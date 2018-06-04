Statistics show why teams should NOT invest in RBs (LONG)

|
|but when it comes down to a single individual for a single team, you can throw away your theories and stats.
Look at what happened to the Cowboys once Elliott was gone
| Really appreciate your work here and can truly recognize and appreciate the love of a devout but oft suffering fellow Giant fan... No doubt the best fans in the world and it is an honor to be in the trenches with you every Sunday! And I, like the vast majority of fans on this site, do not disagree that the Quarterback position is by far the most important position in not only the NFL today, but in all of the major team sports. The running back position no doubt pales in comparison...
However! The central disagreement is that a large group of fans, like me, believe strongly that Eli, still has at least two and perhaps four more years of quality football left. Where others point to Eli as the cause of the Giants failures these past seven years, I point to poor coaching and a woeful supporting cast of personnel. Just as I disagreed with Tiki in 2006 that "the Giants cannot win with Eli", I disagree today with fans who believe he is either washed up or too old.
Additionally, Davis Webb is comparable to the top four Quarterback prospects in the draft - both in terms of college career and NFL potential talent. Please watch the 2013 Holiday Bowl, 2017 Senior Bowl, Pac 12 games against UCLA and USC. You simply cannot convince me that Webb, with some improved footwork and decision making, does not have the chance to be as good or better than any prospect in this year's draft. Since we already have him on the roster and since we still have at least two years of Eli, there is no reason for Gettleman to take the extraordinary binary risk of committing such a valuable draft pick on the complete unknown of another quarterback prospect. Yes, there may be a HOF prospect there. But there is just as likely several epic busts. The Giants simply do not need to take this risk.
I agree that running back is not the best choice for a top ten draft pick. But this is not just any running back - this is the best running back prospect ever to be graded in advance of the draft. And no doubt the best player available. Gettleman simply cannot do anything in this draft except take Barkley if he believes this or trade the pick for a haul of value if he does not. The second pick this year has enormous trade value to other teams who do not have the quarterback position already well covered... We can still get a HOF talent as well as several other top pics with this asset if he plays his cards right.
And this approach will be the shortest path to the next championship run... believe again my fellow suffering Sunday soldier - the days in the bleak wilderness are coming to an end!
| In todays NFL.
The game has moved on from 4yards and a cloud of turf. It is better to swing out a 5 yard pass and see if it turns into 20 yards ... TD.
Plus is sadder for the RB, instead of being tackled by a 300 lb DT, he is facing a CB
or slower LB.
Look at the dominant teams. NE, Philly, Pitt , MN they use interchangeable RB's . In Pitts case Bell receives as well as he runs up middle.
AS always if the OL is superior the RB will be. No RB can run behind a below average OL.
That is exactly why the GIANTS should NOT draft Barkley or QB in round 1.
Trade down and get OL/DL/LB set. Then worry about who is RB.
| O as Dickerson, Sanders, Payton, Peterson and Elliott for example, did/have, you go for it, if available, imo.
Isn't the first part, combined with the success of NE's RBs, and to a lesser extent Phi's, catching the ball a reason to consider Barkley who excels catching the ball?
And I'd argue PHI/MN haven't had any sustained success (yet).
| The other problem with RBs is the decline of Oline play in the running game. See that article Eric posted the other day.
The majority of the college product - olinemen - spend so much time in pass protection mode that their run/driving blocking techniques are either completely broken or the learning curve to fix them is much, much longer.
| news conference (at least I think it was that one) ... when he stated his philosophy hasn't changed ... building a great team starts and ends with (1) being able to control the LOS and run the ball; (2) stopping the run and making your opponent one dimensional.
I don't care what team you are, if your opponent is successfully running the ball and totally shutting down your running game - you are almost certainly going to lose.
