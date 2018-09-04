NFLN: Fully expect Josh Allen to go 1 twostepgiants : 4/9/2018 11:01 pm

@Marcus_Mosher

Just now on NFL Network, @MoveTheSticks said that "people that know people inside the Browns" fully expect Josh Allen to be the pick at No.1.

7:35 PM · Apr 9, 2018





Here is a full article by Browns Wire from USA Today on it



If we believe the rumors then: Giants go Darnold?

- ( Marcus Mosher@Marcus_MosherJust now on NFL Network, @MoveTheSticks said that "people that know people inside the Browns" fully expect Josh Allen to be the pick at No.1.7:35 PM · Apr 9, 2018Here is a full article by Browns Wire from USA Today on itIf we believe the rumors then: Giants go Darnold? Article - ( New Window

Also twostepgiants : 4/9/2018 11:02 pm : link This comes in addition to a report from SI’s Peter King and the MMQB, in which King said that one of Dorsey’s friends believes that he will select Josh Allen with the first overall pick.

I refuse to get excited bceagle05 : 4/9/2018 11:03 pm : link until they open negotiations with him. Do it, Cleveland! Hand us Darnold on a silver platter.

Would love for this to actually happen LI NHB : 4/9/2018 11:08 pm : link But I just can't imagine it coming to fruition.



A little over two weeks to go until the draft blueblood : 4/9/2018 11:11 pm : link officially known as "LYING SEASON"... I wouldnt believe anything anyone says right now..

As Long As Cleveland Doesn't Take Barkley At Number 1 Overall Trainmaster : 4/9/2018 11:11 pm : link and the Giants take Barkley at 2nd overall; all will be good.



I'd love for the Giants to be able to trade down and still get Barkley (maybe make the Jets trade up to 2nd overall and give up a 2018 and 2019 pick).

Lot of people on this Allen-to-Cleveland bandwagon bceagle05 : 4/9/2018 11:16 pm : link including our very own JonC. That's encouraging.

RE: As Long As Cleveland Doesn't Take Barkley At Number 1 Overall NYSports1 : 4/9/2018 11:47 pm : link

Quote: and the Giants take Barkley at 2nd overall; all will be good.



I'd love for the Giants to be able to trade down and still get Barkley (maybe make the Jets trade up to 2nd overall and give up a 2018 and 2019 pick).



You must be on that good stuff if you think any RB is going #2 and the Giants having shot at Rosen and Darnold will allow the Jets to take their choice at 3 and have the franchise qb...I hope your best friend Barkely can throw the ball as well because drafting anything but a qb with second pick is career suicide for DG In comment 13907293 Trainmaster said:You must be on that good stuff if you think any RB is going #2 and the Giants having shot at Rosen and Darnold will allow the Jets to take their choice at 3 and have the franchise qb...I hope your best friend Barkely can throw the ball as well because drafting anything but a qb with second pick is career suicide for DG

I suppose I’m the only one that would like to see DonQuixote : 4/9/2018 11:49 pm : link Allen be a Giant, but I’m also cool with Darnold, Rosen, Barkley, or Chubb. Great choice to make!

. arcarsenal : 4/9/2018 11:51 pm : link Just a guess on my end...



But here's what I think NYG are going to do:



If CLE takes Allen, they'll draft Darnold.



If they draft Darnold, NYG will take Barkley.



Slight chance they will entertain trade offers if they get a juicy one - but if Darnold is there @ 2, I have a feeling that's who they want.



This is just my feel and 0.02 - I could be completely wrong but we'll see.

Is Darnold worth a #2? Route 9 : 4/9/2018 11:54 pm : link From what I've seen of him he doesn't look that good



(No. I don't watch college football. Please educate me.)

Allen goes 1 KWALL2 : 12:24 am : link Rosen goes 2.



Or Rosen 1st and Allen next. That’s the way it will go.



RE: Is Darnold worth a #2? arcarsenal : 12:29 am : link

Quote: From what I've seen of him he doesn't look that good



(No. I don't watch college football. Please educate me.)



