Worst first round draft pick by NYG djstat : 4/15/2018 11:14 pm I am torn between



Ron Dayne

Derek Brown

Thomas Lewis

William Joseph

David Wilson

Cedric Jones

David Wilson jnoble : 4/15/2018 11:16 pm : link ...because he only lasted 2 seasons before having to retire. At least the other guys stuck around awhile

I left Dave Brown off djstat : 4/15/2018 11:17 pm : link On technicality he was a 1st round supplimental draft choice. Wheatley should have been decent. Dan Reeves ruined him.

RE: Dave Brown jnoble : 4/15/2018 11:17 pm : link

Quote: Tyrone Wheatley

I'm always going to think Brown could've been a decent QB if he had a better coaching staff and offense to work with In comment 13915339 smshmth8690 said:I'm always going to think Brown could've been a decent QB if he had a better coaching staff and offense to work with

RE: David Wilson djstat : 4/15/2018 11:18 pm : link

Quote: ...because he only lasted 2 seasons before having to retire. At least the other guys stuck around awhile . How long did Jones last? I can’t remember In comment 13915340 jnoble said:. How long did Jones last? I can’t remember

RE: I left Dave Brown off jnoble : 4/15/2018 11:19 pm : link

Quote: On technicality he was a 1st round supplimental draft choice. Wheatley should have been decent. Dan Reeves ruined him.

Wheatley didn't help his cause by being lazy and alienating teammates with his weird personality. His nickname in the locker room was "Enigma" In comment 13915341 djstat said:Wheatley didn't help his cause by being lazy and alienating teammates with his weird personality. His nickname in the locker room was "Enigma"

RE: RE: David Wilson jnoble : 4/15/2018 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13915340 jnoble said:





Quote:





...because he only lasted 2 seasons before having to retire. At least the other guys stuck around awhile



. How long did Jones last? I can’t remember

He played for at least 4 seasons. I'm pretty sure he was on the 2000 Superbowl team In comment 13915343 djstat said:He played for at least 4 seasons. I'm pretty sure he was on the 2000 Superbowl team

How About Rocky Thompson clatterbuck : 4/15/2018 11:23 pm : link and Eldridge Small? Or the number 1 draft picks traded for Craig Morton? Some of the reasons for the 15 years of lousy football.

RE: RE: Dave Brown smshmth8690 : 4/15/2018 11:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13915339 smshmth8690 said:





Quote:





Tyrone Wheatley





I'm always going to think Brown could've been a decent QB if he had a better coaching staff and offense to work with



I tend to agree with that. I always loved the fact that he was a hometown kid, who grew up a Giants fan. Just didn't work out. In comment 13915342 jnoble said:I tend to agree with that. I always loved the fact that he was a hometown kid, who grew up a Giants fan. Just didn't work out.

RE: How About Rocky Thompson the mike : 4/15/2018 11:27 pm : link

Quote: and Eldridge Small? Or the number 1 draft picks traded for Craig Morton? Some of the reasons for the 15 years of lousy football.





John Hicks and Gordon King... In comment 13915349 clatterbuck said:John Hicks and Gordon King...

went to a UM Football game with William Joseph DaddyM89 : 4/15/2018 11:33 pm : link and a few other former players back in 2015, he was a total prick and overall a really shitty person. A lot of people don't realize he was also in jail. So between that and his shitty play thats my vote.

Jones is the worst. Oct86 : 4/15/2018 11:42 pm : link I would vote for Cedric Jones. That was the 5th pick in the draft.



David Wilson definitely does not belong on the list. He looked good until he hurt his neck.

the worst first round pick is firedbytheboss : 4/15/2018 11:44 pm : link Saquon Barkley

Too soon for Eli Apple? BrianLeonard23 : 4/15/2018 11:46 pm : link Two years in, complete trash.

Dave Brown AcesUp : 4/15/2018 11:49 pm : link Primarily because he was a supplemental pick, which means we were the highest bid in a blind auction and at least half the league didn't feel he was worth a 1st round pick. That says something, especially at QB.

including Wilson is crazy bluepepper : 4/15/2018 11:55 pm : link As a rookie he averaged 5 yards a carry and scored 6 TD's. Got hurt early his second year. That's not a guy who couldn't play in the NFL. Injuries ruin a lot of careers.

RE: Dave Brown jnoble : 4/16/2018 12:08 am : link

Quote: Primarily because he was a supplemental pick, which means we were the highest bid in a blind auction and at least half the league didn't feel he was worth a 1st round pick. That says something, especially at QB.

