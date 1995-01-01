QB Class Wonderlics...

|
Josh Allen: 37
Josh Rosen: 29
Sam Darnold: 28
Baker Mayfield: 25
Lamar Jackson: 13
and in case you're wondering...
An article on Medium did some research on quarterback scores and discovered, "There seems to be a sort of smartness threshold, where the best NFL quarterbacks need to be at least this smart to see success. But once a QB passes that threshold (around a score of 25), their additional smartness has little to no effect on success on the field."
Surprised to see Allen that high.
Andy in Boston said:
39, I believe
got a 39. Link
Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.
Andy in Boston said:
39
Andy in Boston said:
39
When I commented, there was only one reply
Mike in NY said:
| Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.
it's not just book smarts, but how fast you translate the information
it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
Fitzpatrick 48
Gabbert 42
Nassib 41
Wentz 40
Stafford and Kapernick 38
Romo and Luck 37
Bradford 36 Link
UConn4523 said:
| it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
I'd hesitate drafting anyone that scores in the single digits.
With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.
But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.
The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.
I would have pegged Rosen at 40+.
SHO'NUFF said:
Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.
it's not just book smarts, but how fast you translate the information
process information
UConn4523 said:
| it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.
Andy in Boston said:
| With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.
But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.
The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.
Played under center a lot, so fewer dump off passes. Had a lousy team around him.
UConn4523 said:
| it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
FWIW...Marino, Kelly, Bradshaw, Testeverde were, I think , around 15...
The top3 have the physical talent and enough brains.
Mayfield would need to score much higher given his height (brees & wilson both 28s) Wouldn't surprise me if he falls.
bw in dc said:
| I would have pegged Rosen at 40+.
He'll score points with the "jocks" who think he's too smart and arrogant.
In comment 13893106
bw in dc said:
it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
FWIW...Marino, Kelly, Bradshaw, Testeverde were, I think , around 15...
Of course, there’s always outliers. But the score isn’t good and it could support what scouts are dinging him for (processing plays, commanding an offense, making reads, etc.). Some people can also just be bad testers, depends on how you look at it.
UConn4523 said:
|
Of course, there’s always outliers. But the score isn’t good and it could support what scouts are dinging him for (processing plays, commanding an offense, making reads, etc.). Some people can also just be bad testers, depends on how you look at it.
I hear you. I'm not taking a position one way or another, just showing the variability.
Lol
And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants
you've got HOF QBs in the teens, and mediocre QBs in the 40s. Sounds like a great barometer.
Some people need to get away from their fucking moms.
WillVAB said:
| Lol
And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants
Kelly and Marino got similar scores.
jeff57 said:
With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.
But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.
The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.
Played under center a lot, so fewer dump off passes. Had a lousy team around him.
I get some of that....but when is the last time a QB has been drafted in the top 5 from a weak conference/school with average production.
and a lot of us took it. The questions are so basic, I don't understand how anyone can get a low score
SHO'NUFF said:
it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.
The last thing this team needs is an immature player under center.
PatersonPlank said:
| and a lot of us took it. The questions are so basic, I don't understand how anyone can get a low score
Time factor. A lot of those questions took some time. At least I found they did.
jeff57 said:
Lol
And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants
Kelly and Marino got similar scores.
He’s closer to Vince Young than Kelly/Marino.
The guy is a box of rocks and it’s not just the score.
Vegas did...
|2018 NFL Combine Player Props:
Quarterback with highest Wonderlic score:
Josh Allen +130
Josh Rosen +225
Sam Darnold +400
Baker Mayfield +500
Lamar Jackson +1000
Go Terps said:
| Some people need to get away from their fucking moms.
NFL Network : I thnk they said his mom is his agent. Ut Oh....... lol
Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.
UConn4523 said:
| it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
Jackson is going to drop like a stone. He has not handled this whole process very well.
I think Allen is going top 5 for sure. (Maybe even as early as number two, just sayin...could happen.)
QB prospect than Lamar Jackson.
Milton said:
| Vegas did...
2018 NFL Combine Player Props:
Quarterback with highest Wonderlic score:
Josh Allen +130
Josh Rosen +225
Sam Darnold +400
Baker Mayfield +500
Lamar Jackson +1000
That's fair. I guess folks just don't talk about Josh Allen's intelligence. They don't stop yapping about his arm long enough I guess.
Go Terps said:
| Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.
