One of the more impressive things about Beckham

18 games, 16 TDs



I have said some negatives things about him during his time here, but against our rivals - there usually isnt a better player on the field.



Bring him, keep him focus, and let him ball.



Quote: I know it's not NFC East, but can someone please post that game winning TD.



Ask and ye shall receive!



He looks like a video game. He has a gear that none of the DB's who chase him ever catch up to.

But let's run him out of town ASAP. We don't need no stinkin talent here.



But let's run him out of town ASAP. We don't need no stinkin talent here.

Quote: It's just a 6-man protection and Bobby Hart vs. Von Miller.







if this OL improves and we add barkley, we could see SIGNIFICANT improvement in our offense. beckham is an absolute game changer...watch our OL during those clips, its SCARY bad. added solder, omameh, and hopefully an interior guy in round 2 and the OL could take some steps forward. an improved run game would open the playaction up and we could see beckham creating big plays...

Quote: Just watch his #8 on the top 100. You will not care if you come home from work and he's fucking your wife with your dog's junk. Wait, that may cross the line. But you get my drift. Unbelievable - ( New Window )



Thanks for posting this - I had never seen it.



Good stuff. And you can see here that his peers - even guys on rival teams - have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his ability.



Even Xavier Rhodes, a guy who he mixed it up with in 2016 is there talking about how great a player he is and how competitive he is.



Josh Fucking Norman is there saying Odell plays hard and wants the ball.



Malcom Jenkins, Sua Cravens, etc. Guys on rival teams.



I know they're not going to bad mouth him in an environment like that but it's still cool to hear other players talk about how hard he is to defend and how hard he plays.



Quote: It's just a 6-man protection and Bobby Hart vs. Von Miller.







I watched it last week during all that trade flim flam, and I just thought, is this guy worth all the look at me? It took about 45 seconds of watching that and I just shook my head and wondered how I could ever wish that human being was not wearing the NY on his helmet.

I watched it last week during all that trade flim flam, and I just thought, is this guy worth all the look at me? It took about 45 seconds of watching that and I just shook my head and wondered how I could ever wish that human being was not wearing the NY on his helmet.

Amen and amen. You don't know what ya got til it's gone. 13 belongs in NY



i really have no idea how people want him gone...i really dont

"People mistake his passion for Jay in Toronto : 4/5/2018 9:49 pm : link selfishness."



Time and time again his peers volunteer that he works hard, plays hard and cares about the team.



He has the respect of teammates and foes alike.



Nuff said.





Quote: selfishness."



Time and time again his peers volunteer that he works hard, plays hard and cares about the team.



He has the respect of teammates and foes alike.



Nuff said.





"He wants the ball..he wants to..create havoc on offense". That is what we need more of. I am OFF the Odell is a butthead train, well he is but I no longer care. Watching those top 100 things absolutely shocked me into remembering how ridiculous he is.

Quote: "He wants the ball..he wants to..create havoc on offense". That is what we need more of. I am OFF the Odell is a butthead train, well he is but I no longer care. Watching those top 100 things absolutely shocked me into remembering how ridiculous he is.



Good to have you aboard!



I know he's a fucking dipshit sometimes but he's such a damn good football player and this dude works his ass off.



If he was some uber-talented knucklehead who just wanted to coast and not put in the work, I'd have a different view I think. But all I ever hear his peers/coaches/teammates say is that he works as hard as anyone.



This is going back a ways but watching the ball go to his vicinity reminds me of the anticipation and thrill of Homer Jones about to get a pass.

"It's like getting dunked on by LeBron... it's just gonna happen"

- Will Blackmon



- Will Blackmon





Quote: In comment 13902183 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





It's just a 6-man protection and Bobby Hart vs. Von Miller.











I think thats Pugh. #67



That's even worse. I'm almost positive Miller pushed him back into Eli with just his right arm. In comment 13902231 dep026 said:That's even worse. I'm almost positive Miller pushed him back into Eli with just his right arm.

... Keith : 4/5/2018 11:34 pm : link The most receiving yards in history through first 2 years. BFD

Quickest to 150, 200 and 300 catches in history. BFD

Fastest player in history to 4000 yards. BFD

Average of 96 catches, 1374 yards, 12 TD’s in first 3 years. BFD

2014 rookie of the year. BFD

First 3 years he was top 10 in catches, yards and TD’s. BFD

Currently #2 in HISTORY with 94.1 yards per game. BFD



Wait, he went on a boat trip and took a 15 yard penalty peeing like a dog??? TRADE HIM!! He’s a cancer.



GTFO with that shit. He’s the best WR in football. Nobody does what he does in the situations he’s been in. No running games, no weapons on the field with him and he’s still brings slants to the house like it’s nobodies business.

Quote: On your last gif, watch the awareness of Fluker in picking up the stunt. Is that a bear hug from behind takedown?



I have said it repeatedly Matt M. : 12:36 am : link In my opinion, he is the greatest offensive weapon I've ever seen play (dating back to about 1980). I don't want him traded because he simply can't be replaced. He isn't a generational talent, but a multi-generational talent. IF he recovers fully and stays healthy, he could seriously challenge Rice for the greatest WR of all time.

he's scored so many TDs, there's a lot of these to choose from.











