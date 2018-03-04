Time for BBI to go on record for Josh Allen huygens20 : 4/3/2018 7:39 pm Seems like he's the most polarizing player in the draft, even on these boards. I think its time for everyone to submit their claims and we can look back in a year or so.





Here's my final take:





For him to increase his completion % from college to pros from mid 50s to low 60s he would have to be a generational HOF type talent. More often than not, QBs lose or maintain their completion percentage.



Although his physical talent is shocking, and there are no character concerns, in the NFL you ultimately need to make throws in the pocket to win games.



Eli to Manningham down the sideline

Eli to Manningham against SF in cover 4



Allen never gets to that level where he can consistently make those throws IMO. His record against 0.500 teams and better is abysmal. His throwing stats are like 45% completion percentage.



Absolutely-Fucking-Not Saos1n : 4/3/2018 7:47 pm : link Want nothing to do with him

Definitely want him PhilSimms15 : 4/3/2018 7:50 pm : link Best pure passer in the draft and best at quickly reading the D

Oops never mind PhilSimms15 : 4/3/2018 7:52 pm : link Thought that said Josh Rosen.



Don’t want Allen

The only QB’s I want played in LA The_Boss : 4/3/2018 8:02 pm : link -

if shurmur can make case keenum V.I.G. : 4/3/2018 8:07 pm : link just think what he could do with Allen...



i still think he's 3rd, but would not be upset if the professionals like him over Rosen.

... You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 4/3/2018 8:07 pm : link In five years I think he'll be considered the best QB in this draft

If they pick him BigBlueDownTheShore : 4/3/2018 8:08 pm : link I won’t be upset. They guy seems coachable and he would have 2 QB gurus coaching him up.

Allen, with a year or 2 of coaching, will be a very good QB. Tom in NY : 4/3/2018 8:10 pm : link I would have no problem with him at #2.

The Range Of Opinions On The QBs Trainmaster : 4/3/2018 8:21 pm : link tells me that they are risky picks with the 2nd overall pick. I'm sure there will be multiple franchise QBs coming out of this draft and multiple busts; which of the 6 will be one and not the other?



I believe there is hardly any debate as to which RB is the best in this draft; it's Barkley (recall Gil Brandt: "Barkley is Secretariat and the other RBs in this draft are plow horses").

37 Wonderlic

Nah! old man : 4/3/2018 8:27 pm : link Assuming my guy Mayfield doesn't fit the Giants mold and its gotta be QB, I'll take the chance with the other Josh.

That all said: gimme Barkley @#2...BPA by faaaarrrrr!!

10 1/8 hands

I'm buying the narrative Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/3/2018 8:30 pm : link Small town farm boy with a hard work ethic and the drive to prove everyone who didn't give him a college scholarship wrong.



A taller Tom Brady with a cannon arm and legs.

Josh Allen V.I.G. : 4/3/2018 8:35 pm : link can touch MC hammer

He will be dog shit widmerseyebrow : 4/3/2018 8:42 pm : link .

No thanks Oscar : 4/3/2018 8:44 pm : link Would prefer any of the other QBs. Otherwise just take Chubb/Nelson/Barkley.



If he ends up being our guy I will root for him and hope he’s great.

Per the best draft prognosticator SomeFan : 4/3/2018 8:54 pm : link I wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole

Quote: Josh Allen is not hung like a horse... horses are hung like Josh Allen.



Josh Allen is a two ton man-mountain who could palm a medicine ball!

Bust Jint Fan in Buc Land : 4/3/2018 8:54 pm : link A strong arm and what else? Accuracy? Accolades? If a team takes him before fifteen they'll be hurting for years.



I have watched every game for the last 27 years but if Mara fucks this up I'll do my damnedest to stop watching. Take Rosen darnold or Barkley at 2 or trade down and take Nelson Chubb or Mayfield just don't take Allen.

