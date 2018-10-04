Have You Changed Your Mind About Which Player You Want @ 2? Jim in Tampa : 4/10/2018 9:59 am In the last two months or so BBI has had hundreds of threads about which player the Giants should draft.



Whether they want Barkley, one of the QBs, Nelson or Chubb, many posters (myself included) have stated their player preference over and over again on numerous threads, trying to convince other posters of the merits of selecting a particular player.



It’s exciting that the Giants have the 2nd overall pick and I enjoy reading the BBI draft threads, but it got me thinking…



Has anyone actually changed their mind about which player the Giants should select at 2 as a result of reading BBI draft threads?



What say you?



Nope JoeyBigBlue : 4/10/2018 10:00 am : link Darnold is the only guy I want. Will he be there at 2? We’ll have to wait and see.

I really don't have a preference, honestly. Brown Recluse : 4/10/2018 10:00 am : link I like Barkley the most. I also like Darnold and Nelson. Iffy on Rosen. But either of those four would make me happy.

No. And I don’t expect to be swayed. The_Boss : 4/10/2018 10:01 am : link I want either of the LA QB’s, Rosen or Darnold, with Rosen actually being my preference.

Darnold or Rosen Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/10/2018 10:02 am : : 4/10/2018 10:02 am : link I am intrigued with Mayfield but we all know he isn't a NYG kind of guy and they won't take him, especially at #2.

Yes Saos1n : 4/10/2018 10:02 am : link I’ve dreamt about pairing Beckham with Barkley for months now... was sold on the scenario...



Now? I don’t want to be in QB hell for years to come...



Give me Josh Rosen! Build the OLine in the 2nd round...

I decided a few years ago blueblood : 4/10/2018 10:02 am : link to stop wanting a player and just trying to understand why the team might want a player.. that way when they pick the player I can at least understand what they were trying to do.. Me wanting a player never had a good outcome..



Its only worked for me one time.. I wanted either Eli or BigBen.. I got Phillip Rivers...



Then the trade happened..

As a result of BBI's threads only? Diver_Down : 4/10/2018 10:05 am : link I would say no. As another piece of information along with analysts, media, etc., yes.



I was firmly in the Rosen camp back in the late fall/early winter. I have since then been enamored with Barkley. I realize the unique opportunity to acquire a QB without giving up future draft assets and go back to drafting Rosen. I would say today, I'm in the Rosen/Barkley camp equally with a slight preference for a qb.





No Dankbeerman : 4/10/2018 10:07 am : link want Darnold or to pick at a different spot.



Nothing against the other top guys but I put them on the same level behind Darnold. the other Qbs, Barkley,Chubb,Nelson and Fitzpatrick Would be happy with any of them and would rather pick from that lot between 5 and 8 and add resources

If The Qb that the Giants love is there at 2 superspynyg : 4/10/2018 10:07 am : link you take him. Not your 2nd choice.



I have been a huge Barkley supporter

I'm in the Barkley camp DonnieD89 : 4/10/2018 10:09 am : link but trying to be objective about the selection at #2 as I can. I just want the Giants to start winning again. I do have faith in DG, given his track record with drafting.

Darnold or Rosen would be the home run aimrocky : 4/10/2018 10:11 am : link I wouldn't be devastated with Barkley or Allen. Chubb or Nelson would be the face palm to the forehead pick...

Yes superspynyg : 4/10/2018 10:12 am : link First I was Barkley (which I still am) but if the qb that the Giants love overall others is there you take him.

Barkley Eli Wilson : 4/10/2018 10:13 am : link Not because I don't want a QB, but because in my mind that signals that Shurmur/DG feel that we are set there already with Eli/Webb and adding Barkley would be a big boost to the offense.



If they don't feel that way, then I'm good with any of Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield. Whichever they feel is the best fit.

Wanted Darnold but I am sold on Barkley larryflower37 : 4/10/2018 10:19 am : link I know this isn't popular but I think Eli has a run left in him.

Nope Jay in Toronto : 4/10/2018 10:19 am : link I still want the Giants to take the guy they have ranked the #1 their Board.





If Cleveland takes him and the next guy is on a second row I hope they get a kick-ass offer to trade out of #2.

In comment 13907549 The_Boss said:



same

Honestly don’t have... Strip-Sack : 4/10/2018 10:20 am : link a favorite as there are too many good options with such a high pick. I have some concerns with a few QB prospects based on some “fan research” I’ve done but, I also have great confidence in the QB/offensive minds involved in the decision so if they pick a QB, I’m on board. Unlike most, I’m also fine with Chubb at #2.

