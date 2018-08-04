Which QB’s “red flags” are the least concerning? eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:19 pm I would say Darnold. The interceptions could still be a problem, but it seems like the strip sack issue could be corrected with coaching. He acknowledged at his pro day that he was placing a strong emphasis on keeping both hands on the ball before starting his throwing motion. His 21 fumbles the last few seasons have mostly been attributed to him holding the ball with one hand all the time.

Mayfield being height-challenged Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 12:23 pm : link Short people...



"They got little hands

And little eyes

And they walk around

Tellin' great big lies

They got little noses

And tiny little teeth

They wear platform shoes

On their nasty little feet"

. arcarsenal : 4/8/2018 12:24 pm : link Probably Darnold - but along with that, comes a lower ceiling than Rosen/Allen, IMO.



I think if either of the latter really "put it together," they have the tools to be elite QB's.



Darnold seems like a guy who will wow at times but also frustrate with some poor decision-making, turnovers, etc.

. arcarsenal : 4/8/2018 12:24 pm : link None of Mayfield's football red flags concern me all that much - the personality does.

RE: Mayfield being height-challenged eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Short people...



"They got little hands

And little eyes

And they walk around

Tellin' great big lies

They got little noses

And tiny little teeth

They wear platform shoes

On their nasty little feet"



Lol, I think the last line should be revised to “running from police on their nasty little feet” In comment 13904780 Jimmy Googs said:Lol, I think the last line should be revised to “running from police on their nasty little feet”

Baker Mayfield Oscar : 4/8/2018 12:26 pm : link Seems like the biggest real concern is that he played in the Big 12 and the defenses all suck.



Allen’s accuracy concerns me more than anything with the others.

RE: . eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Probably Darnold - but along with that, comes a lower ceiling than Rosen/Allen, IMO.



I think if either of the latter really "put it together," they have the tools to be elite QB's.



Darnold seems like a guy who will wow at times but also frustrate with some poor decision-making, turnovers, etc.



Totally agree. I think Rosen probably has the best arm overall but he tends to take bad hits which could shorten his shelf life. Sometimes you have to chuck the ball away or get down which is what has kept Eli healthy for so many years. In comment 13904782 arcarsenal said:Totally agree. I think Rosen probably has the best arm overall but he tends to take bad hits which could shorten his shelf life. Sometimes you have to chuck the ball away or get down which is what has kept Eli healthy for so many years.

Red Flags? joeinpa : 4/8/2018 12:29 pm : link



If Phil Simms were evaluated by today's standards being thrown around on bbi, even after his second year in the league, he would be rated behind all three of the top prospects.



He was unable to stay healthy, a turn over machine, and had problems going through his progressions.



I guess if something is repeated enough it becomes reality in the eye of the fan base. But none of these quarterbacks are flawed to a point that they couldn't get better on the NFL level, just like Simms did.



By the way, go back and read the pre - draft stuff about a guy named Dan Marino.

I am concerned most TrueBlue56 : 4/8/2018 12:30 pm : link With Allen's accuracy. Major red flag in my opinion. Least worried about darnold. I think his issues are correctable.

RE: Red Flags? eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:32 pm : link

Quote:



If Phil Simms were evaluated by today's standards being thrown around on bbi, even after his second year in the league, he would be rated behind all three of the top prospects.



He was unable to stay healthy, a turn over machine, and had problems going through his progressions.



I guess if something is repeated enough it becomes reality in the eye of the fan base. But none of these quarterbacks are flawed to a point that they couldn't get better on the NFL level, just like Simms did.



By the way, go back and read the pre - draft stuff about a guy named Dan Marino.



Every player has red flags. The point of this post is what is everyone’s opinion in terms of which QB’s “perceived” red flags appear to be the least concerning. It’s possible some of these red flags don’t even materialize. For example, maybe Allen’s completion percentage sucked because of his WR’s. Who knows? We will in a few years. In comment 13904790 joeinpa said:Every player has red flags. The point of this post is what is everyone’s opinion in terms of which QB’s “perceived” red flags appear to be the least concerning. It’s possible some of these red flags don’t even materialize. For example, maybe Allen’s completion percentage sucked because of his WR’s. Who knows? We will in a few years.

I think the least concerning red flags are Darnold's Hades07 : 4/8/2018 12:37 pm : link as they are theoretically correctable.



Baker isn't getting taller.



Rosen won't get less fragile.



Allen's accuracy issues won't be fixed with coaching, based on NFL history.

RE: Red Flags? TrueBlue56 : 4/8/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote:



If Phil Simms were evaluated by today's standards being thrown around on bbi, even after his second year in the league, he would be rated behind all three of the top prospects.



He was unable to stay healthy, a turn over machine, and had problems going through his progressions.



I guess if something is repeated enough it becomes reality in the eye of the fan base. But none of these quarterbacks are flawed to a point that they couldn't get better on the NFL level, just like Simms did.



By the way, go back and read the pre - draft stuff about a guy named Dan Marino.



Some red flags go away and others show their warts 10 times more at the NFL level.



Again, go back to Brian billick talking about Kyle boller. The ravens were desperate for a quarterback and scouted boller heavily. He had accuracy issues and because they were intent on drafting a quarterback they chalked up his inaccuracy to the talent around him. They kept excusing the red flags they saw and it bit them.



