Schwartz NYP: The whispers around the NYG’s 1st round pick Defenderdawg : 4/14/2018 3:13 pm



“The Giants view Saquon Barkley as a near-perfect prospect. They think he’s a better player than Ezekiel Elliott, who went No. 4 to the Cowboys in 2016.”



“There is no doubt North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is in the mix...”



“Quenton Nelson will not be the pick at No. 2. This is not because the Giants have any reservations with the player — they do not — but it is a matter of positional value. The second-overall pick is too high to take a guard. The Giants do not view Nelson as a viable option to move outside to tackle. If they trade down (this is unlikely), moving to No. 5 to give the Broncos the No. 2 pick, then Nelson makes sense...”

- ( “— It still does not appear likely the Giants will take a quarterback, at least not with the No. 2 pick.”“The Giants view Saquon Barkley as a near-perfect prospect. They think he’s a better player than Ezekiel Elliott, who went No. 4 to the Cowboys in 2016.”“There is no doubt North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is in the mix...”“Quenton Nelson will not be the pick at No. 2. This is not because the Giants have any reservations with the player — they do not — but it is a matter of positional value. The second-overall pick is too high to take a guard. The Giants do not view Nelson as a viable option to move outside to tackle. If they trade down (this is unlikely), moving to No. 5 to give the Broncos the No. 2 pick, then Nelson makes sense...” Link - ( New Window

Trade back if don't go QB ZogZerg : 4/14/2018 3:22 pm : link ..

I think schwartz TrueBlue56 : 4/14/2018 3:24 pm : link Has it right with the giants thinking. It could be one really big smokescreen or it could be true. We will find out soon enough.



What I find interesting is that we really hold the cards to the draft. If one team really covets one quarterback more than the rest and Cleveland doesn't take that quarterback, that team might move heaven and earth to get ahead of the jets.



Nobody knows for sure what we are going to do, we can take so many different routes. We can draft a quarterback, draft Barkley or Chubb. Trade out to a team that wants a quarterback. All of it is in play.



Draft can't get here soon enough

RE: I think schwartz Gatorade Dunk : 4/14/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: Has it right with the giants thinking. It could be one really big smokescreen or it could be true. We will find out soon enough.



What I find interesting is that we really hold the cards to the draft. If one team really covets one quarterback more than the rest and Cleveland doesn't take that quarterback, that team might move heaven and earth to get ahead of the jets.



Nobody knows for sure what we are going to do, we can take so many different routes. We can draft a quarterback, draft Barkley or Chubb. Trade out to a team that wants a quarterback. All of it is in play.



Draft can't get here soon enough

Uh, no. The team with the #1 and #4 picks really holds the cards to the draft. In comment 13914124 TrueBlue56 said:Uh, no. The team with the #1 and #4 picks really holds the cards to the draft.

Cleveland has to think it's Barkley. MOOPS : 4/14/2018 3:28 pm : link



Everyone else has to think it's a quarterback.

I'd rather take a guard than a RB at 2 bigblue12 : 4/14/2018 3:32 pm : link Just my opinion though

You can never have too many pass rushers. Sarcastic Sam : 4/14/2018 3:37 pm : link And no one rushes a pass more than Josh Allen.

RE: RE: I think schwartz TrueBlue56 : 4/14/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914124 TrueBlue56 said:





Quote:





Has it right with the giants thinking. It could be one really big smokescreen or it could be true. We will find out soon enough.



What I find interesting is that we really hold the cards to the draft. If one team really covets one quarterback more than the rest and Cleveland doesn't take that quarterback, that team might move heaven and earth to get ahead of the jets.



Nobody knows for sure what we are going to do, we can take so many different routes. We can draft a quarterback, draft Barkley or Chubb. Trade out to a team that wants a quarterback. All of it is in play.



Draft can't get here soon enough





Uh, no. The team with the #1 and #4 picks really holds the cards to the draft.



The browns are expected to take a quarterback 1st overall. The jets are taking one 3rd overall. We are right in the middle with teams who may see the quarterback they rated highest sitting there.



What we do or don't do impacts the draft and what team's do In comment 13914127 Gatorade Dunk said:The browns are expected to take a quarterback 1st overall. The jets are taking one 3rd overall. We are right in the middle with teams who may see the quarterback they rated highest sitting there.What we do or don't do impacts the draft and what team's do

Grinder EB222 : 4/14/2018 3:54 pm : link I'd prefer a RB who consistently turns 3 and 4 yard blocking into 5 and 6

yard gains. Few NFL games are decided by long runs.

I think trade down is about 60-40 Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 4/14/2018 4:00 pm : link I dont see any player besides QB or maybe the potential transformational talent of Barkley at 2.



Thats it. And Barkley could be potentially had via a slight trade down with Jets or Broncos(if Browns don't take Bark-man).





RE: I'd rather take a pro bowl OG than a pro bowl RB UConn4523 : 4/14/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: personally. The OG will make every RB better.



RBs like Barkley don’t ever hit FA until it’s too late. We can upgrade Guard any off season we choose. I’m taking the dynamic playmaker over a Guard any chance I get. In comment 13914119 Jim in Forest Hills said:RBs like Barkley don’t ever hit FA until it’s too late. We can upgrade Guard any off season we choose. I’m taking the dynamic playmaker over a Guard any chance I get.

Trade back to five averagejoe : 4/14/2018 4:03 pm : link if it is not QB. Barkley Chubb or Nelson will be there and use additional picks to rebuild OL/DL .

Trying to get Cleveland to move up AnnapolisMike : 4/14/2018 4:04 pm : link .

RE: You can never have too many pass rushers. old man : 4/14/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: And no one rushes a pass more than Josh Allen.



True to you're name....quite 👍. In comment 13914139 Sarcastic Sam said:True to you're name....quite 👍.

RE: Trade back to five bigbluescot : 4/14/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: if it is not QB. Barkley Chubb or Nelson will be there and use additional picks to rebuild OL/DL .



4,5,6 and even 7 has the potential to end up with one of those three. Although 7 would obviously require 4 QB's to go. In comment 13914153 averagejoe said:4,5,6 and even 7 has the potential to end up with one of those three. Although 7 would obviously require 4 QB's to go.

Annopolis Cleveland has little motivation Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 4/14/2018 4:09 pm : link To move to #2. The prices that will be paid by teams wanting a QB will invariably be higher than teams calling for Barkley.



Jets going QB at 3.



Cleveland gets Barkley at 4. Only way is to convince them WE are definitely taking Barkley unless they buy us out of the spot.



Stop with the transformational talent horseshit HomerJones45 : 4/14/2018 4:14 pm : link If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/14/2018 4:15 pm : link I think we end up taking Darnold. That's my expectation & hope.

The best part of the Schwartz piece is that... M.S. : 4/14/2018 4:16 pm : link

...99.99% of all BBIers already know this shit.







It’s not just about getting a good player UberAlias : 4/14/2018 4:22 pm : link You want a guy who will have a huge impact. I just don’t see that with Nelson or Chubb. Nelson because I don’t see one guard changing games, and Chubb because I see good player, but not game changing pass rusher.



If this is true about passing in a QB, I sure hope it’s for Barkley. I don’t see that kind of impact from the others.

There's still BigBluesman : 4/14/2018 4:34 pm : link Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.

RE: There's still robbieballs2003 : 4/14/2018 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.



This isn't a one night stand. It is a marriage. You don't mess around with QB. You take your guy. In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:This isn't a one night stand. It is a marriage. You don't mess around with QB. You take your guy.

RE: Stop with the transformational talent horseshit TrueBlue56 : 4/14/2018 4:57 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.



Well, this is it. He couldn't run for 60 against Rutgers or indiana, he sucks, he will never improve or have better games. All of the team scouts and draft experts should just go look for another job, because obviously they can't evaluate talent. I mean don't they know that what you do statistically against indiana and Rutgers is the barometer of talent.



Who cares if you are fast, who cares if you can help pass protect and who cares if you have elusiveness. None of that matters, all that matters is 2 Damn dames against indiana and Rutgers.



