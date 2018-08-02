Accorsi says Eli Manning has at least two years left...

of ‘winning, championship football’...
|“I wouldn’t want to put an endline on him, but I do agree with them that he can play winning, championship football for two years,” said Accorsi, who famously swung the 2004 draft day trade to bring Manning to New York. “Now, it may be more. I’m not saying that he can’t do more. But I don’t think there’s any question: What I saw last year in the Philadelphia game with what he had to play with, I definitely think he could still take a team to a title. I mean, obviously he has to be surrounded with a pretty good team. But I do.”
Didn't see this posted...
Enjoy...!! NYDN Lonk
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13920363
hassan said:
| is people taking what the organization is saying about a current player as gospel. Its PC speak. I cannot recall any GM or coach say a negative word about an existing contracted player ever and usually the statements are along the lines of that they have full confidence in them.
Regardless of where you fall on the Eli spectrum, he represents the best starter at the position at this time for NYG. Giants brass are not going to bash him one bit even if they have watched the video and question his abilities.
I guess you missed the past few years that Reese and McAdoo were constantly throwing Eli under the bus.
It's an extraordinarily easy question: in 2 years with achievable improvements in talent, can Manning get the Giants in the running for a ring. That's going to take 11-12 wins and an offense that can tip the balance when needed.
There's only a handful of fans who think Manning is shot, or as bad frankly as he looked last year. The extreme majority of fans realize the team sucked top to bottom.
What a lot of fans feel is the team is far away from good, and would need transcendent QB play to go from shitsuck to championship in the next few years.
I see the chest bumps now when Manning has a moderately improved season playing every snap and the Giants climb to 7-9, which of course is the absolute worst thing for the future of the team.
at that point the fall off will be huge, THEN WHAT? The Giants will be mid to low first round if they are performing decently and then will be scrambling to move up in the draft by mortgaging their future for the leftovers of the top QBs.
conversation is a train wreck. If the Giants think a QB at #2 is worth it they will select him. I don’t think there is anything else to it. Passing on a QB you have faith in because Accorsi said this or Gettleman said that really doesn’t matter and will not happen. I doubt Eli really fits into the discussion unless they aren’t really that confident in any of the QBs.
fair enough, Macadoo was throwing his qb under the bus pretty actively. That is also fairly unprecedented and we know what kind of coach he is. Reese's comments were more benign. We also know what kind of GM he is at this point.
Maybe a better way for me to say it is in 98% of cases teams will only back their players.
Have 2 years left. I was told at a minimum he'll be allowed to finish his contract here if he plays well perhaps longer. I believe he'll play well and do that. Some here don't agree but the giants org are now fully behind him
comment that personnel guys love to give. I mean could Eli play the kind of "winning" or "championship" football Peyton did in 2015 when the Broncos won the Super Bowl... sure...
But the Giants don't have a stacked roster otherwise to win in spite of him managing a game...
In comment 13920399
Dnew15 said:
| comment that personnel guys love to give. I mean could Eli play the kind of "winning" or "championship" football Peyton did in 2015 when the Broncos won the Super Bowl... sure...
But the Giants don't have a stacked roster otherwise to win in spite of him managing a game...
I see this comparison a lot. There really is no merit to it.
A. Peyton had had 4 Neck Surgeries in two years, and a noodle arm at that point. There were doubts he'd ever play again after that year he lost. Eli has never had anything close that that.
B. Peyton was 40 years old at that point, in addition to the injuries.
excuse me. I don't want to exaggerate to make a point like others do.
threads on BBI in awhile. Everyone, well except for 1 or 2, are making cases for/against and acknowledging there needs to be a plan for the future.
Are we all growing as a whole? If so, keith is looking to give hugs and rubs to everyone.
If this is an accurate assessment from Accorsi, the prudent move is to draft his replacement now. It's a safe bet that this draft pick will be the best opportunity in the next 2 years to acquire a promising QB prospect.
This is a time to be proactive, rather than reactive. You don't wait until the building has collapsed to repair the foundation.
But the decline has begun and at this point I don't see him elevating much around him. We know where the previous administration stood on this. This current group is saying all the right things but actions speak. They may not deem the available QBs worthy when they are on the clock, but they are certainly doing their homework on possible replacements. I previously assumed it were QB at 2 or not at all --now I'm not so sure.
