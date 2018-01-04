What The Hell Happened to Paul Perkins? Brown Recluse : 3/30/2018 8:19 am































Are you kidding me? Where was this guy last year? And will we see him in 2018?

This is from 2016:Are you kidding me? Where was this guy last year? And will we see him in 2018?

RE: Man...aint that Brown Recluse : 3/30/2018 8:29 am : link

Quote: THE TRUTH!



It looks like Ahmad Bradshaw and Tiki Barber had a baby. In comment 13893865 Neckbone1333 said:It looks like Ahmad Bradshaw and Tiki Barber had a baby.

Don't know what happen early in the 2017 season Beer Man : 3/30/2018 8:35 am : link prior to his injury. He looked slower and less decisive. When he came back after the injury, he looked much better on the few carries that he received

Another Jerry Reese Gem... the mike : 3/30/2018 8:37 am : link Two of the worst moments of watching day three of the draft in 2016...



1. "...with the 149th pick of the 2016 draft, the New York Giants select RUNNING BACK... (Yaaaaaay - They are taking Jordan Howard! We will have a running game again!) ...Paul Perkins (WHO?)"



2. "...with the 150th pick of the 2016 draft, the Chicago Bears select RUNNING BACK... (Noooooooooo - please, not the very next pick????) ...Jordan Howard (Yup - Mwaaaaaa Mwaaaaaa!)"





If Giants take Barkley, I don't think Perkins makes this team...

While he's capable of more than he showed in 2017... Big Blue Blogger : 3/30/2018 8:40 am : link ... Perkins may simply be a one-trick pony. He isn't big or fast. He isn't especially quick or explosive, and he doesn't seem to have the Tiki/Ward knack for turning a short catch upfield and moving the chains.



He has a gorgeous jump-cut, which is visible in several of those clips. That talent produces some "wow" highlights when it works, but an NFL running back can't really live on that one move.

I'll tell you what happened RobCrossRiver56 : 3/30/2018 8:42 am : link

Mac a Slick decided at some point that the defunct OL was going to block man up with no help. The running back was to find the hole on their own.



No Fullback lead, although he was on the bench then cut.



No Tight End to chip and help out the tackles, although he was on the bench too.



Predictable play calling.





Coaching Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/30/2018 8:44 am : link I really think coaching and scheme were major factors affecting many players.

Perkins djstat : 3/30/2018 8:48 am : link Was anointed the starter in the off season. He looked out of shape. He was a good draft pick IMO as I saw him play college ball. He could block and run and catch. 2017: Bad Scheme, bad line, bad coach, bad luck.

Combination giantsFC : 3/30/2018 8:51 am : link Of lack of NFL talent, lack of blocking, lack of good play calling and sadly possibly lack of desire to put the extra effort in to hit the next level.



But maybe this year is different

As AcidTest : 3/30/2018 8:52 am : link others have said, a bad OL and scheme hurt Perkins, but if we draft Barkley, I wouldn't be surprised to see him traded on draft day.

RE: Another Jerry Reese Gem... Moose and Fury : 3/30/2018 8:54 am : link

Quote: Two of the worst moments of watching day three of the draft in 2016...



1. "...with the 149th pick of the 2016 draft, the New York Giants select RUNNING BACK... (Yaaaaaay - They are taking Jordan Howard! We will have a running game again!) ...Paul Perkins (WHO?)"



2. "...with the 150th pick of the 2016 draft, the Chicago Bears select RUNNING BACK... (Noooooooooo - please, not the very next pick????) ...Jordan Howard (Yup - Mwaaaaaa Mwaaaaaa!)"





If Giants take Barkley, I don't think Perkins makes this team...



This is such a "hindsight guy" post. If you followed the draft enough to the point where you would have "loved" the Howard pick, you definitely heard of Paul Perkins. They were rated very similarly in terms of RB rankings (3rd to 5th round types) but just had different styles of play. Howard also had an injury history. The pick was fine at the time; of course looking back we would've rather taken Howard but the pick was a good value pick when it was made. In comment 13893881 the mike said:This is such a "hindsight guy" post. If you followed the draft enough to the point where you would have "loved" the Howard pick, you definitely heard of Paul Perkins. They were rated very similarly in terms of RB rankings (3rd to 5th round types) but just had different styles of play. Howard also had an injury history. The pick was fine at the time; of course looking back we would've rather taken Howard but the pick was a good value pick when it was made.

