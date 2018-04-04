Per Cowherd, Rams balked on Beckham Sean : 4/4/2018 1:04 pm I know, consider the source, but apparently the Rams vetted Beckham & were not happy with the amount of partying, going out, distractions, etc. Peter Schrager was also on yesterday who said the market for Beckham is not as strong as you’d think.



Don’t kill the messenger, just relaying what I heard.

Thanks for sharing. bceagle05 : 4/4/2018 1:09 pm Schrager I believe, Cowherd not so much.

More likely they realized that the Giants weren't going to... GFAN52 : 4/4/2018 1:10 pm just give OBJ for peanuts (their low 1st and a 3rd).

Good gmen9892 : 4/4/2018 1:11 pm If this is actually true, this should serve as a big wake-up call to OBJ. Everything needs to be toned down, both on the field and off of it. Ultimately, I think this is just what the Giants wanted to do. Send a message.

I don't listen to him arniefez : 4/4/2018 1:11 pm but why would anyone doubt what he said. You don't need to be an NFL insider to see that teams would have to consider if the circus around Beckham is worth it.

Common sense robbieballs2003 : 4/4/2018 1:12 pm says that Cowherd is talking out his ass as usual. What changed in the last week that made the Rams go after him to go after Cooks? It wasn't any of the reasons Cowherd states because it isn't like Beckham decided to go on a week-long drinking binge, just started posting on IG, or just became a distraction.

I'm Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2018 1:13 pm not going to say Cowherd is telling the truth or not, but you'd have to be subjectively blind to not admit there are some red flags out there. The ankle injury was serious enough to require surgery, the reality OR perception is that OBJ was difficult to rein in by Coughlin and McAdoo, and whether or not the tabloid papers are embellishing the stories, the stories are out there of him living it up.

Again, you may or may not think this is a big deal, but one would think it would have an impact on any decision to give up multiple #1 picks and make OBJ the highest paid WR in NFL history.



Again, you may or may not think this is a big deal, but one would think it would have an impact on any decision to give up multiple #1 picks and make OBJ the highest paid WR in NFL history.

sure the Rams bluepepper : 4/4/2018 1:13 pm : link acquired Suh and Peters but rejected OBJ. Uh-huh.



They'd have grabbed him in a minute if the price had been right. Winning over LA is what they're all about right now and OBJ would have been gold in that department.

Quote: acquired Suh and Peters but rejected OBJ. Uh-huh.



They'd have grabbed him in a minute if the price had been right. Winning over LA is what they're all about right now and OBJ would have been gold in that department.

This is hard to believe Phil in LA : 4/4/2018 1:16 pm because you are not allowed to talk about another team's player, so if the Rams talked about OBJ with a reporter, they broke the rules. Also, they had nowhere near enough assets to make a real offer.

Bingo mdthedream : 4/4/2018 1:17 pm The Giants are not giving OBJ away cheap. So its price vs risk and what your willing to give up in the draft. Cooks was a lot cheaper price. So whatever happens no big deal OBJ is a stud that got hurt last season. If he played he would have had a lot more offers.

LOL BleedBlue : 4/4/2018 1:20 pm so you want me to believe that the rams dont want his "problems" but they have NO PROBLEM taking talib, peters, and suh?! lol ya right...makes sense.

fact is they couldnt afford him, THATS why he wasnt traded there.



fact is they couldnt afford him, THATS why he wasnt traded there.

The bright side AnnapolisMike : 4/4/2018 1:20 pm Beckham might also be getting the message that he is not going to be able to get the contract he thinks he is worth. It will still be significant...but perhaps a little more team friendly. Regardless, it is obvious that Beckham is being dangled for a trade. There is too much chatter about it for it not to be true.





Quote: Beckham might also be getting the message that he is not going to be able to get the contract he thinks he is worth. It will still be significant...but perhaps a little more team friendly. Regardless, it is obvious that Beckham is being dangled for a trade. There is too much chatter about it for it not to be true.





I don't think "dangled" is the right word here. The Giants are listening to offers. If they get knocked out by an offer, great! If not, they're perfectly content to keep him.



Also, Odell getting a chip on his shoulder because of this stuff wouldn't be a bad thing by any means. In comment 13900069 AnnapolisMike said:I don't think "dangled" is the right word here. The Giants are listening to offers. If they get knocked out by an offer, great! If not, they're perfectly content to keep him.Also, Odell getting a chip on his shoulder because of this stuff wouldn't be a bad thing by any means.

Quote: The Giants are not giving OBJ away cheap. So its price vs risk and what your willing to give up in the draft. Cooks was a lot cheaper price. So whatever happens no big deal OBJ is a stud that got hurt last season. If he played he would have had a lot more offers.



Beckham really screwed himself with his continual antics and comments. Ever seen that movie Interstellar when Matt M is in an inter-dimensional intersection. He is there, and the Giants ownership will use his naivety and lack of emotional intelligence to offer him what we want. Dude needs to read up on strategy, etc. But then again he went to LSU. In comment 13900059 mdthedream said:Beckham really screwed himself with his continual antics and comments. Ever seen that movie Interstellar when Matt M is in an inter-dimensional intersection. He is there, and the Giants ownership will use his naivety and lack of emotional intelligence to offer him what we want. Dude needs to read up on strategy, etc. But then again he went to LSU.

Or Odell can respond to trade rumors by saying, bceagle05 : 4/4/2018 1:27 pm "Fuck you, get me outta here." Really anything is possible right now. I lean toward him staying - if he's dealt, my money's on San Francisco.

There's a lot of reasons... Chris in Philly : 4/4/2018 1:31 pm for "information" like this to be leaked to the press, or to a simpering halfwit radio host like CC in this case. It being true is very low on the list...

. arcarsenal : 4/4/2018 1:31 pm : link It really doesn't matter who the player is - it's a huge commit to give up a first round pick+ for a player you are then either renting or paying ~19M per year to long-term.