Not at all Sonic Youth : 4/10/2018 10:21 am : link I saw Darnold in the Rose Bowl and have wanted him since then. of course back then, it was a "pipe dream" since the Giants were coming off an 11-5 season and I was convinced we'd have no shot at him. I also figured the Jets would tank for him.



In a weird way, I look at last season as a blessing to be able to grab Darnold (or Rosen).



As long as we take one of them, we're going to have a Favre to Rodgers type of scenario (not saying either will def be as good as rodgers, but we will potentially have 25+ years of franchise QB play).

Nope. AcidTest : 4/10/2018 10:21 am : link I won't be upset with anyone, even Allen, but there is nobody I want at #2. Trade down.

I changed my mind jvm52106 : 4/10/2018 10:31 am : link on #2 slightly. If Darnold is there I am more than ok with taking him.



The QB I really want is Mayfield but no way the Giants and their history draft Mayfield. I am not at all for Barkley. Good player but at a position where guys like him get injured way too often and easily. Plus, he is no power back. If he gets banged up his main attribute is out the window.



I do NOT want Rosen at all. I would love Nelson but would have to move down for him. Chubb to me makes no sense with the switch to a 3-4 though he has the skills to make that switch.



So #2 options for me:



Darnold

Mayfield

Nelson

Yes gmen9892 : 4/10/2018 10:31 am : link About 10 times now. That's the beauty of where the Giants are picking. There are so many ways this could go, and I could talk myself into just about any scenario/player.

I don't want a particular player Mike from Ohio : 4/10/2018 10:34 am : link I am actually fine with any of the QBs they take at #2 because I trust Shurmur, Gettleman and Shula to evaluate a QB a lot more than I trust my own ability to do it. I read threads on here all the time about fans being upset if a QB other than their guy gets picked, and I think it is silly, but people are entitled to their opinions.



If they don't like a QB I hope it is Barkley because I think he is a transformational player as a runner and a receiver. I think he is one of those guys that could make everyone around him better by drawing so much defensive focus.



If they trade down, I just hope it is not out of the top 6. To me it seems the talent drops off considerably after that point and I don't think quantity of picks makes up for quality.

Nope, an player other than a qb. I prefer Nelson but Chubb would do. SterlingArcher : 4/10/2018 10:36 am : link .

A little GiantsLaw : 4/10/2018 10:42 am : link I still want either QB or trade down.



That said, BBI has made me more comfortable with Barkley. I still think it'd be a mistake, but I wouldn't hate it.

my position hasn't changed dd in Mass : 4/10/2018 10:46 am : link If DG has a strong conviction on one of the QB's ...run to the podium.



If not, then trade down to no later than pick 5 or 6....and grab one of Nelson or Chubb.



My sense is they like Darnold, but if Cleveland picks him then move to plan B.

yes firedbytheboss : 4/10/2018 10:49 am : link at first i thought drafting Rosen might be a good move.



Now, I know drafting Rosen is the move to make.





DG, please don't pass on the best pure passing QB prospect to come out since Andrew Luck.

Still WANT GoDeep13 : 4/10/2018 10:54 am : link Either Barkley or Nelson.



However I’d now also accept Chubb or Allen.

Definitely changed DonQuixote : 4/10/2018 10:59 am : link I think we need to draft a QB but the Barkley and Chubb enthusiasts have me feeling fine about many outcomes.

Yes to an extent Dr. D : 4/10/2018 11:10 am : link 2 months ago, I was pretty sure they should draft a QB, preferably Darnold. I argued that considering our QB is 37 and that you only have an opportunity to draft high in what is considered a QB rich draft once in a blue moon, it would be stupid to not draft a QB.



I don't buy the red flags thing. Almost every QB ever drafted had red flags. Couple that with the fact that RBs have shorter careers and a good one could be drafted in the 2nd rd, etc. Nothing against Webb, let him compete in a year or 2 with Darnold or whoever is drafted and trade the non-starter.



My feelings now are basically, I'm trusting DG and Shurmer to make the best decision. If it's Barkley, great. If they trade down a little and take Chubb, fine.



Hopefully Eli has another really good year or 2 in him, we compete and it would great if he went out on top. If we go non QB, hope Webb is the guy and we don't end up in QB hell.

Rosen kes722 : 4/10/2018 11:13 am : link The naritive on his is ridiculous.



His PARENTS are rich so he doesnt need to play and will lack desire. If the Giants worried about stupid shit like this we never would have drafted Eli...his parents were rich too..





