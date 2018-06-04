Brooks: Rosen is NFLs next great QB twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:02 pm



"From his A-plus arm talent and flawless mechanics to his exceptional intelligence and football aptitude, Rosen has always checked off all of the boxes as a potential franchise quarterback. He is the quintessential player at the position, and we should be celebrating his arrival as the NFL's next great quarterback."



The full article below which explains why his negatives are really positives.



Ill add a link to Giants Daily which has 5 clips on Rosen that really demonstrate what Brooks is talking about. There is one in there which shows that Rosen can run effectively when necessary.



https://mobile.twitter.com/NYGDaily/status/981672494527668224



Keep in mind some of throws are coming in a 34 pt 4th Quarter comeback where Rosen had 491 yards and 4 TDs vs Aggies. It waa pretty epic and hard to believe it isnt more widely talked about.



It was 2nd largest comeback in NCAA history.









Ahh who needs that anyway? bceagle05 : 4/6/2018 8:04 pm : link Let's trade down for Bradley Chubb!

But who cokeduplt : 4/6/2018 8:12 pm : link Cares there is a gold jacket guard to be had

Brooks also rebutted the notion that Rosen lacks mobility. Diver_Down : 4/6/2018 8:14 pm : link To paraphrase - You don't become a nationally ranked tennis player if you can't move.

I don’t mattyblue : 4/6/2018 8:15 pm : link see the Giants passing on Rosen unless they really love a different QB. If they love Darnold trade up and get him. If the Browns do take him I think Rosen goes to the Giants.

Rosen.... OBJRoyal : 4/6/2018 8:20 pm : link Doesn’t check the one box that matters most, durability. Doubt the Giants want to go from Eli to a qb who struggles to stay on the field, IMO

RE: I don’t twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: see the Giants passing on Rosen unless they really love a different QB. If they love Darnold trade up and get him. If the Browns do take him I think Rosen goes to the Giants.



I am of the same mind In comment 13903291 mattyblue said:I am of the same mind

that is great.....and I understand it's a team game George from PA : 4/6/2018 8:24 pm : link his record is 17-13 over 3 years which is very pedestrian

I know everyone here is scared off by the concussions Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2018 8:24 pm : link but if you have a chance to draft a successor to Eli of this quality, then you have to take it. He might flame out because of the concussions (I think the rest of the stuff with him is crap), but he is worth the risk. He "could" be a generational QB and isn't that worth the risk?

RE: Doesn’t check the one box that matters most, durability Trainmaster : 4/6/2018 8:25 pm : link Agree.



Pass on him for that reason.

Great talent but something tells me eli4life : 4/6/2018 8:27 pm : link Call it a gut instinct that he’s out of the league before his second contract. Either injury forces him out or he (or daddy) decides it’s not worth it for example gets another concussion or two. Not because he doesn’t have the talent.

RE: Rosen.... twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:27 pm : link

Quote: Doesn’t check the one box that matters most, durability. Doubt the Giants want to go from Eli to a qb who struggles to stay on the field, IMO



Possibly. But its funny that Rosen gets labeled as such when Allen doesnt. Allen missed more games then Rosen in college and has a steel plate in him. Ive never heard anyone of note say Allen has durability or injury concerns. In comment 13903298 OBJRoyal said:Possibly. But its funny that Rosen gets labeled as such when Allen doesnt. Allen missed more games then Rosen in college and has a steel plate in him. Ive never heard anyone of note say Allen has durability or injury concerns.

RE: that is great.....and I understand it's a team game twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: his record is 17-13 over 3 years which is very pedestrian





UCLA is 1-6 without him though. In comment 13903307 George from PA said:UCLA is 1-6 without him though.

and George you might want to look into his Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2018 8:28 pm : link high school record. Wins and losses either in high school or college only tells a part of the story. Why didn't Barkley have 200 yards rushing against every opponent. He's a generational back isn't he? Teams game planned to take him away if they could. UCLA's defense was crap, without Rosen, they may have been 5-25 over that same period.

He had a serious shoulder injury as well pizbo : 4/6/2018 8:30 pm : link Rosen missed a good chunk of 2016 because he had surgery on his injured shoulder... He has missed major chunks of time because of injuries and he's still young and healthy. It's not like his injury issues will stop once he starts getting hit by larger and faster players.

9 wins combined the last 2 years at UCLA. Emlen'sGremlins : 4/6/2018 8:36 pm : link Sounds great to me.

RE: He had a serious shoulder injury as well twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: Rosen missed a good chunk of 2016 because he had surgery on his injured shoulder... He has missed major chunks of time because of injuries and he's still young and healthy. It's not like his injury issues will stop once he starts getting hit by larger and faster players.



This is simply not true. Rosen had a AC Joint Sprain or "soft tissue injury". Its literally the same exact injury that Allen just had. They thought it was a nerve issue but when opened up saw it was just a sprain. It healed on its own. He has no shoulder damage In comment 13903319 pizbo said:This is simply not true. Rosen had a AC Joint Sprain or "soft tissue injury". Its literally the same exact injury that Allen just had. They thought it was a nerve issue but when opened up saw it was just a sprain. It healed on its own. He has no shoulder damage

He's AcidTest : 4/6/2018 8:38 pm : link the best player in the draft, but his injury history is preclusive. Too big a risk at #2. Part of the reason Eli has been great is that he has been available. Rosen's frame reminds me of Tony Eason. Bad OL play caused by spread offenses in college also increases the chance that he will be hurt. The talent is real. But so is the injury risk.

pizbo- its funny you should say that about his shoulder Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2018 8:41 pm : link because the info coming from the combine was his shoulder situation was considered "minor" and the surgery was minor. Now he did miss time, but there will be no lasting negative effects from this injury. He will get bigger and stronger (he just turned 21) don't forget that. The concussions are a factor, but no one will convince me that most NFL players have had concussions. That's why the magnitude of CTE is so prevalent. I remember the pre-season hit in the Jets game where Eli almost had his helmet knocked off. I would bet a good chunk of money he had a concussion from that.

RE: He's twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:43 pm : link

Quote: the best player in the draft, but his injury history is preclusive. Too big a risk at #2. Part of the reason Eli has been great is that he has been available. Rosen's frame reminds me of Tony Eason. Bad OL play caused by spread offenses in college also increases the chance that he will be hurt. The talent is real. But so is the injury risk.



This is a false narrative. 1- He is bigger than Darnold. 2- He has not suffered a "frame" injury like a broken bome. A concussion has zero to do with frame as does a muscle injury.



Here is an article detailing why this narrative is false.



"Former UCLA football quarterback Josh Rosen is once again getting negative press about his injuries which show a lack of research in scouting by several analysts for the NFL Combine."





- ( In comment 13903325 AcidTest said:This is a false narrative. 1- He is bigger than Darnold. 2- He has not suffered a "frame" injury like a broken bome. A concussion has zero to do with frame as does a muscle injury.Here is an article detailing why this narrative is false."Former UCLA football quarterback Josh Rosen is once again getting negative press about his injuries which show a lack of research in scouting by several analysts for the NFL Combine." Article on Rosen Injuries and why its wrong - ( New Window

RE: He's section125 : 4/6/2018 8:43 pm : link

Quote: the best player in the draft, but his injury history is preclusive. Too big a risk at #2. Part of the reason Eli has been great is that he has been available. Rosen's frame reminds me of Tony Eason. Bad OL play caused by spread offenses in college also increases the chance that he will be hurt. The talent is real. But so is the injury risk.



He's stouter than Eli. He's bigger than Darnold. He's a polished QB.

Not many QBs have every held up like Eli, so don't expect the next one to match Eli's durability. In comment 13903325 AcidTest said:He's stouter than Eli. He's bigger than Darnold. He's a polished QB.Not many QBs have every held up like Eli, so don't expect the next one to match Eli's durability.

If DG passes on Rosen the Jets will pounce The_Boss : 4/6/2018 8:44 pm : link And my guess is the NYG regret that decision in short order.

RE: I'm re reading his bio, did he even have surgery for anything? twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: Can't seem to find any evidence. So much for "serious" injury.



He had "surgery" in tbe sense they opened him up but found the muscle was just strained.



Its exactly what Josh Allen just had. No one seems concerned about his injury. In comment 13903332 Dave on the UWS said:He had "surgery" in tbe sense they opened him up but found the muscle was just strained.Its exactly what Josh Allen just had. No one seems concerned about his injury.

Acid- ALL picks are a risk. Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2018 8:45 pm : link The gamble is on greatness. If they think the ONLY thing stopping Rosen is potential for injury, then you take the risk. Remember, DG said he would like a HOF player at #2. Well this guy on talent can be that kind of player. With all the crap I read daily, I still think its Darnold and Rosen 1 and 2 in whatever order. Haven't seen anything to convince me otherwise.

I'm AcidTest : 4/6/2018 8:48 pm : link concerned about the concussions, not the shoulder. And no, I don't care about his "antics" or comments, although the Giants might. Because of his talent, I'm fine if the Giants draft him, but I'd prefer they don't.

RE: 9 wins combined the last 2 years at UCLA. twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: Sounds great to me.



You can say he misses too many games or blame him for losing but you cant do both



UCLA is 1-6 without Rosen. 17-13 with him. Seems like a big improvement over 1 guy



He also had 3 different OCs and 3 different offenses In comment 13903323 Emlen'sGremlins said:You can say he misses too many games or blame him for losing but you cant do bothUCLA is 1-6 without Rosen. 17-13 with him. Seems like a big improvement over 1 guyHe also had 3 different OCs and 3 different offenses

When did Brorks change his mind? giantstock : 4/6/2018 8:51 pm : link Because until recently he was against the Giants drafting a QB.

RE: I'm twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:53 pm : link

Quote: concerned about the concussions, not the shoulder. And no, I don't care about his "antics" or comments, although the Giants might. Because of his talent, I'm fine if the Giants draft him, but I'd prefer they don't.



I think yours is a fair take.



Im just gonna say that from what I understand the concussion risk is in closeness of them together this making it easier to get more ie less of a hit causes concussion.



This risk is mitigated by time between concussions.



If drafted and he sits behind Eli for 1 year, that would be 2 full years between concussions and severely mitigating this risk. He could even sit 2 years In comment 13903345 AcidTest said:I think yours is a fair take.Im just gonna say that from what I understand the concussion risk is in closeness of them together this making it easier to get more ie less of a hit causes concussion.This risk is mitigated by time between concussions.If drafted and he sits behind Eli for 1 year, that would be 2 full years between concussions and severely mitigating this risk. He could even sit 2 years

RE: Great talent but something tells me twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 8:55 pm : link

Quote: Call it a gut instinct that he’s out of the league before his second contract. Either injury forces him out or he (or daddy) decides it’s not worth it for example gets another concussion or two. Not because he doesn’t have the talent.



Ill just say this. If his father can dictate what he does with his life, then thats what should be your concern. There is no evidence to suggest that Rosens Dad tells him what to do In comment 13903313 eli4life said:Ill just say this. If his father can dictate what he does with his life, then thats what should be your concern. There is no evidence to suggest that Rosens Dad tells him what to do

Rosen jtgiants : 4/6/2018 8:55 pm : link Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts. Fact. The people denying his injury concerns are fooling themselves. I want no part of rosen

If I knew with certainty LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/6/2018 8:58 pm : link that Rosen would stay somewhat healthy the pick would be a no brainer, but the amount of missed games is very concerning.

RE: that is great.....and I understand it's a team game bw in dc : 4/6/2018 8:59 pm : link

Quote: his record is 17-13 over 3 years which is very pedestrian



Obviously you haven’t watched UCLA play.



