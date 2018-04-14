Schwartz NYP: The whispers around the NYG’s 1st round pick

“— It still does not appear likely the Giants will take a quarterback, at least not with the No. 2 pick.”
“The Giants view Saquon Barkley as a near-perfect prospect. They think he’s a better player than Ezekiel Elliott, who went No. 4 to the Cowboys in 2016.”
“There is no doubt North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is in the mix...”
“Quenton Nelson will not be the pick at No. 2. This is not because the Giants have any reservations with the player — they do not — but it is a matter of positional value. The second-overall pick is too high to take a guard. The Giants do not view Nelson as a viable option to move outside to tackle. If they trade down (this is unlikely), moving to No. 5 to give the Broncos the No. 2 pick, then Nelson makes sense...” Link
personally. The OG will make every RB better.
Has it right with the giants thinking. It could be one really big smokescreen or it could be true. We will find out soon enough.
What I find interesting is that we really hold the cards to the draft. If one team really covets one quarterback more than the rest and Cleveland doesn't take that quarterback, that team might move heaven and earth to get ahead of the jets.
Nobody knows for sure what we are going to do, we can take so many different routes. We can draft a quarterback, draft Barkley or Chubb. Trade out to a team that wants a quarterback. All of it is in play.
Draft can't get here soon enough
Exactly.
| Has it right with the giants thinking. It could be one really big smokescreen or it could be true. We will find out soon enough.
What I find interesting is that we really hold the cards to the draft. If one team really covets one quarterback more than the rest and Cleveland doesn't take that quarterback, that team might move heaven and earth to get ahead of the jets.
Nobody knows for sure what we are going to do, we can take so many different routes. We can draft a quarterback, draft Barkley or Chubb. Trade out to a team that wants a quarterback. All of it is in play.
Draft can't get here soon enough
Uh, no. The team with the #1 and #4 picks really holds the cards to the draft.
😂😂
Everyone else has to think it's a quarterback.
And no one rushes a pass more than Josh Allen.
The browns are expected to take a quarterback 1st overall. The jets are taking one 3rd overall. We are right in the middle with teams who may see the quarterback they rated highest sitting there.
What we do or don't do impacts the draft and what team's do
I'd prefer a RB who consistently turns 3 and 4 yard blocking into 5 and 6
yard gains. Few NFL games are decided by long runs.
I dont see any player besides QB or maybe the potential transformational talent of Barkley at 2.
Thats it. And Barkley could be potentially had via a slight trade down with Jets or Broncos(if Browns don't take Bark-man).
RBs like Barkley don’t ever hit FA until it’s too late. We can upgrade Guard any off season we choose. I’m taking the dynamic playmaker over a Guard any chance I get.
if it is not QB. Barkley Chubb or Nelson will be there and use additional picks to rebuild OL/DL .
True to you're name....quite 👍.
4,5,6 and even 7 has the potential to end up with one of those three. Although 7 would obviously require 4 QB's to go.
To move to #2. The prices that will be paid by teams wanting a QB will invariably be higher than teams calling for Barkley.
Jets going QB at 3.
Cleveland gets Barkley at 4. Only way is to convince them WE are definitely taking Barkley unless they buy us out of the spot.
If the Giants braintrust really think the King of Happy Valley Hype is better than Elliot we are managed by dimwits. Elliot averaged over 1800 yards and 21 tds rushing his last two years at Ohio State. Mr Tranformational Talent couldn’t run for 60 against either Rutgers or Indiana.
If you are dying for Reggie Bush I am sure there is someone to be had later in the draft.
I think we end up taking Darnold. That's my expectation & hope.
...99.99% of all BBIers already know this shit.
You want a guy who will have a huge impact. I just don’t see that with Nelson or Chubb. Nelson because I don’t see one guard changing games, and Chubb because I see good player, but not game changing pass rusher.
If this is true about passing in a QB, I sure hope it’s for Barkley. I don’t see that kind of impact from the others.
