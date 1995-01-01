Bill Barnwell onTwitter: Eli Stats with and without OBJ

|
|Quote:
| Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
|Quote:
| Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889004 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
Who is to say he didnt make them better? I mean we are talking about absolute scrubs who played from week 5 on. Engram had very good rookie year. SS produced in a lot of game despite being hurt.
Are we talking he didnt make King and Lewis all-pros? Well gee golly, shame on him....haha
|Quote:
| as a knock on Eli all the time. My contention would be that Eli has always delivered the ball to plus players.
For instance, even this past farce of a season, Engram as a rookie TE was productive as a receiver and his stats show it. He is a plus talent who can get open and Eli got him the ball. Eli has always done this, but he can not throw it to himself.
Even Beckham, some of his success was likely due to playing with a QB like Eli. It was not a JUGS football machine throwing to him. Eli will put the ball on plus players and allow them an opportunity to produce.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889004 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
Who is to say he didnt make them better? I mean we are talking about absolute scrubs who played from week 5 on. Engram had very good rookie year. SS produced in a lot of game despite being hurt.
Are we talking he didnt make King and Lewis all-pros? Well gee golly, shame on him....haha
|Quote:
| In comment 13889004 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
No offense but that is a statement made in a vacuum. It is one thing to make Domenik Hixon, Steve Smith (before he took over), Mario Manningham and Rueben Randall look better and a whole other thing for guys off the street that very season or even mid season.
Nobody was making that receiving group after week 5 look good period.
|Quote:
| ...any Giant fan from the last century full well knows what it's like to have NO WR threats.
The Manning years have presented a wealth of riches at WR that make it easy to take for granted. Who needs Odell? Nicks, Cruz, Burress, Toomer - they're a dime-a-dozen, right?
Wrong - look, I've stated before, I do NOT like Odell Beckham's character. He's a punk among punks.
But he's also the best receiver the Giants have ever had, one of the best Wide Receivers I've ever seen, period.
He deserves to be paid Top-5 money, should command a King's ransom if the Giants want to move him.
Fingers crossed last seasons injury doesn't effect his game.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889012 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...any Giant fan from the last century full well knows what it's like to have NO WR threats.
The Manning years have presented a wealth of riches at WR that make it easy to take for granted. Who needs Odell? Nicks, Cruz, Burress, Toomer - they're a dime-a-dozen, right?
Wrong - look, I've stated before, I do NOT like Odell Beckham's character. He's a punk among punks.
But he's also the best receiver the Giants have ever had, one of the best Wide Receivers I've ever seen, period.
He deserves to be paid Top-5 money, should command a King's ransom if the Giants want to move him.
Fingers crossed last seasons injury doesn't effect his game.
While I like OBJ and respect his talent you don't need the best WR in football to win Super Bowls. See 2007 and 2011. OBJ is the best WR we have ever had. What do we have to show for it? No playoff wins and only one appearance. Actually an embarrassing playoff loss that OBJ didn't show up for. Eli showed up. Hit WR's in the hands several times for them to drop them. Eli can win without Odell. He's proven it. Can Odell win without Eli? That is the only question.
|Quote:
| go back and look at 2016/2017 playoff season
OBJ made so many big catches it is ridiculous
Eli's stats would be much much worse without OBJ short slat turned into long TDs.
|Quote:
| go back and look at 2016/2017 playoff season
OBJ made so many big catches it is ridiculous
Eli's stats would be much much worse without OBJ short slat turned into long TDs.
|Quote:
| Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889068 Gmen86900711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13889012 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...any Giant fan from the last century full well knows what it's like to have NO WR threats.
The Manning years have presented a wealth of riches at WR that make it easy to take for granted. Who needs Odell? Nicks, Cruz, Burress, Toomer - they're a dime-a-dozen, right?
Wrong - look, I've stated before, I do NOT like Odell Beckham's character. He's a punk among punks.
But he's also the best receiver the Giants have ever had, one of the best Wide Receivers I've ever seen, period.