The browns, Broncos and jets have had a revolving door of 1st and 2nd round quarterbacks since 2004 (and are looking to draft another this year) because they have been fooling themselves with the "red flags" In comment 13904790 joeinpa said:Some red flags go away and others show their warts 10 times more at the NFL level.Again, go back to Brian billick talking about Kyle boller. The ravens were desperate for a quarterback and scouted boller heavily. He had accuracy issues and because they were intent on drafting a quarterback they chalked up his inaccuracy to the talent around him. They kept excusing the red flags they saw and it bit them.The browns, Broncos and jets have had a revolving door of 1st and 2nd round quarterbacks since 2004 (and are looking to draft another this year) because they have been fooling themselves with the "red flags"

RE: Eli's eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:40 pm : link

Quote: He's not done



I tend to agree, but I am feeling more and more like the Giants are taking a QB. Unless they are just holding out for the largest trade down offer they can get, which may be more lucrative on draft day. In comment 13904781 Tim in VA said:I tend to agree, but I am feeling more and more like the Giants are taking a QB. Unless they are just holding out for the largest trade down offer they can get, which may be more lucrative on draft day.

If Phil Simms had been evaluated by todays standards perhaps the wgenesis123 : 4/8/2018 12:40 pm : link Giants would have selected Joe Montana .

RE: If Phil Simms had been evaluated by todays standards perhaps the eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Giants would have selected Joe Montana .



I’m not sure Phil Simms would have had a very long career in issue NFL. The window of time these QB’s get to prove themselves has really narrowed, just the nature of the business I guess. Simms was not very good his first few years and had injury issues. It makes you wonder how many QB’s get bounced from the league or get designated as career backups in today’s league because they just didn’t get enough time to develop. We will see how he does this year, but Case Keenum may end up being a guy who was just a late bloomer. In comment 13904808 wgenesis123 said:I’m not sure Phil Simms would have had a very long career in issue NFL. The window of time these QB’s get to prove themselves has really narrowed, just the nature of the business I guess. Simms was not very good his first few years and had injury issues. It makes you wonder how many QB’s get bounced from the league or get designated as career backups in today’s league because they just didn’t get enough time to develop. We will see how he does this year, but Case Keenum may end up being a guy who was just a late bloomer.

RE: RE: If Phil Simms had been evaluated by todays standards perhaps the eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904808 wgenesis123 said:





Quote:





Giants would have selected Joe Montana .







I’m not sure Phil Simms would have had a very long career in issue NFL. The window of time these QB’s get to prove themselves has really narrowed, just the nature of the business I guess. Simms was not very good his first few years and had injury issues. It makes you wonder how many QB’s get bounced from the league or get designated as career backups in today’s league because they just didn’t get enough time to develop. We will see how he does this year, but Case Keenum may end up being a guy who was just a late bloomer.



Today’s NFL it should read in the first line, not issue In comment 13904818 eric2425ny said:Today’s NFL it should read in the first line, not issue

I understand the red flags joeinpa : 4/8/2018 12:46 pm : link And don t mean to minimize th OP s point. Just agree with the point that all prospects, especially quarterbacks, always have red flags.



Don t really have an opinion regarding whose red flags are least alarming.



Personally I would be pleased with any of the three quarterbacks as their pick.

Dan Orlovsky on radio yesterday talking QBs Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 12:47 pm : link Had a long drive back from Spring Break yesterday and listened to him go thru the QBs in the draft in pretty good detail.



While he didn't go into the "run out of the back of the end zone thing", here is what Dan had to say...



Rosen - thinks very highly of him. So polished with footwork/mechanics/thought process that he is convinced he worked very hard to get to where he is, and expect that would continue in NFL. Kind of laughed at idea that his lifestyle is a negative.



Darnold - would pick him first even though he has mechanical flaws. Mostly because he makes so many plays even with poor footwork (and other items) so imagine what he can do if improves on that.



Mayfield - downplays the stupid things he has done mostly because of the efforts he puts in on field being able to dispel the doubters since he was a walk-on twice. Says he is not a Manziel at all. A real leader.



Allen - really criticized him mostly for not being an "aware" QB when he gets to the LOS (versus the inaccuracies). Red flags with this guy at the next level.



Jackson - basically said good luck with him, as he is simply going to get hurt a lot in the NFL the way he makes plays

RE: Dan Orlovsky on radio yesterday talking QBs eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 12:54 pm : link

Quote: Had a long drive back from Spring Break yesterday and listened to him go thru the QBs in the draft in pretty good detail.



While he didn't go into the "run out of the back of the end zone thing", here is what Dan had to say...



Rosen - thinks very highly of him. So polished with footwork/mechanics/thought process that he is convinced he worked very hard to get to where he is, and expect that would continue in NFL. Kind of laughed at idea that his lifestyle is a negative.



Darnold - would pick him first even though he has mechanical flaws. Mostly because he makes so many plays even with poor footwork (and other items) so imagine what he can do if improves on that.



Mayfield - downplays the stupid things he has done mostly because of the efforts he puts in on field being able to dispel the doubters since he was a walk-on twice. Says he is not a Manziel at all. A real leader.



Allen - really criticized him mostly for not being an "aware" QB when he gets to the LOS (versus the inaccuracies). Red flags with this guy at the next level.



Jackson - basically said good luck with him, as he is simply going to get hurt a lot in the NFL the way he makes plays



Jackson scares me, QB’s that rely heavily on the run never stay healthy. He hasn’t done himself any favors having his mom act as his agent either. I heard the other day on NFL Radio that one team called him seven times and was unable to reach him. In comment 13904822 Jimmy Googs said:Jackson scares me, QB’s that rely heavily on the run never stay healthy. He hasn’t done himself any favors having his mom act as his agent either. I heard the other day on NFL Radio that one team called him seven times and was unable to reach him.

Said BleedBlue : 4/8/2018 12:57 pm : link From beginning forget Jackson. Wildly inaccurate will get hurt and he isn't even doing right things before draft. Hard pass.



Allen is intriguing but for me it's darnold or Rosen if we go QB.