I read not long ago that Belichick who was HC of Cleveland at the time was going to draft him if the Giants didn't In comment 13915365 AcesUp said:I read not long ago that Belichick who was HC of Cleveland at the time was going to draft him if the Giants didn't

RE: including Wilson is crazy jnoble : 4/16/2018 12:09 am : link

Quote: As a rookie he averaged 5 yards a carry and scored 6 TD's. Got hurt early his second year. That's not a guy who couldn't play in the NFL. Injuries ruin a lot of careers.

Its not his fault he had to retire after only two years but still, we spent a 1st rd on the guy and he was gone-o not long after In comment 13915366 bluepepper said:Its not his fault he had to retire after only two years but still, we spent a 1st rd on the guy and he was gone-o not long after

Derek Brown Career Stats Jimmy Googs : 4/16/2018 12:14 am : link Receptions: 43

Receiving yards: 401

Touchdowns: 1



The guy was the 14th pick in the draft.



Those numbers are like what Witten did to us for 2 games per year...

Joe Don Looney Simms2McConkey : 4/16/2018 12:22 am : link



"Looney’s problems immediately carried over to his professional career. He refused to follow the Giants’ dress code. He left folks flabbergasted by ignoring the press. Sometimes he just plain didn’t show up for practice.



"After only 28 days, and before even so much as a preseason game, the Giants traded Looney to the Baltimore Colts for safety Andy Nelson and wide receiver R.C. Owens. Looney would become the problem of Colts head coach Don Shula."



I'd say alienating coaches and upper management enough to be traded less than a month after being traded 12th overall qualifies as the worst pick in team history.

- ( The whole article is worth the read, but here are the two most important paragraphs:"Looney’s problems immediately carried over to his professional career. He refused to follow the Giants’ dress code. He left folks flabbergasted by ignoring the press. Sometimes he just plain didn’t show up for practice."After only 28 days, and before even so much as a preseason game, the Giants traded Looney to the Baltimore Colts for safety Andy Nelson and wide receiver R.C. Owens. Looney would become the problem of Colts head coach Don Shula."I'd say alienating coaches and upper management enough to be traded less than a month after being traded 12th overall qualifies as the worst pick in team history. Looney - ( New Window

Taken, not Traded* Simms2McConkey : 4/16/2018 12:23 am : link Dumb typo in last line, my apologies.

Ereck Flowers SHO'NUFF : 4/16/2018 12:38 am : link might need to be added to this discussion.

Future worse pick...... According to some BBI'ers Canton : 4/16/2018 1:04 am : link Saquon Barkley

RE: David Wilson allstarjim : 4/16/2018 1:49 am : link

Quote: ...because he only lasted 2 seasons before having to retire. At least the other guys stuck around awhile



David Wilson was at least an All-Pro kick returner and made great plays in limited time. I don't even think he belongs on the list, and besides, he was 1 pick away from being a 2nd rounder...picked at 32 overall.



Cedric Jones was the 5th overall pick and a complete and total bust. He gets my vote...but before you get to Wilson, I would say Eric Moore, Thomas Lewis, Butch Woolfolk, Derek Brown, William Joseph, Tyrone Wheatley, and George Adams. All terrible, all worse players than Wilson and all taken higher. Cedric Jones is the worst.



Willie Anderson was a 3x All-Pro OT taken a few picks later at #10, Marvin Harrison picked a little later in the first round, and Ray Lewis also taken in the first round. If only Jonathan Ogden could've fallen one more spot. And there were many other good players in that draft, like Terry Glenn, Regan Upshaw, Eddie George, Duane Clemons, and Jerome Woods all taken in the first round. One of the best players in that draft was missed twice by just about every team, as Philadelphia drafted Brian Dawkins at the end of round 2.



Jones was a miserable pick to be taken at #5 overall, I don't even think it's close.



In comment 13915340 jnoble said:David Wilson was at least an All-Pro kick returner and made great plays in limited time. I don't even think he belongs on the list, and besides, he was 1 pick away from being a 2nd rounder...picked at 32 overall.Cedric Jones was the 5th overall pick and a complete and total bust. He gets my vote...but before you get to Wilson, I would say Eric Moore, Thomas Lewis, Butch Woolfolk, Derek Brown, William Joseph, Tyrone Wheatley, and George Adams. All terrible, all worse players than Wilson and all taken higher. Cedric Jones is the worst.Willie Anderson was a 3x All-Pro OT taken a few picks later at #10, Marvin Harrison picked a little later in the first round, and Ray Lewis also taken in the first round. If only Jonathan Ogden could've fallen one more spot. And there were many other good players in that draft, like Terry Glenn, Regan Upshaw, Eddie George, Duane Clemons, and Jerome Woods all taken in the first round. One of the best players in that draft was missed twice by just about every team, as Philadelphia drafted Brian Dawkins at the end of round 2.Jones was a miserable pick to be taken at #5 overall, I don't even think it's close.