Wanted Rosen... x meadowlander : 4/10/2018 11:16 am : link









Keep in mind, I AM the MUSH of the NFL Draft.



I wanted George Rogers. I wanted Sean Taylor. I LOVED Dave Brown, Ron Dayne and the rest of the bad 1st round RB picks of the last generation.





C'MON, DARNOLD!!!

...now want Darnold.Keep in mind, I AM the MUSH of the NFL Draft.I wanted George Rogers. I wanted Sean Taylor. I LOVED Dave Brown, Ron Dayne and the rest of the bad 1st round RB picks of the last generation.C'MON, DARNOLD!!!

Never made up my mind in the first place Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/10/2018 11:17 am : link 1. Draft qb you love

2. Trade down and target Nelson/Fitz or Vea further down

3. Draft Barkley

Would oldog : 4/10/2018 11:19 am : link have to be totally insane to decide or change anything based on the contradictory and uninformed nonsense on this site.

Still Thegratefulhead : 4/10/2018 11:27 am : link Rosen or Mayfield don't care which. I have softened to Barkley because of his receiving skills. Yards per attempt is the most accurate predictor of NFL offensive success correlating to wins. Rushing yards per attempt is almost meaningless. Net yards per attempt is an even better indicator but brings the defense into the equation.

not all.... OBJRoyal : 4/10/2018 11:33 am : link if the Giants go QB at 2, hope it Darnold. want not part of Rosen



If Darnold goes to Cleveland at 1, then I want Barkley at 2.



Prefer to add Barkley to the offense this year

Still going back and forth...... Reb8thVA : 4/10/2018 11:33 am : link between Barkley and Chubb

In comment 13907635 Mike from Ohio said:

Quote: I am actually fine with any of the QBs they take at #2 because I trust Shurmur, Gettleman and Shula to evaluate a QB a lot more than I trust my own ability to do it. I read threads on here all the time about fans being upset if a QB other than their guy gets picked, and I think it is silly, but people are entitled to their opinions.



If they don't like a QB I hope it is Barkley because I think he is a transformational player as a runner and a receiver. I think he is one of those guys that could make everyone around him better by drawing so much defensive focus.



If they trade down, I just hope it is not out of the top 6. To me it seems the talent drops off considerably after that point and I don't think quantity of picks makes up for quality.



Exactly how I feel. I have a preference of Darnold, but really whoever they take I am going to trust our braintrust to get the right guy.

I can’t see anyway we pass on Rosen Bleedblue10 : 4/10/2018 11:53 am : link And not regret it forever. Especially since the Jets will def pounce and we’d have to watch him turn their franchise completely around. This should be the easiest pick in the draft and I’m praying the FO sees it that way

In comment 13907777 Bleedblue10 said:

Quote: And not regret it forever. Especially since the Jets will def pounce and we’d have to watch him turn their franchise completely around. This should be the easiest pick in the draft and I’m praying the FO sees it that way



I'm not trying to call you out, or suggest I don't like Rosen, but just asking because you have such a strong preference.



I'm not trying to call you out, or suggest I don't like Rosen, but just asking because you have such a strong preference.

If all the QBs were on the board when the Giants picked, and they go with Darnold, Allen or Mayfield, do you really think they did a worse job evaluating their options that you did?

In comment 13907627 Beer Man said:

Too funny! Probably describes majority of BBIers!

No... if the medical check up is clear Rick in Dallas : 4/10/2018 12:10 pm : link Rosen is the best QB in this draft.

If not cleared medically, I would choose Barkley.

Sort of..... Keith : 4/10/2018 12:12 pm : link First off, its important for me to once again point out that I am in no way qualified to speak about any individual player. I don't watch enough college football for each player and I am not privvy to enough information to really justify an opinion.



Now that thats settled.....I have always been firmly on the QB bandwagon for the sole reason that I think Eli is clearly on the back 9 and just about every other team thinks these QB's are worthy of a first round pick. Therefore, I have always thought that it's QB or bust.



I have eased up a little bit on that. I am strongly anti-RB at #2, that hasn't changed, but I understand that Barkley is a fantastic prospect that can help OBJ and the passing game. If there was a way for us to drop back and accumulate some prime picks and then take Barkley, I'd be ok with it. I still really hope we love one of the QB's though.