RE: Definitely want him Section331 : 4/3/2018 8:56 pm : link

Quote: Best pure passer in the draft and best at quickly reading the D



Best thrower in the draft but definitely not the best passer, far from it. Quickly reading the D? That’s a joke, right? In comment 13899015 PhilSimms15 said:Best thrower in the draft but definitely not the best passer, far from it. Quickly reading the D? That’s a joke, right?

I like Allen... Torrag : 4/3/2018 9:01 pm : link but I have Darnold and Rosen ahead of him. I'm worried about the accuracy and Gucci shoulder. I could see drafting him but not at #2.

Hard Pass Sand_TheWedge : 4/3/2018 9:04 pm : link His accuracy lacks and his shoulder is busted up.

Will be the best QB out of this draft GoDeep13 : 4/3/2018 9:14 pm : link a top 5 QB in the league and will have been an MVP candidate at least once by year 5.



I truly believe this kid is gonna be a spectacular player in the NFL and the Browns would be idiots to pass him up.

RE: Hard Pass GoDeep13 : 4/3/2018 9:17 pm : link

Quote: His accuracy lacks and his shoulder is busted up. I he can throw 80+ yards on a “busted up” shoulder then I don’t think I could live in a world where Allen’s shoulder is 100%. He’d be crippling WRs left and right. In comment 13899164 Sand_TheWedge said:I he can throw 80+ yards on a “busted up” shoulder then I don’t think I could live in a world where Allen’s shoulder is 100%. He’d be crippling WRs left and right.

Maybe in round 2 or 3 BigBlue4You09 : 4/3/2018 9:17 pm : link .

Allen is an elite thrower of a football... bw in dc : 4/3/2018 9:39 pm : link desperately in need of better coaching and mentoring.



He’s not my first choice, but I think there is enough there for Shurmur to build something special.





RE: if shurmur can make case keenum JohnB : 4/3/2018 9:41 pm : link

Quote: just think what he could do with Allen...



i still think he's 3rd, but would not be upset if the professionals like him over Rosen.



If he can do it for Case Keenum, he can do it for Davis Webb In comment 13899055 V.I.G. said:If he can do it for Case Keenum, he can do it for Davis Webb

he's got pros and cons SirYesSir : 4/3/2018 10:16 pm : link like all prospects, but here's what worries me most



He's not a pocket qb, he scrambles and moves around a LOT, and most of his big gains seem to come after he extends the play by moving around in the pocket.



While he's athletic, he's not NFL-level athletic enough and those guys he ran away from at school will catch him quick in the pros. To succeed he'll need to be a better drop and release player, and make his reads quicker. I don't think he's going to improve on that much, I'm not expecting a good career.



Best case scenario he learns to buy pocket time ala Roethlisberger with more savvy and strength than athleticism, but I think that's a lot to ask.

I dont really care blueblood : 4/3/2018 10:18 pm : link I trust that Shurmur knows what he is looking for in a QB and if he is on board with the choice.. then I have no issue with it..

Sam darnold nygiants16 : 4/3/2018 10:25 pm : link Or go with Barkley, Nelson or chubb in a trade down

Of the top 5 QBs Matt M. : 4/3/2018 10:33 pm : link He is the last one I would take.

In a year from now? allstarjim : 4/3/2018 11:17 pm : link We aren't going to know anything really for about 4 years from now. In fact, Allen should be designated clipboard holding duty for at least the 2018 season.



That said, the accuracy criticism is overblown. I think he'll be a good one. But the collarbone is a worry for me.

Josh Allen doesn't do push ups

All these QBs can make all the throws. Some a little better than Ivan15 : 1:04 am : link others, but that isn’t what picking a franchise QB is all about.



And it isn’t about who can throw better outside the pocket, or who took more snaps under center. For QBs, it is all about smarts, recognition and leadership.

