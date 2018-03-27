Rapoport: Giants are listening to trade calls for OBJ Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:16 pm : 1:16 pm Ian Rapoport

The #Giants are listening to trade calls/talks for Odell Beckham Jr and there have been several, I’m told. @wyche89 says the #Rams No. 23 pick is available. ... what’s not clear is whether NY actually wants to trade him. Definitely open to listening, tho



Trading Odell is clearly not a door the Giants want to close. It’s not one they necessarily want to go through either.



This is probably just posturing by the Giants bradshaw44 : 1:19 pm : link for negotiating tactics.

if they trade him for the 23rd overall pick or any late 1st rounder... mphbullet36 : 1:19 pm : link we are retarded...

This is so ridiculous Rjanyg : 1:20 pm : link he is the best player on our team. Who are we going to replace him with?



It would have to be more than a 1st round pick this year. A lot more.

Is there a member of the team AnnapolisMike : 1:20 pm : link That they wouldn't "listen" to a trade offer for?





Only if they don't think the ankle is ever going to be 100% x meadowlander : 1:20 pm : link Otherwise, this is nuts.

what honestly is fair value for OBJ RobThailand : 1:21 pm : link obviously its a first this year but what else is he worth i really don't know any BBI want to chime in

No OBj GoBlue6599 : 1:21 pm : link Might as well dig Eli's grave now ... Who's gonna score TDs on this team?

if they trade him for the 23rd pick giants#1 : 1:21 pm : link DG should be fired.

So youre telling me Win-Now teams Young Elijah : 1:22 pm : link are floating offers for an All Pro player and were supposed to be surprised?



I'd be more surprised if this wasnt happening.



They kept Eli - they're keeping Odell. Giants fans are loyal, the stadium will be packed if they put kids out there who play with heart and will be packed if we get stars and vets and aim for another ring.



When Mara made it clear DG or anyone else that came in kept Eli they made their intentions clear. I would be shocked if they trade OBJ - but surprisingly DG has given me some comfort that if we do, it will be bc it was an offer too good to pass up for the long term future of this team.

anything Pep22 : 1:22 pm : link < a the 4th overall would be painful

this will be like the sundayatone : 1:23 pm : link picking of a new pope,and no,not mike francesa.

RE: No OBj NikkiMac : 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Might as well dig Eli's grave now ... Who's gonna score TDs on this team? t



Hell might as well trade Eli too jeez In comment 13889451 GoBlue6599 said:Hell might as well trade Eli too jeez

If it’s a deal we can’t refuse, take it Since1976 : 1:24 pm : link If it’s not, then don’t.



Problem solved.

To me Amtoft : 1:24 pm : link I don't trade with the Rams unless it is 1st and Donald or 1st this year and 1st next year. 23rd is to low. I kind of like the Chargers if they traded 17th pick and Mike Williams and maybe a 3rd next year.

the Pats dealt a 1st (#32) and 3rd giants#1 : 1:25 pm : link for Cooks and a 4th. OBJ >>>>>>> Cooks so the return better be a hell of a lot more than just a 1st.

2 number 1 picks NikkiMac : 1:25 pm : link Should be the starting point if he must be traded.......

If he was franchised(next year) Big Blue '56 : 1:25 pm : link he could be pried away for 2 firsts. That’s what it should take to get him now, nothing less

one thing people aren't mentioning is....Odell Andy in Boston : 1:25 pm : link may actually want to get traded. And if his agent is communicating that to Giants brass.....it makes the possibility more real. Giants don't want someone that doesn't want to be there. Again, I'm speculating here....but he may prefer LA (where he lives) Cleveland (where his best friend, Landry is). We just don't know.

There's a difference between listening ajr2456 : 1:26 pm : link and teams calling you with offers.

They're not trading Donald JonC : 1:26 pm : link come on, they're loading up for a run.

#23 overall? Greg from LI : 1:26 pm : link Geddafuckouttahere



He was the 14th pick for crying out loud and massively exceeded expectations! If the Giants considered that for one second then I give up on this franchise.

All if this is just BS DonnieD89 : 1:27 pm : link and posturing. The Rams with the 23rd overall pick is definitely a joke. How about giving us Donald?

RE: one thing people aren't mentioning is....Odell Greg from LI : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: may actually want to get traded. And if his agent is communicating that to Giants brass.....it makes the possibility more real. Giants don't want someone that doesn't want to be there. Again, I'm speculating here....but he may prefer LA (where he lives) Cleveland (where his best friend, Landry is). We just don't know.



I don't care where his best friend is, NO ONE prefers the Cleveland Browns. In comment 13889479 Andy in Boston said:I don't care where his best friend is, NO ONE prefers the Cleveland Browns.

Will take XBRONX : 1:27 pm : link 23pick Todd Gutley and number one next yesr

Need More Gmen86900711 : 1:28 pm : link 23rd pick, WR Cooper Kupp, and 1st next year

They're gonna reach a point of no return if these talks continue. bceagle05 : 1:28 pm : link Usually when the cat's out of the bag on trade talks, something eventually happens. Hard to just get back to business as usual when the season starts.

RE: RE: one thing people aren't mentioning is....Odell Andy in Boston : 1:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889479 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





may actually want to get traded. And if his agent is communicating that to Giants brass.....it makes the possibility more real. Giants don't want someone that doesn't want to be there. Again, I'm speculating here....but he may prefer LA (where he lives) Cleveland (where his best friend, Landry is). We just don't know.







I don't care where his best friend is, NO ONE prefers the Cleveland Browns.



they are getting better. Have added some horses and will add a bunch more with this upcoming draft. In comment 13889487 Greg from LI said:they are getting better. Have added some horses and will add a bunch more with this upcoming draft.

RE: This is probably just posturing by the Giants MojoEd : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: for negotiating tactics.



Which could backfire because OB spends his off season in LA and might love going to the Rams. If true, that would make it harder, not easier, for the NYG to get a long term deal. Worst case, he follows Cousins example, strings NYG along under franchise and bust a move when it is too expensive to maintain. Rams CB just did the same to them this off season. In comment 13889439 bradshaw44 said:Which could backfire because OB spends his off season in LA and might love going to the Rams. If true, that would make it harder, not easier, for the NYG to get a long term deal. Worst case, he follows Cousins example, strings NYG along under franchise and bust a move when it is too expensive to maintain. Rams CB just did the same to them this off season.

RE: Need More jvm52106 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: 23rd pick, WR Cooper Kupp, and 1st next year



Then yes... In comment 13889493 Gmen86900711 said:Then yes...

We’re not getting multiple #1’s for Beckham, if dealt The_Boss : 1:29 pm : link Come on.

RE: #23 overall? Beer Man : 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Geddafuckouttahere



He was the 14th pick for crying out loud and massively exceeded expectations! If the Giants considered that for one second then I give up on this franchise. Not to mention, the Rams will probably be drafting in the 20's next year In comment 13889484 Greg from LI said:Not to mention, the Rams will probably be drafting in the 20's next year

. arcarsenal : 1:30 pm : link Starting to think Gettleman is going to deal him sooner than later.

the NFL network is saying the Rams are offering 2 1s George from PA : 1:30 pm : link ......if true....it is getting real.



and I am not sure how I feel about it.



he is our most dynamic player but I see red flags signing him for big bucks!

Any player can kes722 : 1:32 pm : link Be had for the right price. Especially a player coming off season ending ankle injury



And has also threatened to hold out



And has character issues



And will be highest payed WR



RE: RE: RE: one thing people aren't mentioning is....Odell giants#1 : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889487 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





In comment 13889479 Andy in Boston said:





Quote:





may actually want to get traded. And if his agent is communicating that to Giants brass.....it makes the possibility more real. Giants don't want someone that doesn't want to be there. Again, I'm speculating here....but he may prefer LA (where he lives) Cleveland (where his best friend, Landry is). We just don't know.







I don't care where his best friend is, NO ONE prefers the Cleveland Browns.







they are getting better. Have added some horses and will add a bunch more with this upcoming draft.



I guarantee Beckham would prefer NY or LA over CLE. His off field opportunities are >>> in those markets. In comment 13889495 Andy in Boston said:I guarantee Beckham would prefer NY or LA over CLE. His off field opportunities are >>> in those markets.

RE: Is there a member of the team T-Bone : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: That they wouldn't "listen" to a trade offer for?





This.



Mara just said after a 3-13 season everyone is on the block. I'm sure they'd field trade calls for Eli if someone called to ask what the price would be. Doesn't mean they want to get rid of him... but if someone is dumb enough to trade away a boatload of picks you HAVE to at least listen. In comment 13889442 AnnapolisMike said:This.Mara just said after a 3-13 season everyone is on the block. I'm sure they'd field trade calls for Eli if someone called to ask what the price would be. Doesn't mean they want to get rid of him... but if someone is dumb enough to trade away a boatload of picks you HAVE to at least listen.

RE: This is so ridiculous gmen9892 : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: he is the best player on our team. Who are we going to replace him with?



It would have to be more than a 1st round pick this year. A lot more.



You replace him by changing your offense. An offense can succeed without OBJ. It has happened before. In comment 13889441 Rjanyg said:You replace him by changing your offense. An offense can succeed without OBJ. It has happened before.

I AcidTest : 1:34 pm : link wouldn't trade OBJ for two #1s, especially since as someone said, they'd likely be low picks.

RE: the NFL network is saying the Rams are offering 2 1s Britt in VA : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: ......if true....it is getting real.



and I am not sure how I feel about it.



he is our most dynamic player but I see red flags signing him for big bucks!



Who said that? In comment 13889505 George from PA said:Who said that?

RE: what honestly is fair value for OBJ Thegratefulhead : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: obviously its a first this year but what else is he worth i really don't know any BBI want to chime in I don't know. I would ONLY trade him for 2 number 1s (Galloway Deal) and only if his contract demands are north 18.5 million per year and more than 60 million guaranteed. 6 years 110 million and 60 million guaranteed. More than that I think we have to consider a trade. In comment 13889450 RobThailand said:I don't know. I would ONLY trade him for 2 number 1s (Galloway Deal) and only if his contract demands are north 18.5 million per year and more than 60 million guaranteed. 6 years 110 million and 60 million guaranteed. More than that I think we have to consider a trade.

Trade our best asset for a late 1st rounder? no thanks. Bchurch : 1:34 pm : link Cleveland's #4 and get us Barkley? OK.. now we're talking. Cost controlled QB and RB with super star potential. I like it.

Can't believe we're considering Kyle in NY : 1:34 pm : link going down this road. But if they do, they better get a hell of a lot more than a late first rounder.

RE: I giants#1 : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: wouldn't trade OBJ for two #1s, especially since as someone said, they'd likely be low picks.



Especially from the Rams. Two #1s from Cleveland is a different story... In comment 13889518 AcidTest said:Especially from the Rams. Two #1s from Cleveland is a different story...

Tom Rock's tone has changed a bit in 24 hours. bceagle05 : 1:36 pm : link .

RE: This is so ridiculous santacruzom : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: he is the best player on our team. Who are we going to replace him with?







Somebody. Teams replace their best player all the time due to a variety of circumstances. In comment 13889441 Rjanyg said:Somebody. Teams replace their best player all the time due to a variety of circumstances.

Is it me or has SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:36 pm : link this escalated really quickly over the past 48 hours or so? Jesus.

One thing to consider jvm52106 : 1:37 pm : link Maybe the Giants know more about OBJ and what they are and would be dealing with in the future and just don't see this going in the right direction. It happens..

RE: if they trade him for the 23rd overall pick or any late 1st rounder... 81_Great_Dane : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: we are retarded... Unless they know he has a drug problem.



I don't favor trading OBJ at all, but sometimes teams look at a guy and decide to dump him because of drugs. The Eagles dumped Chris Carter because of drugs; he got his shit together and became a Hall of Fame receiver. In baseball, the Cardinals pretty clearly dumped Keith Hernandez to the Mets (Neil Allen and Rick Ownby? Come on.) because they knew he was on cocaine. They had to deny it, because they broke baseball rules by keeping it a secret and not telling the Mets, but that's what happened. In comment 13889440 mphbullet36 said:Unless they know he has a drug problem.I don't favor trading OBJ at all, but sometimes teams look at a guy and decide to dump him because of drugs. The Eagles dumped Chris Carter because of drugs; he got his shit together and became a Hall of Fame receiver. In baseball, the Cardinals pretty clearly dumped Keith Hernandez to the Mets (Neil Allen and Rick Ownby? Come on.) because they knew he was on cocaine. They had to deny it, because they broke baseball rules by keeping it a secret and not telling the Mets, but that's what happened.

RE: No OBj eric2425ny : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: Might as well dig Eli's grave now ... Who's gonna score TDs on this team?



Engram, Shepherd and Saquon Barkley In comment 13889451 GoBlue6599 said:Engram, Shepherd and Saquon Barkley

I swear Tim in VA : 1:37 pm : link Next time I buy a jersey it will be for a Giants player I want gone. Brandon Marshall maybe?

If he's traded its literally SicilianGMEN : 1:37 pm : link the NY Media's fault (put a lot of the blame on Pat Leonard)....this shit is incredible...

Odell wouldn't be the first talented diva WR bceagle05 : 1:38 pm : link to play for more than one team. Most of them bounce around quite a bit, which should tell you something.

RE: I swear Brown Recluse : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Next time I buy a jersey it will be for a Giants player I want gone. Brandon Marshall maybe?



thats why I don't buy player jerseys anymore unless they've been on the team for a long time, at least past their first contract.



Players come and go too quickly anymore.



I haven't bought a jersey since Jacobs. Before that it was Plax, Strahan, and Eli. In comment 13889536 Tim in VA said:thats why I don't buy player jerseys anymore unless they've been on the team for a long time, at least past their first contract.Players come and go too quickly anymore.I haven't bought a jersey since Jacobs. Before that it was Plax, Strahan, and Eli.

follow the money sundayatone : 1:40 pm : link odell wants it all,the giants do not want to pay it.

If he's traded it will be because the Mara's have had enough arniefez : 1:40 pm : link of him. Anyone who thinks this is Gettleman's call has no idea about how the Giants operate.

RE: Two first rounders in the 20s MojoEd : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: For OBJ is an all time bad trade



I would not want NYG to make that trade, but it’s hard to say it is “bad” value. Free market is good placing value on things; if that is the best offer they get, that is what the market says OB is worth. In comment 13889534 Ned In Atlanta said:I would not want NYG to make that trade, but it’s hard to say it is “bad” value. Free market is good placing value on things; if that is the best offer they get, that is what the market says OB is worth.

Listening isn't the same as shopping AcesUp : 1:41 pm : link The Giants are certainly trying to get an estimation of his trade market value, so that much is interesting.

Would you take Cleveland's #4 pick and 3rd rounder this year Simms11 : 1:42 pm : link and a #2 next year? What if we could grab a Steven Ridley? I know he's not OBJ and is not worth the #4 pick, but could we make due with another top WR that we draft?