RE: David Wilson OC2.0 : 4/16/2018 2:15 am : link

Quote: ...because he only lasted 2 seasons before having to retire. At least the other guys stuck around awhile





Get serious. A life threating injury makes him a bad pick? Jesus, smfh In comment 13915340 jnoble said:Get serious. A life threating injury makes him a bad pick? Jesus, smfh

Easily Dave Brown TDMaker85 : 4/16/2018 2:15 am : link Set the franchise back for years. Plus we would have had a high pick had we not burned it on him in the supplemental.

Rocky TheBigCat : 4/16/2018 3:03 am : link Thompson, Mic Drop!! Easily the worst

Not sure why the love for giantsFC : 4/16/2018 3:16 am : link David “flip” Wilson

He made 3 plays. The rest of the time he was mediocre at best.



Derek Brown gets my vote. Though I wasn’t around as a fan for some of the train wrecks being discussed from earlier years.

After reading through this,it seems like TheMick7 : 4/16/2018 6:07 am : link Jones vs Thompson.Rocky gave us, at the very least,a KR who was very good.I can't remember anything Jones did!

RE: including Wilson is crazy Jint Fan in Buc Land : 4/16/2018 6:18 am : link

Quote: As a rookie he averaged 5 yards a carry and scored 6 TD's. Got hurt early his second year. That's not a guy who couldn't play in the NFL. Injuries ruin a lot of careers.



Totally agree, the guy was an obj game breaker without the diva aspect. If the doctors missed something that's on them not Reese or Wilson.



And I was critical of the pick when it happened. In comment 13915366 bluepepper said:Totally agree, the guy was an obj game breaker without the diva aspect. If the doctors missed something that's on them not Reese or Wilson.And I was critical of the pick when it happened.

Wilson has no place on this list. JohnB : 4/16/2018 6:22 am : link Jones is my #1. I hated the pick as soon as it was made.

Wow, we had a lot of crappy first round picks ZogZerg : 4/16/2018 6:46 am : link Ron Dayne..



They should have gone Shaun Alexander, like I was screaming for weeks;)! 100tds!

RE: Derek Brown Career Stats Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/16/2018 6:59 am : link

Quote: Receptions: 43

Receiving yards: 401

Touchdowns: 1



The guy was the 14th pick in the draft.



Those numbers are like what Witten did to us for 2 games per year...



Give Brown a break, that's an unfair comparison, it's tough to play against NFL caliber LBs. In comment 13915372 Jimmy Googs said:Give Brown a break, that's an unfair comparison, it's tough to play against NFL caliber LBs.

It depends on how you treat factors like draft position and injuries. Big Blue Blogger : 4/16/2018 7:34 am : link Tucker Frederickson was the #1 pick. After his rookie year, he was a shell of the player the Giants drafted. From an ROI standpoint, the worst was probably a top-five pick like him, John Hicks or Cedric Jones - although Frederickson and Hicks were reasonable picks at the time, and Jones was the result of picking fifth in a draft with four blue-chip players and one sociopathic running back.



The worst use of a first round pick was probably the Craig Morton trade. That was the #2 selection in 1975, which the Cowboys turned into Randy White. The fourth pick that year was Walter Payton. On the other hand, if the Giants had kept the pick, they might very well have taken Ken Huff or Mack Mitchell.

RE: Ereck Flowers LawrenceTaylor56 : 4/16/2018 7:48 am : link

Quote: might need to be added to this discussion.



No he doesn’t. In comment 13915380 SHO'NUFF said:No he doesn’t.

RE: Cedric Jones Rjanyg : 4/16/2018 7:56 am : link

Quote: .



I agree. Really wanted Simeon Rice but AZ knabed him at pick 3, Baltimore takes Ogden. Young then spends the 5th overall on a one eyed DE. I kept screaming please just take Ray Lewis. Nope. The one sweet thing is they took Amani Toomer in round 2 who I was praying for.



Still, Cedric Jones at pick 5 to me is the worst. In comment 13915419 jeff57 said:I agree. Really wanted Simeon Rice but AZ knabed him at pick 3, Baltimore takes Ogden. Young then spends the 5th overall on a one eyed DE. I kept screaming please just take Ray Lewis. Nope. The one sweet thing is they took Amani Toomer in round 2 who I was praying for.Still, Cedric Jones at pick 5 to me is the worst.

Had.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/16/2018 8:29 am : link to be Derek Brown. The guy really had no NFL career to speak of.



I've always been on the side of Dave Brown that thinks he takes too much shit. He was a starting calibre QB for several years, and was hampered by being part of the Jersey Broncos and Reeves.



Guy gave it his all and it wasn't like he had a supporting cast that he let down.

No one mentioned Jarrod Bunch? Ross : 4/16/2018 8:36 am : link He was terrible..and a Full back in the first round?

