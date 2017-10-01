OBJ in Bowl Games/Playoffs Doug in MA : 3/26/2018 2:12 pm This is not necessarily an anti-OBJ thread...just thought it was worth bringing up.



2012 National Championship vs. Alabama (Loss)

5 catches for 38 yards

0 Touchdowns



2013 Chick-fil-a Bowl vs Clemson (Loss)

3 catches for 40 yards

0 Touchdowns

1 KR avg. 5 yards

4 PR avg. 5 yards



2014 Outback Bowl vs. Iowa (Won)

2 catches for 35 yards

0 Touchdowns

2 KR avg. 19 yards

1 PR avg. 5 yards



2016 Wild Card Playoffs vs. Green Bay

4 catches for 28 yards

0 Touchdowns

2 KR avg. 24 yards













Jerry Rice's first 3 NFL playoff games... BigBlue4You09 : 3/26/2018 2:17 pm : link 4-45 0TDs

3-48 0TDs

3-28 0TDs

This is a horrible day for BBI adamg : 3/26/2018 2:18 pm : link People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.

Ill never understand the OBJ hate halfback20 : 3/26/2018 2:18 pm : link Here. He is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Im not sure why so many of you want to ship him off...

Citing Pep22 : 3/26/2018 2:19 pm : link college stats in a pedestrian passing offense is unfair.

IMO within a few years mrvax : 3/26/2018 2:26 pm : link OBJ is going to have a big role in winning a SB for his team.



RE: This is a horrible day for BBI shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/26/2018 2:27 pm : link

People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.



Heck, I'm all for a well reasoned argument. This is the exact opposite. An intelligent person says, "What do I expect from wide receivers in a big game whose QBs are Zach Mettenberger, Jordan Jefferson, and Anthony Jennings?" "And in light of that information, should I even bring this up?"



Heck, I'm all for a well reasoned argument. This is the exact opposite. An intelligent person says, "What do I expect from wide receivers in a big game whose QBs are Zach Mettenberger, Jordan Jefferson, and Anthony Jennings?" "And in light of that information, should I even bring this up?"

There's a reason Les Miles got fired.

RE: This is a horrible day for BBI Go Terps : 3/26/2018 2:30 pm : link

People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.



No one is shitting on Snacks.

RE: This is a horrible day for BBI sharpshooter66 : 3/26/2018 2:30 pm : link

People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.



+100

RE: RE: This is a horrible day for BBI BigBlue4You09 : 3/26/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887461 adamg said:





Quote:





People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.







No one is shitting on Snacks.



Snacks let OBJ babysit his kid. What a terrible person/teammate he must be!

Sounds like an anti OB thread! SterlingArcher : 3/26/2018 2:37 pm : link .

If its not people trashing OBJ gmen9892 : 3/26/2018 2:51 pm : link Its people trashing Eli because of who he is without OBJ. For better or worse, this has been the craziest offseason of my 30+ years of Giant fandom, and we havent even reached the draft yet.

So basically... Frankie in Flushing : 3/26/2018 2:56 pm : link The next big game in which he plays well will be his first one. Yes. Give him $800 million right now.



RE: RE: This is a horrible day for BBI Gatorade Dunk : 3/26/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887461 adamg said:





Quote:





People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.







No one is shitting on Snacks.

I see what you did there. Took an inaccurate point and used it to suit your anti-OBJ agenda yet again. You're becoming a more well-tenured Frankie in Flushing.

He comes up small ArcadeSlumlord : 3/26/2018 2:57 pm : link in big games, this isnt news.

The football threads/discussion on this site Kyle in NY : 3/26/2018 3:07 pm : link have fallen so far, it's almost hard to believe. Toss this one in with the other gems



BBI is a hockey message board for me at this point

Three LSU bowl games Greg from LI : 3/26/2018 3:15 pm : link Quick question - who were the LSU QBs in those games?



2012 BCS championship: Jordan Jefferson, who sucked.



2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl: Zach Mettenberger, who sucked.



2014 Outback Bowl: Anthony Jennings, who was the worst of the three.



LSU quarterbacking while OBJ was there was abysmal and the biggest reason why they didn't win a title.

I cheer when Odell plays well... x meadowlander : 3/26/2018 3:20 pm : link







...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.

RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... UConn4523 : 3/26/2018 3:22 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.









Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.

RE: RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... x meadowlander : 3/26/2018 3:25 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.





Quote:





...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.













I'm 1/4 Sicilian.

Don't cross me. >:)



Don't cross me. >:) In comment 13887649 UConn4523 said:I'm 1/4 Sicilian.Don't cross me. >:)

RE: This is a horrible day for BBI allstarjim : 3/26/2018 3:25 pm : link

People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.



I'm glad there are still well-reasoned posters here.

If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 3:25 pm : link I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.

RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... allstarjim : 3/26/2018 3:27 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.









Maybe go watch a church flag football team since you want all choir boys? He made a mistake, but he was baited into it. Do you expect everyone to be perfect always?

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/26/2018 3:28 pm : link Quote: That GB game

Mark from Jersey : 2:15 pm : link : reply

How many drops did he have?



He had 2, but I'm sure by the next time this is brought up, the total will be 7 or 8.



I think he lost focus from thinking about the boat trip....... He had 2, but I'm sure by the next time this is brought up, the total will be 7 or 8.I think he lost focus from thinking about the boat trip.......

RE: RE: 3 wins UberAlias : 3/26/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887477 UberAlias said:





Quote:





Without him.



0 with him too. Greta point. they are better without him. In comment 13887561 Mark from Jersey said:Greta point. they are better without him.

RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan allstarjim : 3/26/2018 3:30 pm : link

I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.



Agreed, but it was several years ago, he seems to have learned from it, and it didn't happen in a bubble. Norman definitely acted in a despicable way in that game. That doesn't excuse what Odell did, but he paid the price and at some point don't you chalk that up as a learning experience from a young player?

RE: RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... gmen9892 : 3/26/2018 3:31 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.





Quote:





...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.













Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.



If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago.

- ( In comment 13887649 UConn4523 said:If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago. Link - ( New Window

The funny thing about.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/26/2018 3:32 pm : link the way BBI rolls is that most people think Josh Norman is a guy who deserves to take shit. We've seen posts before when players act like Norman pretty much calling for a cheap shot to keep the guy from continuing to be a dick.



Then, he gets cheap-shotted and people treat it like Beckham is the anti-Christ.



For those who think that isn't true - look back in the archives about comments made towards Brian Dawkins. I bet there would be a segment who would've applauded Seubert earholing that jacknut, especially if Dawkins bodyslammed eli earlier in the game without a flag.

RE: RE: RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 3:33 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.





Quote:





In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:





Quote:





...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.













Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.







If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago.



The rams game was headhunting caught on video. Let's not forget that part of it.

Don't hold OBJ's LSU stats against him... bw in dc : 3/26/2018 3:33 pm : link There isn't a major football powerhouse that does a poorer job of finding/developing QBs than LSU.



So whatever OBJ's lackluster production looks like on paper - at LSU - I can assure you it's more for a lack of trigger man than OBJ not showing up...

RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 3:33 pm : link

I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.



Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?

Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.

Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate
- PFs in the Carolina game
- Injury concerns
- Lack of big-game performance
- Off field distractions

If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.

If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I cheer when Odell plays well... gmen9892 : 3/26/2018 3:37 pm : link

...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.





Quote:





In comment 13887649 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887645 x meadowlander said:





Quote:





...but honestly, he lost me as a fan on this play.













Man, you are exceptional at holding grudges. I hope I don't mess up in your presence.







If it was just one play, that would be fine. There are games each year where he does things on the field that make you question where his head is at. Like punching the Bills player. The fight in the Rams game. The sideline antics in the Redskins game 2 years ago.







The rams game was headhunting caught on video. Let's not forget that part of it.



And therein lies another problem. EVERY defensive back in the NFL is trying to knock his socks off. Which is a scary thought.

If Beckham.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3/26/2018 3:39 pm : link was a Cowboy, we'd call him trash and still want him to become a Giant.



All you have to do is look back at threads talking about Bryant in his prime and a lot of people said they would take him in a heartbeat here. Ironically, some of the people who said that are the ones killing Beckham.



That point isn't lost on me.

I hate showboats... x meadowlander : 3/26/2018 3:41 pm : link ...so admittedly, Beckham had 2 strikes in my book even before that Carolina game.