If this was a totally different player and we were discussing the Giants making an offer like this to acquire him from the other side of the fence, I'd certainly be wary of doing it.



It's a lot to invest in a player. So, it makes sense to me that teams would be hesitant to give up a massive haul.

Quote: .



Lol In comment 13900022 Go Terps said:Lol

This is the reality blueblood : 4/4/2018 1:33 pm : link Its already been pretty clear that the Giants set the value @ two first round picks. No one was going to give that up AND sign him to a big deal..



That basically tells Beckham.. look if we franchise you.. no one is going to trade for you.. and we will franchise you.. so your best interest is to sign a long term deal..



plain and simple..

Quote: because you are not allowed to talk about another team's player, so if the Rams talked about OBJ with a reporter, they broke the rules. Also, they had nowhere near enough assets to make a real offer.



Correct. This is just the Rams (if true) moving on now that they have Cooks and trying to downplay their interest in Beckham. In comment 13900057 Phil in LA said:Correct. This is just the Rams (if true) moving on now that they have Cooks and trying to downplay their interest in Beckham.

Quote: In comment 13900057 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





because you are not allowed to talk about another team's player, so if the Rams talked about OBJ with a reporter, they broke the rules. Also, they had nowhere near enough assets to make a real offer.







Correct. This is just the Rams (if true) moving on now that they have Cooks and trying to downplay their interest in Beckham.



Agreed.



This comes across like a guy who says "I didn't like her anyway.", after a girl dumps him after the first date. In comment 13900115 UConn4523 said:Agreed.This comes across like a guy who says "I didn't like her anyway.", after a girl dumps him after the first date.

Right, they balked on OBJ barens : 4/4/2018 1:42 pm and threw #23 to the Patriots for Brandon Cooks. Good luck with that move.

Quote: Its already been pretty clear that the Giants set the value @ two first round picks. No one was going to give that up AND sign him to a big deal..



That basically tells Beckham.. look if we franchise you.. no one is going to trade for you.. and we will franchise you.. so your best interest is to sign a long term deal..



plain and simple..



This makes no sense. It is Beckham who wants to sign long term right now. The Giants want to wait.



Its not that the Giants dont want to pay him but they want to see 1- he is healthy and 2- he can fit in under new expectations. In comment 13900114 blueblood said:This makes no sense. It is Beckham who wants to sign long term right now. The Giants want to wait.Its not that the Giants dont want to pay him but they want to see 1- he is healthy and 2- he can fit in under new expectations.

The Rams did really want OBJ until they started asking around Stan in LA : 4/4/2018 1:53 pm I talk to a lot of pro football players out here on the driving range and golf course(they're always here in the off season) and if the Rams heard what I hear from these guys I'm not surprised they backed off. They figured a #23 was all they were going to risk on that guy.

Quote: In comment 13900114 blueblood said:





Quote:





Its already been pretty clear that the Giants set the value @ two first round picks. No one was going to give that up AND sign him to a big deal..



That basically tells Beckham.. look if we franchise you.. no one is going to trade for you.. and we will franchise you.. so your best interest is to sign a long term deal..



plain and simple..







This makes no sense. It is Beckham who wants to sign long term right now. The Giants want to wait.



Its not that the Giants dont want to pay him but they want to see 1- he is healthy and 2- he can fit in under new expectations.



Tisch is quoted as saying contract negotiations are in the pre-stages. Doesn't sound like the team is trying to wait to me. In comment 13900161 twostepgiants said:Tisch is quoted as saying contract negotiations are in the pre-stages. Doesn't sound like the team is trying to wait to me.

Quote: not going to say Cowherd is telling the truth or not, but you'd have to be subjectively blind to not admit there are some red flags out there. The ankle injury was serious enough to require surgery, the reality OR perception is that OBJ was difficult to rein in by Coughlin and McAdoo, and whether or not the tabloid papers are embellishing the stories, the stories are out there of him living it up.



Again, you may or may not think this is a big deal, but one would think it would have an impact on any decision to give up multiple #1 picks and make OBJ the highest paid WR in NFL history.



Good Post.

I think we have a number on BBI that are sudjectively Blind.... In comment 13900045 Eric from BBI said:Good Post.I think we have a number on BBI that are sudjectively Blind....

Rams may have bw in dc : 4/4/2018 2:00 pm : link some sour grapes - if true - on this.



They were very hot on OBJ until Jints Central was insistent that compensation be equal to that of giving up a 25 year old superstar franchise QB.



So instead of meeting Jints Central's ridiculous demands, they did the smart thing and went for a very solid contributor in Cooks.

the other reason why it makes no sense UConn4523 : 4/4/2018 2:01 pm : link is the asking price was always going to be enormous. But they've had supposed interest the entire time.



No one entering trade talks with us thinks they are getting Beckham for cheap and doesn't know they have to also pay him.

Quote: so you want me to believe that the rams dont want his "problems" but they have NO PROBLEM taking talib, peters, and suh?! lol ya right...makes sense.

fact is they couldnt afford him, THATS why he wasnt traded there.

^This.



fact is they couldnt afford him, THATS why he wasnt traded there.



^This. In comment 13900068 BleedBlue said:^This.

Now these boneheads LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/4/2018 2:01 pm : link are all covering their tracks because Beckham wasn't traded.



Hitdog has a better track record than any of these dumbass pot stirrers.

Such bullshit RinR : 4/4/2018 2:03 pm but good.

He remains a Giant.



He remains a Giant.

Quote: I talk to a lot of pro football players out here on the driving range and golf course(they're always here in the off season) and if the Rams heard what I hear from these guys I'm not surprised they backed off. They figured a #23 was all they were going to risk on that guy.

Yeah. Bullshit

Yeah. Bullshit In comment 13900173 Stan in LA said:Yeah. Bullshit

Yeah sorry... T-Bone : 4/4/2018 2:05 pm but it's not like Beckham's 'issues' haven't been out there for the world to see these past few years. So unless they hired some private detective who dug into his past and found some stuff that makes him appear even worse, I find it a lil hard to believe that suddenly... the day after they trade for a lesser talent... it suddenly gets out that they didn't want Beckham because they found out just how hard he parties. The HC was just playfully messing around with the media just last week about possibly trading for him (in a round-about way of course).

