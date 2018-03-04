Time for BBI to go on record for Josh Allen

Seems like he's the most polarizing player in the draft, even on these boards. I think its time for everyone to submit their claims and we can look back in a year or so.
Here's my final take:
For him to increase his completion % from college to pros from mid 50s to low 60s he would have to be a generational HOF type talent. More often than not, QBs lose or maintain their completion percentage.
Although his physical talent is shocking, and there are no character concerns, in the NFL you ultimately need to make throws in the pocket to win games.
Eli to Manningham down the sideline
Eli to Manningham against SF in cover 4
Allen never gets to that level where he can consistently make those throws IMO. His record against 0.500 teams and better is abysmal. His throwing stats are like 45% completion percentage.
Want nothing to do with him
it will sink the franchise
Best pure passer in the draft and best at quickly reading the D
Thought that said Josh Rosen.
Don’t want Allen
just think what he could do with Allen...
i still think he's 3rd, but would not be upset if the professionals like him over Rosen.
In five years I think he'll be considered the best QB in this draft
I won’t be upset. They guy seems coachable and he would have 2 QB gurus coaching him up.
I would have no problem with him at #2.
Reminds me of Roethlisburger.
That being said I removed him from my draft board due to his fragile clavicle.
tells me that they are risky picks with the 2nd overall pick. I'm sure there will be multiple franchise QBs coming out of this draft and multiple busts; which of the 6 will be one and not the other?
I believe there is hardly any debate as to which RB is the best in this draft; it's Barkley (recall Gil Brandt: "Barkley is Secretariat and the other RBs in this draft are plow horses").
Josh Allen can win a game of Connect Four in only three moves.
Assuming my guy Mayfield doesn't fit the Giants mold and its gotta be QB, I'll take the chance with the other Josh.
That all said: gimme Barkley @#2...BPA by faaaarrrrr!!
Josh Allen is not hung like a horse... horses are hung like Josh Allen.
Small town farm boy with a hard work ethic and the drive to prove everyone who didn't give him a college scholarship wrong.
A taller Tom Brady with a cannon arm and legs.
Would prefer any of the other QBs. Otherwise just take Chubb/Nelson/Barkley.
If he ends up being our guy I will root for him and hope he’s great.
I wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole
Josh Allen is a two ton man-mountain who could palm a medicine ball!
A strong arm and what else? Accuracy? Accolades? If a team takes him before fifteen they'll be hurting for years.
I have watched every game for the last 27 years but if Mara fucks this up I'll do my damnedest to stop watching. Take Rosen darnold or Barkley at 2 or trade down and take Nelson Chubb or Mayfield just don't take Allen.
Best thrower in the draft but definitely not the best passer, far from it. Quickly reading the D? That’s a joke, right?
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO. Clear enough?
but I have Darnold and Rosen ahead of him. I'm worried about the accuracy and Gucci shoulder. I could see drafting him but not at #2.
His accuracy lacks and his shoulder is busted up.
What?
a top 5 QB in the league and will have been an MVP candidate at least once by year 5.
I truly believe this kid is gonna be a spectacular player in the NFL and the Browns would be idiots to pass him up.
I he can throw 80+ yards on a “busted up” shoulder then I don’t think I could live in a world where Allen’s shoulder is 100%. He’d be crippling WRs left and right.
desperately in need of better coaching and mentoring.
He’s not my first choice, but I think there is enough there for Shurmur to build something special.
If he can do it for Case Keenum, he can do it for Davis Webb
a lot better than Josh Rosen
like all prospects, but here's what worries me most
He's not a pocket qb, he scrambles and moves around a LOT, and most of his big gains seem to come after he extends the play by moving around in the pocket.
While he's athletic, he's not NFL-level athletic enough and those guys he ran away from at school will catch him quick in the pros. To succeed he'll need to be a better drop and release player, and make his reads quicker. I don't think he's going to improve on that much, I'm not expecting a good career.
Best case scenario he learns to buy pocket time ala Roethlisberger with more savvy and strength than athleticism, but I think that's a lot to ask.
I trust that Shurmur knows what he is looking for in a QB and if he is on board with the choice.. then I have no issue with it..
Or go with Barkley, Nelson or chubb in a trade down
He is the last one I would take.
I'd be happy with him or Rosen.
We aren't going to know anything really for about 4 years from now. In fact, Allen should be designated clipboard holding duty for at least the 2018 season.
That said, the accuracy criticism is overblown. I think he'll be a good one. But the collarbone is a worry for me.
others, but that isn’t what picking a franchise QB is all about.
And it isn’t about who can throw better outside the pocket, or who took more snaps under center. For QBs, it is all about smarts, recognition and leadership.
Is a second chance for this franchise to draft a kid with exceptional tools who comes without the fancy name or previous hype just like Ben years ago. Many speak about accuracy concerns have we not had that same problem for the past decade plus without the athletics tools he possess? If we stay at two one of Darnold, Allen and Barkley should be there Allen for the future and Barkley for belief in this team now while Darnold could maybe start before the year is over. I’m an Allen fan but I’m not sure today what the plans or dreams are for this team with what they have done to this point.
Allen he has all the tools but you don’t know if he will put it all together. It’s very difficult to say which QB will be the best because who knows where they end up. If Allen came to the Giants I would be excited, the need for people to predict who is going to be great or needing to go on record seems childish. If the Giants take a QB I hope he ends up being the best of them all. Mayfield, Rosen, Darnold, Allen I will Support whichever one they select.
But I cannot get passed his college stats, and that gives me pause.
I would not draft him at #2
Great attitude, great talent, great work ethic. I've been saying it for a while now. WE need to pick a Josh with the #2 pick. Sam Darnold? Meh...
All of these QBs seem risky.
Why are we taking a project at #2 when we pretty much have a version of him already on the roster in Webb? Yes he can throw the ball a mile too.
I dont see Rosen as a risk at all if the only knock on him is "he has to be challenged" you kinda want that in a player in New York, let alone a QB.
He's not top 5 in this draft, in my book.
I don't even see him as a first round talent.. He sucked in college.. and all these comparisons to other QBs from small school don't take into account that Wentz and Ben kicked ass against the weak competition and other small schools.. heck they even kicked ass against much superior competition.. This kids blows against power 5 conferences and blows just as bad against lower level conferences.. he doesn't make anyone around him better like those guys and Eli made.. you can't be this bad going against low level competition and then expect to kick ass against quality NFL defenses..
Accuracy issues concerning.
Not taking a QB from Montana who can't crack 60% completion percentage #1 overall.
Gimme the big time pac-12 QBs instead.
Bust, ceiling is Jay Cutler(unlikely) floor is Paxton Lynch(very likely).
Wrong his ceiling is much higher than Cutler's. Cutler didn't fail because of a lack of talent he was a disappointment because of what was between the ears. He didn't have the work ethic or desire to be great. Allen's upside IMO is Elway. Now I am not saying that I want Allen as I would prefer Darnold or Rosen but I won't throw a fit if they did surprise us and selected him.
No, explain, why?
He’s got everything. Smart too.
I prefer Rosen but it’s close for me. If they go QB Allen is a good choice.
I don't see it. I think he will make mind boggling turnovers because he relies on his arm like Cutler. He does not throw with necessary anticipation for the pro game. He needs to see the receiver open. Remote throw pick.