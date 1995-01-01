Beckham and contract demands eric2425ny : 6:42 am I honestly think the only way Beckham gets traded is if the Giants just don’t want to meet his contract demands and don’t want to deal with the ramifications of a holdout, etc. The off-field and on-field antics are annoying, but it’s not like the guy is beating women or committing crimes. I heard some clown on NFL Radio yesterday putting Beckham in the same category as Greg Hardy and Randy Gregory which is insane. Kirwan and Jim Miller didn’t even really shoot this down which surprised me even more. I think the guy is an amazing talent, but you just have to wonder if it is worth it to pay a WR north of $17M a year. Especially when that player is coming off a pretty ugly ankle injury and has more or less made himself a target of opposing defenses with some of his antics. That injury in the Browns preseason game last year was clearly done on purpose and definitely played a part in the season ender against the Chargers since the lower leg/ankle were already weak. I hate to see him go, but I understand if the Giants end up trading him.

Beckham behaves RetroJint : 6:57 am : link pretty much like TO without the part about turning on his coaches and teammates . It was once said of Jim Brown that you don’t blame a lion for being a lion . I would be wiped out if they traded him . This is such a dull, even morbid team. Truly- watching their games has become a drag . When he’s out there , you feel the juice that at any moment , on any play, he might burn one the distance .



This was another lame week ,initiated and punctuated by Mara, who should stop doing pressers . Instead , Gettleman could have been given the opportunity to properly manage what was going to be a difficult situation.situation, anyway. Now it’s brutal .

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:03 am : : 7:03 am : link I doubt we have all of the information to make a truly informed decision. And there are many factors in play here (contract, injury, attitude, productivity, impact when on his game, where team truly feels we are in rebuild process, etc.). We just have to let it play out.

I don’t quite agree with your TO comparison, but generally agree with your post. This all started with Mara revealing his aggravation about things with OBJ.



Now, it’s entirely possible that was calculated to send a message, along with DG, Tisch and PS adding their voices to the noise.



I’d much prefer to see this business handled out of the media too...but I concede it’s possible they decided the usual stuff wasn’t working with OBJ and going the media route is a new tactic to get him to meet them halfway on some things (like showing up for some of the offseason work) In comment 13892214 RetroJint said:I don’t quite agree with your TO comparison, but generally agree with your post. This all started with Mara revealing his aggravation about things with OBJ.Now, it’s entirely possible that was calculated to send a message, along with DG, Tisch and PS adding their voices to the noise.I’d much prefer to see this business handled out of the media too...but I concede it’s possible they decided the usual stuff wasn’t working with OBJ and going the media route is a new tactic to get him to meet them halfway on some things (like showing up for some of the offseason work)

Beckham is an easy guy to hate among fans and the media. He's sort of the quintessential millenial, both in his appearance and attitude. The spoiled, self-entitled brat who cries and throws a tantrum when things don't go his way. He cries when he loses and punches walls, and throws fists at players who hurt his feelings. He's not so different from Grayson Allen in a lot of ways.



I agree the team is dull but thats because they don't have any other playmakers. There's no Michael Strahan or Tiki Barber or Jeremy Shockey on this team. I'd like to see Beckham stay, but if they trade him I'll be fine with it as long as they recognize the dearth of play-making talent on the roster and fix it. In comment 13892214 RetroJint said:Beckham is an easy guy to hate among fans and the media. He's sort of the quintessential millenial, both in his appearance and attitude. The spoiled, self-entitled brat who cries and throws a tantrum when things don't go his way. He cries when he loses and punches walls, and throws fists at players who hurt his feelings. He's not so different from Grayson Allen in a lot of ways.I agree the team is dull but thats because they don't have any other playmakers. There's no Michael Strahan or Tiki Barber or Jeremy Shockey on this team. I'd like to see Beckham stay, but if they trade him I'll be fine with it as long as they recognize the dearth of play-making talent on the roster and fix it.

BR, Keith : 7:21 am : link That’s a load of BS, all of it.

BR is right. He does act like a spoiled brat on the field when he doesn’t get his way (kicking net, Minnesota game when Rhodes completely shut him down, punching the wall in GB, etc). Not to mention pretending to pee like a dog last year. In comment 13892230 Keith said:BR is right. He does act like a spoiled brat on the field when he doesn’t get his way (kicking net, Minnesota game when Rhodes completely shut him down, punching the wall in GB, etc). Not to mention pretending to pee like a dog last year.