Thanks homer, we can all be experts now In comment 13914163 HomerJones45 said:Well, this is it. He couldn't run for 60 against Rutgers or indiana, he sucks, he will never improve or have better games. All of the team scouts and draft experts should just go look for another job, because obviously they can't evaluate talent. I mean don't they know that what you do statistically against indiana and Rutgers is the barometer of talent.Who cares if you are fast, who cares if you can help pass protect and who cares if you have elusiveness. None of that matters, all that matters is 2 Damn dames against indiana and Rutgers.Thanks homer, we can all be experts now

Barkley all the way OBJRoyal : 4/14/2018 4:59 pm : link The Giants know the best player in the draft. Once Darnold goes to Cleveland, Barkley will be a Giant

RE: RE: There's still BigBluesman : 4/14/2018 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







This isn't a one night stand. It is a marriage. You don't mess around with QB. You take your guy.

Why are so many Giants fans ready for him at #2? In comment 13914182 robbieballs2003 said:Why are so many Giants fans ready for him at #2?

Meanwhile AcidTest : 4/14/2018 5:22 pm : link every else says the Giants have been in love with Darnold since he was in diapers, and will sprint at warp speed to the podium if the Browns are dumb enough to take Allen instead.



Of course the Giants LOVE Barkley. Who doesn't? But nobody, repeat nobody, knows what will happen.



In this order of likelihood, I still think it's:



Darnold.

Trade down.

Barkley.



I do agree with Schwartz that Webb is not a factor about whether they draft a QB.

If not Barkley then Chubb Chip : 4/14/2018 5:22 pm : link Do not take a QB they all have flaws.

RE: If not Barkley then Chubb Mike from Ohio : 4/14/2018 5:30 pm : link

Quote: Do not take a QB they all have flaws.



If you would suggest not taking a QB until one with no flaws comes along, what would you sipuggest for the intervening 100 years or so? In comment 13914206 Chip said:If you would suggest not taking a QB until one with no flaws comes along, what would you sipuggest for the intervening 100 years or so?

Giants don't take a QB for only 2 reasons. Ivan15 : 4/14/2018 5:38 pm : link Either they don't like any of them, or their choice is already picked.What they think of Webb has nothing to do with it.



If they don't pick a QB this year and are confident that they are assembling a competitive team, they won't be in a position to pick high again for at least 2 years. That means they will wait until Eli retires and roll his contract into a huge offer for a Free Agent QB, that will make Cousins' deal look like chump change. So on Friday, April 27, start looking at QB free agents in 2020 and 2021.

I’m thinking Chubb... GFAN52 : 4/14/2018 5:41 pm : link Don’t see the Giants trading down. Darnold is going to be Cleveland’s pick.

Although Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/14/2018 5:43 pm : : 4/14/2018 5:43 pm : link some folks on BBI won't like it, this has been the fairly consistent storyline by those who are at least somewhat reputable.



Those who say no one has a clue have been missing the constant theme for well over the past month: the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb with the #2 pick.



We'll see what goes down on draft day, but this is the storyline.

RE: Although Gatorade Dunk : 4/14/2018 5:52 pm : link

Quote: some folks on BBI won't like it, this has been the fairly consistent storyline by those who are at least somewhat reputable.



Those who say no one has a clue have been missing the constant theme for well over the past month: the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb with the #2 pick.



We'll see what goes down on draft day, but this is the storyline.

Eric - I think that's definitely valid, but no one, even those who have historically been somewhat reputable, have consistently demonstrated access to info since Gettleman took over.



That doesn't mean it won't be Barkley or Chubb - clearly those are two of the best players in the draft and would be easy to identify as candidates even without inside info - but I really don't think any info is reputable, especially this close to the draft. In fact, it's just as likely to be purposeful as it is to be accurate.



One thing you're 100% correct on though... we'll see what goes down on draft day. In comment 13914229 Eric from BBI said:Eric - I think that's definitely valid, but no one, even those who have historically been somewhat reputable, have consistently demonstrated access to info since Gettleman took over.That doesn't mean it won't be Barkley or Chubb - clearly those are two of the best players in the draft and would be easy to identify as candidates even without inside info - but I really don't think any info is reputable, especially this close to the draft. In fact, it's just as likely to be purposeful as it is to be accurate.One thing you're 100% correct on though... we'll see what goes down on draft day.

Consistent information TrueBlue56 : 4/14/2018 6:08 pm : link Quote: Eric - I think that's definitely valid, but no one, even those who have historically been somewhat reputable, have consistently demonstrated access to info since Gettleman took over.



How much consistent information can anyone have when gettleman hasn't even been here for 6 months. We all know the 2 hackjobs writeres at the daily news never know anything, but Paul schwartz does not have a track record of writing BS. Even in this article, he is not stating anything as fact. It is best guess work, which is what most of us are doing.



How much consistent information can anyone have when gettleman hasn't even been here for 6 months. We all know the 2 hackjobs writeres at the daily news never know anything, but Paul schwartz does not have a track record of writing BS. Even in this article, he is not stating anything as fact. It is best guess work, which is what most of us are doing.

Gatorade/TrueBlue Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/14/2018 6:15 pm : : 4/14/2018 6:15 pm : link Gettleman isn't new to the organization. And more importantly, he has little ability to control leaks. The Giants are a family owned business and there are a lot of Mara and Tisch relatives out there and a lot of employees. People talk.



Every year I hear the "smokescreen" argument, but more often it seems as if Vacciano, Scwhartz, Garafolo, etc. have a pretty good idea of the team's thinking.



That all said, it could be different this year. If we take a QB, in my mind, they did a great job of misdirection.

Gun to my head Sy'56 : 4/14/2018 6:26 pm : link 3 options on what will happen



A) Barkley



B) Rosen/Darnold



C) Trade down





I am going with C

RE: Gatorade/TrueBlue Strahan91 : 4/14/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman isn't new to the organization. And more importantly, he has little ability to control leaks. The Giants are a family owned business and there are a lot of Mara and Tisch relatives out there and a lot of employees. People talk.



Every year I hear the "smokescreen" argument, but more often it seems as if Vacciano, Scwhartz, Garafolo, etc. have a pretty good idea of the team's thinking.



That all said, it could be different this year. If we take a QB, in my mind, they did a great job of misdirection.



Only Schwartz has been steadfast about the Giants not drafting a QB. Raanan thinks it's Darnold if he's there or Barkley with Rosen as a dark horse. He has said before he does not think they like Chubb enough to take at 2.



Vacchiano has said Darnold if he's there, and then he thinks Chubb if he had to guess but wouldn't count out Rosen either. Schwartz has historically been far less reputable than either one of those two, he just happens to repeat himself over and over again so it can seem like that's all the noise coming out of east rutherford.



It's extremely difficult to tell who actually has sources and who's just repeating what others say in the hopes of claiming some of the credit. My best guess is that Raanan and Vacchiano hear things, Garafalo too but doesn't share much but most of what we hear is pure speculation based on DG's public comments. I'd expect that to change as we get closer to the draft but it's 2 weeks out still.



Also worth mentioning all of those guys totally whiffed last year. Hitdog was the only person I'd seen even mention Engram as someone the Giants liked. Maybe I missed it but I haven't seen him chime in at all this year other than to say that the Giants do like Chubb (responding to a poster calling it a smokescreen) In comment 13914258 Eric from BBI said:Only Schwartz has been steadfast about the Giants not drafting a QB. Raanan thinks it's Darnold if he's there or Barkley with Rosen as a dark horse. He has said before he does not think they like Chubb enough to take at 2.Vacchiano has said Darnold if he's there, and then he thinks Chubb if he had to guess but wouldn't count out Rosen either. Schwartz has historically been far less reputable than either one of those two, he just happens to repeat himself over and over again so it can seem like that's all the noise coming out of east rutherford.It's extremely difficult to tell who actually has sources and who's just repeating what others say in the hopes of claiming some of the credit. My best guess is that Raanan and Vacchiano hear things, Garafalo too but doesn't share much but most of what we hear is pure speculation based on DG's public comments. I'd expect that to change as we get closer to the draft but it's 2 weeks out still.Also worth mentioning all of those guys totally whiffed last year. Hitdog was the only person I'd seen even mention Engram as someone the Giants liked. Maybe I missed it but I haven't seen him chime in at all this year other than to say that the Giants do like Chubb (responding to a poster calling it a smokescreen)

Gettleman has never traded down before... Nysportsfn13 : 4/14/2018 6:32 pm : link He's certainly not going to do it now where there are reportedly 3 elite prospects that are of a need without even being a QB.. Barkley, Nelson, Chubb. unless he can get the Broncos to trade with him at 5, then he gets his cake and eats it too, thinking he's gonna trade outta the top 10 in this draft is foolish.