Like jackass Jeremy Shockey, I tolerate Beckham. For all his warts - he performs. He plays with heart, has remarkable talent - IMO, he is the most talented Wide Receiver the New York Giants have ever had.



But I won't be running out to buy a jersey anytime soon.



With Eli sttled for next year... HoustonGiant : 3/26/2018 3:45 pm : link people need someone to trash...





I would laugh if he got traded to the Browns. Money is money, but a perennial loser would be terrible.

RE: Three LSU bowl games Everyone Relax : 3/26/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: Quick question - who were the LSU QBs in those games?



2012 BCS championship: Jordan Jefferson, who sucked.



2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl: Zach Mettenberger, who sucked.



2014 Outback Bowl: Anthony Jennings, who was the worst of the three.



LSU quarterbacking while OBJ was there was abysmal and the biggest reason why they didn't win a title.



Amen! The fact that OBJ was able to make himself a first round pick with those people throwing to him is impressive in itself. I remember watching that National Championship game against Bama and cheering if Jordan Jefferson threw the ball within 5 yards of a receiver.

RE: RE: Three LSU bowl games mdc1 : 3/26/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887633 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Quick question - who were the LSU QBs in those games?



2012 BCS championship: Jordan Jefferson, who sucked.



2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl: Zach Mettenberger, who sucked.



2014 Outback Bowl: Anthony Jennings, who was the worst of the three.



LSU quarterbacking while OBJ was there was abysmal and the biggest reason why they didn't win a title.







Amen! The fact that OBJ was able to make himself a first round pick with those people throwing to him is impressive in itself. I remember watching that National Championship game against Bama and cheering if Jordan Jefferson threw the ball within 5 yards of a receiver.



Is his lack of success, Eli's fault then? lol

RE: RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.







Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.

They're not legitimate, other than the carolina game.



If you believe a broken ankle after years of consistent health is a concern, why?



If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.



What off-field distractions? Who was distracted, when? Is the draft not getting prepared for properly because Odell Beckham is spending his offseason out trying to bag wannabe models? Has he missed any practices? Was he out partying and showed up to anything late? Are coaches complaining because his effort is being questioned? If people hate seeing him on twitter and instagram, why is anyone on it? There's a cluster of middle aged working people who claim to hate social media yet camp on social media and wait to click what he does next, good or bad. I don't care what athletes do in their personal lives as long as it doesn't violate their contract or turn them into worse football players. And I was heavily in favor of him sitting the rest of the regular season for his actions in the Josh Norman game.



They're not legitimate, other than the carolina game.

If you believe a broken ankle after years of consistent health is a concern, why?

If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.

What off-field distractions? Who was distracted, when? Is the draft not getting prepared for properly because Odell Beckham is spending his offseason out trying to bag wannabe models? Has he missed any practices? Was he out partying and showed up to anything late? Are coaches complaining because his effort is being questioned? If people hate seeing him on twitter and instagram, why is anyone on it? There's a cluster of middle aged working people who claim to hate social media yet camp on social media and wait to click what he does next, good or bad. I don't care what athletes do in their personal lives as long as it doesn't violate their contract or turn them into worse football players. And I was heavily in favor of him sitting the rest of the regular season for his actions in the Josh Norman game.

RE: RE: RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.







Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.





They're not legitimate, other than the carolina game.



If you believe a broken ankle after years of consistent health is a concern, why?



If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.



They're not legitimate, other than the carolina game.

If you believe a broken ankle after years of consistent health is a concern, why?

If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.

What off-field distractions? Who was distracted, when? Is the draft not getting prepared for properly because Odell Beckham is spending his offseason out trying to bag wannabe models? Has he missed any practices? Was he out partying and showed up to anything late? Are coaches complaining because his effort





When it comes to the question of making him the highest paid WR (or player) in the NFL then yeah they're legitimate concerns. In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:When it comes to the question of making him the highest paid WR (or player) in the NFL then yeah they're legitimate concerns.

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 3/26/2018 3:54 pm : link Quote: Is his lack of success, Eli's fault then? lol



You think Beckham has had a lack of success??



Jesus Christ. You think Beckham has had a lack of success??Jesus Christ.