I just love OBJs affect on eth offense. Eli is not the same QB without him.

RE: Would you take Cleveland's #4 pick and 3rd rounder this year AcidTest : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: and a #2 next year? What if we could grab a Steven Ridley? I know he's not OBJ and is not worth the #4 pick, but could we make due with another top WR that we draft?



I just love OBJs affect on eth offense. Eli is not the same QB without him.



No, I would not. In comment 13889551 Simms11 said:No, I would not.

I can not believe it George from PA : 1:44 pm : link but I need to keep telling myself...its not only OBJ.



its OBJ plus 18+ million per year.



I am so conflicted!

Kupp and LA's two first round picks in 2018 and 2019 NYG27 : 1:44 pm : link That's the minimum I'd agree to if I'm the Giants.

Schefter commented this morning UberAlias : 1:46 pm : link Said doubtful will get as much as you may think because teams need to sign him to huge deal and most WR desperate teams already addressed in FA. Said nay get 1 plus but was talking in the area of a 1 and a 4. This was after speaking to a few GMs.

RE: 2 number 1 picks ArcadeSlumlord : 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Should be the starting point if he must be traded.......



Which is why a pick swap at the top with the Browns, their #4 and 2x 2nd rounders make sense (or 1x 2nd rounder and Coleman) or something like that. I also agree, OBJ is a transcendent FRANCHISE weapon. You don't trade him for a Brandon Cooks/Patriots style bullshit trade.



It would instantly put Cleveland on the map, legitimize them as an NFL franchise and we get to rebuild our team in one offseason. In comment 13889475 NikkiMac said:Which is why a pick swap at the top with the Browns, their #4 and 2x 2nd rounders make sense (or 1x 2nd rounder and Coleman) or something like that. I also agree, OBJ is a transcendent FRANCHISE weapon. You don't trade him for a Brandon Cooks/Patriots style bullshit trade.It would instantly put Cleveland on the map, legitimize them as an NFL franchise and we get to rebuild our team in one offseason.

It would have to start RAIN : 1:46 pm : link With three #1’s. He makes an offense. His off the field stuff is light compared to others.

I don't deal him at all AcesUp : 1:47 pm : link Unless contract talks breakdown. I see this as the Giants trying to get a feel for the market as a contingency.

RE: Kupp and LA's two first round picks in 2018 and 2019 Simms11 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: That's the minimum I'd agree to if I'm the Giants.



Keep in mind that those two picks will be in the 20s. Not sure that's worth it. OBJ is a HoF talent, but in order to rebuild, which I think it's clear that the Giants are doing just that, then I'm not sure paying OBJ 20 Mil a year would be prudent. I'm really split on this, if it were to happen! In comment 13889560 NYG27 said:Keep in mind that those two picks will be in the 20s. Not sure that's worth it. OBJ is a HoF talent, but in order to rebuild, which I think it's clear that the Giants are doing just that, then I'm not sure paying OBJ 20 Mil a year would be prudent. I'm really split on this, if it were to happen!

I'm not for trading OBJ Emil : 1:49 pm : link But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.





If its 2 number 1 picks its RobThailand : 1:49 pm : link definitely something i would listen too

Just the starting point Gmen86900711 : 1:50 pm : link (2) 1st round picks from St. Louis is just the start. More teams with higher premium picks will surface. I'm thinking San Fran with #9 and a next year 1st. Get their QB a shiny new toy and we then have #2 and #9. Maybe get Barkley and Nelson. Not bad.

Gettleman clearly doesn't do the three initial thing... Emlen'sGremlins : 1:51 pm : link ...DRC, JPP...OBJ?

RE: I'm not for trading OBJ jvm52106 : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.





Cooper Kupp would be a must get. That guy, in the Shurmur offense Minnesota used would be a clutch 10-18 yard guy and 1st down churner. In comment 13889574 Emil said:Cooper Kupp would be a must get. That guy, in the Shurmur offense Minnesota used would be a clutch 10-18 yard guy and 1st down churner.

Rams are more motivated as they need to sell seats George from PA : 1:52 pm : link they could be willing to over pay

RE: I'm not for trading OBJ Gmen86900711 : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.





I'd give this serious consideration. Kupp,Shepard,Engram is a nice stash of weapons. In comment 13889574 Emil said:I'd give this serious consideration. Kupp,Shepard,Engram is a nice stash of weapons.

RE: I'm not for trading OBJ Emlen'sGremlins : 1:53 pm : link But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.





Rams don't have a 2nd Round pick this year.



RE: Rams are more motivated as they need to sell seats Britt in VA : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: they could be willing to over pay



Who exactly on the NFL Network said the Rams were offering two number ones? In comment 13889583 George from PA said:Who exactly on the NFL Network said the Rams were offering two number ones?

How is this new? nygiants16 : 1:54 pm : link We already kne the giants would listen. Rapaport even says he doesn't know if the giants are even interested in trading him..



This rapaport keeping his Twitter active

RE: RE: I'm not for trading OBJ Giantology : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889574 Emil said:





Quote:





But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.









I'd give this serious consideration. Kupp,Shepard,Engram is a nice stash of weapons.



Beckham, Shepard, Engram is an even better stash of weapons. In comment 13889584 Gmen86900711 said:Beckham, Shepard, Engram is an even better stash of weapons.

RE: I don't deal him at all AnnapolisMike : 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Unless contract talks breakdown. I see this as the Giants trying to get a feel for the market as a contingency.



If you are going to trade him....it needs to be before the draft. This is the window for the Giants. In comment 13889568 AcesUp said:If you are going to trade him....it needs to be before the draft. This is the window for the Giants.

So the Giants Beat Writers have NO F*CKING CLUE ZogZerg : 1:56 pm : link of what is going on.



That is my take away.

This is a great smokescreen HoustonGiant : 1:57 pm : link to cover any draft pick rumors....

So when does Odell get pissed about these rumors bceagle05 : 1:58 pm : link and demand a trade? Tomorrow? Thursday?

RE: RE: Kupp and LA's two first round picks in 2018 and 2019 giants#1 : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889560 NYG27 said:





Quote:





That's the minimum I'd agree to if I'm the Giants.







Keep in mind that those two picks will be in the 20s. Not sure that's worth it. OBJ is a HoF talent, but in order to rebuild, which I think it's clear that the Giants are doing just that, then I'm not sure paying OBJ 20 Mil a year would be prudent. I'm really split on this, if it were to happen!



The counter is that if this is a rebuild, then Eli should be gone after this season and you have plenty of money to pay your all-pro WR entering the prime of his career. If Webb or the #2 pick are the QB of the future (they better be), then they have a cost controlled QB for the next 3+ seasons which allows you to spend those resources elsewhere. In comment 13889570 Simms11 said:The counter is that if this is a rebuild, then Eli should be gone after this season and you have plenty of money to pay your all-pro WR entering the prime of his career. If Webb or the #2 pick are the QB of the future (they better be), then they have a cost controlled QB for the next 3+ seasons which allows you to spend those resources elsewhere.

RE: RE: I'm not for trading OBJ GFAN52 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.





Rams don't have a 2nd Round pick this year.



Need the Rams 2018 and 2019 1st rd picks at a minimum plus one of their WRs. In comment 13889588 Emlen'sGremlins said:Need the Rams 2018 and 2019 1st rd picks at a minimum plus one of their WRs.

RE: RE: RE: I'm not for trading OBJ Gmen86900711 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889584 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889574 Emil said:





Quote:





But what if a trade with the Rams went like this.





Rams get: OBJ

Giants get: Rams 2018 1st and 2nd Round picks, Rams 2019 2nd Round pick, and WR Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods.









I'd give this serious consideration. Kupp,Shepard,Engram is a nice stash of weapons.







Beckham, Shepard, Engram is an even better stash of weapons.



This is true. But it would be Kupp,Engram, Shepard, a 1st this year, a 1st next year, and about an additional 10-15 million left on the cap to spend on additional players. That's the overall picture to really compare. In comment 13889596 Giantology said:This is true. But it would be Kupp,Engram, Shepard, a 1st this year, a 1st next year, and about an additional 10-15 million left on the cap to spend on additional players. That's the overall picture to really compare.

Only trade I would consider GMEN46 : 2:00 pm : link OBJ to Cleveland for #4 and Josh Gordon. Give me the crazy talented wr for 1/5 the cost. Plus Eli Jan better with taller wrs

I am not exactly sure who it was on the NFL network George from PA : 2:00 pm : link He was down at the NFL meetings.....looked like pete prisco who works for CBS.





Trade capegman : 2:01 pm : link This Diva for the best offer you get and dont look back. I have a strong feeling his injury problems are just beginning and he could be looking at suspensions in his future.

Lets say the RAMS feel that OBJ is the "missing link" and "final SGMen : 2:01 pm : link piece for this team to ROLL to a possible SB, do the Giants take advantage?



YES!!! You get the Rams #1 & 4 this year and #1 next year - minimum, plus I'd like a "decent 2nd or 3rd year guy" who could and likely would start for us. That is "fair trade"

RE: Only trade I would consider GFAN52 : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: OBJ to Cleveland for #4 and Josh Gordon. Give me the crazy talented wr for 1/5 the cost. Plus Eli Jan better with taller wrs



But he might not want to sign a long-term deal with the Browns. In comment 13889615 GMEN46 said:But he might not want to sign a long-term deal with the Browns.

RE: RE: RE: Kupp and LA's two first round picks in 2018 and 2019 jvm52106 : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889570 Simms11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889560 NYG27 said:





Quote:





That's the minimum I'd agree to if I'm the Giants.







Keep in mind that those two picks will be in the 20s. Not sure that's worth it. OBJ is a HoF talent, but in order to rebuild, which I think it's clear that the Giants are doing just that, then I'm not sure paying OBJ 20 Mil a year would be prudent. I'm really split on this, if it were to happen!







The counter is that if this is a rebuild, then Eli should be gone after this season and you have plenty of money to pay your all-pro WR entering the prime of his career. If Webb or the #2 pick are the QB of the future (they better be), then they have a cost controlled QB for the next 3+ seasons which allows you to spend those resources elsewhere.



Since we are playing the speculation game, maybe the Giants are worried about a young QB trying to establish himself as the QB for the present and future with a WR with a lot of fan fare, lot of off the field stuff and a lot of demonstrative stuff on the field. Again, just speculating. In comment 13889608 giants#1 said:Since we are playing the speculation game, maybe the Giants are worried about a young QB trying to establish himself as the QB for the present and future with a WR with a lot of fan fare, lot of off the field stuff and a lot of demonstrative stuff on the field. Again, just speculating.

I really like Kupp but then you now have 3 slot guys in robbieballs2003 : 2:03 pm : link Shep, Kupp, and Engram and really no outside guys. Kind of confusing if you ask me.

_________ I am Ninja : 2:03 pm : link You OBJ fanboys better prepare yourselves mentally for opening the forum and seeing "OBJ traded to ____" pinned to the top.

The Rams don't have enough to get a trade done illmatic : 2:05 pm : link if they trade him for the 23rd pick, we should riot.



Even the fourth pick isn't enough by itself.

RE: The Rams don't have enough to get a trade done Tom from LI : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: if they trade him for the 23rd pick, we should riot.



Even the fourth pick isn't enough by itself.



I agree, I want Clevland's #1 for him. Knowing his value now he would be the first pick in the draft. In comment 13889634 illmatic said:I agree, I want Clevland's #1 for him. Knowing his value now he would be the first pick in the draft.

RE: We are very close to trading OBJ -- I can taste it. GFAN52 : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: Sooooo clooooose.



Or not. In comment 13889636 Frankie in Flushing said:Or not.

RE: We are very close to trading OBJ -- I can taste it. Neckbone1333 : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Sooooo clooooose.



I would trade you and your awful posts for a catheter In comment 13889636 Frankie in Flushing said:I would trade you and your awful posts for a catheter

RE: I really like Kupp but then you now have 3 slot guys in Gmen86900711 : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: Shep, Kupp, and Engram and really no outside guys. Kind of confusing if you ask me.



One of the draft picks would have to be for an outside speed guy to peel off the top of the defense. In comment 13889627 robbieballs2003 said:One of the draft picks would have to be for an outside speed guy to peel off the top of the defense.

You trade him if, and only if, it improves the team Greg from LI : 2:09 pm : link None of the supposed proposals I've seen do that. Late firsts are not good enough.

I love how "legitimate" trade talks SHO'NUFF : 2:10 pm : link begin after an unsubstantiated internet rumor...what came first, the chicken or the egg?

I Would Use the Julio Jones Trade as a Starting Point Capt. Don : 2:10 pm : link In 2011 the Falcons moved up 21 spots to pick Julio Jones with the Brown's #6 overall pick.



So that would mean:

#23 overall (2018)

1st Round (2019)

2nd Round (2019)

4th Round (2019)

RE: RE: I don't deal him at all AcesUp : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889568 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Unless contract talks breakdown. I see this as the Giants trying to get a feel for the market as a contingency.







If you are going to trade him....it needs to be before the draft. This is the window for the Giants.



Sort of my thinking actually. They don't want to deal with the distractions from a holdout so OBJs threat to do so may have accelerated their timeline in negotiations. Leaking that they're open to offers during owner's meetings is just a way to quickly get an idea of what the market is offering. In comment 13889597 AnnapolisMike said:Sort of my thinking actually. They don't want to deal with the distractions from a holdout so OBJs threat to do so may have accelerated their timeline in negotiations. Leaking that they're open to offers during owner's meetings is just a way to quickly get an idea of what the market is offering.

I would trade anyone for the right price Oscar : 2:11 pm : link Not sure what the right price is here though. Maybe two #1s plus a player or a 2. Rams #23 overall plus next year’s first which is likely to be in the 25-32 range is not enough.



Beckham is one of the most dynamic players in the league and he is comfortably the most talented offensive player the Giants have had in my lifetime.



I think a good management team should always listen to offers for everyone. But a good management team would also probably make it work with Beckham. He is an incredible talent.

Best Trade Option Gmen86900711 : 2:13 pm : link OBJ and the 2nd



for



#1 and #4



Get Darnold and Barkley. Win now and win later.

RE: _________ nygiants16 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: You OBJ fanboys better prepare yourselves mentally for opening the forum and seeing "OBJ traded to ____" pinned to the top.



Why? How is this new news, mara told us they would listen to offers because that is what they do...



Rapaport even said in the exact tweet that it is unknown if giants want to trade Beckham or if there is any interest..



So how does this mean they are trading beckham?..



This means a team has called the giants, of course they have this is their job In comment 13889629 I am Ninja said:Why? How is this new news, mara told us they would listen to offers because that is what they do...Rapaport even said in the exact tweet that it is unknown if giants want to trade Beckham or if there is any interest..So how does this mean they are trading beckham?..This means a team has called the giants, of course they have this is their job

If they mattyblue : 2:16 pm : link were to be so stupid as to trade Beckham they have no reason at all to keep Eli. It would be pointless to even pay him. You aren’t winning fuck all without Beckham. Giving up a 25 year old phenom is really smart.

