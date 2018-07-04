The irresponsible not to take a QB narrative

|
| Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
| Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
| Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
| Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
|To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
| The positions on the football field are all important but they don’t all impact the game equally and addressing needs does not cary the same level of difficulty for all positions. Ignoring these and treating like all positions are the same would be foolish.
The key elements of consideration are:
- the degree of impact the position has on winning games
- the degree of difficulty in addressing the position with a good player (how hard it is to find a good one)
- the contract cost for paying a good player at the position (in general the bigger contract the position commands, the greater the cap benefit for locking the player into a rookie contract)
The QB position rates very highly in all 3. That does t mean you take one regardless of grade, but ignoring these factors in the decision making process is beyond irresponsible.
| The positions on the football field are all important but they don’t all impact the game equally and addressing needs does not cary the same level of difficulty for all positions. Ignoring these and treating like all positions are the same would be foolish.
The key elements of consideration are:
- the degree of impact the position has on winning games
- the degree of difficulty in addressing the position with a good player (how hard it is to find a good one)
- the contract cost for paying a good player at the position (in general the bigger contract the position commands, the greater the cap benefit for locking the player into a rookie contract)
The QB position rates very highly in all 3. That does t mean you take one regardless of grade, but ignoring these factors in the decision making process is beyond irresponsible.
The positions on the football field are all important but they don’t all impact the game equally and addressing needs does not cary the same level of difficulty for all positions. Ignoring these and treating like all positions are the same would be foolish.
The key elements of consideration are:
- the degree of impact the position has on winning games
- the degree of difficulty in addressing the position with a good player (how hard it is to find a good one)
- the contract cost for paying a good player at the position (in general the bigger contract the position commands, the greater the cap benefit for locking the player into a rookie contract)
The QB position rates very highly in all 3. That does t mean you take one regardless of grade, but ignoring these factors in the decision making process is beyond irresponsible.
thats incomplete. Even with all that, you have to factor in the ability of the alternatives. What you wrote is true but its a handicap or fudge factor. Usually it would wrk in favor of the QB if you bumped them up by all that. I don’t think so this year. Barkley is just that good.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
So what? Brees and Brady are in their 40’s. Roethlisberger and Rivers are the same age as Eli. And all of those guys have had injuries aside from Rivers. I don’t see any of them panicking about taking a QB. They also understand the importance of putting together a good offensive line.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
So what? Brees and Brady are in their 40’s. Roethlisberger and Rivers are the same age as Eli. And all of those guys have had injuries aside from Rivers. I don’t see any of them panicking about taking a QB. They also understand the importance of putting together a good offensive line.
|If the Giants don't take a qb, and the Jets do at #3, and he turns out to be a wunderkind, OMG!
|think that we should take a QB. It matters only what DG and Giant staffers believe. If they do take a QB at #2, so be it. If they don't and instead take Barkley, Nelson or Chubb, so be it also. You can't call DG, who has a good track record and has 20 years of NFL staff experience, an idiot because he didn't take a QB at #2. We are not the talent evaluators. They are.
|If the Giants don't take a qb, and the Jets do at #3, and he turns out to be a wunderkind, OMG!
If the Giants don't take a qb, and the Jets do at #3, and he turns out to be a wunderkind, OMG!
Our drafting strategy should be based on not letting the Jets have their choice of QBs. Mayfield or trade down!
| or start adding value right away?
I keep thinking that the NFL stands for Not For Long adage.
and
as long as he believe that he can win with Eli......he is not thinking about the QB of the future.
