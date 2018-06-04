Garafolo Doesn't Think Giants Go QB at 2 Jon in NYC : 4/6/2018 5:27 pm

- ( Hidden within his thoughts on Mason Ruldoph potentially to the Giants is MG stating that he doesnt think the Giants will go QB at 2 overall. Given his connections to the org I certainly thought that was interesting, especially given all the HW the team seems to be doing on the QBs. Link - ( New Window

There have been several threads about NYG and Rudolph

Giants’ reported interest in Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph (via @RapSheet) is interesting because there is some overlap to what he ran in college and what Mike Shula ran in Carolina



In looking at the "second-tier" quarterbacks and beyond, it's been interesting to see how many the Giants have done their due diligence on.



#OKState QB Mason Rudolph will have a top 30 visit with the #Bills this weekend, source said. Buffalo picks 12 and 22. He’s also met with or had workouts for the #Chargers, #Saints, #Giants, #Steelers, #Patriots, and #Bengals. It’s been quiet but very active.



All these darren in pdx : 4/6/2018 5:31 pm : link reports of them potentially going through every possible option is exactly what the front office wants. At this point I wouldn’t be surprised by any selection unless it was Micah.

The Rudolph boner is nuts. CromartiesKid21 : 4/6/2018 5:32 pm : link The guy is a presnap lock on passer with below average accuracy, an average arm underlying huge size, almost always throws a contested ball (will not throw the receiver open, ball placement is not a strength), doesn’t bother going through reads and gets yippy vs the rush. He will need a lot of work in an offense that lets him make his money in the curl to flats or over the middle. He will need strong receivers who can take a hit.



The dude is a day 3 QB, but his size and theoretical upside will get him drafted higher. I have 0 faith in his NFL ability. Better QBs than he have fizzled out.





Why would we need first or second tier guys bceagle05 : 4/6/2018 5:32 pm : link if we love Davis Webb so much?

Love Jon in NYC : 4/6/2018 5:34 pm : link MG, but drafting a QB because he ran the same system in college that the OC wants to run is absolutely bonkers. There are just so many more important factors. Especially since whoever is drafted won't be playing next year anyway, so whoever is picked will have a full year to learn the system.

He's excellent at what he does arniefez : 4/6/2018 5:37 pm : link there's so much air time to fill before the draft what is there left to talk about besides long shot guesses?

He's got good stats mrvax : 4/6/2018 5:37 pm : link I'll have to watch some film. Thanks, Jon.



RE: Why would we need first or second tier guys BillT : 4/6/2018 5:39 pm : link

Quote: if we love Davis Webb so much?

Because there is no way they "love Davis Webb so much." He's a third round pick who has zero NFL snaps. Even if they think he was a good pick they couldn't "love Davis Webb so much." In comment 13903142 bceagle05 said:Because there is no way they "love Davis Webb so much." He's a third round pick who has zero NFL snaps. Even if they think he was a good pick they couldn't "love Davis Webb so much."

I'm confused yankeeslover : 4/6/2018 5:41 pm : link Are we running Shurmur's offense or Shulas? I thought we are running Shurmur's offense.

It would be weird for them to pass on the best QBs Brown Recluse : 4/6/2018 5:43 pm : link and then pick Rudolph. Doesnt make sense. Who would be the target at 2 then?

RE: It would be weird for them to pass on the best QBs OBJRoyal : 4/6/2018 5:48 pm : link

Quote: and then pick Rudolph. Doesnt make sense. Who would be the target at 2 then?



Going to take a guess and say the highest rated player, Barkley??? In comment 13903149 Brown Recluse said:Going to take a guess and say the highest rated player, Barkley???

Is It A Bad Thing That Our FO Is Doing Its Due Diligence? Giants34 : 4/6/2018 5:48 pm : link I mean, Cleveland worked out Baker Mayfield and, though I may be mistaken, Lamar Jackson. Even if they take Barkley at 1, they would not have to take Mayfield at 4 if their top 3 are Darnold, Rosen, and Allen (though it's possible that they have Mayfield over Rosen).