Otherwise, you would realize they’ve had a swiss cheese defense essentially Rosen’s entire career at UCLA. And you wouldn’t cite such an irrelevant point. In comment 13903307 George from PA said:Obviously you haven’t watched UCLA play.Otherwise, you would realize they’ve had a swiss cheese defense essentially Rosen’s entire career at UCLA. And you wouldn’t cite such an irrelevant point.

RE: When did Brorks change his mind? Diver_Down : 4/6/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: Because until recently he was against the Giants drafting a QB.



Did you bother reading the article? He doesn't say the Giants should draft Rosen or any QB. He just makes the case that Rosen is the best QB in the draft and will be the next great NFL QB. In the video in the article (Not the GiantsDaily twitter clips), Brooks agrees with the others that the Jets would be ideal. In comment 13903350 giantstock said:Did you bother reading the article? He doesn't say the Giants should draft Rosen or any QB. He just makes the case that Rosen is the best QB in the draft and will be the next great NFL QB. In the video in the article (Not the GiantsDaily twitter clips), Brooks agrees with the others that the Jets would be ideal.

RE: RE: I'm TrueBlue56 : 4/6/2018 9:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903345 AcidTest said:





Quote:





concerned about the concussions, not the shoulder. And no, I don't care about his "antics" or comments, although the Giants might. Because of his talent, I'm fine if the Giants draft him, but I'd prefer they don't.







I think yours is a fair take.



Im just gonna say that from what I understand the concussion risk is in closeness of them together this making it easier to get more ie less of a hit causes concussion.



This risk is mitigated by time between concussions.



If drafted and he sits behind Eli for 1 year, that would be 2 full years between concussions and severely mitigating this risk. He could even sit 2 years



Once someone starts getting concussions (minor or not) it's a big gamble, because he could be prone to more and more serious. I like Rosen. It's just something the medical staff will have to evaluate.



If we go quarterback I'm in the Darnold/ Rosen camp. I Don't want any part of Allen due to his accuracy issues. That's a bigger red flag to me than anything with any of the other quarterbacks and I'm not big on Mayfield.

In comment 13903355 twostepgiants said:Once someone starts getting concussions (minor or not) it's a big gamble, because he could be prone to more and more serious. I like Rosen. It's just something the medical staff will have to evaluate.If we go quarterback I'm in the Darnold/ Rosen camp. I Don't want any part of Allen due to his accuracy issues. That's a bigger red flag to me than anything with any of the other quarterbacks and I'm not big on Mayfield.

RE: Rosen section125 : 4/6/2018 9:11 pm : link

Quote: Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts. Fact. The people denying his injury concerns are fooling themselves. I want no part of rosen



You keep saying that. I have no idea what you are saying.



Are you saying he has only played in 12 out of 20 games? That is what I think has happened. You make it sound like he hasn't played a full game in 20 games. In comment 13903359 jtgiants said:You keep saying that. I have no idea what you are saying.Are you saying he has only played in 12 out of 20 games? That is what I think has happened. You make it sound like he hasn't played a full game in 20 games.

winning and losing games is irrelevant? wow. George from PA : 4/6/2018 9:15 pm : link I did not see many games....saw the USC vs UCLA. He out played Darnold....but still lost. I do not know who the best QB is in this draft....they all have great promise but everyone of them have red flags.....if you do not wish measure the pluses with the minuses...go for it



I remember Eli winning in the SEC vs superior competition.

Rosen AcidTest : 4/6/2018 9:22 pm : link has nimble feet and good pocket presence, but he isn't much of a threat to run. He's a classic pocket passer. He's going to need the type of OL protection that may be difficult to acquire unless a team is willing to spend a lot of draft picks on that position group. This is the #2 pick.



As I've said, I'm not high on any of the QBs. Darnold has bad mechanics. Allen is too inaccurate. Mayfield has real character concerns and was often throwing to wide open receivers. Rosen has an injury history with concussions.

RE: winning and losing games is irrelevant? wow. Ten Ton Hammer : 4/6/2018 9:25 pm : link

Quote:



I remember Eli winning in the SEC vs superior competition.



You do? He had one single season above .500 in the SEC in his college career. In comment 13903395 George from PA said:You do? He had one single season above .500 in the SEC in his college career.

Rosen AcidTest : 4/6/2018 9:26 pm : link is much better than Darnold. Rosen's mechanics are beautiful, and repeatable. Extremely smooth. He also reads defenses well, looks off safeties, etc.



I will say that if the Giants don't take a QB at #2, I'd prefer they not take one at all.

RE: Rosen Eman11 : 4/6/2018 9:26 pm : link

Quote: Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts. Fact. The people denying his injury concerns are fooling themselves. I want no part of rosen



+1



Also some of those 12 he never even started because of injury let alone didn't finish them. In comment 13903359 jtgiants said:+1Also some of those 12 he never even started because of injury let alone didn't finish them.

Rosen firedbytheboss : 4/6/2018 9:28 pm : link is my pick as I have stated elsewhere.



If the Browns pick Darnold.. I believe the Giants will pick either Rosen of Allen.



If the Browns select Allen the Giants will choose between Rosen and Darnold. Rosen would still be my hope.



If you think sheer talent wins out Rosen should be the pick. He throws with the best anticipation into tight windows.



I agree the injuries are a concern but you roll the dice with this kid and you just might have the next Tom Brady. I don't see the same upside with the other QBs.



But if Shurmur wants one of the other QBs I will be content. If he sees something he can work with, that is cool with me. But they must take a stab at a QB.

RE: RE: Rosen twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 9:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903359 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts. Fact. The people denying his injury concerns are fooling themselves. I want no part of rosen







You keep saying that. I have no idea what you are saying.



Are you saying he has only played in 12 out of 20 games? That is what I think has happened. You make it sound like he hasn't played a full game in 20 games.



He is wording it to make it sound like Rosen cant finish games and leaves games due to injuries all the time. Like he cant “finish” games. Like he leaves due to a sore rib, bruised hand. Etc. His “frame”. That’s not true



he missed 6 games due to the shoulder which ended up being basically misdiagnosed and costing him more time.



He had the concussion 1 game. Likely UCLA brought him back too early and he had another which is the other game he missed. In comment 13903389 section125 said:He is wording it to make it sound like Rosen cant finish games and leaves games due to injuries all the time. Like he cant “finish” games. Like he leaves due to a sore rib, bruised hand. Etc. His “frame”. That’s not truehe missed 6 games due to the shoulder which ended up being basically misdiagnosed and costing him more time.He had the concussion 1 game. Likely UCLA brought him back too early and he had another which is the other game he missed.

Concussion question Giantimistic : 4/6/2018 9:31 pm : link If the Giants selected Rosen, he would sit one to 2 years behind Eli. this could be well used time to learn, but to also get on a NFL training program. Would time not playing for 1 or 2 years help someone who has had concussions and reduce the chance of future ones or is it cumulative regardless of time?



If it is the former, the Giants might be the ideal situation to prepare him physically for the long haul in the NFL. It is also important to note that Quarterbacks will continue to get protected more and more by the rules and if we can put a good oline around him that would help tremendously.



Not saying I want him as I love the idea of Barkley from a pure entertainment possibility--I also miss watching a really good running back on the Giants--but I remember before last season there was some talk about this year's draft class, how good Rosen was and the thought of getting him was not even a possibility. Out of all the qbs and admittedly knowing not much (I did see a game or two of his), I am most intrigued by him.

Some of you would be great crooked accountants Ten Ton Hammer : 4/6/2018 9:32 pm : link for the way you take liberties with numbers to try to score argument points.

RE: winning and losing games is irrelevant? wow. twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 9:33 pm : link

Quote: I did not see many games....saw the USC vs UCLA. He out played Darnold....but still lost. I do not know who the best QB is in this draft....they all have great promise but everyone of them have red flags.....if you do not wish measure the pluses with the minuses...go for it



I remember Eli winning in the SEC vs superior competition.



Im glad you are worried about winning & losing records of QBs.



A lot of people arent worried enough about Eli’s recent NFL record.



Last 5 seasons Eli is 33-46. In comment 13903395 George from PA said:Im glad you are worried about winning & losing records of QBs.A lot of people arent worried enough about Eli’s recent NFL record.Last 5 seasons Eli is 33-46.

Giants need to draft this kid GiantTuff1 : 4/6/2018 9:36 pm : link He is the next great one and if you don’t overthink it I think it’s fairly obvious.



Like Shurmur said, when they see it they’ll know it. I think Rosen’s it.

Its getting to that time of year where you all need to see Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 9:37 pm : link Rosen as the best pick we could make in this draft...

RE: Its getting to that time of year where you all need to see dep026 : 4/6/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote: Rosen as the best pick we could make in this draft...



Concussions worry me, Id take Darnold. In comment 13903431 Jimmy Googs said:Concussions worry me, Id take Darnold.

RE: Concussion question twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 9:40 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants selected Rosen, he would sit one to 2 years behind Eli. this could be well used time to learn, but to also get on a NFL training program. Would time not playing for 1 or 2 years help someone who has had concussions and reduce the chance of future ones or is it cumulative regardless of time?



If it is the former, the Giants might be the ideal situation to prepare him physically for the long haul in the NFL. It is also important to note that Quarterbacks will continue to get protected more and more by the rules and if we can put a good oline around him that would help tremendously.



Not saying I want him as I love the idea of Barkley from a pure entertainment possibility--I also miss watching a really good running back on the Giants--but I remember before last season there was some talk about this year's draft class, how good Rosen was and the thought of getting him was not even a possibility. Out of all the qbs and admittedly knowing not much (I did see a game or two of his), I am most intrigued by him.



I believe you are right about the concussions.



Rosen just turned 21. If he sat 2 years, he will be same age as Eli during his rookie season. 23. In comment 13903419 Giantimistic said:I believe you are right about the concussions.Rosen just turned 21. If he sat 2 years, he will be same age as Eli during his rookie season. 23.

RE: RE: Its getting to that time of year where you all need to see twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 9:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903431 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Rosen as the best pick we could make in this draft...







Concussions worry me, Id take Darnold.



Fair enough, But what if Darnold is off the board? In comment 13903433 dep026 said:Fair enough, But what if Darnold is off the board?

RE: RE: Its getting to that time of year where you all need to see Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 9:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903431 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Rosen as the best pick we could make in this draft...







Concussions worry me, Id take Darnold.



Taking a lesser quality QB worries me, I wouldn't... In comment 13903433 dep026 said:Taking a lesser quality QB worries me, I wouldn't...

RE: If DG passes on Rosen the Jets will pounce UESBLUE : 4/6/2018 9:46 pm : link

[quote] And my guess is the NYG regret that decision in short order. [/quote



^^^This 110% - passing on Rosen wouldl haunt this franchise for a decade. In comment 13903337 The_Boss said:[quote] And my guess is the NYG regret that decision in short order. [/quote^^^This 110% - passing on Rosen wouldl haunt this franchise for a decade.

What I'm stating jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:02 pm : link Is a fact. Giants aren't taking a qb imo. If they do I pray they don't take rosen

Rosen!! ZogZerg : 4/6/2018 10:02 pm : link He has been my pick since day 1.

He is going to be a top NFL QB.

RE: What I'm stating section125 : 4/6/2018 10:05 pm : link

Quote: Is a fact. Giants aren't taking a qb imo. If they do I pray they don't take rosen



What are you stating? You say he did not finish 12 of 20 games? Just what does that mean? The sent in the backup QB in 12 of 20 games? In comment 13903467 jtgiants said:What are you stating? You say he did not finish 12 of 20 games? Just what does that mean? The sent in the backup QB in 12 of 20 games?

