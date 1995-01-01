QB Class Wonderlics... V.I.G. : 3/29/2018 2:25 pm Quote:

Josh Allen: 37

Josh Rosen: 29

Sam Darnold: 28

Baker Mayfield: 25

Lamar Jackson: 13



and in case you're wondering...



Quote:

An article on Medium did some research on quarterback scores and discovered, "There seems to be a sort of smartness threshold, where the best NFL quarterbacks need to be at least this smart to see success. But once a QB passes that threshold (around a score of 25), their additional smartness has little to no effect on success on the field."



Wow jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:27 pm : Surprised to see Allen that high.

RE: anyone know Saos1n : 3/29/2018 2:27 pm :

Quote: what Eli's was?



39, I believe

Book smarts Mike in NY : 3/29/2018 2:28 pm : Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.

RE: anyone know HoodieGelo : 3/29/2018 2:28 pm :

Quote: what Eli's was?



39

RE: anyone know jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:28 pm :

Quote: what Eli's was?

39

whoops HoodieGelo : 3/29/2018 2:29 pm : When I commented, there was only one reply

RE: Book smarts SHO'NUFF : 3/29/2018 2:29 pm :

Quote: Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.



it's not just book smarts, but how fast you translate the information

Another hit for Jackson UConn4523 : 3/29/2018 2:31 pm : it's the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.

Some other QB scores jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:31 pm : link

Gabbert 42

Nassib 41

Wentz 40

Stafford and Kapernick 38

Romo and Luck 37

Bradford 36

RE: Another hit for Jackson giants#1 : 3/29/2018 2:34 pm :

Quote: it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.



I'd hesitate drafting anyone that scores in the single digits.

teams are probably really impressed Andy in Boston : 3/29/2018 2:34 pm : link With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.





But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.

The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.

RE: RE: Book smarts SHO'NUFF : 3/29/2018 2:35 pm :

Quote: In comment 13893074 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





Doesn't always translate to being able to read a defense or master a playbook, but an extreme on either end is noticeable.







it's not just book smarts, but how fast you translate the information



process information

RE: Another hit for Jackson SHO'NUFF : 3/29/2018 2:37 pm :

Quote: it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.



good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.

RE: teams are probably really impressed jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:37 pm :

Quote: With Allen's arm strength, wonderlic and what seems to be a quick improvement on his mechanics with the tutelage of Jordan Palmer.





But....they have to be concerned with his play at Wyoming.

The fact that he didn't really even come close to dominating there....and having somewhat average #'s....I just can't imagine drafting him at #1.



Played under center a lot, so fewer dump off passes. Had a lousy team around him.

RE: Another hit for Jackson bw in dc : 3/29/2018 2:38 pm :

Quote: it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.



FWIW...Marino, Kelly, Bradshaw, Testeverde were, I think , around 15...

the 25 minimum threshold makes a lot of sense to me FWIW V.I.G. : 3/29/2018 2:38 pm : link The top3 have the physical talent and enough brains.



Mayfield would need to score much higher given his height (brees & wilson both 28s) Wouldn't surprise me if he falls.

RE: Wow... jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:41 pm :

Quote: I would have pegged Rosen at 40+.



He'll score points with the "jocks" who think he's too smart and arrogant.

RE: RE: Another hit for Jackson UConn4523 : 3/29/2018 2:42 pm :

Quote: In comment 13893085 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.







FWIW...Marino, Kelly, Bradshaw, Testeverde were, I think , around 15...



Of course, there's always outliers. But the score isn't good and it could support what scouts are dinging him for (processing plays, commanding an offense, making reads, etc.). Some people can also just be bad testers, depends on how you look at it.

RE: RE: RE: Another hit for Jackson bw in dc : 3/29/2018 2:46 pm :

Of course, there’s always outliers. But the score isn’t good and it could support what scouts are dinging him for (processing plays, commanding an offense, making reads, etc.). Some people can also just be bad testers, depends on how you look at it.



I hear you. I'm not taking a position one way or another, just showing the variability.



In comment 13893114 UConn4523 said:I hear you. I'm not taking a position one way or another, just showing the variability.

Lamar Jackson WillVAB : 3/29/2018 2:46 pm : link Lol



And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants

So AcidTest : 3/29/2018 2:46 pm : you've got HOF QBs in the teens, and mediocre QBs in the 40s. Sounds like a great barometer.

Jackson having a brutal run up to the draft Go Terps : 3/29/2018 2:47 pm : Some people need to get away from their fucking moms.

RE: Lamar Jackson jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:48 pm :

Quote: Lol



And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants



Kelly and Marino got similar scores.

I think it was last year someone posted the Wonderlic test on here PatersonPlank : 3/29/2018 2:49 pm : and a lot of us took it. The questions are so basic, I don't understand how anyone can get a low score

RE: RE: Another hit for Jackson Jay on the Island : 3/29/2018 2:49 pm :

Quote: In comment 13893085 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.







good, to the 2nd round for us... after we draft Saquon.

The last thing this team needs is an immature player under center.