Yeah Terps, wasnt very impressed with his pro day either, Yeah the whole mom thing, then I get that Eli Apple feeling, lol
Jason Cambell 23
Daunte Culpepper 18
Matt Leinart 35
Rex Grossman 29
Byron Leftwich 25
Patrick Ramsey 32
Brady Quinn 29
Kyle Boller 27
Jeff George 10
JP Losman 31
Vince Young 15
David Carr 24
Tim Couch 22
Akili Smith 37
JaMarcus Russell 24
Ryan Leaf 27
LeftHook said:
Yeah Terps, wasnt very impressed with his pro day either, Yeah the whole mom thing, then I get that Eli Apple feeling, lol
Had the same Apple thoughts...I actually thought LJ looked pretty solid today. I was surprised how smooth he looked under center...
Isn't he the QB that has questionable 'processing' issues?
A % of this test is to address rapid processing for 'reads'.
Mayfield's score seems to support the same concern evaluators have about him.
I still think Jackson can be really good given a team that runs an offense suited to his strengths, but the whole thing with his mom is very troubling.
Go Terps said:
| Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.
It's a nice gesture and all, but this is a business and you should be represented professionally. I'm surprised his mom even agreed, I don't care how business savvy she is. You hire an agent with experience. Disappointing
Go Terps said:
| I still think Jackson can be really good given a team that runs an offense suited to his strengths, but the whole thing with his mom is very troubling.
I'm not counting him out. He's such a unique athlete and Petrino says he's very coachable and a hard worker. I know this is cliche, but he really needs the right environment. For some reason I could see Belichick rolling the dice and putting him into the McDaniels Lab...
BigBlue4You09 said:
Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.
It's a nice gesture and all, but this is a business and you should be represented professionally. I'm surprised his mom even agreed, I don't care how business savvy she is. You hire an agent with experience. Disappointing
Because of the slotting, some of these guys don't think they need an agent to negotiate a rookie contract for them, but a good agent does more than just negotiate deals for their clients.
jeff57 said:
| Fitzpatrick 48
Gabbert 42
Nassib 41
Wentz 40
Stafford and Kapernick 38
Romo and Luck 37
Bradford 36 Link - ( New Window )
Ha! Fitz went to Harvard. Figures.
SHO'NUFF said:
it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.
If the Giants pass on a QB in the first, and OBJ is not traded, I'm guessing they don't QB after the first. Most likely they go OL in the 2nd to block for Eli and open holes for their shinny new toy. The OL still has a way to go to become respectable, and FA options are slim.
bw in dc said:
| I would have pegged Rosen at 40+.
Maybe he's only half-Jewish?
Andy in Boston said:
| With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.
But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.
The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.
Exactly how I feel about him. I try to never get caught up in the measurables. They seem to rarely come to fruition on how good a player is going to be (at least for a QB). I can't get over the completion %. It is something that rarely improves drastically from college to the pros. If anything it dips. His situation is unique in that the talent around him was garbage. But so was the comp.
I listened to Dave-TE's podcast on the QB's. He made a great point that Allen has never had a true QB coach and once he started getting coaching after the season, he improved in all facets of his mechanics. To me, this is the only selling point in terms of the accuracy issues. However, I do not believe it is worth the risk at 1 or 2 especially in a year where you have other options like Darnold, Rosen and Mayfield.
Dave-TE mentioned his floor is Blake Bortles and ceiling is sky high. I agree with the ceiling, but I think he ends up more like Bortles than not. The ability to make all the throws, but not enough touch to consistently be accurate. I'm probably wrong, but just what I see and how I feel at this point in time.
bw in dc said:
I still think Jackson can be really good given a team that runs an offense suited to his strengths, but the whole thing with his mom is very troubling.
I'm not counting him out. He's such a unique athlete and Petrino says he's very coachable and a hard worker. I know this is cliche, but he really needs the right environment. For some reason I could see Belichick rolling the dice and putting him into the McDaniels Lab...
Maybe if the coach can come up with a playbook in pictures and crayon
Daunte Culpepper 18 -- had enough good stuff to avoid the bust label
Rex Grossman 29 -- performed as you might expect given talent level
David Carr 24 -- went to team that didn't seem to care how much they protected him
Tim Couch 22 -- simply got hurt as he was starting to make good progress
Beer Man said:
it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.
good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.
If the Giants pass on a QB in the first, and OBJ is not traded, I'm guessing they don't QB after the first. Most likely they go OL in the 2nd to block for Eli and open holes for their shinny new toy. The OL still has a way to go to become respectable, and FA options are slim.