Quote: In comment 13900059 mdthedream said:





Quote:





The Giants are not giving OBJ away cheap. So its price vs risk and what your willing to give up in the draft. Cooks was a lot cheaper price. So whatever happens no big deal OBJ is a stud that got hurt last season. If he played he would have had a lot more offers.







Beckham really screwed himself with his continual antics and comments. Ever seen that movie Interstellar when Matt M is in an inter-dimensional intersection. He is there, and the Giants ownership will use his naivety and lack of emotional intelligence to offer him what we want. Dude needs to read up on strategy, etc. But then again he went to LSU.

Can you enlighten us on all of these “comments” you’ve heard from Beckham? What has he said? I’m genuinely curious In comment 13900075 mdc1 said:Can you enlighten us on all of these “comments” you’ve heard from Beckham? What has he said? I’m genuinely curious

agree with Eric JonC : 4/4/2018 2:07 pm : link and would agree there's probably some sour grapes at play here, as the Rams didn't have the ammo to make a deal with low first rounders.

This trade was never going to happen GeoMan999 : 4/4/2018 2:08 pm : link The Giants were not interested in trading OBJ. Even so, the Rams knew they would have to give up at least 2 first rounders in addition to other assets (Cooper Kupp, etc.), which the Rams would likely never do.



The people that created this Trade OBJ hoax have to save face now.....by making things up (OBJ issues).





Going to keep my opinions of Cowherd out of this Emil : 4/4/2018 2:09 pm : link he's not my favorite, but he's not my least either.



If reports are to be believed, Giant wanted at least two first rounders for OBJ. Even if the Rams were willing to offer that, their first round picks are not very attractive ones to a team that would be giving up a rare offensive talent.



Even though I think the OBJ off the field stuff is over-hyped, you would have to think any team would think long and hard about offering up multiple picks for a player who might be a distraction, whether he fairly earns that title or not. That said, I don't believe for a second that the Rams would not have jumped at the change to grab OBJ if the asking price was lower. Peters and Suh are greater problems on the field, but one has signed as a FA (only money is risked) and one was traded for a 4th and a 2nd. I don't think the "partying" was the red flag for the Rams, the picks plus the money were the red flags.



I completely agree that the trade market for OBJ is not as "hot" as some might think. And that is probably because the asking price is quite high and any team that trades for OBJ has to be able to pay him long term. Plus he is coming off an injury and he hasn't had the best offseason to date.



All in all, this is a good thing for those who want to see OBJ remain a Giants. Intentional or not, this is a wake-up call for the young man. I've said it before, OBJ needs the Giants and the Giants need him. OBJ needs to personally come to terms with what he wants his relationship with the franchise to be. He has every opportunity to be one of the greatest Giants in franchise history, but that is going to require more than just 90+ receptions and 1300 yards a year. It's all in front of him, he just needs to make his profession his priority.

Eric Chris684 : 4/4/2018 2:10 pm : link I basically said the same thing as you on the Schefter thread yesterday and I was told to apologize and that I had a “meltdown”



Be careful of hurting some feelings.

. arcarsenal : 4/4/2018 2:10 pm : link Yeah, this is a team that just acquired Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Welcoming those players in, but drawing the line on Beckham's personality would make less than zero sense.



This isn't about his persona. They couldn't afford the ask. Plain and simple.

Quote: Beckham might also be getting the message that he is not going to be able to get the contract he thinks he is worth. It will still be significant...but perhaps a little more team friendly. Regardless, it is obvious that Beckham is being dangled for a trade. There is too much chatter about it for it not to be true.





If I was Beckham what I would be thinking is that I need to get my act together to get paid what I want to be paid. Time to shut up, get off my phone, stay home no more going out, score TD's and just hand the ball to the refs, and make some coin. In comment 13900069 AnnapolisMike said:If I was Beckham what I would be thinking is that I need to get my act together to get paid what I want to be paid. Time to shut up, get off my phone, stay home no more going out, score TD's and just hand the ball to the refs, and make some coin.

Comparing Beckham to Peters and Talib Chris684 : 4/4/2018 2:13 pm : link is stupid.



Those guys aren’t asking for a QB$ investment.



Apples to oranges.

Quote: I basically said the same thing as you on the Schefter thread yesterday and I was told to apologize and that I had a “meltdown”



Be careful of hurting some feelings.



You really are the whiniest bitch on here, and that's truly saying something. In comment 13900215 Chris684 said:You really are the whiniest bitch on here, and that's truly saying something.

Quote:



This isn't about his persona. They couldn't afford the ask. Plain and simple.



I think that's true.



But we probably go separate ways on this because I think Jints Central's demands were likely too ridiculous for any team to meet... In comment 13900216 arcarsenal said:I think that's true.But we probably go separate ways on this because I think Jints Central's demands were likely too ridiculous for any team to meet...

Cowherd odunde : 4/4/2018 2:14 pm : link is a dog whistle racist. Using him as a source for anything other than the latest eugenics studies is foolish.

Greg that’s laughable coming from you Chris684 : 4/4/2018 2:15 pm : link ...

Why wouldn't the Giants ask for the moon? Greg from LI : 4/4/2018 2:15 pm : link They aren't actually trying to trade him. They have no reason to - the leverage is all theirs. It would be really foolish to accept some pennies on the dollar offer of #23 + spare parts.

Quote: I basically said the same thing as you on the Schefter thread yesterday and I was told to apologize and that I had a “meltdown”



Be careful of hurting some feelings.



Geez... you need to learn how to get over stuff. In comment 13900215 Chris684 said:Geez... you need to learn how to get over stuff.

Quote: is stupid.



Those guys aren’t asking for a QB$ investment.



Apples to oranges.



