Watching Lawrence Taylor highlights makes you realize

He could change games all by himself. He could win games all by himself. Even with all the great Giants that have played after him there is only one that has that can start to approach the same ability on the other side of the ball.



Odell Beckham Jr. is that player. He plays on a different level than everybody else. Yes there are other great players, but he is truly special. Even with all of his quirks I want him to be a Giant for life. Pay the man his money.



Watch this video of LT. It is probably one of my favorite. If you weren't fortunate enough to see and root for him because you were not born yet or not old enough to remember, this man single handily wrecked opposing offenses. I still get the chills when watching this.



I think we have a similar player on the offensive side with Odell.



Just watch and enjoy.





Quote: And, yes, I think OBJ is the LT of offense.



uh no.. he isnt.

The LT of 85 RetroJint : 3/31/2018 10:17 pm : link couldn’t carry Beckham’s jock . That was the season of cocaine , 7AM returns to the hotel after ordering hookers for the opposition , and then getting waffled in Green Bay by Ellis and Huckabee-2 RBs- in a sleep walking, feeble attempt at rushing the QB. Visine for the eyes. Slumped over on the bench.



LT of 86 was his pinnacle . Greatest defensive player of all-time ? You have to be careful about that . He presaged an age: The 3-4 rushbacker, who was also death against the run. Belichick used to joke that Taylor was so terrible dropping into coverage that he was strangely effective in that the opponent never knew where he was going to be.



Basically the greatness left with Parcells. I was at the game when he popped the Achilles against Green Bay. He was never the same after that. There was the Dr Strangelove tendencies of Groh and Rust having him cover Keith Jackson, which made no sense . He gave Reeves a decent season to qualify for the playoffs, but that was it.



What I’ll say about Beckham is that he hasn’t had an ‘85 type season . A severe injury had wrecked a season for them both . They are the 2 greatest Giants I have ever seen.

So which game was that highlight film from ? snumber6 : 3/31/2018 10:24 pm : link He's had a few that good ...

There have been a lot of bullshit exaggerations about Beckham Go Terps : 3/31/2018 10:33 pm : link But the most egregious is equating his level of play to LT. Beckham has peers playing with him. Even if you think Beckham is the best WR in the league (though he's never been first team All Pro), guys like Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins are definitely in his class. Whether Beckham is a top three wide receiver in the league is debatable.



The same can't be said for LT, who was probably a top five player in the history of the sport regardless of position. He actually was a generational player.

You can’t declare Odell to be the LT of today... bradshaw44 : 3/31/2018 10:36 pm : link He’s played three years. And not even three full seasons. Let’s see where he stands when it’s all said and done. He’s electric for sure, but he’s got a long way to go before you put him LTs class, the guy ranked third best football PLAYER of all time. Not just LB, but all around player. Odell hasn’t earned that yet.

LT was like a breath of fresh air in 1981...... Doomster : 3/31/2018 10:46 pm : link When he was drafted, the Giants had not made the playoffs in 18 years, since the 1963 Championship game against the Bears....they had not had a winning record since 1972....



Outside of a couple of seasons of hope with Tarkington, this Giant team was a mess for 18 years......



Then LT was drafted......the team went from 4-12, to 9-7.....in 1980 the defense gave up 425 points.....LT is drafted and they give up 257 points.....and they won their first ever Playoff Game....



At the time, Even Giant players were wondering why in the world they were using their first pick on a linebacker.....they had Carson, Kelly, Van Pelt, etc., and now they drafted another linebacker when there were other needs......their wonder was short lived, once they saw him in action in practice and preseason games......



He was a freak....LB's are not that fast...not that strong.....not able to make play after play during the course of a game......to see this guy play and transform a team that hadn't had a winning season in 8 years, was something to behold.....every monday, you would hear the same thing....Did you see what LT did yesterday?



But who really knew what LT would be? If they did, the Saints would have taken him instead of Rodgers....every other team would have attempted to trade up to get him.....



Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Barkley, Chubb, etc.,.....it's always a educated crapshoot, as to who is really better than the rest.......3 qb's will go fast....who will turn out to be the best?



Everyone knew LT was a very good linebacker......they just didn't know how good....





