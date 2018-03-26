Dorsey and Gettleman seen "talking" Joey in VA : 3/26/2018 5:01 pm



Yes I am bored pay me no mind but Dorseys last no comment is interesting if nothing else.

- ( More Odell all the time, I have caller six on the line...caller? Uh yeah Jim first time long time love the show but what's up with Odell and the trade talk? I mean he like scored a lot of scores for that NY team right? I'll take your answer off the air.Yes I am bored pay me no mind but Dorseys last no comment is interesting if nothing else. DAVE!!!! - ( New Window

that is the MINIMUM for me....take it or leave it. OBJ is a proven commodity.

I am not moving him for trash. one first rounder and a 3rd isnt enough...

Jarvis Juice Landry

Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80

Quote: This all seems very fishy. I am pretty sure I heard Clarence Beaks was nearby. In comment 13887948 Mad Mike said:I am pretty sure I heard Clarence Beaks was nearby.

Andrew Siciliano

John Dorsey just now @nflnetwork - "Jarvis Landry was his teammate and Adam Henry was his coach, but I can't talk about the player (OBJ)."



Andrew Siciliano

John Dorsey just now @nflnetwork - "Jarvis Landry was his teammate and Adam Henry was his coach, but I can't talk about the player (OBJ)." Now it's heating up In comment 13887954 Eric from BBI said:Now it's heating up

#1 and#4 is the only thing I’ll accept Bill L : 3/26/2018 5:17 pm : link Otherwise, I’m suffering along with only the best offensive player in the nfl.

Dream Scenario DavidinBMNY : 3/26/2018 5:20 pm : link Browns have cap to burn and somewhat need to spend.



We can score multiple picks including #4 this year.



Would you make this deal for:

#4, #33,#64 and a 2nd next year?



4 picks for one player?



OBJ in Cleveland - love the idea of it.



Bidding war time :-)



Now back to reality.



If you want to fleece someone - fleece Chuckie

Andrew Siciliano

John Dorsey just now @nflnetwork - "Jarvis Landry was his teammate and Adam Henry was his coach, but I can't talk about the player (OBJ)."



Now it's heating up



Now that's a tweet you should pay attention to. If I were Cleveland I wouldn't do it, but it is Cleveland. In comment 13887956 Joey in VA said:Now that's a tweet you should pay attention to. If I were Cleveland I wouldn't do it, but it is Cleveland.

Cleveland offers 1 and 4 nygiants16 : 3/26/2018 5:22 pm : link They can have Beckham and bucks 3..



And that is someone who would hate trading beckham

My trade? DavidinBMNY : 3/26/2018 5:23 pm : link Radiers - Amari Cooper + #10 and #2 pick next year for OBJ.



Have to take it - right?

Quote: Browns have cap to burn and somewhat need to spend.



We can score multiple picks including #4 this year.



Would you make this deal for:

#4, #33,#64 and a 2nd next year?



4 picks for one player?



OBJ in Cleveland - love the idea of it.



Bidding war time :-)



Now back to reality.



If you want to fleece someone - fleece Chuckie the lack of the #1 is a deal-breaker. And the #4 too.



This would be nothing more than a luxury trade, maybe even a temper tantrum trade. In comment 13887962 DavidinBMNY said:the lack of the #1 is a deal-breaker. And the #4 too.This would be nothing more than a luxury trade, maybe even a temper tantrum trade.

Quote: Otherwise, I’m suffering along with only the best offensive player in the nfl.

I raise you. Cleveland's #1, #4, and Cleveland's #1 in the second round. Do the Brown's want to win, or don't they? In comment 13887957 Bill L said:I raise you. Cleveland's #1, #4, and Cleveland's #1 in the second round. Do the Brown's want to win, or don't they?

At some point, once the toothpaste is out of the tube, Diver_Down : 3/26/2018 5:24 pm : link it is awfully hard to put back in. The speculation will be rampant for these next couple of weeks leading up to the draft. After the draft, hopefully the rumor mill wildfire dies down and all parties can work it out.

Otherwise, I’m suffering along with only the best offensive player in the nfl.





I raise you. Cleveland's #1, #4, and Cleveland's #1 in the second round. Do the Brown's want to win, or don't they? okay. Guess I might do that. In comment 13887972 GeofromNJ said:okay. Guess I might do that.

I would hate to see that walk out the door Joey in VA : 3/26/2018 5:25 pm : link But I divorced a hot ass woman because she was nuts. I see too many clues that something is happening to call this crazy b

I'd love to be a fly on the wall for those conversations. bceagle05 : 3/26/2018 5:26 pm : link If Cleveland truly loves Allen and knows the Giants covet Darnold, there could be real traction in trade talks. Toss in Beckham's possible availability and you'd have one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Cleveland's probably dreaming of adding Beckham, Barkley and Allen.