Go back and watch Rosen versus Texas A&M last season Jay on the Island : 4/6/2018 10:08 pm : link Down by 34 with less than 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter he lead an impressive comeback. I knew a little about Rosen but that game really made me pay more attention to him.

RE: RE: RE: Rosen Eman11 : 4/6/2018 10:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903389 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 13903359 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts. Fact. The people denying his injury concerns are fooling themselves. I want no part of rosen







You keep saying that. I have no idea what you are saying.



Are you saying he has only played in 12 out of 20 games? That is what I think has happened. You make it sound like he hasn't played a full game in 20 games.







He is wording it to make it sound like Rosen cant finish games and leaves games due to injuries all the time. Like he cant “finish” games. Like he leaves due to a sore rib, bruised hand. Etc. His “frame”. That’s not true



he missed 6 games due to the shoulder which ended up being basically misdiagnosed and costing him more time.



He had the concussion 1 game. Likely UCLA brought him back too early and he had another which is the other game he missed.



No. In 12 of his last 20 games at UCLA, he either didn't start because of injury or didn't finish games he started because of injury. In other words he only started and finished 8 of his last 20 games. In comment 13903418 twostepgiants said:No. In 12 of his last 20 games at UCLA, he either didn't start because of injury or didn't finish games he started because of injury. In other words he only started and finished 8 of his last 20 games.

RE: What I'm stating twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 10:10 pm : link

Quote: Is a fact. Giants aren't taking a qb imo. If they do I pray they don't take rosen



Actually. Its not a fact.



You wrote:



“Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts.”



He did not start 6 of those games. he did not play at all in them.



No one would say that Odell Beckham was not able to finish his last 11 starts.



Not being able to ‘finish” a start implies an entirely different connotation to it.



So, not a fact. In comment 13903467 jtgiants said:Actually. Its not a fact.You wrote:“Hasn't made it start to finish in 12 of his last 20 college starts.”He did not start 6 of those games. he did not play at all in them.No one would say that Odell Beckham was not able to finish his last 11 starts.Not being able to ‘finish” a start implies an entirely different connotation to it.So, not a fact.

Twostep jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:26 pm : link Not sure what your having trouble with. Out of the last 20 games he only played beginning to end in 8 of them. Weather he stated and missed time due to injury or didn't start at all. Its alarming and if you ignore that then I have little respect for your opinion to be honest

RE: Some of you would be great crooked accountants mattyblue : 4/6/2018 10:28 pm : link

Quote: for the way you take liberties with numbers to try to score argument points.



Hahahaha I love it! In comment 13903421 Ten Ton Hammer said:Hahahaha I love it!

Weather or whether Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 10:31 pm : link you have little respect for his opinion??



By the way, the weather is cloudy and rain is expected...

Jimmy jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:33 pm : link Sorry for the autocorrect. You can stop being a duck now. My point stands. I know you aren't smart enough to understand but it is a fact

RE: Jimmy section125 : 4/6/2018 10:35 pm : link

Quote: Sorry for the autocorrect. You can stop being a duck now. My point stands. I know you aren't smart enough to understand but it is a fact



I've been looking and cannot confirm or disprove this. In comment 13903493 jtgiants said:I've been looking and cannot confirm or disprove this.

Its jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:37 pm : link True and the reason at best Rosen is the third qb taken. At best

RE: Go back and watch Rosen versus Texas A&M last season allstarjim : 4/6/2018 10:37 pm : link

Quote: Down by 34 with less than 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter he lead an impressive comeback. I knew a little about Rosen but that game really made me pay more attention to him.



You know, this has been mentioned a couple of times, and yes, it was an impressive comeback and Rosen made some great throws to lead them back...BUT...



The A&M defense bailed him out twice. He threw an absolute terrible throw that went right through the safety's hands and into the receiver's hands, on a ball he severely underthrew, that went for a TD. In the NFL, that's a INT 10 out of 10 times, and the game is essentially over.



He also threw an absolute duck in the left front of the end zone in which the A&M defenders basically fell over each other and couldn't get out of each other's way to either make the INT or break it up. It was a bad pass, and the defense (and his receiver) bailed him out.



I give Rosen credit for making a lot of the other plays in that game but the fact is that he made some poor throws he absolutely got away with and the primary reason that UCLA won that game was dumb luck, that's the bottom line. In comment 13903475 Jay on the Island said:You know, this has been mentioned a couple of times, and yes, it was an impressive comeback and Rosen made some great throws to lead them back...BUT...The A&M defense bailed him out twice. He threw an absolute terrible throw that went right through the safety's hands and into the receiver's hands, on a ball he severely underthrew, that went for a TD. In the NFL, that's a INT 10 out of 10 times, and the game is essentially over.He also threw an absolute duck in the left front of the end zone in which the A&M defenders basically fell over each other and couldn't get out of each other's way to either make the INT or break it up. It was a bad pass, and the defense (and his receiver) bailed him out.I give Rosen credit for making a lot of the other plays in that game but the fact is that he made some poor throws he absolutely got away with and the primary reason that UCLA won that game was dumb luck, that's the bottom line.

Rosens jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:38 pm : link A great talent. I agree. His injuries are a huge concern. I'm sorry they are

Best qb kes722 : 4/6/2018 10:39 pm : link In class, only argument is he had a couple concussions and his parents are rich.



Hate to break it to you but not everyone in NFL was born poor and most players have had concussions.



You dont get as good as he is without working your ass off and people like that just sont up and quit

RE: RE: Go back and watch Rosen versus Texas A&M last season Jarvis : 4/6/2018 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903475 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Down by 34 with less than 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter he lead an impressive comeback. I knew a little about Rosen but that game really made me pay more attention to him.







You know, this has been mentioned a couple of times, and yes, it was an impressive comeback and Rosen made some great throws to lead them back...BUT...



The A&M defense bailed him out twice. He threw an absolute terrible throw that went right through the safety's hands and into the receiver's hands, on a ball he severely underthrew, that went for a TD. In the NFL, that's a INT 10 out of 10 times, and the game is essentially over.



He also threw an absolute duck in the left front of the end zone in which the A&M defenders basically fell over each other and couldn't get out of each other's way to either make the INT or break it up. It was a bad pass, and the defense (and his receiver) bailed him out.



I give Rosen credit for making a lot of the other plays in that game but the fact is that he made some poor throws he absolutely got away with and the primary reason that UCLA won that game was dumb luck, that's the bottom line.



Jim,



I agree with you that there was some luck involved. There usually is with that level of comeback. However, can the same not be said about Eli's drive in the Super Bowl. Not only was the helmet catch play crazy lucky, but he had a play on the sideline where Asante Samuel should have intercepted a pass that would have ended the game. Those plays are inevitably part of crazy games like that. In comment 13903497 allstarjim said:Jim,I agree with you that there was some luck involved. There usually is with that level of comeback. However, can the same not be said about Eli's drive in the Super Bowl. Not only was the helmet catch play crazy lucky, but he had a play on the sideline where Asante Samuel should have intercepted a pass that would have ended the game. Those plays are inevitably part of crazy games like that.

I can disprove it. I am not a duck because i have no feathers. Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2018 10:42 pm : link But Rosen should still be our pick if he is sitting there at #2.



Weather he has had concussions or weather he has been unable to finish a bunch of games because he tries too hard.



Why?



Because he the best QB in this draft...

Expect the Rosen lobby to get TMS : 4/6/2018 10:46 pm : link louder and louder as the draft approaches Bank on it.

RE: RE: He had a serious shoulder injury as well Boy Cord : 4/6/2018 10:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903319 pizbo said:





Quote:





Rosen missed a good chunk of 2016 because he had surgery on his injured shoulder... He has missed major chunks of time because of injuries and he's still young and healthy. It's not like his injury issues will stop once he starts getting hit by larger and faster players.







This is simply not true. Rosen had a AC Joint Sprain or "soft tissue injury". Its literally the same exact injury that Allen just had. They thought it was a nerve issue but when opened up saw it was just a sprain. It healed on its own. He has no shoulder damage



Agreed. AC joint is a non-issue IMV. I thought Allen’s issue was a collarbone? In comment 13903324 twostepgiants said:Agreed. AC joint is a non-issue IMV. I thought Allen’s issue was a collarbone?

RE: Expect the Rosen lobby to get GFAN52 : 4/6/2018 10:49 pm : link

Quote: louder and louder as the draft approaches Bank on it.



Don't forget the Barkley lobby, the Nelson lobby, the Chubb lobby and of course the trade down lobby. Fun times ahead. In comment 13903505 TMS said:Don't forget the Barkley lobby, the Nelson lobby, the Chubb lobby and of course the trade down lobby. Fun times ahead.

Concussions are an issue. For sure. But, Jarvis : 4/6/2018 10:50 pm : link Let's not overstate the effect of a concussion vs non-concussive head hits. All football players are at risk.



This article talk about the latest research at Boston University





"There was no correlation between the presence or severity of concussion and CTE pathology. “Head impacts can trigger CTE with no concussion at all,” says Goldstein. “Concussions cannot be the cause of CTE.”



Such an experiment is impossible to replicate in humans, but some researchers believe that repetitive head trauma in a sport like football may be contributing to CTE. “The focus on concussion is not based in valid science or clinical research,” says Goldstein. “This is the first experimental evidence to solidly say that it’s the hits, not concussions, that count for CTE.”



Jimmy jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:50 pm : link Do you disagree he's at best going to be the 3rd qb taken? I also disagree. Only qb I would take is darnold

RE: Jimmy section125 : 4/6/2018 10:56 pm : link

Quote: Do you disagree he's at best going to be the 3rd qb taken? I also disagree. Only qb I would take is darnold



Yes I disagree. Darnold maybe, unless the Browns take Allen at 1, then he may be 3 to the Jets. In comment 13903511 jtgiants said:Yes I disagree. Darnold maybe, unless the Browns take Allen at 1, then he may be 3 to the Jets.

Jimmy jtgiants : 4/6/2018 10:58 pm : link At best I think Rosen is 3rd qb taken. I actually think he'll be 4th qb taken. Well see I guess

RE: Jimmy Milton : 4/6/2018 10:59 pm : link

Quote: Do you disagree he's at best going to be the 3rd qb taken? I also disagree. Only qb I would take is darnold How is it possible for Rosen to be the 3rd QB taken when the Giants will be taking him with the 2nd pick??? Rosen will either be the first or second QB taken. He is the best QB in the draft by a wide margin. We're talking Grand Canyon between Rosen and the flavor of the day for the second best QB in the draft. In comment 13903511 jtgiants said:How is it possible for Rosen to be the 3rd QB taken when the Giants will be taking him with the 2nd pick??? Rosen will either be the first or second QB taken. He is the best QB in the draft by a wide margin. We're talking Grand Canyon between Rosen and the flavor of the day for the second best QB in the draft.

Milton jtgiants : 4/6/2018 11:03 pm : link Darnolds much better qb then Rosen imo and most of the league. Also giants aren't taking a qb not named Darnold so there's that. Rosen will be 4th qb taking

Milton jtgiants : 4/6/2018 11:04 pm : link Your nuts if you think Rosen is first qb taken. Not even in conversation

RE: Milton section125 : 4/6/2018 11:06 pm : link

Quote: Darnolds much better qb then Rosen imo and most of the league. Also giants aren't taking a qb not named Darnold so there's that. Rosen will be 4th qb taking



Darnold IS NOT a better QB than Rosen right now. Rosen is right now the most polished and complete QB in the draft. In comment 13903525 jtgiants said:Darnold IS NOT a better QB than Rosen right now. Rosen is right now the most polished and complete QB in the draft.