The owners will be only ones knocking the table for the next franchise QB.
|EVERY player has something you can pick at. Barkley may not be a bell cow back he looks for the home run too much, Chubbs may not have "elite" quickness, Nelson may not be quick enough to pull. EVERY player has warts you can pick at. And the Giants have needs at every position-including QB. When they make their decision, it will be to help the team not just for 2018, but going forward. They should NOT be drafting for a run with Eli this year, that would be a major f-up. And before anyone says look at Brady, or Ben, or River's age, how did they play the last two years compared to Eli? Slight difference.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
So what? Brees and Brady are in their 40’s. Roethlisberger and Rivers are the same age as Eli. And all of those guys have had injuries aside from Rivers. I don’t see any of them panicking about taking a QB. They also understand the importance of putting together a good offensive line.
| taking a QB because they want instant results.
I remember hearing the same nonsense in 04: "Collins is fine, draft Gallery!"
I'm seriously tired of having this conversation because so many of you can't smell your own shit. Instead of looking at evidence and drawing a conclusion you bend the evidence to fit the conclusion that you want.
You've convinced yourselves that 37 year old Eli is the answer simply because you want Barkley or a boat load of picks "more picks, because more is better!!".
If you'd rather have Barkley or a trade down, great, but let's not pretend that this isn't a good class. Let's not pretend that you've weighed the evidence in anything close to an objective fashion.
You don't take a QB just for the sake of it, but by all accounts (from people far more knowledgeable than you dipshits) this is a good QB class,and there should be a couple good options.
Stop with this bullshit strawman that people want a QB just for the sake of it.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
So what? Brees and Brady are in their 40’s. Roethlisberger and Rivers are the same age as Eli. And all of those guys have had injuries aside from Rivers. I don’t see any of them panicking about taking a QB. They also understand the importance of putting together a good offensive line.
The Patriots had a young QB and traded him for yesterday’s garbage to keep a 40+ Brady.
To me the Barkley move makes a ton of sense if we do want any chance of winning in the next few years. Followed by fortifying/adding competition to the right side of the off line in the next few rounds. Eli is still s good QB, he is a play action guy that hasn’t had a good RB or offensive line in like 6 years. You give him a RB like Barkley and protection we will all be happy.
So what? Brees and Brady are in their 40’s. Roethlisberger and Rivers are the same age as Eli. And all of those guys have had injuries aside from Rivers. I don’t see any of them panicking about taking a QB. They also understand the importance of putting together a good offensive line.
The Patriots had a young QB and traded him for yesterday’s garbage to keep a 40+ Brady.
Against the HC/GM's wishes, the owner mandated that. Let's not act like that's guaranteed to be a sage move.
|EVERY player has something you can pick at. Barkley may not be a bell cow back he looks for the home run too much, Chubbs may not have "elite" quickness, Nelson may not be quick enough to pull. EVERY player has warts you can pick at. And the Giants have needs at every position-including QB. When they make their decision, it will be to help the team not just for 2018, but going forward. They should NOT be drafting for a run with Eli this year, that would be a major f-up. And before anyone says look at Brady, or Ben, or River's age, how did they play the last two years compared to Eli? Slight difference.
| All you Barkley lovers...
Read this thread and please check the links...
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=567167
taking a QB because they want instant results.
I remember hearing the same nonsense in 04: "Collins is fine, draft Gallery!"
I'm seriously tired of having this conversation because so many of you can't smell your own shit. Instead of looking at evidence and drawing a conclusion you bend the evidence to fit the conclusion that you want.
You've convinced yourselves that 37 year old Eli is the answer simply because you want Barkley or a boat load of picks "more picks, because more is better!!".
If you'd rather have Barkley or a trade down, great, but let's not pretend that this isn't a good class. Let's not pretend that you've weighed the evidence in anything close to an objective fashion.
You don't take a QB just for the sake of it, but by all accounts (from people far more knowledgeable than you dipshits) this is a good QB class,and there should be a couple good options.
Stop with this bullshit strawman that people want a QB just for the sake of it.
All of these QB’s have red flags. Every week one of them is apparently better than the others. What makes this QB class so good exactly? Don’t you think it’s odd that there is no consensus as to who the top 1 or even 2 QB’s are? You take the best player available, and if the Giants think it’s a QB than so be it. But I don’t think it’s a bullshit straw man for anyone to question whether we should be thinking about taking a player at another position.
taking a QB because they want instant results.
