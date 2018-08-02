Accorsi says Eli Manning has at least two years left...

How North Dakota State's offense and analytics influenced Eagles' selection of Carson Wentz



The incorporation of the spread offense into college football has made it more and more difficult to evaluate quarterback prospects. College quarterbacks are putting up video game-like numbers in wide-open offenses that pass the ball much more than ever before.



The spread offense has found its way to the NFL, too, along with the spread quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Brad Childress was charged with the task of studying the spread offense for Andy Reid when Doug Pederson, who is now the Eagles head coach, was running the Chiefs offense.



Childress was given the title of “spread game analyst” when he first joined the Chiefs staff. He was the subject of a study by The Ringer on the spread offense and how it influences scouting quarterbacks.



The ultimate prospect in Childress’ eyes is a quarterback who ran some spread concepts in college that can be incorporated into an NFL offense.



One way the NFL game is much different from college football is how the offense gets into a huddle and has a play called. In college, many quarterbacks play without a huddle and call plays with hand signals.



While it may seem sexy at the college level, this kind of football can hurt a prospect’s adjustment to the NFL.



“[College spread quarterbacks] never had to say ‘red switch right closed end right split Z halfback flat’ — they don’t know who to talk to when and when to take a breath,” Childress said. “You don’t realize how big a problem the center-quarterback exchange is until the ball is rolling on the ground at practice and you’re saying ‘Oh my God.’”



Carson Wentz is the rare prospect that was able to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, call actual plays in the huddle and execute some spread concepts. Childress mentioned Wentz as one of the prospects that will benefit from running a scheme in college that blended spread and pro-style concepts.



The Eagles aggressively moved up in the draft to select Wentz at No. 2 overall. Howie Roseman, who was in charge of the Eagles’ draft process, raved about Wentz as a prospect when the trade to acquire the second overall pick was announced.



Roseman said the changes in the college game had warranted a different way of evaluating quarterbacks. He identified the offense that Wentz ran at North Dakota State as “a pro-style concept that hints at where the sport is going.”



Rather than relying on game film, Roseman put more of an emphasis on test scores and football IQ. The analytics outweighed the film.



While many knock Wentz’s college playing days because North Dakota State is an FCS school, his scheme there actually gave him an advantage over others. Wentz pointed out how his time in college will help him make the jump to the NFL.



“You know, it helped me tremendously,” Wentz said at his introductory press conference in April. “I think the transition for me will be a lot smoother than most would think and than [it might be for] most other prospects.



“At North Dakota State, I was in charge of a lot of things at the line of scrimmage, a lot of play-action pass; I was in charge of the audibles, run game checks, you name it. I think that helped me tremendously, set me up for an easier, smoother transition.”



Now well into his first training camp, Wentz has impressed the coaching staff with his preparation and grasp of the offense. Only time will tell when Wentz will be able to put it all together on the field for the Eagles.