He certainly has good qualities. He has ideal QB size, pretty good athleticism for a guy his size - he's a competitor. Not pinpoint accurate, but accurate enough - can make all NFL throws. Has a very even demeanor. He doesn't seem to get shaken up by a negative play or a mistake (I've said many times that he reminds me of Eli a lot in this regard)



The concerns with Darnold are the turnovers. Way too many fumbles and INT's (again.. reminds me of Eli)



Also don't love the mechanics. He has a wind up type throw and a long release. Rosen's mechanics by comparison are much more polished.



Also the team - it's no secret that SC QB's haven't fared well in recent history.



From Leinart to Sanchez to Matt Barkley.... all of these guys were fairly highly touted prospects. None panned out.



The offense they run is basically all out of the gun, so he doesn't have much experience under center.



I personally feel Rosen is the better player. But the injury concerns there are real.



Darnold is like a moose. He'll be more durable in the NFL and has the body type to withstand taking some hits.



I won't be mad if we take him - but there's definitely bust potential. He's not can't miss.



Love the intangibles and think he can absolutely handle New York and the expectations and all that. But I'm still a bit iffy on the player



I do think Darnold is safer than Allen, FWIW. In comment 13907314 Route 9 said:He certainly has good qualities. He has ideal QB size, pretty good athleticism for a guy his size - he's a competitor. Not pinpoint accurate, but accurate enough - can make all NFL throws. Has a very even demeanor. He doesn't seem to get shaken up by a negative play or a mistake (I've said many times that he reminds me of Eli a lot in this regard)The concerns with Darnold are the turnovers. Way too many fumbles and INT's (again.. reminds me of Eli)Also don't love the mechanics. He has a wind up type throw and a long release. Rosen's mechanics by comparison are much more polished.Also the team - it's no secret that SC QB's haven't fared well in recent history.From Leinart to Sanchez to Matt Barkley.... all of these guys were fairly highly touted prospects. None panned out.The offense they run is basically all out of the gun, so he doesn't have much experience under center.I personally feel Rosen is the better player. But the injury concerns there are real.Darnold is like a moose. He'll be more durable in the NFL and has the body type to withstand taking some hits.I won't be mad if we take him - but there's definitely bust potential. He's not can't miss.Love the intangibles and think he can absolutely handle New York and the expectations and all that. But I'm still a bit iffy on the playerI do think Darnold is safer than Allen, FWIW.

. arcarsenal : 12:34 am : link One other thing I like about Darnold - he showed at the collegiate level that he's adept at progressing through his reads. He's good at looking safeties off and has good QB vision.

Watched every game of Darnold’s the last 2 years... Toastt34 : 12:52 am : link There is no question he can handle NY. His personality reminds me so much of Eli’s. I’ve said this before but USC was vastly overrated this season from a talent and experience perspective on offense. Aside from Ronald Jones, and arguably Deontay Burnett, there was borderline NFL talent. The offensive line was a joke and the coaching leaves a lot to be desired. He carried that team to the Cotton Bowl this season. Look at how electric he was in 2016 with a decent cast around him. Go get him and I know Giant fans will fall in love with this guy. I really believe he’s got some magic in him.

This has been out there for a while UberAlias : 2:16 am : link And a growing list of respected folks putting their name to it. This is following many reports that it’s down to Darnold and Allen., and the team has already said it will be a QB. I believe the Browns are meeting with him later this week. It would not be shocking to see it become all but done soon folllowing.

Cool. Thank you for the information. Route 9 : 2:46 am : link This is the first year I've read hardly any mock drafts or data on players. More like zero.

Everyone has their opinions. Mike from SI : 2:56 am : link My semi-educated one is that Darnold reminds me of Romo--but with more low leverage turnovers and less of a chance to choke every time in high leverage situations. Rosen reminds me of injury-prone Peyton Manning.



Does that sound right to people?



I feel like Allen could go many different ways, which is why I don't want him. Mayfield could be a less-talented Brees or Wilson, which...hey, not bad, but I'd probably prefer Saquon.



My ranking is: Rosen, Darnold, Mayfield, Allen.

If true jtgiants : 3:16 am : link Giants go Darnold. Again, from what I have said from beginning, the only qb giants will take is darnold

Kwall jtgiants : 3:21 am : link Are you saying giants trade pick to someone who takes Rosen? Giants won't take rosen. Do you disagree? Just looking for clarity. Thx

I am getting tired of this merry go round George from PA : 5:25 am : link Darnold - Rosen - Barkley - Chubb - Trade down- Repeat



I think the 1st is one of the above...great!



