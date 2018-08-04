Which QB’s “red flags” are the least concerning?

|
| Probably Darnold - but along with that, comes a lower ceiling than Rosen/Allen, IMO.
I think if either of the latter really "put it together," they have the tools to be elite QB's.
Darnold seems like a guy who will wow at times but also frustrate with some poor decision-making, turnovers, etc.

If Phil Simms were evaluated by today's standards being thrown around on bbi, even after his second year in the league, he would be rated behind all three of the top prospects.
He was unable to stay healthy, a turn over machine, and had problems going through his progressions.
I guess if something is repeated enough it becomes reality in the eye of the fan base. But none of these quarterbacks are flawed to a point that they couldn't get better on the NFL level, just like Simms did.
By the way, go back and read the pre - draft stuff about a guy named Dan Marino.

|He's not done
|Giants would have selected Joe Montana .
Quote:
I’m not sure Phil Simms would have had a very long career in issue NFL. The window of time these QB’s get to prove themselves has really narrowed, just the nature of the business I guess. Simms was not very good his first few years and had injury issues. It makes you wonder how many QB’s get bounced from the league or get designated as career backups in today’s league because they just didn’t get enough time to develop. We will see how he does this year, but Case Keenum may end up being a guy who was just a late bloomer.
| Had a long drive back from Spring Break yesterday and listened to him go thru the QBs in the draft in pretty good detail.
While he didn't go into the "run out of the back of the end zone thing", here is what Dan had to say...
Rosen - thinks very highly of him. So polished with footwork/mechanics/thought process that he is convinced he worked very hard to get to where he is, and expect that would continue in NFL. Kind of laughed at idea that his lifestyle is a negative.
Darnold - would pick him first even though he has mechanical flaws. Mostly because he makes so many plays even with poor footwork (and other items) so imagine what he can do if improves on that.
Mayfield - downplays the stupid things he has done mostly because of the efforts he puts in on field being able to dispel the doubters since he was a walk-on twice. Says he is not a Manziel at all. A real leader.
Allen - really criticized him mostly for not being an "aware" QB when he gets to the LOS (versus the inaccuracies). Red flags with this guy at the next level.
Jackson - basically said good luck with him, as he is simply going to get hurt a lot in the NFL the way he makes plays
|He's not done
|and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.
In comment 13904848 TMS said:
Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?
It's not about next year. It's about the next decade.
|Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW!
| You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.
On the other hand, Rosen isn't going to suddenly become less accurate. Rosen isn't going to forget how to take snaps from center and execute play-action. Rosen isn't going to all of a sudden become lazy and ill-prepared. And he isn't going to shrink in height.
Rosen is the only one of the four that doesn't require guesswork. He will be a great NFL QB because he has already demonstrated his ability to play the NFL game and play it at a high level. The other three are a roll of the dice.
In comment 13904972 Milton said:
I get you have a serious boner for Rosen but you're off base here.
1. His injury history is a MAJOR concern. Knee, shoulder, etc. He is fragile and takes big hits often. He also isn't overly mobile therefore he has less escape ability and takes more shots.
2. He makes some pretty poor choices. While he is definitely the best QB passing wise of the group, his decision making has been flawed on several occasions
Point being, he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest
| In comment 13904947 Gatorade Dunk said:
And if you miss on this pick because you forced a QB pick and ignored these red flags then you are set back...for a decade.
Its not about setting yourself up for the next decade. Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW!
| In comment 13904953 Zepp said:
How are you set back for a decade? And newsflash: players at any position can bust and wash out.
The draft is not about now. That's a completely myopic (and incorrect) approach.
|I think you are both right to some extent. The draft is really a combination of now and the future. If a coach has more than 2 consecutive losing seasons there’s a good chance he is gone. So it’s not like you can fold up shop and say ok great we will suck for two to three years now while this guy develops. The real question is how many years does Eli have left? Some think 2-3, some think 1, some think he is already done. Those in the 2-3 group clearly prefer a non QB pick. It’s all a matter of opinion. We will know which group Gettleman is in in a few weeks.
|I think that’s nuts. His concussion history, which is under such insane scrutiny in the NFL, will follow him his whole career. It’s easily the biggest red flag between him and Darnold, IMO.
|1 hit can end anyone’s career but Darnold has the body type and a pretty clean injury sheet.
|In addition to the concussions if Rosen doesn’t bulk up his overall durability is also a concern.