In comment 13907627 Beer Man said:

Quote: In comment 13907627 Beer Man said:





Quote:





I'm open to a number of options





Yep, I'm not so enamored with any one player that I sleep with his picture under my pillow and will go ape-shit if he is not selected by the team. There are a number of blue chippers that I would be happy with, and I'd also be happy with the right trade back. For those that have decided that it has to be this guy or that guy, be prepared to be disappointed.

Nope - still want a QB at #2 ZogZerg : 4/10/2018 12:17 pm : link Rosen or Darnold. Prefer Rosen!

i've changed several times RAIN : 4/10/2018 12:36 pm : link as I'm sure the Giants front office has. You test out scenario's and think about fits.



The constant has been my belief in Darnold. He's younger by years then Wentz and Eli coming out, and he played on a not so great team.



Lot's of good options if Darnold isn't available. I've vacillated between Rosen and Barkley at #2. I've thought about Josh Allen at #4/5 on a trade down. Lot's of things make sense, but I'm leaning towards QB.



If gone, then I take Rosen with his caveats. If his injury history and interviews check out. If they don't, I sell the pick and trade down with an eye on Barkley and Allen. IF both of those guys are gone with #4 or #5 then I go Chubb.



So many options, all good. I want to maximize value and take the best player. All said and done I will be happy with Darnold, Rosen, or Barkley... and I've flip flopped for sure on the order.

Got talked out of NikkiMac : 4/10/2018 12:41 pm : link Mayfield on here because of the height we might all come to regret that



I always have liked Josh Rosen but moved him up in front of Mayfield



I’m also sold on Barkley because of bbi.......

I've flip flopped on what QB I want first crackerjack465 : 4/10/2018 12:41 pm : link but was always in the QB camp...



Darnold

Rosen

Allen

...

Nelson

Chubb

...

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Barkley



(yeah, I don't want a RB early).

First I Wanted Darnold pa_giant_fan : 4/10/2018 12:50 pm : link But now in the Barkley, Chubb or trade down group.

The two NYBEN1963 : 4/10/2018 1:00 pm : link best football players in the draft are Barkley and Nelson...either one works for me. Who knows when this team will this team have a chance to draft one of the top 2 players in a draft. You can't pass up talent like Barkley or Nelson out of fear.

I still wish Denver or The Colts were hungry for QBs. manh george : 4/10/2018 1:03 pm : link I believe that 3 qbs will go in the top 5, and that at 5 or 6, the Giants could be confident of getting Barkely, Chubb or

Nelson, plus more picks and a better salary cap situation. Any trade down now would have to be in two steps, and those rarely work. So, I'm back to Darnold or Rosen, assuming the Giants' management isn't comfortable with Webb, who they intend to work out before the draft.

I originally wanted Rosen Oskie : 4/10/2018 1:16 pm : link The injury history scared me off. Then I was hell bent on Barkley, but not sure I can pull trigger on RB in this spot...now something inside me is telling that Mayfield is going to be the best of the group. Don't care about his antics or attitude, he's a child, he'll mature mentally, and I really like his competitive fire. btw, I don't feel the same about OBJ, he's not going to change, too much "Dig me" to go along with his unbelievable talent.

I'm more convinced than ever Don in DC : 4/10/2018 1:22 pm : link that I don't know WTF I'm talking about, and neither do most of you.



That said, I would like to see Gettleman trade back, stockpile picks, and then take Nelson or Mayfield if they are still on the board.



But that's just me spouting an armchair opinion. All I know for sure if that more picks would give us more chances to get lucky.

I vacillate a lot santacruzom : 4/10/2018 1:26 pm : link to the point where no matter who we pick, I'll probably be both happy and disappointed: "Yay, we got _______! But I kinda wish we got ______."



Darnold, Rosen, Nelson, Barkley, Chubb, even Fitzpatrick or Vea... I'd have that simultaneous excited-yet-disappointed feeling with any of them.

I still want Chubb or Barkley. prdave73 : 4/10/2018 1:30 pm : link I'm not fond of the QB's except maybe Mayfield. I like Nelson but you can still get your self a nice guard in the 2nd rd. Remember defense is what won the Eagles the Super bowl, same with the Giants Super Bowls against the Pats.

For those who want Barkley at 2 LI NHB : 4/10/2018 1:54 pm : link what exactly do you say to those that claim it's a bad value pick given that it's not as valuable of a position and this is an extremely deep RB class?



I know the whole, "but he's a generational talent""I can picture him in a a gold jacket" shtick. But like, what is the counter to the statement above?