I would only do this if we swapped 1/2 UberAlias : 3/26/2018 5:28 pm : link And got their 4. Basically NYG builds around Darnold/Barkley instead of Rosen/Odell.



But that isn’t happening.

Quote: But I divorced a hot ass woman because she was nuts. I see too many clues that something is happening to call this crazy b



If this goes down, I am prepared to issue a public apology to all of BBI who said OBJ would be traded.



This morning I was 90% sure he would not be traded. Right now, 50-50. Dorsey's comments suggest discussions went beyond inquiry.



I will say this, if OBJ is traded, I blame the media and disgruntled fans as much as I blame him. In comment 13887977 Joey in VA said:If this goes down, I am prepared to issue a public apology to all of BBI who said OBJ would be traded.This morning I was 90% sure he would not be traded. Right now, 50-50. Dorsey's comments suggest discussions went beyond inquiry.I will say this, if OBJ is traded, I blame the media and disgruntled fans as much as I blame him.

If Cleveland trades their 1 or 4 they're out of their minds Go Terps : 3/26/2018 5:30 pm : link Reverse the roles for a second and imagine the Giants making that trade. BBI would melt down.

ok BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:31 pm : link i would be SICK to my stomach if all we got is darnold and cleveland walked away with allen, barkley and OBJ...



if the giants move up to #1 and give obj and #2, it would be absolutely DOGSHIT of a trade for the giants...sorry but thats getting fucking fleeced.



Give me #4, #33, coleman...not a horrible start

Quote: But I divorced a hot ass woman because she was nuts. I see too many clues that something is happening to call this crazy b



Pics or GTFO In comment 13887977 Joey in VA said:Pics or GTFO

Maybe it wasn't about Odell but about Darnold... GFAN52 : 3/26/2018 5:31 pm : link and if the Browns would be receptive to a trade up.

We're not talking. We're just...talking.



Haha!



I don't think there's a situation in life that can't in some way be related back to Seinfeld. In comment 13887986 Milton said:I don't think there's a situation in life that can't in some way be related back to Seinfeld.

So we can draft a unknown wr to replace him? bhill410 : 3/26/2018 5:31 pm : link And if that fails spend cap savings at same rate on a lesser player. Hard pass on trading best offensive player in Giants history

Lots of moving pieces Joey in VA : 3/26/2018 5:31 pm : link His nemesis LB gets traded here



His WR coach and best friend go to Cleveland.



Mara makes a fed up public statement.



Odell states he won't play until we pay.



We have a no nonsense GM and HC one of whom recently paid Odell a visit in LA just this week.

Quote: Reverse the roles for a second and imagine the Giants making that trade. BBI would melt down.



really? i wouldnt...we know you hate him but OBJ is the most dangerous player in football with the ball in his hands...he is a top 3 WR in football and #4 or even #1 doesnt gaurantee you get that type of production...i wouldnt be pissed at all truthfully In comment 13887987 Go Terps said:really? i wouldnt...we know you hate him but OBJ is the most dangerous player in football with the ball in his hands...he is a top 3 WR in football and #4 or even #1 doesnt gaurantee you get that type of production...i wouldnt be pissed at all truthfully

Quote: If Cleveland truly loves Allen and knows the Giants covet Darnold, there could be real traction in trade talks. Toss in Beckham's possible availability and you'd have one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Cleveland's probably dreaming of adding Beckham, Barkley and Allen.



Sounds like the Giants are being fleeced there. I want at least Clevelands #4, #33, and Zeitler. In comment 13887978 bceagle05 said:Sounds like the Giants are being fleeced there. I want at least Clevelands #4, #33, and Zeitler.

Any deal with CLE Sammo85 : 3/26/2018 5:33 pm : link Would have to probably involve Corey Coleman.

Quote: i would be SICK to my stomach if all we got is darnold and cleveland walked away with allen, barkley and OBJ...



if the giants move up to #1 and give obj and #2, it would be absolutely DOGSHIT of a trade for the giants...sorry but thats getting fucking fleeced.



Give me #4, #33, coleman...not a horrible start



Yeah, I agree. There would be more coming our way. I don't think we're getting the #1 or the #4 overall, but the two high seconds would be in play, or a future first. It's highly unlikely, but interesting to think about. In comment 13887988 BleedBlue said:Yeah, I agree. There would be more coming our way. I don't think we're getting the #1 or the #4 overall, but the two high seconds would be in play, or a future first. It's highly unlikely, but interesting to think about.