I'd go

Darnold

Barkley

Rosen

As my top 3

RE: Mayfield being height-challenged DonnieD89 : 4/8/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: Short people...



"They got little hands

And little eyes

And they walk around

Tellin' great big lies

They got little noses

And tiny little teeth

They wear platform shoes

On their nasty little feet"



“They got little cars that go beep beep beep” In comment 13904780 Jimmy Googs said:“They got little cars that go beep beep beep”

They all have issues TMS : 4/8/2018 1:12 pm : link and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.

All I can think of is the song DonnieD89 : 4/8/2018 1:14 pm : link Walki Talki Man, when I think of Mayfield being chased down by the police. But unfortunately for Mayfield, he gets caught.

RE: Eli's Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: He's not done

He's 37. He will be done soon if he's not already. I don't understand how people remain in denial about this. Even if you want to believe that Reese/McAdoo contributed to wasting the last few years of Eli's prime, we don't get those years back.



Eli's age is not a red flag; it's an indisputable fact. Father Time is still undefeated. In comment 13904781 Tim in VA said:He's 37. He will be done soon if he's not already. I don't understand how people remain in denial about this. Even if you want to believe that Reese/McAdoo contributed to wasting the last few years of Eli's prime, we don't get those years back.Eli's age is not a red flag; it's an indisputable fact. Father Time is still undefeated.

RE: They all have issues Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.

Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?



It's not about next year. It's about the next decade. In comment 13904848 TMS said:Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?It's not about next year. It's about the next decade.

RE: RE: They all have issues Zepp : 4/8/2018 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904848 TMS said:





Quote:





and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.





Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?



It's not about next year. It's about the next decade.



And if you miss on this pick because you forced a QB pick and ignored these red flags then you are set back...for a decade.



Its not about setting yourself up for the next decade. Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW! In comment 13904947 Gatorade Dunk said:And if you miss on this pick because you forced a QB pick and ignored these red flags then you are set back...for a decade.Its not about setting yourself up for the next decade. Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW!

RE: RE: RE: They all have issues Milton : 4/8/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW! The draft is never about what is the quickest way to be able to compete now. In comment 13904953 Zepp said:The draft is never about what is the quickest way to be able to compete now.

Rosen's red flags are the least concerning Milton : 4/8/2018 3:11 pm : link You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.



On the other hand, Rosen isn't going to suddenly become less accurate. Rosen isn't going to forget how to take snaps from center and execute play-action. Rosen isn't going to all of a sudden become lazy and ill-prepared. And he isn't going to shrink in height.



Rosen is the only one of the four that doesn't require guesswork. He will be a great NFL QB because he has already demonstrated his ability to play the NFL game and play it at a high level. The other three are a roll of the dice.

Milton UConn4523 : 4/8/2018 3:16 pm : link I think that’s nuts. His concussion history, which is under such insane scrutiny in the NFL, will follow him his whole career. It’s easily the biggest red flag between him and Darnold, IMO.



1 hit can end anyone’s career but Darnold has the body type and a pretty clean injury sheet. In addition to the concussions if Rosen doesn’t bulk up his overall durability is also a concern.

RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning BleedBlue : 4/8/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.



On the other hand, Rosen isn't going to suddenly become less accurate. Rosen isn't going to forget how to take snaps from center and execute play-action. Rosen isn't going to all of a sudden become lazy and ill-prepared. And he isn't going to shrink in height.



Rosen is the only one of the four that doesn't require guesswork. He will be a great NFL QB because he has already demonstrated his ability to play the NFL game and play it at a high level. The other three are a roll of the dice.



I get you have a serious boner for Rosen but you're off base here.



1. His injury history is a MAJOR concern. Knee, shoulder, etc. He is fragile and takes big hits often. He also isn't overly mobile therefore he has less escape ability and takes more shots.



2. He makes some pretty poor choices. While he is definitely the best QB passing wise of the group, his decision making has been flawed on several occasions



Point being, he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest In comment 13904972 Milton said:I get you have a serious boner for Rosen but you're off base here.1. His injury history is a MAJOR concern. Knee, shoulder, etc. He is fragile and takes big hits often. He also isn't overly mobile therefore he has less escape ability and takes more shots.2. He makes some pretty poor choices. While he is definitely the best QB passing wise of the group, his decision making has been flawed on several occasionsPoint being, he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest

RE: RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904972 Milton said:





Quote:





You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.



On the other hand, Rosen isn't going to suddenly become less accurate. Rosen isn't going to forget how to take snaps from center and execute play-action. Rosen isn't going to all of a sudden become lazy and ill-prepared. And he isn't going to shrink in height.



Rosen is the only one of the four that doesn't require guesswork. He will be a great NFL QB because he has already demonstrated his ability to play the NFL game and play it at a high level. The other three are a roll of the dice.







I get you have a serious boner for Rosen but you're off base here.



1. His injury history is a MAJOR concern. Knee, shoulder, etc. He is fragile and takes big hits often. He also isn't overly mobile therefore he has less escape ability and takes more shots.



2. He makes some pretty poor choices. While he is definitely the best QB passing wise of the group, his decision making has been flawed on several occasions



Point being, he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest



Not trying to compare the two necessarily, but I remembered the last time I heard the media gushing about a certain QB being this amazing pure passer, etc. It was Ron Jaworski going on and on about how amazing Jay Cutler was and what a great career he would have. Well, he’s had a long career, but I would not call it a great one. The point is that we don’t really know shit about how good any of these guys will be in the NFL, and that includes all of these analyst geniuses. It’s a gamble no matter who you select. In comment 13904978 BleedBlue said:Not trying to compare the two necessarily, but I remembered the last time I heard the media gushing about a certain QB being this amazing pure passer, etc. It was Ron Jaworski going on and on about how amazing Jay Cutler was and what a great career he would have. Well, he’s had a long career, but I would not call it a great one. The point is that we don’t really know shit about how good any of these guys will be in the NFL, and that includes all of these analyst geniuses. It’s a gamble no matter who you select.