This is not remotely debatable Go Terps : 7:34 am : link "The spoiled, self-entitled brat who cries and throws a tantrum when things don't go his way. He cries when he loses and punches walls, and throws fists at players who hurt his feelings."

I Think He Goes Rong5611 : 7:39 am : link $100 Million & LA. He fills a new stadium out there, he goes to an exciting team that can win right now. And, he's Hollywood, not north Jersey. And, don't think the NFL wouldn't like this, there's a huge market out there that they want to re-engage with the NFL. OBJ is just the guy to go it.



I think he wants out, doesn't want to be a part of the rebuild and wants the winning & bright lights that LA will give him.



Good luck #13.

It’s debatable that Keith : 7:39 am : link him hating to lose is a negative. BFD, he punches a wall. He’s gotten kissed once on the sideline, BFD. Everyone needs to stop blaming everything on millennials, it’s stupid.

Keith is correct, that was BS. Throws his fists at players? Who? You mean a certain cuntbag DB that cheap shotted him and that was in one game or when Ogletree hit him 5 yards out of bounds and that was Beckham's teammates that threw the punches.

The only antic that ever pissed me off was the dog peeing shit show.

I wouldn't trade Beckham for all the tea in China. His only equivalent in the NFL is AB, and I think Beckham is better. If they do trade him it had better be for 2 firsts plus. The Rams are out of the question - 23rd pick and a high 20's next year doesn't cut it. This is a guy that makes QBs look better. We all talk about QBs that make WRs look better, well OBJ makes QBs look better.



FYI, this isn't directed at just you BR, this is all the folks that think OBJ is unworthy of being a Giant. In comment 13892231 Brown Recluse said:Keith is correct, that was BS. Throws his fists at players? Who? You mean a certain cuntbag DB that cheap shotted him and that was in one game or when Ogletree hit him 5 yards out of bounds and that was Beckham's teammates that threw the punches.The only antic that ever pissed me off was the dog peeing shit show.I wouldn't trade Beckham for all the tea in China. His only equivalent in the NFL is AB, and I think Beckham is better. If they do trade him it had better be for 2 firsts plus. The Rams are out of the question - 23rd pick and a high 20's next year doesn't cut it. This is a guy that makes QBs look better. We all talk about QBs that make WRs look better, well OBJ makes QBs look better.FYI, this isn't directed at just you BR, this is all the folks that think OBJ is unworthy of being a Giant.

While I hesitate to draw the LT comparison, because I don’t think it is valid, I do want to point out what Taylor did on the field when faced with adversity. When Jaworski dove at the back of his knees on the instruction of Buddy Ryan, Taylor responded by sacking him consecutive times and glaring at the Eagles bench. He didn’t respond by jumping around and throwing punches, or slamming his helmet into a kicking net, or running around crying and throwing tantrums on the sideline. He channeled his frustration into something constructive to help the team. I’m just making the on field comparison, not off field. In comment 13892237 Go Terps said:While I hesitate to draw the LT comparison, because I don’t think it is valid, I do want to point out what Taylor did on the field when faced with adversity. When Jaworski dove at the back of his knees on the instruction of Buddy Ryan, Taylor responded by sacking him consecutive times and glaring at the Eagles bench. He didn’t respond by jumping around and throwing punches, or slamming his helmet into a kicking net, or running around crying and throwing tantrums on the sideline. He channeled his frustration into something constructive to help the team. I’m just making the on field comparison, not off field.

I'm not blaming anything on millennials. I'm saying he feeds into that stereotype.



Also, there is nothing wrong with hating to lose. Its the way you go about it thats important. I'm not sure whats so difficult to understand about that, or why people continue to make excuses for his actions. Its weird. In comment 13892240 Keith said:I'm not blaming anything on millennials. I'm saying he feeds into that stereotype.Also, there is nothing wrong with hating to lose. Its the way you go about it thats important. I'm not sure whats so difficult to understand about that, or why people continue to make excuses for his actions. Its weird.