Wait I thought the BBI braintrust JCin332 : 3/30/2018 8:54 am : link consensus was Eli couldn't throw a screen pass...

RE: Wait I thought the BBI braintrust mattlawson : 3/30/2018 9:13 am : link

Quote: consensus was Eli couldn't throw a screen pass...





Gilbride pre-2012 used them a lot. Eli was in a much better rhythm with them back then. Now it looks like he’s taking a thick dump and happy to be rid of it In comment 13893904 JCin332 said:Gilbride pre-2012 used them a lot. Eli was in a much better rhythm with them back then. Now it looks like he’s taking a thick dump and happy to be rid of it

This.... Doomster : 3/30/2018 9:22 am : link I'll tell you what happened

RobCrossRiver56 : 8:42 am : link : reply



Mac a Slick decided at some point that the defunct OL was going to block man up with no help. The running back was to find the hole on their own.



No Fullback lead, although he was on the bench then cut.



No Tight End to chip and help out the tackles, although he was on the bench too.







and this....



Perkins

djstat : 8:48 am : link : reply

Was anointed the starter in the off season. He looked out of shape. He was a good draft pick IMO as I saw him play college ball. He could block and run and catch. 2017: Bad Scheme, bad line, bad coach, bad luck.



Predictable play calling.







Perkins is a more rotational runner, than your starting RB.....I have no idea what happened...did it go to his head that he was just handed the job by Mac? But also, Solari's line at the beginning of the season just flat out sucked in the running game...add play calling, remember Gallman's sweep against the Eagles?



I hope he shows up for camp with more determination and in shape....

RE: RE: Another Jerry Reese Gem... the mike : 3/30/2018 9:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13893881 the mike said:





Quote:





Two of the worst moments of watching day three of the draft in 2016...



1. "...with the 149th pick of the 2016 draft, the New York Giants select RUNNING BACK... (Yaaaaaay - They are taking Jordan Howard! We will have a running game again!) ...Paul Perkins (WHO?)"



2. "...with the 150th pick of the 2016 draft, the Chicago Bears select RUNNING BACK... (Noooooooooo - please, not the very next pick????) ...Jordan Howard (Yup - Mwaaaaaa Mwaaaaaa!)"





If Giants take Barkley, I don't think Perkins makes this team...







This is such a "hindsight guy" post. If you followed the draft enough to the point where you would have "loved" the Howard pick, you definitely heard of Paul Perkins. They were rated very similarly in terms of RB rankings (3rd to 5th round types) but just had different styles of play. Howard also had an injury history. The pick was fine at the time; of course looking back we would've rather taken Howard but the pick was a good value pick when it was made.



That pick was exactly what has plagued the Giants since 2011-2012 and what is driving the debates on this site. Idiotic personnel choices. It was never about Gilbride or Coughlin or Eli or any other distraction inducing issue. It has always been about downright stupid personnel moves... I can assure you, my television set just about landed down the block at the moment this happened... I was at the Michigan v Indiana game in 2015 and thought that Howard should have been rated a first or second round guy... watch the film and I defy you to find anything in Perkins' repertoire that comes close to that kind of performance... It's not about RB rankings - Howard is courageous and a gamer and fights every minute for his team... any scout could have seen that. I get the injury issue, but like Todd Gurley with his ACL, if you wanted a running back in that draft, you take Jordan Howard. Period. Especially in the fifth round!!! My God!!!! I would have loved nothing more than seeing Perkins shine but the last two years have only confirmed my worst fears that he is not going to make it in this league... So of course performance works in hindsight - but hopefully the era of dumb personnel decision making is behind us... In comment 13893903 Moose and Fury said:That pick was exactly what has plagued the Giants since 2011-2012 and what is driving the debates on this site. Idiotic personnel choices. It was never about Gilbride or Coughlin or Eli or any other distraction inducing issue. It has always been about downright stupid personnel moves... I can assure you, my television set just about landed down the block at the moment this happened... I was at the Michigan v Indiana game in 2015 and thought that Howard should have been rated a first or second round guy... watch the film and I defy you to find anything in Perkins' repertoire that comes close to that kind of performance... It's not about RB rankings - Howard is courageous and a gamer and fights every minute for his team... any scout could have seen that. I get the injury issue, but like Todd Gurley with his ACL, if you wanted a running back in that draft, you take Jordan Howard. Period. Especially in the fifth round!!! My God!!!! I would have loved nothing more than seeing Perkins shine but the last two years have only confirmed my worst fears that he is not going to make it in this league... So of course performance works in hindsight - but hopefully the era of dumb personnel decision making is behind us...