I could argue section125 : 4/16/2018 8:37 am : link Jones, Joseph or Thompson. But Rocky Thompson is my 1st choice.

Jarrod Bunch and David Wilson are very similar cases. Big Blue Blogger : 4/16/2018 9:08 am : link The Giants selected both at the end of the first round, after winning a Super Bowl. Both showed promise, then suffered catastrophic injuries. I don't think either belongs on this list. The ideal picks would have been Brett Favre in 1991 (rather than Bunch, plus Dave Brown in the supplemental draft a year later) and Cordy Glenn in 2012. Hindsight is 20-20.

Very tough call with so many possibilities... the mike : 4/16/2018 9:15 am : link These are all very good candidates and it is unfortunately a very tough call. And no doubt the Craig Morton trade could not have been more costly in terms of first round opportunities lost...



But if I have to select the worst three actual draft picks, it has to be based on both who they took AND who they missed! So a severe reach pick while leaving "HOF best player available talent" on the board. So Derek Brown and Ron Dayne, both of whom might have been top three, did not make the cut because there were no HOFers in the 1992 NFL draft and no HOFers after Dayne was selected in the 2000 NFL draft...



#3. 1995 Tyrone Wheatley (passed on three HOFers - Derrick Brooks, Curtis Martin, Terrell Davis)



#2. 1971 Rocky Thompson (passed on three HOFers - Jack Youngblood, Dan Dierdorf and Jack Ham)



#1. 1996 Cedric Jones (passed on four HOFers - (Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens)

Re Jarrod Bunch, Big Blue '56 : 4/16/2018 9:18 am : link I remember meeting and talking to Paul Zimmerman at a wine tasting around April of ‘91 after winning SB XXV. They actually had the ESPN draft on. I remember him saying after we took Bunch, “the rich just got richer, he’s a steal.”



Unfortunately, injuries did him in.

RE: Had.. Big Blue Blogger : 4/16/2018 9:19 am : link Quote: to be Derek Brown. The guy really had no NFL career to speak of. Coughlin actually found a use for Derek Brown for a couple of years, as the blocking half of his TE tandem, opposite Pete Mitchell.



The top half of the first round in 1992 was brutal. Brown was a terrible pick, but so were most of the other guys taken in the top 15.

Steve Emtman

Quentin Coryatt

Sean Gilbert

Desmond Howard

Terrell Buckley

David Klingler

Troy Vincent

Bob Whitfield

Tommy Vardell

Ray Roberts

Leon Searcy

Marco Coleman

Eugene Chung

Derek Brown

Johnny Mitchell FatMan in Charlotte said:Coughlin actually found a use for Derek Brown for a couple of years, as the blocking half of his TE tandem, opposite Pete Mitchell.The top half of the first round in 1992 was brutal. Brown was a terrible pick, but so were most of the other guys taken in the top 15.Steve EmtmanQuentin CoryattSean GilbertDesmond HowardTerrell BuckleyDavid KlinglerTroy VincentBob WhitfieldTommy VardellRay RobertsLeon SearcyMarco ColemanEugene ChungDerek BrownJohnny Mitchell

RE: RE: Had.. Big Blue '56 : 4/16/2018 9:25 am : link

Quote: FatMan in Charlotte said:



Quote:





to be Derek Brown. The guy really had no NFL career to speak of.



Coughlin actually found a use for Derek Brown for a couple of years, as the blocking half of his TE tandem, opposite Pete Mitchell.



The top half of the first round in 1992 was brutal. Brown was a terrible pick, but so were most of the other guys taken in the top 15.

Steve Emtman

Quentin Coryatt

Sean Gilbert

Desmond Howard

Terrell Buckley

David Klingler

Troy Vincent

Bob Whitfield

Tommy Vardell

Ray Roberts

Leon Searcy

Marco Coleman

Eugene Chung

Derek Brown

Johnny Mitchell



Vincent was an all-Pro caliber DB, Searcy was very good in tandem with Boselli, Mitchell was pretty solid for a few years, Whitfield was also solid for years, but much of this list sucked In comment 13915561 Big Blue Blogger said:Vincent was an all-Pro caliber DB, Searcy was very good in tandem with Boselli, Mitchell was pretty solid for a few years, Whitfield was also solid for years, but much of this list sucked

Take David Wilson off that list... M.S. : 4/16/2018 9:26 am : link

...and replace him with Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple.





RE: Had.. Brown Recluse : 4/16/2018 9:30 am : link

Quote: to be Derek Brown. The guy really had no NFL career to speak of.



I've always been on the side of Dave Brown that thinks he takes too much shit. He was a starting calibre QB for several years, and was hampered by being part of the Jersey Broncos and Reeves.



Guy gave it his all and it wasn't like he had a supporting cast that he let down.