Now, the next 3 picks (more, if they traded down) is key to a successful year, imo.



I can't see the Giants LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:23 am : link passing on Darnold.



Just a feeling, but I've felt for a while that Darnold is the only QB they would take at 2.

Yes, it is "lying season", but no reason for Cleveland to do so ZogZerg : 6:31 am : link When Giants pass on Darnold and take Rosen, BBI is going to have a complete melt down;)!

You Darnold guys are going to cry NikkiMac : 6:32 am : link When the Giants select Josh Rosen



I believe Colin when he says the owners flying to LA to



Interview Rosen with 8 man contingency was a big tell



And Mara sent Jerry Reese out to see him before he got fired.......

RE: You Darnold guys are going to cry Emil : 6:37 am : link

Quote: When the Giants select Josh Rosen



I believe Colin when he says the owners flying to LA to



Interview Rosen with 8 man contingency was a big tell



And Mara sent Jerry Reese out to see him before he got fired.......



Maybe but Mara didn’t fly to LA. That was misreported. Tisch was there but Mara was not. In comment 13907357 NikkiMac said:Maybe but Mara didn’t fly to LA. That was misreported. Tisch was there but Mara was not.

RE: Watched every game of Darnold’s the last 2 years... NikkiMac : 6:38 am : link

Quote: There is no question he can handle NY. His personality reminds me so much of Eli’s. I’ve said this before but USC was vastly overrated this season from a talent and experience perspective on offense. Aside from Ronald Jones, and arguably Deontay Burnett, there was borderline NFL talent. The offensive line was a joke and the coaching leaves a lot to be desired. He carried that team to the Cotton Bowl this season. Look at how electric he was in 2016 with a decent cast around him. Go get him and I know Giant fans will fall in love with this guy. I really believe he’s got some magic in him.



If only he could be like a magician and hold on to that football from the pocket.....he’s going to need it in the pros when he gets stamped a fumbler NFL players will be coming after him hard in the pocket....... In comment 13907326 Toastt34 said:If only he could be like a magician and hold on to that football from the pocket.....he’s going to need it in the pros when he gets stamped a fumbler NFL players will be coming after him hard in the pocket.......

From a business standpoint SHO'NUFF : 6:39 am : link with OBJ and Barkley...we would no doubt be #1 in merchandise sales and double up on a whole new generation of Giants fans. This could prove to be more valuable in the long run.

RE: RE: You Darnold guys are going to cry Big Rick in FL : 6:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907357 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





When the Giants select Josh Rosen



I believe Colin when he says the owners flying to LA to



Interview Rosen with 8 man contingency was a big tell



And Mara sent Jerry Reese out to see him before he got fired.......







Maybe but Mara didn’t fly to LA. That was misreported. Tisch was there but Mara was not.



I don't think so. Josh Rosen is the one that said he was at dinner. In comment 13907358 Emil said:I don't think so. Josh Rosen is the one that said he was at dinner.

RE: Also NikkiMac : 6:45 am : link

Quote: This comes in addition to a report from SI’s Peter King and the MMQB, in which King said that one of Dorsey’s friends believes that he will select Josh Allen with the first overall pick.



Two step this was predicted by the 2 sports announcers at the



Wyoming bowl game last year they were saying all game that they thought he was going to Cleveland so I’m not surprised..... In comment 13907281 twostepgiants said:Two step this was predicted by the 2 sports announcers at theWyoming bowl game last year they were saying all game that they thought he was going to Cleveland so I’m not surprised.....

RE: From a business standpoint Zepp : 6:50 am : link

Quote: with OBJ and Barkley...we would no doubt be #1 in merchandise sales and double up on a whole new generation of Giants fans. This could prove to be more valuable in the long run.



If DG wants to go safe and compete now this is the move. Taking a QB here could be career suicide because the team will be tops mediocre until the QB is ready and if the QB busts its over for DG. The NFL is not a 5 year wait and see. DG very well knows that if they don't compete now his job is in jeopardy.