I think we will see a different Perkins this year. Improved line and a Ivan15 : 3/30/2018 9:23 am : link better offensive scheme.

Injury slowed him down, he looked tentative afterwards JonC : 3/30/2018 9:25 am : link he looked like he had dead legs, it could've been the tentativeness.

im sorry but ArcadeSlumlord : 3/30/2018 9:28 am : link shitty scheme, no oline or not, these guys are paid nfl professionals and looked like extreme dog shit all season long. Where is the talent to make a play?! These hacks shouldnt be on anyone's roster. I'd take an old beatup Sproles over the garbage at tailback. Id draft Barkely AND another guy. We need a major talent boost at the position that moves the chains.

Anyone else notice that his jump cuts CT Charlie : 3/30/2018 9:32 am : link always go to the left? Plants right, cuts left.

Its been mentioned gmen9892 : 3/30/2018 9:32 am : link By several analysts and scouts that McAdoo's running scheme was the worst in the league and that most RBs would struggle in it. From what we have seen since 2014, I cant disagree with that.



If we dont draft a running back, which would be a surprise, Perk should be a significant piece of the rotation. He has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Gallman, Stewart, Perk wouldnt be the end of the world, provided we upgrade the RG spot in the draft.

RE: I think we will see a different Perkins this year. Improved line and a the mike : 3/30/2018 9:38 am : link

Quote: better offensive scheme.



Perkins is fine as long as he is able to juke a defender to miss... the problem is, he has trouble breaking tackles and he doesn't have breakaway speed... the NFL is too fast a league for a running back to thrive if he can't outrun defenders and break tackles.... In comment 13893954 Ivan15 said:Perkins is fine as long as he is able to juke a defender to miss... the problem is, he has trouble breaking tackles and he doesn't have breakaway speed... the NFL is too fast a league for a running back to thrive if he can't outrun defenders and break tackles....

I started Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2018 9:50 am : : 3/30/2018 9:50 am : link a thread on this a month or two ago...



Perkins looked like a very promising player after his rookie season. At the very least, a decent change of pace back. What the hell happened indeed.

Clean state GeoMan999 : 3/30/2018 10:02 am : link I think he will make a comeback, although it is a crowded RB group.

RE: Clean state Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2018 10:05 am : : 3/30/2018 10:05 am : link

Quote: I think he will make a comeback, although it is a crowded RB group.



Don't equate numbers with talent. I have high hopes for Gallman but there isn't much there. In comment 13894027 GeoMan999 said:Don't equate numbers with talent. I have high hopes for Gallman but there isn't much there.

RE: Perkins Beer Man : 3/30/2018 10:07 am : link

Quote: Was anointed the starter in the off season. He looked out of shape. He was a good draft pick IMO as I saw him play college ball. He could block and run and catch. 2017: Bad Scheme, bad line, bad coach, bad luck. +1 In comment 13893889 djstat said:+1

A number of factors Andrew in Austin : 3/30/2018 10:11 am : link What stood out to me was that he looked out of shape early in the season. I wonder if he was trying to bulk up to take on a more regular load or frankly if he thought he already wrapped up the position and didn't work that hard. Our crappy OL and run scheme probably didn't help either.

I think his biggest problem is leatherneck570 : 3/30/2018 10:13 am : link his name. Paul Perkins? That’s not the name of an NFL RB, Paul Perkins is your local tax attorney.



He needs a good nickname.

RE: I think his biggest problem is Lurts : 3/30/2018 10:29 am : link

Quote: his name. Paul Perkins? That’s not the name of an NFL RB, Paul Perkins is your local tax attorney.



He needs a good nickname.



Pitter-patter? Plotz? In comment 13894047 leatherneck570 said:Pitter-patter? Plotz?

Hopefully DG will do more to get the o-line ready Ira : 3/30/2018 10:36 am : link and we'll see what Perkins and Gallman can do behind decent blocking with a good offensive scheme.