There is a current cultural aspect to this as he is the very definition of pampered athlete. That said, there were times in the 1980s where Harry Carson or Lawrence Taylor freaked out in the locker room about something that happened on the field. Back in the day, it was not unusual to see a guy like Kenny Hill throw punches at Redskins, or LT throw his helmet, etc. So some of this is being embellished. In comment 13892240 Keith said:There is a current cultural aspect to this as he is the very definition of pampered athlete. That said, there were times in the 1980s where Harry Carson or Lawrence Taylor freaked out in the locker room about something that happened on the field. Back in the day, it was not unusual to see a guy like Kenny Hill throw punches at Redskins, or LT throw his helmet, etc. So some of this is being embellished.

OBJ compares to Grayson Allen.... In comment 13892226 Brown Recluse said:OBJ compares to Grayson Allen....

The boat trip and Josh Norman game were the issues UberAlias : 7:57 am : link Everything else is mostly overblown, IMO. I honestly don’t see him changing but he’s not nearly as bad as some make him out to be.

While I agree with a lot of what you are saying, Beckham is not better than AB. At least not right now. Brown catches everything thrown his way and has had a longer track record of success. Beckham has been known for incredible catches, but also concentration drops. In comment 13892242 section125 said:While I agree with a lot of what you are saying, Beckham is not better than AB. At least not right now. Brown catches everything thrown his way and has had a longer track record of success. Beckham has been known for incredible catches, but also concentration drops.

I still can’t understand why the boat trip was an issue. Keith : 7:59 am : link The issue was posting it to Instagram and letting all the drama queens go nuts about it. Didn’t miss a practice, didn’t miss a meeting, went to FLA on an off day. Why is that an issue??

the Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:01 am : : 8:01 am : link other issue folks have to take into account is "does OBJ really want to be here"?



The Giants are coming off a 3-13 season with a 37-year old QB. Beckham is entering the prime of his career. It is not out of the realm of possibility that he sees the Rams as the far better option at this point in his career. I'm not saying that is the case, but it certainly is a possibility.

Rong5611 Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 am : : 8:02 am : link LT (really his ghost writer) wrote an autobiography after XXI about what a bad ass he was. Different times.

The old saying it is that you lost but how you handled it that matters. However, I do want someone who hates losing. BUT, hate it when you did your best. Don't act the fool after playing like shit. Don't act the idiot when provoked because you have laid the foundation for how all others will deal with you. Don't lose sight of the moment (score, time left, importance) just to self indulge.



The one thing I hate here is that too many excuse behaviors of OBJ that they would roast if it were a player on another team. Call it old man take if you want (I have been a Giants fan since birth and recently turned 48) and I have a hard time accepting the BS that comes with OBJ. He is a talent for sure. But, then again so was TO, MOSS, Ocho etc. and their acts wore out quickly with teams. You can't be above the team. In comment 13892240 Keith said:The old saying it is that you lost but how you handled it that matters. However, I do want someone who hates losing. BUT, hate it when you did your best. Don't act the fool after playing like shit. Don't act the idiot when provoked because you have laid the foundation for how all others will deal with you. Don't lose sight of the moment (score, time left, importance) just to self indulge.The one thing I hate here is that too many excuse behaviors of OBJ that they would roast if it were a player on another team. Call it old man take if you want (I have been a Giants fan since birth and recently turned 48) and I have a hard time accepting the BS that comes with OBJ. He is a talent for sure. But, then again so was TO, MOSS, Ocho etc. and their acts wore out quickly with teams. You can't be above the team.

His attitude and tantrums bug me JonC : 8:08 am : link but to lose the dynamic gamebreaking talent on the football field is ultimately what it's about, would be sick to see him traded.



Despite the former, the latter is what every team desperately wants and it's so difficult to find.



The boat trip was a symptom of the disease. You can't understand it because you don't want to. Simple as that.



You'd rather look at everything he has done seperately because its much easier to rationalize them on an individual basis, instead of looking at the antics as a whole and seeing the bigger problem. In comment 13892268 Keith said:The boat trip was a symptom of the disease. You can't understand it because you don't want to. Simple as that.You'd rather look at everything he has done seperately because its much easier to rationalize them on an individual basis, instead of looking at the antics as a whole and seeing the bigger problem.

No idea why the hate for OBJ John in Loudoun : 8:12 am : link He's a young kid who's had some maturity issues, but never have I seen him give up on the team, make his teammates look bad or shown a lack of respect to the coaches and the organization. He's passionate about winning and is damn fun to watch. Some of you who are shitting on OBJ probably loved Shockey, who I despised and is still my least favorite Giant of all time. He had that me first attitude which I just don't see in OBJ. Just imagine what kind of production he'll have with Eli getting more than 2 seconds to make a throw.