I'm not an asshat, but I wouldn't sleep on Chubb as the pick either.
bw in dc said:
Yeah Terps, wasnt very impressed with his pro day either, Yeah the whole mom thing, then I get that Eli Apple feeling, lol
Had the same Apple thoughts...I actually thought LJ looked pretty solid today. I was surprised how smooth he looked under center...
Didnt like the deep throws so much, the tight spirals werent all there, over threw on some short routes, did look smooth though. But the whole mom on the sideline hovering, worrys me the most. I want to see this kid from
Fla International QB Alex McGough, very curious
about 10 years ago showing Oline scores were higher than Dline.
or maybe that was Vince Young.
Clearly I'd be a great QB.
about 10 years ago showing Oline scores were higher than Dline.
or maybe that was Vince Young.
Clearly I'd be a great QB.
Keith said:
| Clearly I'd be a great QB.
That's not what people are saying.
Low scores have not correlated with success at QB.
Keith said:
| Clearly I'd be a great QB.
Send the results to Cleveland. They might draft you.
Keith said:
| Clearly I'd be a great QB.
You're as self-proclaimed as your favorite player... ;)
WillVAB said:
|
Maybe if the coach can come up with a playbook in pictures and crayon
You kid, but with the advent of these signal placards in the college ranks I would not be surprised - at all - if that is the next wave in the NFL...
LeftHook said:
|
Didnt like the deep throws so much, the tight spirals werent all there, over threw on some short routes, did look smooth though. But the whole mom on the sideline hovering, worrys me the most. I want to see this kid from
Fla International QB Alex McGough, very curious
Maybe a bit too much air under some of the deep balls. I thought he hit a lot of the receivers in stride and on the numbers at a fairly high rate. God, he's really good rolling out, too. Very natural. A tremendous turn of foot...
LJ's lackadaisical nature is a bit bothersome in these workouts. Didn't see it though during live fire. Maybe he's one of these types who really kicks it in when the lights are on. Unfortunately, you can't have that in the pros. You always have to be on...
I don't know how to process the mom things yet. But I think it's reasonable to conclude it's likely not the bst choice...
But yes, anything under a 20 at QB concerns me.
probably cost him a few points on the Wonderlic by itself -- I'm sure actual agents prep their clients for it well.
Chip said:
on the German Vonderlic?
WillVAB said:
| Lol
And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants
He’s getting bad advise. Didn’t hire an agent, didn’t hire a training and didn’t prepare for the test. He’s mom is acting as his manager. Total shame for such a good kid and great athletic.
QB bunch, and looked to be the best of them all?!
Brad Kaaya, Miami 34
Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh (former Tennessee) 32
Trevor Knight, Texas A&M 30
Josh Dobbs, Tennessee 29
DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 28
CJ Beathard, Iowa 26
Mitchell Trubisky, UNC 25
Davis Webb, Cal 25
Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 24
Chad Kelly, Ole Miss 22
Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech 21
Deshaun Watson, Clemson 20
Keith said:
| Clearly I'd be a great QB.
What did you get on the first two tries?
J/k
prdave73 said:
| QB bunch, and looked to be the best of them all?!
Brad Kaaya, Miami 34
Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh (former Tennessee) 32
Trevor Knight, Texas A&M 30
Josh Dobbs, Tennessee 29
DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 28
CJ Beathard, Iowa 26
Mitchell Trubisky, UNC 25g
Davis Webb, Cal 25
Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 24
Chad Kelly, Ole Miss 22
Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech 21
Deshaun Watson, Clemson 20
Smarts aren't going to make you a great QB without the talent. However, high intelligence can help you maximize the talent you do have.
That's why Brad Kaaya isn't setting the league on fire, it's because he does not possess great talent.
At least in LJ's case, he can run fast. Don't need to be smart to do that.
prdave73 said:
| QB bunch, and looked to be the best of them all?!
Brad Kaaya, Miami 34
Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh (former Tennessee) 32
Trevor Knight, Texas A&M 30
Josh Dobbs, Tennessee 29
DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 28
CJ Beathard, Iowa 26
Mitchell Trubisky, UNC 25
Davis Webb, Cal 25
Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 24
Chad Kelly, Ole Miss 22
Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech 21
Deshaun Watson, Clemson 20
People really don't understand outliers.
It's entirely possible that Jackson will be a good, even great, NFL QB. It's just less likely if there is an intelligence gap as suggested by his Wonderlic score.