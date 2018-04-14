Chad Pennington's Interesting Breakdown of the QB Class gidiefor : Mod : 4/14/2018 7:51 am : 4/14/2018 7:51 am



Quote: “Organizations looking at quarterbacks really have to narrow down who they think best fits,” said Pennington, who was recently hired to become head coach at Lexington’s Sayre High School. “It’s not a cookie-cutter approach. It’s a personalized approach to who fits us, so that’s where you have to make the right decision. We think these guys are robots, but they’re not. [Former Dolphins coach] Tony Sparano used to say, ‘We’re not going to find the best 53, we’re going to find the right 53. You have to find the right guy at quarterback.”



That’s especially true in this year’s class, which offers a wide range of talent and skillsets. Pennington runs down the list:

- ( Every once in a while Glauber hits on one -- and this article is meaty and a different perspective than anything I've read this year. Pennington looks at each of the top 5 QBs coming into the draft according to their strengths and weaknesses and how an organizational fit has to be made with them. - more by Bob Glauber - - ( New Window

The situation in being a QB in New York DonnieD89 : 4/14/2018 8:21 am : link is a huge factor to consider, if the Giants choose to select a QB. Darnold's demeanor appears to be the best fit to absorb the New Media. Allen could very well be overwhelmed. Rosen's opinionated talk may get him into trouble with the media and I question if that will effect him. Mayfield just needs to say or do something inflammatory which will be amplified bulletin board material in New York that may drive the organization nuts. Have to love Eli in how he brushes off the New York media.

Not with the Jets. They are taking QB #3 ZogZerg : 4/14/2018 8:32 am : link Which may not be best fit for them. It may be, but they have no control over that.

Very good article Gide Rjanyg : 4/14/2018 8:34 am : link The New York factor is huge and why I think how Eli has handled it is so impressive. How many radio shows, newspapers, blogs analyze your every move on the field and off the field?



All these QB's have talent and I really agree that a few could be the guy here, mainly Darnold, Rosen and Allen.





Josh Rosen nochance : 4/14/2018 8:45 am : link Everyone is always bringing up the fact that Sam Darnold is only 20 years old. Has anyone even mentioned that Josh Rosen is only 3 months older than Darnold?

A chance to be successful? Reb8thVA : 4/14/2018 8:47 am : link “Josh Allen [of Wyoming], you’re looking at a big, strong physical talent who has proven he can play in bad weather. Comes from a mid-major [program]. If you’re patient with him, he has a chance to be successful.”



I’m not sure I want to use the second pick of the draft on someone who has a chance to be successful.

RE: Josh Rosen DonnieD89 : 4/14/2018 8:51 am : link

Quote: Everyone is always bringing up the fact that Sam Darnold is only 20 years old. Has anyone even mentioned that Josh Rosen is only 3 months older than Darnold?



Very valid point and irresponsible for the media to not mention that. Its like trying to personally place a knock on Darnold. In comment 13913843 nochance said:Very valid point and irresponsible for the media to not mention that. Its like trying to personally place a knock on Darnold.

Pennington is a perfect example of how to pick a QB. Ivan15 : 4/14/2018 8:52 am : link Make sure the candidates have enough physical skills to make most of the throws, then take the smartest guy you can find.



If not for the accumulation of injuries, Pennington could have been the Joe Montana of his generation.

This, from USA Today draft issue on Darnold weaknesses, Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2018 8:52 am : link



Quote:



Turned the ball over 37 times in 26 career games. Careless with the football. A flash player who lacks smooth footwork in the pocket. Concluded the last 5 games of his college career with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Possesses unconventional throwing motion.







I usually read weaknesses when learning about players..For fairness, I’ll state his strengths as they see it.



Quote:



At his best extemporaneously when everything breaks down around him.Extends plays and takes advantage of the chaos in the secondary. An above-average athlete with skills to get positive yards. Has had his moments where he flashes accuracy, touch, and ball placement. Has the size and strength to sit in the pocket and absorb a hit.A developing talent.



still has me concerned. Many seem to be unbothered and opine, “he can be taught at the next level.” Are you sure? Once a TO machine, always a TO machine? From USA Today:I usually read weaknesses when learning about players..For fairness, I’ll state his strengths as they see it.