Anyway, I do not take it as a bad thing that our front office is doing its due diligence. If we get an offer we can't refuse to move out of the #2 pick, we'll take it. I mean, if Buffalo offers us 12, 22, 2019 and 2020 #1s, and something else, we'll take that, right? I'm not suggesting that is happening, but it may. In that case, we have to be prepared for other options.



What this should tell people is that we are doing A LOT of work on the QBs. That should let people know that we are going to use a very high pick on a QB to replace Eli in the near future. It is believed that Rudolph will now go in Round 1 (and if not, the top of round 2). That says to me that we are looking at him only if we trade down. So, if we don't trade down, I believe we are taking a QB at #2. (No, I do not believe Gettleman plans to use additional draft capital to move up into Round 1 to draft a QB, though it is possible. We simply have too many holes to fill, and I don't think he wants to use a 3rd, such as the one we picked up in the JPP deal, to move back up.)

Going QB in round 2 would be a poor move, IMO Dave in PA : 4/6/2018 5:51 pm : link They can’t half ass the acquisition of their next long term QB. Either take one of the big 4 in round one or roll with Eli/Webb. There are way too many top notch plug and play guys at the top of round 2 to mess around.

To Add to My Previous Comment Giants34 : 4/6/2018 5:52 pm : link The previous regime was criticized as being lazy. This regime is doing its homework. Every reporter latches on to every workout and takes it as gospel. We are merely keeping our options open. Simply working out a "Tier 2 QB" doesn't mean we are passing on a QB at 2. It only means we are keeping our options open come draft day, so that we can make a move if need be.

Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting UberAlias : 4/6/2018 5:57 pm : link To think they pass on QB at 2.

The alternate universe is the NYG trade down Defenderdawg : 4/6/2018 6:01 pm : link And pick up a extra second round pick or multiple first round picks, so they have to look at what else is there beyond number 2



Also their pick at the top of the second round is going to be valuable as well, what if they up with multiple picks in an exchange...

The Funny Thing Is Giants34 : 4/6/2018 6:02 pm : link This should clue everyone in to the fact that the Giants do not believe Eli is the long term solution at QB here. They may have paid him lip service thus far - as they should have done publicly - but their actions suggest that they know they need a young QB now. This should also let people know what they really think about Webb.

Agree with some here Carl in CT : 4/6/2018 6:07 pm : link If we decide we are not, then we should be thinking of trading down. I’m not debating over and over if we should. I would be disappointed if we stay at #2 and select any player not named Barkley. Needs to be an impact player day 1 if not a QB.

RE: Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting JonC : 4/6/2018 6:09 pm : link

Quote: To think they pass on QB at 2.



They must not believe the value is there. In comment 13903158 UberAlias said:They must not believe the value is there.

Why does BBI automatically assume Webb is a bum? SHO'NUFF : 4/6/2018 6:12 pm : link Just because he was a 3rd round pick? Because he couldn't beat out Geno under a clueless coaching staff? I'm almost positive Webb graded out better pre-draft than Rudolph, or very comparable.

A blue chip at 2 JonC : 4/6/2018 6:14 pm : link and a QB they really believe in at 34 is a great outcome in terms of infusing talent.

Giants 34 joeinpa : 4/6/2018 6:16 pm : link Trading up in round one is not a bad move if you are preparing beyond next season.



If they believe Darnold is the pick, a third rounder is a small price to pay

RE: RE: Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting UberAlias : 4/6/2018 6:18 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





To think they pass on QB at 2.







They must not believe the value is there. That would be the teams reason, if true. But what is MG’s line of reasoning? Something specific he’s hearing? Reading between the lines? Intuition? He doesn’t say. In comment 13903164 JonC said:That would be the teams reason, if true. But what is MG’s line of reasoning? Something specific he’s hearing? Reading between the lines? Intuition? He doesn’t say.