Quote: #4, #35, Coleman/gordon





that is the MINIMUM for me....take it or leave it. OBJ is a proven commodity.

I am not moving him for trash. one first rounder and a 3rd isnt enough...



I agree. The rams 1st and 3rd is a joke.



People need to clam down.



You only move OBJ if it is a +value move or you have given up hope to sign him at reasonable value.



This "ain't" reasonable / +value. In comment 13887943 BleedBlue said:I agree. The rams 1st and 3rd is a joke.People need to clam down.You only move OBJ if it is a +value move or you have given up hope to sign him at reasonable value.This "ain't" reasonable / +value.

Quote: His nemesis LB gets traded here



His WR coach and best friend go to Cleveland.



Mara makes a fed up public statement.



Odell states he won't play until we pay.



We have a no nonsense GM and HC one of whom recently paid Odell a visit in LA just this week.



Could this be a game of chicken? In comment 13887996 Joey in VA said:Could this be a game of chicken?

Quote: His nemesis LB gets traded here



His WR coach and best friend go to Cleveland.



Mara makes a fed up public statement.



Odell states he won't play until we pay.



We have a no nonsense GM and HC one of whom recently paid Odell a visit in LA just this week.



Beckham called ogletree to welcome him to new york..



When did Beckham state he went play? In comment 13887996 Joey in VA said:Beckham called ogletree to welcome him to new york..When did Beckham state he went play?

#4, #35, Coleman/gordon





that is the MINIMUM for me....take it or leave it. OBJ is a proven commodity.

I am not moving him for trash. one first rounder and a 3rd isnt enough...







I agree. The rams 1st and 3rd is a joke.



People need to clam down.



You only move OBJ if it is a +value move or you have given up hope to sign him at reasonable value.



This "ain't" reasonable / +value.



we use the rams #1 which is late to draft his replacement so basically its like c sutton or maybe ridley and a 3rd rounder?! yea no way In comment 13888002 giantstock said:we use the rams #1 which is late to draft his replacement so basically its like c sutton or maybe ridley and a 3rd rounder?! yea no way

BleedBlue Go Terps : 3/26/2018 5:35 pm : link For a guy coming off a leg injury that is looking to be the richest paid player at his position?



It's incredible to me that people see Beckham as some sort of no risk asset. Regardless of how you feel about him, he's caught 25 passes in 15 months.

RE: If Cleveland trades their 1 or 4 they're out of their minds Bill L : 3/26/2018 5:36 pm : link

Quote: Reverse the roles for a second and imagine the Giants making that trade. BBI would melt down. anything less and we get killed in the trade. So, walk away. Trading him is frivolous in the first place. In comment 13887987 Go Terps said:anything less and we get killed in the trade. So, walk away. Trading him is frivolous in the first place.

Corey Coleman's another good choice. bceagle05 : 3/26/2018 5:36 pm : link In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.

RE: BleedBlue BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:37 pm : link

Quote: For a guy coming off a leg injury that is looking to be the richest paid player at his position?



It's incredible to me that people see Beckham as some sort of no risk asset. Regardless of how you feel about him, he's caught 25 passes in 15 months.



i understand the risk is there, i totally do, but the way athletes recover today, im more worried about his off field antics which isnt much over the injury. he will come back fine...i feel strongly about that. i am still not giving him up for peanuts... In comment 13888007 Go Terps said:i understand the risk is there, i totally do, but the way athletes recover today, im more worried about his off field antics which isnt much over the injury. he will come back fine...i feel strongly about that. i am still not giving him up for peanuts...

RE: Corey Coleman's another good choice. BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.



yuck, still dont like that...sorry i just dont. i think we are paying to much to move up ONE spot. if its me, im looking to stay at 2 and push for #4....we add barkley, rosen/allen/darnold, coleman and at least one second rounder.... In comment 13888010 bceagle05 said:yuck, still dont like that...sorry i just dont. i think we are paying to much to move up ONE spot. if its me, im looking to stay at 2 and push for #4....we add barkley, rosen/allen/darnold, coleman and at least one second rounder....

I don't think there's a situation in life that can't in some way be related back to Seinfeld. No doubt!

p.s.--Last year I actually said to someone, "I'm not saying, I'm just saying." In comment 13887993 Go Terps said:No doubt!p.s.--Last year I actually said to someone, "I'm not saying, I'm just saying."

Quote: In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all. thats awful. For a trade we would only do out of whimsy? If they take that, then the nfl should contract us and find a franchise that cares about winning. We already look like the Marlins. In comment 13888010 bceagle05 said:thats awful. For a trade we would only do out of whimsy? If they take that, then the nfl should contract us and find a franchise that cares about winning. We already look like the Marlins.