RE: The situation in being a QB in New York gidiefor : Mod : 4/14/2018 8:58 am : link

Quote: is a huge factor to consider, if the Giants choose to select a QB. Darnold's demeanor appears to be the best fit to absorb the New Media. Allen could very well be overwhelmed. Rosen's opinionated talk may get him into trouble with the media and I question if that will effect him. Mayfield just needs to say or do something inflammatory which will be amplified bulletin board material in New York that may drive the organization nuts. Have to love Eli in how he brushes off the New York media.



Really? I thought Darnold was intimidated by the Combine pressure -- I don't know how he'd handle NY if he's intimidated by the national pressure that was in Indianapolis. In comment 13913831 DonnieD89 said:Really? I thought Darnold was intimidated by the Combine pressure -- I don't know how he'd handle NY if he's intimidated by the national pressure that was in Indianapolis.

RE: Pennington is a perfect example of how to pick a QB. M.S. : 4/14/2018 8:59 am : link

Quote: Make sure the candidates have enough physical skills to make most of the throws, then take the smartest guy you can find.



If not for the accumulation of injuries, Pennington could have been the Joe Montana of his generation.

I agree! A very fine QB who is under-rated to this day. In comment 13913850 Ivan15 said:I agree! A very fine QB who is under-rated to this day.

BB Joey in VA : 4/14/2018 9:05 am : link Just my observation but in watching Darnold a lot this past week he never gives up on a play and that was his Achilles heel. The TOs are a concern but it is NOT being careless with the ball, it's having a pretty shaky OL and doing everything he can to extend a play. He doesn't like taking sacks or giving up so he throws, runs and fights for yardage. It has to be reigned in or he will get killed in the NFL (he looks for contact when he runs) but labeling it as careless is well careless. He has decent but wonky looking footwork, also very fixable.



He keeps on his toes and keeps his eyes trained down field and he's already fairly adept at pump fakes and looking off coverages. He isn't particularly strong on crossing routes but he has good touch down the field. He's more suited to attack the hashes and the seams than dump off to a cross or slant. He overly trusts his arm some times and it does result in bad interception numbers but again it's because he's trying to make a play. He's not timid at all and it's a great asset and big weakness. All the tools are there.

Good article - Thanks for sharing Peppers : 4/14/2018 9:09 am : link Always respected Pennington.



There's a quote in there from Tony Sparano, ‘We’re not going to find the best 53, we’re going to find the right 53”. I like that. Thanks again.

THanks, really good article Dave on the UWS : 4/14/2018 9:09 am : link Chad is a smart guy, well spoken, always was. He really didn't say anything we don't already know. The fact that Darnold is so inexperienced playing QB concerns me. He didn't excell on the white board, he doesn't read defenses well (at this point) he's not great IN the pocket (at this point). The question that needs to be answered (and it will be a guess), can he get there by sitting and learning for a year or two. I remember when the Jets threw Sanchez out there from the get go with a similar background. They "managed" him for two years, got to the Championship game both times, but as soon as they gave him the whole package, he fell apart. I can see the same sort of thing happening here.

RE: Pennington is a perfect example of how to pick a QB. Mr. Bungle : 4/14/2018 9:11 am : link

Quote: Make sure the candidates have enough physical skills to make most of the throws, then take the smartest guy you can find.



If not for the accumulation of injuries, Pennington could have been the Joe Montana of his generation.

Pennington never had the arm to be another Montana. In comment 13913850 Ivan15 said:Pennington never had the arm to be another Montana.

RE: BB Big Blue '56 : 4/14/2018 9:12 am : link

Quote: Just my observation but in watching Darnold a lot this past week he never gives up on a play and that was his Achilles heel. The TOs are a concern but it is NOT being careless with the ball, it's having a pretty shaky OL and doing everything he can to extend a play. He doesn't like taking sacks or giving up so he throws, runs and fights for yardage. It has to be reigned in or he will get killed in the NFL (he looks for contact when he runs) but labeling it as careless is well careless. He has decent but wonky looking footwork, also very fixable.



He keeps on his toes and keeps his eyes trained down field and he's already fairly adept at pump fakes and looking off coverages. He isn't particularly strong on crossing routes but he has good touch down the field. He's more suited to attack the hashes and the seams than dump off to a cross or slant. He overly trusts his arm some times and it does result in bad interception numbers but again it's because he's trying to make a play. He's not timid at all and it's a great asset and big weakness. All the tools are there.