Agree on Dave Brown. I was always a fan of his. Tough guy who always put in 100%. Definitely could have been a better QB if he'd been in a better situation.



And that hit on Deion Sanders alone is worth the draft selection :) One of the most meaningless yet satisfying plays I'll probably see. In comment 13915490 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree on Dave Brown. I was always a fan of his. Tough guy who always put in 100%. Definitely could have been a better QB if he'd been in a better situation.And that hit on Deion Sanders alone is worth the draft selection :) One of the most meaningless yet satisfying plays I'll probably see.

Prior to Wilsons Injury djstat : 4/16/2018 10:11 am : link Total of 21 games: 115 Att 504 yards rushing and 5 tds



Average was high due to a couple of large runs in late 2012.



He was a bust in terms of a first round draft pick even based on years 1-2.



Sad what happened

Lewis epitomized everything about the NoPeanutz : 4/16/2018 10:18 am : link "Malaise days" of the 1990s the zero-offense Giants of my childhood. He appeared in 34 games in four years. In that time, he had 73 catches, 5 TDs and 3 fumbles.



Take out 1996, and Lewis appeared in only 21 games, catching 21 balls for 1TD over three years. At least Flowers and Apple are on the field, giving us something to complain about. With those two, Mondays are at least interesting. This guy was invisible milquetoast.





I agree with Fatman GeorgeAdams33 : 4/16/2018 10:32 am : link Derek Brown takes the cake



David Wilson, Jarrod Bunch, and George Adams were all good looking prospects who were coming along just fine until they were injured. For all three guys, their physical conditions forced them to quit playing football. I really wish that people would quit lumping these guys in with all of the truly horrible draft choices.



Butch Woolfolk was a BUST. Eric Moore was a BUST. Ron Dayne was a BUST. William Joseph was a BUST. Eric Dorsey, Brian Williams, Luke Petitgout, Prince Amukamara, Kenny Phillips, Mathias Kiwanuka, & Justin Pugh were not busts, but they never played up to their draft slot.



Williams, at 6'-5" 310 could not beat out 6'-3" 265 Bart Oates for 4 or 5 years and then Oates went on to play for the 49ers. Williams started for like one year before being forced to retire because of an eye injury. I wonder if that's considered a bust by some folks on BBI.

Drafting with no backup plan is a killer GeorgeAdams33 : 4/16/2018 10:41 am : link We got stuck with Cedric Jones and I thought we were going to draft Ogden. I felt the same way after the two trades that stole Floyd & Conklin because choosing Eli Apple @ 10 was like a kick to the nuts.



I truly believe that if we don't LOVE one of the QBs, our best move on the 26th would be trading down one slot at a time as many times as we can and then drafting to fortify the lines on either side of the ball.



Some good choices so far prh : 4/16/2018 11:14 am : link I nominate John Hicks,he finished 2nd in Heisman voting. We picked him third overall. Started as a LT later moved to guard. He wasn't very good at either position.

His only saving grace was he was traded to the Steelers for Jim Clack who was a decent center for a few years. Hicks never played for the Steelers.

RE: Some good choices so far Victor in CT : 4/16/2018 11:52 am : link

Quote: I nominate John Hicks,he finished 2nd in Heisman voting. We picked him third overall. Started as a LT later moved to guard. He wasn't very good at either position.

His only saving grace was he was traded to the Steelers for Jim Clack who was a decent center for a few years. Hicks never played for the Steelers.



You mean the John Hicks who was NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year? RIght, he couldn't play.



He had knee issues, and health from diabetes.



"Hicks, who was selected in the first-round (No. 3 overall) in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Giants, was named the UPI NFC Rookie of Year that same year. He would go on to spend four seasons with the Giants, appearing in 52 games with 50 starts before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for offensive lineman Jim Clack and wide receiver Ernie Pough.



A falling out with then-head coach John McVay and a brawl with teammate Jack Gregory are ultimately what led to his trade."

- ( In comment 13915811 prh said:You mean the John Hicks who was NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year? RIght, he couldn't play.He had knee issues, and health from diabetes."Hicks, who was selected in the first-round (No. 3 overall) in the 1974 NFL Draft by the Giants, was named the UPI NFC Rookie of Year that same year. He would go on to spend four seasons with the Giants, appearing in 52 games with 50 starts before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for offensive lineman Jim Clack and wide receiver Ernie Pough.A falling out with then-head coach John McVay and a brawl with teammate Jack Gregory are ultimately what led to his trade." Former Giants first-round pick John Hicks dead at 65 - ( New Window

RE: Too soon for Eli Apple? Victor in CT : 4/16/2018 11:54 am : link

Quote: Two years in, complete trash.