Market value.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2:17 pm : link is fairly meaningless here.



Market value should come into play when you have a necessity to trade a player. Think JPP a bit. When you're talking about the possibility of trading your best asset - you shoot for the stars and don't take less. There's no need to.



If we get "market value" for Beckham, it is a bad deal.

Exactly, Fats Greg from LI : 2:18 pm : link If you're blown away by an offer that improves the team, then pull the trigger. If the best you can say is "Well, that was probably fair market value" then why make the deal?

how can any team offer what it would take Ron Johnson : 2:20 pm : link to get him, without having see that he's 100% recovered?



this sounds like bullshit



RE: RE: Only trade I would consider Pep22 : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889615 GMEN46 said:





Quote:





OBJ to Cleveland for #4 and Josh Gordon. Give me the crazy talented wr for 1/5 the cost. Plus Eli Jan better with taller wrs







But he might not want to sign a long-term deal with the Browns.



NYG should not make ANY DECISIONS where Eli is a factor. In comment 13889623 GFAN52 said:NYG should not make ANY DECISIONS where Eli is a factor.

RE: So the Giants Beat Writers have NO F*CKING CLUE BigBlueinChicago : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: of what is going on.



That is my take away.



It was amazing how many of them were quickly running to discredit the Daily News report by Leonard yesterday (and many on BBI).



Usually, when you see that mad dash to say something isn't true, I pause and wonder because of them is lying.



Less than 24 hours later, turns out Leonard may have been correct after all. In comment 13889601 ZogZerg said:It was amazing how many of them were quickly running to discredit the Daily News report by Leonard yesterday (and many on BBI).Usually, when you see that mad dash to say something isn't true, I pause and wonder because of them is lying.Less than 24 hours later, turns out Leonard may have been correct after all.

RE: If they Brown Recluse : 2:21 pm : link

Quote: were to be so stupid as to trade Beckham they have no reason at all to keep Eli. It would be pointless to even pay him. You aren’t winning fuck all without Beckham. Giving up a 25 year old phenom is really smart.



Well:



1. They weren't winning with him.



2. Other teams are winning without an Odell Beckham.



While I think everyone would much rather see Odell stay on the team for his entire career and maybe become a little easier to root for, this talk about not being able to win without him is kind of ridiculous. In comment 13889668 mattyblue said:Well:1. They weren't winning with him.2. Other teams are winning without an Odell Beckham.While I think everyone would much rather see Odell stay on the team for his entire career and maybe become a little easier to root for, this talk about not being able to win without him is kind of ridiculous.

Trading your best player Rflairr : 2:22 pm : link With a declining old QB is beyond stupid

if there's a good deal on the table micky : 2:24 pm : link they be wise to take it. It's a business and shouldn't get attached to one player like fans do.





RE: RE: If they Pep22 : 2:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889668 mattyblue said:





Quote:





were to be so stupid as to trade Beckham they have no reason at all to keep Eli. It would be pointless to even pay him. You aren’t winning fuck all without Beckham. Giving up a 25 year old phenom is really smart.







Well:



1. They weren't winning with him.



2. Other teams are winning without an Odell Beckham.



While I think everyone would much rather see Odell stay on the team for his entire career and maybe become a little easier to root for, this talk about not being able to win without him is kind of ridiculous.



Its not about concerns over winning without him, its about getting what people think is fair value. If we are talking about translating OBJ to Saquon, then okay. If we're talking about OBJ for Calvin Ridley (pick 23 level player) then we're going to hurl ourselves out of the nearest window. In comment 13889683 Brown Recluse said:Its not about concerns over winning without him, its about getting what people think is fair value. If we are talking about translating OBJ to Saquon, then okay. If we're talking about OBJ for Calvin Ridley (pick 23 level player) then we're going to hurl ourselves out of the nearest window.

"They weren't winning with him" Greg from LI : 2:26 pm : link has got to be hands-down the stupidest rationalization I've ever heard.



Again - without Beckham, your receivers are Shepard, Marshall (if he's even still here), Lewis, King, assorted flotsam, and maybe a draft pick. Yes, teams can win without Odell Beckham specifically. They're not winning anything with that motley crew of receivers, though. You're opening a new hole on a roster that has plenty of them already. So what's the plan to fill it? Draft picks? OK, but weren't they already assumed to be slated for improvements in other areas like OL, CB, S, etc?



This is particularly to the point if they aren't drafting a QB, meaning they're putting all their chips on an aging, declining quarterback. Sure, in another couple of years maybe the WRs will be a strong group, but who the hell knows how good Eli will be at that point?

RE: RE: So the Giants Beat Writers have NO F*CKING CLUE nygiants16 : 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889601 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





of what is going on.



That is my take away.







It was amazing how many of them were quickly running to discredit the Daily News report by Leonard yesterday (and many on BBI).



Usually, when you see that mad dash to say something isn't true, I pause and wonder because of them is lying.



Less than 24 hours later, turns out Leonard may have been correct after all.



Really?? Leonard is scum and got ran off the rangers beat for making up stories...



Snacks Harrison basically said the sight of Leonard makes him want to puke and called him out as a scrum journalist...



How does this tweet confirm leonard? In comment 13889681 BigBlueinChicago said:Really?? Leonard is scum and got ran off the rangers beat for making up stories...Snacks Harrison basically said the sight of Leonard makes him want to puke and called him out as a scrum journalist...How does this tweet confirm leonard?

Must be a Herschel Walker type deal dpinzow : 2:29 pm : link or no deal

I'll be shocked if OBJ is traded ZogZerg : 2:29 pm : link If he is, and the Giants don't get a huge hall, then we know the directive came down from Mara.

How about a trade with the Oakland Raiders... GFAN52 : 2:32 pm : link They'll be moving to a new stadium in Las Vegas and probably would love to fill the seats with someone like OBJ. They have the 10th pick, so their 2018 1st and 2019 1st and Amari Cooper.

RE: I'll be shocked if OBJ is traded Emlen'sGremlins : 2:33 pm : link If he is, and the Giants don't get a huge hall, then we know the directive came down from Mara.



Really? You don't think Gettleman is capable of trading Beckham?

RE: RE: RE: So the Giants Beat Writers have NO F*CKING CLUE BigBlueinChicago : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889681 BigBlueinChicago said:





Quote:





In comment 13889601 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





of what is going on.



That is my take away.







It was amazing how many of them were quickly running to discredit the Daily News report by Leonard yesterday (and many on BBI).



Usually, when you see that mad dash to say something isn't true, I pause and wonder because of them is lying.



Less than 24 hours later, turns out Leonard may have been correct after all.







Really?? Leonard is scum and got ran off the rangers beat for making up stories...



Snacks Harrison basically said the sight of Leonard makes him want to puke and called him out as a scrum journalist...



How does this tweet confirm leonard?



Who's confirming him? Read the last line of what you quoted. The word "may" was used.







In comment 13889705 nygiants16 said:Who's confirming him? Read the last line of what you quoted. The word "may" was used.

The Herschel Walker deal days are past Go Terps : 2:35 pm : link That window has come and gone, and it won't be here again.

RE: RE: if they trade him for the 23rd overall pick or any late 1st rounder... clatterbuck : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889440 mphbullet36 said:





Quote:





we are retarded...



Unless they know he has a drug problem.



I don't favor trading OBJ at all, but sometimes teams look at a guy and decide to dump him because of drugs. The Eagles dumped Chris Carter because of drugs; he got his shit together and became a Hall of Fame receiver. In baseball, the Cardinals pretty clearly dumped Keith Hernandez to the Mets (Neil Allen and Rick Ownby? Come on.) because they knew he was on cocaine. They had to deny it, because they broke baseball rules by keeping it a secret and not telling the Mets, but that's what happened.



Drug problem? This is insane. In comment 13889533 81_Great_Dane said:Drug problem? This is insane.

RE: Wow nygiants16 : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: Maybe Leonard was right.



Yes the guy who got thrown off a beat for making up stories is right...



A player said Leonard makes him want to puke, that should tell you all you need to know In comment 13889725 Sammo85 said:Yes the guy who got thrown off a beat for making up stories is right...A player said Leonard makes him want to puke, that should tell you all you need to know

Mara showed himself to be a dope moespree : 2:39 pm : link With the way he handled the Eli/McAdoo situation. Not to mention picking McAdoo and Reese over Coughlin but that's a whole other issue. I wouldn't be surprised though if these reports are true, because it did seem like Mara was not against it the other day. I don't know why. Maybe Odell should run someone over with his car or abuse a kid or woman. But being eccentric or odd? No that's too much I guess. Maybe if Odell was a kicker...Mara would look the other way?

L.A. would be the perfect rebel yell : 2:39 pm : link place for him. Drama queen. I wish I could be more supportive because he's an incredible talent, but there's something about him that just annoys the hell out of me sometimes.

of course people are calling blueblood : 2:40 pm : link im sure they will get lots of calls. and im sure they will get lots of offers.. That completely different from actually taking one..

Well, if they did, then this would be a true rebuild. Heisenberg : 2:40 pm : link then they gotta pick the best QB and start over. Get rid of Eli too.

RE: of course people are calling nygiants16 : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: im sure they will get lots of calls. and im sure they will get lots of offers.. That completely different from actually taking one..



^this In comment 13889734 blueblood said:^this

OBJ will be a Giant... M.S. : 2:43 pm : link

...for his second contract IMO.









Something being lost in the discussion rich in DC : 2:44 pm : link While I personally would say hold OBJ UNLESS you get overwhelmed, what does overwhelmed look like.



Just last week, the Jets traded the #6 pick in the draft, TWO second rounders AND their 2019 second round pick just to move up to the #3 pick in the draft.



Is OBJ better than anyone who will be available with the #3 pick in the draft? Yes, he is.



Some will point out that he will become expensive starting next season- and the #3 overall pick won't be expensive for 3 years.



The flip side of that is no one can honestly say what the #3 pick in the draft will do- while we CAN say with some degree of certainty what OBJ will do in a season.



Thus, if people are going to casually throw around trade proposals, you need to start with real value, not some artificial restraint of "what will the other team agree to." This is a generational level WR talent- one the Giants can control without issue for the next 3 years. They do NOT have to trade him- the other team has to make the offer so good that the Giants will agree to trade him.



This won't happen because the Browns are, well, the Browns. But if you were going to make an offer that the Giants could not refuse as the Browns, you would offer the #4 pick in the draft, the two higest second rounders (#33 and 35) and next year's first rounder.



Is that a MASSIVE overpay? It sure is. But if that is your first question, then you have asked the WRONG question. The real question is whether the Giants accept the offer. Do they? Almost certainly.



The Browns are the ONLY team capable of that kind of overpay. They still get their future QB with the #1 overall pick, get possibly the best WR in the game, have a strong OL and have at least a starting level RB- and have improved their defense- and still have your 2nd, 4th and two 6th round picks left over. Alos keep in mind that no matter how good Gordon is- he is just a single drug test from being out of the league, likely for good.



Do the Browns take that risk? I doubt it. GMs by nature are conservative. BUT, if the Browns want to reverse the curse, this would be the way to get it done.

F the Rams 23rd pick... M.S. : 2:45 pm : link

...that's just flat out absurd.





If the Rams rumor is true, Go Terps : 2:46 pm : link and the Cleveland rumor about #2 is true, the Giants could make both trades and have #4, #24, #33, #34 picks in this draft, as well as other additional picks this year and possibly next.



That's how you let a smart personnel guy like Gettleman build something.

RE: RE: of course people are calling Sammo85 : 2:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889734 blueblood said:





Quote:





im sure they will get lots of calls. and im sure they will get lots of offers.. That completely different from actually taking one..







^this



You were completely dismissing yesterday any chance of this even being entertained. In comment 13889736 nygiants16 said:You were completely dismissing yesterday any chance of this even being entertained.

Rapoport... ryanmkeane : 2:49 pm : link a guy who used to have credibility has really been all over the map during free agency. And now this. "The Giants will listen to calls, but, they also might not trade him...." Gee ya fucking think? This is what reporting is now? Good god. Just get me to draft night!

. arcarsenal : 2:50 pm : link If you're a GM of a team with a need @ WR and haven't at least checked in w/ NYG on Beckham, you'd be doing yourself a disservice I'd say.



Can't hurt to get a price check.

RE: If the Rams rumor is true, Giants in 07 : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: and the Cleveland rumor about #2 is true, the Giants could make both trades and have #4, #24, #33, #34 picks in this draft, as well as other additional picks this year and possibly next.



That's how you let a smart personnel guy like Gettleman build something.



That's how you end up with a team much worse than the one that went 3-13 In comment 13889746 Go Terps said:That's how you end up with a team much worse than the one that went 3-13

rich in DC JonC : 2:51 pm : link "The flip side of that is no one can honestly say what the #3 pick in the draft will do- while we CAN say with some degree of certainty what OBJ will do in a season."



I've been beating that drum. There's a big assumption on how easily OB can be replaced or how good that prospect will turn out to be while OB is a known entity. Huge gamble.



RE: RE: RE: of course people are calling nygiants16 : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889736 nygiants16 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889734 blueblood said:





Quote:





im sure they will get lots of calls. and im sure they will get lots of offers.. That completely different from actually taking one..







^this







You were completely dismissing yesterday any chance of this even being entertained.



What has changed? Did you read rapaport tweet?



He says teams have called, but not sure if giants want to trade beckham..



Where does it say the giants are interested?



First off if teams didt call they wouldn't be doing their jobs and if gionta didn't listen they wouldn't be doing theirs In comment 13889749 Sammo85 said:What has changed? Did you read rapaport tweet?He says teams have called, but not sure if giants want to trade beckham..Where does it say the giants are interested?First off if teams didt call they wouldn't be doing their jobs and if gionta didn't listen they wouldn't be doing theirs

I'd take the 23rd pick - for sure... bw in dc : 2:53 pm : link But I'd like a another player back.



Maybe ask for either olinemen Saffold or Brown. Two solid Gs...

RE: RE: If the Rams rumor is true, Go Terps : 2:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889746 Go Terps said:





Quote:





and the Cleveland rumor about #2 is true, the Giants could make both trades and have #4, #24, #33, #34 picks in this draft, as well as other additional picks this year and possibly next.



That's how you let a smart personnel guy like Gettleman build something.







That's how you end up with a team much worse than the one that went 3-13



If the Giants trade Beckham I'd bet money they're better than 3-13 in 2018, and I'd double down that by the end of the season we're seeing threads here about how Gettleman was right to move him. In comment 13889760 Giants in 07 said:If the Giants trade Beckham I'd bet money they're better than 3-13 in 2018, and I'd double down that by the end of the season we're seeing threads here about how Gettleman was right to move him.

RE: If the Rams rumor is true, ZogZerg : 2:53 pm : link

Quote: and the Cleveland rumor about #2 is true, the Giants could make both trades and have #4, #24, #33, #34 picks in this draft, as well as other additional picks this year and possibly next.



