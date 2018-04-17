Dez wants to play for the Giants nygfaninorlando : 4/17/2018 11:07 am Article is on profootballtalk.com. For what it's worth, says Bryant would take less money to play for the Giants and the opportunity with Odell, Eli, etc. Will he play for the league minimum to get a chance to play the Cowboys twice a year? That's the big question. I don't see the Giants offering much more than league minimum and not sure they would want the potential distraction but with DG being the new sheriff in town, you never know. I do think Dez has more left in the tank and would be a better compliment then Brandon Marshall. Also think an offense of Odell, Dez, Shepard, Engram, Barkley with a revamped OL would do some serious damage.

Actual Giant Fans would never entertain this. x meadowlander : 4/17/2018 11:10 am : link It's Wade Boggs playing fucking 3rd base for the Yankees.



RE: ... Cowboys that I hate. Overrated, showboating loudmouth. Trainmaster : 4/17/2018 11:23 am : link Truer words may never have been written.

people in hell want ice water blueblood : 4/17/2018 11:23 am : link dont care what Dez wants..

If he could take over Marshall's contract... jogo1 : 4/17/2018 11:25 am : link he would at least be an upgrade there. But it'd be yet another offseason of hype surrounding the Giants' receiving weapons while the OL and running game remain a huge question mark at best.

will take him if he took Marshalls money GMAN4LIFE : 4/17/2018 11:27 am : link .

So do I, but it doesn't mean I will! Keith : 4/17/2018 11:30 am : link Seriously though, I'd consider him on a 1 year prove it deal for BM's money. I think he still has gas in the tank, hes a great red zone threat as well, but he'd have to understand that his number won't be called nearly as much as hes used to. I cannot imagine a scenario in which he would come here under those circumstances though and I'd still have to think long and hard, but his desire to stick it to Dallas has me intrigued.

I think he's got Metnut : 4/17/2018 11:30 am : link a lot more in the tank than Marshall. The Giants should take a look. Our WR (and offense) were horrific last year and we can't just rely on Beckham to bail us out of games all of the time.

People also need to understand why our offense Keith : 4/17/2018 11:32 am : link has been so horrific. IMO, the two main culprits are the OL and Eli. Eli cannot navigate a pocket like he used to and with this putrid OL, he needs to. No WR(outside of OBJ) will look good in this offense. Engram and Shep are fantastic complimentary WR's and I'm excited to see what they do with OBJ and hopefully a decent OL.

Brandon Marshall vs. Dez Bryant ChicagoGiant : 4/17/2018 11:34 am : link Dez is a Cowboy through and through BUT I would take almost anyone over alligator arms Marshall. Last year he looked like he did not want to get hit/hurt and did not put his body out there for a pass. Dez is not exciting to me but over Marshall HELL YES. Pick your poison and a motivated Dez is 10X better than Marshall.



Oh - Only a 1 year deal! No way multi-year that is a deal killer for me. One & Done please

Pride aside Svengali : 4/17/2018 11:35 am : link I think he’s still a better then average WR and has some size.

Dez MotownGIANTS : 4/17/2018 11:40 am : link at league minimum for 1 yr /w 2 yr player and team option at minimum is a no brainer ... he has enough left to be a #2 easy. especially with Barkley at RB.

It's funny that the qualities in Dez Bill in UT : 4/17/2018 11:48 am : link that are being trashed are pretty much the same that are admired or tolerated in Odell. Imo, actual Giants fans would love him if he played well, hate him otherwise.

Boggs Thegratefulhead : 4/17/2018 11:48 am : link Wade Boggs is the anti Dez, that analogy made me almost vomit.

I'd like to play for the Giants too RobCrossRiver56 : 4/17/2018 12:00 pm : link

It has been some time.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4/17/2018 12:05 pm : link since I was more disappointed in the way a giant looked on the field than Marshall. Probably have to go all the way back to Brian Mitchell.



He looked like he absolutely didn't want to be on the field and in his limited opportunities, he did squat.

If he's an upgrade over Marshall for cheaper, I'd take him in a minute mikeinbloomfield : 4/17/2018 12:15 pm : link All I want is the Giants to win. This isn't life and death.



Plus, he seems extremely motivated to go off against a good team in our division.

At league minimum I'd give him a chance.... Fishmanjim57 : 4/17/2018 12:17 pm : link Marshall needs to go, so replacing Marshall with Bryant will be a big upgrade. Shurmer may have a better WR group than McAdoo had with those guys, but it may be a problem with their huge egos.

A huge no!!! Ira : 4/17/2018 12:23 pm : link For the last three years, Bryant's catch % has been around 50%. That's very bad. If we cut Marshall we need someone better opposite Beckham.

An angry des with something to prove nygiants16 : 4/17/2018 12:33 pm : link On a 1 year incentive deal,being guarded by teams 2nd and 3rd dbs yes please...





I might hate Dallas enough... silverfox : 4/17/2018 12:35 pm : link ...to appreciate the possibility

After 1 game when OBJ catches 10 balls, Shepard 4, PatersonPlank : 4/17/2018 12:37 pm : link and Dez 1, he will be bitching to the press and want to be traded.

Best hands right up there TMS : 4/17/2018 12:39 pm : link with OBJ and in getting open one on one. Tough, tenacious guy on a mission . Just what we need to get back on track. Curious about what DG thinks on this offer. Talk about long ball threats with those two out there and Barkley, Shepard, Engram underneath. Exciting just thinking about it, if we can get our OL back on track. Can only double cover so many guys. Eli with time will destroy most defenses with those weapons. IMO.