Again this is not madden where you can be patient and this is not fantasy football where you draft need. This is the Not For Long league and if you mess around drafting insurance policies, which is pretty much what drafting a QB at 2 is doing, then you're putting a lot of faith that the QB you get will be a franchise QB and not in 2-3 years possibly next year.



The right move is to draft Barkley, compete for the playoffs the next 2 years with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and develop Webb. Win-Win-Win. In comment 13907360 SHO'NUFF said:If DG wants to go safe and compete now this is the move. Taking a QB here could be career suicide because the team will be tops mediocre until the QB is ready and if the QB busts its over for DG. The NFL is not a 5 year wait and see. DG very well knows that if they don't compete now his job is in jeopardy.Again this is not madden where you can be patient and this is not fantasy football where you draft need. This is the Not For Long league and if you mess around drafting insurance policies, which is pretty much what drafting a QB at 2 is doing, then you're putting a lot of faith that the QB you get will be a franchise QB and not in 2-3 years possibly next year.The right move is to draft Barkley, compete for the playoffs the next 2 years with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and develop Webb. Win-Win-Win.

RE: RE: RE: You Darnold guys are going to cry Emil : 6:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907358 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13907357 NikkiMac said:





Quote:





When the Giants select Josh Rosen



I believe Colin when he says the owners flying to LA to



Interview Rosen with 8 man contingency was a big tell



And Mara sent Jerry Reese out to see him before he got fired.......







Maybe but Mara didn’t fly to LA. That was misreported. Tisch was there but Mara was not.







I don't think so. Josh Rosen is the one that said he was at dinner.



He misspoke. It was Chris Mara, not John Mara

- ( In comment 13907361 Big Rick in FL said:He misspoke. It was Chris Mara, not John Mara Link - ( New Window

I find that hard to believe Big Rick in FL : 6:57 am : link He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.

RE: No way it's Allen GFAN52 : 6:58 am : link

Quote: I don't buy it for a second.



I don't either. Sportswriters that follow the Browns on a regular basis, like Mary Kay Cabot don't believe it either. Darnold will be the Browns pick. In comment 13907317 Joey in VA said:I don't either. Sportswriters that follow the Browns on a regular basis, like Mary Kay Cabot don't believe it either. Darnold will be the Browns pick.

RE: I find that hard to believe Zepp : 6:59 am : link

Quote: He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.



Sounds like a guy whose main focus isn't football. Oh wait thats one of the red flags on him. Hmmmmmm In comment 13907368 Big Rick in FL said:Sounds like a guy whose main focus isn't football. Oh wait thats one of the red flags on him. Hmmmmmm

RE: RE: No way it's Allen Zepp : 7:00 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907317 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





I don't buy it for a second.







I don't either. Sportswriters that follow the Browns on a regular basis, like Mary Kay Cabot don't believe it either. Darnold will be the Browns pick.



They've been saying its gonna be Allen for the Browns for a couple of months now. I'm with you I can't see it. Way too much of a risk for the Browns. In comment 13907370 GFAN52 said:They've been saying its gonna be Allen for the Browns for a couple of months now. I'm with you I can't see it. Way too much of a risk for the Browns.

RE: A little over two weeks to go until the draft Klaatu : 7:01 am : link

Quote: officially known as "LYING SEASON"... I wouldnt believe anything anyone says right now..



I don't believe you. In comment 13907292 blueblood said:I don't believe you.

Zepp Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:03 am : link Unless, of course, you pick a FRANCHISE QB at #2, which is what Rosen and possibly Allen will be. Then your legacy and your team is set for 12 years. And a 3rd or 4th round RB helps to carry the load with Gallman, Perkins and Stewart. Name the last team to make it to the SB with a 1st round RB.

RE: I find that hard to believe Emil : 7:05 am : link

Quote: He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.



After the interview NYG beat writers said John Mara was not there. This was clarified day of the quote, but nation figures continue to misrepresent this. Also, Yesterday on Big Blue Kickoff Live the hosts said John Mara had not gone out to meet Rosen. Either way, the Giants certainly sent a ton of top brass to see Rosen. Plus we are in the lying season. In comment 13907368 Big Rick in FL said:After the interview NYG beat writers said John Mara was not there. This was clarified day of the quote, but nation figures continue to misrepresent this. Also, Yesterday on Big Blue Kickoff Live the hosts said John Mara had not gone out to meet Rosen. Either way, the Giants certainly sent a ton of top brass to see Rosen. Plus we are in the lying season.

