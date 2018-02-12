Giants Sign safety Mike Thomas Ray_Ray (NYG) : 10:40 am The Giants are signing veteran safety Mike Thomas to a two-year deal, according to a source. Solid player and character. Team captain for the Dolphins. Can play both safety spots and his 55 special teams tackles is tied for the league lead the past four years. Per Jordan Raanan

Better than Berhe adamg : 10:43 am : link An actual FS too. I like it.

Adams played well when he was out there. bumpsinthenight : 10:43 am : link . I wouldn't call him an upgrade over Adams.

Wonder if he can beat out Darian Thompson FranknWeezer : 10:44 am : link at FS.

Got a halfway decent rating from PFF last year jeff57 : 10:44 am : link Seems like a good signing.

RE: Adams played well when he was out there. Jay on the Island : 10:45 am : link

Quote: . I wouldn't call him an upgrade over Adams.

Adams was very solid during his rookie season but he took a step back last season. In comment 13886686 bumpsinthenight said:Adams was very solid during his rookie season but he took a step back last season.

RE: RE: Adams played well when he was out there. Big Blue '56 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886686 bumpsinthenight said:





Quote:





. I wouldn't call him an upgrade over Adams.





Adams was very solid during his rookie season but he took a step back last season.



As did most everyone else. 😎 In comment 13886694 Jay on the Island said:As did most everyone else. 😎

We are seeing yet another YANKEE28 : 10:47 am : link signing that was influenced by one of our new coaches. In this case, our new DB coach Lou Anarumo, who was with the Dolphins.



Thomas was hurt and IRd in December. It is possible his signing was delayed until he could pass a Giants physical.



Thomas was coached by David Shaw at Stanford. Thomas will be a huge plus in the locker room.

Raanan jeff57 : 10:48 am : link Solid player and character. Team captain for the Dolphins. Can play both safety spots and his 55 special teams tackles is tied for the league lead the past four years.

I'm going on the record Pork Chop : 10:49 am : link not a fan of the pirate earring

What he was doing in the offseason GFAN52 : 10:49 am : link Quote: Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said his involvement in social justice causes the past two seasons has inspired him to think about a post-playing career in law or politics.



This week, Thomas began a spring internship working for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who represents Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the hope is that this experience will help him gain some clarity on what comes next.

- ( Link - ( New Window

Solid addition Peppers : 10:52 am : link Excellent on special teams with potential to see a lot time on defense i a variety of roles but also a very good leader.

He'll push Thompson and Berhe JonC : 10:53 am : link one of them goes.

He played XBRONX : 10:54 am : link 14 percent of defensive snap counts last year.

Good signing NikkiMac : 10:55 am : link Should replace Berhe Adams can play behind Collins where he belongs as depth because imo he is an in the box safety like Collins.....

JonC YANKEE28 : 10:55 am : link Berhe is already an unrestricted free agent.

RE: He'll push Thompson and Berhe AcidTest : 10:56 am : link

Quote: one of them goes.



Berhe. Nice signing. In comment 13886733 JonC said:Berhe. Nice signing.

RE: He'll push Thompson and Berhe Rjanyg : 10:57 am : link

Quote: one of them goes.



Berhe is an UFA. Probably won't be re-signed. In comment 13886733 JonC said:Berhe is an UFA. Probably won't be re-signed.

Going into the draft with no glaring holes SLIM_ : 11:00 am : link is so important to the true BPA philosophy which I would love to be able to follow.



Right now, I do see one very big hole and another not as big (outside of kicks/punters).



BIG :

CB - Going all in with Eli Apple is a very scary situation. Nickle is a concern but the 3rd DB is almost always a concern - it's just a greater concern with us considering Apple is counted on.



NOT AS BIG :

WR - You have to assume Odell will be there. Sheppard, good or bad, has been pigeon holed into the slot position only. My thoughts are even if he isn't ideal on the outside, you can scheme around this as we aren't going to be in 11 personnel 97% of the time with Shurmur.