Quote: couldn’t carry Beckham’s jock . That was the season of cocaine , 7AM returns to the hotel after ordering hookers for the opposition , and then getting waffled in Green Bay by Ellis and Huckabee-2 RBs- in a sleep walking, feeble attempt at rushing the QB. Visine for the eyes. Slumped over on the bench.





You’re kidding,right? LT was 6’3” 240 and ran a 4.6 forty. OBJ is 5’11” 195 and ran a 4.43 forty. LT was colliding with 285-325 lineman on every play and still making enormous plays sideline to sideline. OBJ lines up with similar sized defenders, can’t get hit after five yards, and runs free into a lot space.



OBJ is a tremendous player and athlete. But we’ve seen great athletes and players at WR before...



But LT is a unique player and athlete. And the league hasn’t seen anything like him since. In comment 13895671 RetroJint said:You’re kidding,right? LT was 6’3” 240 and ran a 4.6 forty. OBJ is 5’11” 195 and ran a 4.43 forty. LT was colliding with 285-325 lineman on every play and still making enormous plays sideline to sideline. OBJ lines up with similar sized defenders, can’t get hit after five yards, and runs free into a lot space.OBJ is a tremendous player and athlete. But we’ve seen great athletes and players at WR before...But LT is a unique player and athlete. And the league hasn’t seen anything like him since.

Did opponents want to piss off LT? Fuck no. Motley Two : 3/31/2018 10:51 pm : link Do opponents want to piss off OBJ?

Fuck yes.



LT turned into a steely-eyed missile man when pissed.

Odell turns into a guy who drops, fights, gets flagged and cries.



He's an awesome player, but he's bitch ass.

Odell isn't even close to the level of LTs dominance. FragileFox2 : 3/31/2018 11:00 pm : link You didn't get into LT's head. He got into yours. Offenses changed their schemes to stop him.



Odell has not yet had that level of dominance. You can get into his head real quick with just a bit of physicality. Man cover with a Saftey over and you take him out of the game. Not saying can't happen, but not near what LT did to the entire sport.



Buddy Ryan put a bounty on LT and there was a cheap shot to LT's back on a sweep left.



Next two plays? Sacks and an injured QB. Buddy Ryan looked dumbfounded after he realized he got LT all fired up.

oh yeah, you didn't want to give no lip to LT gtt350 : 3/31/2018 11:07 pm : link .

Op is spot on OBJ_AllDay : 3/31/2018 11:09 pm : link But some are convinced dealing him for some first round pick is worth it.... nonsense! Beckham was not only the best player o his draft class but prob the best player of any of the last 5 drafts combined



Quote: said he didn't lift weights or strength train. Said he thought it would just slow him down. Haven't seen anybody like him.

The closest guy on defense Ive watched might be a healthy J.J Watt as far as impact. But still not as much of an impact player as L.T.



Jj watt might be the most overrated player in the nfl. He mops up some stats in a garbage division and is always hurt. I remember him doing nottbing against us the last time we played them and he was lined up across from some bum. Overrated... In comment 13895610 capegman said:Jj watt might be the most overrated player in the nfl. He mops up some stats in a garbage division and is always hurt. I remember him doing nottbing against us the last time we played them and he was lined up across from some bum. Overrated...

RE: There have been a lot of bullshit exaggerations about Beckham OBJ_AllDay : 3/31/2018 11:16 pm : link

Quote: But the most egregious is equating his level of play to LT. Beckham has peers playing with him. Even if you think Beckham is the best WR in the league (though he's never been first team All Pro), guys like Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins are definitely in his class. Whether Beckham is a top three wide receiver in the league is debatable.



The same can't be said for LT, who was probably a top five player in the history of the sport regardless of position. He actually was a generational player.



Stop your agenda for one second to look up Julio Jones touchdown numbers. And at Statue of Liberty size couldn’t pull down the game winner in the NFC champ game... Beckham’s the best wr in the league. Sorry! In comment 13895682 Go Terps said:Stop your agenda for one second to look up Julio Jones touchdown numbers. And at Statue of Liberty size couldn’t pull down the game winner in the NFC champ game... Beckham’s the best wr in the league. Sorry!