That's how you let a smart personnel guy like Gettleman build something.





What Cleveland rumor? In comment 13889746 Go Terps said:What Cleveland rumor?

. arcarsenal : 2:55 pm : link Here's the thing -



If you deal Beckham, you create a huge hole @ WR.



It is a need now, WITH Beckham on the team.



Without him, we'd need more than 1 player there. Which means we'd have to spend at least one of the picks acquired @ WR - and are far from guaranteed to get anything close to what we know we have with Beckham.



I know many people want to get rid of him, but it's very risky and it could easily make this team worse beyond the 2018-19 season.

RE: How about a trade with the Oakland Raiders... Pep22 : 2:55 pm : link

Quote: They'll be moving to a new stadium in Las Vegas and probably would love to fill the seats with someone like OBJ. They have the 10th pick, so their 2018 1st and 2019 1st and Amari Cooper.



Conceptually, this isn't bad. In comment 13889716 GFAN52 said:Conceptually, this isn't bad.

Speaker phone idiotsavant : 2:57 pm : link Mute.



Watch bikini models on computer.



'Oh, well, thanks for calling'

3rd team needed for Rams deal Alan in Toledo : 2:57 pm : link Would seem necessary for us to receive a better pick this year than an (unacceptable) 23.

Thanks Go Terps ZogZerg : 2:57 pm : link I didn't see little nugget.

A fair trade is likely AdamBrag : 2:58 pm : link OBJ for Rams 1st and 3rd this year and 2nd next year assuming they can extend him.



Not saying you need to like this trade, but that seems about right. OBJ is going to require a massive contract that will be tough to fit under the cap, so he's not as valuable as some people assume.

is this guy at all legit? Strahan91 : 2:58 pm : link Benjamin Allbright

Someone was getting sold a bill of goods yesterday. I talked with several people who said the Giants ARE shopping Beckham.



They just want more than what's being offered.



arc Go Terps : 2:59 pm : link The bigger risk is in paying him a huge contract and trusting him to behave, play up to it, and be healthy.



There will be other receivers and other playmakers available through various means. They don't have to be as talented as Beckham. Shit he himself has only been on a playoff team once in four years. The rest of the NFL is building teams without him, and most of them have done a better job than we have. Why can't we build a good team without him?



At this point I'm ambivalent on the issue of trading him. What can not happen is giving him the contract he wants. Committing to him in that way...that can not happen.

. arcarsenal : 3:03 pm : link We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.



This is a bad time to deal him, IMO - the value is as low as it's going to get and the return will be underwhelming. But I do believe NYG are actively shopping him.



I think Gettleman went into this thinking that as soon as another "controversy" (or whatever we'd even label this) popped up, that was it - and he was going to start shopping.



So, I think there's actually a real chance he's moved. I just hope we get a hell of a haul because if we blow the picks, we're going to be very starved for WR talent.

RE: RE: RE: If the Rams rumor is true, Brandon Walsh : 3:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889760 Giants in 07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889746 Go Terps said:





Quote:





and the Cleveland rumor about #2 is true, the Giants could make both trades and have #4, #24, #33, #34 picks in this draft, as well as other additional picks this year and possibly next.



That's how you let a smart personnel guy like Gettleman build something.







That's how you end up with a team much worse than the one that went 3-13







If the Giants trade Beckham I'd bet money they're better than 3-13 in 2018, and I'd double down that by the end of the season we're seeing threads here about how Gettleman was right to move him.



And I'd bet money that if Beckham didn't get hurt 5 games into the 2017 season, they would of had a better record than 3-13 too. In comment 13889770 Go Terps said:And I'd bet money that if Beckham didn't get hurt 5 games into the 2017 season, they would of had a better record than 3-13 too.

LOL.... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:08 pm : link Quote: If the Giants trade Beckham I'd bet money they're better than 3-13 in 2018, and I'd double down that by the end of the season we're seeing threads here about how Gettleman was right to move him.



And going into 2017 most people thought Ben McAdoo was a great hire.



We can make a lot of moves that insure we'll be better than 3-13, but that really isn't the goal is it? If we trade Beckham and get a few prospects that don't do jack shit and we end up 8-8 this year with young, struggling players, we're better than 3-13, but are you really going to puff your chest out on that nugget?



You absolutely believe trading Beckham for a 1st (and a 3rd) is the right move, even if that 1st pick is in the 20's. That's how much you've let emotion drive the discourse.



Like I said above, if you don't far exceed market value in a trade, it is a bad move. Period. And going into 2017 most people thought Ben McAdoo was a great hire.We can make a lot of moves that insure we'll be better than 3-13, but that really isn't the goal is it? If we trade Beckham and get a few prospects that don't do jack shit and we end up 8-8 this year with young, struggling players, we're better than 3-13, but are you really going to puff your chest out on that nugget?You absolutely believe trading Beckham for a 1st (and a 3rd) is the right move, even if that 1st pick is in the 20's. That's how much you've let emotion drive the discourse.Like I said above, if you don't far exceed market value in a trade, it is a bad move. Period.

RE: arc Greg from LI : 3:09 pm : link

[quote] There will be other receivers and other playmakers available through various means. They don't have to be as talented as Beckham. [quote]



No, but they have to be better than the rest of the WR corps outside of Beckham. You're not going anywhere with Sterling Shepard as your #1. What's the plan to replace him?



The scenario where trading him makes sense is if they're going total rebuild and drafting a QB to succeed Manning in the next season or two. If you're trying to turn this thing around quickly, I don't see any avenues to replace him in the near future that have a high probability of success.

In comment 13889791 Go Terps said:[quote] There will be other receivers and other playmakers available through various means. They don't have to be as talented as Beckham. [quote]No, but they have to be better than the rest of the WR corps outside of Beckham. You're not going anywhere with Sterling Shepard as your #1. What's the plan to replace him?The scenario where trading him makes sense is if they're going total rebuild and drafting a QB to succeed Manning in the next season or two. If you're trying to turn this thing around quickly, I don't see any avenues to replace him in the near future that have a high probability of success.

RE: . lax counsel : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.



This is a bad time to deal him, IMO - the value is as low as it's going to get and the return will be underwhelming. But I do believe NYG are actively shopping him.



I think Gettleman went into this thinking that as soon as another "controversy" (or whatever we'd even label this) popped up, that was it - and he was going to start shopping.



So, I think there's actually a real chance he's moved. I just hope we get a hell of a haul because if we blow the picks, we're going to be very starved for WR talent.



Definitely truth to this. I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types. In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:Definitely truth to this. I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types.

RE: RE: . Greg from LI : 3:12 pm : link

Quote: I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types.



Yeah, but it's not as if those kinds of players are going to come much cheaper than Beckham will cost. In comment 13889812 lax counsel said:Yeah, but it's not as if those kinds of players are going to come much cheaper than Beckham will cost.

never seen so many people blueblood : 3:13 pm : link willing to trade away a talent for an unknown commodity...

RE: . bw in dc : 3:13 pm : link

Quote: We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.







What is the thinking? That we're going to be good this year? Really?



The better view is we aren't going to be good for at least 2 years. So let's enter "the process". Let's trade assets for cap space and youth. And hopefully Jints Central can find quality college talent stitched with smart free agent acquisitions... In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:What is the thinking? That we're going to be good this year? Really?The better view is we aren't going to be good for at least 2 years. So let's enter "the process". Let's trade assets for cap space and youth. And hopefully Jints Central can find quality college talent stitched with smart free agent acquisitions...

Make it happen DennyInDenville : 3:14 pm : link Time to sell high, save that record contract and use it for the offensive and defensive trenches , draft skill players

Wow, I missed an eventful day! Keith : 3:14 pm : link Without reading the whole thread, just the OP....



Translation: OBJ, your contract demands are a little lofty. Come on down buddy.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.



This is a bad time to deal him, IMO - the value is as low as it's going to get and the return will be underwhelming. But I do believe NYG are actively shopping him.



I think Gettleman went into this thinking that as soon as another "controversy" (or whatever we'd even label this) popped up, that was it - and he was going to start shopping.



So, I think there's actually a real chance he's moved. I just hope we get a hell of a haul because if we blow the picks, we're going to be very starved for WR talent.







Definitely truth to this. I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types.



Right, but then what happens is that if we sign a big ticket WR via FA next year or the year after, we wind up probably paying that guy something that isn't far away from what we'd be paying Beckham if we'd have just extended him now.



Given the way the cap is trending and the demand that drives prices up in free agency, WR is going to be costly no matter what unless we nail a draft pick or two.. and then those players are going to be costly when their rookie deals expire anyway.



If it turns into a game of trying to get production without committing major cap dollars, it could be a while. In comment 13889812 lax counsel said:Right, but then what happens is that if we sign a big ticket WR via FA next year or the year after, we wind up probably paying that guy something that isn't far away from what we'd be paying Beckham if we'd have just extended him now.Given the way the cap is trending and the demand that drives prices up in free agency, WR is going to be costly no matter what unless we nail a draft pick or two.. and then those players are going to be costly when their rookie deals expire anyway.If it turns into a game of trying to get production without committing major cap dollars, it could be a while.

RE: RE: RE: . lax counsel : 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889812 lax counsel said:





Quote:





I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types.







Yeah, but it's not as if those kinds of players are going to come much cheaper than Beckham will cost.



I agree, it would be costly. I'm just not sure any of this is really about money for the Giants. In comment 13889818 Greg from LI said:I agree, it would be costly. I'm just not sure any of this is really about money for the Giants.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.











What is the thinking? That we're going to be good this year? Really?



The better view is we aren't going to be good for at least 2 years. So let's enter "the process". Let's trade assets for cap space and youth. And hopefully Jints Central can find quality college talent stitched with smart free agent acquisitions...



He's only going to be good this year?



Why does it have to be this year?



And why do we have to wait "at least" 2 years to improve when teams around the league do it in less time on a yearly basis?



If this rebuild takes much longer than 2 years, they're doing it wrong.



The Giants themselves went from 6 wins to 11 wins to 3 wins. This isn't a league where you need to spend 5-10 years building your team. In comment 13889822 bw in dc said:He's only going to be good this year?Why does it have to be this year?And why do we have to wait "at least" 2 years to improve when teams around the league do it in less time on a yearly basis?If this rebuild takes much longer than 2 years, they're doing it wrong.The Giants themselves went from 6 wins to 11 wins to 3 wins. This isn't a league where you need to spend 5-10 years building your team.

All I can say WillVAB : 3:18 pm : link Is this place will be nuts if the giants trade Beckham.

These things don't usually hit the mianstream Mike from Ohio : 3:19 pm : link press unless there is something to them. I am starting to believe he will be traded before the draft, which I think will be a huge mistake. He is wanting a huge contract and coming off a season-ending injury. When will his value ever be lower? That is not when you trade a guy who has the track record he has.



Of course the Giants can win without Beckham. But to me, if you trade Beckham, this team is officially in "tear it all down mode" which means you also need to move Eli, draft a QB at #2 and start him on opening day next year.

RE: RE: RE: . lax counsel : 3:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889812 lax counsel said:





Quote:





In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.



This is a bad time to deal him, IMO - the value is as low as it's going to get and the return will be underwhelming. But I do believe NYG are actively shopping him.



I think Gettleman went into this thinking that as soon as another "controversy" (or whatever we'd even label this) popped up, that was it - and he was going to start shopping.



So, I think there's actually a real chance he's moved. I just hope we get a hell of a haul because if we blow the picks, we're going to be very starved for WR talent.







Definitely truth to this. I would add though that you typically see impact WR talent come available most offseasons via free agency. Not out of the question for the Giants to go after a guy they want to fill the number 1 spot next off-season. Will it be an OBJ type player, probably not but you defintelty can get your Plaxico and Alshon Jeffrey types.







Right, but then what happens is that if we sign a big ticket WR via FA next year or the year after, we wind up probably paying that guy something that isn't far away from what we'd be paying Beckham if we'd have just extended him now.



Given the way the cap is trending and the demand that drives prices up in free agency, WR is going to be costly no matter what unless we nail a draft pick or two.. and then those players are going to be costly when their rookie deals expire anyway.



If it turns into a game of trying to get production without committing major cap dollars, it could be a while.



You are 100% correct, the money likely isn't going to deviate much. But like I said above, if this was just about the dollars, I don't think we're even hearing about potential trades. Seems to be larger forces at play here for the Giants, right or wrong. In comment 13889831 arcarsenal said:You are 100% correct, the money likely isn't going to deviate much. But like I said above, if this was just about the dollars, I don't think we're even hearing about potential trades. Seems to be larger forces at play here for the Giants, right or wrong.

Its simple bargaining UESBLUE : 3:20 pm : link OBJ: Im holding out

NYG: Ok then we will listen to trade offers



A few days, everyone settles down, they split the baby. Its how deals go.

RE: Make it happen Mike from Ohio : 3:21 pm : link

Quote: Time to sell high, save that record contract and use it for the offensive and defensive trenches , draft skill players



You mean sell low. Why would his value be high coming off a season ending injury and wanting a long term deal? In comment 13889826 DennyInDenville said:You mean sell low. Why would his value be high coming off a season ending injury and wanting a long term deal?

I have felt all offseason that Cleveland is a match made in heaven Chris684 : 3:23 pm : link The fact that they went and added Jarvis Landry made it even more logical.



I would trade him today straight up for the #4 pick. He's a pain in the ass. He's coming off injury. He's threatening to hold out. The value of a top 5 pick is enormous this year given there are multiple blue chippers, including some QBs.



Cleveland has a QB in place they can be competitive with. They just traded for his best friend. His other good friend happens to be LeBron James. He is reunited with his college positional coach. Cleveland has tons of cap space. They still sit at #1 to draft their QB of the future.



There is probably truth to the idea that NYG are selling low, but they can't go back in time to sell high. At the end of the day they are turning a 2014 12th pick into a 2018 (very strong draft class) #4 pick which is still a great ROI.



Ask Dorsey for #4 and #33 and see if he bites. If not, take the 4 and run.



Not sure if there is a better deal out there. Maybe the Rams if they give up 2018 and 2019 1st's.

RE: Its simple bargaining Sammo85 : 3:24 pm : link

Quote: OBJ: Im holding out

NYG: Ok then we will listen to trade offers



A few days, everyone settles down, they split the baby. Its how deals go.



They aren’t paying him what he wants and will keep asking for. People need to prepare themselves for a trade or at minimum an ugly holdout. In comment 13889848 UESBLUE said:They aren’t paying him what he wants and will keep asking for. People need to prepare themselves for a trade or at minimum an ugly holdout.

RE: I have felt all offseason that Cleveland is a match made in heaven Greg from LI : 3:27 pm : link

Quote: Cleveland has a QB in place they can be competitive with.



Who, Tie Rod? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA In comment 13889856 Chris684 said:Who, Tie Rod? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

RE: RE: Its simple bargaining Ten Ton Hammer : 3:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889848 UESBLUE said:





Quote:





OBJ: Im holding out

NYG: Ok then we will listen to trade offers



A few days, everyone settles down, they split the baby. Its how deals go.







