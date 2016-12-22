Where does all the OBJ hate stem from?

|
| of the shut up and play the game crowd that I am a part of. He is one of the greatest WR's to ever play for the Giants. At the same time he is a distraction and a bit too much of a 'me' player. He likes his celebrity status a bit too much. He would rather train by himself as well.
I don't think he is worth a 18M AAV contract from the Giants. Assuming salary cap around $180M...that is 10% of the Giants cap space. I don't think a WR (any WR) is worth that much. I'd rather that cap space be divided up between 3-4 players who can fill holes and provide needed depth.
|I love OBJ as a player. But his contract demands and his ultra large ego is a concern for me. Give me the more humble rookie version pre "The Catch" any day of the week. This new ultra ego version of OBJ is for the birds. Don't like it. It's like Deshaun Jackson 2.0 but worse. Demanding QB $ and threatening a hold out when you just got a 5th year option raise is hard to swallow. Be reasonable on your contract demands and show up for team events and he'll have my respect back. This isn't the year to hold out. We have a new offense to learn and he needs to get the timing back with Eli since he missed almost all of last season. I don't like me first players.
seemed to serve as a flashpoint for much of the opinion swing against him.
You mean the game where our Top 5 defense gave up 38 points?
People make it seem like we had the game won and Beckham fucked it up. The whole team played like shit that day. Would his dropped TD have changed the game? Of course. Not letting Randall Cobb go untouched in the endzone for a 60 yard hail mary at the end of the half could have changed the game too.
A kicking net? Really? That was the media's obsession, as was Beckham's (incorrect) reaction to him being targeted in the Carolina game. Nobody is saying he's a saint, but some of these "controversies" are caused by other parties.
See, you're making excuses for him. It doesn't matter what the defense gave up or how the rest of the team played. We're talking about Odell. And he came up short. Add that into everything else, and its not difficult to understand why some fans don't have a lot of patience with him.
As far as the kicking net, yes the media made it into a thing. But his attention-seeking proposal (on more than one occasion - as if once wasn't bad enough) was cringeworthy, and is a perfect example of how he has to be the center of attention and put himself above everyone else.
I'm sure he loves football and I'm sure his teammates enjoy him. He's an amazing talent. But he needs to grow up. Or he won't be on this team anymore. Simple as that.
|who don't remember that they rooted for LT
of fans. And yes it’s with out a doubt generational. People like LT, Jim Brown, or even a more recent example like Marvin Harrison were all genuine pieces of garbage humans but because they acted professional on the field people gave them a pass. Whereas OBJ is flamboyant and at times immature and the older generation views that as the most unforgivable sin of all despite the fact reports have him being a genuinely nice human.
Ding Ding Ding!
the most are people like Cris Carter, but sure, it's old white dudes.
Fanning the flames was a better take. When you get into the psychobabble bullshit about projection, you're way off. I'm white. And I absolutely think some of the hate for Beckham is based on race. I don't think that's a stretch. If calling that out reveals some underlying racism, that's beyond reaching for you to say.
Fanning the flames was a better take. When you get into the psychobabble bullshit about projection, you're way off. I'm white. And I absolutely think some of the hate for Beckham is based on race. I don't think that's a stretch. If calling that out reveals some underlying racism, that's beyond reaching for you to say.
Way off!! 60-70% of the league is black. Most of my favorite Giants of all-time are black. Most of my favorite current Giants are black minus Eli. This is not a race thing. I just don't like his antics. I prefer a classy player that knows he's good and doesn't have to strut his stuff constantly. Sorry if I prefer Amani Toomer's style to OBJ's behavior. By the way Amani Toomer was black and is a Super Bowl Champion. OBJ has a long was to go before he is as revered as much as Toomer. And it has nothing to do with stats/race.
Way off!! 60-70% of the league is black. Most of my favorite Giants of all-time are black. Most of my favorite current Giants are black minus Eli. This is not a race thing. I just don't like his antics. I prefer a classy player that knows he's good and doesn't have to strut his stuff constantly. Sorry if I prefer Amani Toomer's style to OBJ's behavior. By the way Amani Toomer was black and is a Super Bowl Champion. OBJ has a long was to go before he is as revered as much as Toomer. And it has nothing to do with stats/race.
Exactly, this is not a racial debate. The guy acts like a clown half the time. If Rhett Ellison was doing this stuff we would all say the same thing.
| I'm so, so grateful the Giants drafted a player with that kind of talent. And he gets along with his teammates. These are the only things that matter. I think there's a lot of overreaction to his antics. To answer your question, the tipping point seemed to be the boat ride, but I thought the hyperventilation around that was BS.
-- old white lady
|who don't remember that they rooted for LT
of fans. And yes it’s with out a doubt generational. People like LT, Jim Brown, or even a more recent example like Marvin Harrison were all genuine pieces of garbage humans but because they acted professional on the field people gave them a pass. Whereas OBJ is flamboyant and at times immature and the older generation views that as the most unforgivable sin of all despite the fact reports have him being a genuinely nice human.