Coming off an injury jeff57 : 8:12 am : link How could they give him a LTD sight unseen. If he's 100%, he's worth the money. So, the issue is health and attitude, not money.

And let me reiterate that I want him here. Brown Recluse : 8:17 am : link But to make excuses for his behavior and pretend its not an issue is ridiculous.





What about OBJ has offended you so much? I'm about the same age as you and honestly don't see anything that he's done that can't be easily corrected with some maturity. When has he placed himself about the team? In comment 13892280 jvm52106 said:What about OBJ has offended you so much? I'm about the same age as you and honestly don't see anything that he's done that can't be easily corrected with some maturity. When has he placed himself about the team?

Add to what Eric jvm52106 : 8:19 am : link said about does OBJ want to be here. I truly think we need to look at the roster as a whole. We have changed some things but it is like siding over rotten wood. It looks good but it is very thin and one crack will expose the rot.



Can we afford to pay Beckham long term? Can we fill a roster with the few picks we have?



I looked at the possibility of an OBJ trade through mock draft eyes. The hard part is no matter how you do it, we are left thin at WR if we trade OBJ. To me the only way we can do a trade is picks (it won't be two 1's) and a WR back. Buffalo- Kelvin Benjamin, Rams- Kupp, 49ers- Goodwin, Chargers- Allen or M. Williams and Browns- Coleman etc.. We would need a WR to come back to us or a CB so that CB no longer is a draft need (at least not early).





the only issue I have with OBJ was that he dropped George from PA : 8:19 am : link those crucial passes in the playoff against Green Bay.





I totally conflicted about what to do with OBJ George from PA : 8:25 am : link he is our most dynamic player....only true difference maker in offense.



I assumed JPP trade was to deal with both Collins and OBJ.



Eric is right on....if he does not want to be here.....and his light frame and weak ankles....can make a longterm deal a disaster.



very challenging......it better be a one hell of a package

I am not as dug in on all the opinions regarding OBJ joe48 : 8:26 am : link My 2 cents is that it appears that OBJ is interested in 2 things money and winning. NYG can pay him but The uncertainty about the team near term success makes NYG less desirable. I think he wants to go to a better team. Why would you want High paid unhappy player. I hope we trade him and somehow get an and Barkley.

All maturity issues. And I never said I'm happy about it. But to give up on a generational talent because of the reasons you mentioned...seriously? I really don't understand. And quite honestly if he was playing for the Cowboys, I would be coveting him. Kinda like how so many teams would love to have him on their roster. In comment 13892300 jvm52106 said:All maturity issues. And I never said I'm happy about it. But to give up on a generational talent because of the reasons you mentioned...seriously? I really don't understand. And quite honestly if he was playing for the Cowboys, I would be coveting him. Kinda like how so many teams would love to have him on their roster.

If LA wants him... Giant John : 8:39 am : link All they have to do is load up their truck with draft picks and come get him. They will wait to see if price goes down.

Have to let it play out.

He definitely has TMS : 8:46 am : link a big target on his back and he is not the biggest guy out there. Taunting these defenders after he beats them is not the way to go, but do not know if he can refrain from that stuff. His injury came on a deliberate attempt at his knees.

When we've reached the point ryanmkeane : 8:47 am : link that our 25 year old superstar WR, the likes of which we have never seen on the Giants, was in a bed with a model and that makes people want to trade him, we've officially gone nuts.

Quote: you're smarter than that.

I guess my point is - it seems like THIS was the thing that put people over the top. If I'm truly being honest with myself as a fan of the team, I'm not letting the media running wild with an old video of him in a bed cloud my judgment of him as a person or player. I worry about the on field/"in game" stuff with him. Keeping his damn composure out there. Stapleton made a good point yesterday, he said the Giants are letting the media control the narrative when it comes to the "distraction" that Odell causes. To me - it's only a distraction now because the media has run buck wild with this. We have every single NFL media outlet in the country doing mock traded with Beckham. There's blood in the water and these people won't stop until the season starts or the draft happens because then it won't be a story anymore.