RE: RE: When did Brorks change his mind? giantstock : 4/6/2018 11:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903350 giantstock said:





Quote:





Because until recently he was against the Giants drafting a QB.







Did you bother reading the article? He doesn't say the Giants should draft Rosen or any QB. He just makes the case that Rosen is the best QB in the draft and will be the next great NFL QB. In the video in the article (Not the GiantsDaily twitter clips), Brooks agrees with the others that the Jets would be ideal.



No I didn't read it. Now I'm glad I didn't. It's pretty apparent Bucky is clueless when it comes to positional value. In comment 13903377 Diver_Down said:No I didn't read it. Now I'm glad I didn't. It's pretty apparent Bucky is clueless when it comes to positional value.

Milton jtgiants : 4/6/2018 11:10 pm : link Agreed but Darnold will have the better career. You do know Rosen is third on most scouts lists. Its not an exact science. True. Rosen isn't even on conversation to go one. He's my least favorite an and my 4th qb overall. Well agree to disagree I guess

RE: Milton mattyblue : 4/6/2018 11:11 pm : link

Quote: Your nuts if you think Rosen is first qb taken. Not even in conversation



He absolutely is in the conversation for #1 overall. He hinted that he didn’t want to play in Cleveland, so I think the assumption is they won’t take him. In comment 13903527 jtgiants said:He absolutely is in the conversation for #1 overall. He hinted that he didn’t want to play in Cleveland, so I think the assumption is they won’t take him.

RE: RE: RE: He had a serious shoulder injury as well twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 11:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13903324 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





In comment 13903319 pizbo said:





Quote:





Rosen missed a good chunk of 2016 because he had surgery on his injured shoulder... He has missed major chunks of time because of injuries and he's still young and healthy. It's not like his injury issues will stop once he starts getting hit by larger and faster players.







This is simply not true. Rosen had a AC Joint Sprain or "soft tissue injury". Its literally the same exact injury that Allen just had. They thought it was a nerve issue but when opened up saw it was just a sprain. It healed on its own. He has no shoulder damage







Agreed. AC joint is a non-issue IMV. I thought Allen’s issue was a collarbone?



Yes. Allen has twice broken his collarbone. Metal plate with screws.

And he also hurt his shoulder this season missing a month of time and 2 games. In comment 13903507 Boy Cord said:Yes. Allen has twice broken his collarbone. Metal plate with screws.And he also hurt his shoulder this season missing a month of time and 2 games.

RE: Milton GFAN52 : 4/6/2018 11:14 pm : link

Quote: Darnolds much better qb then Rosen imo and most of the league. Also giants aren't taking a qb not named Darnold so there's that. Rosen will be 4th qb taking



I think Rosen's a lock for the Jets if he's there. In comment 13903525 jtgiants said:I think Rosen's a lock for the Jets if he's there.

Matty jtgiants : 4/6/2018 11:19 pm : link He is not in the conversation at 1. I think he falls in draft to be honest

RE: Milton twostepgiants : 4/6/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: Agreed but Darnold will have the better career. You do know Rosen is third on most scouts lists. Its not an exact science. True. Rosen isn't even on conversation to go one. He's my least favorite an and my 4th qb overall. Well agree to disagree I guess



This isnt true either. Most scouts boards have Rosen over Darnold like Great Blue North, Draft Board Guru. Draft Ace. Huddle Report. Everyone of those has Rosen over Darnold



You mean analysts like Mayock, McShay, Kiper, etc



Most of them have Darnold over Rosen. The talking heads

- ( In comment 13903534 jtgiants said:This isnt true either. Most scouts boards have Rosen over Darnold like Great Blue North, Draft Board Guru. Draft Ace. Huddle Report. Everyone of those has Rosen over DarnoldYou mean analysts like Mayock, McShay, Kiper, etcMost of them have Darnold over Rosen. The talking heads Link to Scouts Rankings - ( New Window

RE: Matty firedbytheboss : 4/6/2018 11:28 pm : link

Quote: He is not in the conversation at 1. I think he falls in draft to be honest



no chance he drops far. He will be gone by #5 to Denver or whoever they may trade with. I don't know where you get that he is third on most lists. Most lists I see have him 1 or 2. A few have Allen higher on speculation he can improve. He is almost universally regarded as the best pro ready passer in this draft. Greg Cosell, a pretty smart guy when it comes to QBs, rates Rosen number one. The only reason he is not in the convo for #1 overall is the heavy rumor he doesnt want Cleveland. I understand that there are many out there that think Darnold will project as the better pro. I don't see it. He has a lot to work on. I'm sure he will be good but this anti-Rosen sentiment is unsubstantiated by the facts. Right now he is the best. He outplayed Darnold head to head and he has the best tape. He dramatically outpaces Darnold in the area of throwing with anticipation into tight windows - the most important quality a QB can possess. And it is just awesome that he is a curious fellow who wants to be challenged. That's the kind of guy who can grow into a great one. Give me Rosen over Darnold all day. In comment 13903556 jtgiants said:no chance he drops far. He will be gone by #5 to Denver or whoever they may trade with. I don't know where you get that he is third on most lists. Most lists I see have him 1 or 2. A few have Allen higher on speculation he can improve. He is almost universally regarded as the best pro ready passer in this draft. Greg Cosell, a pretty smart guy when it comes to QBs, rates Rosen number one. The only reason he is not in the convo for #1 overall is the heavy rumor he doesnt want Cleveland. I understand that there are many out there that think Darnold will project as the better pro. I don't see it. He has a lot to work on. I'm sure he will be good but this anti-Rosen sentiment is unsubstantiated by the facts. Right now he is the best. He outplayed Darnold head to head and he has the best tape. He dramatically outpaces Darnold in the area of throwing with anticipation into tight windows - the most important quality a QB can possess. And it is just awesome that he is a curious fellow who wants to be challenged. That's the kind of guy who can grow into a great one. Give me Rosen over Darnold all day.

JT mattyblue : 4/6/2018 11:33 pm : link Sorry man but you are just talking nonsense now. He isn’t dropping anywhere.

And mattyblue : 4/6/2018 11:36 pm : link all this nonsense about his privileged upbringing, why does no one mention Eli? I don’t think he was slumming it growing up.

RE: JT section125 : 4/6/2018 11:36 pm : link

Quote: Sorry man but you are just talking nonsense now. He isn’t dropping anywhere.



From the inarticulate post to standing by it, he is just trolling for an argument. In comment 13903590 mattyblue said:From the inarticulate post to standing by it, he is just trolling for an argument.

I think mattyblue : 4/6/2018 11:49 pm : link you are correct Section, he’s just posting shit he makes up.

RE: And Milton : 4/6/2018 11:54 pm : link

Quote: all this nonsense about his privileged upbringing, why does no one mention Eli? I don’t think he was slumming it growing up. And OBJ went to the same private high school that Eli did. In comment 13903595 mattyblue said:And OBJ went to the same private high school that Eli did.

To me Rosen is the best Qb Bleedblue10 : 12:14 am : link In the draft and I’m praying we draft him at number 2. When I watched USC vs UCLA this past year I didn’t even think the two QBs compared and can’t see how anyone would want darnold over Rosen

Section and matty jtgiants : 12:16 am : link Are you serious? I post shot I make up. That's what you think. My analysis is correct here and frankly im insulted that's what you think. I don't like Rosen. You do but he's going to be no higher then the third qb taken. Your both out of line or delusional for thinking I'm trolling. I don't like the player and will be proven correct

Section jtgiants : 12:19 am : link An inarticulate post. Sry you don't like facts. My rankings



Darnold

Allen

Mayfield

Rosen.



I don't think Rosen plays 5 years in the league. Do research. Guys who are banged up in college usually don't reverse the trend in the pros

Section and Matty jtgiants : 12:21 am : link I've been on this site forever. I have a very informed opinion. Rosen won't be selected any higher then the third qb. The only caveat is if we trade w buffalo who likes him. Other then that prepare to be surprised

Rosen is the top QB KWALL2 : 12:25 am : link The fascinating thing for me this year is so many think Darnold is a better prospect. I don’t think it’s close.



Allen may give him a run because of his arm talent but it should be Rosen/Allen as the top 2 this year.



My guess is:



CLE: Allen

NYG: Rosen

So he could go #2 mattyblue : 12:29 am : link but definitely won’t will be there third QB taken?

Oh forget it mattyblue : 12:31 am : link My entire sentence is wrong. You said he could go #2 but will also be the third QB taken.

Matty and kwall jtgiants : 12:31 am : link I think your both wrong. Darnold is going to be the best of the bunch. I think there's no way giants take him. I think jets want Mayfield. I think Allen goes before Rosen also

RE: Rosen is the top QB mattyblue : 12:33 am : link

Quote: The fascinating thing for me this year is so many think Darnold is a better prospect. I don’t think it’s close.



Allen may give him a run because of his arm talent but it should be Rosen/Allen as the top 2 this year.



My guess is:



CLE: Allen

NYG: Rosen



Agreed. I think the Giants take him at 2. Or will very much regret it. Darnold is no slouch either though. I think Allen is very much the wildcard. In comment 13903671 KWALL2 said:Agreed. I think the Giants take him at 2. Or will very much regret it. Darnold is no slouch either though. I think Allen is very much the wildcard.

Matty jtgiants : 12:34 am : link I said he could only go 2 if bills get that pick. Jets want Mayfield. Giants won't take him is my understanding and would most likely not go qb is what I heard and believe to be true.

Matty jtgiants : 12:37 am : link Here's my draft prediction



1. Darnold browns

2. Allen Broncos

3. Mayfield jets

4. Chubb or Barkley browns

5. Chubb or barkley whoever Cleveland doesn't take

twostepgiants eric2425ny : 12:50 am : link I think twostepgiants may be Josh Rosen’s Dad. I feel like I am at a car dealership reading this thread. Rosen may end up being a good QB, but he has durability concerns. Kirwan was very adamant last week about this on NFL Radio. He said the issue with Rosen is that he takes a lot of hits in the chest which is dangerous in the NFL from his viewpoint. I respect Kirwan and he is not some beat writer who talks trash about players to generate clicks.

RE: Matty firedbytheboss : 1:08 am : link

Quote: I said he could only go 2 if bills get that pick. Jets want Mayfield. Giants won't take him is my understanding and would most likely not go qb is what I heard and believe to be true.



Look I wouldn't be shocked by any order these Qbs go in. Literally any order is possible. But Rosen could certainly go 1, 2 or 3. My prediction is:

1. CLE - Darnold

2. NYG - Rosen

3. NYJ - Allen

4. BUF (trade) - Mayfield



But really it is just a guess. Like everybody else's order. I don't think the Jets traded up for Mayfield however. I think they want one of Darnold, Rosen, Allen. At the time they traded up it seemed very likely that Mayfield would be there at 6. I think they want one of the other QBs.



In comment 13903680 jtgiants said:Look I wouldn't be shocked by any order these Qbs go in. Literally any order is possible. But Rosen could certainly go 1, 2 or 3. My prediction is:1. CLE - Darnold2. NYG - Rosen3. NYJ - Allen4. BUF (trade) - MayfieldBut really it is just a guess. Like everybody else's order. I don't think the Jets traded up for Mayfield however. I think they want one of Darnold, Rosen, Allen. At the time they traded up it seemed very likely that Mayfield would be there at 6. I think they want one of the other QBs.