In comment 13920436
Britt in VA said:
That wasn't really my meaning. My meaning is that is we believe Eli has two years left, we know we're going to have a need to fill that position in two years. We shouldn't wait until then to address the issue if we have the best possible situation to do so now.
But if we're talking about the Giants being the building that's collapsed, that's damning of Eli because he was a part of that.
Either way, it's time to move on. The only sound argument for keeping him and not drafting a quarterback is that we feel we can win a title with him in these two years. Personally I don't think we can.
In comment 13920221
Keith said:
| So now Eli had a good 2016. This is why you can't have reasonable conversations about Eli.
Objectivity when it comes to Eli is gone. He is what he is at this point. A formerly great player who is now a bottom 1/3rd QB. Can he still flash? Yes. Should he be given the starting job with no competition? Absolutely not. Should the Giants pretend like they don't need to draft a QB? Only if they like picking top 5 in the draft for the foreseeable future.
In comment 13920447
UberAlias said:
| But the decline has begun and at this point I don't see him elevating much around him. We know where the previous administration stood on this. This current group is saying all the right things but actions speak. They may not deem the available QBs worthy when they are on the clock, but they are certainly doing their homework on possible replacements. I previously assumed it were QB at 2 or not at all --now I'm not so sure.
Has the decline begun with Brady? Brees? Rivers? Roethlisberger? Come on guys - this is about Eli being an unthrilling and immobile quarterback who just happens to be statistically one of the top quarterbacks of all time and a two time super bowl winner and MVP.
Love him or hate him, this is still the same Eli we have always known. Give him weapons and an offensive line and he is a pro bowler in 2018. He has at least two years left and likely several more after that...
|Has the decline begun with Brady? Brees? Rivers? Roethlisberger?
Yes it has.
In comment 13920456
Justlurking said:
| In comment 13920221 Keith said:
Quote:
So now Eli had a good 2016. This is why you can't have reasonable conversations about Eli.
Objectivity when it comes to Eli is gone. He is what he is at this point. A formerly great player who is now a bottom 1/3rd QB. Can he still flash? Yes. Should he be given the starting job with no competition? Absolutely not. Should the Giants pretend like they don't need to draft a QB? Only if they like picking top 5 in the draft for the foreseeable future.
correction,manning has never been great,good yes.
a fucking moth to a flame.
and went to Denver, he was dominant for two years.
His skills diminished rapidly by the end of of 2014 at the age of 38 and he was a straight up game manager benched (or injured some would argue) for Brock O for several games during the regular season.
Eli is 37 and was never as good as Peyton.
I love Eli - but he's toast and it's time to move on.
Otherwise roll the dice again with Eli throwing to Shep, Beckham, Engram and Barkley
In comment 13920461
Go Terps said:
|
Quote:
Has the decline begun with Brady? Brees? Rivers? Roethlisberger?
Yes it has.
And yet the Saints just gave Brees a two year fifty million dollar contract at 39... and the Patriots traded Garoppolo, who is miles ahead of any of these four quarterback prospects, for a second round pick with Brady about to turn 41. And not a single mock draft I have seen has the Steelers or Chargers selecting a quarterback - in any round!
But these are just facts - don't let them get in the way of your story...
based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
In comment 13920473
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| a fucking moth to a flame.
I take back aboout what a good thread this is. Theres always 1!
In comment 13920489
dep026 said:
| based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
QB prospects...
In comment 13920489
dep026 said:
| based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
Don't you love it when people inject their opinions into a discussion as fact?
In comment 13920497
Brown Recluse said:
| In comment 13920489 dep026 said:
Quote:
based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
Don't you love it when people inject their opinions into a discussion as fact?
I think his point is that despite these teams having QB's of the age that posters on BBI consider over the hill, they are not frantically searching for/grooming replacements. They are still trying to win around their respective QB's.
your point is valid without the hyperbole.
In comment 13920489
dep026 said:
| based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
1) 2014 draft pick - four year veteran in the NFL
2) Tutelage under Belichick, McDaniels and Brady
3) $137.5 MM contract from 49ers - at the time of the signing on 2/8/18, the largest contract ever granted on an annual basis to any player in NFL history
Yes, thank you for the correction as clearly "miles ahead" is not an accurate assessment. He is light years ahead...
the rest remains to be seen. But it looks pretty promising for Jimmy G.
has been, by far, the biggest problem with this offense for many years. If they can't run the ball the offense won't do shit in 2018. And DG and Shurmur know it. I'm fully expecting the draft to address the OL. Reese couldn't draft, or identify, OL to save his life. I don't know what happens at RT but if is Flowers, it will be a long season. I really don't want him to sniff the starting lineup, I have no faith in him at all. At least this coaching staff isn't going to hand him a starting position.