RE: Gettleman has never traded down before... Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 4/14/2018 6:43 pm : link

Quote: He's certainly not going to do it now where there are reportedly 3 elite prospects that are of a need without even being a QB.. Barkley, Nelson, Chubb. unless he can get the Broncos to trade with him at 5, then he gets his cake and eats it too, thinking he's gonna trade outta the top 10 in this draft is foolish.



This is also a very unique situation. Picking at #2 doesnt happen often to quality organizations. Secondly, this is a unique draft in which there are 3-4 QBs multiple teams believe have franchise ability. That makes our real estate very valuable. If we have a conviction on one of them and we dont think Webb is the heir apparent then we should ineqivocably stay at #2 and take one. If not someone will pay us higher value for that #2 spot then what we would pick there (unless we truly think Barkley is the next Barry Sanders with Marshall Faulk receiving ability).



So a trade down very likely maximizes value if you are not going QB. In comment 13914276 Nysportsfn13 said:This is also a very unique situation. Picking at #2 doesnt happen often to quality organizations. Secondly, this is a unique draft in which there are 3-4 QBs multiple teams believe have franchise ability. That makes our real estate very valuable. If we have a conviction on one of them and we dont think Webb is the heir apparent then we should ineqivocably stay at #2 and take one. If not someone will pay us higher value for that #2 spot then what we would pick there (unless we truly think Barkley is the next Barry Sanders with Marshall Faulk receiving ability).So a trade down very likely maximizes value if you are not going QB.

RE: So it's a QB bradshaw44 : 4/14/2018 6:45 pm : link

Quote: .



Yup. In comment 13914117 Bold Ruler said:Yup.

RE: Stop with the transformational talent horseshit Eman11 : 4/14/2018 6:50 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.



How did Fournette do against Bama? Worse than Barkley did in the games you mentioned yet he's still a great back. Sure Bama has a lot better D than Rutgers or Indiana but the point remains the same. A team can sell out to stop any RB but it doesn't make that back a bad player.



Oh and Barkley did score two TDs in that game vs OSU so not a bad day overall. I'd take two TD's on a bad day anytime. In comment 13914163 HomerJones45 said:How did Fournette do against Bama? Worse than Barkley did in the games you mentioned yet he's still a great back. Sure Bama has a lot better D than Rutgers or Indiana but the point remains the same. A team can sell out to stop any RB but it doesn't make that back a bad player.Oh and Barkley did score two TDs in that game vs OSU so not a bad day overall. I'd take two TD's on a bad day anytime.

RE: RE: There's still bradshaw44 : 4/14/2018 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







This isn't a one night stand. It is a marriage. You don't mess around with QB. You take your guy.



Not saying this is the case, but if Cleveland has nearly equal grades on at least 3 QBs they may employ the strategy he’s suggesting. In comment 13914182 robbieballs2003 said:Not saying this is the case, but if Cleveland has nearly equal grades on at least 3 QBs they may employ the strategy he’s suggesting.

RE: Stop with the transformational talent horseshit GoBlue6599 : 4/14/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.

This .. In comment 13914163 HomerJones45 said:This ..

It's been QB battttles : 4/14/2018 7:01 pm : link Since the day Shurmur was hired. As it should be. You're all overthinking this.

RE: Gun to my head GFAN52 : 4/14/2018 7:01 pm : link

Quote: 3 options on what will happen



A) Barkley



B) Rosen/Darnold



C) Trade down





I am going with C



Sy, why aren't you thinking Chubb is an option? In comment 13914267 Sy'56 said:Sy, why aren't you thinking Chubb is an option?

RE: There's still the mike : 4/14/2018 7:08 pm : link

Quote: Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.



I think this is more likely than people think... In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:I think this is more likely than people think...

RE: RE: Gun to my head Sy'56 : 4/14/2018 7:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914267 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





3 options on what will happen



A) Barkley



B) Rosen/Darnold



C) Trade down





I am going with C







Sy, why aren't you thinking Chubb is an option?



If I had option D, sure In comment 13914303 GFAN52 said:If I had option D, sure

RE: Gun to my head the mike : 4/14/2018 7:12 pm : link

Quote: 3 options on what will happen



A) Barkley



B) Rosen/Darnold



C) Trade down





I am going with C



Sy, does this assume Browns take a quarterback? What if they take Barkley with #1? In comment 13914267 Sy'56 said:Sy, does this assume Browns take a quarterback? What if they take Barkley with #1?

RE: Stop with the transformational talent horseshit Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/14/2018 7:25 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



Elliot played on a great team. Barkley was the team. All the experts seem to think Barkley is the best player in the draft. But whatever... In comment 13914163 HomerJones45 said:Elliot played on a great team. Barkley was the team. All the experts seem to think Barkley is the best player in the draft. But whatever...

Browns arent putzing with the QB pick Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 4/14/2018 7:27 pm : link They brought in 3 guys (the GM, the assistant GM and a consultant) who are all QB guys.



They likely have a conviction on one and will go with that guy #1. If they go Barkley its very possible 2 QBs go 2-3 and theyd have the 3rd QB off the board.



Dont see that happening when they will get either the top non QB at 4 or 2nd top non QB (should we stay at 2 and go non QB)





RE: Stop with the transformational talent horseshit djm : 4/14/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.



If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.



No In comment 13914163 HomerJones45 said:No

RE: RE: There's still Gatorade Dunk : 4/14/2018 7:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







I think this is more likely than people think...

Based on what? In comment 13914308 the mike said:Based on what?

RE: Gatorade/TrueBlue ThatLimerickGuy : 4/14/2018 8:01 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman isn't new to the organization. And more importantly, he has little ability to control leaks. The Giants are a family owned business and there are a lot of Mara and Tisch relatives out there and a lot of employees. People talk.



Every year I hear the "smokescreen" argument, but more often it seems as if Vacciano, Scwhartz, Garafolo, etc. have a pretty good idea of the team's thinking.



That all said, it could be different this year. If we take a QB, in my mind, they did a great job of misdirection.



What about the fact that Gettleman left the organization and realized like everyone else what a sieve of information the Giants are and only took the job under the condition that he not discuss the plans with Mara or Tisch until the day before the draft? In comment 13914258 Eric from BBI said:What about the fact that Gettleman left the organization and realized like everyone else what a sieve of information the Giants are and only took the job under the condition that he not discuss the plans with Mara or Tisch until the day before the draft?

Wow. The Giants think exactly like Schwarz Vanzetti : 4/14/2018 8:05 pm : link They should have made him GM. They are whispering stuff he has been clamoring for for months.



RE: RE: RE: There's still the mike : 4/14/2018 8:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914308 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







I think this is more likely than people think...





Based on what?



Sy's grade. In comment 13914348 Gatorade Dunk said:Sy's grade.

The idea that our beats have a scoop is comical Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2018 8:26 pm : link What did you all learn last year?

i Think English Alaister : 4/14/2018 8:27 pm : link Darnold Is still in play. He's the only QB that is. After that Barkley or Chubb.

RE: RE: RE: RE: There's still ThatLimerickGuy : 4/14/2018 8:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914348 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914308 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







I think this is more likely than people think...





Based on what?







Sy's grade.



Sy's grade has about as much to do who the Browns will pick as the price of milk at the corner deli.



I get it, Sy does a great job digesting and reporting information here that most of us would be far too busy to go through on our own but



A) he's not anywhere nearly as invested as an NFL GM.



B) he's not anywhere nearly as qualified as even a low level NFL scout to evaluate talent.



Can we stop with this? In comment 13914356 the mike said:Sy's grade has about as much to do who the Browns will pick as the price of milk at the corner deli.I get it, Sy does a great job digesting and reporting information here that most of us would be far too busy to go through on our own butA) he's not anywhere nearly as invested as an NFL GM.B) he's not anywhere nearly as qualified as even a low level NFL scout to evaluate talent.Can we stop with this?

That’s actually not true Limerick Vanzetti : 4/14/2018 8:41 pm : link Sy and Dave-te are both professionals who have been doing this for a long time



Their insisghts are invaluable

RE: That’s actually not true Limerick UConn4523 : 4/14/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: Sy and Dave-te are both professionals who have been doing this for a long time



Their insisghts are invaluable



Haha. Was thinking the same when I read his post.