I have never actually felt bad for Beckham because hey he's a millionaire living a dream life. But I actually do in this case. Won't be long until the fans turn on him unfortunately. In comment 13892342 JonC said:I guess my point is - it seems like THIS was the thing that put people over the top. If I'm truly being honest with myself as a fan of the team, I'm not letting the media running wild with an old video of him in a bed cloud my judgment of him as a person or player. I worry about the on field/"in game" stuff with him. Keeping his damn composure out there. Stapleton made a good point yesterday, he said the Giants are letting the media control the narrative when it comes to the "distraction" that Odell causes. To me - it's only a distraction now because the media has run buck wild with this. We have every single NFL media outlet in the country doing mock traded with Beckham. There's blood in the water and these people won't stop until the season starts or the draft happens because then it won't be a story anymore.I have never actually felt bad for Beckham because hey he's a millionaire living a dream life. But I actually do in this case. Won't be long until the fans turn on him unfortunately.

Brown ryanmkeane : 9:07 am : link did the video not cause all of this shit? I don't follow your point. This video instantly made people want to get rid of him.

Brown Recluse ryanmkeane : 9:19 am : link I fail to see how hanging out with someone eating pizza in a hotel room is a pattern of behavior. What behavior is OK with you? You want him to not have sex with women?

Eli Wilson Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:19 am : : 9:19 am : link Yup... that '85 Giants-Eagles OT game where he threw his helmet immediately comes to mind. At the time, I was a teenager and I loved it.

I'm ryanmkeane : 9:22 am : link not blindly defending Beckham. But I do feel bad for him that the entirety of NFL media and fans are on his ass for doing literally nothing wrong. When he becomes Robby Anderson, then I'll be ready to let go of him.

Racer Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:22 am : : 9:22 am : link Kenny Hill was a dirty player. He came from the Raiders and brought that dirty style with him.



I remember him walking off the field after a special teams return and casually punching two Redskins as he was walking to the sidelines. (He later got thrown out of the game for doing something else not caught on camera...LT ran over and sent some Redskin flying who was fighting with Hill).

Brown ryanmkeane : 9:24 am : link not trying to be obtuse. But you said this is a "pattern of behavior"....he was in a hotel room with a model. People are entitled to their opinion but I fail to see how that is a pattern of anything.



Rob Gronkowski parties a lot harder than Beckham does, and fans eat that shit up.

ryanmkeane Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:27 am : : 9:27 am : link Re: Rams.



We simply don't know. And we probably won't ever know unless he is traded there and talks about it at his intro press conference.



All this could be media-driven, agent-driven, other-team driven (basically someone else's agenda).... or it could be real.



Leonard started it, but the shit got serious when Rapaport confirmed it.



Those who say it shouldn't be the topic of conversation are being silly. I understand some people don't want to hear it, but then take a break from football for a while. Because it's not just on BBI.

I agree with ryanmkeane : 9:27 am : link Jon in that this pretty much boils down to fans not liking him because of his immaturity. I just feel like he has a much bigger target on his back than anyone else in the league. Hell - Zeke Elliott basically became a sympathetic figure after being suspended for domestic violence. Imagine that.

Can we go back to the boat thing BR. Keith : 9:27 am : link How is it a symptom of the problem. Help me see what you see. It's a day off, hes young and rich and he flew to florida to get away with his buddies before going back to practice. He didn't miss anything football related. Please explain to me how it's a symptom of the bigger problem.



My opinion....its all optics, which is a nice way of saying, BS news. It's the media getting the sheep all worked up over nothing and then the sheep getting annoyed that it's major news. That's all it is. It's only a distraction when people like you freak out about something harmless and make it a story.

Yeah, Kenny Hill was really dirty Greg from LI : 9:31 am : link If he had been an Eagle rather than a Giant we would have despised him.



It's kind of funny that he was such a vicious, dirty player when he was one of the few Yalies in the NFL.

one Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:31 am : : 9:31 am : link thing is absolutely clear beyond a shadow of a doubt... the NYDN has had it out for Beckham for the last couple of years. They have clearly targeted him as public enemy #1.

The ONLY thing that should annoy Giants fans regarding OBJ Keith : 9:34 am : link is the penalties on the field and the times he loses control of his emotions during a game. Everything else is drama fodder, all of it. Its fucking amazing how people will always assume the worst with this guy. He didn't fail a drug test, he didn't have a line of coke in front of him, but lets assume he's a drug addict. Someone makes a comment on twitter about how OBJ shouldn't play in the preseason, he says 0 and the story is how OBJ claims that he wont play one snap with the giants before the season. OBJ goes on a day trip with his friends 6 days before a playoff game on an off day and he doesn't care about winning. OBJ gets pissed when we lose and hits the wall and he's a spoiled brat millenial. Maybe the problem isn't OBJ, it's with the drama queen fans.

