I'm just hoping that as he gets a little older OBJ will tone down some of his antics.



But unloading a player of his caliber over "antics" is sheer lunacy. Maybe someone can coach him up over the "optics" of certain behaviors.



Regrettably, OBJ's explicit threat of holding out is more than just optics, and I sure hope he does not have to be taught the hard way that NO ONE is above the team.



Shurmur supposedly met with Beckham last week in California said it was a great talk In comment 13887097 M.S. said:Shurmur supposedly met with Beckham last week in California said it was a great talk

Giants and OBJ Sammo85 : 12:36 pm : link Have already had a ton of heart to heart talks. Reese and Coughlin tried to have man to man talks early in his career. Mara and Tisch have had honest conversations and sit downs with him.



This isn’t about maturity anymore. It’s about the future of the team and the player and business decisions having to be made.

RE: Can we agree on... adamg : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: NYG does not need Beckham to win



What does that really mean though? Obviously no one player makes or breaks a team, but Beckham makes up for a lot of problems and could be an integral part of a championship run. The Giants also don't need Eli to win, but they probably were better off having him in 2011. In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:What does that really mean though? Obviously no one player makes or breaks a team, but Beckham makes up for a lot of problems and could be an integral part of a championship run. The Giants also don't need Eli to win, but they probably were better off having him in 2011.

RE: RE: He's the best player the Giants have had since LT jvm52106 : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13886378 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





They need to pay him.







This is simply not even close to being true...



Agreed! Strahan comes to mind immediately! In comment 13887026 JCin332 said:Agreed! Strahan comes to mind immediately!

RE: Can we agree on... Sammo85 : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: NYG does not need Beckham to win



Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field. In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.

RE: Can we agree on... 732NYG : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: NYG does not need Beckham to win



How good did our offense look without him last year, though, right? In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:How good did our offense look without him last year, though, right?

10 with odell brings hope sundayatone : 12:39 pm : link 10 without odell brings despair

RE: RE: Can we agree on... nygiants16 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.



Yeah that play against the cowboys really sucked the life out f the building and team...



How about that 220 against the ravens..



Or he about his TDs against the eagles...



Yeah the team looks done after his plays In comment 13887125 Sammo85 said:Yeah that play against the cowboys really sucked the life out f the building and team...How about that 220 against the ravens..Or he about his TDs against the eagles...Yeah the team looks done after his plays

Can't trade OBJ Stu11 : 12:41 pm : link our WR corp becomes the cast for the move- 'The Replacements"

I've always gone by the Terrell Owens A-Hole meter. As long as the overall value of the player to the team eclipses the B.S. then you keep him. Teams kept TO around until his value dropped. OBJ is a top 5 type NFL talent. We would get 50 cents on the dollar back right now. Would be idiotic to trade him.

Any team can win without any one player Mike from Ohio : 12:42 pm : link The Giants do not become a basement dweller without OBJ, and they are not guaranteed a championship if they keep him.



What is also true is that you don't win by lessening your team's overall talent. Some players are not worth the headaches they bring. The question with OBJ is does the headaches he brings outweigh the value to the team?



Do you jettison an All-Pro talent because he picks up stupid personal fouls and is a prima donna, or does the talent outweigh that?

RE: I'm torn on Beckham.. TJ : 12:44 pm : link

Quote:

There's actually rational debate to be had on trading him, especially when discussing the return he could get, but people who think he should be let go because he's a negative influence or a distraction need to just man up and say they want him gone because they don't like him .....

.....Trying to dress it up as being a rational move to make because subtraction of distractions = a better t[e]am is horseshit.



I wonder if we'll ever be capable of that rational debate? In comment 13887002 FatMan in Charlotte said:I wonder if we'll ever be capable of that rational debate?

RE: Can't trade OBJ PEEJ : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: our WR corp becomes the cast for the move- 'The Replacements"



"Once I was afraid, I was pertrified..". In comment 13887140 Stu11 said:"Once I was afraid, I was pertrified..".

The boat trip wsa a non story and didn't effect Keith : 12:44 pm : link the game in any way. The WR's coming out half naked in negative degree weather however.....may have played a role.

People keep pointing to what the offense looked like last year gmen9892 : 12:44 pm : link W/O Odell to show his true worth. Like not having Marshall, Shepard, an average OL, no threat in the backfield, or a broken offensive system had nothing to do with that as well. Would having OBJ cured some of those evils? Sure.



We had that same offense 2 years ago and the offense was still dogshit with Odell. The Giants need to build a better overall offense that doesnt rely on one player to succeed. I dont hate Odell at all, so this doesn't come from a place of malice. I just dont think this teams success needs to be directly related to whether Odell was here or not. Super Bowls have been one prior to him being here and Super Bowls can be won after he is gone.

RE: Can we agree on... Keith : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: NYG does not need Beckham to win



HIstory will tell you that the only one position that you need to win is a franchise QB. So lets draft Barkley? In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:HIstory will tell you that the only one position that you need to win is a franchise QB. So lets draft Barkley?

RE: RE: RE: Can we agree on... Sammo85 : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887125 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.







Yeah that play against the cowboys really sucked the life out f the building and team...



How about that 220 against the ravens..



Or he about his TDs against the eagles...



Yeah the team looks done after his plays



Thanks for joining the conversation. Sad to see you can’t understand the depth of what I’m trying to convey.