I remember hearing the same nonsense in 04: "Collins is fine, draft Gallery!"
I'm seriously tired of having this conversation because so many of you can't smell your own shit. Instead of looking at evidence and drawing a conclusion you bend the evidence to fit the conclusion that you want.
You've convinced yourselves that 37 year old Eli is the answer simply because you want Barkley or a boat load of picks "more picks, because more is better!!".
If you'd rather have Barkley or a trade down, great, but let's not pretend that this isn't a good class. Let's not pretend that you've weighed the evidence in anything close to an objective fashion.
You don't take a QB just for the sake of it, but by all accounts (from people far more knowledgeable than you dipshits) this is a good QB class,and there should be a couple good options.
Stop with this bullshit strawman that people want a QB just for the sake of it.
All of these QB’s have red flags. Every week one of them is apparently better than the others. What makes this QB class so good exactly? Don’t you think it’s odd that there is no consensus as to who the top 1 or even 2 QB’s are? You take the best player available, and if the Giants think it’s a QB than so be it. But I don’t think it’s a bullshit straw man for anyone to question whether we should be thinking about taking a player at another position.
What does consensus have to do with the overall strength of the QB class? If a group of people can't agree on their preference between a Mercedes, BMW, Audi or Lexus, does that make them bad cars?
Of all the arguments people make to try to knock this QB class, the lack of consensus on the order is probably the weakest by a fair margin. Can we reach consensus on that?
| Automobiles.
You only have $500 to spend. An auto body friend of yours said he could paint your car to look new for $500 (family deal) which is a really good value. OR...you can buy 4 new tires because the once perfect Pirelli's you have are almost worn down to nothing. If you blow one of those tires which can happen at any time, you will have to drive around on your spare.
taking a QB because they want instant results.
I remember hearing the same nonsense in 04: "Collins is fine, draft Gallery!"
I'm seriously tired of having this conversation because so many of you can't smell your own shit. Instead of looking at evidence and drawing a conclusion you bend the evidence to fit the conclusion that you want.
You've convinced yourselves that 37 year old Eli is the answer simply because you want Barkley or a boat load of picks "more picks, because more is better!!".
If you'd rather have Barkley or a trade down, great, but let's not pretend that this isn't a good class. Let's not pretend that you've weighed the evidence in anything close to an objective fashion.
You don't take a QB just for the sake of it, but by all accounts (from people far more knowledgeable than you dipshits) this is a good QB class,and there should be a couple good options.
Stop with this bullshit strawman that people want a QB just for the sake of it.
All of these QB’s have red flags. Every week one of them is apparently better than the others. What makes this QB class so good exactly? Don’t you think it’s odd that there is no consensus as to who the top 1 or even 2 QB’s are? You take the best player available, and if the Giants think it’s a QB than so be it. But I don’t think it’s a bullshit straw man for anyone to question whether we should be thinking about taking a player at another position.
What does consensus have to do with the overall strength of the QB class? If a group of people can't agree on their preference between a Mercedes, BMW, Audi or Lexus, does that make them bad cars?
Of all the arguments people make to try to knock this QB class, the lack of consensus on the order is probably the weakest by a fair margin. Can we reach consensus on that?
Based on sales volume, I think we could rank people’s preference on those makes of vehicles. That being said, I feel like the consensus on each of these QB’s having red flags is unanimous, more so than I can remember in the last several drafts.
|One of the VERY few things that Mac got right is that Eli needed to play better with "dirty pockets". NOBODY has a consistently good OL anymore. There were plenty of times Eli had time, especially this past year, and he had guys open but executed a poor throw. Yeah, maybe six years of crap in front of him has beaten it out of him, but he's not magically at 37 going to turn the clock back. He's the QB going forward (probably for this whole season, but not necessarily). If they get lucky with either Webb or a high pick, they can cut bait next off season and move forward.