That’s good to hear. In comment 13913862 Joey in VA said:That’s good to hear.

RE: Josh Rosen twostepgiants : 4/14/2018 9:30 am : link

Quote: Everyone is always bringing up the fact that Sam Darnold is only 20 years old. Has anyone even mentioned that Josh Rosen is only 3 months older than Darnold?



Because Josh Rosen is held to different standards then everyone else.



Rosen has 2 concussions. Mayfield has 2 concussions. (3 if you honestly look at his arrest video) No mention ever of Mayfield concussions.



Rosen had a AC Joint Spain soft tissue injury in his shoulder. Allen had an AC Joint Sprain soft tissue injury in his shoulder this Nov-Dec of this season. No mention of Allen’s injury ever. Or that he took longer than expected to recover.



Rosen has “off the field issues” consisting of anonymous quotes of teammates not liking him, he “challenges” coaches by asking why, he once had a hot tub in his dorm room and he wore anti-Trump gear. Mayfield has a litany of issues consisting of drilling opponents in head in warmups, crotch pointing on the field, a feud with an opposssing HC and an arrest that was caught on video of him attempting to resist arrest and flee. No mention of Mayfields concerns mostly, including in this article.



Rosen has a “thin frame”. This despite being bigger than Darnold and not having any “frame” injuries like broken bones. Allen has had 2 “frame” injuries with broken collarbones that ended 2 seasons of is (HS & college) and he has a steel plate with 7 screws in his body. It is never mentioned that Darnold is smaller than him and Allen has had repeated frame injuries.



We also never hear mention of Josh Rosen leading the 2nd greatest comeback in NCAA history.



there is also rarely a mention of the fact that Rosen personally fundraiser $1500 each for his HS teammates to afford a trip to Hawaii so all teammates can attend. This was of his own initiative. Yeah, man this guy sounds like a terrible leader.



So Rosen is just simple held to a different standard. In comment 13913843 nochance said:Because Josh Rosen is held to different standards then everyone else.Rosen has 2 concussions. Mayfield has 2 concussions. (3 if you honestly look at his arrest video) No mention ever of Mayfield concussions.Rosen had a AC Joint Spain soft tissue injury in his shoulder. Allen had an AC Joint Sprain soft tissue injury in his shoulder this Nov-Dec of this season. No mention of Allen’s injury ever. Or that he took longer than expected to recover.Rosen has “off the field issues” consisting of anonymous quotes of teammates not liking him, he “challenges” coaches by asking why, he once had a hot tub in his dorm room and he wore anti-Trump gear. Mayfield has a litany of issues consisting of drilling opponents in head in warmups, crotch pointing on the field, a feud with an opposssing HC and an arrest that was caught on video of him attempting to resist arrest and flee. No mention of Mayfields concerns mostly, including in this article.Rosen has a “thin frame”. This despite being bigger than Darnold and not having any “frame” injuries like broken bones. Allen has had 2 “frame” injuries with broken collarbones that ended 2 seasons of is (HS & college) and he has a steel plate with 7 screws in his body. It is never mentioned that Darnold is smaller than him and Allen has had repeated frame injuries.We also never hear mention of Josh Rosen leading the 2nd greatest comeback in NCAA history.there is also rarely a mention of the fact that Rosen personally fundraiser $1500 each for his HS teammates to afford a trip to Hawaii so all teammates can attend. This was of his own initiative. Yeah, man this guy sounds like a terrible leader.So Rosen is just simple held to a different standard.

I'm puzzled by the fuss over Rosen's 'opinionated talk'. Big Blue Blogger : 4/14/2018 9:41 am : link Not everyone can be Eli Manning, or Derek Jeter. Michael Strahan did OK as a Giant, and he never shut up - except when he was asked a question that pissed him off, at which point he was prone to sulk or spray the reporter with chunks of his lunch. The NY media LOVED Reggie Jackson, one of the great egomaniacs in the history of pro sports. Besides, I'd rather root for human beings than robots. I don't know enough about the QB prospects to have a favorite; but the hand-wringing over a 21-year-old college kid speaking his mind seems wildly overblown.



