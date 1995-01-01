Giants intent on trading down? jeff57 : 8:04 am



Quote: I spoke to several general managers over the weekend who are watching what the Giants do with the second pick very closely, and all believed that while the Giants surely are big fans of Barkley, a trade is highly likely and there could be more going on here than immediately meets the eye. Two GMs wondered if the Giants were maybe pushing the Barkley button hard in order to drum up trade interest among the teams still desperate to get into position to draft a quarterback, like Buffalo or Arizona. Because it's not like the second-overall pick is the only spot the Giants can land the running back, and it's not like they don't have other needs.



"If you are (Giants general manager Dave) Gettleman, you must love all of this Barkley talk," said one NFC general manager. "I think if he gets his way, he holds an auction for the second pick, drops back a few spots and takes the running back or Bradley Chubb at 5 if everyone is trading up for a quarterback."



They believe that all the Barkley talk – if it has any genesis from within the Giants organization – has the multi-fold impact of letting teams know the Giants aren't taking a quarterback, and letting teams know to come talk to them, while at the same time creating a perception that the team is perfectly okay taking Barkley. The Giants have already been selling their fanbase on the narrative – or at least preparing them for the possibility – which gives Gettleman a potential position of strength when soliciting offers for the selection.



"The more I hear about the Giants and Barkley the more I think they are trading down," the general manager offered.



I just don't see it Big Rick in FL : 9:25 am : link Gettleman has never traded down. He's also never had the shot to take his own franchise QB. So when he finally has that chance he's going to do something he's never done and trade down?

Gettleman has never traded down. He's also never had the shot to take his own franchise QB. So when he finally has that chance he's going to do something he's never done and trade down?



He would if he wasn't sold on the QBs and was sold on one of the position players. In comment 13896534 Big Rick in FL said:He would if he wasn't sold on the QBs and was sold on one of the position players.

This is a strong qb class.... Doomster : 9:30 am : link This is a strong RB class.....



Only the GM's/scouts determine that, not the media.....



Gettleman has had plenty of time to assess the top QB prospects.....



If his QB is there at 2, he will take him, and then he will pray every day that he made the right decision....



If his qb was taken by Cleveland, is the #2 qb worth the pick? Because here is where ownership sticks it's head in....if we don't take a qb here, and the Jets take the second best qb available(or even the best if the Browns screw up again), there could be a reversal of fortunes in the Meadowlands over the next 10 -15 years....



I just can't see a trade down with a team, unless you know they will take a qb ahead of the Jets(so Jets pick possibly the 3rd best), and, the Giants get in return, more than the pick is actually worth....we may have to suck again and get another high pick next year.....this team is not going to be fixed in 2 seasons and Eli will be long gone....



I just hope we have picked the right GM.....I hope he actually has a "plan" for this team....as usual, half of BBI may like it and the other half may hate it....I hope he is planning for the future or planning for now, but not following the same path of the last 6 seasons and trying to do both at the same time...

It's all supposition so... Alan in Toledo : 9:36 am : link why not be patient and leave the decision in the hands of those best qualified. Gettleman gives the appearance of a fearless, non-nonsense guy so I see no reason to not be in his corner.



What exactly is the thrill (or payoff) of guesswork?

This is a strong QB class.



I also think DG didn’t see the same diminished player Eli has become. That would be odd considering he likely watched every throw Eli made last year. His issues go beyond not having any WR’s. In comment 13896505 Sean said:I also think DG didn’t see the same diminished player Eli has become. That would be odd considering he likely watched every throw Eli made last year. His issues go beyond not having any WR’s.

Quote: In comment 13896442 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





He must be super friengthed at the fan base for what Eli went through last year which I think is a huge joke that a qb on a 3-13 team cannot be replaced when he is 37 and playing shitty. The Giants will regret trading down and taking a rb or de when Eli is not here for more than 2 years and he is old and has regressed and has played bad as well as the rest of the team. When Eli is done and the fans start to turn on him what is Mara going to sell to the fans?



That is ridiculous. There are a lot of people who simply do not feel Allen, Rosen, or Darnold are franchise QB's. At least one will be a bust more likely two.

