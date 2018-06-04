What Is Your Single Favorite Eli Manning Pass? AD-Blaze : 4/6/2018 7:08 pm Aside from the obvious ones like Eli to Plaxico or Eli to Manningham in Superbowls 42 and 46 what is one particular pass that made you say "damn that was a hell of a throw"? For me it is the Eli to Manningham TD pass in the NFC Wild Card game against the Falcons in 2012. That throw was a thing of beauty and one of Eli's best throws I have seen to date. That throw was a dime and he put it where only Manningham could make a play on it. Aside from the 24-2 ass whooping we put on the Falcons that day that pass was the cherry on top for me.

Aside from the 2 obvious nygfaninorlando : 4/6/2018 7:11 pm : link ones you mentioned in the Super Bowls, my favorite was the TD Pass to Manningham in the NFC Championship game. Manning was a man that game. Took a beating and kept getting up over and over again. The TD to Manningham was a thing of beauty at a crucial point in the game.

Eli to Mario nfc title game 2011 in San Fran djm : 4/6/2018 7:20 pm : link Against an elite defense no less. In the mud..... balls baby... big fucking balls.



The pats defense can make you work but the niners defense back then was loaded. People love to conjure up the Kyle Williams fumbles but you still have to drive the ball into the end zone. Eli did that when just about any other qb there settles for a fg and that includes the sainted Brady, Brees and even Rodgers. I firmly believe that only one qb was walking out of San Fran with a win in that spot. Eli fucking Manning. Take your elite shite hot talking points and blow.

Manning to Manningham in the SB UConn4523 : 4/6/2018 7:25 pm : link .

Believe it or not DC Gmen Fan : 4/6/2018 7:27 pm : link the first drive in the first game in the 2007 season against the Cowboys, Eli hit Plax deep and that throw, to me anyway, indicated he was ready to take things to the next level.

Probably an unpopular pick... NYG07 : 4/6/2018 7:33 pm : link But the TD pass to Manningham late against Atlanta in the 2011 wildcard round was one of the greatest throws I have ever seen him make. As Aikman said during the broadcast, "you can't walk it to him any better."

Non SB? old man : 4/6/2018 7:34 pm : link The come from behind game winning OT TD bomb to Plax vs Philly in '06. Sealed it for me Eli was the real deal. Behind 17 or 24 late in the 3rd, tie up game, the OT win.

It’s been mentioned Danny Kanell : 4/6/2018 7:38 pm : link But the TD to Manningham in San Fran was pure balls.

TD pass to Cruz for the win against skins in 2011

4th down pass toomer against Pitt in08

TD pass to Cruz for the win against skins in 2011

4th down pass toomer against Pitt in08

GW TD to donnell against 49ers

Excellent call on the Cruz TD against Washington. bceagle05 : 4/6/2018 7:49 pm : link I was trying to think of the best bomb he threw and that may have been it.

Eli to Toomer 2007 playoff vs Dallas in the Divisional Game RobCrossRiver56 : 4/6/2018 7:58 pm : link

When Toomer spun and ripped down the sideline for a 40yd TD. That was the first time I thought, we might be able to beat Dallas.



And we did..

The long td pass crick n NC : 4/6/2018 8:00 pm : link To toomer back of the end zone in Philly in 06 to help an awesome come back. Great friggen throw

RE: Eli to Toomer 2007 playoff vs Dallas in the Divisional Game crick n NC : 4/6/2018 8:05 pm : link

When Toomer spun and ripped down the sideline for a 40yd TD. That was the first time I thought, we might be able to beat Dallas.



And we did..



Papa had a great call in that play...Roy Williams falls down, and he's going to the pro bowl!

Hail Mary in Green Bay exiled : 4/6/2018 8:24 pm : link 2011 playoffs. Right then and there, I started to believe.

RE: The long td pass mfsd : 4/6/2018 8:51 pm : link

Quote: To toomer back of the end zone in Philly in 06 to help an awesome come back. Great friggen throw



My pick too...that was when we started to realize Eli could be the guy to win huge games with clutch throws

Manning to Mannigham Reb8thVA : 4/6/2018 8:56 pm : link Against the 49ers in the playoffs. A pure laser

3rd & 15 - Manning to Manningham Sean : 4/6/2018 8:57 pm : link @SF NFC title game

RE: RE: It’s been mentioned shyster : 4/6/2018 8:58 pm : link

TD pass to Cruz for the win against skins in 2011





2012. Always lose to the Skins at home in SB-winning years.

The slant to Nicks at the end of 46 arniefez : 4/6/2018 8:59 pm : link after that pass I knew they were going to score.

Jimmy Googs should be chiming in any minute... JCin332 : 4/6/2018 9:02 pm : link about how he cant throw the deep ball or a screen pass...



My favorite is also the 3rd down pass in NFC Championship to Manningham..



How lucky we are as Giants fans to have the guy...