One of the VERY few things that Mac got right is that Eli needed to play better with "dirty pockets". NOBODY has a consistently good OL anymore. There were plenty of times Eli had time, especially this past year, and he had guys open but executed a poor throw. Yeah, maybe six years of crap in front of him has beaten it out of him, but he's not magically at 37 going to turn the clock back. He's the QB going forward (probably for this whole season, but not necessarily). If they get lucky with either Webb or a high pick, they can cut bait next off season and move forward.
The offensive line has been a joke for years. That is responsible for at least 75% of the offenses problems along with shitty coaching. Mac calling out Eli was his attempt to save his ass. It clearly backfired. Almost every analyst agreed that the Giants line was the worst in the league last year, I have heard commentators literally laughing at Flowers being s RT.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
I think many on here don’t have a problem with drafting a QB, but like myself they have reservations about these particular QBs. I like Barkley but it wouldn’t upset me to see them trade down and stockpile players at multiple positions which would definitely help the team now and in the long term.
| Best value doesn t mean best player for 2018.
Best value equates to getting the next franchise quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years.
Do you really believe anyone is advocating taking a quarterback just because they are a quarterback and not because they believe they can be the next guy?
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
I think many on here don’t have a problem with drafting a QB, but like myself they have reservations about these particular QBs. I like Barkley but it wouldn’t upset me to see them trade down and stockpile players at multiple positions which would definitely help the team now and in the long term.
Trade down is totally logical. I agree. I think on balance trading down is the wrong move. Getting a star QB is worth more than anything we could get. There is no haul in my opinion worth trading Tom Brady or P Manning. If we get offered three first rounders from Buffalo I wouldnt take it. But I don't denigrate the idea. I totally understand it is a tough call. It's not the one I would make. We are here now... the QBs are there for us. We don't want to be in the position a few years from now, desperate for a QB and having to trade a giant haul to get one or pay a guy like Cousins 84 mil.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
I think many on here don’t have a problem with drafting a QB, but like myself they have reservations about these particular QBs. I like Barkley but it wouldn’t upset me to see them trade down and stockpile players at multiple positions which would definitely help the team now and in the long term.
Trade down is totally logical. I agree. I think on balance trading down is the wrong move. Getting a star QB is worth more than anything we could get. There is no haul in my opinion worth trading Tom Brady or P Manning. If we get offered three first rounders from Buffalo I wouldnt take it. But I don't denigrate the idea. I totally understand it is a tough call. It's not the one I would make. We are here now... the QBs are there for us. We don't want to be in the position a few years from now, desperate for a QB and having to trade a giant haul to get one or pay a guy like Cousins 84 mil.
If you think one of these guys is a star you stay put and take them. That is the real question. Do any of these guys really seem like they could be a star? The answers to that question forms the QB vs. Barkley/Chubb/Trade down divide between the fans.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
I think many on here don’t have a problem with drafting a QB, but like myself they have reservations about these particular QBs. I like Barkley but it wouldn’t upset me to see them trade down and stockpile players at multiple positions which would definitely help the team now and in the long term.
Trade down is totally logical. I agree. I think on balance trading down is the wrong move. Getting a star QB is worth more than anything we could get. There is no haul in my opinion worth trading Tom Brady or P Manning. If we get offered three first rounders from Buffalo I wouldnt take it. But I don't denigrate the idea. I totally understand it is a tough call. It's not the one I would make. We are here now... the QBs are there for us. We don't want to be in the position a few years from now, desperate for a QB and having to trade a giant haul to get one or pay a guy like Cousins 84 mil.
If you think one of these guys is a star you stay put and take them. That is the real question. Do any of these guys really seem like they could be a star? The answers to that question forms the QB vs. Barkley/Chubb/Trade down divide between the fans.