Saying at least one will bust is ridiculous. You don't have the slightest clue whether one will bust or not, if all three will bust or not, if two will be good and one will bust. Nobody does. And, for that matter, nobody knows whether Barkley will be Blair Thomas or Barry Sanders (or most likely somewhere comfortably in between). I love when people just say things like its true. Did you say at least one would bust of Rivers, Manning, and Roethlisberger in 2004?? Because Ben was taken outside the top 10 and this year four qbs are likely to be picked in the top 10. In comment 13896453 djstat said:Saying at least one will bust is ridiculous. You don't have the slightest clue whether one will bust or not, if all three will bust or not, if two will be good and one will bust. Nobody does. And, for that matter, nobody knows whether Barkley will be Blair Thomas or Barry Sanders (or most likely somewhere comfortably in between). I love when people just say things like its true. Did you say at least one would bust of Rivers, Manning, and Roethlisberger in 2004?? Because Ben was taken outside the top 10 and this year four qbs are likely to be picked in the top 10.

I would add if you cant find a frachise qb Essex : 9:49 am : link this year, I doubt you ever would be able to convince yourself one is a franchise qb. WIth that said, if the Giants truly do not feel any are good enough, they better be right because if a QB that becomes a franchise qb is at number 2 and we traded out for a lineman or drafted Barkley, that will define this regime probably in a very negative way and their tenure here will most likely be short.

Gettleman has never traded down. He's also never had the shot to take his own franchise QB. So when he finally has that chance he's going to do something he's never done and trade down?



I agree. DG nor the Giants as an organization have ever traded back. Couple that with his HOF selection statement and I say the odds are great that the Giants stay where they are. In comment 13896534 Big Rick in FL said:I agree. DG nor the Giants as an organization have ever traded back. Couple that with his HOF selection statement and I say the odds are great that the Giants stay where they are.

If the Giants trade down? Archer : 10:10 am : link If the Giants trade down there are some parameters that they should establish.



They must get a number one next year, so that if they need a QB next year they have some picks to trade up.



They should not trade out of the top (7)

The Giants should get (1) of the following Blue Chip Players;

Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick.



So a trade might include the Giants 1st this year and a 3rd next year for a teams first, second this year and a first next year.

Green Bay and the Colts are the exception..not the rule. George from PA : 10:11 am : link SD just signed our cast off....NE traded away Garrapolo with a 40 years old starter. Not sure what Pittsburgh is doing.



the Giants do not view themselves as desperate for a QB...they feel Eli has a couple of more years....many fans disagree. Many, my self included, would love to prevent the Dave Brown years....



keep in mind....Gentleman and Shurmur are paid to win next year....not next decade

You have to believe that DG has a QB that he is targeting Rjanyg : 10:16 am : link What we don't know is how the board will be set up. If Darnold is the only QB that Gettlemen likes at pick #2 then is he settling for Rosen or Allen?



With the Jets already moving to pick 3 they have basically told everyone that they will be happy with any of the top 3 QB's on their board.



We don't have to believe that DG thinks the same way the Jets do, that would be a major assumption. If the NYG draft board is like the following, then a trade down makes sense:



1. Darnold

2. Chubb

3. Barkley

4. Nelson

5. Rosen



If you set your board and stay true to it, and Gettlemen can get the highest ranked player at pick 5 and get more picks then we have to hope he was right in his evaluation of the QB's in this draft.



If you get one of Chubb, Nelson or Barkley at pick 5 and get another early 2nd round pick and a future 1st round pick then you are still looking in the future for your team.



All this said, I think he drafts a QB at pick 2. Darnold or Rosen who ever is there. It makes our 2nd and 3rd round picks extremely important to hit on IMO.

Quote: SD just signed our cast off....NE traded away Garrapolo with a 40 years old starter. Not sure what Pittsburgh is doing.



the Giants do not view themselves as desperate for a QB...they feel Eli has a couple of more years....many fans disagree. Many, my self included, would love to prevent the Dave Brown years....



keep in mind....Gentleman and Shurmur are paid to win next year....not next decade Gettlemen is old, but Shurmer is not. There is no reason to believe that he wouldn't be in it for the long haul. In comment 13896572 George from PA said:Gettlemen is old, but Shurmer is not. There is no reason to believe that he wouldn't be in it for the long haul.