RE: Corey Coleman's another good choice. Sammo85 : 3/26/2018 5:40 pm : link

Quote: In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.



I would do a trade for Coleman and the two high 2s and a swap at the top of the draft would be a sweetener not a dealbreaker to me. Getts can easily take one of those high 2s and take one of the 3s to jump into the back of Round 1 if needed. Coleman isn’t a true #1 but he’s a guy who can take a top off the defense and allow Engram and Shepard to attack the seams and the underneath stuff like crazy. In comment 13888010 bceagle05 said:I would do a trade for Coleman and the two high 2s and a swap at the top of the draft would be a sweetener not a dealbreaker to me. Getts can easily take one of those high 2s and take one of the 3s to jump into the back of Round 1 if needed. Coleman isn’t a true #1 but he’s a guy who can take a top off the defense and allow Engram and Shepard to attack the seams and the underneath stuff like crazy.

If you knew his Joey in VA : 3/26/2018 5:43 pm : link Impact. Would you take Odell over any player in this draft? I very well may. Hes a game changer and he's dominant when healthy. Maybe CLE thinks that with Henry and Landry out of the NY spotlight, Odell can be reigned in. They have the cash, they could fork over #4, throw in Coleman, draft a QB and have a pretty nasty young offense. We pick a QB at 2, take Nelson or Barkley at 4 and we're off.

How on earth... Chris in Philly : 3/26/2018 5:43 pm : link would the Browns be able to pay both Landry and OBJ new contracts? And almost all trades this year have been below premium value. This doesn’t make any sense other than posturing.

In all likelihood the trades would be completely separate, but when the smoke clears the Giants get Darnold, Coleman, and the two high seconds, and the Browns get Beckham and Josh Allen at #2. I doubt the fourth overall pick would be in play at all.







yuck, still dont like that...sorry i just dont. i think we are paying to much to move up ONE spot. if its me, im looking to stay at 2 and push for #4....we add barkley, rosen/allen/darnold, coleman and at least one second rounder....



Moving to #1 is the worst possible thing the Giants can do. In comment 13888013 BleedBlue said:Moving to #1 is the worst possible thing the Giants can do.

... BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:44 pm : link give me

#1

#4

#35



for



obj

#2





at 1 take darnold at 4 take barkley

use #34 or 35 and a third rounder(#66) to move back into first round for ridley



soooo



ridley

barkley

darnold

would be our "core" going forward along with shep and engram...



use other second rounder(34 or 35) on interior OL







Anything less than Darnold/Barkley or Barkley/Chubb SHO'NUFF : 3/26/2018 5:45 pm : link is a fucking remote tosser, IF we trade OBJ.

RE: Anything less than Darnold/Barkley or Barkley/Chubb BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:46 pm : link

Quote: is a fucking remote tosser, IF we trade OBJ.



i agree but if we trade OBJ i think we are coming away with a QB at top of first...soooo could be

In comment 13888028 SHO'NUFF said:i agree but if we trade OBJ i think we are coming away with a QB at top of first...soooo could be

RE: How on earth... Sammo85 : 3/26/2018 5:46 pm : link

Quote: would the Browns be able to pay both Landry and OBJ new contracts? And almost all trades this year have been below premium value. This doesn’t make any sense other than posturing.



They still have oodles of cap space. Taylor is just a one year placeholder so his sizable cap hit comes off next year. They don’t have anybody coming up in the next year or two due for huge deal so they can pay out the signing bonus and front the cap hits. In comment 13888025 Chris in Philly said:They still have oodles of cap space. Taylor is just a one year placeholder so his sizable cap hit comes off next year. They don’t have anybody coming up in the next year or two due for huge deal so they can pay out the signing bonus and front the cap hits.

RE: If you knew his Emil : 3/26/2018 5:46 pm : link

Quote: Impact. Would you take Odell over any player in this draft? I very well may. Hes a game changer and he's dominant when healthy. Maybe CLE thinks that with Henry and Landry out of the NY spotlight, Odell can be reigned in. They have the cash, they could fork over #4, throw in Coleman, draft a QB and have a pretty nasty young offense. We pick a QB at 2, take Nelson or Barkley at 4 and we're off.



Yes, which is why I would not trade him. I would pay him. In comment 13888024 Joey in VA said:Yes, which is why I would not trade him. I would pay him.

Snacks... RAIN : 3/26/2018 5:46 pm : link "It’s that one clown who always tries to make something out of nothing just to attach his name to it. I’m 1000% sick of him. The thought of him makes me want to vomit."



lol.

RE: This is what I want BleedBlue : 3/26/2018 5:54 pm : link

Quote: A swap of picks 1 and 2 plus Cleveland’s 2nd (33rd overall) and 2019

1st.