I think there is a strong chance that all four of these guys will be at least league average. Top-15. I think there is a chance more than one of them will be top-5. I am excited about this class. The NFL is excited too. They are not saying they are excited because they don't want to hurt their draft capital. But Cleveland, Miami, Buffalo, the Jets, Denver, Arizona, New England, San Francisco, and Baltimore have all shown interest in this class. I know the Giants seem blase, I am hoping and thinking this is a smokescreen. My guess is they run to the podium with a QBs name on draft night.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
I think many on here don’t have a problem with drafting a QB, but like myself they have reservations about these particular QBs. I like Barkley but it wouldn’t upset me to see them trade down and stockpile players at multiple positions which would definitely help the team now and in the long term.
Trade down is totally logical. I agree. I think on balance trading down is the wrong move. Getting a star QB is worth more than anything we could get. There is no haul in my opinion worth trading Tom Brady or P Manning. If we get offered three first rounders from Buffalo I wouldnt take it. But I don't denigrate the idea. I totally understand it is a tough call. It's not the one I would make. We are here now... the QBs are there for us. We don't want to be in the position a few years from now, desperate for a QB and having to trade a giant haul to get one or pay a guy like Cousins 84 mil.
If you think one of these guys is a star you stay put and take them. That is the real question. Do any of these guys really seem like they could be a star? The answers to that question forms the QB vs. Barkley/Chubb/Trade down divide between the fans.
I think there is a strong chance that all four of these guys will be at least league average. Top-15. I think there is a chance more than one of them will be top-5. I am excited about this class. The NFL is excited too. They are not saying they are excited because they don't want to hurt their draft capital. But Cleveland, Miami, Buffalo, the Jets, Denver, Arizona, New England, San Francisco, and Baltimore have all shown interest in this class. I know the Giants seem blase, I am hoping and thinking this is a smokescreen. My guess is they run to the podium with a QBs name on draft night.
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
yea.. hey nobody has a crystal ball. Though many don't agree here, Barkley is not a sure thing either. I mean I think he will be really good but he has some warts that everyone seems to ignore, like he likes to bounce most of his runs outside, he doesn't have a track record of fighting for tough yards, etc..
I don't think misfiring on the pick to try and get a franchise altering QB is so bad. I am sure the Giants have more than one guy that they like. An d they have set the table for exactly this. They hired a QB whisperer HC. They hired a QB-handler OC. They did these things because they are drafting a QB. And when they did these things they knew they were picking second. Sit back and let's see who they like.
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
yea.. hey nobody has a crystal ball. Though many don't agree here, Barkley is not a sure thing either. I mean I think he will be really good but he has some warts that everyone seems to ignore, like he likes to bounce most of his runs outside, he doesn't have a track record of fighting for tough yards, etc..
I don't think misfiring on the pick to try and get a franchise altering QB is so bad. I am sure the Giants have more than one guy that they like. An d they have set the table for exactly this. They hired a QB whisperer HC. They hired a QB-handler OC. They did these things because they are drafting a QB. And when they did these things they knew they were picking second. Sit back and let's see who they like.
Why do you always think it is QB vs. Barkley? Someone like Nelson could make a number of existing players better
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
yea.. hey nobody has a crystal ball. Though many don't agree here, Barkley is not a sure thing either. I mean I think he will be really good but he has some warts that everyone seems to ignore, like he likes to bounce most of his runs outside, he doesn't have a track record of fighting for tough yards, etc..
I don't think misfiring on the pick to try and get a franchise altering QB is so bad. I am sure the Giants have more than one guy that they like. An d they have set the table for exactly this. They hired a QB whisperer HC. They hired a QB-handler OC. They did these things because they are drafting a QB. And when they did these things they knew they were picking second. Sit back and let's see who they like.
Why do you always think it is QB vs. Barkley? Someone like Nelson could make a number of existing players better
I like Nelson. Not at 2. And not more than drafting a QB. We need a QB. Otherwise I would be in favor of trading down to a spot where we can get Nelson and a few more picks.