In comment 13907917 manh george said:

Quote: I believe that 3 qbs will go in the top 5, and that at 5 or 6, the Giants could be confident of getting Barkely, Chubb or

Nelson, plus more picks and a better salary cap situation. Any trade down now would have to be in two steps, and those rarely work. So, I'm back to Darnold or Rosen, assuming the Giants' management isn't comfortable with Webb, who they intend to work out before the draft.



Denver not wanting a QB could be smoke. I don't think Keenum is a sure bet outside of Shurmer's O.

Nope... Vinny from Danbury : 4/10/2018 2:26 pm : link Still want Barkley. But I won't be upset with any pick. I simply prefer to take a player who can help now, instead of 2-3 years down the road at 2. But if it's a QB, or Nelson, or Chubb, etc..., so be it.

In comment 13907964 LI NHB said:

Quote: what exactly do you say to those that claim it's a bad value pick given that it's not as valuable of a position and this is an extremely deep RB class?



I know the whole, "but he's a generational talent""I can picture him in a a gold jacket" shtick. But like, what is the counter to the statement above?



The RB class is deep, but when you get a chance to take a player with enough talent to build a team around... and the floor on that player is pretty high, you mitigate risk and instantly get a team identity.



The RB class is deep, but when you get a chance to take a player with enough talent to build a team around... and the floor on that player is pretty high, you mitigate risk and instantly get a team identity.

The "enough talent to build a team around".. is indicative of a player your fairly certain will be a talent on par with Adrian Peterson. I don't know any other back in the draft that can make that claim. Lot's of second round guys that can start, but not guys you build your team around.

My vote would be for Darnold Go Terps : 4/10/2018 2:31 pm : link



If Jackson grows up and gets away from his mother then I still think he's the best quarterback in this class. But making big decisions based on "ifs" is stupid, so my pick would be Darnold. Initially I wanted Lamar Jackson, then I found out his mom was his agent. Fuck that. Despite that, his stock seems to be rising...Greg Cosell has a good piece about him here and Mike Lombardi said last week that his stock is rising particularly with the Patriots getting the first rounder for Cooks.If Jackson grows up and gets away from his mother then I still think he's the best quarterback in this class. But making big decisions based on "ifs" is stupid, so my pick would be Darnold.

In comment 13908034 Go Terps said:

Quote: Initially I wanted Lamar Jackson, then I found out his mom was his agent. Fuck that. Despite that, his stock seems to be rising...Greg Cosell has a good piece about him here and Mike Lombardi said last week that his stock is rising particularly with the Patriots getting the first rounder for Cooks.



If Jackson grows up and gets away from his mother then I still think he's the best quarterback in this class. But making big decisions based on "ifs" is stupid, so my pick would be Darnold.



What are you doing if Darnold goes 1? Would you trade down to 5-6 range?

In comment 13908034 Go Terps said:

Quote: In comment 13908034 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Initially I wanted Lamar Jackson, then I found out his mom was his agent. Fuck that. Despite that, his stock seems to be rising...Greg Cosell has a good piece about him here and Mike Lombardi said last week that his stock is rising particularly with the Patriots getting the first rounder for Cooks.



If Jackson grows up and gets away from his mother then I still think he's the best quarterback in this class. But making big decisions based on "ifs" is stupid, so my pick would be Darnold.







What are you doing if Darnold goes 1? Would you trade down to 5-6 range?



Probably. Then at that point I'd possibly try to trade down again and target Vea, Connor Williams, or possibly even Lamar Jackson if the front office feels comfortable with him (which I doubt).



Probably. Then at that point I'd possibly try to trade down again and target Vea, Connor Williams, or possibly even Lamar Jackson if the front office feels comfortable with him (which I doubt).

I'm not sure there are as many blue chip prospects in this draft as are advertised...or if there are any at all.

In comment 13907964 LI NHB said:

Quote: what exactly do you say to those that claim it's a bad value pick given that it's not as valuable of a position and this is an extremely deep RB class?



I know the whole, "but he's a generational talent""I can picture him in a a gold jacket" shtick. But like, what is the counter to the statement above?



If I were the Giants, and he checks out to be a 230 lb Jerry Rice, take him, he's a match up nightmare. I go he had butterfingers like Brandon Marshall, we definitely don't take him at 2.

no more than twice a day torrey : 4/10/2018 3:04 pm : link ok, maybe 3 times

Yes Rong5611 : 4/10/2018 3:13 pm : link First, I was all in for Mayfield. Then Rosen. Now, I could live with Darnold as well.



Any of the 3 would work for me. We have a 37 year old QB, and we have a rare chance to pick 2nd.