RE: The Rudolph boner is nuts. Eman11 : 4/6/2018 6:25 pm : link

Quote: The guy is a presnap lock on passer with below average accuracy, an average arm underlying huge size, almost always throws a contested ball (will not throw the receiver open, ball placement is not a strength), doesn’t bother going through reads and gets yippy vs the rush. He will need a lot of work in an offense that lets him make his money in the curl to flats or over the middle. He will need strong receivers who can take a hit.



The dude is a day 3 QB, but his size and theoretical upside will get him drafted higher. I have 0 faith in his NFL ability. Better QBs than he have fizzled out.





Wow. I have a good friend who went to OK.St, has worked there for years now and goes to all their games and this is almost word for word what he says about Rudolph.



He loves the WR Washington and thinks he'll be a solid pro, but said whoever takes Rudolph will regret it. Says it won't be long til their fans see what he's watched for a few years now with him. Quote, "trust me, you don't want this guy".



Take it for what it's worth but my buddy knows his sports, and his eye test is good enough for me. In comment 13903140 CromartiesKid21 said:Wow. I have a good friend who went to OK.St, has worked there for years now and goes to all their games and this is almost word for word what he says about Rudolph.He loves the WR Washington and thinks he'll be a solid pro, but said whoever takes Rudolph will regret it. Says it won't be long til their fans see what he's watched for a few years now with him. Quote, "trust me, you don't want this guy".Take it for what it's worth but my buddy knows his sports, and his eye test is good enough for me.

I would rather see the Giants put their faith in Webb Jay on the Island : 4/6/2018 6:26 pm : link than use a 2nd on Rudolph. I don't see anything from Rudolph that makes me think that he will be a good starting QB in the NFL.

So, take Rudolph with a valuable pick.. Sean : 4/6/2018 6:29 pm : link and pass on the blue chip QB’s?

La Canfora's conjectures of the day shyster : 4/6/2018 6:37 pm : link



1) Darnold to Browns and Allen to Jets.



2) Won't predict who Giants will draft.



3) Chubb will go no later than #6. And La C believes Dorsey would take Chubb over Barkley at #4, if both are there. Which, if true, makes nonsense of any notion that Dorsey would take Barkley at #1, which Garafolo insisted was true post-combine.



4) Six QBs in round one. One of the trailing pack of teams trades up for Mayfield. Rudolph in the top half of round one.



5) OBJ traded (I don't buy).





In other news of the day, not in La Canfora's piece, John Elway and Vance Joseph got themselves to Los Angeles today for a private workout with Sam Darnold. A little bit of life for the possibility of the trade down to #5 that would net NYG either Barkley or Chubb plus picks.



- ( since all the talking heads have to talk:1) Darnold to Browns and Allen to Jets.2) Won't predict who Giants will draft.3) Chubb will go no later than #6. And La C believes Dorsey would take Chubb over Barkley at #4, if both are there. Which, if true, makes nonsense of any notion that Dorsey would take Barkley at #1, which Garafolo insisted was true post-combine.4) Six QBs in round one. One of the trailing pack of teams trades up for Mayfield. Rudolph in the top half of round one.5) OBJ traded (I don't buy).In other news of the day, not in La Canfora's piece, John Elway and Vance Joseph got themselves to Los Angeles today for a private workout with Sam Darnold. A little bit of life for the possibility of the trade down to #5 that would net NYG either Barkley or Chubb plus picks. Link - ( New Window

Sometimes an nfl talent evaluator, whether it's a coach, scout or gm Ira : 4/6/2018 6:39 pm : link sees something in a player that most of us will miss and feels that with coaching in the right system, that player can flourish. So, never say never.

RE: RE: Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting Milton : 4/6/2018 6:46 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





To think they pass on QB at 2.