RE: RE: I find that hard to believe Big Rick in FL : 7:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907368 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.







Sounds like a guy whose main focus isn't football. Oh wait thats one of the red flags on him. Hmmmmmm





Holy shit you're annoying. Give it a fucking rest. In comment 13907371 Zepp said:Holy shit you're annoying. Give it a fucking rest.

RE: RE: RE: I find that hard to believe Zepp : 7:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907371 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13907368 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.







Sounds like a guy whose main focus isn't football. Oh wait thats one of the red flags on him. Hmmmmmm









Holy shit you're annoying. Give it a fucking rest.



In other words even you can't defend the manifestation of this very well known red flag. In comment 13907377 Big Rick in FL said:In other words even you can't defend the manifestation of this very well known red flag.

RE: Zepp Zepp : 7:13 am : link

Quote: Unless, of course, you pick a FRANCHISE QB at #2, which is what Rosen and possibly Allen will be. Then your legacy and your team is set for 12 years. And a 3rd or 4th round RB helps to carry the load with Gallman, Perkins and Stewart. Name the last team to make it to the SB with a 1st round RB.



Here we go with the Super Bowl talking point. How can you say that when the team that just won the super bowl was led by Nick Foles and played by a QB drafted in the 6th round? Or that LeGarette Blount probably would've been a 1st round pick had he not had his issues?



As I've said if they really really believe the franchise QB is there then they should get him. But without the knowledge of the future, taking one of these QB's is extremely risky because they have tremendous red flags and could easily bust all over the place.



This is about risk analysis. If DG wants to roll the dice he can but I don't think any one of you would take that much of a risk if your job and reputation, on display for the country to see, was on the line. In comment 13907374 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:Here we go with the Super Bowl talking point. How can you say that when the team that just won the super bowl was led by Nick Foles and played by a QB drafted in the 6th round? Or that LeGarette Blount probably would've been a 1st round pick had he not had his issues?As I've said if they really really believe the franchise QB is there then they should get him. But without the knowledge of the future, taking one of these QB's is extremely risky because they have tremendous red flags and could easily bust all over the place.This is about risk analysis. If DG wants to roll the dice he can but I don't think any one of you would take that much of a risk if your job and reputation, on display for the country to see, was on the line.

Don't get it jeff57 : 7:28 am : link Of the top 4 QBs, Allen has the most question marks. I guess the Giants would then pick Darnold.

What is it about Cleveland that makes people stupid? Brown Recluse : 7:31 am : link The Browns have done everything they can to bring in people who can turn that franchise around. Picking Josh Allen over Darnold and Rosen is just more of the same.

RE: What is it about Cleveland that makes people stupid? GFAN52 : 7:33 am : link

Quote: The Browns have done everything they can to bring in people who can turn that franchise around. Picking Josh Allen over Darnold and Rosen is just more of the same.



It'll be put to rest when they select Darnold which I fully expect and also come away with Barkley at 4. In comment 13907383 Brown Recluse said:It'll be put to rest when they select Darnold which I fully expect and also come away with Barkley at 4.

RE: RE: From a business standpoint ajr2456 : 7:34 am : link

Quote:



If DG wants to go safe and compete now this is the move. Taking a QB here could be career suicide because the team will be tops mediocre until the QB is ready and if the QB busts its over for DG. The NFL is not a 5 year wait and see. DG very well knows that if they don't compete now his job is in jeopardy.



Again this is not madden where you can be patient and this is not fantasy football where you draft need. This is the Not For Long league and if you mess around drafting insurance policies, which is pretty much what drafting a QB at 2 is doing, then you're putting a lot of faith that the QB you get will be a franchise QB and not in 2-3 years possibly next year.



The right move is to draft Barkley, compete for the playoffs the next 2 years with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and develop Webb. Win-Win-Win.



There's no logic behind any of this post.