I like Berhe's Beer Man : 11:02 am : link Aggressive style and attitude. But the young man is a walking concussion who should probably consider retirement

RE: What he was doing in the offseason old man : 11:09 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said his involvement in social justice causes the past two seasons has inspired him to think about a post-playing career in law or politics.



I commend his interests. Question his choice of reps, though. She's made some rather 'unusual' and obtuse comments that were questioned by both parties, and embarrassing to the House.



This week, Thomas began a spring internship working for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who represents Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the hope is that this experience will help him gain some clarity on what comes next.



Link - ( New Window ) In comment 13886715 GFAN52 said:

RE: Going into the draft with no glaring holes jeff57 : 11:10 am : link

Quote: is so important to the true BPA philosophy which I would love to be able to follow.



Right now, I do see one very big hole and another not as big (outside of kicks/punters).



BIG :

CB - Going all in with Eli Apple is a very scary situation. Nickle is a concern but the 3rd DB is almost always a concern - it's just a greater concern with us considering Apple is counted on.



NOT AS BIG :

WR - You have to assume Odell will be there. Sheppard, good or bad, has been pigeon holed into the slot position only. My thoughts are even if he isn't ideal on the outside, you can scheme around this as we aren't going to be in 11 personnel 97% of the time with Shurmur.



I see lots of holes other than CB. RB, RG, maybe C, LB, 3-4 end. In comment 13886760 SLIM_ said:I see lots of holes other than CB. RB, RG, maybe C, LB, 3-4 end.

Excellent special teamer Sy'56 : 11:14 am : link and locker room presence.



Average S at best.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : : 11:19 am : link Only six career pass defenses. But he will help on special teams.



Will give Olivier some company on the sidelines.

Impact Move! Gothamist : 11:21 am : link The BBI board probably did not read this yet....

Great signing!



Not only do they need maturity around Apple

Apple’s mom will have him for dinner!

Special teams in addition to Harris

Now Harris was cut

Clean cut, lead by example socially conscience immediate co captain material

now can Bring in a better receiver than Dwayne Harris



How much? $9m for two years?

my die hard Dolphin fan George from PA : 11:24 am : link swears he will be our best special teams players.....



and as long as you limit his snaps at safety.....he will be a great rotational safety. as Full time safety....he will break down

OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police giant24 : 11:29 am : link "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.

The Giants have XBRONX : 11:34 am : link signed quite a few special teamers

giant24 njjintfan : 11:38 am : link No one is disrespecting the flag/troops. And if you think there is no issue with people of color and the police look at what happened in California this past week

RE: RE: Adams played well when he was out there. GuzzaBlue : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13886686 bumpsinthenight said:





Quote:





. I wouldn't call him an upgrade over Adams.





Adams was very solid during his rookie season but he took a step back last season.



Agreed. Very big step back. I thought he filled in very well in 2016 especially being a rookie. With some seasoning, I thought he could be a solid starter to pair with Collins. In comment 13886694 Jay on the Island said:Agreed. Very big step back. I thought he filled in very well in 2016 especially being a rookie. With some seasoning, I thought he could be a solid starter to pair with Collins.

RE: OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police japanhead : 11:41 am : link

Quote: "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.



taking a knee to honor people who were unjustifiably shot and killed by police has nothing to do with the troops. moron. In comment 13886887 giant24 said:taking a knee to honor people who were unjustifiably shot and killed by police has nothing to do with the troops. moron.

RE: He played GuzzaBlue : 11:47 am : link

Quote: 14 percent of defensive snap counts last year.



Not sure if the Giants see him as a definitive starter. Seems like more a special teams/locker room type signing. I really like this. A leader who excels on special teams and can back-up the safeties. In comment 13886736 XBRONX said:Not sure if the Giants see him as a definitive starter. Seems like more a special teams/locker room type signing. I really like this. A leader who excels on special teams and can back-up the safeties.

RE: OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police dk in TX : 11:53 am : link

Quote: "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.



Why should there be social changes in America as long as the status quo benefits you kind.



Keep it coming. In comment 13886887 giant24 said:Why should there be social changes in America as long as the status quo benefits you kind.Keep it coming.