No, it's not stupid - because people like Casserly are claiming it's a chemistry issue and that Cooks was better for that reason.



If they're so worried about their locker room, they're not going to be acquiring either of those players. Both guys have checkered histories. Talib has been in far more on field altercations than Beckham has. In comment 13900224 Chris684 said:No, it's not stupid - because people like Casserly are claiming it's a chemistry issue and that Cooks was better for that reason.If they're so worried about their locker room, they're not going to be acquiring either of those players. Both guys have checkered histories. Talib has been in far more on field altercations than Beckham has.

And I didn't say you needed to apologize for your T-Bone : 4/4/2018 2:17 pm : link thoughts on Beckham but for being a dick to someone unnecessarily.



Seriously man... let it go. It's not that deep.

and in addition to the on-field altercations Greg from LI : 4/4/2018 2:19 pm : link Talib has been arrested multiple times and shot himself in the leg (and then filed a fake police report claiming someone else shot him).

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 4/4/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13900216 arcarsenal said:





Quote:









This isn't about his persona. They couldn't afford the ask. Plain and simple.







I think that's true.



But we probably go separate ways on this because I think Jints Central's demands were likely too ridiculous for any team to meet...



It's intentional. They don't want to trade him. They've made that pretty clear.



If they wanted him gone, he'd be gone by now.



They're basically saying "either blow us away with an offer we can't refuse or we're not dealing him" - no problem with that. You assume no one will go for broke to get him but all it takes is one GM feeling froggy and you never know. In comment 13900227 bw in dc said:It's intentional. They don't want to trade him. They've made that pretty clear.If they wanted him gone, he'd be gone by now.They're basically saying "either blow us away with an offer we can't refuse or we're not dealing him" - no problem with that. You assume no one will go for broke to get him but all it takes is one GM feeling froggy and you never know.

Meanwhile T-Bone : 4/4/2018 2:21 pm : link Peters has gotten into his fair share of on-field incidents... including throwing a ref's flag into the stands.



But it must've been Odell proposing to the kicking net that was final straw for them to be like 'Hell no!'.

Talib makes 11 million a year bluepepper : 4/4/2018 2:25 pm : link Suh 14 million. Peters is on his rookie deal but is going to want to cash in next year. If you're worried about $$ and character you don't bring these guys in. The Rams right now obviously don't care about this sh*t. They are on a full court press to win over LA against the Chargers. Hell, OBJ's large social media presence was probably a selling point for them.

Its funny, Keith : 4/4/2018 2:26 pm : link yesterday I heard that the Rams came to the Giants first and the Giants weren't interested(maybe they floated out some absurd ask) so Cooks was the fallback.

RE: Talib makes 11 million a year arcarsenal : 4/4/2018 2:27 pm : link

Quote: Suh 14 million. Peters is on his rookie deal but is going to want to cash in next year. If you're worried about $$ and character you don't bring these guys in. The Rams right now obviously don't care about this sh*t. They are on a full court press to win over LA against the Chargers. Hell, OBJ's large social media presence was probably a selling point for them.



Yup.



Ask was too steep and now they're just trying to sell their move as the better option. Standard business.



None of their moves this offseason say that they are concerned with character. In comment 13900256 bluepepper said:Yup.Ask was too steep and now they're just trying to sell their move as the better option. Standard business.None of their moves this offseason say that they are concerned with character.

Like the fact that two firsts for OBJ is TMS : 4/4/2018 2:28 pm : link the openng market price if he proves he is healthy now. Is he, and can we see some proof ?

Quote: They aren't actually trying to trade him. They have no reason to - the leverage is all theirs. It would be really foolish to accept some pennies on the dollar offer of #23 + spare parts.



I'm going to trust Schefter on this - Jints Central is open for business. They have just placed a price tag that can't be met unless the buyer is on heroin. In comment 13900234 Greg from LI said:I'm going to trust Schefter on this - Jints Central is open for business. They have just placed a price tag that can't be met unless the buyer is on heroin.

Cowherd had a guest on yesterday joeinpa : 4/4/2018 2:31 pm : link that made this comparison:



If Antonio Brown or Julio Jones were being shopped around, there would be 32 teams calling the Giants; not the handful that have contacted the Giants about Beckham.



Who knows if that is true. But what is fact is that Beckham's antics, harmless or not as many here suggest, have not gone down well with the Giants brass.





RE: Cowherd had a guest on yesterday T-Bone : 4/4/2018 2:33 pm : link

Quote: that made this comparison:



If Antonio Brown or Julio Jones were being shopped around, there would be 32 teams calling the Giants; not the handful that have contacted the Giants about Beckham.



Who knows if that is true. But what is fact is that Beckham's antics, harmless or not as many here suggest, have not gone down well with the Giants brass.





Jones... maybe.



Brown... very doubtful as he hasn't been much better as far as on and off the field incidents. In comment 13900276 joeinpa said:Jones... maybe.Brown... very doubtful as he hasn't been much better as far as on and off the field incidents.

About what I expected. GoDeep13 : 4/4/2018 2:41 pm : link I never thought the Giants would be able to generate much for Odell anyway. Before the Cooks trade I thought OBJ topped out at a 1st and a 3rd and still think so now. I’m hoping San Francisco bites on a trade. Love to have their 1st rounder.

Quote: In comment 13900046 bluepepper said:





Quote:





acquired Suh and Peters but rejected OBJ. Uh-huh.



They'd have grabbed him in a minute if the price had been right. Winning over LA is what they're all about right now and OBJ would have been gold in that department.





And Talib



Exactly. So the Rams are ok signing a head case who snatches chains off players during games and has been involved w off the field stuff (Talib), they’re ok with trading for a known head case in Peters, and they’re ok signing Suh — but their come to Jesus moment is Beckham? I’m calling bullshit on that. In comment 13900056 Jay on the Island said:Exactly. So the Rams are ok signing a head case who snatches chains off players during games and has been involved w off the field stuff (Talib), they’re ok with trading for a known head case in Peters, and they’re ok signing Suh — but their come to Jesus moment is Beckham? I’m calling bullshit on that.