What lack of success? Greg from LI : 3/26/2018 3:55 pm : link He's been pretty goddamned successful in the NFL. If you're speaking specifically of the GB playoff game, yes, he had a bad game. As I said in another thread, how did Eli's first playoff game go? 10-18, 113 yards, 3 picks. He was dogshit.

TTH DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 3:57 pm : link part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.

you guys really can be dicks... Doug in MA : 3/26/2018 3:58 pm : link ...this was in context of making him the highest paid receiver in the history of the NFL...what has he done to deserve that? Is he a game changer? Of course. Am I all in paying him whatever he thinks he deserves because the Giant's can't win without him? I don't know. That's all.

It just Bidness Giantslifer : 3/26/2018 4:00 pm : link Stop thinking trading OBJ is a personal affront to your life.

IF the price is right - he goes.

Very few players remain with the team that drafted them.

RE: RE: RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.







Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.



If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.









Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right? In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right?

Listen ghost718 : 3/26/2018 4:06 pm : link The man's a generational talent.



Those don't count

RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 4:08 pm : link

Quote: part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.



He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much. In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.

RE: RE: TTH DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 4:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.







He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.



Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history. In comment 13887765 Ten Ton Hammer said:Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.







Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.



If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.













Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right?



You think they would have let him leave over money if he never made the super bowl before contract talks? Really? In comment 13887742 DC Gmen Fan said:You think they would have let him leave over money if he never made the super bowl before contract talks? Really?

RE: RE: RE: TTH Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887765 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.







He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.







Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history.



Just because Beckham stated it as a goal doesn't mean it's going to happen. I'm not operating under the assumption that it is. Players want tons of money. Negotiations happen. A contract is reached that both sides agree to.



Regardless, we do realize how many times over the last ten years the Giants have made some player the x highest paid player at his position, right? In comment 13887772 DC Gmen Fan said:Just because Beckham stated it as a goal doesn't mean it's going to happen. I'm not operating under the assumption that it is. Players want tons of money. Negotiations happen. A contract is reached that both sides agree to.Regardless, we do realize how many times over the last ten years the Giants have made some player the x highest paid player at his position, right?

You never know DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 4:16 pm : link quite a lot of people including on this site were calling for Eli's head even well into the 2007-2008 season. And again, Eli wasn't making statements about holding out for a huuuge contract.

TTH DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 4:17 pm : link I'll agree to disagree. I hope Beckam is on the team for many years and is productive. I just don't want the NYG to spend the farm on one player when there are so many other holes to fill. That's it. Enjoyed the debate.

"He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game... x meadowlander : 3/26/2018 4:19 pm : link ... played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job."





Question - is it a guarantee that he will get back to 100%?





RE: RE: RE: RE: TTH gmen9892 : 3/26/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887772 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13887765 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13887734 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





part of the injury concern is that when you have a polarizing player like Beckam who has a target on his back concern for injury is definitely legit. Look at the game he got hurt in last year. Also it's been repeated on this site that other players go after him, so yeah an exorbitant investment will carry a ton of risk.







He took a helmet to the ankle in a preseason game, played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job. It can be a concern if you want, but any player who is that critical to a team's offense is going to carry the same target. If they get Barkley, and he's a great RB, teams are going to gameplan around taking him out of the game too. Some legally, other's not so much.







Fundamentally I agree with you but Barkley isn't going to be potentially the highest paid WR in league history.







Just because Beckham stated it as a goal doesn't mean it's going to happen. I'm not operating under the assumption that it is. Players want tons of money. Negotiations happen. A contract is reached that both sides agree to.



Regardless, we do realize how many times over the last ten years the Giants have made some player the x highest paid player at his position, right?



The reason why players want to take out Beckham isnt money related or talent related. Beckham is a flashy player that talks A LOT of trash. Im sure there are a lot of players in the league that do not care for his antics and him showing opposing players up. Barkley, in every game I have seen is not nearly that type of player and is very workman like. Very nice kid off the field. Goes about his business.



Im not saying this as an OBJ hater either. I am just stating but what I see and read. In comment 13887792 Ten Ton Hammer said:The reason why players want to take out Beckham isnt money related or talent related. Beckham is a flashy player that talks A LOT of trash. Im sure there are a lot of players in the league that do not care for his antics and him showing opposing players up. Barkley, in every game I have seen is not nearly that type of player and is very workman like. Very nice kid off the field. Goes about his business.Im not saying this as an OBJ hater either. I am just stating but what I see and read.