RE: RE: RE: They all have issues Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904947 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13904848 TMS said:





Quote:





and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.





Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?



It's not about next year. It's about the next decade.







And if you miss on this pick because you forced a QB pick and ignored these red flags then you are set back...for a decade.



Its not about setting yourself up for the next decade. Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW!

How are you set back for a decade? And newsflash: players at any position can bust and wash out.



The draft is not about now. That's a completely myopic (and incorrect) approach. In comment 13904953 Zepp said:How are you set back for a decade? And newsflash: players at any position can bust and wash out.The draft is not about now. That's a completely myopic (and incorrect) approach.

RE: RE: RE: RE: They all have issues eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904953 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13904947 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13904848 TMS said:





Quote:





and will have to sit for a couple of years. Want back in the mix now. We have Eli and Webb, a smart trade down from a strong position with a good draft could get us back next year.





Back to where? Losing in the wild card round?



It's not about next year. It's about the next decade.







And if you miss on this pick because you forced a QB pick and ignored these red flags then you are set back...for a decade.



Its not about setting yourself up for the next decade. Its about what is the quickest way to be able to compete NOW!





How are you set back for a decade? And newsflash: players at any position can bust and wash out.



The draft is not about now. That's a completely myopic (and incorrect) approach.



I think you are both right to some extent. The draft is really a combination of now and the future. If a coach has more than 2 consecutive losing seasons there’s a good chance he is gone. So it’s not like you can fold up shop and say ok great we will suck for two to three years now while this guy develops. The real question is how many years does Eli have left? Some think 2-3, some think 1, some think he is already done. Those in the 2-3 group clearly prefer a non QB pick. It’s all a matter of opinion. We will know which group Gettleman is in in a few weeks. In comment 13905010 Gatorade Dunk said:I think you are both right to some extent. The draft is really a combination of now and the future. If a coach has more than 2 consecutive losing seasons there’s a good chance he is gone. So it’s not like you can fold up shop and say ok great we will suck for two to three years now while this guy develops. The real question is how many years does Eli have left? Some think 2-3, some think 1, some think he is already done. Those in the 2-3 group clearly prefer a non QB pick. It’s all a matter of opinion. We will know which group Gettleman is in in a few weeks.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: They all have issues Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: I think you are both right to some extent. The draft is really a combination of now and the future. If a coach has more than 2 consecutive losing seasons there’s a good chance he is gone. So it’s not like you can fold up shop and say ok great we will suck for two to three years now while this guy develops. The real question is how many years does Eli have left? Some think 2-3, some think 1, some think he is already done. Those in the 2-3 group clearly prefer a non QB pick. It’s all a matter of opinion. We will know which group Gettleman is in in a few weeks.

2-3? There is no three, IMO. Eli has two years remaining on his contract and is 37 years old already. He'll be 39 at the end of his contract, assuming he plays out the entirety of it. The idea that he plays beyond this contract is based in hopeful fandom, but it's not especially likely.



He'll be the highest paid player in NFL history at that point, with two Super Bowl victories and two SB MVPs on his resume. I think he probably retires at the end of this contract (or even after this season, potentially).



Unless the Giants really don't feel good about any of the QB prospects available to them at #2, they'd be taking an enormous risk by passing up an opportunity for a seamless succession plan. In comment 13905015 eric2425ny said:2-3? There is no three, IMO. Eli has two years remaining on his contract and is 37 years old already. He'll be 39 at the end of his contract, assuming he plays out the entirety of it. The idea that he plays beyond this contract is based in hopeful fandom, but it's not especially likely.He'll be the highest paid player in NFL history at that point, with two Super Bowl victories and two SB MVPs on his resume. I think he probably retires at the end of this contract (or even after this season, potentially).Unless the Giants really don't feel good about any of the QB prospects available to them at #2, they'd be taking an enormous risk by passing up an opportunity for a seamless succession plan.

RE: Milton Milton : 4/8/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: I think that’s nuts. His concussion history, which is under such insane scrutiny in the NFL, will follow him his whole career. It’s easily the biggest red flag between him and Darnold, IMO. We only have limited information regarding Rosen's concussions and some of it is misinformation. I'll leave it to the Giants medical staff to determine whether there is enough cause for concern to actually downgrade him over it. Aaron Rodgers had two concussion in one season and almost had a third in 2010, but hasn't had any reported concussions since. And they weren't minor concussions. In one he said he went silver metallic in his left eye, in the other he was momentarily unconscious. And he took a hit to the head later that year which ultimately wasn't diagnosed as a concussion. But here we are eight years later and he is still playing. And he doesn't need the money. As for shoulder injuries, Rodgers has lost two seasons to them, including this past one. Are the Packers concerned about Rodgers's shoulder and head injuries? Of course they are! But it's not gonna stop them from making him the highest paid player in league history. So, everyone is going to pay lip service to their concern over Rosen's durability, but he will still be in every one's top five.