Sy’s opinion is by no means the end all be all, he’d be the first to tell you, but I’m going to trust him over 99.9% of BBI when t comes to scouting. In comment 13914372 Vanzetti said:Haha. Was thinking the same when I read his post.Sy’s opinion is by no means the end all be all, he’d be the first to tell you, but I’m going to trust him over 99.9% of BBI when t comes to scouting.

Seems like an unnecessary shot at Sy Ten Ton Hammer : 4/14/2018 8:54 pm : link Who's a lot more qualified to talk about what he does than a significant percentage of us.

RE: RE: RE: RE: There's still Gatorade Dunk : 4/14/2018 9:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914348 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914308 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







I think this is more likely than people think...





Based on what?







Sy's grade.

Sy is awesome, and I always look to read everything he posts, but he's not building out Cleveland's draft board. And that's not to say that Cleveland shouldn't consider Barkley at #1, but there are also factors that extend beyond the draft board itself.



It's incredibly unlikely that the Browns pick anything other than a QB at #1 overall, IMO. In comment 13914356 the mike said:Sy is awesome, and I always look to read everything he posts, but he's not building out Cleveland's draft board. And that's not to say that Clevelandconsider Barkley at #1, but there are also factors that extend beyond the draft board itself.It's incredibly unlikely that the Browns pick anything other than a QB at #1 overall, IMO.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: There's still the mike : 4/14/2018 9:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914356 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13914348 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914308 the mike said:





Quote:





In comment 13914175 BigBluesman said:





Quote:





Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.







I think this is more likely than people think...





Based on what?







Sy's grade.







Sy's grade has about as much to do who the Browns will pick as the price of milk at the corner deli.



I get it, Sy does a great job digesting and reporting information here that most of us would be far too busy to go through on our own but



A) he's not anywhere nearly as invested as an NFL GM.



B) he's not anywhere nearly as qualified as even a low level NFL scout to evaluate talent.



Can we stop with this?



I can assure you that Sy has just as much qualification to grade these players as any of the "insiders" that you seem to revere - please do share with BBI who you follow if not Sy? Frankly, Sy's grading reports and comparable players are fantastic and one of the primary reasons I am here and have been promoting BBI like crazy to anyone who will listen...



Truth be told, I for one could care less what people think WILL happen since we will know shortly... And truthfully, no one really knows - not even the GMs themselves who will not be sure until they are on the clock given the fluidity of the process...



What I do care about is formulating a credible and cogent point of view as to what SHOULD happen. We have seen an endless parade of idiotic draft selections by NFL GMs who have been very "invested" in the process over the years... led by our former GM whose performance over this past decade has been downright abysmal...



In comment 13914368 ThatLimerickGuy said:I can assure you that Sy has just as much qualification to grade these players as any of the "insiders" that you seem to revere - please do share with BBI who you follow if not Sy? Frankly, Sy's grading reports and comparable players are fantastic and one of the primary reasons I am here and have been promoting BBI like crazy to anyone who will listen...Truth be told, I for one could care less what people think WILL happen since we will know shortly... And truthfully, no one really knows - not even the GMs themselves who will not be sure until they are on the clock given the fluidity of the process...What I do care about is formulating a credible and cogent point of view as to what SHOULD happen. We have seen an endless parade of idiotic draft selections by NFL GMs who have been very "invested" in the process over the years... led by our former GM whose performance over this past decade has been downright abysmal...

Giants are taking one of mikeygiants : 4/14/2018 9:25 pm : link Darnold or Allen, whoever is left.

I'm still sticking with Chubb over Barkley... GFAN52 : 4/14/2018 9:27 pm : link with Cleveland going with Darnold.

'whispers'... Torrag : 4/14/2018 10:06 pm : link ...in other words he just made up whatever narrative about the Giants pick he felt like because he's get paid to inform the fans of something, anything, whether it's factual or not.

RE: RE: I would draft Sy ThatLimerickGuy : 4/14/2018 10:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914393 Southern Man said:





Quote:





ahead of the Limerick Guy



+💯



In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.



I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.



The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor. In comment 13914397 Gatorade Dunk said:In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor.

If the Brown take Barkley ... Manny in CA : 4/14/2018 10:26 pm : link

Just because he's the best player in the entire draft ...



That puts Denver in a bind - three "QB needy" ahead of them (Giants, Jets, Browns). At that point, the Giants are in the "catbird" seat. That's when we strike -



Our 2nd overall for their 1st (5th overall), 2nd (40th overall), 3rd (71st overall) and their 2019 1st round pick.



Art that point, I 'd go get Nelson and parlay the rest of the draft to completely fix the line and pick up DR'C's replacement and a big receiver to compliment OBJ.

RE: RE: RE: I would draft Sy Gatorade Dunk : 4/14/2018 10:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914397 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914393 Southern Man said:





Quote:





ahead of the Limerick Guy



+💯







In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.



I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.



The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor.

Sy IS a professional scout. That's the part you're not understanding. In comment 13914443 ThatLimerickGuy said:Sya professional scout. That's the part you're not understanding.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I would draft Sy the mike : 4/14/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914443 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13914397 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914393 Southern Man said:





Quote:





ahead of the Limerick Guy



+💯







In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.



I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.



The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor.





Sy IS a professional scout. That's the part you're not understanding.



And is as good as anyone I have followed - professional or non-professional... In comment 13914471 Gatorade Dunk said:And is as good as anyone I have followed - professional or non-professional...

'Sy IS a professional scout'... Torrag : 4/14/2018 10:48 pm : link LOL. I like Sy and his opinions are informative but working for a non NFL related draft publication isn't being a scout imo.

RE: RE: Gatorade/TrueBlue Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/14/2018 10:59 pm : : 4/14/2018 10:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914258 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Gettleman isn't new to the organization. And more importantly, he has little ability to control leaks. The Giants are a family owned business and there are a lot of Mara and Tisch relatives out there and a lot of employees. People talk.



Every year I hear the "smokescreen" argument, but more often it seems as if Vacciano, Scwhartz, Garafolo, etc. have a pretty good idea of the team's thinking.



That all said, it could be different this year. If we take a QB, in my mind, they did a great job of misdirection.







What about the fact that Gettleman left the organization and realized like everyone else what a sieve of information the Giants are and only took the job under the condition that he not discuss the plans with Mara or Tisch until the day before the draft?



You honestly think John Mara isn't intimately involved with the #2 pick? Hell, he and Tisch have been taking these prospects out to dinner.



Gettleman was fired by the Panthers and is at retirement age. Was there even another team pursuing him? In comment 13914350 ThatLimerickGuy said:You honestly think John Mara isn't intimately involved with the #2 pick? Hell, he and Tisch have been taking these prospects out to dinner.Gettleman was fired by the Panthers and is at retirement age. Was there even another team pursuing him?

2018 draft Colin@gbn : 4/14/2018 11:08 pm : link Evening guys: Interesting discussion. Delusional. But interesting. Indeed, people probably need to get a grip. This is not Madden football; it's not fantasy football. Its the ultra-conservative QB-driven NFL. The Browns are NOT going to take Saquon Barkley with the #1 pick this year. The have gotten 'cute' with QBs the past couple of years and all it got them was an 0-16 record. For all intents and purposes they've even gone on record that are taking a QB at #1. We are also hearing from our sources that they aren't even necessarily a lock to take Barkley at #4 as they feel Chubb would add more immediately and they can find a RB to pair with Carlos Hyde later in the draft.



Will find out for sure what the Giants do at #2 on the 26th but the one thing one can say with some certainty is that the value at #2 are the QBs. Either you take one for yourself or you trade out to whichever of Denver, Miami or Buffalo offers the most.



In that context I just don't see the Giants choice coming down to BPA. They are a professional NFL team and their draft plans, especially with the second pick overall, are going to be driven by a strategic plan. Either they feel they can win with ELi over the next 2-3 years - and that is certainly a possibility - and trade out and maximize what they can add at other positions, or they don't think Eli has much left in the tank and they take advantage of the fact that at #2 they'll be looking at the best QB prospects they are likely to see over the next 5 years.