WR is NOT the premiere position in football giantstock : 3/26/2018 4:38 pm : link I think some posters need to realize this.



OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.



The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.



I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

RE: WR is NOT the premiere position in football nygiants16 : 3/26/2018 4:41 pm : link

Quote: I think some posters need to realize this.



OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.



The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.



I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.



How many games did Beckham play last year? In comment 13887879 giantstock said:How many games did Beckham play last year?

RE: RE: WR is NOT the premiere position in football Frankie in Flushing : 3/26/2018 4:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887879 giantstock said:





Quote:





I think some posters need to realize this.



OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.



The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.



I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.







How many games did Beckham play last year?



The Giants were 0 - 5 with OBJ

The Giants were 3 - 8 without OBJ



conclusion -- the Giants are better without him. In comment 13887888 nygiants16 said:The Giants were 0 - 5 with OBJThe Giants were 3 - 8 without OBJconclusion -- the Giants are better without him.

You can't use last year in rationale like that DC Gmen Fan : 3/26/2018 4:55 pm : link first he was playing injured



second, I think we can agree the OL/QB/RB play contributed a lot to the anemic offense. I won't hold that against Odell

RE: WR is NOT the premiere position in football bw in dc : 3/26/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote:

The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.







I think this is largely true. I have never seen two positions that have created more supply the last 15 years than RBs and WRs. They fall from the trees like acorns. The rules are so much more advantageous for a WR that perhaps that has something to do with it...easier to get off the LOS and RBs are getting better match-ups on passing plays, and it's easier to run against dime and nickel... In comment 13887879 giantstock said:I think this is largely true. I have never seen two positions that have created more supply the last 15 years than RBs and WRs. They fall from the trees like acorns. The rules are so much more advantageous for a WR that perhaps that has something to do with it...easier to get off the LOS and RBs are getting better match-ups on passing plays, and it's easier to run against dime and nickel...

I'm worried that dank41 : 3/26/2018 5:38 pm : link IF or ONCE he gets paid, he will become an even bigger target on the field, and he still hasn't proven he can keep his head in the game.

RE: Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: ... played on that damage, and took another hit that finished the job."





Question - is it a guarantee that he will get back to 100%?





Bones are certainly a safer bet than ligaments. O'Hara just had that conversation on the radio last week. Said he'd take a broken bone over a torn knee ten times out of ten. In comment 13887810 x meadowlander said:Bones are certainly a safer bet than ligaments. O'Hara just had that conversation on the radio last week. Said he'd take a broken bone over a torn knee ten times out of ten.

I root hard joeinpa : 3/26/2018 5:45 pm : link for OBJ and don t really want him traded unless it s a deal that makes the Giants better.



Does that make me an anti O' Dell guy.





RE: RE: RE: RE: If someone said the Norman game was the reason for not being a fan Gatorade Dunk : 3/26/2018 6:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887726 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13887678 DC Gmen Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13887656 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





I would understand that 100%. That would be the most legitimate reason for having something against him. Far more legitimate than any of the trash posts about him that are littering the site.







Just out of curiosity, what are the trash posts?



Are they trash because they don't agree with your opinion? I'll go on the record saying I hope OBJ is a Giant going forward but I will also go on the record saying I hope NYG do not overspend for him.



Some of the dissenting opinions I've heard are legitimate

- PFs in the Carolina game

- Injury concerns

- Lack of big-game performance

- Off field distractions



If OBJ was on the Cowboys (or WAS, NYG, PHL, etc) I think the narrative on this site would be different.



If the Giants tag him this year, and he plays his heart out with minimal on/off field antics then I would say let's wrap this guy up for life. This year will be telling.



If you believe being 0-1 in postseason appearances is a concern, why? He has the same questions to answer as Eli did when he was pathetic against the Panthers in his first postseason game back in 05. Except, he's better at his job than 2005 Eli Manning was.













Eli wasn't given his huge contracts until after he won the SB right?