I respect your opinion, but I feel kind of the opposite with this draft class. I feel like 1 or 2 may end up being good, but it’s hard to tell who that would be. And I feel like at least one is going to be a bust. It’s hard to predict, and it’s rare to see more than one or two QB’s end up being really good in one draft. That’s why the class of ‘84 is always touted so much.
yea.. hey nobody has a crystal ball. Though many don't agree here, Barkley is not a sure thing either. I mean I think he will be really good but he has some warts that everyone seems to ignore, like he likes to bounce most of his runs outside, he doesn't have a track record of fighting for tough yards, etc..
I don't think misfiring on the pick to try and get a franchise altering QB is so bad. I am sure the Giants have more than one guy that they like. An d they have set the table for exactly this. They hired a QB whisperer HC. They hired a QB-handler OC. They did these things because they are drafting a QB. And when they did these things they knew they were picking second. Sit back and let's see who they like.
Why do you always think it is QB vs. Barkley? Someone like Nelson could make a number of existing players better
I like Nelson. Not at 2. And not more than drafting a QB. We need a QB. Otherwise I would be in favor of trading down to a spot where we can get Nelson and a few more picks.
We need great players. We do not need a QB bust
| but which position is the most important one? QB, that's why when they make their choice, they better work from QB down. for example if they had their choice's 1-4 in the draft, they should choose the QB first, THEN maybe DE, G and RB. Position value MUST be part of the equation.
To me there are several players worthy of the second pick, so position value has to be factored in.
|The QB are more Camry, Accord types. Not Kia’s. Maybe a good pickup if we are lucky, hopefully at least a Fusion.
|Barkley is more like a Harley Bike. Really nice, but you need a car or two begore you get that nice bike. Also, probably not gonna ride it every day, just those dry spring and summer days. These qbs are cars, you need to have them more than anything. Can’t get anywhere without a car. Hopefully they are Mercedes, but even if they are audi’s, they are still more important than that beautiful Harley.
|EVERY player has something you can pick at. Barkley may not be a bell cow back he looks for the home run too much, Chubbs may not have "elite" quickness, Nelson may not be quick enough to pull. EVERY player has warts you can pick at. And the Giants have needs at every position-including QB. When they make their decision, it will be to help the team not just for 2018, but going forward. They should NOT be drafting for a run with Eli this year, that would be a major f-up. And before anyone says look at Brady, or Ben, or River's age, how did they play the last two years compared to Eli? Slight difference.
|that a lot of you wouldn't draft a QB unless you had a time machine, jumped 20 yrs into the future and saw "yep he's a HOF player all right so we can go back to the present and draft him!". Sometimes you have to have a little faith. Barkley could be the greatest RB in the history of the game, but if you hit on the QB there's no comparison.
|Ive been saying all along that Barkley indeed is *that* much better. If he was a JARB I’d be more in the QB camp at the spot we were in. Conversely, if it Barkley versus Luck, then I’d also be in that camp. I just done see that here. Maybe Rosen, but I wouldn’t touch Rosen for anything.
|To each his own I guess. When I see Rosen I see Aaron Rogers.
Ive been saying all along that Barkley indeed is *that* much better. If he was a JARB I’d be more in the QB camp at the spot we were in. Conversely, if it Barkley versus Luck, then I’d also be in that camp. I just done see that here. Maybe Rosen, but I wouldn’t touch Rosen for anything.
Bill, your my new hero! I agree with you completely. How ‘bout them Red Sox!
|Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
I'm actually not so sure about that.
| Gotta love the OP and others that don't want to take a QB. They pretend that every QB in the history of the sport that was taken top 5 NEVER had ANY red flags.
Laughable.
You have 5 QB's projected to go in 1st round--- but to some like the OP -- "They're all going to be scrubs." Yeah .. right.
Gotta love the OP and others that don't want to take a QB. They pretend that every QB in the history of the sport that was taken top 5 NEVER had ANY red flags.