Way to stereotype this. You couldn't be more wrong. I'm a stand on 3rd down kind of guy and I'm 39. That doesn't mean I have to like Diva type players. I like the player OBJ is but I don't like his antics. Why would anyone approve of his request for QB type $ when Antonio Brown who is unquestionably the best WR in football is at $17 million per year. And by the way Brown just gave money back to the Steelers to help their cap situation. Accept 17-18 million a year and count your blessings. No sports athlete should be making this kind of $. Sad world we live in.
|Im sure some of these things would be overlooked. Ive never seen a more talented receiver woth so many concentration drops. Dropping wide open touchdowns is inexcusable
| ..the second Norman game is when it started to get embarassing and go downhill for me.
If he becomes the highest paid player in the league, or even just highest paid WR, it will just make him a bigger target for defenders and I don't think I am comfortable with that.
We won before OBJ and we can win after OBJ.
I don't correlate OBJ with winning. Right now I lump him into the same category as Terrell Owens, Chad Ochocinco, DeSean Jackson.
OP subject insinuates that their are no valid reasons to have a dislike for him (unless your an old white guy lmao)
| He drops passes, disappears from big games, generates penalties and generally gets bad press. He is more into his brand then being a football player.
Bad press happens, but he is gets in fights, gets penalties and yet is never seen in the community, working charities etc. He is more concerned with his persona then his team, thus people don't like him.
of fans. And yes it’s with out a doubt generational. People like LT, Jim Brown, or even a more recent example like Marvin Harrison were all genuine pieces of garbage humans but because they acted professional on the field people gave them a pass. Whereas OBJ is flamboyant and at times immature and the older generation views that as the most unforgivable sin of all despite the fact reports have him being a genuinely nice human.
Way to stereotype this. You couldn't be more wrong. I'm a stand on 3rd down kind of guy and I'm 39. That doesn't mean I have to like Diva type players. I like the player OBJ is but I don't like his antics. Why would anyone approve of his request for QB type $ when Antonio Brown who is unquestionably the best WR in football is at $17 million per year. And by the way Brown just gave money back to the Steelers to help their cap situation. Accept 17-18 million a year and count your blessings. No sports athlete should be making this kind of $. Sad world we live in.
So the fact that he wants to get paid as one of the best players in the league (which he is one) is a negative? This is clearly all negotiating through the media. Start high and meet somewhere reasonable.
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
I never mentioned anything about race or color in my OP or anywhere there after.
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
I never mentioned anything about race or color in my OP or anywhere there after.
Yeah I should of worded that part better, first part was directed at you and second part was just poking fun at a few comments I read in other threads. And when I say the first part, I mean the subject sounds to me like any negative feedback on OBJ is coming from left field.
See this is ridiculous. The 3 players mentioned all have detailed pasts of being locker room cancers. By all accounts, Odell is not that.
I was more talking about the winning aspect of things, these attention seeking (on or off the field) WR rarely ever bring home trophies for the team. To me, that's the type of WR he is until he proves otherwise. You can even throw Randy Moss in that conversation. Show me the rings.
But, you did got me thinking.
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This should of all been squashed after the first Norman incident. Here we are, few incidents later, possibly wants to be highest paid player and he's hanging on instagram with a blunt and cocaine. When does it end?
I would feel differently if the Giants bounced back from his on field meltdowns, but tell me how it made anything better?
You can be a cancer to your team but not neccesarily be a "cancer in the locker room"
He might be a great guy to have around, but can he handle the pressure? Hasn't proven it yet.
I'm not giving up on O'Dell, he just has to prove that he can mature. I don't think he has any right to hold out (if true).
I absolutely feel he needs to mature, but this has been the case with many athletes thrown into the spotlight at such a young age. The Josh Norman situation didn't make anything better, but I don't think we come back in that game without that fuel to the fire.
Also, I absolutely think he has a right to hold out. He's being severely underpaid as one of the best players at his position, and is coming off an injury. Your career can be diminished at any moment in this sport and any good financial advisor would suggest the hold out.
Aaron Donald held out last year and there wasn't near as much public outcry because he isn't the polarizing figure Odell is.
|
You don't think his antics impacted the locker room at all? I know players are vouching for him and saying nothing is wrong with him, but I'll believe it when I see it.
|because most critics are cynical assholes.
LT always handled himself like a pro on the field.
LOL....imagine if this was a quote from OBJ instead of LT:
''I did crack from the middle of the '85 season to the end,'' he said, ''usually when we were at home. I'd stay out all night, get blasted on crack and then try to pick up as though nothing had happened the next day. . . . I don't know how long I could have gone on that way.
''Through much of this, I thought I could still play good ball. . . . I knew that I was no longer going at 100 percent. But I also knew that my 75 percent was better than most other guys' 100 percent.
LT the Saint - ( New Window )