That happened to coincide with him nearing the end of his rookie contract. That was also back before the current rookie wage scale. Eli signed a 6 year, $45MM contract as a rookie and had been paid ~$36MM before he won his first SB. That's close to twice as much in four years as Beckham will have made in first five years. Eli entered the league with a huge contract - it's not really comparable. In comment 13887742 DC Gmen Fan said:That happened to coincide with him nearing the end of his rookie contract. That was also back before the current rookie wage scale. Eli signed a 6 year, $45MM contract as a rookie and had been paid ~$36MM before he won his first SB. That's close to twice as much in four years as Beckham will have made in first five years. Eli entered the league with a huge contract - it's not really comparable.

RE: RE: This is a horrible day for BBI Gatorade Dunk : 3/26/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887461 adamg said:





Quote:





People coming out of the wood work to shit on our best player and ask for him to be traded for pipe dreams. What a mess.







No one is shitting on Snacks.

I love that Terps posted this without even realizing that Snacks trusts Beckham to babysit his children, or that Snacks trashed Pat Leonard on Twitter today.



But there's definitely no bias or agenda in his posts. In comment 13887520 Go Terps said:I love that Terps posted this without even realizing that Snacks trusts Beckham to babysit his children, or that Snacks trashed Pat Leonard on Twitter today.But there's definitely no bias or agenda in his posts.

GD Go Terps : 3/26/2018 6:29 pm : link Snacks is a great player. I don't care who babysits his kid or what he thinks of the hack Leonard. What does that have to do with anything?

RE: RE: RE: WR is NOT the premiere position in football Gatorade Dunk : 3/26/2018 6:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13887888 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13887879 giantstock said:





Quote:





I think some posters need to realize this.



OBJ is a great player. You;'d want to keep him. But t suggest the Giants shouldn't accept +value for any player after this team went 3-13 is just mind-numbing.



The WR position is NOT the most important position in football. If you can't sign him long-term for reasonable value or if team gives you more value you take it.



I can't believe some are treating OBJ like he's some immortal deity. I think some forget this is a business too. The negotiation shouldn't mean the Giants will have to eventually cave. Reminder to Giants football fans: Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.

Last year's team was 3-13.







How many games did Beckham play last year?







The Giants were 0 - 5 with OBJ

The Giants were 3 - 8 without OBJ



conclusion -- the Giants are better without him.

Even with last season factored in, the Giants have a significantly better record with Beckham in the lineup than without. And Eli is basically an all-pro when throwing to Beckham, but statistically turns into a slightly better Trevor Siemian when throwing to other receivers.



Conclusion -- you continue to embarrass yourself. In comment 13887906 Frankie in Flushing said:Even with last season factored in, the Giants have a significantly better record with Beckham in the lineup than without. And Eli is basically an all-pro when throwing to Beckham, but statistically turns into a slightly better Trevor Siemian when throwing to other receivers.Conclusion -- you continue to embarrass yourself.

RE: GD Gatorade Dunk : 3/26/2018 6:39 pm : link

Quote: Snacks is a great player. I don't care who babysits his kid or what he thinks of the hack Leonard. What does that have to do with anything?

Do you think it's unreasonable for me, or any other fans, to trust Harrison's assessment of Beckham over yours? And for the record, Snacks was trashing Leonard ABOUT the Beckham article. In comment 13888116 Go Terps said:Do you think it's unreasonable for me, or any other fans, to trust Harrison's assessment of Beckham over yours? And for the record, Snacks was trashing Leonard ABOUT the Beckham article.

OBJ capegman : 3/26/2018 6:40 pm : link Just reminds me so much of TO. I couldnt stand Owens and I cant stand Beckham as talented as he is. I really hope they trade him and get value.

RE: RE: GD Go Terps : 3/26/2018 6:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13888116 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Snacks is a great player. I don't care who babysits his kid or what he thinks of the hack Leonard. What does that have to do with anything?





Do you think it's unreasonable for me, or any other fans, to trust Harrison's assessment of Beckham over yours? And for the record, Snacks was trashing Leonard ABOUT the Beckham article.



I know he was trashing Leonard. Shit, I'd trash Leonard for it too. It's clearly made up bullshit.



Who Snacks trusts with his kid is his business. I don't know why you even know this information. In comment 13888141 Gatorade Dunk said:I know he was trashing Leonard. Shit, I'd trash Leonard for it too. It's clearly made up bullshit.Who Snacks trusts with his kid is his business. I don't know why you even know this information.