Quote: 1 hit can end anyone’s career but Darnold has the body type and a pretty clean injury sheet. He had injuries in high school, I think he broke a bone or two, I forget, nothing serious, but let's not pretend he is Iron Man. Quote: In addition to the concussions if Rosen doesn’t bulk up his overall durability is also a concern. At a lean mean 6'4" and 226lbs, Rosen is no tooth pick. He just turned 21 and will get bigger naturally, not to mention being in an NFL weight program. He was a 19-year old when he suffered the shoulder injury, which turned out to be more minor than originally feared. He had no high school injuries that I know of and he went injury free as the 18-year old freshman starting QB for UCLA. If injuries were gonna be a chronic thing for him, don't you think that would've been his most vulnerable year--as a skinny kid just out of high school facing off against some fourth and fifth year seniors in the Pac-12?

p.s.--And who were the two young QBs who went down with torn ACLs this year? Hint: it was the mobile QBs who could make plays outside the pocket. In comment 13904977 UConn4523 said:We only have limited information regarding Rosen's concussions and some of it is misinformation. I'll leave it to the Giants medical staff to determine whether there is enough cause for concern to actually downgrade him over it. Aaron Rodgers had two concussion in one season and almost had a third in 2010, but hasn't had any reported concussions since. And they weren't minor concussions. In one he said he went silver metallic in his left eye, in the other he was momentarily unconscious. And he took a hit to the head later that year which ultimately wasn't diagnosed as a concussion. But here we are eight years later and he is still playing. And he doesn't need the money. As for shoulder injuries, Rodgers has lost two seasons to them, including this past one. Are the Packers concerned about Rodgers's shoulder and head injuries? Of course they are! But it's not gonna stop them from making him the highest paid player in league history. So, everyone is going to pay lip service to their concern over Rosen's durability, but he will still be in every one's top five.He had injuries in high school, I think he broke a bone or two, I forget, nothing serious, but let's not pretend he is Iron Man.At a lean mean 6'4" and 226lbs, Rosen is no tooth pick. He just turned 21 and will get bigger naturally, not to mention being in an NFL weight program. He was a 19-year old when he suffered the shoulder injury, which turned out to be more minor than originally feared. He had no high school injuries that I know of and he went injury free as the 18-year old freshman starting QB for UCLA. If injuries were gonna be a chronic thing for him, don't you think that would've been his most vulnerable year--as a skinny kid just out of high school facing off against some fourth and fifth year seniors in the Pac-12?p.s.--And who were the two young QBs who went down with torn ACLs this year? Hint: it was the mobile QBs who could make plays outside the pocket.

RE: RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning Milton : 4/8/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote:

I get you have a serious boner for Rosen. It's actually really quite jovial.

Quote: he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest I agree that he isn't a perfect prospect and I accept that his injury history is one reason for that, but I stand by my comments above. And regardless of their injury history, nobody is a sure thing when it comes to the transition from college to the NFL, but Rosen seems to have all of the attributes to assure success: he is both football smart and book smart, he has a tremendous work ethic, he loves to compete, loves to learn, and he craves outside approval/admiration/respect. Couple all that with his natural talent and it's hard to imagine him not succeeding at a very high level. In comment 13904978 BleedBlue said:It's actually really quite jovial.I agree that he isn't a perfect prospect and I accept that his injury history is one reason for that, but I stand by my comments above. And regardless of their injury history, nobody is a sure thing when it comes to the transition from college to the NFL, but Rosen seems to have all of the attributes to assure success: he is both football smart and book smart, he has a tremendous work ethic, he loves to compete, loves to learn, and he craves outside approval/admiration/respect. Couple all that with his natural talent and it's hard to imagine him not succeeding at a very high level.

RE: RE: RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 5:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904978 BleedBlue said:





Quote:







I get you have a serious boner for Rosen.



It's actually really quite jovial.





Quote:





he isn't a perfect prospect(none are) but I think you're down playing his injury history big time and I also think you are down playing his other major flaw. Again Imo, best pure passer available but he has red flags that are just as big as every other. The injury one for me, could be the biggest



I agree that he isn't a perfect prospect and I accept that his injury history is one reason for that, but I stand by my comments above. And regardless of their injury history, nobody is a sure thing when it comes to the transition from college to the NFL, but Rosen seems to have all of the attributes to assure success: he is both football smart and book smart, he has a tremendous work ethic, he loves to compete, loves to learn, and he craves outside approval/admiration/respect. Couple all that with his natural talent and it's hard to imagine him not succeeding at a very high level.



The guy might end up being really good. Outside of the typical concerns with him that have been discussed at length on here I was really taken aback, as were many others, by his former coach saying he would draft Darnold over Rosen. I don’t think I have ever seen that happen before. In comment 13905076 Milton said:The guy might end up being really good. Outside of the typical concerns with him that have been discussed at length on here I was really taken aback, as were many others, by his former coach saying he would draft Darnold over Rosen. I don’t think I have ever seen that happen before.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning Milton : 4/8/2018 5:18 pm : link

Quote: Outside of the typical concerns with him that have been discussed at length on here I was really taken aback, as were many others, by his former coach saying he would draft Darnold over Rosen. I don’t think I have ever seen that happen before. That's not what he said. He thinks Rosen is the better QB, but Darnold would be the better fit in Cleveland. And then he listed a bunch of reasons that were an insult to everyone involved including the city itself. And he was trying to be helpful, that's the funniest part of all. In comment 13905084 eric2425ny said:That's not what he said. He thinks Rosen is the better QB, but Darnold would be the better fit in Cleveland. And then he listed a bunch of reasons that were an insult to everyone involved including the city itself. And he was trying to be helpful, that's the funniest part of all.

I think Rosen will be a good NFL QB George from PA : 4/8/2018 5:28 pm : link just feel he will have a short career. can not pin point it....maybe its the concussions.



Darnold is the most likely Franchise QB in NYC imo....in this class.



Baker will have a better career outside of NY microscope.