I do not interpret Gettleman's statements to be a belief in running backs. Rather, it is a belief in physicality; a philosophy of ball control; and controlling both sides of the LOS (i.e. big men). But he made it very clear: his focus will be very much on running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense.
|In terms of team building, I’m old fashioned. Offense scores points, defense wins championships. There’s been six matchups, I believe, in the Super Bowl of No. 1 offenses versus No. 1 defenses and the defenses have won five of the six. So, I truly believe in that. I’m going to say this right now, style of offense has changed; obviously there’s that college influence, so obviously the style of defense has changed to a certain degree. But, at the end of the day, it’s the same three things you had to do in ’35 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer. Everywhere I’ve been and with the great teams that I’ve been associated with – those were three very big staples. Another philosophy about team building, Tom said it to me. Tom Coughlin said it to me my first year, his first when he came in here. He said big men allow you to compete, and that’s really just so true. The o-line and the d-line, I believe in the hog mollies. We’ve had some great groups here, had great groups everywhere I’ve been, and we’re going to get back to that. They do allow you to compete.
| Elliott - I think Elliott and the 'boys are a special case because of how dominant their running game is, partly due to the OL. Losing Elliott hurt because he had a higher percentage of "successful runs" than their other RBs, which is correlated with wins (see one of the articles).
Fournette - keep in mind the Jags went 3-0 without him last season.
Gurley - he's arguably more impactful in the receiving game (64 rec, 788 yds, 6 TDs, 12.3 y/r) then the running game and thus likely had a significant impact on the passing efficiency of the Rams too. Goff averaged 8.0 y/a overall but a tad over 9.0 y/a when targeting Gurley.
Original poster. McLovin' -- THRILL RIDES LOVES YOUR STYLE.
You typed a lot of words to defend your stance; the Thrill Ride will piggyback off of this post to condense your argument.
1. The opportunity cost at #2 is monumental.
2. The depth of RB talent both in this class and across the league is significant.
3a. RBs have comparatively short careers due to the brutality of the position
3b. Star RBs are a blessing and a curse because the cost of their second contract (and impending physical decline) defies the team-building economics that Warren Sharp outlined in your addendum.
(1) Opportunity Cost. This one is easy. As great as Saquon could be, sacrificing a long-term solution at QB for perhaps a half decade of elite RB production amounts to poor investing.
(2) Along the line of opportunity cost, difference-making RBs are not difficult to find. Ezekiel Elliot is great, but the Dallas Cowboys would be a better team with Jalen Ramsey (pick 1.05) and Derrick Henry. Similarly, as giants#1 noted, Fournette's team didn't miss a beat without him. In fact, all the other RBs on the Jags were more effective on a per play basis; meanwhile, star RBs like Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, and Kareem Hunt were all picked out the top-50. Even Todd Gurley was rendered an afterthought during the Rams atrocity of 2016, further proof that an elite RB brings less value added in today's game; btw David Johnson was picked 86th in Gurley's draft class.
(3a) Short careers. They get tackled a lot and subsequently injured at much higher rate than other positions. The data speaks for itself.
(3b) Cost of Second Contract. The Steelers are living this double-edged sword with Le'Veon Bell. They clearly don't want to commit long-term dollars to a guy with so much existing mileage. The economics of the league have changed dramatically, and RBs are not highly valued. Paying someone $14M when you can get 80% of his contribution for a fraction of that cost -- negative team-building model.
| to establish probability of whether players picked high in the draft will help their team win a Championship has to consider that:
-most teams who pick high in the draft earn such a high pick by sucking, and:
-most teams that suck in one year sucked in years prior, and will suck in years after, because:
-a lot of teams in the NFL suck and suck for a long time, on account of being owned, run, and/or coached by morons for long periods of time.
|way to win in the NFL? Go back through all the past Superbowl champions and you will see teams built many different ways. All of this analysis is interesting, but nobody is going to show the "right" way to build a winner.
|putting together your post; however, like another poster said, every team is different and teams that win super bowls are all built differently. Statistics cannot accurately predicts that. Just because Barkley is a RB, doesn't mean they can,t use him as a receiver and limit his carries to 15. That's how Marshall Faulk was able to play longer. Saquon Barkley is not just a RB. He is a 3 weapon that can be used in different ways.
|
Can any of you show me any evidence whatsoever that taking a player such as Barkley high in the draft INCREASES your probability of winning.
|The regression coefficients are stated in terms of wins per unit of the variable. For example, the coefficient for offensive pass efficiency (yds/att) is 1.43. So for every 1 yard improvement in pass efficiency a team can expect 1.43 additional wins.