Of course, it is also possible that the Giants have decided they don't see the value themselves in this year's top QB prospects, and we'll find out for sure in 12 days or so, but almost all the evidence out there suggests that is likely not the case. On the one hand, you have a half dozen other teams out there with top 15 picks that need an upgrade at QB and all appear to view this year's prospects at the position to be worthy of a top 2-3 pick. Maybe the Giants are an outlier and think otherwise but that would be a major stretch. At the same time, no team in the NFL has devoted more resources to checking out the QBs over the past 3-4 weeks than the Giants. And given that checking out players at pro days, private workouts and on-site visits is really about dotting the i's and crossing the t's from your scouting and coaching staffs' game day tape grades one can make a pretty good assumption that the Giants also have high grades on those players otherwise you don't waste your time.



The one curious aspect of the whole business is that after putting all those resources into checking out the QBs at their pro days etc. the 'leaks' that seem to be coming out of Giants' HQ are along the lines of "QBs; we don't want no stinking QB!!"



Let me add one other general comment before I throw out a little scuttlebutt: if you haven't decided on what you are doing with the second pick by now with just 12 days to go, you have some organizational issues whether you are a new admin or not! Same with the Browns.



Not sure what to make of it, but I had a source who is reasonably well connected suggest that what we may be seeing is a little intrigue at the top of the board. The Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen. What they'd really like to do is force the Giants to flip picks 1-2 just to make sure that the Browns don't flip the 1-3 picks with the Jets. The Browns aren't going to do that but they'd like the Giants to fear that they might so they have dangled the idea that they still haven't decided between Darnold and ALLen. Once the Browns say they have settled on a guy - and its not going to be Rosen - the likelihood they might deal goes away. Meanwhile, the Giants are doing everything they can to downplay their interest in any QB. Time will tell!

Great point by Eric Marty866b : 4/14/2018 11:08 pm : link "Gettleman is at retirement age". Does Gettleman have less patience to rebuild because he's older then most GMS? Is that one of the reasons why we are reading that the Giants are going to pass on a quarterback though we definitely need one in a year or two? Would Gettleman's age be a reason to go for the player with the most immediate impact,Barkley? I think these are legitimate questions.

RE: 2018 draft GFAN52 : 4/14/2018 11:15 pm : link

Quote: Evening guys: Interesting discussion. Delusional. But interesting. Indeed, people probably need to get a grip. This is not Madden football; it's not fantasy football. Its the ultra-conservative QB-driven NFL. The Browns are NOT going to take Saquon Barkley with the #1 pick this year. The have gotten 'cute' with QBs the past couple of years and all it got them was an 0-16 record. For all intents and purposes they've even gone on record that are taking a QB at #1. We are also hearing from our sources that they aren't even necessarily a lock to take Barkley at #4 as they feel Chubb would add more immediately and they can find a RB to pair with Carlos Hyde later in the draft.



Will find out for sure what the Giants do at #2 on the 26th but the one thing one can say with some certainty is that the value at #2 are the QBs. Either you take one for yourself or you trade out to whichever of Denver, Miami or Buffalo offers the most.



In that context I just don't see the Giants choice coming down to BPA. They are a professional NFL team and their draft plans, especially with the second pick overall, are going to be driven by a strategic plan. Either they feel they can win with ELi over the next 2-3 years - and that is certainly a possibility - and trade out and maximize what they can add at other positions, or they don't think Eli has much left in the tank and they take advantage of the fact that at #2 they'll be looking at the best QB prospects they are likely to see over the next 5 years.



Of course, it is also possible that the Giants have decided they don't see the value themselves in this year's top QB prospects, and we'll find out for sure in 12 days or so, but almost all the evidence out there suggests that is likely not the case. On the one hand, you have a half dozen other teams out there with top 15 picks that need an upgrade at QB and all appear to view this year's prospects at the position to be worthy of a top 2-3 pick. Maybe the Giants are an outlier and think otherwise but that would be a major stretch. At the same time, no team in the NFL has devoted more resources to checking out the QBs over the past 3-4 weeks than the Giants. And given that checking out players at pro days, private workouts and on-site visits is really about dotting the i's and crossing the t's from your scouting and coaching staffs' game day tape grades one can make a pretty good assumption that the Giants also have high grades on those players otherwise you don't waste your time.



The one curious aspect of the whole business is that after putting all those resources into checking out the QBs at their pro days etc. the 'leaks' that seem to be coming out of Giants' HQ are along the lines of "QBs; we don't want no stinking QB!!"



Let me add one other general comment before I throw out a little scuttlebutt: if you haven't decided on what you are doing with the second pick by now with just 12 days to go, you have some organizational issues whether you are a new admin or not! Same with the Browns.



Not sure what to make of it, but I had a source who is reasonably well connected suggest that what we may be seeing is a little intrigue at the top of the board. The Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen. What they'd really like to do is force the Giants to flip picks 1-2 just to make sure that the Browns don't flip the 1-3 picks with the Jets. The Browns aren't going to do that but they'd like the Giants to fear that they might so they have dangled the idea that they still haven't decided between Darnold and ALLen. Once the Browns say they have settled on a guy - and its not going to be Rosen - the likelihood they might deal goes away. Meanwhile, the Giants are doing everything they can to downplay their interest in any QB. Time will tell!



Sounds like way to much speculating and intrigue to me. I agree with you though I believe the Browns are locked onto Darnold. In comment 13914495 Colin@gbn said:Sounds like way to much speculating and intrigue to me. I agree with you though I believe the Browns are locked onto Darnold.

NFL re tirement age Colin@gbn : 4/14/2018 11:52 pm : link Marty et al: Fact is unless I am mistaken there is actually no retirement age in the NFL. And DG comes across as healthy and energetic such that there is no reason to doubt that he's going to be around for 4-5 years at the least. He'd also likely prefer a legacy in which he is remembered as the guy who built the Giants 2020s championship teams as opposed to someone who got the Giants into a couple of playoffs in the late 2010s.



Its also probably true that Mara's involvement in making the 2nd pick is to ask DG when he tells him who the pick is going to be is to ask "is everybody on board with the decision" and he's going to want an honest answer.



In fact one can imagine a scenario in which DG told Mara that 'we have decided on player X' that DG also says something like "and this kid is going to be the face of the franchise for the next 10-15 years if everything works out and we think you and Steve should sit down with him and get to know him to confirm that you are indeed going to be comfortable with in that role." No names mentioned but ...

"The AcidTest : 12:00 am : link Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen."



How could the Browns have any idea who the Giant or Jets will pick? I wouldn't at all be surprised if the Giants take Rosen, although I would be surprised if they traded up to do so. But nobody knows what they will do.

RE: RE: That’s actually not true Limerick DonQuixote : 12:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13914372 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





Sy and Dave-te are both professionals who have been doing this for a long time



Their insisghts are invaluable







Haha. Was thinking the same when I read his post.



Sy’s opinion is by no means the end all be all, he’d be the first to tell you, but I’m going to trust him over 99.9% of BBI when t comes to scouting.



Posting something more meaningful than the opinions of us fans, that’s a low bar. We are fans...



Sy is a guy that seems to put time in and so he knows more than I, but too many on this site treat it as gospel. Sy might even agree. Remember, scouts and gms are disagreeing and working it all out in the war room. Draft is a crapshoot, his is one guy. Glad he shares his views here. In comment 13914380 UConn4523 said:Posting something more meaningful than the opinions of us fans, that’s a low bar. We are fans...Sy is a guy that seems to put time in and so he knows more than I, but too many on this site treat it as gospel. Sy might even agree. Remember, scouts and gms are disagreeing and working it all out in the war room. Draft is a crapshoot, his is one guy. Glad he shares his views here.

RE: Although DonQuixote : 12:18 am : link

Quote: some folks on BBI won't like it, this has been the fairly consistent storyline by those who are at least somewhat reputable.



Those who say no one has a clue have been missing the constant theme for well over the past month: the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb with the #2 pick.



We'll see what goes down on draft day, but this is the storyline.