No, Doomster : 10:24 am : link I think they are paid to build a winner, which may take several seasons......

Quote: In comment 13896443 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





Should tell you what they feel about the qb class but the Giants are being held hostage because of Eli's feelings and the over the top Manning fans?







Yeah, imagine being fans of a QB who has won you two SB's, crazy!

Why are the two views mutually exclusive? Can't one be a fan of Eli while also recognizing Eli's age, and hoping to have a succession plan in place? In comment 13896471 gmenatlarge said:Why are the two views mutually exclusive? Can't one be a fan of Eli while also recognizing Eli's age, and hoping to have a succession plan in place?

Shurmur has 3 years at most to win George from PA : 10:30 am : link at least one if not 2 will be with Eli.



so you think he would prefer picking up a rookie QB (that will sit for a year or two)....rather then a complimentary superstar (Barkley) or a slew of picks to fill immediate holes



not to mention, he is considered a QB whisperer.....and won with Keenan. so do you think he can not win with Eli or Webb?

I don't care.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:30 am : link much about the speculation going on, but how can anyone watch what has unfolded in the offseason and still come to the conclusion that Mara is ordering that anything be done and/or that Gettleman is a puppet?



Regardless of the pick, on if we trade down or not, any poster who has come to the conclusion that a trade down will be solely due to Mara's orders is a complete moron.



Yet this poster keeps reiterating it. Over and over.

if they get a pile of premium picks, and they're not loving a QB.



My thought process as well. I'd feel much better about drafting barkley at 5 and accumulating some picks if we don't love these QB's(doubtful) or if the QB we covet goes 1 overall. In comment 13896461 JonC said:My thought process as well. I'd feel much better about drafting barkley at 5 and accumulating some picks if we don't love these QB's(doubtful) or if the QB we covet goes 1 overall.

There's an incredible ryanmkeane : 10:41 am : link RB prospect and possible franchise QB available to us at #2 overall. Trading down doesn't make sense to me unless Denver gives up the farm.

I think People are underestimating Essex : 10:43 am : link how little patience the fanbase has at the moment and how that will affect the new regime. The owners can be the most patient people in the world, but we have had crap football here for six years (even 2016 was crap football-- good record but it was putrid watching the offense) and the fanbase is generally restless. Right now, the fanbase has suspended that restlessness with new hope which is common in the "Honeymoon Period." Thus, and rightly so, they are giving DG and PS every benefit of the doubt. If this draft gets screwed up and we continue to have mediocre to bad football, this regime will probably have some fierce blowback earlier rather than later (given the last six years). My point is that through no fault of their own, DG and PS walk into a very, very tricky situation about balancing the future and now and how it relates to their own futures.

how little patience the fanbase has at the moment and how that will affect the new regime. The owners can be the most patient people in the world, but we have had crap football here for six years (even 2016 was crap football-- good record but it was putrid watching the offense) and the fanbase is generally restless. Right now, the fanbase has suspended that restlessness with new hope which is common in the "Honeymoon Period." Thus, and rightly so, they are giving DG and PS every benefit of the doubt. If this draft gets screwed up and we continue to have mediocre to bad football, this regime will probably have some fierce blowback earlier rather than later (given the last six years). My point is that through no fault of their own, DG and PS walk into a very, very tricky situation about balancing the future and now and how it relates to their own futures.



I think the fans can be patient if they choose a Rosen or Darnold at 2. If they’re astute NYG fans, they likely know the team won’t be better than Dallas or Philadelphia in 2018 and the best course of action might be to build up a squad that can consistently beat those 2. That’s something that hasn’t happened in a disgustingly long time. In comment 13896624 Essex said:I think the fans can be patient if they choose a Rosen or Darnold at 2. If they’re astute NYG fans, they likely know the team won’t be better than Dallas or Philadelphia in 2018 and the best course of action might be to build up a squad that can consistently beat those 2. That’s something that hasn’t happened in a disgustingly long time.

Quote: expectation, so keep in mind that 2 or 3 of those qb's will never be anything more than a back up. So half of those drafted in the 1st round will live up to or exceed their expectation, with that in mind I believe Quenton Nelson to be one of those players who will exceed expectations. An upgraded oline makes the run game better and should provide Eli with the protection he needs at this point in his career.