You trade him if you get a crazy offer giantstock : 2:08 am : link That's the same with any player in the history of football. The problem is some of you are too blinded by individual stats and overall you can care less about team success.



With that said, OBJ is great player when he plays/is not hurt.

In my opinion, he is the greatest offensive weapon I've ever seen play (dating back to about 1980). I don't want him traded because he simply can't be replaced. He isn't a generational talent, but a multi-generational talent. IF he recovers fully and stays healthy, he could seriously challenge Rice for the greatest WR of all time. I go back about 10 years farther and while I don't know if he's THE greatest offensive weapon I've ever seen (Hmm. Barry Sanders? A threat to score on every carry, but nah, too many negative plays. Randy Moss maybe? Jerry Rice?) he's sure in the conversation.

The "trade OBJ" stuff absolutely baffles me. You sit there jealous as a Giants fan for years and years because other teams have these exciting, explosive, game changing players, and when we get one it's like "Trade the bum."



Quote: That's the same with any player in the history of football. The problem is some of you are too blinded by individual stats and overall you can care less about team success.



With that said, OBJ is great player when he plays/is not hurt.



I spent most of the 80 & 90s screaming that Michael Jordan should of been traded because he was always disgusting sticking out his tongue all the time.

I spent most of the 80 & 90s screaming that Michael Jordan should of been traded because he was always disgusting sticking out his tongue all the time.

And Eli's deer in the headlight look.

Off with his head!!!





And Eli's deer in the headlight look.



I think we all agree that there is things he needs to improve upon dep026 : 9:33 am : link as far as decisions making. I still would never condone him spearing Norman in 2015, despite Norman's antics. But one day he is going to get it and ignore all the BS and just dominate week in and week out.



The contract may get a little sticky, but if he dominates again this year, it will only help the Giants.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:37 am : link Incredible talent. Easily the best Giants offensive weapon I've ever seen. The amount of people wanting to run him out of town never ceases to amaze me. I think some of it's because he didn't play a lot last year & people have forgotten how great this guy truly is when he's out there on the field healthy.



I agree that he needs to mature, but it's not like he's a bad kid. He's no Zeke, Hardy, AP, Josh Brown, & the like.

You guys are crazy! Greg from LI : 9:48 am : link The Giants will rue the day they passed up #23 overall to rid themselves of this headache! Since when do touchdowns win football games, anyway?

And whenever Eli is done dep026 : 9:49 am : link whether it be this year, next year, or the following year - wouldnt you want the new QB to have a guy like him to throw to so that his job is easier as well?

Awesome thread Kyle in NY : 9:54 am : link I sort of forgot just how much I miss watching this guy play, after he missed so much time last season.



This new coaching staff could do some incredible things with 13

Quote: whether it be this year, next year, or the following year - wouldnt you want the new QB to have a guy like him to throw to so that his job is easier as well?



This is one of the points I keep making.



Look at the WR's on this roster right now and then take Beckham away from that group.



Then try to find me three teams in this league with a worse WR group. I don't think you can.



AND it was successful, PAY THIS MAN!

Quote: In comment 13902538 dep026 said:





Quote:





whether it be this year, next year, or the following year - wouldnt you want the new QB to have a guy like him to throw to so that his job is easier as well?







This is one of the points I keep making.



Look at the WR's on this roster right now and then take Beckham away from that group.



Then try to find me three teams in this league with a worse WR group. I don't think you can.



Whether it's Eli or a rookie - we're setting them up to fail if those are the WR's we give them.



Quote: In comment 13902554 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13902538 dep026 said:





Quote:





whether it be this year, next year, or the following year - wouldnt you want the new QB to have a guy like him to throw to so that his job is easier as well?







This is one of the points I keep making.



Look at the WR's on this roster right now and then take Beckham away from that group.



Then try to find me three teams in this league with a worse WR group. I don't think you can.



Whether it's Eli or a rookie - we're setting them up to fail if those are the WR's we give them.







Laying out that simple logic, yet more than half of BBI want to blame Eli for our horrid season last year. Just the other day, someone pointed to the Oakland game as proof that Eli is done because Geno did just as well with the supporting cast.



I definitely think Eli has lost a few mph off his fastball, but the guy was in an impossible situation last year.



How is a pocket passer supposed to succeed with a group of practice squad WR's and a JV offensive line?



You can't saddle a QB with that and expect them to succeed.



Would trade this player

Joy! Andrew in Austin : 10:29 am : link Honestly watching all the ridiculous plays OBJ makes is what has made watching this team fun over the last several years - even with our horrid win rate. Watching his highlights are like watching that Ronaldo bicycle kick the other day - just damn fun to watch!



Joey nailed it - we need more players that want to create havoc on offense.



On a different note, rewatching that offensive line is making we question how Eli can still walk. That dude is tough as nails.

Quote: In comment 13902171 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





On your last gif, watch the awareness of Fluker in picking up the stunt. Is that a bear hug from behind takedown?







Ever seen a 330 pound man panic? You just did.



This was a good thread. Sometimes, some of us (Myself included) need a reminder of the kind of player this guy is.