Allen Dragon : 2:22 am : link Is a second chance for this franchise to draft a kid with exceptional tools who comes without the fancy name or previous hype just like Ben years ago. Many speak about accuracy concerns have we not had that same problem for the past decade plus without the athletics tools he possess? If we stay at two one of Darnold, Allen and Barkley should be there Allen for the future and Barkley for belief in this team now while Darnold could maybe start before the year is over. I’m an Allen fan but I’m not sure today what the plans or dreams are for this team with what they have done to this point.

I like mattyblue : 4:03 am : link Allen he has all the tools but you don’t know if he will put it all together. It’s very difficult to say which QB will be the best because who knows where they end up. If Allen came to the Giants I would be excited, the need for people to predict who is going to be great or needing to go on record seems childish. If the Giants take a QB I hope he ends up being the best of them all. Mayfield, Rosen, Darnold, Allen I will Support whichever one they select.

Prototypical height and arm strength TommytheElephant : 6:38 am : link But I cannot get passed his college stats, and that gives me pause.

I would not draft him at #2

Pass 5BowlsSoon : 7:29 am : link Webb is just as good.

absolutely a remote thrower for me. Nysportsfn13 : 8:30 am : link Why are we taking a project at #2 when we pretty much have a version of him already on the roster in Webb? Yes he can throw the ball a mile too.

RE: way too risky at #2 overall. No. Nysportsfn13 : 8:30 am : link

Quote: All of these QBs seem risky.



I dont see Rosen as a risk at all if the only knock on him is "he has to be challenged" you kinda want that in a player in New York, let alone a QB.

In comment 13899486 Victor in CT said:I dont see Rosen as a risk at all if the only knock on him is "he has to be challenged" you kinda want that in a player in New York, let alone a QB.

Pass JonC : 8:33 am : link He's not top 5 in this draft, in my book.

Big time gamble Banks : 8:38 am : link hard pass

No way.. chuckydee9 : 9:04 am : link I don't even see him as a first round talent.. He sucked in college.. and all these comparisons to other QBs from small school don't take into account that Wentz and Ben kicked ass against the weak competition and other small schools.. heck they even kicked ass against much superior competition.. This kids blows against power 5 conferences and blows just as bad against lower level conferences.. he doesn't make anyone around him better like those guys and Eli made.. you can't be this bad going against low level competition and then expect to kick ass against quality NFL defenses..

on the record: No GiantsLaw : 9:21 am : link off the record: No

No Sonic Youth : 9:59 am : link Not taking a QB from Montana who can't crack 60% completion percentage #1 overall.



Gimme the big time pac-12 QBs instead.

Nope Thegratefulhead : 10:24 am : link Bust, ceiling is Jay Cutler(unlikely) floor is Paxton Lynch(very likely).

RE: Nope Jay on the Island : 11:45 am : link

Quote: Bust, ceiling is Jay Cutler(unlikely) floor is Paxton Lynch(very likely).

Wrong his ceiling is much higher than Cutler's. Cutler didn't fail because of a lack of talent he was a disappointment because of what was between the ears. He didn't have the work ethic or desire to be great. Allen's upside IMO is Elway. Now I am not saying that I want Allen as I would prefer Darnold or Rosen but I won't throw a fit if they did surprise us and selected him. In comment 13899718 Thegratefulhead said:Wrong his ceiling is much higher than Cutler's. Cutler didn't fail because of a lack of talent he was a disappointment because of what was between the ears. He didn't have the work ethic or desire to be great. Allen's upside IMO is Elway. Now I am not saying that I want Allen as I would prefer Darnold or Rosen but I won't throw a fit if they did surprise us and selected him.

RE: No no no no Rover : 1:14 pm : link

Quote: NO NO NO NO NO NO NO. Clear enough?

No, explain, why? In comment 13899153 Joey in VA said:No, explain, why?

Yes KWALL2 : 1:45 pm : link He’s got everything. Smart too.



I prefer Rosen but it’s close for me. If they go QB Allen is a good choice.



