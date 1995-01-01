Who’s the one guy that you dont want JoeyBigBlue : 9:06 am anything to do with in the draft? The one player that will cause you to shout expletives at the screen.



My pick would be Baker Mayfield.



He’s a product of a gimmick offense. He’s short and nowhere near as athletic as Russell Wilson. Plus he has off the field character concerns. Wouldn’t go anywhere near him.

Why the obsession with moving down?

They could all turn out to be superstars Csonka : 10:11 am : link I won't be upset with any of them. I think it's crazy for some of you to be so sure that certain guys will fail.



That said ... Rosen worries me the most.

Baker Mayfield Dodge : 10:11 am : link would win Superbowls for us.

Allen- too much projection, not accurate Big_Blue_in_the_Bronx : 10:15 am : link Chubb-Plenty of tools: strengths,motor,technique,varied pass rush moves, straight line speed. However, lack of twitch and quickness will hurt him in NFL in terms of sacks. Will be solid but not great.

I wouldnt throw the remote RinR : 10:18 am : link because it's a Logitech Harmony but if it's a QB, I do not want Mayfield.



Any QB not named JonC : 10:20 am : link Darnold. Barkley or Chubb are going to be better pro players than the other QBs, imo.



There is no logical reason why anyone would want chuckydee9 : 10:25 am : link Allen over any of the other 3 QB.. The people that like him also love being marketed on dreams and possibilities rather than realities...



Also the kind of rush Baker saw against Georgia during the second half was worse than what Eli saw most of the season.. he still performed better..



There is no way he is not successful in the NFL..

You're picking 2 jeff57 : 10:35 am : link You have a 37 year old QB. There are 2-3 QBs who could be franchise QBs. You have to take the QB.

Giants first draft picks, oldog : 10:48 am : link always surprise, and they are always surprisingly bad or good. Good, OBJ, Engram, JPP, bad as in Apple, Flowers, etc. Prepare to be surprised.

if we take a QB... clydeman1 : 11:01 am : link we go 6 and 10......if we get Barkley, we go at least 8-8, maybe 9-7....

to Earl the Goat: clydeman1 : 11:03 am : link I agree, I think this crop of QB's is over-hyped....Barkley is just too stellar to pass up, IMHO.....

I agree on Baker Mayfield BUT the mike : 11:12 am : link Why is there so much speculation that the Jets are taking him with the third pick? Have heard this from many different sources. But if this is the case, they never needed to trade up to begin with. It is fairly certain that Mayfield would have been there still at six... Am I missing something? Is it a smokescreen because they actually want someone else?



But why are they so locked in on Mayfield anyway - extremely risky pick in so many ways. Jets fans as usual have to be scratching their heads...

Orlando Brown Torrag : 11:17 am : link He's a mess both physically and psychologically.

Please don't take Metnut : 11:21 am : link an RB at #2 overall.

Quote: we go 6 and 10......if we get Barkley, we go at least 8-8, maybe 9-7....



A pick is not just about this year. It might by us 2 or 3 wins in Year 1, but we will lose more than that in years 2, 3, 4, and 5 if we don't adequately plan for the future at QB In comment 13920415 clydeman1 said:A pick is not just about this year. It might by us 2 or 3 wins in Year 1, but we will lose more than that in years 2, 3, 4, and 5 if we don't adequately plan for the future at QB

Barkley or Chubb Go Terps : 11:22 am : link I think that pick has to be a quarterback, or traded down.

Rosen/Darnold. Southern California born and bred QB's need carpoon : 11:27 am : link to play in domes.They can't hack the cold of the northeast.

Mayfield probably is not even on the Giants board.

Allen RobCarpenter : 11:27 am : link He's a terrible decision maker. I don't care how strong he is.



As an aside, I really don't get all of these 'we have to take a QB b/c Eli is 37" posts. Take the BPA. If that's a QB, great.



Personally I think the QBs besides Darnold are not worth the #2 pick. Rosen's injuries scare me, I'm not sold on Mayfield, and Allen is the remote throw for the reason stated above.

Probably Allen or non-QB at 2 AcesUp : 11:33 am : link Although I'm of the belief that a team should take a QB if they believe in one at 2. So while I wouldn't like the player, I respect the fact that they had enough conviction on the QB to take him. I'll just watch enough youtube highlights and read enough puff pieces to convince myself we didn't take the drafts booby trap.



I'll also be a little disappointed if we take a non-QB at 2 without trading down. I love Barkley the prospect and like the idea of grabbing the drafts best pass rusher, but there are 4 QB prospects there in a QB needy league...there's additional value to be had. A creative and aggressive GM should be able to grab one of Barkley/Chubb/Nelson and additional picks, even if that requires multiple trades.

.. BeckShepEli : 11:34 am : link Chubb, Mayfield, Allen.



We have to go BPA I think it has to be Darnold, Nelson or Barkley. If we go RB at 2 than I’m good with it. This kid is a freak and will do great things in Blue

Quote: He's a mess both physically and psychologically. I have mixed feelings about Brown. His upside is very high and I'm not sure that his floor is all that bad, despite his pathetic showing at the combine. The concern isn't what his poor performance says about his athleticism, but what it says about his work ethic. So I'll leave it up to Gettleman and the interview process when it comes to judging him "physically and psychologically" because the film says he's a first round talent (if you go by what draftniks were all saying prior to the combine). If the Giants select him at #34 I'll support that decision. If they get him with one of the 3rd round picks even better. In comment 13920451 Torrag said:I have mixed feelings about Brown. His upside is very high and I'm not sure that his floor is all that bad, despite his pathetic showing at the combine. The concern isn't what his poor performance says about his athleticism, but what it says about his work ethic. So I'll leave it up to Gettleman and the interview process when it comes to judging him "physically and psychologically" because the film says he's a first round talent (if you go by what draftniks were all saying prior to the combine). If the Giants select him at #34 I'll support that decision. If they get him with one of the 3rd round picks even better.

Not quite remote throwing Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:51 am : link More In Gettleman We Trust.



Rosen "They called me Mr. Glass" douchy California kid.



Chubb an unsexy blue chip prototype 4-3 DE



Mayfield barroom brawler outlaw fugitive midget.

No Darnold or Allen but bigger no for Allen. Thegratefulhead : 12:04 pm : link I agree with Cosell on Rosen and Mayfield, they have the goods.

Choosing Rosen would probably end my many years as a GIANTS fan. Red Dog : 12:14 pm : link .

Funny Thegratefulhead : 12:32 pm : link The fact some people have such hate for Rosen, makes me hope the Giants draft him more. It would be awesome to watch him succeed in Giant blue and win Super Bowls, knowing he makes a small subset of people go to crazy town.