He deserves to be paid Top-5 money, should command a King's ransom if the Giants want to move him.
Fingers crossed last seasons injury doesn't effect his game.
While I like OBJ and respect his talent you don't need the best WR in football to win Super Bowls. See 2007 and 2011. OBJ is the best WR we have ever had. What do we have to show for it? No playoff wins and only one appearance. Actually an embarrassing playoff loss that OBJ didn't show up for. Eli showed up. Hit WR's in the hands several times for them to drop them. Eli can win without Odell. He's proven it. Can Odell win without Eli? That is the only question.
2007 and 2011 - both teams had excellent receiving corps.
Try 1986 and 1990.
No, you don't need greatness at any particular position. You need a cohesive offensive strategy. The Parcells Giants were run first. The Coughlin teams had much better balance. The current Giant offense has...
Odell.
Nobody can do it alone.
|Quote:
| In comment 13888917 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
Jesus Britt, I linked this because:
1 I had not seen it before
2. Because of all of the OBJ trade speculation.
You just pulled down your pants down in front of your stalkers for no good reason.
|Quote:
| Giants Wins and Losses
Eli With Odell
Regular Season: 26-38 (40.3%); Playoffs 0-1; Super Bowls: 0-0
Eli Without Odell
Regular Season: 90-70 (56.3%); Playoffs: 6-3; Super Bowls: 2-0
|Quote:
| Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889082 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
go back and look at 2016/2017 playoff season
OBJ made so many big catches it is ridiculous
Eli's stats would be much much worse without OBJ short slat turned into long TDs.
Short slants don't turn into TDs unless the QB hits the WR perfectly in stride so that he can beat the CBs and safeties. Eli and Odell share the credit on those plays. It takes a perfectly executed slant to get those long tds.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889040 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 13889004 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
No offense but that is a statement made in a vacuum. It is one thing to make Domenik Hixon, Steve Smith (before he took over), Mario Manningham and Rueben Randall look better and a whole other thing for guys off the street that very season or even mid season.
Nobody was making that receiving group after week 5 look good period.
I saw Derek Hagan go from his sofa to being a very productive WR in one week back in 2010.
Early Eli made Kevin Boss and Meat Wagon Ballard look like Jason Witten. Mario Manningham had multiple 100+ yard efforts. Back then, it didn't seem to matter who you lined up with him. 4th string center? Backup guards and tackles? NO PROBLEM!
After 2011, the OL got so bad - I think the problems with Eli are twofold - 1 being shellshock from a half decade of facing constant jailbreak pressure, the other simply being his age. He was nimble out of Ole Miss - not any more.
Like all of us, I'd love - LOVE to see Eli pull another Super Bowl out of his ass. Odds are definitely stacked against him though.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889142 the mike said:
Quote:
Giants Wins and Losses
Eli With Odell
Regular Season: 26-38 (40.3%); Playoffs 0-1; Super Bowls: 0-0
Eli Without Odell
Regular Season: 90-70 (56.3%); Playoffs: 6-3; Super Bowls: 2-0
Can't argue those stats!!!
|Quote:
| from a better analyst.
A number that stands out is Manning's YPA without Beckham: 5.7 ...worst in football.
#13 is one of the single most valuable offensive players in the league. Even anecdotally most Giants fans should be able to come to that conclussion. Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 13889125 Gmen86900711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13889082 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
go back and look at 2016/2017 playoff season
OBJ made so many big catches it is ridiculous
Eli's stats would be much much worse without OBJ short slat turned into long TDs.
Short slants don't turn into TDs unless the QB hits the WR perfectly in stride so that he can beat the CBs and safeties. Eli and Odell share the credit on those plays. It takes a perfectly executed slant to get those long tds.
Eli also threw a high 3 yard slant to Odell that force him to leap and come down and break an ankle. But only when Odell takes it to the house is it a joint accomplishment
|Quote:
| Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
|Quote:
| In comment 13888917 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
Full disclosure, I have not read Barnwell's article. But IIRC from when I did some research myself on this a while back, the variance between Eli/OBJ vs. Eli/non-OBJ is about 4x as impactful as the variance between Ryan/Julio vs. Ryan/non-Julio (that was the simplest comparison because it didn't require a third set of data for a separate QB, like it would with Ben/AB, for example).