Only one way for Cleveland to secure Barkley for sure, and that's #1. I wouldn't discount it. They can get another great player including QB at 4.
This isn't a one night stand. It is a marriage. You don't mess around with QB. You take your guy.
Well, this is it. He couldn't run for 60 against Rutgers or indiana, he sucks, he will never improve or have better games. All of the team scouts and draft experts should just go look for another job, because obviously they can't evaluate talent. I mean don't they know that what you do statistically against indiana and Rutgers is the barometer of talent.
Who cares if you are fast, who cares if you can help pass protect and who cares if you have elusiveness. None of that matters, all that matters is 2 Damn dames against indiana and Rutgers.
Thanks homer, we can all be experts now
The Giants know the best player in the draft. Once Darnold goes to Cleveland, Barkley will be a Giant
Why are so many Giants fans ready for him at #2?
every else says the Giants have been in love with Darnold since he was in diapers, and will sprint at warp speed to the podium if the Browns are dumb enough to take Allen instead.
Of course the Giants LOVE Barkley. Who doesn't? But nobody, repeat nobody, knows what will happen.
In this order of likelihood, I still think it's:
Darnold.
Trade down.
Barkley.
I do agree with Schwartz that Webb is not a factor about whether they draft a QB.
Do not take a QB they all have flaws.
If you would suggest not taking a QB until one with no flaws comes along, what would you sipuggest for the intervening 100 years or so?
Either they don't like any of them, or their choice is already picked.What they think of Webb has nothing to do with it.
If they don't pick a QB this year and are confident that they are assembling a competitive team, they won't be in a position to pick high again for at least 2 years. That means they will wait until Eli retires and roll his contract into a huge offer for a Free Agent QB, that will make Cousins' deal look like chump change. So on Friday, April 27, start looking at QB free agents in 2020 and 2021.
Don’t see the Giants trading down. Darnold is going to be Cleveland’s pick.
some folks on BBI won't like it, this has been the fairly consistent storyline by those who are at least somewhat reputable.
Those who say no one has a clue have been missing the constant theme for well over the past month: the Giants are going to take Barkley or Chubb with the #2 pick.
We'll see what goes down on draft day, but this is the storyline.
Eric - I think that's definitely valid, but no one, even those who have historically been somewhat reputable, have consistently demonstrated access to info since Gettleman took over.
That doesn't mean it won't be Barkley or Chubb - clearly those are two of the best players in the draft and would be easy to identify as candidates even without inside info - but I really don't think any info is reputable, especially this close to the draft. In fact, it's just as likely to be purposeful as it is to be accurate.
One thing you're 100% correct on though... we'll see what goes down on draft day.
|Eric - I think that's definitely valid, but no one, even those who have historically been somewhat reputable, have consistently demonstrated access to info since Gettleman took over.
How much consistent information can anyone have when gettleman hasn't even been here for 6 months. We all know the 2 hackjobs writeres at the daily news never know anything, but Paul schwartz does not have a track record of writing BS. Even in this article, he is not stating anything as fact. It is best guess work, which is what most of us are doing.
Gettleman isn't new to the organization. And more importantly, he has little ability to control leaks. The Giants are a family owned business and there are a lot of Mara and Tisch relatives out there and a lot of employees. People talk.
Every year I hear the "smokescreen" argument, but more often it seems as if Vacciano, Scwhartz, Garafolo, etc. have a pretty good idea of the team's thinking.
That all said, it could be different this year. If we take a QB, in my mind, they did a great job of misdirection.
3 options on what will happen
A) Barkley
B) Rosen/Darnold
C) Trade down
I am going with C
Only Schwartz has been steadfast about the Giants not drafting a QB. Raanan thinks it's Darnold if he's there or Barkley with Rosen as a dark horse. He has said before he does not think they like Chubb enough to take at 2.
Vacchiano has said Darnold if he's there, and then he thinks Chubb if he had to guess but wouldn't count out Rosen either. Schwartz has historically been far less reputable than either one of those two, he just happens to repeat himself over and over again so it can seem like that's all the noise coming out of east rutherford.