That said, I do get the character concerns. When Pennington says of Rosen "What everyone’s trying to figure out is who he is off the field," I think he's referring to leadership and commitment to his craft, not the message Rosen once wore on his bandanna while golfing.

RE: BB WillVAB : 4/14/2018 9:45 am : link

Quote: Just my observation but in watching Darnold a lot this past week he never gives up on a play and that was his Achilles heel. The TOs are a concern but it is NOT being careless with the ball, it's having a pretty shaky OL and doing everything he can to extend a play. He doesn't like taking sacks or giving up so he throws, runs and fights for yardage. It has to be reigned in or he will get killed in the NFL (he looks for contact when he runs) but labeling it as careless is well careless. He has decent but wonky looking footwork, also very fixable.



He keeps on his toes and keeps his eyes trained down field and he's already fairly adept at pump fakes and looking off coverages. He isn't particularly strong on crossing routes but he has good touch down the field. He's more suited to attack the hashes and the seams than dump off to a cross or slant. He overly trusts his arm some times and it does result in bad interception numbers but again it's because he's trying to make a play. He's not timid at all and it's a great asset and big weakness. All the tools are there.



This reads like a developmental prospect report. You don’t take a guy like that at 2. In comment 13913862 Joey in VA said:This reads like a developmental prospect report. You don’t take a guy like that at 2.

I dont see the commitment to his craft twostepgiants : 4/14/2018 9:46 am : link Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics



You arent born with that. You have to work for that



Rosen learned his playbook in 3 days.



These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft.

RE: I dont see the commitment to his craft Big Blue Blogger : 4/14/2018 9:54 am : link Quote: Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics... These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft. I didn't mean to second the concern - I was just trying to interpret it. In comment 13913883 twostepgiants said:I didn't mean to second the concern - I was just trying to interpret it.

RE: I dont see the commitment to his craft twostepgiants : 4/14/2018 9:55 am : link

Quote: Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics



You arent born with that. You have to work for that



Rosen learned his playbook in 3 days.



These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft.



Ill add in. Check out Josh Rosen’s Play Action Pass. Its at darn near Peyton Manning level of perfect already. Compare his play action to the rest of his peers.



You develop the play action with some serious dedication. In comment 13913883 twostepgiants said:Ill add in. Check out Josh Rosen’s Play Action Pass. Its at darn near Peyton Manning level of perfect already. Compare his play action to the rest of his peers.You develop the play action with some serious dedication.

gidiefor Marty866b : 4/14/2018 10:02 am : link Sam Darnold isn't the type to get intimidated. Because he was advised not to throw in Indy was not a sign of intimidation. Sam is very calm and collected and will have no problems with the NY media. I am much more concerned how he is going to handle a cold,slick,ball in winter conditions in which he has never played in.

Davis Webb CT Charlie : 4/14/2018 10:15 am : link seems less of a risk for the Giants & New York than most of these guys. And the price is right.

RE: RE: I dont see the commitment to his craft twostepgiants : 4/14/2018 10:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13913883 twostepgiants said:



Quote:





Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics... These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft.



I didn't mean to second the concern - I was just trying to interpret it.



I understand. I didnt mean it as an attack on you. In comment 13913889 Big Blue Blogger said:I understand. I didnt mean it as an attack on you.

RE: RE: The situation in being a QB in New York giantstock : 4/14/2018 10:18 am : link

Quote: In comment 13913831 DonnieD89 said:





Quote:





is a huge factor to consider, if the Giants choose to select a QB. Darnold's demeanor appears to be the best fit to absorb the New Media. Allen could very well be overwhelmed. Rosen's opinionated talk may get him into trouble with the media and I question if that will effect him. Mayfield just needs to say or do something inflammatory which will be amplified bulletin board material in New York that may drive the organization nuts. Have to love Eli in how he brushes off the New York media.







Really? I thought Darnold was intimidated by the Combine pressure -- I don't know how he'd handle NY if he's intimidated by the national pressure that was in Indianapolis.



And I feel this stuff about Mayfield is idiotic. An I believe the Rosen issue is overblown.



If a player wins he'll do well. Then he can do or say nearly anything. In comment 13913856 gidiefor said:And I feel this stuff about Mayfield is idiotic. An I believe the Rosen issue is overblown.If a player wins he'll do well. Then he can do or say nearly anything.