Take the QB, I've been pretty consistent on that.

I’ve changed my mind every day djm : 4/10/2018 3:14 pm : link ..

In comment 13907714 kes722 said:

Quote: The naritive on his is ridiculous.



His PARENTS are rich so he doesnt need to play and will lack desire. If the Giants worried about stupid shit like this we never would have drafted Eli...his parents were rich too..

The Manning's made their name in Football. You can't compare the two. This feels like all those people that scoffed at a scout that knocked Apple because he couldn't cook without understanding what the underlying message was, that he wasn't mature and relied upon mommy for everything. The Rosen thing all ties back into "How long is he going to want to play?" You want to spend the #2 pick on a guy that might be out of the NFL in 5-6 years which maybe 2 of which would be spent on the bench behind Eli? Everyone here would absolutely LOSE IT.

.. BleedBlue : 4/10/2018 3:37 pm : link since before the combine its been darnold or barkley for me.



okay with rosen(concerned about injuries)



okay with nelson in a trade back

I was dead set against taking a RB bradshaw44 : 4/10/2018 3:49 pm : link But after reading BBI and looking into him more, Barkley has grown on me. But I’m open to quite a few players actually after really only wanting Darnold.

just want a hit on the pick that will last long term micky : 4/10/2018 4:51 pm : link for team.



if they decide QB, I hope the right one and would lean to this thinking long term and not playing the "journey qb" to fill the need.



Barkley, Chubb, Nelson, Darnold or whomever needs to be a hit pick. won't know about them after given some time.





It's been Darnold for me all along... Torrag : 4/10/2018 4:53 pm : link ...and thatcontinues. I will say that Mayfield has closed the gap and is my clear #2 choice now.

I wouldn't say my mind has been changed since the end of the season... T-Bone : 4/10/2018 5:03 pm : link but I'm more open to drafting a QB (especially if it's Rosen) than I was earlier in the process. At first it was Barkley or bust for me... but I've grown to be more than ok with the idea of picking up Rosen at #2 if we don't go with Barkley for whatever reason.



So for me it's...



Barkley - the guy I REALLY want badly



Rosen - if we don't go Barkley, the only other player I'd be happy with



Darnold - this would be a 'shrug the shoulders pick'. I'm not a big fan of the guy based on the little bit I've seen of him (a game or two and Youtube highlights)



Mayfield - this pick would make me slightly more angrier than the Darnold pick because I just don't like this guy as a person and I think it'd be a little too high



Nelson - see Mayfield above but without the 'don't like him as a person' aspect



Allen - now I'd start really getting disappointed BUT, as I've said before, IF the Giants want to stick with Eli for another year or two, this guy might make the most sense... still don't want him though



Chubb - really not interested in him at #2 and would be fairly disappointed if we took him there... but would understand the need and reasoning behind it



Rarely do I get 'throw the remote' pissed off because I just trust that the team knows better than I do. I really don't see how they can mess this pick up... even if they took my least favorite player (Chubb).

Nope youngd74 : 4/10/2018 5:56 pm : link Barkley is still the guy!

Darnold has been the number 1 player for me this entire process, shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/10/2018 5:58 pm : link but I never thought he would actually get past Cleveland. Where I've changed my opinion is I was 100% against drafting a running back a few months ago and now I will be happy with any one of Darnold, Barkley, or Rosen.

Somewhat - Barkley to Chubb armstead98 : 4/10/2018 6:00 pm : link I still want and think they'll draft a QB.



If they don't I've changed my mind from wanting Barkley to Chubb.

A numbrer of posters have said here Dave on the UWS : 4/10/2018 6:23 pm : link that: "if not for the concussions, Rosen would be the slam-dunk #1 pick". I propose that his concussions should not be the deciding factor. If you just take his tape compared with all the other players we have talked about, the decision should be clear.

I flip flop djm : 4/10/2018 7:44 pm : link But I keep going back to rosen or Barkley or Chubb. I think rosen is going to make a lot of people look foolish when all is said n done. He screams paralysis by analysis to me. The last time I said that about a player was Terrell Suggs.

The pro-Barkley posters had me convinced he was special. I got wgenesis123 : 4/10/2018 7:44 pm : link to thinking about Eli and Tiki Barber and thought Barkley might be able to make Eli a better QB for the time he has left. I still would prefer a trade down and the multiple options it could create. I don't want a QB mainly because I never want a QB. I leave that to the Giants to figure out and if they really like a QB and take him, I will be happy with that.