NY Giants are a team on Dez's wish list Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:22 pm

- ( Dez Bryant says there is too much history for him to join the GB Packers, but appears to cite the Giants as a team he'd like to join. Weird. Link - ( New Window

Keith Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:36 pm : link I agree for the most part, however he may be better than Marshall. If the finances were close, it would be something to think about. Marshall has a few years on Bryant, and we've never seen Dez perform as a WR2. Just a fun thought on a slow news day.

There is no doubt in my mind that Dez Keith : 4/16/2018 1:37 pm : link can still put up some numbers. He's def not the same guy he used to be, but he's an awful fit for us. That being said, I think he'd be good in GB.

RE: I know he is close with Beckham Mr. Bungle : 4/16/2018 1:39 pm : link

Quote: he may be will to take less to play with OBJ

That's not a reason to sign a guy. In comment 13916018 Keaton028 said:That's not a reason to sign a guy.

I do too Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:39 pm : link But he weirdly stated he doesn't foresee himself playing in GB "because too much history"....yet he likes NY whom he has played twice a year his whole career....really odd reasoning

RE: Keith Keith : 4/16/2018 1:39 pm : link

1. The finances will never be close. We signed Marshall last year when we thought we were getting a guy like Dez. After last year, there is no shot BM plays under his current deal. I believe that the only way BM is back, is at a 1 year deal close to the min. Maybe 1-1.5/2M.



2. Dez does not view himself as a #2. Not to mention, we have Engram and Shep who will need looks. He won't get nearly enough looks to make him happy or to justify what he's going to get paid.



Keith Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:42 pm : link all good points. And I've already stated above you can't pay him top dollar because his issues with speed, route running, and drops last year. If he is seeking to be paid as a #1 there is no way you do it.

Honestly Keaton, Keith : 4/16/2018 1:45 pm : link outside of something around the vet min(we both know that won't happen), I don't see how he's even worth a shot. Last years lockerroom was a sh*tshow. I understand that the main reason was the HC and he's now gone, but do we really want to add that personality into the lockerroom? I don't.

It's complex. Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:50 pm : link If McAdoo and Reese were still at the helm I would absolutely say no. However, I am interested to see the type of ship Shurmur and Gettleman run. For what its worth Eli Apple seems eager to redeem himself on social media lately, and Beckham showed up at voluntary workouts (obviously best for contract talks)...



Its too early to tell, but maybe these guys create a lockerroom culture where they can get these guys to behave and be a positive. It is admittedly risky, and Bryant is probably not worth the risk, but I see our new regime having a much better handle on personalities than the old regime.

I think its been a couple years Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 1:55 pm : link since we have seen the Giants have a dynamic offense, so these enticing free agents have me curious two weeks before the draft. CJ Anderson and Dez Bryant have just been freed up, two players that are better than J-Stewart and Brandon Marshall who occupy roster spots on our team. Now, obviously finances and chemistry play a huge role in roster building, but being a fan I am just having visions of a Beckham, Bryant, Barkley, Anderson, Engram, Shep offense.



Fun exercise on a slow news day, like I said..

That's all they need jeff57 : 4/16/2018 1:56 pm : link Bryant and Beckham? Spells trouble.

Dez will not fix much BigBlueHens : 4/16/2018 1:58 pm : link We still need an offensive line. The past couple years we have talked in the offseason about having all these weapons, but still can't put up points.



I rather not be an all name team, just win some football games.

We still haven't seen a healthy OBJ Keith : 4/16/2018 2:00 pm : link with Engram and a more seasoned Shepard. They can be dynamic themselves if the OL and QB can do their jobs.

Yeah, not happening ZogZerg : 4/16/2018 2:00 pm : link It's the skins or a non NFC East team.

Dez would be the perfect compliment to Brandon Marshall. TC : 4/16/2018 2:02 pm : link They could take breaks together.