Is this some sort of overall media conspiracy? Gmen88 : 4/4/2018 2:46 pm : link Has everyone just agreed to come up with bullshit on Odell because there isn't a ton to report on the NFL right now? Jesus fucking christ....

RE: Cowherd had a guest on yesterday bw in dc : 4/4/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: that made this comparison:



If Antonio Brown or Julio Jones were being shopped around, there would be 32 teams calling the Giants; not the handful that have contacted the Giants about Beckham.



Who knows if that is true. But what is fact is that Beckham's antics, harmless or not as many here suggest, have not gone down well with the Giants brass.





That's an interesting observation. Brown is better than OBJ. Personally, I don't think it's as close as OBJ fans desire. But Brown is 29 and he's handled the ball a ton. So there is a tread on the tire issue, and when will he start to cross into the diminishing returns zone.



I am not a Jones guy. I think he's one of the more overrated players in the NFL. Not suggesting he's not great, but he's a bit injury prone - just a bigger target - and doesn't score a lot. Plus, he's also 29.



For me, Brown > Jones. So I could more demand for him.



The real prize is Hopkins because he's done so much with some poor QB options. He's only 25. Can't wait to see Watson and him have a full season...



In comment 13900276 joeinpa said:That's an interesting observation. Brown is better than OBJ. Personally, I don't think it's as close as OBJ fans desire. But Brown is 29 and he's handled the ball a ton. So there is a tread on the tire issue, and when will he start to cross into the diminishing returns zone.I am not a Jones guy. I think he's one of the more overrated players in the NFL. Not suggesting he's not great, but he's a bit injury prone - just a bigger target - and doesn't score a lot. Plus, he's also 29.For me, Brown > Jones. So I could more demand for him.The real prize is Hopkins because he's done so much with some poor QB options. He's only 25. Can't wait to see Watson and him have a full season...

Quote: but it's not like Beckham's 'issues' haven't been out there for the world to see these past few years. So unless they hired some private detective who dug into his past and found some stuff that makes him appear even worse, I find it a lil hard to believe that suddenly... the day after they trade for a lesser talent... it suddenly gets out that they didn't want Beckham because they found out just how hard he parties. The HC was just playfully messing around with the media just last week about possibly trading for him (in a round-about way of course).



I don't know, man. Sounds like Stan has the insider scoop on the REAL secret-agent reasons they soured on OBJ. (He just won't tell us any of his secret-agent stuff.)



:) In comment 13900202 T-Bone said:I don't know, man. Sounds like Stan has the insider scoop on the REAL secret-agent reasons they soured on OBJ. (He just won't tell us any of his secret-agent stuff.):)

Quote: acquired Suh and Peters but rejected OBJ. Uh-huh.



They'd have grabbed him in a minute if the price had been right. Winning over LA is what they're all about right now and OBJ would have been gold in that department.



lol exactly. It's pretty unbelievable how far people will go to criticize Odell. I'd take him over those two nut jobs any day. In comment 13900046 bluepepper said:lol exactly. It's pretty unbelievable how far people will go to criticize Odell. I'd take him over those two nut jobs any day.

Quote: They aren't actually trying to trade him. They have no reason to - the leverage is all theirs. It would be really foolish to accept some pennies on the dollar offer of #23 + spare parts. +1 In comment 13900234 Greg from LI said:+1

Quote: not going to say Cowherd is telling the truth or not, but you'd have to be subjectively blind to not admit there are some red flags out there. The ankle injury was serious enough to require surgery, the reality OR perception is that OBJ was difficult to rein in by Coughlin and McAdoo, and whether or not the tabloid papers are embellishing the stories, the stories are out there of him living it up.



Again, you may or may not think this is a big deal, but one would think it would have an impact on any decision to give up multiple #1 picks and make OBJ the highest paid WR in NFL history.



+++1

very well put with a non subjective eye In comment 13900045 Eric from BBI said:+++1very well put with a non subjective eye

Just going by the numbers greatgrandpa : 4/4/2018 5:02 pm : link OBJ had 24 catches in 4 games. Julio had 88 in 16 games and they both had the same number of TDs - 3. Don't see the argument that Julio is better myself. As we used to say a time long ago - OBJ is the goods.

... christian : 4/4/2018 5:25 pm : link The cost to acquire him + the cost to extend him is too rich.



The Giants wouldn't send 2 1st round picks and 60+ guaranteed for him. That's what it comes down, and that's why he's likely not going anywhere.



He's a risk, which decreases his value. His agent knows that. He's not getting the same contract he would have if he didn't just have surgery and hadn't been caught being a dumb ass.



And I love the guy and want him here and think he deserves a big contract.

Quote:

This isn't about his persona. They couldn't afford the ask. Plain and simple.



I would tweak your words a bit Arc to say he was not WORTH the ask... for a short term contract. In comment 13900216 arcarsenal said:I would tweak your words a bit Arc to say he was not WORTH the ask... for a short term contract.

Nervous Thegratefulhead : 4/4/2018 5:31 pm : link I am becoming increasingly concerned about all of the OBJ drama. The Giants would need receive a lot in return for him in any trade or face serious media and fan backlash. I do not believe any team will offer anything close to his value in return because he is coming off injury, wants a fuck ton of money in a new contract and comes with baggage. This leads me to conclude OBJ stays.



The Giants and Dave G are NOT going to pay him Jimmy G money. No fucking way. Their offer will make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL. I am very confident OBJ wants and expects to blow that out of the water. I think it is extremely likely OBJ will hold out and miss games.



If true , the centerpiece of the new offense will not be part of off season or pre season. Until he arrives and signs, everyone in the organization will do nothing but answer questions involving OBJ. OBJ has leverage because of this. The Giants will not cave. They have financial leverage, he will eventually show up, very unhappy. This will be ugly.