I think old man : 3/31/2018 11:18 pm : link It was Rams or Vikes who described the job of their front four:Meet at the QB.

But whoever may have said it, LT never waited for his teammates; a 1 man defensive front.

The definitive HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL.

Superdome, 1988 Spike13 : 3/31/2018 11:42 pm : link Best performance by a player I have ever seen.

I have never seen a man play the run like LT. For all the tools talking cocaine, and JJ Watt, you didn't see the man play. Hands down, best baller ever to lace up cleats, and its not even close. Brown, and Rice, be damned.

Quote:





Quote:





but not on the level of LT.







This. This site is full of people who are deluding themselves to how

Goood OBJ is. Yes He is talented enough for the

HOF sure. But is he better hands down than Antonio Brown AJ Green or Julio Jones?



OBJ isn’t close To the level of player that LT was. One was maybe the best EVER. Period. He’s insanely gifted. But if you really want to compare impact and level of play the conversation is waaaaay to early.



He is easily better than AJ Green and Julio Jones. Antonio Brown has an argument...but it took Brown until his 4th season to become what OBJ was his first year in the league. In terms of historic starts to a career, no WR has been better than OBJ. No one. Antonio Brown is one of the smartest receivers in the league, has great hands and very good speed, and tremendous quickness coming out his breaks.. But OBJ can do everything that Brown can do, except he's faster and is a better athlete. For that reason, I believe OBJ is the best receiver in the NFL. Brown has more on-field discipline, however. In comment 13895611 LauderdaleMatty said:He is easily better than AJ Green and Julio Jones. Antonio Brown has an argument...but it took Brown until his 4th season to become what OBJ was his first year in the league. In terms of historic starts to a career, no WR has been better than OBJ. No one. Antonio Brown is one of the smartest receivers in the league, has great hands and very good speed, and tremendous quickness coming out his breaks.. But OBJ can do everything that Brown can do, except he's faster and is a better athlete. For that reason, I believe OBJ is the best receiver in the NFL. Brown has more on-field discipline, however.

Jj watt might be the most overrated player in the nfl. He mops up some stats in a garbage division and is always hurt. I remember him doing nottbing against us the last time we played them and he was lined up across from some bum. Overrated..

You mean three bums, since we were having to triple team him at times in that game. Overpaid maybe, but not overrated. You mean three bums, since we were having to triple team him at times in that game. Overpaid maybe, but not overrated.

Please stop the insanity... the mike : 4/1/2018 12:04 am : link LT is one of the top three greatest football players ever to play the game and is, without question, the finest defensive player in NFL history. While Odell may be one of the top three wide receivers currently playing, Antonio Brown is the best wide receiver in the league today by a long shot. And Odell will never come close to overtaking either Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver of all time, or Jim Brown, the greatest offensive player in NFL history.



There is no doubt that Odell may be the most dominating offensive player in Giants history, but until that translates into wins and championships, it is irrelevant. So this agenda to get Odell paid a Kirk Cousins type ransom is lunacy - Gettleman and Mara should not pay him a dime more than the terms that govern Antonio Brown's contract. The majority of fans on this site who are attacking the Giants front office have it precisely backwards -- If the parties cannot reach agreement, it is due to Odell's selfishness, not the intractability of Giants management. The only person to blame if the Giants are forced to trade him is Odell himself....

LT RobThailand : 4/1/2018 1:44 am : link Is and always has been my favorite NY Giant He was the best football player i ever had the privilege to watch live or on tv. Met him on a Friday before the Buffalo super bowl at a party in Tampa he was a class act.





never saw a player play so relentless micky : 4/1/2018 1:50 am : link and fiery 100% all game long every game played. To this day, in my lifetime, never seen a player that matched him.

Tears in my eyes bluetothegrave : 4/1/2018 2:09 am : link I’m 47. By the time LT was drafted I was the craziest giant fan you will have ever met. I saw every down sans maybe a few plays here or there in that mans career. I consider myself blessed beyond words to have watched him play and bleed giant blue. Phenomenal thread. Heart felt and if you think Beckham is the offensive LT then you are right. Can’t trade him. Worth every penny. Nice thing is we don’t have to pay him this year. Next year , let him prove he is the LT of offense one more year before we sign him to 5 and 110. With 80 guaranteed.