I wouldn't hate a low ball 1year prove it deal w/ a second year option Motley Two : 4/16/2018 2:02 pm : link But only after an extensive interview & workout process





Dez vs Marshall vs possible Draft pick George from PA : 4/16/2018 2:02 pm : link The Giants still need a reliable #2. Dez would qualify. Although, he has lost a step and have issues, but his dropoff has more to do with Dak, imo.



I am not even sure if Marshall is a guarentee.....



I feel the draft might an impact which way they go.



Dez is far more likely to end up in Washington

I would just love the sadness of Cowboys fans if this happened. Keaton028 : 4/16/2018 2:06 pm : link Going into Jerruh World week 1 (you know it's going to happen) would be extremely interesting

Fact: has never been the same since the foot injury Diversify yo bonds : 4/16/2018 2:06 pm : link It's really that simple. His movement skills and explosion are diminished and never coming back. We've all seen this with dozens of stars yet fans still think it will be different.

RE: Dez vs Marshall vs possible Draft pick Motley Two : 4/16/2018 2:14 pm : link

That's part of my thinking too. I'm not enamored with anybody beyond OBJ & Shep and I think they should focus Shep 100% on the slot.



I like having flexibility with draft picks, if one ends up being a WR that's fine. If they are transitioning to the 3-4 defense, then you're adding LB to the list of Secondary, Oline & Dline that always want to be adding bodies to. In comment 13916098 George from PA said:That's part of my thinking too. I'm not enamored with anybody beyond OBJ & Shep and I think they should focus Shep 100% on the slot.I like having flexibility with draft picks, if one ends up being a WR that's fine. If they are transitioning to the 3-4 defense, then you're adding LB to the list of Secondary, Oline & Dline that always want to be adding bodies to.

Dez is/was a fantasy superstar NoPeanutz : 4/16/2018 2:25 pm : link a true flashy Cowboy who makes a lot of noise, gets headlines off the field and puts asses in the seats. If he has anything left in the tank, he would still be in Dallas (where they only care about ripping tickets, and not winning games).

The fact that Jerrah was willing to let this sideshow walk away is confirmation enough that he is done.

I'm hoping that we end up with someone better than Ira : 4/16/2018 3:00 pm : link Marshall or Bryant playing opposite OBJ.

When I first found out that he was being released... T-Bone : 4/16/2018 3:11 pm : link my very first thought was HELL NO. I have absolutely no interest in having Bryant join this team. Not now... not later... not ever.



But since then... I gotta admit... looking at this offensive skill position lineup IF he were aquirred and IF Barkley was drafted would be...



Manning... Beckham... Bryant... Shephard... Evans... Barkley



That might be the best offensive skill position group in the league.



Still not saying that I want him... but... damn if that group above doesn't look good. LOL!

T-bone, there is only one football Keith : 4/16/2018 3:14 pm : link and our 37 year old QB had trouble getting the ball to anyone except his first read last year. It will never work and its unnecessary. OBJ, Engram and Shep is PLENTY for the passing game. Go draft a qb like any smart team would do and find one of these RB's mid draft to mix in with what we already have.

Got a chance to get a 29 year old big wideout at a discount HomerJones45 : 4/16/2018 3:14 pm : link



His medical issue was his foot, not his legs. There is no reason to think he has lost much if anything. His big issue is Dak as a passer who is a limited passer compared to Romo or Eli.



I would personally drive Marshall to the airport if they would sign Dez. Get it done Dave.

- ( and people here want to pass. Do you want this team to be better or not?His medical issue was his foot, not his legs. There is no reason to think he has lost much if anything. His big issue is Dak as a passer who is a limited passer compared to Romo or Eli.I would personally drive Marshall to the airport if they would sign Dez. Get it done Dave. Yeah, no explosion here - ( New Window

RE: Out, BillT : 4/16/2018 3:24 pm : link

RE: T-bone, there is only one football T-Bone : 4/16/2018 3:27 pm : link

Lol, Keith : 4/16/2018 3:27 pm : link you look at him making a contested slant catch and then running 40 yards without a defender in sight as proof that he's explosive? Go back to making up stats.