Giants forced the ball to Beckham too often the last two and a half years and don’t allow the offense to spread open and breathe. In comment 13887138 nygiants16 said:Thanks for joining the conversation. Sad to see you can’t understand the depth of what I’m trying to convey.Giants forced the ball to Beckham too often the last two and a half years and don’t allow the offense to spread open and breathe.

RE: People keep pointing to what the offense looked like last year gmen9892 : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: W/O Odell to show his true worth. Like not having Marshall, Shepard, an average OL, no threat in the backfield, or a broken offensive system had nothing to do with that as well. Would having OBJ cured some of those evils? Sure.



We had that same offense 2 years ago and the offense was still dogshit with Odell. The Giants need to build a better overall offense that doesnt rely on one player to succeed. I dont hate Odell at all, so this doesn't come from a place of malice. I just dont think this teams success needs to be directly related to whether Odell was here or not. Super Bowls have been one prior to him being here and Super Bowls can be won after he is gone.



Super Bowls have been won* In comment 13887153 gmen9892 said:Super Bowls have been won*

RE: RE: Can we agree on... Sy'56 : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







How good did our offense look without him last year, though, right?



How good was it with him? In comment 13887126 732NYG said:How good was it with him?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Can we agree on... nygiants16 : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887138 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887125 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.







Yeah that play against the cowboys really sucked the life out f the building and team...



How about that 220 against the ravens..



Or he about his TDs against the eagles...



Yeah the team looks done after his plays







Thanks for joining the conversation. Sad to see you can’t understand the depth of what I’m trying to convey.



Giants forced the ball to Beckham too often the last two and a half years and don’t allow the offense to spread open and breathe.



Spread it to who? He was the entire offense, they had no one else..



Cruz couldn't get separation, shephard worked well in the slot...



He would take slant routes 75 yards and that was the entire offense... In comment 13887157 Sammo85 said:Spread it to who? He was the entire offense, they had no one else..Cruz couldn't get separation, shephard worked well in the slot...He would take slant routes 75 yards and that was the entire offense...

RE: RE: Can we agree on... BigBlue4You09 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.



Just when I thought the stupidity couldn't get any worse on this thread you bring out this gem. Well done! In comment 13887125 Sammo85 said:Just when I thought the stupidity couldn't get any worse on this thread you bring out this gem. Well done!

RE: I just want OBJ santacruzom : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: at all the team activities. We have a new direction. I want him there. I could careless what he does off the field anymore.



We need him.



Well, there's not much reason to believe he'll be at all of them.



League history is replete with receivers who can put up a TD (or even two!) in a given game and therefore alter that particular game's score in his team's favor, but it seems as though there's more to a franchise-changing player than that. Who knows what those X-factors truly are, but my guess is that Beckham doesn't have them.



In comment 13887027 dep026 said:Well, there's not much reason to believe he'll be at all of them.League history is replete with receivers who can put up a TD (or even two!) in a given game and therefore alter that particular game's score in his team's favor, but it seems as though there's more to a franchise-changing player than that. Who knows what those X-factors truly are, but my guess is that Beckham doesn't have them.

RE: RE: Can we agree on... Sy'56 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







HIstory will tell you that the only one position that you need to win is a franchise QB. So lets draft Barkley?



Unless you think there is a QB that meets the grade. In comment 13887156 Keith said:Unless you think there is a QB that meets the grade.

This is a great thread to save for later Boatie Warrant : 12:52 pm : link That's for sure



RE: RE: RE: Can we agree on... Sammo85 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887125 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







Agreed. Electric player but one who sucks in the oxygen from others on and off the field.







Just when I thought the stupidity couldn't get any worse on this thread you bring out this gem. Well done!



Oh really? How about you bring something of substance to the conversation instead of taking hollow pot shots. In comment 13887169 BigBlue4You09 said:Oh really? How about you bring something of substance to the conversation instead of taking hollow pot shots.

RE: Can we agree on... santacruzom : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: NYG does not need Beckham to win



I don't think people can.



Suppose Barkley really is as talented as people say he is. Is it far-fetched to think he'd contribute at least as much as -- if not more -- to wins as Beckham currently does?



I don't think so at all. Your elite RB's always account for much more of the offense's yardage, TOP, and scoring percentages than their WR counterparts do. In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:I don't think people can.Suppose Barkley really is as talented as people say he is. Is it far-fetched to think he'd contribute at least as much as -- if not more -- to wins as Beckham currently does?I don't think so at all. Your elite RB's always account for much more of the offense's yardage, TOP, and scoring percentages than their WR counterparts do.

he needs a ton of money for all that nose candy. GMAN4LIFE : 12:57 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: Can we agree on... 732NYG : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887126 732NYG said:





Quote:





In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







How good did our offense look without him last year, though, right?







How good was it with him?



It was 11-5 good. In comment 13887166 Sy'56 said:It was 11-5 good.

RE: RE: Can we agree on... 732NYG : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887111 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





NYG does not need Beckham to win







I don't think people can.



Suppose Barkley really is as talented as people say he is. Is it far-fetched to think he'd contribute at least as much as -- if not more -- to wins as Beckham currently does?



I don't think so at all. Your elite RB's always account for much more of the offense's yardage, TOP, and scoring percentages than their WR counterparts do.



Why not have an elite RB AND an elite WR? This either-or question is stupid because it’s not one that needs to be asked. In comment 13887193 santacruzom said:Why not have an elite RB AND an elite WR? This either-or question is stupid because it’s not one that needs to be asked.