People forget RobThailand : 4/1/2018 2:54 am : link that LT was League MVP(1986) the only other non offensive player to get that award was Alan Page 1971....

John Madden quote RobThailand : 4/1/2018 5:36 am : link Lawrence Taylor, defensively, has had as big an impact as any player I've ever seen. He changed the way defense is played, the way pass-rushing is played, the way linebackers play and the way offenses block linebackers

It would be hard to watch LT play today Bubba : 4/1/2018 6:47 am : link with all the restrictions. Can't imagine him having to "pull up" prior to hitting a QB to avoid a penalty. If he hit Brady the way he used to hit Jaws he would be arrested right on the field for assault.

Always remember listening to Bob Sheppard's voice Jimmy Googs : 4/1/2018 7:10 am : link that rookie season when it seemed all we heard was "...Taylor on the tackle" all game long.



And everybody in stands knew we had something special.

OBJ worshippers don,t disrespect LT’s ability by even mentioning him joe48 : 4/1/2018 7:38 am : link On this post. Not even close. Offenses feared him and neede to know where he was on every play.

Quote: Best performance by a player I have ever seen.



That was game where Parcells suggested in the days leading up to the game that Pat Swilling - the other 56 - was as good as LT. And made sure LT knew about it...



Taylor was dealing with the deltoid muscle tear and played essentially with one arm...



The NYT after that game....



“Maybe as great as Lawrence Taylor has ever been on a football field. Seldom does one defensive player ever dominate a National Football League game, much less win it. But if a defensive player ever won a game virtually by himself, this 29-year-old outside linebacker did Sunday night. And it was not only a one-man show, it was a one-armed show.



Every so often Taylor wobbled to the sideline for a quick break. But through the searing pain of the torn muscle near his right shoulder, he had three of the Giants' five sacks. He forced two fumbles and batted down a pass. Almost as an afterthought, he had seven tackles. And whether he lined up on the right or left side, he had the Saints' offense wondering: Where is he?”



Anybody find something similar about OBJ? In comment 13895722 Spike13 said:That was game where Parcells suggested in the days leading up to the game that Pat Swilling - the other 56 - was as good as LT. And made sure LT knew about it...Taylor was dealing with the deltoid muscle tear and played essentially with one arm...The NYT after that game....“Maybe as great as Lawrence Taylor has ever been on a football field. Seldom does one defensive player ever dominate a National Football League game, much less win it. But if a defensive player ever won a game virtually by himself, this 29-year-old outside linebacker did Sunday night. And it was not only a one-man show, it was a one-armed show.Every so often Taylor wobbled to the sideline for a quick break. But through the searing pain of the torn muscle near his right shoulder, he had three of the Giants' five sacks. He forced two fumbles and batted down a pass. Almost as an afterthought, he had seven tackles. And whether he lined up on the right or left side, he had the Saints' offense wondering: Where is he?”Anybody find something similar about OBJ?

Oh, puh-leeze. Klaatu : 4/1/2018 7:45 am : link Look, I understand the vast majority here on BBI don't want the Giants to trade OBJ, but in your zeal to keep him in blue, please don't compare him to one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. In my opinion that's just silly.

Great post K...

As a fan since 56 joeinpa : 4/1/2018 8:16 am : link I believe L. T. Is the greatest Giant ever. He changed the game, he ushered in a great Giants era.



Beckham is a great player, but to put him in a class with L. T. , I don t know.



Do you put Antonio Browm there, Tiki Barber, etc. those guy are pretty close to Beckham.

Quote: Look, I understand the vast majority here on BBI don't want the Giants to trade OBJ, but in your zeal to keep him in blue, please don't compare him to one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. In my opinion that's just silly.



This! LT=GOAT

OBJ top 3 WR last few years Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/1/2018 8:29 am : link LT GOAT who completely revolutionized the game.



Lomg athletic expensive left tackles, two tight end sets, H backs, modern edge rusher centered defense over dominant MLB defense, more or less invented the sack, strip sacks, chasing down rbs running power or stretched...