RE: RE: that is great.....and I understand it's a team game Stan in LA : 1:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903307 George from PA said:





Quote:





his record is 17-13 over 3 years which is very pedestrian









UCLA is 1-6 without him though.

'nuff said. In comment 13903316 twostepgiants said:'nuff said.

JT mattyblue : 2:19 am : link The issue with everything you have said is that you state Rosen sucks as if it’s common knowledge. You claim he isn’t ranked high by scouts, when he is, you claim their is nearly no chance he goes he goes before any other QB unless Buffalo trades in. You keep making statements that have no basis on anything other than your opinion. You don’t know how the QBs will come off the board, you don’t know if Rosen will make it to his second contract. It’s your opinion and I could respect that if you stopped trying to present your opinion as a total and undeniable fact.





RE: Matty mattyblue : 6:06 am : link

Quote: The issue you have w me is the same one I have w you. You and two step are attacking me. Not the other way around. It was out of line for you guys to say I was trolling you. I'm giving you my informed opinion. The people I heard from don't like his attitude or medical. You say he's in the conversation at 1. That's wrong. Dorsey doesn't like Rosen at all. Do your research. Your wrong on that. I've stated my opinion. I don't like him. You do. Great. Well agree to disagree. Not sure what to tell you. My understanding is there's a chance he could be the third or fourth qb taken. Is that a fact? No but its an informed opinion I promise you.my main issue here is I've been here a long time. I don't troll people. I'm telling you information that is both my opinion and from what I've heard. Finally I will say this. I would be shocked if the giants took him. I could be wrong but my understanding is giants only go qb for darnold



Stop it. I am not trying to troll you. If someone else is I don’t know what to tell you. I am just telling you how I view things. In comment 13903732 jtgiants said:Stop it. I am not trying to troll you. If someone else is I don’t know what to tell you. I am just telling you how I view things.

The only thing that concerns me with Rosen Oscar : 6:52 am : link Is the concussions. Don’t know how to factor that in, the Giants will have to trust their medical team. The garbage about his personality or the “I’m not sure he needs football” type comments are idiotic. Oh wow the kid has other interests? Geez that’s so concerning what if he thinks about something other than football during the course of his career? Better stay away.



I also would not listen to a word Jim Mora says about anything.

The Giants could very well take Rosen Big Rick in FL : 6:55 am : link Dan Hatman who used to work for the Giants and worked for Gettleman has said he's the best QB in the draft. He also told me that he thinks Rosen is the pick at #2.



Ben Allbright who has a great track record when breaking NFL news says that Rosen is very high on the Giants board. He said that if the Browns go Darnold the Giants likely choice is Rosen. He said that could change between now and the draft, but if everything stays the same then they will take Rosen.



Idk how you can completely dismiss it. They Giants have met with the guy a ton. Including both of our Owners having dinner with him. John Mara & Steve Tisch wouldn't be having dinner with him if there wasn't a very high chance that they take him at. 2.



You don't like him for whatever reason, but you are completely wrong about him. Everybody has him ranked high. They literally can't point out any negatives about him as a football player. Only some bullshit off the field stuff.

He’ll be there at 2 jeff57 : 7:02 am : link Hope they take him.

We have been so spoiled between Bubba : 7:08 am : link Eli and Collins regarding durability. Combined they have missed maybe 8 starts for whatever reason? Injury is part of the game and unfortunately totally unpredictable. What were Rosen's concussions a result of? Holding the ball too long? Poor Oline play? Running/scrambling and getting hit? 2 of these 3 can be coached or schemed away. I'm not sold on Rosen but if he is the guy the "experts" say he is then it is tough to pass him up.

The kid wants to play for the Giants NikkiMac : 7:17 am : link That’s why his Coach Mora said the things that he did



The Browns know he wants that too. It wouldn’t surprise me if the browns try to pull a San Diego and try to make the Giants pay for him



I’ll bet Dorsey and Gettleman are putting they’re big boy pants on for this one



Stay tuned.......

The fact that there really isn't a concensus of the order Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:23 am : link of the "top" QBs says a lot about this class. They are gifted but open to question. Someone is going to regret the decision they make.

RE: The Giants could very well take Rosen Zepp : 7:31 am : link

Quote:

You don't like him for whatever reason, but you are completely wrong about him. Everybody has him ranked high. They literally can't point out any negatives about him as a football player. Only some bullshit off the field stuff.



Injuries ARE on the field stuff...and off the field stuff matters too. I'm sorry if a kid approaching the draft is already talking about what he wants to do after football that is a problem. But ok put all of that aside...fact is he has shown to be injury prone. On top of that he has shown that he can't move worth diddly. That is a bad combination.



There is no medical professional worth his salt out there who will be able to tell the Giants this kid won't have concussion problems in the NFL. That makes him a high risk pick and a stupid one at 2. In comment 13903738 Big Rick in FL said:Injuries ARE on the field stuff...and off the field stuff matters too. I'm sorry if a kid approaching the draft is already talking about what he wants to do after football that is a problem. But ok put all of that aside...fact is he has shown to be injury prone. On top of that he has shown that he can't move worth diddly. That is a bad combination.There is no medical professional worth his salt out there who will be able to tell the Giants this kid won't have concussion problems in the NFL. That makes him a high risk pick and a stupid one at 2.

RE: The fact that there really isn't a concensus of the order Zepp : 7:32 am : link

Quote: of the "top" QBs says a lot about this class. They are gifted but open to question. Someone is going to regret the decision they make.



Or it says that they're all equally mediocre. In comment 13903748 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:Or it says that they're all equally mediocre.

RE: We have been so spoiled between Zepp : 7:34 am : link

Quote: Eli and Collins regarding durability. Combined they have missed maybe 8 starts for whatever reason? Injury is part of the game and unfortunately totally unpredictable. What were Rosen's concussions a result of? Holding the ball too long? Poor Oline play? Running/scrambling and getting hit? 2 of these 3 can be coached or schemed away. I'm not sold on Rosen but if he is the guy the "experts" say he is then it is tough to pass him up.



Sorry you can't coach him not getting hit. He IS gonna get hit and a lot hard and more frequently than in college. He has had 2 concussions in a short amount of time...that should be enough to pass on him at the 2 pick. It is way too much of a gamble to take at that spot ESPECIALLY when Barkley is staring at you in the face. In comment 13903744 Bubba said:Sorry you can't coach him not getting hit. He IS gonna get hit and a lot hard and more frequently than in college. He has had 2 concussions in a short amount of time...that should be enough to pass on him at the 2 pick. It is way too much of a gamble to take at that spot ESPECIALLY when Barkley is staring at you in the face.

RE: RE: The fact that there really isn't a concensus of the order BigBlueShock : 7:45 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903748 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





of the "top" QBs says a lot about this class. They are gifted but open to question. Someone is going to regret the decision they make.







Or it says that they're all equally mediocre.

You can keep beating this drum but one thing is apparent. NFL teams looking for QBs completely disagree with you, as do almost ALL of the “draft gurus”. But yeah, you know more than all of them combined.... In comment 13903754 Zepp said:You can keep beating this drum but one thing is apparent. NFL teams looking for QBs completely disagree with you, as do almost ALL of the “draft gurus”. But yeah, you know more than all of them combined....

People may not mittenedman : 7:59 am : link like his face, personality, concussions etc but this guy is a magical thrower of the football. An old school pocket passer that can pick a defense apart. You just dont find guys with his size, smarts and throwing ability almost ever.

Sry for all the posts jtgiants : 8:02 am : link The site wasn't working right last night. I tried responding and it kept timing out. I didn't think it went through. Total mistake and didn't relize as fyi

RE: RE: The Giants could very well take Rosen Big Rick in FL : 8:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903738 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:







You don't like him for whatever reason, but you are completely wrong about him. Everybody has him ranked high. They literally can't point out any negatives about him as a football player. Only some bullshit off the field stuff.







Injuries ARE on the field stuff...and off the field stuff matters too. I'm sorry if a kid approaching the draft is already talking about what he wants to do after football that is a problem. But ok put all of that aside...fact is he has shown to be injury prone. On top of that he has shown that he can't move worth diddly. That is a bad combination.



There is no medical professional worth his salt out there who will be able to tell the Giants this kid won't have concussion problems in the NFL. That makes him a high risk pick and a stupid one at 2.



Obviously there is. If they thought he would have another concussion the Giants wouldn't be sending everybody to work him out and have dinner with him. Then bring him to NY for another private workout. If there was a medical issue they wouldn't be meeting with him like they are. Neither would every team picking in the top 10.



Also it's hilarious that you don't think every single player in the NFL has had at least 1 concussion in their career. Just because the NCAA & NFL covered concussions up for years doesn't mean they weren't happening.



Sure let's knock him because he wants a good life after football. If he didn't love football why would he even be here? He doesn't need the money. He could live off his Dad or he could just go straight into another profession. It's also funny that you don't think these teams know everything about the kid. Yet they are still bringing him in day after day. Meeting after meeting. Sure Zepp knows more about Rosen. So we shouldn't draft him.



Just get it out of your head we aren't drafting Barkley. Just not happening. In comment 13903753 Zepp said:Obviously there is. If they thought he would have another concussion the Giants wouldn't be sending everybody to work him out and have dinner with him. Then bring him to NY for another private workout. If there was a medical issue they wouldn't be meeting with him like they are. Neither would every team picking in the top 10.Also it's hilarious that you don't think every single player in the NFL has had at least 1 concussion in their career. Just because the NCAA & NFL covered concussions up for years doesn't mean they weren't happening.Sure let's knock him because he wants a good life after football. If he didn't love football why would he even be here? He doesn't need the money. He could live off his Dad or he could just go straight into another profession. It's also funny that you don't think these teams know everything about the kid. Yet they are still bringing him in day after day. Meeting after meeting. Sure Zepp knows more about Rosen. So we shouldn't draft him.Just get it out of your head we aren't drafting Barkley. Just not happening.

Big rick jtgiants : 8:09 am : link You could be right. However, Schwartz, Kim Jones, Dottino and garafolo all say no qb. That moves w everything I was told as well. I don't see giants taking Rosen. I will say risen won't go to browns or it be a shocking upset. Dorsey doesn't like him. I will also say I think jets prefer Mayfield. I don't like him personally. I don't think he'll hold up physically. I stand by that. Some here love him. If he's a giant he'll have my support but I'd be surprised if we take him

Big rick jtgiants : 8:11 am : link There's a better chance we take Barkley then Rosen. Absolutely. This gets back to my thread from last week. I've never seen the fans as divided as we are right now

Some of you joeinpa : 8:27 am : link Guys wouldn t draft a quarterback unless he was Tom Brady after he became "Tom Brady"



There s never been a guy that was can t miss, some even felt Leaf was better than Peyton.



Just admit it. You don t want to draft a quarterback because you're more concerned about the next few seasons than long term, or you don t want to see Eli gone after this season.



That s ok, but stop trying to justify it by repeating over and over that a reputedly good quarterback class really isn't.

RE: Big rick Big Rick in FL : 8:36 am : link

Quote: You could be right. However, Schwartz, Kim Jones, Dottino and garafolo all say no qb. That moves w everything I was told as well. I don't see giants taking Rosen. I will say risen won't go to browns or it be a shocking upset. Dorsey doesn't like him. I will also say I think jets prefer Mayfield. I don't like him personally. I don't think he'll hold up physically. I stand by that. Some here love him. If he's a giant he'll have my support but I'd be surprised if we take him



Kim Jones wants to suck Barkley's dick. So her opinion is irrelevant. She's a Penn State homer. Paul Dottino & Schwartz have never broken a piece of news in their life. I'll take the opinion of a guy who has worked with Gettleman over them.



