OBJ in Bowl Games/Playoffs

|This is not necessarily an anti-OBJ thread.
|People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.
In comment 13887461 adamg said:
No one is shitting on Snacks.
|Without him.
In comment 13887461 adamg said:
Quote:
No one is shitting on Snacks.
| ...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.
In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.
|That GB game
Mark from Jersey : 2:15 pm : link : reply
How many drops did he have?
In comment 13887477 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Without him.
0 with him too.
|I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.
In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.
In comment 13887649 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.
Quote:
Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.
If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago. Link - ( New Window )
|I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.
In comment 13887672 gmen9892 said:
Quote:
In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.
If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago. Link - ( New Window )
The rams game was headhunting caught on video. Let's not forget that part of it.
| Quick question - who were the LSU QBs in those games?
2012 BCS championship: Jordan Jefferson, who sucked.
2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl: Zach Mettenberger, who sucked.
2014 Outback Bowl: Anthony Jennings, who was the worst of the three.
LSU quarterbacking while OBJ was there was abysmal and the biggest reason why they didn't win a title.
In comment 13887633 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Quick question - who were the LSU QBs in those games?
2012 BCS championship: Jordan Jefferson, who sucked.
Amen! The fact that OBJ was able to make himself a first round pick with those people throwing to him is impressive in itself. I remember watching that National Championship game against Bama and cheering if Jordan Jefferson threw the ball within 5 yards of a receiver.
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?
Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.
Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
- PFs in the Carolina game
- Injury concerns
- Lack of big-game performance
- Off field distractions
If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.
If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.
In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?
Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.
Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
They're not legitimate, other than the carolina game.
If you believe a broken ankle after years of consistent health is a concern, why?
If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.
What off-field distractions? Who was distracted, when? Is the draft not getting prepared for properly because Odell Beckham is spending his offseason out trying to bag wannabe models? Has he missed any practices? Was he out partying and showed up to anything late? Are coaches complaining because his effort is being questioned? If people hate seeing him on twitter and instagram, why is anyone on it? There's a cluster of middle aged working people who claim to hate social media yet camp on social media and wait to click what he does next, good or bad. I don't care what athletes do in their personal lives as long as it doesn't violate their contract or turn them into worse football players. And I was heavily in favor of him sitting the rest of the regular season for his actions in the Josh Norman game.
|Is his lack of success, Eli's fault then? lol
In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?
Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.
Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.
|part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.
In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.
He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.
In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?
Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.
Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.
Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right?
In comment 13887765 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.
He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.
Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history.
In comment 13887772 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.
He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.
Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history.
Just because Beckham stated it as a goal doesn't mean it's going to happen. I'm not operating under the assumption that it is. Players want tons of money. Negotiations happen. A contract is reached that both sides agree to.
Regardless, we do realize how many times over the last ten years the Giants have made some player the x highest paid player at his position, right?
| I think some posters need to realize this.
OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.
The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.
I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.
In comment 13887879 giantstock said:
Quote:
I think some posters need to realize this.
OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.
The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.
I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.
How many games did Beckham play last year?
The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.
| ... played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job."
Question - is it a guarantee that he will get back to 100%?
In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?
Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.
Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.
Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right?
In comment 13887461 adamg said:
Quote:
No one is shitting on Snacks.
In comment 13887888 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 13887879 giantstock said:
Quote:
I think some posters need to realize this.
OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.
The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.
I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.
Last year's team was 3-13.
Last year's team was 3-13.
Last year's team was 3-13.
Last year's team was 3-13.
How many games did Beckham play last year?
The Giants were 0 - 5 with OBJ
The Giants were 3 - 8 without OBJ
conclusion -- the Giants are better without him.
|Snacks is a great player. I don't care who babysits his kid or what he thinks of the hack Leonard. What does that have to do with anything?
| In comment 13888116 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Do you think it's unreasonable for me, or any other fans, to trust Harrison's assessment of Beckham over yours? And for the record, Snacks was trashing Leonard ABOUT the Beckham article.
| In comment 13888141 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13888116 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Do you think it's unreasonable for me, or any other fans, to trust Harrison's assessment of Beckham over yours? And for the record, Snacks was trashing Leonard ABOUT the Beckham article.
I know he was trashing Leonard. Shit, I'd trash Leonard for it too. It's clearly made up bullshit.
Who Snacks trusts with his kid is his business. I don't know why you even know this information.