I would throw in Ereck Flowers



yes, pretty much my exact deal...

i think iasked for 35 instead of 33, but 33 is nice hahah



#1

#4

#33



for



#2

OBJ In comment 13888035 Jay on the Island said:yes, pretty much my exact deal...i think iasked for 35 instead of 33, but 33 is nice hahah#1#4#33for#2OBJ

Get the talent. youngd74 : 3/26/2018 5:55 pm : link Enough with all the drama. Send him on his way. It's always something. Too much of a distraction. Please someone make an offer DG can't refuse.

We'd need to get a #1 WR then PatersonPlank : 3/26/2018 5:56 pm : link as part of the trade. We can't have Shepard as a #1 backed up by old man Marshal and ???.

Quote: A swap of picks 1 and 2 plus Cleveland’s 2nd (33rd overall) and 2019

1st.



I would throw in Ereck Flowers



I LOL'd. Any premise that Ereck is worth anything is laughable. I could likely find someone interested in a day old half eaten ham sandwich before a team would open a roster spot for Flowers. We are his Alamo. If he can't find a spot on the OL, then he'll wander around the league on 1 year contracts for the foreseeable future until he is out of the league. In comment 13888035 Jay on the Island said:I LOL'd. Any premise that Ereck is worth anything is laughable. I could likely find someone interested in a day old half eaten ham sandwich before a team would open a roster spot for Flowers. We are his Alamo. If he can't find a spot on the OL, then he'll wander around the league on 1 year contracts for the foreseeable future until he is out of the league.

I'm not sure Jints Central... bw in dc : 3/26/2018 5:58 pm : link has as much leverage here as suggested.



You have a player in the last year of his contract and he's coming off major surgery.



At least the Pats last year got a healthy Brandin Cooks for a late first and a third.

Drafting a future bust QB in Allen widmerseyebrow : 3/26/2018 6:03 pm : link And then tying up a large chunk of cap into OBJ and Landry would be the most Browns thing ever.

Quote: is a fucking remote tosser, IF we trade OBJ. Not good enough. They need to come away with at least Josh Rosen and anybody else. My ideal scenario if they managed to get the #4 pick from Cleveland in an OBJ trade would be to trade that pick to Buffalo for their two 1st round picks (after nabbing Rosen with the #2 overall) and use the #12 pick on Connor Williams and the #22 pick on Josh Jackson, Marcus Davenport, or Mike McGlinchey. In comment 13888028 SHO'NUFF said:Not good enough. They need to come away with at least Josh Rosen and anybody else. My ideal scenario if they managed to get the #4 pick from Cleveland in an OBJ trade would be to trade that pick to Buffalo for their two 1st round picks (after nabbing Rosen with the #2 overall) and use the #12 pick on Connor Williams and the #22 pick on Josh Jackson, Marcus Davenport, or Mike McGlinchey.

RE: RE: How on earth... Diver_Down : 3/26/2018 6:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13888025 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





would the Browns be able to pay both Landry and OBJ new contracts? And almost all trades this year have been below premium value. This doesn’t make any sense other than posturing.







They still have oodles of cap space. Taylor is just a one year placeholder so his sizable cap hit comes off next year. They don’t have anybody coming up in the next year or two due for huge deal so they can pay out the signing bonus and front the cap hits.



The Browns have approx. $70M in cap space. They could sign OBJ with a $40M roster bonus this year, and pro-rate a $20M signing bonus over a 5 year contract. First year salary of $1M would bring his first year cap hit to $45M. They still would have $25M in cap space. Odell would get $61M guaranteed on the first year and the Browns could manage a $10M/yr salary after for the remaining years.



Just spit-balling, but the Browns can eat the cap hit without compromising their ability to sign other players.

- ( In comment 13888032 Sammo85 said:The Browns have approx. $70M in cap space. They could sign OBJ with a $40M roster bonus this year, and pro-rate a $20M signing bonus over a 5 year contract. First year salary of $1M would bring his first year cap hit to $45M. They still would have $25M in cap space. Odell would get $61M guaranteed on the first year and the Browns could manage a $10M/yr salary after for the remaining years.Just spit-balling, but the Browns can eat the cap hit without compromising their ability to sign other players. Browns Cap Space - ( New Window

RE: I'm not sure Jints Central... Bill L : 3/26/2018 6:11 pm : link

Quote: has as much leverage here as suggested.



You have a player in the last year of his contract and he's coming off major surgery.