They must not believe the value is there. Who's they? This is no longer the "all decisions are organizational decisions" days of Jerry Reese. David Gettleman and only David Gettleman is going to make this decision and he is not going to share his thoughts with Garafalo ahead of time. It's fine if you and your contacts don't believe that Giants should draft a QB, but none of us of will know what the Giants are going to do until Gettleman does it. Reese had to build a consensus before an organizational decision could be made, Gettleman isn't beholden to that, ergo all the talk about how much better the Giants are this year when it comes to keeping a lid on things.

p.s.--I think the Giants will draft Rosen (if he's available) with the second pick because that's what I would do if I were Gettleman. And if my subconscious needed reassuring, there are plenty of dots that I could connect which would fool me into believing that it's based on more than just my opinion. In comment 13903164 JonC said:Who's they? This is no longer the "all decisions are organizational decisions" days of Jerry Reese. David Gettleman and only David Gettleman is going to make this decision and he is not going to share his thoughts with Garafalo ahead of time. It's fine if you and your contacts don't believe that Giants should draft a QB, but none of us of will know what the Giants are going to do until Gettleman does it. Reese had to build a consensus before an organizational decision could be made, Gettleman isn't beholden to that, ergo all the talk about how much better the Giants are this year when it comes to keeping a lid on things.p.s.--I think the Giants will draft Rosen (if he's available) with the second pick because that's what I would do if I were Gettleman. And if my subconscious needed reassuring, there are plenty of dots that I could connect which would fool me into believing that it's based on more than just my opinion.

RE: A blue chip at 2 Milton : 4/6/2018 6:48 pm : link

Quote: and a QB they really believe in at 34 is a great outcome in terms of infusing talent. A Hall-of-Fame quality QB at 2 and a plus player at OL, CB, or Edge rusher at 34 is an outstanding outcome in terms of launching a dynasty. In comment 13903170 JonC said:A Hall-of-Fame quality QB at 2 and a plus player at OL, CB, or Edge rusher at 34 is an outstanding outcome in terms of launching a dynasty.

Agree AcidTest : 4/6/2018 6:52 pm : link with the criticisms of Rudolph. Back up at best for the reasons stated. I don't see the point in a "tier 2" QB even with a trade down, but Benkert of UVA might be a decent day three option in that situation. The problem is that so few day three QBs ever produce that it's essentially a wasted pick.

. Bill2 : 4/6/2018 7:00 pm : link Lots of data suggests DG considers coaching input a lot in his selections

I can see NYG moving down in a trade with Denver Rjanyg : 4/6/2018 7:09 pm : link I can also see them using a 3rd or the 4th round pick on Kyle Lauletta out of Richmond.



Getting Denver's 2nd rounder and 5th rounder this year plus next years number 1. Pick Nelson at 5, OL and Edge in round 2, QB and CB in round 3, RB, WR, C with the balance of the picks.

RE: RE: It would be weird for them to pass on the best QBs Brown Recluse : 4/6/2018 7:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903149 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





and then pick Rudolph. Doesnt make sense. Who would be the target at 2 then?







Going to take a guess and say the highest rated player, Barkley???



Right but, would you rather have the HoF QB and good RB, or the good QB and the HoF RB? Makes more sense to go with the QB first, if they plan on taking one. Otherwise you might as well just roll with Eli and Davis. In comment 13903152 OBJRoyal said:Right but, would you rather have the HoF QB and good RB, or the good QB and the HoF RB? Makes more sense to go with the QB first, if they plan on taking one. Otherwise you might as well just roll with Eli and Davis.

RE: RE: RE: Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting T-Bone : 4/6/2018 7:16 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





To think they pass on QB at 2.







They must not believe the value is there.



Who's they? This is no longer the "all decisions are organizational decisions" days of Jerry Reese. David Gettleman and only David Gettleman is going to make this decision and he is not going to share his thoughts with Garafalo ahead of time. It's fine if you and your contacts don't believe that Giants should draft a QB, but none of us of will know what the Giants are going to do until Gettleman does it. Reese had to build a consensus before an organizational decision could be made, Gettleman isn't beholden to that, ergo all the talk about how much better the Giants are this year when it comes to keeping a lid on things.

p.s.--I think the Giants will draft Rosen (if he's available) with the second pick because that's what I would do if I were Gettleman. And if my subconscious needed reassuring, there are plenty of dots that I could connect which would fool me into believing that it's based on more than just my opinion.