Offensive lineman drafted high in the first also bust. You don't avoid a QB because he may bust to get an OL because they are 'safer' picks. You have to trust your scouts and your own eyes and pick the best player. In comment 13896490 SterlingArcher said:Offensive lineman drafted high in the first also bust. You don't avoid a QB because he may bust to get an OL because they are 'safer' picks. You have to trust your scouts and your own eyes and pick the best player.

According to a breakdown.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:02 am : link



Quote: Historically 50% of 1st round draft picks do not live up to their

SterlingArcher : 8:51 am : link : reply

expectation, so keep in mind that 2 or 3 of those qb's will never be anything more than a back up. So half of those drafted in the 1st round will live up to or exceed their expectation, with that in mind I believe Quenton Nelson to be one of those players who will exceed expectations. An upgraded oline makes the run game better and should provide Eli with the protection he needs at this point in his career.



And unfortunately, several of the busts come from high up, like Mandarich, Gallery, etc.



The RB and QB bust rate is pretty high too. that reviews drafts after 3 years and further, OL is one of the positions with the highest 1st round bust potential:And unfortunately, several of the busts come from high up, like Mandarich, Gallery, etc.The RB and QB bust rate is pretty high too.

You won't get through to SterlingArcher JonC : 11:03 am : link he's OL or bust and sees no other logic.



how little patience the fanbase has at the moment and how that will affect the new regime. The owners can be the most patient people in the world, but we have had crap football here for six years (even 2016 was crap football-- good record but it was putrid watching the offense) and the fanbase is generally restless. Right now, the fanbase has suspended that restlessness with new hope which is common in the "Honeymoon Period." Thus, and rightly so, they are giving DG and PS every benefit of the doubt. If this draft gets screwed up and we continue to have mediocre to bad football, this regime will probably have some fierce blowback earlier rather than later (given the last six years). My point is that through no fault of their own, DG and PS walk into a very, very tricky situation about balancing the future and now and how it relates to their own futures.



Well said. Agree completely. When you set aside the history of the Giants and the nostalgia, the Giants are a business with some really irate customers (fans). I thought the below is a very telling quote from Steve Tisch on March 26th. The background context of his comments are about Odell, but he makes it clear that we wants fans in seats for 2018.



"I've learned in the entertainment business and in the football business a lot of how well we do, how well the players do, how well the teams do, are in a way fan driven. Whether it's my next Denzel Washington movie, I want to get moviegoers in theater seats, the 2018 Giants season I want to get Giants fans in seats in MetLife Stadium ."









In comment 13896624 Essex said:Well said. Agree completely. When you set aside the history of the Giants and the nostalgia, the Giants are a business with some really irate customers (fans). I thought the below is a very telling quote from Steve Tisch on March 26th. The background context of his comments are about Odell, but he makes it clear that we wants fans in seats for 2018."I've learned in the entertainment business and in the football business a lot of how well we do, how well the players do, how well the teams do, are in a way fan driven. Whether it's my next Denzel Washington movie, I want to get moviegoers in theater seats,."

Quote:

Why are the two views mutually exclusive? Can't one be a fan of Eli while also recognizing Eli's age, and hoping to have a succession plan in place?



No, this is the new normal on BBI.



You either love Eli and believe he will play at a high level for at least another 5 years, or you hate him, have always hated him, and wish he had never won a Superbowl in a Giants uniform.



You either love OBJ and think he is better than LT, or you hate him and want to trade him for a sack of kicking tees.



You either love Davis Webb and acknowledge the inevitability of his NFL greatness, or he was a wasted pick that should be cut yesterday.



All opinions between the poles are to be quickly and clumsily shifted to one or another. In comment 13896600 Gatorade Dunk said:No, this is the new normal on BBI.You either love Eli and believe he will play at a high level for at least another 5 years, or you hate him, have always hated him, and wish he had never won a Superbowl in a Giants uniform.You either love OBJ and think he is better than LT, or you hate him and want to trade him for a sack of kicking tees.You either love Davis Webb and acknowledge the inevitability of his NFL greatness, or he was a wasted pick that should be cut yesterday.All opinions between the poles are to be quickly and clumsily shifted to one or another.