Imagine if the Giants start the season losing. How many games before Eli feels the heat and we start talking about playing Webb or rookie we picked at 2? If this shit all blows the wrong way, we could be looking at another top pick in next years’ draft. I am very nervous.



Quote: In comment 13900234 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





They aren't actually trying to trade him. They have no reason to - the leverage is all theirs. It would be really foolish to accept some pennies on the dollar offer of #23 + spare parts.







I'm going to trust Schefter on this - Jints Central is open for business. They have just placed a price tag that can't be met unless the buyer is on heroin.



When has Schefter been a Giants source? The one time he was it was because some idiot working in a hospital fed him private medical info he had no legal right to have access to.



Also, I don't know how telling it is that a team would be willing to trade someone for an extreme cost. Anyone's available for a certain price. You could probably get Belichick to trade Brady with enough of a package. Wentz might be tradeable at a sticker price of every draft pick you have. In comment 13900272 bw in dc said:When has Schefter been a Giants source? The one time he was it was because some idiot working in a hospital fed him private medical info he had no legal right to have access to.Also, I don't know how telling it is that a team would be willing to trade someone for an extreme cost. Anyone's available for a certain price. You could probably get Belichick to trade Brady with enough of a package. Wentz might be tradeable at a sticker price of every draft pick you have.

Why is this so difficult for some of your to believe HomerJones45 : 4/4/2018 6:05 pm : link Beckham is coming off a surgery and hasn't played a game since. He may be fully recovered; he may not. Our history with wideouts and surgery hasn't exactly been dotted with wild success. As for Beckham himself, true he hasn't been an axe murderer but his behavior I guess you could say is mercurial not a bad guy but mercurial.



It would be a perfectly logical decision on the Rams' part to not part with a king's ransom in picks and a shit ton of contract money in favor of a safe guy who granted is not as good on the high end, but is nonetheless a very good receiver.





Quote: that made this comparison:



If Antonio Brown or Julio Jones were being shopped around, there would be 32 teams calling the Giants; not the handful that have contacted the Giants about Beckham.



Who knows if that is true. But what is fact is that Beckham's antics, harmless or not as many here suggest, have not gone down well with the Giants brass.





Those players are 29 years old, if their teams were asking for multiple first rounders and they required new contracts, they'd be receiving less traction than OBJ. In comment 13900276 joeinpa said:Those players are 29 years old, if their teams were asking for multiple first rounders and they required new contracts, they'd be receiving less traction than OBJ.

Quote: I am becoming increasingly concerned about all of the OBJ drama. The Giants would need receive a lot in return for him in any trade or face serious media and fan backlash. I do not believe any team will offer anything close to his value in return because he is coming off injury, wants a fuck ton of money in a new contract and comes with baggage. This leads me to conclude OBJ stays.



The Giants and Dave G are NOT going to pay him Jimmy G money. No fucking way. Their offer will make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL. I am very confident OBJ wants and expects to blow that out of the water. I think it is extremely likely OBJ will hold out and miss games.



If true , the centerpiece of the new offense will not be part of off season or pre season. Until he arrives and signs, everyone in the organization will do nothing but answer questions involving OBJ. OBJ has leverage because of this. The Giants will not cave. They have financial leverage, he will eventually show up, very unhappy. This will be ugly.



Imagine if the Giants start the season losing. How many games before Eli feels the heat and we start talking about playing Webb or rookie we picked at 2? If this shit all blows the wrong way, we could be looking at another top pick in next years’ draft. I am very nervous.



I agree with a lot of your thoughts. OBJ’s leverage is being overlooked. He is getting paid $6M per from Nike. So he’s not going to be struggling for cash. Undoubtedly, he doesn’t show up for camp either.



I think Team Odell will dig in and create as much chaos as they can to get their money target or a trade. And the media will have a field day - “the OBJ watch.”



This is the last thing a new coach and GM need. Which makes me think the draft is the red line - either an enormous guaranteed contract or he’s unloaded... In comment 13900663 Thegratefulhead said:I agree with a lot of your thoughts. OBJ’s leverage is being overlooked. He is getting paid $6M per from Nike. So he’s not going to be struggling for cash. Undoubtedly, he doesn’t show up for camp either.I think Team Odell will dig in and create as much chaos as they can to get their money target or a trade. And the media will have a field day - “the OBJ watch.”This is the last thing a new coach and GM need. Which makes me think the draft is the red line - either an enormous guaranteed contract or he’s unloaded...

Quote: Beckham is coming off a surgery and hasn't played a game since. He may be fully recovered; he may not. Our history with wideouts and surgery hasn't exactly been dotted with wild success. As for Beckham himself, true he hasn't been an axe murderer but his behavior I guess you could say is mercurial not a bad guy but mercurial.



It would be a perfectly logical decision on the Rams' part to not part with a king's ransom in picks and a shit ton of contract money in favor of a safe guy who granted is not as good on the high end, but is nonetheless a very good receiver.



That is perfectly reasonable that they decided the price was too much but it fails to address this weak implication on their part that he's too much trouble In comment 13900701 HomerJones45 said:That is perfectly reasonable that they decided the price was too much but it fails to address this weak implication on their part that he's too much trouble

it's become hard to take the national reporters seriously on this one PerpetualNervousness : 4/4/2018 6:24 pm : link i get that this is cowherd saying he's got sources on the rams. but every beat reporter in ny with the exception of the useless pat leonard has been reporting the same thing from day 1 - the giants were ticked off by the pizza video, and were trying to send a message. they've never planned to trade him, and they've never even made a proposal to any one. the national reporters on the other hand keep coming up with these breathless stories which about imminent deals, none of which have happened. now we get a story from the rams crapping on odell? that just seems like pot stirring, along with a good way to send a message to any fans you might have who were excited by the idea of obj and now are wondering if you just got snookered by little bill in the cooks deal.



coming to an agreement with beckham is going to be a challenge given the circumstances - the injury, a new gm, etc. but trading him never made much sense once the commitment to eli was made. shurmur may be a a great offensive coach, but his qb needs a #1 wr to throw the ball to.