At least the Pats last year got a healthy Brandin Cooks for a late first and a third. They have all the leverage in the world. If they do nothing, they have the biggest win. So, the only way to win bigger is for someone to do something obscene. So, at a minimum, they should not lose. Just sit and be happy. In comment 13888060 bw in dc said:They have all the leverage in the world. If they do nothing, they have the biggest win. So, the only way to win bigger is for someone to do something obscene. So, at a minimum, they should not lose. Just sit and be happy.

Coleman and Gordon? ajr2456 : 3/26/2018 6:17 pm : link Coleman hasn't been good at football.



Odell was suspended 1 game and you guys hold it against him. Gordon was suspended for three years.

Is it possible nygiants16 : 3/26/2018 6:20 pm : link They were talking about Cleveland trading 4 to move up to 2? Giants move back get extra picks and get Nelson or chubb

P.I.T.A. old man : 3/26/2018 6:21 pm : link that he sometimes can be by his actions, unless he actually does or has done something that is the last straw and they have to "sell" at basement prices, DG will not get fleeced. The man fully knows the situation.

Unless they get a fair value offer, at this point nothing will happen. DG will not not make a panic move unless/ until he has to; and even then.......

RE: Get the talent. ajr2456 : 3/26/2018 6:21 pm : link

Quote: Enough with all the drama. Send him on his way. It's always something. Too much of a distraction. Please someone make an offer DG can't refuse.



This distraction stuff is stupid. The 90s Cowboys were doing coke every weekend.



If you think players get distracted by Odell maybe you just lack the concentration. In comment 13888047 youngd74 said:This distraction stuff is stupid. The 90s Cowboys were doing coke every weekend.If you think players get distracted by Odell maybe you just lack the concentration.

Crazy Bluesbreaker : 3/26/2018 6:25 pm : link I want Barkely Chub/Nelson Coleman

we get picks #4 #31 #32 #35

Gives us room to move up to or take another LB then we can add an O-lineman and a Center . We still would need a WR

maybe in the 3rd round .

The Giants have no leverage in the trade market Go Terps : 3/26/2018 6:26 pm : link The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?

Browns have the #1 and #4 picks eclipz928 : 3/26/2018 6:28 pm : link Giants have the #2 pick. I'm sure they mutually would like to get a feel for what the other may be doing in the draft . . . the sun and the planets do not revolve around Odell Beckham.

Quote: The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?



I hope we make him the highest paid player in NFL history. In comment 13888109 Go Terps said:I hope we make him the highest paid player in NFL history.

The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?







I hope we make him the highest paid player in NFL history.



Good for you. We can keep losing with him, too. In comment 13888118 Giantology said:Good for you. We can keep losing with him, too.

You don’t trade a top 5 player darren in pdx : 3/26/2018 6:33 pm : link In the NFL, let alone someone who is goig to go down as one of the top WR’s to ever play the game..this is reaching critical levels of insanity. Only way you even consider something like that is this year’s #1 and #4 and a proven player like Garrett..

Darren GeoMan999 : 3/26/2018 7:00 pm : link I agree with you. The stupidity on this site is unbelievable by people that have problems with young people that do not fit into their stereotype of what they want in a player. O’dell sets records a a WR in every one of his first three seasons. He has one injury in his fourth and then some numbnuts quotes his catches in the last 25 months!

RE: The Giants have no leverage in the trade market Bill L : 3/26/2018 7:06 pm : link

Quote: The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership? makes no sense. Because we don’t need to trade him and, In fact, it’s in our best interest not to. So we have all the leverage since there’s only suitors and nothing else. Leverage only comes into play when we need to trade him and have to take a bad deal. That’s not the case. We can literally ask for the moon and stay pat if it stays in the sky. We are no worse off...in fact, we are much better off. In comment 13888109 Go Terps said:makes no sense. Because we don’t need to trade him and, In fact, it’s in our best interest not to. So we have all the leverage since there’s only suitors and nothing else. Leverage only comes into play when we need to trade him and have to take a bad deal. That’s not the case. We can literally ask for the moon and stay pat if it stays in the sky. We are no worse off...in fact, we are much better off.

seriously giantfan2000 : 3/26/2018 7:12 pm : link where were the rumors about JPP trade?



that is right there were NONE



so the fact there are any rumors of OBJ trade means it isn't happening

The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?



makes no sense. Because we don’t need to trade him and, In fact, it’s in our best interest not to. So we have all the leverage since there’s only suitors and nothing else. Leverage only comes into play when we need to trade him and have to take a bad deal. That’s not the case. We can literally ask for the moon and stay pat if it stays in the sky. We are no worse off...in fact, we are much better off.



Yep, counting potential 2019 and 2020 franchise years, he's under Giants control for the next 3 years. In comment 13888194 Bill L said:Yep, counting potential 2019 and 2020 franchise years, he's under Giants control for the next 3 years.