I’d like to see the giants take a QB but where there’s smoke there’s fire. I won’t be disappointed either way. In comment 13914229 Eric from BBI said:I’d like to see the giants take a QB but where there’s smoke there’s fire. I won’t be disappointed either way.

thinking ain't knowing Colin@gbn : 12:23 am : link Acid: I know I shouldn't have added that bit because I think that the rest of the stuff i was saying was far more relevant but don't get mad at me as I'm just passing on a possible explanation a pretty reliable league source told me to possibly explain why the Giants were all over the QBs during the pro day/private visit phase but have since have acted like they have never even heard of those guys. And the Browns don't have to know anything. All they have to do is think that the Giants are likely heavily invested in Rosen (which any idiot not in denial should be able to figure out for themselves if they were paying attention) to at least try for a flip. in tbhe end nothing is going to happen, but there is nothing to be lost for the browns to give it a try.

RE: RE: RE: I would draft Sy DonQuixote : 12:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13914397 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13914393 Southern Man said:





Quote:





ahead of the Limerick Guy



+💯







In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.



I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.



The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor.



Plus, this site is just STARVED for information, and sy provides that. His are meaningful contributions to this site. But let’s not get too crazy. People disagree on draft picks and evaluations. In comment 13914443 ThatLimerickGuy said:Plus, this site is just STARVED for information, and sy provides that. His are meaningful contributions to this site. But let’s not get too crazy. People disagree on draft picks and evaluations.

Few things I’ll bring up... Toastt34 : 12:26 am : link 1. I think Eli is done in NY after this year. His production and the $ owed to him don’t line up especially with OBJ and Collins coming up.



2. Part of the appeal in hiring Shurmur, I believe, aside from having this team finally score 30 points in a game, was getting his hands on a potential franchise QB. Yes Barkley would also help but you only make the RB pick if you have your QB IMO. We can all continue to argue if we have ours. I don’t think we do.



3. People want to negate next year’s QB class, but these GMs look at that. Next years class doesn’t present the prospects this year’s does.



I’m not here to say they are definitely drafting a QB, but just a counterpoint to those who are dismissing the idea. I think they should.



Also, is Gettleman’s age really a factor in the long-term future of this team?? How old was Accorsi when he drafted Eli? He was towards the end of his career but made that pick for the good of the franchise. I expect the same from DG whether it’s a QB or not, he’ll do what he thinks is best for the Giants.

RE: thinking ain't knowing DonQuixote : 12:39 am : link

Quote: Acid: I know I shouldn't have added that bit because I think that the rest of the stuff i was saying was far more relevant but don't get mad at me as I'm just passing on a possible explanation a pretty reliable league source told me to possibly explain why the Giants were all over the QBs during the pro day/private visit phase but have since have acted like they have never even heard of those guys. And the Browns don't have to know anything. All they have to do is think that the Giants are likely heavily invested in Rosen (which any idiot not in denial should be able to figure out for themselves if they were paying attention) to at least try for a flip. in tbhe end nothing is going to happen, but there is nothing to be lost for the browns to give it a try.



With that, the browns might end up with their third favorite QB. In every hiring process I’ve been in, which is lots over decade, things are never equal. The browns have a qb in mind, they don’t know what the other teams really want to do and they are not going to lose their guy oby trading down. Trading out of 4 seems more likely for the Browns. Just my opinion man. In comment 13914521 Colin@gbn said:With that, the browns might end up with their third favorite QB. In every hiring process I’ve been in, which is lots over decade, things are never equal. The browns have a qb in mind, they don’t know what the other teams really want to do and they are not going to lose their guy oby trading down. Trading out of 4 seems more likely for the Browns. Just my opinion man.

Colin jtgiants : 12:53 am : link I respect you but your going to look pretty bad when giants don't go qb.

I’ll throw something out here also. Toastt34 : 12:55 am : link Just a gut feeling but I wouldn’t be surprised if Baker is in more consideration for the top pick than what’s been reported.

Colin jtgiants : 12:55 am : link The only qb giants take is darnold. Maybe.There is a far greater chance they take Barkley or Chub then Rosen

The only speculation I've seen... Dan in the Springs : 12:55 am : link That I can't in any way find credible is the Browns picking Saquon at 1. This would be such a ridiculous move imo given their signing of Hyde.



Right behind that would be them picking him at four.



Finally, the idea that the Browns know they want either Darnold or Allen but because they're convinced the NYG want Rosen they risk losing their QB to trade down.



All other possibilities seem credible to me right now.

Toast jtgiants : 12:57 am : link Your wrong on one thing. Eli plays well this year he finishes his contract. That I can say w almost 100% certainty

Jt- I know you have great insight so I’ll take your word... Toastt34 : 1:18 am : link But what happens if he’s the same Eli he’s been the last two years? That seems just as likely if not more than a return to vintage Eli. Where do they go then...are they that confident in Webb??

Recent Mike Silver twitter exchange shyster : 1:30 am : link



Quote:

@MikeSilver Apr 12



I would caution anyone making assumptions about which player(s) the Browns would likely take at 1 and 4 overall. Long way to go, lot of misinformation out there. I'm not allowed to tip picks but... stay tuned



Quote:



Replying to @MikeSilver @egoldie80

I think 1 is already decided. This narrative that they are undecided is crap. I do think anything could happen with 4, including a trade.



@MikeSilver Apr 12



"I think"





Quote:



@jasonwilson2121

Replying to @MikeSilver

Well, we all “think” unless we work for the Browns, right?





@MikeSilver Apr 12



Hierarchy:

1) Work for the Browns

2) Talk to people who work for the Browns

3) "I think"







- ( Silver has long been close with Hue Jackson and there is reason to believe he has developed other Browns connections. stay tuned - ( New Window

Toast jtgiants : 1:31 am : link Fair point. All I can tell you is if eli plays well this year he will be back to finish his contract. I think Eli bounces back well see. My point is, if you want a qb, are you ok w him sitting 2 years? I'm not so I'm all in on Barkley or Chubb or trade back

RE: I'd rather take a pro bowl OG than a pro bowl RB chopperhatch : 2:05 am : link

Quote: personally. The OG will make every RB better.



This is just silly. Based on Barkley's potential, he is not JUST a pro bowl RB.



You would take Steve Hutchison over LaDainian Tomlinson? Larry Allen ove Marshall Faulk?



The idea that an All World Guard is the better pick than a RB with Barkley's abilities is fucking adorable.



No offense Jim. But come on. In comment 13914119 Jim in Forest Hills said:This is just silly. Based on Barkley's potential, he is not JUST a pro bowl RB.You would take Steve Hutchison over LaDainian Tomlinson? Larry Allen ove Marshall Faulk?The idea that an All World Guard is the better pick than a RB with Barkley's abilities is fucking adorable.No offense Jim. But come on.

RE: 'Sy IS a professional scout'... Gatorade Dunk : 2:14 am : link

Quote: LOL. I like Sy and his opinions are informative but working for a non NFL related draft publication isn't being a scout imo.

Does he get paid professionally to do scouting for a service that NFL teams use?



He's a professional scout. In comment 13914484 Torrag said:Does he get paid professionally to do scouting for a service that NFL teams use?He's a professional scout.

RE: Colin Gatorade Dunk : 2:31 am : link

Quote: I respect you but your going to look pretty bad when giants don't go qb.

Any worse than you will if they do?



At least Colin had the good sense to present his position with the possibility of other outcomes existing. In comment 13914526 jtgiants said:Any worse than you will if they do?At least Colin had the good sense to present his position with the possibility of other outcomes existing.

RE: Toast Milton : 2:41 am : link

Quote: Fair point. All I can tell you is if eli plays well this year he will be back to finish his contract. I think Eli bounces back well see. My point is, if you want a qb, are you ok w him sitting 2 years? I'm not I would be perfectly okay with the QB sitting for two years if Eli is playing well and the Giants are in contention. I'd also be okay with the Giants trading Eli in 2019 if he plays well in 2018 (much like Alex Smith being traded after playing well in 2017). What I'd like to avoid is giving 38-year or 39-year old Eli a three or four year extension to the tune of $30M/year because he and the Giants are playing well enough to compete, but not well enough to win a Super Bowl, and that's the going rate for franchise QBs.



If a franchise quality QB is available, it makes both football sense and salary cap sense, no matter how well Eli plays. In comment 13914533 jtgiants said:I would be perfectly okay with the QB sitting for two years if Eli is playing well and the Giants are in contention. I'd also be okay with the Giants trading Eli in 2019 if he plays well in 2018 (much like Alex Smith being traded after playing well in 2017). What I'd like to avoid is giving 38-year or 39-year old Eli a three or four year extension to the tune of $30M/year because he and the Giants are playing well enough to compete, but not well enough to win a Super Bowl, and that's the going rate for franchise QBs.If a franchise quality QB is available, it makes both football sense and salary cap sense, no matter how well Eli plays.