Right. He had an excellent rookie year, and was one of the reasons therer was such high hopes for the D in 2017. A reasonable person would say that the jury is out and he has to prove himself this year. In comment 13915363 BrianLeonard23 said:Right. He had an excellent rookie year, and was one of the reasons therer was such high hopes for the D in 2017. A reasonable person would say that the jury is out and he has to prove himself this year.

RE: the worst first round pick is BigBlue4You09 : 4/16/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: Saquon Barkley



Ok troll In comment 13915362 firedbytheboss said:Ok troll

Yeah, Hicks was a decent player jeff57 : 4/16/2018 11:59 am : link At least for a while.

Don't Think Injuries clatterbuck : 4/16/2018 12:07 pm : link should factor into "bust' designation. Tucker Frederickson would have been an all-time Giant were it not for the knee injuries. Bunch, George Adams, Wilson were promising players. Troy Archer was killed in a vehicular accident. Doesn't mean he was a bad draft pick. Now Rocky Thompson, he was a bust. The apt-named Joe Don Looney, he was a bust. Giants perhaps were trying to emulate Cowboys success with Bob Hayes when they picked Thompson but geez. One wonders if anyone from the organization talked to Looney or his college coaches before he was drafted. Hicks, Gordon King, Larry Jacobson, Jim Files were other players, drafted out of desperation, with middling careers who were not worthy of a #1 pick But the number 1 picks that still piss me off the most are those we traded for Tarkenton and Craig Morton.



RE: It depends on how you treat factors like draft position and injuries. xtian : 4/16/2018 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Tucker Frederickson was the #1 pick. After his rookie year, he was a shell of the player the Giants drafted. From an ROI standpoint, the worst was probably a top-five pick like him, John Hicks or Cedric Jones - although Frederickson and Hicks were reasonable picks at the time, and Jones was the result of picking fifth in a draft with four blue-chip players and one sociopathic running back.



The worst use of a first round pick was probably the Craig Morton trade. That was the #2 selection in 1975, which the Cowboys turned into Randy White. The fourth pick that year was Walter Payton. On the other hand, if the Giants had kept the pick, they might very well have taken Ken Huff or Mack Mitchell.



Tucker Frederickson tore up knee, that's why he was shell of himself. this was all before surgery could fix knees up. i guess chicago should blast gale sayers for only having a few good years. geez! In comment 13915458 Big Blue Blogger said:Tucker Frederickson tore up knee, that's why he was shell of himself. this was all before surgery could fix knees up. i guess chicago should blast gale sayers for only having a few good years. geez!

RE: RE: Dave Brown Matt M. : 4/16/2018 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13915339 smshmth8690 said:





Quote:





Tyrone Wheatley





I'm always going to think Brown could've been a decent QB if he had a better coaching staff and offense to work with I always said the same thing. Don't get me wrong. I don't think he was ever going to be a top flight QB. But, I do feel he could have been decent if not for Reeves (same goes for Wheatley). George Young didn't help either, as those teams had abysmal OLs and receiving options. They just ran Hampton into the ground, essentially ruining his career also. In comment 13915342 jnoble said:I always said the same thing. Don't get me wrong. I don't think he was ever going to be a top flight QB. But, I do feel he could have been decent if not for Reeves (same goes for Wheatley). George Young didn't help either, as those teams had abysmal OLs and receiving options. They just ran Hampton into the ground, essentially ruining his career also.

It's Dave Brown, and it's not even close... x meadowlander : 4/16/2018 12:15 pm : link ...building a team around that blown pick set the team back 3 years.



Had the organization scrambling... Kent Graham, Danny Kannell?







Those who remember, by the end, under pressure he would just heave fucking airballs. He was awful. And there was no backup plan.



Was a dark period.



Funny thing though. In terms of wins/losses, mid 90's were better than what we've been dealing with.

Derek Brown and IT ISN'T EVEN CLOSE Red Dog : 4/16/2018 12:18 pm : link Derek Brown took more money from the GIANTS for doing less over a longer period of time than any of these other guys.



Joe Don Looney was a terrible pick but he was gone almost immediately.



David Wilson gets a pass for an undiscovered medical problem.



Guys like Dave Brown, George Adams, our famous one-eyed DE, and some of the others were disappointments, but not even close to the Derek Brown disaster.



And anybody who thinks Jerrod Bunch was a bad pick simply does not know what they are talking about. He would have been a great back, but his career was derailed by an injury.





RE: RE: It depends on how you treat factors like draft position and injuries. jeff57 : 4/16/2018 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13915458 Big Blue Blogger said:





Quote:





Tucker Frederickson was the #1 pick. After his rookie year, he was a shell of the player the Giants drafted. From an ROI standpoint, the worst was probably a top-five pick like him, John Hicks or Cedric Jones - although Frederickson and Hicks were reasonable picks at the time, and Jones was the result of picking fifth in a draft with four blue-chip players and one sociopathic running back.