Eli carried the offense in 2011 (threw for almost 5,000 yards) when the team's rushing offense was terrible. But that's not going to happen anymore at his age.
Giants rushing ranking the past two seasons:
2016: #29
2017: #26
In comment 13920511
the mike said:
| In comment 13920489 dep026 said:
Quote:
based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
1) 2014 draft pick - four year veteran in the NFL
2) Tutelage under Belichick, McDaniels and Brady
3) $137.5 MM contract from 49ers - at the time of the signing on 2/8/18, the largest contract ever granted on an annual basis to any player in NFL history
Yes, thank you for the correction as clearly "miles ahead" is not an accurate assessment. He is light years ahead...
lol, thumbs up buddy.
In comment 13920500
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13920497 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 13920489 dep026 said:
Quote:
based on 6 starts? And thats a fact?
Don't you love it when people inject their opinions into a discussion as fact?
I think his point is that despite these teams having QB's of the age that posters on BBI consider over the hill, they are not frantically searching for/grooming replacements. They are still trying to win around their respective QB's.
Because over the last 6 years those QBs have been MUCH better than Eli.
They didn't automatically decline and fall off a cliff physically due to some arbitrary age number?
and others, we need to draft Eli's replacement now... Not because he can't be effective, but because he's inevitably declining due to age, correct?
been THAT MUCH better. For gods sake in the last 6 years, he has led the NFL in INTs twice. He's been to the playoffs ONCE in that time period.
Man people go to extremes.
As regards to Ben, people are forgetting how people were telling him after week 8 last year that he needed to consider retirement. Then he won a few games, his guys around him made plays and everything is well.
In comment 13920394
jtgiants said:
| Have 2 years left. I was told at a minimum he'll be allowed to finish his contract here if he plays well perhaps longer. I believe he'll play well and do that. Some here don't agree but the giants org are now fully behind him
Do you realize what you are saying? The Giants may be fully behind him - which is also what they have to say - but that does not mean they are not going to draft his successor this season. Additionally, your statement says he will be allowed to finish his contract here if he plays well. He has not played well in at least two seasons. Yes, there are excuses for that. But, simply put, I do not think Gettleman and Shurmur are going to put their legacies with the Giants on the arm of a 37 and 38 year old QB who is schedule to make a ton of money.
Are the Steelers not fully behind Big Ben if they draft a QB in the latter part of the 1st? Same with the Pats and Brady? The Giants will start Eli in 2018 and allow him to play until this team either tanks or it is clear he can no longer hack it. Then they will turn the reins over to - hopefully - the #2 pick in this year's draft.
And if they were, I would advise them to draft a replacement QB as well.
Objectivity is needed here:
Player A - 21 years old, 5 year contract @ ~$6M/year
Player B - 37 years old, 2 year contract @ $22M/year
There is only one acceptable reason to go with Player B: you can win a Super Bowl with him now or next year but you can not with Player A.
pick in the draft.
Not drafting a QB at 2 this year isn't a death sentence in finding another QB.
In comment 13920566
Britt in VA said:
| pick in the draft.
Not drafting a QB at 2 this year isn't a death sentence in finding another QB.
Of course not, but why not get that QB now when we know we are assured of getting one of the top prospects in the entire draft?
In comment 13920575
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13920566 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
pick in the draft.
Not drafting a QB at 2 this year isn't a death sentence in finding another QB.
Of course not, but why not get that QB now when we know we are assured of getting one of the top prospects in the entire draft?
Because if you look at the recent history of the draft, since Luck, the odds aren't much higher of finding that franchise QB in the top 5 as compared to the rest of the draft. They may even be worse.
The past two guys to get giant paydays deemed worthy of franchise level QB were drafted in the 2nd and 4th round, respectively.
hopefully we can all agree on that.
Spread QB's are a risky proposition. It's well documented.
that's what all these guys are.