Should tell you what they feel about the qb class but the Giants are being held hostage because of Eli's feelings and the over the top Manning fans?



I'm getting sick of this crap of worrying about Eli's feelings, he's just a player whose time is up and we need silly move on to the next QB like all teams do, its not as if Eli was still playing at a high level, right now he is just an ordinary QB on a losing team... In comment 13896443 NYSports1 said:I'm getting sick of this crap of worrying about Eli's feelings, he's just a player whose time is up and we need silly move on to the next QB like all teams do, its not as if Eli was still playing at a high level, right now he is just an ordinary QB on a losing team...

Quote: In comment 13896600 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:All opinions between the poles are to be quickly and clumsily shifted to one or another.



unfortunately emblematic of current society as a whole In comment 13896653 Mike from Ohio said:unfortunately emblematic of current society as a whole

i dont understand why you would overcomplicate things jintz4life : 11:15 am : link stay put and take rosen



he is made for ny and a year behind eli would do him wonders

I don't think anything is off the table UConn4523 : 11:15 am : link which is exactly the kind of flexibility you want on draft day. We can take our next QB, an offense changing RB, or pull in a huge crop of picks to trade back a bit.



All are viable options and no one has any clue which route we will go.

Seems the Giants options if they want a chance at Chubb or Barkley Hades07 : 11:16 am : link they can only deal with the Broncos, Jets or Browns.



Browns are unlikely to do it because they will already have their QB. And even if the Giants take one of them, Chubb or Barkley will still be there.



Jets don't have much left to deal, but if they can get the 3rd and a 1st next year to drop one spot and get the same guy you would have drafted at 2 is like getting something for nothing.



Dealing with Denver will still get you Chubb or Barkley but likely not your choice, just the one that is left. So not ideal. And if the Giants stay put and don't take a QB, Denver will still get the 3rd QB.



After Denver, you have 5 teams whole really don't have a a trading partner until 11. Indy, TB, Chi, SF and Oak I would not expect to be looking to trade up to #2.



After that you have Miami, Buffalo and Washington. All who could be interested in taking a QB, but would the Giants want to deal that far down in the draft.



Draft Picks by possible trade partner in 2018

Giants

Round 1 pick 2

Round 2 pick 2(34)

Round 3 pick 2(66)

Round 4 pick 8(108)

Round 5 pick 2(139)



Cleveland

Round 1 pick 4

Round 2 pick 1(33)

Round 2 pick 3(35)

Round 2 pick 32(64)

Round 4 pick 14(114)

Round 5 pick 13(150)

Round 6 pick 1(175)

Round 6 pick 31(205)



NY Jets

Round 1 pick 3

Round 3 pick 8(72)

Round 4 pick 7(107)

Round 5 pick 20(157)

Round 6 pick 5(179)

Round 7 pick 17(235)



Denver

Round 1 pick 5

Round 2 pick 8(40)

Round 3 pick 7(71)

Round 3 pick 35(99)

Round 4 pick 6(106)

Round 4 pick 13(113)

Round 5 pick 12(149)

Round 5 pick 23(160)



Miami

Round 1 pick 11

Round 2 pick 10(42)

Round 3 pick 9(73)

Round 4 pick 23(123)

Round 4 pick 31(131)

Round 6 pick 35(209)

Round 7 pick 9(227)

Round 7 pick 11(229)



Buffalo

Round 1 pick 12

Round 1 pick 22

Round 2 pick 21(53)

Round 2 pick 24(56)

Round 3 pick 1(65)

Round 3 pick 32(96)

Round 4 pick 21(121)

Round 5 pick 29(166)

Round 6 pick 13(187)



Washington

Round 1 pick 13

Round 2 pick 12(44)

Round 4 pick 9(109)

Round 5 pick 5(142)

Round 5 pick 26(163)

Round 6 pick 14(188)

Round 7 pick 13(231)

Round 7 pick 23(241)



no one with Giants are making decision based on Eli's feelings! George from PA : 11:19 am : link they will either draft a QB or not



draft Barkley or not



trade down or not





none due to Eli's feelings.



if Giants think Eli is not washed up.....which seems like the position they have taken....



so they must weigh the value of drafting an asset that is an immediate asset vs. one that might not produce for a year or 2 or 3.



top 5 quarterbacks the last 10 yrs - seems like a pretty good hit rate jintz4life : 11:20 am : link matt ryan

matthew stafford

mark sanchez

sam bradford

cam newton

andrew luck

robert griffin

blake bortles

jameis winston

marcus mariota

jared goff

carson wentz

mitch trubisky

Quote: In comment 13896534 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Gettleman has never traded down. He's also never had the shot to take his own franchise QB. So when he finally has that chance he's going to do something he's never done and trade down?