Ben Allbright knew exactly who Gettleman was taking last year. Two weeks before the draft. He says no shot it's Barkley. He says Darnold/Rosen/Chubb. In comment 13903772 jtgiants said:Kim Jones wants to suck Barkley's dick. So her opinion is irrelevant. She's a Penn State homer. Paul Dottino & Schwartz have never broken a piece of news in their life. I'll take the opinion of a guy who has worked with Gettleman over them.Ben Allbright knew exactly who Gettleman was taking last year. Two weeks before the draft. He says no shot it's Barkley. He says Darnold/Rosen/Chubb.

Joeinpa Big Rick in FL : 8:38 am : link They don't want a QB, because their love for Eli. I get it. He's the best offensive player in Giants history. It's time to move on. He hasn't been good since 2011. Our record has been terrible. We've changed coaches, players, training staff. Their is 1 constant in our record from 2012 until now. That's Eli. It's time to move on.



The Giants needing cap space and not restructuring Eli tells you all you need to know. They won't commit to Eli past this year.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants could very well take Rosen Zepp : 8:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903753 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13903738 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:







You don't like him for whatever reason, but you are completely wrong about him. Everybody has him ranked high. They literally can't point out any negatives about him as a football player. Only some bullshit off the field stuff.







Injuries ARE on the field stuff...and off the field stuff matters too. I'm sorry if a kid approaching the draft is already talking about what he wants to do after football that is a problem. But ok put all of that aside...fact is he has shown to be injury prone. On top of that he has shown that he can't move worth diddly. That is a bad combination.



There is no medical professional worth his salt out there who will be able to tell the Giants this kid won't have concussion problems in the NFL. That makes him a high risk pick and a stupid one at 2.







Obviously there is. If they thought he would have another concussion the Giants wouldn't be sending everybody to work him out and have dinner with him. Then bring him to NY for another private workout. If there was a medical issue they wouldn't be meeting with him like they are. Neither would every team picking in the top 10.



Also it's hilarious that you don't think every single player in the NFL has had at least 1 concussion in their career. Just because the NCAA & NFL covered concussions up for years doesn't mean they weren't happening.



Sure let's knock him because he wants a good life after football. If he didn't love football why would he even be here? He doesn't need the money. He could live off his Dad or he could just go straight into another profession. It's also funny that you don't think these teams know everything about the kid. Yet they are still bringing him in day after day. Meeting after meeting. Sure Zepp knows more about Rosen. So we shouldn't draft him.



Just get it out of your head we aren't drafting Barkley. Just not happening.



Yeah I'm sorry that is a knock. He hasn't even started his NFL career yet and he's already thinking about what hes doing afterwards? Sorry that is a clear sign that the NFL is not his primary focus.



And there is no medical professional who could guarantee or say this kid won't have another concussion. Sorry there just isn't. That doesnt mean you dont do your due diligence and actually the fact that theyve brought him in so much tells me they are aware of his red flags and are trying to find anything to justify possibly taking him. It doesn't matter about other players. What matters is that we know for a FACT that Rosen has had 2 concussions in a short amount of time and that makes him a high risk to have another, and another, and another.



Maybe you should get it out of your head that we arent drafting Rosen or probably any QB in the first round for the reasons Ive stated. Anyway you look at it drafting any QB outside of Darnold that high is a high risk proposition and a completely idiotic move considering the sure thing sitting on the table. In comment 13903771 Big Rick in FL said:Yeah I'm sorry that is a knock. He hasn't even started his NFL career yet and he's already thinking about what hes doing afterwards? Sorry that is a clear sign that the NFL is not his primary focus.And there is no medical professional who could guarantee or say this kid won't have another concussion. Sorry there just isn't. That doesnt mean you dont do your due diligence and actually the fact that theyve brought him in so much tells me they are aware of his red flags and are trying to find anything to justify possibly taking him. It doesn't matter about other players. What matters is that we know for a FACT that Rosen has had 2 concussions in a short amount of time and that makes him a high risk to have another, and another, and another.Maybe you should get it out of your head that we arent drafting Rosen or probably any QB in the first round for the reasons Ive stated. Anyway you look at it drafting any QB outside of Darnold that high is a high risk proposition and a completely idiotic move considering the sure thing sitting on the table.

Whose the sure thing? Big Rick in FL : 8:43 am : link There is no such thing as a sure thing. Robert Gallery was a sure thing. People wanted him in 2004. How'd that work out?





Barkley certainly isn't a sure thing. He was held under 100 yards in over 60% of his games against college kids.

RE: Joeinpa Zepp : 8:46 am : link

Quote: They don't want a QB, because their love for Eli. I get it. He's the best offensive player in Giants history. It's time to move on. He hasn't been good since 2011. Our record has been terrible. We've changed coaches, players, training staff. Their is 1 constant in our record from 2012 until now. That's Eli. It's time to move on.



The Giants needing cap space and not restructuring Eli tells you all you need to know. They won't commit to Eli past this year.



Not true. I've said many times that if Darnold is there he would be a good pick. What I don't want is for this GM to do what a lot of clueless fans want and that is a QB at all costs. Sorry in this draft where the BPA is not a QB that isn't a winning formula. ESPECIALLY when 3 of the 4 top rated QB's have serious red flags. If Rosen didn't have the concussions issues I'd probably take him despite his affluenza insufferable personality. Fact is he has concussions issues. If Allen could hit the side of a building I'd probably consider taking him also.



We don't have a perfect set of options. So it all comes down on risk taking and risking the future of the franchise on a guy with a tin head and a guy who can't hit anyone when there is a sure thing sitting on the table is BEYOND stupid IMO.



If Darnold is there I can understand that pick despite my support for Eli....but these other scrub QB's? Yeah no thanks. I'll take my chances with a dynamic offense and make a run these next 2 years and have confidence that my miracle working HC can do what he did with Case Keenum with Davis Webb. In comment 13903789 Big Rick in FL said:Not true. I've said many times that if Darnold is there he would be a good pick. What I don't want is for this GM to do what a lot of clueless fans want and that is a QB at all costs. Sorry in this draft where the BPA is not a QB that isn't a winning formula. ESPECIALLY when 3 of the 4 top rated QB's have serious red flags. If Rosen didn't have the concussions issues I'd probably take him despite his affluenza insufferable personality. Fact is he has concussions issues. If Allen could hit the side of a building I'd probably consider taking him also.We don't have a perfect set of options. So it all comes down on risk taking and risking the future of the franchise on a guy with a tin head and a guy who can't hit anyone when there is a sure thing sitting on the table is BEYOND stupid IMO.If Darnold is there I can understand that pick despite my support for Eli....but these other scrub QB's? Yeah no thanks. I'll take my chances with a dynamic offense and make a run these next 2 years and have confidence that my miracle working HC can do what he did with Case Keenum with Davis Webb.

For those of you stating "it's my understanding that Mike from Ohio : 8:47 am : link X team will likes X', can you add some clarity around where your understanding comes from? For example, the Borowns don't like Rosen. Do you have inside information on the Brown's thinking, or are you repeating what you read most commonly from beat writers/pundits? My guess is the latter. Calling that an "informed" opinion is silly. It's an opinion.



Everyone is entitled to their opinion about any of these players and anything that may happen on draft day. But the people who post "no way they take so-and-so" or "they love so-and-so" are really just regurgitating what they read from other people who are guessing.

RE: Whose the sure thing? Zepp : 8:47 am : link

Quote: There is no such thing as a sure thing. Robert Gallery was a sure thing. People wanted him in 2004. How'd that work out?





Barkley certainly isn't a sure thing. He was held under 100 yards in over 60% of his games against college kids.



LOL!!! funny how thats the only knock against him which shows you what a clean prospect he is. All of it is a risk. Thats the draft. The teams that hit are the ones that take calculated risks and are smart about where they put all their chips. Barkley is as clean a prospect and the best player in this class and its not even close!!!! To pass on him to take a HUGE gamble on these other 3 QB's is simply foolish. In comment 13903792 Big Rick in FL said:LOL!!! funny how thats the only knock against him which shows you what a clean prospect he is. All of it is a risk. Thats the draft. The teams that hit are the ones that take calculated risks and are smart about where they put all their chips. Barkley is as clean a prospect and the best player in this class and its not even close!!!! To pass on him to take a HUGE gamble on these other 3 QB's is simply foolish.

RE: twostepgiants twostepgiants : 8:48 am : link

Quote: I think twostepgiants may be Josh Rosen’s Dad. I feel like I am at a car dealership reading this thread. Rosen may end up being a good QB, but he has durability concerns. Kirwan was very adamant last week about this on NFL Radio. He said the issue with Rosen is that he takes a lot of hits in the chest which is dangerous in the NFL from his viewpoint. I respect Kirwan and he is not some beat writer who talks trash about players to generate clicks.



How could I be Rosens Dad? I thought Rosens Dad doesnt want him to play football? Wouldnt Rosens Dad be arguing against drafting him?



Besides why would Rosens Dad be on a message board? Hes like the wealthiest Doctor of all time. Able to support generations of his family, right? I hear its like Zuckerberg, Gates, Buffett, Rosens Dad.



Lastly, chest injuries? Quite the theory. Has Rosen sustained 1 chest injury? I dont think so. Head, shoulder, no chest. In comment 13903688 eric2425ny said:How could I be Rosens Dad? I thought Rosens Dad doesnt want him to play football? Wouldnt Rosens Dad be arguing against drafting him?Besides why would Rosens Dad be on a message board? Hes like the wealthiest Doctor of all time. Able to support generations of his family, right? I hear its like Zuckerberg, Gates, Buffett, Rosens Dad.Lastly, chest injuries? Quite the theory. Has Rosen sustained 1 chest injury? I dont think so. Head, shoulder, no chest.

The only knock on him is that he hasn't Big Rick in FL : 8:55 am : link Performed in over half of his college games? News flash that's a pretty big deal.



Garbage QBs? God I didn't think you could be anymore clueless. Teams are literally doing anything they can to move up. Other coaches & former NFL people are saying it's a great QB class. But Zepp doesn't think so. We should listen to him. Just stop. You sound dumb.

RE: The only knock on him is that he hasn't Zepp : 8:59 am : link

Quote: Performed in over half of his college games? News flash that's a pretty big deal.



Garbage QBs? God I didn't think you could be anymore clueless. Teams are literally doing anything they can to move up. Other coaches & former NFL people are saying it's a great QB class. But Zepp doesn't think so. We should listen to him. Just stop. You sound dumb.



Uhh no the knock on him was he didnt perform well against a couple of college teams in a couple of games...which by the way other prospects didn't perform well either. Considering his body of work and everything else Barkley brings to the table, no its not a big deal....just like it wasn't a big deal that the Mississippi team that Eli led didn't always have good games.



Yeah of course teams are doing that...and guess which teams are doing that? The ones that have been perennially bad and the ones that are desperate. You really want the Giants to follow the Jets lead on drafting? Oh yeah Big Rick in FL wants us to throw caution into the wind and just do what the Jets are doing because MY GOD!!! They are trading up so they must know something!!! Talk about sounding like moron. In comment 13903807 Big Rick in FL said:Uhh no the knock on him was he didnt perform well against a couple of college teams in a couple of games...which by the way other prospects didn't perform well either. Considering his body of work and everything else Barkley brings to the table, no its not a big deal....just like it wasn't a big deal that the Mississippi team that Eli led didn't always have good games.Yeah of course teams are doing that...and guess which teams are doing that? The ones that have been perennially bad and the ones that are desperate. You really want the Giants to follow the Jets lead on drafting? Oh yeah Big Rick in FL wants us to throw caution into the wind and just do what the Jets are doing because MY GOD!!! They are trading up so they must know something!!! Talk about sounding like moron.