It's extremely difficult to tell who actually has sources and who's just repeating what others say in the hopes of claiming some of the credit. My best guess is that Raanan and Vacchiano hear things, Garafalo too but doesn't share much but most of what we hear is pure speculation based on DG's public comments. I'd expect that to change as we get closer to the draft but it's 2 weeks out still.
Also worth mentioning all of those guys totally whiffed last year. Hitdog was the only person I'd seen even mention Engram as someone the Giants liked. Maybe I missed it but I haven't seen him chime in at all this year other than to say that the Giants do like Chubb (responding to a poster calling it a smokescreen)
He's certainly not going to do it now where there are reportedly 3 elite prospects that are of a need without even being a QB.. Barkley, Nelson, Chubb. unless he can get the Broncos to trade with him at 5, then he gets his cake and eats it too, thinking he's gonna trade outta the top 10 in this draft is foolish.
In comment 13914276
Nysportsfn13 said:
| He's certainly not going to do it now where there are reportedly 3 elite prospects that are of a need without even being a QB.. Barkley, Nelson, Chubb. unless he can get the Broncos to trade with him at 5, then he gets his cake and eats it too, thinking he's gonna trade outta the top 10 in this draft is foolish.
This is also a very unique situation. Picking at #2 doesnt happen often to quality organizations. Secondly, this is a unique draft in which there are 3-4 QBs multiple teams believe have franchise ability. That makes our real estate very valuable. If we have a conviction on one of them and we dont think Webb is the heir apparent then we should ineqivocably stay at #2 and take one. If not someone will pay us higher value for that #2 spot then what we would pick there (unless we truly think Barkley is the next Barry Sanders with Marshall Faulk receiving ability).
So a trade down very likely maximizes value if you are not going QB.
How did Fournette do against Bama? Worse than Barkley did in the games you mentioned yet he's still a great back. Sure Bama has a lot better D than Rutgers or Indiana but the point remains the same. A team can sell out to stop any RB but it doesn't make that back a bad player.
Oh and Barkley did score two TDs in that game vs OSU so not a bad day overall. I'd take two TD's on a bad day anytime.
Not saying this is the case, but if Cleveland has nearly equal grades on at least 3 QBs they may employ the strategy he’s suggesting.
This ..
Since the day Shurmur was hired. As it should be. You're all overthinking this.
| 3 options on what will happen
A) Barkley
B) Rosen/Darnold
C) Trade down
I am going with C
Sy, why aren't you thinking Chubb is an option?
I think this is more likely than people think...
If I had option D, sure
Sy, does this assume Browns take a quarterback? What if they take Barkley with #1?
Elliot played on a great team. Barkley was the team. All the experts seem to think Barkley is the best player in the draft. But whatever...
They brought in 3 guys (the GM, the assistant GM and a consultant) who are all QB guys.
They likely have a conviction on one and will go with that guy #1. If they go Barkley its very possible 2 QBs go 2-3 and theyd have the 3rd QB off the board.
Dont see that happening when they will get either the top non QB at 4 or 2nd top non QB (should we stay at 2 and go non QB)
If only so i can watch all the haters have to slurp him for the next ten years
No
Based on what?
What about the fact that Gettleman left the organization and realized like everyone else what a sieve of information the Giants are and only took the job under the condition that he not discuss the plans with Mara or Tisch until the day before the draft?
They should have made him GM. They are whispering stuff he has been clamoring for for months.
Sy's grade.
What did you all learn last year?
Darnold Is still in play. He's the only QB that is. After that Barkley or Chubb.
Sy's grade has about as much to do who the Browns will pick as the price of milk at the corner deli.
I get it, Sy does a great job digesting and reporting information here that most of us would be far too busy to go through on our own but
A) he's not anywhere nearly as invested as an NFL GM.
B) he's not anywhere nearly as qualified as even a low level NFL scout to evaluate talent.
Can we stop with this?