They aren’t paying him what he wants and will keep asking for. People need to prepare themselves for a trade or at minimum an ugly holdout.

That's an assumption.

In comment 13889858 Sammo85 said:That's an assumption.

RE: RE: . nygiants16 : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889799 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





We can build a good team without him - we can also build a good team with him.











What is the thinking? That we're going to be good this year? Really?



The better view is we aren't going to be good for at least 2 years. So let's enter "the process". Let's trade assets for cap space and youth. And hopefully Jints Central can find quality college talent stitched with smart free agent acquisitions...



So you would rather trade a young known talent for unproven talent?



So we should trade Collins to? In comment 13889822 bw in dc said:So you would rather trade a young known talent for unproven talent?So we should trade Collins to?

RE: Its simple bargaining MojoEd : 3:29 pm : link

Quote: OBJ: Im holding out

NYG: Ok then we will listen to trade offers



A few days, everyone settles down, they split the baby. Its how deals go.



Unless teams like LAR use trade offer as legal tampering. Might make OB less likely to sign long term deal because he may prefer living in LA (his off-season home) over NY. I think NYG made a mistake if that strategy if they really want to keep him long term. In comment 13889848 UESBLUE said:Unless teams like LAR use trade offer as legal tampering. Might make OB less likely to sign long term deal because he may prefer living in LA (his off-season home) over NY. I think NYG made a mistake if that strategy if they really want to keep him long term.

FMiC Go Terps : 3:29 pm : link Quote: You absolutely believe trading Beckham for a 1st (and a 3rd) is the right move, even if that 1st pick is in the 20's. That's how much you've let emotion drive the discourse.



Is this a joke? You're not serious, right?



I've been talking about this situation coming to a head with Beckham for two years at least, and most of the time I've been ripped to shreds on this board. I advocated trading for him a while back, because (as we all agree) his trade value was greater then than it is now. And basically I got motherfucked every time. How many times have you and others posted about how the Giants will definitely pay him, how he'll be here long term, how it's all media driven bullshit, how the very idea that they would trade him was crazy?



And all along people post bullshit like he's Jerry Rice (he isn't), attribute stats to him that he's never attained ("He's good for 100-1500-15 a year"), call him the best WR or even best offensive player in the sport (he's never even been first team All Pro). And that's not to mention all the excuses made for his behavior, and blame pointed elsewhere...we even had people analyzing his tattoos in the coke video saying it was old. It was shot three weeks ago!



Well anyway, here we are. The Giants are listening to trade offers. Something that was never going to happen.



It was always going this way with Beckham and it's been obvious for a while...if you didn't let your emotional attachment to the player blind you to it. Is this a joke? You're not serious, right?I've been talking about this situation coming to a head with Beckham for two years at least, and most of the time I've been ripped to shreds on this board. I advocated trading for him a while back, because (as we all agree) his trade value was greater then than it is now. And basically I got motherfucked every time. How many times have you and others posted about how the Giants will definitely pay him, how he'll be here long term, how it's all media driven bullshit, how the very idea that they would trade him was crazy?And all along people post bullshit like he's Jerry Rice (he isn't), attribute stats to him that he's never attained ("He's good for 100-1500-15 a year"), call him the best WR or even best offensive player in the sport (he's never even been first team All Pro). And that's not to mention all the excuses made for his behavior, and blame pointed elsewhere...we even had people analyzing his tattoos in the coke video saying it was old. It was shot three weeks ago!Well anyway, here we are. The Giants are listening to trade offers. Something that was never going to happen.It was always going this way with Beckham and it's been obvious for a while...if you didn't let your emotional attachment to the player blind you to it.

RE: RE: RE: . bw in dc : 3:30 pm : link

Quote:

And why do we have to wait "at least" 2 years to improve when teams around the league do it in less time on a yearly basis?



If this rebuild takes much longer than 2 years, they're doing it wrong.



The Giants themselves went from 6 wins to 11 wins to 3 wins. This isn't a league where you need to spend 5-10 years building your team.



A couple of things. I'm very bullish on the Eagles and Boys being very good for the foreseeable future - more so with Philly. They just have better parts right now. And we have a glaring holes at the starter spots and in depth. That typically doesn't change with one draft and one free agency period. You don't think we can compete for the division - do you? And there is too much depth and quality in the NFC, especially at QB, to think a wildcard is likely. Do you think we can compete with: Rans, 9ers, Falcons, Carolina, Minnesota, Atlanta, Green Bay, etc (excluding the NFC East) for two wild card spots?



So I am writing 2018 off as - likely - more of the Eli Farewell Tour. And if we draft a QB, maybe a chance for him to get some real game reps. In comment 13889839 arcarsenal said:A couple of things. I'm very bullish on the Eagles and Boys being very good for the foreseeable future - more so with Philly. They just have better parts right now. And we have a glaring holes at the starter spots and in depth. That typically doesn't change with one draft and one free agency period. You don't think we can compete for the division - do you? And there is too much depth and quality in the NFC, especially at QB, to think a wildcard is likely. Do you think we can compete with: Rans, 9ers, Falcons, Carolina, Minnesota, Atlanta, Green Bay, etc (excluding the NFC East) for two wild card spots?So I am writing 2018 off as - likely - more of the Eli Farewell Tour. And if we draft a QB, maybe a chance for him to get some real game reps.

I would listen to everyone, as they should Bill L : 3:31 pm : link but price-wise, I am where I was yesterday. Anything less than Cleveland's #1 and #4, I'm hanging up the phone.



He is just that valuable.

There is the well adjusted adult Greg Chris684 : 3:31 pm : link chiming in as usual.



Hey Greg, who did you have in your final 4 this year buddy?

You calling out other people for emotional responses Ten Ton Hammer : 3:31 pm : link to player-related issues continues to be a car wreck of irony.

RE: There is the well adjusted adult Greg Greg from LI : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: chiming in as usual.



Hey Greg, who did you have in your final 4 this year buddy?



That's the best you've got, huh? At least I didn't overestimate you. In comment 13889882 Chris684 said:That's the best you've got, huh? At least I didn't overestimate you.

I would be shocked if anyone is giving up a current year Mike from Ohio : 3:32 pm : link top 10 pick for OBJ. I doubt Cleveland wants to add someone like OBJ to a receiving core with Josh Gordon and hope they stay focused and professional, and at the cost of the #4 pick.

RE: RE: RE: Its simple bargaining Sammo85 : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889858 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889848 UESBLUE said:





Quote:





OBJ: Im holding out

NYG: Ok then we will listen to trade offers



A few days, everyone settles down, they split the baby. Its how deals go.







They aren’t paying him what he wants and will keep asking for. People need to prepare themselves for a trade or at minimum an ugly holdout.





That's an assumption.



Correct. He is not budging for the moment off of 20m per year. Giants are not going beyond 16.5-17 unless both Mara and Gettleman cave. In comment 13889870 Ten Ton Hammer said:Correct. He is not budging for the moment off of 20m per year. Giants are not going beyond 16.5-17 unless both Mara and Gettleman cave.

Beckham is as valuable as Cleveland's Chris684 : 3:33 pm : link 1 and 4?



On what planet is he worth 2 top 5 picks?

Before people go patting themselves on the back, Keith : 3:34 pm : link maybe let this play out? This very well could be a negotiating tactic to get OBJ to come off his demands a little bit.

The problem is... the mike : 3:35 pm : link It is not about trading him or playing him. It is about trading him or having him hold out with endless whining distractions for a year or more.. If this is just negotiating posture between two parties, fine. But the period for negotiation ends prior to draft day. If we are stuck with this distraction after April 26th it will be a disaster...

RE: Before people go patting themselves on the back, nygiants16 : 3:35 pm : link

Quote: maybe let this play out? This very well could be a negotiating tactic to get OBJ to come off his demands a little bit.



Not to mention it is said no one is even sure if giants are interested in trading beckham...



This could all be from one team who says yeah we called and made an offer to beckham In comment 13889895 Keith said:Not to mention it is said no one is even sure if giants are interested in trading beckham...This could all be from one team who says yeah we called and made an offer to beckham

RE: RE: RE: . bw in dc : 3:37 pm : link

Quote:



So you would rather trade a young known talent for unproven talent?



So we should trade Collins to?



Yes and no.



Again, I just don't think - regardless of the love affair with OBJ - it's worth spending huge dollars on WRs. You can build a larger core of quality with less dollars. And, as mentioned, we have a lot of holes to plug in the dike...Let's just cut the ties, swallow hard, and enter major rebuild phase.



I like Collins and he's not going to be the huge cap hit that OBJ would be if Jints Central signs up... In comment 13889875 nygiants16 said:Yes and no.Again, I just don't think - regardless of the love affair with OBJ - it's worth spending huge dollars on WRs. You can build a larger core of quality with less dollars. And, as mentioned, we have a lot of holes to plug in the dike...Let's just cut the ties, swallow hard, and enter major rebuild phase.I like Collins and he's not going to be the huge cap hit that OBJ would be if Jints Central signs up...

RE: Beckham is as valuable as Cleveland's Bill L : 3:37 pm : link

Quote: 1 and 4?



On what planet is he worth 2 top 5 picks? Earth?

I dunno. But it would be my price. And, I halfway hope that nobody would offer it. People act as if we are not only compelled to trade OBJ but we should OBO him. Neither is the case. If we kept him, we would only end up with the best WR in the NFL. Boo fricking hoo for us. In comment 13889891 Chris684 said:Earth?I dunno. But it would be my price. And, I halfway hope that nobody would offer it. People act as if we are not only compelled to trade OBJ but we should OBO him. Neither is the case. If we kept him, we would only end up with the best WR in the NFL. Boo fricking hoo for us.

Boomer was on this AM and basically said Keith : 3:37 pm : link that they want no part of trading OBJ. Said he has a relationship with Tisch and that he knows what Tisch is thinking. They fully understand the incredible talent that he is and they want him around for a long time. They do not want to trade OBJ(but im sure they also do not want to pay him 20M per, so something has to give).

RE: RE: RE: RE: . Bill L : 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889875 nygiants16 said:





Quote:









So you would rather trade a young known talent for unproven talent?



So we should trade Collins to?







Yes and no.



Again, I just don't think - regardless of the love affair with OBJ - it's worth spending huge dollars on WRs. You can build a larger core of quality with less dollars. And, as mentioned, we have a lot of holes to plug in the dike...Let's just cut the ties, swallow hard, and enter major rebuild phase.



I like Collins and he's not going to be the huge cap hit that OBJ would be if Jints Central signs up... You seem a bit paradoxical to me. If you're not planning on having WR's (Pro-quality people, I mean), it seems antithetical to be gung-ho on getting a QB with the first pick. I mean what's he gonna do except give you enough players to be on the field? I should think that if you eschew a passing game, then all your picks would be on RB's and run blockers. In comment 13889907 bw in dc said:You seem a bit paradoxical to me. If you're not planning on having WR's (Pro-quality people, I mean), it seems antithetical to be gung-ho on getting a QB with the first pick. I mean what's he gonna do except give you enough players to be on the field? I should think that if you eschew a passing game, then all your picks would be on RB's and run blockers.

RE: RE: Beckham is as valuable as Cleveland's BleedBlue : 3:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889891 Chris684 said:





Quote:





1 and 4?



On what planet is he worth 2 top 5 picks?



Earth?

I dunno. But it would be my price. And, I halfway hope that nobody would offer it. People act as if we are not only compelled to trade OBJ but we should OBO him. Neither is the case. If we kept him, we would only end up with the best WR in the NFL. Boo fricking hoo for us.





EXACTLY! I think wow it would be nice to have #1,2,4 in this years draft...we could really build this shit right...now lets say darnold at 1 busts, now we have saqoun and nelson...yea nice, but not a single #1 WR. sorry but right now OBJ>>>>>>barkley+nelson IMO. why? because he is proven!!! now cal lthe raiders and get #10, cooper and a 2019 first and that may be a diff story as #10 and the 2019 first could be used to build other areas of team In comment 13889909 Bill L said:EXACTLY! I think wow it would be nice to have #1,2,4 in this years draft...we could really build this shit right...now lets say darnold at 1 busts, now we have saqoun and nelson...yea nice, but not a single #1 WR. sorry but right now OBJ>>>>>>barkley+nelson IMO. why? because he is proven!!! now cal lthe raiders and get #10, cooper and a 2019 first and that may be a diff story as #10 and the 2019 first could be used to build other areas of team

If this is a negotiating tactic by the Giants, it's a poor one. bceagle05 : 3:41 pm : link I doubt Odell gives a shit about the Giants - he'd go play for the Rams in a heartbeat without shedding a tear, as long as he gets paid. The idea that they're going to float trade rumors to get some kind of hometown discount is laughable.

Of course it.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:42 pm : link



Quote: Is this a joke? You're not serious, right?



I've been talking about this situation coming to a head with Beckham for two years at least, and most of the time I've been ripped to shreds on this board. I advocated trading for him a while back, because (as we all agree) his trade value was greater then than it is now. And basically I got motherfucked every time. How many times have you and others posted about how the Giants will definitely pay him, how he'll be here long term, how it's all media driven bullshit, how the very idea that they would trade him was crazy?



Adding to what Keith said above about the scene playing out before turning into TLG, you were motherfucked and lambasted because you've thought trading the team's best player is a good idea.



I never said he'll get paid, just like I never said he'll get traded. What I've said and I stand by it today is that you don't make the team better by trading away top players, and I've always couched that with UNLESS YOU HAVE AN INSANE DEAL. Trading him for a low 1st rounder, even if you throw in a 3rd isn't an insane deal, and I'd be shocked if it happened. I'd love to have some foolish team give us a first rounder and a top player or two high first rounders, but I'd be shocked if that happened. More than likely, OBJ will get his contract here.



You just don't get it that moving on from somebody simply because you don't like him is a good move. Hell, from all the bitching you did a couple of years ago, you never really said where you's allocate $200M, especially since it is well managed under the cap, so we'd still have a shitty OL, and not have Snacks, Jackrabbit or Vernon.



And I think you just recently called Snacks our best player....... isn't a joke.Adding to what Keith said above about the scene playing out before turning into TLG, you were motherfucked and lambasted because you've thought trading the team's best player is a good idea.I never said he'll get paid, just like I never said he'll get traded. What I've said and I stand by it today is that you don't make the team better by trading away top players, and I've always couched that with UNLESS YOU HAVE AN INSANE DEAL. Trading him for a low 1st rounder, even if you throw in a 3rd isn't an insane deal, and I'd be shocked if it happened. I'd love to have some foolish team give us a first rounder and a top player or two high first rounders, but I'd be shocked if that happened. More than likely, OBJ will get his contract here.You just don't get it that moving on from somebody simply because you don't like him is a good move. Hell, from all the bitching you did a couple of years ago, you never really said where you's allocate $200M, especially since it is well managed under the cap, so we'd still have a shitty OL, and not have Snacks, Jackrabbit or Vernon.And I think you just recently called Snacks our best player.......