Big rick jtgiants : 9:02 am : link Not true at all. I love Darnold. I've been consistent with that. I also think eli can still play and was told if he and team play well he will finish out his contract. You may not like it but I believe its the truth. Finally. I'm not a fan of Rosen. I think if you take Rosen the advantage is he's pro ready. He won't play here. I think his durability issues are a concern I don't think he'll make it in the league well see. Also. Slander Kim Jones all u want. She's a great reporter. Garafolo is awesome too. Your going to be disappointed. They aren't going qb imo. Unless clevelandvdoesnt take Darnold. Well see

RE: RE: The only knock on him is that he hasn't Big Rick in FL : 9:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903807 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Performed in over half of his college games? News flash that's a pretty big deal.



Garbage QBs? God I didn't think you could be anymore clueless. Teams are literally doing anything they can to move up. Other coaches & former NFL people are saying it's a great QB class. But Zepp doesn't think so. We should listen to him. Just stop. You sound dumb.







Uhh no the knock on him was he didnt perform well against a couple of college teams in a couple of games...which by the way other prospects didn't perform well either. Considering his body of work and everything else Barkley brings to the table, no its not a big deal....just like it wasn't a big deal that the Mississippi team that Eli led didn't always have good games.



Yeah of course teams are doing that...and guess which teams are doing that? The ones that have been perennially bad and the ones that are desperate. You really want the Giants to follow the Jets lead on drafting? Oh yeah Big Rick in FL wants us to throw caution into the wind and just do what the Jets are doing because MY GOD!!! They are trading up so they must know something!!! Talk about sounding like moron.





Couple of games? He was held under 100 yards in 23 of his 38 games. That's not a couple bud. That's a shit ton of games. In comment 13903812 Zepp said:Couple of games? He was held under 100 yards in 23 of his 38 games. That's not a couple bud. That's a shit ton of games.

Mike jtgiants : 9:05 am : link Look it up. Before he was hired by the browns Dorsey made comments about Rosen anonymously. Its since been publicly attributed to him by others and its pretty common knowledge in the league

RE: Big rick Milton : 9:06 am : link

Quote: You could be right. However, Schwartz, Kim Jones, Dottino and garafolo all say no qb. That moves w everything I was told as well. I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess that none of these people have been told this by Gettleman. So at the end of the so-called day, their predictions are no more "informed" than the average fan with internet access. And the great thing about Rosen is that you don't have to be a professional scout to see that he's going to be a great QB. All the others require projecting some form of improvement necessary for them to succeed at the NFL level. So if you want to tell me the Giants don't like Darnold because they think he's lazy and they don't like Allen because they think the accuracy issues are too much of a hurdle and they don't think Mayfield's game translates to the NFL, I can believe all that's possible, but you can't tell me they don't think Rosen is gonna be a great QB because it's pretty obvious to even the most casual of fans.



As for whether or not Rosen is in the conversation for Cleveland with the #1 pick, that depends on who's having the conversation, doesn't it? We're having a conversation about it right now and Rosen has been included, so right off the bat you're starting from behind the eight ball. And I'm quite sure his name has come up in conversations over at Cleveland headquarters (it's hard to schedule a visit without saying his name). And, btw, Dorsey vehemently denied Tony Pauline's claim that he was the source who said "stay away from Rosen."



p.s.--Beware of falling for the narrative being pushed by the CAA empire which represents both Darnold and Josh Allen (and I suspect Kiper, Mayock, McShay, and the majority of the talking heads in the sports industry). Here's a little something Florio pointed out re: the report that Rosen didn't want to play for Cleveland... Quote: So where did that report come from? The answer may be lurking somewhere in the reality that, only two days before, Rosen told a major agency that he’d eventually be hiring another agency, and that the agency Rosen didn’t select represents the reporter who first pushed the notion that Rosen doesn’t want to play for the Browns. In comment 13903772 jtgiants said:I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess that none of these people have been told this by Gettleman. So at the end of the so-called day, their predictions are no more "informed" than the average fan with internet access. And the great thing about Rosen is that you don't have to be a professional scout to see that he's going to be a great QB. All the others require projecting some form of improvement necessary for them to succeed at the NFL level. So if you want to tell me the Giants don't like Darnold because they think he's lazy and they don't like Allen because they think the accuracy issues are too much of a hurdle and they don't think Mayfield's game translates to the NFL, I can believe all that's possible, but you can't tell me they don't think Rosen is gonna be a great QB because it's pretty obvious to even the most casual of fans.As for whether or not Rosen is in the conversation for Cleveland with the #1 pick, that depends on who's having the conversation, doesn't it? We're having a conversation about it right now and Rosen has been included, so right off the bat you're starting from behind the eight ball. And I'm quite sure his name has come up in conversations over at Cleveland headquarters (it's hard to schedule a visit without saying his name). And, btw, Dorsey vehemently denied Tony Pauline's claim that he was the source who said "stay away from Rosen."p.s.--Beware of falling for the narrative being pushed by the CAA empire which represents both Darnold and Josh Allen (and I suspect Kiper, Mayock, McShay, and the majority of the talking heads in the sports industry). Here's a little something Florio pointed out re: the report that Rosen didn't want to play for Cleveland...

Affluenza? twostepgiants : 9:06 am : link Homestly in 30+ years of watching football Ive never seen such ludicrous criticisms of a player then Rosen,



Do you even know what affluenza is?



If you did you wouldnt use that term to describe a guy who is about to be a professionsl football player



Let alone one known for learning his playbook in 3 days and challenging his coaches to give him more responsibility.

Yes they aren't going QB in your opinion Big Rick in FL : 9:07 am : link Your bias towards Eli. We already figured that out. The team obviously thinks differently.



That's why our owner benched Eli last year. That's why they brought in a QB guru at HC. That's why they brought in a former QB at OC. That's why they haven't restructured his deal. That's why the OC is traveling the country looking at QBs. Not RBs. Not OGs. Shula is at every top QBs Pro Day. That's why both of our owners were having dinner with Rosen. That's why basically all of our top decision makers were out scouting QB prospects. They think Eli is finished. It's plain as day to see.

RE: Affluenza? Zepp : 9:09 am : link

Quote: Homestly in 30+ years of watching football Ive never seen such ludicrous criticisms of a player then Rosen,



Do you even know what affluenza is?



If you did you wouldnt use that term to describe a guy who is about to be a professionsl football player



Let alone one known for learning his playbook in 3 days and challenging his coaches to give him more responsibility.



So cuz the guy has a photographic memory I'm supposed to ignore the reports of him dividing locker rooms because hes such an arrogant prick? Or ignore the fact that he hasn't taken 1 snap in the NFL and he's already looking forward to a life after football? Or ignore the fact that he has had multiple concussions and is seriously immobile? In comment 13903820 twostepgiants said:So cuz the guy has a photographic memory I'm supposed to ignore the reports of him dividing locker rooms because hes such an arrogant prick? Or ignore the fact that he hasn't taken 1 snap in the NFL and he's already looking forward to a life after football? Or ignore the fact that he has had multiple concussions and is seriously immobile?

RE: Yes they aren't going QB in your opinion Zepp : 9:13 am : link

Quote: Your bias towards Eli. We already figured that out. The team obviously thinks differently.



That's why our owner benched Eli last year. That's why they brought in a QB guru at HC. That's why they brought in a former QB at OC. That's why they haven't restructured his deal. That's why the OC is traveling the country looking at QBs. Not RBs. Not OGs. Shula is at every top QBs Pro Day. That's why both of our owners were having dinner with Rosen. That's why basically all of our top decision makers were out scouting QB prospects. They think Eli is finished. It's plain as day to see. \



More like youre bias against Eli can't let you think straight....or maybe you just can't do that already. Thats why the HC and GM were fired...partly because of benching Eli for Geno Smith which you probably thought was a good idea.



Its due diligence to look at everyone that could possibly be available for them. Only someone who thinks we should do what the Jets are doing wouldn't think otherwise.



Or maybe you're just not smart enough to think maybe they don't have to do much homework on Barkley or want to show much interest in him because thats who they want. When you going to buy something and you're not sure about something thats the item you examine closely, over and over. When you know what you want you don't have to take more than one look at it.



But that concept is just foreign to you. In comment 13903821 Big Rick in FL said:More like youre bias against Eli can't let you think straight....or maybe you just can't do that already. Thats why the HC and GM were fired...partly because of benching Eli for Geno Smith which you probably thought was a good idea.Its due diligence to look at everyone that could possibly be available for them. Only someone who thinks we should do what the Jets are doing wouldn't think otherwise.Or maybe you're just not smart enough to think maybe they don't have to do much homework on Barkley or want to show much interest in him because thats who they want. When you going to buy something and you're not sure about something thats the item you examine closely, over and over. When you know what you want you don't have to take more than one look at it.But that concept is just foreign to you.

RE: Yes they aren't going QB in your opinion mattyblue : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Your bias towards Eli. We already figured that out. The team obviously thinks differently.



That's why our owner benched Eli last year. That's why they brought in a QB guru at HC. That's why they brought in a former QB at OC. That's why they haven't restructured his deal. That's why the OC is traveling the country looking at QBs. Not RBs. Not OGs. Shula is at every top QBs Pro Day. That's why both of our owners were having dinner with Rosen. That's why basically all of our top decision makers were out scouting QB prospects. They think Eli is finished. It's plain as day to see.



Totally and completely agree. The bias for some people towards Eli is mind boggling. Even if he has 2 years left then what? When you are in the position the Giants are we can’t pass on the QB. That’s what the Browns have done. They are spending a lot of time with these QBs especially Rosen, they are picking 2 they really don’t need to use that much of a so called smokescreen. Maybe they want Cleveland to pick someone they don’t want but that’s 1 team. I don’t buy into the Giants only like Darnold narrative. I think that’s what they want out there, or like others have mentioned agents involved start these rumors.



The Giants passing on a QB at #2 in this class is beyond negligent it’s moronic. In comment 13903821 Big Rick in FL said:Totally and completely agree. The bias for some people towards Eli is mind boggling. Even if he has 2 years left then what? When you are in the position the Giants are we can’t pass on the QB. That’s what the Browns have done. They are spending a lot of time with these QBs especially Rosen, they are picking 2 they really don’t need to use that much of a so called smokescreen. Maybe they want Cleveland to pick someone they don’t want but that’s 1 team. I don’t buy into the Giants only like Darnold narrative. I think that’s what they want out there, or like others have mentioned agents involved start these rumors.The Giants passing on a QB at #2 in this class is beyond negligent it’s moronic.

I actually agree with JTGiants twostepgiants : 9:32 am : link I dont believe that Rosen is going 1 to Clev.



Ive read the piece that he references and believe it. There are also other signs.



I think the Giants are very fortunate that Clev management has fallen for these stories about Rosen.



It happens. It happened with Marino. It happened with Rodgers.



Josh Rosen GoBlue6599 : 9:37 am : link I agree with Brooks.. this guy looks like a future stud QB

RE: RE: Yes they aren't going QB in your opinion Eman11 : 9:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903821 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Your bias towards Eli. We already figured that out. The team obviously thinks differently.