Not an obvious one, but Eli to Bradshaw near the end of regulation dpinzow : 4/6/2018 9:23 pm : link 2011 NFC Championship @ San Francisco



He was hit by 3 guys and still got it away. I didn't think he was getting up the way he got hit, but he was OK after the hit and called timeout after the completion.



Didn't win the game at the time, but was a testament to Eli's guts

Manning to Manningham firedbytheboss : 4/6/2018 9:33 pm : link Manning to Manningham in the Super Bowl is the best pass I have seen in SB history. Manning barely had a look at it and he dropped it into the smallest window possible where only Manningham could get it. A remarkable throw and also a stellar catch by Mario.

I remember the TD to Cruz, Doomster : 4/6/2018 9:46 pm : link like it was yesterday.....



Eli no sooner released that throw and he was pummeled to the ground by the defensive line....he never saw the catch....it was the sound of the crowd that told him.......

RE: Not an obvious one, but Eli to Bradshaw near the end of regulation djm : 4/6/2018 9:55 pm : link

Quote: 2011 NFC Championship @ San Francisco



He was hit by 3 guys and still got it away. I didn't think he was getting up the way he got hit, but he was OK after the hit and called timeout after the completion.



Didn't win the game at the time, but was a testament to Eli's guts



That play was ridiculous. Should have won it right there on that drive and that pass is immortalized then and there.

I will chime in that you're a moron as ever JC Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 9:57 pm : link and that nobody seems to recall any favorite passes in the last several years...



how come?

From the days long since gone, I will go with the Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 10:05 pm : link pass to Boss that he sneaked in between a bunch of defenders just before the half versus Dallas in the 2007 playoff game. It lead to the TD that shocked that team at home that dominated us in the first half.



For the what have you done for me lately crowd, I loved that bomb to OBJ versus the Rams a few years ago...





Too many to choose from allstarjim : 4/6/2018 10:53 pm : link



https://youtu.be/mlP9x_mhmp4?t=390 And at least one other has picked it, but I love this play, deserves the link:

Some great ones mentioned, but Scuzzlebutt : 4/6/2018 11:13 pm : link another that comes to mind is the seam pass to Boss in 4th quarter of 2007 SB game that got us moving the ball and ended with a TD (also a great pass to Tyree).

RE: Game winning TD pass to Toomer Josiah31 : 4/6/2018 11:23 pm : link

Quote: 2005, week 7 against the Broncos. The pass wasn't spectacular but this was when it really hit me that we have a special QB. We had a young QB who could win it for you at the end. It was an awesome feeling! Eli to Toomer! - ( New Window )



That was the only home giants game I have been to. In comment 13903239 BUgiantfan said:That was the only home giants game I have been to.

There was one to Jake Ballard chopperhatch : 12:14 am : link I think against the Pack in '11 that was perfection and a great catch. Perfect placement in the end zone and Ballard hauled it in.

I’d have to go back and rewatch the game PetesHereNow : 12:35 am : link But it’s the 06 Eagles game. I know we were down big deep in our territory. He threw a missile of an out route to Tim Carter to get us out of the shadows of our own goal posts. Just got the feeling then that he is a special quarterback.

Eli to OBJ, high throw that injured OBJ and ended his season. SHO'NUFF : 4:36 am : link -BBI

The biggest catch of Steve Smith's career deserves mention. FStubbs : 7:35 am : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBh6Y3Rp73c



Looks routine but in that situation to get around Brandon Meriweather, get the first down, and get out of bounds, was huge.

remember this one? crick n NC : 8:03 am : link



Great comeback, down double digits with under 4:00 to play. The Giants needed every single positive play they made in 2011 to qualify for the post season.



2011 at Arizona, Manning and Nicks had been back shouldering Patrick Peterson all day even to excess as Aikman at one point commented something along the lines of "maybe going to the well a little to much"Great comeback, down double digits with under 4:00 to play. The Giants needed every single positive play they made in 2011 to qualify for the post season.

Eli to Bradshaw vs SF GeoMan999 : 11:03 am : link Gutsiest play of his career. After that throw under that enormous pressure, anyone that doubted him should apologize.

Eli Manning to Darren Sharper Sarcastic Sam : 11:05 am : link Oh, you said single favorite. Uh... the second one?



Just shows that even the best of us can fuck up and survive.

RE: Manning to Manningham in the SB Section331 : 11:26 am : link

Agreed. It’s an obvious choice, but also one of the finest throws in NFL history, and in such a big spot. My favorite reaction to watching the replay is after the catch, BB just shaking his head and walking away. He knew it was a catch, and wasn’t going to bother with the challenge. In comment 13903230 UConn4523 said:Agreed. It’s an obvious choice, but also one of the finest throws in NFL history, and in such a big spot. My favorite reaction to watching the replay is after the catch, BB just shaking his head and walking away. He knew it was a catch, and wasn’t going to bother with the challenge.