Quote: .



Because we would have gotten an enormous haul for him.



Now, we're looking at playing him while he's unhappy and missed training camp. In comment 13888210 Ten Ton Hammer said:Because we would have gotten an enormous haul for him.Now, we're looking at playing him while he's unhappy and missed training camp.

The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?



makes no sense. Because we don’t need to trade him and, In fact, it’s in our best interest not to. So we have all the leverage since there’s only suitors and nothing else. Leverage only comes into play when we need to trade him and have to take a bad deal. That’s not the case. We can literally ask for the moon and stay pat if it stays in the sky. We are no worse off...in fact, we are much better off.







Yep, counting potential 2019 and 2020 franchise years, he's under Giants control for the next 3 years.



There's no situation where paying out franchise tags is beneficial to the team. It ties up tons of money in the cap all loaded into a one-year salary. A franchise tag is the average of the top 3 WR contracts (This year $15.9m). And a second franchise tag is a 120% raise from that.



In comment 13888211 GFAN52 said:There's no situation where paying out franchise tags is beneficial to the team. It ties up tons of money in the cap all loaded into a one-year salary. A franchise tag is the average of the top 3 WR contracts (This year $15.9m). And a second franchise tag is a 120% raise from that.

.







Because we would have gotten an enormous haul for him.



Now, we're looking at playing him while he's unhappy and missed training camp. and he will only be the best offensive player in the nfl. I’m not gnashing my teeth over that.



Seems like nowadays every move people want for us, is to hurt our ability to win games. In comment 13888214 Go Terps said:and he will only be the best offensive player in the nfl. I’m not gnashing my teeth over that.Seems like nowadays every move people want for us, is to hurt our ability to win games.

has as much leverage here as suggested.



You have a player in the last year of his contract and he's coming off major surgery.



At least the Pats last year got a healthy Brandin Cooks for a late first and a third.



They have all the leverage in the world. If they do nothing, they have the biggest win. So, the only way to win bigger is for someone to do something obscene. So, at a minimum, they should not lose. Just sit and be happy.



He’s getting paid, what, $30M over five years from Nike? So he can sit out the entire year and still get $6M in income. Seems like a pretty good insurance policy to for OBJ to manipulate the outcome he wants...



Thus, leverage for the player, Beckham, and the market, any team who wants to bargain...



Where’s are leverage? The franchise tag? LOL....

In comment 13888084 Bill L said:He’s getting paid, what, $30M over five years from Nike? So he can sit out the entire year and still get $6M in income. Seems like a pretty good insurance policy to for OBJ to manipulate the outcome he wants...Thus, leverage for the player, Beckham, and the market, any team who wants to bargain...Where’s are leverage? The franchise tag? LOL....

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend Jimmy Googs : 3/26/2018 9:58 pm : link heard from this guy who's going with the girl who saw Dorsey hang out with Gettleman last night at 31 Flavors last night.



I guess it's pretty serious...

Quote: The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?



So the giants “bungled” this because they didn’t trade a wr who literally has had the best 3 year start in nfl history. They didn’t trade him during this three year run. And they bungled things....



This thread is absolute madness. In comment 13888109 Go Terps said:So the giants “bungled” this because they didn’t trade a wr who literally has had the best 3 year start in nfl history. They didn’t trade him during this three year run. And they bungled things....This thread is absolute madness.

djm Go Terps : 3/26/2018 11:41 pm : link You think we're in a great spot now? He's about to hold out, and if we want to trade him we'll get less than what he was once worth. And that's not to mention his role in a locker room that has generally been acknowledged to be poisonous and in need of complete change.



I don't know what to tell you.

His actual role Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2018 11:45 pm : link or the role you write him in for supported by not a single comment from player or coach or anonymous source?

That’s a joke right? Keith : 3/26/2018 11:45 pm : link His role in a poisonous lockerroom? Was it poisonous two years ago when they made the playoffs or last year when he wasn’t in it? I really hope people can see through your bullshit.

The player is unhappy with his contract and coming off a season lost to a leg injury.



The truth is the Giants have bungled this situation going back a couple years. Beckham had a peak trade value probably during or just after 2016. That was the time to move him and get back a package similar to what is being thrown around here. But now? If anyone offers a first rounder we should jump on it. Such an offer would surprise me though. It's delusional to think anyone is going to give up a package of premium picks for the right to pay a potential problem player $18M-$20M a year.



I think right now this is about how realistic the Giants are about what Beckham is worth. Gettleman seems pragmatic enough to see the situation for what it is, but is ownership?







So the giants “bungled” this because they didn’t trade a wr who literally has had the best 3 year start in nfl history. They didn’t trade him during this three year run. And they bungled things....