I agree. DG nor the Giants as an organization have ever traded back. Couple that with his HOF selection statement and I say the odds are great that the Giants stay where they are.

Didn't they trade back when they took Kiwanuka? In comment 13896568 GFAN52 said:Didn't they trade back when they took Kiwanuka?

Barkley is too enticing of a prospect Motley Two : 11:22 am : link and there is plenty of talk about him from outside of the Giants organization to just chalk it up to the Giants trying to manipulate the situation.





Quote: In comment 13896443 NYSports1 said:





Quote:





Should tell you what they feel about the qb class but the Giants are being held hostage because of Eli's feelings and the over the top Manning fans?







I'm getting sick of this crap of worrying about Eli's feelings, he's just a player whose time is up and we need silly move on to the next QB like all teams do, its not as if Eli was still playing at a high level, right now he is just an ordinary QB on a losing team...



First off, this is premature. IF the giants pass on a QB, maybe you can make this claim. Secondly, who is worried about Eli's feelings? The giants have made it clear that they are willing to make the transition sooner rather than later. Its some of the b*tchy fans that can't seem to grasp this, not the giants. In comment 13896656 Jersey55 said:First off, this is premature. IF the giants pass on a QB, maybe you can make this claim. Secondly, who is worried about Eli's feelings? The giants have made it clear that they are willing to make the transition sooner rather than later. Its some of the b*tchy fans that can't seem to grasp this, not the giants.

Quote: He must be super friengthed at the fan base for what Eli went through last year which I think is a huge joke that a qb on a 3-13 team cannot be replaced when he is 37 and playing shitty. The Giants will regret trading down and taking a rb or de when Eli is not here for more than 2 years and he is old and has regressed and has played bad as well as the rest of the team. When Eli is done and the fans start to turn on him what is Mara going to sell to the fans?



People who think like this must live in Never Never Land... In comment 13896442 NYSports1 said:People who think like this must live in Never Never Land...

Quote: Should tell you what they feel about the qb class but the Giants are being held hostage because of Eli's feelings and the over the top Manning fans?



Or it shows those teams are desperate for a QB and willing to take a chance DG and the Giants might not be willing to take.



I'm not saying the Giants don't go QB. Only their judgment should be based on their own scouting, not questioning it because of what other teams might think. In comment 13896443 NYSports1 said:Or it shows those teams are desperate for a QB and willing to take a chance DG and the Giants might not be willing to take.I'm not saying the Giants don't go QB. Only their judgment should be based on their own scouting, not questioning it because of what other teams might think.

Quote: If the Giants trade down there are some parameters that they should establish.



They must get a number one next year, so that if they need a QB next year they have some picks to trade up.



They should not trade out of the top (7)

The Giants should get (1) of the following Blue Chip Players;

Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick.



So a trade might include the Giants 1st this year and a 3rd next year for a teams first, second this year and a first next year.





That might help in two areas:



A) To offset the usual - that high picks do not all pan out to expectations

So by adding quantity of picks in rounds one and two for 2018 and 2019. Thus have more and a higher chance of success with quantity



and



B) Getting one of those seven that you believe are the cream of the draft?



Because the Giants are so thin and will be limited by cap into 2020 that if they are not getting their guy at #2 I want them to add many picks especially if Webb is their man.



My gut says thst DG’s first draft will have a little extra due diligence. So why not more picks? In comment 13896571 Archer said:That might help in two areas:A) To offset the usual - that high picks do not all pan out to expectationsSo by adding quantity of picks in rounds one and two for 2018 and 2019. Thus have more and a higher chance of success with quantityandB) Getting one of those seven that you believe are the cream of the draft?Because the Giants are so thin and will be limited by cap into 2020 that if they are not getting their guy at #2 I want them to add many picks especially if Webb is their man.My gut says thst DG’s first draft will have a little extra due diligence. So why not more picks?