It would make sense for Tisch Chris684 : 3:48 pm : link to come to bat for Odell.



No one will ever confuse Tisch for being the football mind in the operation. His area of expertise is the Hollywood/entertainment side of things.



Go figure.

FMiC - RE: $200M Go Terps : 3:49 pm : link I said at the time, more than once, that we should prioritized signing Osemele and Mitchell Schwartz. I also like the Snacks signing from day one...he's been our best player since we signed him. I don't know what you're getting at, but if you're going to try to repeat things I've said you could actually try to do me the courtesy of getting them right.

RE: It would make sense for Tisch Go Terps : 3:50 pm : link

Quote: to come to bat for Odell.



No one will ever confuse Tisch for being the football mind in the operation. His area of expertise is the Hollywood/entertainment side of things.



Go figure.



Yeah this is unsettling. In comment 13889937 Chris684 said:Yeah this is unsettling.

I have no problem listening to offers Mike in NY : 3:52 pm : link We finished 3-13 for crying out loud. If someone will give us a haul that will allow us to improve our team that is one thing, but it doesn't hurt to listen. OBJ, for all of his faults, is a game changer whenever the ball is in his hands. As bad as the O was under McAdoo, it was even more anemic without OBJ's presence. With Pat Shurmur, who is more adept at finding ways to use secondary targets than either McAdoo or Sullivan, I think you will see more this year. However, that only works if OBJ is still around. Without a WR that demands double coverage it will be easier for teams to gear up to stop Engram and the running game

RE: It would make sense for Tisch Greg from LI : 3:52 pm : link

Quote: to come to bat for Odell.



No one will ever confuse Tisch for being the football mind in the operation. His area of expertise is the Hollywood/entertainment side of things.



Go figure.



Says the guy who wants to trade a proven NFL star straight up for a draft pick. In comment 13889937 Chris684 said:Says the guy who wants to trade a proven NFL star straight up for a draft pick.

... christian : 3:53 pm : link "You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.

RE: ... Sammo85 : 3:55 pm : link

Quote: "You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.



Trading him isn’t quitting on him.



People need to stop living by these quotes as if they are among the Ten Commandments. In comment 13889949 christian said:Trading him isn’t quitting on him.People need to stop living by these quotes as if they are among the Ten Commandments.

RE: It would make sense for Tisch Brandon Walsh : 3:57 pm : link

Quote: to come to bat for Odell.



No one will ever confuse Tisch for being the football mind in the operation. His area of expertise is the Hollywood/entertainment side of things.



Go figure.



Tisch also had enough common sense to realize McAdoo was an inept moron and his handling of the Eli situation was the most embarrassing day in the Giants history. This was going on while Mara "wasn't in the office" to fix what everyone knew was wrong and botched. Instead of fixing it the next day when he returned, Mara didn't want to overstep his boundaries as owner of the team.



Tisch made sure McAdoo was left in Oakland, who knows what Mara would have done.



So while Mara sits there and analyzes everything and try to do whats right by the book (like not stepping on the coaches toes even though the guy was a total fool), Tisch used some common sense and got it fixed.



Just like he will with Odell, the Giants aren't trading him.



While Mara may seem like the noble stoic brains of the operation, I'm starting to wonder about him. I'm also starting to realize a 50/50 split of ownership is a good thing



In comment 13889937 Chris684 said:Tisch also had enough common sense to realize McAdoo was an inept moron and his handling of the Eli situation was the most embarrassing day in the Giants history. This was going on while Mara "wasn't in the office" to fix what everyone knew was wrong and botched. Instead of fixing it the next day when he returned, Mara didn't want to overstep his boundaries as owner of the team.Tisch made sure McAdoo was left in Oakland, who knows what Mara would have done.So while Mara sits there and analyzes everything and try to do whats right by the book (like not stepping on the coaches toes even though the guy was a total fool), Tisch used some common sense and got it fixed.Just like he will with Odell, the Giants aren't trading him.While Mara may seem like the noble stoic brains of the operation, I'm starting to wonder about him. I'm also starting to realize a 50/50 split of ownership is a good thing

Terps Mike from Ohio : 3:57 pm : link You have been railing for the Giants to trade Beckham for two years now. I don't agree with you but I admire the fact that you are consistent and defend what you say. But I don't think you realize that it is not just everyone else being emotional about this while you are being a hard-headed realist. You may want to consider the fact that you have your own biases when it comes to being proven right and wanting OBJ gone to be proven right.

Trading Odell for the 23rd pick would be awful. BrettNYG10 : 3:57 pm : link .

RE: Before people go patting themselves on the back, Sammo85 : 3:58 pm : link

Quote: maybe let this play out? This very well could be a negotiating tactic to get OBJ to come off his demands a little bit.



I fully believe right now that this is the ploy. But it’s one that has a finite life to it. I think if things aren’t resolved in a couple weeks that a trade could happen. In comment 13889895 Keith said:I fully believe right now that this is the ploy. But it’s one that has a finite life to it. I think if things aren’t resolved in a couple weeks that a trade could happen.

RE: LOL.... GiantFanInTX : 3:59 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





If the Giants trade Beckham I'd bet money they're better than 3-13 in 2018, and I'd double down that by the end of the season we're seeing threads here about how Gettleman was right to move him.







And going into 2017 most people thought Ben McAdoo was a great hire.



We can make a lot of moves that insure we'll be better than 3-13, but that really isn't the goal is it? If we trade Beckham and get a few prospects that don't do jack shit and we end up 8-8 this year with young, struggling players, we're better than 3-13, but are you really going to puff your chest out on that nugget?



You absolutely believe trading Beckham for a 1st (and a 3rd) is the right move, even if that 1st pick is in the 20's. That's how much you've let emotion drive the discourse.



Like I said above, if you don't far exceed market value in a trade, it is a bad move. Period.



^^^this. While I can understand if this does, in fact, happen, let's be real. OBJ is a generational talent. He's one of the best WRs this league has seen in quite some time. Easily the best WR the Giants have had in their history. The guy has been a disproportionate portion of our offense. He's young and just now entering the prime years of his career (barring injury). How do you fill that hole if you do trade him? In comment 13889808 FatMan in Charlotte said:^^^this. While I can understand if this does, in fact, happen, let's be real. OBJ is a generational talent. He's one of the best WRs this league has seen in quite some time. Easily the best WR the Giants have had in their history. The guy has been a disproportionate portion of our offense. He's young and just now entering the prime years of his career (barring injury). How do you fill that hole if you do trade him?

RE: RE: It would make sense for Tisch Mike from Ohio : 4:00 pm : link

Quote:

While Mara may seem like the noble stoic brains of the operation, I'm starting to wonder about him.





I'm surprised there isn't as much concern about Mara going into this year. I posted this on another thread, but I am concerned his reactions are becoming more knee-jerk than well thought out. In comment 13889954 Brandon Walsh said:I'm surprised there isn't as much concern about Mara going into this year. I posted this on another thread, but I am concerned his reactions are becoming more knee-jerk than well thought out.

A good GM always listens PaulBlakeTSU : 4:01 pm : link to offers.

RE: RE: ... Giants in 07 : 4:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889949 christian said:





Quote:





"You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.







Trading him isn’t quitting on him.



People need to stop living by these quotes as if they are among the Ten Commandments.



So quotes from team officials: Not trustworthy

Tweets from reporters: Trustworthy



How about we use your logic for these narrative-driven shit-stirring articles and tweets? In comment 13889951 Sammo85 said:So quotes from team officials: Not trustworthyTweets from reporters: TrustworthyHow about we use your logic for these narrative-driven shit-stirring articles and tweets?

RE: RE: RE: ... Sammo85 : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889951 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13889949 christian said:





Quote:





"You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.







Trading him isn’t quitting on him.



People need to stop living by these quotes as if they are among the Ten Commandments.







So quotes from team officials: Not trustworthy

Tweets from reporters: Trustworthy



How about we use your logic for these narrative-driven shit-stirring articles and tweets?



It goes both ways. Sure. In comment 13889965 Giants in 07 said:It goes both ways. Sure.

RE: ... bw in dc : 4:05 pm : link

Quote: "You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.



He also said, "Accorsi banged into my head - distractions, distractions, distractions - you can't have them..." In comment 13889949 christian said:He also said, "Accorsi banged into my head - distractions, distractions, distractions - you can't have them..."

Mike from Ohio Go Terps : 4:05 pm : link I'd much rather Beckham stop being a clown and be the player he can be for the Giants for many years. That was always the optimal scenario.



But one thing is what we want, and the other is what is real. Putting our faith in this guy to the tune of $18M a year is crazy. It's always been crazy.

RE: ... the mike : 4:06 pm : link

Quote: "You don't quit on talent," Gettleman said three times during the course of a 17-minute interview at the NFL's annual meetings.



Says the man who two years ago quit on Josh Norman once it was clear that Norman put himself above the team... In comment 13889949 christian said:Says the man who two years ago quit on Josh Norman once it was clear that Norman put himself above the team...

It's about the money Thegratefulhead : 4:07 pm : link It's always about the money. At what price matters. If OBJ says he is going to hold out for anything less than 135 million and 90 million guaranteed what should the Giants do? That is basically Jimmy Gs deal. Call his bluff? The kid will hold out. The longer the holdout goes on does his trade value go up or down? If we play hardball with him, fine him, and force him to play, you think he is going to be a happy soldier? What is that going to look like for the team, just play that out in your mind. Everybody employed by the Giants will be asked every day about OBJ for as long as it goes on. None us know for sure what he is asking for other than what he has said. At some point, we will hear about it. OBJ should ask for the moon. If the Giants are offering to make him the highest paid receiver ever, with the most guaranteed money for a receiver ever, and he says he will hold out anyway, they should trade him for they can before the draft. The problem is the money, once we know, and we will know, this will all make more sense.

RE: Mike from Ohio Giants in 07 : 4:09 pm : link

Quote: I'd much rather Beckham stop being a clown and be the player he can be for the Giants for many years. That was always the optimal scenario.



But one thing is what we want, and the other is what is real. Putting our faith in this guy to the tune of $18M a year is crazy. It's always been crazy.



But the draft pick that you trade him for, in a perfect world if its a WR that has the same skill set as Beckham, will be paid to the tune of $22-25M in 5 years after his rookie deal expires... The cap is not going to decrease.. In comment 13889972 Go Terps said:But the draft pick that you trade him for, in a perfect world if its a WR that has the same skill set as Beckham, will be paid to the tune of $22-25M in 5 years after his rookie deal expires... The cap is not going to decrease..

RE: RE: ... Greg from LI : 4:09 pm : link

Quote: Says the man who two years ago quit on Josh Norman once it was clear that Norman put himself above the team...



Josh Norman is not remotely an equivalent player to Odell Beckham. Try again. In comment 13889974 the mike said:Josh Norman is not remotely an equivalent player to Odell Beckham. Try again.

RE: Mike from Ohio jvm52106 : 4:10 pm : link

Quote: I'd much rather Beckham stop being a clown and be the player he can be for the Giants for many years. That was always the optimal scenario.



But one thing is what we want, and the other is what is real. Putting our faith in this guy to the tune of $18M a year is crazy. It's always been crazy.



I agree completely. I want Beckham to be the game changer and to cut out the BS stuff where pretending to pee on the football, propose to the goalpost and getting 15 yard penalties for dumb stuff are common occurrences.. In comment 13889972 Go Terps said:I agree completely. I want Beckham to be the game changer and to cut out the BS stuff where pretending to pee on the football, propose to the goalpost and getting 15 yard penalties for dumb stuff are common occurrences..

Clarification on Herschel Walker type deal dpinzow : 4:11 pm : link The absolute minimum you accept is 2 1st round picks, 2 2nd round picks, and 2 3rd round picks

RE: RE: RE: ... the mike : 4:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889974 the mike said:





Quote:





Says the man who two years ago quit on Josh Norman once it was clear that Norman put himself above the team...







Josh Norman is not remotely an equivalent player to Odell Beckham. Try again.



No doubt. But I was simply making the point that Gettleman, unlike Reese, will not stand for Odell's selfish bullshit and will most certainly quit on it when he has had enough... In comment 13889979 Greg from LI said:No doubt. But I was simply making the point that Gettleman, unlike Reese, will not stand for Odell's selfish bullshit and will most certainly quit on it when he has had enough...

Norman was gone.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:16 pm : link because Newton couldn't stand him and Richardson saw an opportunity to move away from him and let Gettleman take the hit, which he was happy to do.



Richardson liked Gettleman's moves to get rid of the vets, even Smith and Williams. But once it came to his personal favorites, he handed him the pink slip

RE: Clarification on Herschel Walker type deal Thegratefulhead : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: The absolute minimum you accept is 2 1st round picks, 2 2nd round picks, and 2 3rd round picks Absurd. HW deal will never be repeated and HW was not coming off an injury or publicly said he wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL. It is a salary cap league, signing OBJ to the monster deal will eventually cause a team to cut players it wants to keep. In comment 13889984 dpinzow said:Absurd. HW deal will never be repeated and HW was not coming off an injury or publicly said he wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL. It is a salary cap league, signing OBJ to the monster deal will eventually cause a team to cut players it wants to keep.

... christian : 4:20 pm : link If Gettleman trades OBJ and retains Manning, the new head coach should walk down the hall and dump a basket of trash on him.

Minnesota got dpinzow : 4:20 pm : link Herschel Walker, a 3rd, 5th, and 10th in 1990 plus a 3rd in 1991 from Dallas



Dallas got a 1st, 2nd, and a 6th in 1990

5 players, who when they were cut, were conditionally turned into a 1st and 2nd in 1991, a 2nd and 3rd in 1992 and a 1st in 1993

If I am the Giants I would be listening to offers for OBJ Beer Man : 4:20 pm : link Not because I want get rid of OBJ (I don't), but as things heat up its nice to know what your options are.

RE: RE: Clarification on Herschel Walker type deal dpinzow : 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13889984 dpinzow said:





Quote:





The absolute minimum you accept is 2 1st round picks, 2 2nd round picks, and 2 3rd round picks



Absurd. HW deal will never be repeated and HW was not coming off an injury or publicly said he wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL. It is a salary cap league, signing OBJ to the monster deal will eventually cause a team to cut players it wants to keep.



Then Beckham doesn’t get traded, end of story. Beckham is a more impactful player in 2018 than Herschel was in 1989 In comment 13889994 Thegratefulhead said:Then Beckham doesn’t get traded, end of story. Beckham is a more impactful player in 2018 than Herschel was in 1989

Once again, those of you who are willing to accept a 1st and a 2nd dpinzow : 4:25 pm : link Just two picks for a player of Beckham’s caliber would sell the franchise down to 1970s style ruin

Antics not costly? Gmen86900711 : 4:27 pm : link I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . bw in dc : 4:31 pm : link

Quote: You seem a bit paradoxical to me. If you're not planning on having WR's (Pro-quality people, I mean), it seems antithetical to be gung-ho on getting a QB with the first pick. I mean what's he gonna do except give you enough players to be on the field? I should think that if you eschew a passing game, then all your picks would be on RB's and run blockers.