OBJ invented getting shook by Josh Norman.

Quote:





Quote:





Look, I understand the vast majority here on BBI don't want the Giants to trade OBJ, but in your zeal to keep him in blue, please don't compare him to one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. In my opinion that's just silly.



Great post K...



Thanks, Mark.



I was overseas when the Giants drafted LT, and in those pre-cable, pre-internet days, I never saw him play in college and didn't really know much about him. But shortly after the draft I got a letter from a friend who wrote. "You're going to love this guy! He's fucking unbelievable!"



Now, "fucking unbelievable" was a phrase my buddy used very often. Kiss, in concert, was "fucking unbelievable." The Empire Strikes Back was "fucking unbelievable." Marianne Gravatte was "fucking unbelievable." (Google her. She was fucking unbelievable).



Anyway...I took his opinion with a grain of salt and went back to keeping the world safe for democracy. Two years later, when I finally did get to see LT play, there were two words that quickly came to mind: fucking unbelievable. In comment 13895811 Mark from Jersey said:Thanks, Mark.I was overseas when the Giants drafted LT, and in those pre-cable, pre-internet days, I never saw him play in college and didn't really know much about him. But shortly after the draft I got a letter from a friend who wrote. "You're going to love this guy! He's fucking unbelievable!"Now, "fucking unbelievable" was a phrase my buddy used very often. Kiss, in concert, was "fucking unbelievable." The Empire Strikes Back was "fucking unbelievable." Marianne Gravatte was "fucking unbelievable." (Google her. She was fucking unbelievable).Anyway...I took his opinion with a grain of salt and went back to keeping the world safe for democracy. Two years later, when I finally did get to see LT play, there were two words that quickly came to mind: fucking unbelievable.

LT PaulN : 4/1/2018 9:28 am : link And Jim Brown, the two best football players who ever played the game, and it is not close.

I couldn't wait for the game on Sunday mdthedream : 4/1/2018 9:56 am : link to start that is how great it was to watch LT. The guy ran right through the QB. Man those hits had to really hurt.

Quote: to start that is how great it was to watch LT. The guy ran right through the QB. Man those hits had to really hurt.



LT gave NFC east QBs PTSD. He drastically altered the careers of Lomax, Theismann, Shroeder, and Jaws - a few of these might have played at a near HOF level if it weren't for LT. In comment 13895884 mdthedream said:LT gave NFC east QBs PTSD. He drastically altered the careers of Lomax, Theismann, Shroeder, and Jaws - a few of these might have played at a near HOF level if it weren't for LT.

[quote] for taking George Rogers at #1, leaving Taylor for the Giants. [/quote



So very true and reinforces the best player available mantra... Probably the worst first round draft mistake in NFL history... Took a quick look at first round mistakes in that era and found a couple of other gems:



1) 1975 - Colts take OG Ken Huff at #3; Bears take RB Walter Payton at #4



2) 1977 - Bucs take RB Ricky Bell at #1; Cowboys take RB Tony Dorsett at #2



3) 1980 - Jets take WR Lam Jones at #2; Bengals take OT Anthony Munoz at #3



4) 1983 - Chiefs take QB Todd Blackledge at #5 AND Pats take QB Tony Eason at #15; Dolphins take QB Dan Marino at #27



5) 1985 - Jets take WR Al Toon at #10 AND Bengals take WR Eddie Brown at #13; 49ers take WR Jerry Rice at #16







In comment 13895867 JohnG in Albany said:[quote] for taking George Rogers at #1, leaving Taylor for the Giants. [/quoteSo very true and reinforces the best player available mantra... Probably the worst first round draft mistake in NFL history... Took a quick look at first round mistakes in that era and found a couple of other gems:1) 1975 - Colts take OG Ken Huff at #3; Bears take RB Walter Payton at #42) 1977 - Bucs take RB Ricky Bell at #1; Cowboys take RB Tony Dorsett at #23) 1980 - Jets take WR Lam Jones at #2; Bengals take OT Anthony Munoz at #34) 1983 - Chiefs take QB Todd Blackledge at #5 AND Pats take QB Tony Eason at #15; Dolphins take QB Dan Marino at #275) 1985 - Jets take WR Al Toon at #10 AND Bengals take WR Eddie Brown at #13; 49ers take WR Jerry Rice at #16

Uh, Al Toon.... bw in dc : 4/1/2018 10:30 am : link was a great WR. Concussions did him in. Guy was a 3X all pro in only seven seasons in an all too shortened career....

jj watt gm7b5 : 4/1/2018 11:41 am : link last time we played houston, our bum ot stonewalled him. Guy was pretty much invisible.