Quote: In comment 13900216 arcarsenal said:





Quote:







This isn't about his persona. They couldn't afford the ask. Plain and simple.







I would tweak your words a bit Arc to say he was not WORTH the ask... for a short term contract.



Bottom line is this has nothing to do with him being a "pain in the ass" or whatever people want to say the problem is. The Giants are trying to get someone to completely overpay in a trade and if they don't, they're more than happy to keep Beckham here.



They wanted to get rid of JPP. It was pretty clear they wanted him out of here.



If the goal was to get Beckham out of here in a similar manner, they'd have accepted an offer by now. They haven't because if they don't get a massive haul, they aren't going to move him. In comment 13900659 EricJ said:Bottom line is this has nothing to do with him being a "pain in the ass" or whatever people want to say the problem is. The Giants are trying to get someone to completely overpay in a trade and if they don't, they're more than happy to keep Beckham here.They wanted to get rid of JPP. It was pretty clear they wanted him out of here.If the goal was to get Beckham out of here in a similar manner, they'd have accepted an offer by now. They haven't because if they don't get a massive haul, they aren't going to move him.

Quote:



I agree with a lot of your thoughts. OBJ’s leverage is being overlooked. He is getting paid $6M per from Nike. So he’s not going to be struggling for cash. Undoubtedly, he doesn’t show up for camp either.



I think Team Odell will dig in and create as much chaos as they can to get their money target or a trade. And the media will have a field day - “the OBJ watch.”



This is the last thing a new coach and GM need. Which makes me think the draft is the red line - either an enormous guaranteed contract or he’s unloaded...



Nearly the same scenario played out last offseason with the Rams and Aaron Donald. Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed and the Rams didn't go and do something moronic like trading their best player when he was 25 years-old. Unfortunately, I doubt the Giants' ownership and front office's resolve in the face of endless stupidity from media and fans. There doesn't need to be a red line. There just needs to be a willingness not to shoot themselves in the foot when they're holding the dominant hand. In comment 13900716 bw in dc said:Nearly the same scenario played out last offseason with the Rams and Aaron Donald. Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed and the Rams didn't go and do something moronic like trading their best player when he was 25 years-old. Unfortunately, I doubt the Giants' ownership and front office's resolve in the face of endless stupidity from media and fans. There doesn't need to be a red line. There just needs to be a willingness not to shoot themselves in the foot when they're holding the dominant hand.

Keep in mind, Cowherd said the JPP trade was evidence shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/4/2018 6:28 pm : link the Giants were giving up. Anyone with a brain would've made the the JPP trade regardless of whether they wanted to contend this season or tear the entire thing down.

Quote: Beckham is coming off a surgery and hasn't played a game since. He may be fully recovered; he may not. Our history with wideouts and surgery hasn't exactly been dotted with wild success. As for Beckham himself, true he hasn't been an axe murderer but his behavior I guess you could say is mercurial not a bad guy but mercurial.



It would be a perfectly logical decision on the Rams' part to not part with a king's ransom in picks and a shit ton of contract money in favor of a safe guy who granted is not as good on the high end, but is nonetheless a very good receiver.





Perfectly stated. In comment 13900701 HomerJones45 said:Perfectly stated.

Quote: In comment 13900701 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





Beckham is coming off a surgery and hasn't played a game since. He may be fully recovered; he may not. Our history with wideouts and surgery hasn't exactly been dotted with wild success. As for Beckham himself, true he hasn't been an axe murderer but his behavior I guess you could say is mercurial not a bad guy but mercurial.



It would be a perfectly logical decision on the Rams' part to not part with a king's ransom in picks and a shit ton of contract money in favor of a safe guy who granted is not as good on the high end, but is nonetheless a very good receiver.









Perfectly stated.



This post misses the point.



The point isn’t that the Rams didn’t go through with the trade because of Beckham’s issues.



The point is them seeming to imply that it was only after some ‘vetting’ of him that they suddenly had this revelation that Beckham’s various incidents were too much to take a chance on. This is of course the same team that added three of the top 5 biggest dickheads in the league to their roster just this past offseason... didn’t have an ounce of trouble letting the rumor of the trade sit out there (even the coach seemed to enjoy the buzz) for weeks... and JUST traded for what’s considered a lesser player. It’s not like Odell’s various issues just came to light over the past few weeks. In comment 13900752 christian said:This post misses the point.The point isn’t that the Rams didn’t go through with the trade because of Beckham’s issues.The point is them seeming to imply that it was only after some ‘vetting’ of him that they suddenly had this revelation that Beckham’s various incidents were too much to take a chance on. This is of course the same team that added three of the top 5 biggest dickheads in the league to their roster just this past offseason... didn’t have an ounce of trouble letting the rumor of the trade sit out there (even the coach seemed to enjoy the buzz) for weeks... and JUST traded for what’s considered a lesser player. It’s not like Odell’s various issues just came to light over the past few weeks.

Cowherd ajr2456 : 4/4/2018 7:39 pm : link The guy who said Cousins would be out of the league and in prison within five years?



The guy who said John Wall danced because he didn't have a dad?

League is laughing at Giants demands for OBJ big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 8:11 pm : link Move him. Rams not stupid moved on traded for a good WR going to sign him too long term too

How did Nicks, Smith, and Cruz comeback from injuries???

Giants at best 9-7 with him probably 4-12 without him.

Quote: Move him. Rams not stupid moved on traded for a good WR going to sign him too long term too

How did Nicks, Smith, and Cruz comeback from injuries???

Giants at best 9-7 with him probably 4-12 without him.



How are they at best 9-7 with him when we were 11-5 with him?

Also, Nicks, Cruz, and Smith are all very different players than OBJ with very different injuries. God, what a stupid post. In comment 13900804 big canoe jeff said:How are they at best 9-7 with him when we were 11-5 with him?Also, Nicks, Cruz, and Smith are all very different players than OBJ with very different injuries. God, what a stupid post.