Sy and Dave-te are both professionals who have been doing this for a long time
Their insisghts are invaluable
Sy’s opinion is by no means the end all be all, he’d be the first to tell you, but I’m going to trust him over 99.9% of BBI when t comes to scouting.
Who's a lot more qualified to talk about what he does than a significant percentage of us.
Sy is awesome, and I always look to read everything he posts, but he's not building out Cleveland's draft board. And that's not to say that Cleveland shouldn't
consider Barkley at #1, but there are also factors that extend beyond the draft board itself.
It's incredibly unlikely that the Browns pick anything other than a QB at #1 overall, IMO.
ahead of the Limerick Guy
I can assure you that Sy has just as much qualification to grade these players as any of the "insiders" that you seem to revere - please do share with BBI who you follow if not Sy? Frankly, Sy's grading reports and comparable players are fantastic and one of the primary reasons I am here and have been promoting BBI like crazy to anyone who will listen...
Truth be told, I for one could care less what people think WILL happen since we will know shortly... And truthfully, no one really knows - not even the GMs themselves who will not be sure until they are on the clock given the fluidity of the process...
What I do care about is formulating a credible and cogent point of view as to what SHOULD happen. We have seen an endless parade of idiotic draft selections by NFL GMs who have been very "invested" in the process over the years... led by our former GM whose performance over this past decade has been downright abysmal...
In no world am I even in the same stratosphere as Sy when it comes to evaluating college talent.
I'm not attacking Sy at all. Re read what I wrote I am a big fan of what he does.
The response was due to a narrative that has been created around here that Sy is a top tier evaluator in the context of professionals. As for BBI, he is the king, in the world of real scouts and GMs I don't know how what he does compares to the pros. That's not a knock on the guy at all it's the difference between a DYI guy doing a home remodel or a contractor.
Just because he's the best player in the entire draft ...
That puts Denver in a bind - three "QB needy" ahead of them (Giants, Jets, Browns). At that point, the Giants are in the "catbird" seat. That's when we strike -
Our 2nd overall for their 1st (5th overall), 2nd (40th overall), 3rd (71st overall) and their 2019 1st round pick.
Art that point, I 'd go get Nelson and parlay the rest of the draft to completely fix the line and pick up DR'C's replacement and a big receiver to compliment OBJ.
Sy IS
a professional scout. That's the part you're not understanding.
And is as good as anyone I have followed - professional or non-professional...
LOL. I like Sy and his opinions are informative but working for a non NFL related draft publication isn't being a scout imo.
You honestly think John Mara isn't intimately involved with the #2 pick? Hell, he and Tisch have been taking these prospects out to dinner.
Gettleman was fired by the Panthers and is at retirement age. Was there even another team pursuing him?
Evening guys: Interesting discussion. Delusional. But interesting. Indeed, people probably need to get a grip. This is not Madden football; it's not fantasy football. Its the ultra-conservative QB-driven NFL. The Browns are NOT going to take Saquon Barkley with the #1 pick this year. The have gotten 'cute' with QBs the past couple of years and all it got them was an 0-16 record. For all intents and purposes they've even gone on record that are taking a QB at #1. We are also hearing from our sources that they aren't even necessarily a lock to take Barkley at #4 as they feel Chubb would add more immediately and they can find a RB to pair with Carlos Hyde later in the draft.
Will find out for sure what the Giants do at #2 on the 26th but the one thing one can say with some certainty is that the value at #2 are the QBs. Either you take one for yourself or you trade out to whichever of Denver, Miami or Buffalo offers the most.
In that context I just don't see the Giants choice coming down to BPA. They are a professional NFL team and their draft plans, especially with the second pick overall, are going to be driven by a strategic plan. Either they feel they can win with ELi over the next 2-3 years - and that is certainly a possibility - and trade out and maximize what they can add at other positions, or they don't think Eli has much left in the tank and they take advantage of the fact that at #2 they'll be looking at the best QB prospects they are likely to see over the next 5 years.