Teams AcidTest : 12:17 pm : link do crazy crap for QBs every year. It doesn't mean that they're smart and the Giants are idiots. It's what always happens because everyone needs a franchise QB to have any chance of winning.

Quote: much about the speculation going on, but how can anyone watch what has unfolded in the offseason and still come to the conclusion that Mara is ordering that anything be done and/or that Gettleman is a puppet?



Regardless of the pick, on if we trade down or not, any poster who has come to the conclusion that a trade down will be solely due to Mara's orders is a complete moron.



Yet this poster keeps reiterating it. Over and over.



You need a hug. In comment 13896606 FatMan in Charlotte said:You need a hug.

Gettleman needs to determine if Eli is more JAG or Franchise QB The_Boss : 12:21 pm : link Personally, with the last 2 seasons and his age, I think the empirical evidence leans heavily towards JAG. If Gettleman correctly agrees, I don’t think he’s trading out of 2.

Quote: from the Broncos, I'd take it in a second. Jets gave up:



6th overall (Broncos #5)

37th overall (Broncos #40)

49th overall (???)

2019 2nd rd pick (same)



Since Broncos only have 1 2nd round pick this year, maybe the Giants take #5, #40, #71 and then a 2019 1st.



- Grab Barkley or Chubb at #5

- Grab 2+ OL with picks #34, #40, #66, #71 and/or a RB if they don't get Barkley at #5







I'd be stunned if Denver gave up next year's first just to move up 3 spots. And I'm not even sure they care to move up with Keenum in the fold.



We may have to settle for their second, third and a second next year to make this happen (plus swap of their 1st obviously). Which still probably makes sense for us if Chubb or Nelson is the guy. In comment 13896438 giants#1 said:I'd be stunned if Denver gave up next year's first just to move up 3 spots. And I'm not even sure they care to move up with Keenum in the fold.We may have to settle for their second, third and a second next year to make this happen (plus swap of their 1st obviously). Which still probably makes sense for us if Chubb or Nelson is the guy.

Been saying it for a couple weeks JonC : 2:05 pm : link trading down figures to not go lower than 5, unless they really don't believe in any of the blue chippers in this draft.



Which I find hard to believe. Quantity does not always equal quality.



If Denver really believed in Keenum Keith : 2:07 pm : link as anything more than a temporary fix, wouldn't they have given him more than 2 years?

Two year audition for Keenum JonC : 2:17 pm : link pending a top 5 draft pick at QB, and whatever other whim Elway gets during that time. In other words, not mutually exclusive moves at face value.



as anything more than a temporary fix, wouldn't they have given him more than 2 years?



Definitely not the long-term answer, but the point is at #5 - they dont have to reach, in the form of multiple #1s, for a QB this particular year. At a minimum, they'll probably wait to see who Cleveland selects.



Maybe they want Mayfield anyway.



If I'm Elway i hold the line at a swap of 2s, their 2nd and 3rd, and next year's second... for the Giants pick. If not, so be it. Plan B is to continue to build a great o-line and running game to compliment their defense (though their D did show cracks this year)... and have Keenum game manage for a few years, go from there. In comment 13897005 Keith said:Definitely not the long-term answer, but the point is at #5 - they dont have to reach, in the form of multiple #1s, for a QB this particular year. At a minimum, they'll probably wait to see who Cleveland selects.Maybe they want Mayfield anyway.If I'm Elway i hold the line at a swap of 2s, their 2nd and 3rd, and next year's second... for the Giants pick. If not, so be it. Plan B is to continue to build a great o-line and running game to compliment their defense (though their D did show cracks this year)... and have Keenum game manage for a few years, go from there.

Sorry, meant swaps of 1sts of course MetsAreBack : 2:38 pm : link .

If Eli's salary comes off the payroll this year, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3:31 pm : link that frees up $22 million to be replaced by a rookie contract.



If Eli comes off the payroll next year, the Giants have plenty of fat contracts they could restructure this year, in effect borrowing this year off the Manning cap space next year.