RE: I think it was last year someone posted the Wonderlic test on here jeff57 : 3/29/2018 2:50 pm :

Quote: and a lot of us took it. The questions are so basic, I don't understand how anyone can get a low score



Time factor. A lot of those questions took some time. At least I found they did.

RE: RE: Lamar Jackson WillVAB : 3/29/2018 2:52 pm :

Quote: In comment 13893126 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Lol



And some people want this idiot to be the next QB of the Giants







Kelly and Marino got similar scores.



He’s closer to Vince Young than Kelly/Marino.



He's closer to Vince Young than Kelly/Marino.The guy is a box of rocks and it's not just the score.

RE: Jackson having a brutal run up to the draft LeftHook : 3/29/2018 2:55 pm :

Quote: Some people need to get away from their fucking moms.



NFL Network : I thnk they said his mom is his agent. Ut Oh....... lol

LeftHook Go Terps : 3/29/2018 2:57 pm : Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.

RE: Another hit for Jackson Emil : 3/29/2018 2:57 pm :

Quote: it’s the only position where the Wonderlic holds weight. I can see Jackson falling hard.



Jackson is going to drop like a stone. He has not handled this whole process very well.



Jackson is going to drop like a stone. He has not handled this whole process very well.I think Allen is going top 5 for sure. (Maybe even as early as number two, just sayin...could happen.)

The Wonderlic isn't a "book smarts" test although good test takers Ivan15 : 3/29/2018 2:59 pm : do better

Coming out of high school, Anquon Boldin was a much better Ivan15 : 3/29/2018 3:03 pm : QB prospect than Lamar Jackson.

RE: LeftHook LeftHook : 3/29/2018 3:05 pm :

Quote: Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.

Yeah Terps, wasnt very impressed with his pro day either, Yeah the whole mom thing, then I get that Eli Apple feeling, lol

First round busts V.I.G. : 3/29/2018 3:09 pm : link Jason Cambell 23

Daunte Culpepper 18

Matt Leinart 35

Rex Grossman 29

Byron Leftwich 25

Patrick Ramsey 32

Brady Quinn 29

Kyle Boller 27

Jeff George 10

JP Losman 31

Vince Young 15

David Carr 24

Tim Couch 22

Akili Smith 37

JaMarcus Russell 24

Ryan Leaf 27



Surprising on Allen. old man : 3/29/2018 3:10 pm : link Isn't he the QB that has questionable 'processing' issues?

A % of this test is to address rapid processing for 'reads'.

Mayfield's score seems to support the same concern evaluators have about him.

bw Go Terps : 3/29/2018 3:16 pm : I still think Jackson can be really good given a team that runs an offense suited to his strengths, but the whole thing with his mom is very troubling.

RE: LeftHook BigBlue4You09 : 3/29/2018 3:18 pm :

Quote: Yup. Nightmare. I've been a big supporter of his because I loved his game in college, but reading today that his mom is his agent...yeah I wouldn't draft that guy.



It's a nice gesture and all, but this is a business and you should be represented professionally. I'm surprised his mom even agreed, I don't care how business savvy she is. You hire an agent with experience. Disappointing

RE: bw bw in dc : 3/29/2018 3:23 pm :

Quote: I still think Jackson can be really good given a team that runs an offense suited to his strengths, but the whole thing with his mom is very troubling.



I'm not counting him out. He's such a unique athlete and Petrino says he's very coachable and a hard worker. I know this is cliche, but he really needs the right environment. For some reason I could see Belichick rolling the dice and putting him into the McDaniels Lab...

Bust is a strong word for these guys Pep22 : 3/29/2018 3:38 pm : link

Daunte Culpepper 18 -- had enough good stuff to avoid the bust label



Rex Grossman 29 -- performed as you might expect given talent level



David Carr 24 -- went to team that didn't seem to care how much they protected him

Tim Couch 22 -- simply got hurt as he was starting to make good progress



I read a story mrvax : 3/29/2018 3:52 pm : about 10 years ago showing Oline scores were higher than Dline.



Didn't McNabb get like 7? SHO'NUFF : 3/29/2018 4:02 pm : or maybe that was Vince Young.

I just got a 38. Keith : 3/29/2018 4:05 pm : Clearly I'd be a great QB.

So, we can expect Cincinnati to select barens : 3/29/2018 4:31 pm : Lamar Jackson?

Marino got a 13 TD : 3/29/2018 4:47 pm : But yes, anything under a 20 at QB concerns me.

Jackson choosing his mom as an agent santacruzom : 3/29/2018 4:49 pm : probably cost him a few points on the Wonderlic by itself -- I'm sure actual agents prep their clients for it well.

I only got a 36 - maybe I should try LT? PatersonPlank : 3/29/2018 5:04 pm :

Deshaun Watson scored the lowest out of last years prdave73 : 3/29/2018 8:18 pm : link QB bunch, and looked to be the best of them all?!





Brad Kaaya, Miami 34

Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh (former Tennessee) 32

Trevor Knight, Texas A&M 30

Josh Dobbs, Tennessee 29

DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 28

CJ Beathard, Iowa 26

Mitchell Trubisky, UNC 25

Davis Webb, Cal 25

Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 24

Chad Kelly, Ole Miss 22

Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech 21

Deshaun Watson, Clemson 20