Of course, it is also possible that the Giants have decided they don't see the value themselves in this year's top QB prospects, and we'll find out for sure in 12 days or so, but almost all the evidence out there suggests that is likely not the case. On the one hand, you have a half dozen other teams out there with top 15 picks that need an upgrade at QB and all appear to view this year's prospects at the position to be worthy of a top 2-3 pick. Maybe the Giants are an outlier and think otherwise but that would be a major stretch. At the same time, no team in the NFL has devoted more resources to checking out the QBs over the past 3-4 weeks than the Giants. And given that checking out players at pro days, private workouts and on-site visits is really about dotting the i's and crossing the t's from your scouting and coaching staffs' game day tape grades one can make a pretty good assumption that the Giants also have high grades on those players otherwise you don't waste your time.
The one curious aspect of the whole business is that after putting all those resources into checking out the QBs at their pro days etc. the 'leaks' that seem to be coming out of Giants' HQ are along the lines of "QBs; we don't want no stinking QB!!"
Let me add one other general comment before I throw out a little scuttlebutt: if you haven't decided on what you are doing with the second pick by now with just 12 days to go, you have some organizational issues whether you are a new admin or not! Same with the Browns.
Not sure what to make of it, but I had a source who is reasonably well connected suggest that what we may be seeing is a little intrigue at the top of the board. The Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen. What they'd really like to do is force the Giants to flip picks 1-2 just to make sure that the Browns don't flip the 1-3 picks with the Jets. The Browns aren't going to do that but they'd like the Giants to fear that they might so they have dangled the idea that they still haven't decided between Darnold and ALLen. Once the Browns say they have settled on a guy - and its not going to be Rosen - the likelihood they might deal goes away. Meanwhile, the Giants are doing everything they can to downplay their interest in any QB. Time will tell!
"Gettleman is at retirement age". Does Gettleman have less patience to rebuild because he's older then most GMS? Is that one of the reasons why we are reading that the Giants are going to pass on a quarterback though we definitely need one in a year or two? Would Gettleman's age be a reason to go for the player with the most immediate impact,Barkley? I think these are legitimate questions.
| Evening guys: Interesting discussion. Delusional. But interesting. Indeed, people probably need to get a grip. This is not Madden football; it's not fantasy football. Its the ultra-conservative QB-driven NFL. The Browns are NOT going to take Saquon Barkley with the #1 pick this year. The have gotten 'cute' with QBs the past couple of years and all it got them was an 0-16 record. For all intents and purposes they've even gone on record that are taking a QB at #1. We are also hearing from our sources that they aren't even necessarily a lock to take Barkley at #4 as they feel Chubb would add more immediately and they can find a RB to pair with Carlos Hyde later in the draft.
Will find out for sure what the Giants do at #2 on the 26th but the one thing one can say with some certainty is that the value at #2 are the QBs. Either you take one for yourself or you trade out to whichever of Denver, Miami or Buffalo offers the most.
In that context I just don't see the Giants choice coming down to BPA. They are a professional NFL team and their draft plans, especially with the second pick overall, are going to be driven by a strategic plan. Either they feel they can win with ELi over the next 2-3 years - and that is certainly a possibility - and trade out and maximize what they can add at other positions, or they don't think Eli has much left in the tank and they take advantage of the fact that at #2 they'll be looking at the best QB prospects they are likely to see over the next 5 years.
Of course, it is also possible that the Giants have decided they don't see the value themselves in this year's top QB prospects, and we'll find out for sure in 12 days or so, but almost all the evidence out there suggests that is likely not the case. On the one hand, you have a half dozen other teams out there with top 15 picks that need an upgrade at QB and all appear to view this year's prospects at the position to be worthy of a top 2-3 pick. Maybe the Giants are an outlier and think otherwise but that would be a major stretch. At the same time, no team in the NFL has devoted more resources to checking out the QBs over the past 3-4 weeks than the Giants. And given that checking out players at pro days, private workouts and on-site visits is really about dotting the i's and crossing the t's from your scouting and coaching staffs' game day tape grades one can make a pretty good assumption that the Giants also have high grades on those players otherwise you don't waste your time.