Taking a RB 2 would be the Madden/fantasy football version you're alluding to In comment 13907364 Zepp said:There's no logic behind any of this post.Taking a RB 2 would be the Madden/fantasy football version you're alluding to

If Darnold is there I hope they take him DavidinBMNY : 7:41 am : link QB is the most important position in the game. Yes Darnold has some negative elements like Eli to his game (turnovers). So what? He also gets hot and is big in the clutch like Eli.



This is a question about the next 15 years of Giants football. Darnold is the guy I want - He's a guy I can envision winning a playoff game for you.



Unless Davis Webb is something this staff feels right now can start and be at least an average starter then you go get Darnold.



Allen's accuracy, Rosen's health, and Baker being baker scare me off slightly from those 3.



I just can't see Cleveland passing on Darnold on the upside of Allen. Sure his accuracy has improved during the pre-draft process, but what about in game time - will he revert to form? Accuracy is not easy to correct.



Make it happen Cleveland go get Allen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I find that hard to believe Big Rick in FL : 7:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907377 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 13907371 Zepp said:





Quote:





In comment 13907368 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





He's a very very smart person. It'd be very hard to confuse the owner of the team for the VP of Player Evaluation. Especially since during the interview Rosen's people were correcting things that Rich Eisen said. I would think they would have corrected that. Pretty big difference.



Either way they had a ton of people out for a dinner with him.







Sounds like a guy whose main focus isn't football. Oh wait thats one of the red flags on him. Hmmmmmm









Holy shit you're annoying. Give it a fucking rest.







In other words even you can't defend the manifestation of this very well known red flag.



No it's just that you are a fucking idiot and I don't want to read your dumb posts everytime a QB discussion happens on this board. Especially when they are just flat out wrong. I've talked to many of his former teammates that are in the NFL. Both offensive & defensive players. They've all basically laughed at the notion that he doesn't love football yet was the first one there and last to leave while getting destroyed for 3 years. All stated he was a great teammate and a leader to the team even with horrible coaching and changes to the OC all 3 years he was there. Nope not gonna listen to them!, but yup instead I'm going to listen to Zepp like he has any fucking clue what's going on. In comment 13907378 Zepp said:No it's just that you are a fucking idiot and I don't want to read your dumb posts everytime a QB discussion happens on this board. Especially when they are just flat out wrong. I've talked to many of his former teammates that are in the NFL. Both offensive & defensive players. They've all basically laughed at the notion that he doesn't love football yet was the first one there and last to leave while getting destroyed for 3 years. All stated he was a great teammate and a leader to the team even with horrible coaching and changes to the OC all 3 years he was there. Nope not gonna listen to them!, but yup instead I'm going to listen to Zepp like he has any fucking clue what's going on.

One thing I think I know, Big Blue '56 : 8:28 am : link If Darnold is there at 2, the cost to trade up to get him rises, perhaps by a lot

For all of you out there DonnieD89 : 8:29 am : link thinking as to who the Giants are going to select at #2, please listen to the Ourlads scout who is very familiar with DG, as DG used to be a scout along with him. Listen to minute 47 of the podcast on on Big Blue Kickoff 04/09/18 at Giants.com. Very interesting opinion on who he would take and who he thinks DG should take.

Why is there such a big concern for Darnold with turnovers? UberAlias : 8:39 am : link I'm pretty sure between '16 and '17 seasons Darnold had fewer turnovers per game than Rosen did. So why the turnover label?

RE: For all of you out there UberAlias : 8:40 am : link

Quote: thinking as to who the Giants are going to select at #2, please listen to the Ourlads scout who is very familiar with DG, as DG used to be a scout along with him. Listen to minute 47 of the podcast on on Big Blue Kickoff 04/09/18 at Giants.com. Very interesting opinion on who he would take and who he thinks DG should take. Where can I find this? In comment 13907418 DonnieD89 said:Where can I find this?

RE: RE: For all of you out there UberAlias : 8:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13907418 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





thinking as to who the Giants are going to select at #2, please listen to the Ourlads scout who is very familiar with DG, as DG used to be a scout along with him. Listen to minute 47 of the podcast on on Big Blue Kickoff 04/09/18 at Giants.com. Very interesting opinion on who he would take and who he thinks DG should take.



Where can I find this? Never mind, I misread. In comment 13907429 UberAlias said:Never mind, I misread.

Allen number 1 est1986 : 8:45 am : link Would be a draft night shocker to me.