QB Class Wonderlics...

Quote: With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.





But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.

The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.

In comment 13893096 Andy in Boston said:Exactly how I feel about him. I try to never get caught up in the measurables. They seem to rarely come to fruition on how good a player is going to be (at least for a QB). I can't get over the completion %. It is something that rarely improves drastically from college to the pros. If anything it dips. His situation is unique in that the talent around him was garbage. But so was the comp.I listened to Dave-TE's podcast on the QB's. He made a great point that Allen has never had a true QB coach and once he started getting coaching after the season, he improved in all facets of his mechanics. To me, this is the only selling point in terms of the accuracy issues. However, I do not believe it is worth the risk at 1 or 2 especially in a year where you have other options like Darnold, Rosen and Mayfield.Dave-TE mentioned his floor is Blake Bortles and ceiling is sky high. I agree with the ceiling, but I think he ends up more like Bortles than not. The ability to make all the throws, but not enough touch to consistently be accurate. I'm probably wrong, but just what I see and how I feel at this point in time.