As I've said several times... Milton : 2:43 am : link It's not mutually exclusive to believe in Eli and also want the Giants to draft a QB at #2. There is very solid logic to it.

Gatorade jtgiants : 3:02 am : link I've stated my opinion very clearly multiple times. I've been very clear that is possible I'm wrong. I've also clearly stated they could take Darnold. Either way I've been very detailed on this

Milton jtgiants : 3:04 am : link That's where we disagree. Its a huge waste of resources imo for the #2 pick in the draft to sit 2 years. In not a fan of that at all. Well see.

Rosen Giantimistic : 4:48 am : link If it turns out that the Giants select Rosen and that is who the Jets really wanted, then the Giants would have done a great job with their misinformation for once. Not saying that the Browns would have traded their number 1 pick to the Jets, but maybe the Jets would have made a bigger blockbuster trade attempt to get in front of the Giants if they thought the Giants were after the same player. Obviously, the Jets probably are ok with 3 quarterbacks or you don't trade up to 3 if you need a quarterback--organizations do screw year after year though.



Although they may really Like Barkley, Chubb, and Darnold; all the talk about them, or trade down, may have just been aimed at teams trying to get in front of them or to mess with the Browns thinking so the Giants get the player they want.



This really has been one of the more interesting and unpredictable drafts that may be talked about for years to come. Most likely 1 or more teams in the top 5 are going to look back on this draft as what changed their franchise and some will look back as maybe the biggest missed opportunity. If based on history, the Browns may find a way to mess up their 1 and 4 picks.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 4:53 am : link

Quote: I've stated my opinion very clearly multiple times. I've been very clear that is possible I'm wrong. I've also clearly stated they could take Darnold. Either way I've been very detailed on this

Oh, is it your opinion? I could have sworn that you've presented it as fact, repeatedly. Getting a little gunshy on the airtight intel coming out of the ad sales bullpen at CBS? In comment 13914544 jtgiants said:Oh, is it your opinion? I could have sworn that you've presented it as fact, repeatedly. Getting a little gunshy on the airtight intel coming out of the ad sales bullpen at CBS?

RE: Milton Milton : 5:38 am : link

Quote: That's where we disagree. Its a huge waste of resources imo for the #2 pick in the draft to sit 2 years. I'm not a fan of that at all. But if the alternative means passing on a QB you believe has Hall of Fame potential, I can't see there being any other choice. And once that choice is made, you play it by ear, and that includes Davis Webb's future as well. What happens in 2019 will be based on what happens during the 2018 season, not the 2018 off-season. And as we're all very well aware, a lot can happen from year to year to completely change your thinking. In comment 13914545 jtgiants said:But if the alternative means passing on a QB you believe has Hall of Fame potential, I can't see there being any other choice. And once that choice is made, you play it by ear, and that includes Davis Webb's future as well. What happens in 2019 will be based on what happens during the 2018 season, not the 2018 off-season. And as we're all very well aware, a lot can happen from year to year to completely change your thinking.

RE: RE: I'd rather take a pro bowl OG than a pro bowl RB Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 6:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13914119 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





personally. The OG will make every RB better.







This is just silly. Based on Barkley's potential, he is not JUST a pro bowl RB.



You would take Steve Hutchison over LaDainian Tomlinson? Larry Allen ove Marshall Faulk?



The idea that an All World Guard is the better pick than a RB with Barkley's abilities is fucking adorable.



No offense Jim. But come on.



Im in agreement with this. OGs simply are not transformational players like a multi faceted homerun threat like Barkley is.



He impacts 3 phases: run game, pass game and special teams.



Lastly further underscored by the fact that RB is a legitimate need position. In comment 13914536 chopperhatch said:Im in agreement with this. OGs simply are not transformational players like a multi faceted homerun threat like Barkley is.He impacts 3 phases: run game, pass game and special teams.Lastly further underscored by the fact that RB is a legitimate need position.

RE: As I've said several times... Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 6:10 am : link

Quote: It's not mutually exclusive to believe in Eli and also want the Giants to draft a QB at #2. There is very solid logic to it.



Totally agreed. QB is a position that is simply on a different level than any other position. It is arguably the most important position in any sport.



There are enough core players already on this team at the premium positions that with further solidification of the glaring weaknesses( OL and LB ) and the huge uprade in coaching, that this team should be markedly improved next year even with our top pick carrying a clipboard. In comment 13914542 Milton said:Totally agreed. QB is a position that is simply on a different level than any other position. It is arguably the most important position in any sport.There are enough core players already on this team at the premium positions that with further solidification of the glaring weaknesses( OL and LB ) and the huge uprade in coaching, that this team should be markedly improved next year even with our top pick carrying a clipboard.

I think the Giants are going QB Sean : 7:30 am : link they may have some of the lesser tier guys graded close to the first round guys and if that’s the case they may draft in 2nd or trade back into first round.

It was just over a month ago when a huge segment on BBI Jimmy Googs : 9:01 am : link could only talk about the elite combine performance S. Barkley had and that all the QBs in this draft were falling out favor.



Now stories seem to suggest that Barkley is slipping and the QBs are rising again, as is Chubb. Yet not one of these guys has played a snap of football since then to show anybody that they are any better or worse than they were a month ago.



The only thing that has changed is the fickle minds of the media and the fans the follow the gossip of the day, like a bunch of high school girls...





Everybody on this site knows Sy's work Mike from Ohio : 10:02 am : link He does an outstanding job. But his ratings will not line up with every other knowledgeable scout in the league. That doesn't mean Sy is better or worse, it means the draft is about opinions and knowledgeable people can have different opinions. Because Sy thinks Barkley is by far the best player in this draft does not mean every NFL team has him rated that way. It also doesn't mean Sy or those other scouts are bad at what they do. Professionals disagree on prospects. That is just the nature of the draft.



I also think if the Giants draft a QB at #2 there is very little chance he sits for two years, unless it is Allen. Rosen is pro-ready so you don't waste two years of his rookie contract - and development - having him sit. I think Darnold may sit a year but likely not more than that.

RE: Everybody on this site knows Sy's work Milton : 10:14 am : link

Quote: He does an outstanding job. But his ratings will not line up with every other knowledgeable scout in the league. That doesn't mean Sy is better or worse, it means the draft is about opinions and knowledgeable people can have different opinions. Because Sy thinks Barkley is by far the best player in this draft does not mean every NFL team has him rated that way. It also doesn't mean Sy or those other scouts are bad at what they do. Professionals disagree on prospects. That is just the nature of the draft. I just want to add that not only do the professionals disagree on prospects, they sometimes disagree by a very wide margin. One scout's 1st round prospect could be another scout's 4th round prospect, and they could both be highly successful scouts with excellent track records.



Quote: I also think if the Giants draft a QB at #2 there is very little chance he sits for two years, unless it is Allen. How long the QB sits will/would be a function of several factors and there's really no sense trying to predict it. In comment 13914656 Mike from Ohio said:I just want to add that not only do the professionals disagree on prospects, they sometimes disagree by a very wide margin. One scout's 1st round prospect could be another scout's 4th round prospect, and they could both be highly successful scouts with excellent track records.How long the QB sits will/would be a function of several factors and there's really no sense trying to predict it.

Sticking with my prediction from months ago JonC : 10:15 am : link Darnold or Barkley, the two highest upsides in the draft.



Chubb if they trade down to 5.



RE: RE: Everybody on this site knows Sy's work Strip-Sack : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13914656 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





He does an outstanding job. But his ratings will not line up with every other knowledgeable scout in the league. That doesn't mean Sy is better or worse, it means the draft is about opinions and knowledgeable people can have different opinions. Because Sy thinks Barkley is by far the best player in this draft does not mean every NFL team has him rated that way. It also doesn't mean Sy or those other scouts are bad at what they do. Professionals disagree on prospects. That is just the nature of the draft.



I just want to add that not only do the professionals disagree on prospects, they sometimes disagree by a very wide margin. One scout's 1st round prospect could be another scout's 4th round prospect, and they could both be highly successful scouts with excellent track records.