We're talking one WR - Beckham. And I like Engram and Shephard. I think they are on the right side of the development curve. What's wrong with them exactly? Maybe Lewis comes more into his own.



But a lot depends on what would play out in a Beckham deal, right? Maybe in a Ram deal we pry away Woods. Maybe we use an extra pick to grab a Christian Kirk, St Brown, DaeSean Hamilton, Anthony Miller type. Or a receiver gets cut after the draft and we add them. My philosophy is for receivers is the same as my view on RBs - they grow on trees. Look at the yeomen's work Shurmur did with the Vikings receivers. They are all later round picks. Maybe we trust his eye and he build a solid core...



In comment 13889917 Bill L said:We're talking one WR - Beckham. And I like Engram and Shephard. I think they are on the right side of the development curve. What's wrong with them exactly? Maybe Lewis comes more into his own.But a lot depends on what would play out in a Beckham deal, right? Maybe in a Ram deal we pry away Woods. Maybe we use an extra pick to grab a Christian Kirk, St Brown, DaeSean Hamilton, Anthony Miller type. Or a receiver gets cut after the draft and we add them. My philosophy is for receivers is the same as my view on RBs - they grow on trees. Look at the yeomen's work Shurmur did with the Vikings receivers. They are all later round picks. Maybe we trust his eye and he build a solid core...

Gmen terrific post... Chris684 : 4:32 pm : link Don't worry though, you will be labeled irrational and a racist!

Yes a young AllPro (maybe the best in the game) Carl in CT : 4:34 pm : link Is worth two top five picks (see Julio Jones trade). Oh by the way, on planet earth that’s what planet.

I would go so far to say that we should give Eli a trade call too dpinzow : 4:36 pm : link If we trade Odell. Why make Eli suffer on a team with no chance of winning this year and with a new QB presumably with the #2 pick breathing down his back. If we trade Odell we might as well hold a fire sale and gut the entire thing

This would be one of the dumbest prdave73 : 4:37 pm : link moves ever, if they did trade him. You don't trade that kind if talent. Smh.

JUSt start in 2012 and Work forward Carl in CT : 4:37 pm : link RG3, Trent Richardson, Matt K (OL minn), Blackmon. (Is he worth 2 of these?) you can keep checking.

RE: This would be one of the dumbest dpinzow : 4:39 pm : link

Quote: moves ever, if they did trade him. You don't trade that kind if talent. Smh.



Only if someone gives you a Herschel Walker type deal In comment 13890021 prdave73 said:Only if someone gives you a Herschel Walker type deal

RE: Antics not costly? nygiants16 : 4:45 pm : link

Quote: I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.



Werent the giants losing 35 to 7 at one point?



So that drop on the first series cost them the game?



Without him they do not come back, maybe if the defense wasn't so inept the giants would have won In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:Werent the giants losing 35 to 7 at one point?So that drop on the first series cost them the game?Without him they do not come back, maybe if the defense wasn't so inept the giants would have won

If OC2.0 : 4:46 pm : link This has any legs with LA then they need to give up 1 & 2 this year & 1 next year at least.

RE: Antics not costly? Mike from Ohio : 4:47 pm : link

Quote: I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.



This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team. In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team.

RE: Gmen terrific post... Gmen86900711 : 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Don't worry though, you will be labeled irrational and a racist!



I've already have been accused of that on these boards. No skin off my back. Those are accusations by unintelligent people that can only fall back on racism to defend irrational behavior. If you acted like OBJ at your job you'd be fired. People thought when Tiki retired and we traded Shockey that we could never replace them. (2) Super Bowls later we did just fine without them. OBJ has a decision to make. Straighten up or ship out. If you ship out you may miss out on something great. In comment 13890014 Chris684 said:I've already have been accused of that on these boards. No skin off my back. Those are accusations by unintelligent people that can only fall back on racism to defend irrational behavior. If you acted like OBJ at your job you'd be fired. People thought when Tiki retired and we traded Shockey that we could never replace them. (2) Super Bowls later we did just fine without them. OBJ has a decision to make. Straighten up or ship out. If you ship out you may miss out on something great.

RE: JUSt start in 2012 and Work forward Amtoft : 4:51 pm : link

Quote: RG3, Trent Richardson, Matt K (OL minn), Blackmon. (Is he worth 2 of these?) you can keep checking.



No cherry picking here. Just pick a draft that makes your point...



Is he worth 2 of these Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Joey Bosa, Ezeziel Elliot, Jalen Ramsey In comment 13890022 Carl in CT said:No cherry picking here. Just pick a draft that makes your point...Is he worth 2 of these Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Joey Bosa, Ezeziel Elliot, Jalen Ramsey

Yeah UConn4523 : 4:53 pm : link he’s worth trading for the guarantee of a top QB and a top DE or RB. But that’s not what’s being offered.

RE: RE: Antics not costly? Sonic Youth : 4:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team. Not to mention we were only in that Carolina game bc of OBJ.



Does everyone remember how that game started? In comment 13890036 Mike from Ohio said:Not to mention we were only in that Carolina game bc of OBJ.Does everyone remember how that game started?

RE: Yeah Amtoft : 4:56 pm : link

Quote: he’s worth trading for the guarantee of a top QB and a top DE or RB. But that’s not what’s being offered.



Oh I agree... I was just going off of Carl's dumb post cherry picking a draft to try and make a point. In comment 13890045 UConn4523 said:Oh I agree... I was just going off of Carl's dumb post cherry picking a draft to try and make a point.

Now we are going to revise history Chris684 : 4:57 pm : link and turn the 15 Carolina game into a "good" day for Beckham?





RE: Now we are going to revise history Sonic Youth : 4:59 pm : link

Quote: and turn the 15 Carolina game into a "good" day for Beckham?

Who the fuck cares? You're going to throw away a generational WR for a game that happened 2 years ago?



He was the reason the score was as close as it was at the end - that's a fact.



Giants were getting their doors blown off in that game. In comment 13890049 Chris684 said:Who the fuck cares? You're going to throw away a generational WR for a game that happened 2 years ago?He was the reason the score was as close as it was at the end - that's a fact.Giants were getting their doors blown off in that game.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:59 pm : link



Quote: Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way



Could have changed the outcome of the game?? Beckham caught the game tying TD before the D let up yet another game losing drive.



He did have a game-changing performance!! Jesus Christ some of the takes on games I've also watched just boggles my mind:Could have changed the outcome of the game?? Beckham caught the game tying TD before the D let up yet another game losing drive.He did have a game-changing performance!!

RE: RE: Antics not costly? Gmen86900711 : 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







Werent the giants losing 35 to 7 at one point?



So that drop on the first series cost them the game?



Without him they do not come back, maybe if the defense wasn't so inept the giants would have won



We were down 35-7 mostly because our best player's head was in his own ass for the 1st 3 Quarters. The team made a come back and then finally OBJ removed his ahead from his own ass to get 75 yards and a TD in the 4th quarter. Let's not make OBJ a hero when he had a very pedestrian game with several 15 yard penalties that halted drives and a huge drop that cost us 7 points. Spoken like a truly blind OBJ supporter. Let me be very clear, in no way did OBJ single handedly bring us back into that game. Some people speak with out actually knowing the facts. Do your research before you spew nonsense. In comment 13890032 nygiants16 said:We were down 35-7 mostly because our best player's head was in his own ass for the 1st 3 Quarters. The team made a come back and then finally OBJ removed his ahead from his own ass to get 75 yards and a TD in the 4th quarter. Let's not make OBJ a hero when he had a very pedestrian game with several 15 yard penalties that halted drives and a huge drop that cost us 7 points. Spoken like a truly blind OBJ supporter. Let me be very clear, in no way did OBJ single handedly bring us back into that game. Some people speak with out actually knowing the facts. Do your research before you spew nonsense.

RE: Yes a young AllPro (maybe the best in the game) jvm52106 : 5:06 pm : link

Quote: Is worth two top five picks (see Julio Jones trade). Oh by the way, on planet earth that’s what planet.



I love his ability but he is not the best. Antonio Brown has put up huge numbers year in and year out. Julio Jones is a game changer and would be even better used with us than he is in Atlanta. Beckham is very very good but not the best in the league. In comment 13890016 Carl in CT said:I love his ability but he is not the best. Antonio Brown has put up huge numbers year in and year out. Julio Jones is a game changer and would be even better used with us than he is in Atlanta. Beckham is very very good but not the best in the league.

RE: If this team trades OBJ Vanzetti : 5:07 pm : link

Quote: Gettlemen can go fuck himself



I highly doubt they trade Odell, so I don't want to go nuts about something that is not going to happen.



But if DG did trade Odell for something like the 23 rd pick as rumored, he would basically go down as the Ray Handley of GMs. In comment 13890054 Sonic Youth said:I highly doubt they trade Odell, so I don't want to go nuts about something that is not going to happen.But if DG did trade Odell for something like the 23 rd pick as rumored, he would basically go down as the Ray Handley of GMs.

RE: RE: Gmen terrific post... Ten Ton Hammer : 5:08 pm : link

Quote: If you acted like OBJ at your job you'd be fired.



This value system doesn't work. If you or anyone else were in the top 1% of people with your skills, and you provided an inordinate amount of value to your employer, then the standards would be the different for you too. In comment 13890041 Gmen86900711 said:This value system doesn't work. If you or anyone else were in the top 1% of people with your skills, and you provided an inordinate amount of value to your employer, then the standards would be the different for you too.

Giants fans LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:08 pm : link are ridiculous.



No other fan base actively hates on their own best players.

RE: RE: Yes a young AllPro (maybe the best in the game) AcesUp : 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890016 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





Is worth two top five picks (see Julio Jones trade). Oh by the way, on planet earth that’s what planet.







I love his ability but he is not the best. Antonio Brown has put up huge numbers year in and year out. Julio Jones is a game changer and would be even better used with us than he is in Atlanta. Beckham is very very good but not the best in the league.



We can split hairs here but just about every person's top WR list involves those guys in the top 3 and then everybody else. Oh, and he's 4 years younger than both. In comment 13890061 jvm52106 said:We can split hairs here but just about every person's top WR list involves those guys in the top 3 and then everybody else. Oh, and he's 4 years younger than both.

If you trade OBJ to the Rams montanagiant : 5:12 pm : link They become without a doubt the #1 team by a wide margin.

RE: RE: RE: Antics not costly? Gmen86900711 : 5:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890036 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team.



Not to mention we were only in that Carolina game bc of OBJ.



Does everyone remember how that game started?



Actually Eli threw a TD to Will Tye and Jennings had a long TD run to get us back in the game. It was only on the last few drives in the game that OBJ actually decided to show up. We were not in that game because of OBJ. We were in that game in spite of OBJ. Had OBJ showed up in the 1st 3 quarters we would have won the game hands down. Go on NFL.com and look up this game and watch the highlights. He was horrible. Lucky he wasn't flagged for stomping on Norman after his last TD to make it even worse. OBJ cost us this game and a chance at a Division Championship with a potential playoff run. In comment 13890046 Sonic Youth said:Actually Eli threw a TD to Will Tye and Jennings had a long TD run to get us back in the game. It was only on the last few drives in the game that OBJ actually decided to show up. We were not in that game because of OBJ. We were in that game in spite of OBJ. Had OBJ showed up in the 1st 3 quarters we would have won the game hands down. Go on NFL.com and look up this game and watch the highlights. He was horrible. Lucky he wasn't flagged for stomping on Norman after his last TD to make it even worse. OBJ cost us this game and a chance at a Division Championship with a potential playoff run.

4 super bowls without OBJ youngd74 : 5:14 pm : link We have What? 1 winning season with him. Not to mention drama beyond control. If we keep him fine. Would not bother me the least bit if we don't.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Antics not costly? Giants in 07 : 5:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890046 Sonic Youth said:





Quote:





In comment 13890036 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team.



Not to mention we were only in that Carolina game bc of OBJ.



Does everyone remember how that game started?







Actually Eli threw a TD to Will Tye and Jennings had a long TD run to get us back in the game. It was only on the last few drives in the game that OBJ actually decided to show up. We were not in that game because of OBJ. We were in that game in spite of OBJ. Had OBJ showed up in the 1st 3 quarters we would have won the game hands down. Go on NFL.com and look up this game and watch the highlights. He was horrible. Lucky he wasn't flagged for stomping on Norman after his last TD to make it even worse. OBJ cost us this game and a chance at a Division Championship with a potential playoff run.



Are you dense? He's the only reason they were in that position to begin with. Sure, lets go with the puzzling theory that Beckham cost us a game we trailed 35-7.. that doesn't take away that no team could guard the guy. That's the reason Carolina took a fucking baseball bat onto the field. They knew the only way to beat him was to get into his head. They did. It worked.



It hasn't happened again. Sorry, but proposing to a kicking net may be just as bad in your mind, but nothing has happened on the field since that Carolina game except for TD celebrations. And players don't get traded for TD celebrations. In comment 13890077 Gmen86900711 said:Are you dense? He's the only reason they were in that position to begin with. Sure, lets go with the puzzling theory that Beckham cost us a game we trailed 35-7.. that doesn't take away that no team could guard the guy. That's the reason Carolina took a fucking baseball bat onto the field. They knew the only way to beat him was to get into his head. They did. It worked.It hasn't happened again. Sorry, but proposing to a kicking net may be just as bad in your mind, but nothing has happened on the field since that Carolina game except for TD celebrations. And players don't get traded for TD celebrations.

He is a jackass, GiantsUA : 5:21 pm : link but he is our jackass.

You were.. FatMan in Charlotte : 5:22 pm : link



Quote: Let's not make OBJ a hero when he had a very pedestrian game with several 15 yard penalties that halted drives and a huge drop that cost us 7 points.



He had one penalty. One drop and the game-tying TD with 1:46 left.



Several 15 yard penalties!!! We actually had 7 penalties for 47 yards.



So he cost us a game he tied up?? Fucking ridiculous logic. railing against hyperbole and them pulled this nugget out??He had one penalty. One drop and the game-tying TD with 1:46 left.Several 15 yard penalties!!! We actually had 7 penalties for 47 yards.So he cost us a game he tied up?? Fucking ridiculous logic.

RE: RE: Antics not costly? Gmen86900711 : 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team.