Who did Gettleman work under again?



If you think Gettleman is making this decision by himself you’re nuts Milt. In comment 13903192 Milton said:Who did Gettleman work under again?If you think Gettleman is making this decision by himself you’re nuts Milt.

Rudolph WillVAB : 4/6/2018 7:18 pm : link During the college season I thought he was the most talented QB after Rosen. If the Giants are in the QB market, I think Rudolph would rep good value in round 2.

RE: I can see NYG moving down in a trade with Denver Jay on the Island : 4/6/2018 7:24 pm : link

Quote: I can also see them using a 3rd or the 4th round pick on Kyle Lauletta out of Richmond.



I really hope they don't waste a pick on Lauletta. I know everyone is looking for the next Garoppolo but Lauletta's lack of arm strength is very evident when watching him throw the deep ball. He would be a disaster playing in the winds of Metlife. I think his ceiling is Case Keenum, a QB who could play well if he is protected in a dome. In comment 13903209 Rjanyg said:I really hope they don't waste a pick on Lauletta. I know everyone is looking for the next Garoppolo but Lauletta's lack of arm strength is very evident when watching him throw the deep ball. He would be a disaster playing in the winds of Metlife. I think his ceiling is Case Keenum, a QB who could play well if he is protected in a dome.

I like Garafolo but eclipz928 : 4/6/2018 7:26 pm : link this just sounds like him having a different opinion for the sake of being different.



Honestly, i don't think even the Giants have settled yet on whether to take a QB #2, so i doubt any beat reporter will have a special insight that others don't.

I heard two guys on TV twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 7:35 pm : link Say the same thing today on espn & nfln



Sounds like its a talking point people are using to sound smart



The Giabts are not running Shulas offense

RE: RE: RE: RE: Would have been nice to hear him expand on why he is starting Milton : 4/6/2018 7:36 pm : link

Quote:

If you think Gettleman is making this decision by himself you’re nuts Milt. Gettleman is going to assemble all relevant and respected opinions inside (and outside) the organization and then he alone will decide what they should do with the #2 pick. And then he will tell John Mara and Steve Tisch what he has decided. And they will sign off on it. In comment 13903220 T-Bone said:Gettleman is going to assemble all relevant and respected opinions inside (and outside) the organization and then he alone will decide what they should do with the #2 pick. And then he will tell John Mara and Steve Tisch what he has decided. And they will sign off on it.

Taking AcidTest : 4/6/2018 7:43 pm : link a "tier 2" or day three QB could be a compromise position between taking a QB at #2, and creating some competition for Webb. I wouldn't. Those QBs rarely succeed. Webb is in that category, but has a greater chance to succeed because of physical skills and insane work ethic.

RE: . Milton : 4/6/2018 7:43 pm : link

Quote: Lots of data suggests DG considers coaching input a lot in his selections I'm sure he considers everyone's input in his selections. But he's not about building a consensus and going with the consensus, he's about accumulating all relevant data and making the decision. In comment 13903201 Bill2 said:I'm sure he considers everyone's input in his selections. But he's not about building a consensus and going with the consensus, he's about accumulating all relevant data and making the decision.

George fkap : 4/6/2018 7:45 pm : link Bingo. If the Giants pass on a quarterback, it’s because they don’t feel one is a Hall of Famer, or close to it, not because they are idiots and don’t want to take a Hall of Famer .



If the Giants think a Hall of Fame quarterback is there at number two they will select him. It is that simple.



For everyone screaming take a franchise quarterback, you have to remember there has to be a franchise quarterback available to be taken and maybe the Giants don’t think there is.