Quote:





I also think if the Giants draft a QB at #2 there is very little chance he sits for two years, unless it is Allen.



How long the QB sits will/would be a function of several factors and there's really no sense trying to predict it.



I’m sorry but there is no way in hell that any “player” let alone a QB selected #2 overall in the draft will sit on the bench for two years....just not gonna happen. In comment 13914661 Milton said:I’m sorry but there is no way in hell that any “player” let alone a QB selected #2 overall in the draft will sit on the bench for two years....just not gonna happen.

RE: Sticking with my prediction from months ago Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 10:19 am : link

Quote: Darnold or Barkley, the two highest upsides in the draft.



Chubb if they trade down to 5.



Jon based on all the clues and reading of the tea leaves , this scenario makes the most sense. Of course, It also could still be Barkley at 5 if Browns trade out to a QB desperate team and/or they take Chubb themselves. My only contention with Giant thinking is they are potentially horribly missing the boat on Rosen (though short term I wont mind if we take the transformational talent in Saquon). In comment 13914663 JonC said:Jon based on all the clues and reading of the tea leaves , this scenario makes the most sense. Of course, It also could still be Barkley at 5 if Browns trade out to a QB desperate team and/or they take Chubb themselves. My only contention with Giant thinking is they are potentially horribly missing the boat on Rosen (though short term I wont mind if we take the transformational talent in Saquon).

With the 2nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft Jeever : 10:49 am : link the New York Football Giants select Saquon Barkley, running back from Penn State University.



The New York Jets are now on the clock.

RE: thinking ain't knowing AcidTest : 11:00 am : link

Quote: Acid: I know I shouldn't have added that bit because I think that the rest of the stuff i was saying was far more relevant but don't get mad at me as I'm just passing on a possible explanation a pretty reliable league source told me to possibly explain why the Giants were all over the QBs during the pro day/private visit phase but have since have acted like they have never even heard of those guys. And the Browns don't have to know anything. All they have to do is think that the Giants are likely heavily invested in Rosen (which any idiot not in denial should be able to figure out for themselves if they were paying attention) to at least try for a flip. in tbhe end nothing is going to happen, but there is nothing to be lost for the browns to give it a try.



I'm sorry if I was too critical. We all value your input. In comment 13914521 Colin@gbn said:I'm sorry if I was too critical. We all value your input.

Gatorade jtgiants : 11:07 am : link Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?

RE: RE: RE: That’s actually not true Limerick UConn4523 : 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13914380 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





In comment 13914372 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





Sy and Dave-te are both professionals who have been doing this for a long time



Their insisghts are invaluable







Haha. Was thinking the same when I read his post.



Sy’s opinion is by no means the end all be all, he’d be the first to tell you, but I’m going to trust him over 99.9% of BBI when t comes to scouting.







Posting something more meaningful than the opinions of us fans, that’s a low bar. We are fans...



Sy is a guy that seems to put time in and so he knows more than I, but too many on this site treat it as gospel. Sy might even agree. Remember, scouts and gms are disagreeing and working it all out in the war room. Draft is a crapshoot, his is one guy. Glad he shares his views here.



I get that but when TLG offers nothing other than a “Sy just does what we all don’t have time for” post I’m going to call it out because it’s that fucking stupid. In comment 13914519 DonQuixote said:I get that but when TLG offers nothing other than a “Sy just does what we all don’t have time for” post I’m going to call it out because it’s that fucking stupid.

RE: Gatorade Mike from Ohio : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?



Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.

In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.

RE: RE: Gatorade TrueBlue56 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?







Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.



Mike, you are coming in without knowledge of history on jtgiant. He has explained his connections in previous posts and he has given information and insight in the past that has been valid. He is not even saying it's black and white and has said numerous times that things could change. We can take the information with a grain of salt or not, but it's being shared regardless. Same with beat writers In comment 13914758 Mike from Ohio said:Mike, you are coming in without knowledge of history on jtgiant. He has explained his connections in previous posts and he has given information and insight in the past that has been valid. He is not even saying it's black and white and has said numerous times that things could change. We can take the information with a grain of salt or not, but it's being shared regardless. Same with beat writers

RE: RE: RE: Gatorade Mike from Ohio : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914758 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?







Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.







Mike, you are coming in without knowledge of history on jtgiant. He has explained his connections in previous posts and he has given information and insight in the past that has been valid. He is not even saying it's black and white and has said numerous times that things could change. We can take the information with a grain of salt or not, but it's being shared regardless. Same with beat writers



I am not aware of jtgiants history, so I am asking. I have been in this site for a very long time, and there are certain posters who have a history of beng correct about things. Hitdog, JonC to name a couple. I can't recall jtgiants bringing anything like that, but I may just not have seen it.



Are there other posters out there that can speak to jtgiants bona fides? In comment 13914763 TrueBlue56 said:I am not aware of jtgiants history, so I am asking. I have been in this site for a very long time, and there are certain posters who have a history of beng correct about things. Hitdog, JonC to name a couple. I can't recall jtgiants bringing anything like that, but I may just not have seen it.Are there other posters out there that can speak to jtgiants bona fides?

RE: RE: RE: Gatorade twostepgiants : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914758 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?







Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.







Mike, you are coming in without knowledge of history on jtgiant. He has explained his connections in previous posts and he has given information and insight in the past that has been valid. He is not even saying it's black and white and has said numerous times that things could change. We can take the information with a grain of salt or not, but it's being shared regardless. Same with beat writers



Yeah, not exactly saying take my info with a grain of salt.



Colin

jtgiants : 12:53 am : link : reply

I respect you but your going to look pretty bad when giants don't go qb.





There are few more respected posters than Colin and JT comes in with a veiled threat.



And its not the first time he’s posted this to people who think the media narrative may be incorrect or hope it is anyway. In comment 13914763 TrueBlue56 said:Yeah, not exactly saying take my info with a grain of salt.Colinjtgiants : 12:53 am : link : replyI respect you but your going to look pretty bad when giants don't go qb.There are few more respected posters than Colin and JT comes in with a veiled threat.And its not the first time he’s posted this to people who think the media narrative may be incorrect or hope it is anyway.

RE: RE: RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13914758 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?







Informed by what? There are any number of people on this site that claim to have connections. A couple have a track history of being right so they don't need to prove anything. But they also don't keep insisting the have connections they won't talk about, or insisting that the Giants intentions are as black and white as you do. For most of us that comes across as unbelievable.







Mike, you are coming in without knowledge of history on jtgiant. He has explained his connections in previous posts and he has given information and insight in the past that has been valid. He is not even saying it's black and white and has said numerous times that things could change. We can take the information with a grain of salt or not, but it's being shared regardless. Same with beat writers

Stop. He's not an asshat by any means. His connection is having worked at CBS Sports Radio in the past. Are they breaking any draft news for the Giants? He's a fan just like you and me and has a particular outcome that he's rooting for.



I worked for the NFL for a while (Eric can confirm). Does that make my wishful thinking more valuable than anyone else's? In comment 13914763 TrueBlue56 said:Stop. He's not an asshat by any means. His connection is having worked at CBS Sports Radio in the past. Are they breaking any draft news for the Giants? He's a fan just like you and me and has a particular outcome that he's rooting for.I worked for the NFL for a while (Eric can confirm). Does that make my wishful thinking more valuable than anyone else's?

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?

You are not connected. I don't care what you've heard. In comment 13914690 jtgiants said:You are not connected. I don't care what you've heard.

11 more days - the draft can't come fast enough PatersonPlank : 1:43 pm : link .

JTGiants is the destroyer of threads twostepgiants : 2:11 pm : link He comes on a good discussion thread that is about going QB.



He then starts going on about how the Giants are not going QB 100%



He then starts with the insults



Then claims the victim because people disagreed with him, which he considers being attacked



Then he claims his opinion is informed and alludes to having asshat status



And by that point the good discussion is dead



He killed a great thread that should be talking about Colins posts

Were damn sure not taking a G at #2 Bluesbreaker : 2:16 pm : link If Clev takes Darnold I am running to the podium for Barkley unless Buffalo wows us with a crazy offer no other

team has the ammo IMO worthy of pick #2 . Eli i still good enough and with a O-line getting revamped and a threat st

RB play action will be back in the cards something Eli does well when you have those kinds of weapons to keep a defense off balanced .