- The Giants averaged a (pitiful) 6.1 yards/attempt and 9.9 yards/completion last season. Both good for 31st in the league
- Their top RBs (Vereen/Gallman/Darkwa/Perkins) combined for 105 rec on 139 tgts for 608 yards (5.79 y/r and 4.37 y/a)
- The 139 tgts were 23% of the team's total
- Case 1 (average RB): Increasing the y/r to 9.0 (18th in the league for RBs with >20 rec, so roughly average) would increase the team's y/r to 10.77 and the team's y/a to 6.61. That would've ranked them 26th in Y/R and 25th in Y/A respectively.
- Case 2 (Kamara like rookie production): Barkley's expected stats would be Y/R = 10.2 and Y/T = 8.26. The team's numbers would improve to: Y/R = 11.11 and Y/T = 6.81
So just getting 'average' production from the RBs in the passing game, would've provided an 8% improvement in the team's overall yards/reception numbers and ranked them 5-6 spots higher in that category which the article you linked states is the stat most correlated with wins:
The regression coefficients are stated in terms of wins per unit of the variable. For example, the coefficient for offensive pass efficiency (yds/att) is 1.43. So for every 1 yard improvement in pass efficiency a team can expect 1.43 additional wins.
So by simply upgrading the RB to an average pass catcher, the Giants would add ~0.7 wins. If Barkley were to have a Kamara-like season (still only 9th best), then you could expect them to add ~1.0 win. And that's solely due to his ability in the passing game and ignores secondary effects that he might have such as providing Beckham/Shepard/Engram with more space so that they could improve their Y/R numbers.
Link - ( New Window )
|You'd actually have more value picking Nelson #2 than Barkley.
My contention is that RBs should not be picked anywhere in the first round. That kind of belies your argument about teams that suck.... Good team pick in the first round too. Furthermore, I recommend against picking RBs even in the 2nd round.
That numbers show that it really doesn't matter what round an RB is picked, their rushing production is about the same. The evidence strongly suggests that the offensive line is the far more critical component to a strong running game than is the RB. This can be easily explained. The skills that allowed a RB to dominate on the college level, speed, quickness, cutting ability vision are far less impactful at the pro level. Defenders are faster, quicker and stronger across the board. The variability of college athletes is far greater than at the pro level. So its easier to pick on certain players and their weaknesses. Defensive schemes at the pro level are far more sophisticated and capable of taking away large running lanes. Teams that run successfully are able to block better... The RB is secondary to the success of the play. In other words, even great RBs need good blocking. But if you have good blocking, you don't need a great RB...
Very nice analysis by the OP. And, I agree with many of your points as well. However, I could not disagree more with Davis Webb. He isn't on the same okaner as the top 2 to 4 qbs in this draft. I watched many of his FULL game tapes and can assure you that the draft analysis of him is highly accurate. He has tremendous issues throwing the ball over 10 yards to, his accuracy is not NFL quality. Second, he has little to no pocket awareness, is often clumsy and seems to not feel the rush at all. Third, he failed to even read a basic defense. I understand the offense was not designed to give him multiple reads, but he couldn't even discern when a CB was strong on his primary target, and would still force the ball .
These are the primary reasons why most scouts had him pegged as a career backup, with which I can't disagree. This is why he was a late third round pick, and was probably a reach at that point. Unfortunately, given his flaws, he's probably more Ryan Nassib than Russell Wilson. It's not prudent to pin your hopes to a pure lottery ticket.
On the Eli point, I understand the trouble letting him go. He's an all time great Giant. However, if the Giants were to go the route of all in in Eli the next two seasons, than anything less than at least one SB championship would have to be unacceptable to this fan base. Playoff appearances and early exists can and should be unacceptable, given that the Giants staff has sacrificed the next 15 years for just 2. Now ask yourself, this team has had a losing record 4 of the last 5 seasons, culminating in 13 losses last year. Is this team, even with Barkley, better than the Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Saints, Steelers, Patriots, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, etc. If that answer to that is no, I don't see how a SB championship is possible over the next two years. Then, you've passed up on one of the better qb classes in a while for an undesired result.