Allen is riskiest





Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 5:34 pm : link The only thing that is odd to me, and I’m not trying to be disrespectful of anyone’s opinions, but it seems like there is this massive love for Rosen amongst many on this site. Almost every analyst I have seen seems to think Darnold, Allen, and even Mayfield may be better prospects. Not saying that I necessarily agree with that, but still. The biggest concern I have is the bad hits he takes and the fact that he doesn’t really fit the mold of the “new” NFL QB. Guys that are somewhat mobile, and can throw in the pocket or on the run. From everything I have seen and read, Rosen is a pocket guy. All this talk about Eli not being able to throw from a “dirty pocket”, etc is going to be the same problem for Rosen (I still think Macadoo was a clown and the comment was bullshit, but let’s pretend it was legit for a second).

RE: Rosen Milton : 4/8/2018 5:43 pm : link

Quote: Almost every analyst I have seen seems to think Darnold, Allen, and even Mayfield may be better prospects. Don't go by the analysts you see, go by the analysts you read. The ones who appear on TV all have agents and are pushing the CAA narrative (CAA represents Allen and Darnold). If you look at what the analysts who don't have agents say, the rankings are quite different, with Rosen the favorite. In comment 13905105 eric2425ny said:Don't go by the analysts you see, go by the analysts you read. The ones who appear on TV all have agents and are pushing the CAA narrative (CAA represents Allen and Darnold). If you look at what the analysts who don't have agents say, the rankings are quite different, with Rosen the favorite.

RE: RE: Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 5:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905105 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





Almost every analyst I have seen seems to think Darnold, Allen, and even Mayfield may be better prospects.



Don't go by the analysts you see, go by the analysts you read. The ones who appear on TV all have agents and are pushing the CAA narrative (CAA represents Allen and Darnold). If you look at what the analysts who don't have agents say, the rankings are quite different, with Rosen the favorite.



You must really like this guy, I think you will be disappointed on draft day, but you never know. In comment 13905118 Milton said:You must really like this guy, I think you will be disappointed on draft day, but you never know.

RE: RE: Milton Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 5:48 pm : link It's the concussions. Not the shoulder - the concussions. Some people are more susceptible to concussions than others, and Rosen may very well be part of the former.

Concussions Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 5:52 pm : link Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905126 eric2425ny said:





Quote:







You must really like this guy, I think you will be disappointed on draft day, but you never know.



Well there's a lot at stake if you're a longtime Giants fan and you believe Rosen will be a great QB. If you have the time and the interest, it's worth watching the below four videos from Matt Waldman (the first two are from last year, the bottom two are from a couple months ago)...



Rosen: play action and pocket



Rosen: eye discipline and patience



Rosen: Footwork



Rosen: Vertical Game



His skill set isn’t the issue, it’s his fragility. In comment 13905149 Milton said:His skill set isn’t the issue, it’s his fragility.

Milton UConn4523 : 4/8/2018 6:17 pm : link so now Rosen’s concussion history isn’t as bad as reported and all misinformation? Come on dude.



You are crossing the obsession line at this point. Every point against Rosen has a counter point that makes it seem like he’s the best QB prospect to ever hit the NFL instead of actually having legitimate red flags.



I’m on board if he’s he pick as we’d have to assume our medical team is fine with the risk. But until that happens, his health is a massive red flag that can’t be swept under he rug or just glossed over.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Rosen Milton : 4/8/2018 6:17 pm : link

Quote:

His skill set isn’t the issue, it’s his fragility. He doesn't deserve the china doll label. He's had injuries, but it's overplayed to say he is injury prone. We've been spoiled by Eli. In comment 13905176 eric2425ny said:He doesn't deserve the china doll label. He's had injuries, but it's overplayed to say he is injury prone. We've been spoiled by Eli.

RE: Milton eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 6:19 pm : link

Quote: so now Rosen’s concussion history isn’t as bad as reported and all misinformation? Come on dude.



You are crossing the obsession line at this point. Every point against Rosen has a counter point that makes it seem like he’s the best QB prospect to ever hit the NFL instead of actually having legitimate red flags.



I’m on board if he’s he pick as we’d have to assume our medical team is fine with the risk. But until that happens, his health is a massive red flag that can’t be swept under he rug or just glossed over.



Well said In comment 13905179 UConn4523 said:Well said

I don’t think you have to be “spoiled by Eli” UConn4523 : 4/8/2018 6:21 pm : link to point out health risks of a QB. My friends who are Jets fans have the same thoughts on Rosen’s health. It’s not some bullshit label, he’s had them, he’s missed a lot of time, and I’d say it’s possible, if not lkkely he’s had more concussions than what’s reported, not less.

RE: I don’t think you have to be “spoiled by Eli” eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 6:36 pm : link

Quote: to point out health risks of a QB. My friends who are Jets fans have the same thoughts on Rosen’s health. It’s not some bullshit label, he’s had them, he’s missed a lot of time, and I’d say it’s possible, if not lkkely he’s had more concussions than what’s reported, not less.



Exactly, let’s play out this scenario. The Giants draft Rosen. He throws some great passes and has a good season or two, takes a hit from DeMarcus Lawrence, gets a concussion and then decides to retire two or three years into his career. Then we are totally screwed and in s worse position than we are in right now. That’s why I don’t want them to draft Rosen. In comment 13905186 UConn4523 said:Exactly, let’s play out this scenario. The Giants draft Rosen. He throws some great passes and has a good season or two, takes a hit from DeMarcus Lawrence, gets a concussion and then decides to retire two or three years into his career. Then we are totally screwed and in s worse position than we are in right now. That’s why I don’t want them to draft Rosen.

How does that put us in a worse situation Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 6:45 pm : link than right now?



Lets not be so dramatic...

RE: How does that put us in a worse situation eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 6:53 pm : link

Quote: than right now?



Lets not be so dramatic...