The worst use of a first round pick was probably the Craig Morton trade. That was the #2 selection in 1975, which the Cowboys turned into Randy White. The fourth pick that year was Walter Payton. On the other hand, if the Giants had kept the pick, they might very well have taken Ken Huff or Mack Mitchell.







Tucker Frederickson tore up knee, that's why he was shell of himself. this was all before surgery could fix knees up. i guess chicago should blast gale sayers for only having a few good years. geez!



He never was in Sayers' class. Or Butkus's. In comment 13915896 xtian said:He never was in Sayers' class. Or Butkus's.

In my lifetime Matt M. : 4/16/2018 12:18 pm : link I would say Cedric Jones.



One guy who isn't the worst, but not getting any mention is Richburg. He had 1 good year, and 3 terrible years. In my opinion, he has been a worse pick than Flowers.

RE: In my lifetime jeff57 : 4/16/2018 12:22 pm : link

Quote: I would say Cedric Jones.



One guy who isn't the worst, but not getting any mention is Richburg. He had 1 good year, and 3 terrible years. In my opinion, he has been a worse pick than Flowers.



Wasn't a first round pick. In comment 13915917 Matt M. said:Wasn't a first round pick.

RE: In my lifetime Mike in NY : 4/16/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: I would say Cedric Jones.



One guy who isn't the worst, but not getting any mention is Richburg. He had 1 good year, and 3 terrible years. In my opinion, he has been a worse pick than Flowers.



Richburg was a 2nd Rounder. I think he would have been better served having more of a redshirt year his first season and work solely on getting the strength necessary to be an interior OL. Due to injuries and poor performance by others he was forced into the line-up at OG. In college he was pushed around by DT's and NFL guys are bigger and stronger. In comment 13915917 Matt M. said:Richburg was a 2nd Rounder. I think he would have been better served having more of a redshirt year his first season and work solely on getting the strength necessary to be an interior OL. Due to injuries and poor performance by others he was forced into the line-up at OG. In college he was pushed around by DT's and NFL guys are bigger and stronger.

I remember watching Derek Brown from the stands... Matt G : 4/16/2018 12:28 pm : link Sitting on the bench and laughing in the middle of an ass kicking while he was 3rd on the depth chart... Talk about a guy who couldn’t have cared any less...

Wilson doesn’t belong on that list... Matt G : 4/16/2018 12:29 pm : link Dave Brown as he cost us a 1st round pick in 1993

Rocky Thompson PatersonPlank : 4/16/2018 12:29 pm : link Honorable Mention



Derek Brown

Thomas Lewis

RE: RE: It depends on how you treat factors like draft position and injuries. Big Blue Blogger : 4/16/2018 12:36 pm : link Quote: Tucker Frederickson was the #1 pick. After his rookie year, he was a shell of the player the Giants drafted. From an ROI standpoint, the worst was probably a top-five pick like him, John Hicks or Cedric Jones - although Frederickson and Hicks were reasonable picks at the time, and Jones was the result of picking fifth in a draft with four blue-chip players and one sociopathic running back. xtian said: Quote:

Tucker Frederickson tore up knee, that's why he was shell of himself. this was all before surgery could fix knees up. i guess chicago should blast gale sayers for only having a few good years. geez! That was the point of the reference to injuries in the headline on my post: If a player suffered an early, career-altering injury like Frederickson's, do you judge his selection on production, or on what he offered as the time the Giants picked him?



Genuinely awful picks like Thomas Lewis and Derek Brown belong in a different category than promising players who got hurt, like Frederickson, Wilson and Bunch. Big Blue Blogger said:xtian said:That was the point of the reference to injuries in the headline on my post: If a player suffered an early, career-altering injury like Frederickson's, do you judge his selection on production, or on what he offered as the time the Giants picked him?Genuinely awful picks like Thomas Lewis and Derek Brown belong in a different category than promising players who got hurt, like Frederickson, Wilson and Bunch.

John Hicks Ohio State guard WillieYoung : 4/16/2018 12:51 pm : link Drafted #3 overall. Outland trophy winner. Played four years for terrible Giants teams and never broke into the starting lineup.

RE: RE: In my lifetime Matt M. : 4/16/2018 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13915917 Matt M. said:





Quote:





I would say Cedric Jones.



One guy who isn't the worst, but not getting any mention is Richburg. He had 1 good year, and 3 terrible years. In my opinion, he has been a worse pick than Flowers.