People on this board who are saying ryanmkeane : 9:34 am : link "Beckham wants out" ....I understand that's an opinion but there is literally zero evidence to support that. You can't just throw shit out there.

Keith ryanmkeane : 9:36 am : link sadly, fans these days don't really care about how Beckham impacts the game. They only see a guy who likes to make appearances at clubs and be the face of a shampoo line.

Odell has passion for the game. jsuds : 9:41 am : link He is young, but he is maturing.



I will take someone like him that cares about winning ANY day of the week and I would hate to see him go.



Football is a game of emotion and if you don't have any you will not succeed.





Lev'eon ryanmkeane : 9:45 am : link Bell has gotten suspended twice for weed and DUI...yet i don't see steeler fans or the media piling on him. Imagine if Beckham had done that?

OBJ is a lightening rod for attention. Keith : 9:46 am : link A lot of that is his own doing. He has a major social media following and he transcends football. So clearly he's exactly what the media wants and needs. Any story about OBJ is going to blow up.



Look no further than Pat Leonard. The guy has written about nothing else but negative Odell controversy because he knows he will get people to click and read. Then it becomes a story and everyone starts to run with it. Then OBJ is the distraction because everyone else makes it some huge story. It's pathetic. Prime example..."0". The dude literally said "0" and it blew up. Could have been a light hearted joke, you know, coming off a broken ankle and missing a whole season when he got hurt in preseason. Nope, OBJ is a bad teammate that doesn't want to practice.

RE: Odell has passion for the game. Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:50 am : : 9:50 am : link

Quote: He is young, but he is maturing.



I will take someone like him that cares about winning ANY day of the week and I would hate to see him go.



Football is a game of emotion and if you don't have any you will not succeed.





I think much of this OBJ stuff is overblown, but that said, I see no evidence that he is "maturing". In comment 13892407 jsuds said:I think much of this OBJ stuff is overblown, but that said, I see no evidence that he is "maturing".

the boat thing JonC : 9:50 am : link is not a problem IF the players show up and play well in the playoff game that followed. But, it does cause more mature people to question their focus and priorities, which is NORMAL. For some people, it won't matter but one size doesn't fit all. If you have to explain it to someone, it might be principle that isn't important to them or they're unwilling to see it.



They were invisible including OB vs GB, so heat and criticism will rightfully arrive.



Even Cruz foresaw the aftermath, as a more mature veteran should.



It's a symptom of the greater immaturity problem JonC : 9:51 am : link .

Agree w the boat thing.. ryanmkeane : 9:51 am : link it wasn't an issue until they all decided to have stone hands during the game

it's Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am : : 9:53 am : link amazing to me that Victor Cruz gets a pass on the boat. Cruz was the veteran. The guy who has been to a Super Bowl. (Again, I'm not one of those guys who thinks going on a boat trip caused the the playoff loss, but if we're going to point fingers...)

I question all of their decisions in light of that shite game JonC : 9:57 am : link If I were the leadership, I'd be up their asses to focus on making good decisions related to their job/performance.



I also would bet Keith : 9:58 am : link that it was a learning experience for OBJ. He's a young kid and that was his first playoff game. Do your thing, just burn the paper trail so the Real Housewives fans don't make a stink over it.



I would bet a ton of guys go on quick getaways when they have an off day, even before a playoff game. I know I would if I was young, rich and single. Nothing wrong with it. I remember the great Romo and Witten did(also felt heat because of a picture). What is wrong with it? Do you expect them to be in their rooms every day that whole week watching film?

Right or wrong, the optics put them on the firing line JonC : 9:58 am : link and given the money they're paid to play a game for a living, it's a small price to pay to learn how to be a professional.



i love beckham jr Les in TO : 9:59 am : link and i want him to be a Giant for life. he is a unicorn type of talent and we haven't had a game changing player like him since LT. he plays hard and does things that can't be stopped. i would hate to see him in another uniform. and i don't begrudge him for trying to maximize his earnings given that nfl careers can end in a second and as we see with sad stories like with junior seau, dave duerson, corey widmer etc there is significant costs of the violence of the sport.



that being said, he has not used the best judgment in his free time even if he wasn't breaking any laws or team rules. he is certainly allowed to party and do what he wants in his free time, but it's the details (when he's partied i.e. right before a playoff game, who he'a associated with (manziel) the substances that appeared in the video (appears to be coke) where as a role model and member of the Giants organization, that are irking upper management.



if instagram was around in LT's time, he would never have lasted as long as he did in blue. god only knows what kind of pictures and messages would have been posted during the 80s :)



Jon, agreed. It's the optics of it. Keith : 9:59 am : link The "optics" allowed the media to run with this story to get people all worked up. Optics don't win or lose games, they just create narratives for people to discuss.