RE: Davis Webb NikkiMac : 4/14/2018 10:49 am : link

Quote: seems less of a risk for the Giants & New York than most of these guys. And the price is right.



You know CT Charlie I’m starting to agree with that thinking and draft Barkley I like Rosen but I think Webb is ahead of whoever they draft as far as QB or trade down and build the team with the picks..... maybe so In comment 13913912 CT Charlie said:You know CT Charlie I’m starting to agree with that thinking and draft Barkley I like Rosen but I think Webb is ahead of whoever they draft as far as QB or trade down and build the team with the picks..... maybe so

RE: gidiefor gidiefor : Mod : 4/14/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: Sam Darnold isn't the type to get intimidated. Because he was advised not to throw in Indy was not a sign of intimidation. Sam is very calm and collected and will have no problems with the NY media. I am much more concerned how he is going to handle a cold,slick,ball in winter conditions in which he has never played in.



Marty - I'm not referring to his not throwing -- I'm referring to his demeanor when facing the press in his public interviews -- I felt he seemed a little overwhelmed In comment 13913900 Marty866b said:Marty - I'm not referring to his not throwing -- I'm referring to his demeanor when facing the press in his public interviews -- I felt he seemed a little overwhelmed

RE: RE: I dont see the commitment to his craft gidiefor : Mod : 4/14/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13913883 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics



You arent born with that. You have to work for that



Rosen learned his playbook in 3 days.



These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft.







Ill add in. Check out Josh Rosen’s Play Action Pass. Its at darn near Peyton Manning level of perfect already. Compare his play action to the rest of his peers.



You develop the play action with some serious dedication.



two step -- you need to read the article -- Pennington says that Rosen exhibits technical perfection -- he also says that technical perfection will only get you so far in the NFL In comment 13913893 twostepgiants said:two step -- you need to read the article -- Pennington says that Rosen exhibits technical perfection -- he also says that technical perfection will only get you so far in the NFL

I’d take Rosen jeff57 : 4/14/2018 11:14 am : link But they’ll probably take Darnold, if he’s there.

I am all in on Rosen and have been since the beginning Rick in Dallas : 4/14/2018 11:17 am : link I would just like to hear Joey break down his game film like he did Donald.

Really not excited to take a QB at #2 Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/14/2018 12:01 pm : link who just has a few things that the Giants will have to fix. Which seems to be true of all these guys. Sometimes they are the way they are because no one has been able to "fix" those things.

If Rosen is compared to Elway that's fine by me gtt350 : 4/14/2018 12:06 pm : link .

RE: If Rosen is compared to Elway that's fine by me Ira : 4/14/2018 12:17 pm : link

Quote: .



Some may disagree with this, but the player Rosen reminds me of is Otto Graham, in that they both could throw great deep balls and they both could lead their receivers extremely well. In comment 13913994 gtt350 said:Some may disagree with this, but the player Rosen reminds me of is Otto Graham, in that they both could throw great deep balls and they both could lead their receivers extremely well.

Josh Rosen GoBlue6599 : 4/14/2018 1:01 pm : link I've made no secret he is the guy I want.. Rosen to me just looks and plays like a NFL QB.. His accuracy and anticipation inside the pocket is what seperates him IMO..

RE: RE: Josh Rosen Stan in LA : 4/14/2018 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13913843 nochance said:





Quote:





Everyone is always bringing up the fact that Sam Darnold is only 20 years old. Has anyone even mentioned that Josh Rosen is only 3 months older than Darnold?







Because Josh Rosen is held to different standards then everyone else.



Rosen has 2 concussions. Mayfield has 2 concussions. (3 if you honestly look at his arrest video) No mention ever of Mayfield concussions.



Rosen had a AC Joint Spain soft tissue injury in his shoulder. Allen had an AC Joint Sprain soft tissue injury in his shoulder this Nov-Dec of this season. No mention of Allen’s injury ever. Or that he took longer than expected to recover.



Rosen has “off the field issues” consisting of anonymous quotes of teammates not liking him, he “challenges” coaches by asking why, he once had a hot tub in his dorm room and he wore anti-Trump gear. Mayfield has a litany of issues consisting of drilling opponents in head in warmups, crotch pointing on the field, a feud with an opposssing HC and an arrest that was caught on video of him attempting to resist arrest and flee. No mention of Mayfields concerns mostly, including in this article.



Rosen has a “thin frame”. This despite being bigger than Darnold and not having any “frame” injuries like broken bones. Allen has had 2 “frame” injuries with broken collarbones that ended 2 seasons of is (HS & college) and he has a steel plate with 7 screws in his body. It is never mentioned that Darnold is smaller than him and Allen has had repeated frame injuries.



We also never hear mention of Josh Rosen leading the 2nd greatest comeback in NCAA history.



there is also rarely a mention of the fact that Rosen personally fundraiser $1500 each for his HS teammates to afford a trip to Hawaii so all teammates can attend. This was of his own initiative. Yeah, man this guy sounds like a terrible leader.



So Rosen is just simple held to a different standard.

Post of the Year. In comment 13913874 twostepgiants said:Post of the Year.

I think this article elicits good discussion Mike from SI : 4/14/2018 1:27 pm : link as shown on this thread. But did it really tell us anything we didn't know? It's Chad Pennington speaking the same platitudes about the guys that we've heard all offseason--nothing new. Can't wait for the draft.

Servant leader? trueblueinpw : 4/14/2018 1:40 pm : link Pennington says the QB needs to be a “servant leader”. While I’m not entirely certain the NFL gridiron is the right place for “servant leadership”, I think the story about Rosen *anonymously* raising money for his teammates to travel to Hawaii to play football is one of the most amazing things I’ve read about any draft prospect. Isn’t that “servant leadership”? And yet Pennington says in evaluation of Rosen that there’s worry about the off field stuff. Don’t get it.



JRs my guy if he’s available at the 2. And the only question I have about JR is how long he’ll want to get his he’ll rung in the NFL, especially with physician dad reminding him about CTE. Hey, no one’s can’t miss. But JR seems like the most likely can’t miss QB in this draft.

This touches on why mittenedman : 4/14/2018 1:44 pm : link Allen is the best fit for the Giants.



He's a cleaner Big Ben. I like my QB to be a Hoss. Kerry Collins was a hoss. Eli's a hoss. Allen's a hoss. A big, burly mofo who's played under center, in the cold & wind, but needs a year or 2 to develop behind Eli? It's perfect.



The Giants passed on Big Ben once, although they were set to draft him if they couldn't get Eli. Will be interesting to see if they pass on him "again".



All said - I still think it's Barkley. They like Webb, and they should. That week long period before the draft, where Webb will take the 1st team reps, might be the most significant insignificant event ever.

RE: RE: Josh Rosen AcidTest : 4/14/2018 2:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13913843 nochance said:





Quote:





Everyone is always bringing up the fact that Sam Darnold is only 20 years old. Has anyone even mentioned that Josh Rosen is only 3 months older than Darnold?







Because Josh Rosen is held to different standards then everyone else.



Rosen has 2 concussions. Mayfield has 2 concussions. (3 if you honestly look at his arrest video) No mention ever of Mayfield concussions.



Rosen had a AC Joint Spain soft tissue injury in his shoulder. Allen had an AC Joint Sprain soft tissue injury in his shoulder this Nov-Dec of this season. No mention of Allen’s injury ever. Or that he took longer than expected to recover.



Rosen has “off the field issues” consisting of anonymous quotes of teammates not liking him, he “challenges” coaches by asking why, he once had a hot tub in his dorm room and he wore anti-Trump gear. Mayfield has a litany of issues consisting of drilling opponents in head in warmups, crotch pointing on the field, a feud with an opposssing HC and an arrest that was caught on video of him attempting to resist arrest and flee. No mention of Mayfields concerns mostly, including in this article.



Rosen has a “thin frame”. This despite being bigger than Darnold and not having any “frame” injuries like broken bones. Allen has had 2 “frame” injuries with broken collarbones that ended 2 seasons of is (HS & college) and he has a steel plate with 7 screws in his body. It is never mentioned that Darnold is smaller than him and Allen has had repeated frame injuries.



We also never hear mention of Josh Rosen leading the 2nd greatest comeback in NCAA history.



there is also rarely a mention of the fact that Rosen personally fundraiser $1500 each for his HS teammates to afford a trip to Hawaii so all teammates can attend. This was of his own initiative. Yeah, man this guy sounds like a terrible leader.



So Rosen is just simple held to a different standard.



Allen's injury history is not important because his accuracy issues by themselves are preclusive. The same is true for Mayfield, except his off the field antics are why the Giants shouldn't draft him. If Rosen had either or both of those problems, then his concussion history would also be irrelevant. But he doesn't.



Rosen in fact has gorgeous mechanics, is nimble in the pocket, and reads defenses well. He's also a classic drop back QB, not a runner, OL play in the NFL has declined dramatically because of spread offenses in college, and his father is a surgeon. That makes his concussion history extremely relevant. I don't care about his comments, although the Giants might, especially given the position he plays, and after the chaos of last year.



Darnold doesn't have any injury history or character concerns, but his mechanics are bad. He has a loopy throwing motion, frequently steps before he throws, and bounces in the pocket, which gives him a bad throwing platform. He is also quite prone to fumbling.



For all these reasons, I don't want any of the QBs at #2, although Darnold is the least objectionable. My decision also has nothing to do with Webb. In comment 13913874 twostepgiants said:Allen's injury history is not important because his accuracy issues by themselves are preclusive. The same is true for Mayfield, except his off the field antics are why the Giants shouldn't draft him. If Rosen had either or both of those problems, then his concussion history would also be irrelevant. But he doesn't.Rosen in fact has gorgeous mechanics, is nimble in the pocket, and reads defenses well. He's also a classic drop back QB, not a runner, OL play in the NFL has declined dramatically because of spread offenses in college, and his father is a surgeon. That makes his concussion history extremely relevant. I don't care about his comments, although the Giants might, especially given the position he plays, and after the chaos of last year.Darnold doesn't have any injury history or character concerns, but his mechanics are bad. He has a loopy throwing motion, frequently steps before he throws, and bounces in the pocket, which gives him a bad throwing platform. He is also quite prone to fumbling.For all these reasons, I don't want any of the QBs at #2, although Darnold is the least objectionable. My decision also has nothing to do with Webb.

I think the question on NY demeneanor twostepgiants : 4/14/2018 3:05 pm : link In NY you are under constant fire & scrutiny



We forget with Eli but there was a media circus at his first practices. They analyzed every throw. Every game. For years. Eli was the target on constant criticism



It cracked McAdoo like an egg.



We have no idea how Darnold handles this. His say nothing attitude gives us no clue about he will hamdle the media pressure. IMO opinion its mostly been a media love fest with Darnold. His decision to nit throw at Combine was given a pass. His Pro Day was overhyped because of rain. That 2nd Pro Day flight to throw for his teammmate was treated like an act of Mother Theresa.



I think Rosen hss been under constant personal attack. They have been going after him personally. His family. His decisions from years ago. Everything but he plays on field.



Thats NY. Hes prepared.

Watched the highlights of the four QBs.. Q v2.0 : 4/14/2018 7:10 pm : link Couldn’t find the lowlights, which ever team uses in their evaluations.



Looks to me like the top four QBs in this class are about even, everything considered, and drafting one is like standing before the Chobani display case.



Pick the flavors you like the most.

RE: Joey Joey in VA : 4/14/2018 9:44 pm : link

Quote: Please break down Rosen like you just did Darnold. I value your opinions. I haven't watched enough to do that but I will. I will be sure to post it somewhere and let you know. In comment 13913868 Rick in Dallas said:I haven't watched enough to do that but I will. I will be sure to post it somewhere and let you know.

RE: RE: RE: I dont see the commitment to his craft Ten Ton Hammer : 4/14/2018 9:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13913893 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





In comment 13913883 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





Rosen has textbook perfect footwork & mechanics



You arent born with that. You have to work for that



Rosen learned his playbook in 3 days.



These are not the achievements of someone not committed to their craft.







Ill add in. Check out Josh Rosen’s Play Action Pass. Its at darn near Peyton Manning level of perfect already. Compare his play action to the rest of his peers.



You develop the play action with some serious dedication.







two step -- you need to read the article -- Pennington says that Rosen exhibits technical perfection -- he also says that technical perfection will only get you so far in the NFL



But that is a hell of a starting point. In comment 13913954 gidiefor said:But that is a hell of a starting point.