Get it through their thick skulls? With his lack of injury history and ability to not take a hard hit, Eli is the last old QB I would worry about.
it had spread elements, but it was based on Pro Style.
that illustrates exactly what I'm talking about in spread vs. pro, please read this:
USA Today 8/25/16
|How North Dakota State's offense and analytics influenced Eagles' selection of Carson Wentz
The incorporation of the spread offense into college football has made it more and more difficult to evaluate quarterback prospects. College quarterbacks are putting up video game-like numbers in wide-open offenses that pass the ball much more than ever before.
The spread offense has found its way to the NFL, too, along with the spread quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Brad Childress was charged with the task of studying the spread offense for Andy Reid when Doug Pederson, who is now the Eagles head coach, was running the Chiefs offense.
Childress was given the title of “spread game analyst” when he first joined the Chiefs staff. He was the subject of a study by The Ringer on the spread offense and how it influences scouting quarterbacks.
The ultimate prospect in Childress’ eyes is a quarterback who ran some spread concepts in college that can be incorporated into an NFL offense.
One way the NFL game is much different from college football is how the offense gets into a huddle and has a play called. In college, many quarterbacks play without a huddle and call plays with hand signals.
While it may seem sexy at the college level, this kind of football can hurt a prospect’s adjustment to the NFL.
“[College spread quarterbacks] never had to say ‘red switch right closed end right split Z halfback flat’ — they don’t know who to talk to when and when to take a breath,” Childress said. “You don’t realize how big a problem the center-quarterback exchange is until the ball is rolling on the ground at practice and you’re saying ‘Oh my God.’”
Carson Wentz is the rare prospect that was able to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, call actual plays in the huddle and execute some spread concepts. Childress mentioned Wentz as one of the prospects that will benefit from running a scheme in college that blended spread and pro-style concepts.
The Eagles aggressively moved up in the draft to select Wentz at No. 2 overall. Howie Roseman, who was in charge of the Eagles’ draft process, raved about Wentz as a prospect when the trade to acquire the second overall pick was announced.
Roseman said the changes in the college game had warranted a different way of evaluating quarterbacks. He identified the offense that Wentz ran at North Dakota State as “a pro-style concept that hints at where the sport is going.”
Rather than relying on game film, Roseman put more of an emphasis on test scores and football IQ. The analytics outweighed the film.
While many knock Wentz’s college playing days because North Dakota State is an FCS school, his scheme there actually gave him an advantage over others. Wentz pointed out how his time in college will help him make the jump to the NFL.
“You know, it helped me tremendously,” Wentz said at his introductory press conference in April. “I think the transition for me will be a lot smoother than most would think and than [it might be for] most other prospects.
“At North Dakota State, I was in charge of a lot of things at the line of scrimmage, a lot of play-action pass; I was in charge of the audibles, run game checks, you name it. I think that helped me tremendously, set me up for an easier, smoother transition.”
Now well into his first training camp, Wentz has impressed the coaching staff with his preparation and grasp of the offense. Only time will tell when Wentz will be able to put it all together on the field for the Eagles.
- ( New Window
)
but I also really value EliteMobster's opinion. Such a dilemma.
In comment 13920485
the mike said:
Quote:
And not a single mock draft I have seen has the Steelers or Chargers selecting a quarterback - in any round!
[/quote]
Well while you were perusing those mock draft you may have noticed that none of those teams have the 2nd fucking selection in the draft.
If any of those teams were in the top 5 they'd be taking a hard look at the QBs.
But don't let the facts get in the way.
Spread concepts seem to be more influential in the NFL each year. It's not something that I find concerning enough to avoid picking one of these quarterbacks. And even if that is the concern, then why not pick Rosen?
Look I love Eli Manning. Absolutely love him and always will. But sentimentality can't be part of the thought process here. Even if there weren't concerns (which I feel are valid) about his performance, the smart move in our situation would be to draft the QB and move/release Eli. Now that second part is hard because of the dead money...it would be less difficult if we didn't have so much money tied up poorly elsewhere...but if it's possible the Giants should do it.
If I were running the Pats and had the second pick overall in this draft, I would draft one of these guys and move Brady. And Brady was the MVP last year.
In comment 13920563
Go Terps said:
| And if they were, I would advise them to draft a replacement QB as well.
Objectivity is needed here:
Player A - 21 years old, 5 year contract @ ~$6M/year
Player B - 37 years old, 2 year contract @ $22M/year
There is only one acceptable reason to go with Player B: you can win a Super Bowl with him now or next year but you can not with Player A.
Solid reasoning.