Quote: Move him. Rams not stupid moved on traded for a good WR going to sign him too long term too

How did Nicks, Smith, and Cruz comeback from injuries???

Giants at best 9-7 with him probably 4-12 without him.



Did Beckham's patellar tendon explode like Cruz? Did he have compartment syndrome like Nicks? Did he need microfracture surgery like Smith?



No?



Then stop comparing them. It's fucking pointless.



Beckham broke his ankle and is already running and cutting 5 months before the season starts. In comment 13900804 big canoe jeff said:Did Beckham's patellar tendon explode like Cruz? Did he have compartment syndrome like Nicks? Did he need microfracture surgery like Smith?No?Then stop comparing them. It's fucking pointless.Beckham broke his ankle and is already running and cutting 5 months before the season starts.

My take: section125 : 4/4/2018 8:26 pm : link I'm calling BS on "partying too much." More than likely, they did not want to pay for Odell. I'm sure DG wanted 2 1st plus more and Rams did not want to pony up.



Odell is not a problem. Antics are antics. When he gets arrested, busted or called out by some reputable source ok. Other than that, who gives a fuck what he does in his free time.

A broken ankle is a far different injury than 732NYG : 4/4/2018 8:27 pm : link what we saw with the other WRs you listed. Or are you a doctor?

Quote: I'm calling BS on "partying too much." More than likely, they did not want to pay for Odell. I'm sure DG wanted 2 1st plus more and Rams did not want to pony up.



Odell is not a problem. Antics are antics. When he gets arrested, busted or called out by some reputable source ok. Other than that, who gives a fuck what he does in his free time.



You'll have to ask the oodles of grown men here who bellyache over his every step. In comment 13900824 section125 said:You'll have to ask the oodles of grown men here who bellyache over his every step.

Quote: Funny how Rams moved on



Perhaps it was really the Giants asking price don't you think that caused them to move on? And the Giants would have been negligent to just give him away for the Rams #23 1st rd pick and whatever lower rd pick. In comment 13900823 big canoe jeff said:Perhaps it was really the Giants asking price don't you think that caused them to move on? And the Giants would have been negligent to just give him away for the Rams #23 1st rd pick and whatever lower rd pick.

Delusional thinking giants going to playoffs big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 8:39 pm : link Since OBJ only broke his ankle trade value should be good

A 38 QB can only throw so many slants to him to win games if I was OBJ I would want out too



The WR Rams traded for healthy and agreed to contract extension big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 8:45 pm : link Market sets the price don’t worry Giants will not trade him

“Market sets the price” UConn4523 : 4/4/2018 8:50 pm : link that’s exactly right. The Rams couldnt afford it.

Cooks didn’t sign an extension UConn4523 : 4/4/2018 8:51 pm : link Anything else?

. arcarsenal : 4/4/2018 8:54 pm : link I think it's time for a new canoe, big guy.



This one doesn't suit you.

Yea and Giants are going to the playoffs big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 8:59 pm : link Next year because I said OBJ should be traded ur right

Quote: Next year because I said OBJ should be traded ur right



Nobody said that. In comment 13900848 big canoe jeff said:Nobody said that.

But what Colin say about giantsFC : 4/4/2018 9:10 pm : link Russell Westbrook today?



I don’t mind cowherd but my gawd Westbrook must have shagged his wife.

Read my above posts big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 9:21 pm : link i started it with I thought asking price too high for OBJ as quickly Rams traded for Cooks....so then I mentioned OBJ has a bad ankle..... and I reference 3 Giant WR’s Nicks Smith and Cruz never came back...... yea I know all 3 injuries are different injuries.

Bottom line OBJ should be traded now as he sits out pay him$$$ or cut him

I don’t need a bigger canoe I have a fuckin yacht. You disagree with anybody here really.

Quote: What’s ur fuckin point?



My fucking point is your posts suck. In comment 13900844 big canoe jeff said:My fucking point is your posts suck.

Quote: i started it with I thought asking price too high for OBJ as quickly Rams traded for Cooks....so then I mentioned OBJ has a bad ankle..... and I reference 3 Giant WR’s Nicks Smith and Cruz never came back...... yea I know all 3 injuries are different injuries.

Bottom line OBJ should be traded now as he sits out pay him$$$ or cut him

I don’t need a bigger canoe I have a fuckin yacht. You disagree with anybody here really.



You don't have a yacht. You're a moron on a message board who is barely capable of 4th grade English. In comment 13900859 big canoe jeff said:You don't have a yacht. You're a moron on a message board who is barely capable of 4th grade English.

They're not trading Odell Nysportsfn13 : 4/4/2018 9:39 pm : link Stop this nonsense

Quote: Fantastic talent, lots of warning signs.



Never take someone else's problem

thats exactly how I feel about this, nobody in their right mind is going to pay a Kings ransom for someone elses headache.... In comment 13900028 Jim in NH said:thats exactly how I feel about this, nobody in their right mind is going to pay a Kings ransom for someone elses headache....

Quote: Has everyone just agreed to come up with bullshit on Odell because there isn't a ton to report on the NFL right now? Jesus fucking christ.... you ought to have your head slapped for using an expression like that, where the hell were you raised? In comment 13900298 Gmen88 said:you ought to have your head slapped for using an expression like that, where the hell were you raised?

Quote: I don’t need a bigger canoe I have a fuckin yacht.



Oh, this absolutely gets added to the BBI lexicon! In comment 13900859 big canoe jeff said:Oh, this absolutely gets added to the BBI lexicon!

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 10:27 am : link Quote: Read my above posts

big canoe jeff : 4/4/2018 9:21 pm : link : reply



That's nearly impossible because even if you think you're making points, nobody can understand a fucking word.



YOU should read your posts and make them so other people can comprehend gibberish. That's nearly impossible because even if you think you're making points, nobody can understand a fucking word.YOU should read your posts and make them so other people can comprehend gibberish.