I get you have a serious boner for Rosen.
|he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest
In comment 13904978 BleedBlue said:
I agree that he isn't a perfect prospect and I accept that his injury history is one reason for that, but I stand by my comments above. And regardless of their injury history, nobody is a sure thing when it comes to the transition from college to the NFL, but Rosen seems to have all of the attributes to assure success: he is both football smart and book smart, he has a tremendous work ethic, he loves to compete, loves to learn, and he craves outside approval/admiration/respect. Couple all that with his natural talent and it's hard to imagine him not succeeding at a very high level.
|Outside of the typical concerns with him that have been discussed at length on here I was really taken aback, as were many others, by his former coach saying he would draft Darnold over Rosen. I don’t think I have ever seen that happen before.
|Almost every analyst I have seen seems to think Darnold, Allen, and even Mayfield may be better prospects.
In comment 13905105 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Almost every analyst I have seen seems to think Darnold, Allen, and even Mayfield may be better prospects.
Don't go by the analysts you see, go by the analysts you read. The ones who appear on TV all have agents and are pushing the CAA narrative (CAA represents Allen and Darnold). If you look at what the analysts who don't have agents say, the rankings are quite different, with Rosen the favorite.
|
You must really like this guy, I think you will be disappointed on draft day, but you never know.
In comment 13905126 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
You must really like this guy, I think you will be disappointed on draft day, but you never know.
Well there's a lot at stake if you're a longtime Giants fan and you believe Rosen will be a great QB. If you have the time and the interest, it's worth watching the below four videos from Matt Waldman (the first two are from last year, the bottom two are from a couple months ago)...
Rosen: play action and pocket
Rosen: eye discipline and patience
Rosen: Footwork
Rosen: Vertical Game

His skill set isn’t the issue, it’s his fragility.
| so now Rosen’s concussion history isn’t as bad as reported and all misinformation? Come on dude.
You are crossing the obsession line at this point. Every point against Rosen has a counter point that makes it seem like he’s the best QB prospect to ever hit the NFL instead of actually having legitimate red flags.
I’m on board if he’s he pick as we’d have to assume our medical team is fine with the risk. But until that happens, his health is a massive red flag that can’t be swept under he rug or just glossed over.
|to point out health risks of a QB. My friends who are Jets fans have the same thoughts on Rosen’s health. It’s not some bullshit label, he’s had them, he’s missed a lot of time, and I’d say it’s possible, if not lkkely he’s had more concussions than what’s reported, not less.
| than right now?
Lets not be so dramatic...
| You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.
|Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?
In comment 13904972 Milton said:
Quote:
You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.
Yes it's also entirely possible his injury history follows him to the NFL and is just as bad if not worse than it was in college.
It's also entirely possible I win the Powerball next week. Point is, anything is possible and no one has said the others are immune to injury. Just that Rosen has a history of it and missing serious time, while the others sans Allen a few games senior year haven't had that history.
Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and I for one want the Giants to steer well clear of Rosen because of his injury history, and inability to play in or finish a lot of games.
No way in hell I want to go from an iron man like Eli to him.
| Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium
Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..
Rosen has that type of potential Imo
In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium
Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..
Rosen has that type of potential Imo
How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.
In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:
In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:
| In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:
Quote:
Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium
Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..
Rosen has that type of potential Imo
How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.
Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.
Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. It IS a skills competition. One that Eli won, twice.
| In comment 13905331 Gatorade Dunk said:
The Giants not winning the last few years has very little to do with Eli, he’s had one of the worst lines in the league for a while now and no RB worth a crap in years. The guy was throwing to replacement league level players the second half of last season. Yes, you have to obviously have skills to be a good NFL QB, but durability is huge which is why Rosen seems like a bad idea. Eli wasn’t the best QB in the league in either of the years the Giants won the SB. He was durable and clutch when it mattered most.
| In comment 13905371 eric2425ny said:
And yet, he's 37 now. We don't get those wasted years back. That's reality.
|Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?
In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?
According to research, he is only more susceptible if he had a recent concussion. After a sufficient amount of time, he returns to his baseline level of risk. Given a year or two behind Eli, his risk should be no greater than any of the others. And given a year or two in the weight room, he will be in better condition to withstand the punishment of the NFL.
| In comment 13905663 Milton said:
This is mostly true.
Each concussions raises the risk, but the increase is small with the first 3 or so (as long as they are spread out)
After the first 3 or so, the curve starts getting steeper and the risk of additional concussions starts going up fast. Somewhere around 7 or 8 its VERY risky.
|Players with a history of three or more previous concussions were three times more likely to have a concussion within the season than those without a history of a concussion.
|Of the 12 within-season repeat concussions, 92% occurred within 10 days of the first injury, and 75% occurred within seven days of the first injury.