Keith JonC : 10:01 am : link There's optics that media runs with, and some of is valid in the perspective of preferring the player demonstrate some level of maturity and being a pro.



I think you're choosing to push back on authority instead.



I don't know Jon, Keith : 10:07 am : link that's a stretch. Quick question for you...do you think other players go away on off days before big games? I'd guess a large portion do. However, a lot of them dont take instragram pictures with Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber.

No team wth too much money wrapped up in one player chitt17 : 10:12 am : link has ever won a super bowl!



Better to spread the dollars around to a bunch of good players, as apposed to most the the dollars to one great player.



Just look at Seattle and Baltimore after the QB's got their huge contracts.



Better to take the Patriots model. Trade players before big pay days. Even Brady is cap friendly.



Plus..... OBJ is and always be a large headache for any club he plays for, much like TO was.

what I find interesting Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:14 am : : 10:14 am : link is that we all may be over-valuing Odell's worth in terms of draft pick compensation. A lot of posters (including myself) felt the two first-round draft picks compensation might not be sufficient depending on how low the picks were (or potentially were with a good team).



But I keep reading/hearing reaction from national pundits who say that is "a lot" to give up for Beckham. Are we over-valuing him when you consider his potential cap hit, ankle injury, off-the-field drama? I don't know.



I am simply raising the issue that our belief in what his value is seems to differ from national pundits.

Keith JonC : 10:24 am : link My issue is they sucked in a big game, period. Because of that, I'm going to call into question his focus and preparation.



It all fits in the same box JonC : 10:27 am : link .

Money Thegratefulhead : 10:27 am : link Everything else is noise. The ONLY reason he gets traded regardless of what anyone says, is if the Giants don't want to pay him what he wants and he says he will hold out until he gets it. The Giants are prepared to offer him more than any receiver has ever been paid or guaranteed, believe that. If he sticks to wanting Garrapolo money, he will get traded and no one will be satisfied with how much we get back in trade because the more he demands in money, the less he is worth in a trade in a salary cap league. That's the fact Jack.

RE: Money Keith : 10:29 am : link

Quote: Everything else is noise. The ONLY reason he gets traded regardless of what anyone says, is if the Giants don't want to pay him what he wants and he says he will hold out until he gets it. The Giants are prepared to offer him more than any receiver has ever been paid or guaranteed, believe that. If he sticks to wanting Garrapolo money, he will get traded and no one will be satisfied with how much we get back in trade because the more he demands in money, the less he is worth in a trade in a salary cap league. That's the fact Jack.



Yeah, but according to hitdog(if I'm interpreting it correctly), it's not about the money. The Giants are willing to pay OBJ. In comment 13892549 Thegratefulhead said:Yeah, but according to hitdog(if I'm interpreting it correctly), it's not about the money. The Giants are willing to pay OBJ.

Interesting discussion but dune69 : 10:31 am : link Bottom line is we have begun negotiations and both sides are working their leverage. There is no doubt that the Giants organization wants Beckham catching td's for many years to come and Beckham wants a very healthy contract. If Beckham has interest in being in NY then he will negotiate and if he wants the bright lights of LA he will hold his price and force the Giants hand. The media drama is fueled by both sides. We see this every year but not with our team.

Garoppolo? Greg from LI : 11:04 am : link Jimmy Garoppolo had thrown about 90 NFL passes before that trade. In what universe is that the equivalent of a three-time Pro Bowl WR, even allowing for the outsized importance of the QB position?

all we have is opinions here and no facts but Jersey55 : 4:43 pm : link I agree with the poster who said that OBJ just might go to the Rams because he is the missing piece of their puzzle and the Rams can afford the terms of a deal like this...

OBJ could put the Rams in the SB TMS : 6:15 pm : link They have to make the deal if possible. DG will make them pay as he should. Thier first this year and their first next year plus another pick or player. MO