That's why our owner benched Eli last year. That's why they brought in a QB guru at HC. That's why they brought in a former QB at OC. That's why they haven't restructured his deal. That's why the OC is traveling the country looking at QBs. Not RBs. Not OGs. Shula is at every top QBs Pro Day. That's why both of our owners were having dinner with Rosen. That's why basically all of our top decision makers were out scouting QB prospects. They think Eli is finished. It's plain as day to see.







Totally and completely agree. The bias for some people towards Eli is mind boggling. Even if he has 2 years left then what? When you are in the position the Giants are we can’t pass on the QB. That’s what the Browns have done. They are spending a lot of time with these QBs especially Rosen, they are picking 2 they really don’t need to use that much of a so called smokescreen. Maybe they want Cleveland to pick someone they don’t want but that’s 1 team. I don’t buy into the Giants only like Darnold narrative. I think that’s what they want out there, or like others have mentioned agents involved start these rumors.



The Giants passing on a QB at #2 in this class is beyond negligent it’s moronic.



Moronic? I'll tell ya what's moronic, anyone here thinking they know better than the professionals paid by the Giants to make this pick.



If it's a QB then they feel it's best for the team. If they pass on one it's because they don't think they're all that most people are making them out to be.



I'll leave the scouting,research and all else up to their expertise, and I'll get behind the pick no matter who it is.



Sure it's fun discussing who we feel they should pick, and that's what drives these boards but stating who or what position they have to take in absolute terms is moronic IMO. In comment 13903831 mattyblue said:Moronic? I'll tell ya what's moronic, anyone here thinking they know better than the professionals paid by the Giants to make this pick.If it's a QB then they feel it's best for the team. If they pass on one it's because they don't think they're all that most people are making them out to be.I'll leave the scouting,research and all else up to their expertise, and I'll get behind the pick no matter who it is.Sure it's fun discussing who we feel they should pick, and that's what drives these boards but stating who or what position they have to take in absolute terms is moronic IMO.

RE: RE: Affluenza? twostepgiants : 10:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903820 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





Homestly in 30+ years of watching football Ive never seen such ludicrous criticisms of a player then Rosen,



Do you even know what affluenza is?



If you did you wouldnt use that term to describe a guy who is about to be a professionsl football player



Let alone one known for learning his playbook in 3 days and challenging his coaches to give him more responsibility.







So cuz the guy has a photographic memory I'm supposed to ignore the reports of him dividing locker rooms because hes such an arrogant prick? Or ignore the fact that he hasn't taken 1 snap in the NFL and he's already looking forward to a life after football? Or ignore the fact that he has had multiple concussions and is seriously immobile?



Divided locker room? There have been a few anonymous players who have said they dont like. Numerous teammates have gone on record saying its all made up



Despite the medias attempts to make their comments sound negative, Mora & Dilfer have both defended Rosen, spoken up about liking Rosen and going on record about how he will be a great pro. They have clarified their comments several times .



In short, there doesnt appear much to it In comment 13903823 Zepp said:Divided locker room? There have been a few anonymous players who have said they dont like. Numerous teammates have gone on record saying its all made upDespite the medias attempts to make their comments sound negative, Mora & Dilfer have both defended Rosen, spoken up about liking Rosen and going on record about how he will be a great pro. They have clarified their comments several times .In short, there doesnt appear much to it

RE: RE: RE: Yes they aren't going QB in your opinion giantstock : 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13903831 mattyblue said:





Quote:





In comment 13903821 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Your bias towards Eli. We already figured that out. The team obviously thinks differently.



That's why our owner benched Eli last year. That's why they brought in a QB guru at HC. That's why they brought in a former QB at OC. That's why they haven't restructured his deal. That's why the OC is traveling the country looking at QBs. Not RBs. Not OGs. Shula is at every top QBs Pro Day. That's why both of our owners were having dinner with Rosen. That's why basically all of our top decision makers were out scouting QB prospects. They think Eli is finished. It's plain as day to see.







Totally and completely agree. The bias for some people towards Eli is mind boggling. Even if he has 2 years left then what? When you are in the position the Giants are we can’t pass on the QB. That’s what the Browns have done. They are spending a lot of time with these QBs especially Rosen, they are picking 2 they really don’t need to use that much of a so called smokescreen. Maybe they want Cleveland to pick someone they don’t want but that’s 1 team. I don’t buy into the Giants only like Darnold narrative. I think that’s what they want out there, or like others have mentioned agents involved start these rumors.



The Giants passing on a QB at #2 in this class is beyond negligent it’s moronic.







Moronic? I'll tell ya what's moronic, anyone here thinking they know better than the professionals paid by the Giants to make this pick.



If it's a QB then they feel it's best for the team. If they pass on one it's because they don't think they're all that most people are making them out to be.



I'll leave the scouting,research and all else up to their expertise, and I'll get behind the pick no matter who it is.



Sure it's fun discussing who we feel they should pick, and that's what drives these boards but stating who or what position they have to take in absolute terms is moronic IMO.



Zepp is clueless. This is the same dude that called all the QB's "scrubs." There are 5 QB's projected to go in the 1st round yet according to this due ALL OF THEM ARE SCRUBS. He wants Barkley and he'll make up anything to justify his opinion. In comment 13903853 Eman11 said:Zepp is clueless. This is the same dude that called all the QB's "scrubs." There are 5 QB's projected to go in the 1st round yet according to this due ALL OF THEM ARE SCRUBS. He wants Barkley and he'll make up anything to justify his opinion.

If the Giants JoeyBigBlue : 11:52 am : link Have the choice between Darnold and Rosen, and they take Rosen I am going to flip my shit. How in the world do you taken Rosen over Darnold? Darnold has a much higher ceiling and doesn’t have anywhere near the injury concern. I’ll admit that Rosen is more polished right now, but we have Eli to hold the fort until Darnold is ready.



This is a franchise changing decision that will be made. You always take the guy that you believe will be a better player in 5 to 10 years. Darnold is that guy.

Big rick jtgiants : 12:00 pm : link This is where u lose me. You say its obvious Rosen is hreat. What? No its not I'm just as qualified to give an opinion on him as you. I don't like the guy and don't think he'll be a great pro. Your making a declarative statement that's false. Many nfl people disagree w you. Stop w the stupid comments. You say people are biased towards eli? Look in the mirror pal. Your being blinded by a player who isn't that good

If the giants jtgiants : 12:03 pm : link Pass on a qb I'm going to love hearing from all you lecturing fools about how the rest of us are wrong.

RE: If the Giants Jarvis : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: Have the choice between Darnold and Rosen, and they take Rosen I am going to flip my shit. How in the world do you taken Rosen over Darnold? Darnold has a much higher ceiling and doesn’t have anywhere near the injury concern. I’ll admit that Rosen is more polished right now, but we have Eli to hold the fort until Darnold is ready.



This is a franchise changing decision that will be made. You always take the guy that you believe will be a better player in 5 to 10 years. Darnold is that guy.



Not that i disagree...i just don't see what you see and would like to know why Darnold will be better in 5 years. I see your point with injuries, but based on your post you feel it is more than that. So, injuries aside for the sake of this discussion, what is it in Darnold's game that people are projecting will translate better down the road. Athletically Rosen tested better overall at the combine (which shocked me). He has a stronger arm and seems to be more suited for an NFL offense. Now Darnold may correct some of his footwork/delivery issues, but how does that make him better. Is tit that he throws better on the run? I am actually asking. I want to be excited if we draft Darnold, i just don't see it. In comment 13903956 JoeyBigBlue said:Not that i disagree...i just don't see what you see and would like to know why Darnold will be better in 5 years. I see your point with injuries, but based on your post you feel it is more than that. So, injuries aside for the sake of this discussion, what is it in Darnold's game that people are projecting will translate better down the road. Athletically Rosen tested better overall at the combine (which shocked me). He has a stronger arm and seems to be more suited for an NFL offense. Now Darnold may correct some of his footwork/delivery issues, but how does that make him better. Is tit that he throws better on the run? I am actually asking. I want to be excited if we draft Darnold, i just don't see it.

RE: What's the argument for Darnold having a JoeyBigBlue : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: .





It’s mobility and being able to make plays on 3rd down. Watch the tape, Darnold can extend plays on 3rd down. I didn’t see it with Rosen. In comment 13903978 Ten Ton Hammer said:It’s mobility and being able to make plays on 3rd down. Watch the tape, Darnold can extend plays on 3rd down. I didn’t see it with Rosen.

RE: If the giants twostepgiants : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: Pass on a qb I'm going to love hearing from all you lecturing fools about how the rest of us are wrong.



You understand thats a two way street right? In comment 13903971 jtgiants said:You understand thats a two way street right?

Still want to know NikkiMac : 12:16 pm : link How Darnold went from he should go back to school , and he fumbles a lot



And he’s only played 20 college games to he’s THE #1 pick of the draft 😳

All in a matter of 4 months

Can anyone answer that ?

RE: Still want to know JoeyBigBlue : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: How Darnold went from he should go back to school , and he fumbles a lot



And he’s only played 20 college games to he’s THE #1 pick of the draft 😳

All in a matter of 4 months

Can anyone answer that ?



Scouting and drafting is about projection. It’s about taking the guy you think will be a player for your team in season 3. Darnold is far from a finish product. But the traits you see (size,arm, accuracy, mobility, ability to extend plays, leadership) all translate to an above average NFL QB. In comment 13903989 NikkiMac said:Scouting and drafting is about projection. It’s about taking the guy you think will be a player for your team in season 3. Darnold is far from a finish product. But the traits you see (size,arm, accuracy, mobility, ability to extend plays, leadership) all translate to an above average NFL QB.

The whole mobility argument is overblown twostepgiants : 12:20 pm : link With this "higher ceiling". Whatever that means? Is it SBs or stats?



Do more Super Bowl winning QBs resemble Rosens style of play or Darnolds?



I say Rosens.



Can Brady not make plays on 3rd down? Is there someone with a higher ceiling the him?



They used to say Leaf had a "higher ceiling" then Peyton. Peyton basically had greatest statistical career for a QB and won 2 SBs for 2 different teams and went to 2 more. What does a higher ceiling than that look like?



Pocket QBs have won the lions share of the SBs. Ill stick with that until proven otherwise.

RE: The whole mobility argument is overblown JoeyBigBlue : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: With this "higher ceiling". Whatever that means? Is it SBs or stats?



Do more Super Bowl winning QBs resemble Rosens style of play or Darnolds?



I say Rosens.



Can Brady not make plays on 3rd down? Is there someone with a higher ceiling the him?



They used to say Leaf had a "higher ceiling" then Peyton. Peyton basically had greatest statistical career for a QB and won 2 SBs for 2 different teams and went to 2 more. What does a higher ceiling than that look like?



Pocket QBs have won the lions share of the SBs. Ill stick with that until proven otherwise.



Well teams win Super Bowls, not individual players. But would you take Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan as your QB for the next 15 seasons? Who do you think gives you better chance to win? In comment 13903996 twostepgiants said:Well teams win Super Bowls, not individual players. But would you take Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan as your QB for the next 15 seasons? Who do you think gives you better chance to win?

RE: Jimmy Jimmy Googs : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: At best I think Rosen is 3rd qb taken. I actually think he'll be 4th qb taken. Well see I guess



Then that will be the best value pick in the draft... In comment 13903521 jtgiants said:Then that will be the best value pick in the draft...

Twosteps jtgiants : 1:15 pm : link Absolutely its a 2 way street. Unless the giants take Darnold. That aside I totally agree w you

Jimmy jtgiants : 1:16 pm : link Good value for your argument. Not by my standards. I don't like the player. I wouldn't touch him