The one curious aspect of the whole business is that after putting all those resources into checking out the QBs at their pro days etc. the 'leaks' that seem to be coming out of Giants' HQ are along the lines of "QBs; we don't want no stinking QB!!"
Let me add one other general comment before I throw out a little scuttlebutt: if you haven't decided on what you are doing with the second pick by now with just 12 days to go, you have some organizational issues whether you are a new admin or not! Same with the Browns.
Not sure what to make of it, but I had a source who is reasonably well connected suggest that what we may be seeing is a little intrigue at the top of the board. The Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen. What they'd really like to do is force the Giants to flip picks 1-2 just to make sure that the Browns don't flip the 1-3 picks with the Jets. The Browns aren't going to do that but they'd like the Giants to fear that they might so they have dangled the idea that they still haven't decided between Darnold and ALLen. Once the Browns say they have settled on a guy - and its not going to be Rosen - the likelihood they might deal goes away. Meanwhile, the Giants are doing everything they can to downplay their interest in any QB. Time will tell!
Sounds like way to much speculating and intrigue to me. I agree with you though I believe the Browns are locked onto Darnold.
Marty et al: Fact is unless I am mistaken there is actually no retirement age in the NFL. And DG comes across as healthy and energetic such that there is no reason to doubt that he's going to be around for 4-5 years at the least. He'd also likely prefer a legacy in which he is remembered as the guy who built the Giants 2020s championship teams as opposed to someone who got the Giants into a couple of playoffs in the late 2010s.
Its also probably true that Mara's involvement in making the 2nd pick is to ask DG when he tells him who the pick is going to be is to ask "is everybody on board with the decision" and he's going to want an honest answer.
In fact one can imagine a scenario in which DG told Mara that 'we have decided on player X' that DG also says something like "and this kid is going to be the face of the franchise for the next 10-15 years if everything works out and we think you and Steve should sit down with him and get to know him to confirm that you are indeed going to be comfortable with in that role." No names mentioned but ...
Browns have long settled on Darnold, but believe that both the Giants and Jets want Rosen."
How could the Browns have any idea who the Giant or Jets will pick? I wouldn't at all be surprised if the Giants take Rosen, although I would be surprised if they traded up to do so. But nobody knows what they will do.
Posting something more meaningful than the opinions of us fans, that’s a low bar. We are fans...
Sy is a guy that seems to put time in and so he knows more than I, but too many on this site treat it as gospel. Sy might even agree. Remember, scouts and gms are disagreeing and working it all out in the war room. Draft is a crapshoot, his is one guy. Glad he shares his views here.
I’d like to see the giants take a QB but where there’s smoke there’s fire. I won’t be disappointed either way.
Acid: I know I shouldn't have added that bit because I think that the rest of the stuff i was saying was far more relevant but don't get mad at me as I'm just passing on a possible explanation a pretty reliable league source told me to possibly explain why the Giants were all over the QBs during the pro day/private visit phase but have since have acted like they have never even heard of those guys. And the Browns don't have to know anything. All they have to do is think that the Giants are likely heavily invested in Rosen (which any idiot not in denial should be able to figure out for themselves if they were paying attention) to at least try for a flip. in tbhe end nothing is going to happen, but there is nothing to be lost for the browns to give it a try.
Plus, this site is just STARVED for information, and sy provides that. His are meaningful contributions to this site. But let’s not get too crazy. People disagree on draft picks and evaluations.
1. I think Eli is done in NY after this year. His production and the $ owed to him don’t line up especially with OBJ and Collins coming up.
2. Part of the appeal in hiring Shurmur, I believe, aside from having this team finally score 30 points in a game, was getting his hands on a potential franchise QB. Yes Barkley would also help but you only make the RB pick if you have your QB IMO. We can all continue to argue if we have ours. I don’t think we do.
3. People want to negate next year’s QB class, but these GMs look at that. Next years class doesn’t present the prospects this year’s does.