I agree with T-bone fkap : 4/6/2018 7:49 pm : link Gentleman will get A massive say in the pick, maybe even the lions share, but he’s not making the pick all by himself

RE: Rudolph Milton : 4/6/2018 7:51 pm : link

Quote: During the college season I thought he was the most talented QB after Rosen. If the Giants are in the QB market, I think Rudolph would rep good value in round 2. If the Giants are serious about Rudolph, it would more likely be in a trade down scenario (i.e., one of Buffalo's 1st round picks) than with the #34 pick. He isn't likely to last until Day Two. In comment 13903222 WillVAB said:If the Giants are serious about Rudolph, it would more likely be in a trade down scenario (i.e., one of Buffalo's 1st round picks) than with the #34 pick. He isn't likely to last until Day Two.

So Milton, why are the owners playing ‘Meet the QBs’ if the decision Ivan15 : 4/6/2018 7:53 pm : link is all in DGs hands?

RE: So Milton, why are the owners playing ‘Meet the QBs’ if the decision Milton : 4/6/2018 7:56 pm : link

Quote: is all in DGs hands? They will need to sign off on it. But it's hard to imagine that Gettleman makes a decision that either would object to. This is what they hired him for. In comment 13903266 Ivan15 said:They will need to sign off on it. But it's hard to imagine that Gettleman makes a decision that either would object to. This is what they hired him for.

fkap George from PA : 4/6/2018 7:58 pm : link seems obvious to me. Gentleman even said as much "@2, we need to be selecting a hof player"



All these guys could be special....but none are sure fire HOF candidates. they all have ?????? that might lead to average careers.



now, if the Giants pass on a QB and one becomes special.....we will here about it here forever.



As for Mason Rudolph Milton : 4/6/2018 8:02 pm : link

Quote: Mason reminds me big time of Carson Palmer and like Carson, Mason’s talent to throw the deep ball with accuracy and velocity is unique and the reason it might be smart for teams looking for a starting quarterback to select him early in this draft. If Mason can develop better feel in the pocket and confidence in his own play he can become a franchise quarterback. But right now the talent around Mason makes him better and not the other way around like a true franchise quarterback who makes the talent around him better.

- ( Boylhart compares him to Carson Palmer, but he sounds like Kerry Collins to me... Boylhart profile - ( New Window

I don’t mattyblue : 4/6/2018 8:10 pm : link think Rudolph will last to the second round.

It mattyblue : 4/6/2018 8:12 pm : link really doesn’t seem like Garafolo has any information here. He is just taking a wild guess.

RE: fkap mattyblue : 4/6/2018 8:13 pm : link

Quote: seems obvious to me. Gentleman even said as much "@2, we need to be selecting a hof player"



All these guys could be special....but none are sure fire HOF candidates. they all have ?????? that might lead to average careers.



now, if the Giants pass on a QB and one becomes special.....we will here about it here forever.



I think you will here about in a lot of places not just here. In comment 13903272 George from PA said:I think you will here about in a lot of places not just here.

Webb is cokeduplt : 4/6/2018 8:16 pm : link Better than Rudolph. If ur not picking a QBat two why pick one at all

RE: As for Mason Rudolph cokeduplt : 4/6/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: Boylhart compares him to Carson Palmer, but he sounds like Kerry Collins to me...





Quote:





Mason reminds me big time of Carson Palmer and like Carson, Mason’s talent to throw the deep ball with accuracy and velocity is unique and the reason it might be smart for teams looking for a starting quarterback to select him early in this draft. If Mason can develop better feel in the pocket and confidence in his own play he can become a franchise quarterback. But right now the talent around Mason makes him better and not the other way around like a true franchise quarterback who makes the talent around him better.



Boylhart profile - ( New Window )



Only similarities are size. If Rudolph had Cardona arm he’d be a first rounder In comment 13903275 Milton said:Only similarities are size. If Rudolph had Cardona arm he’d be a first rounder

RE: RE: RE: It would be weird for them to pass on the best QBs OBJRoyal : 4/6/2018 8:24 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





Quote:





and then pick Rudolph. Doesnt make sense. Who would be the target at 2 then?







Going to take a guess and say the highest rated player, Barkley???







Right but, would you rather have the HoF QB and good RB, or the good QB and the HoF RB? Makes more sense to go with the QB first, if they plan on taking one. Otherwise you might as well just roll with Eli and Davis.