What is there not to like joeinpa : 4/17/2018 12:45 pm : link about him catching a winning touchdown pass in Giants Blue at Cowboy Stadium.



For some guys it s about personalities, for others like me it s about the uniform. Dez becomes a Giants, I root for him.

. arcarsenal : 4/17/2018 12:49 pm : link It's crazy how many people here want Dez Bryant after all the fucking media nonsense we deal with w/ Beckham.



If you guys think it's unbearable now, adding Dez into the mix would be a million times worse.



It's great that he wants to stick it to the Cowboys - I hate that fucking team more than any team in the league. But we also play 14 other games that are really important.

I think Dez would be a great addition. Miamijints : 4/17/2018 12:49 pm : link He is really good friends with OBJ and would know day one he is not THE guy. He is REALLY motivated to not only stick it to the Boys but to show everyone he still has it and at a 1yr prove it deal he will not only show it on the field, he will also show better maturity seeing how it would affect his pockets. Jerry Jones face when Dez throws up the X in a Giants uniform after a big score would be worth it to me. Plus we would match up with the Rams a lot better if we were playoff bound.

DEZ Giantslifer : 4/17/2018 1:00 pm : link The Giants should offer Dez the NFL minimum just to shut him up.

Couldn't be any worse than illmatic : 4/17/2018 1:01 pm : link Brandon Marshall was. He'd probably come cheaper than Marshall too.

. arcarsenal : 4/17/2018 1:01 pm : link See, I think the Beckham stuff is usually overblown - but it's hard to rationalize Dez' antics.



Just two years ago he trashed a state senators house. There was animal shit everywhere. Holes in the walls, garbage everywhere, damage, etc.



He's needed a chaperone to make sure he doesn't get into off field trouble.



Just in case anyone needs more of a reminder about what kind of person this is...





APRIL 2011: Dez is sued by two jewelers, claiming he didn’t pay for custom jewelry and tickets to sporting events totaling almost $575,000.



MAY 2011: Mentor Deion Sanders publicly cuts ties with Dez, saying “Everybody is worried. I think the Dallas Cowboys are more concerned than I am. I had to cut my umbilical cord with him, because a lot of things people do not know about.”



JULY 2011: Dez no-shows at a New Jersey sports memorabilia show for which he received – in exchange for a scheduled 2-hour autograph session – $10,000, 3 round-trip airline tickets, three hotel rooms and 80-mile limo ride to Atlantic City.



AUGUST 2011: Though rumors of a fight after a pre-season game at Cowboys Stadium with the mother of one of his two sons persist, no police report is filed.



JANUARY 2012: Dez is detained and questioned by Miami police after a fight involving rapper Lil’ Wayne at the famed South Beach Club LIV.



JUNE 2012: After having his driver’s license previously suspended for excessive traffic tickets, Dez is issued a conditional license by a Dallas County judge.



JULY 2012: Dez is arrested and charged with a Class A misdemeanor of domestic violence after an incident in DeSoto in which he allegedly slapped his mother, Angela.



No fucking thanks.

. arcarsenal : 4/17/2018 1:23 pm : link FWIW, I started like halfway down the list - there was a bunch more. I just figured pro-Dez people would say "this stuff is 8 years old, it doesn't matter now"



It's quite a list, though.



Everyone hated the way this locker room was last season and now you want this player in there. It makes no sense to me.



I'd rather take another shot on Brandon Marshall than deal with Dez Bryant here. Let him go to Washington and fight Josh Norman on the sidelines when things don't go their way.

I don't care that he was a Cowboy Mike from Ohio : 4/17/2018 1:25 pm : link or that he has dropped off from where he was. The first doesn't matter to me and the second can be dealt with through the contract if he doesn't perform.



The problem is that the organization is trying to real our immature superstar hot-headed receiver in. Adding another immature hot head to the receiving core is not a great way to do that.



I think whatever positive could be realized by signing Dez at the league minimum would be quickly offset by the negative impact to Odell.

Dez, oldog : 4/17/2018 1:52 pm : link for Marshall, and Eli can write again on the locker room wall.

Would love to stick it to the Cowboys with Dez. wgenesis123 : 4/17/2018 3:00 pm : link However it could be the Cowboys that stick it to the Giants with Dez. Probably would swing both ways, be interesting to see who gets the last laugh!

He slapped his Mother? RobCrossRiver56 : 4/17/2018 3:11 pm : link That's messed up

Dez wants to play for anyone that will pay him djm : 4/17/2018 3:26 pm : link He’s a jag now. Can’t beat good one on one coverage at all and doesn’t need to be doubled.

I think something that hasn't M in VA : 4/17/2018 3:37 pm : link been talked about enough is the QB. If the Giants think Eli is the starter for the immediate future, then fine. But a young QB having to deal with the personalities of Dez and OBJ could cause chaos.

It would appear as though the silence coming from the Giants Keith : 4/17/2018 4:31 pm : link would indicate that they have no interest, right? If the Gmen made a call, even just to check on his asking price, that would probably have been made known by Dez's agent, no?

I'd rather have him then Marshall montanagiant : 4/17/2018 5:02 pm : link If the deal was similar

If he'll play for the same 6 mil as Marshall Rflairr : 4/17/2018 5:05 pm : link Why not? Thats a no brainer

