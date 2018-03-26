More Odell all the time, I have caller six on the line...caller? Uh yeah Jim first time long time love the show but what's up with Odell and the trade talk? I mean he like scored a lot of scores for that NY team right? I'll take your answer off the air.
Yes I am bored pay me no mind but Dorseys last no comment is interesting if nothing else. DAVE!!!!
#4, #35, Coleman/gordon
that is the MINIMUM for me....take it or leave it. OBJ is a proven commodity.
I am not moving him for trash. one first rounder and a 3rd isnt enough...
This all seems very fishy.
I am pretty sure I heard Clarence Beaks was nearby.
Otherwise, I’m suffering along with only the best offensive player in the nfl.
Browns have cap to burn and somewhat need to spend.
We can score multiple picks including #4 this year.
Would you make this deal for:
#4, #33,#64 and a 2nd next year?
4 picks for one player?
OBJ in Cleveland - love the idea of it.
Bidding war time :-)
Now back to reality.
If you want to fleece someone - fleece Chuckie
Now that's a tweet you should pay attention to. If I were Cleveland I wouldn't do it, but it is Cleveland.
They can have Beckham and bucks 3..
And that is someone who would hate trading beckham
Radiers - Amari Cooper + #10 and #2 pick next year for OBJ.
Have to take it - right?
the lack of the #1 is a deal-breaker. And the #4 too.
This would be nothing more than a luxury trade, maybe even a temper tantrum trade.
But I divorced a hot ass woman because she was nuts. I see too many clues that something is happening to call this crazy b
If Cleveland truly loves Allen and knows the Giants covet Darnold, there could be real traction in trade talks. Toss in Beckham's possible availability and you'd have one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Cleveland's probably dreaming of adding Beckham, Barkley and Allen.
And got their 4. Basically NYG builds around Darnold/Barkley instead of Rosen/Odell.
But that isn’t happening.
Reverse the roles for a second and imagine the Giants making that trade. BBI would melt down.
i would be SICK to my stomach if all we got is darnold and cleveland walked away with allen, barkley and OBJ...
if the giants move up to #1 and give obj and #2, it would be absolutely DOGSHIT of a trade for the giants...sorry but thats getting fucking fleeced.
Give me #4, #33, coleman...not a horrible start
and if the Browns would be receptive to a trade up.
And if that fails spend cap savings at same rate on a lesser player. Hard pass on trading best offensive player in Giants history
His nemesis LB gets traded here
His WR coach and best friend go to Cleveland.
Mara makes a fed up public statement.
Odell states he won't play until we pay.
We have a no nonsense GM and HC one of whom recently paid Odell a visit in LA just this week.
we use the rams #1 which is late to draft his replacement so basically its like c sutton or maybe ridley and a 3rd rounder?! yea no way
For a guy coming off a leg injury that is looking to be the richest paid player at his position?
It's incredible to me that people see Beckham as some sort of no risk asset. Regardless of how you feel about him, he's caught 25 passes in 15 months.
In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.
p.s.--Last year I actually said to someone, "I'm not saying, I'm just saying."
Beckham jerseys. Put me in the "Don't trade unless we get a Hershal Walker" like return.
Impact. Would you take Odell over any player in this draft? I very well may. Hes a game changer and he's dominant when healthy. Maybe CLE thinks that with Henry and Landry out of the NY spotlight, Odell can be reigned in. They have the cash, they could fork over #4, throw in Coleman, draft a QB and have a pretty nasty young offense. We pick a QB at 2, take Nelson or Barkley at 4 and we're off.
would the Browns be able to pay both Landry and OBJ new contracts? And almost all trades this year have been below premium value. This doesn’t make any sense other than posturing.
In comment 13888013
BleedBlue said:
| In comment 13888010 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.
yuck, still dont like that...sorry i just dont. i think we are paying to much to move up ONE spot. if its me, im looking to stay at 2 and push for #4....we add barkley, rosen/allen/darnold, coleman and at least one second rounder....
Moving to #1 is the worst possible thing the Giants can do.
give me
#1
#4
#35
for
obj
#2
at 1 take darnold at 4 take barkley
use #34 or 35 and a third rounder(#66) to move back into first round for ridley
soooo
ridley
barkley
darnold
would be our "core" going forward along with shep and engram...
use other second rounder(34 or 35) on interior OL
is a fucking remote tosser, IF we trade OBJ.
"It’s that one clown who always tries to make something out of nothing just to attach his name to it. I’m 1000% sick of him. The thought of him makes me want to vomit."
lol.
A swap of picks 1 and 2 plus Cleveland’s 2nd (33rd overall) and 2019
1st.
I would throw in Ereck Flowers
I messed that up. I meant the 4th pick not the 2019
1st.
#1
#4
#33
for
#2
OBJ
Enough with all the drama. Send him on his way. It's always something. Too much of a distraction. Please someone make an offer DG can't refuse.
as part of the trade. We can't have Shepard as a #1 backed up by old man Marshal and ???.
has as much leverage here as suggested.
You have a player in the last year of his contract and he's coming off major surgery.
At least the Pats last year got a healthy Brandin Cooks for a late first and a third.
And then tying up a large chunk of cap into OBJ and Landry would be the most Browns thing ever.
To land us Barkley, Nelson and Darnold/Allen/Rosen this year.
Browns Cap Space
Coleman hasn't been good at football.
Odell was suspended 1 game and you guys hold it against him. Gordon was suspended for three years.
They were talking about Cleveland trading 4 to move up to 2? Giants move back get extra picks and get Nelson or chubb
that he sometimes can be by his actions, unless he actually does or has done something that is the last straw and they have to "sell" at basement prices, DG will not get fleeced. The man fully knows the situation.
Unless they get a fair value offer, at this point nothing will happen. DG will not not make a panic move unless/ until he has to; and even then.......
I want Barkely Chub/Nelson Coleman
we get picks #4 #31 #32 #35
Gives us room to move up to or take another LB then we can add an O-lineman and a Center . We still would need a WR
maybe in the 3rd round .
The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.
The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.
I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?
Giants have the #2 pick. I'm sure they mutually would like to get a feel for what the other may be doing in the draft . . . the sun and the planets do not revolve around Odell Beckham.
In the NFL, let alone someone who is goig to go down as one of the top WR’s to ever play the game..this is reaching critical levels of insanity. Only way you even consider something like that is this year’s #1 and #4 and a proven player like Garrett..
I agree with you. The stupidity on this site is unbelievable by people that have problems with young people that do not fit into their stereotype of what they want in a player. O’dell sets records a a WR in every one of his first three seasons. He has one injury in his fourth and then some numbnuts quotes his catches in the last 25 months!
where were the rumors about JPP trade?
that is right there were NONE
so the fact there are any rumors of OBJ trade means it isn't happening
Yep, counting potential 2019 and 2020 franchise years, he's under Giants control for the next 3 years.