You can minimize the Carolina game all you want. What I state is true and the situations are accurate. Norman was in Beckham's head during the pre-game warm-ups. Remember the whole baseball bat thing!!!! So it started prior to the drop. OBJ's antics cost us the game and a potential run at a Division Title and playoffs. Whether you want to come to grips with that or not is up to you. Go ahead an defend his behavior. Doing so only enables future behavior like this. As far as his behavior since I have not seen any real change. He's still a hot head that can explode again at any time and possibly at a time that could again cost the Giants. I'm not one to blow the boat trip too much out of proportion but that trip did bring undue pressure for the WR's to perform in the playoff game because of the attention it created. Then the WR Core goes out and lays an egg. Coincidence? I'm not so sure. Just another bad decision by a guy that wants 20+ million a year. No thanks! If he brings his demands down then we can talk. Other than that let him be someone elses problem. We'll draft player that are dependable. In comment 13890036 Mike from Ohio said:You can minimize the Carolina game all you want. What I state is true and the situations are accurate. Norman was in Beckham's head during the pre-game warm-ups. Remember the whole baseball bat thing!!!! So it started prior to the drop. OBJ's antics cost us the game and a potential run at a Division Title and playoffs. Whether you want to come to grips with that or not is up to you. Go ahead an defend his behavior. Doing so only enables future behavior like this. As far as his behavior since I have not seen any real change. He's still a hot head that can explode again at any time and possibly at a time that could again cost the Giants. I'm not one to blow the boat trip too much out of proportion but that trip did bring undue pressure for the WR's to perform in the playoff game because of the attention it created. Then the WR Core goes out and lays an egg. Coincidence? I'm not so sure. Just another bad decision by a guy that wants 20+ million a year. No thanks! If he brings his demands down then we can talk. Other than that let him be someone elses problem. We'll draft player that are dependable.

There's some aspects that need to be considered here montanagiant : 5:27 pm : link 1) What kind of money is OBJ wanting? Is he wanting 18-20M @ year? What if he thinks he deserves 25M or more? At what point monetarily do the Giants draw a line?



2) How is he after that injury and surgery from last year? That's the same ankle he injured during Pre-Season and then fractured in Oct.







RE: If you trade OBJ to the Rams Beer Man : 5:29 pm : link

Quote: They become without a doubt the #1 team by a wide margin. And the 1st round pick that they would have to give up would be in the back-end of the round In comment 13890075 montanagiant said:And the 1st round pick that they would have to give up would be in the back-end of the round

RE: RE: RE: Antics not costly? Ten Ton Hammer : 5:30 pm : link

Quote: We'll draft player that are dependable.



That's certainly worked out well over the past decade worth of drafts. In comment 13890107 Gmen86900711 said:That's certainly worked out well over the past decade worth of drafts.

RE: There's some aspects that need to be considered here BleedBlue : 5:31 pm : link

Quote: 1) What kind of money is OBJ wanting? Is he wanting 18-20M @ year? What if he thinks he deserves 25M or more? At what point monetarily do the Giants draw a line?



2) How is he after that injury and surgery from last year? That's the same ankle he injured during Pre-Season and then fractured in Oct.







he will set the new WR market at 18-19 and that will be that. ZERO chance he gets 25 and if he asks for it, he will play on a tag for a couple years for sure....he will be the highest paid WR in the game. In comment 13890116 montanagiant said:he will set the new WR market at 18-19 and that will be that. ZERO chance he gets 25 and if he asks for it, he will play on a tag for a couple years for sure....he will be the highest paid WR in the game.

Are you a 10 year old... FatMan in Charlotte : 5:32 pm : link



Quote: OBJ's antics cost us the game and a potential run at a Division Title and playoffs. Whether you want to come to grips with that or not is up to you. Go ahead an defend his behavior. Doing so only enables future behavior like this.



In a game he scored the tying TD, he not only lost the game, but he fucked up the season too? They were 6-7 entering the game!



And how is it defending the behavior to point out that your take is completely ridiculous? And how a fan views it allows the behavior to continue? This take gets worse with each successive post. or something?In a game he scored the tying TD, he not only lost the game, but he fucked up the season too? They were 6-7 entering the game!And how is it defending the behavior to point out that your take is completely ridiculous? And how a fan views it allows the behavior to continue? This take gets worse with each successive post.

RE: Gmen terrific post... Stan in LA : 5:33 pm : link

Quote: Don't worry though, you will be labeled irrational and a racist!

That's par for the course for Odell lovers. In comment 13890014 Chris684 said:That's par for the course for Odell lovers.

Gmen Mike from Ohio : 5:43 pm : link You are blinded by your hatred of the player, and it is making you say some really dumb things. Odell is a prima donna and very immature, but if you want to say the kicking net and the dog peeing celebrations are the same thing as what happened in the Carolina game back in 2015, well you have a conclusion and are just looking for things to support it.



There are some apologists for OBJ on this board, but there are also some with blind hatred for the guy and it seems like you are one of them.

RE: if they trade him for the 23rd overall pick or any late 1st rounder... NYDCBlue : 5:44 pm : link

Quote: we are retarded...



Totally agree. He was the 14th pick overall, and has exceeded that value. By definition, nothing less than 13th overall is acceptable. Frankly, just getting one pick really isn't good enough.... If we make a trade, they should throw an extra 3rd in there, or at least a 4th. In comment 13889440 mphbullet36 said:Totally agree. He was the 14th pick overall, and has exceeded that value. By definition, nothing less than 13th overall is acceptable. Frankly, just getting one pick really isn't good enough.... If we make a trade, they should throw an extra 3rd in there, or at least a 4th.

Kim Jones was just on NFLN JonC : 5:52 pm : link she spoke with Mara, their want is to keep OB for the long term but the deal has to make sense. Her sense is he stays if the deal is fair, but if they get an offer they can't refuse they could pull the trigger and skip the contract battle.



She also pointed out trading him goes against their moves so far, so Mara's comments seem to be a negotiating tactic to lower the price tag.

Bucky Brooks projecting JonC : 5:55 pm : link Nelson at #2 to Giants now.

RE: the Pats dealt a 1st (#32) and 3rd NYDCBlue : 5:57 pm : link

Quote: for Cooks and a 4th. OBJ >>>>>>> Cooks so the return better be a hell of a lot more than just a 1st.



Nice intell, really good to know.

In that case, make it a top 10 ten 1rst round pick, and a 2nd min, and we may have a deal. In comment 13889470 giants#1 said:Nice intell, really good to know.In that case, make it a top 10 ten 1rst round pick, and a 2nd min, and we may have a deal.

RE: RE: RE: Antics not costly? Gmen86900711 : 5:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890036 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13890005 Gmen86900711 said:





Quote:





I keep reading that has his antics really haven't cost the Giants anything on the field. Seriously people. Have these antics really been harmless with no affect on the locker room or on the team? I beg to differ. Let's revisit the Carolina game in 2015. We were 6-7 and with a win we could be in a 1st place tie with Washington. Not to mention the momentum that knocking off a 13-0 team could have established. Instead this is the game OBJ decides to lose his mind. It was more just the penalties and bad behavior. He allowed Norman to get into his head and it affected his play. He dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball (Sure TD) from Eli that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was non-existent in the 1st (3) Quarters because his personal agenda was more important than the game. Only a big 4th quarter made his stat line appear presentable. He really could have had a game changing performance but his antics got in the way. Had we won that Carolina game we would have been tied for 1st place and could have won the division. Instead we were 6-8 and he was suspended the next game that we lost. What has his antics cost the team? He cost us a chance at a division title that year because of his antics. People forget that. I don't. He didn't control his emotions then and he hasn't shown anything that would suggest he's heading in the right direction now. You can't count on a guy like that. Get what you can for him now and save the cap room for guys that want to be a part of the solution not part of the problem.







This is absurd on so many levels. This was one incident that happened in 2015, and has not been repeated. It also includes a ton of guesswork about how the team would have finished that year if they had won that game and the next, and also implies he dropped a TD because he lost his mind, when the TD he dropped was before anything happened. Ironically it was on that play, after he dropped the ball, that Norman slammed him to the ground and the he went off the rails.



Now please clarify how his antics since 2015 have hurt the team.



Not to mention we were only in that Carolina game bc of OBJ.



Does everyone remember how that game started?



You are delusional. OBJ was the main reason we were down 35-7. Dropped a sure TD that would have put us up 7-0. then for 3 quarters he was rendered useless because he wasn't even running routes. Instead he was wrestling with Norman and trying to take his head off. Not to mention the distraction he became to the team throughout his insane behavior. 22 yards in the 1st 3 quarters. 54 yards and a TD in the last drive. Please explain to me how OBJ kept us in a game when he played no factor in the 1st 28 points we scored. Sorry your logic is both wrong and your flat out lying to yourselves if you think he kept us in the game and has no responsibility in this loss. In the biggest game of the year he made a fool of both himself and the franchise. Not to mention he cost us the next game due to his suspension. Typical millennial crap and never taking responsibility for ones actions. Just keep making excuses for him. That will never help him make the changes in his life that he needs to make. If this was Dez Bryant you guys wouldn't be rationalizing this behavior and making excuses. In comment 13890046 Sonic Youth said:You are delusional. OBJ was the main reason we were down 35-7. Dropped a sure TD that would have put us up 7-0. then for 3 quarters he was rendered useless because he wasn't even running routes. Instead he was wrestling with Norman and trying to take his head off. Not to mention the distraction he became to the team throughout his insane behavior. 22 yards in the 1st 3 quarters. 54 yards and a TD in the last drive. Please explain to me how OBJ kept us in a game when he played no factor in the 1st 28 points we scored. Sorry your logic is both wrong and your flat out lying to yourselves if you think he kept us in the game and has no responsibility in this loss. In the biggest game of the year he made a fool of both himself and the franchise. Not to mention he cost us the next game due to his suspension. Typical millennial crap and never taking responsibility for ones actions. Just keep making excuses for him. That will never help him make the changes in his life that he needs to make. If this was Dez Bryant you guys wouldn't be rationalizing this behavior and making excuses.

RE: Kim Jones was just on NFLN huygens20 : 6:00 pm : link

Quote: she spoke with Mara, their want is to keep OB for the long term but the deal has to make sense. Her sense is he stays if the deal is fair, but if they get an offer they can't refuse they could pull the trigger and skip the contract battle.



She also pointed out trading him goes against their moves so far, so Mara's comments seem to be a negotiating tactic to lower the price tag.



I think this is the right narrative.





Look at how mara handled the Cruz negotiations.





The organization doenst value WRs like they do DEs/QB/OL

In comment 13890159 JonC said:I think this is the right narrative.Look at how mara handled the Cruz negotiations.The organization doenst value WRs like they do DEs/QB/OL

You've said... FatMan in Charlotte : 6:02 pm : link everything from the Carolina game being the "biggest game of the year" and that Beckham cost us a chance at a divisonal title and playoff berth and that he had multiple 15 yard penalties. And that he did absolutely nothing until a 4th quarter (presumably to mute the point that Beckham tied the fucking game)



I'm not even sure you have a fact correct in any of the ramblings.

RE: Kim Jones was just on NFLN Sammo85 : 6:03 pm : link

Quote: she spoke with Mara, their want is to keep OB for the long term but the deal has to make sense. Her sense is he stays if the deal is fair, but if they get an offer they can't refuse they could pull the trigger and skip the contract battle.



She also pointed out trading him goes against their moves so far, so Mara's comments seem to be a negotiating tactic to lower the price tag.



The problem Jon is that Odell isn’t going to budge and he’s got more leverage on the Giants than people seem to realize. He will sit out if he has to until the last moment (detrimental more this year to the team as he can sit out longer) to get his money and force a franchise tag drama for next year where he will still sit out again until the last moment (more detrimental at this time to him).



A contract has to happen in the next few weeks or its only going to continue to be a circus drama which is fine by Odell but not for the team. In comment 13890159 JonC said:The problem Jon is that Odell isn’t going to budge and he’s got more leverage on the Giants than people seem to realize. He will sit out if he has to until the last moment (detrimental more this year to the team as he can sit out longer) to get his money and force a franchise tag drama for next year where he will still sit out again until the last moment (more detrimental at this time to him).A contract has to happen in the next few weeks or its only going to continue to be a circus drama which is fine by Odell but not for the team.

RE: RE: Kim Jones was just on NFLN nygiants16 : 6:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890159 JonC said:





Quote:





she spoke with Mara, their want is to keep OB for the long term but the deal has to make sense. Her sense is he stays if the deal is fair, but if they get an offer they can't refuse they could pull the trigger and skip the contract battle.



She also pointed out trading him goes against their moves so far, so Mara's comments seem to be a negotiating tactic to lower the price tag.







The problem Jon is that Odell isn’t going to budge and he’s got more leverage on the Giants than people seem to realize. He will sit out if he has to until the last moment (detrimental more this year to the team as he can sit out longer) to get his money and force a franchise tag drama for next year where he will still sit out again until the last moment (more detrimental at this time to him).



A contract has to happen in the next few weeks or its only going to continue to be a circus drama which is fine by Odell but not for the team.



Funny the coach that met with odell a week ago seems to think he will be there in april...



Hmm who to believe your gut feeling or the coach that just talked to odell In comment 13890178 Sammo85 said:Funny the coach that met with odell a week ago seems to think he will be there in april...Hmm who to believe your gut feeling or the coach that just talked to odell

And there is no... FatMan in Charlotte : 6:04 pm : link doubt Beckham lost his head in the Carolina game. Was baited into a lot of foolishness.



And yet even in that game, he caught the game tying TD pass with less than 2 minutes to play.



So he was responsible for the team losing 35-7 at one point, but has no role in tying the game?



Just absolutely horrific logic.

Percy Harvin got traded for a montanagiant : 6:07 pm : link 1st, a 7th, and next years 3rd in 2013. He had only 677 yds receiving and 3 TD's in 2012. The year prior (his best season in the NFL) he was the 6th ranked WR w/ 967 and 6 TDS



Percy Harvin when traded, was a better then avg receiver.

Percy Harvin was no OBJ



It's going to take more than a late 1st round draft pick to get OBJ, much more.

RE: RE: RE: Kim Jones was just on NFLN Sammo85 : 6:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13890178 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





In comment 13890159 JonC said:





Quote:





she spoke with Mara, their want is to keep OB for the long term but the deal has to make sense. Her sense is he stays if the deal is fair, but if they get an offer they can't refuse they could pull the trigger and skip the contract battle.



She also pointed out trading him goes against their moves so far, so Mara's comments seem to be a negotiating tactic to lower the price tag.







The problem Jon is that Odell isn’t going to budge and he’s got more leverage on the Giants than people seem to realize. He will sit out if he has to until the last moment (detrimental more this year to the team as he can sit out longer) to get his money and force a franchise tag drama for next year where he will still sit out again until the last moment (more detrimental at this time to him).



A contract has to happen in the next few weeks or its only going to continue to be a circus drama which is fine by Odell but not for the team.







Funny the coach that met with odell a week ago seems to think he will be there in april...



Hmm who to believe your gut feeling or the coach that just talked to odell



Yes. He will show up and not participate in anything football related aside from getting a playbook. So what’s your point there, champ?



The April sessions are now highly restrictive to begin with under the new NFL rules and nothing more than glorified meet ups. In comment 13890180 nygiants16 said:Yes. He will show up and not participate in anything football related aside from getting a playbook. So what’s your point there, champ?The April sessions are now highly restrictive to begin with under the new NFL rules and nothing more than glorified meet ups.