I’m not here to say they are definitely drafting a QB, but just a counterpoint to those who are dismissing the idea. I think they should.
Also, is Gettleman’s age really a factor in the long-term future of this team?? How old was Accorsi when he drafted Eli? He was towards the end of his career but made that pick for the good of the franchise. I expect the same from DG whether it’s a QB or not, he’ll do what he thinks is best for the Giants.
With that, the browns might end up with their third favorite QB. In every hiring process I’ve been in, which is lots over decade, things are never equal. The browns have a qb in mind, they don’t know what the other teams really want to do and they are not going to lose their guy oby trading down. Trading out of 4 seems more likely for the Browns. Just my opinion man.
I respect you but your going to look pretty bad when giants don't go qb.
Just a gut feeling but I wouldn’t be surprised if Baker is in more consideration for the top pick than what’s been reported.
The only qb giants take is darnold. Maybe.There is a far greater chance they take Barkley or Chub then Rosen
That I can't in any way find credible is the Browns picking Saquon at 1. This would be such a ridiculous move imo given their signing of Hyde.
Right behind that would be them picking him at four.
Finally, the idea that the Browns know they want either Darnold or Allen but because they're convinced the NYG want Rosen they risk losing their QB to trade down.
All other possibilities seem credible to me right now.
Your wrong on one thing. Eli plays well this year he finishes his contract. That I can say w almost 100% certainty
But what happens if he’s the same Eli he’s been the last two years? That seems just as likely if not more than a return to vintage Eli. Where do they go then...are they that confident in Webb??
Silver has long been close with Hue Jackson and there is reason to believe he has developed other Browns connections.
Fair point. All I can tell you is if eli plays well this year he will be back to finish his contract. I think Eli bounces back well see. My point is, if you want a qb, are you ok w him sitting 2 years? I'm not so I'm all in on Barkley or Chubb or trade back
I would be perfectly okay with the QB sitting for two years if Eli is playing well and the Giants are in contention. I'd also be okay with the Giants trading Eli in 2019 if he plays well in 2018 (much like Alex Smith being traded after playing well in 2017). What I'd like to avoid is giving 38-year or 39-year old Eli a three or four year extension to the tune of $30M/year because he and the Giants are playing well enough to compete, but not well enough to win a Super Bowl, and that's the going rate for franchise QBs.
If a franchise quality QB is available, it makes both football sense and salary cap sense, no matter how well Eli plays.
It's not mutually exclusive to believe in Eli and also want the Giants to draft a QB at #2. There is very solid logic to it.
I've stated my opinion very clearly multiple times. I've been very clear that is possible I'm wrong. I've also clearly stated they could take Darnold. Either way I've been very detailed on this
That's where we disagree. Its a huge waste of resources imo for the #2 pick in the draft to sit 2 years. In not a fan of that at all. Well see.
If it turns out that the Giants select Rosen and that is who the Jets really wanted, then the Giants would have done a great job with their misinformation for once. Not saying that the Browns would have traded their number 1 pick to the Jets, but maybe the Jets would have made a bigger blockbuster trade attempt to get in front of the Giants if they thought the Giants were after the same player. Obviously, the Jets probably are ok with 3 quarterbacks or you don't trade up to 3 if you need a quarterback--organizations do screw year after year though.
Although they may really Like Barkley, Chubb, and Darnold; all the talk about them, or trade down, may have just been aimed at teams trying to get in front of them or to mess with the Browns thinking so the Giants get the player they want.
This really has been one of the more interesting and unpredictable drafts that may be talked about for years to come. Most likely 1 or more teams in the top 5 are going to look back on this draft as what changed their franchise and some will look back as maybe the biggest missed opportunity. If based on history, the Browns may find a way to mess up their 1 and 4 picks.
Im in agreement with this. OGs simply are not transformational players like a multi faceted homerun threat like Barkley is.
He impacts 3 phases: run game, pass game and special teams.