Quote: was a great WR. Concussions did him in. Guy was a 3X all pro in only seven seasons in an all too shortened career....



Befre Rex Ryan made the Jets the hated laughing stock, they had a fun team back in the day, Toon, Walker, McNeil, and Hector. Not to mention the D. In comment 13895912 bw in dc said:Befre Rex Ryan made the Jets the hated laughing stock, they had a fun team back in the day, Toon, Walker, McNeil, and Hector. Not to mention the D.

Quote: last time we played houston, our bum ot stonewalled him. Guy was pretty much invisible.



Watt had a statistically good game against our bums 1 sack and TFL and a few tackles I believe. But our bums still destroyed them.



But that's the difference between LT and everyone else, he exerted his will on a game, RBs would crumble when tackled and LT would violently explode on qbs with his sacks. He defied conventional Newtonian physics. In comment 13895957 gm7b5 said:Watt had a statistically good game against our bums 1 sack and TFL and a few tackles I believe. But our bums still destroyed them.But that's the difference between LT and everyone else, he exerted his will on a game, RBs would crumble when tackled and LT would violently explode on qbs with his sacks. He defied conventional Newtonian physics.

And LT didn't act like an ass on the field like OBJ Stan in LA : 4/1/2018 1:33 pm : link He did his job and went back to the huddle.

BW in DC Spike13 : 12:12 am : link I believe Tuna, actually went so far as to leave plane tickets for Swilling, to the Super bowls host city that year, at Swilling's locker. Think ill "Youtube," that game now. Should be required viewing to any potential recruit entering the draft.

Quote: couldn’t carry Beckham’s jock .



Nonsense. 13 sacks in 2015 with an AV of 17. While AV might be full of crap - teh Giants defense was 5th best because of LT and LM. 13 sacks and he can't hold OBJ's jock? Nonsense.





https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/T/TaylLa00.htm





In comment 13895671 RetroJint said:Nonsense. 13 sacks in 2015 with an AV of 17. While AV might be full of crap - teh Giants defense was 5th best because of LT and LM. 13 sacks and he can't hold OBJ's jock? Nonsense.https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/T/TaylLa00.htm

As great as LT was - 85/86 Banks was better... x meadowlander : 10:14 am : link ...really displays what a nightmare that Giant defense was - best front 7 the organization ever had, one of the best front 7 ever with another Pro Bowl linebacker in Carson, Pro Bowl DE in Marshall.



Banks dominated.



LT terrorized. Reinvented the position, forced offenses to re-engineer their playbooks against him. Nothing really worked. Couldn't block him with any single player - Pro Bowl Tackles were regularly embarrassed, TE's RB's - running away from him, running toward him. Add to that, he was equally dangerous in coverage - catlike quickness.



And I was lucky - 16 when LT was drafted, lived 3 miles from the stadium and had access to season tix throughout his career.



He was flat out awesome. Some games, when he'd get into a run with other players, you wouldn't even really watch the rest of the game - sometimes you'd just focus on him and the mayhem he was creating.

Quote:



And I was lucky - 16 when LT was drafted, lived 3 miles from the stadium and had access to season tix throughout his career.





I was lucky as well; got to see LT play in college then the next Spring met a friend at my first job whose Dad had season tickets. We haven't missed a single year of seeing at least one game together even though he ditched his tickets 5 years ago. In comment 13896583 x meadowlander said:I was lucky as well; got to see LT play in college then the next Spring met a friend at my first job whose Dad had season tickets. We haven't missed a single year of seeing at least one game together even though he ditched his tickets 5 years ago.