If there is a HOF QB there, take him. I really only see the Giants liking Darnold. But that wasn’t the question asked. In comment 13903216 Brown Recluse said:If there is a HOF QB there, take him. I really only see the Giants liking Darnold. But that wasn’t the question asked.

RE: RE: Rudolph WillVAB : 4/6/2018 9:32 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





During the college season I thought he was the most talented QB after Rosen. If the Giants are in the QB market, I think Rudolph would rep good value in round 2.



If the Giants are serious about Rudolph, it would more likely be in a trade down scenario (i.e., one of Buffalo's 1st round picks) than with the #34 pick. He isn't likely to last until Day Two.



Maybe, but I’ve seen Rudolph mocked all over the place.



I’ve always said this draft is an either/or situation for the Giants. Either they take a QB at 2 or trade down and load up at talent at other positions. The potential Rudolph interest may be a hedge to accomplish both with a trade up towards the end of round 1 or at 34. In comment 13903265 Milton said:Maybe, but I’ve seen Rudolph mocked all over the place.I’ve always said this draft is an either/or situation for the Giants. Either they take a QB at 2 or trade down and load up at talent at other positions. The potential Rudolph interest may be a hedge to accomplish both with a trade up towards the end of round 1 or at 34.

Trying to outsmart the league by going QB in a later round? Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 9:53 pm : link Garafolo not using his brain...again.



How about you all??

It will be a surprise if Giants keep the #2 pick and don't go QB ZogZerg : 4/6/2018 10:15 pm : link We'll see soon.

Trading down is fine GiantsLaw : 4/6/2018 11:35 pm : link Trading down and selecting a QB would be historically stupid IMO

Rudolph Marty866b : 12:04 am : link Is not anywhere close in ability to Carson Palmer. Palmer is more athletic with a MUCH bigger arm. Also, Palmer came out of college playing a pro style offense. There is nothing besides size that is similar between the two. Can't forget Boylhart once had Matt Barkley ranked ahead of Andrew Luck.

IMO, this guy knows little about quarterbacks.

Milton JonC : 12:20 am : link I offered an opinion on the conjecture Uber questioned, nothing more. I've been calling for Darnold for months. Hit the weed and relax yourself.

QB Dragon : 1:55 am : link At 2 I understand QB in the second round says without a doubt they don’t know what the hell they are doing. It does not matter who is there at 30+ It’s not one of the big three after you just told the world we don’t need a franchise QB.



In truth I did not like the Solder signing but it was a position of need they filled when their priority FA spurned them. The rest of the moves to this point are all bargain basement shopping for realistically unknown players. I’m trying to wait and see what the plan is but right now can’t say I see a plan for the future or present being applied looks more like something somewhere in between. It’s a new day but many of these moves to this point are once again questionable at best or history repeating itself.

RE: Agree with some here .McL. : 1:58 am : link

Quote: If we decide we are not, then we should be thinking of trading down. I’m not debating over and over if we should. I would be disappointed if we stay at #2 and select any player not named Barkley. Needs to be an impact player day 1 if not a QB.



You want Barkley... You should read this thread...

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=567167 In comment 13903163 Carl in CT said:You want Barkley... You should read this thread...

RE: I would rather see the Giants put their faith in Webb .McL. : 1:59 am : link

Quote: than use a 2nd on Rudolph. I don't see anything from Rudolph that makes me think that he will be a good starting QB in the NFL.



+1 In comment 13903179 Jay on the Island said:+1

Put me in .McL. : 2:07 am : link the take a QB or trade down camp.



Can't say I am enamored with these QBs, I lean towards a trade down, but I am OK with picking a QB not named Allen.