Now, I've read the counter point about simply trading up for a qb next year. This assumes two thing (1) a team is at the top of the draft that has its qb in place and (2) there is a qb worth drafting in the top 5. Now, if you follow college football closely and objectively, there is only 1 qb worthy of a top pick next year (Clayton Thornson), and if Rosen's injury history scares you, this guys will make you down right cringe. The other qbs out there are guys who were projected to be mid to late round picks this year (Lock and Finley) and went back to school in hopes of looking comparatively better in a weaker class. Is that what we all want, to trade up and sell the farm for a guy in the first round who would have been a 4th or 5th round pick this year? That is the definition of reaching. Something the Giants do not have to do this year, in a quality class. Now the Giants are truly stuck because Eli couldn't lead them to a title and Webb proves to be nothing more than a back up. That is where we enter a decade of medicority from which Barkley would not save the team.
My contention is that RBs should not be picked anywhere in the first round. That kind of belies your argument about teams that suck.... Good team pick in the first round too. Furthermore, I recommend against picking RBs even in the 2nd round.
That numbers show that it really doesn't matter what round an RB is picked, their rushing production is about the same. The evidence strongly suggests that the offensive line is the far more critical component to a strong running game than is the RB. This can be easily explained. The skills that allowed a RB to dominate on the college level, speed, quickness, cutting ability vision are far less impactful at the pro level. Defenders are faster, quicker and stronger across the board. The variability of college athletes is far greater than at the pro level. So its easier to pick on certain players and their weaknesses. Defensive schemes at the pro level are far more sophisticated and capable of taking away large running lanes. Teams that run successfully are able to block better... The RB is secondary to the success of the play. In other words, even great RBs need good blocking. But if you have good blocking, you don't need a great RB...
Again, this analysis is true as a general rule only and is for all intents and purposes not applicable in practice. The decision point is always the risk and return choice of the two players involved and completely depends on who is taken instead of the running back. If Ki-Jana Carter is taken #1 ahead of Steve McNair at #3, as it happened in 1995, then it is unequivocally true. But there are literally dozens of examples of brutal mistakes in selecting quarterbacks ahead of running backs in the top 10 during the super bowl era: (just a few examples below)
1) 1967 49ers take Steve Spurrier leave HOF Floyd Little to Broncos at #6
2) 1975 Falcons take Steve Bartkowski #1 and leave HOF Walter Payton to Bears at #4
3) 1982 Colts take Art Schlichter #3 and leave HOF Marcus Allen to Raiders at #10
4) 1999 Browns take Tim Couch #1 AND Bengals take Akili Smith #3 and leave future HOF Edgerrin James to Colts at #4
5) 2007 Raiders take JaMarcus Russell #1 and leave future HOF Adrian Peterson to Vikings at #7
Since the 2006 draft, there have been 9 running backs selected within the top 10 - only one, Trent Richardson, has been a bust. Two are virtually certain HOF players (Peterson and Gurley) and two others (Elliott and Spiller) have been pro bowl players. Bush, McFadden, Fournette and McCaffrey have been or will be, at the very least, very solid players in the league.
During this same period, there have been 20 quarterbacks selected within the top 10. Six have been busts: Locker, RGIII, Russell, Young, Leinart and Gabbert; five are solid starters who have not or will likely not achieve their top 10 billing: Bradford, Sanchez, Tannehill, Winston and Mariota; five are pro bowl quarterbacks - Ryan, Stafford, Newton, Wentz and Goff; two are unknown - Trubiski and Mahomes; and only one appears to be a future HOF - Luck, though this is by no means certain.
In advance of any draft, a highly graded running back has a virtual certain "high level of return" whereas a highly graded quarterback has a virtually certain "unknown level of return". In the current situation, the risk of selecting one of the four quarterback prospects over the much higher graded Barkley is just not justified or necessary given Manning and Webb already covering the quarterback position...
| Defenses are finally getting good at stopping the short to intermediate passing that has taken the place of a lot of runs.
This is why the pendulum is swinging back towards running, if you can get a defense to prepare against stopping the short to intermediate pass, it gives you leverage in the run game Link - ( New Window )