Because we have the #2 pick, and hopefully won’t be in that position again in three years, which would make it difficult to draft another high end QB. In comment 13905204 Jimmy Googs said:Because we have the #2 pick, and hopefully won’t be in that position again in three years, which would make it difficult to draft another high end QB.

I think a lot of people better start thinking its more likley Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 7:06 pm : link that we go thru a few QBs before finding another guy who turns into a pro like Eli.



I like Rosen and think he will be a very good NFL QB, but even saying that, we would be more than fortunate to find a 2-time Super Bowl winning QB with this pick.



Keeping it real...



RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning Eman11 : 4/8/2018 7:07 pm : link

Quote: You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.







Yes it's also entirely possible his injury history follows him to the NFL and is just as bad if not worse than it was in college.



It's also entirely possible I win the Powerball next week. Point is, anything is possible and no one has said the others are immune to injury. Just that Rosen has a history of it and missing serious time, while the others sans Allen a few games senior year haven't had that history.



Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and I for one want the Giants to steer well clear of Rosen because of his injury history, and inability to play in or finish a lot of games.



No way in hell I want to go from an iron man like Eli to him. In comment 13904972 Milton said:Yes it's also entirely possible his injury history follows him to the NFL and is just as bad if not worse than it was in college.It's also entirely possible I win the Powerball next week. Point is, anything is possible and no one has said the others are immune to injury. Just that Rosen has a history of it and missing serious time, while the others sans Allen a few games senior year haven't had that history.Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and I for one want the Giants to steer well clear of Rosen because of his injury history, and inability to play in or finish a lot of games.No way in hell I want to go from an iron man like Eli to him.

RE: Concussions Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?



Anybody know?



I don't, but if the answer is no, or nobody knows, can we dial down the concussion thing for the next few weeks please... In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:Anybody know?I don't, but if the answer is no, or nobody knows, can we dial down the concussion thing for the next few weeks please...

RE: RE: Rosen's red flags are the least concerning eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 7:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13904972 Milton said:





Quote:





You may feel that Rosen is the most likely to lose time via injury, but it's not like the others are immune from injury. In fact, it's entirely possible that Rosen will be the most injury-free of all of them throughout his NFL career.











Yes it's also entirely possible his injury history follows him to the NFL and is just as bad if not worse than it was in college.



It's also entirely possible I win the Powerball next week. Point is, anything is possible and no one has said the others are immune to injury. Just that Rosen has a history of it and missing serious time, while the others sans Allen a few games senior year haven't had that history.



Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and I for one want the Giants to steer well clear of Rosen because of his injury history, and inability to play in or finish a lot of games.



No way in hell I want to go from an iron man like Eli to him.



Exactly In comment 13905218 Eman11 said:Exactly

RE: Concussions Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 7:40 pm : link

Quote: Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?

There is a very valid school of thought that suggests that certain people are more prone to concussions than others. This is consistent with any other sort of injury, so there's no reason to dismiss it out of hand. If that's the case, Rosen isn't just a current risk; he may well be a permanent risk.



I like Rosen a lot as a QB, but he may well lack the one ability we've grown to take for granted with Eli: availability. In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:There is a very valid school of thought that suggests that certain people are more prone to concussions than others. This is consistent with any other sort of injury, so there's no reason to dismiss it out of hand. If that's the case, Rosen isn't just a current risk; he may well be a permanent risk.I like Rosen a lot as a QB, but he may well lack the one ability we've grown to take for granted with Eli: availability.

Rosen GoBlue6599 : 4/8/2018 8:05 pm : link Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo

Josh Rosen GoBlue6599 : 4/8/2018 8:05 pm : link Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo

RE: Josh Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 8:26 pm : link

Quote: Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo



How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.



In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.

RE: RE: Josh Rosen Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.



Is Rodgers a better QB from a skills perspective (presumably putting injuries aside) than Eli? Probably? I stopped reading there.



I guess it's a fundamental disagreement, but I can't see how anyone chooses Eli over Rodgers. And that's not intended as an insult to Eli. In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:Is Rodgers a better QB from a skills perspective (presumably putting injuries aside) than Eli? Probably? I stopped reading there.I guess it's a fundamental disagreement, but I can't see how anyone chooses Eli over Rodgers. And that's not intended as an insult to Eli.

RE: RE: Josh Rosen Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.



Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.



Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. It IS a skills competition. One that Eli won, twice. In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. Ita skills competition. One that Eli won, twice.

RE: RE: Josh Rosen GoBlue6599 : 4/8/2018 9:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.



Probably? Aaron Rogers is clearly better then Eli...

In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:Probably? Aaron Rogers is clearly better then Eli...

RE: RE: RE: Josh Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.







Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.



Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. It IS a skills competition. One that Eli won, twice.



The Giants not winning the last few years has very little to do with Eli, he’s had one of the worst lines in the league for a while now and no RB worth a crap in years. The guy was throwing to replacement league level players the second half of last season. Yes, you have to obviously have skills to be a good NFL QB, but durability is huge which is why Rosen seems like a bad idea. Eli wasn’t the best QB in the league in either of the years the Giants won the SB. He was durable and clutch when it mattered most. In comment 13905331 Gatorade Dunk said:The Giants not winning the last few years has very little to do with Eli, he’s had one of the worst lines in the league for a while now and no RB worth a crap in years. The guy was throwing to replacement league level players the second half of last season. Yes, you have to obviously have skills to be a good NFL QB, but durability is huge which is why Rosen seems like a bad idea. Eli wasn’t the best QB in the league in either of the years the Giants won the SB. He was durable and clutch when it mattered most.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Josh Rosen Gatorade Dunk : 4/8/2018 9:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905331 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.







Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.



Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. It IS a skills competition. One that Eli won, twice.







The Giants not winning the last few years has very little to do with Eli, he’s had one of the worst lines in the league for a while now and no RB worth a crap in years. The guy was throwing to replacement league level players the second half of last season. Yes, you have to obviously have skills to be a good NFL QB, but durability is huge which is why Rosen seems like a bad idea. Eli wasn’t the best QB in the league in either of the years the Giants won the SB. He was durable and clutch when it mattered most.

And yet, he's 37 now. We don't get those wasted years back. That's reality. In comment 13905371 eric2425ny said:And yet, he's 37 now. We don't get those wasted years back. That's reality.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Josh Rosen eric2425ny : 4/8/2018 9:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13905371 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 13905331 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13905299 eric2425ny said:





Quote:





In comment 13905271 GoBlue6599 said:





Quote:





Josh Rosen is the best QB in this draft.. if our medical staff oks it we should run to the podium

Big Ben and Rogers missed games would you pass on one of them..

Rosen has that type of potential Imo







How many Super Bowls has Rogers won? Would probably have more rings if he could stay healthy. Is he a better QB than Eli from a skills perspective (overall career), probably. But Eli never misses a game and is clutch. If you put two QB’s in front of me and said one will put up crazy stats and will miss 10% of his games, and the other will put up 75% if they guys statistical production and miss little to no time I’ll take the second guy all day long. Durability wins championships in the NFL, it’s not a skills competition.







Durability, in Eli's case, has never won a playoff game except for the two Super Bowl runs. Durability has led to a barely above .500 record. Durability has led to missing the playoffs in nearly half of Eli's seasons. Durability has led to leading the NFL in interceptions and fumbles during Eli's career.



Excellence wins championships, not durability. Eli was superb during the two Super Bowl runs of his career, and there's no taking that away from him. But durability wasn't the key factor other than him surviving those eight games. It IS a skills competition. One that Eli won, twice.







The Giants not winning the last few years has very little to do with Eli, he’s had one of the worst lines in the league for a while now and no RB worth a crap in years. The guy was throwing to replacement league level players the second half of last season. Yes, you have to obviously have skills to be a good NFL QB, but durability is huge which is why Rosen seems like a bad idea. Eli wasn’t the best QB in the league in either of the years the Giants won the SB. He was durable and clutch when it mattered most.





And yet, he's 37 now. We don't get those wasted years back. That's reality.



Agree, and not saying we shouldn’t take a QB. But if you want Rosen, you better hope Webb ends up being good because you are probably going to be seeing a lot of him. In comment 13905396 Gatorade Dunk said:Agree, and not saying we shouldn’t take a QB. But if you want Rosen, you better hope Webb ends up being good because you are probably going to be seeing a lot of him.

Thanks GD. I still lean towards drafting Rosen #2 if he is there Jimmy Googs : 4/8/2018 9:51 pm : link notwithstanding the concussions.



Not saying its not a risk...just suggesting he is the goods and I still move forward with him.

RE: Concussions Milton : 12:27 am : link

Quote: Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before? According to research, he is only more susceptible if he had a recent concussion. After a sufficient amount of time, he returns to his baseline level of risk. Given a year or two behind Eli, his risk should be no greater than any of the others. And given a year or two in the weight room, he will be in better condition to withstand the punishment of the NFL. In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:According to research, he is only more susceptible if he had a recent concussion. After a sufficient amount of time, he returns to his baseline level of risk. Given a year or two behind Eli, his risk should be no greater than any of the others. And given a year or two in the weight room, he will be in better condition to withstand the punishment of the NFL.

RE: RE: Concussions .McL. : 3:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?



According to research, he is only more susceptible if he had a recent concussion. After a sufficient amount of time, he returns to his baseline level of risk. Given a year or two behind Eli, his risk should be no greater than any of the others. And given a year or two in the weight room, he will be in better condition to withstand the punishment of the NFL.



This is mostly true.

Each concussions raises the risk, but the increase is small with the first 3 or so (as long as they are spread out)

After the first 3 or so, the curve starts getting steeper and the risk of additional concussions starts going up fast. Somewhere around 7 or 8 its VERY risky. In comment 13905663 Milton said:This is mostly true.Each concussions raises the risk, but the increase is small with the first 3 or so (as long as they are spread out)After the first 3 or so, the curve starts getting steeper and the risk of additional concussions starts going up fast. Somewhere around 7 or 8 its VERY risky.

RE: RE: RE: Concussions .McL. : 3:52 am : link

Quote: In comment 13905663 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13905132 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Is a human more susceptible to get a concussion if they have had one before?



According to research, he is only more susceptible if he had a recent concussion. After a sufficient amount of time, he returns to his baseline level of risk. Given a year or two behind Eli, his risk should be no greater than any of the others. And given a year or two in the weight room, he will be in better condition to withstand the punishment of the NFL.







This is mostly true.

Each concussions raises the risk, but the increase is small with the first 3 or so (as long as they are spread out)

After the first 3 or so, the curve starts getting steeper and the risk of additional concussions starts going up fast. Somewhere around 7 or 8 its VERY risky.



Here is a link that makes it even more serious than I suggested above... The key number is still 3 though.



https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/news/20031118/one-concussion-increases-risk-of-more#1



Quote: Players with a history of three or more previous concussions were three times more likely to have a concussion within the season than those without a history of a concussion.



Regarding recent concussions increasing the risk:

Quote: Of the 12 within-season repeat concussions, 92% occurred within 10 days of the first injury, and 75% occurred within seven days of the first injury. In comment 13905686 .McL. said:Here is a link that makes it even more serious than I suggested above... The key number is still 3 though.Regarding recent concussions increasing the risk: