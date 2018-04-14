Justifying taking Barkley at #2  

|
|Quote:
| Revolve around him staying injury free
I have 2 concerns. Knee injuries.
The way he cuts it seems like he is bound to tear an ACL at some point.
The second is his penchant for leaping over defenders. I think that style might get him killed in the NFL.
|Quote:
|Fournette is a pound the rock back. Barkley is a mismatch all over the field.
|Quote:
| Doesn't have to be a pound the rock guy. His presence is a threat to pound it, especially if the middle of our OL are hogmollies, OR use his versatility, OR just to decoy for the passing game.
He actually IS that the BPA.
|Quote:
| In comment 13913911 old man said:
Quote:
Doesn't have to be a pound the rock guy. His presence is a threat to pound it, especially if the middle of our OL are hogmollies, OR use his versatility, OR just to decoy for the passing game.
He actually IS that the BPA.
Yeah, he really pounded it against Indiana and Rutgers. He's a good receiver, I grant you, and a fast guy, but so was Reggie Bush.
|Quote:
| But imo he should still be behind the QB's at the overall number 2 pick. What are the Giants going to do one ELi leaves? You have to literally pray that Webb amounts to something. Please no one babble that you don't need a QB.
Or it's okay not to have a QB.
Or that "you know" Webb will be fine.
|Quote:
|Nothing against the talent, but If 4 QBs go in top 5, and Cleveland opts for Chubb, I can see the Colts going Nelson to protect Luck and the Bucs could choose between him and Minkah. It really comes down to the elite talent at a downstream position (RB) or a great talent at a more impactful upstream position (DE, OL, CB)
|Quote:
| ... take Barkley at #2 they should be run out of town.
The "Locked on NFL Draft" podcast did a mock draft where team beat writers made picks for each team. They are praying for the Giants to take Barkley at 2. they are laughing at the Giants if they consider Barkley at 2. The jets beat writers were thrilled to have Rosen land to them. The Broncos beat writers were adamant that the Broncos would never consider Barkley at #5.
Barkley at #2 is totally foolish, especially WHEN YOU NEED A QUARTERBACK.
|Quote:
| In comment 13913948 gggggggmen said:
Quote:
Nothing against the talent, but If 4 QBs go in top 5, and Cleveland opts for Chubb, I can see the Colts going Nelson to protect Luck and the Bucs could choose between him and Minkah. It really comes down to the elite talent at a downstream position (RB) or a great talent at a more impactful upstream position (DE, OL, CB)
Funny you mention the Bucs, because in all the talk of trades. This trade seems pretty plausible
The Bucs have pick #7, pick #38, and then nothing until pick #102. Based on past trades I think it'd look something like this:
Bills trade 12, 56, & 96 to the Bucs for 7 (14% premium, a little above typical for a 5-10 pick)
Bills trade 7, 22, and a 2019 2nd to the Giants for 2 (37% premium, a little under the Jets' premium, but above the typical premium from 2011-2017)
Bills would have picks 2, 53, 65, 121, 166, 187 (122.42, down from 167)
Giants would have 7, 22, 34, 66, 69, 108, 139, and the Bills 2019 2nd (192.15, up from 157.85)
Bucs would have 12, 38, 56, 96, 102, 144, 180, 202, and 255 (122.25, up from 111.97)
You can add a couple of additional picks to either side of the trade (maybe an additional 3rd for the Giants), but it functionally gives all 3 teams decent value.
|Quote:
| In comment 13913938 firedbytheboss said:
Quote:
... take Barkley at #2 they should be run out of town.
The "Locked on NFL Draft" podcast did a mock draft where team beat writers made picks for each team. They are praying for the Giants to take Barkley at 2. they are laughing at the Giants if they consider Barkley at 2. The jets beat writers were thrilled to have Rosen land to them. The Broncos beat writers were adamant that the Broncos would never consider Barkley at #5.
Barkley at #2 is totally foolish, especially WHEN YOU NEED A QUARTERBACK.
Great analysis.
|Quote:
| is what Fox is saying. You don't take receiving backs at #2. You take guys who can carry the rock 25 times AND catch, like Fournette or Gurley.
The Happy Valley Hype Train has been at full steam for this guy. Buyer Beware.
|Quote:
| In comment 13913885 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Revolve around him staying injury free
I have 2 concerns. Knee injuries.
The way he cuts it seems like he is bound to tear an ACL at some point.
The second is his penchant for leaping over defenders. I think that style might get him killed in the NFL.
Other plays have more injuries than Barkley does.
What works in his favor is his elusiveness to not take that huge hit.ohhewill get hit the the impact will be less than a bruiser like Marshawn Lynch was
|Quote:
| is what Fox is saying. You don't take receiving backs at #2. You take guys who can carry the rock 25 times AND catch, like Fournette or Gurley.
The Happy Valley Hype Train has been at full steam for this guy. Buyer Beware.
|Quote:
|and the next team you're playing has both Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley in the lineup. Do you think you're going to get any sleep that week?
|Quote:
Ive read alot of your prospect takes. You have a good eye for talent. I totally agree with your take on Saquon. He is the best weapon in this draft bar none. And therare 'transformational' player outside of the QB position.
|Quote:
I would have zero interest in trading down without getting a 2019 1st as part of the package. If the Giants are not taking a QB this year, they should at least acquire the draft capital to go up and get one next year. Even if you believe in Webb, I don't think it would be prudent to put all our eggs in that basket at this point.
Look no further than your own post for how much it's costing the Bills to potentially trade into the top 3, and that's WITH two 1st round picks as a starting point. If the Giants are sitting there in a year with a single 1st round pick in the 12-16 range, they'd have to gut multiple years worth of draft capital to move up to get a QB if they wound up needing to.
|Quote:
|The entire notion of trading back is based on the notion that the Giants are only happy with one QB at 2 (Darnold) and what they'd do if he's not available. Personally, if the medicals check out I'd be fine with Darnold or Rosen, but I'm having a hard time justifying an RB or a guard at 2, and I can't shake the feeling that if Mack, Garrett and Bosa were in this draft, Chubb would comfortably be the fourth best.
|Quote:
|and the next team you're playing has both Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley in the lineup. Do you think you're going to get any sleep that week?
|Quote:
|You could say that about Barry Sanders and Marshall Faulk. The kid is a stud and saying he shouldn't be taken in the top 4 is wrong. Now should the Giants take a QB yes if they can figure out who is going to be a stud. That is not as easy as is Barkley a stud.
|Quote:
| In comment 13913992 Ira said:
Quote:
and the next team you're playing has both Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley in the lineup. Do you think you're going to get any sleep that week?
You forgot to mention Eli, Engram, Shepard and what should be an improved OLine.
And hopefully a coach who can make use of all the weapons.
People like to say that even though Barkley is the best player in the draft, by a large margin, that he is not worth the #2 pick. Personally, I think this QB class is overhyped and none are worth the #2 pick. So I say take the best player in the draft, even if you are over drafting him. He will not make it past the Browns #4.
Wait until Eli is ready to retire in 2 years and then draft your QB if Webb sucks. You will have a great team to plug a rookie QB into by then. Even if you have to overpay to draft him in 2020.
|Quote:
|NYJ are a lock to select a QB at #3. If they don't believe a franchise QB is there for them at #2, then trade down. I don't see any justification for picking a non-QB at #2. That said, I'm hoping we take Darnold or Rosen at #2.
|Quote:
You forgot that the offensive line sucks, and there is no time for them to get open in the passing game, and no holes for your very expensive RB to work with...
Its hard to generate offense when you have multiple defensive guys in the backfield right at the snap, no matter how good your skill position players are.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|and the next team you're playing has both Odell Beckham Jr and Saquon Barkley in the lineup. Do you think you're going to get any sleep that week?
|Quote:
| Barkley is an immediate mismatch at the NFL level when motioned out and lined up against a linebacker in pass coverage.
The Giants will move away from 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one tight end, and one running back) and towards a 12 personnel-based offense in 2018 (with hints of 21 and 11 personnel) under new head coach Pat Shurmur. When Giants show 12 personnel, with Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram, Brandon Marshall or Sterling Shepard, and an extra tight end (Rhett Ellison), it will make things very difficult on opposing defensive coordinators.
The Giants could then opt to run the football with seven blockers, fake the run (play action is a staple of new head coach Pat Shurmur's offense), or motion Barkley out to the slot and get him mismatched against a linebacker in coverage.
|Quote:
Browns have no QB for years. They have to draft one. Same with the Jest. Once again, everyone is sticking a fork in Eli's back. The front office still still could have cut ties in the off season with Eli and didn't. They recognize that they can still win with him. I so hope he goes out this year and proves all the people pushing him out the door wrong.
|Quote:
|if Todd Gurley was in this draft, would you pass on him and trade down just because he's a RB? Gettleman's job is to pick the best players (or find a great trade). If there's no great trade, and Barkley is the best player on their board, what would the justification be for taking a lesser player?
|Quote:
| Before the OL suddenly became elite
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000806514/article/reranking-the-2015-rb-class-the-todd-gurley-conundrum
If you can get guys like Jay Ajayi in the 5th round... Why spend the #10 pick in round 1 on Gurley?
And its not like guys like getting decent RBs in later rounds is rare. It happens often. Why does it happen often? Because its the OL that makes the RB, its not the RB that makes the OL!
|Quote:
|Quote:
I am not arguing Flowers over Gurley... Clearly Flowers was a mistake... But how about Marcus Peters instead of Flowers... If you are going to give me the option of redoing that pick, I would MUCH rather have Peters than Gurley.
|Quote:
|...he won't take the tarditional punishment most 'bellcow' backs endure because he'll be catching almost as many balls as he is getting handed. In space he'll use his superior agility to minimize the impact of those hits.