Was very indecisive Peppers : 3/30/2018 10:36 am : link between the tackles. The other two backs weren't. I like Perkins I think he can be good he just can't be indecisive.

eh, Tiki had a promising rookie season in 1997 Greg from LI : 3/30/2018 10:36 am : link followed by a terrible 1998, though not as bad as Perkins' 2017. We'll see what he's got this year in what hopefully is a much better offensive scheme than he's been stuck with so far.

. arcarsenal : 3/30/2018 10:43 am : link This is what happened:



The idiot coach handed OL jobs out like candy without competition and put one of the worst possible configurations on the field to start the year.



To compound the issue, he absolutely refused to try establishing the run before he realized he shouldn't be handling playcalling. In the first 3-4 games of the season, we ran the ball on consecutive plays like 3 times total. Not making that up or exaggerating, either.



Before injuries to shlubs like Bobby Hart, Perkins also got hurt - so when the OL had to reconfigure by default and we put Fluker in and swung Pugh outside, Perkins got banged up @ TB and never benefitted from the change in playcalling or better run blocking when Sullivan took over.



He just never had a shot this past season. He was getting hit in the backfield on most run plays, the run calls were coming at extremely predictable times, and the pass game was completely dysfunctional to the point where the run game just had no chance at all.



That's what happened to Paul Perkins.



Or at least, if you ask me...

I think we are going to see a significantly better O line AnyoneButPhilly : 3/30/2018 10:44 am : link in 2018. Seems like guys like Perkins and Gallman don't necissarily have the power to move the pile but if the line can get them to that second level, they are going to be trouble for defenses

We got upset old man : 3/30/2018 10:47 am : link When TC sat the kids then the doghouse.

Seems Mc carried on the tradition, squared.

There comes a point when you have to make a fair evaluation; really hard to evaluate a guy sitting on a bench, even if you know he needs to be cut.

'17 would have been a great opportunity to showcase at 1-10/2-11, a la Webb.

RE: Anyone else notice that his jump cuts Big Blue Blogger : 3/30/2018 10:48 am : link Quote: always go to the left? Plants right, cuts left. That is a GREAT point. I went back to a bunch of additional clips, and you are absolutely correct. When he cuts right, it's a completely different move, and much less dramatic one.



I wonder if part of his problem in 2017 was that film study revealed his reliance on that move, and defenders started anticipating it by cheating to PP's left when he was contained. CT Charlie said:That is a GREAT point. I went back to a bunch of additional clips, and you are absolutely correct. When he cuts right, it's a completely different move, and much less dramatic one.I wonder if part of his problem in 2017 was that film study revealed his reliance on that move, and defenders started anticipating it by cheating to PP's left when he was contained.

If they take a QB Dave on the UWS : 3/30/2018 10:52 am : link I would look for both Perkins and Gallman to be very productive with a better scheme and playbook. I suspect everyone would be pleasantly surprised.

RE: RE: I think his biggest problem is leatherneck570 : 3/30/2018 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13894047 leatherneck570 said:





Quote:





his name. Paul Perkins? That’s not the name of an NFL RB, Paul Perkins is your local tax attorney.



He needs a good nickname.







Pitter-patter? Plotz?



Smash Jackson. In comment 13894074 Lurts said:Smash Jackson.

RE: We got upset HomerJones45 : 3/30/2018 11:16 am : link

Quote: When TC sat the kids then the doghouse.

Seems Mc carried on the tradition, squared.

There comes a point when you have to make a fair evaluation; really hard to evaluate a guy sitting on a bench, even if you know he needs to be cut.

'17 would have been a great opportunity to showcase at 1-10/2-11, a la Webb. A BBI myth. It should be obvious to anyone at this point that the "kids" sat because they weren't any good.



Perkins is a role player and a role player isn't going to look any good playing in a Mickey Mouse offensive scheme coached by an idiot. Shurmer is at least a professional coach- maybe he can find a role for Perkins. In comment 13894111 old man said:A BBI myth. It should be obvious to anyone at this point that the "kids" sat because they weren't any good.Perkins is a role player and a role player isn't going to look any good playing in a Mickey Mouse offensive scheme coached by an idiot. Shurmer is at least a professional coach- maybe he can find a role for Perkins.

I am still good with Perkins. His second half of 2016 Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2018 11:29 am : link showed plenty of upside.



The 2017 Offensive trainwreck blame goes out with many parties but lets at least give some "hall passes" to younger guys on the roster that have shown talent.