I don’t think Apple’s mom will invite anyone for dinner. She isn’t Ivan15 : 12:00 pm : link The nurturing mom type.

Good move idiotsavant : 12:04 pm : link Collins money backer.



DT or Adams up safety



New guy or high draft pick Back Safety



I'm down with one of the top two safeties if that's on the menu for the same reason.

I'm not going to go near the political Matt in SGS : 12:04 pm : link stuff on this and will focus on the football only side. I sat in the stands during the Rams game when the entire defense, and most specifically the secondary out and out quit on the field. The Giants have some young, impressionable players on the defense that needs leadership with Eli Apple the most obvious.



It would seem that Thomas could be expected to fill somewhat of the role that Deon Grant did back in 2010 / 2011.



I think the Giants should move on from Behre simply because of the injury risks. I'm somewhat shocked they haven't cut him already due to that concern with the concussions. Thompson is in his make or break year, and strong competition could help bring out the best in him or just move him on.

RE: OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police Bob from Massachusetts : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.



I don't want to turn this thread to politics (most important thing to me is that he contribute on special teams and fill-in safety), but it seems incredible to me that any objection to unequal enforcement of the law, which is pretty much indisputable and results in people dying, is considered "disrespecting the flag/troops/police". I thought that the flag and the troops stand for freedom of expression, and troops stand for defending that. It doesn't just stand for expressing yourself when you agree with me. In comment 13886887 giant24 said:I don't want to turn this thread to politics (most important thing to me is that he contribute on special teams and fill-in safety), but it seems incredible to me that any objection to unequal enforcement of the law, which is pretty much indisputable and results in people dying, is considered "disrespecting the flag/troops/police". I thought that the flag and the troops stand for freedom of expression, and troops stand for defending that. It doesn't just stand for expressing yourself when you agree with me.

My only concern about Michael Thomas's knee... Big Blue Blogger : 12:07 pm : link ...is whether it will be 100% healthy by August. If he wants to use it to express a political opinion before the opening kickoff, that's his business.

I was hoping the Giant's signed prdave73 : 12:08 pm : link another safety, I don't trust D. Thompson and Berhe.

NY Post on twitter just had a picture of Thomas taking a TheMick7 : 12:09 pm : link knee during the National Anthem.Personally,I have no problem with it,But the reason for my post is if the Giants are okay w/Thomas,how about going after Reid for FS?

RE: NY Post on twitter just had a picture of Thomas taking a jeff57 : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: knee during the National Anthem.Personally,I have no problem with it,But the reason for my post is if the Giants are okay w/Thomas,how about going after Reid for FS?



Of course it did,



Isn't Reid more of a SS? In comment 13887029 TheMick7 said:Of course it did,Isn't Reid more of a SS?

RE: OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police One Man Thrill Ride : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.



"advocating for social justice"



"hmmm NOT A FAN" In comment 13886887 giant24 said:"advocating for social justice""hmmm NOT A FAN"

RE: Extremely cool young man. Kyle in NY : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Welcome to the Giants, Mr. Thomas. Please feel free to stand or kneel, as you please, and ignore the haters either way. The Ringer on Thomas: Mr. Everything - ( New Window )



Proud to have this guy on the team. And he's a pretty good special teams player too.



Always amuses me as well to see which of those just can't help themselves with the snide remarks in threads such as these In comment 13887008 Big Blue Blogger said:Proud to have this guy on the team. And he's a pretty good special teams player too.Always amuses me as well to see which of those just can't help themselves with the snide remarks in threads such as these

Thomas Dragon : 12:22 pm : link Is the second coming of OV just a step to late if he hit's the field in the secondary it's over done.

RE: OV will have a partner now for disrespecting the flag/troops/police Mike from SI : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: "who has knelt during the playing of the national anthem for the past two seasons as one of the NFL players advocating for social justice changes in America."



Not a fan.



Oh no, somebody who has different political/social opinions than me. Nooooooo!!!!!!! In comment 13886887 giant24 said:Oh no, somebody who has different political/social opinions than me. Nooooooo!!!!!!!