Laughable.
You have 5 QB's projected to go in 1st round--- but to some like the OP -- "They're all going to be scrubs." Yeah .. right.
Yes, there are experts saying this is the deepest QB class in a few years but some of the Barkley, Chubb, and Nelson fans say that none of these QB's are worth the #2 pick. As you mentioned every QB coming out has question marks. Goff and Wentz had several questions coming out.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
IMHO, it comes down to:
1.) Can Eli play 2 or 3 more years at a high level
2.) Do the Giants feel Davis Webb can supplant Eli within that 2 to 3 years
3.) Are any of the 4(3) top QBs likely to be better than Webb
Simple...
1. Eli has not played at a "high level" (top 10) for the past couple of years so not sure how/why he will turn it around at the end of his career.
2. Webb has not even practiced with the first team. If the Giants thought that highly of him, he would have surpassed Geno in the depth chart last year.
3. The QBs we are looking at performed in college at a higher level than Webb. Also, no other team thought Webb was good enough to draft in the first couple of rounds so yeah they are likely better.
|And if you don’t have tires you don’t go. If you don’t have a transmission you don’t go. If you don’t have gas you don’t go....you need everything. Order doesn’t matter, so buy the best tires or transmission, or even gas you can while you can. Next years tires are going t be the exact same model. Surprisingly, all other transmissions are of tinker toy quality for the foreseeable future.
Suggesting the Giants should take a quarterback just to take a quarterback
They believe like me that several of these quarterbacks represent the best value at #2
You have not read anything by firedbytheboss?
thanks for the shout out. I don't think firedbytheboss ever said draft a QB just to draft a QB.
1. The Giants need a QB and there are possibly four potential franchise QBs to be had at the top of the first round. It is an exciting class and many around the NFL agree.
2. Given the option to draft a top QB prospect it is insane to waste the 2nd pick on a RB. RB's are a dime a dozen. It is a fungible resource. There are great RB options available later that cost far less in draft capital. Oftentimes, we have seen great rushing teams built around two mediocre running backs that outpace teams with a stud RB. Investing in high-priced rbs is kind of a stupid allocation of resources.
3. Since the Giants have an advanced analytics team who are expert in the areas of math and economics, I am sure they already know that it would be stupid to spend draft capital on a running back at 2, especially since they have a dire need at QB and in other areas.
4. Please consider that the state of the NFL is trending to a more QB heavy league. And you can see the importance of the running back vs the QB in how NFL teams spend their dollars. The Vikings just gave Kirk Cousins, an average NFL QB $84M fully guaranteed. Meanwhile the Steelers won't give a contract to Leveon Bell, the best RB in the NFL. The league is telling you that RBs are a bad investment especially when compared to the value of a QB.
Do you want the Giants to waste their money, cap space, draft capital and pass on the immense opportunity to draft a game-changing QB? If so, I don 't know what to say to you. It is a stupid thing to do. Objectively stupid.
Sorry you don't see the wisdom of grabbing one of these QBs at number 2. I am sure this is what they are going to do. They have analytics eggheads that will assure them that drafting a running back is a dumb idea. And they will listen to the eggheads. Just as Doug Peterson did in his run to win the super bowl. I am sorry the egg heads are now taking over your macho game, but the math and analytics now win out.
By the way, this is a long way of saying to take a QB just to take a QB. Nowhere in that long, rambling post did you justify a specific QB to be taken would justify that draft position.
| All of these QBs.
And, in an absolute talent sense, Barkley is leagues ahead of anyone else but Nelson. Certainly more than these QBs so the positional handicap has to be ginormous to make it worth it. That’s the crux f the argument. Some people have a positional handicap of infinity and others don’t.
Don’t get me wrong, this appears to be a good class of QBs. But the risk with Allen is huge as he’s a project right now. Darnold less of a risk but still one. And Rosen, IMO, carries the greatest risk of all and it’s a fatal one wrt my personal draft board.