He hesitated 1-2 yards from the line and the hole in 2017 Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/30/2018 11:31 am : link Just looked like he lost all confidence in himself and the OL. Whether that is injury, coaching, weight.... hard to know. But he was no longer decisive at all. I think Mac panicked and didn't let him work his way through it -- not that he necessarily deserved that.



It's really hard to know how much the predictability and stubbornness of the last head coach affected a lot of these players. I hope I never hear the words "heavy-handed team" again.

RE: Wait I thought the BBI braintrust Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2018 11:31 am : link

Quote: consensus was Eli couldn't throw a screen pass...



No, he can throw one. He just sucks at it... In comment 13893904 JCin332 said:No, he can throw one. He just sucks at it...

I don't see enough speed from Perkins or power DennyInDenville : 3/30/2018 11:38 am : link Same with Gallman. I think one of Gallman or Perkins can become a great #2 if they gain power. Gallman looks like the guy, he runs way tougher and harder then Perkins. Similar attributes though.

I know elite speed isn't necessary as a RB , but even Jacobs and Bradshaw had that fast 5th, 6th gears that could outrun anyone .



Perkins doesn't hit top speed right away and when he does hit top speed, he's much slower then you'd like. He doesn't have Bradshaws top end speed, he doesn't have Bradshaws power either.



I don't like Perkins. I like Gallman, I don't love either.



I want Barkley, if not then I want an athletic stout back in the mid-late rounds 3-7

What Denny said. Red Dog : 3/30/2018 12:43 pm : link I like Wayne Train. I didn't think Perkins was a good pick when they made it.



Would not be at all surprised if Perkins is not on the team by opening day.

RE: RE: Wait I thought the BBI braintrust JCin332 : 3/30/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13893904 JCin332 said:





Quote:





consensus was Eli couldn't throw a screen pass...







No, he can throw one. He just sucks at it...



Lol exhibit one...dont ever change bro... In comment 13894171 Jimmy Googs said:Lol exhibit one...dont ever change bro...

what happened to Perkins is a simple answer Jersey55 : 4/1/2018 10:37 am : link MACADOO.....

RE: RE: RE: Another Jerry Reese Gem... santacruzom : 4/1/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13893903 Moose and Fury said:





Quote:





In comment 13893881 the mike said:





Quote:





Two of the worst moments of watching day three of the draft in 2016...



1. "...with the 149th pick of the 2016 draft, the New York Giants select RUNNING BACK... (Yaaaaaay - They are taking Jordan Howard! We will have a running game again!) ...Paul Perkins (WHO?)"



2. "...with the 150th pick of the 2016 draft, the Chicago Bears select RUNNING BACK... (Noooooooooo - please, not the very next pick????) ...Jordan Howard (Yup - Mwaaaaaa Mwaaaaaa!)"





If Giants take Barkley, I don't think Perkins makes this team...







This is such a "hindsight guy" post. If you followed the draft enough to the point where you would have "loved" the Howard pick, you definitely heard of Paul Perkins. They were rated very similarly in terms of RB rankings (3rd to 5th round types) but just had different styles of play. Howard also had an injury history. The pick was fine at the time; of course looking back we would've rather taken Howard but the pick was a good value pick when it was made.







That pick was exactly what has plagued the Giants since 2011-2012 and what is driving the debates on this site. Idiotic personnel choices. It was never about Gilbride or Coughlin or Eli or any other distraction inducing issue. It has always been about downright stupid personnel moves... I can assure you, my television set just about landed down the block at the moment this happened... I was at the Michigan v Indiana game in 2015 and thought that Howard should have been rated a first or second round guy... watch the film and I defy you to find anything in Perkins' repertoire that comes close to that kind of performance... It's not about RB rankings - Howard is courageous and a gamer and fights every minute for his team... any scout could have seen that. I get the injury issue, but like Todd Gurley with his ACL, if you wanted a running back in that draft, you take Jordan Howard. Period. Especially in the fifth round!!! My God!!!! I would have loved nothing more than seeing Perkins shine but the last two years have only confirmed my worst fears that he is not going to make it in this league... So of course performance works in hindsight - but hopefully the era of dumb personnel decision making is behind us...



Check out Perkins vs BYU in 2015.



They're right, it's hindsight. In comment 13893953 the mike said:Check out Perkins vs BYU in 2015.They're right, it's hindsight.