That's not meant to be a knock on Eli. But it's also not something that should be brushed aside when considering OBJ's value.
|Quote:
| Is when fans look at things as mutually exclusive. Obviously Eli's numbers are much better when throwing to OBJ than to any other receivers. Of course Eli's numbers are better across the board when OBJ is on the field than when he's not. That shouldn't surprise anyone.
That doesn't mean that Eli deserves no credit for that - he still has to make those throws to OBJ, and therefore plays a huge role in those numbers with OBJ. Likewise, people shouldn't downplay the variance that emerges when you look at Eli's numbers throwing to OBJ vs. any of his other receivers.
The bottom line is, Eli and Odell have a tremendous chemistry together and both of them are likely better with each other than they would be without (obviously we don't have stats for Odell with a different QB to actually verify that).
At some point in the future, we'll see how OBJ plays without Eli, whether that's a result of Eli's retirement, Odell leaving the Giants, or both. Until that time comes, we should appreciate how dynamic these two are when playing together. And we should hope that OBJ stays with the Giants to hopefully develop anything close to the same chemistry with whoever comes after Eli.
|Quote:
| In comment 13889127 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 13888917 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Take away any team's primary WR and the stats will go down.
The offense for the past couple of years has been Eli and Odell ONLY. No running game, no other real targets besides Sheppard.
Eli's only viable target this year was Engram for most of it, and he got him the ball plenty.
This is not an indictment of Eli, it's lazy analysis.
Jesus Britt, I linked this because:
1 I had not seen it before
2. Because of all of the OBJ trade speculation.
You just pulled down your pants down in front of your stalkers for no good reason.
I'm sorry you haven't seen it. It's been posted with regularity here.
Am I not allowed to respond why I think it's wrong?
|Quote:
| In comment 13889206 One Man Thrill Ride said:
Quote:
from a better analyst.
A number that stands out is Manning's YPA without Beckham: 5.7 ...worst in football.
#13 is one of the single most valuable offensive players in the league. Even anecdotally most Giants fans should be able to come to that conclussion. Link - ( New Window )
Appreciate your perspective, but it should also be noted that the offense over the past two years was predicated on getting the ball to Odell on a slant route over and over, and not much else.
Probably not unlike Mike Tice's Randy Ratio.
|Quote:
| Giants Wins and Losses
Eli With Odell
Regular Season: 26-38 (40.3%); Playoffs 0-1; Super Bowls: 0-0
Eli Without Odell
Regular Season: 90-70 (56.3%); Playoffs: 6-3; Super Bowls: 2-0
|Quote:
|
Does that mean that Eli has only been a slightly above QB for his career?
|Quote:
| In comment 13889040 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 13889004 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Eli used to make the WRs around him better.
He didn't do that last year when the WR crops disintegrated.
Not saying that he's toast, he just isn't what he used to be.
No offense but that is a statement made in a vacuum. It is one thing to make Domenik Hixon, Steve Smith (before he took over), Mario Manningham and Rueben Randall look better and a whole other thing for guys off the street that very season or even mid season.
Nobody was making that receiving group after week 5 look good period.
I saw Derek Hagan go from his sofa to being a very productive WR in one week back in 2010.
Early Eli made Kevin Boss and Meat Wagon Ballard look like Jason Witten. Mario Manningham had multiple 100+ yard efforts. Back then, it didn't seem to matter who you lined up with him. 4th string center? Backup guards and tackles? NO PROBLEM!
After 2011, the OL got so bad - I think the problems with Eli are twofold - 1 being shellshock from a half decade of facing constant jailbreak pressure, the other simply being his age. He was nimble out of Ole Miss - not any more.
Like all of us, I'd love - LOVE to see Eli pull another Super Bowl out of his ass. Odds are definitely stacked against him though.
|Quote:
|but certainly discounted.