Richburg was a 2nd Rounder. I think he would have been better served having more of a redshirt year his first season and work solely on getting the strength necessary to be an interior OL. Due to injuries and poor performance by others he was forced into the line-up at OG. In college he was pushed around by DT's and NFL guys are bigger and stronger. Thank you. Yes, no I remember he was taken in round 2. Another guy I wanted to mention, Kanavis McGhee, I remembered was a Round 2 selection before I listed him here. In comment 13915937 Mike in NY said:Thank you. Yes, no I remember he was taken in round 2. Another guy I wanted to mention, Kanavis McGhee, I remembered was a Round 2 selection before I listed him here.

RE: John Hicks Ohio State guard jeff57 : 4/16/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Drafted #3 overall. Outland trophy winner. Played four years for terrible Giants teams and never broke into the starting lineup.



He didn't? I remember him starting a lot of games. In comment 13915974 WillieYoung said:He didn't? I remember him starting a lot of games.

RE: Don't Think Injuries xtian : 4/16/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: should factor into "bust' designation. Tucker Frederickson would have been an all-time Giant were it not for the knee injuries. Bunch, George Adams, Wilson were promising players. Troy Archer was killed in a vehicular accident. Doesn't mean he was a bad draft pick. Now Rocky Thompson, he was a bust. The apt-named Joe Don Looney, he was a bust. Giants perhaps were trying to emulate Cowboys success with Bob Hayes when they picked Thompson but geez. One wonders if anyone from the organization talked to Looney or his college coaches before he was drafted. Hicks, Gordon King, Larry Jacobson, Jim Files were other players, drafted out of desperation, with middling careers who were not worthy of a #1 pick But the number 1 picks that still piss me off the most are those we traded for Tarkenton and Craig Morton.



exactly! short-lived careers because of injuries doesn't equate to being a bust. In comment 13915895 clatterbuck said:exactly! short-lived careers because of injuries doesn't equate to being a bust.

I'd go with Derrick Brown...... BillKo : 4/16/2018 1:34 pm : link ....he had zero impact on the Giants.



I remember being at a Giants preseason game in 1992 verus the Jets with my Dad and he saw Brown run out of the tunnel. His remark was "who is # so-and-so...wow, he looks like a player!"



Some things you never forget!!

RE: John Hicks Ohio State guard Victor in CT : 4/16/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Drafted #3 overall. Outland trophy winner. Played four years for terrible Giants teams and never broke into the starting lineup.



FALSE! He started 50 of 52 games and was Offensive Rookie of the Year. The link is in my 11:52 post. In comment 13915974 WillieYoung said:FALSE! He started 50 of 52 games and was Offensive Rookie of the Year. The link is in my 11:52 post.

I think we have to draw a line. FStubbs : 4/16/2018 3:37 pm : link Some of these guys like the one who went 12th overall and lasted just a month were before we had modern scouting and they were drafting out of Street and Smith's. Naturally the busts like those would be worse than anybody we'd pick in the modern era.

Rocky Thompson louinma : 4/16/2018 4:56 pm : link I recall a classic Rocky run. He went 60 yards sideline to side line and 1 yard forward ......

Don't see how David Wilson Sonic Youth : 4/16/2018 4:57 pm : link is worse than william Joseph, who did literally nothing.



Joseph was probably the worst for as far back as I can remember closely following the Giants (2000/2001)

Worst was first overall pick Carl in CT : 4/16/2018 5:05 pm : link Tucker Fredrickson when Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers went #2 & #3. Talk about a punch to the guy.

David Wilson giantfan2000 : 4/16/2018 5:44 pm : link wow people forget even thought David Wilson was not starting RB

he made the Pro Bowl as Kick Returner which has not happen to Giants in many many many years

RE: Rocky Thompson jnoble : 4/16/2018 7:31 pm : link

Quote: Honorable Mention



Derek Brown

Thomas Lewis



Lewis has the infamy of catching clean and running with what should've been a sure walk-in TD pass early in the '94 season and then abruptly tripping over nothing and hurting himself in the process In comment 13915944 PatersonPlank said:Lewis has the infamy of catching clean and running with what should've been a sure walk-in TD pass early in the '94 season and then abruptly tripping over nothing and hurting himself in the process

rocky thompson bobc : 4/16/2018 7:43 pm : link He was drafted to be a paul warfield and they found out he could not catch the ball. returned kicks a couple of years but Joh Hicks might take the cake. Back then the giants scouting was a joke and Ohio State listed him as a huge offensive guard. When he arrived in New York and was introduced to Mara they thought it was a joke being played on him when a 6 foot 230 pound out of shape lineman walked into his office..

Giants Worst 1st Round Draft Pick johnboyw : 4/16/2018 7:56 pm : link You younger fellas might not remember this one but in 1972 they took an All American DT from Nebraska named Larry Jacobsen. Guy was 6'6" and 250. He apparently didn't work out much because the CBs were out lifting him in the weight room. Never did a thing for them and basically got laughed off the team. Solid scouting there.