I really mattyblue : 2:10 am : link can’t imagine how terrible it would look for Gettleman if he passes on all the QBs and a few turn out good. That’s something that will set the franchise back. It would almost be a coward move to not take a QB at 2. Eli is old, the Giants have been terrible and now is an opportunity to take a risk and get a QB for the future. I like Eli, I think he has regressed though and he was never Brady/Peyton/Brees to begin with. You can’t expect him to be around much longer. Financially it makes no sense, and if he gets hurt he is not young anymore. All these scouts calling this class special and rare or whatever you cannot ignore. You have the #2 no need to give up 3 1st round picks to get a star. You just take them. It would absolutely be a absolutely negligent to pass up this opportunity.





@2 its needs to be a QB George from PA : 6:21 am : link if no QB....then trade down. Barkley or Chubb will be available at 3 or 5

If Darnold or others are there at #2 TMS : 8:27 am : link and they do not take one but trade down, it has to mean they like Webb enough to go with him behind ELI for now. Just hope, if that is the case, we get a solid starter somewhere with the next pick.

For whatever it is worth, a similar opinion YANKEE28 : 8:27 am : link is also shared by valuable BBI poster Dave Te Thomas. Dave has posted a number of his podcasts. If you take the time and listen to them all, you can draw the following conclusions on his thoughts:



The Giants should not take a QB at #2



He felt (about 2 weeks ago) that the Redskins were taking QB Kyle Lauletta with the 44th overall pick. (this seems more likely with the trade for Hogan yesterday-a veteran backup to Alex Smith).



He felt that Lauletta had many traits similar to Phil Simms and that the Giants should do whatever they could to get Lauletta with a 2nd round pick in front of the Redskins 44th pick.



Dave seems to be saying the Giants should take Quenton Nelson with their top pick



Dave seems to like Rosen the least of the "Big 4" QBs.



Dave is an interesting guy to listen to. He throws a lot of info out there. If I am hearing him right, I think I have properly identified his conclusions.



Note to Dave Te: if I am wrong, than please jump in and correct me.







RE: For whatever it is worth, a similar opinion gidiefor : Mod : 9:22 am : : 9:22 am : link

Quote: is also shared by valuable BBI poster Dave Te Thomas. Dave has posted a number of his podcasts. If you take the time and listen to them all, you can draw the following conclusions on his thoughts:



The Giants should not take a QB at #2



He felt (about 2 weeks ago) that the Redskins were taking QB Kyle Lauletta with the 44th overall pick. (this seems more likely with the trade for Hogan yesterday-a veteran backup to Alex Smith).



He felt that Lauletta had many traits similar to Phil Simms and that the Giants should do whatever they could to get Lauletta with a 2nd round pick in front of the Redskins 44th pick.



Dave seems to be saying the Giants should take Quenton Nelson with their top pick



Dave seems to like Rosen the least of the "Big 4" QBs.



Dave is an interesting guy to listen to. He throws a lot of info out there. If I am hearing him right, I think I have properly identified his conclusions.



Note to Dave Te: if I am wrong, than please jump in and correct me.







I will say this -- Dave Te was totally clued into the idea of the Giants taking Evan Engram -- and he was one of the few -- he also nailed a bunch of their other picks and signings last year -- so I would never dismiss what he is saying In comment 13903782 YANKEE28 said:I will say this -- Dave Te was totally clued into the idea of the Giants taking Evan Engram -- and he was one of the few -- he also nailed a bunch of their other picks and signings last year -- so I would never dismiss what he is saying

. Bill2 : 10:01 am : link Imo, the Giants are scouting for both scenarios:



A qb at the number 2 slot



A great last minute trade down offer that allows them to get close to the qb they would get at slot 2.



In sum, they are preparing. This trait was not always evident in prior years...hence scrambles when their target was taken. Witness Apple and Bromley as examples

RE: Milton Milton : 10:17 am : link

Quote: I offered an opinion on the conjecture Uber questioned, nothing more. I've been calling for Darnold for months. Hit the weed and relax yourself. Always good advice!

p.s.--I know I've been giving you a hard time of late, but it's all part of the game. I appreciate your input. In comment 13903659 JonC said:Always good advice!p.s.--I know I've been giving you a hard time of late, but it's all part of the game. I appreciate your input.