This thread is absolute madness.



This is coming from a guy who probably would have cut Eli loose after his rookie contract was up. In comment 13888444 djm said:This is coming from a guy who probably would have cut Eli loose after his rookie contract was up.

Call me when Dorsey and Gettleman are seen like this... Milton : 1:37 am : link

Hmmm Dodge : 8:20 am : link I think someone dropped Terps on his head in 2016. You sound like a moron.

Quote: You think we're in a great spot now? He's about to hold out, and if we want to trade him we'll get less than what he was once worth. And that's not to mention his role in a locker room that has generally been acknowledged to be poisonous and in need of complete change.



I don't know what to tell you.



I never said they are in a great spot. They are in a typical spot with a great young player who is nearing FA. That's life in the pro sports landscape.



If the Giants traded Beckham after the 2015 season Mara, Reese and Coughlin would have been lynched. That's what consistently fail to address. It's easy to sit here and say the Giants should have traded the most popular player on the team and a guy SHATTERING NFL records with every passing week. "Maximize your assets"--great idea...except it's not going to fly with the fan base and you win NFL titles on the backs of great and in many cases, enigmatic talents. You win with guys like Beckham.



You guys get so worked up over noise. Just let it frickin develop and block this shit out. It's bullshit. Until Beckham does in fact hold out, and miss camps and more camps and finally sits out and misses games? Then you worry.



You deal Beckham for a lousy first round pick you are fucking high. You're dealing him in the hopes of drafting a guy half as good. HALF.



Until Beckham actually does something that gets him suspended I don't worry about this shit. It's high school gossip crap. In comment 13888452 Go Terps said:I never said they are in a great spot. They are in a typical spot with a great young player who is nearing FA. That's life in the pro sports landscape.If the Giants traded Beckham after the 2015 season Mara, Reese and Coughlin would have been lynched. That's what consistently fail to address. It's easy to sit here and say the Giants should have traded the most popular player on the team and a guy SHATTERING NFL records with every passing week. "Maximize your assets"--great idea...except it's not going to fly with the fan base and you win NFL titles on the backs of great and in many cases, enigmatic talents. You win with guys like Beckham.You guys get so worked up over noise. Just let it frickin develop and block this shit out. It's bullshit. Until Beckham does in fact hold out, and miss camps and more camps and finally sits out and misses games? Then you worry.You deal Beckham for a lousy first round pick you are fucking high. You're dealing him in the hopes of drafting a guy half as good. HALF.Until Beckham actually does something that gets him suspended I don't worry about this shit. It's high school gossip crap.

has as much leverage here as suggested.



You have a player in the last year of his contract and he's coming off major surgery.



At least the Pats last year got a healthy Brandin Cooks for a late first and a third.



They have all the leverage in the world. If they do nothing, they have the biggest win. So, the only way to win bigger is for someone to do something obscene. So, at a minimum, they should not lose. Just sit and be happy.







He’s getting paid, what, $30M over five years from Nike? So he can sit out the entire year and still get $6M in income. Seems like a pretty good insurance policy to for OBJ to manipulate the outcome he wants...



Thus, leverage for the player, Beckham, and the market, any team who wants to bargain...



Where’s are leverage? The franchise tag? LOL....



Are you kidding me? The Giants have plenty of leverage! They are his employer!



If Beckham sits out the year? Fine...go ahead....we'd still be better off with him here then trading him for the 24th pick in the draft.



In comment 13888331 bw in dc said:Are you kidding me? The Giants have plenty of leverage! They are his employer!If Beckham sits out the year? Fine...go ahead....we'd still be better off with him here then trading him for the 24th pick in the draft.

i'll tell you right now djm : 2:30 pm : link Beckahm will miss some camp. He will miss the voluntary shit. HE will probably miss some or all of mini camp. He might even miss some training camp. But I see no way in hell this guy holds out and doesn't at least show the Giants some glimpse that he's 100% healthy. IF he does hide his health he's risking his bargaining power.



He's probably going to report at some point. If he doesn't he's going to need to figure out a way to prove to the Giants, you know, his EMPLOYER and only EMPLOYER that he can actually play for for the next 2-3 years that he can play and earn his big contract. Assuming he does so, the Giants will sign him. And then we all pray he doesn't get hurt or lose his insanely good talents. That's life. You take a bigger risk in letting him walk. Sometimes the signing is a blessing, and sometimes it doesn't work. If Beckham stays relatively healthy over his new contract most logical fans won't give a shit how much he makes. Most. More often than not the bad contracts are due to unforeseen injury. Even the JPP contract wasn't that bad in the end.