Lastly further underscored by the fact that RB is a legitimate need position.
Totally agreed. QB is a position that is simply on a different level than any other position. It is arguably the most important position in any sport.
There are enough core players already on this team at the premium positions that with further solidification of the glaring weaknesses( OL and LB ) and the huge uprade in coaching, that this team should be markedly improved next year even with our top pick carrying a clipboard.
they may have some of the lesser tier guys graded close to the first round guys and if that’s the case they may draft in 2nd or trade back into first round.
could only talk about the elite combine performance S. Barkley had and that all the QBs in this draft were falling out favor.
Now stories seem to suggest that Barkley is slipping and the QBs are rising again, as is Chubb. Yet not one of these guys has played a snap of football since then to show anybody that they are any better or worse than they were a month ago.
The only thing that has changed is the fickle minds of the media and the fans the follow the gossip of the day, like a bunch of high school girls...
He does an outstanding job. But his ratings will not line up with every other knowledgeable scout in the league. That doesn't mean Sy is better or worse, it means the draft is about opinions and knowledgeable people can have different opinions. Because Sy thinks Barkley is by far the best player in this draft does not mean every NFL team has him rated that way. It also doesn't mean Sy or those other scouts are bad at what they do. Professionals disagree on prospects. That is just the nature of the draft.
I also think if the Giants draft a QB at #2 there is very little chance he sits for two years, unless it is Allen. Rosen is pro-ready so you don't waste two years of his rookie contract - and development - having him sit. I think Darnold may sit a year but likely not more than that.
|I also think if the Giants draft a QB at #2 there is very little chance he sits for two years, unless it is Allen.
How long the QB sits will/would be a function of several factors and there's really no sense trying to predict it.
Darnold or Barkley, the two highest upsides in the draft.
Chubb if they trade down to 5.
I’m sorry but there is no way in hell that any “player” let alone a QB selected #2 overall in the draft will sit on the bench for two years....just not gonna happen.
the New York Football Giants select Saquon Barkley, running back from Penn State University.
The New York Jets are now on the clock.
I'm sorry if I was too critical. We all value your input.
Talking to you is like talking to a wall. You obviously have no comprehensive skills. We know your an insufferable moron so we've established you know also don't understand football either. That said ill indulge you one more time. My opinions are my opinions. They are informed however. You can ignore what I say. I could care less. That doesn't make it any less informed. If they go qb its Darnold. They aren't taking another qb. I have this opinion enhanced by everything I've heard. Do you understand now?
I am not aware of jtgiants history, so I am asking. I have been in this site for a very long time, and there are certain posters who have a history of beng correct about things. Hitdog, JonC to name a couple. I can't recall jtgiants bringing anything like that, but I may just not have seen it.
Are there other posters out there that can speak to jtgiants bona fides?
He comes on a good discussion thread that is about going QB.
He then starts going on about how the Giants are not going QB 100%
He then starts with the insults
Then claims the victim because people disagreed with him, which he considers being attacked
Then he claims his opinion is informed and alludes to having asshat status
And by that point the good discussion is dead
He killed a great thread that should be talking about Colins posts
If Clev takes Darnold I am running to the podium for Barkley unless Buffalo wows us with a crazy offer no other
team has the ammo IMO worthy of pick #2 . Eli i still good enough and with a O-line getting revamped and a threat st
RB play action will be back in the cards something Eli does well when you have those kinds of weapons to keep a defense off balanced .
Personally, credentials speak volumes.. I don't know Sy's and by the sounds of it neither does a lot of people who preach his word. He seems like a decent guy, but with my experience (I've played at a high level, until recently coached at the collegiate level, and I'm friends with real pro scouts/coaches) I don't spend much time reading amateur opinions. Not to say I'm better or that I have better sources of information. I'm part owner in a couple restaurants/bars and I'm now trying to tackle real estate which makes its hard to find time to read this site or his reports so this is nothing against him or those on this board. This is a knowledgeable group, I like what Eric put together here, that's why I continue to frequent the corner when I can.