Dez Dragon : 4/16/2018 3:28 pm : link In Giants Blue would be an insult to former Giants and fans there are some rules you just don’t break no matter what. Let’s stop picking up others trash especially trash that has always been against us in every way possible.

T-Bone, Keith : 4/16/2018 3:29 pm : link there is when one of the guys is Dez Bryant who will not take less targets well. It's just a really bad idea. You don't need 4 bonaride passing targets.



Re Barkley: IMO, it would be a terrible decision to take a back at 2. Fix the line and its easy to find a back to have success.

RE: Dez nygiants16 : 4/16/2018 3:35 pm : link

Quote: In Giants Blue would be an insult to former Giants and fans there are some rules you just don’t break no matter what. Let’s stop picking up others trash especially trash that has always been against us in every way possible.



And what rules are you referring to? In comment 13916222 Dragon said:And what rules are you referring to?

RE: T-Bone, T-Bone : 4/16/2018 3:37 pm : link

But we do, Doomster : 4/16/2018 3:44 pm : link need another outside WR.....



Every year, I hear we are all set for receivers.....we have not been set for receivers since 2011...



EE has to show he can take the next step, with a year of experience.....SS did not take that next step last season.....he has to this year....



OBj, until he has that new contract in his hands, might not be the OBj we expect....he will not take chances, and I doubt he plays hurt.....and he is not 100% until we see sharp cuts without losing speed....



And, as others have mentioned, without an OL that can pass protect and convert short yardage, this passing offense is not as sound as many think.....



As for Dez, maybe he comes with a something to prove attitude, or we may just be replacing Marshall with another Marshall....but Dez mad an average of 12M per in his last contract......how much is he willing to play for? I don't think the Giants can match what he wants....

Very true on all accounts. Keith : 4/16/2018 3:44 pm : link I would like to point out that I am not all in on a QB. TO me its either QB or trade back(assuming we got a good offer). Those are our only 2 options, IMO.

I could never bring myself to root for him GiantsLaw : 4/16/2018 4:06 pm : link ever

I would love this signing Rudy5757 : 4/16/2018 5:28 pm : link 1 year deal. He is looking to stick it to the Cowboys so I think he would be motivated. Dump Marshall and pick up Dez. Give him an incentive ladden deal. Wr is a need for us.

So if it’s not about the money and he wants to be here BigBlue4You09 : 4/16/2018 5:38 pm : link Sign him to the minimum and cut Marshall. We get a better receiver AND save money.

From the chatter on NFL radio mfsd : 4/16/2018 7:20 pm : link it sounds like the Cowboys know Dez’s body is breaking down

RE: From the chatter on NFL radio arcarsenal : 4/16/2018 7:27 pm : link

I think Dez could end up with the Giants on one condition. FStubbs : 4/16/2018 9:15 pm : link He'd have to take far below his market value. The Giants could definitely use some insurance at the WR2 spot (and honestly, a little Beckham insurance juuuuust in case). If Dez is willing to do that for the opportunity to stick it to Dallas, I think he could be a good fit.

RE: I think Dez could end up with the Giants on one condition. mfsd : 4/16/2018 9:27 pm : link

I dont want him anywhere near OBJ... EricJ : 4/16/2018 9:27 pm : link If we are going to bring an old veteran in here I would rather it be someone like Larry Fitzgerald. Someone who would actually HELP OBJ learn how to be a true professional.

RE: I dont want him anywhere near OBJ... gmenatlarge : 8:37 am : link

Cheap, Replace Marshall Rong5611 : 9:45 am : link Only way I can see them doing it. That said, as has been stated, I can't see him being a good influence on OBJ either.

not a fit Ron Johnson : 9:51 am : link what we need in that spot is speed